 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS | How much did homes sell for near you?

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

630 21st St, Sinesi Steven Peter Wilson Guy E; 04/2021. $850,000

29 E 28th St, Baron Rick Finelli Michael D; 04/2021. $535,000

29 E 28th St Un 3, Baron Richard Finelli Michael D; 04/2021. $535,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtshp Lignelli Gregory Louis; 04/2021. $350,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtshp Bertothy Robert; 04/2021. $295,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

1305 Whittier Ave, Jenkins Gregory J Auerhahn Jennifer; 04/2021. $489,000

208 Pontaxit Ave, Morrison Nicole C To The Nines Vacations LLC; 04/2021. $455,000

1302 Emerson Ave, Russell William S Distefano Michael; 04/2021. $350,000

708 Wayne Ave, Vittese Ronald Crisafulli Anthony; 04/2021. $339,000

203 Deborah Lane, Egan-Picone Margaret Schenk David J; 04/2021. $307,000

26 Mimosa Drive, Corchiani Patricia M Carden Matthew; 04/2021. $295,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

410 E 22nd Ave Un 101, Di Filippantonio Mark Hricko Michael J III; 04/2021. $639,000

226 W Spruce Ave, Cancelliere Monica Dulnikowski Daniel J; 04/2021. $575,000

124 W 22nd Ave, Armbruster Lewis W Franco Louis; 04/2021. $395,000

760 W Pine Ave, Conley Richard Conroy William T; 04/2021. $354,900

202 A 21st Ave, Melnick Joseph S Mc Quilkin Charles F Jr; 04/2021. $249,900

1800 Ocean Ave, Garner Christopher S Reilly Lori; 04/2021. $224,000

Lot 10 Block 295, Williams Peter J Barone Mary; 04/2021. $112,000

OCEAN CITY

418 Waverly Blvd, Martin-Prince LLC Sill David William; 04/2021. $3,500,000

210 Bay Road, Gabel Mary Ann K Est Benevento Mark; 04/2021. $2,250,000

501-03 16th St, Britt Rodger Affonsa Deborah; 04/2021. $1,525,000

2518 Asbury Ave, Magarity Brian Laura K Lasky 2018 Family Trust; 04/2021. $1,500,000

810 Seacrest Road, Novasitis Ruth P Est Step One Pinnacle Const Mgmt LLC; 04/2021. $1,250,000

637-39 Tenth St Un B 2nd Fl, Eivich Edward 637-39 10th St LLC; 04/2021. $999,000

637-39 Tenth St 1st Fl, Eivich Edward 637-39 10Th St LLC; 04/2021. $997,000

4600 Asbury Ave Un A, Callan Patricia Ann Seybert Robert; 04/2021. $910,000

2838 West Ave, Ferry Paul J Hanson David W; 04/2021. $819,000

3232-34 Central Ave, Dommel Robert P Orlando Jeffrey W; 04/2021. $745,000

2745 West Ave, Greenjack Matthew S Haley Christopher; 04/2021. $740,000

04/2021. 510 18th St, Mcelroy Deanna Schmittdiel David Anthony; $700,000

5046 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Stewart William J Robinson Marcia; 04/2021. $699,000

39 Arkansas Ave, Antonelli Andrew N Troilo Craig M; 04/2021. $685,000

WILDWOOD

5114 Atlantic Ave, Pollag Robert M Denner Matthew; 04/2021. $445,000

40 W Oak Ave, Baab David J Westley Steven; 04/2021. 1$403,000

306 E Rio Grande Ave, Redgait 306 LLC Matlock John W; 04/2021. $395,000

145 E Bennett Ave, Gibbons J Randall Gleason Tom; 04/2021. $375,500

106 W Andrews Ave, Brothman Charles M Mc Cann John L; 04/2021. $375,000

WILDWOOD CREST

146 W Cresse Ave, Voisard Adam Somers John P; 03/2021. $685,000

107 E Charleston Ave, Hughes Stephen G Judge Nicholas J; 03/2021. $590,000

6511 Seaview Ave, Glovas Michael R Athanasion Anna Trust; 03/2021. $540,000

405 E Atlanta Ave, Gibson John Taylor Thomas V III; 03/2021. $520,000

7203 Atlantic Ave Un 102, Lacovara John J Davis Teresa M; 03/2021. $225,000

6201 Ocean Ave, Fischer James B Emerle Daniel; 03/2021. $150,000

109 W Aster Road, Di Antonio C Jagadesan Rajavel; 04/2021. $935,000

7512 Atlantic Ave, Alexander Danny J Mowery Andrew D; 04/2021. $782,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

20 S Laurel St &C, 4/19/2021, $250,000

125 Grove St, 4/22/2021, $48,500

16 South Ave, 4/22/2021, $49,000

288 Spruce St, 4/26/2021, $20,000

135 Walnut St, 4/26/2021, $35,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

55 Pindale Drive, 4/13/2021, $205,000

299 Kenyon Ave, 4/13/2021, $250,000

324 Carmel Road, 4/14/2021, $140,000

584 Morton Ave, 4/15/2021, $46,650

398 Garrison Road, 4/19/2021, $251,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

167 Cove Road, 4/7/2021, $195,200

211 Cove Road, 4/22/2021, $130,000

1059 Main St, 4/22/2021, $149,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

3200 Route 47, 4/1/2021, $600,000

Hands Mill Road, 4/6/2021, $55,000

MILLVILLE

111 S 9th St, 4/8/2021, $195,000

406 Valatia Ave, 4/9/2021, $137,000

1004 Woodland Ave, 4/12/2021, $123,500

4 Fairfield Ave, 4/13/2021, $160,000

710 N High St, 4/15/2021, $49,000

317 Fulton St, 4/15/2021, $50,155

112 E Pine St, 4/15/2021, $95,000

525 Manor Ave, 4/15/2021, $168,000

302 Harrison Ave, 4/15/2021, $234,000

9 S High St, 4/16/2021, $20,000

421 Manor Ave, 4/16/2021, $175,087

12 Dumont Drive, 4/16/2021, $239,900

901 Barbara Terrace, 4/17/2021, $183,000

511 Brian Ave, 4/17/2021, $190,100

128 Middle Ave, 4/19/2021, $40,000

200 Riverside Drive, 4/19/2021, $55,000

VINELAND

608 South Eighth St, 4/7/2021, $55,0000

67 N Valley Ave, 4/8/2021, $95,000

714 Allen Ave, 4/8/2021, $121,000

693 N Main Road, 4/8/2021, $203,000

1001 Rogers Ave, 4/8/2021, $209,000

2547 Bartholomew Drive, 4/8/2021, $210,000

1464 Harding Road, 4/8/2021, $242,000

897 Golda Lane, 4/8/2021, $250,000

1019 E Landis Ave, 4/8/2021, $265,000

1962 Greenwillows Drive, 4/8/2021, $315,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

7 E 9th St, 4/2021. $600,000

2608 Bayview Ave, 4/2021. $680,000

11 E 13th St, 4/2021. $740,000

504 Central Ave, 4/2021. $835,000

21 E 11th St, 4/2021. $988,000

5 W 4th St, 4/2021. $1,145,000

2202 Central Ave, 4/2021. $1,649,000

BEACH HAVEN

313 Centre St, 4/2021. $769,000

217 Pearl St, 4/2021. $795,000

206 Fifth St, 4/2021. $900,000

421 Second St, 4/2021. $937,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8506 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $610,000

6605 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $728,278

6 E Passaic Ave, 4/2021. $1,426,900

21 Buckingham Ave, 4/2021. $1,942,500

12 E 83rd St, 4/2021. $2,550,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1207 Borealis Court, 4/2021. $192,000

1708 Compass Drive, 4/2021. $195,000

426 Chestnut Drive, 4/2021. $195,000

210 Williams St, 4/2021. $200,000

10 Devon Place, 4/2021. $220,000

405 Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $225,000

203 Sea Bright Road, 4/2021. $225,000

107 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $230,000

203 Greenwood Lane, 4/2021. $231,708

1961 Sweetwood Drive, 4/2021. $237,000

1231 Varuna Drive, 4/2021. $250,000

52 Sheffield Drive, 4/2021. $250,000

927 Chelsea St, 4/2021. $250,000

683 Williams Ave, 4/2021. $260,000

461 Newport Road, 4/2021. $265,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

33 Deer Run Road, 4/2021. $145,000

124 East Mohawk Drive, 4/2021. $150,000

403 Key Place, 4/2021. $155,000

24 South Ensign Drive, 4/2021. $159,900

119 Hancock Drive, 4/2021. $159,900

23 Vincent Court, 4/2021. $160,000

31 Rivercrest Drive, 4/2021. $160,000

54 Vincent Court, 4/2021. $179,900

226 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2021. $180,000

262 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2021. $185,000

20 Rivercrest Drive, 4/2021. $188,000

3 Beach Drive; 4/2021. $190,000

248 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2021. $190,000

19 Spruce Drive, 4/2021. $191,900

32 Sea Meadow Drive, 4/2021. $195,000

140 East Hudson Drive, 4/2021. $200,000

15 Timberline Drive, 4/2021. $200,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

188 Wells Mills Road, 4/2021. $200,000

93 Bay Parkway, 4/2021. $215,000

64 Johnson St, 4/2021. $220,000

8 Liberty St, 4/2021. $227,500

403 Fifth St, 4/2021. $250,000

3 Cedar Ave, 4/2021. $300,000

38 Southwind Drive, 4/2021. $350,000

78 Clearwater Drive, 4/2021. $355,000

15 Hawkins Way, 4/2021. $380,000

4 Stone Harbor Way, 4/2021. $399,000

SHIP BOTTOM

101 W 9th St, 4/2021. $745,000

206 W Ship Bottom Ave, 4/2021. $778,000

261 W 19th St, 4/2021. $780,000

15 Sycamore Road, 4/2021. $55,000

193 Wave Road, 4/2021. $115,000

2356 Route 72 W, 4/2021. $120,000

160 Beachview Ave, 4/2021. $160,000

825 Buccaneer Lane, 4/2021. $170,000

13 Bosun Ave, 4/2021. $192,000

54 Indian Road, 4/2021. $215,000

1163 Windlass Drive, 4/2021. $220,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News