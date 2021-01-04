How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cumberland County
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
261 Kenyon Ave, Bagby Earl L Jr, Titan Bombo Ranch Llc, 8/26/2020. $100,000
832 Landis Ave, Kelly Michele, Baldissero Christi M; Baldissero Robert L Jr, 8/26/2020. $47,500
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
103 Main St, Cruz Pamela C; Cruz William S Jr, Hutton Richard J; Hutton Tyalor N, 8/18/2020. $139,000
51 Royal Ave, Albertelli Law Esqs Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Esq Atty, Wynder Erik D, 8/28/2020. $183,500
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
34 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Andrews Kenneth; Andrews Lauren, Baldwin Gianna; Rose Raymond, 8/13/2020. $130,000
70 Hall Road, Fowler Nancy; Veach Patricia; Veach William J Jr, Smalley John Joseph, 8/14/2020. $191,000
3580 Route 47, Camp Steven E; Port Elizabeth Dg Llc, Rmvm Llc, 8/28/2020. $2,145,000
Barth Road, Reeves Ronald Noel, Pham Phuong, 8/31/2020. $130,000
MILLVILLE
314 E Broad St, Rhubart James K, Castro-Garcia Johana Raschell; Garcia Azucena, 8/12/2020. $20,000
30 Bel Aire Lane, Tubertini Christopher J; Tubertini Lora, Omahne Melissa; Ziegler Arthur Jr, 8/13/2020. $198,000
112 Cottage St, Beebe Lorraine B, Holtzinger Beryl V, 8/12/2020. $195,000
318 Howard St, Gonzalez Alexandra Varon Aka; Varon Alexandra Aka, Moore-Nichols Krista, 8/13/2020. $168,000
518 N 3rd St, Mr Cooper By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba By Atty; Servicelink Llc Atty, Centuolo Development Llc, 8/13/2020. $20,000
20 Wildwood Ave, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin, Mulhern Keli Ann; Riggins Ronald Dale Jr, 8/14/2020. $158,000
528 Crest Ave, Peterson Orville Jack, Rpj Properties Llc, 8/14/2020. $71,000
811 E Mulberry St, Newman Kenneth R, Conahey Emily A, 8/17/2020. $139,000
504 Henderson Ave, Rodriguez Juan J Jr; Rodriguez Lyanessa, Sostre Katiria, 8/17/2020. $135,000
154 Sheldon Ave, Caprioni Andrew, Frick Joshua D, 8/18/2020. $183,900
200 Miller Ave Unit 4, Pruckoy Beverly; Serlick Marian Est, Vanburdem Patricia A, 8/18/2020. $92,500
35 Ettie Drive, Seidel Johnathan; Seidel Lindsey, Park Brian T; Park Theresa E, 8/18/2020. $280,101
713 E Broad St, Nock Bronx C, James Gaylynn, 8/19/2020. $145,050
117 Marsden St, Orange Maxine D, Regis Gail; Regis Pierre L, 8/20/2020. $180,000
522 Brian Ave, Gant Edward Graham; Gant Stacey, Gillespie Derek; Lugo Eliesha, 8/20/2020. $145,000
304 Jute Road, Figueroa Juan C, White Nikeya, 8/20/2020. $115,000
332 Maurice St, Dolson Carol; Dolson Mark A Est, Rolle Tameka, 8/21/2020. $90,000
307 5th Stt, Barsoum Nabih A, Burgmiller William, 8/21/2020. $26,000
194-196 N Sharp St, Farabella Jody; Jdf Property Management Llc, Dja Properties Llc, 8/21/2020. $68,000
445 Gooseberry Road, Welden Samuel J, Walczyk Martin Walter, 8/21/2020. $139,000
2415 Shelburn Road, Davis Darlene J Aka; Davis William; Olone Darlene J Fka, Welden Samuel J, 8/24/2020. $185,000
335 Lloyd Terrace, Whilden Charlene; Whilden Charles V Jr Est, Abbott Juanita, 8/24/2020. $165,000
1835 Silver Run Road, Thomas Teresa M; Tmt Investments 1835 Llc, Beatty Jasmine A, 8/25/2020. $164,000
1013 E Main St, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc, Jean Marjorie, 8/25/2020. $135,000
621 S 2nd St, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Fka; Phh Mortgage Corp, Larose Lovely, 8/25/2020. $55,000
12 S Hawthorn Road, Independent Investors; Roerdomp Ethelx Ptr, Serenity Properties Inc, 8/26/2020. $32,000
805 E Pine Street, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Rocco Anthony; Rocco Tina, 8/26/2020. $40,600
708 N 4th St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000
607 E Vine St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000
721 E Vine St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000
809 N 4th St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000
322 F St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000
2135 Freeman Ave, Robbins Lisa; Robbins Robert, Ditaranto Mark D, 8/26/2020. $300,000
349 Peach Drive, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frakenberg Esqs Atty, Rafine Kevin, 8/27/2020. $141,000
1201 E Buckshutem Road, Tmt Investments 1201 Llc, Tucker Heather M; Tucker Patrick J, 8/27/2020. $150,000
373 Corsair Drive, Shields David, Antonucci Kyle Alan; Antonucci Loren Cardinalle, 8/27/2020. $115,000
33 Cedar St, Shaw Anthony Wayne; Shaw Kandise Laurene, Brett Courtney Renee; Rollinson Derek Scott, 8/28/2020. $180,000
1103 Buck St, Alley Kenneth, Cunningham Dennis, 8/28/2020. $65,000
535 Richard Drive, Jimenez Jelina R Colon; Rosa Carlos A Jr, Soto Cynthia, 8/31/2020. $150,000
334 S 4th St, Lugo Priscilla; Primary Residence Llc, Griffiths Farm Llc, 8/31/2020. $65,000
2424 S Second St, Taylor Jennifer; Taylor Joshua G, Lat Paulo Q, 8/31/2020. $115,000
High St, Cumberland County Improvement Authority; Velazquez Gerard IiI, Community Health Care Inc Dba; Complete Care, 8/31/2020. $772,300
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
14 Briarwood Lane, Moris Ivan D Jr; Moris Katherine A; Ross Katherine A Fka, Derricott Deborah A, 8/21/2020. $255,000
299 Old Deerfield Pike, Cocove Michele F; Cocove Ralph A Jr, Robinson Sarah, 8/25/2020. $87,500
10 Marino Drive, Marino Michael E, Davis Kathryn; Davis William F, 8/25/2020. $215,000
VINELAND
2219 Quail St, Geffard Jean-Christophe, Panco John R Jr, 8/17/2020. $214,900
427 S Mill Road, Kroll Barbara, Williams Jennine, 8/17/2020. $179,000
1155 Glenwood Court, Scioto Properties Llc; Scioto Properties Sp-16 Llc, Consalo Kevin; Consalo Lisa, 8/17/2020. $230,000
503 N West Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc, Parker Jomaine; Parker Kerry Ann Burton, 8/18/2020. $204,900
513 Broadlawn Terrace, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Title365 Company Atty, Beltran Bernardo Trujillo, 8/18/2020. $117,000
506 N Fourth St, Diaz Jenel Atty; Negron Anthony; Negron Elba By Atty, Heredia Lillian; Heredia Osvaldo E, 8/18/2020. $120,000
2624 E Landis Ave Unit A, Tubertini Gary, Santiago Andrea D, 8/18/2020. $129,000
1443 Allen Ave, Woldar Barbara Est By Adm; Woldar Bryan Adm; Woldar Jennifer Adm, Luna Rae Investments Llc, 8/18/2020. $65,000
1395 Venezia Ave, Beu Kimberly Lynn, Hulitt Coby Ann C; Hulitt Daniel, 8/18/2020. $229,900
2300 E Landis Ave, Bossi Janet M; Bossi Paul M, Metz Douglas, 8/18/2020. $335,000
W Weymouth Road, Crane Kathryn L; Crane William G; Gellenthin Kathryn L Fka, Crane Kathryn L; Crane William G, 8/18/2020.
2470 South Main Road, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Ek Capital Llc, 8/18/202., $45,000
2210 Yankee Court, Eckert Jackie Aka; Eckert John Peter Aka, Mclaughlin Angela; Mclaughlin Timothy Lewis, 8/19/2020. $257,000
2434 Quail St, Blb Resources Inc Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Bermudez Joel C, 8/19/2020. $160,000
1319 Heights Place, Slater Kristen C; Slater Kristina M; Young Kristina M Fka, Jones Andre A Sr, 8/19/2020. $194,000
445 Wheat Road, Polmonari Peter F Jr; Polmonari Peter F Sr Est, Sansalone Investment Llc, 8/20/2020. $15,000
2179 S Delsea Drive, Mccracken Donald J; Mccracken Harriet G, Salon Promise Llc, 8/20/2020. $115,000
3819 E Chestnut Ave, Larocca Mary Ann, Sanchez-Cardeno Geronimo, 8/21/2020. $165,000
824 E Montrose St, Colon Sujeili M Torres; Urena Jose G Nova, Luna Irys O, 8/21/2020. $52,280
1796 Jackson Drive, Smith Joseph M, Pagano John Sr, 8/21/2020. $160,000
3556 S Lincoln Ave, Anderson Daria Ind Exec; Dorrington-Plummer Carole J Est By Exec, Lowe Cynthia, 8/21/2020. $284,900
250 W Walnut Road, Lowe Cynthia, Garduno Juan Rodriguez, 8/21/2020. $114,127
410 Fenimore St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Lopez Aida I; Lopez Victor R, 8/24/2020. $57,500
4171 Lake Road, Young Melissa M; Young Russell D, Winston Lance D; Winston Lannie L, 8/25/2020. $143,000
1294 Pennsylvania Ave, Gardner Elma Est By Exec; Gardner James A Est; Gardner James A Jr Exec, Low Kenny W, 8/25/2020. $160,000
830 N Mill Road, Emigholz Nicholas, Baruffi Builders Llc, 8/26/2020. $55,000
2949 Athens Way, 2949 Athens Way Llc, Fvr Investments Llc, 8/26/2020. $68,000
370 E Walnut Road, Perrotti Jean C Est By Exec; Perrotti Thomas G Est; Perrotti Thomas M Exec, Perez Judith; Vazquez Carmen; Vazquez Pantaleon, 8/26/2020. $92,000
1724 S East Ave, Foster Linda; Seeberger James F Est; Seeberger Linda Lee Fka, Kea Enterprises Llc, 8/26/2020. $15,000
819 E Grand Avenue, Covella Gerald N; Covella Peter G, Homes By G&K Llc, 8/27/2020. $29,000
2765 Inverness Road, Hogback Group Llc; Melcer Chaim, Highland Development Group Llc, 8/28/2020. $265,000
24 S Myrtle St, Negual Priscilla; Rivera Jose R, Rodriguez Sobeyra Estevez, 8/28/2020. $165,000
3637 Isabel Road, Zee Victoria, Townsend Allan J; Walsh Melissa E, 8/28/2020. $224,000
2854 S Main Road, Dion Brittany; Dion Nathaniel C, Toro Jose M, 8/28/2020. $174,900
757 Wellington Court, Krause Theresa Fka; Park Brian T; Park Theresa, Moore Michelle, 8/28/2020. $225,000
3807 N Delsea Drive, Travaglione Lorraine; Wood Rita T, Iniro Luz Maria, 8/28/2020. $193,000
630 E Oak Road, Marandino Anna Marie Est By Exec; Marandino Mark Eric Exec, Arena Ezekiel; Arena Lisa, 8/28/2020. $90,000
111 Oxford St, Lundy Dante, Delacruz Yamiria A, 8/28/2020. $171,250
54 Osborn Ave, Santiago Angel M Ii; Santiago Kourtney A, Gonzalez Luis G Delgado, 8/28/2020. $135,000
1220 N East Ave, Vitalo Doreen; Weitzman Frank M, Kts Properties Llc, 8/28/2020. $85,000
2419 E Landis Ave Unit 13b, Basolis Elbert G Jr Exec; Basolis Joseph E Exec; Basolis Mary Est By Exec; Basolis-Koons Cynthia Exec; Basolis-Scavelli Debra Exec, Pascarella Antoinette; Pascarella Gabriel, 8/31/2020. $261,500
1026 Cambridge Place, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Gazsi Linda, 8/31/2020. $193,000
2952 Wilson Ave, Cavallo Linda M; Hammer Lashiconnah; Hammer Rentals Llc, Nobles Jolene, 8/31/2020. $190,000
735 S Main Road, Hull Frances; Hull Wilbert Jr, Brown Eleanor; Brown Nelson L, 8/31/2020. $150,000
1573 S Delsea Drive, Apex Mortgage Corp, 1573 S Delsea Llc, 8/31/2020. $95,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.