How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

261 60th St, Seeger Timothy W Diccianni Eric; 09/2020. $2,650,000

274 65th St LLC 274 65th St, Lodgek Richard; 09/2020. $2,800,000

713 Sunrise Drive, Connors Karen M Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 09/2020. $3,100,000

86 W 34th St, Mc Nett William H Branton Winifred M; 09/2020. $3,350,000

165 75th St, Winfield Developers LLC Seven Mile House LLC; 09/2020. $6,300,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

421 Route 47 South, Whitaker Joanne B Jcm Dev LLC; $110,000

1426 Route 47, Bowen Kim Exr&C Warren David S; $140,000

111 Hands Mill Road, Saduk Carl Ludlam Dylan; $180,000

1089 Route 83, Zane Edward W 4Zzzz LLC; $990,301

LOWER TOWNSHIP

4 Pinewood Ave, Kearns Colleen Kane Joan E; 08/2020. $25,000

75 E Hudson Ave, Rishel Dale Adm 75 East Hudson Ave LLC; 08/2020. $40,000

105 W Delaware Parkway, Cena Thomas Price Catherine; 08/2020. $94,000

4 Texas Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Bratten James W; 08/2020. $105,000

111 William St, Daley Pauline Harris Daniel B Jr; 08/2020. $125,000

75 W Greenwood Ave, Breithaupt Fenton F Jr Naim Jessica; 08/2020. $170,000

711 Seashore Road, Haney Diane M Burns Janet D; 08/2020. $175,000

561 Seashroe Road, Brown Todd A Hill Brianne L; 08/2020. $199,500

150 Cloeverdale Ave, Mc Carthy Jason A Buthusiem Gregory; 08/2020. $215,000

202 Apple Blossom Drive, Gurnovich Kevin J Jr Mc Guigan Harry III; 08/2020. $220,000

117 Claremont Road, Litten Daniel C Merlino Joseph A; 08/2020. $222,000

122 Beechwood Ave, Di Biase Katherine E Wohlgemuth Michael W; 08/2020. $227,000

200 Pine Ave, Clayton Agnes T Mc Carry Colleen A; 08/2020. $227,000

10 Clear Water Drive, Adams Ivan James Pagano Louis J; 08/2020. $235,000

6 Deer Run, Osmundsen Gary Osmundsen Julie G; 08/2020. $275,000

9 Pelican Place, Gramlich John Exr Onorato Francis T; 08/2020. $300,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd, Pham James Duy Mendelsohn Steven M; 08/2020. $406,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Papetti Lillian Clj Realty LLC; 08/2020. $497,000

706 Atlantic Ave, Bast Robert G Crabtree Robert E; 08/2020. $535,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

757 Dias Creek Road, Schempp Gary Buckchetsky Julia Ann; 08/2020. $161,000

Lot 1 Block 1083, Campbell Ischa Perez Jameson; 08/2020. $179,000

211 W Pacific Ave #B, Glick Thomas Stillwell Patricia A; 08/2020. $217,500

209 St Andrews Drive, Buesing Karen Shuda James J; 08/2020. $312,500

8 Stone Harbor Landing Road, Colavito William Byrne James; 08/2020. $420,000

23 Conovers Lane, Cope Keith Rhodes Elmer IV; 08/2020. $420,000

215 3rd Ave, 215 3Rd Ave LLC Carroll Michael A; 08/2020. $445,000

14 Seagrove Ave, Ckjr LLC Monetti William; 08/2020. $509,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1208 Ocean Ave Un 103, Martin Dennis E Davis Margaret M; 08/2020. $484,000

400 E 24th Ave, K Man Investments LLC Dolan Brianna; 08/2020. $500,000

110 E Walnut Ave Un 101, Pace Joseph S Busillo Robert; 08/2020. $575,000

105-107 E 2nd Ave, De Weese David S Exr Shore Line LLC; 08/2020. $610,000

415 E 5th St West Un, Panetta Robert Rems Stephen; 08/2020. $648,200

301 W 19th Ave, Capcino Gregory F Gentek Gregory; 08/2020. $840,000

405 E 11th Ave, Cheafsky David J Schneider James A IV; 08/2020. $126,125

405 E 11th Ave Un 2, Cheafsky David J Higginson Louis R; 08/2020. $152,138

405 E 11th Ave, Cheafsky David J Cheafsky David J; 08/2020. $152,138

413 W Pine Ave, Fannie Mae Sauder Jeffrey C; 08/2020. $185,000

405 E 11th, Cheafsky David J Stangler Nicholas E; 08/2020. $204,599

110 W Marina Court Un 12B, Kenyon Harvey J Sweeney Ruth M; 08/2020. $253,200

103 W 24th St, Whitelock Richard Mc Fillin Richard; 08/2020. $285,000

1308 New York Ave, Hagan Nancy Exr Dougherty Thomas; 08/2020. $310,000

1112 Atlantic Ave, Madle Jo Anne Madle Thomas G Sr; 08/2020. $410,000

414 E 10th Ave Un 8, Pakuris Christopher James Coyle Kevin A; 08/2020. $450,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 102, Langevin Paul B De Leo Caesar A; 08/2020. $595,000

1000 Ash Ave, Hereford In Co Bassion Kenneth Jr Burkett Dennis; 09/2020. $37,500

106 W 20th Ave Un 2, Cervellero Christian J Porrini Lorien Anna; 09/2020. $118,000

1401 Surf Ave Un 2, Foley Marie Est Czop Timothy P; 09/2020. $155,000

115 Seaview Court, Burke Sheila Fathi Djamel; 09/2020.$225,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 337, Murphy Daniel Sr Bertollo John N; 09/2020. $232,500

108 E 10th Ave Un 1, Kline Charles M Fleming John; 09/2020. $237,000

500 Kennedy Drive 321-323, Miller Walter Jr Young Matthew; 09/2020. $279,971

124 E 6th Ave Un 2, Degnan Thomas P Goodwin Edward W; 09/2020. $304,900

231 W 18th Ave, Lang Richard T Cole Matthew E; 09/2020.$374,900

635 E 3rd Ave Un 309B, Gallagher Kevin Thorpe Glenn J; 09/2020. $425,000

403 E 18th Ave, Schafer Richard Mc Goldrick Francis; 09/2020. $450,000

506 E 19th Ave Un 200, Trzeciak Carmela Carroll Robert J; 09/2020. $475,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 407, Mauriello Samuel Demaio Samuel Anthony III; 09/2020. $695,000

OCEAN CITY

809 2nd St, Hanson Joan M Carroll Michael; 08/2020. $520,000

3113-15 Simpson Ave, Giles James W Choriw George; 08/2020. $540,000

28 W 17th St, Marshall Patrick J Marshall Patrick J; 08/2020. $550,000

5632-34 West Ave, Smith Claude H III Greene Cooper; 08/2020. $550,000

856 7th St, Hepner John Zoppina Mark S; 08/2020. $553,000

3641-43 W. Ave B#3643 2nd Fl, Sanders Brent L Bowers Geoffrey David; 08/2020. $590,000

3846 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Dalton Eugene J Abruzzo Eugene Christopher; 08/2020. $607,500

2226 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Fyke Edward C Claffey Christopher; 08/2020. $625,000

1221-23 Pleasure Ave, Martin Kim Bader Jwr Properties LLC; 08/2020. $650,000

609-11 Ocean Ave, Pbc Enterprises LLC Fern Timothy J; 08/2020. $689,000

1356 Tioga Terrace, Timken Michael Barbera Peter; 08/2020. $740,000

1224 Haven Ave Front, Geiger Joseph P Kepler William T; 08/2020. $749,000

322 Boardwalk Un 1200, Adams E Dean &C Gremahapa LLC; 08/2020. $830,000

2916-2918 Central Ave, Ruley Robert Fleiss Holly; 08/2020. $850,000

712 B 9th St, Resnick Steve M 712 9th St LLC; 08/2020. $985,000

816 Seacliff Road, Florig Elaine T Dowd Joseph F Jr; 08/2020. $1,370,000

22 E Aberdeen Road, Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLCKhatiwala Raj; 08/2020. $2,700,000

3408-30 Haven Ave Un 229, Pensco Trust Co LLC Cust Zellin Marc; 08/2020. $105,000

900 Wesley Ave Un 114, Spencer Roy A Chong Christopher; 08/2020. $109,900

424 Ocean Seven LLC Buhl Jillian A; 08/2020. 870 7th St Un 424, $122,000

319 Ocean Seven LLC Buhl Jillian A; 08/2020. 870 7th St Un 319, $136,000

921 Wesley Ave, Carafa Marcello Smith Jodi; 08/2020. $165,000

301 41st St Un 5, Nacrelli Doris A Di Savino Michael; 08/2020. $232,500

901 Ocean Ave Un 408, Leone John Lorch Gregory; 08/2020. $235,000

936 Haven Ave, Pepe Edith L Harcole LLC; 08/2020. $250,000

100 Victoria Lane, Grech Kristen R Staley Marc; 08/2020. $300,000

309-315 Asbury Ave, Wolford Brian D Brittin Christopher N; 08/2020. $367,500

4103 West Ave Un 4103, Battersby Rachel M Est Battersby Stephen E; 08/2020. $410,000

1832 Central Ave Un B, Wagner Richard Rogich Christy; 08/2020. $450,000

137-39 Asbury Ave, Langley-Ward Larry Lyons Edward T; 08/2020. $535,000

3044-46 West Ave, Schevchenko Kevin Carfagno Michael; 08/2020. $549,900

1245 Asbury Ave, Webster Daniel R Gordon Jack D; 08/2020. $551,000

5033-35 Asbury Ave Un #1, Beachshare LLC Tobia Christopher J; 08/2020. $588,500

721 Moore Ave, Sykes Andrew H Sky Brian; 08/2020. $599,000

4257-59 West Ave Un A, Jwr Properties LLC Brinton Caleb J IV; 08/2020.$612,500

4257-59 West Ave Un B, Jwr Properties LLC Lacey Brian; 08/2020. $645,000

4309-11 Asbury Ave Un A, Garrity Rosemary Trust Lare James Geoffrey; 08/2020. $655,000

5429 Bay Ave, Harding John Shropshire Patrick C; 08/2020. $675,000

2912-14 Central Ave, Getz Peter E Malloy James A; 08/2020. $700,000

4820-22 Central Ae Un B, Venuto Salvatore Purse Matthew; 08/2020. $757,000

111 Bartram Lane, Flink Jeffrey &C Tarditi Daniel; 08/2020. $965,000

819 Saint James Place, Campbell Patrick E Fcccn Properties LLC; 08/2020. $984,900

4533-35 Central Ave, Heister Kurt Louie Kevin M; 08/2020. $1,265,000

4100-02 Central Ave, Terris Despina Nocito James; 08/2020. $1,285,000

310-12 Corinthian Ave (#312) 2nd Fl, Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC Martyn Robert D; 08/2020. $1,300,000

3040 Central Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Cullen Shawn P; 08/2020. $1,760,000

Lot 3 Block 2113, Watermasysk Mark M Heusler Christopher J; 08/2020. $2,375,000

608-10 5th St, Briggs Charles S Jr Pain Stake Lee LLC; 08/2020. $3,950,000

SEA ISLE CITY

2700-2706 Landis Ave, Pfister Robert Reynolds Timothy; 09/2020. $200,000

370 43rd St, Brown Terence L Jr Mooney Francis; 09/2020. $336,000

4114 Central Ave, Bakes Anthony M Falcone June Marie; 09/2020. $415,000

141 77th St, Marra Elaine Gimpel James Francis; 09/2020. $495,000

109 58th St East, Mcallister Michael J Montgomery Thomas G; 09/2020. $735,000

117 79th St Un West, Pantano Adam J Mc Cabe Nicholas P; 09/2020. $806,000

9201 Pleasure Ave Un 101, Bodine Louis A Knudson Margaret; 09/2020. $865,000

9209 Pleasure Ave, Raysik George Kalejta Susan; 09/2020. $879,000

7722 Roberts Ave North Un B, Turtle Sandra S Esgro Robert A; 09/2020. $1,131,500

11 73rd St, Shore Marketing LLC Bakes Anthony Michael; 09/2020. $1,515,000

11 73rd St, Shore Marketing LLC Cull Martin; 09/2020. $1,515,000

22 83rd St Un West, 22 83rd St LLC Harkin Kevin M; 09/2020. $1,665,000

STONE HARBOR

9500 Sunset Drive Un 203, Holl Paul E Arms Pamela P; 09/2020. $305,000

9401 Sunset Drive Un 4, Gorelick David Stein Raymond; 09/2020. $655,000

9501 Sunset Drive Un 2, Mandler Family Trust Gordon Dustin; 09/2020. $683,000

209 109th St, Stone Harbor Capital LLC Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 09/2020. $1,060,000

344 89th St, Magrann Scott Augustinos Robert A; 09/2020. $1,800,000

10209 First Ave, Bupp Karl E Mc Adoo Mark D; 09/2020. $2,340,000

161 101st St, Mosca Louis F Hicke Ryan P; 09/2020. $3,050,000

156 101st St, Stone Harbor Developers LLC Clark Richard A Trust; 09/2020. $3,300,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

224 Egret Lane, Mc Menamin Celeste T Sierko Michael R; 09/2020. $83,100

258 Ibis Lane, Eubank James C Gallagher Michelle M; 09/2020. $84,000

10 Lenape Lane, Kilgannon Memma S Est Clark Ryan M; 09/2020. $278,900

4 Island View Terrace, Fanelli Joseph Curran Kevin; 09/2020. $297,000

3 Alexandria Court, Faust Thomas E Schweer Meghan; 09/2020. $316,000

401 S Commonwealth Ave, Curran Lawrence J Hhp Shore Properties LLC; 09/2020. $805,000

WEST CAPE MAY

Lot 58 Block 52, La Puma David A Kronemeyer Leslie; 09/2020. $450,000

419 Third Ave, Pacella Robert La Puma David A; 09/2020. $650,000

Lot 34.02 Block 21.02, Lawrence A Pray Builders LLC Bichovsky Paul; 09/2020. $665,000

601 Park Blvd, Hauser John Verderame Thomas; 09/2020. $725,000

WILDWOOD

4101 Ocean Ave Un 4, Leela LLC Goral Michael R; 08/2020. $233,225

229 E Creese Ave #102, Principe Michael W Sr Snyder Michele; 08/2020. $340,000

306 Hand Ave, Rybaltowski Joseph Mccammitt Joseph; 08/2020. $410,000

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 102, Flick Charles Artemieva Larissa; 08/2020. $78,875

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 515, Payne Nj Properties LLC Poliard Rodney; 08/2020. $82,900

143 W Young Ave, Gardiner Grace A Est Tmm Builders LLC; 08/2020. $85,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Devine William J Jr Coletta Michael J; 08/2020. $86,500

243 W.Wildwood Ave, Green Lee Nnk Properties LLC; 08/2020. $100,000

5001 NJ Ave Un 211, Levine Anna Stewart Robert; 08/2020. $114,000

412 W Andrews Ave, Whitehead John T Wicker Kathleen; 08/2020. $129,900

239 W Wildwood Ave, Green Lee Nnk Properties LLC; 08/2020. $150,000

4308-4304 Arctic Ave, Van Wagner Wayne Ditonno Anthony J; 08/2020. $185,400

410 W Bennett Ave, Fabbroni Patrizio Casey Joy L; 08/2020. $230,000

240 E Davis Ave Un C, Vucetovic Amet Qypi Artur; 08/2020. $290,000

113 W Juniper Ave, Campbell David A Skill Christine R; 08/2020. $320,000

230 W Magnolia Ave Un A, Has Capital LLC Dimmerman Tamara; 08/2020. $136,500

406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 315, Tomaszewski Robert Fett Naomi R; 08/2020. $157,000

230 W Magnolia Ave Un B, Has Capital LLC Bradley Sean; 08/2020. $170,000

139 W Hand Ave, Gallagher Kathleen Cohen Baruch; 08/2020. $180,000

3000-3008 Pacific Ave, Gould Alan I Pacific Court Invs LLC; 08/2020. $200,000

139 W Spencer Ave, Gabros David E De Guzman Edgardo G; 08/2020. $240,000

416 W Bennett Ave Un D, Castellanos Alberto Laughlin Michael F; 08/2020. $250,000

216 E Poplar Ave, Reale Elisabetta P Ginn Michael; 08/2020. $289,000

125 E Hand Ave Un 125B, Comer Steven J Amsler Joshua Charles; 08/2020. $289,900

227 E Andrews Ave Un B, Di Dominico James Zahirudin Haseek; 08/2020. $354,900

114 W Taylor Ave, Mystic Point LLC Taylor Ave Invs LLC; 08/2020. $385,000

402 W Hildreth Ave, Laughlin Jorje Ann Mc Ginniss John H; 08/2020. $410,000

123 E Spicer Ave, Anzalone Marcello De Ciuceis Joseph A; 08/2020. $434,900

4205 Susquehanna Ave Un 4205, Vallese Courtney Zeoli Lisa A; 08/2020. $445,000

539 W Burk Ave, Shoffler William F Visco David; 08/2020. $490,000

102 W Taylor Ave, Galleria Capital Group Inc Taylor Ave Invs LLC; 08/2020. $930,000

3104 Hudson Ave, Trost William Dorman Craig; 09/2020. $105,000

228-230 W Magnolia Ave, Has Capital LLC Cawley Douglas C; 09/2020. $194,900

Lot 30 Block 151, Dietz Matthew Lee Forbes Robert F; 09/2020. $236,800

4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 307, Pale Joseph Feldman David; 09/2020. $250,000

107 W Roberts Ave, Bray Eric S Sticco Stephen J; 09/2020. $267,300

220 E Roberts Ave Un 6, Saldutti James A Luciano Patrick P; 09/2020. $269,900

107 E Taylor Un D Rear, La Brusciano Albert F Agatone Anthony Jr; 09/2020. $278,000

Lot 1 Block 14, Donahue Aimee Exr Jm Nj Investments LLC; 09/2020. $310,000

110 W Andrews Ave Un B, Como Christopher P Dellabarba Domenic F; 09/2020. $315,000

316 E Youngs Ave, Di Silvestro Rocco A Patel Nilesh; 09/2020. $325,000

518 W Andrews Ave, Wolff James G Stamone Nicholas; 09/2020. $326,000

523 W Montgomery Ave Un 200, Silimperi Dexter B Roselli Martin P; 09/2020. $330,000

314 E Juniper Ave Un 201, K Man Investments LLC Zeak Nicholas J; 09/2020. $412,000

320, 322 & 326 E Glenwood Ave, Salvatico Ernesto Est Antobelli Louis H Jr; 09/2020. $850,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6701 Atlantic Ave Un 301, Califano Mario C Nelson Jason Andrew; 08/2020. $137,500

213 E Toledo Ave, Bennett Diana M Bennett David A; 08/2020. $202,900

307 E Atlanta Ave, Sokolski Frank Boetefuer Thomas E; 08/2020. $329,900

307 E Atlanta Ave, Sokolski Frank Sickles Chester; 08/2020. $334,000

6200 Pacific Ave Un 202, Caffarelli John E Ely Lancelot Edward; 08/2020. $350,000

7900 Seaview Ave Un B, Franco Arlieen Adames Sandra; 08/2020. $350,000

9500 New Jersey Ave, Wintersteen Mark 9500 New Jersey Ave LLC; 08/2020. $450,000

208B E Farragut Road Un 208B, Jean Paul B Tait Christopher; 08/2020. $460,000

407 E Palm Road Un 204, Kim Don Sang Rothberg Jay; 08/2020. $465,000

115 E St Paul Ave, Bolin David R Stack Elizabeth A; 08/2020. $500,000

5508 Park Blvd Un 5508, Keen Consruction Grp LLC Christie Dina M; 08/2020. $515,000

214 E Stanton Road, Traettino Michael Cole Thomas F; 08/2020. $690,000

209 E Syracuse Ave, Hager Christopher W Grossbauer Joseph; 08/2020. $700,000

507-515 E Orchid Road, 423 E Lousiville Corp Seven Shes Beach LLC; 08/2020. $4,200,000

9101 Atlanitc #301, Cerchiaro Joseph T Jr Est Uhl Laura; 08/2020. $187,000

7203 Atlantic Ave Un 104, Cucolo Ronald S Ferrer Jonathan; 08/2020. $265,000

122 E Myrtle Road, Mc Clellan James R Robinson George John; 08/2020. $294,500

7100 Ocean Ave Un 30, Blaney John Andrew Rentzos Dean; 08/2020. $308,000

406 E Stockton Road, Prawdzik Edward V Clayton Bryan S; 08/2020. $470,000

125 W Cardinal Road, Butler David W Sr Mckinnon Murray; 08/2020. $570,000

115 E Crocus Road Un 1, Piazza Anthony Gilmour Donald W; 09/2020. $129,000

300 E Syracuse Ave Un 104, Smola Thomas Puhala Lisa; 09/2020. $140,000

7906 Pacific Ave Un 5, Geraghty William P Jr Houston James Gavin; 09/2020. $224,000

300 E Raleigh Ave Un 103, Wright Michael A O’Neill Dennis Jr; 09/2020. $325,500

9007 Bayview Drive, Bocaj Romeo Di Iulio John J Jr; 09/2020. $574,900

120 W Columbine Road, Milcarsky Mark Ferrese Frank; 09/2020. $580,000

235 W Buttercup Road, Wulk Raymond A Doyle Francis; 09/2020. $584,500

307-309 E Miami Ave, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Wyckoff Douglas L; 09/2020. $750,000

WOODBINE

236 Maple St, Leone Christina Canci Anthony Jr; 08/2020. $54,700

18 Lindsay Lane, Becker Fred Est Hale Rachel; 08/2020. $315,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

14 Fullrigger Ave, 6/11/2020. $358,790

239 Hawthorne Lane, 6/11/2020. $270,000

42 Lamp Post Drive, 6/12/2020. $226,000

5 Whitestone Court, 6/12/2020. $229,000

HARVEY CEDARS

4 Lee Ave, 6/4/2020. $867,500

16 Buckingham Ave, 6/16/2020. $936,000

2 Buckingham Ave, 6/24/2020. $1,205,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1207 Mercury Court, 6/1/2020. $390,000

1216 Taylor Lane, 6/1/2020. $392,500

1220 Polaris Court, 6/1/2020. $267,450

3 Easy St, 6/1/2020. $257,500

302 Sinclair Ave, 6/1/2020. $270,000

811 N Main St, 6/1/2020. $265,000

911 Montauk Drive, 6/1/2020. $162,750

Devon St, 6/1/2020. $49,950

210 Station Drive, 6/2/2020. $475,000

412 Sunrise Blvd, 6/2/2020. $160,100

427-A Lake Barnegat Drive N, 6/2/2020. $285,000

111 Chestnut St, 6/4/2020. $240,000

1206 Orlando Drive, 6/4/2020. $425,000

216 Falkenburgh Ave, 6/4/2020. $299,900

460 Barnacle Road, 6/4/2020. $189,000

1705 Compass Drive, 6/5/2020. $208,000

2011 Brookdale Drive, 6/5/2020. $190,000

406 Nantucket Road, 6/5/2020. $241,500

505 Oak Hill Court, 6/8/2020. $265,000

8 Braemore Court, 6/8/2020. $355,000

918 Clubhouse Drive, 6/8/2020. $300,000

1003 Kanoehe Drive, 6/9/2020. $200,000

1004 Kanoehe Drive, 6/9/2020. $235,000

203 Sinclair Ave, 6/9/2020. $240,000

411 Wynnewood Road, 6/9/2020. $249,900

425 Sycamore Drive, 6/9/2020. $220,000

442 Bay Way, 6/9/2020. $114,707

926 Newark Ave, 6/9/2020. $275,000

99 North Point Court, 6/9/2020. $205,000

337 Enterprise Drive, 6/10/2020. $110,000

339 Enterprise Drive, 6/10/2020. $336,500

731 Lacey Road, 6/10/2020. $3,650,000

807 Maple Road, 6/10/2020. $225,000

827 Bowline Drive, 6/10/2020. $290,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

