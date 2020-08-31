Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

1678 Dune Drive, Nissley William M Kohl Marsha L; 08/2020. $200,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

39 W New Jersey Ave, Taylor Kathleen R Exr Mc Hugh Joseph Francis; 08/2020. $67,500

649 Seashore Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Torres Edwin; 08/2020. $70,000

126 Oregon Ave, O’Brien Christopher Adm&C Knight Christine; 08/2020. $90,000

123 Arbor Road, Adragna Joseph Harris Andrew; 08/2020. $150,000

224 Blossom Lane, Mc Keown Linda V Rosauri Carlo; 08/2020. $170,005

405 Howland Ave, Austin Marvin G Jr Est Parent Vanessa Lynn; 08/2020. $180,000

104 Charles St, Jenkins William C Jr Rucci Matthew C; 08/2020. $195,000

111 Race Track Drive, Friant Robert Exr&C Rexhepi Lulzim; 08/2020. $220,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 3.02 Block 196, White Caps Dev LLC Pirog Peter M; 08/2020. $524,900

Lot 3.01 Block 196, White Caps Dev LLC Caldwell Brian M; 08/2020. $537,500

1800 Atlantic Ave, Haines Ethan M Turzanski Leonard R; 08/2020. $105,000

435 E 17th Ave, Pappalardo Joanne Martin Michael C; 08/2020. $130,000

1000 John F Kennedy Blvd, Mandeville Christopher R Short Adam; 08/2020. $165,000

304 Surf Ave, Romasko Steven E Keefauver Craig; 08/2020. $174,900

230 W 19th Ave, Drumm Anne Drumm Thomas A; 08/2020. $230,000

100 E 6th Ave, Ranalli Elizabeth A Crk Wildwood Props LLC; 08/2020. $250,000

214 E 19th Ave Un D, Siddall Judith Calabury Revocable Trust; 08/2020. $297,775

500 Kennedy Drive, Mercer James N Silvis Emily Rose; 08/2020. $300,000

OCEAN CITY

618 Bay Ave 2nd Fl, Myers John M Owens Philip; 08/2020. $435,000

3125-27 West Ave 1st Fl, Dougherty Brothers LLC Lawrence Christopher A; 08/2020. $485,000

708 E 9th St, Rudzenski Craig A Mcm Properties LLC; 08/2020. $500,000

5328-30 Central Ave, Malloy James F Jr Jackmuff Carol Lynn; 08/2020. $550,000

Lot 6 Block 5202, Serlenga Louis A Leibrandt Paul Nicholas; 08/2020. $560,000

5109-11 Haven Ave Un 5109, Annessi Frank H Warner John F Jr; 08/2020. $580,000

305 36th St, Rancor Properties LLC Arena Edward J; 08/2020. $590,000

1310 Haven Ave, Ogawa Kenneth Gemmell Kevin Peter; 08/2020. $602,500

1853 Asbury Ave, Laporta Ralph J Jr Hogan Janine K; 08/2020. $620,000

633-35 10th St, Davy Michael S Bauer Shawn; 08/2020. $690,000

625-247 Ocean Ave Un 1, Duffey Martin P Robinson Harold R III; 08/2020. $700,000

901-B Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Gujral Meghna; 08/2020. $840,000

Lot 9 Block 1802, Jwr Properties LLC Weaver Jeffrey L; 08/2020. $969,900

Lot 9 Block 1802, Jwr Properties LLC Falocco Ronald; 08/2020. $1,045,000

3034-36 Central Ave, Central Ave Alleyloop LLC Falco Elizabeth L; 08/2020. $1,159,000

4909-11 Central Ave, Buscher Bryan Martin Kevin M; 08/2020. $1,550,000

226 Ocean Road, Johnson Scott Clark Sean; 08/2020. $2,150,000

204 W Atlantic Blvd, Mulhall Brian W Ryan Edward J; 08/2020. $2,230,000

807 E 8th St, Papiano James F Eisenhart Brian; 08/2020. $27,000

713 West Ave, Tolomeo Martin Otherside Ave LLC; 08/2020. $50,000

3104 Simpson Ave, Billings George W Cacciutti Steven D; 08/2020. $338,000

3715 Oxford Lane, O’Donnell Joseph Sheikh Khurrum S; 08/2020. $350,000

Lot 6 Block 311, Mr2 Llp Hannon Elaine D; 08/2020. $379,000

500 Bay Ave, Heffernan Robert G Mc Stravick James W; 08/2020. $385,000

SEA ISLE CITY

33 42nd St Un 206, A & L LLC Adams Douglas J; 08/2020. $850,000

313 44th St, Wilkin William C Artur Kenneth; 08/2020. $999,999

5813 Sounds Ave, Crossan Bryan M Sacchetta James; 08/2020. $1,375,000

9001 Pleasure Ave, Mp I Lp Smith Michael J; 08/2020. $3,999,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1731 Route US 9 South Un 17, Barsky Christian Exr Geiger Joseph P; 08/2020. $330,000

22 Ortlieb Lane, Barrett Thomas A Macneill Catherine; 08/2020. $429,000

1621 Route 9, D’Andrea Erika Kapp Thomas J; 08/2020. $2,031,586

WILDWOOD

522 W Burk Ave, Kuehn Matthew P Knapp Kimberly Ann; 07/2020. $270,000

128 W Bennett, Villar Oriana Donnon Ryan A; 07/2020. $360,000

Lot 30 Block 210, Brophy Joseph David Eric; 08/2020. $390,000

228 W Magnolia Ave, Has Capital LLC Moreland Todd B; 08/2020. $148,000

4722 Pacific Ave, Pacific LLC Raliamsa LLC; 08/2020. $41,000

WILDWOOD CREST

235 W Buttercup Road, Wulk Raymond A Doyle Francis; 07/2020. $584,500

311 E Newark Ave, Sowers Randall Hager Rachel R; 07/2020. $999,000

404 E Denver Ave, Capewell Thomas Anthony Raeihle Scott J; 08/2020. $100,000

135 E Lavender Road, Corcoran Audrey Taylor Blake A; 08/2020. $150,000

7601 Atlantic Ave, Merriman Jennifer Trust Martin Joanne; 08/2020. $233,000

233 W Buttercup Road, Tecco Donna Mcmanus Paul E; 08/2020. $565,000

427 E Miami Ave, Giordano Sandro A Westerberg Harold R; 08/2020. $157,500

WOODBINE

192 Locust St, Riddell Michael K Fifth James E; 08/2020. $40,000

321 Madison Ave, Housing And Urban Dev Partners Consulting Grp LLC; 08/2020. $40,300

Southern Ocean County

BEACH HAVEN

406 Amber St, 5/7/2020. $821,000

412 3rd St, 5/12/2020. $585,000

24 E North Carolina Ave, 5/21/2020. $841,000

116 Dolphin Ave, 5/27/2020. $2,300,000

103 S Pennsylvania Ave, 6/3/2020. $1,200,000

222 Second St, 6/12/2020. $1,375,000

310 S West Ave Unit E3, 6/12/2020. $370,000

321 Centre St, 6/16/2020. $697,000

325 Belvoir Ave, 6/17/2020. $999,999

711 S Beach Ave, 6/19/2020. $949,000

1 Marine St, 6/25/2020. $689,000

306 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $450,000

511 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $950,000

525 Amber St Unit B, 6/30/2020. $640,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

107 Quail Lane, 6/3/2020. $252,000

338 Dock Road, 6/3/2020. $191,600

336 Railroad Ave, 6/9/2020. $90,000

124 Dock Road, 6/25/2020. $386,000

150 Sprague Ave, 6/29/2020. $225,000

HARVEY CEDARS

6605 Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $980,000

5513 Holly Ave, 4/27/2020. $792,000

54 W 80th St, 5/8/2020. $889,000

10 Cox Ave, 5/15/2020. $570,000

4 Lee Ave, 6/4/2020. $867,500

16 Buckingham Ave, 6/16/2020. $936,000

2 Buckingham Ave, 6/24/2020. $1,205,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

839 Wave Drive, 4/22/2020. $380,000

412 Drew Ave, 4/23/2020. $230,000

802 Ensign Drive, 4/23/2020. $680,000

3 Farnham Court, 4/24/2020. $627,566

365 Lake Ave, 4/24/2020. $285,000

46 Ambermist Way, 4/24/2020. $407,082

751 N Oak Road, 4/24/2020. $165,000

13 Hollywood Blvd N, 4/27/2020. $252,000

2207 Brookdale Park Drive, 4/27/2020. $178,000

2205 Lakeside Drive S, 4/28/2020. $265,000

713 Tampa Road, 4/28/2020. $169,000

417 Stuyvesant St, 4/30/2020. $253,000

910 W Panama Court, 4/30/2020. $153,000

914 Tampa Road, 4/30/2020. $300,000

21 Privateer Drive, 5/5/2020. $585,000

735 Princeton Ave, 5/5/2020. $365,000

740 Lakeside Drive N, 5/5/2020. $295,000

Laurel Blvd, 5/5/2020. $155,000

118 Nantucket Road, 5/7/2020. $84,000

322 Riviera Drive, 5/7/2020. $238,000

1111 Leilani Drive, 5/8/2020. $125,000

12 Hamptonshire Way, 5/8/2020. $387,500

332 Briggs Ave, 5/11/2020. $260,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

22 N Boom Way, 4/8/2020. $375,000

52 St Andrews Drive, 4/8/2020. $101,000

12 Rosemont Lane, 4/9/2020. $269,000

586 Thomas Ave, 4/9/2020. $219,900

45 Westchester Drive, 4/13/2020. $119,000

5 Westchester Drive, 4/13/2020. $160,500

6 Ship Drive, 4/13/2020. $60,000

7 Demaret Court, 4/13/2020. $248,000

104 E Mohawk Drive, 4/14/2020. $175,000

114 E Mullic Road, 4/14/2020. $163,000

7 Marigold Lane, 4/14/2020. $216,000

80 Oak Leaf Drive, 4/14/2020. $195,000

102 Boom Way, 4/15/2020. $250,000

12 Cohanzick Court, 4/16/2020. $125,235

22 Binnacle Drive, 4/16/2020. $193,500

36 Harvest Way, 4/16/2020. $310,000

383 Center St, 4/16/2020. $210,000

50 Lake Superior Drive, 4/16/2020. $240,000

894 Radio Road, 4/16/2020. $68,000

126 S Longboat Drive, 4/17/2020. $155,000

41 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/17/2020. $149,000

24 W Mohawk Drive, 4/20/2020. $154,000

16 Bayberry Drive, 4/21/2020. $297,900

31 Pin Oak Lane, 4/21/2020. $125,000

5 Cambridge Court, 4/21/2020. $310,000

6 Pine Tree Drive, 4/21/2020. $195,000

251 Valley Forge Drive, 4/22/2020. $110,000

308 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/22/2020. $157,000

6 Staysail Drive, 4/22/2020. $193,000

7 High Ridge Road, 4/22/2020. $215,000

49 Whitemarsh Court, 4/23/2020. $88,500

630 Route 9 South, 4/23/2020. $6,446,956

93 Vincent Court, 4/24/2020. $144,000

103 Playhouse Road, 4/27/2020. $71,000

221 S Pulaski Blvd, 4/27/2020. $145,000

33 West Big Drive, 4/27/2020. $168,000

517 Kadlubeck Way, 4/27/2020. $176,900

69 Windstar Drive, 4/27/2020. $175,000

18 Kansas Road, 4/28/2020. $360,000

228 Country Club Blvd, 4/28/2020. $400,000

82 Golf View Drive, 4/28/2020. $300,000

4 Maryland Road, 4/29/2020. $320,000

129 Conforti Ave, 4/30/2020. $11,000

207 Oak Lane, 4/30/2020. $255,000

218 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/30/2020. $61,892

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

15 W Janet Road, 4/16/2020. $662,500

6507 Bayview Ave, 4/16/2020. $2,400,000

9603 Long Beach Blvd, 4/16/2020. $1,115,000

6 W 9th St, 4/17/2020. $950,000

6 W Roosevelt, 4/17/2020. $950,000

114 E 24th St, 4/21/2020. $278,333

59b Long Beach Blvd, 4/21/2020. $1,250,000

2 E California Ave Unit A, 4/22/2020. $753,000

1077a Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $1,100,000

110 E 24th St, 4/23/2020. $790,000

21 W Hobart Ave, 4/23/2020. $829,000

34 W New York Ave, 4/23/2020. $1,880,000

123 E 27 St, 4/24/2020. $1,700,000

5515 Long Beach Blvd Unit 4, 4/28/2020. $220,000

2410 Atlantic Ave, 4/29/2020. $2,025,000

38 W Wyoming Ave, 4/29/2020. $905,000

8 Carolina Ave, 4/29/2020. $603,500

9 W Marshall Ave, 4/29/2020. $315,500

9w Coghlan Ave, 4/29/2020. $599,000

222 Lantern Place, 5/1/2020. $100,000

30 W Carolina Ave, 5/1/2020. $750,000

4 W Pershing Ave, 5/1/2020. $1,289,000

59a Bayview Ave, 5/1/2020. $2,000,000

9000 Beach Ave, 5/4/2020. $620,000

One E Sand Dune Lane, 5/4/2020. $280,000

19 W Joan Road, 5/5/2020. $621,250

25 W Colorado Ave, 5/6/2020. $635,000

256 Pompano Drive, 5/7/2020. $1,250,000

3906 Ocean Blvd, 5/7/2020. $1,490,000

61d Sunset Blvd, 5/7/2020. $1,500,000

24 W New York Ave, 5/8/2020. $910,000

11c Long Beach Blvd, 5/13/2020. $2,100,000

35 Sunset Blvd Slp D11, 5/13/2020. $45,000

114 E 16th St, 5/14/2020. $754,500

24 Panorma Drive South, 5/14/2020. $2,075,000

39 W Indiana Ave, 5/14/2020. $540,000

1010 C Long Beach Blvd, 5/18/2020. $890,000

1411 Atlantic Ave, 5/18/2020. $825,000

1002d Long Beach Blvd, 5/19/2020. $831,250

20 E South 34th St, 5/20/2020. $1,182,000

2000 Beach Ave, 5/20/2020. $615,000

13 E 23rd St, 5/21/2020. $1,290,000

1067 C Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $2,400,000

130e Old Whailing Lane, 5/22/2020. $975,000

