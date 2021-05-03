How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
45 W Tenth St, Anzilotti Associates Murray Adam J; 02/2121. $1,793,000
Lot 4 Block 64.05, Gaughan Rosemary E Kelly Charles J Jr; 02/2121. $949,000
2205 Harbor Ave, Martin Will 2205 Harbor LLC; 02/2121. $5,500,000
Lot 75.2448 Block 24.09, Peruto A Charles Jr Haftmann Gerald J Jr; 02/2121. $3,895,000
140 77th St, Pozzuolo Joseph R Exr Dvre LLC; 02/2121. $3,200,000
294 57th St, Hogan Paul Setlock James E; 02/2121. $3,000,000
225 61st St, John L. Worth Trust Maxon Eric D; 02/2121. $2,475,000
36 E 11th St, Regan Timothy M Regan Timothy M Trust; 02/2121. $2,093,832
CAPE MAY
1325 New York Ave, Shadyside Lane LLC Kurd Michael Omar; 02/2121. $1,850,000
219 North St, Horan Anthony J Uffleman Daniel; 02/2121. $1,240,000
125 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Graiff Robin Ann; 02/2121. $890,000
936 Lafayette St Un 6, Prazenica Bernard Hollawell John W; 02/2121. $785,000
708 Madison Ave, Colson Harry R Gordon Thomas F; 02/2121. $775,000
16 Jackson St Un 2, Galloway Kenneth P Barnard Vera M; 02/2121. $350,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Lot 37 Block 475.03, Li Andy Mack Jamar; 02/2121. $200,000
54 & 58 & 62 Route 47 So, Goldstein Barbara English Way LLC; 02/2121. $125,000
12 Paula Lane, Mc Cullough John Fay Ronald W III; 02/2121. $105,000
27 Siegtown Road Un 8D, Golf View Associates LLC Sutton Prp LLC; 02/2121. $85,000
110 W Main St, Bigay Linda R Davis Frank E Jr; 02/2121. $75,000
106 St Andrews Drive, Burcaw Robert IV Cutler Amos B; 02/2121. $330,000
460 Dias Creek Road, Veterans Affairs Dunn Daren; 02/2121. $239,000
288 Route 47 North, Purdy Cheryl A Exr&C Abundance Hospitality LLC; 02/2121. $123,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
333 West 20th Ave, Mc Devitt Jo-Ann Fonda Scott; 02/2121. $325,000
500 JFK Beach Dr Un 240, Cosella Christina Kirby Nina; 02/2121. $246,000
1800 Atlantic Ave, Walls David Augaitis D Conroy; 02/2121. $110,000
1901 & 1905 New York Ave, Davis Marie T Nw Of Wildwood LLC; 02/2121. $750,000
100 N New Jersey Ave, 100 Olde New Jersey LLC Curran Gerald; 02/2121. $700,000
970 Ash Ave Un R-6, Keczely Richard J Nicholson James Barton; 02/2121. $677,500
415 E 23rd Ave Un 201, Fiedorowicz George P Saller Todd Robert; 02/2121. $560,000
305 E 18th Ave, Graeber Charles C Johnson Christopher Bettel; 02/2121. $510,000
406 E 16th Ave, Buglak Robert Mc Nemar Thomas; 02/2121. $415,000
417 E 25th St Un 4, Mesday Joseph Wagenhoffer Christopher; 02/2121. $160,000
SEA ISLE CITY
130 54th St Un East, Geiger Suzanne K Gragilla Shirley G; 02/2121. $78,700
5705 Pleasure Ave North Un, Sautner Frank Arcidiacono Ryan; 02/2121. $2,075,000
4448 Venicean Road, Shrader Robert J Roseann M Fazzio Gst Trust; 02/2121.$2,000,000
4422 Venicean Road, Bennis Brian J Shima Lane K; 02/2121. $1,730,000
4422 Venice Road North, The R M Fazzio Gst Trust Rothwell Brian P; 02/2121. $1,550,000
42 80th St, Rogers Patrick F Doherty Jeffrey G; 02/2121. $1,300,000
8911 Pleasure Ave West, Williams George R Minton Lee II; 02/2121. $1,296,000
230 55th St West Un, Burnell Family Trust Massaro Anthony L Jr; 02/2121. $1,207,331
210 52cd St South Un, Lis Francis X Dailey Thomas; 02/2121. $1,150,000
7713 Landis Ave, Blackman Perry N Garrity Andrew; 02/2121. $925,000
85th & Pleasure Ave, Watson Thomas S Bell Mitchell; 02/2121. $515,500
24 44th St Un 203, Horan John A Russell Charles F; 02/2121. $450,000
135 65th St, Utkus Alice A Grubb Andrea; 02/2121. $443,000
115 38th St Un D Rear, Tyson Joel Boyd Matthew; 02/2121. $390,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
31 Seaview Ave, Larson Timothy S Kirms Matthew; 02/2121. $306,500
17 Frances Drive So, Klebaur Megan C Chervenak Kirsten; 02/2121. $245,000
27 Elmwood Ave, Kooker Evan J American Rest & Rebdrs LLC; 02/2121. $214,000
198 Mc Keague Ave, Forry Mitchell T Exr Rinck Rachel; 02/2121. $145,000
WEST CAPE MAY
115 Eldredge Ave Un A, Daly-Leonard Kathleen A Segrave-Daly James; 02/2121. $495,000
607 Sunset Blvd, Menaquale Mary Trust Kento On Sunset LLC; 02/2121. $410,000
326 W Poplar Ave, Jcm Dev LLC Frontgate Holdings LLC; 02/2121. $245,000
WEST WILDWOOD
711 W Glenwood Ave, Simmonds Thomas P Carango Stacy Ann Guhl; 01/2121. $50,000
205 R Ave, Dzwoniarek Michael F Trust Burleigh James; 02/2121. $245,000
632 W Pine Ave, Joyce Kathy Gallagher William J; 02/2121. $245,000
796 North Drive, Rodano Robert E Zwiercan Thomas; 02/2121. $749,900
WILDWOOD
108 E Lincoln Ave, Rizzo Joseph A Toner Beach Props LLC; 02/2121. $150,000
4508 Atlantic Ave, Weber David M Veneziale David; 02/2121. $85,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9101 Pacific Ave, Dupon Joseph A Jr 9101 Pacific Ave LLC; 02/2121. $800,000
311 E Miami Ave, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Doyle David P; 02/2121. $789,000
204 E Miami Ave, S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC Wulk Raymond; 02/2121. $739,000
9105 Pacific Ave, Thorpe Jacquelyn S Pagnotta Richard J; 02/2121. $600,000
112 A E Syracuse Ave, Bellapigna Leon L Jr Thorpe Jacquelyn S; 02/2121. $525,000
WOODBINE
141 Main St, Mc Gonigle Maureen Wieland Mark Jeffrey; 02/2121. $180,000
Cumberland County
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
10 Quail Ridge Drive, 2/16/2021. $236,000
150 Friesburg Road, 2/17/2021. $28,500
21 Beals Mill Road, 2/17/2021. $29,500
27 Beals Mill Road, 2/17/2021. $30,500
31 Beals Mill Road, 2/17/2021. $32,500
5 Truman St, 2/25/2021. $239,990
185 Big Oak Road, 2/26/2021. $23,000
VINELAND
197 Strawberry Ave, 2/9/2021. $140,000
775 S Delsea Drive, 2/10/2021. $200,000
1601 E Sherman Ave, 2/10/2021. $575,000
1853 E Chestnut Ave, 2/11/2021. $155,000
589 Becker Drive, 2/11/2021. $202,500
426 N Orchard Road, 2/12/2021. $75,000
2218 Vine Road, 2/16/2021. $165,000
2230 S Union Road, 2/16/2021. $199,000
33 Arcadia Place, 2/16/2021. $260,000
1577 Briar Trail, 2/16/2021. $299,900
2908 Barry Drive, 2/16/2021. $400,200
325 W Almond St, 2/17/2021. $66,700
92 Strawberry Ave, 2/17/2021. $140,000
517 Laurel St, 2/18/2021. $85,000
3218 Hance Bridge Road, 2/18/2021. $146,000
2307 Musterel Lane, 2/18/2021. $195,205
2033 Kickapoo Trail, 2/18/2021. $331,700
1769 Redwood Drive, 2/18/2021. $450,000
1964 E Oak Road Unit R3, 2/19/2021. $100,000
735 S Main Road, 2/19/2021. $120,000
3330 Burnt Mill Road, 2/19/2021. $261,000
120 W Wood St &C, 2/19/2021. $350,000
1154 E Wheat Road, 2/22/2021. $60,000
1341 E Oak Road, 2/22/2021. $81,500
1146 S Spring Road, 2/22/2021. $220,000
3049 S Delsea Drive, 2/22/2021. $350,000
W Oak Road, 2/22/2021. $395,500
665 N Brewster Road, 2/23/2021. $235,000
115 N Seventh St, 2/24/2021. $91,000
1786 Princess Lane, 2/24/2021. $205,000
1071 Venezia Ave, 2/24/2021. $275,000
Mays Landing Road, 2/24/2021. $600,000
1100 Charles St, 2/25/2021. $69,187.57
4 S Myrtle St, 2/25/2021. $120,000
205 Yelkca Ave, 2/25/2021. $148,000
542 Bradford Drive, 2/25/2021. $149,000
2942 Union Road, 2/25/2021. $170,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
30 W Mullica Road, 1/2021. $150,000
966 Radio Road, 1/2021. $45,000
13 W Navasink Road, 1/2021. $125,000
132 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $181,500
25 W Potomac Drive, 1/2021. $104,000
117 Scotch Pine Road, 1/2021. $127,000
36 Travistock Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
117 East Brig Drive, 1/2021. $318,000
31 Vicari Way, 1/2021. $385,500
102 E Boat Drive, 1/2021. $144,900
168 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $368,000
333 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $279,900
113 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2021. $23,000
6 Chesapeake Court, 1/2021. $37,500
725 Twin Lakes Blvd, 1/2021. $465,500
49 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $375,000
144 N Burgee Drive, 1/2021. $152,500
6 Cranbury Lake Drive, 1/2021. $140,000
18 W Hudson Drive, 1/2021. $230,000
7 Pine Tree Drive, 1/2021. $230,000
51 Stone Gate Drive, 1/2021. $315,000
102 Buchorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $205,500
212 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $97,000
4 White Oak Lane, 1/2021. $315,000
9 Sherwood Drive, 1/2021. $180,000
129 Lake Medford Lane, 1/2021. $217,000
304 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $169,900
127 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $422,000
335 Center St, 1/2021. $97,000
10 Altori Court, 1/2021. $443,000
101b S Captains Drive, 1/2021. $144,000
24 Chatham Road, 1/2021. $295,700
26 N Captains Drive, 1/2021. $165,000
118 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $210,000
27 Nautic Way, 1/2021. $240,000
153 Oak Leaf Drive, 1/2021. $169,900
113 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $195,000
9 Cypress Court, 1/2021. $319,900
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
361 Tuscarora Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
92 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $365,000
107 Paterson Road, 1/2021. $213,750
25 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $260,000
3 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $500,000
48 Harvey Cedar Way, 1/2021. $440,000
24 Walker Lane, 1/2021. $515,000
124 Whippany Road, 1/2021. $390,000
59 Chestnut St, 1/2021. $160,000
17 Chapel St, 1/2021. $100,000
14 Carteret Court, 1/2021. $270,000
67 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $450,000
228 Pocohontas Ave, 1/2021. $243,000
107 Hatteras Road, 1/2021. $130,000
81 Barnegat Beach Drive, 1/2021. $150,000
66 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $210,000
28 Nautilus Road, 1/2021. $140,000
55 Illinois Ave, 1/2021. $75,000
40 Southwind Drive, 1/2021. $102,850
104 Adriatic Ave, 1/2021. $380,000
200 Seventh St, 1/2021. $232,000
121 Harborage Lane, 1/2021. $302,000
107 Grand Bay Harbor Drive, 1/2021. $810,000
25 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $435,000
31 Letts Landing Road, 1/2021. $222,000
28 Poplar St, 1/2021. $177,000
20 Jolly Roger Way, 1/2021. $405,000
20 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $425,000
90 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $500,000
165 Brigantine Blvd, 1/2021. $465,000
56 Belmar Blvd, 1/2021. $380,000
29 Dolphin Way, 1/2021. $182,000
26 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $415,000
9 Poplar St, 1/2021. $204,000
SHIP BOTTOM
2202 Central Ave, 1/2021. $360,000
125 E 13th St, 1/2021. $1,899,000
118 E 11th St, 1/2021. $3,250,000
1508 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,000,000
901 Ocean Ave Unit 902, 1/2021. $660,000
134 E 20th St, 1/2021. $950,000
305 W 12th St, 1/2021. $555,000
101 W 9th St, 1/2021. $587,500
315 W 14th St, 1/2021. $825,500
268 W 17th St, 1/2021. $525,000
701 Ocean Terrace Unit 8, 1/2021. $120,000
240 W 18th St, 1/2021. $141,000
246 W 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
169 N Main St, 1/2021. $101,000
169 North Main St, 1/2021. $292,500
72 Albert Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
111 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
134 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
1 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
49 Anchor Ave, 1/2021. $270,000
156 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $260,000
51 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $650,000
1054 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2021. $426,500
153 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $410,000
101 Flotsam Road, 1/2021. $459,000
16 Muriel Drive, 1/2021. $559,000
8 Joy Road, 1/2021. $520,000
1587 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $525,000
30 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $560,000
158 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $155,000
228 Tackle Ave, 1/2021. $265,000
1319 Paul Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000
1010 Mariner Ave, 1/2021. $370,000
83 Linda Road, 1/2021. $312,500
223 Jeremy Lane, 1/2021. $785,000
75 Deerfield Drive, 1/2021. $279,900
11 Ensign Court, 1/2021. $280,000
153 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $440,990
229 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $350,000
129 Jeteemale Drive, 1/2021. $411,000
1175 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $315,000
157 Evelyn Drive, 1/2021. $539,000
120 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $255,000
28 Rodeo Drive, 1/2021. $720,000
148 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $484,085
1183 Galley Ave, 1/2021. $439,000
113 Peter Road, 1/2021. $640,000
57a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $65,000
932 Delta Lane, 1/2021. $385,000
119 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $364,900
15 Ocean Breeze Court, 1/2021. $340,000
114 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $301,780
119 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $463,110
250 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $469,000
169 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $320,000
127 Windward Drive, 1/2021. $300,000
173 Matilda Drive, 1/2021. $612,000
301 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2021. $243,000
175 Bosun Ave, 1/2021. $335,000
5 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
2 Corlis Way, 1/2021. $115,000
95 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
17 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $326,500
175 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $494,990
104 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $406,000
90 Jonathan Drive, 1/2021. $500,000
16 Beatrice Drive, 1/2021. $1,250,000
232 Topside Road, 1/2021. $148,107
168 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $486,310
1075 W Beach Haven Blvd, 1/2021. $340,000
31 Jennie Drive, 1/2021. $765,000
14 Myrtle Drive, 1/2021. $510,000
125 Brigantine Road, 1/2021. $365,000
242 South Main St, 1/2021. $855,000
128 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $438,990
329 Chestnut Drive, 1/2021. $364,900
156 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $392,000
11 Selma Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
1659 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $875,900
515 Shark Lane, 1/2021. $410,000
283 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $485,000
1139 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $660,000
404 Oak Ave, 1/2021. $500,000
107 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
149 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $514,490
160 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $499,990
172 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $441,990
SURF CITY
353 N 5th St, 1/2021. $552,000
304 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $725,000
47 N 1st St, 1/2021. $979,000
1418 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000
209 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $675,000
351 N 12th St, 1/2021. $1,425,000
2111 Sunset Ave, 1/2021. $1,200,000
214n 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000
17n 10th St, 1/2021. $1,075,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
2215 N Ocean Ave, 1/2021. $2,095,000
304 N 10th St, 1/2021. $440,000
311 N 2nd St, 1/2021. $815,000
1402 N Barnegat Ave, 1/2021. $825,000
TUCKERTON
191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000
55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000
108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000
77 Dolphin Road, 1/2021. $172,000
224 West Main St, 1/2021. $160,000
224 West Main St, 1/2021. $180,011
293 Heron Road, 1/2021. $412,000
127 Curlew Road, 1/2021. $375,000
