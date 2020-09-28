 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

64 Briarwood Drive, 6/9/2020. $160,000

116 E Boat Drive, 6/10/2020. $156,000

29 Dock St, 6/10/2020. $269,900

137 N Burgee Drive, 6/11/2020. $112,500

212 Allen St, 6/11/2020. $232,000

32 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 6/11/2020. $162,500

16 N Binnacle Drive, 6/15/2020. $207,000

21 W Anchor Drive, 6/15/2020. $250,000

260 Thomas Ave, 6/15/2020. $225,000

1149 Radio Road, 6/17/2020. $206,500

4 Osborn Court, 6/17/2020. $34,900

12 Cable Drive, 6/18/2020. $135,000

17 Harvest Way, 6/18/2020. $322,000

22 Kentucky Drive, 6/18/2020. $325,000

245 Lake Champlain Drive, 6/18/2020. $215,000

8 W Boat Drive, 6/18/2020. $180,000

1035 Radio Road, 6/19/2020. $166,000

30 Ship Drive, 6/19/2020. $173,000

16 Demaret Court, 6/22/2020. $110,000

259 Otis Bog Road, 6/22/2020. $118,000

13 Bunker Drive, 6/23/2020. $285,000

31 W Brig Drive, 6/23/2020. $161,500

319 Golf View Drive, 6/23/2020. $293,000

32 Windstar Drive, 6/24/2020. $209,900

1150 Radio Road, 6/25/2020. $352,000

16 Ketch Court, 6/29/2020. $132,000

308 Harbourtown Road, 6/29/2020. $237,500

57 Flax Isle Drive, 6/29/2020. $259,000

8 Marina Way, 6/29/2020. $215,000

112 E Mohawk Drive, 6/30/2020. $250,000

126 S Forecastle Drive, 6/30/2020. $75,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

9809 Beach Ave, 6/12/2020. $700,000

9809 Beach Ave, 6/12/2020. $199,000

3301 S Long Beach Blvd, 6/16/2020. $1,735,000

57 Bayview Ave, 6/17/2020. $895,000

16 E Texas Ave, 6/18/2020. $1,500,000

168b Long Beach Blvd, 6/18/2020. $940,000

102 E South 33rd St, 6/19/2020. $1,580,000

108 E Nevada Ave, 6/19/2020. $1,100,000

112 E South 32nd St, 6/19/2020. $750,000

12 W Pershing Ave, 6/23/2020. $1,396,000

73 Sunset Blvd, 6/23/2020. $1,275,000

140 E 17th St, 6/24/2020. $1,425,000

6 Hideaway Drive, 6/24/2020. $1,075,000

17 W 45 St, 6/26/2020. $535,000

104 E South 33rd St, 6/29/2020. $1,560,000

1072c Long Beach Blvd, 6/29/2020. $750,000

112 E 28th St, 6/30/2020. $1,600,000

123 E 19th St, 6/30/2020. $2,305,000

133 S Forecastle Drive, 6/1/2020. $232,500

138 Westchester Drive, 6/1/2020. $123,000

270 Newport Way, 6/1/2020. $308,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

4 Chadwick Court, 5/20/2020. $350,000

42 Willow St, 5/20/2020. $70,000

5 Sands Point Road, 5/20/2020. $100,000

62 Chestnut St, 5/20/2020. $280,000

217 Bay Shore Drive, 5/21/2020. $600,000

35 Bayview Drive, 5/22/2020. $191,250

119 Brigantine Blvd, 6/1/2020. $415,000

17 Harvey Cedar Way, 6/1/2020. $395,000

21 Bayview Drive, 6/1/2020. $222,000

115 Dune Lane, 6/8/2020. $312,500

15 Point Pleasant Lane, 6/9/2020. $400,000

21 Hightide Drive, 6/9/2020. $850,000

71 Sheridan St, 6/11/2020. $379,000

29 Walnut St, 6/15/2020. $27,500

39 Southwind Drive, 6/15/2020. $191,630

57 Chestnut St, 6/15/2020. $210,000

30 Maple St, 6/16/2020. $229,000

56 Beacon Drive, 6/18/2020. $580,000

40 Maple St, 6/24/2020. $220,000

80 Clearwater Drive, 6/24/2020. $296,000

205 Wells Mills Road, 6/29/2020. $240,000

SHIP BOTTOM

309 W 4th St, 5/29/2020. $650,000

2219 Central Ave, 6/4/2020. $117,000

254 W 21st St, 6/5/2020. $715,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1109 & 1113 Beacon Ave, 4/17/2020. $700,000

1154 Jennifer Lane, 4/17/2020. $990,180

258 Mermaid Drive, 4/17/2020. $252,200

27 Admiral Ave, 4/17/2020. $316,000

82 Bradshaw Drive, 4/17/2020. $422,285

117 Seaspray Road, 4/20/2020. $175,101

119 Mermaid Drive, 4/21/2020. $269,900

120 Seaspray Road, 4/21/2020. $425,000

1387 Paul Blvd, 4/21/2020. $600,000

34 Tahoe Lane, 4/21/2020. $445,000

10 Walnut Road, 4/22/2020. $70,000

2 Placid Court, 4/22/2020. $320,000

1628 Breakers Drive, 4/23/2020. $186,439

357 Neptune Drive, 4/23/2020. $360,001

487 Coral Ave, 4/24/2020. $330,500

943 Beach Haven West Blvd, 4/24/2020. $310,000

108 Eddy Road, 4/27/2020. $267,500

1133 Windlass Drive, 4/27/2020. $262,000

130 Longwood Drive, 4/27/2020. $220,000

19 Merle Drive, 4/27/2020. $355,000

1012 Beach Lane, 4/28/2020. $295,712

140 Topside Road, 4/28/2020. $310,000

470 Nautilus Drive, 4/28/2020. $325,000

80 Gregg Drive, 4/28/2020. $540,000

11 Frank Drive, 4/29/2020. $600,000

31 Champlain Court, 4/29/2020. $435,000

326 Winding Oak Trail, 4/29/2020. $320,000

66 Ashburn Ave, 4/29/2020. $436,000

83 Bradshaw Drive, 4/29/2020. $415,390

113 Marlin Road, 4/30/2020. $425,000

1202 Barnacle Drive, 4/30/2020. $312,000

210 Holly Ave, 4/30/2020. $500,000

1084 Walter Blvd, 5/1/2020. $317,500

132 Sloop Road, 5/4/2020. $339,000

156 Leeward Road, 5/4/2020. $255,000

30 Crane Court, 5/4/2020. $324,000

587 Pirate Lane, 5/4/2020. $330,000

229 Lighthouse Drive, 5/5/2020. $238,000

51 Clarence Drive, 5/5/2020. $450,000

1084 Hawser Ave, 5/6/2020. $274,900

248 Compass Road, 5/6/2020. $330,000

34 Oak Ave, 5/6/2020. $185,000

799 Route 72 E, 5/6/2020. $599,000

102 Ashburn Ave, 5/8/2020. $109,500

118 Ashburn Ave, 5/8/2020. $109,500

144 Dolphin Road, 5/8/2020. $277,000

54 Ashburn Ave, 5/8/2020. $439,140

23 Diane Road, 5/11/2020. $450,000

32 Diane Road, 5/11/2020. $498,500

116 Swordfish Road, 5/12/2020. $364,500

43 Ronnie Drive, 5/12/2020. $449,794

104 Lawrence Drive, 5/13/2020. $159,900

1207 Coast Ave, 5/13/2020. $190,000

162 Rutgers Ave, 5/13/2020. $315,000

136 Tiller Ave, 5/14/2020. $390,000

170 Inlet Ave, 5/14/2020. $290,000

313 Nautilus Drive, 5/14/2020. $315,000

27 Katydid Drive, 5/15/2020. $376,450

111 Spinnaker Ave, 5/18/2020. $215,000

172 Compass Road, 5/18/2020. $340,000

356 Yeoman Road, 5/18/2020. $295,000

48 Newell Ave, 5/18/2020. $329,000

94 Jetteemale Drive, 5/18/2020. $285,000

1108 Mill Creek Road, 5/19/2020. $437,500

49 Flipper Ave, 5/19/2020. $242,000

7 Cape Court, 5/19/2020. $435,000

100 Crown Court, 5/20/2020. $305,000

101 Gale Road, 5/20/2020. $352,000

1030 Barnacle Drive, 5/20/2020. $335,000

117 Compass Road, 5/20/2020. $362,500

153 Dolphin Road, 5/20/2020. $128,000

156 William Cook Blvd, 5/20/2020. $100,000

204 Torpedo Road, 5/20/2020. $247,000

74 Bradshaw Drive, 5/20/2020. $450,205

59 Andrew Drive, 5/26/2020. $400,000

70 Bradshaw Drive, 5/26/2020. $424,990

75 Ash Road, 5/26/2020. $80,000

1014 Whitecap Ave, 5/27/2020. $108,288

139 Jeremy Lane, 5/27/2020. $550,000

171 Beachview Ave, 5/27/2020. $588,000

1038 Midship Ave, 5/28/2020. $225,000

106 Ashburn Ave, 5/28/2020. $109,500

107 Ashburn Ave, 5/28/2020. $109,500

140 Ashburn Ave, 5/28/2020. $109,500

1511 Paul Blvd, 5/28/2020. $180,000

70 Ashburn Ave, 5/28/2020. $437,000

1113 Hawser Ave, 5/29/2020. $203,000

127 Nautilus Drive, 5/29/2020. $275,000

62 Bradshaw Drive, 5/29/2020. $424,715

63 Glenn Drive, 5/29/2020. $307,000

67 Honeysuckle Drive, 5/29/2020. $324,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

