How much did homes sell for near you?
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

43 S Windsor Ave, Wylie Paul Ashakia Ortiz Margarita; 05/20/21. $218,000

119 Maxwell Ave, Dey Biplab K Ttk Re Entrp Llc; 05/21/21. $150,000

2 N Plaza Place, Geraci David J Forte Phillip S; 05/21/21. $799,000

101 S Plaza Place, Jaffe Ira Pikunas Gerard; 05/24/21. $148,050

4401 Atlantic Ave Unit 201, Davis Chad Dambrosio Ralph V; 05/25/21. $120,000

BRIGANTINE

4312 W Brigantine Ave C1, Horne John Carlin Alexander; 05/10/21. $340,000

300 E Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Ash Mark Krause Carl L/Heir; 05/10/21. $495,000

317 34th St South, Ferri Robert Mallon Gregory M; 05/10/21. $520,000

208 5th St N, Mt 305 Brig Llc Sundarmoorthi Rajesh; 05/10/21. $550,000

243 Fourth St South Unit B, Rosenberg Jill S Tandourjian Aaron; 05/10/21. $600,000

239 14th St So, Scilovati Joseph Mcallister Linda Marie; 05/10/21. $649,900

610 W Shore Drive, Parvesse Tom Jackson Riccardo C; 05/10/21. $961,950

1 28th St So, Lerner Bruce A Wagner Daniel V; 05/10/21. $2,160,000

3219 Bayshore Ave, Timeranko Ashlee M Volze Mary C; 05/11/21. $185,000

300 W Brigantine Ave 112, Katz Andrew Gluch Anthony; 05/11/21. $309,000

506 Hackney Place, Crosby William M Guterman Michael; 05/11/21. $349,000

345 36th St So Unit 3, Webb Alyssa Patel Anju; 05/11/21. $385,000

3100 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Island Office Space Llc Bradley David; 05/11/21. $750,000

348 9th St So, Masino Nancy Masino Lucille/Atty; 05/12/21. $250,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

8 Dockside Drive, Kumar Naresh Stark Thomas; 05/12/21. $420,000

19 Robin Road, Ttk Re Entrp Llc Henriquez Yarisel Castro; 05/13/21. $199,900

5 Renee Drive, Meeker Amanda Nicole Meeker Jean M; 05/13/21. $255,000

7077 English Creek Ave, Kelley James Egnor Peter; 05/13/21. $345,000

114 Trotter Road, Ammann Albena Y Pandher Gursewak Singh; 05/13/21. $385,000

7075 English Creek Ave, Alemi Allison Mary Ditmars Ronald G Jr; 05/13/21. $752,500

9 Sagemore Court, Earnest Christopher T Moloney Vincent R/Exr; 05/14/21. $298,000

103 Flatbush Ave, Hager Stephanie Murphy Peter J; 05/14/21. $315,000

5 Daffodil Road, Deaner Colleen Greway Catherine Bertha/Exrx; 05/14/21. $345,000

1115 Ocean Heights Ave, Hudson Federico Kasprowicz Wojciech P; 05/14/21. $487,000

156 Heather Croft, Campos Hernandez Yerenia Chiu Patricia; 05/17/21. $91,500

132 Constitution Drive, 3d Real Estate Inv Llc Giannini Valerie; 05/17/21. $170,000

113 Lighthouse Lane, Nair Manoj Chandrasekharan Hinnegan James W; 05/17/21. $505,000

7074 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp D and Janak N; 05/17/21. $517,000

178 Heather Croft, Hill Sedona R Aires Vincent; 05/18/21. $84,000

1082 Ocean Heights Ave, Chirigos John Hull Randolph G; 05/18/21. $235,000.

322 Sunflower Drive, Marder Harry Ciambrone Frank A; 05/18/21. $277,500

11 Winnepeg Ave, Rry Realty Llc Noujaim Andre; 05/19/21. $70,000

26 Idlewood Ave, Kisby Kenneth C Salinas Victor I Rivera; 05/19/21. $100,000

3 & 7 Winnepeg Ave, Rry Realty Llc Noujaim Moghames/Heir; 05/19/21. $330,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

33 Fays Court, Smith Michael Patrick Crawford Coley Priscilla; 05/11/21. $334,000

858 E Moss Mill Road, Cline Patrick B Walsh Amy; 05/11/21. 360,000

239 N Genoa Ave, Doros Brian United States Of America Va; 05/11/21. $400,000

713 W Moss Mill Road, Vida Property 4 Llc Dement Thomas E/Atty; 05/11/21. $450,000

31 Wordsworth St, Gauani Louise J Gilbert Roy J; 05/12/21. $245,000

13 Malibu Way, Ailes William L Belisle Karin B; 05/13/21. $81,000

34 Meadow Ridge Road, Unit 8 Santelli Michele E Maraia Jennifer Ryan; 05/17/21. $84,000

715 Cooper Ferry Court, Pinto Jalandoni Juan Lorenzo Rallo Daniel; 05/17/21. $145,888

107 Concord Terrace, Ricafranca Alexis E Castillo Warlito; 05/17/21. $160,000

533 E Dickinson Ave, Kiseli Katarina E Powell David; 05/17/21. $295,000

714 Jersey Woods Road, Watson Nelson Stacey Ann A Lyons Sammie P; 05/17/21. $535,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4808 Green Ash Lane, Italiano Lori A Falcone Jo Ann; 05/17/21. $115,000

4905 Tulip Tree Place, Wolper Carol J Miller Karen A; 05/17/21. $122,000

42 Fox Hollow Drive, Lee Joyce H Bongiovanni Theresa M; $310,250

24 Penn Oaks Lane, Valerio Anthony M Dickerson Robert F; 05/18/21. $265,000

6 Galleria Drive, Frederick Denis Elgamal Yasser; 05/17/21. 05/18/21. $320,000

145 Rainbow Drive, Rodriguez Eric Federal National Mtg Assn; 05/18/21. $325,000

3106 Woodland Drive, Aristizabal Lynn Manley Antoinette; 05/19/21. $70,000

53 Galleria Drive, Jarrett Marie E Nvr Inc; 05/19/21. $310,950

5811 Hickory St, Shannon Russell A Weems Russell Wayne; 05/24/21. $328,000

2412 Lahn Lane, Lewis Giggetts Tracey M Melton Gary; 05/24/21. $375,000

HAMMONTON

599 Greenwood Drive, Vitali Justin Mascola Ronald J Tr; 05/26/21. $238,000

735 & 739 7th St, Vineyard Gail G Kilcheski Frances A; 05/27/21. $260,000

18 Mill Run Drive, Deringer Clifton Rodio Leonard; 05/27/21. $350,000

616 N 1st Road, Scardilli Nathan P Tapp Robert E Jr; 05/28/21. $185,000.00

LINWOOD

1 Spring Lane, Davis William D Shinn Kristopher; 05/25/21. $319,000

2106 New Road #D7, Linwood Commons Llc Hierholzer Paul D; 05/26/21. $85,000

314 W Vansant Ave, Lhulier Joanna Lhulier Christine M; 05/26/21. $257,500

1711 Wood Lynne Blvd, North Amanda L North Sharon Ann; 05/27/21. $300,000

MARGATE

26 N Washington Ave #B, Fine Jason Ott Diane; 05/12/21. $450,000

26 N Brunswick Ave, Margate Beach House Llc Axe Steven R; 05/12/21. $860,000

39 N Essex Ave, Susson Michele D Maravankin Gabriel; 05/12/21. $995,000

9415 Atlantic Ave Unit 2, Menkowitz Susan Gasparovich Nicholas P; 05/13/21. $700,000

23 N Adams Ave, Gold Jamie Magill Donna B; 05/13/21. $749,000

212 N Thurlow Ave, Raevsky Ronald Raevsky Allen/Exr; 05/17/21. $413,250

8208 Lagoon Drive. Bossert Peggyruth Shemtov Moshe; 05/17/21. $664,000

101 N Iroquois Ave, Seidenberg Dennis Groundhog Land Co Llc; 05/17/21. $700,000

109 S Knight Ave, Chefitz Robert Warren David T; 05/17/21. $2,760,000

2 Essex Court ,Librach Brian Smith Randy; 05/18/21. $738,500

SOMERS POINT

821 Pennsylvania Ave, Siganos Ioannis Lushear Roderick A/Exrx; 05/18/21. $199,000

39 Greate Bay Drive, Berg Gerald J/Tr Coleman Darin; 05/24/21. $289,000

Parkshore Plaza 5c, Jones Evan A Reciniello Anthony; 05/25/21. $110,000

655 Fourth St, Hedelt Jessica Mcmeekin Jan E; 05/25/21. $162,750

126 Exton Road 3d, Real Estate Inv Llc Gibson Edward J/Heir; 05/25/21. $225,000

VENTNOR

19 N Hillside Ave, Nichik Alexander Delgado Lissette; 05/13/21. $415,000

101 S Lafayette Ave, Loaded Deck Llc Serata Kenneth; 05/13/21. $995,000

600 N Victoria Ave Unit B, Lios Markella Malone Michele A; 05/14/21. $220,000

505 N Burghley Ave, Pohlig Jaclyn Merendino Anthony; 05/14/21. $313,500

423 N Suffolk Ave, Vaccola Michael L Messina Alfonso S; 05/14/21. $339,000

803 N Little Rock Ave, Disandro Lauren Rosenberg Mark J; 05/14/21. $385,000

18 S Baton Rouge Ave, Bento Jose Vidal Andrea Glazer; 05/14/21. $640,000

5600 Monmouth Ave, Smeltzer Brian L Aulicino Pasquale; 05/17/21. $270,000

202 N Washington Ave, Pescatore Richard Lacovara William; 05/18/21. $265,000

14 S Hillside Ave Unit B, Perricone Alexis Ruzzo Michael; 05/18/21. $540,000

Cape May County

AVALON

26 W 31st St, Gioffre Michael Duneourthing II LLC; 05/2021. $3,950,000

86 W 25th St, Bilotta Andrew J Jr Hillmann Christopher W; 05/2021. $2,400,000

299 47th St, Strobaugh Terence P Ceritano Vincent O Jr; 05/2021. $1,805,000

55 W 32nd St Un C-2A, Denning James P Jr Lafferty Thomas V Jr; 05/2021. $915,000

CAPE MAY

1507-1509 Yacht Ave, Tarello Robin Nj Prime Real Estate LLC; 05/2021. $1,750,000

640 Hughes St, Idgy Barbera Holdings LLC Jeca Too Properties LLC; 05/2021. $1,675,000

821 Stockton Ave, Holliday Patricia Sea Shore S Cape LLC; 05/2021. $1,540,000

806 Sewell Ave, Moffatt James Grob Robert B; 05/2021. $1,260,000

917 Stockton Ave, 917 Stockton LLC Maloy John Monahan; 05/2021. $1,250,000

1218 Wisconsin Ave, Winters Frank J Czajkowski Raymond; 05/2021. $860,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

324 Head Of The River Road, Brittingham Robert Siniscalchi James A; 05/2021. $211,000

143 Main St, Camp Charles Haffert Greg; 05/2021. $148,000

5 Hawks Ridge Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Freda Stephen; 05/2021. $129,000

Lot 16 Block 57, Schick David W Zahradnick Barbara J; 05/2021.$87,700

66 Avalon Ave, Baronett Michael J Dell-Priscoli Susan; 05/2021. $76,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

43 E New York Ave, Mercado Jorimar Velez Scott Antoinette; 05/2021. $255,000

21 W Drumbed Road, Gee Gary W Convery Kevin; 05/2021. $231,000

Lot 18 Block 349.08, Cape May County Sheriff Shore Mgmt Co Of DelValley H Inc; 05/2021. $220,000

120 Sheridan Drive, US Bank Ntl Assoc Trust Degener Richard Jr; 05/2021. $191,000

1610 Woolson Road, Shepherd William J III Adm&C Nguyen Tran Minh; 05/2021. $165,000

245 E Florida Ave, Evans Judith Krain Marc F; 05/2021. $93,000

902 Ocean Drive Boat Slip E1, Mc Ginley David Morgan Jonathan P; 05/2021. $60,000

214 Dune Drive, Pirrone George P Silvestri Antohny M; 05/2021. $705,000

217 E Vineyard Court, Yoder Joanne M Prior Paul J; 05/2021. $640,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

206 Stites Ave, Conway Jonathon J Burke Steven J; 05/2021. $227,000

22 Oslo Ave, Bratten James Perez Antonio; 05/2021. $200,000

7 Geneva Ave, Schneeman Richard A Jr Keller Robert J; 05/2021. $180,000

7 Cochran St, Stulpin Anne G Novsak Steven P; 05/2021. $75,000

42 Route 47 North Un K13, Okomski Kenneth M Clowney Brian; 05/2021. $30,000

W 26 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders White Frederick; 05/2021. $544,820

NORTH WILDWOOD

701 Ocean Ave #10, Hirsh Joseph R Bassi Nicky A; 05/2021. $219,000

1800 Ocean Ave, Hauck Robert M De Santis Joseph; 05/2021. $185,000

622 W Pine Ave, Borden R Barry Trust Mc Neshy Christopher; 05/2021. $175,000

428 E 22nd Ave, Four W’S LLC Cedar-Oak Dev LLC; 05/2021. $150,000

506 E 9th Ave, Muccie Bernadette Mc Inerney Timothy; 05/2021. $813,000

400 E Marina Drive Un 209C, Madeira Gretchen L Shorten Timothy; 05/2021. $812,500

OCEAN CITY

831-35 Atlantic Ave, Sharp K D Kitner Trust Schiarrone James; 05/2021. $265,000

1001C Atlantic Ave Un 3-275, Petrillo Charles Love Mary J; 05/2021. $250,000

901 Ocean Ave, Mcginnis James Lesser Lydia; 05/2021. $245,000

831-35 Atlantic Ave, Kimberly Sharp Rev Trust Lemma Michael; 05/2021. $208,000

18 W Tenth St, Michener Paul Ernest Wilson Kevin; 05/2021. $200,000

870 E 7th St #423, Sodano Joseph Cebulski Stephen A; 05/2021. $129,900

1110 Wesley Ave, Yacoubian G Setrag Jr Banaru Veena; 05/2021. $118,081

807 Eighth St #607, Ferrara Eileen Nappen Victor; 05/2021. $70,000

815 Fifth Ave, Bacastow Susan Dugan Allen; 05/2021. $2,500,000

SEA ISLE CITY

123 46th St West, Boffa/Marinelli Living Trust Gallagher Charles E; 05/2021. $1,400,000

22 66th St East Un, Kahn Jeffrey Koenig Mark; 05/2021. $1,250,000

219 48th St East Un, Griffaton Gerald J Curtin James M; 05/2021. $1,100,000

STONE HARBOR

358 99th St, Bergman Harry J 358 99Th St LLC; 05/2021. $3,622,500

9715 3rd Ave, Turney Randall J Kzelian Albert; 05/2021. $3,200,000

126 110th St, Canole Sally W Solomon Joel S; 05/2021. $2,350,000

10506 Golden Gate Un B, Gilgor John Baumann Thomas C; 05/2021. $1,250,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

Lot 69 Block 453.01, Sullick Brad T Werman Richard; 05/2021. $640,000

11 Lauradell Drive, Mc Quillen Thomas Cohen William J; 05/2021. $479,900

15 Deerfield Trail, Terinoni Vincent E Tomlin Travis J; 05/2021. $410,000

746 Stagecoach Road, Chiorazzo Jason P Ocean Beach Resort Inc; 05/2021. $275,000

516 Route 9, Toff Robert Rogers Charles T; 05/2021. $45,000

WEST CAPE MAY

123 Emerald Ave, Potkovac Suzette A Hope Jaime Lynn; 05/2021. $800,000

404 Fox Ave, Pierdomenico Heather L Dee David A; 05/2021. $605,000

WEST WILDWOOD

739 W Poplar Ave, Ec Pro Build LLC D&B General Contractors Inc; 05/2021. $357,272

546 W Maple Ave, Reed David C Vella Mabel A; 05/2021. $265,000

717 W Poplar Ave #1, Moss Jason Moss Jason; 05/2021. $61,351

WILDWOOD

3203 Atlantic Ave Un 102, 103, Serenity Properties Inc Schweitzer Carol; $219,000

435 W Baker Ave, Haines Sandra A Cohen Baruch; 05/2021. $190,000

108 E Roberts Ave, Stec Arlene Mrb Reno Repair & Mnt LLC; 05/2021. $105,000

138 W Spicer Ave, Promax Property Mgmt LLC Yousef Morhaf; 05/2021. $100,000

201 W Baker Ave, Grivas Nicholas Barbieri Fabio; 05/2021. $58,000

224 E Leaming Ave, Iannelli John C Scheb Robert; 05/2021. $530,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8500 Pacific Ave, Popp Thomas A Hogan John; 05/2021. $420,000

404-406 E Farragut Road Un 9, Baginski Living Trust Crawford Elizabeth A; 05/2021. $385,000

7100 Ocean Ave, Bradish William M D’Angelo Jerry; 05/2021. $362,500

404 E Denver Ave, Gargiulo Michelle Dillon James; 05/2021. $175,000

8401 Atlantic Ave, Israel William Fanelli Joseph M; 05/2021. $160,000

6701 Atlantic Ave Un 211, Holian Thomas P Di Lauro Nicola; 05/2021. $130,000

6201 Ocean Ave, Pzmag L L C Haverkamp Patricia; 05/2021. $125,000

WOODBINE

60 School House Lane, School House LLC Hkh Partners LLC; 05/2021. $260,000

725 Hellprin Ave, Vineyard Donald Hughes John; 05/2021. $260,000

705 Madison Ave, Smith Paula Y Murray Next Rendition Homes LLC; 05/2021. $93,000

Cumberland County

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

Springtown Road, 5/20/2021, $19,000

1049 Gum Tree Corner Road, 5/26/2021, $15,000

851 Springtown-Sheppards Mill Road, 5/28/2021, $172,500

751 Springtown Road, 5/28/2021, $225,000

1071 Bridgeton Road, 5/28/2021, $575,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

36 Lakeside Drive, 5/26/2021, $60,000

0 Cubby Hollow Road, 5/26/2021, $69,000

246 Shoemaker Road, 5/26/2021, $251,000

701 Shiloh Pike, 5/28/2021, $120,000

MILLVILLE

641 Shewchenko Ave, 5/20/2021, $215,000

96 W Main St, 5/24/2021, $10,000

701 W Main St, 5/24/2021, $179,900

16 Chancery Court, 5/24/2021, $225,000

144 Carmel Road, 5/24/2021, $240,000

1934 W Main St, 5/25/2021, $185,000

200 Riverside Drive, 5/26/2021, $50,000

506 N 7th St, 5/26/2021, $115,000

621 Church St, 5/26/2021, $118,000

200 N 2nd St, 5/26/2021, $200,900

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

29 Eisenhower Drive, 5/13/2021, $246,990

47 Eisenhower Drive, 5/13/2021, $265,990

11 Bermuda Ave, 5/18/2021, $135,880

8 Seville Drive, 5/20/2021, $196,000

Shady Dell Lane, 5/20/2021, $238,500

VINELAND

2711 Inverness Road, 5/13/2021, $338,528.00

1305 W Wheat Road, 5/14/2021, $137,000.00

908 Washington Ave, 5/15/2021, $21,400.00

462 Carlisle Drive, 5/17/2021, $95,000.00

957 Michael Ave, 5/17/2021, $148,000.00

3728 Hance Bridge Road, 5/17/2021, $222,000.00

2703 Inverness Road, 5/17/2021, $318,925.75

2757 Perna Lane, 5/17/2021, $325,000.00

1616 Linden Blvd, 5/18/2021, $100,000.00

2572 N West Blvd, 5/18/2021, $120,000.00

731 S East Ave, 5/18/2021, $165,000.00

2196 S Main Road, 5/18/2021, $170,000.00

1616 Linden Blvd, 5/18/2021, $205,000.00

2141 S Lincoln Ave, 5/18/2021, $236,000.00

1565 Hance Bridge Road, 5/18/2021, $376,000.00

3989 S Lincoln Ave, 5/18/2021, $380,000.00

959 &C W Sherman Ave, 5/18/2021, $400,000.00

31 S Mvrtle St, 5/19/2021, $90,000.00

1395 Hance Bridge Road, 5/19/2021, $120,000.00

47 S Myrtle St, 5/19/2021, $151,000.00

604 S Fourth St, 5/19/2021, $152,000.00

2537 East Oak Road, 5/19/2021, $200,000.00

2701 Seville St, 5/19/2021, $238,500.00

364 Axtell Ave, 5/19/2021, $6,175,000.00

44 Victory Ave, 5/20/2021, $198,000.00

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

805 Bowsprit Point, 5/2021. $575,000

1443 G St, 5/2021. $579,000

1073 Laurel Blvd, 5/2021. $585,000

7 Gladstone St, 5/2021. $593,527

934 Pelican Drive, 5/2021. $665,000

1208 Gannet Court, 5/2021. $670,000

692 Fairview Lane, 5/2021. $672,500

13 Bridge Creek Lane, 5/2021. $764,900

947 Mallard Drive, 5/2021. $769,225

812 Sandpiper Drive, 5/2021. $775,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

285 Newport Way, 5/2021. $360,000

397 Parkertown Drive, 5/2021. $360,000

8 Grayhawk Lane, 5/2021. $365,000

169 Pinehurst Drive, 5/2021. $370,000

11 Cypress Court, 5/2021. $374,900

18 Cypress Court, 5/2021. $390,000

7 Woodduck Drive, 5/2021. $390,000

12 Pinewood Drive, 5/2021. $414,500

20 W Raritan Drive, 5/2021. $415,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

1106g Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $1,445,000

12w Old Whaling Lane, 5/2021. $1,525,000

4700a Bay Terrace, 5/2021. $1,600,000

1 D Sunset Blvd, 5/2021. $1,685,000

1082 E Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $1,824,000

112 N Ohio Ave, 5/2021. $1,850,000

52e Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $1,999,000

87 N Ohio Ave, 5/2021. $2,100,000

7 Seaview Dr South, 5/2021. $2,201,000

59b Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $2,290,000

22 W Bond Ave, 5/2021. $2,295,000

5307 South Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $2,350,000

124 E Sand Dune Lane, 5/2021. $2,400,000

14 E Selfridge Ave, 5/2021. $2,500,000

133c Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $2,575,000

10 E Arts Lane, 5/2021. $3,275,000

208 E 21st St, 5/2021. $6,000,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

27 Raccoon Lane, 5/2021. $446,615

20 Bobstay Road, 5/2021. $448,795

13 Janelle Drive, 5/2021. $451,000

9 Hooper Ave, 5/2021. $460,000

35 Flanders Drive, 5/2021. $470,000

1 Magner Ave, 5/2021. $480,375

6 Whisper Way, 5/2021. $485,000

20 Fullrigger Ave, 5/2021. $495,000

207 Rahway Road, 5/2021. $525,000

5 Michael Ave, 5/2021. $601,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

3 Farrah Drive, 5/2021. $305,490

13 Farrah Drive, 5/2021. $308,990

1091 Vessel Lane, 5/2021. $315,000

1100 Fathom Ave, 5/2021. $320,000

15 Farrah Drive, 5/2021. $320,490

57 Melanie Way, 5/2021. $321,490

21 Stafford Ave, 5/2021. $325,000

23 Atlantis Ave, 5/2021. $330,000

101 Temple Ave, 5/2021. $340,000

1062 Driftwood Ave, 5/2021. $340,000

504 Outrigger Lane, 5/2021. $344,000

52 Harold Lane, 5/2021. $349,200

1177 Barnacle Drive, 5/2021. $350,000

1190 Ripple Ave, 5/2021. $350,000

663 Cedar Run Dock Road, 5/2021. $362,500

389 Mermaid Drive, 5/2021. $370,000

1155 Treasure Ave, 5/2021. $370,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

