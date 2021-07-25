 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS | How much did homes sell for near you?

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 206, Patton Rose A Brocco Diana R Sr; 04/23/21. $92,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 432, Rizzieri David Lodge Thomas; 04/23/21. $100,000

567 N Dover Ave, Capone Matthew Roe Daniel J; 04/23/21. $260,000

624b Carson Ave, Altonji Timothy James Kim Youn Young; 04/23/21. $440,000

3022 Fairmount Ave, Myles Alan Tranjamesg; 04/26/21. $70,000

626 Drexel Ave, Smith Shontae R Mn Drexel Prop Llc; 04/26/21. $127,710

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1221, Augustin Claudy Bjorklund John; 04/26/21. $140,000

120 N Mississippi Ave, Freeman Steven Antonicello Anthony; 04/26/21. $150,000

125 N Richmond Ave, Campo Michael A Hemple Natascha; 04/26/21. $235,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 1004, Conner Thomas Jr All Nations Fin Llc; 04/27/21. $75,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 805, Meyers Daniel Larue June P; 04/27/21. $124,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 802a-1, Merrill Dana L Bruno Dawn A; 04/27/21. $125,000

BRIGANTINE

151 40th St So Unit 29, Steinberger Gil Johnson Harold C; 04/20/21. $188,000

203 E Brigantine Ave Unit 206, Elfadel Sasha Fimple Thomas E; 04/20/21. $190,000

345 36th St So Unit A, Delguidice Kenneth C Patel Pooja Anju; 04/20/21. 389,000

431 Albacore Lane, Stewart Richard W Jr Zozzaro Guarino Judith; 04/20/21. $408,000

52 Coquille Beach Drive, Nolan Kevin Rachel E Haddad Rev Liv Tr; 04/20/21. $410,000

11 Quay Blvd, Herczfeld Julian A Casey Mary M; 04/20/21. $425,000

222 N 9th St, Emerald Founders Llc Magnolia Inv Llc; 04/20/21. $440,000

428 W Shore Drive #4, Lopresti John A Corbett Douglas N; 04/20/21. $539,000

3000 Bayshore Ave, Tucker TV Guerrieri Michael T; 04/20/21. $599,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

17 Clover Hill Circle, Hrabal Thomas Joseph Joshi Dinesh; 04/28/21. $315,900

103 White Oak Drive, Bagom Hasnera Burrows Kaitlyn; 04/28/21. $319,750

229 Dogwood Ave, Hoaglandjohn R,-Jr Souder Kenneth T III; 04/29/21. $137,000

23 Empire Drive, Mcsweeny Dennis J Bogardus Pamela L; 04/29/21. $200,000

17 Country Juniper Lane, Lee Kent Bottino Mary L; 04/30/21. $79,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

537 Chatham Way, Gates William E Bloise Roberta; 04/27/21. $249,900

300 S Xanthus Ave, Sederholm Micah Stockton Affiliated Serv Inc; 04/27/21. $300,000

317 Vine Ave, Kiefer Henry B Jr Stockton Affiliated Serv Inc; 04/28/21. $190,000

230 E Waveland Ave, Pier Shraga Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc; 04/28/21. $275,000

238 E Waveland Ave, Pier Shraga Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc; 04/28/21. $320,000

609 White Horse Pike, Pier Shraga Simon Realty Group Llc; 04/28/21. $830,000

174 Club Plaza, Atlantic Villas Llc Dausch Michael A/Shff; 04/29/21. $70,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2418 Lahn Lane, Maldonado Armando Ruch Jeffrey/Heir; 04/26/21. $308,000

4863 Bayberry Place Unit 227, Hitchner Neil T Jr Oconnor Andrew; $104,000

1544 Washington Court, Phan Ray Dottavio Sheri; 04/28/21. 04/28/21. $139,900

5906 9th St, Thomas Howard L III Mccourt Lillian; 04/28/21. $180,000

2608 Alamo Court, Messina Anthony Mechkovitaly; 04/29/21. $150,000

708 Route 50, 708 Rtso Llc Portland Associates Llc; 04/29/21. $194,999

MARGATE

9711 Ventnor Ave Unit D3, Smith Howard W Brooks Ronald J; 04/21/21. $305,000

2 Bayside Court, Smith David B Rosenberg Michael; 04/21/21. $415,000

7811 Atlantic Ave Units C&D, Bella Lili Properties Llc Sbh Llc; 04/21/21. $446,000

19-21 N Madison Ave Unit A, Brooks Ronald J Stern Louis; 04/21/21. $612,000

9400 Atlantic Ave #509, Averona William V Small Paul; 04/22/21. $235,000

218 N Douglas Ave, Schneider Jordan Doran John Wayne Jr; 04/22/21. $559,000

119 N Granville Ave, Ttk Inv Llc Shapiro Cindy; 04/22/21. $599,000

9415 Atlantic Ave Unit 3, Cacia Raymond Jr Menkowitz Susan; 04/22/21. $660,000

201 N Iroquois Ave, Diane Begleiter Rev Tr Asen Dennis P; 04/22/21. $850,000

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 101, Elar Partners Llc Rothkopf Alvin; 04/26/21. $122,958

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 102, Elar Partners Llc Crocetto Anthony N; 04/26/21. $122,958

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 106, Elar Partners Llc Deritis Marie; 04/26/21. $136,957.50

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 108, Elar Partners Llc Crocetto Nick N; 04/26/21. $136,957.50

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 109, Elar Partners Llc Crocetto Nicholas; 04/26/21. $136,957.50

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 110, Elar Partners Llc Crocetio Nick; 04/26/21. $136,957.50

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 203, Elar Partners Llc Andrews Margaret; 04/26/21. $136,957.50

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 204, Elar Partners Llc Waterhouse Tara J; 04/26/21. $136,957.50

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 111, Elar Partners Llc Magid Amanda; 04/26/21. $180,225

VENTNOR

7101 Atlantic Ave, Caldwell Daniel Soffer Barbara E/Tr&Ind/Tr; 04/22/21. $700,000

5000 Boardwalk#201& #202, Szwartz Gregory Kosloff David; 04/22/21. $740,000

508 N Surrey Ave, Melle Nicolet Simiriglio Michele/Exrx; 04/23/21. $400,000

3 B N Marion Ave, Taraschi Therese Fox Eileen; 04/23/21. $490,000

5418 Suffolk Court Unit P2, Thornes Natalia Weikel Tracy; 04/26/21. $79,500

411 N Burghley Ave, Mittelman Maxwell May Stephen; 04/26/21. $350,000

Cape May County

AVALON

105-80th St & 125-80th St, Dilbet Inc Windrift Avalon LLC; 04/2021. $25,600,000

758 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Walsh Michael; 04/2021. $2,195,000

2188 Fifth Ave, Allan Phillips Trust Sinesi Steven P; 04/2021. $1,150,000

18 Marine Way, Maguire J Patrick Whe 21 LLC; 04/2021. $1,150,000

CAPE MAY

102 Ocean St, Cmqv LLC Queen Victoria Cape May LLC; 04/2021. $2,213,362

509 Columbia Ave, Cmqv LLC Queen Victoria Cape May LLC; 04/2021. $2,100,000

601 Columbia Ave, Cmqv LLC Queen Victoria Cape May LLC; 04/2021. $1,900,000

819 Stockton Ave, Sea Shore S Cape LLC Bailey Christopher A; 04/2021. $940,000

1005 Pittsburgh Ave, Dignen Michael Crippen Dennis Michael; 04/2021. $840,000

1239 Lafayette St, Woehlcke Richard Popdan Karina D; 04/2021. $286,500

CAPE MAY POINT

413 Cambridge Ave, Bhatia Dinkar S Leubecker John Daniel; 04/2021. $790,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

4 Gibson Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Slavinskas Eduardas Jr; 04/2021. $445,000

1432 Route 47, Stafford Benjamin Fazio Anthony P; 04/2021. $225,000

72 Evergreen Drive, Tomlin Clarence J IV Germanio Kimberly; 04/2021. $201,000

47 Little Mill Road Mill Creek Drive, Price James V Solomon Kenneth Jr; 04/2021. $55,000

5 Christophers Way, Mathews Howard W Jr Mathews Howard W Jr; 04/2021. $14,149

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9601 Atlantic Ave, Little Timothy G Kolli Venugopal; 04/2021. $920,000

20 Fernwood Road, Zelechiwsky Bohdan Beadling Patricia; 04/2021. $695,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Ferrari Sergio Horowitz Cara R; 04/2021. $655,000

9700 Atlantic Ave Un N2, Caron Allison Kilcoyne Kelly; 04/2021. $561,000

908 Weeks Landing Road, Bargull Michael J Morris James R; 04/2021. $520,000

224 Ibis Lane, Pantaleo James R Boken Michel; 04/2021. $495,000

OCEAN CITY

12A Morningside Road, Devito John L Laskowski Kyle S; 03/2021. $1,564,000

1409 Pleasure Ave, Mankowski Robert Bond Kenneth A; 03/2021. $1,275,000

924 Ocean Ave Un B, Zabinski Stephen Mathew Navin; 03/2021. $1,259,000

4408-10 Asbury Ave Un A, Pierce Richard H Mlodzienski/Papp R E Prtnrs; 03/2021. $815,350

832 6th St, Churchill Steven P Stone Rico Michael; 03/2021. $775,000

3335 Asbury Ave, Mihalak Anthony Welsh Jared Michael; 03/2021. $769,900

1607 Bay Ave, Kuehnle Edward Viehweger John; 03/2021. $755,000

741 & 737 West Ave, Hambrecht David B Himmelwright Invs LLC; 03/2021. $730,000

2733 Haven Ave, Smith Ellen R Jwr Properties LLC; 03/2021. $725,000

3729-3731 Asbury Ave Un 2, Chierici Donald Guetens Edward P; 03/2021. $720,000

844A First St, Hopper Gregory Caggiula Joshua; 03/2021. $701,000

1826-1828 Asbury Ave Un 1828 2nd Fl, Norris E Thomas Jr Zografakis Evans; 03/2021. $700,000

800 Pennlyn Place, Baker Michael F Devers Robert; 03/2021. $699,000

101 14th St, Braddock Susanne W Rjgvb LLC; 03/2021. $665,000

Lot 4 Block 1206, Fox Norman A Atilis Gym Ocean City Nj LLC; 03/2021. $650,000

334 Ocean Ave, Fredericks Harry Weigly Bryan E; 03/2021. $645,000

1446 Ocean Ave Un 4 & 6, Testa John Bennett Christopher; 03/2021. $635,603

845 Stenton Place, Riggs Andrew D Thiele Robert; 03/2021. $599,900

1429-31 Haven Ave, Thompson Mark De Fusco Gregory G; 03/2021. $595,000

2641 Central Ave, King Allen G Est Collins Jennifer; 03/2021. $593,334

1139 Bay Ave, Crager Gary Jr Gleich John I; 03/2021. $575,000

3829-31 West Ave, Mckenna Charles J Jr Disalvo IV Joseph F; 03/2021. $520,000

742 Moore Ave West Un, Villon Barbara Anne Johnson Robert; 03/2021. $512,000

842 2nd St Un A, Cnmne Properties LLC Ciarmella James J Jr Trust; 03/2021. $499,000

1301 Haven Ave Un M, Aronimink Properties LLC Vivas Eduardo; 03/2021. $460,000

1312 Ocean Ave, Mitchell Properties Rausch Jason W; 03/2021. $415,000

1312 Ocean Ave, Mitchell Properties Battles Sarah A; 03/2021. $415,000

Lot 1 Block 811.01, Deacon Thomas Dossantos-Madia Heloisa; 03/2021. $415,000

810 Asbury Ave Un 314, Solano Jason J Selby Rebecca; 03/2021. $405,000

11 Tonkin Court, De Prisco Michael Kluxen Richard; 03/2021. $309,000

1417-19 Haven Ave Un A 1st Fl, Jose William F Jr Jose Michael R; 03/2021. $306,000

871 E Seventh St, Morris Robert M Liu Ida; 03/2021. $257,500

1001F Atlantic Ave, Hasson Christopher Staub Laurena A; 03/2021. $255,100

719 11th St, Harrer Daniel Clifton Dawson Roy J III; 03/2021. $224,000

719 E 11th St, Razzi Jacqueline S Kirssin Jon D; 03/2021. $221,315

870 7th St, Walsh Robert Jacuk Eugene; 03/2021. $160,000

Boat Slip Un E-1, Duffy Linda M Houcke Pascal G; 03/2021. $20,101

SEA ISLE CITY

5800 Sounds Ave, Redfern Ocean LLC Crossan Bryan M; 04/2021. $2,850,000

35 25th St South, Myslinski Mark C Heaphy Kevin; 04/2021. $1,695,000

7901 Roberts Ave S Un, Noodles 1 LLC Sh74 LLC; 04/2021. $1,350,000

7901 Roberts Ave N Un, Noodles 1 LLC Trodden Mike; 04/2021. $1,350,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

354 W Quail Drive, Nepa Robert Guerriero Anthony J; 04/2021. $485,000

3 New Vernon Ave, Albert Gary L Dedecker Adrian; 04/2021. $325,000

828 Route 9 South, Lewis Chad M Williamson Andrew; 04/2021. $230,000

17 Megan Lane, Germanio John James Teeney Shawn M; 04/2021. $155,000

290 Dennisvile Petersburg Road, Taiar Investments LLC Choudhry Zubair; 04/2021. $110,000

516 Route 9, J L & Miriam Fetscher Trust Sexton Jennifer; 04/2021. $90,000

WEST CAPE MAY

717 Broadway Un 3, Caruso Nicholas F Iannuzzi Alphonse; 04/2021. $850,000

137 W Rio Grande Ave, Delgado Jose A Taylor Ave Inv LLC; 04/2021. $477,000

WEST WILDWOOD

710 W Glenwood Ave, Santora Anna M O’Neill Thomas A; 04/2021. $200,000

WILDWOOD CREST

203 E Preston Ave, Ingersoll Barbara Ann Exr&C Ingersoll Barbara A; 03/2021. $128,300

103 B W Buttercup, Little Joanna H Quercetti Maria T; 03/2021. $102,000

7603 New Jersey Ave, Futterer Richard W Jr Mulhearn Michael; 03/2021. $1,210,000

WOODBINE

371 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Grogan Michael Flood Michelle; 04/2021. $320,000

101 Gum St, Lafferty Tara Adm S J & Joyce Mullenhour Rev Trust; 04/2021. $49,200

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

36 Highland Ave, 4/8/2021, $36,000

35 Hitchner Ave, 4/13/2021, $210,000

1209 W Main St, 4/15/2021, $193,0000

4 W Commerce St &C, 4/19/2021, $110,000

10 Twin Oaks Drive, 4/19/2021, $183,500

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

404 Gooseberry Road, 4/14/2021, $60,000

400 Sandalwood Road, 4/16/2021, $46,500

8762 Highland St, 4/16/2021, $115,000

1553 E Buckshutem Road, 4/23/2021, $209,000

246 Jute Road, 4/26/2021, $57,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

Gould Ave, 4/14/2021, $20,000

58 Main St, 4/23/2021, $50,000

3 Piercetown Road, 4/26/2021, $130,000

201 Gould Ave, 4/26/2021, $169,000

529 Fairton Gouldtown Road, 4/29/2021, $162,500

11 Arlene Drive, 4/30/2021, $25,000

MILLVILLE

1200 Cedar St, 4/5/2021, $167,900

327 E Broad St, 4/6/2021, $35,000

2513 S 2nd St, 4/6/2021, $172,000

1103 Yellowwood Terrace, 4/6/2021, $335,000

347 Briar Drive, 4/7/2021, $215,000

48 Cottage St, 4/7/2021, $259,990

120-124 N High St, 4/7/2021, $500,000

906 Dock St, 4/8/2021, $90,000

201 Corsair Drive, 4/8/2021, $175,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

15 Cake Road, 4/13/2021, $150,000

48 Eisenhower Drive, 4/13/2021, $219,990

5 Quail Ridge Drive, 4/13/2021, $297,000

10 Granada Drive, 4/14/2021, $321,000

4 Martin Drive, 4/16/2021, $210,000

VINELAND

3660 Halsey Court, 4/5/2021, $440,000

402 Mt Vernon Ave, 4/6/2021, $75,000

2444 Sandford Drive, 4/6/2021, $91,859

1457 N Maple Drive, 4/6/2021, $147,000

90 Melrose St, 4/6/2021, $150,000

630 E Montrose St, 4/6/2021, $168,000

319 N 6th St, 4/6/2021, $180,000

1378 Rogers Ave 4/6/2021, $239,000

2150 Union Road, 4/6/2021, $258,000

2863 Daphne Drive, 4/6/2021, $305,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

40 Mile Ave, 4/2021. $24,000

64 Lincoln Ave; 4/2021. $49,000

150 Nautilus Drive; 4/2021. $92,500

32 Nautilus Drive; 4/2021. $92,500

148 Nautilus Drive; 4/2021. $92,500

34 Nautilus Drive; 4/2021. $92,500

322 Route 72; 4/2021. $95,000

45 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2021. $95,960

848a W Bay Ave; 4/2021. $99,000

16a Emerald Drive; 4/2021. $113,500

39 Caribbean Court; 4/2021. $115,000

10 Gibraltar Court; 4/2021. $118,000

15 Mediterranean Court; 4/2021. $119,900

18 Gibraltar Court; 4/2021. $124,900

110 Village Drive; 4/2021. $130,000

BEACH HAVEN

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip 12-17, 4/2021. $20,001

216 Amber St, 4/2021. $49,000

204 S Atlantic Ave, 4/2021. $405,000

318 Leeward Ave Unit B, 4/2021. $428,900

20 Amber St, 4/2021. $450,000

101 Engleside Ave Unit 2, 4/2021. $600,000

325 Kentford Ave, 4/2021. $652,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

201 Cox Ave, 4/2021. $152,000

471 Route 9, 4/2021. $230,000

632 Bayview Drive, 4/2021. $505,000

639 First Ave, 4/2021. $525,000

206 Cox Ave, 4/2021. $560,000

HARVEY CEDARS

4 East 79th St, 4/2021. $15,000

17 East 76th St, 4/2021. $140,000

12 Cape May Ave, 4/2021. $608,250

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Pershing Ave, 4/2021. $20,000

Lakeside Drive South, 4/2021. $80,000

741 Windsor St, 4/2021. $105,000

1013 Sarasota Drive, 4/2021. $132,500

Woodland Road, 4/2021. $150,000

684 Deer Head Lake Drive, 4/2021. $165,000

1131 Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $165,000

0 Union St, 4/2021. $180,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

5 Colonial Drive, 4/2021. $42,000

169 N Spinnaker Drive, 4/2021. $70,000

89 Westchester Drive, 4/2021. $80,000

111 Pin Oak Lane, 4/2021. $85,000

85 Westchester Drive, 4/2021. $85,000

249 Great Bay Blvd Unit 1, 4/2021. $110,000

2 Walkill Road, 4/2021. $112,500

427 National Union Blvd, 4/2021. $120,000

304 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2021. $132,500

18 South Ensign Drive, 4/2021. $135,000

102 Flax Court, 4/2021. $135,000

150 Westchester Drive, 4/2021. $140,000

65 Townhouse Lane, 4/2021. $141,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

High Harbor Yacht Club Boat Slip B-11, 4/2021. $28,000

7903 Long Beach Blvd Unit A, 4/2021. $225,000

111 W 56th St, 4/2021. $560,000

26 W 16th St, 4/2021. $638,500

102 W 18th St, 4/2021. $729,000

12 E 27th St, 4/2021. $777,500

9306 Susan Lane, 4/2021. $795,000

19 W Harrington Ave, 4/2021. $865,000

18 W Rosemma Ave, 4/2021. $878,000

5300 West Ave, 4/2021. $890,000

1705 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $905,000

16 E Nevada Ave, 4/2021. $925,000

32 W 32nd St, 4/2021. $925,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

66 Waretown, 4/2021. $13,000

7 Oak St,; 4/2021. $52,000

29 Dolphin Way, 4/2021. $53,000

50 Maple St, 4/2021. $100,000

141 Bay Parkway, 4/2021. $110,000

302 Fifteenth St, 4/2021. $120,000

24 Beacon Drive, 4/2021. $125,000

175 Main St, 4/2021. $130,000

104 5th St, 4/2021. $130,000

32 Central Ave, 4/2021. $153,000

126 Lighthouse Drive, 4/2021. $160,000

7 Baltic Ave, 4/2021. $185,000

SHIP BOTTOM

123 E 23rd St, 4/2021. $259,877

249 W 15th St, 4/2021. $478,500

101 W 9th St Unit 105, 4/2021. $569,000

101 W 9th St Unit 404, 4/2021. $570,000

101 W 9th St Unit 102, 4/2021. $575,000

101 W 9th St Unit 204, 4/2021. $599,000

901 Oceanfront #913, 4/2021. $645,000

113 W 28th St, 4/2021. $648,000

11 Barnegat Ave, 4/2021. $651,000

201 W 28th St, 4/2021. $710,000

101 W 9th St Unit 304, 4/2021. $719,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

25 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $332,000

33 Lakewood Ave, 4/2021. $335,900

164 Compass Road, 4/2021. $341,250

228 Navy Lane, 4/2021. $350,000

SURF CITY

1703 N Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $400,000

1709 N Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $625,000

2307 N Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $640,000

TUCKERTON

404 Kelly Ave, 4/2021. $49,000

405 Ibis Court, 4/2021. $149,900

416 Ibis Court, 4/2021. $160,000

36 Edgewater Drive, 4/2021. $205,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

