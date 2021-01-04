 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cumberland County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

261 Kenyon Ave, Bagby Earl L Jr, Titan Bombo Ranch Llc, 8/26/2020. $100,000

832 Landis Ave, Kelly Michele, Baldissero Christi M; Baldissero Robert L Jr, 8/26/2020. $47,500

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

103 Main St, Cruz Pamela C; Cruz William S Jr, Hutton Richard J; Hutton Tyalor N, 8/18/2020. $139,000

51 Royal Ave, Albertelli Law Esqs Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Esq Atty, Wynder Erik D, 8/28/2020. $183,500

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

34 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Andrews Kenneth; Andrews Lauren, Baldwin Gianna; Rose Raymond, 8/13/2020. $130,000

70 Hall Road, Fowler Nancy; Veach Patricia; Veach William J Jr, Smalley John Joseph, 8/14/2020. $191,000

3580 Route 47, Camp Steven E; Port Elizabeth Dg Llc, Rmvm Llc, 8/28/2020. $2,145,000

Barth Road, Reeves Ronald Noel, Pham Phuong, 8/31/2020. $130,000

MILLVILLE

314 E Broad St, Rhubart James K, Castro-Garcia Johana Raschell; Garcia Azucena, 8/12/2020. $20,000

30 Bel Aire Lane, Tubertini Christopher J; Tubertini Lora, Omahne Melissa; Ziegler Arthur Jr, 8/13/2020. $198,000

112 Cottage St, Beebe Lorraine B, Holtzinger Beryl V, 8/12/2020. $195,000

318 Howard St, Gonzalez Alexandra Varon Aka; Varon Alexandra Aka, Moore-Nichols Krista, 8/13/2020. $168,000

518 N 3rd St, Mr Cooper By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba By Atty; Servicelink Llc Atty, Centuolo Development Llc, 8/13/2020. $20,000

20 Wildwood Ave, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin, Mulhern Keli Ann; Riggins Ronald Dale Jr, 8/14/2020. $158,000

528 Crest Ave, Peterson Orville Jack, Rpj Properties Llc, 8/14/2020. $71,000

811 E Mulberry St, Newman Kenneth R, Conahey Emily A, 8/17/2020. $139,000

504 Henderson Ave, Rodriguez Juan J Jr; Rodriguez Lyanessa, Sostre Katiria, 8/17/2020. $135,000

154 Sheldon Ave, Caprioni Andrew, Frick Joshua D, 8/18/2020. $183,900

200 Miller Ave Unit 4, Pruckoy Beverly; Serlick Marian Est, Vanburdem Patricia A, 8/18/2020. $92,500

35 Ettie Drive, Seidel Johnathan; Seidel Lindsey, Park Brian T; Park Theresa E, 8/18/2020. $280,101

713 E Broad St, Nock Bronx C, James Gaylynn, 8/19/2020. $145,050

117 Marsden St, Orange Maxine D, Regis Gail; Regis Pierre L, 8/20/2020. $180,000

522 Brian Ave, Gant Edward Graham; Gant Stacey, Gillespie Derek; Lugo Eliesha, 8/20/2020. $145,000

304 Jute Road, Figueroa Juan C, White Nikeya, 8/20/2020. $115,000

332 Maurice St, Dolson Carol; Dolson Mark A Est, Rolle Tameka, 8/21/2020. $90,000

307 5th Stt, Barsoum Nabih A, Burgmiller William, 8/21/2020. $26,000

194-196 N Sharp St, Farabella Jody; Jdf Property Management Llc, Dja Properties Llc, 8/21/2020. $68,000

445 Gooseberry Road, Welden Samuel J, Walczyk Martin Walter, 8/21/2020. $139,000

2415 Shelburn Road, Davis Darlene J Aka; Davis William; Olone Darlene J Fka, Welden Samuel J, 8/24/2020. $185,000

335 Lloyd Terrace, Whilden Charlene; Whilden Charles V Jr Est, Abbott Juanita, 8/24/2020. $165,000

1835 Silver Run Road, Thomas Teresa M; Tmt Investments 1835 Llc, Beatty Jasmine A, 8/25/2020. $164,000

1013 E Main St, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc, Jean Marjorie, 8/25/2020. $135,000

621 S 2nd St, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Fka; Phh Mortgage Corp, Larose Lovely, 8/25/2020. $55,000

12 S Hawthorn Road, Independent Investors; Roerdomp Ethelx Ptr, Serenity Properties Inc, 8/26/2020. $32,000

805 E Pine Street, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Rocco Anthony; Rocco Tina, 8/26/2020. $40,600

708 N 4th St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000

607 E Vine St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000

721 E Vine St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000

809 N 4th St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000

322 F St, Maloney Joseph L, Vidwaan Group International Llc, 8/26/2020. $85,000

2135 Freeman Ave, Robbins Lisa; Robbins Robert, Ditaranto Mark D, 8/26/2020. $300,000

349 Peach Drive, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frakenberg Esqs Atty, Rafine Kevin, 8/27/2020. $141,000

1201 E Buckshutem Road, Tmt Investments 1201 Llc, Tucker Heather M; Tucker Patrick J, 8/27/2020. $150,000

373 Corsair Drive, Shields David, Antonucci Kyle Alan; Antonucci Loren Cardinalle, 8/27/2020. $115,000

33 Cedar St, Shaw Anthony Wayne; Shaw Kandise Laurene, Brett Courtney Renee; Rollinson Derek Scott, 8/28/2020. $180,000

1103 Buck St, Alley Kenneth, Cunningham Dennis, 8/28/2020. $65,000

535 Richard Drive, Jimenez Jelina R Colon; Rosa Carlos A Jr, Soto Cynthia, 8/31/2020. $150,000

334 S 4th St, Lugo Priscilla; Primary Residence Llc, Griffiths Farm Llc, 8/31/2020. $65,000

2424 S Second St, Taylor Jennifer; Taylor Joshua G, Lat Paulo Q, 8/31/2020. $115,000

High St, Cumberland County Improvement Authority; Velazquez Gerard IiI, Community Health Care Inc Dba; Complete Care, 8/31/2020. $772,300

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

14 Briarwood Lane, Moris Ivan D Jr; Moris Katherine A; Ross Katherine A Fka, Derricott Deborah A, 8/21/2020. $255,000

299 Old Deerfield Pike, Cocove Michele F; Cocove Ralph A Jr, Robinson Sarah, 8/25/2020. $87,500

10 Marino Drive, Marino Michael E, Davis Kathryn; Davis William F, 8/25/2020. $215,000

VINELAND

2219 Quail St, Geffard Jean-Christophe, Panco John R Jr, 8/17/2020. $214,900

427 S Mill Road, Kroll Barbara, Williams Jennine, 8/17/2020. $179,000

1155 Glenwood Court, Scioto Properties Llc; Scioto Properties Sp-16 Llc, Consalo Kevin; Consalo Lisa, 8/17/2020. $230,000

503 N West Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc, Parker Jomaine; Parker Kerry Ann Burton, 8/18/2020. $204,900

513 Broadlawn Terrace, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Title365 Company Atty, Beltran Bernardo Trujillo, 8/18/2020. $117,000

506 N Fourth St, Diaz Jenel Atty; Negron Anthony; Negron Elba By Atty, Heredia Lillian; Heredia Osvaldo E, 8/18/2020. $120,000

2624 E Landis Ave Unit A, Tubertini Gary, Santiago Andrea D, 8/18/2020. $129,000

1443 Allen Ave, Woldar Barbara Est By Adm; Woldar Bryan Adm; Woldar Jennifer Adm, Luna Rae Investments Llc, 8/18/2020. $65,000

1395 Venezia Ave, Beu Kimberly Lynn, Hulitt Coby Ann C; Hulitt Daniel, 8/18/2020. $229,900

2300 E Landis Ave, Bossi Janet M; Bossi Paul M, Metz Douglas, 8/18/2020. $335,000

W Weymouth Road, Crane Kathryn L; Crane William G; Gellenthin Kathryn L Fka, Crane Kathryn L; Crane William G, 8/18/2020.

2470 South Main Road, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Ek Capital Llc, 8/18/202., $45,000

2210 Yankee Court, Eckert Jackie Aka; Eckert John Peter Aka, Mclaughlin Angela; Mclaughlin Timothy Lewis, 8/19/2020. $257,000

2434 Quail St, Blb Resources Inc Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Bermudez Joel C, 8/19/2020. $160,000

1319 Heights Place, Slater Kristen C; Slater Kristina M; Young Kristina M Fka, Jones Andre A Sr, 8/19/2020. $194,000

445 Wheat Road, Polmonari Peter F Jr; Polmonari Peter F Sr Est, Sansalone Investment Llc, 8/20/2020. $15,000

2179 S Delsea Drive, Mccracken Donald J; Mccracken Harriet G, Salon Promise Llc, 8/20/2020. $115,000

3819 E Chestnut Ave, Larocca Mary Ann, Sanchez-Cardeno Geronimo, 8/21/2020. $165,000

824 E Montrose St, Colon Sujeili M Torres; Urena Jose G Nova, Luna Irys O, 8/21/2020. $52,280

1796 Jackson Drive, Smith Joseph M, Pagano John Sr, 8/21/2020. $160,000

3556 S Lincoln Ave, Anderson Daria Ind Exec; Dorrington-Plummer Carole J Est By Exec, Lowe Cynthia, 8/21/2020. $284,900

250 W Walnut Road, Lowe Cynthia, Garduno Juan Rodriguez, 8/21/2020. $114,127

410 Fenimore St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Lopez Aida I; Lopez Victor R, 8/24/2020. $57,500

4171 Lake Road, Young Melissa M; Young Russell D, Winston Lance D; Winston Lannie L, 8/25/2020. $143,000

1294 Pennsylvania Ave, Gardner Elma Est By Exec; Gardner James A Est; Gardner James A Jr Exec, Low Kenny W, 8/25/2020. $160,000

830 N Mill Road, Emigholz Nicholas, Baruffi Builders Llc, 8/26/2020. $55,000

2949 Athens Way, 2949 Athens Way Llc, Fvr Investments Llc, 8/26/2020. $68,000

370 E Walnut Road, Perrotti Jean C Est By Exec; Perrotti Thomas G Est; Perrotti Thomas M Exec, Perez Judith; Vazquez Carmen; Vazquez Pantaleon, 8/26/2020. $92,000

1724 S East Ave, Foster Linda; Seeberger James F Est; Seeberger Linda Lee Fka, Kea Enterprises Llc, 8/26/2020. $15,000

819 E Grand Avenue, Covella Gerald N; Covella Peter G, Homes By G&K Llc, 8/27/2020. $29,000

2765 Inverness Road, Hogback Group Llc; Melcer Chaim, Highland Development Group Llc, 8/28/2020. $265,000

24 S Myrtle St, Negual Priscilla; Rivera Jose R, Rodriguez Sobeyra Estevez, 8/28/2020. $165,000

3637 Isabel Road, Zee Victoria, Townsend Allan J; Walsh Melissa E, 8/28/2020. $224,000

2854 S Main Road, Dion Brittany; Dion Nathaniel C, Toro Jose M, 8/28/2020. $174,900

757 Wellington Court, Krause Theresa Fka; Park Brian T; Park Theresa, Moore Michelle, 8/28/2020. $225,000

3807 N Delsea Drive, Travaglione Lorraine; Wood Rita T, Iniro Luz Maria, 8/28/2020. $193,000

630 E Oak Road, Marandino Anna Marie Est By Exec; Marandino Mark Eric Exec, Arena Ezekiel; Arena Lisa, 8/28/2020. $90,000

111 Oxford St, Lundy Dante, Delacruz Yamiria A, 8/28/2020. $171,250

54 Osborn Ave, Santiago Angel M Ii; Santiago Kourtney A, Gonzalez Luis G Delgado, 8/28/2020. $135,000

1220 N East Ave, Vitalo Doreen; Weitzman Frank M, Kts Properties Llc, 8/28/2020. $85,000

2419 E Landis Ave Unit 13b, Basolis Elbert G Jr Exec; Basolis Joseph E Exec; Basolis Mary Est By Exec; Basolis-Koons Cynthia Exec; Basolis-Scavelli Debra Exec, Pascarella Antoinette; Pascarella Gabriel, 8/31/2020. $261,500

1026 Cambridge Place, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Gazsi Linda, 8/31/2020. $193,000

2952 Wilson Ave, Cavallo Linda M; Hammer Lashiconnah; Hammer Rentals Llc, Nobles Jolene, 8/31/2020. $190,000

735 S Main Road, Hull Frances; Hull Wilbert Jr, Brown Eleanor; Brown Nelson L, 8/31/2020. $150,000

1573 S Delsea Drive, Apex Mortgage Corp, 1573 S Delsea Llc, 8/31/2020. $95,000

605 Fowler Ave, Midfirst Bank, Jacksonville House Investment Llc, 8/31/2020. $20,001

1354 Mcmahan Drive, Mcmahan Michael F, Kuzmicz D&D Construction Llc, 8/31/2020. $40,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.



