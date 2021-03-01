 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

860 N Pearl St, 11/6/2020. $285,000

133 S Pine St, 11/9/2020. $991,401

21 Academy St, 11/9/2020. $174,211

24 Vickers Ave, 11/10/2020. $80,000

132 Hampton St, 11/12/2020. $50,000

484 Manheim Ave, 11/13/2020, $110,000

176 Fayette St, 11/20/2020. $58,000

194 N Pearl St, 11/20/2020. $195,000

35 Higland Ave, 11/20/2020. $110,000

18 Oak St, 11/23/2020. $77,000

18 Reeves Road, 11/23/2020. $950,000

22 Washington St, 11/24/2020. $135,000

50 New Pear, 11/24/2020. $101,000

267 S East Ave, 11/27/2020. $75,000

16 Westwood Ave, 11/30/2020. $160,000

200 S East Ave, 11/30/2020. $33,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

2400 Church St, 11/4/2020. $70,000

7067 Parsons Lane, 11/6/2020. $50,000

7358 William Ave, 11/9/2020. $37,500

1726 Main St, 11/17/2020. $130,000

1727 Main St, 11/18/2020. $25,000

2517 Temperance St, 11/23/2020. $25,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

418 Parvins Mill Road, 11/2/2020. $170,000

731 Cedar St, 11/4/2020. $230,000

419 Harvest Lane, 11/13/2020. $331,290

503 Rosenhayn Ave, 11/13/2020. $185,000

537 Pine St, 11/16/2020. $184,900

678 Spruce St, 11/17/2020. $166,500

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

405 Clarks Pond Road, 11/13/2020. $30,000

411 East Ave, 11/24/2020. $1,100

6 Hawthorne Ave, 11/25/2020. $20,000

2 Burt, 11/27/2020. $115,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

669 Ye Greate St, 11/10/2020. $25,500

26 Market Lane, 11/30/2020. $135,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

580 Shiloh Pike, 11/4/2020. $185,000

28 Parvin Road, 11/6/2020. $115,000

15 Hillside Ave, 11/9/2020. $225,000

177 W Park Drive, 11/10/2020. $172,000

15 Osborn Lane, 11/12/2020. $170,000

Sheppards Mill Road, 11/17/2020. $137,000

15 Osborn Lane, 11/19/2020. $170,000

MILLVILLE

310 Race St W, 11/16/2020. $12,000

320 5th St South, 11/16/2020. $26,101

1020 S 2nd St, 11/18/2020. $72,000

1028 Cedar St, 11/18/2020. $185,500

2 Emily Drive, 11/18/2020. $255,000

601 Church St, 11/18/2020. $10,000

1200 N 2nd St, 11/19/2020. $385,000

2717 Cedar St, 11/20/2020. $63,000

376 Peek Ave, 11/20/2020. $150,000

420 Caroline Lane, 11/24/2020. $257,000

1871 Country Bridge Road, 11/25/2020. $245,000

408 Union Lake Road, 11/25/2020. $225,000

414 Rhonda Drive, 11/25/2020. $214,900

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

79 Sentry Drive, 11/13/2020. $195,000

88 Husted Station Road, 11/13/2020. $195,000

21 Justin Ave, 11/16/2020. $128,000

20 Parvins Mill Road, 11/17/2020. $165,000

97 Frlesburg Road, 11/17/2020. $510,000

11 Henry Drive, 11/20/2020. $360,000

79-81 W Sunset Pine Drive, 11/20/2020. $450,000

1245 Highway 77, 11/21/2020. $75,0000

5 Pleasant Drive, 11/24/2020. $84,900

VINELAND

1150 Old Lake Road, 11/2/2020. $155,000

1151 Sharp Road, 11/3/2020. $254,000

123 W Elmer St, 11/4/2020. $75,000

1312 Brandywine Drive, 11/4/2020. $355,000

1733 Junior Drive, 11/4/2020. $275,000

1831 Monarch Lane, 11/4/2020. $260,000

2079 S Orchard Road, 11/4/2020. $190,000

2169 Maurice River Parkway, 11/4/2020. $195,000

2590 Monroe Ave, 11/4/2020. $325,000

407 Lafrance St, 11/4/2020. $145,000

427 W Landis Ave, 11/4/2020. $690,000

802 Alps Place, 11/4/2020. $175,000

2035 W Garden Road, 11/5/2020. $110,000

2328 Sanford Drive, 11/5/2020. $260,000

3637 Hance Bridge Road, 11/5/2020. $249,900

501 E Elmer St, 11/5/2020. $50,000

2602 Hance Bridge Road, 11/6/2020. $369,900

2642 Friendship St, 11/6/2020. $175,000

543 Amos Ave, 11/6/2020. $175,000

903 S Main Road, 11/6/2020. $238,000

1875 Wynnewood Drive, 11/9/2020. $295,000

1168 Roberts Blvd, 11/10/2020. $120,000

1339 Aino Lane, 11/10/2020. $184,000

1623 Clover Ave, 11/10/2020 $100,000

3138 Deerberry Court, 11/10/2020. $230,000

3533 Menantico Road, 11/10/2020. $339,000

4007 Panther Road, 11/10/2020. $40,000

61 Evelyn Ave, 11/10/2020. $120,000

709 S East Ave, 11/10/2020. $160,000

756 S Seventh St, 11/10/2020. $148,000

105 W Montrose St, 11/12/2020. $45,000

109 W Cherry St, 11/13/2020. $72,500

15 Glenn Terrace, 11/13/2020. $200,000

1756 Cedar St, 11/13/2020. $168,000

2102 E Oak Road, 11/13/2020. $185,000

2480 Buttonwood Drive, 11/13/2020. $190,000

4304 Marlyn Ave, 11/13/2020. $167,000

584 Alps Place, 11/13/2020. $75,000

948 E Sherman Ave, 11/13/2020. $240,000

213 Knoll Drive, 11/16/2020. $271,000

2890 Dante Ave, 11/17/2020. $209,000

519 Clarendon Ave, 11/17/2020. $157,000

743 E Grape St, 11/17/2020. $160,000

87 Louisa Lane, 11/17/2020. $191,000

1189 Elm Road, 11/18/2020. $239,000

954 S Main Road, 11/18/2020. $233,000

2419 Allegheny Ave, 11/19/2020. $249,000

2451 Dahiladel Drive, 11/19/2020. $192,000

3290 Prospect Ave, 11/19/2020. $45,000

3679 Isabel Road, 11/19/2020. $245,000

42 E Weymouth Road, 11/19/2020. $249,000

180 Brookfield St, 11/20/2020. $285,000

2863 Bryant St, 11/20/2020. $292,000

3791 Cornucopia Ave, 11/20/2020. $258,000

1519 E Chestnut Ave, 11/23/2020. $245,000

173 Doren Terrace, 11/23/2020. $100,000

3399 Cornucopia Ave, 11/23/2020. $343,900

113 S Second St, 11/24/2020. $143,000

2062 Washington Ave, 11/24/2020. $254,000

30 Glenn Terrace, 11/24/2020. $270,000

3033 S East Blvd, 11/24/2020. $150,000

3065 N East Ave, 11/24/2020. $260,000

540 Crystal Ave, 11/24/2020. $53,000

63 S Brewster Road, 11/24/2020. $125,000

2070 Cottonwood Drive, 11/25/2020. $302,000

42 E Weymouth Road, 11/25/2020. $249,900

4489 Noel Drive, 11/25/2020. $186,800

917-919 Chestnut Ave, 11/25/2020. $100,000

1226 Livia Lane, 11/27/2020. $263,000

4351 Rita Ave, 11/27/2020. $182,000

1013 E Landis Ave, 11/30/2020. $140,000

114 Bortle Ave, 11/30/2020. $180,000

1964 E Oak Road, 11/30/2020. $95,000

601 W Oak Road, 11/30/2020. $35,000

670 W Crescent Drive, 11/30/2020. $177,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

14 Windward Drive, 10/2020. $265,000

46 Pond View Circle, 10/2020. $266,000

7 Maple Ave, 10/2020. $267,500

1150 W Bay Ave, 10/2020. $270,000

283 Hawthorne Lane, 10/2020. $270,000

153 Ravenwood Blvd, 10/2020. $270,000

65 Quail Road, 10/2020. $271,000

25 Aspen Circle, 10/2020. $275,000

36 Tulsa Drive South, 10/2020. $275,000

5 Warwick Court, 10/2020. $275,000

22 First St, 10/2020. $278,000

4 Edgewater Path, 10/2020. $279,000

3 Whitecaps Terrace, 10/2020. $279,000

48 Lakeland Drive, 10/2020. $282,706

7 Watch Hill Lane, 10/2020. $287,000

33 Shady Stream Road, 10/2020. $289,900

22 Mission Way, 10/2020. $290,000

26 Cove St, 10/2020. $293,000

210 Eleventh St, 10/2020. $299,000

48 Pond View Circle, 10/2020. $313,000

31 Old Main Shore Road, 10/2020. $315,000

17 Tara Court, 10/2020. $320,000

301 Bay Shore Drive, 10/2020. $320,000

401-12b Bay Shore Drive, 10/2020. $323,000

6 Overbrook Court, 10/2020. $325,000

53 Fawcett St, 10/2020. $325,000

1 Badger Circle, 10/2020. $325,000

22 Bridgewaters Passage, 10/2020. $329,900

17 Heather Way, 10/2020. $343,000

6 Bucks Drive, 10/2020. $350,000

137 Racoon Lane, 10/2020. $351,990

98 Woodchuck Drive, 10/2020. $354,565

11 Hickory Circle, 10/2020. $357,000

2 Black Bear Drive, 10/2020. $357,000

13 Half Hitch Road, 10/2020. $357,725

1 Half Hitch Road, 10/2020. $361,900

127 Raccoon Lane, 10/2020. $362,990

12 Solomans Drive, 10/2020. $365,000

11 Jon Drive, 10/2020. $365,000

29 Norwalk Lane, 10/2020. $370,000

BEACH HAVEN

319 Fifth St, 10/2020. $750,000

510 N Bay Ave, 10/2020. $779,000

224 Liberty Ave, 10/2020. $820,000

907-909 N Bay Ave, 10/2020. $830,000

315 Stratford Ave, 10/2020. $1,060,000

1701 West Ave, 10/2020. $1,100,000

223 Leeward Ave, 10/2020. $1,245,000

425 Fifth St, 10/2020. $1,375,000

211 Eleventh St, 10/2020. $1,460,000

330 Dolphin Ave, 10/2020. $1,525,000

805 S Bay Ave, 10/2020. $1,800,000

115 Holyoke Ave, 10/2020. $1,875,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

614 Route 9, 10/2020. $12,000

Railroad Ave, 10/2020. $25,000

320 Dock Road, 10/2020. $42,500

175 Coxs Ave, 10/2020. $110,000

198 South Creek Drive, 10/2020. $135,050

409 Dock Road, 10/2020. $160,000

180 Mill St, 10/2020. $190,000

349 Route 9, 10/2020. $225,000

246 West St, 10/2020. $305,000

132 Division St, 10/2020. $328,000

566 Dock Road, 10/2020. $475,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8102 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $495,000

1 E Burlington Ave, 10/2020. $1,080,000

18 W 86th St, 10/2020. $1,475,000

11 E 75th St, 10/2020. $1,627,500

45 Buckingham Ave, 10/2020. $1,680,000

11 E 77th St, 10/2020. $2,399,000

13 E Bergen Ave, 10/2020. $3,250,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1105 Waikiki Drive, 9/2020. $750,000

Lacey Township Vacant Land, 10/2020. $12,000

13 Sussex Place, 10/2020. $42,500

615 Lacey Road, 10/2020. $45,000

433 Devon St, 10/2020. $64,000

501 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 10/2020. $75,000

331 Constitution Drive, 10/2020. $84,000

331 Constitution Drive, 10/2020. $100,000

1517 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $132,500

1246 Ocean St, 10/2020. $142,000

1418 Foch Ave, 10/2020. $161,000

710 Bowspirit Point, 10/2020. $166,001

803 Pensacola Road, 10/2020. $175,000

412 Continental St, 10/2020. $175,000

1020 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $180,000

350 Yorktown Drive, 10/2020. $180,000

230 Nautilus Blvd, 10/2020. $184,850

554 Vaughn Ave, 10/2020. $185,000

4 Clubhouse Circle, 10/2020. $186,000

315 Molokai Drive, 10/2020. $191,250

Arlington Lane, 10/2020. $192,500

336 E Lacey Road 36, 10/2020. $195,000

564 Vaughn Ave, 10/2020. $205,000

304 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $219,990

29 Tappan St, 10/2020. $222,500

234 Juniper Lane, 10/2020. $224,000

345 Harbour View Unit 45, 10/2020. $224,000

706 Old Shore Road, 10/2020. $228,000

411 Camden Court, 10/2020. $230,000

512 Wynnewood Road, 10/2020. $230,000

1125 Skiff Way, 10/2020. $231,000

329 Normandie Drive, 10/2020. $235,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

1495 Clearview St, 10/2020. $235,000

909 West Panama Court, 10/2020. $239,900

1306 Sylvania Ave, 10/2020. $240,000

2083 Brookdale Park Drive, 10/2020. $245,000

517 Middle Branch Drive, 10/2020. $249,000

Spoonbill Ct Vacant Land, 10/2020. $249,000

557 Rosewood Drive, 10/2020. $250,000

224 Davis Ave, 10/2020. $254,000

464 Lake Barnegat Drive, 10/2020. $254,000

231 Spruce Lane, 10/2020. $255,000

1138 Skiff Way Drive, 10/2020. $255,000

915 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $260,000

604 Pine St, 10/2020. $265,000

1105 Inland Road, 10/2020. $265,000

Wickford Lane, 10/2020. $265,000

40 Salters Lane, 10/2020. $266,000

1019 Orlando Drive, 10/2020. $269,000

412 Sunrise Blvd, 10/2020. $270,000

229 Chestnut Lane, 10/2020. $272,500

1804 Ravine Drive, 10/2020. $275,000

336 Briggs Ave, 10/2020. $275,000

2215 Crestwood Drive, 10/2020. $278,000

1424 Pershing Ave, 10/2020. $280,000

230 Dogwood Lane, 10/2020. $285,000

1413 Hilo Bay Drive, 10/2020. $285,000

608 Baldwin St, 10/2020. $294,900

311 Seabright Road, 10/2020. $296,000

1209 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $299,000

316 Riviera Drive, 10/2020. $300,000

241 Birch Lane, 10/2020. $310,000

958 Meadow Lake Drive, 10/2020. $315,000

1610 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $330,000

901 Sarasota Drive, 10/2020. $335,000

542 Holmes Ave, 10/2020. $339,000

840 Hanley St, 10/2020. $344,900

253 Dogwood Lane,10/2020. $345,000

1202 Cypress Place, 10/2020. $345,000

215 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $348,000

111 North Main St, 10/2020. $350,000

1020 Sarasota Drive, 10/2020. $355,000

740 South River Drive, 10/2020. $359,900

57 Saltspray Drive, 10/2020. $365,000

53 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $367,364

932 Clifton St, 10/2020. $370,000

1069 Patterson Ave, 10/2020. $379,900

1421 Clearview St, 10/2020. $382,000

84 Haines St, 10/2020. $382,000

602 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $395,000

14 Bridge Creek Lane, 10/2020. $400,000

408 Atlantic City Court, 10/2020. $405,000

1010 Orlando Drive, 10/2020. $405,000

210 Donald St, 10/2020. $410,000

409 Atlantic City Court, 10/2020. $410,000

5 Farnham Court, 10/2020. $410,124

1103 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $420,000

407 Atlantic City Court, 10/2020. $430,000

531 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $440,000

1009 Painter Point, 10/2020. $440,000

832 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $449,000

740 Evans St, 10/2020. $460,000

1212 Grebe Court, 10/2020. $460,000

605 Alans Way, 10/2020. $460,000

26 Hollywood Blvd South, 10/2020. $470,000

1003 Peaksail Court, 10/2020. $475,000

1206 Ariel Drive, 10/2020. $515,000

96 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $516,617

16 Holbrooke Drive, 10/2020. $517,000

432 Cedar Drive, 10/2020. $518,000

115 Heatherington Court, 10/2020. $520,040

811 Anchor Drive, 10/2020. $525,000

1313 Warwick Lane, 10/2020. $525,000

63 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $529,200

1200 Grebe Court, 10/2020. $530,000

1307 Fairfield Place, 10/2020. $535,000

1051 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $540,000

68 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $542,190

732 Bermuda Drive, 10/2020. $562,000

7 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $603,110

15 Ambermist Way, 10/2020. $651,977

335 Paradise Point Way, 10/2020. $660,000

828 Forepeak Drive, 10/2020. $676,000

1211 Gannet Court, 10/2020. $737,000

1360 Laurel Blvd, 10/2020. $840,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

209 Harbourtown Blvd, 10/2020. $155,000

1 W Schuykill Road and 706 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2020. $155,000

41 Ocean Blvd, 10/2020. $160,000

32 Timberline Drive, 10/2020. $160,000

125 Lexington Drive, 10/2020. $162,950

79 Vincent Court, 10/2020. $165,000

123 Hancock Drive, 10/2020. $170,000

214 National Union Blvd, 10/2020. $172,000

206 Lake Crystalbrook Drive, 10/2020. $175,000

218 Mohican Lane, 10/2020. $179,000

10 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 10/2020. $182,500

4 Colonial Drive, 10/2020. $184,000

435 Lexington Drive, 10/2020. $185,000

221 Valley Forge Drive, 10/2020. $190,000

37 Daffodil Drive, 10/2020. $197,500

133 E Navasink Drive, 10/2020. $200,000

275 Center St, 10/2020. $216,000

141 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/2020. $230,000

13 Bear Hollow Lane, 10/2020. $232,000

25 Pier Point, 10/2020. $232,500

122 S Longboat Drive, 10/2020. $235,000

108 E Delaware Drive, 10/2020. $235,000

20 Bay Berry Drive, 10/2020. $235,000

31 S Los Angeles Drive, 10/2020. $235,500

7 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 10/2020. $236,500

7 S Baltimore Drive, 10/2020. $237,000

85 Windstar Drive, 10/2020. $245,000

22 West Hudson Drive, 10/2020. $250,000

13 W Potomac Drive, 10/2020. $252,000

7 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/2020. $255,000

122 Giffordtown Lane, 10/2020. $259,000

28 Susquehanna Drive, 10/2020. $260,000

549 Thomas Ave, 10/2020. $269,000

23 Bear Hollow Lane, 10/2020. $275,000

122 Greenwood Lake Road, 10/2020. $275,000

10 Cherrywood Drive, 10/2020. $280,000

38 Lake Superior Drive, 10/2020. $280,000

161 N Ensign Ave, 10/2020. $280,000

32 S Ensign Drive, 10/2020. $285,000

1078 Radio Road, 10/2020. $286,000

424 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2020. $299,000

429 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2020. $299,000

415 Twin Lakes Blvd, 10/2020. $303,000

354 Newport Way, 10/2020. $308,000

29 Cypress Court, 10/2020. $310,000

2 W Hudson Drive, 10/2020. $310,500

38 Golf View Drive, 10/2020. $318,900

74 Leitz Blvd, 10/2020. $325,000

59 Galley Way, 10/2020. $330,000

8 N Captains Drive, 10/2020. $337,500

11 Masters Court, 10/2020. $340,000

147 Newport Way, 10/2020. $340,000

20 Cranbury Lake Drive, 10/2020. $342,500

18 W Dory Drive, 10/2020. $358,000

23 Hamble Road, 10/2020. $360,000

30 Walkill Road, 10/2020. $364,000

11 Daddy Tucker Drive, 10/2020. $370,000

105 Newport Way, 10/2020. $370,000

12 Patricia Lane, 10/2020. $375,000

180 Country Club Blvd, 10/2020. $377,400

18 West Mullica Road, 10/2020. $385,000

39 Harvest Way, 10/2020. $386,000

111 E Shrewsbury Drive, 10/2020. $423,000

27 Ohio Drive, 10/2020. $430,000

122 E Sail Drive, 10/2020. $435,000

50 Atlantis Blvd,; 10/2020. $470,000

142 South Longboat Drive, 10/2020. $520,000

4 Genevieve Court, 44105, 535000

6 Altori Court, 10/2020. $565,000

29 Kansas Road, 10/2020. $625,000

46 Kentucky Drive, 10/2020. $767,000

110 Mathistown Road, 10/2020. $1,800,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

19 West 19th St, 10/2020. $680,000

2501 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $699,000

9 Amherst Road, 10/2020. $739,000

115 W Osborn Ave, 10/2020. $750,000

101 E Connecticut Ave, 10/2020. $775,000

102 West Roosevelt Ave, 10/2020. $780,000

118 East South 31st St, 10/2020. $800,000

3 West 29th Street Unit B, 10/2020. $810,000

98 Arnold Blvd, 10/2020. $815,000

46c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $820,000

4601 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $825,000

1a Sunset Blvd, 10/2020. $845,000

29 Amherst Road, 10/2020. $850,000

2517 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $883,500

19 E 34th St, 10/2020. $885,000

16 West Harrington Ave, 10/2020. $887,600

1040d Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $905,000

1053b Long Beach Blvd Unit A, 10/2020. $949,000

86 Arnold Blvd, 10/2020. $950,000

4 East 18th St, 10/2020. $950,418

115 E Oceanview Drive, 10/2020. $955,000

1093b Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $965,000

1053b Long Beach Blvd Unit B, 10/2020. $975,000

5213 S Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $975,000

111 E Connecticut Ave, 10/2020. $999,000

8 East 41st St, 10/2020. $999,999

1903 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $1,051,500

1100 H Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $1,067,000

1814 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $1,070,000

6003 Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $1,075,000

15 W 87th St, 10/2020. $1,100,000

102 E South Carolina Ave, 10/2020. $1,100,000

57d Sunset Blvd, 10/2020. $1,127,500

17 E Texas Ave, 10/2020. $1,234,750

9312 Mark Drive, 10/2020. $1,275,000

9 East Kirkland Ave, 10/2020. $1,295,000

122 East 32nd St, 10/2020. $1,350,000

10 W Judith Ave, 10/2020. $1,375,000

12 E 51st St, 10/2020. $1,375,000

19e 37th St, 10/2020. $1,399,000

88 Bayview Ave, 10/2020. $1,412,500

332 Cranberry Drive, 10/2020. $1,430,000

303 Althea Drive, 10/2020. $1,450,000

104 East Sailboat Drive, 10/2020. $1,475,000

14 E 50th St, 10/2020. $1,489,000

4913 S Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $1,532,500

20 Beacon Drive, 10/2020. $1,600,000

118 East Sailboat Drive, 10/2020. $1,699,000

155d Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $1,775,000

205 E 28th St, 10/2020. $1,800,000

12301 Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,850,000

109 Panorama South, 10/2020. $1,865,000

1 East Mississippi Ave, 10/2020. $1,867,000

107 E Marine Lane, 10/2020. $1,870,000

128 E Ramapo Lane, 10/2020. $1,890,000

6212 Ocean Blvd, 10/2020. $2,100,000

101 Rose Court, 10/2020. $2,200,000

201 East South 34th St, 10/2020. $2,200,000

95c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $2,231,500

142 W Newport Drive, 10/2020. $2,245,000

120 E Louisiana Ave, 10/2020. $2,300,000

1093 C Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $2,700,000

30 Panorama Drive, 10/2020. $2,750,000

208 East South 32nd St, 10/2020. $3,100,000

12603 Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $3,155,000

83c Long Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $4,000,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

125 Bayville Way, 10/2020. $445,000

77 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $491,000

11 Roberts Road, 10/2020. $492,500

145 Spring Lake Blvd, 10/2020. $510,000

SHIP BOTTOM

257 10th St, 10/2020. $176,667

1810 Central Ave Unit 9, 10/2020. $400,000

1810 Central Ave, 10/2020. $400,000

113 E 24th St Unit 15, 10/2020. $539,100

101 W 9th St Unit 207, 10/2020. $607,500

122 E 29th St, 10/2020. $675,000

1815 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $675,000

203 W 22nd St, 10/2020. $699,000

320 W 16th St, 10/2020. $710,000

223 W 18th St, 10/2020. $741,000

328 W 16th St, 10/2020. $750,000

2210 Central Ave, 10/2020. $770,000

101 Nelke Court, 10/2020. $775,000

219 W 18th St, 10/2020. $835,000

309 W Tenth St, 10/2020. $859,000

228 W 27th St, 10/2020. $870,000

514 Central Ave, 10/2020. $1,295,000

1005 Barnegat Ave, 10/2020. $1,400,000

127 E 21st St, 10/2020. $1,800,000

517 Shore Ave, 10/2020. $2,500,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1999 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $949,900

31 Joshua Drive, 9/2020. $955,000

11b Walnut Road, 10/2020. $85,000

575 Pirate Lane, 10/2020. $90,000

492 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $92,500

Polly Pod Road, 10/2020. $95,000

Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

163 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

171 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

175 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

179 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

183 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

197 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

201 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

210 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

206 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

202 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

152 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2020. $113,000

168 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2020. $113,000

198 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

218 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

229 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

191 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

187 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

167 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

205 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

209 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

214 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

126 Bennett Lane, 10/2020. $113,000

122 Bennet Lane, 10/2020. $113,000

123 Bennett Lane, 10/2020. $113,000

52 Lynn Ann Lane, 10/2020. $130,000

125 Torpedo Road, 10/2020. $132,000

1062 Clearwater Ave, 10/2020. $140,000

1038 Windlass Drive, 10/2020. $142,000

26 Sycamore Road, 10/2020. $161,000

250 North Main St, 10/2020. $162,000

1057 Cutluss Ave, 10/2020. $169,000

139 North Main St, 10/2020. $175,000

944 Mill Creek Road, 10/2020. $180,000

898 Sandy Circle, 10/2020. $192,000

65 Shore Ave, 10/2020. $209,900

248 Stormy Road, 10/2020. $210,000

187 Liberty Ave, 10/2020. $218,000

3 Woodburn Road, 10/2020. $220,000

866 Jane Drive, 10/2020. $223,000

198 William Cook Blvd, 10/2020. $236,500

303 Golfview Drive, 10/2020. $240,000

271 Jennings Road, 10/2020. $240,000

41 Ocean Breeze Court, 10/2020. $242,500

57 Flipper Ave, 10/2020. $247,000

140 Nautilus Drive, 10/2020. $248,000

1113 Seashell Ave, 10/2020. $249,500

189 Yeoman Road, 10/2020. $249,900

78 Deerfield Drive, 10/2020. $250,000

244 Tackle Ave, 10/2020. $255,000

1211 Coast Ave, 10/2020. $256,000

243 Tackle Ave, 10/2020. $261,000

23 Ocean Breeze Court, 10/2020. $263,000

180 Riptide Ave, 10/2020. $265,900

221 Bulkhead Ave, 10/2020. $267,000

104 Eileen Lane, 10/2020. $270,900

201 Melanie Way, 10/2020. $272,000

38 Bolton Lane, 10/2020. $274,000

163 Torpedo Road, 10/2020. $275,000

1042 Windlass Drive, 10/2020. $275,000

948 Painter Lane, 10/2020. $280,500

168 Bosun Ave, 10/2020. $282,000

235 Pulley Ave, 10/2020. $285,000

213 Neptune Drive, 10/2020. $285,000

40 Captain Road, 10/2020. $286,000

105 Hatch Lane, 10/2020. $290,000

148 Wave Road, 10/2020. $290,000

394 Mermaid Drive, 10/2020. $295,000

4 Julia Drive, 10/2020. $300,000

272 Bulkhead Ave, 10/2020. $305,000

224 Mizzen Ave, 10/2020. $305,000

1896 Breakers Drive, 10/2020. $310,000

1223 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $315,000

900 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2020. $319,000

76 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $320,000

268 Dock Ave, 10/2020. $320,000

229 Stormy Road, 10/2020. $325,000

911 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $330,000

483 Outrigger Lane, 10/2020. $332,000

407 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $334,900

413 Atlantis Ave, 10/2020. $335,000

362 Deer Lake Court, 10/2020. $335,000

120 Reel Ave, 10/2020. $340,000

239 Mizzen Ave, 10/2020. $340,000

184 Gunwale Road, 10/2020. $355,000

61 Honeysuckle Drive, 10/2020. $360,000

13 Park Ave, 10/2020. $360,000

520 Oak Ave, 10/2020. $367,500

8 Jarmy Lane, 10/2020. $381,000

69 Rona Lane, 10/2020. $381,000

43 Jeteemale Drive, 10/2020. $382,000

213 Topside Road, 10/2020. $385,000

46 Sugarhill Road, 10/2020. $390,000

116 Catherine Lane, 10/2020. $390,000

117 Swordfish Road, 10/2020. $392,000

Vacant Land, 10/2020. $400,000

989 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2020. $401,000

94 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $404,000

233 Timberlake Drive, 10/2020. $405,000

133 Galleon Road, 10/2020. $405,125

390 Nautilus Drive, 10/2020. $412,000

86 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $416,840

107 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $425,000

95 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $425,990

110 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $426,990

154 Bernard Drive, 10/2020. $435,000

1187 Galley Ave, 10/2020. $435,000

50 Atlantis Ave, 10/2020. $439,000

290 Privateer Road, 10/2020. $449,900

106 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $452,490

102 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $457,990

56 Peggy Lane, 10/2020. $475,000

173 Catherine Lane, 10/2020. $480,000

154 Beachview Ave, 10/2020. $490,000

9 Inman Creek, 10/2020. $500,000

118 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $524,805

305 Jennings Road, 10/2020. $525,000

8 Marin Lane, 10/2020. $530,000

36 Joy Road, 10/2020. $550,000

1167 Walter Blvd, 10/2020. $570,000

732 Newell Ave, 10/2020. $572,000

46 Cypress Lane, 10/2020. $585,000

116 Arthur Drive, 10/2020. $610,000

109 Eileen Lane, 10/2020. $610,000

57 Sylvia Lane, 10/2020. $619,000

980 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $629,500

23 Nancy Drive, 10/2020. $665,000

223 William Cook Blvd, 10/2020. $679,000

138 Mary Bell Road, 10/2020. $700,000

97 Albert Drive, 10/2020. $730,000

8 Patrick Drive, 10/2020. $735,000

1775 Mill Creek Road, 10/2020. $737,500

489 Morris Ave, 10/2020. $759,500

1506 Paul Blvd, 10/2020. $765,000

216 Kristine Ave, 10/2020. $810,000

48 Amy Drive, 10/2020. $839,500

1088 Walter Blvd, 10/2020. $845,000

27 Marin Lane, 10/2020. $860,000

39 Aaron Drive, 10/2020. $875,000

1211 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $935,000

1514 Paul Blvd, 10/2020. $1,300,000

SURF CITY

108 Division St, 10/2020. $550,000

1 S Central Ave, 10/2020. $575,000

342 North 6th St, 10/2020. $575,000

316 N 3rd St, 10/2020. $615,000

1607 Sunset Ave, 10/2020. $620,000

707 Ocean Ave Unit A, 10/2020. $700,000

273 South 1st St, 10/2020. $745,000

707 N Ocean Ave Unit B, 10/2020. $775,000

24 S 2nd St, 10/2020. $875,000

217 N 20th St, 10/2020. $879,900

32 North 11th St, 10/2020. $925,000

358 North 6th St, 10/2020. $975,000

217 North Ninth St, 10/2020. $1,110,000

287 N 7th St, 10/2020. $1,125,000

10 Drexel Ave, 10/2020. $1,200,000

12 N 9th St, 10/2020. $1,200,000

273 N 7th St, 10/2020. $1,225,000

36 N 12th St, 10/2020. $1,500,100

15 North 7th St, 10/2020. $1,530,000

1303 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,703,000

29 North 11th St, 10/2020. $1,800,000

107 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,815,000

15 North 3rd St, 10/2020. $1,932,500

466 Schoderer Lane, 10/2020. $2,150,000

213 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $2,250,000

1501 N Ocean Ave; 10/2020. $2,492,500

TUCKERTON

15 W Mohawk Drive, 10/2020. $88,500

73 Portsmouth Lane, 10/2020. $95,000

302 Beach Plum Court, 10/2020. $127,500

309 Heron Road, 10/2020. $135,000

19 Anglers Road, 10/2020. $150,000

334 Kingfisher Road, 10/2020. $205,000

242 Center St, 10/2020. $210,000

47 Edgewater Drive, 10/2020. $215,000

401 Kelly Ave, 10/2020. $258,000

307 S Green St, 10/2020. $265,000

138 Locust St, 10/2020. $273,000

3 Providence Court, 10/2020. $385,000

11 Anglers Road, 10/2020. $510,000

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News