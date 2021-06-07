How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ATLANTIC CITY
101 S Raleigh Ave #424, Gisondi Jessica M Groark Michael; 03/25/21. $107,000
1409 N Arkansas Ave, Monaghan Christopher J Musci Paul; 03/25/21. $190,000
6 N New Hampshire Ave Unit 2a, Volpe Thomas Sollena Giussepina; 03/26/21. $174,500
414 Harbor Road, Tran Vu Clisham Casey M; 03/30/21. $135,000
101 S Plaza Unit 1013, Earl Donald W Griff John; 03/31/21. $220,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1004, Azzato Vincent Barot Sandip B; 03/31/21. $79,900
BRIGANTINE
136 Lincoln Drive, Goldstone Properties Llc Tvc Funding Iv Llc; 03/19/21. $250,000
211 7th St So Unit A, Gardocki John T Connell James E III; 03/19/21. $320,000
600 W Bridge Ave, Fischbein Richard E Anna Bridge Lp; 03/19/21. $615,000
4101 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Levin Paul D Meisner Megan A Troutman/Atty; 03/22/21. $554,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R-14, Knoll Joyce Marilyn B Bott Rev Liv Tr; 03/22/21. $105,000
2408 Bayshore Ave, Mcginley Patrick R & Caves Llc; 03/23/21. $820,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
23 Fairhill Ave, Santiago Charina Adriano Dr Horton Inc Nj; 03/23/21. $335,990
27 Pinedale Ave, Crane Kyle Mineer Megan; 03/23/21. $207,500
14 English Lane, Castro Wilmer Alexander Naame Barbara A; 03/24/21. $559,000
59 La Costa Drive, Le Luoc Kim Nguyen Sau; 03/24/21. $265,000
22 Mountain Lane, Seaside Capital Llc Us Bank Tr Na; 03/25/21. $216,300
3536 Bargaintown Road, Devinney Brian P Strickland Kimberly A; 03/26/21. $210,000
404 Glenn Ave, Gardner Robert Hornikel Joseph; 03/26/21. $375,000
7092 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp Modh Dinesh; 03/26/21. $440,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
242 Arbutus Ave, Tassone Joshua James Jesse R; 03/22/21. $190,000
313 Cambridge Court, Browne Bounleut M Hughes William J/Heir; 03/22/21. $235,000
502 Tenth Ave, Lopez Yansi Z Brasslett Dane; 03/23/21. $225,000
720 Osprey Ct Vo Artavier Sederholm Karen; 03/23/21. $229,000
121 Newcastle Court Andrews Susan May Boice Zachary C; 03/25/21. $300,000
211 Mattix Run Pillai Mamatha Gladue Paul J; 03/25/21. $128,000
443 S Pitney Road, Mannix Robert Portnoy Randy; 03/25/21. $269,000
MARGATE
9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 202, Demilio Ryan Neill Kenneth; 03/18/21. $217,500
207 N Harding Ave, Maternia Emil Collins Marie/Exrx; 03/19/21. $400,000
425 A N Rumson Ave, Johnson Carolyn Caporizzo Maria; 03/22/21. $924,000
9500 Winchester Ave, Ocean Pnc Llc Byrne Matthew G; 03/22/21. $425,000
39 N Clermont Ave, Wristbridge Monica M Staiger Elisa; 03/23/21. $790,000
SOMERS POINT
113 Bala Drive, Wade Jennifer Lloyd Shelby Albanese; 03/26/21. $249,000
18 Greate Bay Dr, Foley John Guerriero Anthony J; 03/29/21. $375,000
301 Harbour Cove, Kolb David Brennan Sherri; 03/30/21. $215,000
VENTNOR
5000 Boardwalk Unit 107, Gjoci Eldi Helfant Marcine A/Atty; 03/25/21. $170,000
6925 Winchester Ave Unit 1, Friedman Michael Panzarella Marcela; 03/26/21. $220,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit913, Bank Julie Brodsky Lisa M; 03/29/21. $345,000
CAPE MAY COUNTY
OCEAN CITY
3030 Asbury Ave Un 2, Ziegler Ronald J Lenge Michael; 03/2021. $750,000
2337-39 Simpson Ave 2nd Fl, Gaudiosi Mark Albertus William J; 03/2021. $725,000
808 7th St Un 2, Walsh Kevin Mc Larnon Robert A; 03/2021. $699,900
4148-50 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Mc Aneny Michael P Shell Gerald Alan; 03/2021. $680,000
1116 Simpson Ave, English Carla Ayres Kevin J; 03/2021. $655,000
2933-35 Asbury Ave, Mack Frank De Wolf Curtis W; 03/2021. $650,000
57 Central Road, Robert A Miller Irr Trust Zoll John; 03/2021. $645,000
1001 Simpson Ave, Gesler Andrew V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 03/2021. $640,000
3524 Asbury Ave, Kowalczyk Brian Kane Christopher; 03/2021. $629,900
612 Ocean Ave, Wolf Andrew C Carletto Edward D; 03/2021. $628,500
2532-2534 Wesley Ave Un 2534, Vredenburgh Tish Beitzel George E; 03/2021. $600,000
138 Simpson Ave, Taylor Randy Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 03/2021. $600,000
1500A West Ave, Werner Craig R Rapada Reynaldo J Jr; 03/2021. $545,000
737 Wesley Ave Un B, Johnson Robert Schilling Jonathan D; 03/2021. $539,000
1500 Boardwalk Un 103, Ten West Connecticut LLC Kolasa Stanley; 03/2021. $497,000
109 Simpson Ave, Hansen John J Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 03/2021. $495,000
300-02 Roosevelt Blvd, Pokrass Howard B Patrick John R; 03/2021. $485,000
WILDWOOD
326 W Roberts Ave, Hurley Ryan J Evergreen Prop Cons LLC; 03/2021. $295,000
3201 Atlantic Ave, Dutton John Jr Jaep Mary; 03/2021. $285,000
4901 Susquehanna Ave, Shapiro Steven Vespansiani Victor; 03/2021. $285,000
08 Dock St, Gillen Joseph A Castiglione Anthony; 03/2021. 4$275,000
5001 Atlantic Ave, Yates Christopher A Morris Michael R; 03/2021. $225,000
504 E 17th Ave Un 206, Walsh John Toribio Adrian; 03/2021. $209,900
5301 Atlantic Ave Un B, Fenningham James Mc Govern James F III; 03/2021. $147,000
214 W Juniper Ave, Garrity Margaret M Lasala Joseph W; 03/2021. $135,000
329 W Andrews Ave Un 1, Markey Bernadette Fulforth Michael P; 03/2021. $102,000
201 E Davis #102, Caesar Vincent Allen Eric; 03/2021. $21,192
Hereford Inlet Cnds Boat Slip, Hall Brian Panetta Robert; 03/2021. $13,000
WILDWOOD CREST
130 W Lavender Ave, Hartley Maureen Tom Clancy Dev Grp LLC; 03/2021. $520,000
501 E Stockton Road Un 106, Crest Bonanza LLC Mazzola Peter J; 03/2021. $470,000
106 West Hollywood Ave, Moore Joseph Secreta Craig; 03/2021. $318,000
119 E Rosemary Road Un 1, Steinhofer Nancy J Fredericks Marlene G; 03/2021. $258,500
406-410 E Monterey Ave Un 204, Roberts Susan Bryan Timothy P; 03/2021. $240,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 217, Mullen James Kao Tony; 03/2021. $215,000
406-410 E Monterey Ave Un 215, Bryan Timothy P Williams Paul; 03/2021. $165,000
5502 Atlantic Ave Un 9, Delco Property Invs LLC Baker January Marie; 03/2021. $150,777
427 E Miami Ave, D’Amelio Peter Mountain Lion LLC; 03/2021. $85,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available
Contact: 609-272-7295
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.