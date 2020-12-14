How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
611 S Hore Road, Dhar Liton K Chamberlain Carol Ann; 10/13/20. $185,000
106 Laurel Circle, Castillo Jay E Milano Jennifer; 10/15/20. $285,000
1007 Chelsea Road, Bickel Dorothea Taylor Theresa A; 10/19/20. $207,400
31 Ables Run Drive, Kirkpatrick Thomas Rosen Michelle/Exrx; 10/19/20. $195,000
46 Delray Lane, Petti Mark Federal National Mtg Assn; 10/19/20. $192,800
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2012-1, Dandrea Family Tr B&M Real Estate Entrp Lp; 10/15/20. $375,000
100 S Berkley Sq Unit 12a, Hillman Bruce L Berlin Lawrence; 10/16/20. $539,000
115 N Windsor Ave, Kanhai Oneil Chowdhury Mohammed; 10/16/20. $172,000
30 N Laclede Place, Lefievre Yann Nunez Myrian; 10/16/20. $175,000
BRIGANTINE
4622a Schooner Road, Bozella Stephanie Shilling Kathleen M; 10/01/20. $242,500
4701 Harbor Beach Blvd, Summa Kevin D Primiano George A; 10/02/20. $180,000
28 Lighthouse Dr Unit A, Stein Tobey Primus Matthew; 10/05/20. $258,900
345 34th St So, Lang Patricia A Virginia Hassel Liv Tr; 10/05/20. $424,900
5 Alberta Drive, Reuter David Vece John F; 10/05/20. $295,000
905 E Beach Ave, Sutherland Barbara Bongiorno Carl/Heir; 10/05/20. $285,000
208 18th St So, Klein Theresa M Yotter Barbara A; 10/07/20. $530,000
129 6th St So Unit A, Bavaro Jacqueline A Cajumas John; 10/08/20. $308,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
338 Meadows Drive, Gilliss Richard E Echo Lake Prop Llc; 09/22/20. $256,000
625 Regency Drive, Almeyda Stephaine Callahan Adam; 09/22/20. $175,000
315 E Kelly Drive, Baart Douglas Rahman Amir; 09/23/20. $291,000
44 Crowndale Place, Galello Monette Franks Neal M; 09/24/20. $284,900
510 S 2nd Ave, Velez David A Diaz Morales Natalia; 09/24/20. $190,000
142 S Pitney Road, Kliminski Maryann Reyes Roderick/Tr; 09/25/20. $299,000
272 W Father Keis Drive, Meyer Amanda Woerner Neil A III; 09/25/20. $190,000
506 Heritage Court, Brister Benjamin J Fotia Dennis; 09/28/20. $339,999
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2 Westover Circle, Matthews Catherine E Tufail Kashif; 10/02/20. $200,000
295 Old River Road, Johnson Robert J Jr Vermandel Bethann; 10/02/20. $250,000
35 Lewis Drive, Carlson Harry K Lovelock John P; 10/02/20. $266,350
513 Willow Oak Drive, Otuwa Christiana Lilley Caleb J; 10/05/20. $355,000
1388 Montreal Ave, Ostrofsky Eric Kraus Debra; 10/07/20. $180,000
34 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Moise Claudette M; 10/07/20. $317,900
LONGPORT
35 S Yarmouth Ave, Ward Michael J Irons John; 10/02/20. $2,172,000
2304 Atlantic Ave, 2304 Atlantic Llc Eisenberg Marsha Z; 10/05/20. $1,650,000
MARGATE
210 N Madison Ave #3, Miller Jarret C Barbera Daniel; 09/21/20. $625,000
8 S Andover Ave, Erlbaum Scott D Teichholz Henry A; 09/21/20. $710,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #806, Lewenson Family Tr Bergman Mark; 09/21/20. $290,000
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 805, Carder Chad Allen Lewenson Family Tr; 09/21/20. $285,000
107 N Exeter Ave, Silpe Richard J Russell Michael; 09/22/20. $1,350,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
3300 Moss Mill Road, Graff Nicole Kurz Thomas; 10/05/20. $490,000
4610 Pleasant Mills Road, Annacone Justin Maskos Robert F; 10/05/20. $395,000
4101 Nesco Road, Ford Brandon M Oberparleiter Reginald/Atty; 10/21/20. $255,000
1115 Heidelberg Ave, Browne Veronica Lee Lutgen Ronald L; 10/23/20. $320,000
2825 Musket Lane, Sprague Matthew Schiavo Sharon; 10/23/20. $550,000
Cape May County
AVALON
6869 Ocean Drive, Shore Is Nice LLC Kukla Nathan A; 10/2020. $1,111,000
Lot 58 C-E Block 32.04, Rodowicz Meghan Sturgeon John H; 10/2020. $999,999
10 Seagull Drive, Beltz James Raupp Jeffrey William; 10/2020. $6,500,000
4 88th St, Bedi Arjun Peace & Serenity 390 LLC; 10/2020. $6,350,000
431 & 445 20th St, M E Kershner Living Rev Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2020. $4,900,000
89 E 27th St, Herdelin Robert Nils Est 89 27th St LLC; 10/2020. $3,500,000
304 76th St, Dunn Gregory Jones Kenneth E; 10/2020. $3,037,500
CAPE MAY
827 Washington St, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Conrad Frank E; 10/2020. $699,000
1331 Pennsylvania Ave, O’Brien Denise Nay Malloy Lisa M; 10/2020. $625,000
921 Queen St, Wolfe William Crouse Raymond P Jr; 10/2020. $599,000
109B First Ave, Onyx Lee E Blumenthal Alan H; 10/2020. $460,000
507 Washington St Un 104, Constance D Velli Trust Museum Of Fine Arts & Pop Culture Inc; 10/2020. $350,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
253 Tyler Road, Deutsche Bank Ntl Trust Co Trust Hraimel Abdeltif; 10/2020. $105,000
281 Longport Ave, Boyd Gary Tustin Mark; 10/2020. $87,200
40 Stone Harbor Ave, Moyer Richard P Hamilton Stephen S; 10/2020. $77,900
30 Wildwood Ave, Vaugh Michael P Clark John Jr; 10/2020. $77,400
105 N Ravenwood Drive, Stackhouse Ronald F Sr Ledoux Alfred O Jr; 11/2020. $400,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1 Sea Bay Drive, Bentom Properties LLC Exeter 20455 Wy LLC; 10/2020. $880,000
5 Fairway Drive, Mann Kenneth L Swenor Joanna; 10/2020. $825,000
108 E Rochester Ave, Ronn Patricia King Donald J; 10/2020. $470,000
902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Jacobs Robert; 10/2020. $469,000
902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Kunkel Eric; 10/2020. $469,000
Lot 1 Block 729, Dilts Claude Sanford James L; 10/2020. $450,000
902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Halik Richard M Jr; 10/2020. $449,000
743 Shunpike Road, Melli Jeremy Mcmenamin Edward; 10/2020. $400,000
825 Shunpike Road, Baumgarten Joseph G Simmons Linda E; 10/2020. $385,000
106 Leaming Ave, Laing Matthew Corsaro Frances; 10/2020. $349,900
OCEAN CITY
2228 West Ave 1st Fl, Asaro Stephen A Pontoriero John J; 10/2020. $662,500
1257 West Ave, Fusco John Medich Thomas; 10/2020. $510,000
1721-23 Haven Ave, Marino Jeffrey Wissman Francis B; 10/2020. $485,000
834 St James Place, Mayer Robert W Jr Boccuto Felecia M; 10/2020. $450,000
611-13 Bay Ave, Szollose John M Hildebrand Andrea M Grill; 10/2020. $449,900
SEA ISLE CITY
5204 Central Ave, Konicki Francis J Jr Redfern Ocean LLC; 10/2020. $999,000
7704 Landis Ave, Pyne Christopher M Phelan Barbara; 10/2020. $815,000
109 34th St Aka 109 34th St, Dailey Thomas Walsh John E; 10/2020. $800,000
104 36th St Un 302, Lamb Linda P Tompkins Joseph W; 10/2020. $702,000
3500 Boardwalk Un 310N, Hesson James C Jr Ferrari Dino; 10/2020. $600,000
135 68th St, Karwowski Barbara A Wolff Michael E; 10/2020. $450,000
WILDWOOD
4216 Hudson Ave, Loan Portfolio LLC Equity Trusttt Company Cust; 10/2020. $30,000
3224 Lake Ave, Ditoro John J Gould Christopher C; 10/2020. $900,000
615 W Burk Ave, Kemp Marita Ambrose Francis; 10/2020. $601,000
112 W Andrews Ave Un A, Murray Kevin A Roth Bernhard R; 10/2020. $400,000
324 E Juniper Ave, Bostock Robert A Gansky Heather; 10/2020. $325,000
101 E Taylor Ave Un H, Brier Scott Pacitti Anthony M; 10/2020. $315,000
124 E Bennett Ave, Moffo Vincent Colamesta Don Roger; 10/2020. $310,000
3811 Arctic Ave, Manni Joseph P Ciavarelli Christopher J; 10/2020. $310,000
Cumberland County
VINELAND
2846 Paris Place, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; US Bank National Assoc Trust By Atty, Turner Belinda, 8/7/2020. $140,300
2936 N West Ave, Cuff Brittany P; Cuff Ronald F, Morales Noel; Morales Tracy, 8/10/2020. $320,000
991 Wills Place, Brown Eleanor T, Weis Darren S, 8/10/2020. $205,000
987 Utopia Lane, Ackerman Henry; H&K Property Management Llc, Hines Timothy J; Hines Tina B, 8/10/2020. $235,000
292 Carpy Ave, Salas Damian; Salas Elaine, Cruz Iris, 8/11/2020. $178,000
206 Fenimore St, Valero Elizabeth, Ramos Stephanie M; Tapia Eric, 8/11/2020. $148,000
2788 Maple Ave, Tedesco Salvatore F Sr, Hernandez Maura Cipriano; Mendoza Rodolfo Espana, 8/12/2020. $209,900
1691 Junior Drive, Dilisciandro Angela Fka; Mclaughlin Angela; Mclaughlin Timothy, H&K Property Management Co Llc, 8/12/2020. $187,000
348 Quigley Ave, Weir Bradley C; Weir Danielle, Harris Maruba, 8/12/2020. $200,000
83 Arcadia Ave, Deon Anthony R Est; Deon Celeste Est By Exec; Deon Steven Exec, Serrano Victor M Jr, 8/12/2020. $149,000
1420 Magnolia Road, Busnardo Brad Leigh; Busnardo Stacy, Kearney Danielle E; Martin Joshua L, 8/12/2020. $201,000
2561 Allegheny Ave, Salvatore John A Jr; Salvatore Lindsay, Cordero Lissette, 8/12/2020. $239,900
28 N Myrtle St, Brucciochi Llc; Gruccio William M, Ferrari Courtney A, 8/12/2020. $156,000
3410 Siena Way, Peters Barbara; Peters Theodore, Sherma Lauren, 8/12/2020. $325,000
860 Cheltenham Drive, Patel Ghanshyam, Riker Gary; Smith Ammie, 8/13/2020. $145,000
1106 Liberty Ave, Palek Chynna M; Palek Eric Michael, Hughes Seth, 8/13/2020. $212,000
234 South Main Road, Bystrom Emma Grace Aka; Bystrom Grace S Aka, Heredia Abrahan; Heredia Awilda, 8/13/2020. $112,200
74 Holly Hill Terrace, Perez Grace Fka; Vera Grace, Khan Sakhwat; Salah Hasan, 8/13/2020. $145,900
5408 Ascher Road, Cannon Maryann Exec; Mccartney Pauline Exec; Wittland Carl Est; Wittland Clara M Est By Exec, Schaffer Anita C, 8/13/2020. $160,000
3242 Tuttlegrove Road, Vanacker Lindsay M; Vanacker Sean C, Moenga Edward Okondo; Mokaya Judith, 8/17/2020. $355,000
2216 Civil War Road, Cabana Properties Iii Llc By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty, Schneider Jillian; Schneider Michael, 8/17/2020. $283,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
