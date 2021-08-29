How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
43 S Windsor Ave, Wylie Paul Ashakia Ortiz Margarita; 05/20/21. $218,000
119 Maxwell Ave, Dey Biplab K Ttk Re Entrp Llc; 05/21/21. $150,000
2 N Plaza Place, Geraci David J Forte Phillip S; 05/21/21. $799,000
101 S Plaza Place, Jaffe Ira Pikunas Gerard; 05/24/21. $148,050
4401 Atlantic Ave Unit 201, Davis Chad Dambrosio Ralph V; 05/25/21. $120,000
BRIGANTINE
4312 W Brigantine Ave C1, Horne John Carlin Alexander; 05/10/21. $340,000
300 E Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Ash Mark Krause Carl L/Heir; 05/10/21. $495,000
317 34th St South, Ferri Robert Mallon Gregory M; 05/10/21. $520,000
208 5th St N, Mt 305 Brig Llc Sundarmoorthi Rajesh; 05/10/21. $550,000
243 Fourth St South Unit B, Rosenberg Jill S Tandourjian Aaron; 05/10/21. $600,000
239 14th St So, Scilovati Joseph Mcallister Linda Marie; 05/10/21. $649,900
610 W Shore Drive, Parvesse Tom Jackson Riccardo C; 05/10/21. $961,950
1 28th St So, Lerner Bruce A Wagner Daniel V; 05/10/21. $2,160,000
3219 Bayshore Ave, Timeranko Ashlee M Volze Mary C; 05/11/21. $185,000
300 W Brigantine Ave 112, Katz Andrew Gluch Anthony; 05/11/21. $309,000
506 Hackney Place, Crosby William M Guterman Michael; 05/11/21. $349,000
345 36th St So Unit 3, Webb Alyssa Patel Anju; 05/11/21. $385,000
3100 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Island Office Space Llc Bradley David; 05/11/21. $750,000
348 9th St So, Masino Nancy Masino Lucille/Atty; 05/12/21. $250,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
8 Dockside Drive, Kumar Naresh Stark Thomas; 05/12/21. $420,000
19 Robin Road, Ttk Re Entrp Llc Henriquez Yarisel Castro; 05/13/21. $199,900
5 Renee Drive, Meeker Amanda Nicole Meeker Jean M; 05/13/21. $255,000
7077 English Creek Ave, Kelley James Egnor Peter; 05/13/21. $345,000
114 Trotter Road, Ammann Albena Y Pandher Gursewak Singh; 05/13/21. $385,000
7075 English Creek Ave, Alemi Allison Mary Ditmars Ronald G Jr; 05/13/21. $752,500
9 Sagemore Court, Earnest Christopher T Moloney Vincent R/Exr; 05/14/21. $298,000
103 Flatbush Ave, Hager Stephanie Murphy Peter J; 05/14/21. $315,000
5 Daffodil Road, Deaner Colleen Greway Catherine Bertha/Exrx; 05/14/21. $345,000
1115 Ocean Heights Ave, Hudson Federico Kasprowicz Wojciech P; 05/14/21. $487,000
156 Heather Croft, Campos Hernandez Yerenia Chiu Patricia; 05/17/21. $91,500
132 Constitution Drive, 3d Real Estate Inv Llc Giannini Valerie; 05/17/21. $170,000
113 Lighthouse Lane, Nair Manoj Chandrasekharan Hinnegan James W; 05/17/21. $505,000
7074 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp D and Janak N; 05/17/21. $517,000
178 Heather Croft, Hill Sedona R Aires Vincent; 05/18/21. $84,000
1082 Ocean Heights Ave, Chirigos John Hull Randolph G; 05/18/21. $235,000.
322 Sunflower Drive, Marder Harry Ciambrone Frank A; 05/18/21. $277,500
11 Winnepeg Ave, Rry Realty Llc Noujaim Andre; 05/19/21. $70,000
26 Idlewood Ave, Kisby Kenneth C Salinas Victor I Rivera; 05/19/21. $100,000
3 & 7 Winnepeg Ave, Rry Realty Llc Noujaim Moghames/Heir; 05/19/21. $330,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
33 Fays Court, Smith Michael Patrick Crawford Coley Priscilla; 05/11/21. $334,000
858 E Moss Mill Road, Cline Patrick B Walsh Amy; 05/11/21. 360,000
239 N Genoa Ave, Doros Brian United States Of America Va; 05/11/21. $400,000
713 W Moss Mill Road, Vida Property 4 Llc Dement Thomas E/Atty; 05/11/21. $450,000
31 Wordsworth St, Gauani Louise J Gilbert Roy J; 05/12/21. $245,000
13 Malibu Way, Ailes William L Belisle Karin B; 05/13/21. $81,000
34 Meadow Ridge Road, Unit 8 Santelli Michele E Maraia Jennifer Ryan; 05/17/21. $84,000
715 Cooper Ferry Court, Pinto Jalandoni Juan Lorenzo Rallo Daniel; 05/17/21. $145,888
107 Concord Terrace, Ricafranca Alexis E Castillo Warlito; 05/17/21. $160,000
533 E Dickinson Ave, Kiseli Katarina E Powell David; 05/17/21. $295,000
714 Jersey Woods Road, Watson Nelson Stacey Ann A Lyons Sammie P; 05/17/21. $535,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4808 Green Ash Lane, Italiano Lori A Falcone Jo Ann; 05/17/21. $115,000
4905 Tulip Tree Place, Wolper Carol J Miller Karen A; 05/17/21. $122,000
42 Fox Hollow Drive, Lee Joyce H Bongiovanni Theresa M; $310,250
24 Penn Oaks Lane, Valerio Anthony M Dickerson Robert F; 05/18/21. $265,000
6 Galleria Drive, Frederick Denis Elgamal Yasser; 05/17/21. 05/18/21. $320,000
145 Rainbow Drive, Rodriguez Eric Federal National Mtg Assn; 05/18/21. $325,000
3106 Woodland Drive, Aristizabal Lynn Manley Antoinette; 05/19/21. $70,000
53 Galleria Drive, Jarrett Marie E Nvr Inc; 05/19/21. $310,950
5811 Hickory St, Shannon Russell A Weems Russell Wayne; 05/24/21. $328,000
2412 Lahn Lane, Lewis Giggetts Tracey M Melton Gary; 05/24/21. $375,000
HAMMONTON
599 Greenwood Drive, Vitali Justin Mascola Ronald J Tr; 05/26/21. $238,000
735 & 739 7th St, Vineyard Gail G Kilcheski Frances A; 05/27/21. $260,000
18 Mill Run Drive, Deringer Clifton Rodio Leonard; 05/27/21. $350,000
616 N 1st Road, Scardilli Nathan P Tapp Robert E Jr; 05/28/21. $185,000.00
LINWOOD
1 Spring Lane, Davis William D Shinn Kristopher; 05/25/21. $319,000
2106 New Road #D7, Linwood Commons Llc Hierholzer Paul D; 05/26/21. $85,000
314 W Vansant Ave, Lhulier Joanna Lhulier Christine M; 05/26/21. $257,500
1711 Wood Lynne Blvd, North Amanda L North Sharon Ann; 05/27/21. $300,000
MARGATE
26 N Washington Ave #B, Fine Jason Ott Diane; 05/12/21. $450,000
26 N Brunswick Ave, Margate Beach House Llc Axe Steven R; 05/12/21. $860,000
39 N Essex Ave, Susson Michele D Maravankin Gabriel; 05/12/21. $995,000
9415 Atlantic Ave Unit 2, Menkowitz Susan Gasparovich Nicholas P; 05/13/21. $700,000
23 N Adams Ave, Gold Jamie Magill Donna B; 05/13/21. $749,000
212 N Thurlow Ave, Raevsky Ronald Raevsky Allen/Exr; 05/17/21. $413,250
8208 Lagoon Drive. Bossert Peggyruth Shemtov Moshe; 05/17/21. $664,000
101 N Iroquois Ave, Seidenberg Dennis Groundhog Land Co Llc; 05/17/21. $700,000
109 S Knight Ave, Chefitz Robert Warren David T; 05/17/21. $2,760,000
2 Essex Court ,Librach Brian Smith Randy; 05/18/21. $738,500
SOMERS POINT
821 Pennsylvania Ave, Siganos Ioannis Lushear Roderick A/Exrx; 05/18/21. $199,000
39 Greate Bay Drive, Berg Gerald J/Tr Coleman Darin; 05/24/21. $289,000
Parkshore Plaza 5c, Jones Evan A Reciniello Anthony; 05/25/21. $110,000
655 Fourth St, Hedelt Jessica Mcmeekin Jan E; 05/25/21. $162,750
126 Exton Road 3d, Real Estate Inv Llc Gibson Edward J/Heir; 05/25/21. $225,000
VENTNOR
19 N Hillside Ave, Nichik Alexander Delgado Lissette; 05/13/21. $415,000
101 S Lafayette Ave, Loaded Deck Llc Serata Kenneth; 05/13/21. $995,000
600 N Victoria Ave Unit B, Lios Markella Malone Michele A; 05/14/21. $220,000
505 N Burghley Ave, Pohlig Jaclyn Merendino Anthony; 05/14/21. $313,500
423 N Suffolk Ave, Vaccola Michael L Messina Alfonso S; 05/14/21. $339,000
803 N Little Rock Ave, Disandro Lauren Rosenberg Mark J; 05/14/21. $385,000
18 S Baton Rouge Ave, Bento Jose Vidal Andrea Glazer; 05/14/21. $640,000
5600 Monmouth Ave, Smeltzer Brian L Aulicino Pasquale; 05/17/21. $270,000
202 N Washington Ave, Pescatore Richard Lacovara William; 05/18/21. $265,000
14 S Hillside Ave Unit B, Perricone Alexis Ruzzo Michael; 05/18/21. $540,000
Cape May County
AVALON
26 W 31st St, Gioffre Michael Duneourthing II LLC; 05/2021. $3,950,000
86 W 25th St, Bilotta Andrew J Jr Hillmann Christopher W; 05/2021. $2,400,000
299 47th St, Strobaugh Terence P Ceritano Vincent O Jr; 05/2021. $1,805,000
55 W 32nd St Un C-2A, Denning James P Jr Lafferty Thomas V Jr; 05/2021. $915,000
CAPE MAY
1507-1509 Yacht Ave, Tarello Robin Nj Prime Real Estate LLC; 05/2021. $1,750,000
640 Hughes St, Idgy Barbera Holdings LLC Jeca Too Properties LLC; 05/2021. $1,675,000
821 Stockton Ave, Holliday Patricia Sea Shore S Cape LLC; 05/2021. $1,540,000
806 Sewell Ave, Moffatt James Grob Robert B; 05/2021. $1,260,000
917 Stockton Ave, 917 Stockton LLC Maloy John Monahan; 05/2021. $1,250,000
1218 Wisconsin Ave, Winters Frank J Czajkowski Raymond; 05/2021. $860,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
324 Head Of The River Road, Brittingham Robert Siniscalchi James A; 05/2021. $211,000
143 Main St, Camp Charles Haffert Greg; 05/2021. $148,000
5 Hawks Ridge Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Freda Stephen; 05/2021. $129,000
Lot 16 Block 57, Schick David W Zahradnick Barbara J; 05/2021.$87,700
66 Avalon Ave, Baronett Michael J Dell-Priscoli Susan; 05/2021. $76,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
43 E New York Ave, Mercado Jorimar Velez Scott Antoinette; 05/2021. $255,000
21 W Drumbed Road, Gee Gary W Convery Kevin; 05/2021. $231,000
Lot 18 Block 349.08, Cape May County Sheriff Shore Mgmt Co Of DelValley H Inc; 05/2021. $220,000
120 Sheridan Drive, US Bank Ntl Assoc Trust Degener Richard Jr; 05/2021. $191,000
1610 Woolson Road, Shepherd William J III Adm&C Nguyen Tran Minh; 05/2021. $165,000
245 E Florida Ave, Evans Judith Krain Marc F; 05/2021. $93,000
902 Ocean Drive Boat Slip E1, Mc Ginley David Morgan Jonathan P; 05/2021. $60,000
214 Dune Drive, Pirrone George P Silvestri Antohny M; 05/2021. $705,000
217 E Vineyard Court, Yoder Joanne M Prior Paul J; 05/2021. $640,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
206 Stites Ave, Conway Jonathon J Burke Steven J; 05/2021. $227,000
22 Oslo Ave, Bratten James Perez Antonio; 05/2021. $200,000
7 Geneva Ave, Schneeman Richard A Jr Keller Robert J; 05/2021. $180,000
7 Cochran St, Stulpin Anne G Novsak Steven P; 05/2021. $75,000
42 Route 47 North Un K13, Okomski Kenneth M Clowney Brian; 05/2021. $30,000
W 26 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders White Frederick; 05/2021. $544,820
NORTH WILDWOOD
701 Ocean Ave #10, Hirsh Joseph R Bassi Nicky A; 05/2021. $219,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Hauck Robert M De Santis Joseph; 05/2021. $185,000
622 W Pine Ave, Borden R Barry Trust Mc Neshy Christopher; 05/2021. $175,000
428 E 22nd Ave, Four W’S LLC Cedar-Oak Dev LLC; 05/2021. $150,000
506 E 9th Ave, Muccie Bernadette Mc Inerney Timothy; 05/2021. $813,000
400 E Marina Drive Un 209C, Madeira Gretchen L Shorten Timothy; 05/2021. $812,500
OCEAN CITY
831-35 Atlantic Ave, Sharp K D Kitner Trust Schiarrone James; 05/2021. $265,000
1001C Atlantic Ave Un 3-275, Petrillo Charles Love Mary J; 05/2021. $250,000
901 Ocean Ave, Mcginnis James Lesser Lydia; 05/2021. $245,000
831-35 Atlantic Ave, Kimberly Sharp Rev Trust Lemma Michael; 05/2021. $208,000
18 W Tenth St, Michener Paul Ernest Wilson Kevin; 05/2021. $200,000
870 E 7th St #423, Sodano Joseph Cebulski Stephen A; 05/2021. $129,900
1110 Wesley Ave, Yacoubian G Setrag Jr Banaru Veena; 05/2021. $118,081
807 Eighth St #607, Ferrara Eileen Nappen Victor; 05/2021. $70,000
815 Fifth Ave, Bacastow Susan Dugan Allen; 05/2021. $2,500,000
SEA ISLE CITY
123 46th St West, Boffa/Marinelli Living Trust Gallagher Charles E; 05/2021. $1,400,000
22 66th St East Un, Kahn Jeffrey Koenig Mark; 05/2021. $1,250,000
219 48th St East Un, Griffaton Gerald J Curtin James M; 05/2021. $1,100,000
STONE HARBOR
358 99th St, Bergman Harry J 358 99Th St LLC; 05/2021. $3,622,500
9715 3rd Ave, Turney Randall J Kzelian Albert; 05/2021. $3,200,000
126 110th St, Canole Sally W Solomon Joel S; 05/2021. $2,350,000
10506 Golden Gate Un B, Gilgor John Baumann Thomas C; 05/2021. $1,250,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Lot 69 Block 453.01, Sullick Brad T Werman Richard; 05/2021. $640,000
11 Lauradell Drive, Mc Quillen Thomas Cohen William J; 05/2021. $479,900
15 Deerfield Trail, Terinoni Vincent E Tomlin Travis J; 05/2021. $410,000
746 Stagecoach Road, Chiorazzo Jason P Ocean Beach Resort Inc; 05/2021. $275,000
516 Route 9, Toff Robert Rogers Charles T; 05/2021. $45,000
WEST CAPE MAY
123 Emerald Ave, Potkovac Suzette A Hope Jaime Lynn; 05/2021. $800,000
404 Fox Ave, Pierdomenico Heather L Dee David A; 05/2021. $605,000
WEST WILDWOOD
739 W Poplar Ave, Ec Pro Build LLC D&B General Contractors Inc; 05/2021. $357,272
546 W Maple Ave, Reed David C Vella Mabel A; 05/2021. $265,000
717 W Poplar Ave #1, Moss Jason Moss Jason; 05/2021. $61,351
WILDWOOD
3203 Atlantic Ave Un 102, 103, Serenity Properties Inc Schweitzer Carol; $219,000
435 W Baker Ave, Haines Sandra A Cohen Baruch; 05/2021. $190,000
108 E Roberts Ave, Stec Arlene Mrb Reno Repair & Mnt LLC; 05/2021. $105,000
138 W Spicer Ave, Promax Property Mgmt LLC Yousef Morhaf; 05/2021. $100,000
201 W Baker Ave, Grivas Nicholas Barbieri Fabio; 05/2021. $58,000
224 E Leaming Ave, Iannelli John C Scheb Robert; 05/2021. $530,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8500 Pacific Ave, Popp Thomas A Hogan John; 05/2021. $420,000
404-406 E Farragut Road Un 9, Baginski Living Trust Crawford Elizabeth A; 05/2021. $385,000
7100 Ocean Ave, Bradish William M D’Angelo Jerry; 05/2021. $362,500
404 E Denver Ave, Gargiulo Michelle Dillon James; 05/2021. $175,000
8401 Atlantic Ave, Israel William Fanelli Joseph M; 05/2021. $160,000
6701 Atlantic Ave Un 211, Holian Thomas P Di Lauro Nicola; 05/2021. $130,000
6201 Ocean Ave, Pzmag L L C Haverkamp Patricia; 05/2021. $125,000
WOODBINE
60 School House Lane, School House LLC Hkh Partners LLC; 05/2021. $260,000
725 Hellprin Ave, Vineyard Donald Hughes John; 05/2021. $260,000
705 Madison Ave, Smith Paula Y Murray Next Rendition Homes LLC; 05/2021. $93,000
Cumberland County
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Springtown Road, 5/20/2021, $19,000
1049 Gum Tree Corner Road, 5/26/2021, $15,000
851 Springtown-Sheppards Mill Road, 5/28/2021, $172,500
751 Springtown Road, 5/28/2021, $225,000
1071 Bridgeton Road, 5/28/2021, $575,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
36 Lakeside Drive, 5/26/2021, $60,000
0 Cubby Hollow Road, 5/26/2021, $69,000
246 Shoemaker Road, 5/26/2021, $251,000
701 Shiloh Pike, 5/28/2021, $120,000
MILLVILLE
641 Shewchenko Ave, 5/20/2021, $215,000
96 W Main St, 5/24/2021, $10,000
701 W Main St, 5/24/2021, $179,900
16 Chancery Court, 5/24/2021, $225,000
144 Carmel Road, 5/24/2021, $240,000
1934 W Main St, 5/25/2021, $185,000
200 Riverside Drive, 5/26/2021, $50,000
506 N 7th St, 5/26/2021, $115,000
621 Church St, 5/26/2021, $118,000
200 N 2nd St, 5/26/2021, $200,900
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
29 Eisenhower Drive, 5/13/2021, $246,990
47 Eisenhower Drive, 5/13/2021, $265,990
11 Bermuda Ave, 5/18/2021, $135,880
8 Seville Drive, 5/20/2021, $196,000
Shady Dell Lane, 5/20/2021, $238,500
VINELAND
2711 Inverness Road, 5/13/2021, $338,528.00
1305 W Wheat Road, 5/14/2021, $137,000.00
908 Washington Ave, 5/15/2021, $21,400.00
462 Carlisle Drive, 5/17/2021, $95,000.00
957 Michael Ave, 5/17/2021, $148,000.00
3728 Hance Bridge Road, 5/17/2021, $222,000.00
2703 Inverness Road, 5/17/2021, $318,925.75
2757 Perna Lane, 5/17/2021, $325,000.00
1616 Linden Blvd, 5/18/2021, $100,000.00
2572 N West Blvd, 5/18/2021, $120,000.00
731 S East Ave, 5/18/2021, $165,000.00
2196 S Main Road, 5/18/2021, $170,000.00
1616 Linden Blvd, 5/18/2021, $205,000.00
2141 S Lincoln Ave, 5/18/2021, $236,000.00
1565 Hance Bridge Road, 5/18/2021, $376,000.00
3989 S Lincoln Ave, 5/18/2021, $380,000.00
959 &C W Sherman Ave, 5/18/2021, $400,000.00
31 S Mvrtle St, 5/19/2021, $90,000.00
1395 Hance Bridge Road, 5/19/2021, $120,000.00
47 S Myrtle St, 5/19/2021, $151,000.00
604 S Fourth St, 5/19/2021, $152,000.00
2537 East Oak Road, 5/19/2021, $200,000.00
2701 Seville St, 5/19/2021, $238,500.00
364 Axtell Ave, 5/19/2021, $6,175,000.00
44 Victory Ave, 5/20/2021, $198,000.00
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
805 Bowsprit Point, 5/2021. $575,000
1443 G St, 5/2021. $579,000
1073 Laurel Blvd, 5/2021. $585,000
7 Gladstone St, 5/2021. $593,527
934 Pelican Drive, 5/2021. $665,000
1208 Gannet Court, 5/2021. $670,000
692 Fairview Lane, 5/2021. $672,500
13 Bridge Creek Lane, 5/2021. $764,900
947 Mallard Drive, 5/2021. $769,225
812 Sandpiper Drive, 5/2021. $775,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
285 Newport Way, 5/2021. $360,000
397 Parkertown Drive, 5/2021. $360,000
8 Grayhawk Lane, 5/2021. $365,000
169 Pinehurst Drive, 5/2021. $370,000
11 Cypress Court, 5/2021. $374,900
18 Cypress Court, 5/2021. $390,000
7 Woodduck Drive, 5/2021. $390,000
12 Pinewood Drive, 5/2021. $414,500
20 W Raritan Drive, 5/2021. $415,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1106g Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $1,445,000
12w Old Whaling Lane, 5/2021. $1,525,000
4700a Bay Terrace, 5/2021. $1,600,000
1 D Sunset Blvd, 5/2021. $1,685,000
1082 E Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $1,824,000
112 N Ohio Ave, 5/2021. $1,850,000
52e Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $1,999,000
87 N Ohio Ave, 5/2021. $2,100,000
7 Seaview Dr South, 5/2021. $2,201,000
59b Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $2,290,000
22 W Bond Ave, 5/2021. $2,295,000
5307 South Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $2,350,000
124 E Sand Dune Lane, 5/2021. $2,400,000
14 E Selfridge Ave, 5/2021. $2,500,000
133c Long Beach Blvd, 5/2021. $2,575,000
10 E Arts Lane, 5/2021. $3,275,000
208 E 21st St, 5/2021. $6,000,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
27 Raccoon Lane, 5/2021. $446,615
20 Bobstay Road, 5/2021. $448,795
13 Janelle Drive, 5/2021. $451,000
9 Hooper Ave, 5/2021. $460,000
35 Flanders Drive, 5/2021. $470,000
1 Magner Ave, 5/2021. $480,375
6 Whisper Way, 5/2021. $485,000
20 Fullrigger Ave, 5/2021. $495,000
207 Rahway Road, 5/2021. $525,000
5 Michael Ave, 5/2021. $601,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
3 Farrah Drive, 5/2021. $305,490
13 Farrah Drive, 5/2021. $308,990
1091 Vessel Lane, 5/2021. $315,000
1100 Fathom Ave, 5/2021. $320,000
15 Farrah Drive, 5/2021. $320,490
57 Melanie Way, 5/2021. $321,490
21 Stafford Ave, 5/2021. $325,000
23 Atlantis Ave, 5/2021. $330,000
101 Temple Ave, 5/2021. $340,000
1062 Driftwood Ave, 5/2021. $340,000
504 Outrigger Lane, 5/2021. $344,000
52 Harold Lane, 5/2021. $349,200
1177 Barnacle Drive, 5/2021. $350,000
1190 Ripple Ave, 5/2021. $350,000
663 Cedar Run Dock Road, 5/2021. $362,500
389 Mermaid Drive, 5/2021. $370,000
1155 Treasure Ave, 5/2021. $370,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.