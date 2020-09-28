How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
64 Briarwood Drive, 6/9/2020. $160,000
116 E Boat Drive, 6/10/2020. $156,000
29 Dock St, 6/10/2020. $269,900
137 N Burgee Drive, 6/11/2020. $112,500
212 Allen St, 6/11/2020. $232,000
32 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 6/11/2020. $162,500
16 N Binnacle Drive, 6/15/2020. $207,000
21 W Anchor Drive, 6/15/2020. $250,000
260 Thomas Ave, 6/15/2020. $225,000
1149 Radio Road, 6/17/2020. $206,500
4 Osborn Court, 6/17/2020. $34,900
12 Cable Drive, 6/18/2020. $135,000
17 Harvest Way, 6/18/2020. $322,000
22 Kentucky Drive, 6/18/2020. $325,000
245 Lake Champlain Drive, 6/18/2020. $215,000
8 W Boat Drive, 6/18/2020. $180,000
1035 Radio Road, 6/19/2020. $166,000
30 Ship Drive, 6/19/2020. $173,000
16 Demaret Court, 6/22/2020. $110,000
259 Otis Bog Road, 6/22/2020. $118,000
13 Bunker Drive, 6/23/2020. $285,000
31 W Brig Drive, 6/23/2020. $161,500
319 Golf View Drive, 6/23/2020. $293,000
32 Windstar Drive, 6/24/2020. $209,900
1150 Radio Road, 6/25/2020. $352,000
16 Ketch Court, 6/29/2020. $132,000
308 Harbourtown Road, 6/29/2020. $237,500
57 Flax Isle Drive, 6/29/2020. $259,000
8 Marina Way, 6/29/2020. $215,000
112 E Mohawk Drive, 6/30/2020. $250,000
126 S Forecastle Drive, 6/30/2020. $75,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
9809 Beach Ave, 6/12/2020. $700,000
9809 Beach Ave, 6/12/2020. $199,000
3301 S Long Beach Blvd, 6/16/2020. $1,735,000
57 Bayview Ave, 6/17/2020. $895,000
16 E Texas Ave, 6/18/2020. $1,500,000
168b Long Beach Blvd, 6/18/2020. $940,000
102 E South 33rd St, 6/19/2020. $1,580,000
108 E Nevada Ave, 6/19/2020. $1,100,000
112 E South 32nd St, 6/19/2020. $750,000
12 W Pershing Ave, 6/23/2020. $1,396,000
73 Sunset Blvd, 6/23/2020. $1,275,000
140 E 17th St, 6/24/2020. $1,425,000
6 Hideaway Drive, 6/24/2020. $1,075,000
17 W 45 St, 6/26/2020. $535,000
104 E South 33rd St, 6/29/2020. $1,560,000
1072c Long Beach Blvd, 6/29/2020. $750,000
112 E 28th St, 6/30/2020. $1,600,000
123 E 19th St, 6/30/2020. $2,305,000
133 S Forecastle Drive, 6/1/2020. $232,500
138 Westchester Drive, 6/1/2020. $123,000
270 Newport Way, 6/1/2020. $308,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
4 Chadwick Court, 5/20/2020. $350,000
42 Willow St, 5/20/2020. $70,000
5 Sands Point Road, 5/20/2020. $100,000
62 Chestnut St, 5/20/2020. $280,000
217 Bay Shore Drive, 5/21/2020. $600,000
35 Bayview Drive, 5/22/2020. $191,250
119 Brigantine Blvd, 6/1/2020. $415,000
17 Harvey Cedar Way, 6/1/2020. $395,000
21 Bayview Drive, 6/1/2020. $222,000
115 Dune Lane, 6/8/2020. $312,500
15 Point Pleasant Lane, 6/9/2020. $400,000
21 Hightide Drive, 6/9/2020. $850,000
71 Sheridan St, 6/11/2020. $379,000
29 Walnut St, 6/15/2020. $27,500
39 Southwind Drive, 6/15/2020. $191,630
57 Chestnut St, 6/15/2020. $210,000
30 Maple St, 6/16/2020. $229,000
56 Beacon Drive, 6/18/2020. $580,000
40 Maple St, 6/24/2020. $220,000
80 Clearwater Drive, 6/24/2020. $296,000
205 Wells Mills Road, 6/29/2020. $240,000
SHIP BOTTOM
309 W 4th St, 5/29/2020. $650,000
2219 Central Ave, 6/4/2020. $117,000
254 W 21st St, 6/5/2020. $715,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1109 & 1113 Beacon Ave, 4/17/2020. $700,000
1154 Jennifer Lane, 4/17/2020. $990,180
258 Mermaid Drive, 4/17/2020. $252,200
27 Admiral Ave, 4/17/2020. $316,000
82 Bradshaw Drive, 4/17/2020. $422,285
117 Seaspray Road, 4/20/2020. $175,101
119 Mermaid Drive, 4/21/2020. $269,900
120 Seaspray Road, 4/21/2020. $425,000
1387 Paul Blvd, 4/21/2020. $600,000
34 Tahoe Lane, 4/21/2020. $445,000
10 Walnut Road, 4/22/2020. $70,000
2 Placid Court, 4/22/2020. $320,000
1628 Breakers Drive, 4/23/2020. $186,439
357 Neptune Drive, 4/23/2020. $360,001
487 Coral Ave, 4/24/2020. $330,500
943 Beach Haven West Blvd, 4/24/2020. $310,000
108 Eddy Road, 4/27/2020. $267,500
1133 Windlass Drive, 4/27/2020. $262,000
130 Longwood Drive, 4/27/2020. $220,000
19 Merle Drive, 4/27/2020. $355,000
1012 Beach Lane, 4/28/2020. $295,712
140 Topside Road, 4/28/2020. $310,000
470 Nautilus Drive, 4/28/2020. $325,000
80 Gregg Drive, 4/28/2020. $540,000
11 Frank Drive, 4/29/2020. $600,000
31 Champlain Court, 4/29/2020. $435,000
326 Winding Oak Trail, 4/29/2020. $320,000
66 Ashburn Ave, 4/29/2020. $436,000
83 Bradshaw Drive, 4/29/2020. $415,390
113 Marlin Road, 4/30/2020. $425,000
1202 Barnacle Drive, 4/30/2020. $312,000
210 Holly Ave, 4/30/2020. $500,000
1084 Walter Blvd, 5/1/2020. $317,500
132 Sloop Road, 5/4/2020. $339,000
156 Leeward Road, 5/4/2020. $255,000
30 Crane Court, 5/4/2020. $324,000
587 Pirate Lane, 5/4/2020. $330,000
229 Lighthouse Drive, 5/5/2020. $238,000
51 Clarence Drive, 5/5/2020. $450,000
1084 Hawser Ave, 5/6/2020. $274,900
248 Compass Road, 5/6/2020. $330,000
34 Oak Ave, 5/6/2020. $185,000
799 Route 72 E, 5/6/2020. $599,000
102 Ashburn Ave, 5/8/2020. $109,500
118 Ashburn Ave, 5/8/2020. $109,500
144 Dolphin Road, 5/8/2020. $277,000
54 Ashburn Ave, 5/8/2020. $439,140
23 Diane Road, 5/11/2020. $450,000
32 Diane Road, 5/11/2020. $498,500
116 Swordfish Road, 5/12/2020. $364,500
43 Ronnie Drive, 5/12/2020. $449,794
104 Lawrence Drive, 5/13/2020. $159,900
1207 Coast Ave, 5/13/2020. $190,000
162 Rutgers Ave, 5/13/2020. $315,000
136 Tiller Ave, 5/14/2020. $390,000
170 Inlet Ave, 5/14/2020. $290,000
313 Nautilus Drive, 5/14/2020. $315,000
27 Katydid Drive, 5/15/2020. $376,450
111 Spinnaker Ave, 5/18/2020. $215,000
172 Compass Road, 5/18/2020. $340,000
356 Yeoman Road, 5/18/2020. $295,000
48 Newell Ave, 5/18/2020. $329,000
94 Jetteemale Drive, 5/18/2020. $285,000
1108 Mill Creek Road, 5/19/2020. $437,500
49 Flipper Ave, 5/19/2020. $242,000
7 Cape Court, 5/19/2020. $435,000
100 Crown Court, 5/20/2020. $305,000
101 Gale Road, 5/20/2020. $352,000
1030 Barnacle Drive, 5/20/2020. $335,000
117 Compass Road, 5/20/2020. $362,500
153 Dolphin Road, 5/20/2020. $128,000
156 William Cook Blvd, 5/20/2020. $100,000
204 Torpedo Road, 5/20/2020. $247,000
74 Bradshaw Drive, 5/20/2020. $450,205
59 Andrew Drive, 5/26/2020. $400,000
70 Bradshaw Drive, 5/26/2020. $424,990
75 Ash Road, 5/26/2020. $80,000
1014 Whitecap Ave, 5/27/2020. $108,288
139 Jeremy Lane, 5/27/2020. $550,000
171 Beachview Ave, 5/27/2020. $588,000
1038 Midship Ave, 5/28/2020. $225,000
106 Ashburn Ave, 5/28/2020. $109,500
107 Ashburn Ave, 5/28/2020. $109,500
140 Ashburn Ave, 5/28/2020. $109,500
1511 Paul Blvd, 5/28/2020. $180,000
70 Ashburn Ave, 5/28/2020. $437,000
1113 Hawser Ave, 5/29/2020. $203,000
127 Nautilus Drive, 5/29/2020. $275,000
62 Bradshaw Drive, 5/29/2020. $424,715
63 Glenn Drive, 5/29/2020. $307,000
67 Honeysuckle Drive, 5/29/2020. $324,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.