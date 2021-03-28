 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

307 Pine St, Regan James Joseph Bricker Walter J; 01/28/21. $219,000

204 Cynwyd Drive, Pipitone James Mccall Daniel; 01/28/21. $265,000

1m Oyster Bay Road, 1m Oyster Bay Rd Llc Ramirez Jennifer A; 01/28/21. $78,000

205 Wynnewood Drive, Revell Maria E Santoro John; 01/29/21. $231,000

ATLANTIC CITY

36 S Georgia Ave, Hossain Md Anowar Chinaamerican Realty Inc; 01/26/21. $185,000

815 N Michigan Ave, Lsf9 Master Participation Tr Craffey Eglis M; 01/27/21. $66,000

124 S New York Ave, Popper Brian B&B Parking Inc; 01/27/21. $423,259.59

47 Anchorage Court, Olivo Lee Anne Peak Doreen; 01/27/21. $150,000

117 N Tallahassee Ave, Barker Eileen Herskovitz Howard; 01/27/21. $772,000

BRIGANTINE

4407 W Brigantine Ave, Boorse Betty L Boorse William; 01/19/21. $180,000

218 3rd St So, Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc Bladt Edward A; 01/20/21. $699,900

324 14th St So, Stewart Les Stewart Joanne; 01/20/21. $400,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S303, Pera Joann Sabatini Carmel; 01/21/21. $319,900

840 W Shore Drive, Knee Jason Greenshores Llc; 01/21/21. $465,000

301 4th St So, Donato Allyson/Tr Didomenico Scott R; 01/21/21. $595,000

112 9th St No, Weiss Seymour S Siegel Marc Bryan; 01/21/21. $365,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

111-113 Chicago Ave, Harker Edith N&N Projects Llc; 01/26/21. $180,000

204 Hamburg Ave, Stoehr Richard L Peterson Brian C Sr; 01/29/21. $125,900

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

5 Clover Hill Circle, Sacco Anthony M III Warker Todd; 01/14/21. $375,00

202 Tallowwood Drive, Epifanio Michael S Reed Veronica; 01/15/21. $299,900

18 Ivystone Drive, Godoy Paola A Florido Reed Mark E; 01/15/21. $235,000

7220 Fernwood Ave, Towd Point Mtg Tr 2017 6 Chowdhury Rubayet; 01/15/21. $220,000

110 Asbury Road, Aberman Michael P Edwards Liam; 01/19/21. $245,000

114 Daphne Road, Winter Steven Salamea Daniel; 01/19/21. $384,900

203 Sandpiper Drive, Stashak Lee Anne Johnson Suzanne M; 01/19/21. $166,500

216 Coolidge Ave, Echo Lake Entrp Llc Dedar Mohammed; 01/20/21. $70,000

150 Robert Best Road, Ksel Przemyslaw M Rodriguez Ktanya M; 01/20/21. $289,900

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

85 Liberty Court, Cirrincione Rentals Llc Agnella Edward J Jr; 01/14/21. $130,000

835 E Moss Mill Road, Brown Linda R Home Scape Llc; 01/15/21. $83,000

203 Providence Court, Providence 203e Llc Simpson Andrew; 01/15/21. $351,000

524 Brook Lane, Aar Renovations Llc Rodriguez Figueroa David; 01/15/21. $257,800

531 Country Club Drive, 531 Blue Heron Llc Harlowe Ellen E; 01/15/21. $249,900

443 A Upas Ave, Silletti Daniel V Bonilla Jennifer; 01/19/21. $190,000

310 Charles Drive, Gist Leo R Sousie Martin J; 01/20/21. $265,000

251 St Joseph St, Brathwaite Aisha S Evans Colleen; 01/21/21. $199,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

13 Strathmere Road, USA VA Edeh Osilamah Cletus; 01/14/21. $220,000

12 Princeton Place, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Awotunde Modupeola; 01/14/21. $250,425

6034 Danenhauer Lane, Dougherty Thomas R Danenhauer Lane Llc; 01/14/21. $310,000

30 Central Ave, Kelly Daniel J Johnson Shad Edwin Jr; 01/14/21. $207,000

5986 Laurel St, Mcdaniel Michael A Basile Corey; 01/15/21. $350,000

46 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Jones Natalie L; 01/15/21. $290,990

2601 Falcon Court, Tashman Yehoshua Buzzetta Doriann L; 01/15/21. $125,000

54 Galleria Drive, Ryan Homes Fata Francesco F; 01/15/21. $310,850

4438 Yorktown Place, Hennessy Phifer Nanci Mevco Real Estate Llc; 01/19/21. $70,000

MARGATE

102 S Nassau Ave, J Robert Birnhak Deed Of Tr Davco Construction Inc; 01/04/21. $1,475,000

11 N Vendome Ave, Draper Judith L Goodman Michael; 01/04/21. $1,525,000

16 S Granville Ave, Meir Levi David Finn Robert S; 01/04/21. $675,000

108 N Osborne Ave, Feldman Seth C Smallow Susan M; 01/04/21. $885,000

119 N Monroe Ave #B, Dickstein Arlen B Leboff Kenneth; 01/05/21. $569,000

9 S Granville Ave Unit C, Barrels Properties Llc Gerson Greg M; 01/05/21. $685,000

8100 Marshall Ave, Singer Irving Singer Amy; 01/06/21. $400,000

408 N Huntington Ave, Ferri Frank Holland Sara Jane; 01/06/21. $620,000

NORTHFIELD

210 W Mill Road, Murphy Timothy Gallagher Richard M; 01/15/21. $180,000

2303 New Road, Lally Michael Cod Holdings Llc; 01/15/21. $220,000

916 Ridgewood Drive, Miller Robert D,/Heir Koelling Maria; 01/15/21. $270,000

2314 Merritt Drive, Voorhees Austin A Gallagher William A; 01/15/21. $250,000

1513 Shore Road, Sadreameli Debra Sanfilippo Charles; 01/20/21. $263,000

SOMERS POINT

204 W Wilmont Ave, Sorrentino Barbara L Gilbert Leroy L Jr/Exrx; 01/20/21. $199,000

35 Gulph Mill Road, Zala Sonalba Horvath Michele; 01/21/21. $224,900

104 S Pointe, Cotrufello Andre A Ballow Barry; 01/22/21. $555,000

318 Shore Road, Dalaigh Jimmy Hackney Joseph Z; 01/22/21. $105,000

542 Sunrise Ave, Berkauzer John Lipshultz Eileen; 01/22/21. $144,000

307 Shore Road, Sementa Oriana A/Heir Mbii Mgmt Llc; 01/25/21. $196,000

VENTNOR

111 S Surrey Ave #100, Mortelliti George Pearlstein Ivy Lee; 01/11/21. $260,000

106 N Suffolk Ave, Aps Real Estate Llc Townsend William A Jr; 01/12/21. $251,000

5905 Calvert Ave 2nd Fl, 6300 Winchester Llc Kieserman James K; 01/13/21. $306,000

16 S Melbourne Ave, Arnold And Shirley Friedman Doroshow Larry; 01/13/21. $665,000

505 N Oxford Ave, Jones Richard Taraborrelli Joseph; 01/13/21. $325,000

12 S Vassar Square, Morrisroe Andrew J III/Tr/Tr Grossman Laurence; 01/13/21. $275,000

7015 Ventnor Gardens Plaza First Fl, Tanenbaum Debbi Lynne Lenetsky Marvin; 01/13/21. $245,000

107 N Dudley Ave, Rose Sean Warren Moorhead Stacy; 01/13/21. $452,900

208 N Somerset Ave, Martin Natalie Belden Doreen H; 01/14/21. $425,000

5604 Monmouth Ave, Valenta Michael J Simmonds Andrew; 01/14/21. $195,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 14 Block 368.01, Seton Kimberly Delzingaro Lena M; 12/2020. $224,500

117 W Bates Ave, Marinelli Priscilla J Sussenbach Peter; 12/2020. $195,000

Lot 11 Block 184, Mahler Richard O Steere Jaime; 12/2020. $190,000

50 Pacific Ave, Burch David Blake Brian J; 12/2020. $180,101

28 West Virginia Ave, Stokes Jeanamarie L Lilly Stephanie L; 12/2020. $170,000

Lot 19 Block 108, Ransom Robert C Jr Zambardi Grace Trust; 12/2020. $164,000

641 Route 9, Mullock Zachary Grasso Joseph; 12/2020. $164,000

205 E New York Ave, Brown Thomas M Murphy Kathleen J; 12/2020. $130,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1464 Burleigh Ave, Cruz Felix D Cruz Kami Lynn; 12/2020. $175,000

3125 Route 9, Golato Louis Joseph Est Fishman Gregory; 12/2020. $159,900

9 Goshen Road, Housing And Urban Dev Upscale Graphics LLC; 12/2020. $155,200

25 Fulling Mill Road, Pawlus Deborah L Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2020. $124,514

Lot 96 Block 472, Housing And Urban Dev Huynh Antonio; 12/2020. $115,000

24 N 14th St, Lorenzo Edgar Juarez Supamarkpukdee Sirirat; 12/2020. $95,000

Lot 10 Block 48, Berardi Emilio Masey Donald P; 12/2020. $47,500

OCEAN CITY

2413-15 Central Ave, Ahlstrom Rex George Leong Edward A; 12/2020. $1,275,000

5305 Asbury Ave, Ter Partneres Lllp Trust Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 12/2020. $1,250,000

1601 Central Ave, Mayer Ellen D Est Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC; 12/2020. $1,200,000

1118 Wesley Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Diamond Mark; 12/2020. $1,149,000

23 W 15th St, Wilson Anthony P Cullen Thomas; 12/2020. $1,140,000

5832 Central Ave 1st Fl, Triscari Joseph Hummel H Glenn; 12/2020. $1,044,750

Lot 8 Block 3203, O’Brien William J Arsenis Jerry P; 12/2020. $950,000

1122 Bay Ave, Dean Anthony J Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 12/2020. $905,000

Lot 1 Block 1701, Maracotta Beth A Trust Contorno Michael J; 12/2020. $890,000

412 Battersea Road, Dower John D Abraham Natan D; 12/2020. $825,000

5616 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ferrens David D Est Basil Hunter Inv Grp LLC; 12/2020. $820,000

119A&B Ocean Ave 2nd Fl, Gane William H Wenke James P; 12/2020. $810,000

1634 Asbury Ave, Hetrich Carol A Anderson Trust Jwr Properties LLC; 12/2020. $800,000

2325 Bay Ave, Palmieri Louis Jr Bianchi Gregory R; 12/2020. $790,000

1619 Wesley Ave, Ruccolo Michael Davis Ellen; 12/2020. $750,000

4620 Central Ave 1st Fl, Lombardo David A R Ostermayer David J; 12/2020. $750,000

1604-06 Asbury Ave, Del Vecchio Daniel Mcowen Patrick Joseph; 12/2020. $739,000

322 Boardwalk Un 1503, Claus Richard T Fisher Bernard E; 12/2020. $735,000

829-31 5th St, Angelastro John F Largay James A III; 12/2020. $735,000

5855 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Walsh Robert G Peppard David C; 12/2020. $722,500

Lot 8 Block 70.02, Vivarelli Thomas P Heckler Daniel F; 12/2020. $670,000

3115 Simpson Ave 2nd Fl, Gahman Martin D Dougherty Michael; 12/2020. $665,000

2009 Glenwood Drive, Hohman Thomas C Graham Eileen R; 12/2020. $2,549,000

Lot 25.02 Block 2114, Ramvp Realty LLC Lannon Sean; 12/2020. $2,390,000

Lot 19 Block 3702, Santerian Linda Trust Lutkewitte Family Lim Prtn; 12/2020. $1,893,750

5914 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Lawson Raef Lueders Mark; 12/2020. $1,682,000

Lot 14 Block 4, Robert Coste Inc Barnhart Kurt; 12/2020. $1,676,575

SEA ISLE CITY

210 88th St, Ashman Joan M Reilly Martha F; 12/2020. $766,000

3514 Landis Ave, Lomanno William Kirby Joseph L III; 12/2020. $749,000

129 76th St, Mc Kittrick Thomas J O’Hara Raymond; 12/2020. $700,000

221 87th St, Reilly John V Clute Lisa M; 12/2020. $430,000

Lot 8 Block 37.02, Daniel Mc Henry Keith J; 12/2020. $320,000

4800 Landis Ave, Thomas R Alliu Ledian; 12/2020. $282,500

STONE HARBOR

11833 Paradise Drive, Kevin D Winfield Devs LLC; 12/2020. $3,460,000

12021 Second Ave, Noll Richard M Noll Stone Harbor Trust; 12/2020. $2,850,000

8514 Second Ave, 1129 Walnut LLC Weaver Clifford L; 12/2020. $2,847,500

311 100th St, Besvinick Mitchell Burton John; 12/2020. $1,605,500

212 107th St, Braconnier John F Mcgeever Joseph Ryan; 12/2020. $1,300,000

351 96th St, Mccurdy Michael P Campagna Sean R; 12/2020. $640,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

715 E Commerce St, 1/19/2021. $66,000

170 E Myrtle St, 1/20/2021. $35,000

11-13 Atlantic St, 1/21/2021. $30,000

24 Cornell Ave, 1/25/2021. $123,500

31 Westwood Ave, 1/26/2021. $110,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7997 Henry St, 1/22/2021. $17,500

8024 Henry St, 1/22/2021. $17,500

409 Satinwood Road, 1/22/2021. $40,000

5201 Battle Lane, 1/22/2021. $145,000

1605 North Ave, 1/26/2021. $141,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

61 East Point Road, 1/25/2021. $172,000

97 High St, 1/26/2021. $80,000

92 Deerwood Ave, 1/29/2021. $320,000

MILLVILLE

5 E Forest Glen Drive, 1/7/2021. $135,000

307 Sassafras St, 1/11/2021. $11,000

2704 E Main St, 1/11/2021. $150,000

2112 E Broad St, 1/11/2021. $235,000

48 Tomasello Drive, 1/12/2021. $450,000

541 N 3rd St, 1/13/2021. $29,500

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

64 Old Deerfield Pike, 1/13/2021. $174,900

9 Birdsall Drive, 1/13/2021. $203,000

44 Northville Road, 1/15/2021. $182,000

8 Concord Court, 1/15/2021. $370,000

13 Eisenhower Drive, 1/20/2021. $224,99

VINELAND

1286 Chimes Terrace, 12/22/2020. $193,000

1889 Greenwillows Drive, 12/22/2020. $223,000

12 Ewan Terrace, 12/22/2020. $235,000

3515 E Chestnut Ave, 12/22/2020. $290,000

1032 Delsea Drive, 12/23/2020. $35,000

56 N Valley Ave, 12/23/2020. $115,000

2945 Union Road, 12/23/2020. $128,5000

632 W Arbor Ave, 12/23/2020. $141,800

3081 Athens Way, 12/23/2020. $187,000

37 N Valley Ave, 12/23/2020. $205,000

1642 Woodcrest Ave, 12/23/2020. $227,900

773 Maurice River Parkway, 12/23/2020. $242,000

2419 East Landis Ave, 12/23/2020. $272,000

1779 Arrowhead Trail, 12/23/2020. $290,000

2102 E Oak Road Unit B6, 12/24/2020. $50,000

2115 N Delsea Drive, 12/24/2020. $114,000

803 Highland Ave, 12/24/2020. $255,000

1250 N Mill Road, 12/24/2020. $365,000

1700 N West Ave, 12/28/2020. $100,000

3254 N Mill Road, 12/28/2020. $21,950,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

5 Colonial Drive, 11/2020. $215,000

15 Sextant Drive, 11/2020. $227,500

17 Dogwood Drive, 11/2020. $230,000

135 Windward Road, 11/2020. $232,000

22 Beacon Drive, 11/2020. $235,000

8 Ebbtide Court, 11/2020. $237,500

127 Village Drive, 11/2020. $240,000

133 Pine Oak Blvd, 11/2020. $245,000

24 Oak Pine Blvd, 11/2020. $247,000

20 Mast Drive, 11/2020. $248,000

70 Village Drive, 11/2020. $254,000

21 Sparrow Lane, 11/2020. $255,000

5 Ninth St, 11/2020. $270,000

12 Osprey Place, 11/2020. $273,500

25 Compass Lane, 11/2020. $275,000

2 Channel Court, 11/2020. $280,000

53 Portland St, 11/2020. $285,000

216 South Montclair Road, 11/2020. $285,000

11 Spruce Circle South, 11/2020. $290,000

213 Hawthorne Lane, 11/2020. $297,500

38 Pond View Circle, 11/2020. $300,000

81 Fawcett Blvd, 11/2020. $301,690

32 Silver Lake Drive, 11/2020. $315,000

22 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $319,400

48 Hickory Circle, 11/2020. $320,000

24 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $324,090

109 Clifton Ave, 11/2020. $327,500

5 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $330,990

132 Raccoon Lane, 11/2020. $333,000

38 Solomans Drive, 11/2020. $335,000

5 Haley Circle, 11/2020. $340,580

22 Passage Lane, 11/2020. $342,000

1 Otter Circle, 11/2020. $348,490

47a Hillside Ave, 11/2020. $350,000

35 Pulaski Drive, 11/2020. $350,000

8 Carlton Court, 11/2020. $354,900

6 Rocky Brook Drive, 11/2020. $355,000

80 Freedom Hills Drive, 11/2020. $357,000

17 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $358,890

7 Half Hitch Road, 11/2020. $358,990

4 Hot Springs Terrace, 11/2020. $359,900

3 Herkimer Court, 11/2020. $360,000

118 Woodchuck Drive, 11/2020. $365,000

10 Aphrodite Drive, 11/2020. $365,000

131 Raccoon Lane, 11/2020. $381,685

5 Jennifer Lane, 11/2020. $383,000

6 Haley Circle, 11/2020. $386,350

12 Flanders Drive, 11/2020. $389,900

1952 Breakers Drive, 11/2020. $389,990

15 Second St, 11/2020. $355,000

44 Flanders Drive, 11/2020. $392,000

126 Cox Road, 11/2020. $394,895

92 Woodchuck Drive, 11/2020. $399,990

15 Flanders, 11/2020. $400,000

13 Jamie Court, 11/2020. $400,000

21 Hot Springs Terrace, 11/2020. $410,000

165 Emerson Lane, 11/2020. $418,590

134 Raccoon Lane, 11/2020. $419,000

100 Alexander Drive, 11/2020. $420,350

401 Bay Shore Drive, 11/2020. $440,000

19 Tradewinds Ave, 11/2020. $447,900

11 Williams St, 11/2020. $450,000

29 Flanders Drive, 11/2020. $450,350

105 Alexander Ave, 11/2020. $452,500

23 Flanders Drive, 11/2020. $464,650

70 Twilight Drive, 11/2020. $522,600

20 Haley Circle, 11/2020. $568,711

BEACH HAVEN

331 Holyoke Ave, 11/2020. $864,000

116 Ninth St, 11/2020. $874,500

207 S West Ave, 11/2020. $1,087,500

204 Second St, 11/2020. $1,250,000

1903 Virginia Ave, 11/2020. $1,305,000

328 Norwood Ave, 11/2020. $1,310,000

219 Belvoir Ave, 11/2020. $1,702,000

118 Amber St, 11/2020. $1,875,000

913 S Atlantic Ave, 11/2020. $2,125,000

1915 Virginia Ave, 11/2020. $2,150,000

411 Nelson Ave, 11/2020. $4,000,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

0 Bee Way (Vacant Land), 11/2020. $35,000

615 Lacey Road Unit J, 11/2020. $45,000

802 Pensacola Road, 11/2020. $106,000

1222 Lakeside Drive South, 11/2020. $175,000

1044 Bowsprit Point, 11/2020. $178,600

1814 Deerfield Lake Drive, 11/2020. $180,000

701 Buena Vista Drive, 11/2020. $190,000

106 Manchester Ave, 11/2020. $200,000

337 Enterprise Drive, 11/2020. $218,000

527 Elwood St, 11/2020. $220,000

101 Sheffield Drive, 11/2020. $220,000

203 William St, 11/2020. $222,500

634 Oakwood Drive, 11/2020. $224,900

434 Elwood St, 11/2020. $225,000

9 Kent Drive, 11/2020. $225,000

35 Sunset Drive, 11/2020. $247,000

Jennifer Lane, 11/2020. $250,000

235 Willow Lane, 11/2020. $255,000

405 Penn Ave, 11/2020. $255,000

413 Riverview Road, 11/2020. $256,500

121 Oakwood Place, 11/2020. $260,000

1546 Dee Road, 11/2020. $2

907 Sinclair Ave, 11/2020. $288,50071,000

261 Wallace Ave, 11/2020. $280,000

1307 Lakeside Drive S, 11/2020. $285,000

910 West Panama Court, 11/2020. $290,000

1208 Taylor Lane, 11/2020. $293,000

219 Laureln Blvd, 11/2020. $295,000

792 Wechawken Ave, 11/2020. $300,000

1305 Luarel Blvd, 11/2020. $300,000

1047 Laurel Blvd, 11/2020. $309,250

1202 Mercury Court, 11/2020. $312,500

1260 Pensacola Road, 11/2020. $329,000

933 Capstan Drive, 11/2020. $345,000

813 Leeward Drive, 11/2020. $347,500

1331 Lakeside Drive S, 11/2020. $349,000

220 Haines St E, 11/2020. $350,000

1211 Taylor Lane, 11/2020. $355,000

106 Frog Hollow Road, 11/2020. $355,000

404 Pine Forest Lane, 11/2020. $360,000

120 Fox Hollow Drive, 11/2020. $365,000

825 Elwood St, 11/2020. $365,000

1111 Laurel Blvd, 11/2020. $365,000

824 Anchor Drive, 11/2020. $375,000

237 North Main St, 11/2020. $375,000

819 Elwood St, 11/2020. $379,000

915 Elwood St, 11/2020. $380,000

1254 Kennebec Road, 11/2020. $382,500

1042 Hoyt St, 11/2020. $390,000

1410 Hilo Bay, 11/2020. $390,000

1016 Bowspirit Place, 11/2020. $400,000

1029 Orlando Drive, 11/2020. $412,000

717 Maple Road, 11/2020. $450,000

422 Brandywine Ave, 11/2020. $470,000

4 Penn Place, 11/2020. $475,000

703 Richmond Drive, 11/2020. $495,000

1670 Frazee Place, 11/2020. $510,000

203 Shrike Court, 11/2020. $515,000

Earie Way, 11/2020. $525,000

1005 Mauna Loa Drive, 11/2020. $540,000

37 Ambermist Way, 11/2020. $556,324

934 Meadow Lake Drive, 11/2020. $575,000

35 Hill Top Drive, 11/2020. $577,001

1212 Laurel Blvd, 11/2020. $637,500

816 Cable Drive, 11/2020. $660,000

1031 Laurel Blvd, 11/2020. $715,000

808 Ensign Drive, 11/2020. $745,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

113 East Delaware Drive, 11/2020. $92,500

68 Tavictock Drive, 11/2020. $99,500

10 Hunter Drive, 11/2020. $110,000

122 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 11/2020. $128,000

616 Skimmer Court, 11/2020. $149,500

14 Maryland Road, 11/2020. $150,000

107 National Union Blvd, 11/2020. $150,000

217 Harbourtown Road; 11/2020. $156,500

611 Twin Lakes Blvd, 11/2020. $155,000

12 Cable Drive, 11/2020. $160,000

103 Lake George Court, 11/2020. $175,000

307 Twin Lakes Blvd, 11/2020. $180,000

4 Cable Drive, 11/2020. $185,000

9 West Playhouse Drive, 11/2020. $185,900

1 Pebble Beach Lane, 11/2020. $190,000

116 Danbury Drive, 11/2020. $192,000

201 Lake Crystalbrook Drive, 11/2020. $193,000

47 & 49 N Indian Valley Court, 11/2020. $195,000

20 Stagecoach Drive, 11/2020. $195,000

19 Plantation Drive, 11/2020. $197,500

232 Lake Champlain, 11/2020. $215,000

17 Lake Saint Clair Drive, 11/2020. $218,000

11 Sycamore Drive, 11/2020. $220,000

24 Seagull Drive, 11/2020. $222,900

299 Thomas Ave, 11/2020. $229,900

32 Ocean Blvd, 11/2020. $230,000

16 West Brig Drive, 11/2020. $232,100

39-41 Indian Valley Court, 11/2020. $235,000

278 Thomas Ave, 11/2020. $240,000

331 Center St, 11/2020. $240,000

4 Gull Drive, 11/2020. $240,000

70 Cedarbrook Lane, 11/2020. $248,000

127 Revolutionary Road, 11/2020. $250,000

50 Mayflower Drive, 11/2020. $250,000

1039 Radio Road, 11/2020. $260,000

23 Falkinburg Drive, 11/2020. $260,000

208 Harbourtown Blvd, 11/2020. $263,900

44 Saint Andrews Drive, 11/2020. $264,000

10 Windstar Drive, 11/2020. $265,000

7 W Schuylkill Road, 11/2020. $265,000

94 Walnut St, 11/2020. $295,000

5 Links Way,; 11/2020. $296,000

26 Louisiana Drive, 11/2020. $299,900

3 Augusta Drive, 11/2020. $300,000

19 E Pimlico Road, 11/2020. $325,000

11 Charleston Court, 11/2020. $325,000

54 West Potomac Road, 11/2020. $325,000

386 Golf View Drive, 11/2020. $328,000

1274 Radio Road, 11/2020. $334,900

23 Wimbleton Lane, 11/2020. $349,000

25 Vicari Way, 11/2020. $353,000

34 Vicari Way, 11/2020. $358,500

168 North Ensign Drive, 11/2020. $368,000

11 South Baltimore Drive, 11/2020. $370,000

9 Penny Lane, 11/2020. $370,000

9 West Susquehanna Drive, 11/2020. $298,000

133 East Hudson Drive, 11/2020. $375,000

109 North Ensign Drive, 11/2020. $377,500

164 Darryl Drive, 11/2020. $379,900

112 South Captains Drive, 11/2020. $380,000

131 South Forecastle Drive, 11/2020. $394,000

14 Pembrook Court, 11/2020. $410,000

1146 Radio Road, 11/2020. $425,000

38 W Raritan Drive, 11/2020. $430,000

29 Vicari Way, 11/2020. $443,000

45 West Potomac Drive, 11/2020. $450,000

22 Louisiana Drive, 11/2020. $475,000

960 Nugentown Town; 11/2020. $482,125

19 Lake St Claire Drive,, 11/2020. $485,000

17 Sea Isle Drive, 11/2020. $520,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

87 Baltic Ave, 11/2020. $271,000

89 Poplar St, 11/2020. $310,000

4 Grand Bay Harbor, 11/2020. $319,000

201 Maplewood Road, 11/2020. $325,000

24 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $325,000

10 Lavallette Lane, 11/2020. $385,000

33 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $400,000

28 Bayview Drive, 11/2020. $420,000

2 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $425,000

1 Sea Bright Way, 11/2020. $440,000

2 Margate Way, 11/2020. $445,000

58 Spring Lake Blvd, 11/2020. $450,000

2 Deal Lane, 11/2020. $462,000

1 Harvey Cedar Way, 11/2020. $480,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

792 Buccaneer Lane, 11/2020. $286,000

7 David Drive, 11/2020. $290,000

245 Atlantis Ave, 11/2020. $290,100

60 Lighthouse Drive, 11/2020. $292,500

160 Bosun Ave, 11/2020. $295,000

128 Seaspray Road, 11/2020. $299,000

101 Bryce Lane, 11/2020. $319,000

2 Sea Breeze Court, 11/2020. $325,900

245 Mermaid Drive, 11/2020. $333,500

4 Crane Court, 11/2020. $335,000

109 Mizzen Ave, 11/2020. $335,000

285 Academy Lane, 11/2020. $345,000

33 Crane Court, 11/2020. $349,900

1320 East Bay Ave, 11/2020. $350,000

1558 Forecastle Ave, 11/2020. $353,500

1103 Beach Haven West Blvd, 11/2020. $355,000

18 Sugarhill Road, 11/2020. $356,117

301 Mermaid Dr, 11/2020. $365,000

132 Nautilus Drive, 11/2020. $370,000

1038 Driftwood Ave, 11/2020. $380,000

540 Pirate Lane, 11/2020. $395,000

156 Sloop Road, 11/2020. $398,000

99 Mary Alice Road, 11/2020. $420,000

98 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $421,790

51 Mary Alice Road, 11/2020. $430,000

111 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $438,105

140 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $445,490

1200 Windlass Drive, 11/2020. $449,000

348 Morris Blvd, 11/2020. $450,000

439 Oak Avenue, 11/2020. $485,000

53 Sylvia Lane, 11/2020. $489,900

115 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $490,680

10 Trent Court, 11/2020. $495,000

29 Anise Court, 11/2020. $525,000

128 Peter Road, 11/2020. $545,000

169 Southard Drive, 11/2020. $550,000

64 Benjamin Blvd, 11/2020. $655,000

197 Southard Drive, 11/2020. $805,000

29 Ranch Blvd, 11/2020. $865,000

28 Budd Drive, 11/2020. $926,000

1823 Mill Creek Road, 11/2020. $1,499,999

SURF CITY

1109 N Ocean Ave, 11/2020. $3,450,000

TUCKERTON

106 Curlew Road, 11/2020. $236,000

333 Heritage Way, 11/2020. $240,000

155 Cox Ave, 11/2020. $242,000

3 Tuckerton Terrace, 11/2020. $324,900

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

