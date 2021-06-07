 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

ATLANTIC CITY

101 S Raleigh Ave #424, Gisondi Jessica M Groark Michael; 03/25/21. $107,000

1409 N Arkansas Ave, Monaghan Christopher J Musci Paul; 03/25/21. $190,000

6 N New Hampshire Ave Unit 2a, Volpe Thomas Sollena Giussepina; 03/26/21. $174,500

414 Harbor Road, Tran Vu Clisham Casey M; 03/30/21. $135,000

101 S Plaza Unit 1013, Earl Donald W Griff John; 03/31/21. $220,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1004, Azzato Vincent Barot Sandip B; 03/31/21. $79,900

BRIGANTINE

136 Lincoln Drive, Goldstone Properties Llc Tvc Funding Iv Llc; 03/19/21. $250,000

211 7th St So Unit A, Gardocki John T Connell James E III; 03/19/21. $320,000

600 W Bridge Ave, Fischbein Richard E Anna Bridge Lp; 03/19/21. $615,000

4101 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Levin Paul D Meisner Megan A Troutman/Atty; 03/22/21. $554,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R-14, Knoll Joyce Marilyn B Bott Rev Liv Tr; 03/22/21. $105,000

2408 Bayshore Ave, Mcginley Patrick R & Caves Llc; 03/23/21. $820,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

23 Fairhill Ave, Santiago Charina Adriano Dr Horton Inc Nj; 03/23/21. $335,990

27 Pinedale Ave, Crane Kyle Mineer Megan; 03/23/21. $207,500

14 English Lane, Castro Wilmer Alexander Naame Barbara A; 03/24/21. $559,000

59 La Costa Drive, Le Luoc Kim Nguyen Sau; 03/24/21. $265,000

22 Mountain Lane, Seaside Capital Llc Us Bank Tr Na; 03/25/21. $216,300

3536 Bargaintown Road, Devinney Brian P Strickland Kimberly A; 03/26/21. $210,000

404 Glenn Ave, Gardner Robert Hornikel Joseph; 03/26/21. $375,000

7092 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp Modh Dinesh; 03/26/21. $440,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

242 Arbutus Ave, Tassone Joshua James Jesse R; 03/22/21. $190,000

313 Cambridge Court, Browne Bounleut M Hughes William J/Heir; 03/22/21. $235,000

502 Tenth Ave, Lopez Yansi Z Brasslett Dane; 03/23/21. $225,000

720 Osprey Ct Vo Artavier Sederholm Karen; 03/23/21. $229,000

121 Newcastle Court Andrews Susan May Boice Zachary C; 03/25/21. $300,000

211 Mattix Run Pillai Mamatha Gladue Paul J; 03/25/21. $128,000

443 S Pitney Road, Mannix Robert Portnoy Randy; 03/25/21. $269,000

MARGATE

9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 202, Demilio Ryan Neill Kenneth; 03/18/21. $217,500

207 N Harding Ave, Maternia Emil Collins Marie/Exrx; 03/19/21. $400,000

425 A N Rumson Ave, Johnson Carolyn Caporizzo Maria; 03/22/21. $924,000

9500 Winchester Ave, Ocean Pnc Llc Byrne Matthew G; 03/22/21. $425,000

39 N Clermont Ave, Wristbridge Monica M Staiger Elisa; 03/23/21. $790,000

SOMERS POINT

113 Bala Drive, Wade Jennifer Lloyd Shelby Albanese; 03/26/21. $249,000

18 Greate Bay Dr, Foley John Guerriero Anthony J; 03/29/21. $375,000

301 Harbour Cove, Kolb David Brennan Sherri; 03/30/21. $215,000

VENTNOR

5000 Boardwalk Unit 107, Gjoci Eldi Helfant Marcine A/Atty; 03/25/21. $170,000

6925 Winchester Ave Unit 1, Friedman Michael Panzarella Marcela; 03/26/21. $220,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit913, Bank Julie Brodsky Lisa M; 03/29/21. $345,000

CAPE MAY COUNTY

OCEAN CITY

3030 Asbury Ave Un 2, Ziegler Ronald J Lenge Michael; 03/2021. $750,000

2337-39 Simpson Ave 2nd Fl, Gaudiosi Mark Albertus William J; 03/2021. $725,000

808 7th St Un 2, Walsh Kevin Mc Larnon Robert A; 03/2021. $699,900

4148-50 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Mc Aneny Michael P Shell Gerald Alan; 03/2021. $680,000

1116 Simpson Ave, English Carla Ayres Kevin J; 03/2021. $655,000

2933-35 Asbury Ave, Mack Frank De Wolf Curtis W; 03/2021. $650,000

57 Central Road, Robert A Miller Irr Trust Zoll John; 03/2021. $645,000

1001 Simpson Ave, Gesler Andrew V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 03/2021. $640,000

3524 Asbury Ave, Kowalczyk Brian Kane Christopher; 03/2021. $629,900

612 Ocean Ave, Wolf Andrew C Carletto Edward D; 03/2021. $628,500

2532-2534 Wesley Ave Un 2534, Vredenburgh Tish Beitzel George E; 03/2021. $600,000

138 Simpson Ave, Taylor Randy Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 03/2021. $600,000

1500A West Ave, Werner Craig R Rapada Reynaldo J Jr; 03/2021. $545,000

737 Wesley Ave Un B, Johnson Robert Schilling Jonathan D; 03/2021. $539,000

1500 Boardwalk Un 103, Ten West Connecticut LLC Kolasa Stanley; 03/2021. $497,000

109 Simpson Ave, Hansen John J Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 03/2021. $495,000

300-02 Roosevelt Blvd, Pokrass Howard B Patrick John R; 03/2021. $485,000

WILDWOOD

326 W Roberts Ave, Hurley Ryan J Evergreen Prop Cons LLC; 03/2021. $295,000

3201 Atlantic Ave, Dutton John Jr Jaep Mary; 03/2021. $285,000

4901 Susquehanna Ave, Shapiro Steven Vespansiani Victor; 03/2021. $285,000

08 Dock St, Gillen Joseph A Castiglione Anthony; 03/2021. 4$275,000

5001 Atlantic Ave, Yates Christopher A Morris Michael R; 03/2021. $225,000

504 E 17th Ave Un 206, Walsh John Toribio Adrian; 03/2021. $209,900

5301 Atlantic Ave Un B, Fenningham James Mc Govern James F III; 03/2021. $147,000

214 W Juniper Ave, Garrity Margaret M Lasala Joseph W; 03/2021. $135,000

329 W Andrews Ave Un 1, Markey Bernadette Fulforth Michael P; 03/2021. $102,000

201 E Davis #102, Caesar Vincent Allen Eric; 03/2021. $21,192

Hereford Inlet Cnds Boat Slip, Hall Brian Panetta Robert; 03/2021. $13,000

WILDWOOD CREST

130 W Lavender Ave, Hartley Maureen Tom Clancy Dev Grp LLC; 03/2021. $520,000

501 E Stockton Road Un 106, Crest Bonanza LLC Mazzola Peter J; 03/2021. $470,000

106 West Hollywood Ave, Moore Joseph Secreta Craig; 03/2021. $318,000

119 E Rosemary Road Un 1, Steinhofer Nancy J Fredericks Marlene G; 03/2021. $258,500

406-410 E Monterey Ave Un 204, Roberts Susan Bryan Timothy P; 03/2021. $240,000

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 217, Mullen James Kao Tony; 03/2021. $215,000

406-410 E Monterey Ave Un 215, Bryan Timothy P Williams Paul; 03/2021. $165,000

5502 Atlantic Ave Un 9, Delco Property Invs LLC Baker January Marie; 03/2021. $150,777

427 E Miami Ave, D’Amelio Peter Mountain Lion LLC; 03/2021. $85,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available

Contact: 609-272-7295

ldrake@pressofac.com

