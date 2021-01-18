 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk’s offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

223 29th St, James Thomas P Vintzel Timothy J; 11/2020. 11/2020. $1,275,000

24 W 23rd St, Sibson Thomas M Standeven Diane E; 11/2020. $310,000

24 W 23rd St, Sibson James W Standeven Diane E; 11/2020. $310,000

152 26th St, Jones Robert C Andres Edward M; 11/2020. $265,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 10 Block 494.01, Oronzio Dorothy Snappy Home Buyer LLC; 11/2020. $56,251

783 Stimpson Lane, Wright John Wolfe James Robert; 11/2020. $999,000

1226B Wilson Drive, Tamagni Henry J III Gunther Charles F; 11/2020. $925,000

312 Portsmouth Road, Ladzinski Gerard Robert Salvo Michael; 11/2020. $562,500

411 Baywyn Road, Satt Michael J Hayes Thomas A Jr; 11/2020. $390,000

1100 Seashore Road, Brandenburg Zane R Brandenburg Clay B; 11/2020. $350,000

28 W Wilde Ave, N L Martucci Prps LLC Kelly Thomas K Jr; 11/2020. $349,000

23 Folsom Road, Mc Gay Kelly A 405 First LLC; 11/2020. $345,000

202 W Florida Ave, Riederer Lynnda Marble Judith Feighery; $289,700

216 Deborah Lane, Seeger Richard D Beebe Jeffrey; 11/2020. $272,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

276 Indian Trail, Higman Joseph Garbarino Derek N; 11/2020. $294,914

1430 Burleigh Ave, Christie Frederick J Est Hoskins Melissa A; 11/2020. $249,900

1703 Route 9 North, Cosenza Debra Avetsisiants Raman; 11/2020. $220,000

10 Blueberry Lane, Paynter Blaine Orris Nina; 11/2020. $219,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

507 W Mulberry Ave, Hall Ruby D Dykan William P; 10/2020. $200,000

510 E 14th Ave Un 309, Beccari Maureen Zlotnik Vladislan; 10/2020. $189,900

1100 New Jersey Ave, Medina Marisol Jordan Crystal; 10/2020. $170,000

2409 Central Ave, Mee Justin Fiore Gerard Jr; 10/2020. $149,000

1309 Surf Ave, Zambardi Grace Tanner Karen; 10/2020. $136,000

431 E 19th Ave, Spencer Daniel Jr Kahlert Gregory P; 10/2020. $115,000

110 W Walnut Ave, Derham Kevin V Muhly Frances E; 11/2020. $679,900

513 E 19Th Ave Un 205, Hurwitz Harold Nuneviller Steven Jr; 11/2020. $618,000

216 E 5th Ave, Miller Jason Hallmark Properties Of PA; 11/2020. $600,000

1103 Seaboard Circle, Coltri Norman R Sivek Karl A; 11/2020. $587,500

335 W 19th Ave, Tierney Mathew M Harvey Michael E; 11/2020. $538,600

OCEAN CITY

1332 Haven Ave, Andrews Sue Step One-Pinnacle Const Mgmt LLC; 11/2020. $400,000

408 Welsey Ave Un 105, Atwell Christine E Aaron Daniel F; 11/2020. $365,000

1138-40 Bay Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Smith Otto Ryan Gerald; 11/2020. $365,000

2 Garfield Place, Ogden Albert Gresh Virginia; 11/2020. $350,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 301, Young Martin Zeiset Reuben; 11/2020. $330,000

1138 Central Ave, Fraunces John P Bercik Mary Lynn; 11/2020. $312,000

1138-40 Bay Ave Un A 1st Fl, Smith Otto Aronimink Props LLC; 11/2020. $310,000

817 A,B,C Pelham Place Un C 3rd Fl, Pearce Adam Zwall Tim; 11/2020. $300,000

3844-44 Central Ave, Tegler Thomas M Harvey Philip; 11/2020. $2,200,000

71 Spruce Road, Dunne Peter Bell Matthew Kevin; 11/2020. $1,729,000

2708 Wesley Ave, Stimmler Gale H G Ward Keever Iv Rev Trust; 11/2020. $1,500,000

4225-27 Central Ave 1st Fl, Jevie Investment Co Quain John M; 11/2020. $1,300,000

5600 Central Ave 1St Fl, Simmers Richard Murphy Elizabeth; 11/2020. $1,099,000

38 W 15th St, Paolini Robert J Delsordo Joseph A; 11/2020. $991,888

146 Roosevelt Blvd, Armenia Daniel J Lundholm Paul B Jr; 11/2020. $979,000

3502 Vernon Lake, Salcor 1 LLC Tedesco Michael; 11/2020. $905,000

4512 Central Ave Un 1, Byerley Properties LLC Fitzgerald Michael; 11/2020. $840,000

3102 Central Ave, Brown Joseph C Serowatka John J; 11/2020. $750,000

SEA ISLE CITY

233 86th St, Christie Edward J Pyne Lynne M; 11/2020. $1,410,000

24 52nd St West, Moran Robert E Jr Exr Albero Michael Anthony; 11/2020. $1,390,000

137 71st St, Truax Dennis C Dreyer Joseph; 11/2020. $1,125,500

1400 Landis Ave South Un, Web 198 LLC Conte David; 11/2020. $960,000

219 85th St, Thomas John W Redfern Ocean LLC; 11/2020. $950,000

33 42nd St Un 303, A & L LLC Hughes James P; 11/2020. $819,000

236 37th St West Un, Allen David P Ross Brian; 11/2020. $815,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

37 Foxborough Road, Allegretto Anthony Jr Spiegel Stacy; 11/2020. $325,000

57 Linda Lane, Young Mary G Smith Timothy S; 11/2020. $292,500

47 Evergreen Drive, Jamison Daniel W Phifer Lauren E; 11/2020. $284,000

WILDWOOD

312 E Hand Ave Un 11, Oliver Patricia N Anglin Charles K Jr; 11/2020. $139,000

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 516, Sunnydaze Shore Rntls LLC Laute Mark E; 11/2020. $85,000

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 506, Lindberger Lorraine Radwan Tamer; 11/2020. $84,000

5201 Ocean Ave, Bobon William L Conte Gerardo; 11/2020. $370,000

410 W Youngs Ave, Wurster Edward Cafiero Andrew J; 11/2020. $342,500

216 W Glenwood Ave, Demayo Michael Guarracino Joseph Nicholas; 11/2020. $330,000

236 E Baker Ave, Recchia Edward R Michaels Andrew; 11/2020. $329,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9101 Atlantic Ave #205, Loniewski Brendalee C Cappa Anthony H; 11/2020. $135,000

402 E St Paul Ave Un 207, Connolly John Gorman Andrew John; 11/2020. $129,000

5605 Pacific Ave, Blue Bee Pro LLC Fredericks Paulette; 11/2020. $849,000

116 E Farragut Road, Tribbett David W Varner Philip T; 11/2020. $840,000

9401 Atlantic Ave, Powers Kevin Hartley Joseph W; 11/2020. $730,000

121-123 W Buttercup Road Un 123, Denittis Felicia Anne E Rosso Susan M; 11/2020. $569,000

408 E Farragut Road, Rehrer Daniel Loospari Romik; 11/2020. $535,000

7411 Pacific Ave, Adco-4 LLC Wc Shore Works LLC; $750,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

22 Cedarbrook Ave, 9/8/202. $145,000

271 South Ave, 9/9/2020. $54,000

59 Central Ave, 9/10/2020. $20,000

168 N Laurel St,9/10/2020. $168,000

170 N Laurel St, 9/10/2020. $49,000

249 E Commerce St &C, 9/11/2020. $50,400

113 Spring St, 9/15/2020. $93,300

27 Victory Road, 9/15/2020. $62,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

12 Holly Ave, 9/9/2020. $135,000

71 Button Mill Road, 9/9/2020. $50,000

1255 Highway 77, 9/11/2020. $135,000

60 Centerton Road, 9/15/2020. $180,000

686 James Drive, 9/16/2020. $185,000

453 Centerton Road, 9/16/2020. $205,000

56 W Sunset Pine Drive, 9/25/2020. $255,000

VINELAND

424 Salem Ave, 9/10/2020. $223,000

4377 Robert Drive, 9/10/2020. $55,000

2251 Maple Ave, 9/10/2020. $80,000

1347 Oak Lane, 9/10/2020. $94,000

2210 Hance Bridge Road &C, 9/10/2020. $220,000

705 Tulip St, 9/11/2020. $160,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

26 West 3rd St, 9/2020. $759,000

40 West 4th St Unit 8, 9/2020. $780,000

3 East 28 St, 9/2020. $1,200,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

6 Dovetree Court, 9/2020. $189,000

51 Mirage Blvd, 9/2020. $195,000

207 Rahway Road, 9/2020. $200,000

55 Robin Lane, 9/2020. $200,000

21 3rd St, 9/2020. $200,000

57 Ravenwood Blvd, 9/2020. $211,000

46 Schooner Ave, 9/2020. $211,000

6 Revere Court, 9/2020. $212,000

119 Windward Drive, 9/2020. $215,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

203 Davis Ave, 9/2020. $160,000

356 Yorktown Drive, 9/2020. $165,000

346 Yorktown Drive, 9/2020. $170,000

118 Nantucket Road, 9/2020. $179,900

310 Bunnell Place, 9/2020. $180,000

501 Lacey Road, 9/2020. $190,000

411 Hemlock Drive, 9/2020. $194,500

24 Canterbury Drive, 9/2020. $196,500

1847 Lakeside Drive South, 9/2020. $198,000

301 Quail Hill Drive, 9/2020. $200,000

811 Maple Road, 9/2020. $202,000

404 Laurel Blvd, 9/2020. $208,500

1415 Riverview Drive, 9/2020. $214,500

903 Pensacola Road, 9/2020. $220,000

633 Twin River Drive, 9/2020. $225,000

2069 Crestwood Drive, 9/2020. $225,250

418 Irons St, 9/2020. $227,000

939 Alpine St, 9/2020. $237,500

69 Cranterbury Drive, 9/2020. $240,000

229 Spruce Lane, 9/2020. $245,575

208 Bay Way, 9/2020. $247,000

1528 Beverly Road, 9/2020. $248,000

1233 Clearwater St, 9/2020. $250,000

110 Greenwood Lane, 9/2020. $250,000

810 Devon St, 9/2020. $250,000

202 Walnut Drive, 9/2020. $250,000

704 Chelsea St, 9/2020. $257,000

1618 Whitcomb Road, 9/2020. $260,000

115 Pineway Drive, 9/2020. $265,000

80 Haines St, 9/2020. $265,000

620 W Lacey Road Unit #6, 9/2020. $265,000

1432 Edgemere St, 9/2020. $265,000

19 Sunrise Blvd, 9/2020. $265,000

1653 Woodland Road, 9/2020. $269,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

490 Parkertown Drive, 9/2020. $27,500

Nugentwown Road, 9/2020. $47,000

1 West Thames Road, 9/2020. $59,000

13 Thames Road, 9/2020. $60,000

38 West Dory Drive, 9/2020. $67,000

776 Route 9N, 9/2020. $70,357

8 Red Oak Lane, 9/2020. $80,000

132 East Dory Drive, 9/2020. $80,000

61 Dock St, 9/2020. $89,000

104 East Holly Lane, 9/2020. $97,000

62 Townhouse Lane, 9/2020. $116,100

49 Vincent Court, 9/2020. $143,000

127 Lake Medford Lane, 9/2020. $144,777

3 West Dory Drive, 9/2020. $150,000

6 Ketch Court, 9/2020. $153,700

101c South Captains Drive, 9/2020. $154,000

205 Lexington Drive, 9/2020. $160,000

15 Cohanzick Court, 9/2020. $160,000

14 West Schuylkill Road,9/2020. $167,000

52 Seagull Drive, 9/2020. $185,000

8 N Boom Way, 9/2020. $185,000

44 Fazio Court, 9/2020. $185,000

56 Briarwood Drive, 9/2020. $195,000

100 Lake Erie Court, 9/2020. $196,000

26 Pelican Lane, 9/2020. $200,000

205 Taylor St, 9/2020. $215,000

118 Cedarbrook Lane, 9/2020. $215,900

6 Teakwood Drive, 9/2020. $219,332

108 East Sail Cove, 9/2020. $220,000

51 Kentucky Drive, 9/2020. $220,000

103 E Sail Drive, 9/2020. $224,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

1072a Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $670,000

7707 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $671,500

22w Carolina Ave, 9/2020. $699,000

22 West Carolina Ave Unit B, 9/2020. $699,000

9 W 86th St, 9/2020. $700,000

8209-11 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $710,000

8302 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $715,000

102 West Roosevelt Ave Boat Slip 1, 9/2020. $715,000

12 W Culver Ave, 9/2020. $729,000

14 East Selfridge Ave, 9/2020. $730,000

15 Hodgson Lane, 9/2020. $765,000

13 West Connecticut Ave, 9/2020. $785,000

23 E 37th St, 9/2020. $795,000

104 E 15th St, 9/2020. $810,000

4 East Surf Ave, 9/2020. $830,000

107e 23rd St, 9/2020. $875,000

31 W 86th St, 9/2020. $880,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

418 Cheyenne Drive, 9/2020. $269,900

125 Bonita Road, 9/2020. $275,000

1 Country Lane, 9/2020. $282,500

17 Southwind Drive, 9/2020. $283,000

9 Walnut St, 9/2020. $285,000

90 Dock Ave, 9/2020. $293,000

6 North Olympia Drive, 9/2020. $300,000

9 Longport Court, 9/2020. $330,000

111 Barnegat Beach Drive, 9/2020. $350,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

149 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $150,000

35 Barry Lane, 9/2020. $173,800

484 Outrigger Lane, 9/2020. $175,000

216 Sextant Road, 9/2020. $190,000

61 Oxycocus Road, 9/2020. $195,000

475 Lighthouse Drive, 9/2020. $200,000

1030 Driftwood Ave, 9/2020. $200,000

368 Morris Blvd, 9/2020. $208,000

1049 Driftwood Ave, 9/2020. $208,500

1203 Coast Ave, 9/2020. $216,000

131 Bluejacket Ave, 9/2020. $220,000

41 Cornell Drive, 9/2020. $222,500

37 Flipper Ave, 9/2020. $223,000

33 Highland Drive, 9/2020. $225,000

141 Bowsprit Road, 9/2020. $225,000

13 Greenridge Drive, 9/2020. $230,000

534 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $230,000

117 Yeoman Road, 9/2020. $231,500

110 Longwood Drive, 9/2020. $234,500

140 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $238,500

117 Lubbers Lane, 9/2020. $240,000

SURF CITY

280 N 15th St, 9/2020. $580,000

245 N 17th St, 9/2020. $650,000

713 North Barnegat Ave, 9/2020. $749,900

319 South 2nd St, 9/2020. $770,000

TUCKERTON

702 Lady Slipper Court, 9/2020. $144,900

404 Ibis Court, 9/2020. $146,000

545 West Main St, 9/2020. $155,000

326 Bay Avenue, 9/2020. $182,500

407 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $200,000

215 Third Avenue, 9/2020. $259,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

