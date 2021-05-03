 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

SUNFLOWER ROAD, EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP Sale price: $315,000 Days on market: 3 Sold by: Compass Real Estate

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

45 W Tenth St, Anzilotti Associates Murray Adam J; 02/2121. $1,793,000

Lot 4 Block 64.05, Gaughan Rosemary E Kelly Charles J Jr; 02/2121. $949,000

2205 Harbor Ave, Martin Will 2205 Harbor LLC; 02/2121. $5,500,000

Lot 75.2448 Block 24.09, Peruto A Charles Jr Haftmann Gerald J Jr; 02/2121. $3,895,000

140 77th St, Pozzuolo Joseph R Exr Dvre LLC; 02/2121. $3,200,000

294 57th St, Hogan Paul Setlock James E; 02/2121. $3,000,000

225 61st St, John L. Worth Trust Maxon Eric D; 02/2121. $2,475,000

36 E 11th St, Regan Timothy M Regan Timothy M Trust; 02/2121. $2,093,832

CAPE MAY

1325 New York Ave, Shadyside Lane LLC Kurd Michael Omar; 02/2121. $1,850,000

219 North St, Horan Anthony J Uffleman Daniel; 02/2121. $1,240,000

125 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Graiff Robin Ann; 02/2121. $890,000

936 Lafayette St Un 6, Prazenica Bernard Hollawell John W; 02/2121. $785,000

708 Madison Ave, Colson Harry R Gordon Thomas F; 02/2121. $775,000

16 Jackson St Un 2, Galloway Kenneth P Barnard Vera M; 02/2121. $350,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Lot 37 Block 475.03, Li Andy Mack Jamar; 02/2121. $200,000

54 & 58 & 62 Route 47 So, Goldstein Barbara English Way LLC; 02/2121. $125,000

12 Paula Lane, Mc Cullough John Fay Ronald W III; 02/2121. $105,000

27 Siegtown Road Un 8D, Golf View Associates LLC Sutton Prp LLC; 02/2121. $85,000

110 W Main St, Bigay Linda R Davis Frank E Jr; 02/2121. $75,000

106 St Andrews Drive, Burcaw Robert IV Cutler Amos B; 02/2121. $330,000

460 Dias Creek Road, Veterans Affairs Dunn Daren; 02/2121. $239,000

288 Route 47 North, Purdy Cheryl A Exr&C Abundance Hospitality LLC; 02/2121. $123,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

333 West 20th Ave, Mc Devitt Jo-Ann Fonda Scott; 02/2121. $325,000

500 JFK Beach Dr Un 240, Cosella Christina Kirby Nina; 02/2121. $246,000

1800 Atlantic Ave, Walls David Augaitis D Conroy; 02/2121. $110,000

1901 & 1905 New York Ave, Davis Marie T Nw Of Wildwood LLC; 02/2121. $750,000

100 N New Jersey Ave, 100 Olde New Jersey LLC Curran Gerald; 02/2121. $700,000

970 Ash Ave Un R-6, Keczely Richard J Nicholson James Barton; 02/2121. $677,500

415 E 23rd Ave Un 201, Fiedorowicz George P Saller Todd Robert; 02/2121. $560,000

305 E 18th Ave, Graeber Charles C Johnson Christopher Bettel; 02/2121. $510,000

406 E 16th Ave, Buglak Robert Mc Nemar Thomas; 02/2121. $415,000

417 E 25th St Un 4, Mesday Joseph Wagenhoffer Christopher; 02/2121. $160,000

SEA ISLE CITY

130 54th St Un East, Geiger Suzanne K Gragilla Shirley G; 02/2121. $78,700

5705 Pleasure Ave North Un, Sautner Frank Arcidiacono Ryan; 02/2121. $2,075,000

4448 Venicean Road, Shrader Robert J Roseann M Fazzio Gst Trust; 02/2121.$2,000,000

4422 Venicean Road, Bennis Brian J Shima Lane K; 02/2121. $1,730,000

4422 Venice Road North, The R M Fazzio Gst Trust Rothwell Brian P; 02/2121. $1,550,000

42 80th St, Rogers Patrick F Doherty Jeffrey G; 02/2121. $1,300,000

8911 Pleasure Ave West, Williams George R Minton Lee II; 02/2121. $1,296,000

230 55th St West Un, Burnell Family Trust Massaro Anthony L Jr; 02/2121. $1,207,331

210 52cd St South Un, Lis Francis X Dailey Thomas; 02/2121. $1,150,000

7713 Landis Ave, Blackman Perry N Garrity Andrew; 02/2121. $925,000

85th & Pleasure Ave, Watson Thomas S Bell Mitchell; 02/2121. $515,500

24 44th St Un 203, Horan John A Russell Charles F; 02/2121. $450,000

135 65th St, Utkus Alice A Grubb Andrea; 02/2121. $443,000

115 38th St Un D Rear, Tyson Joel Boyd Matthew; 02/2121. $390,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

31 Seaview Ave, Larson Timothy S Kirms Matthew; 02/2121. $306,500

17 Frances Drive So, Klebaur Megan C Chervenak Kirsten; 02/2121. $245,000

27 Elmwood Ave, Kooker Evan J American Rest & Rebdrs LLC; 02/2121. $214,000

198 Mc Keague Ave, Forry Mitchell T Exr Rinck Rachel; 02/2121. $145,000

WEST CAPE MAY

115 Eldredge Ave Un A, Daly-Leonard Kathleen A Segrave-Daly James; 02/2121. $495,000

607 Sunset Blvd, Menaquale Mary Trust Kento On Sunset LLC; 02/2121. $410,000

326 W Poplar Ave, Jcm Dev LLC Frontgate Holdings LLC; 02/2121. $245,000

WEST WILDWOOD

711 W Glenwood Ave, Simmonds Thomas P Carango Stacy Ann Guhl; 01/2121. $50,000

205 R Ave, Dzwoniarek Michael F Trust Burleigh James; 02/2121. $245,000

632 W Pine Ave, Joyce Kathy Gallagher William J; 02/2121. $245,000

796 North Drive, Rodano Robert E Zwiercan Thomas; 02/2121. $749,900

WILDWOOD

108 E Lincoln Ave, Rizzo Joseph A Toner Beach Props LLC; 02/2121. $150,000

4508 Atlantic Ave, Weber David M Veneziale David; 02/2121. $85,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9101 Pacific Ave, Dupon Joseph A Jr 9101 Pacific Ave LLC; 02/2121. $800,000

311 E Miami Ave, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Doyle David P; 02/2121. $789,000

204 E Miami Ave, S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC Wulk Raymond; 02/2121. $739,000

9105 Pacific Ave, Thorpe Jacquelyn S Pagnotta Richard J; 02/2121. $600,000

112 A E Syracuse Ave, Bellapigna Leon L Jr Thorpe Jacquelyn S; 02/2121. $525,000

WOODBINE

141 Main St, Mc Gonigle Maureen Wieland Mark Jeffrey; 02/2121. $180,000

Cumberland County

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

10 Quail Ridge Drive, 2/16/2021. $236,000

150 Friesburg Road, 2/17/2021. $28,500

21 Beals Mill Road, 2/17/2021. $29,500

27 Beals Mill Road, 2/17/2021. $30,500

31 Beals Mill Road, 2/17/2021. $32,500

5 Truman St, 2/25/2021. $239,990

185 Big Oak Road, 2/26/2021. $23,000

VINELAND

197 Strawberry Ave, 2/9/2021. $140,000

775 S Delsea Drive, 2/10/2021. $200,000

1601 E Sherman Ave, 2/10/2021. $575,000

1853 E Chestnut Ave, 2/11/2021. $155,000

589 Becker Drive, 2/11/2021. $202,500

426 N Orchard Road, 2/12/2021. $75,000

2218 Vine Road, 2/16/2021. $165,000

2230 S Union Road, 2/16/2021. $199,000

33 Arcadia Place, 2/16/2021. $260,000

1577 Briar Trail, 2/16/2021. $299,900

2908 Barry Drive, 2/16/2021. $400,200

325 W Almond St, 2/17/2021. $66,700

92 Strawberry Ave, 2/17/2021. $140,000

517 Laurel St, 2/18/2021. $85,000

3218 Hance Bridge Road, 2/18/2021. $146,000

2307 Musterel Lane, 2/18/2021. $195,205

2033 Kickapoo Trail, 2/18/2021. $331,700

1769 Redwood Drive, 2/18/2021. $450,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit R3, 2/19/2021. $100,000

735 S Main Road, 2/19/2021. $120,000

3330 Burnt Mill Road, 2/19/2021. $261,000

120 W Wood St &C, 2/19/2021. $350,000

1154 E Wheat Road, 2/22/2021. $60,000

1341 E Oak Road, 2/22/2021. $81,500

1146 S Spring Road, 2/22/2021. $220,000

3049 S Delsea Drive, 2/22/2021. $350,000

W Oak Road, 2/22/2021. $395,500

665 N Brewster Road, 2/23/2021. $235,000

115 N Seventh St, 2/24/2021. $91,000

1786 Princess Lane, 2/24/2021. $205,000

1071 Venezia Ave, 2/24/2021. $275,000

Mays Landing Road, 2/24/2021. $600,000

1100 Charles St, 2/25/2021. $69,187.57

4 S Myrtle St, 2/25/2021. $120,000

205 Yelkca Ave, 2/25/2021. $148,000

542 Bradford Drive, 2/25/2021. $149,000

2942 Union Road, 2/25/2021. $170,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

30 W Mullica Road, 1/2021. $150,000

966 Radio Road, 1/2021. $45,000

13 W Navasink Road, 1/2021. $125,000

132 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $181,500

25 W Potomac Drive, 1/2021. $104,000

117 Scotch Pine Road, 1/2021. $127,000

36 Travistock Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

117 East Brig Drive, 1/2021. $318,000

31 Vicari Way, 1/2021. $385,500

102 E Boat Drive, 1/2021. $144,900

168 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $368,000

333 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $279,900

113 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2021. $23,000

6 Chesapeake Court, 1/2021. $37,500

725 Twin Lakes Blvd, 1/2021. $465,500

49 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $375,000

144 N Burgee Drive, 1/2021. $152,500

6 Cranbury Lake Drive, 1/2021. $140,000

18 W Hudson Drive, 1/2021. $230,000

7 Pine Tree Drive, 1/2021. $230,000

51 Stone Gate Drive, 1/2021. $315,000

102 Buchorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $205,500

212 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $97,000

4 White Oak Lane, 1/2021. $315,000

9 Sherwood Drive, 1/2021. $180,000

129 Lake Medford Lane, 1/2021. $217,000

304 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $169,900

127 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $422,000

335 Center St, 1/2021. $97,000

10 Altori Court, 1/2021. $443,000

101b S Captains Drive, 1/2021. $144,000

24 Chatham Road, 1/2021. $295,700

26 N Captains Drive, 1/2021. $165,000

118 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $210,000

27 Nautic Way, 1/2021. $240,000

153 Oak Leaf Drive, 1/2021. $169,900

113 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $195,000

9 Cypress Court, 1/2021. $319,900

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

361 Tuscarora Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

92 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $365,000

107 Paterson Road, 1/2021. $213,750

25 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $260,000

3 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $500,000

48 Harvey Cedar Way, 1/2021. $440,000

24 Walker Lane, 1/2021. $515,000

124 Whippany Road, 1/2021. $390,000

59 Chestnut St, 1/2021. $160,000

17 Chapel St, 1/2021. $100,000

14 Carteret Court, 1/2021. $270,000

67 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $450,000

228 Pocohontas Ave, 1/2021. $243,000

107 Hatteras Road, 1/2021. $130,000

81 Barnegat Beach Drive, 1/2021. $150,000

66 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $210,000

28 Nautilus Road, 1/2021. $140,000

55 Illinois Ave, 1/2021. $75,000

40 Southwind Drive, 1/2021. $102,850

104 Adriatic Ave, 1/2021. $380,000

200 Seventh St, 1/2021. $232,000

121 Harborage Lane, 1/2021. $302,000

107 Grand Bay Harbor Drive, 1/2021. $810,000

25 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $435,000

31 Letts Landing Road, 1/2021. $222,000

28 Poplar St, 1/2021. $177,000

20 Jolly Roger Way, 1/2021. $405,000

20 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $425,000

90 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $500,000

165 Brigantine Blvd, 1/2021. $465,000

56 Belmar Blvd, 1/2021. $380,000

29 Dolphin Way, 1/2021. $182,000

26 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $415,000

9 Poplar St, 1/2021. $204,000

SHIP BOTTOM

2202 Central Ave, 1/2021. $360,000

125 E 13th St, 1/2021. $1,899,000

118 E 11th St, 1/2021. $3,250,000

1508 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,000,000

901 Ocean Ave Unit 902, 1/2021. $660,000

134 E 20th St, 1/2021. $950,000

305 W 12th St, 1/2021. $555,000

101 W 9th St, 1/2021. $587,500

315 W 14th St, 1/2021. $825,500

268 W 17th St, 1/2021. $525,000

701 Ocean Terrace Unit 8, 1/2021. $120,000

240 W 18th St, 1/2021. $141,000

246 W 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

169 N Main St, 1/2021. $101,000

169 North Main St, 1/2021. $292,500

72 Albert Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

111 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

134 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

1 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

49 Anchor Ave, 1/2021. $270,000

156 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $260,000

51 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $650,000

1054 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2021. $426,500

153 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $410,000

101 Flotsam Road, 1/2021. $459,000

16 Muriel Drive, 1/2021. $559,000

8 Joy Road, 1/2021. $520,000

1587 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $525,000

30 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $560,000

158 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $155,000

228 Tackle Ave, 1/2021. $265,000

1319 Paul Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000

1010 Mariner Ave, 1/2021. $370,000

83 Linda Road, 1/2021. $312,500

223 Jeremy Lane, 1/2021. $785,000

75 Deerfield Drive, 1/2021. $279,900

11 Ensign Court, 1/2021. $280,000

153 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $440,990

229 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $350,000

129 Jeteemale Drive, 1/2021. $411,000

1175 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $315,000

157 Evelyn Drive, 1/2021. $539,000

120 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $255,000

28 Rodeo Drive, 1/2021. $720,000

148 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $484,085

1183 Galley Ave, 1/2021. $439,000

113 Peter Road, 1/2021. $640,000

57a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $65,000

932 Delta Lane, 1/2021. $385,000

119 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $364,900

15 Ocean Breeze Court, 1/2021. $340,000

114 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $301,780

119 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $463,110

250 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $469,000

169 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $320,000

127 Windward Drive, 1/2021. $300,000

173 Matilda Drive, 1/2021. $612,000

301 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2021. $243,000

175 Bosun Ave, 1/2021. $335,000

5 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

2 Corlis Way, 1/2021. $115,000

95 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

17 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $326,500

175 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $494,990

104 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $406,000

90 Jonathan Drive, 1/2021. $500,000

16 Beatrice Drive, 1/2021. $1,250,000

232 Topside Road, 1/2021. $148,107

168 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $486,310

1075 W Beach Haven Blvd, 1/2021. $340,000

31 Jennie Drive, 1/2021. $765,000

14 Myrtle Drive, 1/2021. $510,000

125 Brigantine Road, 1/2021. $365,000

242 South Main St, 1/2021. $855,000

128 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $438,990

329 Chestnut Drive, 1/2021. $364,900

156 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $392,000

11 Selma Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

1659 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $875,900

515 Shark Lane, 1/2021. $410,000

283 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $485,000

1139 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $660,000

404 Oak Ave, 1/2021. $500,000

107 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

149 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $514,490

160 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $499,990

172 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $441,990

SURF CITY

353 N 5th St, 1/2021. $552,000

304 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $725,000

47 N 1st St, 1/2021. $979,000

1418 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000

209 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $675,000

351 N 12th St, 1/2021. $1,425,000

2111 Sunset Ave, 1/2021. $1,200,000

214n 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000

17n 10th St, 1/2021. $1,075,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

2215 N Ocean Ave, 1/2021. $2,095,000

304 N 10th St, 1/2021. $440,000

311 N 2nd St, 1/2021. $815,000

1402 N Barnegat Ave, 1/2021. $825,000

TUCKERTON

191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000

55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000

108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000

77 Dolphin Road, 1/2021. $172,000

224 West Main St, 1/2021. $160,000

224 West Main St, 1/2021. $180,011

293 Heron Road, 1/2021. $412,000

127 Curlew Road, 1/2021. $375,000

