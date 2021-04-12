 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE

1006 E Shore Drive, Bogle Alice R Barile Pamela; 01/26/21. $425,000

211 4th St South Unit B, Strong Marilia Mancini Gershman Richard A; 01/26/21. $242,000

1331 Quimet Road, Collective Property Inv Llc Dalessandro Michael J; 01/26/21. $350,000

607 W Beach Ave, Mower Timothy F Goldman Denis Paul; 01/26/21. $417,500

3600 Bayshore Ave, Cane Vincent Sr/Tr/Tr Mcguire Michael; 01/26/21. $270,000

517 Risley Road, Fennell Brian Oliver Christine; 01/26/21. $460,000

1105 E Shore Drive, Inland Development Llc Wagner Daniel V; 01/26/21. $363,000

314 22nd St So, Hankins Joseph M Cole Bryan E; 01/26/21. $1,100,000

159 Sheridan Square Unit B, 159 Sheridan Llc Cullen Stephen D; 01/27/21. $265,000

2404 Bayshore Ave, Schechter Donna A/Tr Gettins Christina; 01/27/21. $775,000

1311 Sheridan Blvd, Jaquett Hance C Kozak William J; 01/27/21. $260,000

37 Ocean Drive West, Kugler Theresa Rosenberg Camille; 01/27/21. $985,000

185 39th St So, Hanrahan Mary Y Manos Goncala P; 01/27/21. $189,900

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd H2, Gilson Joseph E Leo Donald; 01/27/21. $91,000

17 Girard Place, Declementi Rachel Marie/Admr Allodoli Carlo Anthony; 01/27/21. $304,000

8 Kirby Place, Disomma Dennis/Heir Donahue Ryan Christopher; 01/28/21. $345,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

107 Carlsbad Court, Filauro Nicholas Etm Partners Llc; 01/29/21. $145,000

324 Sea Pine Drive, Bendetti Erika L Allard Zachary R; 01/29/21. $335,000

110 Daphne Road, Wu Aishiang Obrien Robert J; 01/29/21. $325,000

214 Peach Tree Lane, Bhagat Asha Khondaker Rezaul K; 01/29/21. $275,000

109 Monroe Lane, Woods Robert T Santiago Yunior J; 01/29/21. $125,000

201 Glenn Ave, Kaszas Paul Jr Alexandre Johnson; 01/29/21. $289,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

108 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Muskett Arthur P Jr Byers Stacie K; 01/27/21. $130,000

252 Aschwind Court, Richards Warren B Ewell Edward J; 01/28/21. $500,000

29 Cherokee Drive, Boland Martin Adams Jenna M; 01/28/21. $133,000

635 Oak St, Mitchell Gary Ade Lakota; 01/28/21. $155,000

727 Moonraker Court, Williams Nahas Megan Breder Sabrina Marie; 01/28/21. $241,000

300 Meadows Drive, Fannie Mae Thakor Surendra R; 01/28/21. $294,000

11 Wicklow Terrace, Salerno Sheila C/Heir Sacco Theresa A; 01/28/21. $285,000

676 Cypress Point Drive, Long Patrick M Hurley Michael Anthony; 01/28/21. $314,900

834 W Shiller St, Walker John Donnally Ryan K; 01/28/21. $600,000

716 Cardinal Way, Remer Marie Calabrese Erin M; 01/29/21. $168,000

190 Meadow Ridge Road, Mcclaskey Preston Scott Mclaughlin James J IV; 01/29/21. $82,000

MARGATE

115 N Harding Ave Unit B, Burgo Michael C Enderle Maureen; 01/13/21. $270,000

34 S Huntington Ave, Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc Fox Mindy Joy; 01/13/21. $1,450,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 804, Wilkins Emily L Hammer Daniel J; 01/13/21. $278,500

2 N Mansfield Ave, Piranio Anthony Sarkos Kimberly A; 01/15/21. $1,835,000

8221 Fulton Ave, Young Israel Of Margate Synagogue Regan James Jr; 01/15/21. $295,000

119 N Coolidge Ave Unit 1, Franklin Avenue Of Margate Llc Sutton Reed; 01/15/21. $700,000

418 N Quincy Ave, Brady Shawn R Lifshutz Daniel J; 01/19/21. $610,000

4 S Iroquois Ave, Schaffer Jeffrey D Jolson Consta; 01/19/21. $765,000

7911 Atlantic Ave,Folkart Erik G Woodall Andrew; 01/21/21. $420,000

304 N Huntington Ave, Kaven Phyllis J/Admr Shore Thing Prop Llc; 01/22/21. $415,000

424 N Clermont Ave, Zeitlin Samuel Matroni James M; 01/22/21. $550,000

433 N Quincy Ave, Lowenthal Bridget L Revolution Builders Inc; 01/25/21. $1,785,000

103 N Exeter Ave, Stein Bryan Sloan Louis; 01/25/21. $455,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #1109, Rothhouse Robert C/Exr Bucher Andrew; 01/25/21. $400,000

29 N Kenyon Ave, Thomas Jenifer B Revolution Builders Inc; 01/26/21. $1,380,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 1016, Chang Chong Ok Abramowicz Judith; 01/27/21. $284,000

21 N Lancaster Ave, 21 N Lancaster Ave Llc Legg James M; 01/28/21. $1,310,728

105 N Delavan Ave, Dileo Seligsohn Jennifer Harad Keith; 01/28/21. $795,000

1 S Decatur Ave, Dm Healthcare Ptnrs Llc Gallagher Denyse; 01/28/21. $250,000

209 N Wilson Ave, Norkis Jan Patterson Grace; 01/28/21. $280,000

9415-19 Pacific Ave #40, Talarico Frank A Batycki Christine D; 01/28/21. $165,000

206 N Sumner Ave, Brand Brett K Glauser Larry; 01/29/21. $525,000

215 N Wilson Ave, Sannino Michael Mullen Craig P; 01/29/21. $430,000

VENTNOR

124-A Rosborough Ave, Aguiar Sergio Parkinson David; 01/26/21. $350,000

6601 Monmouth Ave Unit C, Rubin Erika/Exrx Cella Gene; 01/26/21. $402,000

1 S Victoria Ave, Mento Antoinette/Exrx Pappas Ralph D; 01/27/21. $200,000

5303 Burk Ave, Gussoni Madeline M Petruzzi Louis M; 01/27/21. $175,000

509 N Dorset Ave, Trasferini Robert Success Estates Llc; 01/28/21. $212,000

804 N Derby Ave, Duffey Maryann Marchese Francisco A; 01/28/21. $225,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1015, Karabell Sheldon Strano Charles Thomas; 01/28/21. $676,500

4800 Boardwalk #308, Ohare Kevin Haydari Shohreh; 01/28/21. $165,000

101 N Portland Ave, Bakun Aliaksandr Rossi Lana; 01/28/21. $385,700

Cape May County

AVALON

2090 Sixth Ave, Hood Russell E Jr Mbmk Investors LLC; 01/2121. $1,500,000

298 43rd St, Storti Stephen R 298 43rd St LLC; 01/2121. $1,250,000

40 N Inlet Drive, Kalata Paul R Pasceri Bruno; 01/2121. $1,250,000

733 21St St, Millar Robert E Neill Jennifer A; 01/2121. $820,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Werner A Paul; 01/2121. $340,000

5499 Dune Drive, Fay Christina P Trust 5499 Dune Drive LLC; 01/2121. $6,000,000

45 W 26th St, Stauffer Michael Brandon Andrew P; 01/2121. $3,450,000

13 N Pelican Drive, Exner Joan G Mb Shore Investors 3 LLC; 01/2121. $3,150,000

2808 Ocean Drive, Bartle James W Ocean Drive Partners LLC; 01/2121. $2,700,000

141 30th St, Jjm Avalon Dev LLC James Thomas P; 01/2121. $2,610,000

262 54th St, Greco Mark B Encinas David E; 01/2121. $2,582,500

6043 Ocean Drive, Army81 LLC Penske Geoffrey Charles; 01/2121. $2,560,000

386 22nd St, Addie Martin Family Lim Prtnrsip Rs386 LLC; 01/2121. $2,100,000

223 17th St, Keefe Daniel Trust Bruno Eric M; 01/2121. $1,351,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

716 W Rio Grande Ave, Holton Agnes Snyder James; 01/2121. $150,000

12 Alabama Ave, Reger Patrick Bloor John E; 01/2121. $145,200

120 Pennsylvania Ave, Isanthes LLC Baker Kimberlee; 01/2121. $140,000

919 Woolson Road, Scholl Leroy R Jr Stone Andrew; 01/2121. $138,000

3224-26 Central Ave Un B, Gould Peter J Zeck Patricia Ann; 01/2121. $810,000

501 E Raleigh Ave U404, Dow James Altomonte Luigi; 01/2121. $750,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Doherty John; 01/2121. $659,000

323 Cloverdale Ave, Strimel Craig R Trust Strouse-Kenney Vanessa; 01/2121. $530,000

1203 Emerson Ave, Lipari Salvatore A Green Adam; 01/2121. $523,000

902 Ocean Drive, Norton Doris M Mcgaughan Patricia L; 01/2121. $495,000

204 Hollywood Ave, Brooks David Mcnamara William E III; 01/2121. $410,000

714 Atlantic Ave, Murtha Maureen Veltre Richard; 01/2121. $365,000

6 W Ocean Ave, Musmul LLC Mc Dade Michael S; 01/2121. $349,900

78 Cape Woods Road, Chmielewski Casey Louis Stefankiewicz John; 01/2121. $322,000

2 Bentz Ave, Bogucki Robert Ashcroft Eldonna M; 01/2121. $248,900

Lot 12 Block 494.14, Di Cola Deborah E Exr&C 101 Briarwood Ave LLC; 01/2121. $210,000

700 Leaming Ave, Brown Lisa M Adm&C Ncm Homes LLC; 01/2121. $205,000

20 Alexander Ave, Girard Michael Mc Caffery Kathleen; 01/2121. $185,000

23 E Virginia Ave, Curry David Brown Kenneth N; 01/2121. $172,000

1 Hazelwood Ave, Johns Katherine S Barre Alexa Ripley; 01/2121. $160,000

230 Franklin Ave, Gallagher Joseph Clarke George E; 01/2121. $157,500

15 E Delaware Parkway, Nelson Charles P Reichelt Mark; 01/2121. $149,900

2 Ernest Winfield Drive, Ernest Winfield Drive LLC Hansen Blair E; 01/2121. $125,000

24 E Greenwood Ave, Di Stefano Michael Musmul LLC; 01/2121. $65,000

Lighthouse Pointe Marina Bs D3, Danks Stephen Fallon James; 01/2121. $20,000

Lighthouse Point Marina Condo A-33, Clements Ernest M Graber William; 01/2121. $12,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

610 Hand Ave, Ross Denham Investments LLC Strouse Eileen E; 01/2121. $456,000

655 Avalon Blvd, Enick Kathryn T Trust&C Difilippo Albert; 01/2121. $362,500

136 India Ntrail Road, Aikens Gregory L Lashley Kristina B; 01/2121. $310,000

606 Turnberry Court Un D1, Irizarry Milton Ciabattoni Mauro Jr; 01/2121. $292,000

904 Bayshore Road, Hretski Dzimitry Jones Dean; 01/2121. $289,900

42 Siegtown Road, Stroker Mary Church Lauren Nicole; 01/2121. $289,000

908 Garnet St, Bucolo Joseph Jett William S; 01/2121. $274,900

35 Wynndemere Court, Connelly James E Jr Ratti-Wade Kristina; 01/2121. $261,000

109 Mechanic St, De Losso Louis J Jms3 LLC; 01/2121. $261,000

828 Goshen Road, Douglass Steven Axelsson Dennis; 01/2121. $230,000

318 Reeves St, Wiley Kevin A Gallagher Joseph; 01/2121. $214,000

1806 Route 9 North, Reynolds Maria C Parker Eric C; 01/2121. $192,000

33 Reeds Beach Road, Sneathen Leroy I Sneathen Adam I; 01/2121. $160,000

Cumberland County

VINELAND

609 E Landis Ave, 1/20/2021. $140,000

320 W Butler Ave, 1/20/2021. $175,115

4630 Ascher Road, 1/20/2021. $234,000

145 W Montrose St, 1/21/2021. $75,000

330 W Grape St, 1/21/2021. $95,000

2191 Rudolph Drive, 1/21/2021. $268,000

404 S Sixth St, 1/22/2021. $111,000

2201 Berkeley Drive, 1/22/2021. $299,900

430 Rainbow Lane, 1/23/2021. $180,000

2497 Franklin Drive, 1/23/2021. $305,000

733 Cherry St, 1/25/2021. $77,000

641 W Arbor Ave, 1/25/2021. $167,500

2212 E Chestnut Ave, 1/25/2021. $189,000

1440 E Wheat Road, 1/25/2021. $190,000

501 Kristian Drive, 1/25/2021. $197,790

907 Washington Ave, 1/26/2021. $152,500

137 S Delsea Drive, 1/26/2021. $985,000

755 Maurice River Pkwy, 1/27/2021. $171,500

223 South 2nd St, 1/27/2021. $184,900

2958 Lisbon Lane, 1/27/2021. $242,500

1785 Cherokee Lane, 1/27/2021. $289,000

2862 Palermo Ave, 1/28/2021. $41,500

2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 36, 1/28/2021. $120,000

663 S Orchard Road, 1/28/2021. $205,000

1174 Roberts Blvd, 1/29/2021. $20,000

924 New Pear St, 1/29/2021. $120,000

2102 E Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $185,000

1509 W Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $355,000

Southern Ocean County

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

201 Ceylon Ave, 12/2020. $299,000

1829 Lookout Drive, 12/2020. $700,000

22 Alaska Ave, 12/2020. $385,000

1080 Lake Placid Drive, 12/2020. $326,000

508 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $535,000

Maxim Drive, 12/2020. $190,000

8 Seventh Ave Unit A, 12/2020. $670,000

391 1 Bayshore Drive, 12/2020. $390,000

1131 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $605,000

117 Whittier Road, 12/2020. $289,500

385 Western Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

2183 Mount Hood Lane, 12/2020. $158,000

7 W North Carolina Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

721 Marbro Ave, 12/2020. $277,000

124 Laguna Lane, 12/2020. $2,450,000

311 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $166,250

414 Ashley Ave, 12/2020. $550,000

2 Leighton Court, 12/2020. $270,000

75 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $707,000

SHIP BOTTOM

101 Lorraine Place, 12/2020. $322,000

3 Sea Gull Ave, 12/2020. $750,000

22n Pier Drive, 12/2020. $350,000

122 Rockrimmon Blvd, 12/2020. $350,000

4 Esher Court, 12/2020. $209,000

38 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $247,500

7 Flintlock Drive, 12/2020. $355,000

29 Mandalay Road, 12/2020. $350,000

1112 Waters Edge Drive, 12/2020. $190,000

600 Densrose Lane, 12/2020. $830,000

35 Ocean Breeze Court, 12/2020. $222,500

821 North Drive, 12/2020. $620,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

23 Saint Moritz Place, 12/2020. $155,000

1339 Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,351,000

34 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $201,000

708 North Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,549,000

2 E Ocean View Drive, 12/2020. $690,000

14 Evergreen Court, 12/2020. $460,000

43b Cambridge Circle, 12/2020. $60,000

9 Red Cedar Run, 12/2020. $520,000

1429 Island View Drive, 12/2020. $495,000

604 Conifer Drive, 12/2020. $240,000

26 Sawgrass St, 12/2020. $485,000

642 Denise Court, 12/2020. $35,000

1047 Sailor Drive, 12/2020. $415,000

1601 Woodmere Place, 12/2020. $281,000

115 Driftwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,900

89 Stamford Drive, 12/2020. $386,000

1100 N Bay Ave Unit A10, 12/2020. $860,000

5 River Vista Lane, 12/2020. $2,500,000

403 Lighthouse Drive;,12/2020. $277,000

648 Ship Ave, 12/2020. $42,000

188 Arizona Drive, 12/2020. $360,000

1805 Maplewood St, 12/2020. $330,000

418 Sixth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000

8 Tina Way, 12/2020. $117,500

24 E Longport Ave, 12/2020. $530,000

15 Cornelius St, 12/2020. $350,000

845 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $265,000

125 N 12th St, 12/2020. $693,000

9 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $441,000

85 Windjammer Court, 12/2020. $530,000

1819 Old Freehold Road, 12/2020. $555,000

165 Lionshead Blvd So, 12/2020. $200,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000

912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000

63 Tarpon Road; 12/2020. $364,000

7 Santiago Drive; 12/2020. $760,000

78 Chelsea Drive; 12/2020. $130,000

302 Dock Road; 12/2020. $70,000

159 Normandy Ave; 12/2020. $280,000

194 Bartley Road; 12/2020. $490,000

325 Kingfisher Road; 12/2020. $240,000

718 New Jersey Ave; 12/2020. $525,000

544 Parkwood Drive; 12/2020. $245,000

27 Blue River Way; 12/2020. $690,000

1020 E Long Beach Blvd; 12/2020. $910,000

105 Alissa Drive; 12/2020. $325,000

138 Santiago Drive; 12/2020. $182,000

42 Chelsea Road; 12/2020. $535,000

136 Meli Blvd; 12/2020. $210,000

30 Fullrigger Ave; 12/2020. $117,500

112 Williamsburg Lane; 12/2020. $200,000

24 Shady Stream Road; 12/2020. $299,999

202 Riviera Drive; 12/2020. $275,000

512 Elizabeth Ave; 12/2020. $214,900

1002 Chicago Ave; 12/2020. $630,000

1145 Central Ave; 12/2020. $325,000

14 4th St; 12/2020. $2,237,500

466 Rena Court; 12/2020. $163,000

11 Holly St; 12/2020. $610,000

25 Tradewinds Ave; 12/2020. $117,500

479c Dartmoor Court; 12/2020. $71,500

20 Vance Ave; 12/2020. $1,640,000

281 Melrose St; 12/2020. $316,000

120 Albatross Ave; 12/2020. $274,000

241 Willow Lane; 12/2020. $100,000

1935 Ocean Ave #21; 12/2020. $400,000

19 Melrose Court; 12/2020. $569,000

108 Neptune Court; 12/2020. $1,025,000

21 Lucerne Lane; 12/2020. $342,000

217 Ashburn Ave; 12/2020. $115,000

62 Bay Point Harbour; 12/2020. $965,000

101 Trenton Ave Unit 1; 12/2020. $375,000

279 Newport Way; 12/2020. $375,000

109 Cedar Row; 12/2020. $450,000

3 Edinburgh Court; 12/2020. $575,000

841 Hanley St; 12/2020. $160,000

13 Avalon Ave; 12/2020. $117,500

Vacant Land Yates St; 12/2020. $60,000

Burnside Ave; 12/2020. $30,000

SURF CITY

30 Masters Court, 12/2020. $307,000

381 Evergreen Drive, 12/2020. $395,000

158 Stratford Place, 12/2020. $235,000

1453 Pacific Ave, 12/2020. $288,500

6 Cortlandt Drive, 12/2020. $185,000

84 Wadsworth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000

3 Brixam Corner, 12/2020. $550,000

145 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

197 Headley Ave, 12/2020. $130,200

2413 Willow St, 12/2020. $495,000

1228 Mercedes Road, 12/2020. $545,000

TUCKERTON

43 Eagleswood Drive, 12/2020. $455,000

12 Longfellow Court, 12/2020. $210,000

860 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $34,500

175 Blake Circle, 12/2020. $300,000

14 Tradewinds Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

28 Mediterranean Court C Bldg 39, 12/2020. $115,000

28 Asheville St, 12/2020. $530,000

83 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $609,000

36 Encinitas Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

1102a Thornbury Lane, 12/2020. $185,000

96 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $590,000

