Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
311 Pennsylvania Ave, Monopoly Management Llc Haines William D; 05/07/20. $115,000
107 Woods Road, Dangelo Paula Otoole Ronald; 05/08/20. $173,000
ATLANTIC CITY
118 N Rhode Island Ave, Harmon Stephanie Gales Joi; 05/01/20. $137,000
2520 Arctic Ave, Akhter Sherin Rahman Mahbub; 05/04/20. $143,000
3912 South Blvd, Cordivari Dominic T Steingard Bernice/Atty; 05/05/20. $311,000
404-46 Trinity Ave, Uhland Ivana J Rosenbaum Yenta; 05/06/20. $213,000
BRIGANTINE
305 22nd St So, Ness Maria Mt305 Brig Llc; $535,000
327 Seashell Lane, Linarte Kimberly Alper Jonathan; 05/01/20. $258,000
4609 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit A, Byrne William C Dambra Anthony Sr; 05/01/20. $550,000
310 36th St South Unit 1, Bracciale Jeffrey B Giacobbe Frank; 05/05/20. $249,000
3312 W Brigantine Ave, Gfy Hospitality Llc Jersey Fresh Seafood Llc; 05/05/20. $240,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
105 Glenrock Road, Reed John T Urena Nogue Michaele; 05/01/20. $55,000
133 Heather Croft, Altamirano Ruth Mcalister Kathleen; 05/01/20. $96,000
22 Marshall Drive, Kenny David A Strothers Evan; 05/01/20. $422,500
11 Vella La Vella Lane, Feliciano Sadid Jr Amjad Rehman Inc; 05/04/20. $144,700
15 Welshire Drive, Stetser Laura Randall Michae; 05/04/20. $453,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
113 Great Creek Road, Molloy Edward Cristini John; 05/01/20. $425,000
18 Fays Court, Fortna Christopher R Dr Horton Inc Nj; 05/01/20. $285,000
341 S Mannheim Ave, Grunow Brent Grunow Willard R/Exrx; 05/04/20. $150,000
697 Cypress Pt Drive, Eattock Edward M Capaldo Alfonso S; 05/04/20. $265,000
654 Lakefront Circle, Gaskill Ashley E Callens Patricia; 05/05/20. $152,955
679 Cypress Pt Drive, Onel Naz Barbarossa Frederick T; 05/05/20. $250,000
Cape May County
CAPE MAY
822 Stockton Ave, Jayjam LLC Rosenberger Andrew T; 06/2020. $650,000
Lot 81 Block 1061, Slack Julie L Deon Grace M; 06/2020. $875,000
1214 Maryland Ave, Cape Home Inv LLC Robertson John C; 06/2020. $1,477,500
Lot 3.14 Block 1172, Perillo Salvatore Matarazzo Anthony; 06/2020. $2,600,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
102 Caroline Ave, Hofferica William Hellinger Donald; 06/2020. $190,000
4 Beechwood Ave, Kelley Thomas P Fahy Donna Lee; 06/2020. $192,500
1626 Morris St, Jamison James M Young-Shipley Nancy A; 06/2020. $221,500
Lot 21 Block 391.02, Jcm Dev LLC Hotaling Scott A; 06/2020. $249,900
50 E Delaware Parkway, Musmul LLC Bolle Zoe E; 06/2020. $250,000
OCEAN CITY
200 Bay Ave, Sawicky Properties LLC Armour Linda F; $190,000
Lot 6 Block 3405, Genther Christine Zubrzycki Mark; 06/2020. $310,000
130 West Ave, Thompson Andrew J Finley Matthew; $315,000
5447 Central Ave Un 2, Be Jonathan A Keyak Paula Capri; 06/2020. $350,000
610 Chelsea Place 1st Fl, Cosgrove Joseph C III D’Orazio Dino; 06/2020. $357,000
Lot 23 Block 901, Young Maria Boone Michele A; 06/2020. $383,500
Lot 15 Block 3350, Roegiers Jan Alden Doyle Kathleen M; 06/2020. $390,000
141 Clipper Drive, Maund H Keith Ii Murphy James E; 06/2020. $425,000
Lot 11 Block 305, Flaherty Carole Ann Hoffman Gary; 06/2020. $442,500
3904-06 West Ave, Mastro Andrew Ross Sarli Matthew S; 06/2020. $480,000
WILDWOOD CREST
149B W Buttercup Road, Maurer Herman J Trust Casper Raymond; $507,500
Lot 16 Block 3, Branciforti Grace Leitz James Joseph; $257,000
5900 New Jersey Ave, Borda Angela Wildwood Crest Boro; $375,000
223 E Morning Glory Road, Dekalb Robert V Posternock Daniel; $465,000
Lot 18 Block 75, Woodward David L Baran Michael; $515,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
Water St, 25 S Pearl Llc; Slade Ricardo, Spano Partners Holdings Llc, 5/13/2020. $181,982.66
Casarow Drive, Inrun Delaware Llc; Relleg Group Llc, Indian Run 2020 Llc, 5/20/2020. $9,300,000
251 South Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 By Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, 5/21/2020, $25,000.00
172 Hampton St, Blizzard Matthew J, Castillo Yuliza Rojas; Juarez Benjamin Fonseca, 5/28/2020. $38,000
135 W Broad St, Kernan Daidre A; Kernan Stephen P, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda, 5/28/2020. $17,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
185 W Park Drive, Parenti Vincent J Sr; Vinvic Llc, I&H Homes Llc, 5/19/2020. $55,000
327 Beebe Run Road, Karpiak Michele; Karpiak-Molloy Michele Aka; Molloy Gregory M; Molloy Michele Karpiak Fka, Belasco Matthew; Feldman Larry H, 5/21/2020. $434,000
26 Old Meeting House Road, Bruvik Benjamin; Dascenzo Timothy; Homelink Development Llc, Burnham Zachary, 5/26/2020. $179,000
MILLVILLE
116 N Fourth St, Hopely Warren; Shore Management Company Of Delaware Valley Inc, Gonzalez Coralis, 5/11/2020. $69,900
145 Cottage St, Baccile Anna; Baccile Carmen, Gilson Florence; Gilson H Victor, 5/13/2020. $246,000
2940 W Main St, Multinational Church Of America, Jerusalem The Holy Ghost School Of Deliverance, 5/14/2020. $50,000
154 River Drive, Branco Maria F; Fatuxa Group Llc, Barber Janeese, 5/14/2020. $168,000
2414 Mistletoe Lane, Mckelvey Cheryl; Mckelvey George Est, Lee-Watkins Jaleesa D, 5/15/2020. $174,000
55 Ettie Drive, 1900 Capital Trust Ii By Trust By Atty; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Rankine Christina; Robinson Alexander, 5/15/2020. $229,000
7 Schooner Drive, Garbarino Jeanne C; Garbarino Vincent J, Kleiner Kevin E; Kleiner Miriam J, 5/18/2020. $370,000
211 Maurice St, Mcmahon James; R&J Real Estate Llc, Concepcion Angel, 5/18/2020. $40,000
66 Porreca Drive, Leverlock Teresa Aka; Leverock Nikolas E; Leverock Teresa Aka, Palizay Luke James, 5/18/2020. $169,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
189 Centerton Road, Neff Lena, Cruz Sofia Chavez; Santiago Mariano Ruiz, 5/14/2020. $165,000
16 Husted Station Road, Hayes Filomena S Dizon; Hayes Garrett P, Regalbuto Builders Llc, 5/19/2020. $27,500
226 Love Lane, Pilla Helen G; Pilla Michael J Est, Wagoner Donald C, 5/28/2020. $318,000
4 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey, 5/28/2020. $38,000
6 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey, 5/28/2020. $38,000
7 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey, 5/28/2020. $38,000
3 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey, 5/28/2020. $38,000
1 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc - New Jersey; 5/28/2020. $38,000
5 Davis Drive, Phillips Angel; Phillips Michael D, Chiarello Tyler J; Pepper Makayla C, 5/28/2020. $188,000
245 Centerton Road, Regalbuto Builders Llc; Regalbuto Samuel R, Nutt Shane S, 5/26/2020. $184,900
VINELAND
1162 S Main Road, Delvecchio Anita M; Delvecchio Michael Joseph, Frable Troy; Loper Ashlie, 5/8/2020. $179,000
4343 Lake Road, Brandt Development Llc; Brandt Jason, Cervini Thomas J Jr, 5/8/2020. $213,500
3035 Athens Way, Solano Glenda, Petway Karen M, 5/8/2020. $179,000
2401 S Lincoln Ave, Barnes Brian C; Barnes Mindy J, Cross Carrie Ann, 5/12/2020. $252,000
87 Louisa Lane, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc, 5/12/2020. $70,000
1970 Sunset Ave, Pnc Bank, T-Ray Investments Llc, 5/13/2020. $88,800
2417 Coronado Ave, Chambers Larry A Atty; Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust By Atty, Hernandez Nigely P; Ortiz Niverki U, 5/13/2020. $239,900
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
806 Elwood St, 3/2020. $199,000
354 Constitution Drive, 3/2020. $222,500
79 Ambermist Way, 3/2020. $390,132
44 Sheffield Drive, 3/2020. $147,500
111 Sunrise Blvd, 3/2020. $304,000
1206 Ocean St, 3/2020. $268,500
247 Maple Lane, 3/2020. $238,000
36 Nautilus Blvd, 3/2020. $200,550
724 Radcliffe Road, 3/2020. $375,000
Nantucket Road, 3/2020. $18,000
310 Lacey Road, 3/2020. $400,000
311 Beach Blvd, 3/2020. $100,000
719 Hazelton Ave, 3/2020. $259,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
127 Byrce Lan,; 2/2020. $285,000
36 Willard Drive, 2/2020. $519,900
1197 Beach Lane, 2/2020. $347,000
298 Mermaid Drive, 2/2020. $210,000
19 Joan Drive, 2/2020. $435,000
8 Merle Drive, 2/2020. $570,000
18 Cranberry Road, 2/2020. $82,500
850 Jane Drive, 2/2020. $185,000
60 Summerhill Drive, 2/2020. $180,000
189 Yeoman Road, 2/2020. $160,000
231 Joy Road, 2/2020. $225,000
263 Hilliard Blvd, 2/2020. $272,500
164 Liberty Ave, 2/2020. $181,125
485 Mermaid Drive, 2/2020. $355,000
1928 Mill Creek Road, 2/2020. $525,000
1190 Beach Lane, 2/2020. $108,000
22 Atlantis Ave, 2/2020. $155,000
24 Peggy Lane, 2/2020. $418,000
1951 Mill Creek Road, 2/2020. $894,000
43 Highland Drive, 2/2020. $165,000
1002 Crew Lane, 2/2020. $279,000
190 Eileen Lane, 2/2020. $632,000
19 Cape Court, 2/2020. $315,000
1475 Mill Creek Road, 2/2020. $465,000
161 Southard Drive, 2/2020. $350,000
21 Sylvia Lane, 2/2020. $236,000
12 Patrick Drive, 2/2020. $225,000
1312 East Bay Ave, 2/2020. $82,500
2 Bay Breeze Court, 2/2020. $305,000
780 Pennsylvania Ave, 2/2020. $250,000
140 Gangway Lane, 2/2020. $329,900
1177 Barnacle Drive, 2/2020. $200,000
128 Melanie Way, 2/2020. $180,000
1804 Breakers Drive, 2/2020. $354,000
181 Sextant Road, 2/2020. $222,500
8 Rosalyn Drive, 2/2020. $345,000
11 West St, 2/2020. $195,000
63 Sycamore Road, 2/2020. $135,000
119 Thousand Oak Lane, 2/2020. $355,000
129 Inlet Ave, 2/2020. $235,000
116 Barracuda Road, 2/2020. $340,000
66 Bradshaw Drive, 2/2020. $371,340
20 Farrah Drive, 2/2020. $208,000
71 Mark Drive, 2/2020. $762,500
15 Newport Road, 2/2020. $195,000
1206 Barnacle Drive, 2/2020. $242,500
127 Bluejacket Ave, 2/2020. $379,900
22b Sycamore Ave, 2/2020. $70,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
