How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
411 Osage Lane, Scull Karlee A Thomas Alan Jr; 12/16/20. $181,000
24 Kesler Ave, Nowak Kenneth Parker Daniel; 12/18/20. $210,000
929 Navajo Ave, Smith Oriana Marie Zaccone David; 12/21/20. $310,900
ATLANTIC CITY
4507 Ventnor Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Tr Co Na Ventnor Ave Assoc II Llc; 12/15/20. $262,500
26 N New Hampshire Ave, Sun Kevin Chunfai Flame Inv Llc; 12/15/20. $193,000
460 N Delaware Ave, Jekofsky Melvin Kerrigan Michael Robert; 12/15/20. $85,000
1940 W Riverside Drive, Lescas Theodore E Nylund Robert R; 12/16/20. $405,000
3851 Boardwalk #905, Dellavecchia Nicole Binder Shirley; 12/16/20. $114,000
132 S Kingstone Ave #B, Betesh Roger Zwillenberg David; 12/16/20. $640,000
129 N Morris Ave, Tran Hao Thi Karim Md Abdul; 12/18/20. $195,000
100 S Berkley Unit 19g, Laken Sue Ellen Tuscano Dorothy Chapman; 12/18/20. $260,000
4019 Van Renseleer Ave, Armour Leslie III Wylie Paul Ashakia; 12/21/20. $165,000
BRIGANTINE
310 S 41st St, Rems Mark Mingioni Carl M Jr; 12/04/20. $419,000
1031 Bayshore Ave, Odendhal Forrest Mastrocola Michelle; 12/07/20. $950,000
1801 W Brigantine Ave, Rdm Rentals Llc Morton Matthew; 12/07/20. $852,500
107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 205, Witt Stephen Oneill James W; 12/08/20. $280,000
210 12th St So, Newbold Home Llc Good Brian; 12/08/20. $425,000
3801 Ocean Ave Unit 6, Corcoran Robert G Reece Michael; 12/08/20. $145,000
323 44th St So Unit 102, Bloomer Thomas M Sundance Vacation Prop Florida Llc; 12/09/20. $285,000
28 35th St So, Steinberg Udel/Exr Spector Mitchell; 12/10/20. 3$510,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd S15, Termine Charles Jr Ormsby Christopher W; 12/10/20. $70,000
BUENA BOROUGH
103 S Harding Hwy, Krull Vladimir Sr/Atty Nimohay & Son Const Co Llc; 12/02/20. $70,000
108 Hammonton Road, K & J Fencing Inc Saunders Leroy Jr; 12/02/20. $230,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
108 Boston Ave, Kirms Matthew Flynn Jack O; 12/09/20. $230,000
311 Pine Ave, Ttk Inv Llc Grasty Sonia; 12/09/20. $272,000
317 Glenn Ave, Mistretta Fortunato Friedman Alec; 12/09/20. $310,000
461 London Court, II Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc Tejado Diego; 12/10/20. $120,200
226 Mystic Drive, Reed Colleen Warren Kyle; 12/10/20. $407,500
1101 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Simoes Fabiana Leiah Goldeck Richard A; 12/11/20. $330,000
132 Rochelle Lane, Doyle Melissa Brian String; 12/11/20. $79,000
6789 Washington Ave, Tran Tim Le Thanh T; 12/11/20. $80,000
4 Olivia Drive, Mason Michael J,-Jr Lord Susan; 12/14/20. $357,500
22 Brandywine Drive, Goldstein Raymond A Andersen Storz Nicole; 12/14/20. $188,000
112 Camellia Lane, Monell Ed Flisfeder Alex; 12/14/20. $310,000
31 Weeping Willow Circle, Doughty Edward Romanov Mikhail; 12/14/20. $296,000
19 Jefferson Ave, Gras Steven M Santiago Jessica L; 12/14/20. $185,000
101 Carmel Drive, Handzo Robert J Reed Colton P; 12/15/20. $183,125
7 Point Drive, Palmer Robert R Gregory Sykora Llc; 12/15/20. $165,000
8 Obyrne Drive, Robertson Construction Co Gregory Sykora Llc; 12/15/20. $250,000
2534 Tilton Road, Florence Walker Rev Declaration And Agmt Of Tr 1 Roman Flor; 12/16/20. $163,000
3 Lenwood Court, Us Bank Tr Na Williams Corrales Shonna; 12/16/20. $235,000
58 Providence Road, Lin Bing Chen Tian Bao; 12/16/20. $175,000
241 Lily Road, Gallo Donald Dower John D; 12/16/20. $410,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
438 E Ridgewood Ave, Cressey Roy Doughty Steven; 12/10/20. $357,500
629 Regency Drive #2, Fox Marcia B,/Exrx Byrnes Louise A; 12/11/20. $164,900
130 S Genoa Ave, Zaremba Bernard Thoms Jennifer; 12/11/20. $69,900
664 Cypress Point Drive, Mccarthy Edward J/Admrx Vignali Marlene D; 12/14/20. $320,000
415 S Second Ave, Green Christian Solari Nicole; 12/14/20. $341,000
59 Driftwood Court, Belisle Karin B Stepinski Michael A; 12/15/20. $82,000
18 Iroquois Drive, Collins Keith Lasane Rhonda; 12/15/20. $102,000
11 S Quail Hill Blvd, Piccinino Robert Safaryn Joan; 12/15/20. $170,000
203 E Sturbridge Court, Shanahan Thomas S Faqiang Properties Llc; 12/16/20. $277,500
173 Brewster Drive, Porter Lisa Antus Johan; 12/17/20. $229,000
2 Pheasant Meadow Court, Stabile Susan Tavarez Suzanne C; 12/17/20. $128,000
414 S Willow Ave, Khan Waqas Soto Carlix M; 12/17/20. $210,000
139 Club Place, Vrba Dennis Haberstroh Kayla; 12/17/20. $99,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4483 Yorktown Place Unit F 42, Pitot Marco Jetter Brian; 12/09/20. $132,000
84 Sorrentino Way, Raab Beverly L Biesiada Michael; 12/09/20. $190,000
2600 Durango Court, Gruhler Joan F Xifo Melissa; 12/10/20. $132,600
7329 Driftwood Lane, Murphy Barbara A Morris Andrew; 12/10/20. $182,000
3406 Juniper Court, Strachan George S Rasa Davina; 12/10/20. $95,500
7327 Driftwood Lane, Winkler Rachel Mcnally Oliver Reuben; 12/11/20. $232,500
5787 Oak St, Siebert Charles F Jr Pavlik Witherspoon Alexander T; 12/14/20. $285,250
6214 Cypress St, Beauvais Janice E Boyce Susan M; 12/14/20. $325,000
6332 Holly St, Custis Darren Kravets Aleksey; 12/14/20. $178,500
4447 Yorktown Place, Hitchner Neil Stroud Jodie; 12/15/20. $99,000
2810 Falcon Court, Loaisiga Gladis Cavotto Robert V; 12/16/20. $145,000
6209 Nelson Ave, Marquez Emilio Ruiz Rodriguez Eddie; 12/16/20. $130,000
4235 Fairway Circle, Tracy Roblin,/Exr Van Seeters Danny; 12/16/20. $223,000
4476 Black Horse Pike, Tru 2005 Re I Llc Mcdonalds Real Estate Co; 12/16/20. $1,845,000
HAMMONTON
877 7th St, Talavera Darren Tonczyczyn Timothy; 12/11/20. $530,000
6 Toni Lynn Court, Dimattia Edward/Heir Dimattia Debra; 12/17/20. $90,000
230 S Grand St, Melino Lynn/Tr&Atty Smith Evan G; 12/17/20. $227,000
LINWOOD
15 W Belhaven Ave, Gougar Christine Goldberg Gary L; 12/16/20. $230,000
550 Central Ave Unit B-11, Abate Barbara Xu Ying; 12/16/20. $170,000
2121 Wabash Ave, Ferrie Michael F Medvid Susanne M; 12/17/20. $225,000
6 E Monroe Ave, Kernan Kimberly J Summer Steven; 12/18/20. $550,000
LONGPORT
25 N 32nd Ave, Merryfield Sandi Mercurio Fassler Steven A; 12/10/20. $675,000
101 S Pelham Ave, Pelham Avenue Assoc Llc Infranco Paul; 12/15/20. $2,200,000
1600 Atlantic Ave Unit 17,Faford Olivia/Tr/Tr Biggans John; 12/22/20. $242,000
MARGATE
2 S Mansfield Ave, Spotts Jeffery J Brenner Michael; 12/11/20. $1,325,000
402 N Fredericksburg Ave, Winkelstein Richard Snyder Barbara; 12/14/20. $530,000
423 N Rumson Ave, Salisbury Fredlyne S Piraino Builders Llc; 12/14/20. $505,000
7701 Atlantic Ave Apt 9d, Jacobs Samuel L Daisy Labrador Realty Llc; 12/14/20. $375,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 700, Adelman David M,-Exr Stein Jack; 12/14/20. $215,000
8901 Atlantic Ave, Koretsky Kenneth P Revolution Builders Inc; 12/15/20. $1,200,0000
1 Dolphin Drive, 1 Dolphin Llc Selleck Gary; 12/15/20. $1,825,000
10 S Adams Ave #100, Hammer Daniel J Fetzer Earl; 12/15/20. $510,000
128 N Jefferson Ave #B, Harad Keith Norton Christopher Lawrence; 12/15/20. $465,000
203 N Sumner Ave, Siegal Scott Jcmc Properties Llc; 12/16/20. $995,000
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 717, Levy Melvin Sigmund Earl; 12/16/20. $529,000
9801 Ventnor Ave Unit B1, Young Gregory Barbers Lori; 12/16/20. $209,900
9510 Monmouth Ave Unit A, Gundrum Lawrence Moresco Matthew; 12/16/20. $440,000
NORTHFIELD
10 Juniper Ave, Khoury Theodore Faragher Kurt J; 12/10/20. $210,227
610 Shore Road, Pantal Melinda A Thompson Catherine E; 12/14/20. $185,000
6 Haining Place, Shinkunas Matthew Sher Dennis C Jr; 12/15/20. $449,000
403 Elder St, Capizzo Louis P,/Heir Emma Gordon U; 12/16/20. $225,000
897 Walnut Ave, Yanni Vincent Louis Guy; 12/17/20. $240,000
PLEASANTVILLE
517 Linden Ave, Dansby Lucien Galindo Israel; 12/17/20. $80,000
710 Lafayette Circle, Calderon Rubel Horn Jamie L; 12/18/20. $215,000
SOMERS POINT
69 Bayview Drive, Shew Edward B,-3rd Lazarow Keith; 12/04/20. $355,000
1607 Harbour Cove So, Genova Judith Keating Teresa A; 12/04/20. $390,000
34 Village Drive, Coupland Bret C Cahill Michele; 12/07/20. $300,000
170 Exton Road, Ward Thomas M Thomas Todd Christopher; 12/07/20. $190,000
153 Sunny Ave, Cheek Justin Almendras Michael J; 12/07/20. $440,000
49 W Dawes Ave, Ruble Michael G Steinbrecher Douglas W; 12/07/20. $275,000
9 Laurel Drive So, Scibal David Paine Russell; 12/08/20. $287,500
27 E Pierson Ave, Deblasio Paul
Benevento Mark II; 12/10/20. $157,000
15 Gulph Mill Road, Way Nicholas Bisignaro Mark A Jr; 12/11/20. $204,000
VENTNOR
14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A-3, Gorman Thomas R/Tr Ambrosini Joseph; 12/14/20. $110,000
6 S Rosborough Ave, Morganstein Ronda S,/Tr Blue Bay Homes Llc; 12/14/20. $700,000
7 S Victoria Ave, Mitnick Neil Fricke Punzi Mary E; 12/14/20. $326,000
9 N Baltimore Ave, Dibianca Joseph P/Exr Canosa Vincent S Jr; 12/14/20. $303,750
14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A5, Baker Sidney/Atty Lohmeyer Lawrence Jr; 12/15/20. $95,000
124 N New Haven Ave, Valenti Laura Budman Alan D; 12/15/20. $462,000
104 N Dudley Ave, Csw Llc Zechman Janae; 12/15/20. $415,000
5200 Boardwalk #8b, Spector Dori B Sigman Robert M/Tr&Exr; 12/15/20. $441,000
3 N Nashville Ave Unit B, Eaa Inv Inc Frazer Dru Lindelle; 12/16/20. $465,000
229 N Derby Ave, Schallus Joseph Jr Swierczynski Mark; 12/16/20. $334,000
6102 Monmouth Ave, Davison James G Patmos Property Group Llc; 12/17/20. $196,860
5000 Boardwalk Unit 113, Abrams Marvin Keiles Bonnie; 12/17/20. $212,000
Cape May County
AVALON
4816 Fourth Ave, Asher Carolyn K Equity Trust Co Cust; 12/2020. $6,000,000
65 E 17th St, Palombo Daniel Costas Barbara S; 12/2020. $3,686,800
4509 Fourth Ave, Haddonfield Asso. LLC Fox William E; 12/2020. $2,600,000
110 22nd St, Kinney Stephen A 110 22Nd St LLC A Nj LLC; 12/2020. $1,795,000
2459 First Ave, Mc Kernan Geoffrey T Pires Charles M; 12/2020. $1,475,000
400 20th St, Christie James W Cirino Michael F; 12/2020. $1,450,000
243 33rd St, Picciani Paul L Exr Cahill Thomas J; 12/2020. $1,399,000
1100 Ocean Drive, Pollard Patricia R Est Matulewicz David J; 12/2020. $1,285,000
Lot 41 Block 6.03, Gaffney Joseph F Clark Virginia B; 12/2020. $775,000
CAPE MAY
629 Hughes St, Krupinski Steven J Mann Michael B; 12/2020. $2,295,000
Lot 12 Block 1085, Supka Kevin P Little Timothy G; 12/2020. $1,495,000
311 Pittsburgh Ave, Jfa LLC Cape Home Inv II LLC; 12/2020. $1,250,000
277 Windsor Ave, Fisher Alan J Leska Timothy; 12/2020. $1,089,000
915 Wenonah Ave, Wysocki Mary Louise Trust Delorefice Scott; 12/2020. $765,000
120 Stockton Place Un 2, Ravin Thomas J Albanese Antonio C; 12/2020. $575,000
CAPE MAY POINT
220 47th St East, Farrell Joseph J Albright John Steven; 12/2020. $819,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
213 Petersburg Road, Fannie Mae Pitts Brenda M; 12/2020. $285,000
Lot 15 Block 71, Roman Theodore P Jr Fuller Harrison James; 12/2020. $235,000
206 Woodbine-Ocean View Road, Conover Frank Mc Guire Jordan; 12/2020. $165,000
203 Head Of The River Road, Robinson Elizabeth Geary Devin; 12/2020. $148,400
47 Little Mill Road, Overholt Janet Kemberling Jeffrey Wayne; 12/2020. $45,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 44117 Block 232, Us Bank Trust Trust Nl Martucci Properties LLC; 12/2020. $205,602
27 Huron Drive, Convery Rose M Fuhs Thomas J; 12/2020. $205,000
117 E Bates Ave, Pacifico-Anderson Mae D Bell Theodore A; 12/2020. $202,500
107 Ridgewood Ave, Marino Michael J Powell Donna M; 12/2020. $195,000
1721 Star Ave, Adams Charles Hankins Samuel G; 12/2020. $130,000
868 Myrna Road, Spinosa Nicholas J Adm&C R Smith And Family LLC; 12/2020. $105,000
5100 Shawcrest Road, Gunn Susan Exr Daccardi Joanne; 12/2020. $13,000
602-604 Atlantic Ave, Hollway Brenda L Reinhart George J; 12/2020. $710,000
1044 Shunpike Road, Steger Steven R Steger Steven Joseph; 12/2020. $512,500
980 Carol Ave, Patroni James T Arndt Donald; 12/2020. $370,000
105 Harmony Road, Morris Jane Trust Persico Michael; 12/2020. $359,000
300 E Raleigh, Criscenzo Bernard Guerra Xavier; 12/2020. $355,000
218 Glencreek Road, Reed Frank Mustico Donna L; 12/2020. $299,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
36 Channel Road, Ebert Peter Ebert Peter; 12/2020. $625,828
44 Dory Drive Un B, Mossbrook Edward C Venuto Michael; 12/2020. $499,000
1109 St Andrews Drive, Tiley Robert N Vos John A; 12/2020. $392,000
14 Johnstown Lane, De Lanzo Jennifer M Leslie Michael; 12/2020. $389,000
52 Channel Road, Ebert Andrew R III Ebert Andrew R III; 12/2020. $345,619
90 Garden Ave, Gsj Properties LLC Miller Ian C; 12/2020. $271,000
210 School Lane, Sanfilippo Leonard A Santiago Aaron Garcia; 12/2020. $263,500
3 Hamann Ave, Scott Heather L Est Mc Nulty Sean; 12/2020. $240,000
1 Bobwhite Lane, Vittese Mark A Exr Wagner Dustin J; 12/2020. $214,600
249 Indian Trail Road, Cooper Georgette E Exr Sovin Thomas; 12/2020. $210,000
77 Mimosa Drive, Hamer Jeanette A Trust&C Mc Carty Rachael; 12/2020. $200,000
55 Acorn Lane, Minervini Anthony Exr Wetherill Samuel H; 12/2020. $190,000
105 Eldredge Road Un A, Lanz Jery L Sterling Richard; 12/2020. $160,000
12 S 9th St, Aulenbach Anna Mae Schober W A Schober A K; 12/2020. $155,000
43 Route 47 N Un 19 E, Fritz Catherine C Jepsen Alexander; 12/2020. $65,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
100 W 17th Ave Un 100, Woemac LLC Visconto Louis R; 12/2020. $614,900
419 E 21st Ave, Lilly Eileen Est Frigiola Joseph L; 12/2020. $600,000
102 W 17th Ave Un 102, Woemac LLC Gabbett Brian; 12/2020. $595,000
600 Kennedy Drive3 Un 708, Fonash Thersa M Burt Leona; 12/2020. $501,000
OCEAN CITY
508 Gulf Road, North Peak Holdings LLC Kramer Todd W; 12/2020. $1,825,000
822 North St, Robert Coste Inc Fisher Chadd; 12/2020. $1,340,000
19 Simpson Road, Cristelli Frederick H Cella Thomas J Sr; 12/2020. $1,289,000
3717-19 Central Ave, Knauer Christopher J Robert Coste Inc; 12/2020. $1,250,000
14 E Aberdeen Road, Scarano Joseph J Jr Spiaggia Partners LLC; 12/2020. $1,100,000
413 54th St, Gillespie Richard A Devine Richard E Jr; 12/2020. $1,100,000
855 Second St Un A, Robert Coste Inc Allegretti Richard; 12/2020. $1,030,000
1705 Wesley Ave, Fisher M Lee Schatz Lisa A; 12/2020. $980,000
1116 Wesley Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Edmonds Sandra; 12/2020. $980,000
203 35th St, Pd Mgmt Company LLC Thorell Marella A; 12/2020. $940,900
3916 Central Ave, Friedman Craig Catania Joseph V; 12/2020. $850,000
2404 Haven Ave, Romano Rocco A Protter Glenn R; 12/2020. $840,000
650 Pleasure Ave, Blake Julia O’Halloran Richard; 12/2020. $840,000
2930 Asbury Ave, Smith Michael F Kobasa Steven; 12/2020. $775,000
1560-62 Asbury Ave, Exadaktilos Anthony Borger Dennis J; 12/2020. $740,000
1560-62 Asbury Ave, Dabagian Martha Tedesco Nicholas F; 12/2020. $679,000
729 Moore Ave, 727 Moore Ave LLC Sykes Andrew H; 12/2020. $664,000
3304-06 West Ave, Huberman Brett Musselman J Kerrin; 12/2020. $650,100
400-02 Asbury Ave, V2 Properties LLC Foster Bradford T; 12/2020. $645,000
5346 Asbury Ave, Nehila Michael C Hinchey Thomas; 12/2020. $620,000
500 Bay Ave, Tedesco Victor A Tier Michael J; 12/2020. $595,000
800 E 9th St, Cerrito Lawrence Jr Trust Thomas John; 12/2020. $562,500
3033-35 West Ave, Hicks Marc Strawn Matthew N; 12/2020. $549,000
4449-51 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, M A Ostroski Rev Living Trust Evers Dennis P; 12/2020. $530,000
5241 Asbury Ave, Serlenga Louis A Addesi Domenico; 12/2020. $520,000
1230 Asbury Ave Un B, Farrell Patrick J Mock Catherine F; 12/2020. $515,000
5140 Asbury Ave, Solon Richard T Ferry Christopher B; 12/2020. $510,000
348-50 West Ave, Goldsworthy John H Plumley John A; 12/2020. $490,000
500 Bay Ave, Rossi Diane Dougherty Robert; 12/2020. $430,000
336-338 Bay Ave, Adams Steven A Rossi Diane; 12/2020. $385,000
Lot 1 Block 5401, Di Pietropolo Ruth Pearce Adam; 12/2020. $364,965
307 Ocean Ave, Blue Mosaic LLC Owens Todd; 12/2020. $350,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
111 Spring St, 10/29/2020, $150,000
112 N West Ave, 11/3/2020. $125,000
486 Irving Ave, 11/3/2020. $71,035
MILLVILLE
230 Burns Road, 10/29/2020. $189,900
10 Megan Drive, 10/30/2020. $233,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
41 Roberts Road, 10/22/2020. $187,000
24 Geisinger Road, 10/7/2020. $249,000
491 Willis Road, 10/13/2020. $387,500
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
39 S Woodruff Road, 10/14/2020. $360,000
59 Sunset Lake, 10/15/2020. $400,000
74 Colonial Terrace, 10/15/2020. $244,000
84 Lebanon Road, 10/22/2020. $290,000
80 Colonial Terrace, 10/23/2020. $242,900
103 Richards Road, 10/26/2020. $200,000
175 Richards Road, 10/27/2020. $241,000
191 Rosenhayn Ave, 10/27/2020. $439,000
201 Silver Lake Road, 10/29/2020. $125,000
26 Polk Lane, 10/27/2020. $187,500
VINELAND
3549 Barred Owl Lane, 10/9/2020, $485,000
316 W Park Ave, 10/9/2020, $53,000
54 Bortle Ave, 10/13/2020, $48,500
1492 W Forest Grove, 10/13/2020, $25,000
2139 East Chestnut Ave, 10/13/2020, $113,000
585 N Fourth St, 10/13/2020, $135,000
28 West Montrose St, 10/13/2020, $142,900
64 Columbia Avenue, 10/14/2020, $127,500
3811 Brookhaven Drive, 10/14/2020, $15,000
3320 Prospect Ave, 10/14/2020, $45,000
1850 N Delsea Drive, 10/15/2020, $55,000
2945 Union Road, 10/15/2020, $61,050
2614 Oak Lane, 10/15/2020, $144,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
809 Central Ave, 10/2020. $620,000
3 W 12th St, 10/2020. $622,000
2208 Central Ave, 10/2020. $890,000
9 E 25th St, 10/2020. $1,300,000
1413 Seaview Ave, 10/2020. $1,749,000
4 & 6 E 5th St, 10/2020. $4,600,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
Staysail Ave, 10/2020. $60,000
50 Tina Way, 10/2020. $92,500
416 E Bay Ave, 10/2020. $105,000
1021 West Bay Ave, 10/2020. $127,000
34 Bayside Ave, 10/2020. $145,500
5 South Seas Court, 10/2020. $156,000
38 Compass Lane, 10/2020. $185,000
12 Poplar Court, 10/2020. $185,000
117 5th St, 10/2020. $205,900
12 Briargrove Road, 10/2020. $216,000
22 Longboat Ave, 10/2020. $216,000
5 Omaha St, 10/2020. $217,600
15 Ravenwood Blvd, 10/2020. $227,000
84 Robin Lane, 10/2020. $229,000
14 Georgetown Blvd, 10/2020. $230,000
151 Sandpiper Road, 10/2020. $235,000
9 Capstan St, 10/2020. $242,000
31 Mizzen Drive, 10/2020. $242,800
91 Sandpiper Road, 10/2020. $245,000
16 Ravenwood Blvd, 10/2020. $250,000
6 Arrow Wood Court, 10/2020. $254,900
4 Quartz Terrace, 10/2020. $255,000
44 South Point Blvd, 10/2020. $255,000
3 Tamarack Court, 10/2020. $259,900
13 Janelle Drive, 10/2020. $260,000
88 Windward Drive, 10/2020. $260,000
13 Powderhorn Drive, 10/2020. $263,000
BEACH HAVEN
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip Boat Slip C-22, 10/2020. $55,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-35, 10/2020. $56,500
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-16, 10/2020. $80,000
1 West Ave, Unit 3, 10/2020. $300,000
514-A Engleside Ave, 10/2020. $321,000
207 4th St, 10/2020. $340,000
229 11th St Unit B, 10/2020. $370,000
129-6 Pearl St, 10/2020. $420,000
1100 N Bay Ave Unit A1, 10/2020. $443,000
130 Chatsworth Ave, 10/2020. $505,000
322 Berkeley Ave, 10/2020. $524,900
204 S Pennsylvania Ave, 10/2020. $629,000
2111 West Ave, 10/2020. $675,000
130 S West Ave, 10/2020. $682,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
35 Sunset Blvd Slip D12, 10/2020. $60,000
15w 33rd St, 10/2020. $500,000
8 W 14th St,; 10/2020. $525,000
3601 Long Beach Blvd U3, 10/2020. $545,000
4 West Kimberly Ave, 10/2020. $585,000
5 W South 3rd St, 10/2020. $620,000
1a W Louisiana Ave, 10/2020. $620,000
9 W Roosevelt Ave, 10/2020. $650,000
5 W Harding Ave, 10/2020. $650,000
104 E South 32nd St; 10/2020. $660,000
7 W Roosevelt Ave; 10/2020. $675,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
108 Bonita Road, 10/2020. $120,000
7 Capstan Road, 10/2020. $123,000
16 Walnut St, 10/2020. $129,674
112 Marine Road, 10/2020. $151,900
103 Fourth St, 10/2020. $165,000
578 Route 9, 10/2020. $200,000
325 Tuscarora Ave, 10/2020. $205,000
59 Clearwater Drive, 10/2020. $215,000
353 Tuscarora Ave, 10/2020. $220,000
14 Keelson Drive, 10/2020. $225,000
203 Sixth St, 10/2020. $240,000
5 Ojibwa Court, 10/2020. $252,000
34 Maple St, 10/2020. $255,000
311 Eighth St, 10/2020. $275,000
95 Oregon Ave, 10/2020. $275,000
7 Pancoast Road, 10/2020. $335,000
23 Bradley Beach Way, 10/2020. $350,000
119 Harborage Place, 10/2020. $355,000
84 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $363,500
48 Beacon Drive, 10/2020. $375,000
77 Baltic Ave, 10/2020. $375,000
108 Adriatic Ave, 10/2020. $385,000
5 Bay Head Court, 10/2020. $395,000
SHIP BOTTOM
257 10th St, 10/2020. $176,667
1810 Central Ave Unit 9, 10/2020. $400,000
1810 Central Ave, 10/2020. $400,000
113 E 24th St Unit 15, 10/2020. $539,100
101 W 9th St Unit 207, 10/2020. $607,500
122 E 29th St, 10/2020. $675,000
1815 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $675,000
203 W 22nd St, 10/2020. $699,000
320 W 16th St, 10/2020. $710,000
223 W 18th St, 10/2020. $741,000
328 W 16th St, 10/2020. $750,000
2210 Central Ave, 10/2020. $770,000
101 Nelke Court, 10/2020. $775,000
219 W 18th St, 10/2020. $835,000
309 W Tenth St, 10/2020. $859,000
228 W 27th St, 10/2020. $870,000
514 Central Ave, 10/2020. $1,295,000
1005 Barnegat Ave, 10/2020. $1,400,000
127 E 21st St, 10/2020. $1,800,000
517 Shore Ave, 10/2020. $2,500,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1999 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $949,900
31 Joshua Drive, 9/2020. $955,000
SURF CITY
108 Division St, 10/2020. $550,000
1 S Central Ave, 10/2020. $575,000
342 North 6th St, 10/2020. $575,000
316 N 3rd St, 10/2020. $615,000
1607 Sunset Ave, 10/2020. $620,000
707 Ocean Ave Unit A, 10/2020. $700,000
273 South 1st St, 10/2020. $745,000
707 N Ocean Ave Unit B, 10/2020. $775,000
24 S 2nd St, 10/2020. $875,000
217 N 20th St, 10/2020. $879,900
32 North 11th St, 10/2020. $925,000
358 North 6th St, 10/2020. $975,000
217 North Ninth St, 10/2020. $1,110,000
287 N 7th St, 10/2020. $1,125,000
10 Drexel Ave, 10/2020. $1,200,000
12 N 9th St, 10/2020. $1,200,000
273 N 7th St, 10/2020. $1,225,000
36 N 12th St, 10/2020. $1,500,100
15 North 7th St, 10/2020. $1,530,000
1303 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,703,000
29 North 11th St, 10/2020. $1,800,000
107 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $1,815,000
15 North 3rd St, 10/2020. $1,932,500
466 Schoderer Lane, 10/2020. $2,150,000
213 N Ocean Ave, 10/2020. $2,250,000
1501 N Ocean Ave; 10/2020. $2,492,500
TUCKERTON
15 W Mohawk Drive, 10/2020. $88,500
73 Portsmouth Lane, 10/2020. $95,000
302 Beach Plum Court, 10/2020. $127,500
309 Heron Road, 10/2020. $135,000
19 Anglers Road, 10/2020. $150,000
334 Kingfisher Road, 10/2020. $205,000
242 Center St, 10/2020. $210,000
47 Edgewater Drive, 10/2020. $215,000
401 Kelly Ave, 10/2020. $258,000
307 S Green St, 10/2020. $265,000
138 Locust St, 10/2020. $273,000
3 Providence Court, 10/2020. $385,000
11 Anglers Road, 10/2020. $510,000
