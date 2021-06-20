 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

527 Melrose Ave, Cheatham Davaun Nicolas Intrieri; 04/06/21. $78,5000

41e Woodland Ave, Williams Joshua Dicarlo Marjorie; 04/07/21. $122,500

1 Mechanic St #108, Tolua Florian Notie Elizabeth A; 04/23/21. $130,000

300 Burning Tree Blvd, Hewitt Edward Morgan Tracy K; 04/28/21. $394,500

ATLANTIC CITY

101 S Plaza Plaza Unit 606, Caplan Lorrie Grasso Sebastian; 04/01/21. $172,500

4303 Ventnor Ave, Urrutia Damian Ha Thomson; 04/01/21. $259,000

4714 Ventnor Ave, 4714 Ventnor Ave Llc Tse Jimmy; 04/05/21. $319,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 1610, Rago James Anthony Costa Josephine; 04/06/21. $187,000

BRIGANTINE

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1223, Conway Sean M Mannino Aurora M; 04/01/21. $233,000

101 Marsden Place, Ellioti Robert Dejesus Hilvania; 04/01/21. $389,900

31 Lighthouse Drive, Daley Stephen T Reinbold Eric; 04/05/21. $377,000

3900 W Brigantine Ave, Morse Kilsoon Reedman Thomas F Jr; 04/05/21. $410,000

926 Sarazen Road, Perez Ralphael Masino Nancv; 04/05/21. $463,000

218 N 14th St A, Barnabei Mario Roof Robert E; 04/05/21. $478,750

2704 Bayshore Ave, Cosmas Christopher Gedney Travis; 04/05/21. $521,625

101 Seventh St No, Nicolosiphilip J Cocivera Salvatore J; 04/05/21. $550,000

BUENA BOROUGH

514 Martinelli Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Government Loan Securitization; 04/09/21. $99,900

206 Coari Ave, Taylor Elwood J Capriotii Nicholas; 04/12/21. $240,000

345 East Weymouth Road & South Blvd, Buena Business Park Llc Ells Realty Llc; 04/12/21. $3,000,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

407 Cains Mill Road, Shuler Gary L,-Jr Healey Kathleen M; 04/15/21. $148,500

5037 Landis Ave, Apple Choice Llc Castellini Steven M; 04/15/21. $355,000

9 West Colton Lane, Sunwest State Llc Moore Michaelj Sr/Exr; 04/20/21. $80,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

1111th Terrace, 11th Terrace Llc Guenther Frank; 04/01/21. $75,000

301buffalo Ave, Lahens Stanley Stein Michael D; 04/01/21. $280,000

253 Chicago Ave, 253 Chicago Llc Benevento Adolph L; 04/05/21. $90,0000

555 Bremen Ave, Gerstenlauer Walter Didonato Kim; 04/09/21. $145,000

600 Cincinnati Ave, Peek Justin R Peek Ronald W; 04/15/21. $95,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

130 Wedgewood Drive, Desamours Jean R Aime Odna Bien; 04/01/21. $245,000

2 Point Drive, Mainardi Dean Dagit Leonard H Jr; 04/05/21. $360,000

113 Carmel Drive, Hansen Kaare H Metzger Matthew P; 04/05/21. $389,000

48 Marsh Road, Shreiner Jennifer Barrett Paula; 04/06/21. $300,500

ESTELL MANOR

206 Tuckahoe Road, May Robert Joseph May Nancy; 04/07/21. $265,000

111 Ninth Ave, Sayer Richard Burst Sharon; 04/09/21. $275,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

507 Country Club Drive, Schupler Stuart R Wood Jeffrey T; 04/01/21. 281,000

404 Blue Rose Court, Spence Nisha L Nace Eugene Jr; 04/05/21. 260,000

101 Southampton Drive, Mckiernan Eileen E Hollick Stephen A; 04/05/21. $275,000

728 Clarks Landing Road, Stabinski Daniel Heredia Ramon M; 04/05/21. $380,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2423 Bayberry Court, Hossain Md Zakir Asadaaisha; 04/05/21. $75,000

4787 Summersweet Drive, Gracia Antonio Francisco Cuellar Olya; 04/05/21. $120,000

13 Golf Drive, Monastra Linda Figueroa Jesus; 04/06/21. $285,000

61 Galleria Drive, Rawlings Greg Ryan Homes; 04/06/21. $302,460

HAMMONTON

37 Leah Court, Kubiak Michaelj Brinkerhoff William J; 04/05/21. $315,000

27 North 4th Ave, Gentile Matthew Santilli Kathleen/Life Est; 04/06/21. $475,000

863 12th St, R&L Construction Llc Landmark Commercial Prop Mgmt Llc; 04/09/21. $90,000

LINWOOD

510 W Van Sant Ave, Marsh James Francis Stickle Matthew Avery; 04/05/21. $221,000

M-1constitution Court, Hetelson Llc Yard Jennifer/Exrx; 04/06/21. $150,000

208 W Vernon Ave, Lopresti Giovanna Brynick Matthew T; 04/06/21. $315,000

LONGPORT

2921 Pacific Ave, Lees James Jr Cotton Robert/Exr; 04/12/21. $857,000

3111 Atlantic Ave, Kiszka Robert Rhoads Rose/Exrx; 04/20/21. $980,000

15 S 36th Ave, Zeisler Jared Scarpa Mark Jr; 04/21/21. $875,000

102 S Pelham Ave, Grossman Marc Pemcor Properties Llc; 04/26/21. $2,050,000

111s 16th St Unit 407, Morris Robert M Margiottigerard; 04/30/21. $360,000

MARGATE

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 107, Elar Partners Llc Capone Nicholas J; 04/01/21. $136,957.50

9711 Atlantic Ave Unit 201, Elar Partners Llc Jolles Judy; 04/01/21. $136,957.50

9400 Atlantic Ave #814, Morris Hilary I Athmer Katelyn D; 04/01/21. $286,000

14 S Lancaster Ave, Moskovitz David B Pellen James; 04/01/21. $990,000

20 S Thurlow Ave, Feehery William Desoto Matthew Grady/Tr/Tr; 04/01/21. $2,450,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

3918 Patricia Court, Oneill Ian Rodriguez David Jr; 04/15/21. $186,900

5405 Pleasant Mills Road, Agosto Jill Aldridge David V; 04/16/21. $271,357.71

3559 Nesco Road, Simms Heather J Thibault Franklin D; 04/16/21. $325,000

5841 White Horse Pike, Maione Frank Sanchez Flores Anal; 04/30/21. $156,000

NORTHFIELD

1117 Second St, Burke Shannon Keiser Jeffrey; 04/06/21. $237,400

2206 Cornwall Ave, Weeden James A Mamolen Lon E; 04/09/21. $270,000

2503 Helen Drive East, Mccabe Robert Glick Deborah; 04/15/21. $197,000

2514 Herbert Drive, Radcliffe Lauren Fogarty John J III/Exr; 04/15/21. $236,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1138 N New Road, Vargas Miguel Angel Ong Md Pacita D; 04/01/21. $72,000

219 W Adams Ave, Johnson Kanefe Rashid Perez Oscar A; 04/09/21. $163,000

2 Montclair Drive, Zarzabal Lopez Maria M Gonzalez Zhechev Nilsa; 04/12/21. $168,000

PORT REPUBLIC

1 Whispering Woods Lane, Sawyer Loretta Quality Properties Llc; 04/06/21. $100,000

205 Mill Bridge Court, Lucia Christian Eveland Bruce G; 04/19/21. $585,000

6 Whispering Woods Lane, Vasilev Genadi Mendoza Jose; 04/22/21. $1,190,000

SOMERS POINT

117 W Johnson Ave, Cerino Roseanna Dfr Llc; 04/01/21. $265,000

1302 Harbour Cove South, Jeff Leonard & Assoc Llc Bangle Mary C; 04/01/21. $489,900

34 E Dawes Ave, Lawler Elizabeth Dougherty Daniel K; 04/05/21. $350,000

15 Haddon Road, Tyson Laura M Harlan Karyn Marie/Exrx; 04/06/21. $220,500

VENTNOR

20 N Washington Ave, Creech Timothy Paul Deal George R Jr; 04/05/21. $494,000.00

108 S Rosborough Ave, Klein Stephen Rotches David A; 04/05/21. $3,300,000.00

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 304, Fennell Terrence Deyoung Marie; 04/06/21. $165,000

105 N Princeton Ave, Forman Alysia Federal National Mtg Assn; 04/06/21. $175,000

6 N Newport Ave #B1, Rivell Brian Davis Inger Lise; 04/06/21. $205,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1209 Loth Ave, Johnson Christopher J Williams Arthur; 04/07/21. $245,000

21 Estelle Ave, Johnson Matthew May Sanford; 04/08/21. $73,000

CAPE MAY COUNTY

AVALON

280 36th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Rice William A Jr; 03/2021. $2,750,000

284 25th St, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Garvin Thomas P Sr; 03/2021. $2,250,000

675 S1st St Un 1st Fl, Lutte Scot A Camp Christopher J; 03/2021. $715,000

CAPE MAY POINT

115 Ocean St, Smithson Ricahrd D Concentro J & J LLC; 03/2021. $1,745,000

1305 Cape May Ave, S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC Carrocino Joanne; 03/2021. $1,684,782

505 Jefferson St, Briant Susan L Rang Timothy J; 03/2021. $875,000

1-2 Rosemans Lane, Taggart Marc B Franken Joseph Marc; 03/2021. $620,000

805 Pittsburg Ave, Lisa Richard Mc Fadden Thomas; 03/2021. $458,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

1 Scotty Drive, Walters Diann Falcicchio Joseph; 03/2021. $315,000

299 Academy Lane, Shovlin William R Jr Shovlin Christopher; 03/2021. $262,500

109 Sutton Lane, Galas Jan Paul Hahn Michael; 03/2021. $225,000

755 Dennisville Road, Rpl Properties LLC Cherry Holdings LLC; 03/2021.$205,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9601 Atlantic Ave, Kulp Timothy A Hoerauf Klaus; 03/2021. $865,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Doherty John; 03/2021. $659,000

407 George St, Satt Michael J Bailey William H Jr; 03/2021. $585,000

619 Shunpike Road, Clark Gordon M Wilkinson Laura L; 03/2021. $555,000

403A E Raleigh Ave, Fogelman Y Mike Zelhof Joseph; 03/2021. $535,000

713 Johnathan Hoffman Road, Ewing Roanld G Exr Casale Joan; 03/2021. $450,000

525 New England Road, Cordes Betty A Trust New Jersey State Dep; 03/2021. $325,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

36 Channel Road, Ebert Peter Ebert Peter John; 03/2021. $625,828

6 Avalon Woods Court, Venturi Terry D Kilgallon Edward T; 03/2021. $625,500

Iowa Ave, Gianopoulos George M Hereford Partners LLC; 03/2021. $475,000

809 Route 9 South, Ice Cream Station LLC Jainik LLC; 03/2021. $360,000

308 St Andrews Drive, Weidman Barbara A Trust Hoadley David S; 03/2021. $315,000

79 Route 47 So, Gibson Raymond M Cord Of Three LLC; 03/2021. $303,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

400 Paradise Way Un 400, Paradise Cove LLC Bamford Edmund A; 03/2021. $899,000

213 E 26th Ave, Schillinger Juliann Kjm Prop Holdings LLC; 03/2021. $812,000

201 W 24th Ave Un 201, Voellm Susan E Bannon James T; 03/2021. $704,000

2509-11 Central Ave, Zartler Mark Mna Ventures LLC; 03/2021. $650,000

412 E 14th Ave, Mc Monagle John Coccodrilli Steven; 03/2021. $637,500

2204 Seaboard Circle, Wierzbicki David E Conway Patrick C; 03/2021. $625,000

OCEAN CITY

339 E Atlantic Blvd, C J Riley Rev Trust L J Mitchell 2020 Irrev Trust; 03/2021. $4,750,000

362 E Seaspray Road, Wallace C Ronald Misher Robert; 03/2021. $2,786,000

1536-38 Pleasure Ave, Brown Ronald A Jr Valdes Emilio M III; 03/2021. $2,550,000

3614 Wesley Ave Un B, Kre Investments LLC Mm Oc 1 LLC; 03/2021. $2,075,000

102 Battersea Road, Cwietniewicz Walter E Lutes Gerard; 03/2021. $1,405,000

3917-19 Central Ave, Pinnie Lawrence J Izzi Stehen J; 03/2021. $1,300,000

861 2nd St 2nd F, Cameron Edwin W Casse Matthew R; 03/2021. $1,250,000

5356 Asbury Ave, Groff Kimberly A Exr Langdon Geoffrey M; 03/2021. $1,175,000

SEA ISLE CITY

1016 Landis Ave South Un, Jf Builders Inc Le Pera Deborah K; 03/2021. $1,790,000

114 51st St Un East, Sea Structures LLC Pizzo Michael; 03/2021. $1,200,000

Lot 14 Block 61.02, Stimmler-Arentzen A F Guard Sir Dev LLC; 03/2021. $1,116,000

STONE HARBOR

177 89th St, Sealuke LLC Nellanna Holdings LLC; 03/2021. $2,525,000

321 99th St, Ziviello Samuel Exr Wolfe Inv Props LLC; 03/2021. $2,037,500

220 85th St Un Fr, Holland Robert Trave Joseph III; 03/2021. $1,275,000

246 099th St, Harperheel LLC Polohovich Fred D; 03/2021. $459,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

715 Breckley Road, Nappen Victor Nappen Philip; 03/2021. $375,000

6 W Timber Drive, Jablonski Vincent Torroni Brittney; 03/2021. $326,625

17 Saint Martin’s Place, Alexander Mariah Nappen Victor; 03/2021. $305,000

WILDWOOD

4104 Boardwalk, 4104-4106 Wildboard LLC Edh Holdings LLC; 03/2021. $990,000

230 E Burk Ave, Ajm 230 East Burk Ave LLC 230 East Burk Ave LLC; 03/2021. $475,000

316 W Pine Ave, Bostic William B Lockhead Sean M; 03/2021. $455,000

129 W Leaming Ave, Troiano Ernest Jr Est Troiano Ryan; 03/2021. $400,000

231 E Taylor Ave Un 100, Edwards Alan O’Malley Kimberly; 03/2021. $385,000

237 E Baker Ave Un A, Clapcich David Elstner Jamie; 03/2021. $380,000

410 Susquehanna Ave Un 1, Perno Anthony J III Reynolds Joseph; 03/2021. $374,000

308 E Magnolia Ave, Somers Richard Zuniss Gregory E; 03/2021. $369,900

301 E Leaming Ave, Stasi Francis S Liapis Constantine; 03/2021. $365,000

WILDWOOD CREST

111 W Denver Ave, Fritz Harold E Young William; 03/2021. $680,000

121 E Jefferson Ave, Sacchetta Barbara A Jemas Nicholas; $590,000

408 E Farragut Road, Fannie Mae Cooper Scott J; $565,500

115 E Cardinal Road, Cuomo Joseph A Pearce Homes LLC; $551,000

WOODBINE

618-620 Adams Ave, Torres David Ayala Roberto Jesus; 03/2021. $148,400

720 Heilprin Ave, Moore Nicholas P Tillotson John Asahel; 03/2021. $147,500

318 Jefferson Ave, Hicks Harold E Jr Est Smith Karen; 03/2021. $55,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

BRIDGETON

32-34 Academy St, 3/9/2021. $177,000

23 Franklin Drive, 3/9/2021. $380,000

253 Bank St, 3/10/2021. $40,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

418 Lark Road, 3/1/2021. $150,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

310 New Jersey Ave, 3/22/2021. $75,000

93 Delaware Ave, 3/29/2021. $92,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

4 George St, 3/11/2021. $164,000

24 Gouldtown Woodruff Road, 3/15/2021. $49,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

49 Teaburner Road, 2/18/2021. $185,000

979 Ye Greate St, 3/3/2021. $190,000.00

1125 Bridgeton Road, 3/11/2021. $35,000.00

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

187 W Park Drive, 3/18/2021. $235,000

40 Roselawn Ave, 3/19/2021. $199,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

13 Kelly Lane, 3/9/2021. $102,000

542 Bay Point Road, 3/11/2021. $17,500

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

120 Railroad Ave, 3/9/2021. $85,000

27 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, 3/16/2021. $113,000

MILLVILLE

305 F St, 3/4/2021. $46,000

410 Valatia Ave, 3/4/2021. $129,900

1008 Shar Lane Blvd, 3/5/2021. $25,000

702 Richard Drive, 3/5/2021. $25,000

207 Cedar St, 3/5/2021. $155,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

183 Big Oak Road, 3/4/2021. $120,000

19 Eisenhower Drive, 3/4/2021. $228,990

VINELAND

1146 Fairmount Ave, 3/4/2021. $138,000

1112 E Landis Ave, 3/4/2021. $155,000

1365 Heights Place, 3/4/2021. $190,000

116 New Pear St, 3/4/2021. $198,000

1209 Mayfair Court, 3/4/2021. $210,000

2769 Dante Ave, 3/4/2021. $279,000

SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY

BARNEGAT LIGHT

7 East 8th St, 3/2021. $750,000

407 Broadway, 3/2021. $890,000

16 W 6th St, 3/2021. $895,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

24 Jones Road, 3/2021. $32,000

2 Plunder Ave, 3/2021. $58,000

10 & 12 Phoebe Drive, 3/2021. $66,000

BEACH HAVEN

Eleventh St, 3/2021. $26,000

510 North Bay Ave Unit 205, 3/2021. $60,502

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

200 South Creek Drive, 3/2021. $65,000

404 Dock Road, 3/2021. $115,000

HARVEY CEDARS

7806 Long Beach Unit B & Unit C, 3/2021. $655,000

3 Lange Ave, 3/2021. $750,000

22 Warwick Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

242 Station Drive, 3/2021. $10,000

Lakeside Drive South, 3/2021. $26,000

Bee Way & Pershing Ave, 3/2021. $35,000

Circle Drive, 3/2021. $39,000

Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $39,000

Weehawken Ave; 3/2021. $78,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

120 Greenwood Lake Road, 3/2021. $33,000

302 Falcon Drive, 3/2021. $35,000

4 Whitemarsh Court, 3/2021. $75,000

54 Whitemarsh Court, 3/2021. $75,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

35 B05 Sunset Blvd, High Bar Harbor Yacht Club; 3/2021. $34,000

9 W Delaware Ave, 3/2021. $264,666

11 West Marshall Ave, 3/2021. $308,000

27 East 25th St Unit 4, 3/2021. $330,000

24 E Jerome Ave, 3/2021. $425,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

Grand Bay Harbor Unit 40, 3/2021. $10,500

Marina Unit # 68 Grand Bay Harbor, 3/2021. $15,000

139 Bay Parkway, 3/2021. $110,000

12 Starboard Way, 3/2021. $117,500

107 Fourth St, 3/2021. $144,000

SHIP BOTTOM

129 East 7th St, 3/2021. $392,000

129 East 7th St Unit 2, 3/2021. $409,000

1801 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $412,500

1810 Central Ave, 3/2021. $445,000

101 West 9th St Unit 202, 3/2021. $595,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

36 Beach Ave, 3/2021. $57,000

930 Railroad Ave & 1932 Railroad Ave, 3/2021. $70,000

152 Yeoman Road, 3/2021. $80,000

129 Bowsprit Road, 3/2021. $95,000

86 Mermaid Drive, 3/2021. $110,000

SURF CITY

2017 N Long Beach Blvd Unit B, 3/2021. $350,000

304 N 10th Street, 3/2021. $400,000

303 South 2nd St, 3/2021. $500,000

262 S 1st St, 3/2021. $700,000

TUCKERTON

Driftwood Drive; 3/2021. $25,000

216 North Green St; 3/2021. $138,000

418 Ibis Ct; 3/2021. $145,000

34 Parker Road; 3/2021. $150,000

51 May Pink Court; 3/2021. $150,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available

