Cape May County
AVALON
1678 Dune Drive, Nissley William M Kohl Marsha L; 08/2020. $200,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
39 W New Jersey Ave, Taylor Kathleen R Exr Mc Hugh Joseph Francis; 08/2020. $67,500
649 Seashore Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Torres Edwin; 08/2020. $70,000
126 Oregon Ave, O’Brien Christopher Adm&C Knight Christine; 08/2020. $90,000
123 Arbor Road, Adragna Joseph Harris Andrew; 08/2020. $150,000
224 Blossom Lane, Mc Keown Linda V Rosauri Carlo; 08/2020. $170,005
405 Howland Ave, Austin Marvin G Jr Est Parent Vanessa Lynn; 08/2020. $180,000
104 Charles St, Jenkins William C Jr Rucci Matthew C; 08/2020. $195,000
111 Race Track Drive, Friant Robert Exr&C Rexhepi Lulzim; 08/2020. $220,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 3.02 Block 196, White Caps Dev LLC Pirog Peter M; 08/2020. $524,900
Lot 3.01 Block 196, White Caps Dev LLC Caldwell Brian M; 08/2020. $537,500
1800 Atlantic Ave, Haines Ethan M Turzanski Leonard R; 08/2020. $105,000
435 E 17th Ave, Pappalardo Joanne Martin Michael C; 08/2020. $130,000
1000 John F Kennedy Blvd, Mandeville Christopher R Short Adam; 08/2020. $165,000
304 Surf Ave, Romasko Steven E Keefauver Craig; 08/2020. $174,900
230 W 19th Ave, Drumm Anne Drumm Thomas A; 08/2020. $230,000
100 E 6th Ave, Ranalli Elizabeth A Crk Wildwood Props LLC; 08/2020. $250,000
214 E 19th Ave Un D, Siddall Judith Calabury Revocable Trust; 08/2020. $297,775
500 Kennedy Drive, Mercer James N Silvis Emily Rose; 08/2020. $300,000
OCEAN CITY
618 Bay Ave 2nd Fl, Myers John M Owens Philip; 08/2020. $435,000
3125-27 West Ave 1st Fl, Dougherty Brothers LLC Lawrence Christopher A; 08/2020. $485,000
708 E 9th St, Rudzenski Craig A Mcm Properties LLC; 08/2020. $500,000
5328-30 Central Ave, Malloy James F Jr Jackmuff Carol Lynn; 08/2020. $550,000
Lot 6 Block 5202, Serlenga Louis A Leibrandt Paul Nicholas; 08/2020. $560,000
5109-11 Haven Ave Un 5109, Annessi Frank H Warner John F Jr; 08/2020. $580,000
305 36th St, Rancor Properties LLC Arena Edward J; 08/2020. $590,000
1310 Haven Ave, Ogawa Kenneth Gemmell Kevin Peter; 08/2020. $602,500
1853 Asbury Ave, Laporta Ralph J Jr Hogan Janine K; 08/2020. $620,000
633-35 10th St, Davy Michael S Bauer Shawn; 08/2020. $690,000
625-247 Ocean Ave Un 1, Duffey Martin P Robinson Harold R III; 08/2020. $700,000
901-B Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Gujral Meghna; 08/2020. $840,000
Lot 9 Block 1802, Jwr Properties LLC Weaver Jeffrey L; 08/2020. $969,900
Lot 9 Block 1802, Jwr Properties LLC Falocco Ronald; 08/2020. $1,045,000
3034-36 Central Ave, Central Ave Alleyloop LLC Falco Elizabeth L; 08/2020. $1,159,000
4909-11 Central Ave, Buscher Bryan Martin Kevin M; 08/2020. $1,550,000
226 Ocean Road, Johnson Scott Clark Sean; 08/2020. $2,150,000
204 W Atlantic Blvd, Mulhall Brian W Ryan Edward J; 08/2020. $2,230,000
807 E 8th St, Papiano James F Eisenhart Brian; 08/2020. $27,000
713 West Ave, Tolomeo Martin Otherside Ave LLC; 08/2020. $50,000
3104 Simpson Ave, Billings George W Cacciutti Steven D; 08/2020. $338,000
3715 Oxford Lane, O’Donnell Joseph Sheikh Khurrum S; 08/2020. $350,000
Lot 6 Block 311, Mr2 Llp Hannon Elaine D; 08/2020. $379,000
500 Bay Ave, Heffernan Robert G Mc Stravick James W; 08/2020. $385,000
SEA ISLE CITY
33 42nd St Un 206, A & L LLC Adams Douglas J; 08/2020. $850,000
313 44th St, Wilkin William C Artur Kenneth; 08/2020. $999,999
5813 Sounds Ave, Crossan Bryan M Sacchetta James; 08/2020. $1,375,000
9001 Pleasure Ave, Mp I Lp Smith Michael J; 08/2020. $3,999,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1731 Route US 9 South Un 17, Barsky Christian Exr Geiger Joseph P; 08/2020. $330,000
22 Ortlieb Lane, Barrett Thomas A Macneill Catherine; 08/2020. $429,000
1621 Route 9, D’Andrea Erika Kapp Thomas J; 08/2020. $2,031,586
WILDWOOD
522 W Burk Ave, Kuehn Matthew P Knapp Kimberly Ann; 07/2020. $270,000
128 W Bennett, Villar Oriana Donnon Ryan A; 07/2020. $360,000
Lot 30 Block 210, Brophy Joseph David Eric; 08/2020. $390,000
228 W Magnolia Ave, Has Capital LLC Moreland Todd B; 08/2020. $148,000
4722 Pacific Ave, Pacific LLC Raliamsa LLC; 08/2020. $41,000
WILDWOOD CREST
235 W Buttercup Road, Wulk Raymond A Doyle Francis; 07/2020. $584,500
311 E Newark Ave, Sowers Randall Hager Rachel R; 07/2020. $999,000
404 E Denver Ave, Capewell Thomas Anthony Raeihle Scott J; 08/2020. $100,000
135 E Lavender Road, Corcoran Audrey Taylor Blake A; 08/2020. $150,000
7601 Atlantic Ave, Merriman Jennifer Trust Martin Joanne; 08/2020. $233,000
233 W Buttercup Road, Tecco Donna Mcmanus Paul E; 08/2020. $565,000
427 E Miami Ave, Giordano Sandro A Westerberg Harold R; 08/2020. $157,500
WOODBINE
192 Locust St, Riddell Michael K Fifth James E; 08/2020. $40,000
321 Madison Ave, Housing And Urban Dev Partners Consulting Grp LLC; 08/2020. $40,300
Southern Ocean County
BEACH HAVEN
406 Amber St, 5/7/2020. $821,000
412 3rd St, 5/12/2020. $585,000
24 E North Carolina Ave, 5/21/2020. $841,000
116 Dolphin Ave, 5/27/2020. $2,300,000
103 S Pennsylvania Ave, 6/3/2020. $1,200,000
222 Second St, 6/12/2020. $1,375,000
310 S West Ave Unit E3, 6/12/2020. $370,000
321 Centre St, 6/16/2020. $697,000
325 Belvoir Ave, 6/17/2020. $999,999
711 S Beach Ave, 6/19/2020. $949,000
1 Marine St, 6/25/2020. $689,000
306 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $450,000
511 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $950,000
525 Amber St Unit B, 6/30/2020. $640,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
107 Quail Lane, 6/3/2020. $252,000
338 Dock Road, 6/3/2020. $191,600
336 Railroad Ave, 6/9/2020. $90,000
124 Dock Road, 6/25/2020. $386,000
150 Sprague Ave, 6/29/2020. $225,000
HARVEY CEDARS
6605 Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $980,000
5513 Holly Ave, 4/27/2020. $792,000
54 W 80th St, 5/8/2020. $889,000
10 Cox Ave, 5/15/2020. $570,000
4 Lee Ave, 6/4/2020. $867,500
16 Buckingham Ave, 6/16/2020. $936,000
2 Buckingham Ave, 6/24/2020. $1,205,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
839 Wave Drive, 4/22/2020. $380,000
412 Drew Ave, 4/23/2020. $230,000
802 Ensign Drive, 4/23/2020. $680,000
3 Farnham Court, 4/24/2020. $627,566
365 Lake Ave, 4/24/2020. $285,000
46 Ambermist Way, 4/24/2020. $407,082
751 N Oak Road, 4/24/2020. $165,000
13 Hollywood Blvd N, 4/27/2020. $252,000
2207 Brookdale Park Drive, 4/27/2020. $178,000
2205 Lakeside Drive S, 4/28/2020. $265,000
713 Tampa Road, 4/28/2020. $169,000
417 Stuyvesant St, 4/30/2020. $253,000
910 W Panama Court, 4/30/2020. $153,000
914 Tampa Road, 4/30/2020. $300,000
21 Privateer Drive, 5/5/2020. $585,000
735 Princeton Ave, 5/5/2020. $365,000
740 Lakeside Drive N, 5/5/2020. $295,000
Laurel Blvd, 5/5/2020. $155,000
118 Nantucket Road, 5/7/2020. $84,000
322 Riviera Drive, 5/7/2020. $238,000
1111 Leilani Drive, 5/8/2020. $125,000
12 Hamptonshire Way, 5/8/2020. $387,500
332 Briggs Ave, 5/11/2020. $260,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
22 N Boom Way, 4/8/2020. $375,000
52 St Andrews Drive, 4/8/2020. $101,000
12 Rosemont Lane, 4/9/2020. $269,000
586 Thomas Ave, 4/9/2020. $219,900
45 Westchester Drive, 4/13/2020. $119,000
5 Westchester Drive, 4/13/2020. $160,500
6 Ship Drive, 4/13/2020. $60,000
7 Demaret Court, 4/13/2020. $248,000
104 E Mohawk Drive, 4/14/2020. $175,000
114 E Mullic Road, 4/14/2020. $163,000
7 Marigold Lane, 4/14/2020. $216,000
80 Oak Leaf Drive, 4/14/2020. $195,000
102 Boom Way, 4/15/2020. $250,000
12 Cohanzick Court, 4/16/2020. $125,235
22 Binnacle Drive, 4/16/2020. $193,500
36 Harvest Way, 4/16/2020. $310,000
383 Center St, 4/16/2020. $210,000
50 Lake Superior Drive, 4/16/2020. $240,000
894 Radio Road, 4/16/2020. $68,000
126 S Longboat Drive, 4/17/2020. $155,000
41 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/17/2020. $149,000
24 W Mohawk Drive, 4/20/2020. $154,000
16 Bayberry Drive, 4/21/2020. $297,900
31 Pin Oak Lane, 4/21/2020. $125,000
5 Cambridge Court, 4/21/2020. $310,000
6 Pine Tree Drive, 4/21/2020. $195,000
251 Valley Forge Drive, 4/22/2020. $110,000
308 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/22/2020. $157,000
6 Staysail Drive, 4/22/2020. $193,000
7 High Ridge Road, 4/22/2020. $215,000
49 Whitemarsh Court, 4/23/2020. $88,500
630 Route 9 South, 4/23/2020. $6,446,956
93 Vincent Court, 4/24/2020. $144,000
103 Playhouse Road, 4/27/2020. $71,000
221 S Pulaski Blvd, 4/27/2020. $145,000
33 West Big Drive, 4/27/2020. $168,000
517 Kadlubeck Way, 4/27/2020. $176,900
69 Windstar Drive, 4/27/2020. $175,000
18 Kansas Road, 4/28/2020. $360,000
228 Country Club Blvd, 4/28/2020. $400,000
82 Golf View Drive, 4/28/2020. $300,000
4 Maryland Road, 4/29/2020. $320,000
129 Conforti Ave, 4/30/2020. $11,000
207 Oak Lane, 4/30/2020. $255,000
218 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/30/2020. $61,892
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
15 W Janet Road, 4/16/2020. $662,500
6507 Bayview Ave, 4/16/2020. $2,400,000
9603 Long Beach Blvd, 4/16/2020. $1,115,000
6 W 9th St, 4/17/2020. $950,000
6 W Roosevelt, 4/17/2020. $950,000
114 E 24th St, 4/21/2020. $278,333
59b Long Beach Blvd, 4/21/2020. $1,250,000
2 E California Ave Unit A, 4/22/2020. $753,000
1077a Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $1,100,000
110 E 24th St, 4/23/2020. $790,000
21 W Hobart Ave, 4/23/2020. $829,000
34 W New York Ave, 4/23/2020. $1,880,000
123 E 27 St, 4/24/2020. $1,700,000
5515 Long Beach Blvd Unit 4, 4/28/2020. $220,000
2410 Atlantic Ave, 4/29/2020. $2,025,000
38 W Wyoming Ave, 4/29/2020. $905,000
8 Carolina Ave, 4/29/2020. $603,500
9 W Marshall Ave, 4/29/2020. $315,500
9w Coghlan Ave, 4/29/2020. $599,000
222 Lantern Place, 5/1/2020. $100,000
30 W Carolina Ave, 5/1/2020. $750,000
4 W Pershing Ave, 5/1/2020. $1,289,000
59a Bayview Ave, 5/1/2020. $2,000,000
9000 Beach Ave, 5/4/2020. $620,000
One E Sand Dune Lane, 5/4/2020. $280,000
19 W Joan Road, 5/5/2020. $621,250
25 W Colorado Ave, 5/6/2020. $635,000
256 Pompano Drive, 5/7/2020. $1,250,000
3906 Ocean Blvd, 5/7/2020. $1,490,000
61d Sunset Blvd, 5/7/2020. $1,500,000
24 W New York Ave, 5/8/2020. $910,000
11c Long Beach Blvd, 5/13/2020. $2,100,000
35 Sunset Blvd Slp D11, 5/13/2020. $45,000
114 E 16th St, 5/14/2020. $754,500
24 Panorma Drive South, 5/14/2020. $2,075,000
39 W Indiana Ave, 5/14/2020. $540,000
1010 C Long Beach Blvd, 5/18/2020. $890,000
1411 Atlantic Ave, 5/18/2020. $825,000
1002d Long Beach Blvd, 5/19/2020. $831,250
20 E South 34th St, 5/20/2020. $1,182,000
2000 Beach Ave, 5/20/2020. $615,000
13 E 23rd St, 5/21/2020. $1,290,000
1067 C Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $2,400,000
130e Old Whailing Lane, 5/22/2020. $975,000
