How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

4465 Fourth Ave, Haddonfield Associates LLC Johnson Craig; 11/2020. $2,600,000

391 20th St, Hayden Patricia Simone Brent R; 11/2020. $2,550,000

283 29th St, Friday Peter D Vogt Cynthia M; 11/2020. $916,500

440 20th St, Lehman Timothy R Melini Mark; 11/2020. $779,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

300 Hagen Road, Yates Aaron L Jackson Robert Bruce; 11/2020. $310,000

181 Grand Central St, Stankiewicz Edward J Trust Labosky Michael; 11/2020. $45,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

202 W Florida Ave, Riederer Lynnda Marble Judith Feighery; $289,700

216 Deborah Lane, Seeger Richard D Beebe Jeffrey; 11/2020. $272,000

974 Carol Ave, Martin Alysha Mastroianni Tara; 11/2020. $233,000

219 W Ocean Ave, Cusick Joseph Laurent Birgit H; 11/2020. $230,000

37 Maryland Ave, Rosenberger Gregory Jr Mc Fadden James P Jr; 11/2020. $223,000

600 Seashore Road, Altobelli Louis H Jr 600 Seashore LLC; 11/2020. $198,000

500 Leaming Ave, Lomot Matthew Z III Bassett Kenneth W Jr; 11/2020. $195,000

208 Cedardale Ave, Martinez Ligaya G Neuman Jeffrey A; 11/2020. $190,000

119 Cloverdale Ave, Adams Deborah L Jb II Property Holdings LLC; 11/2020. $160,000

5100 Shawncrest Road, Small Joseph Casertano Joseph; 11/2020. $11,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

204 Pershing Ave, Douglass Donald Thomas Perez Suhein J; 11/2020. $170,000

11 Langford Blvd, Wang Qi Markle Stephen; 11/2020. $144,900

103 Lehigh Ave, Rixey James M Gvi Invs LLC; 11/2020. $125,000

48 Cochran St, Tower Dbw Reo Vi LLC Khaaron’s Lawn Services LLC; 11/2020. $115,000

1000 Poplar Ave, Carfagno Joseph Davis Donna M; 11/2020. $84,501

26 Johnstown Lane, Chester Virginia Chester Danny Joe; 11/2020. $48,000

105 Lehigh Ave, Rixey James M Gvi Invs LLC; 11/2020. $40,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

431 E 19th Ave, Spencer Daniel Jr Kahlert Gregory P; 10/2020. $115,000

110 W Walnut Ave, Derham Kevin V Muhly Frances E; 11/2020. $679,900

513 E 19Th Ave Un 205, Hurwitz Harold Nuneviller Steven Jr; 11/2020. $618,000

216 E 5th Ave, Miller Jason Hallmark Properties Of PA; 11/2020. $600,000

1103 Seaboard Circle, Coltri Norman R Sivek Karl A; 11/2020. $587,500

335 W 19th Ave, Tierney Mathew M Harvey Michael E; 11/2020. $538,600

651 W Spruce Ave B/East, Gould Christopher Garces Jobany A; 11/2020. $535,000

110 W 7th Ave, Mullen Paul A Jr Sanchez Robert F; 11/2020. $474,000

111 E 17th Ave, Clark Joseph P Chamorro Carlos; 11/2020. $379,000

1108 New York Ave, Andress Annmarie Spartas Darlene; 11/2020. $335,000

214 W 11th Ave, Miller Marcia I Sweitzer Victoria A; 11/2020. $252,500

417 E 19th Ave Un 309, Dicdican Josephine Ennis Richard W Jr; 11/2020. $185,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 60, Niemczyk Robert Giordano Frank; 11/2020. $175,000

442 E 21st Ave Un 113, Scrocca Joseph J Jr Mc Tague Brian; 11/2020. $116,000

410 E 12th Ave, Sheel Patrick Gumienny Francis Jr; 11/2020. $549,900

300 E 24th Ave Un D, Campellone Michael Bracalenti Joseph; 11/2020. $535,000

Lot 14 Block 305, Pinto Matthew Curtin John J III; 11/2020. $524,900

Lot 3.01 Block 290, Chambers Mark Felice Michael; 11/2020. $450,000

1806 Boardwalk, Johnson Jeffrey D W 1806 Boardwalk LLC; 11/2020. $415,000

600 Kennedy Drive, Berkey Ryan M Dignity Enterprises LLC; 11/2020. $245,000

608 Ocean Ave Un 202, Kondar Kris D Canfield Robert; 11/2020. $230,000

1100 NJ Ave Un 204, Decicco Giacomo Jastrzembski Eric; 11/2020. $168,000

431 E 19th St, Lo Mastro Anthony King John Philip IV; 11/2020. $129,000.

OCEAN CITY

17 Central Road Un B, Zoll John Johnson Joseph M; 11/2020. $734,500

4923 West Ave Un A,Wessner Karen Mc Fadden John R; 11/2020. $730,000

49 Sunset Place, Jamison Robert J Speiser Phillip Brian; 11/2020.$659,000

701 Second St, Plummer Dale H Robert Coste Inc; 11/2020. $650,000

5854 Asbury Ave, Maziarz Jeremy Enwright Michael; 11/2020. $630,000

148 Anchorage Drive, Cullen Thomas B Fish Michael P; 11/2020. $629,900

407 Asbury Ave Un 2, Mazoki Philip Sava John H; 11/2020. $620,000

1346 Central Ave, Macpherson Scott Leddy Patrick V; 11/2020. $590,000

1339 West Ave 2nd Fl, Theurer Francine Hanson Gregg G;11/2020. $560,000

6 W 8th St, Verruni Louis A J III Schultheis Steven A; 11/2020. $559,000

1137 Asbury Ave, Chapman Richard E Fosterdawg Dev LLC; 11/2020. $540,000

448 West Ave, Mc Clellan Cola Mae Mc Clellan Antwan; 11/2020. $429,000

1027 Ocean Ave, Starr Kenneth W & B Investments LLC; 11/2020. $198,500

810 Seventh St, NJHR 1 LLC Ssgs Properties LLC; 11/2020. $159,900

1110 Wesley Ave, Carfagno Christopher T Gendron John P; 11/2020. $131,000

3408 Haven Ave Un 215, Porta Vincent Blissick Christopher; 11/2020. $102,000

1720 Boardwalk, Conte Anthony Green Richard R; 11/2020. $3,000,000

2211 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Conway Michael A Bachman Eric J; 11/2020. $2,825,000

1718 Boardwalk, Sagedog Nj LLC Green Richard R; 11/2020. $2,500,000

913 Fourth St, Karaszkiewicz James Stone William H; 11/2020. $1,651,000

70 W Seventeenth St, Ross Stephen Davy Florence; 11/2020. $1,400,000

3224-26 Wesley Ave Un 3224, Stevens Timothy A Seelig Todd B; 11/2020. $1,387,500

WILDWOOD CREST

7411 Pacific Ave, Adco-4 LLC Wc Shore Works LLC; $750,000

408 E Farragut Road Un 401, Crest By The Sea LLC Powers Patrick M; 11/2020. $520,000

415 E Stockton Road, Orrei Vincent M Bonstein Gregg T; 11/2020. $442,500

109 E Aster Road Un 101, Baynton Rick R Peterson John P; 11/2020. $340,000

124 W Rosemary Road, Froio-Osowski Roe Exr Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 11/2020. $319,000

122 W Wisteria Road, Safaryn Joan Ficiak Stephnie J; 11/2020. $253,000

210 E Monterey Ave, Vander Vliet R C Trust Leo Gerard; 11/2020. $225,000

106 W Wisteria Road, Hudson Richard L Morgan Stephen C; 11/2020. $195,500

120 W Denver Ave, 120 W Denver Ave LLC Wellein Joseph F Jr; 11/2020. $150,000

Southern Ocean County

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

418 Cheyenne Drive, 9/2020. $269,900

125 Bonita Road, 9/2020. $275,000

1 Country Lane, 9/2020. $282,500

17 Southwind Drive, 9/2020. $283,000

9 Walnut St, 9/2020. $285,000

90 Dock Ave, 9/2020. $293,000

6 North Olympia Drive, 9/2020. $300,000

9 Longport Court, 9/2020. $330,000

SHIP BOTTOM

334 West 19th St, 9/2020. $575,000

106 East 20th St, 9/2020. $678,000

339 West 6th St, 9/2020. $733,000

1215 Central Ave, 9/2020. $800,000

227 W 5th St, 9/2020. $812,000

1941 Bay Terrace, 9/2020. $820,000

134e 24th St, 9/2020. $829,000

339 West 14th St, 9/2020. $910,000

209 West 22nd St, 9/2020. $950,000

1812 Bay Terrace, 9/2020. $989,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

149 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $150,000

35 Barry Lane, 9/2020. $173,800

484 Outrigger Lane, 9/2020. $175,000

216 Sextant Road, 9/2020. $190,000

61 Oxycocus Road, 9/2020. $195,000

475 Lighthouse Drive, 9/2020. $200,000

1030 Driftwood Ave, 9/2020. $200,000

368 Morris Blvd, 9/2020. $208,000

1049 Driftwood Ave, 9/2020. $208,500

1203 Coast Ave, 9/2020. $216,000

131 Bluejacket Ave, 9/2020. $220,000

41 Cornell Drive, 9/2020. $222,500

37 Flipper Ave, 9/2020. $223,000

33 Highland Drive, 9/2020. $225,000

141 Bowsprit Road, 9/2020. $225,000

13 Greenridge Drive, 9/2020. $230,000

534 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $230,000

117 Yeoman Road, 9/2020. $231,500

110 Longwood Drive, 9/2020. $234,500

140 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $238,500

117 Lubbers Lane, 9/2020. $240,000

1006 Cutlass Ave, 9/2020. $240,000

136 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $249,000

SURF CITY

280 N 15th St, 9/2020. $580,000

245 N 17th St, 9/2020. $650,000

713 North Barnegat Ave, 9/2020. $749,900

319 South 2nd St, 9/2020. $770,000

315 South Second St, 9/2020. $775,000

32 N 16th St, 9/2020. $799,000

303 S 2nd St, 9/2020. $840,000

272 10th St, 9/2020. $850,000

57 S 2nd St, 9/2020. $1,199,000

435 N 4th St, 9/2020. $1,814,000

418 North Third St, 9/2020. $2,475,000

TUCKERTON

702 Lady Slipper Court, 9/2020. $144,900

404 Ibis Court, 9/2020. $146,000

545 West Main St, 9/2020. $155,000

326 Bay Avenue, 9/2020. $182,500

407 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $200,000

215 Third Avenue, 9/2020. $259,000

1 Tuckerton Terrace, 9/2020. $314,900

5 Tuckerton Terrace, 9/2020. $317,900

345 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $335,000

328 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $440,000

359 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $470,000

214 Heron Drive, 9/2020. $489,500

38 Parker Road, 9/2020. $495,000

17 Carroll Ave, 9/2020. $520,000

456 Anchor Road, 9/2020. $525,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

