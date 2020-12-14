 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

611 S Hore Road, Dhar Liton K Chamberlain Carol Ann; 10/13/20. $185,000

106 Laurel Circle, Castillo Jay E Milano Jennifer; 10/15/20. $285,000

1007 Chelsea Road, Bickel Dorothea Taylor Theresa A; 10/19/20. $207,400

31 Ables Run Drive, Kirkpatrick Thomas Rosen Michelle/Exrx; 10/19/20. $195,000

46 Delray Lane, Petti Mark Federal National Mtg Assn; 10/19/20. $192,800

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2012-1, Dandrea Family Tr B&M Real Estate Entrp Lp; 10/15/20. $375,000

100 S Berkley Sq Unit 12a, Hillman Bruce L Berlin Lawrence; 10/16/20. $539,000

115 N Windsor Ave, Kanhai Oneil Chowdhury Mohammed; 10/16/20. $172,000

30 N Laclede Place, Lefievre Yann Nunez Myrian; 10/16/20. $175,000

BRIGANTINE

4622a Schooner Road, Bozella Stephanie Shilling Kathleen M; 10/01/20. $242,500

4701 Harbor Beach Blvd, Summa Kevin D Primiano George A; 10/02/20. $180,000

28 Lighthouse Dr Unit A, Stein Tobey Primus Matthew; 10/05/20. $258,900

345 34th St So, Lang Patricia A Virginia Hassel Liv Tr; 10/05/20. $424,900

5 Alberta Drive, Reuter David Vece John F; 10/05/20. $295,000

905 E Beach Ave, Sutherland Barbara Bongiorno Carl/Heir; 10/05/20. $285,000

208 18th St So, Klein Theresa M Yotter Barbara A; 10/07/20. $530,000

129 6th St So Unit A, Bavaro Jacqueline A Cajumas John; 10/08/20. $308,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

338 Meadows Drive, Gilliss Richard E Echo Lake Prop Llc; 09/22/20. $256,000

625 Regency Drive, Almeyda Stephaine Callahan Adam; 09/22/20. $175,000

315 E Kelly Drive, Baart Douglas Rahman Amir; 09/23/20. $291,000

44 Crowndale Place, Galello Monette Franks Neal M; 09/24/20. $284,900

510 S 2nd Ave, Velez David A Diaz Morales Natalia; 09/24/20. $190,000

142 S Pitney Road, Kliminski Maryann Reyes Roderick/Tr; 09/25/20. $299,000

272 W Father Keis Drive, Meyer Amanda Woerner Neil A III; 09/25/20. $190,000

506 Heritage Court, Brister Benjamin J Fotia Dennis; 09/28/20. $339,999

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2 Westover Circle, Matthews Catherine E Tufail Kashif; 10/02/20. $200,000

295 Old River Road, Johnson Robert J Jr Vermandel Bethann; 10/02/20. $250,000

35 Lewis Drive, Carlson Harry K Lovelock John P; 10/02/20. $266,350

513 Willow Oak Drive, Otuwa Christiana Lilley Caleb J; 10/05/20. $355,000

1388 Montreal Ave, Ostrofsky Eric Kraus Debra; 10/07/20. $180,000

34 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Moise Claudette M; 10/07/20. $317,900

LONGPORT

35 S Yarmouth Ave, Ward Michael J Irons John; 10/02/20. $2,172,000

2304 Atlantic Ave, 2304 Atlantic Llc Eisenberg Marsha Z; 10/05/20. $1,650,000

MARGATE

210 N Madison Ave #3, Miller Jarret C Barbera Daniel; 09/21/20. $625,000

8 S Andover Ave, Erlbaum Scott D Teichholz Henry A; 09/21/20. $710,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #806, Lewenson Family Tr Bergman Mark; 09/21/20. $290,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 805, Carder Chad Allen Lewenson Family Tr; 09/21/20. $285,000

107 N Exeter Ave, Silpe Richard J Russell Michael; 09/22/20. $1,350,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

3300 Moss Mill Road, Graff Nicole Kurz Thomas; 10/05/20. $490,000

4610 Pleasant Mills Road, Annacone Justin Maskos Robert F; 10/05/20. $395,000

4101 Nesco Road, Ford Brandon M Oberparleiter Reginald/Atty; 10/21/20. $255,000

1115 Heidelberg Ave, Browne Veronica Lee Lutgen Ronald L; 10/23/20. $320,000

2825 Musket Lane, Sprague Matthew Schiavo Sharon; 10/23/20. $550,000

Cape May County

AVALON

6869 Ocean Drive, Shore Is Nice LLC Kukla Nathan A; 10/2020. $1,111,000

Lot 58 C-E Block 32.04, Rodowicz Meghan Sturgeon John H; 10/2020. $999,999

10 Seagull Drive, Beltz James Raupp Jeffrey William; 10/2020. $6,500,000

4 88th St, Bedi Arjun Peace & Serenity 390 LLC; 10/2020. $6,350,000

431 & 445 20th St, M E Kershner Living Rev Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2020. $4,900,000

89 E 27th St, Herdelin Robert Nils Est 89 27th St LLC; 10/2020. $3,500,000

304 76th St, Dunn Gregory Jones Kenneth E; 10/2020. $3,037,500

CAPE MAY

827 Washington St, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Conrad Frank E; 10/2020. $699,000

1331 Pennsylvania Ave, O’Brien Denise Nay Malloy Lisa M; 10/2020. $625,000

921 Queen St, Wolfe William Crouse Raymond P Jr; 10/2020. $599,000

109B First Ave, Onyx Lee E Blumenthal Alan H; 10/2020. $460,000

507 Washington St Un 104, Constance D Velli Trust Museum Of Fine Arts & Pop Culture Inc; 10/2020. $350,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

253 Tyler Road, Deutsche Bank Ntl Trust Co Trust Hraimel Abdeltif; 10/2020. $105,000

281 Longport Ave, Boyd Gary Tustin Mark; 10/2020. $87,200

40 Stone Harbor Ave, Moyer Richard P Hamilton Stephen S; 10/2020. $77,900

30 Wildwood Ave, Vaugh Michael P Clark John Jr; 10/2020. $77,400

105 N Ravenwood Drive, Stackhouse Ronald F Sr Ledoux Alfred O Jr; 11/2020. $400,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

1 Sea Bay Drive, Bentom Properties LLC Exeter 20455 Wy LLC; 10/2020. $880,000

5 Fairway Drive, Mann Kenneth L Swenor Joanna; 10/2020. $825,000

108 E Rochester Ave, Ronn Patricia King Donald J; 10/2020. $470,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Jacobs Robert; 10/2020. $469,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Kunkel Eric; 10/2020. $469,000

Lot 1 Block 729, Dilts Claude Sanford James L; 10/2020. $450,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Halik Richard M Jr; 10/2020. $449,000

743 Shunpike Road, Melli Jeremy Mcmenamin Edward; 10/2020. $400,000

825 Shunpike Road, Baumgarten Joseph G Simmons Linda E; 10/2020. $385,000

106 Leaming Ave, Laing Matthew Corsaro Frances; 10/2020. $349,900

OCEAN CITY

2228 West Ave 1st Fl, Asaro Stephen A Pontoriero John J; 10/2020. $662,500

1257 West Ave, Fusco John Medich Thomas; 10/2020. $510,000

1721-23 Haven Ave, Marino Jeffrey Wissman Francis B; 10/2020. $485,000

834 St James Place, Mayer Robert W Jr Boccuto Felecia M; 10/2020. $450,000

611-13 Bay Ave, Szollose John M Hildebrand Andrea M Grill; 10/2020. $449,900

SEA ISLE CITY

5204 Central Ave, Konicki Francis J Jr Redfern Ocean LLC; 10/2020. $999,000

7704 Landis Ave, Pyne Christopher M Phelan Barbara; 10/2020. $815,000

109 34th St Aka 109 34th St, Dailey Thomas Walsh John E; 10/2020. $800,000

104 36th St Un 302, Lamb Linda P Tompkins Joseph W; 10/2020. $702,000

3500 Boardwalk Un 310N, Hesson James C Jr Ferrari Dino; 10/2020. $600,000

135 68th St, Karwowski Barbara A Wolff Michael E; 10/2020. $450,000

WILDWOOD

4216 Hudson Ave, Loan Portfolio LLC Equity Trusttt Company Cust; 10/2020. $30,000

3224 Lake Ave, Ditoro John J Gould Christopher C; 10/2020. $900,000

615 W Burk Ave, Kemp Marita Ambrose Francis; 10/2020. $601,000

112 W Andrews Ave Un A, Murray Kevin A Roth Bernhard R; 10/2020. $400,000

324 E Juniper Ave, Bostock Robert A Gansky Heather; 10/2020. $325,000

101 E Taylor Ave Un H, Brier Scott Pacitti Anthony M; 10/2020. $315,000

124 E Bennett Ave, Moffo Vincent Colamesta Don Roger; 10/2020. $310,000

3811 Arctic Ave, Manni Joseph P Ciavarelli Christopher J; 10/2020. $310,000

Cumberland County

VINELAND

2846 Paris Place, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; US Bank National Assoc Trust By Atty, Turner Belinda, 8/7/2020. $140,300

2936 N West Ave, Cuff Brittany P; Cuff Ronald F, Morales Noel; Morales Tracy, 8/10/2020. $320,000

991 Wills Place, Brown Eleanor T, Weis Darren S, 8/10/2020. $205,000

987 Utopia Lane, Ackerman Henry; H&K Property Management Llc, Hines Timothy J; Hines Tina B, 8/10/2020. $235,000

292 Carpy Ave, Salas Damian; Salas Elaine, Cruz Iris, 8/11/2020. $178,000

206 Fenimore St, Valero Elizabeth, Ramos Stephanie M; Tapia Eric, 8/11/2020. $148,000

2788 Maple Ave, Tedesco Salvatore F Sr, Hernandez Maura Cipriano; Mendoza Rodolfo Espana, 8/12/2020. $209,900

1691 Junior Drive, Dilisciandro Angela Fka; Mclaughlin Angela; Mclaughlin Timothy, H&K Property Management Co Llc, 8/12/2020. $187,000

348 Quigley Ave, Weir Bradley C; Weir Danielle, Harris Maruba, 8/12/2020. $200,000

83 Arcadia Ave, Deon Anthony R Est; Deon Celeste Est By Exec; Deon Steven Exec, Serrano Victor M Jr, 8/12/2020. $149,000

1420 Magnolia Road, Busnardo Brad Leigh; Busnardo Stacy, Kearney Danielle E; Martin Joshua L, 8/12/2020. $201,000

2561 Allegheny Ave, Salvatore John A Jr; Salvatore Lindsay, Cordero Lissette, 8/12/2020. $239,900

28 N Myrtle St, Brucciochi Llc; Gruccio William M, Ferrari Courtney A, 8/12/2020. $156,000

3410 Siena Way, Peters Barbara; Peters Theodore, Sherma Lauren, 8/12/2020. $325,000

860 Cheltenham Drive, Patel Ghanshyam, Riker Gary; Smith Ammie, 8/13/2020. $145,000

1106 Liberty Ave, Palek Chynna M; Palek Eric Michael, Hughes Seth, 8/13/2020. $212,000

234 South Main Road, Bystrom Emma Grace Aka; Bystrom Grace S Aka, Heredia Abrahan; Heredia Awilda, 8/13/2020. $112,200

74 Holly Hill Terrace, Perez Grace Fka; Vera Grace, Khan Sakhwat; Salah Hasan, 8/13/2020. $145,900

5408 Ascher Road, Cannon Maryann Exec; Mccartney Pauline Exec; Wittland Carl Est; Wittland Clara M Est By Exec, Schaffer Anita C, 8/13/2020. $160,000

3242 Tuttlegrove Road, Vanacker Lindsay M; Vanacker Sean C, Moenga Edward Okondo; Mokaya Judith, 8/17/2020. $355,000

2216 Civil War Road, Cabana Properties Iii Llc By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty, Schneider Jillian; Schneider Michael, 8/17/2020. $283,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

