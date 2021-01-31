 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments
top story

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

3851 Boardwalk Unit 2107, Tessier Edmond Goldin Sofia; 11/19/20. $90,000

3101 Boardwalk 911-2, Scott Charles Rehman Aneeb; 11/19/20. $140,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2904-1, Elfar Nedal Woods Lisa Beth; 11/19/20. $235,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 1511, Conteh Kadiatu D Kemp Richard D; 11/19/20. $239,000

1408 Emerson Ave, Equity Trust Co Fbo Sara Gindi Ira Loan Portfolio Llc; 11/20/20. $73,500

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 #701 Griff John Berger Kenneth; 11/20/20. $130,000

3101 Boardwalk #2708-2, Perriera Lisa Katz Roemer Rivka/Ind&Exr; 11/20/20. $145,500

BRIGANTINE

4401 Ocean Ave Unit 401, Vennell Francis J/Life Est Dugan Daniel; 11/20/20. $400,000

4413 Privateer Road, Gowie William Brigantine Re Prop Llc; 11/20/20. $455,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N105, Speakman Joseph M Peccoralo Louis J; 11/23/20. $339,500

41 Beacon Lane, Shtatman Johnny S Usategui Gomez Magdalena; 11/23/20. $375,000

3301 Bayshore Ave Unit 14, Sozio Alec J Guarino Roxanne; 11/24/20. $139,900

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

9 Heather Croft, Min Me Sun Cooper Robert A/Atty; 11/20/20. $102,000

111 Windwood Drive, Do Quynh T Boungnasy Michelle; 11/20/20. $280,000

400 Sycamore Ave, Giordano Michael S Kmetz J Eric; 11/20/20. $355,000

35 Seaview Drive, Hull John Arnao Charles; 11/20/20. $420,000

26 Sunset Blvd, Decaro Roy Berger Donald; 11/20/20. $865,000

184 Heather Croft, Udodov Vladislav Ortiz Felix; 11/23/20. $86,000

243 Heather Croft, Radwan Tamer Mercer Ernest; 11/23/20. $111,000

1066 Ocean Heights, S&M Dos Llc Us Bank Tr Na; 11/23/20. $1049,900

31 Brookside Drive, Navarro Geoffrey Morales Elias Jimenez; 11/23/20. $220,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

64 Meadow Ridge Road Unit 7,Gabriel Joellen Borowski Brian; 11/19/20. $87,000

413 Dennis Drive, Heller Jennifer L Lockhart John R/Atty; 11/19/20. $269,900

1316 Bella Donna St, Poone Realty Llc Galloway Township Board Of Education; 11/23/20. $99,000

442 Poplar Ave, Sorscher Angelina Rivera Borjas Yasmin D; 11/23/20. $234,000

109 Giulia Lane, Rubino Theresa M Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc; 11/23/20. $257,500

528 Forest Brook Drive, Grodziak Noel C Obrien Vincent P; 11/24/20. $83,800

254 Ridgewood Ave, Digiacomo Paul Giordano Sharon Lynn; 11/24/20. $231,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

552 North St, Knox Brandy L Hess Bertha/Heir; 11/20/20. $208,500

2403 Lahn Lane, Bowman Mikel Craig Wasserman Harold M; $278,000

10 Fox Hollow Drive, Diaz Rafael Anaya Franco Rebeca T; 11/20/20. $319,000

2856 Route 50, Low Clifford Jr Watson Gertrude; 11/23/20. $189,000

HAMMONTON

209 Park Ave, Sunwest State Llc Ingemi Beatrice B/Exrx; 11/19/20. $200,000

524 South First Road, Lauletta Michael Palmer Kathryn P; 11/27/20. $125,000

LONGPORT

2918 Longport Drive, John L Bantivoglio Jr Rev Tr Kaplan Jordan; 11/30/20. $879,000

15 N 35th St, Bank Marc S Somers Joann; 11/30/20. $1,125,000

MARGATE

301 N Mansfield Ave, Brocco Jeffrey Bull Investments Llc; 11/24/20. $989,000

101 S Nassau Ave, Marder Henry Siegel Cindy; 11/24/20. $1,600,000

218 N Huntington Ave, Brugger Krista A Diorio Frederick; 11/25/20. $280,000

NORTHFIELD

1 Madison Ave, Rizzotte Kimberly Lang Wendi; 11/25/20. $260,000

202 English Lane, Fusco Anthony Jr Nehmad David; 11/27/20. $370,000

PLEASANTVILLE

616 Shaw Ave, Rivera Diaz Andrea Ortez Rivera Gerardo Antonio; 11/23/20. $80,000

1001 Broad St, Lockett Frank K Stoney Pathways Llc; 11/25/20. $157,000

SOMERS POINT

803 New Road, Mile Marker Capital Llc Leland Pine Entrp Llc; 11/18/20. $310,000

11 Crestview Drive, Mcglynn Kelly M Huber Paul D Jr; 11/23/20. $190,000

10 Horter Ave, Lawn Robert J Jr Mclaughlin Michael W; 11/23/20. $200,000

VENTNOR

108 S Sacramento Ave, Friend Martin Gold Carole; 11/19/20. $950,000

707 North Dorset Ave Unit B2, Lichon Chris Barnabei Lisa; 11/20/20. $85,000

139 N Newport Ave, Scipione Giovanni Dissin Jonathan; 11/20/20. $160,000

5200 Boardwalk Unit 19d, Karl Lee J Goldberg Donald I/Tr; 11/20/20. $289,500

107 S Melbourne Ave, Elkins Adam Melbourne Avenue Llc; 11/20/20. $835,000

Cape May County

CAPE MAY

123 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Azar Todd R; 11/2020. $840,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

8 Sheriff Taylor Blvd, Garrison William W White Randolph S; 11/2020. $630,000

83 Atlantic Ave, Mansfield James E Rosenblum Jeffrey; 11/2020. $562,500

410 Beach Ave, Saulino Paul R Benbow Christopher L; 11/2020. $470,000

17 Redwood Ave, Fennimore Lorraine Dennis James H Jr; 11/2020. $415,000

117 Englewood Road, Kearns Jodi R Naulty Alfred E; 11/2020. $365,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 709, Attanasio Pasquale Engelbrecht Jeffrey George; 11/2020. $335,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1402 NJ 47, Chapin Aid Propco LLC Rio Grande Alr LLC; 11/2020. $950,000

4 1st Drive, Murphy John H Cocco Patricia; 11/2020. $525,000

11 Woodview Lane, Fannie Mae Kehler Beth; 11/2020. $401,500

810 Hand Ave, Belasco Robert T Feraco Thomas Fiorentino; 11/2020. $315,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

116 W 1st Ave, Vast Inc Largy Rd LLC; $750,000

4406 Seaboard Circle, Hogan John A Cody Thomas K Jr; $675,000

1101 Seaboard Circle, Brady William P Pesce Mark J; 11/2020. $650,000

428 W 16th Ave, Porter William C Wilkins Mark E; 11/2020. $555,000

123 E 15th Ave, Szulewski John Cusack Richard T; 11/2020. $475,000

421 E 18th Ave, Yaworski Joseph P Mc Leer Gregory S; 11/2020. $400,000

429 E 25th Ave Un 205, Vacca Michael A Jordan James V Jr; 11/2020. $390,000

OCEAN CITY

Lot 1 Block 609.01, North Warren E Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 11/2020. $1,275,000

41 Bayview Place, T & T Prps LLC Mullray William; 11/2020. $1,250,000

2900 Central Ave 1st Fl, Freedman Saul A Smith Michael F; 11/2020. $1,150,000

5208 Central Ave, Scafidi Robert J Devlin Dennis J; 11/2020. $1,100,000

832 North St, Ross Barbara A Masciantonio Nicholas A; 11/2020. $1,042,000

2620 Central Ave, Sullivan Paul F Chase Andrew B Jr; 11/2020. $999,999

909 Wesley Ave Un C, Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC O’Connell Jamie; 11/2020. $949,000

50 Sunset Place, Lark Prps Lp Ritacco Ernest; 11/2020. $942,500

11 Gardens Road, Gorman Thomas Palaitis David; 11/2020. $940,000

3513-3515 Haven Ave Un B, Seaside Ventures LLC Brown Kathryn; 11/2020. $895,000

2810 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Goodwin Peter Hinke John J Jr; 11/2020. $885,000

4514 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Byerley Prps LLC Chin Michael E; 11/2020. $880,000

125 Victoria Lane, Jekogian Steve Hilk Gerald Stephen; 11/2020. $869,900

231 Ocean Ave Un 1, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Nelson Laurie; 11/2020. $850,000

605-07 18th St Un A, Aqua Bella Realty LLC Tacca Steven F; 11/2020. $799,000

1325 Wesley Ave, Purcell Michael J Laha Debasish; 11/2020. $787,500

2901 Bayland Drive, Pietras Joseph S Sheridan James J; 11/2020. $780,000

829 First St, Liebmann Theodore J Iannucci Frank; 11/2020. $755,000

5252-54 Asbury Ave, Leefeldt Jean Chase Andrew B Jr; 11/2020. $755,000

839 First St Un B, Gibson Stephen R Weber Fred; 11/2020. $729,900

2717 Haven Ave, Raspen Gale V2 Prps Entity 7 LLC; 11/2020. $715,000

1233 Wesley Ave Un 2, Wilson Anthony R Cooper Marc Alan; 11/2020. $715,000

1416-18 Central Ave, Griffin Daniel F Quinn Peter L; 11/2020. $710,000

1146 Asbury Ave, Diamond Mark Edward Salter Gregory; 11/2020. $704,000

853 Brighton Place 1st Fl, Angelina Michael E Lipton Andrew M; 11/2020. $700,000

5503 Haven Ave, Haven Group LLC Lydic Kevin; 11/2020. $699,900

839 First St Un A, Gibson Robert W Weber Fred; 11/2020. $679,900

SEA ISLE CITY

33 42nd St Un 205, A & L LLC Herzog Joseph Jr; 11/2020. $742,050

463 Asbury Ave Un A, Wylie Brent C Corona Robert; 11/2020. $631,000

8605 Landis Ave, Knudsen Arthur E Dougherty Joseph D; 11/2020. $609,000

3900 Pleasure Ave, Minnick Peter D Munch Julie; 11/2020. $442,000

8300 2nd Ave, Schaefer John J Goodwin Charles R; 11/2020. $435,000

STONE HARBOR

265 98th St Un B, Graham Susan Felts Peyton; 11/2020. $747,500

9816 Second Ave, Burgess W H III Trust Stoudt Jeffrey Matthew; 11/2020. $279,000

8808 First Ave, Ruskey John Dandra LLC; 11/2020. $5,100,000

455 104th St, Shamrock Shore Invs LLC Savastio Michael; 11/2020. $3,832,500

UPPER TOWNSHIP

14 Randolph Blvd, Stubee Melanie Baughman Brian; 11/2020. $270,000

126 Reading Ave, Araujo Everett Pecoraro Ashley; 11/2020. $245,000

14 Evergreen Drive, Stratten John P M & J Gardner LLC; 11/2020. $225,000

87 Cedar Ave, Hofferica Amy Lavender Tyler; 11/2020. $223,000

9 Crop St, Murray Glenn Lawrence Kyle; 11/2020. $83,000

WEST WILDWOOD

507 W Poplar Ave, Chepak Charles J Tabor Daniel R; 11/2020. $499,000

620 W Maple Ave, Hansbarger G David Jdjj Wildwood LLC; 11/2020. $82,000

WILDWOOD

216 W Glenwood Ave, Demayo Michael Guarracino Joseph Nicholas; 11/2020. $330,000

236 E Baker Ave, Recchia Edward R Michaels Andrew; 11/2020. $329,000

3415 Susquehanna Ave Un H, Stagliano Ronald J Nastasi Nicholas A Jr; 11/2020. $325,000

4313 Park Blvd, Scully William C Shumen Michael J; $225,000

429 W Garfield Ave, Burns Liane Wise Herbert G Jr; 11/2020. $180,000

4301 Mediterranean Ave, Smith Thomas L Kelly James P; 11/2020. $149,000

WILDWOOD CREST

7601 Atlantic Ave Un 404, Dl Underwood Entrprs LLC Mary E Fremont Rev Liv Trst; 11/2020. $547,500

7100 Seaview Ave Un 206, Finarelli Albert Steven III St John Richard; 11/2020. $270,500

8401 Atlatic Ave Un 218, Hornyak John Liptak Michelle A; 11/2020. $205,000

8808 Seaview Ave, Maslow Susan A Maslow Susan A; 11/2020. $195,764

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

19 Franklin Drive, 9/15/2020. $340,000

59 Institute Place,9/15/2020. $179,400

174 Atlantic St, 9/17/2020. $63,500

141 Hampton St, 9/18/2020. $50,000

E Commerce St, 9/24/2020. $40,000 624

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7201 Ash Place, 10/8/2020, $25,000

240 Daffodil Road, 10/16/2020, $48,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

67 Lee Ave, 9/24/2020. $47,000

175 Rockville Road, 9/29/2020. $249,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

Randolph & Shiloh, 9/17/2020. $48,000

116 Beebe Run Road, 9/17/2020. $242,500

12 Holly Terrace, 9/17/2020. $149,000

17 Meadow Wood Drive, 9/18/2020. $252,900

77 Westwood Ave, 9/24/2020. $167,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

4549 Route 47, 9/25/2020. $140,000

3528 Route 47, 9/25/2020. $100,000

MILLVILLE

527 N Sharp St, 9/23/2020. $79,000

2441 Cedar St, 9/23/2020. $116,000

521 Brandy Ridge, 9/24/2020. $240,000

510 Henry Drive, 9/24/2020. $179,900

645 S 3rd St, 9/25/2020. $127,500

14 Fowler Ave, 9/28/2020. $86,000

421 Henderson Ave, 9/28/2020. $147,000

10 Homestead Drive, 9/29/2020. $70,000

216 Rieck Ave, 9/30/2020. $105,000

Sugarman Ave, 9/30/2020. $54,900

SHILOH

962 Main St, 9/17/2020. $163,500

129 West Ave, 10/9/2020. $169,900

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

60 Centerton Road, 9/15/2020. $180,000

686 James Drive, 9/16/2020. $185,000

453 Centerton Road, 9/16/2020. $205,000

56 W Sunset Pine Drive, 9/25/2020. $255,000

VINELAND

1178 N East Ave, 9/15/2020. $235,000

1319 Hadsell Ave, 9/15/2020. $64,000

212 Mount Vernon St, 9/15/2020. $30,000

3590 Isabel Road,9/16/2020. $254,000

1849 Mountain Drive, 9/16/2020. $126,500

1185 E Elmer Road, 9/17/2020. $167,000

2113 Greenwillows Drive, 9/17/2020. $130,000

895 Michael Ave, 9/17/2020. $182,000

1302 Sherwood Drive, 9/18/2020. $210,000

512 Broadlawn Terrace, 9/18/2020. $137,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

211 Eighth St, 9/2020. $234,900

2 Boulder Drive, 9/2020. $237,000

36 Compass Lane, 9/2020. $245,000

8 Citrus Court, 9/2020. $259,900

34 Newport St, 9/2020. $267,000

7 Candle Lake Court, 9/2020. $269,500

22 Aspen Circle, 9/2020. $270,000

13 Westport Drive, 9/2020. $275,000

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

6 Edgartown Lane, 9/2020. $277,000

441 East Bay Ave Unit 17, 9/2020. $280,000

48 Westport Drive, 9/2020. $285,000

3 Pierhead Drive, 9/2020. $290,000

5 Jonahs Pond Lane, 9/2020. $299,000

43 Westport Drive, 9/2020. $300,000

32 Memorial Drive, 9/2020. $306,000

71 Deer Run Drive S, 9/2020. $310,000

84 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $310,000

136 Lakeland Drive, 9/2020. $310,000

17 Fullrigger Ave, 9/2020. $322,490

230 Mirage Blvd, 9/2020. $322,900

15 Shady Stream Road, 9/2020. $323,000

2 Forest Lake Court, 9/2020. $325,000

9 Hatteras Way, 9/2020. $329,000

38 Lakeland Drive, 9/2020. $331,000

49 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $335,000

18 Plymouth Way, 9/2020. $335,000

47 Gooseberry Drive, 9/2020. $344,447

12 Weymouth Court, 9/2020. $345,000

138 Raccoon Lane, 9/2020. $347,790

104 Woodchuck Drive, 9/2020. $347,865

145 Raccoon Lane, 9/2020. $352,490

25 Fullrigger Ave, 9/2020. $354,990

135 Lakeland Drive, 9/2020. $357,500

102 Mission Way, 9/2020. $357,500

14 Carlton Court, 9/2020. $357,820

85 Fawcett Blvd, 9/2020. $359,490

7 Miles Pond Place, 9/2020. $360,000

19 Avalon Ave, 9/2020. $360,000

123 Edenton Drive, 9/2020. $362,356

79 Fawcett Blvd, 9/2020. $364,540

15 Half Hitch Road, 9/2020. $365,990

100 Woodchuck Drive, 9/2020. $371,500

147 Raccoon Lane, 9/2020. $374,490

19 Half Hitch Road, 9/2020. $374,805

24 Rockland St, 9/2020. $375,000

16 Carlton Court, 9/2020. $376,000

6 Carlton Court, 9/2020. $379,900

17 Aphrodite Drive, 9/2020. $380,000

96 Woodchuck Drive, 9/2020. $380,560

239 Montclair Road, 9/2020. $382,000

148 Raccoon Lane, 9/2020. $384,990

14 Haley Circle, 9/2020. $388,025

38 Flanders Drive, 9/2020. $392,650

22 Milky Way Drive, 9/2020. $395,000

1 Tradewinds Ave, 9/2020. $427,000

9 Ballast Ave, 9/2020. $430,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

106 Foxwood Lane, 9/2020. $295,000

116 Bay Blvd, 9/2020. $304,000

1418 Jay St, 9/2020. $305,000

816 East Hickory Drive, 9/2020. $310,000

15 Parkers Point Blvd, 9/2020. $320,000

523 Holmes Ave, 9/2020. $325,000

914 Meadow Lark Dr, 9/2020. $330,000

347 Harbour View #47, 9/2020. $335,000

809 Leeward Dr, 9/2020. $343,000

814 Laurel Blvd, 9/2020. $345,000

904 Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $350,000

2030 Crestwood Drive, 9/2020. $355,000

416 Brentwood Place, 9/2020. $355,000

647 Wilbert Ave, 9/2020. $359,000

1671 Joffre Road, 9/2020. $360,000

2424 Phillips Road, 9/2020. $360,000

1112 Uranus Court, 9/2020. $375,017

915 Meadow Lark Drive, 9/2020. $379,900

1575 Dee Road, 9/2020. $380,000

1211 Penguin Court, 9/2020. $380,000

446 Lake Barnegat Drive North, 9/2020. $387,000

1227 Gemini Court, 9/2020. $391,000

192 Ambermist Way, 9/2020. $393,000

1229 Taurus Court, 9/2020. $400,000

113 Brick Ave, 9/2020. $400,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

104 East Holly Lane, 9/2020. $97,000

62 Townhouse Lane, 9/2020. $116,100

49 Vincent Court, 9/2020. $143,000

127 Lake Medford Lane, 9/2020. $144,777

3 West Dory Drive, 9/2020. $150,000

6 Ketch Court, 9/2020. $153,700

101c South Captains Drive, 9/2020. $154,000

205 Lexington Drive, 9/2020. $160,000

15 Cohanzick Court, 9/2020. $160,000

14 West Schuylkill Road,9/2020. $167,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

1072a Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $670,000

7707 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $671,500

22w Carolina Ave, 9/2020. $699,000

22 West Carolina Ave Unit B, 9/2020. $699,000

9 W 86th St, 9/2020. $700,000

8209-11 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $710,000

8302 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $715,000

102 West Roosevelt Ave Boat Slip 1, 9/2020. $715,000

12 W Culver Ave, 9/2020. $729,000

14 East Selfridge Ave, 9/2020. $730,000

15 Hodgson Lane, 9/2020. $765,000

13 West Connecticut Ave, 9/2020. $785,000

23 E 37th St, 9/2020. $795,000

104 E 15th St, 9/2020. $810,000

4 East Surf Ave, 9/2020. $830,000

107e 23rd St, 9/2020. $875,000

31 W 86th St, 9/2020. $880,000

24 E California Ave, 9/2020. $925,000

6501 Bayview Ave, 9/2020. $950,000

1701 Bay Terrace, 9/2020. $950,000

5 Joseph Ave, 9/2020. $965,000

9 Steven Ave, 9/2020. $999,000

2 East Goldsborough Ave, 9/2020. $999,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

111 Barnegat Beach Drive, 9/2020. $350,000

111 Spring Lake Blvd, 9/2020. $365,000

7 Millstone Way, 9/2020. $373,500

62 Belmar Blvd, 9/2020. $374,000

26 Bay Parkway, 9/2020. $385,000

103 Irvington Road, 9/2020. $395,000

20 Mantoloking Lane, 9/2020. $449,000

8 Harvey Cedar Way, 9/2020. $499,900

72 Sheridan St, 9/2020. $760,000

118 Harborage Place, 9/2020. $775,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

116 Demmy Ave, 9/2020. $1,170,000

SHIP BOTTOM

134e 24th St, 9/2020. $829,000

339 West 14th St, 9/2020. $910,000

209 West 22nd St, 9/2020. $950,000

1812 Bay Terrace, 9/2020. $989,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1112 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $250,000

116 Patty Lane, 9/2020. $250,000

216 Steering Lane, 9/2020. $252,000

468 Outrigger Lane, 9/2020. $252,500

1494 Forecastle Ave, 9/2020. $256,000

1021 Cutlass Ave, 9/2020. $259,500

405 Nautilus Drive; 9/2020. $260,000

34 Flipper Ave, 9/2020. $264,999

28 Bryce Lane; 9/2020. $265,000

476 Coral Lane; 9/2020. $266,175

107 Dinghy Road, 9/2020. $271,000

275 Dock Ave, 9/2020. $274,000

89 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $275,000

244 Matey Ave, 9/2020. $275,000

169 Center St, 9/2020. $275,000

292 S Lakeshore Drive, 9/2020. $275,000

187 Mizzen Ave, 9/2020. $287,000

245 Wave Road, 9/2020. $292,000

116 Captain Road, 9/2020. $295,000

105 Launch Road, 9/2020. $300,000

45 Ocean Breeze Court, 9/2020. $320,000

140 Yeoman Road, 9/2020. $322,000

348 Morris Blvd, 9/2020. $325,000

14 Clara Road, 9/2020. $325,000

213 Lazy Oak Lane, 9/2020. $328,000

211 Outboard Ave, 9/2020. $340,000

176 Matilda Drive, 9/2020. $340,000

160 Topsail Lane, 9/2020. $340,000

164 Catherine Lane, 9/2020. $340,000

S2 Crane Court, 9/2020. $342,500

35 Barry Lane, 9/2020. $347,600

1053 Cutlass Ave, 9/2020. $350,000

116 Bark Road, 9/2020. $351,000

313 Deer Lake Court, 9/2020. $359,900

1019 Windlass Drive, 9/2020. $360,000

938 Sandy Circle, 9/2020. $360,000

1059 Whitecap Ave, 9/2020. $365,000

924 Delta Lane, 9/2020. $375,000

22 Whippoorwill Lane, 9/2020. $381,000

1960 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $385,000

1064 Whispering Oak Lane, 9/2020. $397,300

140 Tiller Ave, 9/2020. $399,900

101 Anchor Ave, 9/2020. $401,000

90 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $414,490

975 Beach Haven W Blvd, 9/2020. $420,000

1275 Paul Blvd, 9/2020. $425,000

48 Marguerite Lane, 9/2020. $430,000

675 Cutter Lane, 9/2020. $439,900

916 Canoe Lane, 9/2020. $450,000

83 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $465,000

2 Trent Court, 9/2020. $474,900

175 Jeremy Lane, 9/2020. $475,000

880 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $475,000

12 David Drive, 9/2020. $477,500

1727 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $480,000

26 Sugarhill Road, 9/2020. $481,000

16 Jarmy Lane, 9/2020. $489,000

55 Morton Dr, 9/2020. $491,550

68 Claudia Lane, 9/2020. $493,000

133 Bernard Dr, 9/2020. $505,000

153 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $537,460

44 Claudia Lane, 9/2020. $545,000

1131 Ridge Ave, 9/2020. $565,000

105 Bernard Dr, 9/2020. $569,900

144 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $585,965

15 Linda Road, 9/2020. $599,500

976 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $619,500

149 Bruce Drive, 9/2020. $620,000

160 Morton Dr, 9/2020. $620,500

56 Sylvia Lane, 9/2020. $629,000

4 Marin Lane, 9/2020. $634,000

20 Marin Lane, 9/2020. $650,000

33 Saint Mary Ave, 9/2020. $650,000

32 Andrew Drive, 9/2020. $679,900

1779 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $700,000

12 Cindy Drive, 9/2020. $720,000

5 Longworth Court, 9/2020. $720,000

1939 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $770,000

1266 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $775,000

1290 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $782,500

56 Jennie Drive, 9/2020. $865,000

1999 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $949,900

31 Joshua Dr, 9/2020. $955,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

0 comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News