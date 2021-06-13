How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
BRIGANTINE
302 20th St So, Williams James A Ferri Nancy; 03/23/21. $675,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd M-2, Morales Raymond Keffer Michael D; 03/23/21. $112,500
717 W Shore Drive, Gardner Laurence Florence M Leroy Rev Liv Tr; 03/23/21. $539,000
936 N Shore Drive, Brownell Kenneth W Didomenico James Jr; 03/23/21. $900,000
140 4th St So Unit A, Dewerth Amy Speede Mark S; 03/24/21. $320,000
171 10th St So, Shatt Ryan Anthony Sustek Judith M; 03/24/21. $449,000
444 Seashore Road, Cohen Elliot L Heenan Mark; 03/24/21. $400,000
803 E Brigantine Ave, Martin Wayne Hackett John J; 03/24/21. $685,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
102 Rockport Drive, Morin Cassandra Rzemyk Gary; 03/29/21. $373,500
164 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Racraquin Romeo A; 03/29/21. $307,490
20 Poplar Ave, Juniewicz Matthew Juniewicz Barbara Ann; 03/29/21. $232,000
240 E Kennedy Drive, Zurenda David John Brockelman Kelton R; 03/29/21. $240,000
347 Heather Croft, Tran Klein Hanh Chabur Guillermo; 03/29/21. $105,000
54 Shoreline Road, Panetta Cody Schmitz Brian E; 03/29/21. $340,000
102 Iroquis Ave, Ortiz Rene Jr Kim Hye L; 03/30/21. $267,000
11 Highland Circle, Nguyen Nhat K Botlinger Jeffrey P; 03/30/21. $275,000
1178 Ocean Heights Ave, Three Amigos Entrp Llc Cedar Bay Llc; 03/30/21. $800,000
21 Fairhill Ave, Samper Macquincy M Dr Horton Inc Nj; 03/30/21. $332,990
240 Mystic Drive, Wieczorek Robert Joseph King Stephen J; 03/30/21. $505,000
3081 Tremont Ave, Cisneros Debra A Dimashi Edmond; 03/30/21. $245,000
7 Country Pine Lane, Cavallo Yolanda Mechko Vitaly; 03/30/21. $105,000
112 Brettwood Drive, Epstein Len E Redjepnazarova Maral; 03/31/21. $370,000
75 Marshall Drive, Hans James Sperduto Christopher; 03/31/21. $475,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
443 S Pitney Road, Mannix Robert Portnoy Randy; 03/25/21. $269,000
502 S Chicago Ave, Wenck Christopher Drozdov Darren/Atty; 03/25/21. $245,000
600 Lakefront Circle, Mossman Bridget S Lujan Maria E; 03/25/21. $152,500
607 E Biscayne Ave, Nguyen Thanh Joyce Joshua; 03/25/21. $181,000
632 S 6th Ave, Speciale Lorraine I Morales Lidia; 3/25/21. $212,900
803 Forest Park Drive, Valentino Russell Randolph Camila Velasquez Torres Special Needs Tr; 03/25/21. $385,000
17 Manchester St, Falkenstein Steven C Sanders Tracy/Exr; 03/26/21. $229,900
MARGATE
7701 Atlantic Ave #67, Scanlon Despina Plotkin Richard; 03/23/21. $335,000
22 West Drive, Dangelo Timothy Sewell John M; 03/24/21. $450,000
9105 Atlantic Ave Apt 28, Bolukbasi Zulal Scenna Maria; 03/24/21. $154,000
8201 Atlantic Ave, Isabella Homes Llc Panico Jennifer L; 03/25/21. $750,000
8510 Ventnor Ave, 8510 Ventnor Ave Ptnrs Llc 8510 Ventnor Ave Llc; 03/25/21. $395,000
8512 Ventnor Ave, 8512 Ventnor Ave Llc Carroccia Eugene C; 03/25/21. $700,000
9 S Granville Ave Unit D, Goga Thomas Verna Paul; 03/25/21. $555,000
218 N Gladstone Ave, Talarico David J Talarico David J; 03/26/21. $135,000
VENTNOR
5200 Boardwalk Unit 15d, Barbagallo Joseph Greenfield Barbara; 03/29/21. $405,000
6101 Monmouth Ave #1002, Zurlo Kathleen D Hilferty James John Jr; 03/29/21. $197,500
111 S Surrey Ave Unit 202, Stokolosa Cynthia L Scheidemantel Sally Sue; 03/30/21. $169,000
CAPE MAY COUNTY
LOWER TOWNSHIP
406 Tahoe Drive, Mahoney James V Lee Douglas; 03/2021. $341,500
222 Suzanne Ave, Salemi Dominick Jr Mahon Richard E; 03/2021. $317,500
308 Roseann Ave, Viscuso Nichoals F Gaudry Christine; 03/2021. $310,000
144.5 Fishing Creek Road, Slavinskas Arial Flounders Thomas H Jr; 03/2021. $309,777
103 E Wilde Ave, Unger Bryan J Heinze Joseph; 03/2021. $280,000
623 Route 9, Waldie James C Isles Dana; 03/2021. $277,000
705 Sheppard Ave, Elwell Robert W Iacono David J; 03/2021. $277,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
14 Joffre Ave, Gray Jennifer L Kennedy John A; 03/2021. $210,000
69 Reeds Beach Road, Murphy Glenn Stark Laura La Prade; 03/2021. $205,000
91 Millman Blvd, Hemphill William F O’Prey Mary; 03/2021. $200,000
1078 Route 47 So, Walsh James E Cooperative Solutions LLC; 03/2021. $114,000
Lot 15 Block 1472, Mc Cullough John J Fun Under The Sun LLC; 03/2021. $105,000
5 Goshen Creek Road, Blum Zachary S Quinn Paul; 03/2021. $75,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
108 W 24th Ave, Poncia Michael S Zagnojny Erin; 03/2021. $465,000
102 W 16th Ave, Miller Harry D Noss Patricia; 03/2021. $370,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Garner Christopher S Mccloskey Lynne M; 03/2021. $349,900
1800 Ocean Ave Un 208, Garner Christopher S Sharp Craig; 03/2021. $226,595
1800 Ocean Ave Un 210, Garner Christopher S Severino Robert; 03/2021. $223,000
OCEAN CITY
810 Asbury Ave, Tregerman Richard &C Mccormick Kathryn M; 03/2021. $475,000
391-15 West Ave 1st Fl, Gerhart Ronald N Mccarthy Shawn M Sr; 03/2021. $440,000
921 Park Place Un 810, De Cicco Anthony Palmieri Louis Jr; 03/2021. $427,500
935 Ocean Ave Un 528, Conte Michael A Sr Burton Elizabeth H; 03/2021. $365,000
1145-47 West Ave 1st Fl, Vignone Christopher Papandrew N George; 03/2021. $343,500
819-27 Plymouth Place Un 6, Paul David Gaskill Thomas J; 03/2021. $249,900
819-27 Plymouth Place Un 5, Angelopulos Angelo P Gaskill Steven C; 03/2021. $195,000
SEA ISLE CITY
42 72nd St, Evanish John Jr Lutte Scot A; 02/2021. $937,500
120 40th St Un East, Procaccino Daniel Coyle Brian J; 02/2021. $835,000
5110 Central Ave South Un, Frangipane William L Hagan Francis X; 02/2021. $810,000
209 86th St, Capizzi John Steigelmann Andrew; 02/2021. $760,000
213 77th St, Teesdale Gregory Exr Teesdale Christopher; 02/2021. $737,000
2139-41 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, Fidler Michael C Wheb Enterprises Lp; 02/2021. $3,300,000
2017 Glenwood Drive, Gendel Craig Mckinney Giovanna; 02/2021. $2,250,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
3 Townsend Road, Lane Matthew V Baker James E Jr; 03/2021. $275,000
10 New Bridge Road, Thornton Mark L Lane Robert L; 03/2021. $235,000
516 Route 9 Un #B-5, Turner Sheila Bosico Micah; 03/2021. $44,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
BRIDGETON
32-34 Academy St, 3/9/2021. $177,000
23 Franklin Drive, 3/9/2021. $380,000
253 Bank St, 3/10/2021. $40,000
511 South Ave, 3/10/2021. $127,000
05-107 Atlantic St, 3/10/2021. $250,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
418 Lark Road, 3/1/2021. $150,000
7211 Battle Lane, 3/4/2021. $15,000
5725 Doris Drive, 3/9/2021. $120,000
1612 Main St, 3/10/2021. $189,000
337 Begonia Road, 3/15/2021. $32,500
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
310 New Jersey Ave, 3/22/2021. $75,000
93 Delaware Ave, 3/29/2021. $92,000
946 Union St, 3/31/2021. $52,000
309 Cove Road, 3/31/2021. $185,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
4 George St, 3/11/2021. $164,000
24 Gouldtown Woodruff Road, 3/15/2021. $49,000
20 Finlaw Ave, 3/18/2021. $28,000
199 Bridgeton Fairton Road, 3/22/2021. $50,000
396 Reeves Road, 3/29/2021. $157,000
Gouldtown Woodruff Road, 3/31/2021. $165,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
49 Teaburner Road, 2/18/2021. $185,000
979 Ye Greate St, 3/3/2021. $190,000.00
1125 Bridgeton Road, 3/11/2021. $35,000.00
936 Ye Greate St, 3/17/2021. $298,000.00
1040 Ye Greate St, 3/24/2021. $57,000.00
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
187 W Park Drive, 3/18/2021. $235,000
40 Roselawn Ave, 3/19/2021. $199,000
0 Beals Mill Road, 3/24/2021. $90,000
61 Hitchner Ave, 3/29/2021. $188,001
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
13 Kelly Lane, 3/9/2021. $102,000
542 Bay Point Road, 3/11/2021. $17,500
09 Maple Ave, 3/19/2021. $75,000
Newport Road, 3/22/2021. $28,000
28 Maple Ave, 3/24/2021. $650,0000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
120 Railroad Ave, 3/9/2021. $85,000
27 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, 3/16/2021. $113,000
4600 Route 47, 3/22/2021. $60,000
630 Main St, 3/25/2021. $45,000
4 Quaker St, 3/25/2021. $141,000
3007 Route 47, 3/26/2021. $64,000
MILLVILLE
305 F St, 3/4/2021. $46,000
410 Valatia Ave, 3/4/2021. $129,900
1008 Shar Lane Blvd, 3/5/2021. $25,000
702 Richard Drive, 3/5/2021. $25,000
207 Cedar St, 3/5/2021. $155,000
630 S 3rd St, 3/5/2021. $170,000
2208 Quince Lane, 3/6/2021. $201,000
916 North St, 3/8/2021. $25,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
183 Big Oak Road, 3/4/2021. $120,000
19 Eisenhower Drive, 3/4/2021. $228,990
20 Eisenhower Drive, 3/4/2021. $237,490
2 Eisenhower Drive, 3/8/2021. $235,990
71 E Finley Road, 3/9/2021. $195,000
25 Eisenhower Drive, 3/9/2021. $240,500
26 Johns Way, 3/9/2021. $299,900
VINELAND
1146 Fairmount Ave, 3/4/2021. $138,000
1112 E Landis Ave, 3/4/2021. $155,000
1365 Heights Place, 3/4/2021. $190,000
116 New Pear St, 3/4/2021. $198,000
1209 Mayfair Court, 3/4/2021. $210,000
2769 Dante Ave, 3/4/2021. $279,000
2495 Monroe Ave, 3/4/2021. $299,000
19 Nth 8th St, 3/4/2021. $300,000
208 W Elmer St, 3/5/2021. $11,000
643 E Almond St, 3/5/2021. $155,500
1363 S Spring Road, 3/5/2021. $241,000
17 Evelyn Ave, 3/8/2021. $184,000
2480 Buttonwood Drive, 3/8/2021. $190,000
2481 East Chestnut Ave, 3/8/2021. $234,900
3740 North West Blvd, 3/8/2021. $840,000
726 E Park Ave, 3/9/2021. $155,000
1825 N Main Road, 3/9/2021. $164,000
4927 Piacenzia Ave, 3/9/2021. $585,000
1104 Columbia Ave, 3/10/2021. $150,000
2231 Baywood Drive, 3/10/2021. $229,500
1351 Tammie Terrace, 3/10/2021. $265,000
1645 Tomahawk Court, 3/10/2021. $350,000
1674 N Main Road, 3/10/2021. $600,000
311 Steven Drive, 3/12/2021. $35,000
825 E Almond St, 3/12/2021. $167,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit I-88, 3/12/2021. $179,900
1220 N East Ave, 3/12/2021. $219,900
2307 Musterel Lane, 3/12/2021. $271,0000
1820 Vine Road, 3/12/2021. $300,000
635 E Almond St, 3/15/2021. $85,300
51 W Montrose St, 3/15/2021. $100,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave E48, 3/16/2021. $185,000
1045 E Park Ave, 3/17/2021. $50,000
3440 W Boulevard South, 3/17/2021. $169,000
802 Broadway, 3/17/2021. $179,900
716 E Wood St, 3/18/2021. $215,500
30 W Chestnut Ave, 3/18/2021. $280,000
1047 E Park Ave, 3/18/2021. $3,900,000
1138 Iris Ave, 3/19/2021, $271,000
3452 Turtlegrove Road, 3/19/2021. $415,000
735 S Main Road Unit 18, 3/22/2021. $135,000
617 E Cherry St, 3/22/2021. $147,500
49 Osborne Ave, 3/22/2021. $165,900
410 W Almond St, 3/22/2021. $176,000
805 Humbert St, 3/22/2021. $210,000
2841 Palermo Ave, 3/22/2021. $218,850
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
BARNEGAT LIGHT
7 East 8th St, 3/2021. $750,000
407 Broadway, 3/2021. $890,000
16 W 6th St, 3/2021. $895,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
24 Jones Road, 3/2021. $32,000
2 Plunder Ave, 3/2021. $58,000
10 And 12 Phoebe Drive, 3/2021. $66,000
42 Whitewater Drive, 3/2021. $84,678
32 Fullrigger Ave, 3/2021. $92,500
2 Savannah Drive, 3/2021. $92,500
22 Mast Drive, 3/2021. $130,000
BEACH HAVEN
Eleventh St, 3/2021. $26,000
510 North Bay Ave Unit 205, 3/2021. $60,502
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-27, 3/2021. $65,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-21, 3/2021. $70,000
510 N Bay Ave Unit 204, 3/2021. $180,312
409 S Pennsylvania Ave, 3/2021. $275,666
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
200 South Creek Drive, 3/2021. $65,000
404 Dock Road, 3/2021. $115,000
344 Dock Road, 3/2021. $265,000
175 Cox Ave, 3/2021. $283,000
102 Quail Lane, 3/2021. $285,000
237 Main S, 3/2021. $310,000
HARVEY CEDARS
7806 Long Beach Unit B And Unit C, 3/2021. $655,000
3 Lange Ave, 3/2021. $750,000
22 Warwick Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000
23 Cedars Ave, 3/2021. $1,700,000
28 Kinsey Lane, 3/2021. $1,935,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
242 Station Drive, 3/2021. $10,000
Lakeside Drive South, 3/2021. $26,000
Bee Way & Pershing Avenue, 3/2021. $35,000
Circle Drive, 3/2021. $39,000
Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $39,000
Weehawken Ave; 3/2021. $78,000
Circle Drive; 3/2021. $78,000
102 Manchester Ave; 3/2021. $85,000
Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $91,000
1622 Joffre Road; 3/2021. $97,000
342 Harbor View; 3/2021. $100,000
1017 Buena Vista; 3/2021. $100,000
501 Lake Barnegat Drive North; 3/2021. $125,000
920 Tampa Road; 3/2021. $140,000
1411 Daytona Road; 3/2021. $153,608
2259 Crestwood Place; 3/2021. $181,734
329 Briggs Ave; 3/2021. $183,500
117 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $189,000
46 Haines Street; 3/2021. $192,000
222 Cherokee Trail; 3/2021. $192,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
35 B05 Sunset Blvd, High Bar Harbor Yacht Club; 3/2021. $34,000
9 W Delaware Ave, 3/2021. $264,666
11 West Marshall Ave, 3/2021. $308,000
27 East 25th St Unit 4, 3/2021. $330,000
24 E Jerome Ave, 3/2021. $425,000
10905 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $480,000
8 West Harrington Ave, 3/2021. $580,000
23 E Nevada Ave, 3/2021. $600,000
108 E 19th Street, 3/2021. $610,000
15 West 14th Street, 3/2021. $660,000
105 W Beardsley Ave, 3/2021. $670,400
8e Winifred Ave, 3/2021. $719,900
9 E Pennsylvania Ave, 3/2021. $725,000
1010-E Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $750,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Grand Bay Harbor Unit 40, 3/2021. $10,500
Marina Unit # 68 Grand Bay Harbor, 3/2021. $15,000
139 Bay Parkway, 3/2021. $110,000
12 Starboard Way, 3/2021. $117,500
107 Fourth St, 3/2021. $144,000
30 Poplar St, 3/2021. $156,000
SHIP BOTTOM
129 East 7th St, 3/2021. $392,000
129 East 7th Street Unit 2, 3/2021. $409,000
1801 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $412,500
1810 Central Ave, 3/2021. $445,000
101 West 9th St Unit 202, 3/2021. $595,000
901 Ocean Ave, 3/2021. $635,000
357 West 8th St, 3/2021. $730,000
TUCKERTON
Driftwood Drive; 3/2021. $25,000
216 North Green St; 3/2021. $138,000
418 Ibis Court; 3/2021. $145,000
4 Parker Road; 3/2021. $150,000
1 May Pink Court; 3/2021. $150,000
60 Tarpon Road; 3/2021. $225,000
603 Cedar St; 3/2021. $230,000
60 Edgewater Drive; 3/2021. $265,000
232 Heron Road; 3/2021. $298,750
7 Carroll Ave; 3/2021. $515,000
20 Carroll Ave; 3/2021. $530,000
1220 S Green St; 3/2021. $675,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available
Contact: 609-272-7295
