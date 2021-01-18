How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk’s offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
223 29th St, James Thomas P Vintzel Timothy J; 11/2020. 11/2020. $1,275,000
24 W 23rd St, Sibson Thomas M Standeven Diane E; 11/2020. $310,000
24 W 23rd St, Sibson James W Standeven Diane E; 11/2020. $310,000
152 26th St, Jones Robert C Andres Edward M; 11/2020. $265,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 10 Block 494.01, Oronzio Dorothy Snappy Home Buyer LLC; 11/2020. $56,251
783 Stimpson Lane, Wright John Wolfe James Robert; 11/2020. $999,000
1226B Wilson Drive, Tamagni Henry J III Gunther Charles F; 11/2020. $925,000
312 Portsmouth Road, Ladzinski Gerard Robert Salvo Michael; 11/2020. $562,500
411 Baywyn Road, Satt Michael J Hayes Thomas A Jr; 11/2020. $390,000
1100 Seashore Road, Brandenburg Zane R Brandenburg Clay B; 11/2020. $350,000
28 W Wilde Ave, N L Martucci Prps LLC Kelly Thomas K Jr; 11/2020. $349,000
23 Folsom Road, Mc Gay Kelly A 405 First LLC; 11/2020. $345,000
202 W Florida Ave, Riederer Lynnda Marble Judith Feighery; $289,700
216 Deborah Lane, Seeger Richard D Beebe Jeffrey; 11/2020. $272,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
276 Indian Trail, Higman Joseph Garbarino Derek N; 11/2020. $294,914
1430 Burleigh Ave, Christie Frederick J Est Hoskins Melissa A; 11/2020. $249,900
1703 Route 9 North, Cosenza Debra Avetsisiants Raman; 11/2020. $220,000
10 Blueberry Lane, Paynter Blaine Orris Nina; 11/2020. $219,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
507 W Mulberry Ave, Hall Ruby D Dykan William P; 10/2020. $200,000
510 E 14th Ave Un 309, Beccari Maureen Zlotnik Vladislan; 10/2020. $189,900
1100 New Jersey Ave, Medina Marisol Jordan Crystal; 10/2020. $170,000
2409 Central Ave, Mee Justin Fiore Gerard Jr; 10/2020. $149,000
1309 Surf Ave, Zambardi Grace Tanner Karen; 10/2020. $136,000
431 E 19th Ave, Spencer Daniel Jr Kahlert Gregory P; 10/2020. $115,000
110 W Walnut Ave, Derham Kevin V Muhly Frances E; 11/2020. $679,900
513 E 19Th Ave Un 205, Hurwitz Harold Nuneviller Steven Jr; 11/2020. $618,000
216 E 5th Ave, Miller Jason Hallmark Properties Of PA; 11/2020. $600,000
1103 Seaboard Circle, Coltri Norman R Sivek Karl A; 11/2020. $587,500
335 W 19th Ave, Tierney Mathew M Harvey Michael E; 11/2020. $538,600
OCEAN CITY
1332 Haven Ave, Andrews Sue Step One-Pinnacle Const Mgmt LLC; 11/2020. $400,000
408 Welsey Ave Un 105, Atwell Christine E Aaron Daniel F; 11/2020. $365,000
1138-40 Bay Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Smith Otto Ryan Gerald; 11/2020. $365,000
2 Garfield Place, Ogden Albert Gresh Virginia; 11/2020. $350,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 301, Young Martin Zeiset Reuben; 11/2020. $330,000
1138 Central Ave, Fraunces John P Bercik Mary Lynn; 11/2020. $312,000
1138-40 Bay Ave Un A 1st Fl, Smith Otto Aronimink Props LLC; 11/2020. $310,000
817 A,B,C Pelham Place Un C 3rd Fl, Pearce Adam Zwall Tim; 11/2020. $300,000
3844-44 Central Ave, Tegler Thomas M Harvey Philip; 11/2020. $2,200,000
71 Spruce Road, Dunne Peter Bell Matthew Kevin; 11/2020. $1,729,000
2708 Wesley Ave, Stimmler Gale H G Ward Keever Iv Rev Trust; 11/2020. $1,500,000
4225-27 Central Ave 1st Fl, Jevie Investment Co Quain John M; 11/2020. $1,300,000
5600 Central Ave 1St Fl, Simmers Richard Murphy Elizabeth; 11/2020. $1,099,000
38 W 15th St, Paolini Robert J Delsordo Joseph A; 11/2020. $991,888
146 Roosevelt Blvd, Armenia Daniel J Lundholm Paul B Jr; 11/2020. $979,000
3502 Vernon Lake, Salcor 1 LLC Tedesco Michael; 11/2020. $905,000
4512 Central Ave Un 1, Byerley Properties LLC Fitzgerald Michael; 11/2020. $840,000
3102 Central Ave, Brown Joseph C Serowatka John J; 11/2020. $750,000
SEA ISLE CITY
233 86th St, Christie Edward J Pyne Lynne M; 11/2020. $1,410,000
24 52nd St West, Moran Robert E Jr Exr Albero Michael Anthony; 11/2020. $1,390,000
137 71st St, Truax Dennis C Dreyer Joseph; 11/2020. $1,125,500
1400 Landis Ave South Un, Web 198 LLC Conte David; 11/2020. $960,000
219 85th St, Thomas John W Redfern Ocean LLC; 11/2020. $950,000
33 42nd St Un 303, A & L LLC Hughes James P; 11/2020. $819,000
236 37th St West Un, Allen David P Ross Brian; 11/2020. $815,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
37 Foxborough Road, Allegretto Anthony Jr Spiegel Stacy; 11/2020. $325,000
57 Linda Lane, Young Mary G Smith Timothy S; 11/2020. $292,500
47 Evergreen Drive, Jamison Daniel W Phifer Lauren E; 11/2020. $284,000
WILDWOOD
312 E Hand Ave Un 11, Oliver Patricia N Anglin Charles K Jr; 11/2020. $139,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 516, Sunnydaze Shore Rntls LLC Laute Mark E; 11/2020. $85,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 506, Lindberger Lorraine Radwan Tamer; 11/2020. $84,000
5201 Ocean Ave, Bobon William L Conte Gerardo; 11/2020. $370,000
410 W Youngs Ave, Wurster Edward Cafiero Andrew J; 11/2020. $342,500
216 W Glenwood Ave, Demayo Michael Guarracino Joseph Nicholas; 11/2020. $330,000
236 E Baker Ave, Recchia Edward R Michaels Andrew; 11/2020. $329,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9101 Atlantic Ave #205, Loniewski Brendalee C Cappa Anthony H; 11/2020. $135,000
402 E St Paul Ave Un 207, Connolly John Gorman Andrew John; 11/2020. $129,000
5605 Pacific Ave, Blue Bee Pro LLC Fredericks Paulette; 11/2020. $849,000
116 E Farragut Road, Tribbett David W Varner Philip T; 11/2020. $840,000
9401 Atlantic Ave, Powers Kevin Hartley Joseph W; 11/2020. $730,000
121-123 W Buttercup Road Un 123, Denittis Felicia Anne E Rosso Susan M; 11/2020. $569,000
408 E Farragut Road, Rehrer Daniel Loospari Romik; 11/2020. $535,000
7411 Pacific Ave, Adco-4 LLC Wc Shore Works LLC; $750,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
22 Cedarbrook Ave, 9/8/202. $145,000
271 South Ave, 9/9/2020. $54,000
59 Central Ave, 9/10/2020. $20,000
168 N Laurel St,9/10/2020. $168,000
170 N Laurel St, 9/10/2020. $49,000
249 E Commerce St &C, 9/11/2020. $50,400
113 Spring St, 9/15/2020. $93,300
27 Victory Road, 9/15/2020. $62,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
12 Holly Ave, 9/9/2020. $135,000
71 Button Mill Road, 9/9/2020. $50,000
1255 Highway 77, 9/11/2020. $135,000
60 Centerton Road, 9/15/2020. $180,000
686 James Drive, 9/16/2020. $185,000
453 Centerton Road, 9/16/2020. $205,000
56 W Sunset Pine Drive, 9/25/2020. $255,000
VINELAND
424 Salem Ave, 9/10/2020. $223,000
4377 Robert Drive, 9/10/2020. $55,000
2251 Maple Ave, 9/10/2020. $80,000
1347 Oak Lane, 9/10/2020. $94,000
2210 Hance Bridge Road &C, 9/10/2020. $220,000
705 Tulip St, 9/11/2020. $160,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
26 West 3rd St, 9/2020. $759,000
40 West 4th St Unit 8, 9/2020. $780,000
3 East 28 St, 9/2020. $1,200,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
6 Dovetree Court, 9/2020. $189,000
51 Mirage Blvd, 9/2020. $195,000
207 Rahway Road, 9/2020. $200,000
55 Robin Lane, 9/2020. $200,000
21 3rd St, 9/2020. $200,000
57 Ravenwood Blvd, 9/2020. $211,000
46 Schooner Ave, 9/2020. $211,000
6 Revere Court, 9/2020. $212,000
119 Windward Drive, 9/2020. $215,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
203 Davis Ave, 9/2020. $160,000
356 Yorktown Drive, 9/2020. $165,000
346 Yorktown Drive, 9/2020. $170,000
118 Nantucket Road, 9/2020. $179,900
310 Bunnell Place, 9/2020. $180,000
501 Lacey Road, 9/2020. $190,000
411 Hemlock Drive, 9/2020. $194,500
24 Canterbury Drive, 9/2020. $196,500
1847 Lakeside Drive South, 9/2020. $198,000
301 Quail Hill Drive, 9/2020. $200,000
811 Maple Road, 9/2020. $202,000
404 Laurel Blvd, 9/2020. $208,500
1415 Riverview Drive, 9/2020. $214,500
903 Pensacola Road, 9/2020. $220,000
633 Twin River Drive, 9/2020. $225,000
2069 Crestwood Drive, 9/2020. $225,250
418 Irons St, 9/2020. $227,000
939 Alpine St, 9/2020. $237,500
69 Cranterbury Drive, 9/2020. $240,000
229 Spruce Lane, 9/2020. $245,575
208 Bay Way, 9/2020. $247,000
1528 Beverly Road, 9/2020. $248,000
1233 Clearwater St, 9/2020. $250,000
110 Greenwood Lane, 9/2020. $250,000
810 Devon St, 9/2020. $250,000
202 Walnut Drive, 9/2020. $250,000
704 Chelsea St, 9/2020. $257,000
1618 Whitcomb Road, 9/2020. $260,000
115 Pineway Drive, 9/2020. $265,000
80 Haines St, 9/2020. $265,000
620 W Lacey Road Unit #6, 9/2020. $265,000
1432 Edgemere St, 9/2020. $265,000
19 Sunrise Blvd, 9/2020. $265,000
1653 Woodland Road, 9/2020. $269,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
490 Parkertown Drive, 9/2020. $27,500
Nugentwown Road, 9/2020. $47,000
1 West Thames Road, 9/2020. $59,000
13 Thames Road, 9/2020. $60,000
38 West Dory Drive, 9/2020. $67,000
776 Route 9N, 9/2020. $70,357
8 Red Oak Lane, 9/2020. $80,000
132 East Dory Drive, 9/2020. $80,000
61 Dock St, 9/2020. $89,000
104 East Holly Lane, 9/2020. $97,000
62 Townhouse Lane, 9/2020. $116,100
49 Vincent Court, 9/2020. $143,000
127 Lake Medford Lane, 9/2020. $144,777
3 West Dory Drive, 9/2020. $150,000
6 Ketch Court, 9/2020. $153,700
101c South Captains Drive, 9/2020. $154,000
205 Lexington Drive, 9/2020. $160,000
15 Cohanzick Court, 9/2020. $160,000
14 West Schuylkill Road,9/2020. $167,000
52 Seagull Drive, 9/2020. $185,000
8 N Boom Way, 9/2020. $185,000
44 Fazio Court, 9/2020. $185,000
56 Briarwood Drive, 9/2020. $195,000
100 Lake Erie Court, 9/2020. $196,000
26 Pelican Lane, 9/2020. $200,000
205 Taylor St, 9/2020. $215,000
118 Cedarbrook Lane, 9/2020. $215,900
6 Teakwood Drive, 9/2020. $219,332
108 East Sail Cove, 9/2020. $220,000
51 Kentucky Drive, 9/2020. $220,000
103 E Sail Drive, 9/2020. $224,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1072a Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $670,000
7707 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $671,500
22w Carolina Ave, 9/2020. $699,000
22 West Carolina Ave Unit B, 9/2020. $699,000
9 W 86th St, 9/2020. $700,000
8209-11 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $710,000
8302 Beach Ave, 9/2020. $715,000
102 West Roosevelt Ave Boat Slip 1, 9/2020. $715,000
12 W Culver Ave, 9/2020. $729,000
14 East Selfridge Ave, 9/2020. $730,000
15 Hodgson Lane, 9/2020. $765,000
13 West Connecticut Ave, 9/2020. $785,000
23 E 37th St, 9/2020. $795,000
104 E 15th St, 9/2020. $810,000
4 East Surf Ave, 9/2020. $830,000
107e 23rd St, 9/2020. $875,000
31 W 86th St, 9/2020. $880,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
418 Cheyenne Drive, 9/2020. $269,900
125 Bonita Road, 9/2020. $275,000
1 Country Lane, 9/2020. $282,500
17 Southwind Drive, 9/2020. $283,000
9 Walnut St, 9/2020. $285,000
90 Dock Ave, 9/2020. $293,000
6 North Olympia Drive, 9/2020. $300,000
9 Longport Court, 9/2020. $330,000
111 Barnegat Beach Drive, 9/2020. $350,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
149 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $150,000
35 Barry Lane, 9/2020. $173,800
484 Outrigger Lane, 9/2020. $175,000
216 Sextant Road, 9/2020. $190,000
61 Oxycocus Road, 9/2020. $195,000
475 Lighthouse Drive, 9/2020. $200,000
1030 Driftwood Ave, 9/2020. $200,000
368 Morris Blvd, 9/2020. $208,000
1049 Driftwood Ave, 9/2020. $208,500
1203 Coast Ave, 9/2020. $216,000
131 Bluejacket Ave, 9/2020. $220,000
41 Cornell Drive, 9/2020. $222,500
37 Flipper Ave, 9/2020. $223,000
33 Highland Drive, 9/2020. $225,000
141 Bowsprit Road, 9/2020. $225,000
13 Greenridge Drive, 9/2020. $230,000
534 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $230,000
117 Yeoman Road, 9/2020. $231,500
110 Longwood Drive, 9/2020. $234,500
140 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $238,500
117 Lubbers Lane, 9/2020. $240,000
SURF CITY
280 N 15th St, 9/2020. $580,000
245 N 17th St, 9/2020. $650,000
713 North Barnegat Ave, 9/2020. $749,900
319 South 2nd St, 9/2020. $770,000
TUCKERTON
702 Lady Slipper Court, 9/2020. $144,900
404 Ibis Court, 9/2020. $146,000
545 West Main St, 9/2020. $155,000
326 Bay Avenue, 9/2020. $182,500
407 Kingfisher Road, 9/2020. $200,000
215 Third Avenue, 9/2020. $259,000
