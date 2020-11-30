 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

8 N Tallahassee Ave, Trzaskoma Todd M Beebe Thomas Terry; 09/22/20. $370,000

100 S Berkley Square Unit Ph 1, J Griff John Sager Phyllis K/Ind&Atty; 09/25/20. $186,500

24 S Georgia Ave, Oscar Hospitality Llc Smac Hotels 2 Llc; 09/25/20. $515,000

1520 Belfield Ave, 1520 Belfield Llc Lok George W L; 09/28/20. $270,000

1970 W Riverside Drive, Dinh Tu Sekhon Sundeep S; 09/29/20. $365,000

28 N Harrisburg Ave, Islam Muna A Blanco Ana B/Admrx; 09/29/20. $168,000

132 S Bellevue Ave, Chinaamerican Realty Inc Rappe Anthony; 09/30/20. $290,000

BRIGANTINE

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3304, Roman Andrew J Miller Mary Anne/Exrx; 09/14/20. $425,000

901 Ocean Ave, Vazquez Robert James Brinker Joseph; 09/14/20. $1,330,000

1006 E Evans Blvd Unit A, Albertson Wendy Lee Press Rubin; 09/15/20. $341,000

107 Hamilton Place, Hovey Douglas Stephen Lukose Thresiamma; 09/15/20. $352,500

4217 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit A, Hesnan Joshua B Nature Blvd Llc; 09/15/20. $204,000

168 10th St So, Abbruzzi Joseph Bianculli Clorinda; 09/16/20. $450,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

688 Chancery Lane, Duszynski Leszek Stankus Christopher; 08/31/20. $147,000

435 S Eighth Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc; 08/31/20. $162,750

523 Emerson Court, Ryan William R Donati Silvana; 08/31/20. $227,000

7 Clipper Court, Beste Steven Jaeckel William R III; 08/31/20. $305,000

215 Magnolia Ave, Cardona Suany I Mcgivney Thomas R; 09/01/20. $166,000

250 Terry Lane, Foley Brendan William Craft Raymond S/Atty; 09/01/20. $201,000

551 Constitution Court, Webb Lamia Mcnally William J Jr; 09/01/20. $213,000

537 S Berlin Ave, Thies Anna R/Exrx Takotey Jeffrey; 09/02/20. $170,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

563 Gravelly Run Road, Zalot Shawn David Mattioli Clarence J/Heir; 09/15/20. $260,500

22 Westwood Road, Needham Kyle J Porcaro Vincent T; 09/16/20. $235,000

38 Westover Circle, Graves Timothy R Sr Micari Danielle M; 09/16/20. $212,000

4236 Fairway Circle, Thomas Deborah Dees Bobby; 09/17/20. $239,900

6526 Tunney Ave, Natelli Jason Edward Mohr Melanie A; 09/22/20. $222,000

530 Clarkstown Road, Towpath Equities Llc Yearsley Kevin; 09/23/20. $255,000

LONGPORT

116 N 36th Ave, Grabell Steven Nenner Howard; 09/10/20. $879,000

111 S 16th Ave #605, Roberts Peter R Bilson Joseph P; 09/16/20. $362,500

6 N 28th Ave, Mandel Lauren Perri Louis P; 09/21/20. $989,000

4 Point Drive, 41 33 Llc Bassman Robert S; 09/25/20. $2,500,000

4 S 26th Ave, Step One Pinnacle Const Mgmt Llc Colleran Teresa R; 09/29/20. $1,050,000

PLEASANTVILLE

112 Princeton Ave, Alcantara Valdez Jose Yacoub Monnir; 09/30/20. $170,000

112 W Floral Ave, Jimenez Cerna Maria Jose Forero Juan David; 09/30/20. $165,000

VENTNOR

19 S Newark Ave, Sweeney George T Jjcc Longport Llc; 09/16/20. $360,000

4800 Boardwalk #209, Quitel Scott Horwitz Merle; 09/16/20. $219,000

103 S Portland Ave, Lamm Helen Dolores/Atty Hollander Kelly Devine; 09/17/20. $456,000

2106 East Drive, Mccafferty Lisa Berkowitz Jay; 09/17/20. $375,000

514 N Cambridge Ave, Tavella Gary Brennan Elizabeth A; 09/17/20. $531,500

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1311 W Riverside Drive, Rogers Joseph C Jr Birch Elizabeth A; 09/24/20. $465,000

Cape May County

AVALON

403 20th St, Ransty Realty Grp LLC Fidler Michael C; 10/2020. $6,125,000

275 65th St, Front St Props LLC Convey Colin R; 10/2020. $3,900,000

316 39th St, Wright Amy 261 Partners LLC; 10/2020. $3,792,000

CAPE MAY

818 Washington St, Nigro John A Mendoza Stanley; 10/2020. $870,000

1342 Missouri Ave, Olsen Brian D Gironda Gayle T; 10/2020. $635,000

1513 New Jersey Ave, Deangelis Robert L Robb John J III; 10/2020. $415,000

1250 Pennsylvania Ave, Donato Christine V Visek Patrick Albert; 10/2020. $395,500

CAPE MAY POINT

107 Harvard Ave, Zlocki Donna Chung Myung Kyu; 10/2020. $1,995,000

410 Oxford Ave, Barron Michael E Wolff Charles; 10/2020. $880,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

444 Corson Tavern Road, Gillespie Kathryn G Asher Stephen F; 10/2020. $335,000

53 Tessler Lane, Kleuskens Daniel L Otton Joshua R; 10/2020. $295,000

73 W Rising Sun Drive, O’Donnell Florence Donato Nicholas; 10/2020. $268,000

35 Brewers Lane, Cedar Landing LLC Noblett Rickie J; 10/2020. $185,000

305 Holly Drive, Cecere John P Venella Michael; 10/2020. $86,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

555 Nummytown Road, Rutherford Jeffrey S Cragin Margaret A; 10/2020. $375,000

322 Oakdale Ave, Dimitrijevic Nenad Colavito William S; 10/2020. $377,790

902 Ocean Drive Un 409, Matt Elizabeth Parker Alyce; 10/2020. $399,000

9003 Seapoint Blvd Un 704, Crescendo Sc LLC Zarenberg Jeffrey J; 10/2020. $435,000

232 Pacific Ave, Marsh Bonnie C Trimmer Robert J; 10/2020. $460,000

9900 Seapointe Blvd #21, Corrado Christina A Picciolo Frank T; 10/2020. $525,000

10 Delaware Bay Drive, Kunkel Eric R Mackenzie Donald C; 10/2020. $692,000

21 Avalon Road, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Du Beau Dolores M; 10/2020. $699,000

OCEAN CITY

201 Ninth St, Schock Charles J Republic First Bank; 10/2020. $1,275,000

2514 Wesley Ave, 2517 Wesley Ave LLC Calm Ocean LLC; 10/2020. $4,500,000

2519 Wesley Ave, 2517 Wesley Ave LLC Serene Ocean LLC; 10/2020. $4,750,000

2021 Wesley Ave, Hendrickson Richard Conte Anthony J; 10/2020. $5,400,000

2011 Glenwood Drive, Burgio Samuel Borowiec Barbara; 10/2020. $2,582,500

8 Marshall Lane, Rafetto Ray S Vandusen Christopher; 10/2020. $2,070,000

161 Pinnacle Road, Kona LLC Hicks Harry Robert; 10/2020. $1,925,000

3308-10 Wesley Ave Un 3310, Schmidt Mark E Pressler Scott G; 10/2020. $1,860,000

1135-38 Ocean Ave, Ruskey John S Purcell Michael J; 10/2020. $1,850,000

2202 Bay Ave, Morrissey Francis X Gemmi Charles III; 10/2020. $1,669,000

11 Simpson Road, Werner Todd J Mascino Anthony; 10/2020. $1,119,000

3540 West Ave, Lighthouse Devs LLC Esbenshade Christopher G; 10/2020. $1,093,125

5407 Central Ave Un 1, Sateja John J Boyko Michael; 10/2020. $999,900

860B Seventh St, Patel Rajesh R Strawman Timothy J; 10/2020. $916,666

Lot 15 Block 3608, Liguori Robert Gilse James; 10/2020. $815,000

3901-03 West Ave Un A, Waddington Joseph Grasso Santina M; 10/2020. $760,000

312 E Seaspray Road, Nancy B Finegan Rev Trust Werner Todd J; 10/2020. $750,000

3217 Simpson Ave, Farrell Daniel Baynes Michael; 10/2020. $750,000

1552-54 Asbury Ave Un B,Hunderuk Dmytro Herron Matthew; 10/2020. $700,000

5447 Central Ave Un 9, Ball Catharine E Johnson Rodney Lee; 10/2020. $625,000

128-30 Ocean Ave Un 128, Valenitne James F Jr Muller Martin T III; 10/2020. $605,000

STONE HARBOR

F-46 Stone Court, Eberly Ilene S Kennedy Timothy F; $600,000

15 99th St Un A, Fender Ronald G Maher Michael J; $570,375

172 85th St Un 4, Dillon Ann Exr Bailey Stephen G; $520,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

Lot 7.01 Block 12, Chiappini Virginia Est Landex Realty Holding V LLC; 10/2020. $749,000

14 E Winthrop Ave, 14 E Winthrop LLC Forshew Alastair K; 10/2020. $725,000

30 Jill Ave, Hoffman Steven K Burke John F Jr; 10/2020. $564,000

341 W Quail Drive, Carneiro Candida Buono Brian Joseph; 10/2020. $409,900

13 White Pine Lane, Birk Barbara A Abrams Jessica P; 10/2020. $389,900

216 Laurel Drive, Rekeda Michael Scott Atlantic Cape Builders LLC; 10/2020. $350,000

1731 Route 9 #42, Migliaccio Sherry G Abate Barbara; 10/2020. $330,000

WILDWOOD

5201 Ocean Ave Un 2009, Pileggi Joseph Cautilli Joseph D; 10/2020. $231,000

218 E Davis Ave, Burd Harvey East Coast Dev LLC; 10/2020. $200,000

143 E Leaming Ave, Carrasco Franklin F Terrazas Sonia Grados; 10/2020. $180,000

121 E Maple Ave, Sav Lucian Toner Beach Props LLC; 10/2020. $400,000

226 E Bennett Ave, Florentino Nicholas J Romano Nicholas; 10/2020. $349,000

Cumberland County

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

9 Delaware Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Co Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing By Atty, Innomax Home Solutions Llc, 8/13/2020. $13,700

9 Delaware Ave, Innomax Home Solutions Llc By Atty; Kendrick Paul L; Rds Group Llc Atty, Southeast Property Acquisitions Llc, 8/17/2020. $13,700

155 Tindall Island Road, Sadtler Laura C; Sadtler Samuel B Est, Achuff Benjamin; Achuff Jessi, 8/19/2020. $247,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

25 Kinkle Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Perez Gabriela Chavez, 8/11/2020. $142,000

103 Mary Elmer Drive, Ortholf Delores Est; Ortholf Jerry W, Rose K Properties Llc, 8/18/2020. $111,000

4 Oak Drive, Ogden Angela; Ogden Chester Marts Iii Est, Sheppard Susan, 8/18/2020. $170,000

26 Pineview Terrace, Pace John N, Haydak Tyler, 8/24/2020. $160,000

217 Cubby Hollow Road, 25 S Pearl Llc; Slade Ricardo J, Angel-Bazan Arturo M, 8/25/2020. $105,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

300 Lexington Ave, Lsf10 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Resicap Lp Atty; Thomas Yvonne; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Rude Ashley Brie, 8/11/2020. $208,000

131 Sheppard David Road, Szekely Jennifer; Szekely Louis Anthony, Gould Joshua B; Gould Krisdi L, 8/7/2020. $185,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

132 Polk Lane, Seabrook James M; Seabrook Joanne C, Seabrook House, 8/7/2020. $650,000

130 Richards Road, Abdill Suzanne R Exec; Fox Harold H Est By Exec, Stortini Ronald, 8/10/2020. $150,000

712 Irving Ave, Urgo Ricky L, Peterson Kaitlyn N, 8/11/2020. $192,500

14 Richards Road, Smith Donald R, Mcnamara Blaine, 8/13/2020. $178,000

1109 1st Ave, Stanton Stacey Aka; Stanton Stacy Aka, Seabrook Properties One Llc, 8/14/2020. $32,833

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Earie Way, 7/2020. $44,000

Leguene Ave, 7/2020. $90,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

23 Betty Drive, 7/2020. $330,000

31 Selma Drive, 7/2020. $594,750

419 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $307,000

251 Outboard Ave, 7/2020. $144,375

46 Myrtle Drive, 7/2020. $340,000

101 Eileen Lane, 7/2020. $329,000

159 Commodore Road, 7/2020. $450,000

500 Pirate Lane, 7/2020. $260,000

38 Manning Drive, 7/2020. $282,500

149 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $625,000

42 Jonathan Drive, 7/2020. $520,000

137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $250,000

137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $382,500

8 Cedar Ave, 7/2020. $135,000

100 Jennings Road, 7/2020. $400,000

1141 Barnacle Drive, 7/2020. $439,900

1271 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $269,900

248 Stormy Road, 7/2020. $210,000

80 Lafayette Drive, 7/2020. $345,000

SURF CITY

29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000

319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000

114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450

232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500

353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000

27 N 7th St, 7/2020. $680,000

610 Bay Front, 7/2020. $1,100,000

212 N 7th St,; 7/2020. $999,000

474 Schroderer Lane, 7/2020. $1,750,000

15 North Ocean Ave, 7/2020. $3,300,000

21 S 3rd St, 7/2020. $840,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

