How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

4029 Winchester Ave, Silverman Alan M Sj Hauck Prop Llc; 10/16/20. $208,000

6 N Hampshire Ave Unit 1b, Demarco David Crawford Elaine; 10/19/20. $205,000

16 S Trenton Ave, Li Chin Hong Li Kwan Sing/Exrx; 10/21/20. $187,900

500 N Delaware Ave, Casper Danielle M Coffey Givnish Kara Elizabeth; 10/21/20. $307,500

171 Westminster Ave, New York Orange Deeds Llc Westminster Assoc Llc; 10/22/20. $190,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3105 1, Merchant Yatish Nicholson Henry R/Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $220,000

BRIGANTINE

200 11th St So, Oneill Anthony Brand Jonathan Daniel; 10/08/20. $450,000

210 24th St So, Peterson Robert Francis Webb Kenneth/Exr; 10/09/20. $550,000

216 N Roosevelt Blvd, Nugent Diane M Curnew Camille; 10/09/20. $349,900

4252 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit D, Sims Kelly Wayne Iorio Cheryl; 10/09/20. $459,000

100 3rd St So, Tambussi William M Rubino Robert R; 10/13/20. $740,000

201 N 4th St, Snyder Michael Eichman W Paul; 10/13/20. $300,000

3 Lighthouse Cove Unit B, Zimich Brittany Plummer Laura Anne/Atty; 10/13/20. $255,000

4117 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Snyder Michael Rogge John A/Exrx; 10/13/20. $971,002.50

31 Sailfish Drive, Laino James Jjb Group Inc; 10/14/20. $429,750

329 40th St So, Patrylak Megan Lee Howard F; 10/14/20. $660,000

335 43rd St #5, Ferguson Joshua G Mazzoccoli Vincenzo; 10/14/20. $230,000

323 44th St So Unit 22, Coleman Dave Woodward Stephanie D; 10/15/20. $270,000

118 S 44th St Unit C, Petracci Robert Quintana Janine; 10/16/20. $343,000

200 20th St S, Cream Nicholas P Jr Radice Joseph A; 10/16/20. $275,000

107 Lincoln Drive, Auletto Joseph A/Atty Farbiarz Izak; 10/19/20. $275,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

316 Fairmont Ave, Dunleavy Denise Danielson Christian M; 10/06/20. $178,000

110 Cimino Blvd, Ramos Joshua G Tantillo Michael C; 10/07/20. $222,500

EGG HARBOR CITY

1702 London Ave, Cappadocia Kayla Constance Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/06/20. $212,990

419 Chicago Ave, Castro Jose J Jr Costantino Peter A; 10/21/20. $165,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

11 Central Ave, Pistilli Steve Tartaglio Joy; 10/01/20. $275,000

308 Yarmouth, Lu Wenkui Ivan Faber Edwin P Jr; 10/01/20. $320,000

4018 Fernwood Ave, Manansala Sherwin Lsf9 Master Participation Tr; 10/01/20. $306,200

109 Filmore Ave, Haque Rowshan Z Fannie Mae; 10/02/20. $271,500

11 Holden Court, Azad Abul Hossain Mohammed I; 10/02/20. $200,000

19 Sunset Blvd, Cupaiuolo Alice I Greenberg Cathy; 10/02/20. $875,000

221 Crystal Lake Drive, Shilanski Dennis A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/02/20. $305,490

405 Oakland Ave, Quinn Katie Boyle James J; 10/02/20. $243,000

505 Island Lane, Herrera Pablo Diclemente Rachelle; 10/02/20. $409,000

76 Marshall Drive, Buscemi Gaetano F Fox Jamie; 10/02/20. $356,000

101 Bishops Court, Burlock David Pinto Douglas W; 10/05/20. $277,500

140 Pine Ave, Rollins Cindy Fannie Mae; 10/05/20. $249,000

49 Fairhill Ave, Sahin Nusret Mesut Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/05/20. $301,140

1 Stone Mill Court, Valez Nawal Dziegrenuk Matthew Joseph; 10/06/20. $359,536

16 Vella La Vella Lane, Escobar Avila Nelson G Park Jonathan A; 10/06/20. $175,000

ESTELL MANOR

163 Ninth Ave, Bollinger Chris Johnson Wayne; 10/16/20. $232,000

167 9th Ave, Moore Nina US HUD; 10/26/20. $168,480

FOLSOM

46 E Park Ave, Sutts Robert J Jr Sutts Michael R; 10/08/20. $170,000

111 Cain Mills Road, Fareri Dahne Reeves Mary; 10/13/20. $165,000

6 Pine Lane, Allen Angela Silverbear Development Inc; 10/26/20. $240,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

706 W Plainfield Ave, Upton Ashleigh Pyzdrowski Wincenty Cologne; 09/28/20. $232,200

317 E Great Creek Road, Dixon William Thomas Seddon Jon; 09/29/20. $288,500

699 Cypress Point, Drive Cummings Daniel J Devlin Jeannine K/Atty; 09/29/20. $298,000

708 Sixth Ave, Roberts David Staats Kiersten; 09/29/20. $278,100

531 S County Blvd, Tennant Zachary Brian Decicco Property Group Llc; 09/30/20. $223,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

80 Chancellor Park Drive, Tunis Pierre R Konowitz Brian J; 10/07/20. $268,000

7444 Smith Ave, Ursomarso Stephanie L Althouse James; 10/08/20. $190,000

8 Springton Circle, Bhatti Saeed Muratore Jaime; 10/08/20. $245,500

2452 Lahn Lane, Staats Ian Defeo Anthony G; 10/09/20. 4366,500

4626 Thelma Ave, Wheeler Christopher Jon Wootton Jacqueline; 10/09/20. $235,000

4693 Thelma Ave, Pollock Keith G Rogers Joseph C Jr; 10/09/20. 4400,000

6311 Benson Ave, Perkins Timothy Joseph Herbert Larry; 10/13/20. 4181,000

62 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Costantini Tara M; 10/14/20. $296,240

850 Morningside Drive, Lamarra Christopher R Steffanci Joseph; 10/14/20. $253,000

112 Hanthorn St, Waters Michel Venezia Irina E; 10/15/20. $230,000

288 Deerfield Drive, Sanchez Luis F Mccline Timothy; 10/15/20. $260,000

HAMMONTON

107 Colwell Ave, Hinkin Kevin Michael Gilliland Jack Bearl Jr; 10/01/20. $380,000

135 Winding Way, Desantis Frank Donio Michele; 10/06/20. $625,000

223 Vine St, Gazzara Leon J Vine Street Prop Llc; 10/07/20. $180,000

612 N Third St, Tomasco Vickie L Iapalucci Lisa A; 10/08/20. $246,000

LINWOOD

203 East Drive, Mooney Timothy J Ballias Elena J; 10/05/20. $430,000

9 Lake Drive, Bedell Joseph T Lake Drive Realty Llc; 10/06/20. $300,000

LONGPORT

111 S 16th St, Longport Seaview 613 Potievski Emma Vincent Neil J; 10/08/20. $290,000

2904 Pacific Ave, Catanese Benjamin J Finch Mark; 10/08/20. $1,600,000

MARGATE

119 N Adams Ave Unit B, Obrien Robert P Tr/Tr 119 N Adams Unit B Llc; 09/22/20. $299,000

9121 Fremont Ave, Weitzner Family Holding Llc Courtney Barbara Ann; 09/22/20. $2,350,000

102 N Thurlow Ave, Dimichele Anthony Weiss Michael P; 09/23/20. $685,000

109 N Washington Ave Unit A, Lavelle Linda E Segal Jeffery A; 09/23/20. $335,000

515 N Union Ave, Union Point Llc Thurlow Union Llc; 09/23/20. $1,600,000

9511 Winchester Ave, Bendyl Development Llc Colman Tonagee M; 09/23/20. $562,500

NORTHFIELD

3 Joseph Court, Spano Dana Mcghee Michael; 10/06/20. $479,000

4 Cherrywood Court, Rumore Michelle Citibank Na; 10/06/20. $182,500

533 Marita Ann Drive, Speed Gary Leung Kwong Kwai Ying; 10/09/20. $255,000

4 Julie Drive, Hannigan Brooks J Diplomat Property Manager Llc; 10/13/20. $375,000

PLEASANTVILLE

401 Prospect Ave, Ortega Kendry A Akhtar Chaudhary Hussan; 10/14/20. $167,000

518 Lafayette Ave, Desiderio Nava Pablo Clever Property Llc; 10/14/20. $180,100

900 W Washington Ave, Bandi Property Mgmt Llc Mercado Richard; 10/16/20. $398,000

122 Oakland Ave, Baez Payano Nieves Luz Meza Melvin L Sorto; 10/19/20. $176,000

SOMERS POINT

122 Colwick Drive, Imber Deborah A Matthews John E; 10/06/20. $197,000

103 South Pointe Unit 103, Alan Gross Residence Tr Sidewater Paula; 10/07/20. $525,000

221 Doran Ave, Arroyo Jennifer Farrell Stephen; 10/08/20. $240,000

71 Village Drive, Carney James W Tenaglia Joseph; 10/08/20. $256,000

712 Harbour Cove, Little Robert Mcnaughton Noble; 10/08/20. $290,000

VENTNOR

123 N Newark Ave, Wilkerson Kerri I Van Steyn Michael; 10/01/20. $390,000

6306 Atlantic Ave, Riley John E Empire Rentals Llc; 10/01/20. $885,000

5905 Calvert Ave Unit 1, Decristofaro Kathleen Bridget 6300 Winchester Llc; 10/02/20. 4264,000

1 S Lafayette Ave, Martin James Gallo Barnett Caryl; 10/05/20. $475,000

103 N Martindale Ave, Moleski Charles Ethan Cohen Jeffrey D; 10/05/20. $470,500

20 N Baltimore Ave, Figueroa Scott Roache Joan/Exrx; 10/06/20. $322,000

Cape May County

AVALON

121 12th St, Whitaker Samuel Hagan Maryann; 10/2020. $2,660,000

45 E 13th Ave, Woodpecker 45 LLC Slawek Michael A; 10/2020. $2,500,000

3908 Fourth Ave, Hurd Jerome E Trust 24 Heron Drive LLC; 10/2020. $2,350,000

25 E 12th St, Durmmond Robert W Jr Trust Daisak Daniel; 10/2020. $2,302,000

885 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Christie James W; 10/2020. $2,250,000

CAPE MAY

1331B Vermont Ave, Bourgeau Arthur L Exr De Young Timothy Paul; 10/2020. $261,250

201 Pittsburgh Ave, Delowery John B Yoder Timothy; 11/2020. $1,597,000

347 Congress St, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Conrad William J; 11/2020. $899,000

827 Washington St Un 301, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Adam Neil; $799,000

827 Washington St Un 202, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Williams Kenneth J; 11/2020. $699,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

2111 Route 9 North, Pepper Robert A Jr Smith Robert C; 11/2020. $390,000

302 Academy Lane, Donahue Rosemarie Galick Samuel; 11/2020. $271,000

256 Fidler Road, La Bov Harry G Cox Matthew J; 11/2020. $247,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 314, Robibaro Ralph Nair Leju; 10/2020. $290,000

202 Fulling Mill Road, Hinker-Miller Buffi Marshall Gregory L; 10/2020. $290,000

Lot 17 Block 358.02, Sassano Samuel J Conley Chadwick S; 10/2020. $259,900

111 Charles St, Danze Eric Gorman Joanne; 10/2020. $240,000

109 Sheridan Drive, Fannie Mae Della Panna Denise A; 10/2020. $223,000

230 E Pacific Ave, Ottaviano Thomas R Martorano Nicholas; 10/2020. $165,000

122 Arbor Road, Meehan John Hennessy Catherine; 10/2020. $162,000

57 E Pacific Ave, Phillips Stephen Smith Howard; 10/2020. $150,000

15 Georgia Ave, Toll Macartney Enterprises LLC Cohen Stephanie; 10/2020. $112,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

114 Pershing Ave, Kline Christine M Lin Tsong; 10/2020. $155,000

102 S Main St, Altobelli Louis J Jr Mc Dowell Brian; 10/2020. $140,000

309 N 3rd St, Morrin David M Travascio Dennis; 10/2020. $117,000

419 Route 47 So, Del-Sea Campground Inc Mhc Acorn Rv LLC; 10/2020. $6,250,000

3 Hallman Road, O’Hara William J Jr Owsiany Kevin J; 10/2020. $1,850,000

35 Egret Trail, Anzalone Berniece M Ceppos Gary H; 10/2020. $673,327

45 Egret Trail, Copeland Richard S Norbeck Dean K; 10/2020. $641,000

145 Beach Ave, Shevchenko Yuri Ansar Ashik Bin; 10/2020. $610,000

36 Solar Way, Anzelone Anthony L Michner Richard A; 10/2020. $370,000

109 Central Ave, Cawley Susan J Mccollum Robert M Jr; $340,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

107 Seaview Court Un B, Hart Robert Brightcliffe Kenneth R; 10/2020. $259,900

539 E 9th Ave Un 106, Dugdale George Little David; 10/2020. $230,000

701 Ocean Ave, Ritacco Richard P Devinney Michele; 10/2020. $220,000

1900 Boardwalk Un 509, Florio Remo Jr Paz Estevan; 10/2020. $185,000

OCEAN CITY

512 14th St, Figueroa Scott Mc Peak Cornelius J; 10/2020. $443,000

1670 Boardwalk #27, Witkowski Jay M Johnson Earthen; 10/2020. $435,000

648 West Ave, Bamber John J De Vito William J; 10/2020. $379,900

SEA ISLE CITY

220 85th St, Rossi Brenda F Buckley Thomas P; 10/2020. $379,000

3713 Central Ave, Finocchiaro Sebastian Knoebel David H; 10/2020. $325,000

7207 Pleasure Ave Un A, 7207 Pleasure Ave Inv LLC Toebe John M; 11/2020. $2,560,000

5100 Marine Place Un North, Sharrah Raymond L Lutz Michael; 11/2020. $2,001,499

7109 Leasure Ave, Lee David I Pagano Dean; 11/2020. $1,675,000

17 75th St Un East, Crouch Alexandra J Giovanniello Mark W; 11/2020. $1,400,000

118 56th St East Un, Pekofsky Leonard Loftus John A Jr; 11/2020. $1,225,000

129 73rd St East Un, Ersner Arthur R Donaghy Christopher; 11/2020. $1,180,000

18 74th St East, Hopkins James C Nasr Daniel M; 11/2020. $1,075,000

129 36th St, Buongiovanni Angelo Jr Allen David P; 11/2020. $1,069,000

115 50th St, Jones Martha J Cassidy Joseph E; 11/2020. $999,000

20 53rd St,Parker William J Jr Murphy Edward H; 11/2020. $830,000

STONE HARBOR

20 100th St, Lfmn Realty LLC Hilton Mary Ann Trust; 10/2020. $4,900,000

15 105th St, Ayers William H Jr Sealuke LLC; 10/2020. $4,000,000

151 94th St, Daisak Daniel N Southard John Trust; 10/2020. $2,925,000

10818 Third Ave Un C-2, Hksn Holdings LLC Leonard Theresa E; 10/2020. $779,000

11211 Third Ave, Rader June Star Trust Vogt Gary Paul; 10/2020. $500,000

246 99th St Un 4, Szetela Gregory S Harperheel LLC; 10/2020. $486,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

39 Klains Lane, Sullick Theda Est Duffy John W; 10/2020. $265,000

832 Route US 9 So, Sleister Ronald Swenk Robb Thomas; 10/2020. $215,000

55 Peach Orchard Road, Cruse Linda C Gallagher Victoria; 10/2020. $412,000

615 Keats Ave, Rosie Glass Investments LLC Davish Patrick Timothy; 10/2020. $366,663

9 Highland Ave, Maher James J Evans James L Sr; 10/2020. $329,000

1318 Stagecoach Road, Butterick Franklin Wrigley Thomas; 10/2020. $320,000

691 Route 50, Bailey William E Degraff-Cipriani Jonathan; 10/2020. $319,000

2010 S Shore Road, Smatlak P Timothy Sparks David M; 10/2020. $81,250

WEST WILDWOOD

8 Ave A So, Mcintyre Michael Melnick Joseph Stephen; 10/2020. $551,100

600 North Drive Un 212, Jones Lee L Cruz Ethel V; 10/2020. $240,000

917 Farmdale Drive, Estlack Richard Noll Joseph N; 11/2020. $650,000

505 W Poplar Ave, Tabor Daniel Mc Devitt Megan A; 11/2020. $600,000

622 W Maple Ave, Feltwell Robert W Dina Mario; 11/2020. $200,000

WILDWOOD

413 W Leaming Ave, Egan Joseph D Smith Joseph Paul Jr; $296,000

4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 107, Newton Cindy J Atty&C Mcgavitt Eddie P; $282,000

5209 Arctic Ave, Brecht Louis G Mcconney Dennis R; 10/2020. $282,000

133 E Taylor Ave, Andersen Doduglas S Atty Costan Ilie; $280,000

5316 Boardwalk, Atlantic Side LLC Moonstruck Park Ave Inc; $275,000

WILDWOOD CREST

415 E Heather Road, Mammarella Joseph Pakosinski Robert J; 10/2020. $505,000

7301 New Jersey Ave, Montague James Montague Henia; 10/2020. $465,000

411 E Buttercup Road Un 103, 10/2020. Haber Dan Kaszka Cheryl; 10/2020. $460,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Scherler Susan Guglielmetti Louis; 10/2020. $170,000

450 E Nashville Ave Un 302, Nowak Raymond M Quintans Antonio; 10/2020. $850,000

402 E St Paul Ave Un 207, Connolly John Gorman Andrew John; 11/2020. $129,000

WOODBINE

204 Clay St, Gomez Hermogene Jackson Tanya; 10/2020. $170,000

613 Madison Ave, Adamczyk Susan A Charlotte Homes LLC; 11/2020. $12,500

Cumberland County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

261 Kenyon Ave, Bagby Earl L Jr, Titan Bombo Ranch Llc, 8/26/2020. $100,000

832 Landis Ave, Kelly Michele, Baldissero Christi M; Baldissero Robert L Jr, 8/26/2020. $47,500

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

103 Main St, Cruz Pamela C; Cruz William S Jr, Hutton Richard J; Hutton Tyalor N, 8/18/2020. $139,000

51 Royal Ave, Albertelli Law Esqs Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Esq Atty, Wynder Erik D, 8/28/2020. $183,500

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

34 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Andrews Kenneth; Andrews Lauren, Baldwin Gianna; Rose Raymond, 8/13/2020. $130,000

70 Hall Road, Fowler Nancy; Veach Patricia; Veach William J Jr, Smalley John Joseph, 8/14/2020. $191,000

3580 Route 47, Camp Steven E; Port Elizabeth Dg Llc, Rmvm Llc, 8/28/2020. $2,145,000

Barth Road, Reeves Ronald Noel, Pham Phuong, 8/31/2020. $130,000

MILLVILLE

314 E Broad St, Rhubart James K, Castro-Garcia Johana Raschell; Garcia Azucena, 8/12/2020. $20,000

30 Bel Aire Lane, Tubertini Christopher J; Tubertini Lora, Omahne Melissa; Ziegler Arthur Jr, 8/13/2020. $198,000

112 Cottage St, Beebe Lorraine B, Holtzinger Beryl V, 8/12/2020. $195,000

318 Howard St, Gonzalez Alexandra Varon Aka; Varon Alexandra Aka, Moore-Nichols Krista, 8/13/2020. $168,000

518 N 3rd St, Mr Cooper By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba By Atty; Servicelink Llc Atty, Centuolo Development Llc, 8/13/2020. $20,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

115 Caldwell Road, 8/2020. $300,000

19 Sloop Court, 8/2020. $270,000

2 Chipmunk Circle, 8/2020. $344,000

7 Lexington Blvd, 8/2020. $135,000

8 Revere Court, 8/2020. $236,000

153 Raccoon Lane, 8/2020. $335,990

234 Cabrillo Blvd, 8/2020. $110,000

47 Highland Drive, 8/2020. $250,000

6 Mediterranean Court, 8/2020. $134,900

72 Twilight Drive, 8/2020. $485,550

87 Fawcett Blvd, 8/2020. $318,090

1 Haley Circle, 8/2020. $385,000

11 Boulder Drive, 8/2020. $107,674

52 Flanders Drive, 8/2020. $404,000

9 Plymouth Way, 8/2020. $300,000

686 East Bay Ave, 8/2020. $56,551

12 Aphrodite Drive, 8/2020. $240,000

12 Starry Lane, 8/2020. $352,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

39 S Ensign Drive, 8/2020. $401,000

100-110 East Anchor Drive, 8/2020. $451,800

106 East Mullica Road, 8/2020. $250,000

108 E Potomac Drive, 8/2020. $225,000

12 Crestview Court, 8/2020. $262,000

14 West Brig Drive, 8/2020. $479,000

28 Cranbury Lake Drive, 8/2020. $370,000

4 Starboard Court, 8/2020. $303,000

818 Route 9 North, 8/2020. $899,000

11 Lake Saint Clair Drive, 8/2020. $290,000

115 East Brig Drive, 8/2020. $285,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

39 W Wyoming Ave, 8/2020. $912,500

6 E Habart Ave, 8/2020. $964,000

9206 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $775,000

10 East 21st St, 8/2020. $1,149,000

1078 B Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $640,000

137 East Maryland Ave, 8/2020. $215,000

21 E Ocean View Drive, 8/2020. $1,410,000

34 Anitoch Road, 8/2020. $1,100,000

2915 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $274,000

5517 West Ave, 8/2020. $460,000

7 West Selfridge Ave, 8/2020. $977,500

19 W Alabama Ave, 8/2020. $269,156

7 West Harmony Ave, 8/2020. $769,000

3 W California Ave, 8/2020. $680,000

11 West Inlet Road, 8/2020. $974,000

18 West Janet Road, 8/2020. $970,000

2 East Mississippi Ave, 8/2020. $1,225,000

12 West Chatham Road, 8/2020. $400,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

103 Bay Parkway, 8/2020. $135,000

139 Admiral Way, 8/2020. $340,000

21 Barnegat Beach Drive, 8/2020. $235,000

8 Pirate Drive, 8/2020. $187,500

439 Cheyenne Drive, 8/2020. $207,000

17 Camp Lighthouse Road, 8/2020. $295,000

86 Adriatic Ave, 8/2020. $55,000

208 Maplewood Road, 8/2020. $395,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

SHIP BOTTOM

117 E 27th St, 8/2020. $600,000

302 W 18th St, 8/2020. $620,000

274 W 10th St, 8/2020. $925,000

301 W 18th St, 8/2020. $599,900

2300 Blvd. Unit 4, 8/2020. $200,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1019 West Beach Haven Blvd, 8/2020. $515,000

120 Tiller Ave, 8/2020. $303,000

20 Dogwood Road, 8/2020. $105,000

220 Wave Road, 8/2020. $350,000

114 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $404,960

163 Bowline Road, 8/2020. $269,000

252 Stormy Road, 8/2020. $249,000

2530 Circle Drive, 8/2020. $295,000

298 Mermaid Drive, 8/2020. $250,750

94 Atlantis Ave, 8/2020. $444,000

132 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500

136 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500

144 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500

188 Barracuda Road, 8/2020. $429,000

189 Yeoman Road, 8/2020. $249,900

189 Yeoman Road, 8/2020. $160,000

248 Middie Lane 8/2020. $355,000

127 Bennet Lane, 8/2020. $113,000

144 Equinox Road, 8/2020. $358,000

148 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $113,000

149 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000

172 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000

55 Henry Drive, 8/2020. $410,000

10 Butterfly Court, 8/2020. $680,000

1155 Route 72 West, 8/2020. $1,075,000

1212 Windlass Drive, 8/2020. $90,000

156 Riptide Ave, 8/2020. $103,000

191 Bernard Drive, 8/2020. $280,000

270 Oakd Ave, 8/2020. $123,000

3 Diane Road, 8/2020. $430,000

100 Gilbert Drive, 8/2020. $287,000

106 Ash Road, 8/2020. $194,900

112 Crown Court, 8/2020. $290,000

1211 Ripple Ave, 8/2020. $250,000

125 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500

131 Bennett Lane, 8/2020. $113,000

133 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $113,000

156 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000

SURF CITY

221 North 6th St, 8/2020. $550,000

32 North Fourth St, 8/2020. $1,450,000

463 Schoderer Lane, 8/2020. $1,200,000

