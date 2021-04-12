How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE
1006 E Shore Drive, Bogle Alice R Barile Pamela; 01/26/21. $425,000
211 4th St South Unit B, Strong Marilia Mancini Gershman Richard A; 01/26/21. $242,000
1331 Quimet Road, Collective Property Inv Llc Dalessandro Michael J; 01/26/21. $350,000
607 W Beach Ave, Mower Timothy F Goldman Denis Paul; 01/26/21. $417,500
3600 Bayshore Ave, Cane Vincent Sr/Tr/Tr Mcguire Michael; 01/26/21. $270,000
517 Risley Road, Fennell Brian Oliver Christine; 01/26/21. $460,000
1105 E Shore Drive, Inland Development Llc Wagner Daniel V; 01/26/21. $363,000
314 22nd St So, Hankins Joseph M Cole Bryan E; 01/26/21. $1,100,000
159 Sheridan Square Unit B, 159 Sheridan Llc Cullen Stephen D; 01/27/21. $265,000
2404 Bayshore Ave, Schechter Donna A/Tr Gettins Christina; 01/27/21. $775,000
1311 Sheridan Blvd, Jaquett Hance C Kozak William J; 01/27/21. $260,000
37 Ocean Drive West, Kugler Theresa Rosenberg Camille; 01/27/21. $985,000
185 39th St So, Hanrahan Mary Y Manos Goncala P; 01/27/21. $189,900
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd H2, Gilson Joseph E Leo Donald; 01/27/21. $91,000
17 Girard Place, Declementi Rachel Marie/Admr Allodoli Carlo Anthony; 01/27/21. $304,000
8 Kirby Place, Disomma Dennis/Heir Donahue Ryan Christopher; 01/28/21. $345,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
107 Carlsbad Court, Filauro Nicholas Etm Partners Llc; 01/29/21. $145,000
324 Sea Pine Drive, Bendetti Erika L Allard Zachary R; 01/29/21. $335,000
110 Daphne Road, Wu Aishiang Obrien Robert J; 01/29/21. $325,000
214 Peach Tree Lane, Bhagat Asha Khondaker Rezaul K; 01/29/21. $275,000
109 Monroe Lane, Woods Robert T Santiago Yunior J; 01/29/21. $125,000
201 Glenn Ave, Kaszas Paul Jr Alexandre Johnson; 01/29/21. $289,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
108 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Muskett Arthur P Jr Byers Stacie K; 01/27/21. $130,000
252 Aschwind Court, Richards Warren B Ewell Edward J; 01/28/21. $500,000
29 Cherokee Drive, Boland Martin Adams Jenna M; 01/28/21. $133,000
635 Oak St, Mitchell Gary Ade Lakota; 01/28/21. $155,000
727 Moonraker Court, Williams Nahas Megan Breder Sabrina Marie; 01/28/21. $241,000
300 Meadows Drive, Fannie Mae Thakor Surendra R; 01/28/21. $294,000
11 Wicklow Terrace, Salerno Sheila C/Heir Sacco Theresa A; 01/28/21. $285,000
676 Cypress Point Drive, Long Patrick M Hurley Michael Anthony; 01/28/21. $314,900
834 W Shiller St, Walker John Donnally Ryan K; 01/28/21. $600,000
716 Cardinal Way, Remer Marie Calabrese Erin M; 01/29/21. $168,000
190 Meadow Ridge Road, Mcclaskey Preston Scott Mclaughlin James J IV; 01/29/21. $82,000
MARGATE
115 N Harding Ave Unit B, Burgo Michael C Enderle Maureen; 01/13/21. $270,000
34 S Huntington Ave, Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc Fox Mindy Joy; 01/13/21. $1,450,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 804, Wilkins Emily L Hammer Daniel J; 01/13/21. $278,500
2 N Mansfield Ave, Piranio Anthony Sarkos Kimberly A; 01/15/21. $1,835,000
8221 Fulton Ave, Young Israel Of Margate Synagogue Regan James Jr; 01/15/21. $295,000
119 N Coolidge Ave Unit 1, Franklin Avenue Of Margate Llc Sutton Reed; 01/15/21. $700,000
418 N Quincy Ave, Brady Shawn R Lifshutz Daniel J; 01/19/21. $610,000
4 S Iroquois Ave, Schaffer Jeffrey D Jolson Consta; 01/19/21. $765,000
7911 Atlantic Ave,Folkart Erik G Woodall Andrew; 01/21/21. $420,000
304 N Huntington Ave, Kaven Phyllis J/Admr Shore Thing Prop Llc; 01/22/21. $415,000
424 N Clermont Ave, Zeitlin Samuel Matroni James M; 01/22/21. $550,000
433 N Quincy Ave, Lowenthal Bridget L Revolution Builders Inc; 01/25/21. $1,785,000
103 N Exeter Ave, Stein Bryan Sloan Louis; 01/25/21. $455,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #1109, Rothhouse Robert C/Exr Bucher Andrew; 01/25/21. $400,000
29 N Kenyon Ave, Thomas Jenifer B Revolution Builders Inc; 01/26/21. $1,380,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 1016, Chang Chong Ok Abramowicz Judith; 01/27/21. $284,000
21 N Lancaster Ave, 21 N Lancaster Ave Llc Legg James M; 01/28/21. $1,310,728
105 N Delavan Ave, Dileo Seligsohn Jennifer Harad Keith; 01/28/21. $795,000
1 S Decatur Ave, Dm Healthcare Ptnrs Llc Gallagher Denyse; 01/28/21. $250,000
209 N Wilson Ave, Norkis Jan Patterson Grace; 01/28/21. $280,000
9415-19 Pacific Ave #40, Talarico Frank A Batycki Christine D; 01/28/21. $165,000
206 N Sumner Ave, Brand Brett K Glauser Larry; 01/29/21. $525,000
215 N Wilson Ave, Sannino Michael Mullen Craig P; 01/29/21. $430,000
VENTNOR
124-A Rosborough Ave, Aguiar Sergio Parkinson David; 01/26/21. $350,000
6601 Monmouth Ave Unit C, Rubin Erika/Exrx Cella Gene; 01/26/21. $402,000
1 S Victoria Ave, Mento Antoinette/Exrx Pappas Ralph D; 01/27/21. $200,000
5303 Burk Ave, Gussoni Madeline M Petruzzi Louis M; 01/27/21. $175,000
509 N Dorset Ave, Trasferini Robert Success Estates Llc; 01/28/21. $212,000
804 N Derby Ave, Duffey Maryann Marchese Francisco A; 01/28/21. $225,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1015, Karabell Sheldon Strano Charles Thomas; 01/28/21. $676,500
4800 Boardwalk #308, Ohare Kevin Haydari Shohreh; 01/28/21. $165,000
101 N Portland Ave, Bakun Aliaksandr Rossi Lana; 01/28/21. $385,700
Cape May County
AVALON
2090 Sixth Ave, Hood Russell E Jr Mbmk Investors LLC; 01/2121. $1,500,000
298 43rd St, Storti Stephen R 298 43rd St LLC; 01/2121. $1,250,000
40 N Inlet Drive, Kalata Paul R Pasceri Bruno; 01/2121. $1,250,000
733 21St St, Millar Robert E Neill Jennifer A; 01/2121. $820,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Werner A Paul; 01/2121. $340,000
5499 Dune Drive, Fay Christina P Trust 5499 Dune Drive LLC; 01/2121. $6,000,000
45 W 26th St, Stauffer Michael Brandon Andrew P; 01/2121. $3,450,000
13 N Pelican Drive, Exner Joan G Mb Shore Investors 3 LLC; 01/2121. $3,150,000
2808 Ocean Drive, Bartle James W Ocean Drive Partners LLC; 01/2121. $2,700,000
141 30th St, Jjm Avalon Dev LLC James Thomas P; 01/2121. $2,610,000
262 54th St, Greco Mark B Encinas David E; 01/2121. $2,582,500
6043 Ocean Drive, Army81 LLC Penske Geoffrey Charles; 01/2121. $2,560,000
386 22nd St, Addie Martin Family Lim Prtnrsip Rs386 LLC; 01/2121. $2,100,000
223 17th St, Keefe Daniel Trust Bruno Eric M; 01/2121. $1,351,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
716 W Rio Grande Ave, Holton Agnes Snyder James; 01/2121. $150,000
12 Alabama Ave, Reger Patrick Bloor John E; 01/2121. $145,200
120 Pennsylvania Ave, Isanthes LLC Baker Kimberlee; 01/2121. $140,000
919 Woolson Road, Scholl Leroy R Jr Stone Andrew; 01/2121. $138,000
3224-26 Central Ave Un B, Gould Peter J Zeck Patricia Ann; 01/2121. $810,000
501 E Raleigh Ave U404, Dow James Altomonte Luigi; 01/2121. $750,000
902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Doherty John; 01/2121. $659,000
323 Cloverdale Ave, Strimel Craig R Trust Strouse-Kenney Vanessa; 01/2121. $530,000
1203 Emerson Ave, Lipari Salvatore A Green Adam; 01/2121. $523,000
902 Ocean Drive, Norton Doris M Mcgaughan Patricia L; 01/2121. $495,000
204 Hollywood Ave, Brooks David Mcnamara William E III; 01/2121. $410,000
714 Atlantic Ave, Murtha Maureen Veltre Richard; 01/2121. $365,000
6 W Ocean Ave, Musmul LLC Mc Dade Michael S; 01/2121. $349,900
78 Cape Woods Road, Chmielewski Casey Louis Stefankiewicz John; 01/2121. $322,000
2 Bentz Ave, Bogucki Robert Ashcroft Eldonna M; 01/2121. $248,900
Lot 12 Block 494.14, Di Cola Deborah E Exr&C 101 Briarwood Ave LLC; 01/2121. $210,000
700 Leaming Ave, Brown Lisa M Adm&C Ncm Homes LLC; 01/2121. $205,000
20 Alexander Ave, Girard Michael Mc Caffery Kathleen; 01/2121. $185,000
23 E Virginia Ave, Curry David Brown Kenneth N; 01/2121. $172,000
1 Hazelwood Ave, Johns Katherine S Barre Alexa Ripley; 01/2121. $160,000
230 Franklin Ave, Gallagher Joseph Clarke George E; 01/2121. $157,500
15 E Delaware Parkway, Nelson Charles P Reichelt Mark; 01/2121. $149,900
2 Ernest Winfield Drive, Ernest Winfield Drive LLC Hansen Blair E; 01/2121. $125,000
24 E Greenwood Ave, Di Stefano Michael Musmul LLC; 01/2121. $65,000
Lighthouse Pointe Marina Bs D3, Danks Stephen Fallon James; 01/2121. $20,000
Lighthouse Point Marina Condo A-33, Clements Ernest M Graber William; 01/2121. $12,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
610 Hand Ave, Ross Denham Investments LLC Strouse Eileen E; 01/2121. $456,000
655 Avalon Blvd, Enick Kathryn T Trust&C Difilippo Albert; 01/2121. $362,500
136 India Ntrail Road, Aikens Gregory L Lashley Kristina B; 01/2121. $310,000
606 Turnberry Court Un D1, Irizarry Milton Ciabattoni Mauro Jr; 01/2121. $292,000
904 Bayshore Road, Hretski Dzimitry Jones Dean; 01/2121. $289,900
42 Siegtown Road, Stroker Mary Church Lauren Nicole; 01/2121. $289,000
908 Garnet St, Bucolo Joseph Jett William S; 01/2121. $274,900
35 Wynndemere Court, Connelly James E Jr Ratti-Wade Kristina; 01/2121. $261,000
109 Mechanic St, De Losso Louis J Jms3 LLC; 01/2121. $261,000
828 Goshen Road, Douglass Steven Axelsson Dennis; 01/2121. $230,000
318 Reeves St, Wiley Kevin A Gallagher Joseph; 01/2121. $214,000
1806 Route 9 North, Reynolds Maria C Parker Eric C; 01/2121. $192,000
33 Reeds Beach Road, Sneathen Leroy I Sneathen Adam I; 01/2121. $160,000
Cumberland County
VINELAND
609 E Landis Ave, 1/20/2021. $140,000
320 W Butler Ave, 1/20/2021. $175,115
4630 Ascher Road, 1/20/2021. $234,000
145 W Montrose St, 1/21/2021. $75,000
330 W Grape St, 1/21/2021. $95,000
2191 Rudolph Drive, 1/21/2021. $268,000
404 S Sixth St, 1/22/2021. $111,000
2201 Berkeley Drive, 1/22/2021. $299,900
430 Rainbow Lane, 1/23/2021. $180,000
2497 Franklin Drive, 1/23/2021. $305,000
733 Cherry St, 1/25/2021. $77,000
641 W Arbor Ave, 1/25/2021. $167,500
2212 E Chestnut Ave, 1/25/2021. $189,000
1440 E Wheat Road, 1/25/2021. $190,000
501 Kristian Drive, 1/25/2021. $197,790
907 Washington Ave, 1/26/2021. $152,500
137 S Delsea Drive, 1/26/2021. $985,000
755 Maurice River Pkwy, 1/27/2021. $171,500
223 South 2nd St, 1/27/2021. $184,900
2958 Lisbon Lane, 1/27/2021. $242,500
1785 Cherokee Lane, 1/27/2021. $289,000
2862 Palermo Ave, 1/28/2021. $41,500
2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 36, 1/28/2021. $120,000
663 S Orchard Road, 1/28/2021. $205,000
1174 Roberts Blvd, 1/29/2021. $20,000
924 New Pear St, 1/29/2021. $120,000
2102 E Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $185,000
1509 W Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $355,000
Southern Ocean County
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
201 Ceylon Ave, 12/2020. $299,000
1829 Lookout Drive, 12/2020. $700,000
22 Alaska Ave, 12/2020. $385,000
1080 Lake Placid Drive, 12/2020. $326,000
508 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $535,000
Maxim Drive, 12/2020. $190,000
8 Seventh Ave Unit A, 12/2020. $670,000
391 1 Bayshore Drive, 12/2020. $390,000
1131 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $605,000
117 Whittier Road, 12/2020. $289,500
385 Western Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
2183 Mount Hood Lane, 12/2020. $158,000
7 W North Carolina Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
721 Marbro Ave, 12/2020. $277,000
124 Laguna Lane, 12/2020. $2,450,000
311 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $166,250
414 Ashley Ave, 12/2020. $550,000
2 Leighton Court, 12/2020. $270,000
75 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $707,000
SHIP BOTTOM
101 Lorraine Place, 12/2020. $322,000
3 Sea Gull Ave, 12/2020. $750,000
22n Pier Drive, 12/2020. $350,000
122 Rockrimmon Blvd, 12/2020. $350,000
4 Esher Court, 12/2020. $209,000
38 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $247,500
7 Flintlock Drive, 12/2020. $355,000
29 Mandalay Road, 12/2020. $350,000
1112 Waters Edge Drive, 12/2020. $190,000
600 Densrose Lane, 12/2020. $830,000
35 Ocean Breeze Court, 12/2020. $222,500
821 North Drive, 12/2020. $620,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
23 Saint Moritz Place, 12/2020. $155,000
1339 Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,351,000
34 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $201,000
708 North Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,549,000
2 E Ocean View Drive, 12/2020. $690,000
14 Evergreen Court, 12/2020. $460,000
43b Cambridge Circle, 12/2020. $60,000
9 Red Cedar Run, 12/2020. $520,000
1429 Island View Drive, 12/2020. $495,000
604 Conifer Drive, 12/2020. $240,000
26 Sawgrass St, 12/2020. $485,000
642 Denise Court, 12/2020. $35,000
1047 Sailor Drive, 12/2020. $415,000
1601 Woodmere Place, 12/2020. $281,000
115 Driftwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,900
89 Stamford Drive, 12/2020. $386,000
1100 N Bay Ave Unit A10, 12/2020. $860,000
5 River Vista Lane, 12/2020. $2,500,000
403 Lighthouse Drive;,12/2020. $277,000
648 Ship Ave, 12/2020. $42,000
188 Arizona Drive, 12/2020. $360,000
1805 Maplewood St, 12/2020. $330,000
418 Sixth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000
8 Tina Way, 12/2020. $117,500
24 E Longport Ave, 12/2020. $530,000
15 Cornelius St, 12/2020. $350,000
845 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $265,000
125 N 12th St, 12/2020. $693,000
9 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $441,000
85 Windjammer Court, 12/2020. $530,000
1819 Old Freehold Road, 12/2020. $555,000
165 Lionshead Blvd So, 12/2020. $200,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000
912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000
63 Tarpon Road; 12/2020. $364,000
7 Santiago Drive; 12/2020. $760,000
78 Chelsea Drive; 12/2020. $130,000
302 Dock Road; 12/2020. $70,000
159 Normandy Ave; 12/2020. $280,000
194 Bartley Road; 12/2020. $490,000
325 Kingfisher Road; 12/2020. $240,000
718 New Jersey Ave; 12/2020. $525,000
544 Parkwood Drive; 12/2020. $245,000
27 Blue River Way; 12/2020. $690,000
1020 E Long Beach Blvd; 12/2020. $910,000
105 Alissa Drive; 12/2020. $325,000
138 Santiago Drive; 12/2020. $182,000
42 Chelsea Road; 12/2020. $535,000
136 Meli Blvd; 12/2020. $210,000
30 Fullrigger Ave; 12/2020. $117,500
112 Williamsburg Lane; 12/2020. $200,000
24 Shady Stream Road; 12/2020. $299,999
202 Riviera Drive; 12/2020. $275,000
512 Elizabeth Ave; 12/2020. $214,900
1002 Chicago Ave; 12/2020. $630,000
1145 Central Ave; 12/2020. $325,000
14 4th St; 12/2020. $2,237,500
466 Rena Court; 12/2020. $163,000
11 Holly St; 12/2020. $610,000
25 Tradewinds Ave; 12/2020. $117,500
479c Dartmoor Court; 12/2020. $71,500
20 Vance Ave; 12/2020. $1,640,000
281 Melrose St; 12/2020. $316,000
120 Albatross Ave; 12/2020. $274,000
241 Willow Lane; 12/2020. $100,000
1935 Ocean Ave #21; 12/2020. $400,000
19 Melrose Court; 12/2020. $569,000
108 Neptune Court; 12/2020. $1,025,000
21 Lucerne Lane; 12/2020. $342,000
217 Ashburn Ave; 12/2020. $115,000
62 Bay Point Harbour; 12/2020. $965,000
101 Trenton Ave Unit 1; 12/2020. $375,000
279 Newport Way; 12/2020. $375,000
109 Cedar Row; 12/2020. $450,000
3 Edinburgh Court; 12/2020. $575,000
841 Hanley St; 12/2020. $160,000
13 Avalon Ave; 12/2020. $117,500
Vacant Land Yates St; 12/2020. $60,000
Burnside Ave; 12/2020. $30,000
SURF CITY
30 Masters Court, 12/2020. $307,000
381 Evergreen Drive, 12/2020. $395,000
158 Stratford Place, 12/2020. $235,000
1453 Pacific Ave, 12/2020. $288,500
6 Cortlandt Drive, 12/2020. $185,000
84 Wadsworth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000
3 Brixam Corner, 12/2020. $550,000
145 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
197 Headley Ave, 12/2020. $130,200
2413 Willow St, 12/2020. $495,000
1228 Mercedes Road, 12/2020. $545,000
TUCKERTON
43 Eagleswood Drive, 12/2020. $455,000
12 Longfellow Court, 12/2020. $210,000
860 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $34,500
175 Blake Circle, 12/2020. $300,000
14 Tradewinds Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
28 Mediterranean Court C Bldg 39, 12/2020. $115,000
28 Asheville St, 12/2020. $530,000
83 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $609,000
36 Encinitas Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
1102a Thornbury Lane, 12/2020. $185,000
96 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $590,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.