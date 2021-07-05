How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
26 W 29th St, Vicki D Lachman Rev Trust Stone Harbor Real Estate Devs LLC; 03/2021. $1,750,000
220 15th St, Marlin Christopher J Princivalle James D; 03/2021. $1,620,000
110 Ocean Drive Un C-305, Fetterman Gary L 1100 Ocean Dr Avalon Rlty Trust; 03/2021. $1,325,000
212 25th St, Osciak John W Digraci Carol; 03/2021. $1,200,000
CAPE MAY
1321B Ohio Ave, Hajduk Christopher Mehl John; 03/2021. $335,000
9 Jackson St, Kashurba Mary T Kashurba Alex; 03/2021. $200,000
313 Washington St, Mediuch Roman Atw Holdings LLC; 03/2021. $1,700,000
817 Stockton Ave, Sea Shore S Cape 2 LLC O’Gorman Donna Coen; 03/2021. $964,000
1451 Delaware Ave, Pnc Bank Na Exr Sj Design Group LLC; 03/2021. $785,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
275 Fidler Road, Sova Paul P Rutledge Richard G Jr; 03/2021. $525,000
14 Cheshire Drive, Mauro Nancy T Winter Eric; 03/2021. $395,000
74 Radcliff Lane, Robinson Edward R Jr Est Fitzpatrick Charles J; 03/2021. $175,000
6 Gibson Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Cockrell Nancy; 03/2021. $129,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
147 W Delaware Pkwy, Cermanski Steven M Donlon Maryellen; 03/2021. $354,000
9904 Seapointe Blvd Un 406, Ligniti Silvano Lawlor John W; 03/2021. $322,000
124 W Tampa Ave, Smith John Rudy Hogan Robert F; 03/2021. $220,000
108 Alexander Ave, Morrison Dale Simmons John A; 03/2021. $198,174
34 E Wilde Ave, Stone Christopher S Sullivan Kaitlin M; 03/2021. $195,000
416 Winward Road, Swirbul Mary W Innes William M; 03/2021. $186,000
746 Route 9, Smith-Bivins Lorette R Parker James M III; 03/2021. $120,000
501 E Raleigh Ave Un 504, Ditrio Richard J Sr Trust Petrucelli Robert C; 03/2021. $700,000
1402 Delaware Ave, Schools George W Uhler Michael G; 03/2021. $625,000
428 Portsmouth Road, Restuccio Sally Hynes Edward J Jr; 03/2021. $550,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
201 Roosevelt Blvd, Randazzo Alyssa Waddington Brian M; 03/2021. $195,000
Lot 22 Block 1464.02, Ermilio David V Dimitrijevic Nenad; 03/2021. $170,000
126 Swainton Goshen Road, Ingram James Exr Moyer David Sr; 03/2021. $165,000
146 Lee Lane, Cooper Richard L Est Keegans Elizabeth; 03/2021. $158,000
305 Bennett Ave, $Shropshire Frances V Rafter William Christian; 03/2021. 154,000
584 Avalon Blvd, Morrissey John F Morgan Leonard W; 03/2021. $150,000
101 School Lane, Kerbaugh Sandra M Exr Cjh LLC; 03/2021. $140,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2000 Boardwalk Un 5, C & M Saleeb Real Estate LLC Boardwalk Nj LLC; 03/2021. $469,800
2000 Boardwalk Un 3, Van Arsdale James R Boardwalk Nj LLC; 03/2021. $469,800
2000 Boardwalk Un 4, Conenna Domenico Boardwalk Nj LLC; 03/2021. $469,800
220 E 4th Ave Un B Rear Un, Wetherington Carrie Lynn Miller Craig C; 03/2021. $380,000
OCEAN CITY
5154-56 Asbury Ave Un A, Lindley Norman Calabrese Anthony; 03/2021. $849,900
917-19 Third St, Goldwater Daniel D Eisenhower Thomas William; 03/2021. $755,000
847 First St, Lamb Christopher J Exr&C Lamb Christopher J; 03/2021. $750,000
2013 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Magnotta Maureen E Doyle Linda; 03/2021. $699,900
401 West Ave, Wolf Ronald I Mc Glone Thomas; 03/2021. $699,000
105-07 Ocean Road, Jones Karen D Hindelang Clark E; 03/2021. $599,000
5A Ocean Road, Caffrey Thomas P Rihl David; 03/2021. $590,000
5216-18 West Ave, Gallagher James Baker Brian; 03/2021. $565,000
5232-34 West Ave, Voelker Brian Clements Robert; 03/2021. $495,000
329-31 West Ave, Amber Jessica Degraff Zaremba Richard; 03/2021. $487,000
719 11th St Un 202, Della Fave Gail Salinger Steven; 03/2021. $470,000
810 Asbury Ave Un 303, Wills Enterprises LLC Bednarz Joseph Jr; 03/2021. $405,000
105-07 Ocean Road, Jonas Karen D Dewair Sarah; 03/2021. $400,000
153 W 17th St, Maselli Michael Maselli Dale; 03/2021. $335,000
715 Plymouth Place, Mazza Richard J Vesper William Allen; 03/2021. $310,000
SEA ISLE CITY
102 60th St, Morrone Dominic Leffler Michael; 03/2021. $975,000
15 43rd St East Un, Rutledge Richard G Jr Flynn Anthony; 03/2021. $925,000
3514 Landis Ave Un 301, Townsend Jill Watson Thomas; 03/2021. 775,000
134 50th St East Un, Lhiw Giordano Family LLC Demusz Gregory A; $760,000
33 36th St Un 28, Jenks Keith R Costantini Lucio R; 03/2021. $510,000
3400 Landis Ave, Corcoran Joseph M Spurio Vincent Frederick; 03/2021. $496,000
142 42nd St, Dugan Cheryl W Clifford Acoustical Ceilings LLC; 03/2021. $453,000
23 38th St, Costantini Lucio R Boland Matthew; 03/2021. $360,000
STONE HARBOR
216 90th St, Elliott Patricia G Jav Investments LLC ; 03/2021. $1,700,000
9600 First Ave, Villella Francis A Trust Rhinehart Richard E; 03/2021. $1,425,000
115 104th St, Barrickman Donna Haag Schuster James J; 03/2021. $800,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
25 Elmwood Ave, Panetta Cody Thompson Jeffrey E; 03/2021. $405,000
Lot 9 Block 657, North Warren E Jr Palombo Daniel; 03/2021. $325,000
27 Seaside Ave, Barbagello Daniel Moore Nicholas P; 03/2021. $302,000
805 Route 9 South, 4601 New Jersey Ave Corp Dean Albert L Jr; 03/2021. $285,000
41 Hope Corson Road, Coker Perry D Collins Lynzee E; 03/2021. $270,000
2141 Route 50, Swayngim Eugene Robert Swayngim Eugene R; 03/2021. $81,650
WILDWOOD
4106 Hudson Ave Un 102, Rabena Frank Louis III Dignity Enterprises LLC; 03/2021. $340,000
202 E Garfield Ave Un A, Ntelekos Anastasios Laird Scott J; 03/2021. $335,000
326 E Glenwood Ave, Altobelli Louis H Jr 221 West Hunting Park Inc; 03/2021. $320,000
4104 Hudson Ave Un 201, De Weese Jennifer Kerr John; 03/2021. $319,000
207 W Pine Ave, Langston Richard J Versak Michael; 03/2021. $316,000
303 E Popular Ave, Mangold Patrick Boyle John J Jrl 03/2021. $305,000
218 E Juniper Ave, Gross James D Murray Patricia Costello; 03/2021. $300,000
323 W Cresse Ave Un A, Guzik Nanci Mc Carry Christine B; 03/2021. $220,000
4216 Hudson Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust Kenny Anthony; 03/2021. $185,000
145 E Hand Ave Un 2, Jp Wildwood LLC Polk Lateef; 03/2021. $170,000
1309 Surf Ave, Benigno Thomas P Dorris Beach Rentals LLC; 03/2021. $93,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8701 Bayview Dr #1, Brown William C Montagure James J; 03/2021. $300,000
8705 Bayview Ave, Hester Dorothy J Trust&C Lane Michael J; 03/2021. $245,000
225 E St Paul Ave Un 2, Raeside Laurie Holland Scott D; 03/2021. $243,000
5600 Seaview Ave Un 18, Hoffman Kathy M Zelnick Jennifer; 03/2021. $190,000
9101 Atlantic Ave Un 303, Ocean Sunset Palms LLC Femia Frank V; 03/2021. $165,000
8304 Pacific Ave, Fiorcia Settimo L Fiorcia Concetta; 03/2021. $50,000
103 Coastal Colors LLC Callahan Richard; 03/2021. 7701 Atlantic Ave Un 103, $700,000
J J & R R Vizzone 2012 Fam Trust Platt William; 03/2021. 7601 Seaview Ave, $700,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
401 W Harrison Ave, 3/22/2021, $215,000
716 Mallard St, 3/22/2021, $280,000
113 E Pine St, 3/23/2021, $12,000
129 Main Drive, 3/23/2021, $146,000
100 W Harrison Ave, 3/23/2021, $158,000
2433 E Main St, 3/23/2021, $242,000
46 Wharton St, 3/24/2021, $62,950
48 Wharton St, 3/24/2021, $62,950
143 Frankford St, 3/24/2021, $62,950
139 Frankford St, 3/24/2021, $62,950
VINELAND
981 Columbia Ave, 3/26/2021, $130,000
1230 Almond Road, 3/26/2021, $160,000
352 S Orchard Road, 3/26/2021, $245,881
1298 Edgewood Drive, 3/27/2021, $262,000
216 Montrose St, 3/29/2021, $27,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
37 Barnegat Blvd, 3/2021. $281,500
13 Windward Drive, 3/2021. $289,000
6 Bear Island Drive, 3/2021. $290,000
145 Sandpiper Road, 3/2021. $290,000
7 Waterfall Lane, 3/2021. $295,000
53 Hatteras Way, 3/2021. $300,000
BEACH HAVEN
1101 S Bay Ave,3/2021. $1,325,000
227 Sixth St, 3/2021. $1,350,000
327 Norwood Ave, 3/2021. $1,450,000
220 Twelfth St, 3/2021. $1,550,000
127 Second St, 3/2021. $1,830,000
404 Jeffries Ave, 3/2021. $1,989,000
1201 Beach Ave, 3/2021. $2,125,000
900 Virginia Ave, 3/2021. $4,000,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
402 Woodlawn Drive; 3/2021. $325,000
412 Bay Way; 3/2021. $330,000
841 Oxgoose Drive; 3/2021. $332,000
1205 Aquarius Court; 3/2021. $345,000
603 Pine St; 3/2021. $349,900
58 Quail Lane North; 3/2021. $350,000
231 William St; 3/2021. $350,000
1027 Sarasota Drive; 3/2021. $355,000
Clearview St; 3/2021. $368,000
577 Holmes Ave; 3/2021. $370,000
808 Laurel Blvd; 3/2021. $370,000
406 Holland Ave; 3/2021. $375,000
450 Lake Barnegat Drive North; 3/2021. $375,000
837 Alpine St; 3/2021. $376,000
1420 Island View Drive; 3/2021. $380,000
1695 Woodland Road; 3/2021. $385,000
1617 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $395,000
312 Maritime Drive; 3/2021. $410,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
11 West Sail Drive, 3/2021. $225,000
545 Route 9 South, 3/2021. $235,000
7 Spruce Dr, 3/2021. $239,500
585 Route 9 South, 3/2021. $240,000
17 High Ridge Road, 3/2021. $240,500
12 Sandford St, 3/2021. $242,000
39 Atlantis Blvd, 3/2021. $248,900
41 Ocean Blvd, 3/2021. $250,000
21s Boston Drive, 3/2021. $265,000
6 North Boom Way, 3/2021. $270,000
6 W Anchor Drive, 3/2021. $275,000
313 Twin Lakes Blvd, 3/2021. $279,000
121 Greenwood Lake Rd, 3/2021. $290,000
123 Lake Superior Drive, 3/2021. $295,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
213 Nautilus Drive, 3/2021. $1,399,000
112 Sailboat Ln, 3/2021. $1,400,000
1023b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,465,000
2 Antioch Road, 3/2021. $1,525,000
4 Sandy Cove, 3/2021. $1,550,000
166h Marina Blvd, 3/2021. $1,600,100
1016b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,775,000
3e Tennessee Ave, 3/2021. $1,775,000
108 East Dune Lane, 3/2021. $1,955,000
14 East Cape Cod Lane, 3/2021. $1,975,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
303 Tuscarora Ave, 3/2021. $275,000
103 Englewood Ave, 3/2021. $280,000
105 Dollmore Ave, 3/2021. $287,000
70 Adriatic Ave, 3/2021. $305,800
303 2nd St, 3/2021. $325,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
2 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
6 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
10 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
30 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
34 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
38 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
42 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
46 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
59 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
55 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
51 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
47 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
43 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available
