How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

26 W 29th St, Vicki D Lachman Rev Trust Stone Harbor Real Estate Devs LLC; 03/2021. $1,750,000

220 15th St, Marlin Christopher J Princivalle James D; 03/2021. $1,620,000

110 Ocean Drive Un C-305, Fetterman Gary L 1100 Ocean Dr Avalon Rlty Trust; 03/2021. $1,325,000

212 25th St, Osciak John W Digraci Carol; 03/2021. $1,200,000

CAPE MAY

1321B Ohio Ave, Hajduk Christopher Mehl John; 03/2021. $335,000

9 Jackson St, Kashurba Mary T Kashurba Alex; 03/2021. $200,000

313 Washington St, Mediuch Roman Atw Holdings LLC; 03/2021. $1,700,000

817 Stockton Ave, Sea Shore S Cape 2 LLC O’Gorman Donna Coen; 03/2021. $964,000

1451 Delaware Ave, Pnc Bank Na Exr Sj Design Group LLC; 03/2021. $785,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

275 Fidler Road, Sova Paul P Rutledge Richard G Jr; 03/2021. $525,000

14 Cheshire Drive, Mauro Nancy T Winter Eric; 03/2021. $395,000

74 Radcliff Lane, Robinson Edward R Jr Est Fitzpatrick Charles J; 03/2021. $175,000

6 Gibson Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Cockrell Nancy; 03/2021. $129,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

147 W Delaware Pkwy, Cermanski Steven M Donlon Maryellen; 03/2021. $354,000

9904 Seapointe Blvd Un 406, Ligniti Silvano Lawlor John W; 03/2021. $322,000

124 W Tampa Ave, Smith John Rudy Hogan Robert F; 03/2021. $220,000

108 Alexander Ave, Morrison Dale Simmons John A; 03/2021. $198,174

34 E Wilde Ave, Stone Christopher S Sullivan Kaitlin M; 03/2021. $195,000

416 Winward Road, Swirbul Mary W Innes William M; 03/2021. $186,000

746 Route 9, Smith-Bivins Lorette R Parker James M III; 03/2021. $120,000

501 E Raleigh Ave Un 504, Ditrio Richard J Sr Trust Petrucelli Robert C; 03/2021. $700,000

1402 Delaware Ave, Schools George W Uhler Michael G; 03/2021. $625,000

428 Portsmouth Road, Restuccio Sally Hynes Edward J Jr; 03/2021. $550,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

201 Roosevelt Blvd, Randazzo Alyssa Waddington Brian M; 03/2021. $195,000

Lot 22 Block 1464.02, Ermilio David V Dimitrijevic Nenad; 03/2021. $170,000

126 Swainton Goshen Road, Ingram James Exr Moyer David Sr; 03/2021. $165,000

146 Lee Lane, Cooper Richard L Est Keegans Elizabeth; 03/2021. $158,000

305 Bennett Ave, $Shropshire Frances V Rafter William Christian; 03/2021. 154,000

584 Avalon Blvd, Morrissey John F Morgan Leonard W; 03/2021. $150,000

101 School Lane, Kerbaugh Sandra M Exr Cjh LLC; 03/2021. $140,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2000 Boardwalk Un 5, C & M Saleeb Real Estate LLC Boardwalk Nj LLC; 03/2021. $469,800

2000 Boardwalk Un 3, Van Arsdale James R Boardwalk Nj LLC; 03/2021. $469,800

2000 Boardwalk Un 4, Conenna Domenico Boardwalk Nj LLC; 03/2021. $469,800

220 E 4th Ave Un B Rear Un, Wetherington Carrie Lynn Miller Craig C; 03/2021. $380,000

OCEAN CITY

5154-56 Asbury Ave Un A, Lindley Norman Calabrese Anthony; 03/2021. $849,900

917-19 Third St, Goldwater Daniel D Eisenhower Thomas William; 03/2021. $755,000

847 First St, Lamb Christopher J Exr&C Lamb Christopher J; 03/2021. $750,000

2013 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Magnotta Maureen E Doyle Linda; 03/2021. $699,900

401 West Ave, Wolf Ronald I Mc Glone Thomas; 03/2021. $699,000

105-07 Ocean Road, Jones Karen D Hindelang Clark E; 03/2021. $599,000

5A Ocean Road, Caffrey Thomas P Rihl David; 03/2021. $590,000

5216-18 West Ave, Gallagher James Baker Brian; 03/2021. $565,000

5232-34 West Ave, Voelker Brian Clements Robert; 03/2021. $495,000

329-31 West Ave, Amber Jessica Degraff Zaremba Richard; 03/2021. $487,000

719 11th St Un 202, Della Fave Gail Salinger Steven; 03/2021. $470,000

810 Asbury Ave Un 303, Wills Enterprises LLC Bednarz Joseph Jr; 03/2021. $405,000

105-07 Ocean Road, Jonas Karen D Dewair Sarah; 03/2021. $400,000

153 W 17th St, Maselli Michael Maselli Dale; 03/2021. $335,000

715 Plymouth Place, Mazza Richard J Vesper William Allen; 03/2021. $310,000

SEA ISLE CITY

102 60th St, Morrone Dominic Leffler Michael; 03/2021. $975,000

15 43rd St East Un, Rutledge Richard G Jr Flynn Anthony; 03/2021. $925,000

3514 Landis Ave Un 301, Townsend Jill Watson Thomas; 03/2021. 775,000

134 50th St East Un, Lhiw Giordano Family LLC Demusz Gregory A; $760,000

33 36th St Un 28, Jenks Keith R Costantini Lucio R; 03/2021. $510,000

3400 Landis Ave, Corcoran Joseph M Spurio Vincent Frederick; 03/2021. $496,000

142 42nd St, Dugan Cheryl W Clifford Acoustical Ceilings LLC; 03/2021. $453,000

23 38th St, Costantini Lucio R Boland Matthew; 03/2021. $360,000

STONE HARBOR

216 90th St, Elliott Patricia G Jav Investments LLC ; 03/2021. $1,700,000

9600 First Ave, Villella Francis A Trust Rhinehart Richard E; 03/2021. $1,425,000

115 104th St, Barrickman Donna Haag Schuster James J; 03/2021. $800,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

25 Elmwood Ave, Panetta Cody Thompson Jeffrey E; 03/2021. $405,000

Lot 9 Block 657, North Warren E Jr Palombo Daniel; 03/2021. $325,000

27 Seaside Ave, Barbagello Daniel Moore Nicholas P; 03/2021. $302,000

805 Route 9 South, 4601 New Jersey Ave Corp Dean Albert L Jr; 03/2021. $285,000

41 Hope Corson Road, Coker Perry D Collins Lynzee E; 03/2021. $270,000

2141 Route 50, Swayngim Eugene Robert Swayngim Eugene R; 03/2021. $81,650

WILDWOOD

4106 Hudson Ave Un 102, Rabena Frank Louis III Dignity Enterprises LLC; 03/2021. $340,000

202 E Garfield Ave Un A, Ntelekos Anastasios Laird Scott J; 03/2021. $335,000

326 E Glenwood Ave, Altobelli Louis H Jr 221 West Hunting Park Inc; 03/2021. $320,000

4104 Hudson Ave Un 201, De Weese Jennifer Kerr John; 03/2021. $319,000

207 W Pine Ave, Langston Richard J Versak Michael; 03/2021. $316,000

303 E Popular Ave, Mangold Patrick Boyle John J Jrl 03/2021. $305,000

218 E Juniper Ave, Gross James D Murray Patricia Costello; 03/2021. $300,000

323 W Cresse Ave Un A, Guzik Nanci Mc Carry Christine B; 03/2021. $220,000

4216 Hudson Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust Kenny Anthony; 03/2021. $185,000

145 E Hand Ave Un 2, Jp Wildwood LLC Polk Lateef; 03/2021. $170,000

1309 Surf Ave, Benigno Thomas P Dorris Beach Rentals LLC; 03/2021. $93,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8701 Bayview Dr #1, Brown William C Montagure James J; 03/2021. $300,000

8705 Bayview Ave, Hester Dorothy J Trust&C Lane Michael J; 03/2021. $245,000

225 E St Paul Ave Un 2, Raeside Laurie Holland Scott D; 03/2021. $243,000

5600 Seaview Ave Un 18, Hoffman Kathy M Zelnick Jennifer; 03/2021. $190,000

9101 Atlantic Ave Un 303, Ocean Sunset Palms LLC Femia Frank V; 03/2021. $165,000

8304 Pacific Ave, Fiorcia Settimo L Fiorcia Concetta; 03/2021. $50,000

103 Coastal Colors LLC Callahan Richard; 03/2021. 7701 Atlantic Ave Un 103, $700,000

J J & R R Vizzone 2012 Fam Trust Platt William; 03/2021. 7601 Seaview Ave, $700,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

401 W Harrison Ave, 3/22/2021, $215,000

716 Mallard St, 3/22/2021, $280,000

113 E Pine St, 3/23/2021, $12,000

129 Main Drive, 3/23/2021, $146,000

100 W Harrison Ave, 3/23/2021, $158,000

2433 E Main St, 3/23/2021, $242,000

46 Wharton St, 3/24/2021, $62,950

48 Wharton St, 3/24/2021, $62,950

143 Frankford St, 3/24/2021, $62,950

139 Frankford St, 3/24/2021, $62,950

VINELAND

981 Columbia Ave, 3/26/2021, $130,000

1230 Almond Road, 3/26/2021, $160,000

352 S Orchard Road, 3/26/2021, $245,881

1298 Edgewood Drive, 3/27/2021, $262,000

216 Montrose St, 3/29/2021, $27,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

37 Barnegat Blvd, 3/2021. $281,500

13 Windward Drive, 3/2021. $289,000

6 Bear Island Drive, 3/2021. $290,000

145 Sandpiper Road, 3/2021. $290,000

7 Waterfall Lane, 3/2021. $295,000

53 Hatteras Way, 3/2021. $300,000

BEACH HAVEN

1101 S Bay Ave,3/2021. $1,325,000

227 Sixth St, 3/2021. $1,350,000

327 Norwood Ave, 3/2021. $1,450,000

220 Twelfth St, 3/2021. $1,550,000

127 Second St, 3/2021. $1,830,000

404 Jeffries Ave, 3/2021. $1,989,000

1201 Beach Ave, 3/2021. $2,125,000

900 Virginia Ave, 3/2021. $4,000,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

402 Woodlawn Drive; 3/2021. $325,000

412 Bay Way; 3/2021. $330,000

841 Oxgoose Drive; 3/2021. $332,000

1205 Aquarius Court; 3/2021. $345,000

603 Pine St; 3/2021. $349,900

58 Quail Lane North; 3/2021. $350,000

231 William St; 3/2021. $350,000

1027 Sarasota Drive; 3/2021. $355,000

Clearview St; 3/2021. $368,000

577 Holmes Ave; 3/2021. $370,000

808 Laurel Blvd; 3/2021. $370,000

406 Holland Ave; 3/2021. $375,000

450 Lake Barnegat Drive North; 3/2021. $375,000

837 Alpine St; 3/2021. $376,000

1420 Island View Drive; 3/2021. $380,000

1695 Woodland Road; 3/2021. $385,000

1617 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $395,000

312 Maritime Drive; 3/2021. $410,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

11 West Sail Drive, 3/2021. $225,000

545 Route 9 South, 3/2021. $235,000

7 Spruce Dr, 3/2021. $239,500

585 Route 9 South, 3/2021. $240,000

17 High Ridge Road, 3/2021. $240,500

12 Sandford St, 3/2021. $242,000

39 Atlantis Blvd, 3/2021. $248,900

41 Ocean Blvd, 3/2021. $250,000

21s Boston Drive, 3/2021. $265,000

6 North Boom Way, 3/2021. $270,000

6 W Anchor Drive, 3/2021. $275,000

313 Twin Lakes Blvd, 3/2021. $279,000

121 Greenwood Lake Rd, 3/2021. $290,000

123 Lake Superior Drive, 3/2021. $295,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

213 Nautilus Drive, 3/2021. $1,399,000

112 Sailboat Ln, 3/2021. $1,400,000

1023b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,465,000

2 Antioch Road, 3/2021. $1,525,000

4 Sandy Cove, 3/2021. $1,550,000

166h Marina Blvd, 3/2021. $1,600,100

1016b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,775,000

3e Tennessee Ave, 3/2021. $1,775,000

108 East Dune Lane, 3/2021. $1,955,000

14 East Cape Cod Lane, 3/2021. $1,975,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

303 Tuscarora Ave, 3/2021. $275,000

103 Englewood Ave, 3/2021. $280,000

105 Dollmore Ave, 3/2021. $287,000

70 Adriatic Ave, 3/2021. $305,800

303 2nd St, 3/2021. $325,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

2 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

6 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

10 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

30 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

34 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

38 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

42 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

46 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

59 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

55 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

51 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

47 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

43 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

Property transactions are printed as space is available

