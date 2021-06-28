How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cumberland County
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
936 Ye Greate St, 3/17/2021. $298,000.00
1040 Ye Greate St, 3/24/2021. $57,000.00
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP 0 Beals Mill Road, 3/24/2021. $90,000
61 Hitchner Ave, 3/29/2021. $188,001
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
09 Maple Ave, 3/19/2021. $75,000
Newport Road, 3/22/2021. $28,000
28 Maple Ave, 3/24/2021. $650,0000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
4600 Route 47, 3/22/2021. $60,000
630 Main St, 3/25/2021. $45,000
4 Quaker St, 3/25/2021. $141,000
3007 Route 47, 3/26/2021. $64,000
MILLVILLE
508 Linda Lane, 3/12/2021. $275,000
117 W Foundry St, 3/15/2021. $37,900
1823 Circle Drive, 3/15/2021. $142,500
518 E Oak St, 3/16/2021. $60,000
34 Tomasello Drive, 3/16/2021, $360,000
220 S 3rd St, 3/18/2021, $36,000
905 Sassafras St, 3/18/2021, $165,000
1530 W Main St, 3/18/2021, $169,000
50 Cottage St, 3/18/2021, $284,990
30 Noble St, 3/19/2021, $17,000
26 Noble St, 3/19/2021, $17,000
22 Noble St, 3/19/2021, $17,000
VINELAND
716 E Wood St, 3/18/2021. $215,500
30 W Chestnut Ave, 3/18/2021. $280,000
1047 E Park Ave, 3/18/2021. $3,900,000
1138 Iris Avenue, 3/19/2021, $271,000
3452 Tuttlegrove Road, 3/19/2021. $415,000
735 S Main Road Unit 18, 3/22/2021. $135,000
617 E Cherry St, 3/22/2021. $147,500
49 Osborne Ave, 3/22/2021. $165,900
410 W Almond St, 3/22/2021. $176,000
805 Humbert St, 3/22/2021. $210,000
2841 Palermo Ave, 3/22/2021. $218,850
4770 Stoney Bridge Road, 3/22/2021, $370,000
W Oak Road, 3/22/2021, $395,500
1001 W Landis Ave, 3/22/2021, $3,300,000
1545 Maurice River Parkway, 3/23/2021, $725,000
12 W Grape St, 3/24/2021, $65,000
Southern Ocean County BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
40 Dogwood Drive, 3/2021. $195,000
9 Bellwood Court, 3/2021. $203,009
289 South Main St, 3/2021. $217,000
138 Village Drive; 3/2021. $219,900
4 Bell Wood Court, 3/2021. $220,000
115 Schooner Ave, 3/2021. $230,000
105 Pine Oak Blvd, 3/2021. $230,000
141 Barnegat Blvd South, 3/2021. $230,000
70 Burr St, 3/2021. $234,000
BEACH HAVEN
130 Chatsworth Ave U-7, 3/2021. $560,000
435 Amber St, 3/2021. $600,000
510 North Aby Ave Unit 307, 3/2021. $699,000
510 North Bay Ave, 3/2021. $749,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
531 Devon St; 3/2021. $215,000
415 Penn Ave North; 3/2021. $215,500
318 Cedar Drive; 3/2021. $223,000
804 Bunea Vista Road; 3/2021. $225,000
816 Laurel Blvd; 3/2021. $229,000
410 Nantucket Road; 3/2021. $242,000
503 Adolphus St; 3/2021. $245,000
1205 Polaris Court; 3/2021. $245,000
919 Clairmore Ave; 3/2021. $254,000
333 Normandie Drive; 3/2021. $254,000
409 Barramore Ave; 3/2021. $260,000
201 Laurel Blvd; 3/2021. $260,000
315 Annapolis Lane; 3/2021. $268,100
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
260 Yorktowne Drive, 3/2021. $125,000
32 Westchester Drive, 3/2021. $127,500
210 212 East Winged Foot Court, 3/2021. $138,750
52 St Andrews Drive, 3/2021. $142,000
42 Timberline Drive, 3/2021. $145,000
900 Center St, 3/2021. $145,000
110 Zelus St, 3/2021. $149,000
10 Oakland Bay Court, 3/2021. $150,000
49 South Ensign Drive; 3/2021. $150,000
308 Lexington Drive, 3/2021. $160,000
3 Ketch Court, 3/2021. $162,000
7 Ketch Court, 3/2021. $170,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1010-E Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $750,000
14 W Osborn Ave, 3/2021. $755,000
41 Adrian Road, 3/2021. $800,000
19 East 33rd St, 3/2021. $850,000
6 West Susan Lane, 3/2021. $850,000
10 E 44th St, 3/2021. $899,000
19 West Jeanette Ave, 3/2021. $915,000
2 W Winifred Ave, 3/2021. $924,500
117 East 87th St, 3/2021. $949,000
109 E Mermaid Lane, 3/2021. $975,000
27 W Ohio Ave, 3/2021. $975,000
14 West Dune Lane, 3/2021. $990,000
180 Marina Blvd, 3/2021. $1,026,375
24 West Winifred Ave, 3/2021. $1,099,000
SHIP BOTTOM
207 West 15th St, 3/2021. $775,000
346 West 5th St, 3/2021. $800,000
1802 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $850,000
126 East 7th St, 3/2021. $999,900
244 West 7th St, 3/2021. $1,122,600
202 West 18th St, 3/2021. $1,185,000
117 East 20th St, 3/2021. $1,662,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
5 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $119,500
264 Neptune Drive, 3/2021. $120,000
260 Neptune Drive, 3/2021. $120,000
1134 Steamer Ave/215 Tackle Ave, 3/2021. $120,000
165 Yeoman Road, 3/2021. $120,000
34 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
38 Halloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
42 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
46 Halloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
50 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
54 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
43 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
SURF CITY
36 North 4th St, /2021. $1,087,500
118 South Central Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000
109 South Barnegat Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000
32 N 12th St; 3/2021. $1,235,000
329 North 9th St, 3/2021. $1,299,000
1807 N Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,382,210
15 North 2nd St, 3/2021. $1,550,000
