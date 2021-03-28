How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
307 Pine St, Regan James Joseph Bricker Walter J; 01/28/21. $219,000
204 Cynwyd Drive, Pipitone James Mccall Daniel; 01/28/21. $265,000
1m Oyster Bay Road, 1m Oyster Bay Rd Llc Ramirez Jennifer A; 01/28/21. $78,000
205 Wynnewood Drive, Revell Maria E Santoro John; 01/29/21. $231,000
ATLANTIC CITY
36 S Georgia Ave, Hossain Md Anowar Chinaamerican Realty Inc; 01/26/21. $185,000
815 N Michigan Ave, Lsf9 Master Participation Tr Craffey Eglis M; 01/27/21. $66,000
124 S New York Ave, Popper Brian B&B Parking Inc; 01/27/21. $423,259.59
47 Anchorage Court, Olivo Lee Anne Peak Doreen; 01/27/21. $150,000
117 N Tallahassee Ave, Barker Eileen Herskovitz Howard; 01/27/21. $772,000
BRIGANTINE
4407 W Brigantine Ave, Boorse Betty L Boorse William; 01/19/21. $180,000
218 3rd St So, Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc Bladt Edward A; 01/20/21. $699,900
324 14th St So, Stewart Les Stewart Joanne; 01/20/21. $400,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S303, Pera Joann Sabatini Carmel; 01/21/21. $319,900
840 W Shore Drive, Knee Jason Greenshores Llc; 01/21/21. $465,000
301 4th St So, Donato Allyson/Tr Didomenico Scott R; 01/21/21. $595,000
112 9th St No, Weiss Seymour S Siegel Marc Bryan; 01/21/21. $365,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
111-113 Chicago Ave, Harker Edith N&N Projects Llc; 01/26/21. $180,000
204 Hamburg Ave, Stoehr Richard L Peterson Brian C Sr; 01/29/21. $125,900
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
5 Clover Hill Circle, Sacco Anthony M III Warker Todd; 01/14/21. $375,00
202 Tallowwood Drive, Epifanio Michael S Reed Veronica; 01/15/21. $299,900
18 Ivystone Drive, Godoy Paola A Florido Reed Mark E; 01/15/21. $235,000
7220 Fernwood Ave, Towd Point Mtg Tr 2017 6 Chowdhury Rubayet; 01/15/21. $220,000
110 Asbury Road, Aberman Michael P Edwards Liam; 01/19/21. $245,000
114 Daphne Road, Winter Steven Salamea Daniel; 01/19/21. $384,900
203 Sandpiper Drive, Stashak Lee Anne Johnson Suzanne M; 01/19/21. $166,500
216 Coolidge Ave, Echo Lake Entrp Llc Dedar Mohammed; 01/20/21. $70,000
150 Robert Best Road, Ksel Przemyslaw M Rodriguez Ktanya M; 01/20/21. $289,900
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
85 Liberty Court, Cirrincione Rentals Llc Agnella Edward J Jr; 01/14/21. $130,000
835 E Moss Mill Road, Brown Linda R Home Scape Llc; 01/15/21. $83,000
203 Providence Court, Providence 203e Llc Simpson Andrew; 01/15/21. $351,000
524 Brook Lane, Aar Renovations Llc Rodriguez Figueroa David; 01/15/21. $257,800
531 Country Club Drive, 531 Blue Heron Llc Harlowe Ellen E; 01/15/21. $249,900
443 A Upas Ave, Silletti Daniel V Bonilla Jennifer; 01/19/21. $190,000
310 Charles Drive, Gist Leo R Sousie Martin J; 01/20/21. $265,000
251 St Joseph St, Brathwaite Aisha S Evans Colleen; 01/21/21. $199,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
13 Strathmere Road, USA VA Edeh Osilamah Cletus; 01/14/21. $220,000
12 Princeton Place, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Awotunde Modupeola; 01/14/21. $250,425
6034 Danenhauer Lane, Dougherty Thomas R Danenhauer Lane Llc; 01/14/21. $310,000
30 Central Ave, Kelly Daniel J Johnson Shad Edwin Jr; 01/14/21. $207,000
5986 Laurel St, Mcdaniel Michael A Basile Corey; 01/15/21. $350,000
46 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Jones Natalie L; 01/15/21. $290,990
2601 Falcon Court, Tashman Yehoshua Buzzetta Doriann L; 01/15/21. $125,000
54 Galleria Drive, Ryan Homes Fata Francesco F; 01/15/21. $310,850
4438 Yorktown Place, Hennessy Phifer Nanci Mevco Real Estate Llc; 01/19/21. $70,000
MARGATE
102 S Nassau Ave, J Robert Birnhak Deed Of Tr Davco Construction Inc; 01/04/21. $1,475,000
11 N Vendome Ave, Draper Judith L Goodman Michael; 01/04/21. $1,525,000
16 S Granville Ave, Meir Levi David Finn Robert S; 01/04/21. $675,000
108 N Osborne Ave, Feldman Seth C Smallow Susan M; 01/04/21. $885,000
119 N Monroe Ave #B, Dickstein Arlen B Leboff Kenneth; 01/05/21. $569,000
9 S Granville Ave Unit C, Barrels Properties Llc Gerson Greg M; 01/05/21. $685,000
8100 Marshall Ave, Singer Irving Singer Amy; 01/06/21. $400,000
408 N Huntington Ave, Ferri Frank Holland Sara Jane; 01/06/21. $620,000
NORTHFIELD
210 W Mill Road, Murphy Timothy Gallagher Richard M; 01/15/21. $180,000
2303 New Road, Lally Michael Cod Holdings Llc; 01/15/21. $220,000
916 Ridgewood Drive, Miller Robert D,/Heir Koelling Maria; 01/15/21. $270,000
2314 Merritt Drive, Voorhees Austin A Gallagher William A; 01/15/21. $250,000
1513 Shore Road, Sadreameli Debra Sanfilippo Charles; 01/20/21. $263,000
SOMERS POINT
204 W Wilmont Ave, Sorrentino Barbara L Gilbert Leroy L Jr/Exrx; 01/20/21. $199,000
35 Gulph Mill Road, Zala Sonalba Horvath Michele; 01/21/21. $224,900
104 S Pointe, Cotrufello Andre A Ballow Barry; 01/22/21. $555,000
318 Shore Road, Dalaigh Jimmy Hackney Joseph Z; 01/22/21. $105,000
542 Sunrise Ave, Berkauzer John Lipshultz Eileen; 01/22/21. $144,000
307 Shore Road, Sementa Oriana A/Heir Mbii Mgmt Llc; 01/25/21. $196,000
VENTNOR
111 S Surrey Ave #100, Mortelliti George Pearlstein Ivy Lee; 01/11/21. $260,000
106 N Suffolk Ave, Aps Real Estate Llc Townsend William A Jr; 01/12/21. $251,000
5905 Calvert Ave 2nd Fl, 6300 Winchester Llc Kieserman James K; 01/13/21. $306,000
16 S Melbourne Ave, Arnold And Shirley Friedman Doroshow Larry; 01/13/21. $665,000
505 N Oxford Ave, Jones Richard Taraborrelli Joseph; 01/13/21. $325,000
12 S Vassar Square, Morrisroe Andrew J III/Tr/Tr Grossman Laurence; 01/13/21. $275,000
7015 Ventnor Gardens Plaza First Fl, Tanenbaum Debbi Lynne Lenetsky Marvin; 01/13/21. $245,000
107 N Dudley Ave, Rose Sean Warren Moorhead Stacy; 01/13/21. $452,900
208 N Somerset Ave, Martin Natalie Belden Doreen H; 01/14/21. $425,000
5604 Monmouth Ave, Valenta Michael J Simmonds Andrew; 01/14/21. $195,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 14 Block 368.01, Seton Kimberly Delzingaro Lena M; 12/2020. $224,500
117 W Bates Ave, Marinelli Priscilla J Sussenbach Peter; 12/2020. $195,000
Lot 11 Block 184, Mahler Richard O Steere Jaime; 12/2020. $190,000
50 Pacific Ave, Burch David Blake Brian J; 12/2020. $180,101
28 West Virginia Ave, Stokes Jeanamarie L Lilly Stephanie L; 12/2020. $170,000
Lot 19 Block 108, Ransom Robert C Jr Zambardi Grace Trust; 12/2020. $164,000
641 Route 9, Mullock Zachary Grasso Joseph; 12/2020. $164,000
205 E New York Ave, Brown Thomas M Murphy Kathleen J; 12/2020. $130,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1464 Burleigh Ave, Cruz Felix D Cruz Kami Lynn; 12/2020. $175,000
3125 Route 9, Golato Louis Joseph Est Fishman Gregory; 12/2020. $159,900
9 Goshen Road, Housing And Urban Dev Upscale Graphics LLC; 12/2020. $155,200
25 Fulling Mill Road, Pawlus Deborah L Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2020. $124,514
Lot 96 Block 472, Housing And Urban Dev Huynh Antonio; 12/2020. $115,000
24 N 14th St, Lorenzo Edgar Juarez Supamarkpukdee Sirirat; 12/2020. $95,000
Lot 10 Block 48, Berardi Emilio Masey Donald P; 12/2020. $47,500
OCEAN CITY
2413-15 Central Ave, Ahlstrom Rex George Leong Edward A; 12/2020. $1,275,000
5305 Asbury Ave, Ter Partneres Lllp Trust Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 12/2020. $1,250,000
1601 Central Ave, Mayer Ellen D Est Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC; 12/2020. $1,200,000
1118 Wesley Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Diamond Mark; 12/2020. $1,149,000
23 W 15th St, Wilson Anthony P Cullen Thomas; 12/2020. $1,140,000
5832 Central Ave 1st Fl, Triscari Joseph Hummel H Glenn; 12/2020. $1,044,750
Lot 8 Block 3203, O’Brien William J Arsenis Jerry P; 12/2020. $950,000
1122 Bay Ave, Dean Anthony J Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 12/2020. $905,000
Lot 1 Block 1701, Maracotta Beth A Trust Contorno Michael J; 12/2020. $890,000
412 Battersea Road, Dower John D Abraham Natan D; 12/2020. $825,000
5616 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ferrens David D Est Basil Hunter Inv Grp LLC; 12/2020. $820,000
119A&B Ocean Ave 2nd Fl, Gane William H Wenke James P; 12/2020. $810,000
1634 Asbury Ave, Hetrich Carol A Anderson Trust Jwr Properties LLC; 12/2020. $800,000
2325 Bay Ave, Palmieri Louis Jr Bianchi Gregory R; 12/2020. $790,000
1619 Wesley Ave, Ruccolo Michael Davis Ellen; 12/2020. $750,000
4620 Central Ave 1st Fl, Lombardo David A R Ostermayer David J; 12/2020. $750,000
1604-06 Asbury Ave, Del Vecchio Daniel Mcowen Patrick Joseph; 12/2020. $739,000
322 Boardwalk Un 1503, Claus Richard T Fisher Bernard E; 12/2020. $735,000
829-31 5th St, Angelastro John F Largay James A III; 12/2020. $735,000
5855 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Walsh Robert G Peppard David C; 12/2020. $722,500
Lot 8 Block 70.02, Vivarelli Thomas P Heckler Daniel F; 12/2020. $670,000
3115 Simpson Ave 2nd Fl, Gahman Martin D Dougherty Michael; 12/2020. $665,000
2009 Glenwood Drive, Hohman Thomas C Graham Eileen R; 12/2020. $2,549,000
Lot 25.02 Block 2114, Ramvp Realty LLC Lannon Sean; 12/2020. $2,390,000
Lot 19 Block 3702, Santerian Linda Trust Lutkewitte Family Lim Prtn; 12/2020. $1,893,750
5914 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Lawson Raef Lueders Mark; 12/2020. $1,682,000
Lot 14 Block 4, Robert Coste Inc Barnhart Kurt; 12/2020. $1,676,575
SEA ISLE CITY
210 88th St, Ashman Joan M Reilly Martha F; 12/2020. $766,000
3514 Landis Ave, Lomanno William Kirby Joseph L III; 12/2020. $749,000
129 76th St, Mc Kittrick Thomas J O’Hara Raymond; 12/2020. $700,000
221 87th St, Reilly John V Clute Lisa M; 12/2020. $430,000
Lot 8 Block 37.02, Daniel Mc Henry Keith J; 12/2020. $320,000
4800 Landis Ave, Thomas R Alliu Ledian; 12/2020. $282,500
STONE HARBOR
11833 Paradise Drive, Kevin D Winfield Devs LLC; 12/2020. $3,460,000
12021 Second Ave, Noll Richard M Noll Stone Harbor Trust; 12/2020. $2,850,000
8514 Second Ave, 1129 Walnut LLC Weaver Clifford L; 12/2020. $2,847,500
311 100th St, Besvinick Mitchell Burton John; 12/2020. $1,605,500
212 107th St, Braconnier John F Mcgeever Joseph Ryan; 12/2020. $1,300,000
351 96th St, Mccurdy Michael P Campagna Sean R; 12/2020. $640,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
715 E Commerce St, 1/19/2021. $66,000
170 E Myrtle St, 1/20/2021. $35,000
11-13 Atlantic St, 1/21/2021. $30,000
24 Cornell Ave, 1/25/2021. $123,500
31 Westwood Ave, 1/26/2021. $110,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7997 Henry St, 1/22/2021. $17,500
8024 Henry St, 1/22/2021. $17,500
409 Satinwood Road, 1/22/2021. $40,000
5201 Battle Lane, 1/22/2021. $145,000
1605 North Ave, 1/26/2021. $141,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
61 East Point Road, 1/25/2021. $172,000
97 High St, 1/26/2021. $80,000
92 Deerwood Ave, 1/29/2021. $320,000
MILLVILLE
5 E Forest Glen Drive, 1/7/2021. $135,000
307 Sassafras St, 1/11/2021. $11,000
2704 E Main St, 1/11/2021. $150,000
2112 E Broad St, 1/11/2021. $235,000
48 Tomasello Drive, 1/12/2021. $450,000
541 N 3rd St, 1/13/2021. $29,500
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
64 Old Deerfield Pike, 1/13/2021. $174,900
9 Birdsall Drive, 1/13/2021. $203,000
44 Northville Road, 1/15/2021. $182,000
8 Concord Court, 1/15/2021. $370,000
13 Eisenhower Drive, 1/20/2021. $224,99
VINELAND
1286 Chimes Terrace, 12/22/2020. $193,000
1889 Greenwillows Drive, 12/22/2020. $223,000
12 Ewan Terrace, 12/22/2020. $235,000
3515 E Chestnut Ave, 12/22/2020. $290,000
1032 Delsea Drive, 12/23/2020. $35,000
56 N Valley Ave, 12/23/2020. $115,000
2945 Union Road, 12/23/2020. $128,5000
632 W Arbor Ave, 12/23/2020. $141,800
3081 Athens Way, 12/23/2020. $187,000
37 N Valley Ave, 12/23/2020. $205,000
1642 Woodcrest Ave, 12/23/2020. $227,900
773 Maurice River Parkway, 12/23/2020. $242,000
2419 East Landis Ave, 12/23/2020. $272,000
1779 Arrowhead Trail, 12/23/2020. $290,000
2102 E Oak Road Unit B6, 12/24/2020. $50,000
2115 N Delsea Drive, 12/24/2020. $114,000
803 Highland Ave, 12/24/2020. $255,000
1250 N Mill Road, 12/24/2020. $365,000
1700 N West Ave, 12/28/2020. $100,000
3254 N Mill Road, 12/28/2020. $21,950,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
5 Colonial Drive, 11/2020. $215,000
15 Sextant Drive, 11/2020. $227,500
17 Dogwood Drive, 11/2020. $230,000
135 Windward Road, 11/2020. $232,000
22 Beacon Drive, 11/2020. $235,000
8 Ebbtide Court, 11/2020. $237,500
127 Village Drive, 11/2020. $240,000
133 Pine Oak Blvd, 11/2020. $245,000
24 Oak Pine Blvd, 11/2020. $247,000
20 Mast Drive, 11/2020. $248,000
70 Village Drive, 11/2020. $254,000
21 Sparrow Lane, 11/2020. $255,000
5 Ninth St, 11/2020. $270,000
12 Osprey Place, 11/2020. $273,500
25 Compass Lane, 11/2020. $275,000
2 Channel Court, 11/2020. $280,000
53 Portland St, 11/2020. $285,000
216 South Montclair Road, 11/2020. $285,000
11 Spruce Circle South, 11/2020. $290,000
213 Hawthorne Lane, 11/2020. $297,500
38 Pond View Circle, 11/2020. $300,000
81 Fawcett Blvd, 11/2020. $301,690
32 Silver Lake Drive, 11/2020. $315,000
22 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $319,400
48 Hickory Circle, 11/2020. $320,000
24 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $324,090
109 Clifton Ave, 11/2020. $327,500
5 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $330,990
132 Raccoon Lane, 11/2020. $333,000
38 Solomans Drive, 11/2020. $335,000
5 Haley Circle, 11/2020. $340,580
22 Passage Lane, 11/2020. $342,000
1 Otter Circle, 11/2020. $348,490
47a Hillside Ave, 11/2020. $350,000
35 Pulaski Drive, 11/2020. $350,000
8 Carlton Court, 11/2020. $354,900
6 Rocky Brook Drive, 11/2020. $355,000
80 Freedom Hills Drive, 11/2020. $357,000
17 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $358,890
7 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $358,990
4 Hot Springs Terrace, 11/2020. $359,900
3 Herkimer Court, 11/2020. $360,000
118 Woodchuck Drive, 11/2020. $365,000
10 Aphrodite Drive, 11/2020. $365,000
131 Raccoon Lane, 11/2020. $381,685
5 Jennifer Lane, 11/2020. $383,000
6 Haley Circle, 11/2020. $386,350
12 Flanders Drive, 11/2020. $389,900
1952 Breakers Drive, 11/2020. $389,990
15 Second St, 11/2020. $355,000
44 Flanders Drive, 11/2020. $392,000
126 Cox Road, 11/2020. $394,895
92 Woodchuck Drive, 11/2020. $399,990
15 Flanders, 11/2020. $400,000
13 Jamie Court, 11/2020. $400,000
21 Hot Springs Terrace, 11/2020. $410,000
165 Emerson Lane, 11/2020. $418,590
134 Raccoon Lane, 11/2020. $419,000
100 Alexander Drive, 11/2020. $420,350
401 Bay Shore Drive, 11/2020. $440,000
19 Tradewinds Ave, 11/2020. $447,900
11 Williams St, 11/2020. $450,000
29 Flanders Drive, 11/2020. $450,350
105 Alexander Ave, 11/2020. $452,500
23 Flanders Drive, 11/2020. $464,650
70 Twilight Drive, 11/2020. $522,600
20 Haley Circle, 11/2020. $568,711
BEACH HAVEN
331 Holyoke Ave, 11/2020. $864,000
116 Ninth St, 11/2020. $874,500
207 S West Ave, 11/2020. $1,087,500
204 Second St, 11/2020. $1,250,000
1903 Virginia Ave, 11/2020. $1,305,000
328 Norwood Ave, 11/2020. $1,310,000
219 Belvoir Ave, 11/2020. $1,702,000
118 Amber St, 11/2020. $1,875,000
913 S Atlantic Ave, 11/2020. $2,125,000
1915 Virginia Ave, 11/2020. $2,150,000
411 Nelson Ave, 11/2020. $4,000,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
0 Bee Way (Vacant Land), 11/2020. $35,000
615 Lacey Road Unit J, 11/2020. $45,000
802 Pensacola Road, 11/2020. $106,000
1222 Lakeside Drive South, 11/2020. $175,000
1044 Bowsprit Point, 11/2020. $178,600
1814 Deerfield Lake Drive, 11/2020. $180,000
701 Buena Vista Drive, 11/2020. $190,000
106 Manchester Ave, 11/2020. $200,000
337 Enterprise Drive, 11/2020. $218,000
527 Elwood St, 11/2020. $220,000
101 Sheffield Drive, 11/2020. $220,000
203 William St, 11/2020. $222,500
634 Oakwood Drive, 11/2020. $224,900
434 Elwood St, 11/2020. $225,000
9 Kent Drive, 11/2020. $225,000
35 Sunset Drive, 11/2020. $247,000
Jennifer Lane, 11/2020. $250,000
235 Willow Lane, 11/2020. $255,000
405 Penn Ave, 11/2020. $255,000
413 Riverview Road, 11/2020. $256,500
121 Oakwood Place, 11/2020. $260,000
1546 Dee Road, 11/2020. $2
907 Sinclair Ave, 11/2020. $288,50071,000
261 Wallace Ave, 11/2020. $280,000
1307 Lakeside Drive S, 11/2020. $285,000
910 West Panama Court, 11/2020. $290,000
1208 Taylor Lane, 11/2020. $293,000
219 Laureln Blvd, 11/2020. $295,000
792 Wechawken Ave, 11/2020. $300,000
1305 Luarel Blvd, 11/2020. $300,000
1047 Laurel Blvd, 11/2020. $309,250
1202 Mercury Court, 11/2020. $312,500
1260 Pensacola Road, 11/2020. $329,000
933 Capstan Drive, 11/2020. $345,000
813 Leeward Drive, 11/2020. $347,500
1331 Lakeside Drive S, 11/2020. $349,000
220 Haines St E, 11/2020. $350,000
1211 Taylor Lane, 11/2020. $355,000
106 Frog Hollow Road, 11/2020. $355,000
404 Pine Forest Lane, 11/2020. $360,000
120 Fox Hollow Drive, 11/2020. $365,000
825 Elwood St, 11/2020. $365,000
1111 Laurel Blvd, 11/2020. $365,000
824 Anchor Drive, 11/2020. $375,000
237 North Main St, 11/2020. $375,000
819 Elwood St, 11/2020. $379,000
915 Elwood St, 11/2020. $380,000
1254 Kennebec Road, 11/2020. $382,500
1042 Hoyt St, 11/2020. $390,000
1410 Hilo Bay, 11/2020. $390,000
1016 Bowspirit Place, 11/2020. $400,000
1029 Orlando Drive, 11/2020. $412,000
717 Maple Road, 11/2020. $450,000
422 Brandywine Ave, 11/2020. $470,000
4 Penn Place, 11/2020. $475,000
703 Richmond Drive, 11/2020. $495,000
1670 Frazee Place, 11/2020. $510,000
203 Shrike Court, 11/2020. $515,000
Earie Way, 11/2020. $525,000
1005 Mauna Loa Drive, 11/2020. $540,000
37 Ambermist Way, 11/2020. $556,324
934 Meadow Lake Drive, 11/2020. $575,000
35 Hill Top Drive, 11/2020. $577,001
1212 Laurel Blvd, 11/2020. $637,500
816 Cable Drive, 11/2020. $660,000
1031 Laurel Blvd, 11/2020. $715,000
808 Ensign Drive, 11/2020. $745,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
113 East Delaware Drive, 11/2020. $92,500
68 Tavictock Drive, 11/2020. $99,500
10 Hunter Drive, 11/2020. $110,000
122 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 11/2020. $128,000
616 Skimmer Court, 11/2020. $149,500
14 Maryland Road, 11/2020. $150,000
107 National Union Blvd, 11/2020. $150,000
217 Harbourtown Road; 11/2020. $156,500
611 Twin Lakes Blvd, 11/2020. $155,000
12 Cable Drive, 11/2020. $160,000
103 Lake George Court, 11/2020. $175,000
307 Twin Lakes Blvd, 11/2020. $180,000
4 Cable Drive, 11/2020. $185,000
9 West Playhouse Drive, 11/2020. $185,900
1 Pebble Beach Lane, 11/2020. $190,000
116 Danbury Drive, 11/2020. $192,000
201 Lake Crystalbrook Drive, 11/2020. $193,000
47 & 49 N Indian Valley Court, 11/2020. $195,000
20 Stagecoach Drive, 11/2020. $195,000
19 Plantation Drive, 11/2020. $197,500
232 Lake Champlain, 11/2020. $215,000
17 Lake Saint Clair Drive, 11/2020. $218,000
11 Sycamore Drive, 11/2020. $220,000
24 Seagull Drive, 11/2020. $222,900
299 Thomas Ave, 11/2020. $229,900
32 Ocean Blvd, 11/2020. $230,000
16 West Brig Drive, 11/2020. $232,100
39-41 Indian Valley Court, 11/2020. $235,000
278 Thomas Ave, 11/2020. $240,000
331 Center St, 11/2020. $240,000
4 Gull Drive, 11/2020. $240,000
70 Cedarbrook Lane, 11/2020. $248,000
127 Revolutionary Road, 11/2020. $250,000
50 Mayflower Drive, 11/2020. $250,000
1039 Radio Road, 11/2020. $260,000
23 Falkinburg Drive, 11/2020. $260,000
208 Harbourtown Blvd, 11/2020. $263,900
44 Saint Andrews Drive, 11/2020. $264,000
10 Windstar Drive, 11/2020. $265,000
7 W Schuylkill Road, 11/2020. $265,000
94 Walnut St, 11/2020. $295,000
5 Links Way,; 11/2020. $296,000
26 Louisiana Drive, 11/2020. $299,900
3 Augusta Drive, 11/2020. $300,000
19 E Pimlico Road, 11/2020. $325,000
11 Charleston Court, 11/2020. $325,000
54 West Potomac Road, 11/2020. $325,000
386 Golf View Drive, 11/2020. $328,000
1274 Radio Road, 11/2020. $334,900
23 Wimbleton Lane, 11/2020. $349,000
25 Vicari Way, 11/2020. $353,000
34 Vicari Way, 11/2020. $358,500
168 North Ensign Drive, 11/2020. $368,000
11 South Baltimore Drive, 11/2020. $370,000
9 Penny Lane, 11/2020. $370,000
9 West Susquehanna Drive, 11/2020. $298,000
133 East Hudson Drive, 11/2020. $375,000
109 North Ensign Drive, 11/2020. $377,500
164 Darryl Drive, 11/2020. $379,900
112 South Captains Drive, 11/2020. $380,000
131 South Forecastle Drive, 11/2020. $394,000
14 Pembrook Court, 11/2020. $410,000
1146 Radio Road, 11/2020. $425,000
38 W Raritan Drive, 11/2020. $430,000
29 Vicari Way, 11/2020. $443,000
45 West Potomac Drive, 11/2020. $450,000
22 Louisiana Drive, 11/2020. $475,000
960 Nugentown Town; 11/2020. $482,125
19 Lake St Claire Drive,, 11/2020. $485,000
17 Sea Isle Drive, 11/2020. $520,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
87 Baltic Ave, 11/2020. $271,000
89 Poplar St, 11/2020. $310,000
4 Grand Bay Harbor, 11/2020. $319,000
201 Maplewood Road, 11/2020. $325,000
24 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $325,000
10 Lavallette Lane, 11/2020. $385,000
33 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $400,000
28 Bayview Drive, 11/2020. $420,000
2 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $425,000
1 Sea Bright Way, 11/2020. $440,000
2 Margate Way, 11/2020. $445,000
58 Spring Lake Blvd, 11/2020. $450,000
2 Deal Lane, 11/2020. $462,000
1 Harvey Cedar Way, 11/2020. $480,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
792 Buccaneer Lane, 11/2020. $286,000
7 David Drive, 11/2020. $290,000
245 Atlantis Ave, 11/2020. $290,100
60 Lighthouse Drive, 11/2020. $292,500
160 Bosun Ave, 11/2020. $295,000
128 Seaspray Road, 11/2020. $299,000
101 Bryce Lane, 11/2020. $319,000
2 Sea Breeze Court, 11/2020. $325,900
245 Mermaid Drive, 11/2020. $333,500
4 Crane Court, 11/2020. $335,000
109 Mizzen Ave, 11/2020. $335,000
285 Academy Lane, 11/2020. $345,000
33 Crane Court, 11/2020. $349,900
1320 East Bay Ave, 11/2020. $350,000
1558 Forecastle Ave, 11/2020. $353,500
1103 Beach Haven West Blvd, 11/2020. $355,000
18 Sugarhill Road, 11/2020. $356,117
301 Mermaid Dr, 11/2020. $365,000
132 Nautilus Drive, 11/2020. $370,000
1038 Driftwood Ave, 11/2020. $380,000
540 Pirate Lane, 11/2020. $395,000
156 Sloop Road, 11/2020. $398,000
99 Mary Alice Road, 11/2020. $420,000
98 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $421,790
51 Mary Alice Road, 11/2020. $430,000
111 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $438,105
140 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $445,490
1200 Windlass Drive, 11/2020. $449,000
348 Morris Blvd, 11/2020. $450,000
439 Oak Avenue, 11/2020. $485,000
53 Sylvia Lane, 11/2020. $489,900
115 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $490,680
10 Trent Court, 11/2020. $495,000
29 Anise Court, 11/2020. $525,000
128 Peter Road, 11/2020. $545,000
169 Southard Drive, 11/2020. $550,000
64 Benjamin Blvd, 11/2020. $655,000
197 Southard Drive, 11/2020. $805,000
29 Ranch Blvd, 11/2020. $865,000
28 Budd Drive, 11/2020. $926,000
1823 Mill Creek Road, 11/2020. $1,499,999
SURF CITY
1109 N Ocean Ave, 11/2020. $3,450,000
TUCKERTON
106 Curlew Road, 11/2020. $236,000
333 Heritage Way, 11/2020. $240,000
155 Cox Ave, 11/2020. $242,000
3 Tuckerton Terrace, 11/2020. $324,900
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
