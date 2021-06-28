 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cumberland County

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

936 Ye Greate St, 3/17/2021. $298,000.00

1040 Ye Greate St, 3/24/2021. $57,000.00

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP 0 Beals Mill Road, 3/24/2021. $90,000

61 Hitchner Ave, 3/29/2021. $188,001

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

09 Maple Ave, 3/19/2021. $75,000

Newport Road, 3/22/2021. $28,000

28 Maple Ave, 3/24/2021. $650,0000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

4600 Route 47, 3/22/2021. $60,000

630 Main St, 3/25/2021. $45,000

4 Quaker St, 3/25/2021. $141,000

3007 Route 47, 3/26/2021. $64,000

MILLVILLE

508 Linda Lane, 3/12/2021. $275,000

117 W Foundry St, 3/15/2021. $37,900

1823 Circle Drive, 3/15/2021. $142,500

518 E Oak St, 3/16/2021. $60,000

34 Tomasello Drive, 3/16/2021, $360,000

220 S 3rd St, 3/18/2021, $36,000

905 Sassafras St, 3/18/2021, $165,000

1530 W Main St, 3/18/2021, $169,000

50 Cottage St, 3/18/2021, $284,990

30 Noble St, 3/19/2021, $17,000

26 Noble St, 3/19/2021, $17,000

22 Noble St, 3/19/2021, $17,000

VINELAND

716 E Wood St, 3/18/2021. $215,500

30 W Chestnut Ave, 3/18/2021. $280,000

1047 E Park Ave, 3/18/2021. $3,900,000

1138 Iris Avenue, 3/19/2021, $271,000

3452 Tuttlegrove Road, 3/19/2021. $415,000

735 S Main Road Unit 18, 3/22/2021. $135,000

617 E Cherry St, 3/22/2021. $147,500

49 Osborne Ave, 3/22/2021. $165,900

410 W Almond St, 3/22/2021. $176,000

805 Humbert St, 3/22/2021. $210,000

2841 Palermo Ave, 3/22/2021. $218,850

4770 Stoney Bridge Road, 3/22/2021, $370,000

W Oak Road, 3/22/2021, $395,500

1001 W Landis Ave, 3/22/2021, $3,300,000

1545 Maurice River Parkway, 3/23/2021, $725,000

12 W Grape St, 3/24/2021, $65,000

Southern Ocean County BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

40 Dogwood Drive, 3/2021. $195,000

9 Bellwood Court, 3/2021. $203,009

289 South Main St, 3/2021. $217,000

138 Village Drive; 3/2021. $219,900

4 Bell Wood Court, 3/2021. $220,000

115 Schooner Ave, 3/2021. $230,000

105 Pine Oak Blvd, 3/2021. $230,000

141 Barnegat Blvd South, 3/2021. $230,000

70 Burr St, 3/2021. $234,000

BEACH HAVEN

130 Chatsworth Ave U-7, 3/2021. $560,000

435 Amber St, 3/2021. $600,000

510 North Aby Ave Unit 307, 3/2021. $699,000

510 North Bay Ave, 3/2021. $749,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

531 Devon St; 3/2021. $215,000

415 Penn Ave North; 3/2021. $215,500

318 Cedar Drive; 3/2021. $223,000

804 Bunea Vista Road; 3/2021. $225,000

816 Laurel Blvd; 3/2021. $229,000

410 Nantucket Road; 3/2021. $242,000

503 Adolphus St; 3/2021. $245,000

1205 Polaris Court; 3/2021. $245,000

919 Clairmore Ave; 3/2021. $254,000

333 Normandie Drive; 3/2021. $254,000

409 Barramore Ave; 3/2021. $260,000

201 Laurel Blvd; 3/2021. $260,000

315 Annapolis Lane; 3/2021. $268,100

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

260 Yorktowne Drive, 3/2021. $125,000

32 Westchester Drive, 3/2021. $127,500

210 212 East Winged Foot Court, 3/2021. $138,750

52 St Andrews Drive, 3/2021. $142,000

42 Timberline Drive, 3/2021. $145,000

900 Center St, 3/2021. $145,000

110 Zelus St, 3/2021. $149,000

10 Oakland Bay Court, 3/2021. $150,000

49 South Ensign Drive; 3/2021. $150,000

308 Lexington Drive, 3/2021. $160,000

3 Ketch Court, 3/2021. $162,000

7 Ketch Court, 3/2021. $170,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

1010-E Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $750,000

14 W Osborn Ave, 3/2021. $755,000

41 Adrian Road, 3/2021. $800,000

19 East 33rd St, 3/2021. $850,000

6 West Susan Lane, 3/2021. $850,000

10 E 44th St, 3/2021. $899,000

19 West Jeanette Ave, 3/2021. $915,000

2 W Winifred Ave, 3/2021. $924,500

117 East 87th St, 3/2021. $949,000

109 E Mermaid Lane, 3/2021. $975,000

27 W Ohio Ave, 3/2021. $975,000

14 West Dune Lane, 3/2021. $990,000

180 Marina Blvd, 3/2021. $1,026,375

24 West Winifred Ave, 3/2021. $1,099,000

SHIP BOTTOM

207 West 15th St, 3/2021. $775,000

346 West 5th St, 3/2021. $800,000

1802 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $850,000

126 East 7th St, 3/2021. $999,900

244 West 7th St, 3/2021. $1,122,600

202 West 18th St, 3/2021. $1,185,000

117 East 20th St, 3/2021. $1,662,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

5 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $119,500

264 Neptune Drive, 3/2021. $120,000

260 Neptune Drive, 3/2021. $120,000

1134 Steamer Ave/215 Tackle Ave, 3/2021. $120,000

165 Yeoman Road, 3/2021. $120,000

34 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

38 Halloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

42 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

46 Halloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

50 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

54 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

43 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

SURF CITY

36 North 4th St, /2021. $1,087,500

118 South Central Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000

109 South Barnegat Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000

32 N 12th St; 3/2021. $1,235,000

329 North 9th St, 3/2021. $1,299,000

1807 N Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,382,210

15 North 2nd St, 3/2021. $1,550,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

