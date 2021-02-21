 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
top story

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

411 Osage Lane, Scull Karlee A Thomas Alan Jr; 12/16/20. $181,000

24 Kesler Ave, Nowak Kenneth Parker Daniel; 12/18/20. $210,000

929 Navajo Ave, Smith Oriana Marie Zaccone David; 12/21/20. $310,900

ATLANTIC CITY

4507 Ventnor Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Tr Co Na Ventnor Ave Assoc II Llc; 12/15/20. $262,500

26 N New Hampshire Ave, Sun Kevin Chunfai Flame Inv Llc; 12/15/20. $193,000

460 N Delaware Ave, Jekofsky Melvin Kerrigan Michael Robert; 12/15/20. $85,000

1940 W Riverside Drive, Lescas Theodore E Nylund Robert R; 12/16/20. $405,000

3851 Boardwalk #905, Dellavecchia Nicole Binder Shirley; 12/16/20. $114,000

132 S Kingstone Ave #B, Betesh Roger Zwillenberg David; 12/16/20. $640,000

129 N Morris Ave, Tran Hao Thi Karim Md Abdul; 12/18/20. $195,000

100 S Berkley Unit 19g, Laken Sue Ellen Tuscano Dorothy Chapman; 12/18/20. $260,000

4019 Van Renseleer Ave, Armour Leslie III Wylie Paul Ashakia; 12/21/20. $165,000

BRIGANTINE

310 S 41st St, Rems Mark Mingioni Carl M Jr; 12/04/20. $419,000

1031 Bayshore Ave, Odendhal Forrest Mastrocola Michelle; 12/07/20. $950,000

1801 W Brigantine Ave, Rdm Rentals Llc Morton Matthew; 12/07/20. $852,500

107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 205, Witt Stephen Oneill James W; 12/08/20. $280,000

210 12th St So, Newbold Home Llc Good Brian; 12/08/20. $425,000

3801 Ocean Ave Unit 6, Corcoran Robert G Reece Michael; 12/08/20. $145,000

323 44th St So Unit 102, Bloomer Thomas M Sundance Vacation Prop Florida Llc; 12/09/20. $285,000

28 35th St So, Steinberg Udel/Exr Spector Mitchell; 12/10/20. 3$510,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd S15, Termine Charles Jr Ormsby Christopher W; 12/10/20. $70,000

BUENA BOROUGH

103 S Harding Hwy, Krull Vladimir Sr/Atty Nimohay & Son Const Co Llc; 12/02/20. $70,000

108 Hammonton Road, K & J Fencing Inc Saunders Leroy Jr; 12/02/20. $230,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

108 Boston Ave, Kirms Matthew Flynn Jack O; 12/09/20. $230,000

311 Pine Ave, Ttk Inv Llc Grasty Sonia; 12/09/20. $272,000

317 Glenn Ave, Mistretta Fortunato Friedman Alec; 12/09/20. $310,000

461 London Court, II Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc Tejado Diego; 12/10/20. $120,200

226 Mystic Drive, Reed Colleen Warren Kyle; 12/10/20. $407,500

1101 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Simoes Fabiana Leiah Goldeck Richard A; 12/11/20. $330,000

132 Rochelle Lane, Doyle Melissa Brian String; 12/11/20. $79,000

6789 Washington Ave, Tran Tim Le Thanh T; 12/11/20. $80,000

4 Olivia Drive, Mason Michael J,-Jr Lord Susan; 12/14/20. $357,500

22 Brandywine Drive, Goldstein Raymond A Andersen Storz Nicole; 12/14/20. $188,000

112 Camellia Lane, Monell Ed Flisfeder Alex; 12/14/20. $310,000

31 Weeping Willow Circle, Doughty Edward Romanov Mikhail; 12/14/20. $296,000

19 Jefferson Ave, Gras Steven M Santiago Jessica L; 12/14/20. $185,000

101 Carmel Drive, Handzo Robert J Reed Colton P; 12/15/20. $183,125

7 Point Drive, Palmer Robert R Gregory Sykora Llc; 12/15/20. $165,000

8 Obyrne Drive, Robertson Construction Co Gregory Sykora Llc; 12/15/20. $250,000

2534 Tilton Road, Florence Walker Rev Declaration And Agmt Of Tr 1 Roman Flor; 12/16/20. $163,000

3 Lenwood Court, Us Bank Tr Na Williams Corrales Shonna; 12/16/20. $235,000

58 Providence Road, Lin Bing Chen Tian Bao; 12/16/20. $175,000

241 Lily Road, Gallo Donald Dower John D; 12/16/20. $410,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

438 E Ridgewood Ave, Cressey Roy Doughty Steven; 12/10/20. $357,500

629 Regency Drive #2, Fox Marcia B,/Exrx Byrnes Louise A; 12/11/20. $164,900

130 S Genoa Ave, Zaremba Bernard Thoms Jennifer; 12/11/20. $69,900

664 Cypress Point Drive, Mccarthy Edward J/Admrx Vignali Marlene D; 12/14/20. $320,000

415 S Second Ave, Green Christian Solari Nicole; 12/14/20. $341,000

59 Driftwood Court, Belisle Karin B Stepinski Michael A; 12/15/20. $82,000

18 Iroquois Drive, Collins Keith Lasane Rhonda; 12/15/20. $102,000

11 S Quail Hill Blvd, Piccinino Robert Safaryn Joan; 12/15/20. $170,000

203 E Sturbridge Court, Shanahan Thomas S Faqiang Properties Llc; 12/16/20. $277,500

173 Brewster Drive, Porter Lisa Antus Johan; 12/17/20. $229,000

2 Pheasant Meadow Court, Stabile Susan Tavarez Suzanne C; 12/17/20. $128,000

414 S Willow Ave, Khan Waqas Soto Carlix M; 12/17/20. $210,000

139 Club Place, Vrba Dennis Haberstroh Kayla; 12/17/20. $99,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4483 Yorktown Place Unit F 42, Pitot Marco Jetter Brian; 12/09/20. $132,000

84 Sorrentino Way, Raab Beverly L Biesiada Michael; 12/09/20. $190,000

2600 Durango Court, Gruhler Joan F Xifo Melissa; 12/10/20. $132,600

7329 Driftwood Lane, Murphy Barbara A Morris Andrew; 12/10/20. $182,000

3406 Juniper Court, Strachan George S Rasa Davina; 12/10/20. $95,500

7327 Driftwood Lane, Winkler Rachel Mcnally Oliver Reuben; 12/11/20. $232,500

5787 Oak St, Siebert Charles F Jr Pavlik Witherspoon Alexander T; 12/14/20. $285,250

6214 Cypress St, Beauvais Janice E Boyce Susan M; 12/14/20. $325,000

6332 Holly St, Custis Darren Kravets Aleksey; 12/14/20. $178,500

4447 Yorktown Place, Hitchner Neil Stroud Jodie; 12/15/20. $99,000

2810 Falcon Court, Loaisiga Gladis Cavotto Robert V; 12/16/20. $145,000

6209 Nelson Ave, Marquez Emilio Ruiz Rodriguez Eddie; 12/16/20. $130,000

4235 Fairway Circle, Tracy Roblin,/Exr Van Seeters Danny; 12/16/20. $223,000

4476 Black Horse Pike, Tru 2005 Re I Llc Mcdonalds Real Estate Co; 12/16/20. $1,845,000

HAMMONTON

877 7th St, Talavera Darren Tonczyczyn Timothy; 12/11/20. $530,000

6 Toni Lynn Court, Dimattia Edward/Heir Dimattia Debra; 12/17/20. $90,000

230 S Grand St, Melino Lynn/Tr&Atty Smith Evan G; 12/17/20. $227,000

LINWOOD

15 W Belhaven Ave, Gougar Christine Goldberg Gary L; 12/16/20. $230,000

550 Central Ave Unit B-11, Abate Barbara Xu Ying; 12/16/20. $170,000

2121 Wabash Ave, Ferrie Michael F Medvid Susanne M; 12/17/20. $225,000

6 E Monroe Ave, Kernan Kimberly J Summer Steven; 12/18/20. $550,000

LONGPORT

25 N 32nd Ave, Merryfield Sandi Mercurio Fassler Steven A; 12/10/20. $675,000

101 S Pelham Ave, Pelham Avenue Assoc Llc Infranco Paul; 12/15/20. $2,200,000

1600 Atlantic Ave Unit 17,Faford Olivia/Tr/Tr Biggans John; 12/22/20. $242,000

MARGATE

2 S Mansfield Ave, Spotts Jeffery J Brenner Michael; 12/11/20. $1,325,000

402 N Fredericksburg Ave, Winkelstein Richard Snyder Barbara; 12/14/20. $530,000

423 N Rumson Ave, Salisbury Fredlyne S Piraino Builders Llc; 12/14/20. $505,000

7701 Atlantic Ave Apt 9d, Jacobs Samuel L Daisy Labrador Realty Llc; 12/14/20. $375,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 700, Adelman David M,-Exr Stein Jack; 12/14/20. $215,000

8901 Atlantic Ave, Koretsky Kenneth P Revolution Builders Inc; 12/15/20. $1,200,0000

1 Dolphin Drive, 1 Dolphin Llc Selleck Gary; 12/15/20. $1,825,000

10 S Adams Ave #100, Hammer Daniel J Fetzer Earl; 12/15/20. $510,000

128 N Jefferson Ave #B, Harad Keith Norton Christopher Lawrence; 12/15/20. $465,000

203 N Sumner Ave, Siegal Scott Jcmc Properties Llc; 12/16/20. $995,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 717, Levy Melvin Sigmund Earl; 12/16/20. $529,000

9801 Ventnor Ave Unit B1, Young Gregory Barbers Lori; 12/16/20. $209,900

9510 Monmouth Ave Unit A, Gundrum Lawrence Moresco Matthew; 12/16/20. $440,000

NORTHFIELD

10 Juniper Ave, Khoury Theodore Faragher Kurt J; 12/10/20. $210,227

610 Shore Road, Pantal Melinda A Thompson Catherine E; 12/14/20. $185,000

6 Haining Place, Shinkunas Matthew Sher Dennis C Jr; 12/15/20. $449,000

403 Elder St, Capizzo Louis P,/Heir Emma Gordon U; 12/16/20. $225,000

897 Walnut Ave, Yanni Vincent Louis Guy; 12/17/20. $240,000

PLEASANTVILLE

517 Linden Ave, Dansby Lucien Galindo Israel; 12/17/20. $80,000

710 Lafayette Circle, Calderon Rubel Horn Jamie L; 12/18/20. $215,000

SOMERS POINT

69 Bayview Drive, Shew Edward B,-3rd Lazarow Keith; 12/04/20. $355,000

1607 Harbour Cove So, Genova Judith Keating Teresa A; 12/04/20. $390,000

34 Village Drive, Coupland Bret C Cahill Michele; 12/07/20. $300,000

170 Exton Road, Ward Thomas M Thomas Todd Christopher; 12/07/20. $190,000

153 Sunny Ave, Cheek Justin Almendras Michael J; 12/07/20. $440,000

49 W Dawes Ave, Ruble Michael G Steinbrecher Douglas W; 12/07/20. $275,000

9 Laurel Drive So, Scibal David Paine Russell; 12/08/20. $287,500

27 E Pierson Ave, Deblasio Paul

Benevento Mark II; 12/10/20. $157,000

15 Gulph Mill Road, Way Nicholas Bisignaro Mark A Jr; 12/11/20. $204,000

VENTNOR

14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A-3, Gorman Thomas R/Tr Ambrosini Joseph; 12/14/20. $110,000

6 S Rosborough Ave, Morganstein Ronda S,/Tr Blue Bay Homes Llc; 12/14/20. $700,000

7 S Victoria Ave, Mitnick Neil Fricke Punzi Mary E; 12/14/20. $326,000

9 N Baltimore Ave, Dibianca Joseph P/Exr Canosa Vincent S Jr; 12/14/20. $303,750

14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A5, Baker Sidney/Atty Lohmeyer Lawrence Jr; 12/15/20. $95,000

124 N New Haven Ave, Valenti Laura Budman Alan D; 12/15/20. $462,000

104 N Dudley Ave, Csw Llc Zechman Janae; 12/15/20. $415,000

5200 Boardwalk #8b, Spector Dori B Sigman Robert M/Tr&Exr; 12/15/20. $441,000

3 N Nashville Ave Unit B, Eaa Inv Inc Frazer Dru Lindelle; 12/16/20. $465,000

229 N Derby Ave, Schallus Joseph Jr Swierczynski Mark; 12/16/20. $334,000

6102 Monmouth Ave, Davison James G Patmos Property Group Llc; 12/17/20. $196,860

5000 Boardwalk Unit 113, Abrams Marvin Keiles Bonnie; 12/17/20. $212,000

Cape May County

AVALON

4816 Fourth Ave, Asher Carolyn K Equity Trust Co Cust; 12/2020. $6,000,000

65 E 17th St, Palombo Daniel Costas Barbara S; 12/2020. $3,686,800

4509 Fourth Ave, Haddonfield Asso. LLC Fox William E; 12/2020. $2,600,000

110 22nd St, Kinney Stephen A 110 22Nd St LLC A Nj LLC; 12/2020. $1,795,000

2459 First Ave, Mc Kernan Geoffrey T Pires Charles M; 12/2020. $1,475,000

400 20th St, Christie James W Cirino Michael F; 12/2020. $1,450,000

243 33rd St, Picciani Paul L Exr Cahill Thomas J; 12/2020. $1,399,000

1100 Ocean Drive, Pollard Patricia R Est Matulewicz David J; 12/2020. $1,285,000

Lot 41 Block 6.03, Gaffney Joseph F Clark Virginia B; 12/2020. $775,000

CAPE MAY

629 Hughes St, Krupinski Steven J Mann Michael B; 12/2020. $2,295,000

Lot 12 Block 1085, Supka Kevin P Little Timothy G; 12/2020. $1,495,000

311 Pittsburgh Ave, Jfa LLC Cape Home Inv II LLC; 12/2020. $1,250,000

277 Windsor Ave, Fisher Alan J Leska Timothy; 12/2020. $1,089,000

915 Wenonah Ave, Wysocki Mary Louise Trust Delorefice Scott; 12/2020. $765,000

120 Stockton Place Un 2, Ravin Thomas J Albanese Antonio C; 12/2020. $575,000

CAPE MAY POINT

220 47th St East, Farrell Joseph J Albright John Steven; 12/2020. $819,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

213 Petersburg Road, Fannie Mae Pitts Brenda M; 12/2020. $285,000

Lot 15 Block 71, Roman Theodore P Jr Fuller Harrison James; 12/2020. $235,000

206 Woodbine-Ocean View Road, Conover Frank Mc Guire Jordan; 12/2020. $165,000

203 Head Of The River Road, Robinson Elizabeth Geary Devin; 12/2020. $148,400

47 Little Mill Road, Overholt Janet Kemberling Jeffrey Wayne; 12/2020. $45,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 44117 Block 232, Us Bank Trust Trust Nl Martucci Properties LLC; 12/2020. $205,602

27 Huron Drive, Convery Rose M Fuhs Thomas J; 12/2020. $205,000

117 E Bates Ave, Pacifico-Anderson Mae D Bell Theodore A; 12/2020. $202,500

107 Ridgewood Ave, Marino Michael J Powell Donna M; 12/2020. $195,000

1721 Star Ave, Adams Charles Hankins Samuel G; 12/2020. $130,000

868 Myrna Road, Spinosa Nicholas J Adm&C R Smith And Family LLC; 12/2020. $105,000

5100 Shawcrest Road, Gunn Susan Exr Daccardi Joanne; 12/2020. $13,000

602-604 Atlantic Ave, Hollway Brenda L Reinhart George J; 12/2020. $710,000

1044 Shunpike Road, Steger Steven R Steger Steven Joseph; 12/2020. $512,500

980 Carol Ave, Patroni James T Arndt Donald; 12/2020. $370,000

105 Harmony Road, Morris Jane Trust Persico Michael; 12/2020. $359,000

300 E Raleigh, Criscenzo Bernard Guerra Xavier; 12/2020. $355,000

218 Glencreek Road, Reed Frank Mustico Donna L; 12/2020. $299,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

36 Channel Road, Ebert Peter Ebert Peter; 12/2020. $625,828

44 Dory Drive Un B, Mossbrook Edward C Venuto Michael; 12/2020. $499,000

1109 St Andrews Drive, Tiley Robert N Vos John A; 12/2020. $392,000

14 Johnstown Lane, De Lanzo Jennifer M Leslie Michael; 12/2020. $389,000

52 Channel Road, Ebert Andrew R III Ebert Andrew R III; 12/2020. $345,619

90 Garden Ave, Gsj Properties LLC Miller Ian C; 12/2020. $271,000

210 School Lane, Sanfilippo Leonard A Santiago Aaron Garcia; 12/2020. $263,500

3 Hamann Ave, Scott Heather L Est Mc Nulty Sean; 12/2020. $240,000

1 Bobwhite Lane, Vittese Mark A Exr Wagner Dustin J; 12/2020. $214,600

249 Indian Trail Road, Cooper Georgette E Exr Sovin Thomas; 12/2020. $210,000

77 Mimosa Drive, Hamer Jeanette A Trust&C Mc Carty Rachael; 12/2020. $200,000

55 Acorn Lane, Minervini Anthony Exr Wetherill Samuel H; 12/2020. $190,000

105 Eldredge Road Un A, Lanz Jery L Sterling Richard; 12/2020. $160,000

12 S 9th St, Aulenbach Anna Mae Schober W A Schober A K; 12/2020. $155,000

43 Route 47 N Un 19 E, Fritz Catherine C Jepsen Alexander; 12/2020. $65,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

100 W 17th Ave Un 100, Woemac LLC Visconto Louis R; 12/2020. $614,900

419 E 21st Ave, Lilly Eileen Est Frigiola Joseph L; 12/2020. $600,000

102 W 17th Ave Un 102, Woemac LLC Gabbett Brian; 12/2020. $595,000

600 Kennedy Drive3 Un 708, Fonash Thersa M Burt Leona; 12/2020. $501,000

OCEAN CITY

508 Gulf Road, North Peak Holdings LLC Kramer Todd W; 12/2020. $1,825,000

822 North St, Robert Coste Inc Fisher Chadd; 12/2020. $1,340,000

19 Simpson Road, Cristelli Frederick H Cella Thomas J Sr; 12/2020. $1,289,000

3717-19 Central Ave, Knauer Christopher J Robert Coste Inc; 12/2020. $1,250,000

14 E Aberdeen Road, Scarano Joseph J Jr Spiaggia Partners LLC; 12/2020. $1,100,000

413 54th St, Gillespie Richard A Devine Richard E Jr; 12/2020. $1,100,000

855 Second St Un A, Robert Coste Inc Allegretti Richard; 12/2020. $1,030,000

1705 Wesley Ave, Fisher M Lee Schatz Lisa A; 12/2020. $980,000

1116 Wesley Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Edmonds Sandra; 12/2020. $980,000

203 35th St, Pd Mgmt Company LLC Thorell Marella A; 12/2020. $940,900

3916 Central Ave, Friedman Craig Catania Joseph V; 12/2020. $850,000

2404 Haven Ave, Romano Rocco A Protter Glenn R; 12/2020. $840,000

650 Pleasure Ave, Blake Julia O’Halloran Richard; 12/2020. $840,000

2930 Asbury Ave, Smith Michael F Kobasa Steven; 12/2020. $775,000

1560-62 Asbury Ave, Exadaktilos Anthony Borger Dennis J; 12/2020. $740,000

1560-62 Asbury Ave, Dabagian Martha Tedesco Nicholas F; 12/2020. $679,000

729 Moore Ave, 727 Moore Ave LLC Sykes Andrew H; 12/2020. $664,000

3304-06 West Ave, Huberman Brett Musselman J Kerrin; 12/2020. $650,100

400-02 Asbury Ave, V2 Properties LLC Foster Bradford T; 12/2020. $645,000

5346 Asbury Ave, Nehila Michael C Hinchey Thomas; 12/2020. $620,000

500 Bay Ave, Tedesco Victor A Tier Michael J; 12/2020. $595,000

800 E 9th St, Cerrito Lawrence Jr Trust Thomas John; 12/2020. $562,500

3033-35 West Ave, Hicks Marc Strawn Matthew N; 12/2020. $549,000

4449-51 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, M A Ostroski Rev Living Trust Evers Dennis P; 12/2020. $530,000

5241 Asbury Ave, Serlenga Louis A Addesi Domenico; 12/2020. $520,000

1230 Asbury Ave Un B, Farrell Patrick J Mock Catherine F; 12/2020. $515,000

5140 Asbury Ave, Solon Richard T Ferry Christopher B; 12/2020. $510,000

348-50 West Ave, Goldsworthy John H Plumley John A; 12/2020. $490,000

500 Bay Ave, Rossi Diane Dougherty Robert; 12/2020. $430,000

336-338 Bay Ave, Adams Steven A Rossi Diane; 12/2020. $385,000

Lot 1 Block 5401, Di Pietropolo Ruth Pearce Adam; 12/2020. $364,965

307 Ocean Ave, Blue Mosaic LLC Owens Todd; 12/2020. $350,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

111 Spring St, 10/29/2020, $150,000

112 N West Ave, 11/3/2020. $125,000

486 Irving Ave, 11/3/2020. $71,035

MILLVILLE

230 Burns Road, 10/29/2020. $189,900

10 Megan Drive, 10/30/2020. $233,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

41 Roberts Road, 10/22/2020. $187,000

24 Geisinger Road, 10/7/2020. $249,000

491 Willis Road, 10/13/2020. $387,500

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

39 S Woodruff Road, 10/14/2020. $360,000

59 Sunset Lake, 10/15/2020. $400,000

74 Colonial Terrace, 10/15/2020. $244,000

84 Lebanon Road, 10/22/2020. $290,000

80 Colonial Terrace, 10/23/2020. $242,900

103 Richards Road, 10/26/2020. $200,000

175 Richards Road, 10/27/2020. $241,000

191 Rosenhayn Ave, 10/27/2020. $439,000

201 Silver Lake Road, 10/29/2020. $125,000

26 Polk Lane, 10/27/2020. $187,500

VINELAND

3549 Barred Owl Lane, 10/9/2020, $485,000

316 W Park Ave, 10/9/2020, $53,000

54 Bortle Ave, 10/13/2020, $48,500

1492 W Forest Grove, 10/13/2020, $25,000

2139 East Chestnut Ave, 10/13/2020, $113,000

585 N Fourth St, 10/13/2020, $135,000

28 West Montrose St, 10/13/2020, $142,900

64 Columbia Avenue, 10/14/2020, $127,500

3811 Brookhaven Drive, 10/14/2020, $15,000

3320 Prospect Ave, 10/14/2020, $45,000

1850 N Delsea Drive, 10/15/2020, $55,000

2945 Union Road, 10/15/2020, $61,050

2614 Oak Lane, 10/15/2020, $144,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

809 Central Ave, 10/2020. $620,000

3 W 12th St, 10/2020. $622,000

2208 Central Ave, 10/2020. $890,000

9 E 25th St, 10/2020. $1,300,000

1413 Seaview Ave, 10/2020. $1,749,000

4 & 6 E 5th St, 10/2020. $4,600,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

Staysail Ave, 10/2020. $60,000

50 Tina Way, 10/2020. $92,500

416 E Bay Ave, 10/2020. $105,000

1021 West Bay Ave, 10/2020. $127,000

34 Bayside Ave, 10/2020. $145,500

5 South Seas Court, 10/2020. $156,000

38 Compass Lane, 10/2020. $185,000

12 Poplar Court, 10/2020. $185,000

117 5th St, 10/2020. $205,900

12 Briargrove Road, 10/2020. $216,000

22 Longboat Ave, 10/2020. $216,000

5 Omaha St, 10/2020. $217,600

15 Ravenwood Blvd, 10/2020. $227,000

84 Robin Lane, 10/2020. $229,000

14 Georgetown Blvd, 10/2020. $230,000

151 Sandpiper Road, 10/2020. $235,000

9 Capstan St, 10/2020. $242,000

31 Mizzen Drive, 10/2020. $242,800

91 Sandpiper Road, 10/2020. $245,000

16 Ravenwood Blvd, 10/2020. $250,000

6 Arrow Wood Court, 10/2020. $254,900

4 Quartz Terrace, 10/2020. $255,000

44 South Point Blvd, 10/2020. $255,000

3 Tamarack Court, 10/2020. $259,900

13 Janelle Drive, 10/2020. $260,000

88 Windward Drive, 10/2020. $260,000

13 Powderhorn Drive, 10/2020. $263,000

BEACH HAVEN

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip Boat Slip C-22, 10/2020. $55,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-35, 10/2020. $56,500

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-16, 10/2020. $80,000

1 West Ave, Unit 3, 10/2020. $300,000

514-A Engleside Ave, 10/2020. $321,000

207 4th St, 10/2020. $340,000

229 11th St Unit B, 10/2020. $370,000

129-6 Pearl St, 10/2020. $420,000

1100 N Bay Ave Unit A1, 10/2020. $443,000

130 Chatsworth Ave, 10/2020. $505,000

322 Berkeley Ave, 10/2020. $524,900

204 S Pennsylvania Ave, 10/2020. $629,000

2111 West Ave, 10/2020. $675,000

130 S West Ave, 10/2020. $682,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

35 Sunset Blvd Slip D12, 10/2020. $60,000

15w 33rd St, 10/2020. $500,000

8 W 14th St,; 10/2020. $525,000

3601 Long Beach Blvd U3, 10/2020. $545,000

4 West Kimberly Ave, 10/2020. $585,000

5 W South 3rd St, 10/2020. $620,000

1a W Louisiana Ave, 10/2020. $620,000

9 W Roosevelt Ave, 10/2020. $650,000

5 W Harding Ave, 10/2020. $650,000

104 E South 32nd St; 10/2020. $660,000

7 W Roosevelt Ave; 10/2020. $675,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

108 Bonita Road, 10/2020. $120,000

7 Capstan Road, 10/2020. $123,000

16 Walnut St, 10/2020. $129,674

112 Marine Road, 10/2020. $151,900

103 Fourth St, 10/2020. $165,000

578 Route 9, 10/2020. $200,000

325 Tuscarora Ave, 10/2020. $205,000

59 Clearwater Drive, 10/2020. $215,000

353 Tuscarora Ave, 10/2020. $220,000

14 Keelson Drive, 10/2020. $225,000

203 Sixth St, 10/2020. $240,000

5 Ojibwa Court, 10/2020. $252,000

34 Maple St, 10/2020. $255,000

311 Eighth St, 10/2020. $275,000

95 Oregon Ave, 10/2020. $275,000

7 Pancoast Road, 10/2020. $335,000

23 Bradley Beach Way, 10/2020. $350,000

119 Harborage Place, 10/2020. $355,000

84 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $363,500

48 Beacon Drive, 10/2020. $375,000

77 Baltic Ave, 10/2020. $375,000

108 Adriatic Ave, 10/2020. $385,000

5 Bay Head Court, 10/2020. $395,000

SHIP BOTTOM

257 10th St, 10/2020. $176,667

1810 Central Ave Unit 9, 10/2020. $400,000

1810 Central Ave, 10/2020. $400,000

113 E 24th St Unit 15, 10/2020. $539,100

101 W 9th St Unit 207, 10/2020. $607,500

122 E 29th St, 10/2020. $675,000

1815 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $675,000

203 W 22nd St, 10/2020. $699,000

320 W 16th St, 10/2020. $710,000

223 W 18th St, 10/2020. $741,000

328 W 16th St, 10/2020. $750,000

2210 Central Ave, 10/2020. $770,000

101 Nelke Court, 10/2020. $775,000

219 W 18th St, 10/2020. $835,000

309 W Tenth St, 10/2020. $859,000

228 W 27th St, 10/2020. $870,000

514 Central Ave, 10/2020. $1,295,000

1005 Barnegat Ave, 10/2020. $1,400,000

127 E 21st St, 10/2020. $1,800,000

517 Shore Ave, 10/2020. $2,500,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1999 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $949,900

31 Joshua Drive, 9/2020. $955,000

SURF CITY

108 Division St, 10/2020. $550,000

1 S Central Ave, 10/2020. $575,000

342 North 6th St, 10/2020. $575,000

316 N 3rd St, 10/2020. $615,000

1607 Sunset Ave, 10/2020. $620,000

707 Ocean Ave Unit A, 10/2020. $700,000

273 South 1st St, 10/2020. $745,000

707 N Ocean Ave Unit B, 10/2020. $775,000

24 S 2nd St, 10/2020. $875,000

217 N 20th St, 10/2020. $879,900

32 North 11th St, 10/2020. $925,000

358 North 6th St, 10/2020. $975,000

217 North Ninth St, 10/2020. $1,110,000

287 N 7th St, 10/2020. $1,125,000

10 Drexel Ave, 10/2020. $1,200,000

12 N 9th St, 10/2020. $1,200,000

273 N 7th St, 10/2020. $1,225,000

36 N 12th St, 10/2020. $1,500,100

15 North 7th St, 10/2020. $1,530,000

1303 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,703,000

29 North 11th St, 10/2020. $1,800,000

107 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,815,000

15 North 3rd St, 10/2020. $1,932,500

466 Schoderer Lane, 10/2020. $2,150,000

213 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $2,250,000

1501 N Ocean Ave; 10/2020. $2,492,500

TUCKERTON

15 W Mohawk Drive, 10/2020. $88,500

73 Portsmouth Lane, 10/2020. $95,000

302 Beach Plum Court, 10/2020. $127,500

309 Heron Road, 10/2020. $135,000

19 Anglers Road, 10/2020. $150,000

334 Kingfisher Road, 10/2020. $205,000

242 Center St, 10/2020. $210,000

47 Edgewater Drive, 10/2020. $215,000

401 Kelly Ave, 10/2020. $258,000

307 S Green St, 10/2020. $265,000

138 Locust St, 10/2020. $273,000

3 Providence Court, 10/2020. $385,000

11 Anglers Road, 10/2020. $510,000

