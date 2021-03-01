How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
860 N Pearl St, 11/6/2020. $285,000
133 S Pine St, 11/9/2020. $991,401
21 Academy St, 11/9/2020. $174,211
24 Vickers Ave, 11/10/2020. $80,000
132 Hampton St, 11/12/2020. $50,000
484 Manheim Ave, 11/13/2020, $110,000
176 Fayette St, 11/20/2020. $58,000
194 N Pearl St, 11/20/2020. $195,000
35 Higland Ave, 11/20/2020. $110,000
18 Oak St, 11/23/2020. $77,000
18 Reeves Road, 11/23/2020. $950,000
22 Washington St, 11/24/2020. $135,000
50 New Pear, 11/24/2020. $101,000
267 S East Ave, 11/27/2020. $75,000
16 Westwood Ave, 11/30/2020. $160,000
200 S East Ave, 11/30/2020. $33,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
2400 Church St, 11/4/2020. $70,000
7067 Parsons Lane, 11/6/2020. $50,000
7358 William Ave, 11/9/2020. $37,500
1726 Main St, 11/17/2020. $130,000
1727 Main St, 11/18/2020. $25,000
2517 Temperance St, 11/23/2020. $25,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
418 Parvins Mill Road, 11/2/2020. $170,000
731 Cedar St, 11/4/2020. $230,000
419 Harvest Lane, 11/13/2020. $331,290
503 Rosenhayn Ave, 11/13/2020. $185,000
537 Pine St, 11/16/2020. $184,900
678 Spruce St, 11/17/2020. $166,500
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
405 Clarks Pond Road, 11/13/2020. $30,000
411 East Ave, 11/24/2020. $1,100
6 Hawthorne Ave, 11/25/2020. $20,000
2 Burt, 11/27/2020. $115,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
669 Ye Greate St, 11/10/2020. $25,500
26 Market Lane, 11/30/2020. $135,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
580 Shiloh Pike, 11/4/2020. $185,000
28 Parvin Road, 11/6/2020. $115,000
15 Hillside Ave, 11/9/2020. $225,000
177 W Park Drive, 11/10/2020. $172,000
15 Osborn Lane, 11/12/2020. $170,000
Sheppards Mill Road, 11/17/2020. $137,000
15 Osborn Lane, 11/19/2020. $170,000
MILLVILLE
310 Race St W, 11/16/2020. $12,000
320 5th St South, 11/16/2020. $26,101
1020 S 2nd St, 11/18/2020. $72,000
1028 Cedar St, 11/18/2020. $185,500
2 Emily Drive, 11/18/2020. $255,000
601 Church St, 11/18/2020. $10,000
1200 N 2nd St, 11/19/2020. $385,000
2717 Cedar St, 11/20/2020. $63,000
376 Peek Ave, 11/20/2020. $150,000
420 Caroline Lane, 11/24/2020. $257,000
1871 Country Bridge Road, 11/25/2020. $245,000
408 Union Lake Road, 11/25/2020. $225,000
414 Rhonda Drive, 11/25/2020. $214,900
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
79 Sentry Drive, 11/13/2020. $195,000
88 Husted Station Road, 11/13/2020. $195,000
21 Justin Ave, 11/16/2020. $128,000
20 Parvins Mill Road, 11/17/2020. $165,000
97 Frlesburg Road, 11/17/2020. $510,000
11 Henry Drive, 11/20/2020. $360,000
79-81 W Sunset Pine Drive, 11/20/2020. $450,000
1245 Highway 77, 11/21/2020. $75,0000
5 Pleasant Drive, 11/24/2020. $84,900
VINELAND
1150 Old Lake Road, 11/2/2020. $155,000
1151 Sharp Road, 11/3/2020. $254,000
123 W Elmer St, 11/4/2020. $75,000
1312 Brandywine Drive, 11/4/2020. $355,000
1733 Junior Drive, 11/4/2020. $275,000
1831 Monarch Lane, 11/4/2020. $260,000
2079 S Orchard Road, 11/4/2020. $190,000
2169 Maurice River Parkway, 11/4/2020. $195,000
2590 Monroe Ave, 11/4/2020. $325,000
407 Lafrance St, 11/4/2020. $145,000
427 W Landis Ave, 11/4/2020. $690,000
802 Alps Place, 11/4/2020. $175,000
2035 W Garden Road, 11/5/2020. $110,000
2328 Sanford Drive, 11/5/2020. $260,000
3637 Hance Bridge Road, 11/5/2020. $249,900
501 E Elmer St, 11/5/2020. $50,000
2602 Hance Bridge Road, 11/6/2020. $369,900
2642 Friendship St, 11/6/2020. $175,000
543 Amos Ave, 11/6/2020. $175,000
903 S Main Road, 11/6/2020. $238,000
1875 Wynnewood Drive, 11/9/2020. $295,000
1168 Roberts Blvd, 11/10/2020. $120,000
1339 Aino Lane, 11/10/2020. $184,000
1623 Clover Ave, 11/10/2020 $100,000
3138 Deerberry Court, 11/10/2020. $230,000
3533 Menantico Road, 11/10/2020. $339,000
4007 Panther Road, 11/10/2020. $40,000
61 Evelyn Ave, 11/10/2020. $120,000
709 S East Ave, 11/10/2020. $160,000
756 S Seventh St, 11/10/2020. $148,000
105 W Montrose St, 11/12/2020. $45,000
109 W Cherry St, 11/13/2020. $72,500
15 Glenn Terrace, 11/13/2020. $200,000
1756 Cedar St, 11/13/2020. $168,000
2102 E Oak Road, 11/13/2020. $185,000
2480 Buttonwood Drive, 11/13/2020. $190,000
4304 Marlyn Ave, 11/13/2020. $167,000
584 Alps Place, 11/13/2020. $75,000
948 E Sherman Ave, 11/13/2020. $240,000
213 Knoll Drive, 11/16/2020. $271,000
2890 Dante Ave, 11/17/2020. $209,000
519 Clarendon Ave, 11/17/2020. $157,000
743 E Grape St, 11/17/2020. $160,000
87 Louisa Lane, 11/17/2020. $191,000
1189 Elm Road, 11/18/2020. $239,000
954 S Main Road, 11/18/2020. $233,000
2419 Allegheny Ave, 11/19/2020. $249,000
2451 Dahiladel Drive, 11/19/2020. $192,000
3290 Prospect Ave, 11/19/2020. $45,000
3679 Isabel Road, 11/19/2020. $245,000
42 E Weymouth Road, 11/19/2020. $249,000
180 Brookfield St, 11/20/2020. $285,000
2863 Bryant St, 11/20/2020. $292,000
3791 Cornucopia Ave, 11/20/2020. $258,000
1519 E Chestnut Ave, 11/23/2020. $245,000
173 Doren Terrace, 11/23/2020. $100,000
3399 Cornucopia Ave, 11/23/2020. $343,900
113 S Second St, 11/24/2020. $143,000
2062 Washington Ave, 11/24/2020. $254,000
30 Glenn Terrace, 11/24/2020. $270,000
3033 S East Blvd, 11/24/2020. $150,000
3065 N East Ave, 11/24/2020. $260,000
540 Crystal Ave, 11/24/2020. $53,000
63 S Brewster Road, 11/24/2020. $125,000
2070 Cottonwood Drive, 11/25/2020. $302,000
42 E Weymouth Road, 11/25/2020. $249,900
4489 Noel Drive, 11/25/2020. $186,800
917-919 Chestnut Ave, 11/25/2020. $100,000
1226 Livia Lane, 11/27/2020. $263,000
4351 Rita Ave, 11/27/2020. $182,000
1013 E Landis Ave, 11/30/2020. $140,000
114 Bortle Ave, 11/30/2020. $180,000
1964 E Oak Road, 11/30/2020. $95,000
601 W Oak Road, 11/30/2020. $35,000
670 W Crescent Drive, 11/30/2020. $177,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
14 Windward Drive, 10/2020. $265,000
46 Pond View Circle, 10/2020. $266,000
7 Maple Ave, 10/2020. $267,500
1150 W Bay Ave, 10/2020. $270,000
283 Hawthorne Lane, 10/2020. $270,000
153 Ravenwood Blvd, 10/2020. $270,000
65 Quail Road, 10/2020. $271,000
25 Aspen Circle, 10/2020. $275,000
36 Tulsa Drive South, 10/2020. $275,000
5 Warwick Court, 10/2020. $275,000
22 First St, 10/2020. $278,000
4 Edgewater Path, 10/2020. $279,000
3 Whitecaps Terrace, 10/2020. $279,000
48 Lakeland Drive, 10/2020. $282,706
7 Watch Hill Lane, 10/2020. $287,000
33 Shady Stream Road, 10/2020. $289,900
22 Mission Way, 10/2020. $290,000
26 Cove St, 10/2020. $293,000
210 Eleventh St, 10/2020. $299,000
48 Pond View Circle, 10/2020. $313,000
31 Old Main Shore Road, 10/2020. $315,000
17 Tara Court, 10/2020. $320,000
301 Bay Shore Drive, 10/2020. $320,000
401-12b Bay Shore Drive, 10/2020. $323,000
6 Overbrook Court, 10/2020. $325,000
53 Fawcett St, 10/2020. $325,000
1 Badger Circle, 10/2020. $325,000
22 Bridgewaters Passage, 10/2020. $329,900
17 Heather Way, 10/2020. $343,000
6 Bucks Drive, 10/2020. $350,000
137 Racoon Lane, 10/2020. $351,990
98 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2020. $354,565
11 Hickory Circle, 10/2020. $357,000
2 Black Bear Drive, 10/2020. $357,000
13 Half Hitch Road, 10/2020. $357,725
1 Half Hitch Road, 10/2020. $361,900
127 Raccoon Lane, 10/2020. $362,990
12 Solomans Drive, 10/2020. $365,000
11 Jon Drive, 10/2020. $365,000
29 Norwalk Lane, 10/2020. $370,000
BEACH HAVEN
319 Fifth St, 10/2020. $750,000
510 N Bay Ave, 10/2020. $779,000
224 Liberty Ave, 10/2020. $820,000
907-909 N Bay Ave, 10/2020. $830,000
315 Stratford Ave, 10/2020. $1,060,000
1701 West Ave, 10/2020. $1,100,000
223 Leeward Ave, 10/2020. $1,245,000
425 Fifth St, 10/2020. $1,375,000
211 Eleventh St, 10/2020. $1,460,000
330 Dolphin Ave, 10/2020. $1,525,000
805 S Bay Ave, 10/2020. $1,800,000
115 Holyoke Ave, 10/2020. $1,875,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
614 Route 9, 10/2020. $12,000
Railroad Ave, 10/2020. $25,000
320 Dock Road, 10/2020. $42,500
175 Coxs Ave, 10/2020. $110,000
198 South Creek Drive, 10/2020. $135,050
409 Dock Road, 10/2020. $160,000
180 Mill St, 10/2020. $190,000
349 Route 9, 10/2020. $225,000
246 West St, 10/2020. $305,000
132 Division St, 10/2020. $328,000
566 Dock Road, 10/2020. $475,000
HARVEY CEDARS
8102 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $495,000
1 E Burlington Ave, 10/2020. $1,080,000
18 W 86th St, 10/2020. $1,475,000
11 E 75th St, 10/2020. $1,627,500
45 Buckingham Ave, 10/2020. $1,680,000
11 E 77th St, 10/2020. $2,399,000
13 E Bergen Ave, 10/2020. $3,250,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1105 Waikiki Drive, 9/2020. $750,000
Lacey Township Vacant Land, 10/2020. $12,000
13 Sussex Place, 10/2020. $42,500
615 Lacey Road, 10/2020. $45,000
433 Devon St, 10/2020. $64,000
501 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 10/2020. $75,000
331 Constitution Drive, 10/2020. $84,000
331 Constitution Drive, 10/2020. $100,000
1517 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $132,500
1246 Ocean St, 10/2020. $142,000
1418 Foch Ave, 10/2020. $161,000
710 Bowspirit Point, 10/2020. $166,001
803 Pensacola Road, 10/2020. $175,000
412 Continental St, 10/2020. $175,000
1020 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $180,000
350 Yorktown Drive, 10/2020. $180,000
230 Nautilus Blvd, 10/2020. $184,850
554 Vaughn Ave, 10/2020. $185,000
4 Clubhouse Circle, 10/2020. $186,000
315 Molokai Drive, 10/2020. $191,250
Arlington Lane, 10/2020. $192,500
336 E Lacey Road 36, 10/2020. $195,000
564 Vaughn Ave, 10/2020. $205,000
304 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $219,990
29 Tappan St, 10/2020. $222,500
234 Juniper Lane, 10/2020. $224,000
345 Harbour View Unit 45, 10/2020. $224,000
706 Old Shore Road, 10/2020. $228,000
411 Camden Court, 10/2020. $230,000
512 Wynnewood Road, 10/2020. $230,000
1125 Skiff Way, 10/2020. $231,000
329 Normandie Drive, 10/2020. $235,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
1495 Clearview St, 10/2020. $235,000
909 West Panama Court, 10/2020. $239,900
1306 Sylvania Ave, 10/2020. $240,000
2083 Brookdale Park Drive, 10/2020. $245,000
517 Middle Branch Drive, 10/2020. $249,000
Spoonbill Ct Vacant Land, 10/2020. $249,000
557 Rosewood Drive, 10/2020. $250,000
224 Davis Ave, 10/2020. $254,000
464 Lake Barnegat Drive, 10/2020. $254,000
231 Spruce Lane, 10/2020. $255,000
1138 Skiff Way Drive, 10/2020. $255,000
915 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $260,000
604 Pine St, 10/2020. $265,000
1105 Inland Road, 10/2020. $265,000
Wickford Lane, 10/2020. $265,000
40 Salters Lane, 10/2020. $266,000
1019 Orlando Drive, 10/2020. $269,000
412 Sunrise Blvd, 10/2020. $270,000
229 Chestnut Lane, 10/2020. $272,500
1804 Ravine Drive, 10/2020. $275,000
336 Briggs Ave, 10/2020. $275,000
2215 Crestwood Drive, 10/2020. $278,000
1424 Pershing Ave, 10/2020. $280,000
230 Dogwood Lane, 10/2020. $285,000
1413 Hilo Bay Drive, 10/2020. $285,000
608 Baldwin St, 10/2020. $294,900
311 Seabright Road, 10/2020. $296,000
1209 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $299,000
316 Riviera Drive, 10/2020. $300,000
241 Birch Lane, 10/2020. $310,000
958 Meadow Lake Drive, 10/2020. $315,000
1610 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $330,000
901 Sarasota Drive, 10/2020. $335,000
542 Holmes Ave, 10/2020. $339,000
840 Hanley St, 10/2020. $344,900
253 Dogwood Lane,10/2020. $345,000
1202 Cypress Place, 10/2020. $345,000
215 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $348,000
111 North Main St, 10/2020. $350,000
1020 Sarasota Drive, 10/2020. $355,000
740 South River Drive, 10/2020. $359,900
57 Saltspray Drive, 10/2020. $365,000
53 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $367,364
932 Clifton St, 10/2020. $370,000
1069 Patterson Ave, 10/2020. $379,900
1421 Clearview St, 10/2020. $382,000
84 Haines St, 10/2020. $382,000
602 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $395,000
14 Bridge Creek Lane, 10/2020. $400,000
408 Atlantic City Court, 10/2020. $405,000
1010 Orlando Drive, 10/2020. $405,000
210 Donald St, 10/2020. $410,000
409 Atlantic City Court, 10/2020. $410,000
5 Farnham Court, 10/2020. $410,124
1103 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $420,000
407 Atlantic City Court, 10/2020. $430,000
531 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $440,000
1009 Painter Point, 10/2020. $440,000
832 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $449,000
740 Evans St, 10/2020. $460,000
1212 Grebe Court, 10/2020. $460,000
605 Alans Way, 10/2020. $460,000
26 Hollywood Blvd South, 10/2020. $470,000
1003 Peaksail Court, 10/2020. $475,000
1206 Ariel Drive, 10/2020. $515,000
96 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $516,617
16 Holbrooke Drive, 10/2020. $517,000
432 Cedar Drive, 10/2020. $518,000
115 Heatherington Court, 10/2020. $520,040
811 Anchor Drive, 10/2020. $525,000
1313 Warwick Lane, 10/2020. $525,000
63 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $529,200
1200 Grebe Court, 10/2020. $530,000
1307 Fairfield Place, 10/2020. $535,000
1051 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $540,000
68 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $542,190
732 Bermuda Drive, 10/2020. $562,000
7 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $603,110
15 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $651,977
335 Paradise Point Way, 10/2020. $660,000
828 Forepeak Drive, 10/2020. $676,000
1211 Gannet Court, 10/2020. $737,000
1360 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $840,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
209 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2020. $155,000
1 W Schuykill Road and 706 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2020. $155,000
41 Ocean Blvd, 10/2020. $160,000
32 Timberline Drive, 10/2020. $160,000
125 Lexington Drive, 10/2020. $162,950
79 Vincent Court, 10/2020. $165,000
123 Hancock Drive, 10/2020. $170,000
214 National Union Blvd, 10/2020. $172,000
206 Lake Crystalbrook Drive, 10/2020. $175,000
218 Mohican Lane, 10/2020. $179,000
10 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 10/2020. $182,500
4 Colonial Drive, 10/2020. $184,000
435 Lexington Drive, 10/2020. $185,000
221 Valley Forge Drive, 10/2020. $190,000
37 Daffodil Drive, 10/2020. $197,500
133 E Navasink Drive, 10/2020. $200,000
275 Center St, 10/2020. $216,000
141 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/2020. $230,000
13 Bear Hollow Lane, 10/2020. $232,000
25 Pier Point, 10/2020. $232,500
122 S Longboat Drive, 10/2020. $235,000
108 E Delaware Drive, 10/2020. $235,000
20 Bay Berry Drive, 10/2020. $235,000
31 S Los Angeles Drive, 10/2020. $235,500
7 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 10/2020. $236,500
7 S Baltimore Drive, 10/2020. $237,000
85 Windstar Drive, 10/2020. $245,000
22 West Hudson Drive, 10/2020. $250,000
13 W Potomac Drive, 10/2020. $252,000
7 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/2020. $255,000
122 Giffordtown Lane, 10/2020. $259,000
28 Susquehanna Drive, 10/2020. $260,000
549 Thomas Ave, 10/2020. $269,000
23 Bear Hollow Lane, 10/2020. $275,000
122 Greenwood Lake Road, 10/2020. $275,000
10 Cherrywood Drive, 10/2020. $280,000
38 Lake Superior Drive, 10/2020. $280,000
161 N Ensign Ave, 10/2020. $280,000
32 S Ensign Drive, 10/2020. $285,000
1078 Radio Road, 10/2020. $286,000
424 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2020. $299,000
429 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2020. $299,000
415 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2020. $303,000
354 Newport Way, 10/2020. $308,000
29 Cypress Court, 10/2020. $310,000
2 W Hudson Drive, 10/2020. $310,500
38 Golf View Drive, 10/2020. $318,900
74 Leitz Blvd, 10/2020. $325,000
59 Galley Way, 10/2020. $330,000
8 N Captains Drive, 10/2020. $337,500
11 Masters Court, 10/2020. $340,000
147 Newport Way, 10/2020. $340,000
20 Cranbury Lake Drive, 10/2020. $342,500
18 W Dory Drive, 10/2020. $358,000
23 Hamble Road, 10/2020. $360,000
30 Walkill Road, 10/2020. $364,000
11 Daddy Tucker Drive, 10/2020. $370,000
105 Newport Way, 10/2020. $370,000
12 Patricia Lane, 10/2020. $375,000
180 Country Club Blvd, 10/2020. $377,400
18 West Mullica Road, 10/2020. $385,000
39 Harvest Way, 10/2020. $386,000
111 E Shrewsbury Drive, 10/2020. $423,000
27 Ohio Drive, 10/2020. $430,000
122 E Sail Drive, 10/2020. $435,000
50 Atlantis Blvd,; 10/2020. $470,000
142 South Longboat Drive, 10/2020. $520,000
4 Genevieve Court, 44105, 535000
6 Altori Court, 10/2020. $565,000
29 Kansas Road, 10/2020. $625,000
46 Kentucky Drive, 10/2020. $767,000
110 Mathistown Road, 10/2020. $1,800,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
19 West 19th St, 10/2020. $680,000
2501 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $699,000
9 Amherst Road, 10/2020. $739,000
115 W Osborn Ave, 10/2020. $750,000
101 E Connecticut Ave, 10/2020. $775,000
102 West Roosevelt Ave, 10/2020. $780,000
118 East South 31st St, 10/2020. $800,000
3 West 29th Street Unit B, 10/2020. $810,000
98 Arnold Blvd, 10/2020. $815,000
46c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $820,000
4601 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $825,000
1a Sunset Blvd, 10/2020. $845,000
29 Amherst Road, 10/2020. $850,000
2517 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $883,500
19 E 34th St, 10/2020. $885,000
16 West Harrington Ave, 10/2020. $887,600
1040d Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $905,000
1053b Long Beach Blvd Unit A, 10/2020. $949,000
86 Arnold Blvd, 10/2020. $950,000
4 East 18th St, 10/2020. $950,418
115 E Oceanview Drive, 10/2020. $955,000
1093b Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $965,000
1053b Long Beach Blvd Unit B, 10/2020. $975,000
5213 S Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $975,000
111 E Connecticut Ave, 10/2020. $999,000
8 East 41st St, 10/2020. $999,999
1903 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $1,051,500
1100 H Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $1,067,000
1814 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $1,070,000
6003 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $1,075,000
15 W 87th St, 10/2020. $1,100,000
102 E South Carolina Ave, 10/2020. $1,100,000
57d Sunset Blvd, 10/2020. $1,127,500
17 E Texas Ave, 10/2020. $1,234,750
9312 Mark Drive, 10/2020. $1,275,000
9 East Kirkland Ave, 10/2020. $1,295,000
122 East 32nd St, 10/2020. $1,350,000
10 W Judith Ave, 10/2020. $1,375,000
12 E 51st St, 10/2020. $1,375,000
19e 37th St, 10/2020. $1,399,000
88 Bayview Ave, 10/2020. $1,412,500
332 Cranberry Drive, 10/2020. $1,430,000
303 Althea Drive, 10/2020. $1,450,000
104 East Sailboat Drive, 10/2020. $1,475,000
14 E 50th St, 10/2020. $1,489,000
4913 S Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $1,532,500
20 Beacon Drive, 10/2020. $1,600,000
118 East Sailboat Drive, 10/2020. $1,699,000
155d Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $1,775,000
205 E 28th St, 10/2020. $1,800,000
12301 Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,850,000
109 Panorama South, 10/2020. $1,865,000
1 East Mississippi Ave, 10/2020. $1,867,000
107 E Marine Lane, 10/2020. $1,870,000
128 E Ramapo Lane, 10/2020. $1,890,000
6212 Ocean Blvd, 10/2020. $2,100,000
101 Rose Court, 10/2020. $2,200,000
201 East South 34th St, 10/2020. $2,200,000
95c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $2,231,500
142 W Newport Drive, 10/2020. $2,245,000
120 E Louisiana Ave, 10/2020. $2,300,000
1093 C Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $2,700,000
30 Panorama Drive, 10/2020. $2,750,000
208 East South 32nd St, 10/2020. $3,100,000
12603 Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $3,155,000
83c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $4,000,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
125 Bayville Way, 10/2020. $445,000
77 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $491,000
11 Roberts Road, 10/2020. $492,500
145 Spring Lake Blvd, 10/2020. $510,000
SHIP BOTTOM
257 10th St, 10/2020. $176,667
1810 Central Ave Unit 9, 10/2020. $400,000
1810 Central Ave, 10/2020. $400,000
113 E 24th St Unit 15, 10/2020. $539,100
101 W 9th St Unit 207, 10/2020. $607,500
122 E 29th St, 10/2020. $675,000
1815 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $675,000
203 W 22nd St, 10/2020. $699,000
320 W 16th St, 10/2020. $710,000
223 W 18th St, 10/2020. $741,000
328 W 16th St, 10/2020. $750,000
2210 Central Ave, 10/2020. $770,000
101 Nelke Court, 10/2020. $775,000
219 W 18th St, 10/2020. $835,000
309 W Tenth St, 10/2020. $859,000
228 W 27th St, 10/2020. $870,000
514 Central Ave, 10/2020. $1,295,000
1005 Barnegat Ave, 10/2020. $1,400,000
127 E 21st St, 10/2020. $1,800,000
517 Shore Ave, 10/2020. $2,500,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1999 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $949,900
31 Joshua Drive, 9/2020. $955,000
11b Walnut Road, 10/2020. $85,000
575 Pirate Lane, 10/2020. $90,000
492 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $92,500
Polly Pod Road, 10/2020. $95,000
Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
163 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
171 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
175 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
179 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
183 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
197 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
201 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
210 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
206 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
202 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
152 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2020. $113,000
168 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2020. $113,000
198 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
218 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
229 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
191 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
187 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
167 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
205 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
209 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
214 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
126 Bennett Lane, 10/2020. $113,000
122 Bennet Lane, 10/2020. $113,000
123 Bennett Lane, 10/2020. $113,000
52 Lynn Ann Lane, 10/2020. $130,000
125 Torpedo Road, 10/2020. $132,000
1062 Clearwater Ave, 10/2020. $140,000
1038 Windlass Drive, 10/2020. $142,000
26 Sycamore Road, 10/2020. $161,000
250 North Main St, 10/2020. $162,000
1057 Cutluss Ave, 10/2020. $169,000
139 North Main St, 10/2020. $175,000
944 Mill Creek Road, 10/2020. $180,000
898 Sandy Circle, 10/2020. $192,000
65 Shore Ave, 10/2020. $209,900
248 Stormy Road, 10/2020. $210,000
187 Liberty Ave, 10/2020. $218,000
3 Woodburn Road, 10/2020. $220,000
866 Jane Drive, 10/2020. $223,000
198 William Cook Blvd, 10/2020. $236,500
303 Golfview Drive, 10/2020. $240,000
271 Jennings Road, 10/2020. $240,000
41 Ocean Breeze Court, 10/2020. $242,500
57 Flipper Ave, 10/2020. $247,000
140 Nautilus Drive, 10/2020. $248,000
1113 Seashell Ave, 10/2020. $249,500
189 Yeoman Road, 10/2020. $249,900
78 Deerfield Drive, 10/2020. $250,000
244 Tackle Ave, 10/2020. $255,000
1211 Coast Ave, 10/2020. $256,000
243 Tackle Ave, 10/2020. $261,000
23 Ocean Breeze Court, 10/2020. $263,000
180 Riptide Ave, 10/2020. $265,900
221 Bulkhead Ave, 10/2020. $267,000
104 Eileen Lane, 10/2020. $270,900
201 Melanie Way, 10/2020. $272,000
38 Bolton Lane, 10/2020. $274,000
163 Torpedo Road, 10/2020. $275,000
1042 Windlass Drive, 10/2020. $275,000
948 Painter Lane, 10/2020. $280,500
168 Bosun Ave, 10/2020. $282,000
235 Pulley Ave, 10/2020. $285,000
213 Neptune Drive, 10/2020. $285,000
40 Captain Road, 10/2020. $286,000
105 Hatch Lane, 10/2020. $290,000
148 Wave Road, 10/2020. $290,000
394 Mermaid Drive, 10/2020. $295,000
4 Julia Drive, 10/2020. $300,000
272 Bulkhead Ave, 10/2020. $305,000
224 Mizzen Ave, 10/2020. $305,000
1896 Breakers Drive, 10/2020. $310,000
1223 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $315,000
900 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2020. $319,000
76 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $320,000
268 Dock Ave, 10/2020. $320,000
229 Stormy Road, 10/2020. $325,000
911 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $330,000
483 Outrigger Lane, 10/2020. $332,000
407 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $334,900
413 Atlantis Ave, 10/2020. $335,000
362 Deer Lake Court, 10/2020. $335,000
120 Reel Ave, 10/2020. $340,000
239 Mizzen Ave, 10/2020. $340,000
184 Gunwale Road, 10/2020. $355,000
61 Honeysuckle Drive, 10/2020. $360,000
13 Park Ave, 10/2020. $360,000
520 Oak Ave, 10/2020. $367,500
8 Jarmy Lane, 10/2020. $381,000
69 Rona Lane, 10/2020. $381,000
43 Jeteemale Drive, 10/2020. $382,000
213 Topside Road, 10/2020. $385,000
46 Sugarhill Road, 10/2020. $390,000
116 Catherine Lane, 10/2020. $390,000
117 Swordfish Road, 10/2020. $392,000
Vacant Land, 10/2020. $400,000
989 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2020. $401,000
94 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $404,000
233 Timberlake Drive, 10/2020. $405,000
133 Galleon Road, 10/2020. $405,125
390 Nautilus Drive, 10/2020. $412,000
86 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $416,840
107 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $425,000
95 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $425,990
110 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $426,990
154 Bernard Drive, 10/2020. $435,000
1187 Galley Ave, 10/2020. $435,000
50 Atlantis Ave, 10/2020. $439,000
290 Privateer Road, 10/2020. $449,900
106 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $452,490
102 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $457,990
56 Peggy Lane, 10/2020. $475,000
173 Catherine Lane, 10/2020. $480,000
154 Beachview Ave, 10/2020. $490,000
9 Inman Creek, 10/2020. $500,000
118 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $524,805
305 Jennings Road, 10/2020. $525,000
8 Marin Lane, 10/2020. $530,000
36 Joy Road, 10/2020. $550,000
1167 Walter Blvd, 10/2020. $570,000
732 Newell Ave, 10/2020. $572,000
46 Cypress Lane, 10/2020. $585,000
116 Arthur Drive, 10/2020. $610,000
109 Eileen Lane, 10/2020. $610,000
57 Sylvia Lane, 10/2020. $619,000
980 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $629,500
23 Nancy Drive, 10/2020. $665,000
223 William Cook Blvd, 10/2020. $679,000
138 Mary Bell Road, 10/2020. $700,000
97 Albert Drive, 10/2020. $730,000
8 Patrick Drive, 10/2020. $735,000
1775 Mill Creek Road, 10/2020. $737,500
489 Morris Ave, 10/2020. $759,500
1506 Paul Blvd, 10/2020. $765,000
216 Kristine Ave, 10/2020. $810,000
48 Amy Drive, 10/2020. $839,500
1088 Walter Blvd, 10/2020. $845,000
27 Marin Lane, 10/2020. $860,000
39 Aaron Drive, 10/2020. $875,000
1211 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $935,000
1514 Paul Blvd, 10/2020. $1,300,000
SURF CITY
108 Division St, 10/2020. $550,000
1 S Central Ave, 10/2020. $575,000
342 North 6th St, 10/2020. $575,000
316 N 3rd St, 10/2020. $615,000
1607 Sunset Ave, 10/2020. $620,000
707 Ocean Ave Unit A, 10/2020. $700,000
273 South 1st St, 10/2020. $745,000
707 N Ocean Ave Unit B, 10/2020. $775,000
24 S 2nd St, 10/2020. $875,000
217 N 20th St, 10/2020. $879,900
32 North 11th St, 10/2020. $925,000
358 North 6th St, 10/2020. $975,000
217 North Ninth St, 10/2020. $1,110,000
287 N 7th St, 10/2020. $1,125,000
10 Drexel Ave, 10/2020. $1,200,000
12 N 9th St, 10/2020. $1,200,000
273 N 7th St, 10/2020. $1,225,000
36 N 12th St, 10/2020. $1,500,100
15 North 7th St, 10/2020. $1,530,000
1303 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,703,000
29 North 11th St, 10/2020. $1,800,000
107 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,815,000
15 North 3rd St, 10/2020. $1,932,500
466 Schoderer Lane, 10/2020. $2,150,000
213 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $2,250,000
1501 N Ocean Ave; 10/2020. $2,492,500
TUCKERTON
15 W Mohawk Drive, 10/2020. $88,500
73 Portsmouth Lane, 10/2020. $95,000
302 Beach Plum Court, 10/2020. $127,500
309 Heron Road, 10/2020. $135,000
19 Anglers Road, 10/2020. $150,000
334 Kingfisher Road, 10/2020. $205,000
242 Center St, 10/2020. $210,000
47 Edgewater Drive, 10/2020. $215,000
401 Kelly Ave, 10/2020. $258,000
307 S Green St, 10/2020. $265,000
138 Locust St, 10/2020. $273,000
3 Providence Court, 10/2020. $385,000
11 Anglers Road, 10/2020. $510,000
