How much did homes sell for near you?

Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
4029 Winchester Ave, Silverman Alan M Sj Hauck Prop Llc; 10/16/20. $208,000
6 N Hampshire Ave Unit 1b, Demarco David Crawford Elaine; 10/19/20. $205,000
16 S Trenton Ave, Li Chin Hong Li Kwan Sing/Exrx; 10/21/20. $187,900
500 N Delaware Ave, Casper Danielle M Coffey Givnish Kara Elizabeth; 10/21/20. $307,500
171 Westminster Ave, New York Orange Deeds Llc Westminster Assoc Llc; 10/22/20. $190,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3105 1, Merchant Yatish Nicholson Henry R/Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $220,000
BRIGANTINE
200 11th St So, Oneill Anthony Brand Jonathan Daniel; 10/08/20. $450,000
210 24th St So, Peterson Robert Francis Webb Kenneth/Exr; 10/09/20. $550,000
216 N Roosevelt Blvd, Nugent Diane M Curnew Camille; 10/09/20. $349,900
4252 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit D, Sims Kelly Wayne Iorio Cheryl; 10/09/20. $459,000
100 3rd St So, Tambussi William M Rubino Robert R; 10/13/20. $740,000
201 N 4th St, Snyder Michael Eichman W Paul; 10/13/20. $300,000
3 Lighthouse Cove Unit B, Zimich Brittany Plummer Laura Anne/Atty; 10/13/20. $255,000
4117 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Snyder Michael Rogge John A/Exrx; 10/13/20. $971,002.50
31 Sailfish Drive, Laino James Jjb Group Inc; 10/14/20. $429,750
329 40th St So, Patrylak Megan Lee Howard F; 10/14/20. $660,000
335 43rd St #5, Ferguson Joshua G Mazzoccoli Vincenzo; 10/14/20. $230,000
323 44th St So Unit 22, Coleman Dave Woodward Stephanie D; 10/15/20. $270,000
118 S 44th St Unit C, Petracci Robert Quintana Janine; 10/16/20. $343,000
200 20th St S, Cream Nicholas P Jr Radice Joseph A; 10/16/20. $275,000
107 Lincoln Drive, Auletto Joseph A/Atty Farbiarz Izak; 10/19/20. $275,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
316 Fairmont Ave, Dunleavy Denise Danielson Christian M; 10/06/20. $178,000
110 Cimino Blvd, Ramos Joshua G Tantillo Michael C; 10/07/20. $222,500
EGG HARBOR CITY
1702 London Ave, Cappadocia Kayla Constance Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/06/20. $212,990
419 Chicago Ave, Castro Jose J Jr Costantino Peter A; 10/21/20. $165,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
11 Central Ave, Pistilli Steve Tartaglio Joy; 10/01/20. $275,000
308 Yarmouth, Lu Wenkui Ivan Faber Edwin P Jr; 10/01/20. $320,000
4018 Fernwood Ave, Manansala Sherwin Lsf9 Master Participation Tr; 10/01/20. $306,200
109 Filmore Ave, Haque Rowshan Z Fannie Mae; 10/02/20. $271,500
11 Holden Court, Azad Abul Hossain Mohammed I; 10/02/20. $200,000
19 Sunset Blvd, Cupaiuolo Alice I Greenberg Cathy; 10/02/20. $875,000
221 Crystal Lake Drive, Shilanski Dennis A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/02/20. $305,490
405 Oakland Ave, Quinn Katie Boyle James J; 10/02/20. $243,000
505 Island Lane, Herrera Pablo Diclemente Rachelle; 10/02/20. $409,000
76 Marshall Drive, Buscemi Gaetano F Fox Jamie; 10/02/20. $356,000
101 Bishops Court, Burlock David Pinto Douglas W; 10/05/20. $277,500
140 Pine Ave, Rollins Cindy Fannie Mae; 10/05/20. $249,000
49 Fairhill Ave, Sahin Nusret Mesut Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/05/20. $301,140
1 Stone Mill Court, Valez Nawal Dziegrenuk Matthew Joseph; 10/06/20. $359,536
16 Vella La Vella Lane, Escobar Avila Nelson G Park Jonathan A; 10/06/20. $175,000
ESTELL MANOR
163 Ninth Ave, Bollinger Chris Johnson Wayne; 10/16/20. $232,000
167 9th Ave, Moore Nina US HUD; 10/26/20. $168,480
FOLSOM
46 E Park Ave, Sutts Robert J Jr Sutts Michael R; 10/08/20. $170,000
111 Cain Mills Road, Fareri Dahne Reeves Mary; 10/13/20. $165,000
6 Pine Lane, Allen Angela Silverbear Development Inc; 10/26/20. $240,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
706 W Plainfield Ave, Upton Ashleigh Pyzdrowski Wincenty Cologne; 09/28/20. $232,200
317 E Great Creek Road, Dixon William Thomas Seddon Jon; 09/29/20. $288,500
699 Cypress Point, Drive Cummings Daniel J Devlin Jeannine K/Atty; 09/29/20. $298,000
708 Sixth Ave, Roberts David Staats Kiersten; 09/29/20. $278,100
531 S County Blvd, Tennant Zachary Brian Decicco Property Group Llc; 09/30/20. $223,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
80 Chancellor Park Drive, Tunis Pierre R Konowitz Brian J; 10/07/20. $268,000
7444 Smith Ave, Ursomarso Stephanie L Althouse James; 10/08/20. $190,000
8 Springton Circle, Bhatti Saeed Muratore Jaime; 10/08/20. $245,500
2452 Lahn Lane, Staats Ian Defeo Anthony G; 10/09/20. 4366,500
4626 Thelma Ave, Wheeler Christopher Jon Wootton Jacqueline; 10/09/20. $235,000
4693 Thelma Ave, Pollock Keith G Rogers Joseph C Jr; 10/09/20. 4400,000
6311 Benson Ave, Perkins Timothy Joseph Herbert Larry; 10/13/20. 4181,000
62 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Costantini Tara M; 10/14/20. $296,240
850 Morningside Drive, Lamarra Christopher R Steffanci Joseph; 10/14/20. $253,000
112 Hanthorn St, Waters Michel Venezia Irina E; 10/15/20. $230,000
288 Deerfield Drive, Sanchez Luis F Mccline Timothy; 10/15/20. $260,000
HAMMONTON
107 Colwell Ave, Hinkin Kevin Michael Gilliland Jack Bearl Jr; 10/01/20. $380,000
135 Winding Way, Desantis Frank Donio Michele; 10/06/20. $625,000
223 Vine St, Gazzara Leon J Vine Street Prop Llc; 10/07/20. $180,000
612 N Third St, Tomasco Vickie L Iapalucci Lisa A; 10/08/20. $246,000
LINWOOD
203 East Drive, Mooney Timothy J Ballias Elena J; 10/05/20. $430,000
9 Lake Drive, Bedell Joseph T Lake Drive Realty Llc; 10/06/20. $300,000
LONGPORT
111 S 16th St, Longport Seaview 613 Potievski Emma Vincent Neil J; 10/08/20. $290,000
2904 Pacific Ave, Catanese Benjamin J Finch Mark; 10/08/20. $1,600,000
MARGATE
119 N Adams Ave Unit B, Obrien Robert P Tr/Tr 119 N Adams Unit B Llc; 09/22/20. $299,000
9121 Fremont Ave, Weitzner Family Holding Llc Courtney Barbara Ann; 09/22/20. $2,350,000
102 N Thurlow Ave, Dimichele Anthony Weiss Michael P; 09/23/20. $685,000
109 N Washington Ave Unit A, Lavelle Linda E Segal Jeffery A; 09/23/20. $335,000
515 N Union Ave, Union Point Llc Thurlow Union Llc; 09/23/20. $1,600,000
9511 Winchester Ave, Bendyl Development Llc Colman Tonagee M; 09/23/20. $562,500
NORTHFIELD
3 Joseph Court, Spano Dana Mcghee Michael; 10/06/20. $479,000
4 Cherrywood Court, Rumore Michelle Citibank Na; 10/06/20. $182,500
533 Marita Ann Drive, Speed Gary Leung Kwong Kwai Ying; 10/09/20. $255,000
4 Julie Drive, Hannigan Brooks J Diplomat Property Manager Llc; 10/13/20. $375,000
PLEASANTVILLE
401 Prospect Ave, Ortega Kendry A Akhtar Chaudhary Hussan; 10/14/20. $167,000
518 Lafayette Ave, Desiderio Nava Pablo Clever Property Llc; 10/14/20. $180,100
900 W Washington Ave, Bandi Property Mgmt Llc Mercado Richard; 10/16/20. $398,000
122 Oakland Ave, Baez Payano Nieves Luz Meza Melvin L Sorto; 10/19/20. $176,000
SOMERS POINT
122 Colwick Drive, Imber Deborah A Matthews John E; 10/06/20. $197,000
103 South Pointe Unit 103, Alan Gross Residence Tr Sidewater Paula; 10/07/20. $525,000
221 Doran Ave, Arroyo Jennifer Farrell Stephen; 10/08/20. $240,000
71 Village Drive, Carney James W Tenaglia Joseph; 10/08/20. $256,000
712 Harbour Cove, Little Robert Mcnaughton Noble; 10/08/20. $290,000
VENTNOR
123 N Newark Ave, Wilkerson Kerri I Van Steyn Michael; 10/01/20. $390,000
6306 Atlantic Ave, Riley John E Empire Rentals Llc; 10/01/20. $885,000
5905 Calvert Ave Unit 1, Decristofaro Kathleen Bridget 6300 Winchester Llc; 10/02/20. 4264,000
1 S Lafayette Ave, Martin James Gallo Barnett Caryl; 10/05/20. $475,000
103 N Martindale Ave, Moleski Charles Ethan Cohen Jeffrey D; 10/05/20. $470,500
20 N Baltimore Ave, Figueroa Scott Roache Joan/Exrx; 10/06/20. $322,000
Cape May County
AVALON
121 12th St, Whitaker Samuel Hagan Maryann; 10/2020. $2,660,000
45 E 13th Ave, Woodpecker 45 LLC Slawek Michael A; 10/2020. $2,500,000
3908 Fourth Ave, Hurd Jerome E Trust 24 Heron Drive LLC; 10/2020. $2,350,000
25 E 12th St, Durmmond Robert W Jr Trust Daisak Daniel; 10/2020. $2,302,000
885 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Christie James W; 10/2020. $2,250,000
CAPE MAY
1331B Vermont Ave, Bourgeau Arthur L Exr De Young Timothy Paul; 10/2020. $261,250
201 Pittsburgh Ave, Delowery John B Yoder Timothy; 11/2020. $1,597,000
347 Congress St, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Conrad William J; 11/2020. $899,000
827 Washington St Un 301, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Adam Neil; $799,000
827 Washington St Un 202, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Williams Kenneth J; 11/2020. $699,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
2111 Route 9 North, Pepper Robert A Jr Smith Robert C; 11/2020. $390,000
302 Academy Lane, Donahue Rosemarie Galick Samuel; 11/2020. $271,000
256 Fidler Road, La Bov Harry G Cox Matthew J; 11/2020. $247,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 314, Robibaro Ralph Nair Leju; 10/2020. $290,000
202 Fulling Mill Road, Hinker-Miller Buffi Marshall Gregory L; 10/2020. $290,000
Lot 17 Block 358.02, Sassano Samuel J Conley Chadwick S; 10/2020. $259,900
111 Charles St, Danze Eric Gorman Joanne; 10/2020. $240,000
109 Sheridan Drive, Fannie Mae Della Panna Denise A; 10/2020. $223,000
230 E Pacific Ave, Ottaviano Thomas R Martorano Nicholas; 10/2020. $165,000
122 Arbor Road, Meehan John Hennessy Catherine; 10/2020. $162,000
57 E Pacific Ave, Phillips Stephen Smith Howard; 10/2020. $150,000
15 Georgia Ave, Toll Macartney Enterprises LLC Cohen Stephanie; 10/2020. $112,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
114 Pershing Ave, Kline Christine M Lin Tsong; 10/2020. $155,000
102 S Main St, Altobelli Louis J Jr Mc Dowell Brian; 10/2020. $140,000
309 N 3rd St, Morrin David M Travascio Dennis; 10/2020. $117,000
419 Route 47 So, Del-Sea Campground Inc Mhc Acorn Rv LLC; 10/2020. $6,250,000
3 Hallman Road, O’Hara William J Jr Owsiany Kevin J; 10/2020. $1,850,000
35 Egret Trail, Anzalone Berniece M Ceppos Gary H; 10/2020. $673,327
45 Egret Trail, Copeland Richard S Norbeck Dean K; 10/2020. $641,000
145 Beach Ave, Shevchenko Yuri Ansar Ashik Bin; 10/2020. $610,000
36 Solar Way, Anzelone Anthony L Michner Richard A; 10/2020. $370,000
109 Central Ave, Cawley Susan J Mccollum Robert M Jr; $340,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
107 Seaview Court Un B, Hart Robert Brightcliffe Kenneth R; 10/2020. $259,900
539 E 9th Ave Un 106, Dugdale George Little David; 10/2020. $230,000
701 Ocean Ave, Ritacco Richard P Devinney Michele; 10/2020. $220,000
1900 Boardwalk Un 509, Florio Remo Jr Paz Estevan; 10/2020. $185,000
OCEAN CITY
512 14th St, Figueroa Scott Mc Peak Cornelius J; 10/2020. $443,000
1670 Boardwalk #27, Witkowski Jay M Johnson Earthen; 10/2020. $435,000
648 West Ave, Bamber John J De Vito William J; 10/2020. $379,900
SEA ISLE CITY
220 85th St, Rossi Brenda F Buckley Thomas P; 10/2020. $379,000
3713 Central Ave, Finocchiaro Sebastian Knoebel David H; 10/2020. $325,000
7207 Pleasure Ave Un A, 7207 Pleasure Ave Inv LLC Toebe John M; 11/2020. $2,560,000
5100 Marine Place Un North, Sharrah Raymond L Lutz Michael; 11/2020. $2,001,499
7109 Leasure Ave, Lee David I Pagano Dean; 11/2020. $1,675,000
17 75th St Un East, Crouch Alexandra J Giovanniello Mark W; 11/2020. $1,400,000
118 56th St East Un, Pekofsky Leonard Loftus John A Jr; 11/2020. $1,225,000
129 73rd St East Un, Ersner Arthur R Donaghy Christopher; 11/2020. $1,180,000
18 74th St East, Hopkins James C Nasr Daniel M; 11/2020. $1,075,000
129 36th St, Buongiovanni Angelo Jr Allen David P; 11/2020. $1,069,000
115 50th St, Jones Martha J Cassidy Joseph E; 11/2020. $999,000
20 53rd St,Parker William J Jr Murphy Edward H; 11/2020. $830,000
STONE HARBOR
20 100th St, Lfmn Realty LLC Hilton Mary Ann Trust; 10/2020. $4,900,000
15 105th St, Ayers William H Jr Sealuke LLC; 10/2020. $4,000,000
151 94th St, Daisak Daniel N Southard John Trust; 10/2020. $2,925,000
10818 Third Ave Un C-2, Hksn Holdings LLC Leonard Theresa E; 10/2020. $779,000
11211 Third Ave, Rader June Star Trust Vogt Gary Paul; 10/2020. $500,000
246 99th St Un 4, Szetela Gregory S Harperheel LLC; 10/2020. $486,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
39 Klains Lane, Sullick Theda Est Duffy John W; 10/2020. $265,000
832 Route US 9 So, Sleister Ronald Swenk Robb Thomas; 10/2020. $215,000
55 Peach Orchard Road, Cruse Linda C Gallagher Victoria; 10/2020. $412,000
615 Keats Ave, Rosie Glass Investments LLC Davish Patrick Timothy; 10/2020. $366,663
9 Highland Ave, Maher James J Evans James L Sr; 10/2020. $329,000
1318 Stagecoach Road, Butterick Franklin Wrigley Thomas; 10/2020. $320,000
691 Route 50, Bailey William E Degraff-Cipriani Jonathan; 10/2020. $319,000
2010 S Shore Road, Smatlak P Timothy Sparks David M; 10/2020. $81,250
WEST WILDWOOD
8 Ave A So, Mcintyre Michael Melnick Joseph Stephen; 10/2020. $551,100
600 North Drive Un 212, Jones Lee L Cruz Ethel V; 10/2020. $240,000
917 Farmdale Drive, Estlack Richard Noll Joseph N; 11/2020. $650,000
505 W Poplar Ave, Tabor Daniel Mc Devitt Megan A; 11/2020. $600,000
622 W Maple Ave, Feltwell Robert W Dina Mario; 11/2020. $200,000
WILDWOOD
413 W Leaming Ave, Egan Joseph D Smith Joseph Paul Jr; $296,000
4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 107, Newton Cindy J Atty&C Mcgavitt Eddie P; $282,000
5209 Arctic Ave, Brecht Louis G Mcconney Dennis R; 10/2020. $282,000
133 E Taylor Ave, Andersen Doduglas S Atty Costan Ilie; $280,000
5316 Boardwalk, Atlantic Side LLC Moonstruck Park Ave Inc; $275,000
WILDWOOD CREST
415 E Heather Road, Mammarella Joseph Pakosinski Robert J; 10/2020. $505,000
7301 New Jersey Ave, Montague James Montague Henia; 10/2020. $465,000
411 E Buttercup Road Un 103, 10/2020. Haber Dan Kaszka Cheryl; 10/2020. $460,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, Scherler Susan Guglielmetti Louis; 10/2020. $170,000
450 E Nashville Ave Un 302, Nowak Raymond M Quintans Antonio; 10/2020. $850,000
402 E St Paul Ave Un 207, Connolly John Gorman Andrew John; 11/2020. $129,000
WOODBINE
204 Clay St, Gomez Hermogene Jackson Tanya; 10/2020. $170,000
613 Madison Ave, Adamczyk Susan A Charlotte Homes LLC; 11/2020. $12,500
Cumberland County
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
261 Kenyon Ave, Bagby Earl L Jr, Titan Bombo Ranch Llc, 8/26/2020. $100,000
832 Landis Ave, Kelly Michele, Baldissero Christi M; Baldissero Robert L Jr, 8/26/2020. $47,500
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
103 Main St, Cruz Pamela C; Cruz William S Jr, Hutton Richard J; Hutton Tyalor N, 8/18/2020. $139,000
51 Royal Ave, Albertelli Law Esqs Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Esq Atty, Wynder Erik D, 8/28/2020. $183,500
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
34 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Andrews Kenneth; Andrews Lauren, Baldwin Gianna; Rose Raymond, 8/13/2020. $130,000
70 Hall Road, Fowler Nancy; Veach Patricia; Veach William J Jr, Smalley John Joseph, 8/14/2020. $191,000
3580 Route 47, Camp Steven E; Port Elizabeth Dg Llc, Rmvm Llc, 8/28/2020. $2,145,000
Barth Road, Reeves Ronald Noel, Pham Phuong, 8/31/2020. $130,000
MILLVILLE
314 E Broad St, Rhubart James K, Castro-Garcia Johana Raschell; Garcia Azucena, 8/12/2020. $20,000
30 Bel Aire Lane, Tubertini Christopher J; Tubertini Lora, Omahne Melissa; Ziegler Arthur Jr, 8/13/2020. $198,000
112 Cottage St, Beebe Lorraine B, Holtzinger Beryl V, 8/12/2020. $195,000
318 Howard St, Gonzalez Alexandra Varon Aka; Varon Alexandra Aka, Moore-Nichols Krista, 8/13/2020. $168,000
518 N 3rd St, Mr Cooper By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba By Atty; Servicelink Llc Atty, Centuolo Development Llc, 8/13/2020. $20,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
115 Caldwell Road, 8/2020. $300,000
19 Sloop Court, 8/2020. $270,000
2 Chipmunk Circle, 8/2020. $344,000
7 Lexington Blvd, 8/2020. $135,000
8 Revere Court, 8/2020. $236,000
153 Raccoon Lane, 8/2020. $335,990
234 Cabrillo Blvd, 8/2020. $110,000
47 Highland Drive, 8/2020. $250,000
6 Mediterranean Court, 8/2020. $134,900
72 Twilight Drive, 8/2020. $485,550
87 Fawcett Blvd, 8/2020. $318,090
1 Haley Circle, 8/2020. $385,000
11 Boulder Drive, 8/2020. $107,674
52 Flanders Drive, 8/2020. $404,000
9 Plymouth Way, 8/2020. $300,000
686 East Bay Ave, 8/2020. $56,551
12 Aphrodite Drive, 8/2020. $240,000
12 Starry Lane, 8/2020. $352,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
39 S Ensign Drive, 8/2020. $401,000
100-110 East Anchor Drive, 8/2020. $451,800
106 East Mullica Road, 8/2020. $250,000
108 E Potomac Drive, 8/2020. $225,000
12 Crestview Court, 8/2020. $262,000
14 West Brig Drive, 8/2020. $479,000
28 Cranbury Lake Drive, 8/2020. $370,000
4 Starboard Court, 8/2020. $303,000
818 Route 9 North, 8/2020. $899,000
11 Lake Saint Clair Drive, 8/2020. $290,000
115 East Brig Drive, 8/2020. $285,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
39 W Wyoming Ave, 8/2020. $912,500
6 E Habart Ave, 8/2020. $964,000
9206 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $775,000
10 East 21st St, 8/2020. $1,149,000
1078 B Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $640,000
137 East Maryland Ave, 8/2020. $215,000
21 E Ocean View Drive, 8/2020. $1,410,000
34 Anitoch Road, 8/2020. $1,100,000
2915 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $274,000
5517 West Ave, 8/2020. $460,000
7 West Selfridge Ave, 8/2020. $977,500
19 W Alabama Ave, 8/2020. $269,156
7 West Harmony Ave, 8/2020. $769,000
3 W California Ave, 8/2020. $680,000
11 West Inlet Road, 8/2020. $974,000
18 West Janet Road, 8/2020. $970,000
2 East Mississippi Ave, 8/2020. $1,225,000
12 West Chatham Road, 8/2020. $400,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
103 Bay Parkway, 8/2020. $135,000
139 Admiral Way, 8/2020. $340,000
21 Barnegat Beach Drive, 8/2020. $235,000
8 Pirate Drive, 8/2020. $187,500
439 Cheyenne Drive, 8/2020. $207,000
17 Camp Lighthouse Road, 8/2020. $295,000
86 Adriatic Ave, 8/2020. $55,000
208 Maplewood Road, 8/2020. $395,000
SHIP BOTTOM
117 E 27th St, 8/2020. $600,000
302 W 18th St, 8/2020. $620,000
274 W 10th St, 8/2020. $925,000
301 W 18th St, 8/2020. $599,900
2300 Blvd. Unit 4, 8/2020. $200,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1019 West Beach Haven Blvd, 8/2020. $515,000
120 Tiller Ave, 8/2020. $303,000
20 Dogwood Road, 8/2020. $105,000
220 Wave Road, 8/2020. $350,000
114 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $404,960
163 Bowline Road, 8/2020. $269,000
252 Stormy Road, 8/2020. $249,000
2530 Circle Drive, 8/2020. $295,000
298 Mermaid Drive, 8/2020. $250,750
94 Atlantis Ave, 8/2020. $444,000
132 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500
136 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500
144 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500
188 Barracuda Road, 8/2020. $429,000
189 Yeoman Road, 8/2020. $249,900
189 Yeoman Road, 8/2020. $160,000
248 Middie Lane 8/2020. $355,000
127 Bennet Lane, 8/2020. $113,000
144 Equinox Road, 8/2020. $358,000
148 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $113,000
149 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000
172 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000
55 Henry Drive, 8/2020. $410,000
10 Butterfly Court, 8/2020. $680,000
1155 Route 72 West, 8/2020. $1,075,000
1212 Windlass Drive, 8/2020. $90,000
156 Riptide Ave, 8/2020. $103,000
191 Bernard Drive, 8/2020. $280,000
270 Oakd Ave, 8/2020. $123,000
3 Diane Road, 8/2020. $430,000
100 Gilbert Drive, 8/2020. $287,000
106 Ash Road, 8/2020. $194,900
112 Crown Court, 8/2020. $290,000
1211 Ripple Ave, 8/2020. $250,000
125 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500
131 Bennett Lane, 8/2020. $113,000
133 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $113,000
156 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000
SURF CITY
221 North 6th St, 8/2020. $550,000
32 North Fourth St, 8/2020. $1,450,000
463 Schoderer Lane, 8/2020. $1,200,000
