Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed.

Cape May County

AVALON

7428 Ocean Drive, SJ Design Group LLC John W Gamber 2017 Rev Trust; 08/2020. $2,850,000

4718 Ocean Drive, Equity Trust Company Cust Collis Steven H; 08/2020. $5,900,000

176 61st St, Mancuso Michael J 176 61st St LLC; 08/2020. $7,500,000

4749 Ocean Drive, Brown Gordon A Going Coastal LLC; 08/2020. $1,500,000

CAPE MAY

1621 Beach Ave #204, Robertson John C Dwyer Thomas A; 07/2020. $935,000

Lot 4 Block 1047, Leith Hall LLC De Mutis Emmanuel; 08/2020. $1,280,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Lot 3.01 Block 219, Rineer Sally Jackson Patricia; 07/2020. $437,000

125 Golden Spike Road Un 125-720 Kings Hwy S, Robert R Allen Family Trust Keczely Michele; 08/2020. $45,000

126 Whale Beach Ave, Gallo Anthony M Welsh Barbara Jean; 08/2020. $82,100

184 Edson Drive, Rizzo Joseph A Felker Eric Thomas; 08/2020. $82,300

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 13.02 Block 168, Lone Palm LLC Tegeder Dawn; 07/2020. $235,000

103 Kentucky Ave, Cjh LLC Kittner Robert G; 07/2020. $269,900

92 Teal Ave, Powers Charles E May Amelia E; 07/2020. $293,000

Lot 11 Block 753.22, Dysart Marguerite E Hardy Misty A; 07/2020. $300,000

Lot 30.15 Block 499.01, Giansante Thomas J Hardy Desiree G; 07/2020. $405,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

106 Timothy Lane, Walters Kelley Lynn Byrne Casey; 07/2020. $340,000

286 Route 47 N, Turn Key Dev Inv Grp LLC Stiefel Benjamin; 07/2020. $345,000

218 1st Ave, Dkc Contractors LLC Morson Ryan T; 07/2020. $370,000

18 Hidden Lake Drive, Fessler Brooke L Robinson William III; 07/2020. $389,900

32 Hallman Road, Baum Jonathan 32 Hallman Rd LLC; 07/2020. $1,200,000

421 Route 47 N, Nrz Reo Vi-B LLC Wiley Kevin; 07/2020. $15,500

19 Langford Blvd, Langford Fred Morey Will B; 07/2020. $150,000

Lot 21 Block 118.02, Voltaggio Eleanor Germanio Luann; 07/2020. $213,250

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 8 Block 295, Dugdale George Marino Benny; 07/2020. $205,000

510 E 3rd Ave #306, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Gabor Lynn; 07/2020. $250,000

609 W Spruce Ave, Quinn George Mc Carthy Kevin B; 07/2020. $258,000

Lot 6 Block 231, Dalesandro Larry Mongon John; 07/2020. $259,945

125 W 12th Ave, Glenn Elizabeth J Simone Ronald C III; 07/2020. $389,000

406 E 3rd Ave, Mikulka Raymond Reed Brian T; 07/2020. $395,500

415 E 4th Ave, Osborn Dennis K Roach Christopher N; 07/2020. $485,000

406 E 11th Ave, Hankinson Alan D Menear Eric L; 07/2020. $490,000

936 Ash Ave, Diplomat Property Mngr LLC Burkett Dennis; 07/2020. $545,000

OCEAN CITY

3124-26 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Grove Walter H Jr Meyers Douglas W; 07/2020. $770,000

8 E Tenth St, Schwab James E III Walsh Mark; 07/2020. $889,000

Lot 19 Block 109, Scarborough Linda L Spoors Paul Grant; 07/2020. $999,999

10 Ocean Ave, James M Wilson Rev Trust Edwards Monty R; 07/2020. $1,200,000

Lot 7 Block 70.06, Jwr Properties LLC Zinni Jay; 07/2020. $1,263,500

25 Harbor Road, Deemer William F Dunn Eric S; 07/2020. $1,485,000

Lot 5 Block 70.23, D & D Kuzmicz Const LLC Scarborough Linda L; 07/2020. $1,630,000

SEA ISLE CITY

212 89th St, Ala-Kokko Leena Pisauro Eric D; 07/2020. $960,000

7911 Pleasure Ave S Un, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Monahan Joseph; 07/2020. $1,512,400

Lot 12.02 Block 86.02, Sofroney James W Jr Enr Inv LLC; 07/2020. $260,000

Lot 23.02 Block 48.03, Kates Kevin J Measey Thomas J; 07/2020. $296,000

114 76th St, Mc Mahon Robert J O’Shea Joseph J; 07/2020. $375,000

383 43rd Place, Hughes William E Iv Duross Jason M; 07/2020. $678,000

Lot 1439 Block 56.03, Negrotti Stephen J Reynolds Gregory; 07/2020. $880,000

Lot 1 Block 77.05, La Fashia Donald J Kenefic Michael; 07/2020. $925,000

Lot 900 Block 51.03, Buchholz Judith N Sea Structures LLC; 07/2020. $1,000,000

121 69th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Friel Denis P; 07/2020. $1,095,000

STONE HARBOR

303 102nd St, Zacchei Anthony G Skowronek William R Jr; 07/2020. $1,080,000

Lot 119.03 Block 84.04, Nufrio Robert Zambito David Pascal; 07/2020. $1,440,000

Lot 20.01 Block 113.02, Jaindl Anne L Est 101 113Th Street LLC; 07/2020. $5,750,000

10120 Third Ave, Fulgentiz Barbara Anne Decoker Michael; 08/2020. $199,000

9511 Sunset Drive Un 302, Sindaco A Ronald Whipple Andrew; 08/2020. $340,000

324 81st St, Aronica Michael J Hladish Peter Anthony; 08/2020. $650,000

9901 Second Ave, Rea Eva S Second Ave Capital LLC; 08/2020. $650,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

402 Tuckahoe Road, Costello Joseph A Est Roman Joseph; 07/2020. $220,000

43 Peach Orchard Road, Rogan Thomas Jr Todd Tara L; 07/2020. $325,000

1621 Route 9, Pastal Erika Est D’Andrea Erika; 07/2020. $2,031,586

18 Nadine Blvd, Pastal Erika Est Kapp John J; 07/2020. $2,031,586

104 Reading Ave, Heisler LLC 104 Reading Ave LLC; 08/2020. $185,000

7 W Katherine Ave, North Warren Texier Margot Anne; 08/2020. $255,000

26 Island View Terrace, Powell Ralph G El-Aasser Mohamed S; 08/2020. $295,000

33 Seaview Ave, Spackman Fredric Myers Lori; 08/2020. $455,000

7 W Sumner Ave, Jig Nj Lp Baeckstrom Christer; 08/2020. $726,000

WILDWOOD

408 W Bennett Ave, Mcginniss John H Nyszczota Thomas; 07/2020. $230,000

5201 Ocean Ave, Mccarty Michael Still John H Jr; 07/2020. $265,000

408 W Youngs Ave, Kane Margaret M Evans John; 07/2020. $275,000

739 W Spruce Ave, Seppy Charles M Lacerra Brian R; 07/2020. $290,000

3620 Boardwalk, 3620 Boardwalk LLC 3614 Boardwalk LLC; 07/2020. $990,000

321 Wt Maple Ave, Kennedy Michael Atm Capital Inv LLC; 07/2020. $50,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Deissroth Robert Sharkey Sean J; 07/2020. $80,000

134 W Roberts Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Tailored Homes LLC; 07/2020. $98,000

WILDWOOD CREST

5906 Pacific Ave, Wolfangel Maureen E Stuey’s LLC; 07/2020. $388,100

314 E Louisville Ave, Davenport Patrick A Sperry James R Sr; 07/2020. $435,000

118 E Palm Road, Ec Pro Build LLC Cunningham Michael P; 07/2020. $500,000

7300 Atlantic Ave, Di Cicco Jo Ann Forcillo Carl R; 07/2020. $505,000

320 E Toledo Ave, Montgomery Point Props LLC Ochman Francis J; 07/2020. $879,900

Lot 4 Block 128, Perna Albert J Jr Marceau Maria; 07/2020. $115,000

Lot 10.02 Block 1.01, Smyth James Matushoneck Brian; 07/2020. $122,000

113 E Crocus Road, Menold Rodger W Whitty Paul A; 07/2020. $230,000

Lot 3 Block 119, Gentek Gregory A Gavioli Lauren; 07/2020. $360,000

Southern Ocean County

SURF CITY

613 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $779,000

1107 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $507,000

19 N 11th St, 2/2020. $955,000

303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500



22 N 18th St, 3/2020. $852,000

27 N 21st St, 3/2020. $1,315,000





23 N 18th St, 3/2020. $275,000

312 N 5th St, 3/2020. $612,500

327 N 7th St, 3/2020. $570,000



257 N Second St, 4/1/2020. $725,000

6 N 21st St, 4/7/2020. $3,400,000

413 N Barnegat Ave, 4/13/2020. $702,000

2106 Long Beach Blvd, 4/29/2020. $563,000

288 N 13th St, 4/29/2020. $650,000

343 N 4th St, 4/29/2020. $700,000

27 N 2nd St, 5/4/2020. $680,000

258 N 12th St, 5/6/2020. $940,000

115 N 9th St, 5/15/2020. $510,000

290 S 1st St, 5/15/2020. $689,000

279 N 6th St, 5/19/2020. $855,000

328 N 13th St, 5/19/2020. $700,000

230 N 22nd St, 5/21/2020. $947,500

304 N 10th St, 5/22/2020. $440,000

307 N Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $1,100,000

283 17th St, 5/28/2020. $540,000

TUCKERTON

235 W Main St, 2/2020. $301,950

34 Portsmouth Lane, 2/2020. $342,980

601 Skimmer Court, 3/2020. $128,000

One Great Bay Blvd, 3/2020. $66,500

114 Church St, 3/2020. $180,000

512 May Pink Court, 3/2020. $117,000

60 Little Egg, 3/2020. $139,000

204 Osprey Court, 3/2020. $105,000

401 Kingfisher Road, 3/2020. $55,000

148 Bass Road, 3/2020. $42,000

146 Otis Ave, 3/2020. $231,000

130 Otis Ave, 3/2020. $87,000

403 Kelly Ave, 3/2020. $325,000

245 Heron Road, 4/1/2020. $270,750

333 Kingfisher Road, 4/3/2020. $370,000

162 Flamingo Road, 4/7/2020. $625,000

33 Pelican Lane, 4/7/2020. $170,000

454 Anchor Road, 4/7/2020. $305,000

63 Little Egg Harbor Blvd, 4/14/2020. $137,500

98 Atlantis Ave, 4/14/2020. $99,000

3 Providence Court, 4/16/2020. $345,000

63 Edgewater Drive, 4/16/2020. $236,500

34 Kingfisher Road, 4/20/2020. $280,000

298 Heron Road, 4/21/2020. $90,000

372 Kingfisher Road, 4/27/2020. $325,000

16 Carroll Ave, 4/29/2020. $208,000

123 Clay St, 5/6/2020. $145,000

392 Kingfisher Road, 5/20/2020. $78,000

121 Pharo St, 5/21/2020. $220,000

28 Edgewater Drive, 5/21/2020. $193,000

215 Third Ave, 5/22/2020. $34,000

301 Pharo Ave, 5/22/2020. $257,500

214 Clay St, 5/29/2020. $142,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

