How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
527 Melrose Ave, Cheatham Davaun Nicolas Intrieri; 04/06/21. $78,5000
41e Woodland Ave, Williams Joshua Dicarlo Marjorie; 04/07/21. $122,500
1 Mechanic St #108, Tolua Florian Notie Elizabeth A; 04/23/21. $130,000
300 Burning Tree Blvd, Hewitt Edward Morgan Tracy K; 04/28/21. $394,500
ATLANTIC CITY
101 S Plaza Plaza Unit 606, Caplan Lorrie Grasso Sebastian; 04/01/21. $172,500
4303 Ventnor Ave, Urrutia Damian Ha Thomson; 04/01/21. $259,000
4714 Ventnor Ave, 4714 Ventnor Ave Llc Tse Jimmy; 04/05/21. $319,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 1610, Rago James Anthony Costa Josephine; 04/06/21. $187,000
BRIGANTINE
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1223, Conway Sean M Mannino Aurora M; 04/01/21. $233,000
101 Marsden Place, Ellioti Robert Dejesus Hilvania; 04/01/21. $389,900
31 Lighthouse Drive, Daley Stephen T Reinbold Eric; 04/05/21. $377,000
3900 W Brigantine Ave, Morse Kilsoon Reedman Thomas F Jr; 04/05/21. $410,000
926 Sarazen Road, Perez Ralphael Masino Nancv; 04/05/21. $463,000
218 N 14th St A, Barnabei Mario Roof Robert E; 04/05/21. $478,750
2704 Bayshore Ave, Cosmas Christopher Gedney Travis; 04/05/21. $521,625
101 Seventh St No, Nicolosiphilip J Cocivera Salvatore J; 04/05/21. $550,000
BUENA BOROUGH
514 Martinelli Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Government Loan Securitization; 04/09/21. $99,900
206 Coari Ave, Taylor Elwood J Capriotii Nicholas; 04/12/21. $240,000
345 East Weymouth Road & South Blvd, Buena Business Park Llc Ells Realty Llc; 04/12/21. $3,000,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
407 Cains Mill Road, Shuler Gary L,-Jr Healey Kathleen M; 04/15/21. $148,500
5037 Landis Ave, Apple Choice Llc Castellini Steven M; 04/15/21. $355,000
9 West Colton Lane, Sunwest State Llc Moore Michaelj Sr/Exr; 04/20/21. $80,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
1111th Terrace, 11th Terrace Llc Guenther Frank; 04/01/21. $75,000
301buffalo Ave, Lahens Stanley Stein Michael D; 04/01/21. $280,000
253 Chicago Ave, 253 Chicago Llc Benevento Adolph L; 04/05/21. $90,0000
555 Bremen Ave, Gerstenlauer Walter Didonato Kim; 04/09/21. $145,000
600 Cincinnati Ave, Peek Justin R Peek Ronald W; 04/15/21. $95,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
130 Wedgewood Drive, Desamours Jean R Aime Odna Bien; 04/01/21. $245,000
2 Point Drive, Mainardi Dean Dagit Leonard H Jr; 04/05/21. $360,000
113 Carmel Drive, Hansen Kaare H Metzger Matthew P; 04/05/21. $389,000
48 Marsh Road, Shreiner Jennifer Barrett Paula; 04/06/21. $300,500
ESTELL MANOR
206 Tuckahoe Road, May Robert Joseph May Nancy; 04/07/21. $265,000
111 Ninth Ave, Sayer Richard Burst Sharon; 04/09/21. $275,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
507 Country Club Drive, Schupler Stuart R Wood Jeffrey T; 04/01/21. 281,000
404 Blue Rose Court, Spence Nisha L Nace Eugene Jr; 04/05/21. 260,000
101 Southampton Drive, Mckiernan Eileen E Hollick Stephen A; 04/05/21. $275,000
728 Clarks Landing Road, Stabinski Daniel Heredia Ramon M; 04/05/21. $380,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2423 Bayberry Court, Hossain Md Zakir Asadaaisha; 04/05/21. $75,000
4787 Summersweet Drive, Gracia Antonio Francisco Cuellar Olya; 04/05/21. $120,000
13 Golf Drive, Monastra Linda Figueroa Jesus; 04/06/21. $285,000
61 Galleria Drive, Rawlings Greg Ryan Homes; 04/06/21. $302,460
HAMMONTON
37 Leah Court, Kubiak Michaelj Brinkerhoff William J; 04/05/21. $315,000
27 North 4th Ave, Gentile Matthew Santilli Kathleen/Life Est; 04/06/21. $475,000
863 12th St, R&L Construction Llc Landmark Commercial Prop Mgmt Llc; 04/09/21. $90,000
LINWOOD
510 W Van Sant Ave, Marsh James Francis Stickle Matthew Avery; 04/05/21. $221,000
M-1constitution Court, Hetelson Llc Yard Jennifer/Exrx; 04/06/21. $150,000
208 W Vernon Ave, Lopresti Giovanna Brynick Matthew T; 04/06/21. $315,000
LONGPORT
2921 Pacific Ave, Lees James Jr Cotton Robert/Exr; 04/12/21. $857,000
3111 Atlantic Ave, Kiszka Robert Rhoads Rose/Exrx; 04/20/21. $980,000
15 S 36th Ave, Zeisler Jared Scarpa Mark Jr; 04/21/21. $875,000
102 S Pelham Ave, Grossman Marc Pemcor Properties Llc; 04/26/21. $2,050,000
111s 16th St Unit 407, Morris Robert M Margiottigerard; 04/30/21. $360,000
MARGATE
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 107, Elar Partners Llc Capone Nicholas J; 04/01/21. $136,957.50
9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 201, Elar Partners Llc Jolles Judy; 04/01/21. $136,957.50
9400 Atlantic Ave #814, Morris Hilary I Athmer Katelyn D; 04/01/21. $286,000
14 S Lancaster Ave, Moskovitz David B Pellen James; 04/01/21. $990,000
20 S Thurlow Ave, Feehery William Desoto Matthew Grady/Tr/Tr; 04/01/21. $2,450,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
3918 Patricia Court, Oneill Ian Rodriguez David Jr; 04/15/21. $186,900
5405 Pleasant Mills Road, Agosto Jill Aldridge David V; 04/16/21. $271,357.71
3559 Nesco Road, Simms Heather J Thibault Franklin D; 04/16/21. $325,000
5841 White Horse Pike, Maione Frank Sanchez Flores Anal; 04/30/21. $156,000
NORTHFIELD
1117 Second St, Burke Shannon Keiser Jeffrey; 04/06/21. $237,400
2206 Cornwall Ave, Weeden James A Mamolen Lon E; 04/09/21. $270,000
2503 Helen Drive East, Mccabe Robert Glick Deborah; 04/15/21. $197,000
2514 Herbert Drive, Radcliffe Lauren Fogarty John J III/Exr; 04/15/21. $236,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1138 N New Road, Vargas Miguel Angel Ong Md Pacita D; 04/01/21. $72,000
219 W Adams Ave, Johnson Kanefe Rashid Perez Oscar A; 04/09/21. $163,000
2 Montclair Drive, Zarzabal Lopez Maria M Gonzalez Zhechev Nilsa; 04/12/21. $168,000
PORT REPUBLIC
1 Whispering Woods Lane, Sawyer Loretta Quality Properties Llc; 04/06/21. $100,000
205 Mill Bridge Court, Lucia Christian Eveland Bruce G; 04/19/21. $585,000
6 Whispering Woods Lane, Vasilev Genadi Mendoza Jose; 04/22/21. $1,190,000
SOMERS POINT
117 W Johnson Ave, Cerino Roseanna Dfr Llc; 04/01/21. $265,000
1302 Harbour Cove South, Jeff Leonard & Assoc Llc Bangle Mary C; 04/01/21. $489,900
34 E Dawes Ave, Lawler Elizabeth Dougherty Daniel K; 04/05/21. $350,000
15 Haddon Road, Tyson Laura M Harlan Karyn Marie/Exrx; 04/06/21. $220,500
VENTNOR
20 N Washington Ave, Creech Timothy Paul Deal George R Jr; 04/05/21. $494,000.00
108 S Rosborough Ave, Klein Stephen Rotches David A; 04/05/21. $3,300,000.00
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 304, Fennell Terrence Deyoung Marie; 04/06/21. $165,000
105 N Princeton Ave, Forman Alysia Federal National Mtg Assn; 04/06/21. $175,000
6 N Newport Ave #B1, Rivell Brian Davis Inger Lise; 04/06/21. $205,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1209 Loth Ave, Johnson Christopher J Williams Arthur; 04/07/21. $245,000
21 Estelle Ave, Johnson Matthew May Sanford; 04/08/21. $73,000
CAPE MAY COUNTY
AVALON
280 36th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Rice William A Jr; 03/2021. $2,750,000
284 25th St, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Garvin Thomas P Sr; 03/2021. $2,250,000
675 S1st St Un 1st Fl, Lutte Scot A Camp Christopher J; 03/2021. $715,000
CAPE MAY POINT
115 Ocean St, Smithson Ricahrd D Concentro J & J LLC; 03/2021. $1,745,000
1305 Cape May Ave, S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC Carrocino Joanne; 03/2021. $1,684,782
505 Jefferson St, Briant Susan L Rang Timothy J; 03/2021. $875,000
1-2 Rosemans Lane, Taggart Marc B Franken Joseph Marc; 03/2021. $620,000
805 Pittsburg Ave, Lisa Richard Mc Fadden Thomas; 03/2021. $458,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
1 Scotty Drive, Walters Diann Falcicchio Joseph; 03/2021. $315,000
299 Academy Lane, Shovlin William R Jr Shovlin Christopher; 03/2021. $262,500
109 Sutton Lane, Galas Jan Paul Hahn Michael; 03/2021. $225,000
755 Dennisville Road, Rpl Properties LLC Cherry Holdings LLC; 03/2021.$205,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9601 Atlantic Ave, Kulp Timothy A Hoerauf Klaus; 03/2021. $865,000
902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Doherty John; 03/2021. $659,000
407 George St, Satt Michael J Bailey William H Jr; 03/2021. $585,000
619 Shunpike Road, Clark Gordon M Wilkinson Laura L; 03/2021. $555,000
403A E Raleigh Ave, Fogelman Y Mike Zelhof Joseph; 03/2021. $535,000
713 Johnathan Hoffman Road, Ewing Roanld G Exr Casale Joan; 03/2021. $450,000
525 New England Road, Cordes Betty A Trust New Jersey State Dep; 03/2021. $325,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
36 Channel Road, Ebert Peter Ebert Peter John; 03/2021. $625,828
6 Avalon Woods Court, Venturi Terry D Kilgallon Edward T; 03/2021. $625,500
Iowa Ave, Gianopoulos George M Hereford Partners LLC; 03/2021. $475,000
809 Route 9 South, Ice Cream Station LLC Jainik LLC; 03/2021. $360,000
308 St Andrews Drive, Weidman Barbara A Trust Hoadley David S; 03/2021. $315,000
79 Route 47 So, Gibson Raymond M Cord Of Three LLC; 03/2021. $303,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
400 Paradise Way Un 400, Paradise Cove LLC Bamford Edmund A; 03/2021. $899,000
213 E 26th Ave, Schillinger Juliann Kjm Prop Holdings LLC; 03/2021. $812,000
201 W 24th Ave Un 201, Voellm Susan E Bannon James T; 03/2021. $704,000
2509-11 Central Ave, Zartler Mark Mna Ventures LLC; 03/2021. $650,000
412 E 14th Ave, Mc Monagle John Coccodrilli Steven; 03/2021. $637,500
2204 Seaboard Circle, Wierzbicki David E Conway Patrick C; 03/2021. $625,000
OCEAN CITY
339 E Atlantic Blvd, C J Riley Rev Trust L J Mitchell 2020 Irrev Trust; 03/2021. $4,750,000
362 E Seaspray Road, Wallace C Ronald Misher Robert; 03/2021. $2,786,000
1536-38 Pleasure Ave, Brown Ronald A Jr Valdes Emilio M III; 03/2021. $2,550,000
3614 Wesley Ave Un B, Kre Investments LLC Mm Oc 1 LLC; 03/2021. $2,075,000
102 Battersea Road, Cwietniewicz Walter E Lutes Gerard; 03/2021. $1,405,000
3917-19 Central Ave, Pinnie Lawrence J Izzi Stehen J; 03/2021. $1,300,000
861 2nd St 2nd F, Cameron Edwin W Casse Matthew R; 03/2021. $1,250,000
5356 Asbury Ave, Groff Kimberly A Exr Langdon Geoffrey M; 03/2021. $1,175,000
SEA ISLE CITY
1016 Landis Ave South Un, Jf Builders Inc Le Pera Deborah K; 03/2021. $1,790,000
114 51st St Un East, Sea Structures LLC Pizzo Michael; 03/2021. $1,200,000
Lot 14 Block 61.02, Stimmler-Arentzen A F Guard Sir Dev LLC; 03/2021. $1,116,000
STONE HARBOR
177 89th St, Sealuke LLC Nellanna Holdings LLC; 03/2021. $2,525,000
321 99th St, Ziviello Samuel Exr Wolfe Inv Props LLC; 03/2021. $2,037,500
220 85th St Un Fr, Holland Robert Trave Joseph III; 03/2021. $1,275,000
246 099th St, Harperheel LLC Polohovich Fred D; 03/2021. $459,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
715 Breckley Road, Nappen Victor Nappen Philip; 03/2021. $375,000
6 W Timber Drive, Jablonski Vincent Torroni Brittney; 03/2021. $326,625
17 Saint Martin’s Place, Alexander Mariah Nappen Victor; 03/2021. $305,000
WILDWOOD
4104 Boardwalk, 4104-4106 Wildboard LLC Edh Holdings LLC; 03/2021. $990,000
230 E Burk Ave, Ajm 230 East Burk Ave LLC 230 East Burk Ave LLC; 03/2021. $475,000
316 W Pine Ave, Bostic William B Lockhead Sean M; 03/2021. $455,000
129 W Leaming Ave, Troiano Ernest Jr Est Troiano Ryan; 03/2021. $400,000
231 E Taylor Ave Un 100, Edwards Alan O’Malley Kimberly; 03/2021. $385,000
237 E Baker Ave Un A, Clapcich David Elstner Jamie; 03/2021. $380,000
410 Susquehanna Ave Un 1, Perno Anthony J III Reynolds Joseph; 03/2021. $374,000
308 E Magnolia Ave, Somers Richard Zuniss Gregory E; 03/2021. $369,900
301 E Leaming Ave, Stasi Francis S Liapis Constantine; 03/2021. $365,000
WILDWOOD CREST
111 W Denver Ave, Fritz Harold E Young William; 03/2021. $680,000
121 E Jefferson Ave, Sacchetta Barbara A Jemas Nicholas; $590,000
408 E Farragut Road, Fannie Mae Cooper Scott J; $565,500
115 E Cardinal Road, Cuomo Joseph A Pearce Homes LLC; $551,000
WOODBINE
618-620 Adams Ave, Torres David Ayala Roberto Jesus; 03/2021. $148,400
720 Heilprin Ave, Moore Nicholas P Tillotson John Asahel; 03/2021. $147,500
318 Jefferson Ave, Hicks Harold E Jr Est Smith Karen; 03/2021. $55,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
BRIDGETON
32-34 Academy St, 3/9/2021. $177,000
23 Franklin Drive, 3/9/2021. $380,000
253 Bank St, 3/10/2021. $40,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
418 Lark Road, 3/1/2021. $150,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
310 New Jersey Ave, 3/22/2021. $75,000
93 Delaware Ave, 3/29/2021. $92,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
4 George St, 3/11/2021. $164,000
24 Gouldtown Woodruff Road, 3/15/2021. $49,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
49 Teaburner Road, 2/18/2021. $185,000
979 Ye Greate St, 3/3/2021. $190,000.00
1125 Bridgeton Road, 3/11/2021. $35,000.00
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
187 W Park Drive, 3/18/2021. $235,000
40 Roselawn Ave, 3/19/2021. $199,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
13 Kelly Lane, 3/9/2021. $102,000
542 Bay Point Road, 3/11/2021. $17,500
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
120 Railroad Ave, 3/9/2021. $85,000
27 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, 3/16/2021. $113,000
MILLVILLE
305 F St, 3/4/2021. $46,000
410 Valatia Ave, 3/4/2021. $129,900
1008 Shar Lane Blvd, 3/5/2021. $25,000
702 Richard Drive, 3/5/2021. $25,000
207 Cedar St, 3/5/2021. $155,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
183 Big Oak Road, 3/4/2021. $120,000
19 Eisenhower Drive, 3/4/2021. $228,990
VINELAND
1146 Fairmount Ave, 3/4/2021. $138,000
1112 E Landis Ave, 3/4/2021. $155,000
1365 Heights Place, 3/4/2021. $190,000
116 New Pear St, 3/4/2021. $198,000
1209 Mayfair Court, 3/4/2021. $210,000
2769 Dante Ave, 3/4/2021. $279,000
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
BARNEGAT LIGHT
7 East 8th St, 3/2021. $750,000
407 Broadway, 3/2021. $890,000
16 W 6th St, 3/2021. $895,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
24 Jones Road, 3/2021. $32,000
2 Plunder Ave, 3/2021. $58,000
10 & 12 Phoebe Drive, 3/2021. $66,000
BEACH HAVEN
Eleventh St, 3/2021. $26,000
510 North Bay Ave Unit 205, 3/2021. $60,502
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
200 South Creek Drive, 3/2021. $65,000
404 Dock Road, 3/2021. $115,000
HARVEY CEDARS
7806 Long Beach Unit B & Unit C, 3/2021. $655,000
3 Lange Ave, 3/2021. $750,000
22 Warwick Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
242 Station Drive, 3/2021. $10,000
Lakeside Drive South, 3/2021. $26,000
Bee Way & Pershing Ave, 3/2021. $35,000
Circle Drive, 3/2021. $39,000
Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $39,000
Weehawken Ave; 3/2021. $78,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
120 Greenwood Lake Road, 3/2021. $33,000
302 Falcon Drive, 3/2021. $35,000
4 Whitemarsh Court, 3/2021. $75,000
54 Whitemarsh Court, 3/2021. $75,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
35 B05 Sunset Blvd, High Bar Harbor Yacht Club; 3/2021. $34,000
9 W Delaware Ave, 3/2021. $264,666
11 West Marshall Ave, 3/2021. $308,000
27 East 25th St Unit 4, 3/2021. $330,000
24 E Jerome Ave, 3/2021. $425,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Grand Bay Harbor Unit 40, 3/2021. $10,500
Marina Unit # 68 Grand Bay Harbor, 3/2021. $15,000
139 Bay Parkway, 3/2021. $110,000
12 Starboard Way, 3/2021. $117,500
107 Fourth St, 3/2021. $144,000
SHIP BOTTOM
129 East 7th St, 3/2021. $392,000
129 East 7th St Unit 2, 3/2021. $409,000
1801 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $412,500
1810 Central Ave, 3/2021. $445,000
101 West 9th St Unit 202, 3/2021. $595,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
36 Beach Ave, 3/2021. $57,000
930 Railroad Ave & 1932 Railroad Ave, 3/2021. $70,000
152 Yeoman Road, 3/2021. $80,000
129 Bowsprit Road, 3/2021. $95,000
86 Mermaid Drive, 3/2021. $110,000
SURF CITY
2017 N Long Beach Blvd Unit B, 3/2021. $350,000
304 N 10th Street, 3/2021. $400,000
303 South 2nd St, 3/2021. $500,000
262 S 1st St, 3/2021. $700,000
TUCKERTON
Driftwood Drive; 3/2021. $25,000
216 North Green St; 3/2021. $138,000
418 Ibis Ct; 3/2021. $145,000
34 Parker Road; 3/2021. $150,000
51 May Pink Court; 3/2021. $150,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available
