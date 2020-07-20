Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

311 Pennsylvania Ave, Monopoly Management Llc Haines William D; 05/07/20. $115,000

107 Woods Road, Dangelo Paula Otoole Ronald; 05/08/20. $173,000

ATLANTIC CITY

118 N Rhode Island Ave, Harmon Stephanie Gales Joi; 05/01/20. $137,000

2520 Arctic Ave, Akhter Sherin Rahman Mahbub; 05/04/20. $143,000

3912 South Blvd, Cordivari Dominic T Steingard Bernice/Atty; 05/05/20. $311,000

404-46 Trinity Ave, Uhland Ivana J Rosenbaum Yenta; 05/06/20. $213,000

BRIGANTINE

305 22nd St So, Ness Maria Mt305 Brig Llc; $535,000

327 Seashell Lane, Linarte Kimberly Alper Jonathan; 05/01/20. $258,000

4609 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit A, Byrne William C Dambra Anthony Sr; 05/01/20. $550,000

310 36th St South Unit 1, Bracciale Jeffrey B Giacobbe Frank; 05/05/20. $249,000

3312 W Brigantine Ave, Gfy Hospitality Llc Jersey Fresh Seafood Llc; 05/05/20. $240,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

105 Glenrock Road, Reed John T Urena Nogue Michaele; 05/01/20. $55,000

133 Heather Croft, Altamirano Ruth Mcalister Kathleen; 05/01/20. $96,000

22 Marshall Drive, Kenny David A Strothers Evan; 05/01/20. $422,500

11 Vella La Vella Lane, Feliciano Sadid Jr Amjad Rehman Inc; 05/04/20. $144,700

15 Welshire Drive, Stetser Laura Randall Michae; 05/04/20. $453,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

113 Great Creek Road, Molloy Edward Cristini John; 05/01/20. $425,000

18 Fays Court, Fortna Christopher R Dr Horton Inc Nj; 05/01/20. $285,000

341 S Mannheim Ave, Grunow Brent Grunow Willard R/Exrx; 05/04/20. $150,000

697 Cypress Pt Drive, Eattock Edward M Capaldo Alfonso S; 05/04/20. $265,000

654 Lakefront Circle, Gaskill Ashley E Callens Patricia; 05/05/20. $152,955

679 Cypress Pt Drive, Onel Naz Barbarossa Frederick T; 05/05/20. $250,000

Cape May County

CAPE MAY

822 Stockton Ave, Jayjam LLC Rosenberger Andrew T; 06/2020. $650,000

Lot 81 Block 1061, Slack Julie L Deon Grace M; 06/2020. $875,000

1214 Maryland Ave, Cape Home Inv LLC Robertson John C; 06/2020. $1,477,500

Lot 3.14 Block 1172, Perillo Salvatore Matarazzo Anthony; 06/2020. $2,600,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

102 Caroline Ave, Hofferica William Hellinger Donald; 06/2020. $190,000

4 Beechwood Ave, Kelley Thomas P Fahy Donna Lee; 06/2020. $192,500

1626 Morris St, Jamison James M Young-Shipley Nancy A; 06/2020. $221,500

Lot 21 Block 391.02, Jcm Dev LLC Hotaling Scott A; 06/2020. $249,900

50 E Delaware Parkway, Musmul LLC Bolle Zoe E; 06/2020. $250,000

OCEAN CITY

200 Bay Ave, Sawicky Properties LLC Armour Linda F; $190,000

Lot 6 Block 3405, Genther Christine Zubrzycki Mark; 06/2020. $310,000

130 West Ave, Thompson Andrew J Finley Matthew; $315,000

5447 Central Ave Un 2, Be Jonathan A Keyak Paula Capri; 06/2020. $350,000

610 Chelsea Place 1st Fl, Cosgrove Joseph C III D’Orazio Dino; 06/2020. $357,000

Lot 23 Block 901, Young Maria Boone Michele A; 06/2020. $383,500

Lot 15 Block 3350, Roegiers Jan Alden Doyle Kathleen M; 06/2020. $390,000

141 Clipper Drive, Maund H Keith Ii Murphy James E; 06/2020. $425,000

Lot 11 Block 305, Flaherty Carole Ann Hoffman Gary; 06/2020. $442,500

3904-06 West Ave, Mastro Andrew Ross Sarli Matthew S; 06/2020. $480,000

WILDWOOD CREST

149B W Buttercup Road, Maurer Herman J Trust Casper Raymond; $507,500

Lot 16 Block 3, Branciforti Grace Leitz James Joseph; $257,000

5900 New Jersey Ave, Borda Angela Wildwood Crest Boro; $375,000

223 E Morning Glory Road, Dekalb Robert V Posternock Daniel; $465,000

Lot 18 Block 75, Woodward David L Baran Michael; $515,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

Water St, 25 S Pearl Llc; Slade Ricardo, Spano Partners Holdings Llc, 5/13/2020. $181,982.66

Casarow Drive, Inrun Delaware Llc; Relleg Group Llc, Indian Run 2020 Llc, 5/20/2020. $9,300,000

251 South Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 By Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, 5/21/2020, $25,000.00

172 Hampton St, Blizzard Matthew J, Castillo Yuliza Rojas; Juarez Benjamin Fonseca, 5/28/2020. $38,000

135 W Broad St, Kernan Daidre A; Kernan Stephen P, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda, 5/28/2020. $17,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

185 W Park Drive, Parenti Vincent J Sr; Vinvic Llc, I&H Homes Llc, 5/19/2020. $55,000

327 Beebe Run Road, Karpiak Michele; Karpiak-Molloy Michele Aka; Molloy Gregory M; Molloy Michele Karpiak Fka, Belasco Matthew; Feldman Larry H, 5/21/2020. $434,000

26 Old Meeting House Road, Bruvik Benjamin; Dascenzo Timothy; Homelink Development Llc, Burnham Zachary, 5/26/2020. $179,000

MILLVILLE

116 N Fourth St, Hopely Warren; Shore Management Company Of Delaware Valley Inc, Gonzalez Coralis, 5/11/2020. $69,900

145 Cottage St, Baccile Anna; Baccile Carmen, Gilson Florence; Gilson H Victor, 5/13/2020. $246,000

2940 W Main St, Multinational Church Of America, Jerusalem The Holy Ghost School Of Deliverance, 5/14/2020. $50,000

154 River Drive, Branco Maria F; Fatuxa Group Llc, Barber Janeese, 5/14/2020. $168,000

2414 Mistletoe Lane, Mckelvey Cheryl; Mckelvey George Est, Lee-Watkins Jaleesa D, 5/15/2020. $174,000

55 Ettie Drive, 1900 Capital Trust Ii By Trust By Atty; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Rankine Christina; Robinson Alexander, 5/15/2020. $229,000

7 Schooner Drive, Garbarino Jeanne C; Garbarino Vincent J, Kleiner Kevin E; Kleiner Miriam J, 5/18/2020. $370,000

211 Maurice St, Mcmahon James; R&J Real Estate Llc, Concepcion Angel, 5/18/2020. $40,000

66 Porreca Drive, Leverlock Teresa Aka; Leverock Nikolas E; Leverock Teresa Aka, Palizay Luke James, 5/18/2020. $169,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

189 Centerton Road, Neff Lena, Cruz Sofia Chavez; Santiago Mariano Ruiz, 5/14/2020. $165,000

16 Husted Station Road, Hayes Filomena S Dizon; Hayes Garrett P, Regalbuto Builders Llc, 5/19/2020. $27,500

226 Love Lane, Pilla Helen G; Pilla Michael J Est, Wagoner Donald C, 5/28/2020. $318,000

4 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey, 5/28/2020. $38,000

6 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey, 5/28/2020. $38,000

7 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey, 5/28/2020. $38,000

3 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey, 5/28/2020. $38,000

1 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey; 5/28/2020. $38,000

5 Davis Drive, Phillips Angel; Phillips Michael D, Chiarello Tyler J; Pepper Makayla C, 5/28/2020. $188,000

245 Centerton Road, Regalbuto Builders Llc; Regalbuto Samuel R, Nutt Shane S, 5/26/2020. $184,900

VINELAND

1162 S Main Road, Delvecchio Anita M; Delvecchio Michael Joseph, Frable Troy; Loper Ashlie, 5/8/2020. $179,000

4343 Lake Road, Brandt Development Llc; Brandt Jason, Cervini Thomas J Jr, 5/8/2020. $213,500

3035 Athens Way, Solano Glenda, Petway Karen M, 5/8/2020. $179,000

2401 S Lincoln Ave, Barnes Brian C; Barnes Mindy J, Cross Carrie Ann, 5/12/2020. $252,000

87 Louisa Lane, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc, 5/12/2020. $70,000

1970 Sunset Ave, Pnc Bank, T-Ray Investments Llc, 5/13/2020. $88,800

2417 Coronado Ave, Chambers Larry A Atty; Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust By Atty, Hernandez Nigely P; Ortiz Niverki U, 5/13/2020. $239,900

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

806 Elwood St, 3/2020. $199,000

354 Constitution Drive, 3/2020. $222,500

79 Ambermist Way, 3/2020. $390,132

44 Sheffield Drive, 3/2020. $147,500

111 Sunrise Blvd, 3/2020. $304,000

1206 Ocean St, 3/2020. $268,500

247 Maple Lane, 3/2020. $238,000

36 Nautilus Blvd, 3/2020. $200,550

724 Radcliffe Road, 3/2020. $375,000

Nantucket Road, 3/2020. $18,000

310 Lacey Road, 3/2020. $400,000

311 Beach Blvd, 3/2020. $100,000

719 Hazelton Ave, 3/2020. $259,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

127 Byrce Lan,; 2/2020. $285,000

36 Willard Drive, 2/2020. $519,900

1197 Beach Lane, 2/2020. $347,000

298 Mermaid Drive, 2/2020. $210,000

19 Joan Drive, 2/2020. $435,000

8 Merle Drive, 2/2020. $570,000

18 Cranberry Road, 2/2020. $82,500

850 Jane Drive, 2/2020. $185,000

60 Summerhill Drive, 2/2020. $180,000

189 Yeoman Road, 2/2020. $160,000

231 Joy Road, 2/2020. $225,000

263 Hilliard Blvd, 2/2020. $272,500

164 Liberty Ave, 2/2020. $181,125

485 Mermaid Drive, 2/2020. $355,000

1928 Mill Creek Road, 2/2020. $525,000

1190 Beach Lane, 2/2020. $108,000

22 Atlantis Ave, 2/2020. $155,000

24 Peggy Lane, 2/2020. $418,000

1951 Mill Creek Road, 2/2020. $894,000

43 Highland Drive, 2/2020. $165,000

1002 Crew Lane, 2/2020. $279,000

190 Eileen Lane, 2/2020. $632,000

19 Cape Court, 2/2020. $315,000

1475 Mill Creek Road, 2/2020. $465,000

161 Southard Drive, 2/2020. $350,000

21 Sylvia Lane, 2/2020. $236,000

12 Patrick Drive, 2/2020. $225,000

1312 East Bay Ave, 2/2020. $82,500

2 Bay Breeze Court, 2/2020. $305,000

780 Pennsylvania Ave, 2/2020. $250,000

140 Gangway Lane, 2/2020. $329,900

1177 Barnacle Drive, 2/2020. $200,000

128 Melanie Way, 2/2020. $180,000

1804 Breakers Drive, 2/2020. $354,000

181 Sextant Road, 2/2020. $222,500

8 Rosalyn Drive, 2/2020. $345,000

11 West St, 2/2020. $195,000

63 Sycamore Road, 2/2020. $135,000

119 Thousand Oak Lane, 2/2020. $355,000

129 Inlet Ave, 2/2020. $235,000

116 Barracuda Road, 2/2020. $340,000

66 Bradshaw Drive, 2/2020. $371,340

20 Farrah Drive, 2/2020. $208,000

71 Mark Drive, 2/2020. $762,500

15 Newport Road, 2/2020. $195,000

1206 Barnacle Drive, 2/2020. $242,500

127 Bluejacket Ave, 2/2020. $379,900

22b Sycamore Ave, 2/2020. $70,000

