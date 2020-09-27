How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
261 60th St, Seeger Timothy W Diccianni Eric; 09/2020. $2,650,000
274 65th St LLC 274 65th St, Lodgek Richard; 09/2020. $2,800,000
713 Sunrise Drive, Connors Karen M Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 09/2020. $3,100,000
86 W 34th St, Mc Nett William H Branton Winifred M; 09/2020. $3,350,000
165 75th St, Winfield Developers LLC Seven Mile House LLC; 09/2020. $6,300,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
421 Route 47 South, Whitaker Joanne B Jcm Dev LLC; $110,000
1426 Route 47, Bowen Kim Exr&C Warren David S; $140,000
111 Hands Mill Road, Saduk Carl Ludlam Dylan; $180,000
1089 Route 83, Zane Edward W 4Zzzz LLC; $990,301
LOWER TOWNSHIP
4 Pinewood Ave, Kearns Colleen Kane Joan E; 08/2020. $25,000
75 E Hudson Ave, Rishel Dale Adm 75 East Hudson Ave LLC; 08/2020. $40,000
105 W Delaware Parkway, Cena Thomas Price Catherine; 08/2020. $94,000
4 Texas Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Bratten James W; 08/2020. $105,000
111 William St, Daley Pauline Harris Daniel B Jr; 08/2020. $125,000
75 W Greenwood Ave, Breithaupt Fenton F Jr Naim Jessica; 08/2020. $170,000
711 Seashore Road, Haney Diane M Burns Janet D; 08/2020. $175,000
561 Seashroe Road, Brown Todd A Hill Brianne L; 08/2020. $199,500
150 Cloeverdale Ave, Mc Carthy Jason A Buthusiem Gregory; 08/2020. $215,000
202 Apple Blossom Drive, Gurnovich Kevin J Jr Mc Guigan Harry III; 08/2020. $220,000
117 Claremont Road, Litten Daniel C Merlino Joseph A; 08/2020. $222,000
122 Beechwood Ave, Di Biase Katherine E Wohlgemuth Michael W; 08/2020. $227,000
200 Pine Ave, Clayton Agnes T Mc Carry Colleen A; 08/2020. $227,000
10 Clear Water Drive, Adams Ivan James Pagano Louis J; 08/2020. $235,000
6 Deer Run, Osmundsen Gary Osmundsen Julie G; 08/2020. $275,000
9 Pelican Place, Gramlich John Exr Onorato Francis T; 08/2020. $300,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Pham James Duy Mendelsohn Steven M; 08/2020. $406,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Papetti Lillian Clj Realty LLC; 08/2020. $497,000
706 Atlantic Ave, Bast Robert G Crabtree Robert E; 08/2020. $535,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
757 Dias Creek Road, Schempp Gary Buckchetsky Julia Ann; 08/2020. $161,000
Lot 1 Block 1083, Campbell Ischa Perez Jameson; 08/2020. $179,000
211 W Pacific Ave #B, Glick Thomas Stillwell Patricia A; 08/2020. $217,500
209 St Andrews Drive, Buesing Karen Shuda James J; 08/2020. $312,500
8 Stone Harbor Landing Road, Colavito William Byrne James; 08/2020. $420,000
23 Conovers Lane, Cope Keith Rhodes Elmer IV; 08/2020. $420,000
215 3rd Ave, 215 3Rd Ave LLC Carroll Michael A; 08/2020. $445,000
14 Seagrove Ave, Ckjr LLC Monetti William; 08/2020. $509,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1208 Ocean Ave Un 103, Martin Dennis E Davis Margaret M; 08/2020. $484,000
400 E 24th Ave, K Man Investments LLC Dolan Brianna; 08/2020. $500,000
110 E Walnut Ave Un 101, Pace Joseph S Busillo Robert; 08/2020. $575,000
105-107 E 2nd Ave, De Weese David S Exr Shore Line LLC; 08/2020. $610,000
415 E 5th St West Un, Panetta Robert Rems Stephen; 08/2020. $648,200
301 W 19th Ave, Capcino Gregory F Gentek Gregory; 08/2020. $840,000
405 E 11th Ave, Cheafsky David J Schneider James A IV; 08/2020. $126,125
405 E 11th Ave Un 2, Cheafsky David J Higginson Louis R; 08/2020. $152,138
405 E 11th Ave, Cheafsky David J Cheafsky David J; 08/2020. $152,138
413 W Pine Ave, Fannie Mae Sauder Jeffrey C; 08/2020. $185,000
405 E 11th, Cheafsky David J Stangler Nicholas E; 08/2020. $204,599
110 W Marina Court Un 12B, Kenyon Harvey J Sweeney Ruth M; 08/2020. $253,200
103 W 24th St, Whitelock Richard Mc Fillin Richard; 08/2020. $285,000
1308 New York Ave, Hagan Nancy Exr Dougherty Thomas; 08/2020. $310,000
1112 Atlantic Ave, Madle Jo Anne Madle Thomas G Sr; 08/2020. $410,000
414 E 10th Ave Un 8, Pakuris Christopher James Coyle Kevin A; 08/2020. $450,000
101 W Spruce Ave Un 102, Langevin Paul B De Leo Caesar A; 08/2020. $595,000
1000 Ash Ave, Hereford In Co Bassion Kenneth Jr Burkett Dennis; 09/2020. $37,500
106 W 20th Ave Un 2, Cervellero Christian J Porrini Lorien Anna; 09/2020. $118,000
1401 Surf Ave Un 2, Foley Marie Est Czop Timothy P; 09/2020. $155,000
115 Seaview Court, Burke Sheila Fathi Djamel; 09/2020.$225,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 337, Murphy Daniel Sr Bertollo John N; 09/2020. $232,500
108 E 10th Ave Un 1, Kline Charles M Fleming John; 09/2020. $237,000
500 Kennedy Drive 321-323, Miller Walter Jr Young Matthew; 09/2020. $279,971
124 E 6th Ave Un 2, Degnan Thomas P Goodwin Edward W; 09/2020. $304,900
231 W 18th Ave, Lang Richard T Cole Matthew E; 09/2020.$374,900
635 E 3rd Ave Un 309B, Gallagher Kevin Thorpe Glenn J; 09/2020. $425,000
403 E 18th Ave, Schafer Richard Mc Goldrick Francis; 09/2020. $450,000
506 E 19th Ave Un 200, Trzeciak Carmela Carroll Robert J; 09/2020. $475,000
101 W Spruce Ave Un 407, Mauriello Samuel Demaio Samuel Anthony III; 09/2020. $695,000
OCEAN CITY
809 2nd St, Hanson Joan M Carroll Michael; 08/2020. $520,000
3113-15 Simpson Ave, Giles James W Choriw George; 08/2020. $540,000
28 W 17th St, Marshall Patrick J Marshall Patrick J; 08/2020. $550,000
5632-34 West Ave, Smith Claude H III Greene Cooper; 08/2020. $550,000
856 7th St, Hepner John Zoppina Mark S; 08/2020. $553,000
3641-43 W. Ave B#3643 2nd Fl, Sanders Brent L Bowers Geoffrey David; 08/2020. $590,000
3846 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Dalton Eugene J Abruzzo Eugene Christopher; 08/2020. $607,500
2226 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Fyke Edward C Claffey Christopher; 08/2020. $625,000
1221-23 Pleasure Ave, Martin Kim Bader Jwr Properties LLC; 08/2020. $650,000
609-11 Ocean Ave, Pbc Enterprises LLC Fern Timothy J; 08/2020. $689,000
1356 Tioga Terrace, Timken Michael Barbera Peter; 08/2020. $740,000
1224 Haven Ave Front, Geiger Joseph P Kepler William T; 08/2020. $749,000
322 Boardwalk Un 1200, Adams E Dean &C Gremahapa LLC; 08/2020. $830,000
2916-2918 Central Ave, Ruley Robert Fleiss Holly; 08/2020. $850,000
712 B 9th St, Resnick Steve M 712 9th St LLC; 08/2020. $985,000
816 Seacliff Road, Florig Elaine T Dowd Joseph F Jr; 08/2020. $1,370,000
22 E Aberdeen Road, Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLCKhatiwala Raj; 08/2020. $2,700,000
3408-30 Haven Ave Un 229, Pensco Trust Co LLC Cust Zellin Marc; 08/2020. $105,000
900 Wesley Ave Un 114, Spencer Roy A Chong Christopher; 08/2020. $109,900
424 Ocean Seven LLC Buhl Jillian A; 08/2020. 870 7th St Un 424, $122,000
319 Ocean Seven LLC Buhl Jillian A; 08/2020. 870 7th St Un 319, $136,000
921 Wesley Ave, Carafa Marcello Smith Jodi; 08/2020. $165,000
301 41st St Un 5, Nacrelli Doris A Di Savino Michael; 08/2020. $232,500
901 Ocean Ave Un 408, Leone John Lorch Gregory; 08/2020. $235,000
936 Haven Ave, Pepe Edith L Harcole LLC; 08/2020. $250,000
100 Victoria Lane, Grech Kristen R Staley Marc; 08/2020. $300,000
309-315 Asbury Ave, Wolford Brian D Brittin Christopher N; 08/2020. $367,500
4103 West Ave Un 4103, Battersby Rachel M Est Battersby Stephen E; 08/2020. $410,000
1832 Central Ave Un B, Wagner Richard Rogich Christy; 08/2020. $450,000
137-39 Asbury Ave, Langley-Ward Larry Lyons Edward T; 08/2020. $535,000
3044-46 West Ave, Schevchenko Kevin Carfagno Michael; 08/2020. $549,900
1245 Asbury Ave, Webster Daniel R Gordon Jack D; 08/2020. $551,000
5033-35 Asbury Ave Un #1, Beachshare LLC Tobia Christopher J; 08/2020. $588,500
721 Moore Ave, Sykes Andrew H Sky Brian; 08/2020. $599,000
4257-59 West Ave Un A, Jwr Properties LLC Brinton Caleb J IV; 08/2020.$612,500
4257-59 West Ave Un B, Jwr Properties LLC Lacey Brian; 08/2020. $645,000
4309-11 Asbury Ave Un A, Garrity Rosemary Trust Lare James Geoffrey; 08/2020. $655,000
5429 Bay Ave, Harding John Shropshire Patrick C; 08/2020. $675,000
2912-14 Central Ave, Getz Peter E Malloy James A; 08/2020. $700,000
4820-22 Central Ae Un B, Venuto Salvatore Purse Matthew; 08/2020. $757,000
111 Bartram Lane, Flink Jeffrey &C Tarditi Daniel; 08/2020. $965,000
819 Saint James Place, Campbell Patrick E Fcccn Properties LLC; 08/2020. $984,900
4533-35 Central Ave, Heister Kurt Louie Kevin M; 08/2020. $1,265,000
4100-02 Central Ave, Terris Despina Nocito James; 08/2020. $1,285,000
310-12 Corinthian Ave (#312) 2nd Fl, Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC Martyn Robert D; 08/2020. $1,300,000
3040 Central Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Cullen Shawn P; 08/2020. $1,760,000
Lot 3 Block 2113, Watermasysk Mark M Heusler Christopher J; 08/2020. $2,375,000
608-10 5th St, Briggs Charles S Jr Pain Stake Lee LLC; 08/2020. $3,950,000
SEA ISLE CITY
2700-2706 Landis Ave, Pfister Robert Reynolds Timothy; 09/2020. $200,000
370 43rd St, Brown Terence L Jr Mooney Francis; 09/2020. $336,000
4114 Central Ave, Bakes Anthony M Falcone June Marie; 09/2020. $415,000
141 77th St, Marra Elaine Gimpel James Francis; 09/2020. $495,000
109 58th St East, Mcallister Michael J Montgomery Thomas G; 09/2020. $735,000
117 79th St Un West, Pantano Adam J Mc Cabe Nicholas P; 09/2020. $806,000
9201 Pleasure Ave Un 101, Bodine Louis A Knudson Margaret; 09/2020. $865,000
9209 Pleasure Ave, Raysik George Kalejta Susan; 09/2020. $879,000
7722 Roberts Ave North Un B, Turtle Sandra S Esgro Robert A; 09/2020. $1,131,500
11 73rd St, Shore Marketing LLC Bakes Anthony Michael; 09/2020. $1,515,000
11 73rd St, Shore Marketing LLC Cull Martin; 09/2020. $1,515,000
22 83rd St Un West, 22 83rd St LLC Harkin Kevin M; 09/2020. $1,665,000
STONE HARBOR
9500 Sunset Drive Un 203, Holl Paul E Arms Pamela P; 09/2020. $305,000
9401 Sunset Drive Un 4, Gorelick David Stein Raymond; 09/2020. $655,000
9501 Sunset Drive Un 2, Mandler Family Trust Gordon Dustin; 09/2020. $683,000
209 109th St, Stone Harbor Capital LLC Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 09/2020. $1,060,000
344 89th St, Magrann Scott Augustinos Robert A; 09/2020. $1,800,000
10209 First Ave, Bupp Karl E Mc Adoo Mark D; 09/2020. $2,340,000
161 101st St, Mosca Louis F Hicke Ryan P; 09/2020. $3,050,000
156 101st St, Stone Harbor Developers LLC Clark Richard A Trust; 09/2020. $3,300,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
224 Egret Lane, Mc Menamin Celeste T Sierko Michael R; 09/2020. $83,100
258 Ibis Lane, Eubank James C Gallagher Michelle M; 09/2020. $84,000
10 Lenape Lane, Kilgannon Memma S Est Clark Ryan M; 09/2020. $278,900
4 Island View Terrace, Fanelli Joseph Curran Kevin; 09/2020. $297,000
3 Alexandria Court, Faust Thomas E Schweer Meghan; 09/2020. $316,000
401 S Commonwealth Ave, Curran Lawrence J Hhp Shore Properties LLC; 09/2020. $805,000
WEST CAPE MAY
Lot 58 Block 52, La Puma David A Kronemeyer Leslie; 09/2020. $450,000
419 Third Ave, Pacella Robert La Puma David A; 09/2020. $650,000
Lot 34.02 Block 21.02, Lawrence A Pray Builders LLC Bichovsky Paul; 09/2020. $665,000
601 Park Blvd, Hauser John Verderame Thomas; 09/2020. $725,000
WILDWOOD
4101 Ocean Ave Un 4, Leela LLC Goral Michael R; 08/2020. $233,225
229 E Creese Ave #102, Principe Michael W Sr Snyder Michele; 08/2020. $340,000
306 Hand Ave, Rybaltowski Joseph Mccammitt Joseph; 08/2020. $410,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 102, Flick Charles Artemieva Larissa; 08/2020. $78,875
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 515, Payne Nj Properties LLC Poliard Rodney; 08/2020. $82,900
143 W Young Ave, Gardiner Grace A Est Tmm Builders LLC; 08/2020. $85,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Devine William J Jr Coletta Michael J; 08/2020. $86,500
243 W.Wildwood Ave, Green Lee Nnk Properties LLC; 08/2020. $100,000
5001 NJ Ave Un 211, Levine Anna Stewart Robert; 08/2020. $114,000
412 W Andrews Ave, Whitehead John T Wicker Kathleen; 08/2020. $129,900
239 W Wildwood Ave, Green Lee Nnk Properties LLC; 08/2020. $150,000
4308-4304 Arctic Ave, Van Wagner Wayne Ditonno Anthony J; 08/2020. $185,400
410 W Bennett Ave, Fabbroni Patrizio Casey Joy L; 08/2020. $230,000
240 E Davis Ave Un C, Vucetovic Amet Qypi Artur; 08/2020. $290,000
113 W Juniper Ave, Campbell David A Skill Christine R; 08/2020. $320,000
230 W Magnolia Ave Un A, Has Capital LLC Dimmerman Tamara; 08/2020. $136,500
406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 315, Tomaszewski Robert Fett Naomi R; 08/2020. $157,000
230 W Magnolia Ave Un B, Has Capital LLC Bradley Sean; 08/2020. $170,000
139 W Hand Ave, Gallagher Kathleen Cohen Baruch; 08/2020. $180,000
3000-3008 Pacific Ave, Gould Alan I Pacific Court Invs LLC; 08/2020. $200,000
139 W Spencer Ave, Gabros David E De Guzman Edgardo G; 08/2020. $240,000
416 W Bennett Ave Un D, Castellanos Alberto Laughlin Michael F; 08/2020. $250,000
216 E Poplar Ave, Reale Elisabetta P Ginn Michael; 08/2020. $289,000
125 E Hand Ave Un 125B, Comer Steven J Amsler Joshua Charles; 08/2020. $289,900
227 E Andrews Ave Un B, Di Dominico James Zahirudin Haseek; 08/2020. $354,900
114 W Taylor Ave, Mystic Point LLC Taylor Ave Invs LLC; 08/2020. $385,000
402 W Hildreth Ave, Laughlin Jorje Ann Mc Ginniss John H; 08/2020. $410,000
123 E Spicer Ave, Anzalone Marcello De Ciuceis Joseph A; 08/2020. $434,900
4205 Susquehanna Ave Un 4205, Vallese Courtney Zeoli Lisa A; 08/2020. $445,000
539 W Burk Ave, Shoffler William F Visco David; 08/2020. $490,000
102 W Taylor Ave, Galleria Capital Group Inc Taylor Ave Invs LLC; 08/2020. $930,000
3104 Hudson Ave, Trost William Dorman Craig; 09/2020. $105,000
228-230 W Magnolia Ave, Has Capital LLC Cawley Douglas C; 09/2020. $194,900
Lot 30 Block 151, Dietz Matthew Lee Forbes Robert F; 09/2020. $236,800
4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 307, Pale Joseph Feldman David; 09/2020. $250,000
107 W Roberts Ave, Bray Eric S Sticco Stephen J; 09/2020. $267,300
220 E Roberts Ave Un 6, Saldutti James A Luciano Patrick P; 09/2020. $269,900
107 E Taylor Un D Rear, La Brusciano Albert F Agatone Anthony Jr; 09/2020. $278,000
Lot 1 Block 14, Donahue Aimee Exr Jm Nj Investments LLC; 09/2020. $310,000
110 W Andrews Ave Un B, Como Christopher P Dellabarba Domenic F; 09/2020. $315,000
316 E Youngs Ave, Di Silvestro Rocco A Patel Nilesh; 09/2020. $325,000
518 W Andrews Ave, Wolff James G Stamone Nicholas; 09/2020. $326,000
523 W Montgomery Ave Un 200, Silimperi Dexter B Roselli Martin P; 09/2020. $330,000
314 E Juniper Ave Un 201, K Man Investments LLC Zeak Nicholas J; 09/2020. $412,000
320, 322 & 326 E Glenwood Ave, Salvatico Ernesto Est Antobelli Louis H Jr; 09/2020. $850,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6701 Atlantic Ave Un 301, Califano Mario C Nelson Jason Andrew; 08/2020. $137,500
213 E Toledo Ave, Bennett Diana M Bennett David A; 08/2020. $202,900
307 E Atlanta Ave, Sokolski Frank Boetefuer Thomas E; 08/2020. $329,900
307 E Atlanta Ave, Sokolski Frank Sickles Chester; 08/2020. $334,000
6200 Pacific Ave Un 202, Caffarelli John E Ely Lancelot Edward; 08/2020. $350,000
7900 Seaview Ave Un B, Franco Arlieen Adames Sandra; 08/2020. $350,000
9500 New Jersey Ave, Wintersteen Mark 9500 New Jersey Ave LLC; 08/2020. $450,000
208B E Farragut Road Un 208B, Jean Paul B Tait Christopher; 08/2020. $460,000
407 E Palm Road Un 204, Kim Don Sang Rothberg Jay; 08/2020. $465,000
115 E St Paul Ave, Bolin David R Stack Elizabeth A; 08/2020. $500,000
5508 Park Blvd Un 5508, Keen Consruction Grp LLC Christie Dina M; 08/2020. $515,000
214 E Stanton Road, Traettino Michael Cole Thomas F; 08/2020. $690,000
209 E Syracuse Ave, Hager Christopher W Grossbauer Joseph; 08/2020. $700,000
507-515 E Orchid Road, 423 E Lousiville Corp Seven Shes Beach LLC; 08/2020. $4,200,000
9101 Atlanitc #301, Cerchiaro Joseph T Jr Est Uhl Laura; 08/2020. $187,000
7203 Atlantic Ave Un 104, Cucolo Ronald S Ferrer Jonathan; 08/2020. $265,000
122 E Myrtle Road, Mc Clellan James R Robinson George John; 08/2020. $294,500
7100 Ocean Ave Un 30, Blaney John Andrew Rentzos Dean; 08/2020. $308,000
406 E Stockton Road, Prawdzik Edward V Clayton Bryan S; 08/2020. $470,000
125 W Cardinal Road, Butler David W Sr Mckinnon Murray; 08/2020. $570,000
115 E Crocus Road Un 1, Piazza Anthony Gilmour Donald W; 09/2020. $129,000
300 E Syracuse Ave Un 104, Smola Thomas Puhala Lisa; 09/2020. $140,000
7906 Pacific Ave Un 5, Geraghty William P Jr Houston James Gavin; 09/2020. $224,000
300 E Raleigh Ave Un 103, Wright Michael A O’Neill Dennis Jr; 09/2020. $325,500
9007 Bayview Drive, Bocaj Romeo Di Iulio John J Jr; 09/2020. $574,900
120 W Columbine Road, Milcarsky Mark Ferrese Frank; 09/2020. $580,000
235 W Buttercup Road, Wulk Raymond A Doyle Francis; 09/2020. $584,500
307-309 E Miami Ave, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Wyckoff Douglas L; 09/2020. $750,000
WOODBINE
236 Maple St, Leone Christina Canci Anthony Jr; 08/2020. $54,700
18 Lindsay Lane, Becker Fred Est Hale Rachel; 08/2020. $315,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
14 Fullrigger Ave, 6/11/2020. $358,790
239 Hawthorne Lane, 6/11/2020. $270,000
42 Lamp Post Drive, 6/12/2020. $226,000
5 Whitestone Court, 6/12/2020. $229,000
HARVEY CEDARS
4 Lee Ave, 6/4/2020. $867,500
16 Buckingham Ave, 6/16/2020. $936,000
2 Buckingham Ave, 6/24/2020. $1,205,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1207 Mercury Court, 6/1/2020. $390,000
1216 Taylor Lane, 6/1/2020. $392,500
1220 Polaris Court, 6/1/2020. $267,450
3 Easy St, 6/1/2020. $257,500
302 Sinclair Ave, 6/1/2020. $270,000
811 N Main St, 6/1/2020. $265,000
911 Montauk Drive, 6/1/2020. $162,750
Devon St, 6/1/2020. $49,950
210 Station Drive, 6/2/2020. $475,000
412 Sunrise Blvd, 6/2/2020. $160,100
427-A Lake Barnegat Drive N, 6/2/2020. $285,000
111 Chestnut St, 6/4/2020. $240,000
1206 Orlando Drive, 6/4/2020. $425,000
216 Falkenburgh Ave, 6/4/2020. $299,900
460 Barnacle Road, 6/4/2020. $189,000
1705 Compass Drive, 6/5/2020. $208,000
2011 Brookdale Drive, 6/5/2020. $190,000
406 Nantucket Road, 6/5/2020. $241,500
505 Oak Hill Court, 6/8/2020. $265,000
8 Braemore Court, 6/8/2020. $355,000
918 Clubhouse Drive, 6/8/2020. $300,000
1003 Kanoehe Drive, 6/9/2020. $200,000
1004 Kanoehe Drive, 6/9/2020. $235,000
203 Sinclair Ave, 6/9/2020. $240,000
411 Wynnewood Road, 6/9/2020. $249,900
425 Sycamore Drive, 6/9/2020. $220,000
442 Bay Way, 6/9/2020. $114,707
926 Newark Ave, 6/9/2020. $275,000
99 North Point Court, 6/9/2020. $205,000
337 Enterprise Drive, 6/10/2020. $110,000
339 Enterprise Drive, 6/10/2020. $336,500
731 Lacey Road, 6/10/2020. $3,650,000
807 Maple Road, 6/10/2020. $225,000
827 Bowline Drive, 6/10/2020. $290,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.