How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 206, Patton Rose A Brocco Diana R Sr; 04/23/21. $92,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 432, Rizzieri David Lodge Thomas; 04/23/21. $100,000
567 N Dover Ave, Capone Matthew Roe Daniel J; 04/23/21. $260,000
624b Carson Ave, Altonji Timothy James Kim Youn Young; 04/23/21. $440,000
3022 Fairmount Ave, Myles Alan Tranjamesg; 04/26/21. $70,000
626 Drexel Ave, Smith Shontae R Mn Drexel Prop Llc; 04/26/21. $127,710
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1221, Augustin Claudy Bjorklund John; 04/26/21. $140,000
120 N Mississippi Ave, Freeman Steven Antonicello Anthony; 04/26/21. $150,000
125 N Richmond Ave, Campo Michael A Hemple Natascha; 04/26/21. $235,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 1004, Conner Thomas Jr All Nations Fin Llc; 04/27/21. $75,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 805, Meyers Daniel Larue June P; 04/27/21. $124,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 802a-1, Merrill Dana L Bruno Dawn A; 04/27/21. $125,000
BRIGANTINE
151 40th St So Unit 29, Steinberger Gil Johnson Harold C; 04/20/21. $188,000
203 E Brigantine Ave Unit 206, Elfadel Sasha Fimple Thomas E; 04/20/21. $190,000
345 36th St So Unit A, Delguidice Kenneth C Patel Pooja Anju; 04/20/21. 389,000
431 Albacore Lane, Stewart Richard W Jr Zozzaro Guarino Judith; 04/20/21. $408,000
52 Coquille Beach Drive, Nolan Kevin Rachel E Haddad Rev Liv Tr; 04/20/21. $410,000
11 Quay Blvd, Herczfeld Julian A Casey Mary M; 04/20/21. $425,000
222 N 9th St, Emerald Founders Llc Magnolia Inv Llc; 04/20/21. $440,000
428 W Shore Drive #4, Lopresti John A Corbett Douglas N; 04/20/21. $539,000
3000 Bayshore Ave, Tucker TV Guerrieri Michael T; 04/20/21. $599,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
17 Clover Hill Circle, Hrabal Thomas Joseph Joshi Dinesh; 04/28/21. $315,900
103 White Oak Drive, Bagom Hasnera Burrows Kaitlyn; 04/28/21. $319,750
229 Dogwood Ave, Hoaglandjohn R,-Jr Souder Kenneth T III; 04/29/21. $137,000
23 Empire Drive, Mcsweeny Dennis J Bogardus Pamela L; 04/29/21. $200,000
17 Country Juniper Lane, Lee Kent Bottino Mary L; 04/30/21. $79,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
537 Chatham Way, Gates William E Bloise Roberta; 04/27/21. $249,900
300 S Xanthus Ave, Sederholm Micah Stockton Affiliated Serv Inc; 04/27/21. $300,000
317 Vine Ave, Kiefer Henry B Jr Stockton Affiliated Serv Inc; 04/28/21. $190,000
230 E Waveland Ave, Pier Shraga Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc; 04/28/21. $275,000
238 E Waveland Ave, Pier Shraga Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc; 04/28/21. $320,000
609 White Horse Pike, Pier Shraga Simon Realty Group Llc; 04/28/21. $830,000
174 Club Plaza, Atlantic Villas Llc Dausch Michael A/Shff; 04/29/21. $70,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2418 Lahn Lane, Maldonado Armando Ruch Jeffrey/Heir; 04/26/21. $308,000
4863 Bayberry Place Unit 227, Hitchner Neil T Jr Oconnor Andrew; $104,000
1544 Washington Court, Phan Ray Dottavio Sheri; 04/28/21. 04/28/21. $139,900
5906 9th St, Thomas Howard L III Mccourt Lillian; 04/28/21. $180,000
2608 Alamo Court, Messina Anthony Mechkovitaly; 04/29/21. $150,000
708 Route 50, 708 Rtso Llc Portland Associates Llc; 04/29/21. $194,999
MARGATE
9711 Ventnor Ave Unit D3, Smith Howard W Brooks Ronald J; 04/21/21. $305,000
2 Bayside Court, Smith David B Rosenberg Michael; 04/21/21. $415,000
7811 Atlantic Ave Units C&D, Bella Lili Properties Llc Sbh Llc; 04/21/21. $446,000
19-21 N Madison Ave Unit A, Brooks Ronald J Stern Louis; 04/21/21. $612,000
9400 Atlantic Ave #509, Averona William V Small Paul; 04/22/21. $235,000
218 N Douglas Ave, Schneider Jordan Doran John Wayne Jr; 04/22/21. $559,000
119 N Granville Ave, Ttk Inv Llc Shapiro Cindy; 04/22/21. $599,000
9415 Atlantic Ave Unit 3, Cacia Raymond Jr Menkowitz Susan; 04/22/21. $660,000
201 N Iroquois Ave, Diane Begleiter Rev Tr Asen Dennis P; 04/22/21. $850,000
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 101, Elar Partners Llc Rothkopf Alvin; 04/26/21. $122,958
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 102, Elar Partners Llc Crocetto Anthony N; 04/26/21. $122,958
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 106, Elar Partners Llc Deritis Marie; 04/26/21. $136,957.50
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 108, Elar Partners Llc Crocetto Nick N; 04/26/21. $136,957.50
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 109, Elar Partners Llc Crocetto Nicholas; 04/26/21. $136,957.50
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 110, Elar Partners Llc Crocetio Nick; 04/26/21. $136,957.50
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 203, Elar Partners Llc Andrews Margaret; 04/26/21. $136,957.50
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 204, Elar Partners Llc Waterhouse Tara J; 04/26/21. $136,957.50
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 111, Elar Partners Llc Magid Amanda; 04/26/21. $180,225
VENTNOR
7101 Atlantic Ave, Caldwell Daniel Soffer Barbara E/Tr&Ind/Tr; 04/22/21. $700,000
5000 Boardwalk#201& #202, Szwartz Gregory Kosloff David; 04/22/21. $740,000
508 N Surrey Ave, Melle Nicolet Simiriglio Michele/Exrx; 04/23/21. $400,000
3 B N Marion Ave, Taraschi Therese Fox Eileen; 04/23/21. $490,000
5418 Suffolk Court Unit P2, Thornes Natalia Weikel Tracy; 04/26/21. $79,500
411 N Burghley Ave, Mittelman Maxwell May Stephen; 04/26/21. $350,000
Cape May County
AVALON
105-80th St & 125-80th St, Dilbet Inc Windrift Avalon LLC; 04/2021. $25,600,000
758 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Walsh Michael; 04/2021. $2,195,000
2188 Fifth Ave, Allan Phillips Trust Sinesi Steven P; 04/2021. $1,150,000
18 Marine Way, Maguire J Patrick Whe 21 LLC; 04/2021. $1,150,000
CAPE MAY
102 Ocean St, Cmqv LLC Queen Victoria Cape May LLC; 04/2021. $2,213,362
509 Columbia Ave, Cmqv LLC Queen Victoria Cape May LLC; 04/2021. $2,100,000
601 Columbia Ave, Cmqv LLC Queen Victoria Cape May LLC; 04/2021. $1,900,000
819 Stockton Ave, Sea Shore S Cape LLC Bailey Christopher A; 04/2021. $940,000
1005 Pittsburgh Ave, Dignen Michael Crippen Dennis Michael; 04/2021. $840,000
1239 Lafayette St, Woehlcke Richard Popdan Karina D; 04/2021. $286,500
CAPE MAY POINT
413 Cambridge Ave, Bhatia Dinkar S Leubecker John Daniel; 04/2021. $790,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
4 Gibson Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Slavinskas Eduardas Jr; 04/2021. $445,000
1432 Route 47, Stafford Benjamin Fazio Anthony P; 04/2021. $225,000
72 Evergreen Drive, Tomlin Clarence J IV Germanio Kimberly; 04/2021. $201,000
47 Little Mill Road Mill Creek Drive, Price James V Solomon Kenneth Jr; 04/2021. $55,000
5 Christophers Way, Mathews Howard W Jr Mathews Howard W Jr; 04/2021. $14,149
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9601 Atlantic Ave, Little Timothy G Kolli Venugopal; 04/2021. $920,000
20 Fernwood Road, Zelechiwsky Bohdan Beadling Patricia; 04/2021. $695,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Ferrari Sergio Horowitz Cara R; 04/2021. $655,000
9700 Atlantic Ave Un N2, Caron Allison Kilcoyne Kelly; 04/2021. $561,000
908 Weeks Landing Road, Bargull Michael J Morris James R; 04/2021. $520,000
224 Ibis Lane, Pantaleo James R Boken Michel; 04/2021. $495,000
OCEAN CITY
12A Morningside Road, Devito John L Laskowski Kyle S; 03/2021. $1,564,000
1409 Pleasure Ave, Mankowski Robert Bond Kenneth A; 03/2021. $1,275,000
924 Ocean Ave Un B, Zabinski Stephen Mathew Navin; 03/2021. $1,259,000
4408-10 Asbury Ave Un A, Pierce Richard H Mlodzienski/Papp R E Prtnrs; 03/2021. $815,350
832 6th St, Churchill Steven P Stone Rico Michael; 03/2021. $775,000
3335 Asbury Ave, Mihalak Anthony Welsh Jared Michael; 03/2021. $769,900
1607 Bay Ave, Kuehnle Edward Viehweger John; 03/2021. $755,000
741 & 737 West Ave, Hambrecht David B Himmelwright Invs LLC; 03/2021. $730,000
2733 Haven Ave, Smith Ellen R Jwr Properties LLC; 03/2021. $725,000
3729-3731 Asbury Ave Un 2, Chierici Donald Guetens Edward P; 03/2021. $720,000
844A First St, Hopper Gregory Caggiula Joshua; 03/2021. $701,000
1826-1828 Asbury Ave Un 1828 2nd Fl, Norris E Thomas Jr Zografakis Evans; 03/2021. $700,000
800 Pennlyn Place, Baker Michael F Devers Robert; 03/2021. $699,000
101 14th St, Braddock Susanne W Rjgvb LLC; 03/2021. $665,000
Lot 4 Block 1206, Fox Norman A Atilis Gym Ocean City Nj LLC; 03/2021. $650,000
334 Ocean Ave, Fredericks Harry Weigly Bryan E; 03/2021. $645,000
1446 Ocean Ave Un 4 & 6, Testa John Bennett Christopher; 03/2021. $635,603
845 Stenton Place, Riggs Andrew D Thiele Robert; 03/2021. $599,900
1429-31 Haven Ave, Thompson Mark De Fusco Gregory G; 03/2021. $595,000
2641 Central Ave, King Allen G Est Collins Jennifer; 03/2021. $593,334
1139 Bay Ave, Crager Gary Jr Gleich John I; 03/2021. $575,000
3829-31 West Ave, Mckenna Charles J Jr Disalvo IV Joseph F; 03/2021. $520,000
742 Moore Ave West Un, Villon Barbara Anne Johnson Robert; 03/2021. $512,000
842 2nd St Un A, Cnmne Properties LLC Ciarmella James J Jr Trust; 03/2021. $499,000
1301 Haven Ave Un M, Aronimink Properties LLC Vivas Eduardo; 03/2021. $460,000
1312 Ocean Ave, Mitchell Properties Rausch Jason W; 03/2021. $415,000
1312 Ocean Ave, Mitchell Properties Battles Sarah A; 03/2021. $415,000
Lot 1 Block 811.01, Deacon Thomas Dossantos-Madia Heloisa; 03/2021. $415,000
810 Asbury Ave Un 314, Solano Jason J Selby Rebecca; 03/2021. $405,000
11 Tonkin Court, De Prisco Michael Kluxen Richard; 03/2021. $309,000
1417-19 Haven Ave Un A 1st Fl, Jose William F Jr Jose Michael R; 03/2021. $306,000
871 E Seventh St, Morris Robert M Liu Ida; 03/2021. $257,500
1001F Atlantic Ave, Hasson Christopher Staub Laurena A; 03/2021. $255,100
719 11th St, Harrer Daniel Clifton Dawson Roy J III; 03/2021. $224,000
719 E 11th St, Razzi Jacqueline S Kirssin Jon D; 03/2021. $221,315
870 7th St, Walsh Robert Jacuk Eugene; 03/2021. $160,000
Boat Slip Un E-1, Duffy Linda M Houcke Pascal G; 03/2021. $20,101
SEA ISLE CITY
5800 Sounds Ave, Redfern Ocean LLC Crossan Bryan M; 04/2021. $2,850,000
35 25th St South, Myslinski Mark C Heaphy Kevin; 04/2021. $1,695,000
7901 Roberts Ave S Un, Noodles 1 LLC Sh74 LLC; 04/2021. $1,350,000
7901 Roberts Ave N Un, Noodles 1 LLC Trodden Mike; 04/2021. $1,350,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
354 W Quail Drive, Nepa Robert Guerriero Anthony J; 04/2021. $485,000
3 New Vernon Ave, Albert Gary L Dedecker Adrian; 04/2021. $325,000
828 Route 9 South, Lewis Chad M Williamson Andrew; 04/2021. $230,000
17 Megan Lane, Germanio John James Teeney Shawn M; 04/2021. $155,000
290 Dennisvile Petersburg Road, Taiar Investments LLC Choudhry Zubair; 04/2021. $110,000
516 Route 9, J L & Miriam Fetscher Trust Sexton Jennifer; 04/2021. $90,000
WEST CAPE MAY
717 Broadway Un 3, Caruso Nicholas F Iannuzzi Alphonse; 04/2021. $850,000
137 W Rio Grande Ave, Delgado Jose A Taylor Ave Inv LLC; 04/2021. $477,000
WEST WILDWOOD
710 W Glenwood Ave, Santora Anna M O’Neill Thomas A; 04/2021. $200,000
WILDWOOD CREST
203 E Preston Ave, Ingersoll Barbara Ann Exr&C Ingersoll Barbara A; 03/2021. $128,300
103 B W Buttercup, Little Joanna H Quercetti Maria T; 03/2021. $102,000
7603 New Jersey Ave, Futterer Richard W Jr Mulhearn Michael; 03/2021. $1,210,000
WOODBINE
371 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Grogan Michael Flood Michelle; 04/2021. $320,000
101 Gum St, Lafferty Tara Adm S J & Joyce Mullenhour Rev Trust; 04/2021. $49,200
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
36 Highland Ave, 4/8/2021, $36,000
35 Hitchner Ave, 4/13/2021, $210,000
1209 W Main St, 4/15/2021, $193,0000
4 W Commerce St &C, 4/19/2021, $110,000
10 Twin Oaks Drive, 4/19/2021, $183,500
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
404 Gooseberry Road, 4/14/2021, $60,000
400 Sandalwood Road, 4/16/2021, $46,500
8762 Highland St, 4/16/2021, $115,000
1553 E Buckshutem Road, 4/23/2021, $209,000
246 Jute Road, 4/26/2021, $57,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Gould Ave, 4/14/2021, $20,000
58 Main St, 4/23/2021, $50,000
3 Piercetown Road, 4/26/2021, $130,000
201 Gould Ave, 4/26/2021, $169,000
529 Fairton Gouldtown Road, 4/29/2021, $162,500
11 Arlene Drive, 4/30/2021, $25,000
MILLVILLE
1200 Cedar St, 4/5/2021, $167,900
327 E Broad St, 4/6/2021, $35,000
2513 S 2nd St, 4/6/2021, $172,000
1103 Yellowwood Terrace, 4/6/2021, $335,000
347 Briar Drive, 4/7/2021, $215,000
48 Cottage St, 4/7/2021, $259,990
120-124 N High St, 4/7/2021, $500,000
906 Dock St, 4/8/2021, $90,000
201 Corsair Drive, 4/8/2021, $175,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
15 Cake Road, 4/13/2021, $150,000
48 Eisenhower Drive, 4/13/2021, $219,990
5 Quail Ridge Drive, 4/13/2021, $297,000
10 Granada Drive, 4/14/2021, $321,000
4 Martin Drive, 4/16/2021, $210,000
VINELAND
3660 Halsey Court, 4/5/2021, $440,000
402 Mt Vernon Ave, 4/6/2021, $75,000
2444 Sandford Drive, 4/6/2021, $91,859
1457 N Maple Drive, 4/6/2021, $147,000
90 Melrose St, 4/6/2021, $150,000
630 E Montrose St, 4/6/2021, $168,000
319 N 6th St, 4/6/2021, $180,000
1378 Rogers Ave 4/6/2021, $239,000
2150 Union Road, 4/6/2021, $258,000
2863 Daphne Drive, 4/6/2021, $305,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
40 Mile Ave, 4/2021. $24,000
64 Lincoln Ave; 4/2021. $49,000
150 Nautilus Drive; 4/2021. $92,500
32 Nautilus Drive; 4/2021. $92,500
148 Nautilus Drive; 4/2021. $92,500
34 Nautilus Drive; 4/2021. $92,500
322 Route 72; 4/2021. $95,000
45 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2021. $95,960
848a W Bay Ave; 4/2021. $99,000
16a Emerald Drive; 4/2021. $113,500
39 Caribbean Court; 4/2021. $115,000
10 Gibraltar Court; 4/2021. $118,000
15 Mediterranean Court; 4/2021. $119,900
18 Gibraltar Court; 4/2021. $124,900
110 Village Drive; 4/2021. $130,000
BEACH HAVEN
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip 12-17, 4/2021. $20,001
216 Amber St, 4/2021. $49,000
204 S Atlantic Ave, 4/2021. $405,000
318 Leeward Ave Unit B, 4/2021. $428,900
20 Amber St, 4/2021. $450,000
101 Engleside Ave Unit 2, 4/2021. $600,000
325 Kentford Ave, 4/2021. $652,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
201 Cox Ave, 4/2021. $152,000
471 Route 9, 4/2021. $230,000
632 Bayview Drive, 4/2021. $505,000
639 First Ave, 4/2021. $525,000
206 Cox Ave, 4/2021. $560,000
HARVEY CEDARS
4 East 79th St, 4/2021. $15,000
17 East 76th St, 4/2021. $140,000
12 Cape May Ave, 4/2021. $608,250
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Pershing Ave, 4/2021. $20,000
Lakeside Drive South, 4/2021. $80,000
741 Windsor St, 4/2021. $105,000
1013 Sarasota Drive, 4/2021. $132,500
Woodland Road, 4/2021. $150,000
684 Deer Head Lake Drive, 4/2021. $165,000
1131 Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $165,000
0 Union St, 4/2021. $180,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
5 Colonial Drive, 4/2021. $42,000
169 N Spinnaker Drive, 4/2021. $70,000
89 Westchester Drive, 4/2021. $80,000
111 Pin Oak Lane, 4/2021. $85,000
85 Westchester Drive, 4/2021. $85,000
249 Great Bay Blvd Unit 1, 4/2021. $110,000
2 Walkill Road, 4/2021. $112,500
427 National Union Blvd, 4/2021. $120,000
304 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2021. $132,500
18 South Ensign Drive, 4/2021. $135,000
102 Flax Court, 4/2021. $135,000
150 Westchester Drive, 4/2021. $140,000
65 Townhouse Lane, 4/2021. $141,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
High Harbor Yacht Club Boat Slip B-11, 4/2021. $28,000
7903 Long Beach Blvd Unit A, 4/2021. $225,000
111 W 56th St, 4/2021. $560,000
26 W 16th St, 4/2021. $638,500
102 W 18th St, 4/2021. $729,000
12 E 27th St, 4/2021. $777,500
9306 Susan Lane, 4/2021. $795,000
19 W Harrington Ave, 4/2021. $865,000
18 W Rosemma Ave, 4/2021. $878,000
5300 West Ave, 4/2021. $890,000
1705 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $905,000
16 E Nevada Ave, 4/2021. $925,000
32 W 32nd St, 4/2021. $925,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
66 Waretown, 4/2021. $13,000
7 Oak St,; 4/2021. $52,000
29 Dolphin Way, 4/2021. $53,000
50 Maple St, 4/2021. $100,000
141 Bay Parkway, 4/2021. $110,000
302 Fifteenth St, 4/2021. $120,000
24 Beacon Drive, 4/2021. $125,000
175 Main St, 4/2021. $130,000
104 5th St, 4/2021. $130,000
32 Central Ave, 4/2021. $153,000
126 Lighthouse Drive, 4/2021. $160,000
7 Baltic Ave, 4/2021. $185,000
SHIP BOTTOM
123 E 23rd St, 4/2021. $259,877
249 W 15th St, 4/2021. $478,500
101 W 9th St Unit 105, 4/2021. $569,000
101 W 9th St Unit 404, 4/2021. $570,000
101 W 9th St Unit 102, 4/2021. $575,000
101 W 9th St Unit 204, 4/2021. $599,000
901 Oceanfront #913, 4/2021. $645,000
113 W 28th St, 4/2021. $648,000
11 Barnegat Ave, 4/2021. $651,000
201 W 28th St, 4/2021. $710,000
101 W 9th St Unit 304, 4/2021. $719,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
25 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $332,000
33 Lakewood Ave, 4/2021. $335,900
164 Compass Road, 4/2021. $341,250
228 Navy Lane, 4/2021. $350,000
SURF CITY
1703 N Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $400,000
1709 N Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $625,000
2307 N Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $640,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.