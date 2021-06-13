 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

BRIGANTINE

302 20th St So, Williams James A Ferri Nancy; 03/23/21. $675,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd M-2, Morales Raymond Keffer Michael D; 03/23/21. $112,500

717 W Shore Drive, Gardner Laurence Florence M Leroy Rev Liv Tr; 03/23/21. $539,000

936 N Shore Drive, Brownell Kenneth W Didomenico James Jr; 03/23/21. $900,000

140 4th St So Unit A, Dewerth Amy Speede Mark S; 03/24/21. $320,000

171 10th St So, Shatt Ryan Anthony Sustek Judith M; 03/24/21. $449,000

444 Seashore Road, Cohen Elliot L Heenan Mark; 03/24/21. $400,000

803 E Brigantine Ave, Martin Wayne Hackett John J; 03/24/21. $685,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

102 Rockport Drive, Morin Cassandra Rzemyk Gary; 03/29/21. $373,500

164 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Racraquin Romeo A; 03/29/21. $307,490

20 Poplar Ave, Juniewicz Matthew Juniewicz Barbara Ann; 03/29/21. $232,000

240 E Kennedy Drive, Zurenda David John Brockelman Kelton R; 03/29/21. $240,000

347 Heather Croft, Tran Klein Hanh Chabur Guillermo; 03/29/21. $105,000

54 Shoreline Road, Panetta Cody Schmitz Brian E; 03/29/21. $340,000

102 Iroquis Ave, Ortiz Rene Jr Kim Hye L; 03/30/21. $267,000

11 Highland Circle, Nguyen Nhat K Botlinger Jeffrey P; 03/30/21. $275,000

1178 Ocean Heights Ave, Three Amigos Entrp Llc Cedar Bay Llc; 03/30/21. $800,000

21 Fairhill Ave, Samper Macquincy M Dr Horton Inc Nj; 03/30/21. $332,990

240 Mystic Drive, Wieczorek Robert Joseph King Stephen J; 03/30/21. $505,000

3081 Tremont Ave, Cisneros Debra A Dimashi Edmond; 03/30/21. $245,000

7 Country Pine Lane, Cavallo Yolanda Mechko Vitaly; 03/30/21. $105,000

112 Brettwood Drive, Epstein Len E Redjepnazarova Maral; 03/31/21. $370,000

75 Marshall Drive, Hans James Sperduto Christopher; 03/31/21. $475,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

443 S Pitney Road, Mannix Robert Portnoy Randy; 03/25/21. $269,000

502 S Chicago Ave, Wenck Christopher Drozdov Darren/Atty; 03/25/21. $245,000

600 Lakefront Circle, Mossman Bridget S Lujan Maria E; 03/25/21. $152,500

607 E Biscayne Ave, Nguyen Thanh Joyce Joshua; 03/25/21. $181,000

632 S 6th Ave, Speciale Lorraine I Morales Lidia; 3/25/21. $212,900

803 Forest Park Drive, Valentino Russell Randolph Camila Velasquez Torres Special Needs Tr; 03/25/21. $385,000

17 Manchester St, Falkenstein Steven C Sanders Tracy/Exr; 03/26/21. $229,900

MARGATE

7701 Atlantic Ave #67, Scanlon Despina Plotkin Richard; 03/23/21. $335,000

22 West Drive, Dangelo Timothy Sewell John M; 03/24/21. $450,000

9105 Atlantic Ave Apt 28, Bolukbasi Zulal Scenna Maria; 03/24/21. $154,000

8201 Atlantic Ave, Isabella Homes Llc Panico Jennifer L; 03/25/21. $750,000

8510 Ventnor Ave, 8510 Ventnor Ave Ptnrs Llc 8510 Ventnor Ave Llc; 03/25/21. $395,000

8512 Ventnor Ave, 8512 Ventnor Ave Llc Carroccia Eugene C; 03/25/21. $700,000

9 S Granville Ave Unit D, Goga Thomas Verna Paul; 03/25/21. $555,000

218 N Gladstone Ave, Talarico David J Talarico David J; 03/26/21. $135,000

VENTNOR

5200 Boardwalk Unit 15d, Barbagallo Joseph Greenfield Barbara; 03/29/21. $405,000

6101 Monmouth Ave #1002, Zurlo Kathleen D Hilferty James John Jr; 03/29/21. $197,500

111 S Surrey Ave Unit 202, Stokolosa Cynthia L Scheidemantel Sally Sue; 03/30/21. $169,000

CAPE MAY COUNTY

LOWER TOWNSHIP

406 Tahoe Drive, Mahoney James V Lee Douglas; 03/2021. $341,500

222 Suzanne Ave, Salemi Dominick Jr Mahon Richard E; 03/2021. $317,500

308 Roseann Ave, Viscuso Nichoals F Gaudry Christine; 03/2021. $310,000

144.5 Fishing Creek Road, Slavinskas Arial Flounders Thomas H Jr; 03/2021. $309,777

103 E Wilde Ave, Unger Bryan J Heinze Joseph; 03/2021. $280,000

623 Route 9, Waldie James C Isles Dana; 03/2021. $277,000

705 Sheppard Ave, Elwell Robert W Iacono David J; 03/2021. $277,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

14 Joffre Ave, Gray Jennifer L Kennedy John A; 03/2021. $210,000

69 Reeds Beach Road, Murphy Glenn Stark Laura La Prade; 03/2021. $205,000

91 Millman Blvd, Hemphill William F O’Prey Mary; 03/2021. $200,000

1078 Route 47 So, Walsh James E Cooperative Solutions LLC; 03/2021. $114,000

Lot 15 Block 1472, Mc Cullough John J Fun Under The Sun LLC; 03/2021. $105,000

5 Goshen Creek Road, Blum Zachary S Quinn Paul; 03/2021. $75,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

108 W 24th Ave, Poncia Michael S Zagnojny Erin; 03/2021. $465,000

102 W 16th Ave, Miller Harry D Noss Patricia; 03/2021. $370,000

1800 Ocean Ave, Garner Christopher S Mccloskey Lynne M; 03/2021. $349,900

1800 Ocean Ave Un 208, Garner Christopher S Sharp Craig; 03/2021. $226,595

1800 Ocean Ave Un 210, Garner Christopher S Severino Robert; 03/2021. $223,000

OCEAN CITY

810 Asbury Ave, Tregerman Richard &C Mccormick Kathryn M; 03/2021. $475,000

391-15 West Ave 1st Fl, Gerhart Ronald N Mccarthy Shawn M Sr; 03/2021. $440,000

921 Park Place Un 810, De Cicco Anthony Palmieri Louis Jr; 03/2021. $427,500

935 Ocean Ave Un 528, Conte Michael A Sr Burton Elizabeth H; 03/2021. $365,000

1145-47 West Ave 1st Fl, Vignone Christopher Papandrew N George; 03/2021. $343,500

819-27 Plymouth Place Un 6, Paul David Gaskill Thomas J; 03/2021. $249,900

819-27 Plymouth Place Un 5, Angelopulos Angelo P Gaskill Steven C; 03/2021. $195,000

SEA ISLE CITY

42 72nd St, Evanish John Jr Lutte Scot A; 02/2021. $937,500

120 40th St Un East, Procaccino Daniel Coyle Brian J; 02/2021. $835,000

5110 Central Ave South Un, Frangipane William L Hagan Francis X; 02/2021. $810,000

209 86th St, Capizzi John Steigelmann Andrew; 02/2021. $760,000

213 77th St, Teesdale Gregory Exr Teesdale Christopher; 02/2021. $737,000

2139-41 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, Fidler Michael C Wheb Enterprises Lp; 02/2021. $3,300,000

2017 Glenwood Drive, Gendel Craig Mckinney Giovanna; 02/2021. $2,250,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

3 Townsend Road, Lane Matthew V Baker James E Jr; 03/2021. $275,000

10 New Bridge Road, Thornton Mark L Lane Robert L; 03/2021. $235,000

516 Route 9 Un #B-5, Turner Sheila Bosico Micah; 03/2021. $44,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

BRIDGETON

32-34 Academy St, 3/9/2021. $177,000

23 Franklin Drive, 3/9/2021. $380,000

253 Bank St, 3/10/2021. $40,000

511 South Ave, 3/10/2021. $127,000

05-107 Atlantic St, 3/10/2021. $250,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

418 Lark Road, 3/1/2021. $150,000

7211 Battle Lane, 3/4/2021. $15,000

5725 Doris Drive, 3/9/2021. $120,000

1612 Main St, 3/10/2021. $189,000

337 Begonia Road, 3/15/2021. $32,500

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

310 New Jersey Ave, 3/22/2021. $75,000

93 Delaware Ave, 3/29/2021. $92,000

946 Union St, 3/31/2021. $52,000

309 Cove Road, 3/31/2021. $185,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

4 George St, 3/11/2021. $164,000

24 Gouldtown Woodruff Road, 3/15/2021. $49,000

20 Finlaw Ave, 3/18/2021. $28,000

199 Bridgeton Fairton Road, 3/22/2021. $50,000

396 Reeves Road, 3/29/2021. $157,000

Gouldtown Woodruff Road, 3/31/2021. $165,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

49 Teaburner Road, 2/18/2021. $185,000

979 Ye Greate St, 3/3/2021. $190,000.00

1125 Bridgeton Road, 3/11/2021. $35,000.00

936 Ye Greate St, 3/17/2021. $298,000.00

1040 Ye Greate St, 3/24/2021. $57,000.00

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

187 W Park Drive, 3/18/2021. $235,000

40 Roselawn Ave, 3/19/2021. $199,000

0 Beals Mill Road, 3/24/2021. $90,000

61 Hitchner Ave, 3/29/2021. $188,001

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

13 Kelly Lane, 3/9/2021. $102,000

542 Bay Point Road, 3/11/2021. $17,500

09 Maple Ave, 3/19/2021. $75,000

Newport Road, 3/22/2021. $28,000

28 Maple Ave, 3/24/2021. $650,0000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

120 Railroad Ave, 3/9/2021. $85,000

27 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, 3/16/2021. $113,000

4600 Route 47, 3/22/2021. $60,000

630 Main St, 3/25/2021. $45,000

4 Quaker St, 3/25/2021. $141,000

3007 Route 47, 3/26/2021. $64,000

MILLVILLE

305 F St, 3/4/2021. $46,000

410 Valatia Ave, 3/4/2021. $129,900

1008 Shar Lane Blvd, 3/5/2021. $25,000

702 Richard Drive, 3/5/2021. $25,000

207 Cedar St, 3/5/2021. $155,000

630 S 3rd St, 3/5/2021. $170,000

2208 Quince Lane, 3/6/2021. $201,000

916 North St, 3/8/2021. $25,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

183 Big Oak Road, 3/4/2021. $120,000

19 Eisenhower Drive, 3/4/2021. $228,990

20 Eisenhower Drive, 3/4/2021. $237,490

2 Eisenhower Drive, 3/8/2021. $235,990

71 E Finley Road, 3/9/2021. $195,000

25 Eisenhower Drive, 3/9/2021. $240,500

26 Johns Way, 3/9/2021. $299,900

VINELAND

1146 Fairmount Ave, 3/4/2021. $138,000

1112 E Landis Ave, 3/4/2021. $155,000

1365 Heights Place, 3/4/2021. $190,000

116 New Pear St, 3/4/2021. $198,000

1209 Mayfair Court, 3/4/2021. $210,000

2769 Dante Ave, 3/4/2021. $279,000

2495 Monroe Ave, 3/4/2021. $299,000

19 Nth 8th St, 3/4/2021. $300,000

208 W Elmer St, 3/5/2021. $11,000

643 E Almond St, 3/5/2021. $155,500

1363 S Spring Road, 3/5/2021. $241,000

17 Evelyn Ave, 3/8/2021. $184,000

2480 Buttonwood Drive, 3/8/2021. $190,000

2481 East Chestnut Ave, 3/8/2021. $234,900

3740 North West Blvd, 3/8/2021. $840,000

726 E Park Ave, 3/9/2021. $155,000

1825 N Main Road, 3/9/2021. $164,000

4927 Piacenzia Ave, 3/9/2021. $585,000

1104 Columbia Ave, 3/10/2021. $150,000

2231 Baywood Drive, 3/10/2021. $229,500

1351 Tammie Terrace, 3/10/2021. $265,000

1645 Tomahawk Court, 3/10/2021. $350,000

1674 N Main Road, 3/10/2021. $600,000

311 Steven Drive, 3/12/2021. $35,000

825 E Almond St, 3/12/2021. $167,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit I-88, 3/12/2021. $179,900

1220 N East Ave, 3/12/2021. $219,900

2307 Musterel Lane, 3/12/2021. $271,0000

1820 Vine Road, 3/12/2021. $300,000

635 E Almond St, 3/15/2021. $85,300

51 W Montrose St, 3/15/2021. $100,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave E48, 3/16/2021. $185,000

1045 E Park Ave, 3/17/2021. $50,000

3440 W Boulevard South, 3/17/2021. $169,000

802 Broadway, 3/17/2021. $179,900

716 E Wood St, 3/18/2021. $215,500

30 W Chestnut Ave, 3/18/2021. $280,000

1047 E Park Ave, 3/18/2021. $3,900,000

1138 Iris Ave, 3/19/2021, $271,000

3452 Turtlegrove Road, 3/19/2021. $415,000

735 S Main Road Unit 18, 3/22/2021. $135,000

617 E Cherry St, 3/22/2021. $147,500

49 Osborne Ave, 3/22/2021. $165,900

410 W Almond St, 3/22/2021. $176,000

805 Humbert St, 3/22/2021. $210,000

2841 Palermo Ave, 3/22/2021. $218,850

SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY

BARNEGAT LIGHT

7 East 8th St, 3/2021. $750,000

407 Broadway, 3/2021. $890,000

16 W 6th St, 3/2021. $895,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

24 Jones Road, 3/2021. $32,000

2 Plunder Ave, 3/2021. $58,000

10 And 12 Phoebe Drive, 3/2021. $66,000

42 Whitewater Drive, 3/2021. $84,678

32 Fullrigger Ave, 3/2021. $92,500

2 Savannah Drive, 3/2021. $92,500

22 Mast Drive, 3/2021. $130,000

BEACH HAVEN

Eleventh St, 3/2021. $26,000

510 North Bay Ave Unit 205, 3/2021. $60,502

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-27, 3/2021. $65,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-21, 3/2021. $70,000

510 N Bay Ave Unit 204, 3/2021. $180,312

409 S Pennsylvania Ave, 3/2021. $275,666

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

200 South Creek Drive, 3/2021. $65,000

404 Dock Road, 3/2021. $115,000

344 Dock Road, 3/2021. $265,000

175 Cox Ave, 3/2021. $283,000

102 Quail Lane, 3/2021. $285,000

237 Main S, 3/2021. $310,000

HARVEY CEDARS

7806 Long Beach Unit B And Unit C, 3/2021. $655,000

3 Lange Ave, 3/2021. $750,000

22 Warwick Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000

23 Cedars Ave, 3/2021. $1,700,000

28 Kinsey Lane, 3/2021. $1,935,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

242 Station Drive, 3/2021. $10,000

Lakeside Drive South, 3/2021. $26,000

Bee Way & Pershing Avenue, 3/2021. $35,000

Circle Drive, 3/2021. $39,000

Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $39,000

Weehawken Ave; 3/2021. $78,000

Circle Drive; 3/2021. $78,000

102 Manchester Ave; 3/2021. $85,000

Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $91,000

1622 Joffre Road; 3/2021. $97,000

342 Harbor View; 3/2021. $100,000

1017 Buena Vista; 3/2021. $100,000

501 Lake Barnegat Drive North; 3/2021. $125,000

920 Tampa Road; 3/2021. $140,000

1411 Daytona Road; 3/2021. $153,608

2259 Crestwood Place; 3/2021. $181,734

329 Briggs Ave; 3/2021. $183,500

117 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $189,000

46 Haines Street; 3/2021. $192,000

222 Cherokee Trail; 3/2021. $192,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

35 B05 Sunset Blvd, High Bar Harbor Yacht Club; 3/2021. $34,000

9 W Delaware Ave, 3/2021. $264,666

11 West Marshall Ave, 3/2021. $308,000

27 East 25th St Unit 4, 3/2021. $330,000

24 E Jerome Ave, 3/2021. $425,000

10905 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $480,000

8 West Harrington Ave, 3/2021. $580,000

23 E Nevada Ave, 3/2021. $600,000

108 E 19th Street, 3/2021. $610,000

15 West 14th Street, 3/2021. $660,000

105 W Beardsley Ave, 3/2021. $670,400

8e Winifred Ave, 3/2021. $719,900

9 E Pennsylvania Ave, 3/2021. $725,000

1010-E Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $750,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

Grand Bay Harbor Unit 40, 3/2021. $10,500

Marina Unit # 68 Grand Bay Harbor, 3/2021. $15,000

139 Bay Parkway, 3/2021. $110,000

12 Starboard Way, 3/2021. $117,500

107 Fourth St, 3/2021. $144,000

30 Poplar St, 3/2021. $156,000

SHIP BOTTOM

129 East 7th St, 3/2021. $392,000

129 East 7th Street Unit 2, 3/2021. $409,000

1801 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $412,500

1810 Central Ave, 3/2021. $445,000

101 West 9th St Unit 202, 3/2021. $595,000

901 Ocean Ave, 3/2021. $635,000

357 West 8th St, 3/2021. $730,000

TUCKERTON

Driftwood Drive; 3/2021. $25,000

216 North Green St; 3/2021. $138,000

418 Ibis Court; 3/2021. $145,000

4 Parker Road; 3/2021. $150,000

1 May Pink Court; 3/2021. $150,000

60 Tarpon Road; 3/2021. $225,000

603 Cedar St; 3/2021. $230,000

60 Edgewater Drive; 3/2021. $265,000

232 Heron Road; 3/2021. $298,750

7 Carroll Ave; 3/2021. $515,000

20 Carroll Ave; 3/2021. $530,000

1220 S Green St; 3/2021. $675,000

