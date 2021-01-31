How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
3851 Boardwalk Unit 2107, Tessier Edmond Goldin Sofia; 11/19/20. $90,000
3101 Boardwalk 911-2, Scott Charles Rehman Aneeb; 11/19/20. $140,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2904-1, Elfar Nedal Woods Lisa Beth; 11/19/20. $235,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 1511, Conteh Kadiatu D Kemp Richard D; 11/19/20. $239,000
1408 Emerson Ave, Equity Trust Co Fbo Sara Gindi Ira Loan Portfolio Llc; 11/20/20. $73,500
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 #701 Griff John Berger Kenneth; 11/20/20. $130,000
3101 Boardwalk #2708-2, Perriera Lisa Katz Roemer Rivka/Ind&Exr; 11/20/20. $145,500
BRIGANTINE
4401 Ocean Ave Unit 401, Vennell Francis J/Life Est Dugan Daniel; 11/20/20. $400,000
4413 Privateer Road, Gowie William Brigantine Re Prop Llc; 11/20/20. $455,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N105, Speakman Joseph M Peccoralo Louis J; 11/23/20. $339,500
41 Beacon Lane, Shtatman Johnny S Usategui Gomez Magdalena; 11/23/20. $375,000
3301 Bayshore Ave Unit 14, Sozio Alec J Guarino Roxanne; 11/24/20. $139,900
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
9 Heather Croft, Min Me Sun Cooper Robert A/Atty; 11/20/20. $102,000
111 Windwood Drive, Do Quynh T Boungnasy Michelle; 11/20/20. $280,000
400 Sycamore Ave, Giordano Michael S Kmetz J Eric; 11/20/20. $355,000
35 Seaview Drive, Hull John Arnao Charles; 11/20/20. $420,000
26 Sunset Blvd, Decaro Roy Berger Donald; 11/20/20. $865,000
184 Heather Croft, Udodov Vladislav Ortiz Felix; 11/23/20. $86,000
243 Heather Croft, Radwan Tamer Mercer Ernest; 11/23/20. $111,000
1066 Ocean Heights, S&M Dos Llc Us Bank Tr Na; 11/23/20. $1049,900
31 Brookside Drive, Navarro Geoffrey Morales Elias Jimenez; 11/23/20. $220,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
64 Meadow Ridge Road Unit 7,Gabriel Joellen Borowski Brian; 11/19/20. $87,000
413 Dennis Drive, Heller Jennifer L Lockhart John R/Atty; 11/19/20. $269,900
1316 Bella Donna St, Poone Realty Llc Galloway Township Board Of Education; 11/23/20. $99,000
442 Poplar Ave, Sorscher Angelina Rivera Borjas Yasmin D; 11/23/20. $234,000
109 Giulia Lane, Rubino Theresa M Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc; 11/23/20. $257,500
528 Forest Brook Drive, Grodziak Noel C Obrien Vincent P; 11/24/20. $83,800
254 Ridgewood Ave, Digiacomo Paul Giordano Sharon Lynn; 11/24/20. $231,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
552 North St, Knox Brandy L Hess Bertha/Heir; 11/20/20. $208,500
2403 Lahn Lane, Bowman Mikel Craig Wasserman Harold M; $278,000
10 Fox Hollow Drive, Diaz Rafael Anaya Franco Rebeca T; 11/20/20. $319,000
2856 Route 50, Low Clifford Jr Watson Gertrude; 11/23/20. $189,000
HAMMONTON
209 Park Ave, Sunwest State Llc Ingemi Beatrice B/Exrx; 11/19/20. $200,000
524 South First Road, Lauletta Michael Palmer Kathryn P; 11/27/20. $125,000
LONGPORT
2918 Longport Drive, John L Bantivoglio Jr Rev Tr Kaplan Jordan; 11/30/20. $879,000
15 N 35th St, Bank Marc S Somers Joann; 11/30/20. $1,125,000
MARGATE
301 N Mansfield Ave, Brocco Jeffrey Bull Investments Llc; 11/24/20. $989,000
101 S Nassau Ave, Marder Henry Siegel Cindy; 11/24/20. $1,600,000
218 N Huntington Ave, Brugger Krista A Diorio Frederick; 11/25/20. $280,000
NORTHFIELD
1 Madison Ave, Rizzotte Kimberly Lang Wendi; 11/25/20. $260,000
202 English Lane, Fusco Anthony Jr Nehmad David; 11/27/20. $370,000
PLEASANTVILLE
616 Shaw Ave, Rivera Diaz Andrea Ortez Rivera Gerardo Antonio; 11/23/20. $80,000
1001 Broad St, Lockett Frank K Stoney Pathways Llc; 11/25/20. $157,000
SOMERS POINT
803 New Road, Mile Marker Capital Llc Leland Pine Entrp Llc; 11/18/20. $310,000
11 Crestview Drive, Mcglynn Kelly M Huber Paul D Jr; 11/23/20. $190,000
10 Horter Ave, Lawn Robert J Jr Mclaughlin Michael W; 11/23/20. $200,000
VENTNOR
108 S Sacramento Ave, Friend Martin Gold Carole; 11/19/20. $950,000
707 North Dorset Ave Unit B2, Lichon Chris Barnabei Lisa; 11/20/20. $85,000
139 N Newport Ave, Scipione Giovanni Dissin Jonathan; 11/20/20. $160,000
5200 Boardwalk Unit 19d, Karl Lee J Goldberg Donald I/Tr; 11/20/20. $289,500
107 S Melbourne Ave, Elkins Adam Melbourne Avenue Llc; 11/20/20. $835,000
Cape May County
CAPE MAY
123 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Azar Todd R; 11/2020. $840,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
8 Sheriff Taylor Blvd, Garrison William W White Randolph S; 11/2020. $630,000
83 Atlantic Ave, Mansfield James E Rosenblum Jeffrey; 11/2020. $562,500
410 Beach Ave, Saulino Paul R Benbow Christopher L; 11/2020. $470,000
17 Redwood Ave, Fennimore Lorraine Dennis James H Jr; 11/2020. $415,000
117 Englewood Road, Kearns Jodi R Naulty Alfred E; 11/2020. $365,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 709, Attanasio Pasquale Engelbrecht Jeffrey George; 11/2020. $335,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1402 NJ 47, Chapin Aid Propco LLC Rio Grande Alr LLC; 11/2020. $950,000
4 1st Drive, Murphy John H Cocco Patricia; 11/2020. $525,000
11 Woodview Lane, Fannie Mae Kehler Beth; 11/2020. $401,500
810 Hand Ave, Belasco Robert T Feraco Thomas Fiorentino; 11/2020. $315,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
116 W 1st Ave, Vast Inc Largy Rd LLC; $750,000
4406 Seaboard Circle, Hogan John A Cody Thomas K Jr; $675,000
1101 Seaboard Circle, Brady William P Pesce Mark J; 11/2020. $650,000
428 W 16th Ave, Porter William C Wilkins Mark E; 11/2020. $555,000
123 E 15th Ave, Szulewski John Cusack Richard T; 11/2020. $475,000
421 E 18th Ave, Yaworski Joseph P Mc Leer Gregory S; 11/2020. $400,000
429 E 25th Ave Un 205, Vacca Michael A Jordan James V Jr; 11/2020. $390,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 1 Block 609.01, North Warren E Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 11/2020. $1,275,000
41 Bayview Place, T & T Prps LLC Mullray William; 11/2020. $1,250,000
2900 Central Ave 1st Fl, Freedman Saul A Smith Michael F; 11/2020. $1,150,000
5208 Central Ave, Scafidi Robert J Devlin Dennis J; 11/2020. $1,100,000
832 North St, Ross Barbara A Masciantonio Nicholas A; 11/2020. $1,042,000
2620 Central Ave, Sullivan Paul F Chase Andrew B Jr; 11/2020. $999,999
909 Wesley Ave Un C, Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC O’Connell Jamie; 11/2020. $949,000
50 Sunset Place, Lark Prps Lp Ritacco Ernest; 11/2020. $942,500
11 Gardens Road, Gorman Thomas Palaitis David; 11/2020. $940,000
3513-3515 Haven Ave Un B, Seaside Ventures LLC Brown Kathryn; 11/2020. $895,000
2810 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Goodwin Peter Hinke John J Jr; 11/2020. $885,000
4514 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Byerley Prps LLC Chin Michael E; 11/2020. $880,000
125 Victoria Lane, Jekogian Steve Hilk Gerald Stephen; 11/2020. $869,900
231 Ocean Ave Un 1, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Nelson Laurie; 11/2020. $850,000
605-07 18th St Un A, Aqua Bella Realty LLC Tacca Steven F; 11/2020. $799,000
1325 Wesley Ave, Purcell Michael J Laha Debasish; 11/2020. $787,500
2901 Bayland Drive, Pietras Joseph S Sheridan James J; 11/2020. $780,000
829 First St, Liebmann Theodore J Iannucci Frank; 11/2020. $755,000
5252-54 Asbury Ave, Leefeldt Jean Chase Andrew B Jr; 11/2020. $755,000
839 First St Un B, Gibson Stephen R Weber Fred; 11/2020. $729,900
2717 Haven Ave, Raspen Gale V2 Prps Entity 7 LLC; 11/2020. $715,000
1233 Wesley Ave Un 2, Wilson Anthony R Cooper Marc Alan; 11/2020. $715,000
1416-18 Central Ave, Griffin Daniel F Quinn Peter L; 11/2020. $710,000
1146 Asbury Ave, Diamond Mark Edward Salter Gregory; 11/2020. $704,000
853 Brighton Place 1st Fl, Angelina Michael E Lipton Andrew M; 11/2020. $700,000
5503 Haven Ave, Haven Group LLC Lydic Kevin; 11/2020. $699,900
839 First St Un A, Gibson Robert W Weber Fred; 11/2020. $679,900
SEA ISLE CITY
33 42nd St Un 205, A & L LLC Herzog Joseph Jr; 11/2020. $742,050
463 Asbury Ave Un A, Wylie Brent C Corona Robert; 11/2020. $631,000
8605 Landis Ave, Knudsen Arthur E Dougherty Joseph D; 11/2020. $609,000
3900 Pleasure Ave, Minnick Peter D Munch Julie; 11/2020. $442,000
8300 2nd Ave, Schaefer John J Goodwin Charles R; 11/2020. $435,000
STONE HARBOR
265 98th St Un B, Graham Susan Felts Peyton; 11/2020. $747,500
9816 Second Ave, Burgess W H III Trust Stoudt Jeffrey Matthew; 11/2020. $279,000
8808 First Ave, Ruskey John Dandra LLC; 11/2020. $5,100,000
455 104th St, Shamrock Shore Invs LLC Savastio Michael; 11/2020. $3,832,500
UPPER TOWNSHIP
14 Randolph Blvd, Stubee Melanie Baughman Brian; 11/2020. $270,000
126 Reading Ave, Araujo Everett Pecoraro Ashley; 11/2020. $245,000
14 Evergreen Drive, Stratten John P M & J Gardner LLC; 11/2020. $225,000
87 Cedar Ave, Hofferica Amy Lavender Tyler; 11/2020. $223,000
9 Crop St, Murray Glenn Lawrence Kyle; 11/2020. $83,000
WEST WILDWOOD
507 W Poplar Ave, Chepak Charles J Tabor Daniel R; 11/2020. $499,000
620 W Maple Ave, Hansbarger G David Jdjj Wildwood LLC; 11/2020. $82,000
WILDWOOD
216 W Glenwood Ave, Demayo Michael Guarracino Joseph Nicholas; 11/2020. $330,000
236 E Baker Ave, Recchia Edward R Michaels Andrew; 11/2020. $329,000
3415 Susquehanna Ave Un H, Stagliano Ronald J Nastasi Nicholas A Jr; 11/2020. $325,000
4313 Park Blvd, Scully William C Shumen Michael J; $225,000
429 W Garfield Ave, Burns Liane Wise Herbert G Jr; 11/2020. $180,000
4301 Mediterranean Ave, Smith Thomas L Kelly James P; 11/2020. $149,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7601 Atlantic Ave Un 404, Dl Underwood Entrprs LLC Mary E Fremont Rev Liv Trst; 11/2020. $547,500
7100 Seaview Ave Un 206, Finarelli Albert Steven III St John Richard; 11/2020. $270,500
8401 Atlatic Ave Un 218, Hornyak John Liptak Michelle A; 11/2020. $205,000
8808 Seaview Ave, Maslow Susan A Maslow Susan A; 11/2020. $195,764
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
19 Franklin Drive, 9/15/2020. $340,000
59 Institute Place,9/15/2020. $179,400
174 Atlantic St, 9/17/2020. $63,500
141 Hampton St, 9/18/2020. $50,000
E Commerce St, 9/24/2020. $40,000 624
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7201 Ash Place, 10/8/2020, $25,000
240 Daffodil Road, 10/16/2020, $48,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
67 Lee Ave, 9/24/2020. $47,000
175 Rockville Road, 9/29/2020. $249,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Randolph & Shiloh, 9/17/2020. $48,000
116 Beebe Run Road, 9/17/2020. $242,500
12 Holly Terrace, 9/17/2020. $149,000
17 Meadow Wood Drive, 9/18/2020. $252,900
77 Westwood Ave, 9/24/2020. $167,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
4549 Route 47, 9/25/2020. $140,000
3528 Route 47, 9/25/2020. $100,000
MILLVILLE
527 N Sharp St, 9/23/2020. $79,000
2441 Cedar St, 9/23/2020. $116,000
521 Brandy Ridge, 9/24/2020. $240,000
510 Henry Drive, 9/24/2020. $179,900
645 S 3rd St, 9/25/2020. $127,500
14 Fowler Ave, 9/28/2020. $86,000
421 Henderson Ave, 9/28/2020. $147,000
10 Homestead Drive, 9/29/2020. $70,000
216 Rieck Ave, 9/30/2020. $105,000
Sugarman Ave, 9/30/2020. $54,900
SHILOH
962 Main St, 9/17/2020. $163,500
129 West Ave, 10/9/2020. $169,900
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
60 Centerton Road, 9/15/2020. $180,000
686 James Drive, 9/16/2020. $185,000
453 Centerton Road, 9/16/2020. $205,000
56 W Sunset Pine Drive, 9/25/2020. $255,000
VINELAND
1178 N East Ave, 9/15/2020. $235,000
1319 Hadsell Ave, 9/15/2020. $64,000
212 Mount Vernon St, 9/15/2020. $30,000
3590 Isabel Road,9/16/2020. $254,000
1849 Mountain Drive, 9/16/2020. $126,500
1185 E Elmer Road, 9/17/2020. $167,000
2113 Greenwillows Drive, 9/17/2020. $130,000
895 Michael Ave, 9/17/2020. $182,000
1302 Sherwood Drive, 9/18/2020. $210,000
512 Broadlawn Terrace, 9/18/2020. $137,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
211 Eighth St, 9/2020. $234,900
2 Boulder Drive, 9/2020. $237,000
36 Compass Lane, 9/2020. $245,000
8 Citrus Court, 9/2020. $259,900
34 Newport St, 9/2020. $267,000
7 Candle Lake Court, 9/2020. $269,500
22 Aspen Circle, 9/2020. $270,000
13 Westport Drive, 9/2020. $275,000
6 Edgartown Lane, 9/2020. $277,000
441 East Bay Ave Unit 17, 9/2020. $280,000
48 Westport Drive, 9/2020. $285,000
3 Pierhead Drive, 9/2020. $290,000
5 Jonahs Pond Lane, 9/2020. $299,000
43 Westport Drive, 9/2020. $300,000
32 Memorial Drive, 9/2020. $306,000
71 Deer Run Drive S, 9/2020. $310,000
84 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $310,000
136 Lakeland Drive, 9/2020. $310,000
17 Fullrigger Ave, 9/2020. $322,490
230 Mirage Blvd, 9/2020. $322,900
15 Shady Stream Road, 9/2020. $323,000
2 Forest Lake Court, 9/2020. $325,000
9 Hatteras Way, 9/2020. $329,000
38 Lakeland Drive, 9/2020. $331,000
49 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $335,000
18 Plymouth Way, 9/2020. $335,000
47 Gooseberry Drive, 9/2020. $344,447
12 Weymouth Court, 9/2020. $345,000
138 Raccoon Lane, 9/2020. $347,790
104 Woodchuck Drive, 9/2020. $347,865
145 Raccoon Lane, 9/2020. $352,490
25 Fullrigger Ave, 9/2020. $354,990
135 Lakeland Drive, 9/2020. $357,500
102 Mission Way, 9/2020. $357,500
14 Carlton Court, 9/2020. $357,820
85 Fawcett Blvd, 9/2020. $359,490
7 Miles Pond Place, 9/2020. $360,000
19 Avalon Ave, 9/2020. $360,000
123 Edenton Drive, 9/2020. $362,356
79 Fawcett Blvd, 9/2020. $364,540
15 Half Hitch Road, 9/2020. $365,990
100 Woodchuck Drive, 9/2020. $371,500
147 Raccoon Lane, 9/2020. $374,490
19 Half Hitch Road, 9/2020. $374,805
24 Rockland St, 9/2020. $375,000
16 Carlton Court, 9/2020. $376,000
6 Carlton Court, 9/2020. $379,900
17 Aphrodite Drive, 9/2020. $380,000
96 Woodchuck Drive, 9/2020. $380,560
239 Montclair Road, 9/2020. $382,000
148 Raccoon Lane, 9/2020. $384,990
14 Haley Circle, 9/2020. $388,025
38 Flanders Drive, 9/2020. $392,650
22 Milky Way Drive, 9/2020. $395,000
1 Tradewinds Ave, 9/2020. $427,000
9 Ballast Ave, 9/2020. $430,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
106 Foxwood Lane, 9/2020. $295,000
116 Bay Blvd, 9/2020. $304,000
1418 Jay St, 9/2020. $305,000
816 East Hickory Drive, 9/2020. $310,000
15 Parkers Point Blvd, 9/2020. $320,000
523 Holmes Ave, 9/2020. $325,000
914 Meadow Lark Dr, 9/2020. $330,000
347 Harbour View #47, 9/2020. $335,000
809 Leeward Dr, 9/2020. $343,000
814 Laurel Blvd, 9/2020. $345,000
904 Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $350,000
2030 Crestwood Drive, 9/2020. $355,000
416 Brentwood Place, 9/2020. $355,000
647 Wilbert Ave, 9/2020. $359,000
1671 Joffre Road, 9/2020. $360,000
2424 Phillips Road, 9/2020. $360,000
1112 Uranus Court, 9/2020. $375,017
915 Meadow Lark Drive, 9/2020. $379,900
1575 Dee Road, 9/2020. $380,000
1211 Penguin Court, 9/2020. $380,000
446 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 9/2020. $387,000
1227 Gemini Court, 9/2020. $391,000
192 Ambermist Way, 9/2020. $393,000
1229 Taurus Court, 9/2020. $400,000
113 Brick Ave, 9/2020. $400,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
104 East Holly Lane, 9/2020. $97,000
62 Townhouse Lane, 9/2020. $116,100
49 Vincent Court, 9/2020. $143,000
127 Lake Medford Lane, 9/2020. $144,777
3 West Dory Drive, 9/2020. $150,000
6 Ketch Court, 9/2020. $153,700
101c South Captains Drive, 9/2020. $154,000
205 Lexington Drive, 9/2020. $160,000
15 Cohanzick Court, 9/2020. $160,000
14 West Schuylkill Road,9/2020. $167,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1072a Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $670,000
7707 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $671,500
22w Carolina Ave, 9/2020. $699,000
22 West Carolina Ave Unit B, 9/2020. $699,000
9 W 86th St, 9/2020. $700,000
8209-11 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $710,000
8302 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $715,000
102 West Roosevelt Ave Boat Slip 1, 9/2020. $715,000
12 W Culver Ave, 9/2020. $729,000
14 East Selfridge Ave, 9/2020. $730,000
15 Hodgson Lane, 9/2020. $765,000
13 West Connecticut Ave, 9/2020. $785,000
23 E 37th St, 9/2020. $795,000
104 E 15th St, 9/2020. $810,000
4 East Surf Ave, 9/2020. $830,000
107e 23rd St, 9/2020. $875,000
31 W 86th St, 9/2020. $880,000
24 E California Ave, 9/2020. $925,000
6501 Bayview Ave, 9/2020. $950,000
1701 Bay Terrace, 9/2020. $950,000
5 Joseph Ave, 9/2020. $965,000
9 Steven Ave, 9/2020. $999,000
2 East Goldsborough Ave, 9/2020. $999,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
111 Barnegat Beach Drive, 9/2020. $350,000
111 Spring Lake Blvd, 9/2020. $365,000
7 Millstone Way, 9/2020. $373,500
62 Belmar Blvd, 9/2020. $374,000
26 Bay Parkway, 9/2020. $385,000
103 Irvington Road, 9/2020. $395,000
20 Mantoloking Lane, 9/2020. $449,000
8 Harvey Cedar Way, 9/2020. $499,900
72 Sheridan St, 9/2020. $760,000
118 Harborage Place, 9/2020. $775,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
116 Demmy Ave, 9/2020. $1,170,000
SHIP BOTTOM
134e 24th St, 9/2020. $829,000
339 West 14th St, 9/2020. $910,000
209 West 22nd St, 9/2020. $950,000
1812 Bay Terrace, 9/2020. $989,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1112 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $250,000
116 Patty Lane, 9/2020. $250,000
216 Steering Lane, 9/2020. $252,000
468 Outrigger Lane, 9/2020. $252,500
1494 Forecastle Ave, 9/2020. $256,000
1021 Cutlass Ave, 9/2020. $259,500
405 Nautilus Drive; 9/2020. $260,000
34 Flipper Ave, 9/2020. $264,999
28 Bryce Lane; 9/2020. $265,000
476 Coral Lane; 9/2020. $266,175
107 Dinghy Road, 9/2020. $271,000
275 Dock Ave, 9/2020. $274,000
89 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $275,000
244 Matey Ave, 9/2020. $275,000
169 Center St, 9/2020. $275,000
292 S Lakeshore Drive, 9/2020. $275,000
187 Mizzen Ave, 9/2020. $287,000
245 Wave Road, 9/2020. $292,000
116 Captain Road, 9/2020. $295,000
105 Launch Road, 9/2020. $300,000
45 Ocean Breeze Court, 9/2020. $320,000
140 Yeoman Road, 9/2020. $322,000
348 Morris Blvd, 9/2020. $325,000
14 Clara Road, 9/2020. $325,000
213 Lazy Oak Lane, 9/2020. $328,000
211 Outboard Ave, 9/2020. $340,000
176 Matilda Drive, 9/2020. $340,000
160 Topsail Lane, 9/2020. $340,000
164 Catherine Lane, 9/2020. $340,000
S2 Crane Court, 9/2020. $342,500
35 Barry Lane, 9/2020. $347,600
1053 Cutlass Ave, 9/2020. $350,000
116 Bark Road, 9/2020. $351,000
313 Deer Lake Court, 9/2020. $359,900
1019 Windlass Drive, 9/2020. $360,000
938 Sandy Circle, 9/2020. $360,000
1059 Whitecap Ave, 9/2020. $365,000
924 Delta Lane, 9/2020. $375,000
22 Whippoorwill Lane, 9/2020. $381,000
1960 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $385,000
1064 Whispering Oak Lane, 9/2020. $397,300
140 Tiller Ave, 9/2020. $399,900
101 Anchor Ave, 9/2020. $401,000
90 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $414,490
975 Beach Haven W Blvd, 9/2020. $420,000
1275 Paul Blvd, 9/2020. $425,000
48 Marguerite Lane, 9/2020. $430,000
675 Cutter Lane, 9/2020. $439,900
916 Canoe Lane, 9/2020. $450,000
83 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $465,000
2 Trent Court, 9/2020. $474,900
175 Jeremy Lane, 9/2020. $475,000
880 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $475,000
12 David Drive, 9/2020. $477,500
1727 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $480,000
26 Sugarhill Road, 9/2020. $481,000
16 Jarmy Lane, 9/2020. $489,000
55 Morton Dr, 9/2020. $491,550
68 Claudia Lane, 9/2020. $493,000
133 Bernard Dr, 9/2020. $505,000
153 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $537,460
44 Claudia Lane, 9/2020. $545,000
1131 Ridge Ave, 9/2020. $565,000
105 Bernard Dr, 9/2020. $569,900
144 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $585,965
15 Linda Road, 9/2020. $599,500
976 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $619,500
149 Bruce Drive, 9/2020. $620,000
160 Morton Dr, 9/2020. $620,500
56 Sylvia Lane, 9/2020. $629,000
4 Marin Lane, 9/2020. $634,000
20 Marin Lane, 9/2020. $650,000
33 Saint Mary Ave, 9/2020. $650,000
32 Andrew Drive, 9/2020. $679,900
1779 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $700,000
12 Cindy Drive, 9/2020. $720,000
5 Longworth Court, 9/2020. $720,000
1939 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $770,000
1266 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $775,000
1290 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $782,500
56 Jennie Drive, 9/2020. $865,000
1999 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $949,900
31 Joshua Dr, 9/2020. $955,000
