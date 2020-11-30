How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
8 N Tallahassee Ave, Trzaskoma Todd M Beebe Thomas Terry; 09/22/20. $370,000
100 S Berkley Square Unit Ph 1, J Griff John Sager Phyllis K/Ind&Atty; 09/25/20. $186,500
24 S Georgia Ave, Oscar Hospitality Llc Smac Hotels 2 Llc; 09/25/20. $515,000
1520 Belfield Ave, 1520 Belfield Llc Lok George W L; 09/28/20. $270,000
1970 W Riverside Drive, Dinh Tu Sekhon Sundeep S; 09/29/20. $365,000
28 N Harrisburg Ave, Islam Muna A Blanco Ana B/Admrx; 09/29/20. $168,000
132 S Bellevue Ave, Chinaamerican Realty Inc Rappe Anthony; 09/30/20. $290,000
BRIGANTINE
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3304, Roman Andrew J Miller Mary Anne/Exrx; 09/14/20. $425,000
901 Ocean Ave, Vazquez Robert James Brinker Joseph; 09/14/20. $1,330,000
1006 E Evans Blvd Unit A, Albertson Wendy Lee Press Rubin; 09/15/20. $341,000
107 Hamilton Place, Hovey Douglas Stephen Lukose Thresiamma; 09/15/20. $352,500
4217 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit A, Hesnan Joshua B Nature Blvd Llc; 09/15/20. $204,000
168 10th St So, Abbruzzi Joseph Bianculli Clorinda; 09/16/20. $450,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
688 Chancery Lane, Duszynski Leszek Stankus Christopher; 08/31/20. $147,000
435 S Eighth Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc; 08/31/20. $162,750
523 Emerson Court, Ryan William R Donati Silvana; 08/31/20. $227,000
7 Clipper Court, Beste Steven Jaeckel William R III; 08/31/20. $305,000
215 Magnolia Ave, Cardona Suany I Mcgivney Thomas R; 09/01/20. $166,000
250 Terry Lane, Foley Brendan William Craft Raymond S/Atty; 09/01/20. $201,000
551 Constitution Court, Webb Lamia Mcnally William J Jr; 09/01/20. $213,000
537 S Berlin Ave, Thies Anna R/Exrx Takotey Jeffrey; 09/02/20. $170,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
563 Gravelly Run Road, Zalot Shawn David Mattioli Clarence J/Heir; 09/15/20. $260,500
22 Westwood Road, Needham Kyle J Porcaro Vincent T; 09/16/20. $235,000
38 Westover Circle, Graves Timothy R Sr Micari Danielle M; 09/16/20. $212,000
4236 Fairway Circle, Thomas Deborah Dees Bobby; 09/17/20. $239,900
6526 Tunney Ave, Natelli Jason Edward Mohr Melanie A; 09/22/20. $222,000
530 Clarkstown Road, Towpath Equities Llc Yearsley Kevin; 09/23/20. $255,000
LONGPORT
116 N 36th Ave, Grabell Steven Nenner Howard; 09/10/20. $879,000
111 S 16th Ave #605, Roberts Peter R Bilson Joseph P; 09/16/20. $362,500
6 N 28th Ave, Mandel Lauren Perri Louis P; 09/21/20. $989,000
4 Point Drive, 41 33 Llc Bassman Robert S; 09/25/20. $2,500,000
4 S 26th Ave, Step One Pinnacle Const Mgmt Llc Colleran Teresa R; 09/29/20. $1,050,000
PLEASANTVILLE
112 Princeton Ave, Alcantara Valdez Jose Yacoub Monnir; 09/30/20. $170,000
112 W Floral Ave, Jimenez Cerna Maria Jose Forero Juan David; 09/30/20. $165,000
VENTNOR
19 S Newark Ave, Sweeney George T Jjcc Longport Llc; 09/16/20. $360,000
4800 Boardwalk #209, Quitel Scott Horwitz Merle; 09/16/20. $219,000
103 S Portland Ave, Lamm Helen Dolores/Atty Hollander Kelly Devine; 09/17/20. $456,000
2106 East Drive, Mccafferty Lisa Berkowitz Jay; 09/17/20. $375,000
514 N Cambridge Ave, Tavella Gary Brennan Elizabeth A; 09/17/20. $531,500
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1311 W Riverside Drive, Rogers Joseph C Jr Birch Elizabeth A; 09/24/20. $465,000
Cape May County
AVALON
403 20th St, Ransty Realty Grp LLC Fidler Michael C; 10/2020. $6,125,000
275 65th St, Front St Props LLC Convey Colin R; 10/2020. $3,900,000
316 39th St, Wright Amy 261 Partners LLC; 10/2020. $3,792,000
CAPE MAY
818 Washington St, Nigro John A Mendoza Stanley; 10/2020. $870,000
1342 Missouri Ave, Olsen Brian D Gironda Gayle T; 10/2020. $635,000
1513 New Jersey Ave, Deangelis Robert L Robb John J III; 10/2020. $415,000
1250 Pennsylvania Ave, Donato Christine V Visek Patrick Albert; 10/2020. $395,500
CAPE MAY POINT
107 Harvard Ave, Zlocki Donna Chung Myung Kyu; 10/2020. $1,995,000
410 Oxford Ave, Barron Michael E Wolff Charles; 10/2020. $880,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
444 Corson Tavern Road, Gillespie Kathryn G Asher Stephen F; 10/2020. $335,000
53 Tessler Lane, Kleuskens Daniel L Otton Joshua R; 10/2020. $295,000
73 W Rising Sun Drive, O’Donnell Florence Donato Nicholas; 10/2020. $268,000
35 Brewers Lane, Cedar Landing LLC Noblett Rickie J; 10/2020. $185,000
305 Holly Drive, Cecere John P Venella Michael; 10/2020. $86,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
555 Nummytown Road, Rutherford Jeffrey S Cragin Margaret A; 10/2020. $375,000
322 Oakdale Ave, Dimitrijevic Nenad Colavito William S; 10/2020. $377,790
902 Ocean Drive Un 409, Matt Elizabeth Parker Alyce; 10/2020. $399,000
9003 Seapoint Blvd Un 704, Crescendo Sc LLC Zarenberg Jeffrey J; 10/2020. $435,000
232 Pacific Ave, Marsh Bonnie C Trimmer Robert J; 10/2020. $460,000
9900 Seapointe Blvd #21, Corrado Christina A Picciolo Frank T; 10/2020. $525,000
10 Delaware Bay Drive, Kunkel Eric R Mackenzie Donald C; 10/2020. $692,000
21 Avalon Road, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Du Beau Dolores M; 10/2020. $699,000
OCEAN CITY
201 Ninth St, Schock Charles J Republic First Bank; 10/2020. $1,275,000
2514 Wesley Ave, 2517 Wesley Ave LLC Calm Ocean LLC; 10/2020. $4,500,000
2519 Wesley Ave, 2517 Wesley Ave LLC Serene Ocean LLC; 10/2020. $4,750,000
2021 Wesley Ave, Hendrickson Richard Conte Anthony J; 10/2020. $5,400,000
2011 Glenwood Drive, Burgio Samuel Borowiec Barbara; 10/2020. $2,582,500
8 Marshall Lane, Rafetto Ray S Vandusen Christopher; 10/2020. $2,070,000
161 Pinnacle Road, Kona LLC Hicks Harry Robert; 10/2020. $1,925,000
3308-10 Wesley Ave Un 3310, Schmidt Mark E Pressler Scott G; 10/2020. $1,860,000
1135-38 Ocean Ave, Ruskey John S Purcell Michael J; 10/2020. $1,850,000
2202 Bay Ave, Morrissey Francis X Gemmi Charles III; 10/2020. $1,669,000
11 Simpson Road, Werner Todd J Mascino Anthony; 10/2020. $1,119,000
3540 West Ave, Lighthouse Devs LLC Esbenshade Christopher G; 10/2020. $1,093,125
5407 Central Ave Un 1, Sateja John J Boyko Michael; 10/2020. $999,900
860B Seventh St, Patel Rajesh R Strawman Timothy J; 10/2020. $916,666
Lot 15 Block 3608, Liguori Robert Gilse James; 10/2020. $815,000
3901-03 West Ave Un A, Waddington Joseph Grasso Santina M; 10/2020. $760,000
312 E Seaspray Road, Nancy B Finegan Rev Trust Werner Todd J; 10/2020. $750,000
3217 Simpson Ave, Farrell Daniel Baynes Michael; 10/2020. $750,000
1552-54 Asbury Ave Un B,Hunderuk Dmytro Herron Matthew; 10/2020. $700,000
5447 Central Ave Un 9, Ball Catharine E Johnson Rodney Lee; 10/2020. $625,000
128-30 Ocean Ave Un 128, Valenitne James F Jr Muller Martin T III; 10/2020. $605,000
STONE HARBOR
F-46 Stone Court, Eberly Ilene S Kennedy Timothy F; $600,000
15 99th St Un A, Fender Ronald G Maher Michael J; $570,375
172 85th St Un 4, Dillon Ann Exr Bailey Stephen G; $520,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Lot 7.01 Block 12, Chiappini Virginia Est Landex Realty Holding V LLC; 10/2020. $749,000
14 E Winthrop Ave, 14 E Winthrop LLC Forshew Alastair K; 10/2020. $725,000
30 Jill Ave, Hoffman Steven K Burke John F Jr; 10/2020. $564,000
341 W Quail Drive, Carneiro Candida Buono Brian Joseph; 10/2020. $409,900
13 White Pine Lane, Birk Barbara A Abrams Jessica P; 10/2020. $389,900
216 Laurel Drive, Rekeda Michael Scott Atlantic Cape Builders LLC; 10/2020. $350,000
1731 Route 9 #42, Migliaccio Sherry G Abate Barbara; 10/2020. $330,000
WILDWOOD
5201 Ocean Ave Un 2009, Pileggi Joseph Cautilli Joseph D; 10/2020. $231,000
218 E Davis Ave, Burd Harvey East Coast Dev LLC; 10/2020. $200,000
143 E Leaming Ave, Carrasco Franklin F Terrazas Sonia Grados; 10/2020. $180,000
121 E Maple Ave, Sav Lucian Toner Beach Props LLC; 10/2020. $400,000
226 E Bennett Ave, Florentino Nicholas J Romano Nicholas; 10/2020. $349,000
Cumberland County
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
9 Delaware Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Co Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing By Atty, Innomax Home Solutions Llc, 8/13/2020. $13,700
9 Delaware Ave, Innomax Home Solutions Llc By Atty; Kendrick Paul L; Rds Group Llc Atty, Southeast Property Acquisitions Llc, 8/17/2020. $13,700
155 Tindall Island Road, Sadtler Laura C; Sadtler Samuel B Est, Achuff Benjamin; Achuff Jessi, 8/19/2020. $247,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
25 Kinkle Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Perez Gabriela Chavez, 8/11/2020. $142,000
103 Mary Elmer Drive, Ortholf Delores Est; Ortholf Jerry W, Rose K Properties Llc, 8/18/2020. $111,000
4 Oak Drive, Ogden Angela; Ogden Chester Marts Iii Est, Sheppard Susan, 8/18/2020. $170,000
26 Pineview Terrace, Pace John N, Haydak Tyler, 8/24/2020. $160,000
217 Cubby Hollow Road, 25 S Pearl Llc; Slade Ricardo J, Angel-Bazan Arturo M, 8/25/2020. $105,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
300 Lexington Ave, Lsf10 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Resicap Lp Atty; Thomas Yvonne; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Rude Ashley Brie, 8/11/2020. $208,000
131 Sheppard David Road, Szekely Jennifer; Szekely Louis Anthony, Gould Joshua B; Gould Krisdi L, 8/7/2020. $185,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
132 Polk Lane, Seabrook James M; Seabrook Joanne C, Seabrook House, 8/7/2020. $650,000
130 Richards Road, Abdill Suzanne R Exec; Fox Harold H Est By Exec, Stortini Ronald, 8/10/2020. $150,000
712 Irving Ave, Urgo Ricky L, Peterson Kaitlyn N, 8/11/2020. $192,500
14 Richards Road, Smith Donald R, Mcnamara Blaine, 8/13/2020. $178,000
1109 1st Ave, Stanton Stacey Aka; Stanton Stacy Aka, Seabrook Properties One Llc, 8/14/2020. $32,833
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Earie Way, 7/2020. $44,000
Leguene Ave, 7/2020. $90,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
23 Betty Drive, 7/2020. $330,000
31 Selma Drive, 7/2020. $594,750
419 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $307,000
251 Outboard Ave, 7/2020. $144,375
46 Myrtle Drive, 7/2020. $340,000
101 Eileen Lane, 7/2020. $329,000
159 Commodore Road, 7/2020. $450,000
500 Pirate Lane, 7/2020. $260,000
38 Manning Drive, 7/2020. $282,500
149 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $625,000
42 Jonathan Drive, 7/2020. $520,000
137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $250,000
137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $382,500
8 Cedar Ave, 7/2020. $135,000
100 Jennings Road, 7/2020. $400,000
1141 Barnacle Drive, 7/2020. $439,900
1271 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $269,900
248 Stormy Road, 7/2020. $210,000
80 Lafayette Drive, 7/2020. $345,000
SURF CITY
29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000
319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000
114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450
232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500
353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000
44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000
44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000
27 N 7th St, 7/2020. $680,000
610 Bay Front, 7/2020. $1,100,000
212 N 7th St,; 7/2020. $999,000
474 Schroderer Lane, 7/2020. $1,750,000
15 North Ocean Ave, 7/2020. $3,300,000
21 S 3rd St, 7/2020. $840,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
