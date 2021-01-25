How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
4465 Fourth Ave, Haddonfield Associates LLC Johnson Craig; 11/2020. $2,600,000
391 20th St, Hayden Patricia Simone Brent R; 11/2020. $2,550,000
283 29th St, Friday Peter D Vogt Cynthia M; 11/2020. $916,500
440 20th St, Lehman Timothy R Melini Mark; 11/2020. $779,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
300 Hagen Road, Yates Aaron L Jackson Robert Bruce; 11/2020. $310,000
181 Grand Central St, Stankiewicz Edward J Trust Labosky Michael; 11/2020. $45,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
202 W Florida Ave, Riederer Lynnda Marble Judith Feighery; $289,700
216 Deborah Lane, Seeger Richard D Beebe Jeffrey; 11/2020. $272,000
974 Carol Ave, Martin Alysha Mastroianni Tara; 11/2020. $233,000
219 W Ocean Ave, Cusick Joseph Laurent Birgit H; 11/2020. $230,000
37 Maryland Ave, Rosenberger Gregory Jr Mc Fadden James P Jr; 11/2020. $223,000
600 Seashore Road, Altobelli Louis H Jr 600 Seashore LLC; 11/2020. $198,000
500 Leaming Ave, Lomot Matthew Z III Bassett Kenneth W Jr; 11/2020. $195,000
208 Cedardale Ave, Martinez Ligaya G Neuman Jeffrey A; 11/2020. $190,000
119 Cloverdale Ave, Adams Deborah L Jb II Property Holdings LLC; 11/2020. $160,000
5100 Shawncrest Road, Small Joseph Casertano Joseph; 11/2020. $11,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
204 Pershing Ave, Douglass Donald Thomas Perez Suhein J; 11/2020. $170,000
11 Langford Blvd, Wang Qi Markle Stephen; 11/2020. $144,900
103 Lehigh Ave, Rixey James M Gvi Invs LLC; 11/2020. $125,000
48 Cochran St, Tower Dbw Reo Vi LLC Khaaron’s Lawn Services LLC; 11/2020. $115,000
1000 Poplar Ave, Carfagno Joseph Davis Donna M; 11/2020. $84,501
26 Johnstown Lane, Chester Virginia Chester Danny Joe; 11/2020. $48,000
105 Lehigh Ave, Rixey James M Gvi Invs LLC; 11/2020. $40,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 19th Ave, Spencer Daniel Jr Kahlert Gregory P; 10/2020. $115,000
110 W Walnut Ave, Derham Kevin V Muhly Frances E; 11/2020. $679,900
513 E 19Th Ave Un 205, Hurwitz Harold Nuneviller Steven Jr; 11/2020. $618,000
216 E 5th Ave, Miller Jason Hallmark Properties Of PA; 11/2020. $600,000
1103 Seaboard Circle, Coltri Norman R Sivek Karl A; 11/2020. $587,500
335 W 19th Ave, Tierney Mathew M Harvey Michael E; 11/2020. $538,600
651 W Spruce Ave B/East, Gould Christopher Garces Jobany A; 11/2020. $535,000
110 W 7th Ave, Mullen Paul A Jr Sanchez Robert F; 11/2020. $474,000
111 E 17th Ave, Clark Joseph P Chamorro Carlos; 11/2020. $379,000
1108 New York Ave, Andress Annmarie Spartas Darlene; 11/2020. $335,000
214 W 11th Ave, Miller Marcia I Sweitzer Victoria A; 11/2020. $252,500
417 E 19th Ave Un 309, Dicdican Josephine Ennis Richard W Jr; 11/2020. $185,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 60, Niemczyk Robert Giordano Frank; 11/2020. $175,000
442 E 21st Ave Un 113, Scrocca Joseph J Jr Mc Tague Brian; 11/2020. $116,000
410 E 12th Ave, Sheel Patrick Gumienny Francis Jr; 11/2020. $549,900
300 E 24th Ave Un D, Campellone Michael Bracalenti Joseph; 11/2020. $535,000
Lot 14 Block 305, Pinto Matthew Curtin John J III; 11/2020. $524,900
Lot 3.01 Block 290, Chambers Mark Felice Michael; 11/2020. $450,000
1806 Boardwalk, Johnson Jeffrey D W 1806 Boardwalk LLC; 11/2020. $415,000
600 Kennedy Drive, Berkey Ryan M Dignity Enterprises LLC; 11/2020. $245,000
608 Ocean Ave Un 202, Kondar Kris D Canfield Robert; 11/2020. $230,000
1100 NJ Ave Un 204, Decicco Giacomo Jastrzembski Eric; 11/2020. $168,000
431 E 19th St, Lo Mastro Anthony King John Philip IV; 11/2020. $129,000.
OCEAN CITY
17 Central Road Un B, Zoll John Johnson Joseph M; 11/2020. $734,500
4923 West Ave Un A,Wessner Karen Mc Fadden John R; 11/2020. $730,000
49 Sunset Place, Jamison Robert J Speiser Phillip Brian; 11/2020.$659,000
701 Second St, Plummer Dale H Robert Coste Inc; 11/2020. $650,000
5854 Asbury Ave, Maziarz Jeremy Enwright Michael; 11/2020. $630,000
148 Anchorage Drive, Cullen Thomas B Fish Michael P; 11/2020. $629,900
407 Asbury Ave Un 2, Mazoki Philip Sava John H; 11/2020. $620,000
1346 Central Ave, Macpherson Scott Leddy Patrick V; 11/2020. $590,000
1339 West Ave 2nd Fl, Theurer Francine Hanson Gregg G;11/2020. $560,000
6 W 8th St, Verruni Louis A J III Schultheis Steven A; 11/2020. $559,000
1137 Asbury Ave, Chapman Richard E Fosterdawg Dev LLC; 11/2020. $540,000
448 West Ave, Mc Clellan Cola Mae Mc Clellan Antwan; 11/2020. $429,000
1027 Ocean Ave, Starr Kenneth W & B Investments LLC; 11/2020. $198,500
810 Seventh St, NJHR 1 LLC Ssgs Properties LLC; 11/2020. $159,900
1110 Wesley Ave, Carfagno Christopher T Gendron John P; 11/2020. $131,000
3408 Haven Ave Un 215, Porta Vincent Blissick Christopher; 11/2020. $102,000
1720 Boardwalk, Conte Anthony Green Richard R; 11/2020. $3,000,000
2211 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Conway Michael A Bachman Eric J; 11/2020. $2,825,000
1718 Boardwalk, Sagedog Nj LLC Green Richard R; 11/2020. $2,500,000
913 Fourth St, Karaszkiewicz James Stone William H; 11/2020. $1,651,000
70 W Seventeenth St, Ross Stephen Davy Florence; 11/2020. $1,400,000
3224-26 Wesley Ave Un 3224, Stevens Timothy A Seelig Todd B; 11/2020. $1,387,500
WILDWOOD CREST
7411 Pacific Ave, Adco-4 LLC Wc Shore Works LLC; $750,000
408 E Farragut Road Un 401, Crest By The Sea LLC Powers Patrick M; 11/2020. $520,000
415 E Stockton Road, Orrei Vincent M Bonstein Gregg T; 11/2020. $442,500
109 E Aster Road Un 101, Baynton Rick R Peterson John P; 11/2020. $340,000
124 W Rosemary Road, Froio-Osowski Roe Exr Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 11/2020. $319,000
122 W Wisteria Road, Safaryn Joan Ficiak Stephnie J; 11/2020. $253,000
210 E Monterey Ave, Vander Vliet R C Trust Leo Gerard; 11/2020. $225,000
106 W Wisteria Road, Hudson Richard L Morgan Stephen C; 11/2020. $195,500
120 W Denver Ave, 120 W Denver Ave LLC Wellein Joseph F Jr; 11/2020. $150,000
Southern Ocean County
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
418 Cheyenne Drive, 9/2020. $269,900
125 Bonita Road, 9/2020. $275,000
1 Country Lane, 9/2020. $282,500
17 Southwind Drive, 9/2020. $283,000
9 Walnut St, 9/2020. $285,000
90 Dock Ave, 9/2020. $293,000
6 North Olympia Drive, 9/2020. $300,000
9 Longport Court, 9/2020. $330,000
SHIP BOTTOM
334 West 19th St, 9/2020. $575,000
106 East 20th St, 9/2020. $678,000
339 West 6th St, 9/2020. $733,000
1215 Central Ave, 9/2020. $800,000
227 W 5th St, 9/2020. $812,000
1941 Bay Terrace, 9/2020. $820,000
134e 24th St, 9/2020. $829,000
339 West 14th St, 9/2020. $910,000
209 West 22nd St, 9/2020. $950,000
1812 Bay Terrace, 9/2020. $989,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
149 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $150,000
35 Barry Lane, 9/2020. $173,800
484 Outrigger Lane, 9/2020. $175,000
216 Sextant Road, 9/2020. $190,000
61 Oxycocus Road, 9/2020. $195,000
475 Lighthouse Drive, 9/2020. $200,000
1030 Driftwood Ave, 9/2020. $200,000
368 Morris Blvd, 9/2020. $208,000
1049 Driftwood Ave, 9/2020. $208,500
1203 Coast Ave, 9/2020. $216,000
131 Bluejacket Ave, 9/2020. $220,000
41 Cornell Drive, 9/2020. $222,500
37 Flipper Ave, 9/2020. $223,000
33 Highland Drive, 9/2020. $225,000
141 Bowsprit Road, 9/2020. $225,000
13 Greenridge Drive, 9/2020. $230,000
534 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $230,000
117 Yeoman Road, 9/2020. $231,500
110 Longwood Drive, 9/2020. $234,500
140 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $238,500
117 Lubbers Lane, 9/2020. $240,000
1006 Cutlass Ave, 9/2020. $240,000
136 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $249,000
SURF CITY
280 N 15th St, 9/2020. $580,000
245 N 17th St, 9/2020. $650,000
713 North Barnegat Ave, 9/2020. $749,900
319 South 2nd St, 9/2020. $770,000
315 South Second St, 9/2020. $775,000
32 N 16th St, 9/2020. $799,000
303 S 2nd St, 9/2020. $840,000
272 10th St, 9/2020. $850,000
57 S 2nd St, 9/2020. $1,199,000
435 N 4th St, 9/2020. $1,814,000
418 North Third St, 9/2020. $2,475,000
TUCKERTON
702 Lady Slipper Court, 9/2020. $144,900
404 Ibis Court, 9/2020. $146,000
545 West Main St, 9/2020. $155,000
326 Bay Avenue, 9/2020. $182,500
407 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $200,000
215 Third Avenue, 9/2020. $259,000
1 Tuckerton Terrace, 9/2020. $314,900
5 Tuckerton Terrace, 9/2020. $317,900
345 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $335,000
328 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $440,000
359 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $470,000
214 Heron Drive, 9/2020. $489,500
38 Parker Road, 9/2020. $495,000
17 Carroll Ave, 9/2020. $520,000
456 Anchor Road, 9/2020. $525,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.