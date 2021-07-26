How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
630 21st St, Sinesi Steven Peter Wilson Guy E; 04/2021. $850,000
29 E 28th St, Baron Rick Finelli Michael D; 04/2021. $535,000
29 E 28th St Un 3, Baron Richard Finelli Michael D; 04/2021. $535,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtshp Lignelli Gregory Louis; 04/2021. $350,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtshp Bertothy Robert; 04/2021. $295,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1305 Whittier Ave, Jenkins Gregory J Auerhahn Jennifer; 04/2021. $489,000
208 Pontaxit Ave, Morrison Nicole C To The Nines Vacations LLC; 04/2021. $455,000
1302 Emerson Ave, Russell William S Distefano Michael; 04/2021. $350,000
708 Wayne Ave, Vittese Ronald Crisafulli Anthony; 04/2021. $339,000
203 Deborah Lane, Egan-Picone Margaret Schenk David J; 04/2021. $307,000
26 Mimosa Drive, Corchiani Patricia M Carden Matthew; 04/2021. $295,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
410 E 22nd Ave Un 101, Di Filippantonio Mark Hricko Michael J III; 04/2021. $639,000
226 W Spruce Ave, Cancelliere Monica Dulnikowski Daniel J; 04/2021. $575,000
124 W 22nd Ave, Armbruster Lewis W Franco Louis; 04/2021. $395,000
760 W Pine Ave, Conley Richard Conroy William T; 04/2021. $354,900
202 A 21st Ave, Melnick Joseph S Mc Quilkin Charles F Jr; 04/2021. $249,900
1800 Ocean Ave, Garner Christopher S Reilly Lori; 04/2021. $224,000
Lot 10 Block 295, Williams Peter J Barone Mary; 04/2021. $112,000
OCEAN CITY
418 Waverly Blvd, Martin-Prince LLC Sill David William; 04/2021. $3,500,000
210 Bay Road, Gabel Mary Ann K Est Benevento Mark; 04/2021. $2,250,000
501-03 16th St, Britt Rodger Affonsa Deborah; 04/2021. $1,525,000
2518 Asbury Ave, Magarity Brian Laura K Lasky 2018 Family Trust; 04/2021. $1,500,000
810 Seacrest Road, Novasitis Ruth P Est Step One Pinnacle Const Mgmt LLC; 04/2021. $1,250,000
637-39 Tenth St Un B 2nd Fl, Eivich Edward 637-39 10th St LLC; 04/2021. $999,000
637-39 Tenth St 1st Fl, Eivich Edward 637-39 10Th St LLC; 04/2021. $997,000
4600 Asbury Ave Un A, Callan Patricia Ann Seybert Robert; 04/2021. $910,000
2838 West Ave, Ferry Paul J Hanson David W; 04/2021. $819,000
3232-34 Central Ave, Dommel Robert P Orlando Jeffrey W; 04/2021. $745,000
2745 West Ave, Greenjack Matthew S Haley Christopher; 04/2021. $740,000
04/2021. 510 18th St, Mcelroy Deanna Schmittdiel David Anthony; $700,000
5046 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Stewart William J Robinson Marcia; 04/2021. $699,000
39 Arkansas Ave, Antonelli Andrew N Troilo Craig M; 04/2021. $685,000
WILDWOOD
5114 Atlantic Ave, Pollag Robert M Denner Matthew; 04/2021. $445,000
40 W Oak Ave, Baab David J Westley Steven; 04/2021. 1$403,000
306 E Rio Grande Ave, Redgait 306 LLC Matlock John W; 04/2021. $395,000
145 E Bennett Ave, Gibbons J Randall Gleason Tom; 04/2021. $375,500
106 W Andrews Ave, Brothman Charles M Mc Cann John L; 04/2021. $375,000
WILDWOOD CREST
146 W Cresse Ave, Voisard Adam Somers John P; 03/2021. $685,000
107 E Charleston Ave, Hughes Stephen G Judge Nicholas J; 03/2021. $590,000
6511 Seaview Ave, Glovas Michael R Athanasion Anna Trust; 03/2021. $540,000
405 E Atlanta Ave, Gibson John Taylor Thomas V III; 03/2021. $520,000
7203 Atlantic Ave Un 102, Lacovara John J Davis Teresa M; 03/2021. $225,000
6201 Ocean Ave, Fischer James B Emerle Daniel; 03/2021. $150,000
109 W Aster Road, Di Antonio C Jagadesan Rajavel; 04/2021. $935,000
7512 Atlantic Ave, Alexander Danny J Mowery Andrew D; 04/2021. $782,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
20 S Laurel St &C, 4/19/2021, $250,000
125 Grove St, 4/22/2021, $48,500
16 South Ave, 4/22/2021, $49,000
288 Spruce St, 4/26/2021, $20,000
135 Walnut St, 4/26/2021, $35,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
55 Pindale Drive, 4/13/2021, $205,000
299 Kenyon Ave, 4/13/2021, $250,000
324 Carmel Road, 4/14/2021, $140,000
584 Morton Ave, 4/15/2021, $46,650
398 Garrison Road, 4/19/2021, $251,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
167 Cove Road, 4/7/2021, $195,200
211 Cove Road, 4/22/2021, $130,000
1059 Main St, 4/22/2021, $149,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
3200 Route 47, 4/1/2021, $600,000
Hands Mill Road, 4/6/2021, $55,000
MILLVILLE
111 S 9th St, 4/8/2021, $195,000
406 Valatia Ave, 4/9/2021, $137,000
1004 Woodland Ave, 4/12/2021, $123,500
4 Fairfield Ave, 4/13/2021, $160,000
710 N High St, 4/15/2021, $49,000
317 Fulton St, 4/15/2021, $50,155
112 E Pine St, 4/15/2021, $95,000
525 Manor Ave, 4/15/2021, $168,000
302 Harrison Ave, 4/15/2021, $234,000
9 S High St, 4/16/2021, $20,000
421 Manor Ave, 4/16/2021, $175,087
12 Dumont Drive, 4/16/2021, $239,900
901 Barbara Terrace, 4/17/2021, $183,000
511 Brian Ave, 4/17/2021, $190,100
128 Middle Ave, 4/19/2021, $40,000
200 Riverside Drive, 4/19/2021, $55,000
VINELAND
608 South Eighth St, 4/7/2021, $55,0000
67 N Valley Ave, 4/8/2021, $95,000
714 Allen Ave, 4/8/2021, $121,000
693 N Main Road, 4/8/2021, $203,000
1001 Rogers Ave, 4/8/2021, $209,000
2547 Bartholomew Drive, 4/8/2021, $210,000
1464 Harding Road, 4/8/2021, $242,000
897 Golda Lane, 4/8/2021, $250,000
1019 E Landis Ave, 4/8/2021, $265,000
1962 Greenwillows Drive, 4/8/2021, $315,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
7 E 9th St, 4/2021. $600,000
2608 Bayview Ave, 4/2021. $680,000
11 E 13th St, 4/2021. $740,000
504 Central Ave, 4/2021. $835,000
21 E 11th St, 4/2021. $988,000
5 W 4th St, 4/2021. $1,145,000
2202 Central Ave, 4/2021. $1,649,000
BEACH HAVEN
313 Centre St, 4/2021. $769,000
217 Pearl St, 4/2021. $795,000
206 Fifth St, 4/2021. $900,000
421 Second St, 4/2021. $937,000
HARVEY CEDARS
8506 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $610,000
6605 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $728,278
6 E Passaic Ave, 4/2021. $1,426,900
21 Buckingham Ave, 4/2021. $1,942,500
12 E 83rd St, 4/2021. $2,550,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1207 Borealis Court, 4/2021. $192,000
1708 Compass Drive, 4/2021. $195,000
426 Chestnut Drive, 4/2021. $195,000
210 Williams St, 4/2021. $200,000
10 Devon Place, 4/2021. $220,000
405 Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $225,000
203 Sea Bright Road, 4/2021. $225,000
107 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $230,000
203 Greenwood Lane, 4/2021. $231,708
1961 Sweetwood Drive, 4/2021. $237,000
1231 Varuna Drive, 4/2021. $250,000
52 Sheffield Drive, 4/2021. $250,000
927 Chelsea St, 4/2021. $250,000
683 Williams Ave, 4/2021. $260,000
461 Newport Road, 4/2021. $265,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
33 Deer Run Road, 4/2021. $145,000
124 East Mohawk Drive, 4/2021. $150,000
403 Key Place, 4/2021. $155,000
24 South Ensign Drive, 4/2021. $159,900
119 Hancock Drive, 4/2021. $159,900
23 Vincent Court, 4/2021. $160,000
31 Rivercrest Drive, 4/2021. $160,000
54 Vincent Court, 4/2021. $179,900
226 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2021. $180,000
262 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2021. $185,000
20 Rivercrest Drive, 4/2021. $188,000
3 Beach Drive; 4/2021. $190,000
248 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2021. $190,000
19 Spruce Drive, 4/2021. $191,900
32 Sea Meadow Drive, 4/2021. $195,000
140 East Hudson Drive, 4/2021. $200,000
15 Timberline Drive, 4/2021. $200,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
188 Wells Mills Road, 4/2021. $200,000
93 Bay Parkway, 4/2021. $215,000
64 Johnson St, 4/2021. $220,000
8 Liberty St, 4/2021. $227,500
403 Fifth St, 4/2021. $250,000
3 Cedar Ave, 4/2021. $300,000
38 Southwind Drive, 4/2021. $350,000
78 Clearwater Drive, 4/2021. $355,000
15 Hawkins Way, 4/2021. $380,000
4 Stone Harbor Way, 4/2021. $399,000
SHIP BOTTOM
101 W 9th St, 4/2021. $745,000
206 W Ship Bottom Ave, 4/2021. $778,000
261 W 19th St, 4/2021. $780,000
15 Sycamore Road, 4/2021. $55,000
193 Wave Road, 4/2021. $115,000
2356 Route 72 W, 4/2021. $120,000
160 Beachview Ave, 4/2021. $160,000
825 Buccaneer Lane, 4/2021. $170,000
13 Bosun Ave, 4/2021. $192,000
54 Indian Road, 4/2021. $215,000
1163 Windlass Drive, 4/2021. $220,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
