Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
7428 Ocean Drive, SJ Design Group LLC John W Gamber 2017 Rev Trust; 08/2020. $2,850,000
4718 Ocean Drive, Equity Trust Company Cust Collis Steven H; 08/2020. $5,900,000
176 61st St, Mancuso Michael J 176 61st St LLC; 08/2020. $7,500,000
4749 Ocean Drive, Brown Gordon A Going Coastal LLC; 08/2020. $1,500,000
CAPE MAY
1621 Beach Ave #204, Robertson John C Dwyer Thomas A; 07/2020. $935,000
Lot 4 Block 1047, Leith Hall LLC De Mutis Emmanuel; 08/2020. $1,280,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Lot 3.01 Block 219, Rineer Sally Jackson Patricia; 07/2020. $437,000
125 Golden Spike Road Un 125-720 Kings Hwy S, Robert R Allen Family Trust Keczely Michele; 08/2020. $45,000
126 Whale Beach Ave, Gallo Anthony M Welsh Barbara Jean; 08/2020. $82,100
184 Edson Drive, Rizzo Joseph A Felker Eric Thomas; 08/2020. $82,300
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 13.02 Block 168, Lone Palm LLC Tegeder Dawn; 07/2020. $235,000
103 Kentucky Ave, Cjh LLC Kittner Robert G; 07/2020. $269,900
92 Teal Ave, Powers Charles E May Amelia E; 07/2020. $293,000
Lot 11 Block 753.22, Dysart Marguerite E Hardy Misty A; 07/2020. $300,000
Lot 30.15 Block 499.01, Giansante Thomas J Hardy Desiree G; 07/2020. $405,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
106 Timothy Lane, Walters Kelley Lynn Byrne Casey; 07/2020. $340,000
286 Route 47 N, Turn Key Dev Inv Grp LLC Stiefel Benjamin; 07/2020. $345,000
218 1st Ave, Dkc Contractors LLC Morson Ryan T; 07/2020. $370,000
18 Hidden Lake Drive, Fessler Brooke L Robinson William III; 07/2020. $389,900
32 Hallman Road, Baum Jonathan 32 Hallman Rd LLC; 07/2020. $1,200,000
421 Route 47 N, Nrz Reo Vi-B LLC Wiley Kevin; 07/2020. $15,500
19 Langford Blvd, Langford Fred Morey Will B; 07/2020. $150,000
Lot 21 Block 118.02, Voltaggio Eleanor Germanio Luann; 07/2020. $213,250
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 8 Block 295, Dugdale George Marino Benny; 07/2020. $205,000
510 E 3rd Ave #306, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Gabor Lynn; 07/2020. $250,000
609 W Spruce Ave, Quinn George Mc Carthy Kevin B; 07/2020. $258,000
Lot 6 Block 231, Dalesandro Larry Mongon John; 07/2020. $259,945
125 W 12th Ave, Glenn Elizabeth J Simone Ronald C III; 07/2020. $389,000
406 E 3rd Ave, Mikulka Raymond Reed Brian T; 07/2020. $395,500
415 E 4th Ave, Osborn Dennis K Roach Christopher N; 07/2020. $485,000
406 E 11th Ave, Hankinson Alan D Menear Eric L; 07/2020. $490,000
936 Ash Ave, Diplomat Property Mngr LLC Burkett Dennis; 07/2020. $545,000
OCEAN CITY
3124-26 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Grove Walter H Jr Meyers Douglas W; 07/2020. $770,000
8 E Tenth St, Schwab James E III Walsh Mark; 07/2020. $889,000
Lot 19 Block 109, Scarborough Linda L Spoors Paul Grant; 07/2020. $999,999
10 Ocean Ave, James M Wilson Rev Trust Edwards Monty R; 07/2020. $1,200,000
Lot 7 Block 70.06, Jwr Properties LLC Zinni Jay; 07/2020. $1,263,500
25 Harbor Road, Deemer William F Dunn Eric S; 07/2020. $1,485,000
Lot 5 Block 70.23, D & D Kuzmicz Const LLC Scarborough Linda L; 07/2020. $1,630,000
SEA ISLE CITY
212 89th St, Ala-Kokko Leena Pisauro Eric D; 07/2020. $960,000
7911 Pleasure Ave S Un, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Monahan Joseph; 07/2020. $1,512,400
Lot 12.02 Block 86.02, Sofroney James W Jr Enr Inv LLC; 07/2020. $260,000
Lot 23.02 Block 48.03, Kates Kevin J Measey Thomas J; 07/2020. $296,000
114 76th St, Mc Mahon Robert J O’Shea Joseph J; 07/2020. $375,000
383 43rd Place, Hughes William E Iv Duross Jason M; 07/2020. $678,000
Lot 1439 Block 56.03, Negrotti Stephen J Reynolds Gregory; 07/2020. $880,000
Lot 1 Block 77.05, La Fashia Donald J Kenefic Michael; 07/2020. $925,000
Lot 900 Block 51.03, Buchholz Judith N Sea Structures LLC; 07/2020. $1,000,000
121 69th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Friel Denis P; 07/2020. $1,095,000
STONE HARBOR
303 102nd St, Zacchei Anthony G Skowronek William R Jr; 07/2020. $1,080,000
Lot 119.03 Block 84.04, Nufrio Robert Zambito David Pascal; 07/2020. $1,440,000
Lot 20.01 Block 113.02, Jaindl Anne L Est 101 113Th Street LLC; 07/2020. $5,750,000
10120 Third Ave, Fulgentiz Barbara Anne Decoker Michael; 08/2020. $199,000
9511 Sunset Drive Un 302, Sindaco A Ronald Whipple Andrew; 08/2020. $340,000
324 81st St, Aronica Michael J Hladish Peter Anthony; 08/2020. $650,000
9901 Second Ave, Rea Eva S Second Ave Capital LLC; 08/2020. $650,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
402 Tuckahoe Road, Costello Joseph A Est Roman Joseph; 07/2020. $220,000
43 Peach Orchard Road, Rogan Thomas Jr Todd Tara L; 07/2020. $325,000
1621 Route 9, Pastal Erika Est D’Andrea Erika; 07/2020. $2,031,586
18 Nadine Blvd, Pastal Erika Est Kapp John J; 07/2020. $2,031,586
104 Reading Ave, Heisler LLC 104 Reading Ave LLC; 08/2020. $185,000
7 W Katherine Ave, North Warren Texier Margot Anne; 08/2020. $255,000
26 Island View Terrace, Powell Ralph G El-Aasser Mohamed S; 08/2020. $295,000
33 Seaview Ave, Spackman Fredric Myers Lori; 08/2020. $455,000
7 W Sumner Ave, Jig Nj Lp Baeckstrom Christer; 08/2020. $726,000
WILDWOOD
408 W Bennett Ave, Mcginniss John H Nyszczota Thomas; 07/2020. $230,000
5201 Ocean Ave, Mccarty Michael Still John H Jr; 07/2020. $265,000
408 W Youngs Ave, Kane Margaret M Evans John; 07/2020. $275,000
739 W Spruce Ave, Seppy Charles M Lacerra Brian R; 07/2020. $290,000
3620 Boardwalk, 3620 Boardwalk LLC 3614 Boardwalk LLC; 07/2020. $990,000
321 Wt Maple Ave, Kennedy Michael Atm Capital Inv LLC; 07/2020. $50,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Deissroth Robert Sharkey Sean J; 07/2020. $80,000
134 W Roberts Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Tailored Homes LLC; 07/2020. $98,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5906 Pacific Ave, Wolfangel Maureen E Stuey’s LLC; 07/2020. $388,100
314 E Louisville Ave, Davenport Patrick A Sperry James R Sr; 07/2020. $435,000
118 E Palm Road, Ec Pro Build LLC Cunningham Michael P; 07/2020. $500,000
7300 Atlantic Ave, Di Cicco Jo Ann Forcillo Carl R; 07/2020. $505,000
320 E Toledo Ave, Montgomery Point Props LLC Ochman Francis J; 07/2020. $879,900
Lot 4 Block 128, Perna Albert J Jr Marceau Maria; 07/2020. $115,000
Lot 10.02 Block 1.01, Smyth James Matushoneck Brian; 07/2020. $122,000
113 E Crocus Road, Menold Rodger W Whitty Paul A; 07/2020. $230,000
Lot 3 Block 119, Gentek Gregory A Gavioli Lauren; 07/2020. $360,000
Southern Ocean County
SURF CITY
613 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $779,000
1107 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $507,000
19 N 11th St, 2/2020. $955,000
303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500
303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500
22 N 18th St, 3/2020. $852,000
27 N 21st St, 3/2020. $1,315,000
303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500
303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500
23 N 18th St, 3/2020. $275,000
312 N 5th St, 3/2020. $612,500
327 N 7th St, 3/2020. $570,000
303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500
257 N Second St, 4/1/2020. $725,000
6 N 21st St, 4/7/2020. $3,400,000
413 N Barnegat Ave, 4/13/2020. $702,000
2106 Long Beach Blvd, 4/29/2020. $563,000
288 N 13th St, 4/29/2020. $650,000
343 N 4th St, 4/29/2020. $700,000
27 N 2nd St, 5/4/2020. $680,000
258 N 12th St, 5/6/2020. $940,000
115 N 9th St, 5/15/2020. $510,000
290 S 1st St, 5/15/2020. $689,000
279 N 6th St, 5/19/2020. $855,000
328 N 13th St, 5/19/2020. $700,000
230 N 22nd St, 5/21/2020. $947,500
304 N 10th St, 5/22/2020. $440,000
307 N Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $1,100,000
283 17th St, 5/28/2020. $540,000
TUCKERTON
235 W Main St, 2/2020. $301,950
34 Portsmouth Lane, 2/2020. $342,980
601 Skimmer Court, 3/2020. $128,000
One Great Bay Blvd, 3/2020. $66,500
114 Church St, 3/2020. $180,000
512 May Pink Court, 3/2020. $117,000
60 Little Egg, 3/2020. $139,000
204 Osprey Court, 3/2020. $105,000
401 Kingfisher Road, 3/2020. $55,000
148 Bass Road, 3/2020. $42,000
146 Otis Ave, 3/2020. $231,000
130 Otis Ave, 3/2020. $87,000
403 Kelly Ave, 3/2020. $325,000
245 Heron Road, 4/1/2020. $270,750
333 Kingfisher Road, 4/3/2020. $370,000
162 Flamingo Road, 4/7/2020. $625,000
33 Pelican Lane, 4/7/2020. $170,000
454 Anchor Road, 4/7/2020. $305,000
63 Little Egg Harbor Blvd, 4/14/2020. $137,500
98 Atlantis Ave, 4/14/2020. $99,000
3 Providence Court, 4/16/2020. $345,000
63 Edgewater Drive, 4/16/2020. $236,500
34 Kingfisher Road, 4/20/2020. $280,000
298 Heron Road, 4/21/2020. $90,000
372 Kingfisher Road, 4/27/2020. $325,000
16 Carroll Ave, 4/29/2020. $208,000
123 Clay St, 5/6/2020. $145,000
392 Kingfisher Road, 5/20/2020. $78,000
121 Pharo St, 5/21/2020. $220,000
28 Edgewater Drive, 5/21/2020. $193,000
215 Third Ave, 5/22/2020. $34,000
301 Pharo Ave, 5/22/2020. $257,500
214 Clay St, 5/29/2020. $142,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.