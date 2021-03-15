How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
308 Sheppards Mill Road, 12/17/2020. $161,900
28 Pineview Terrace, 12/21/2020. $161,000
22 Stanger Road, 12/23/2020. $165,000
303 Sheppards Mill Road, 12/24/2020. $50,000
MILLVILLE
701 Glenside Road, 12/16/2020. $299,900
532 Manor Ave, 12/16/2020. $320,000
918 E Broad St, 12/17/2020. $100,000
103 Patricia Ave, 12/17/2020. $190,000
1601 N 2nd St, 12/17/2020. $540,000
112 E Pine St, 12/18/2020. $60,000
725 N Wade Blvd, 12/18/2020. $82,022
224 Bogden Blvd, 12/21/2020. $215,000
117 W Foundry St, 12/22/2020. $37,900
124-124 South 4th St, 12/22/2020. $90,000
401-403 Green St W, 12/22/2020. $120,000
1111 Louis Drive, 12/22/2020. $180,000
2 Mulford Ave, 12/23/2020. $160,000
516 Dock St, 12/29/2020. $50,000
9 Inqlewood Ave, 12/29/2020. $70,000
911 Fourth St North, 12/29/2020. $90,000
454 Esibill Ave, 12/29/2020. $150,000
1701 Fairton Road, 12/29/2020. $200,000
10 Homestead Drive, 12/29/2020. $210,000
15 Sycamore Rd, 12/30/2020. $149,000
Highland Ave & 930 Carmel Road, 12/31/2020. $94,900
408 Howard St, 12/31/2020. $160,000
1936 Fairton Road, 12/31/2020. $175,000
803 Pleasant Drive, 12/31/2020. $175,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
Roadstown Road and Jericho Road, 12/29/2020. $200,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
164 Landis Ave, 12/14/2020. $208,000
43 Husted Station Road, 12/14/2020. $265,000
73 S Woodruff Road, 12/15/2020. $39,000
385 Centerton Road, 12/15/2020. $167,000
903 Macarthur Drive, 12/16/2020. $38,000
31 Eisenhower Drive, 12/16/2020. $38,000
288 Woodruff Road, 12/16/2020. $270,000
1245 Highway 77, 12/22/2020. $205,000
25 Dogwood Drive, 12/23/2020. $195,000
103 Friesburg Road, 12/23/2020. $322,000
21 Westward Drive, 12/28/2020. $231,500
25 Johns Way, 12/28/2020. $316,000
39 Fern Road, 12/31/2020. $25,000
VINELAND
930 Venezia Ave, 12/3/2020. $455,000.
505 Hazel Ave, 12/4/2020. $155,000
2958 Daphne Drive, 12/4/2020. $229,500
405 N Main Road, 12/7/2020. $60,100
525 W Walnut Road, 12/7/2020. $149,000
1964 E Oak Road Unit 3, 12/8/2020. $60,000
2139 E Chestnut Ave, 12/8/2020. $105,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave C31, 12/8/2020. $150,000
63 Osborne Ave, 12/8/2020. $156,000
1835 E Elmer Road, 12/8/2020. $230,500
485 W Walnut Road, 12/8/2020. $240,000
3531 N Delsea, 12/11/2020. $21,000
492 Salem Ave, 12/11/2020. $46,000
1101 Mona Drive, 12/11/2020. $100,000
803 Broadway, 12/11/2020. $186,000
783 E Grant Ave, 12/11/2020. $225,000
1466 Whispering Woods Way, 12/11/2020. $470,000
N Valley Ave, 12/14/2020. $32,500
3155 Eglantine, 12/14/2020. $35,000
517 Park Lane, 12/14/2020. $70,000
1258 W Cornell St, 12/14/2020. $95,000
904 S Main Road, 12/14/2020. $140,000
511 Lisa Lane, 12/14/2020. $184,900
1941 Maurice River Parkway, 12/14/2020. $189,000
2741 E Landis Ave, 12/14/2020. $364,000
729 E Chestnut Ave, 12/14/2020. $4,770,000
752 S East Ave, 12/14/2020. $10,330,000
505 E Landis Ave, 12/15/2020. $45,000
710 E Cherry St, 12/15/2029. $48,782
2310 Weymouth Road, 12/15/2020. $130,000
1370 N Main Road, 12/15/2020. $159,900
26 Howard St, 12/16/2020. $47,000
412 S Sixth St, 12/16/2020. $115,000
720 Washington Ave, 12/16/2020. $152,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
2905 Central Ave, 11/2020. $500,000
3 E 11th St, 11/2020. $680,000
504-506 Broadway, 11/2020. $685,000
2205 Central Ave, 11/2020. $750,000
2208 Bayview Ave, 11/2020. $930,000
5 W 26th St, 11/2020. $999,000
15 E 28th St, 11/2020. $2,500,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
5 Minnow Ave, 11/2020. $25,000
62 Fawcett Blvd, 11/2020. $40,000
32 Fullrigger Ave, 11/2020. $40,000
5 Watts Ave & 7 Watts Ave, 11/2020. $45,000
67 Lexington Blvd, 11/2020. $69,900
120 Lakeland Drive 11/2020. $81,513
242 E Long Branch Ave, 11/2020. $88,000
19 Fullrigger Ave, 11/2020. $92,500
13 Magner Ave, 11/2020. $92,500
90 Nautilus Drive, 11/2020. $92,500
38 Water St, 11/2020. $100,000
44 Starboard Ave, 11/2020. $105,000
2 South Seas Court, 11/2020. $115,000
17 Tiller Drive, 11/2020. $173,500
37 Barnegat Blvd S, 11/2020. $185,000
87 Village Drive, 11/2020. $190,000
2 Mystic Cove Terrace, 11/2020. $195,000
143 Village Drive, 11/2020. $199,000
5 Beechwood Court, 11/2020. $205,000
5 Roxbury Drive, 11/2020. $205,000
1 Ivy Court, 11/2020. $210,000
7 Sandy Bottom Lane, 11/2020. $210,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
199-A Cox Ave, 11/2020. $100,000
375 & 377 Dock Road, 11/2020. $100,000
363 Railroad Ave, 11/2020. $185,000
195 Church St, 11/2020. $210,000
391 Dock Road, 11/2020. $275,000
181 Stafford Forge Road, 11/2020. $330,000
218 Cox Ave, 11/2020. $605,000
HARVEY CEDARS
8 Olsen Ave, 11/2020. $890,000
12 E 77th St, 11/2020. $1,450,000
13 E Middlesex Ave, 11/2020. $1,700,000
7a E 69th St, 11/2020. $1,800,000
3 E 69th St, 11/2020. $1,901,000
11 E 80th St, 11/2020. $2,300,000
14e 84th St, 11/2020. $2,460,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
8501 Long Beach Blvd Unit 10, 11/2020. $187,000
15 W Harding Ave, 11/2020. $550,000
26 W Harding Ave, 11/2020. $550,000
17 W Harding Ave, 11/2020. $550,000
13600 Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $650,000
2 W Bayberry Drive, 11/2020. $710,000
28 W Rosemma Ave, 11/2020. $735,000
10 Auburn Road, 11/2020. $740,000
17 West Washington Ave, 11/2020. $749,000
6 West Cohasset Road, 11/2020. $785,000
2517 Long Beach Blvd Unit 2, 11/2020. $822,500
7 West Coghlan Ave, 11/2020. $855,000
26 E Selfridge Ave, 11/2020. $870,000
2517 Long Bleac Blvd Unit 1, 11/2020. $899,900
15e 30th St, 11/2020. $900,000
2 East 20th St, 11/2020. $975,000
1 East Florida Ave, 11/2020. $999,900
6611 Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $999,999
1108e Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $1,325,000
106 W 17th St, 11/2020. $1,337,500
28 Auburn Road, 11/2020. $1,360,000
108 E South 32nd St, 11/2020. $1,400,000
1806 Bay Terrace, 11/2020. $1,400,000
1050b Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $1,400,000
9310 Mark Drive, 11/2020. $1,400,000
200e 27th St, 11/2020. $1,410,000
2 E 34th St, 11/2020. $1,435,000
120 East Alabama Ave, 11/2020. $1,475,000
19 E 21st St, 11/2020. $1,500,000
23 East Coghlan Ave, 11/2020. $1,500,000
74 Arnold Blvd, 11/2020. $1,550,000
4 E Mississippi Ave, 11/2020. $1,612,500
97b Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $1,675,000
215 Nautilus Drive, 11/2020. $1,865,000
1088 C Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $2,025,000
101 E Tennessee Ave, 11/2020. $2,100,000
215 East 4th St, 11/2020. $2,300,000
1001c Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $2,500,000
1038g Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $2,675,000
1071c Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $3,300,000
6703 Ocean Blvd, 11/2020. $4,800,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
5 Spinnaker Way, 11/2020. $120,000
134 Seneca Blvd, 11/2020. $145,000
75 Illinois Ave, 11/2020. $205,000
95 Baltic Ave, 11/2020. $210,562
7 Keelson Drive, 11/2020. $215,250
206 Sixth St, 11/2020. $250,000
24 Mizzen Way, 11/2020. $250,000
400 7th St, 11/2020. $260,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
87 Baltic Ave, 11/2020. $271,000
89 Poplar St, 11/2020. $310,000
4 Grand Bay Harbor, 11/2020. $319,000
201 Maplewood Road, 11/2020. $325,000
24 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $325,000
10 Lavallette Lane, 11/2020. $385,000
33 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $400,000
28 Bayview Drive, 11/2020. $420,000
2 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $425,000
1 Sea Bright Way, 11/2020. $440,000
2 Margate Way, 11/2020. $445,000
58 Spring Lake Blvd, 11/2020. $450,000
2 Deal Lane, 11/2020. $462,000
1 Harvey Cedar Way, 11/2020. $480,000
SHIP BOTTOM
217 West 11th St Unit 2, 11/2020. $300,000
1810 Central Ave Unit 8, 11/2020. $400,000
2300 Long Beach Blvd Unit 5, 11/2020. $542,000
128 E 30th St, 11/2020. $570,000
101 West 9th St, 11/2020. $779,000
1710 Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $925,000
244 W 12th St, 11/2020. $999,999
308 West 4th St, 11/2020. $1,190,000
292 West 27th St, 11/2020. $1,220,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
892 South Main St, 11/2020. $75,000
133 Reel Ave, 11/2020. $85,000
33 Anchor/ 960 Whispering Oak, 11/2020. $95,000
Mill Creek Road Unit 3, 11/2020. $99,000
1557 Breakers Drive, 11/2020. $100,000
213 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $113,000
221 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $113,000
475 Coral Lane, 11/2020. $120,000
588 Coral Lane, 11/2020. $125,000
165 Littleworth Mill Road, 11/2020. $125,000
1 Dogwood Road, 11/2020. $130,000
22 Royal Oak Court, 11/2020. $150,000
Parker St, 11/2020. $162,500
273 Timberlake Drive, 11/2020. $165,000
21 Elm Road, 11/2020. $169,000
TUCKERTON
354 Bay Ave, 11/2020. $51,000
33 Fairway Drive, 11/2020. $89,900
26 Parker Road, 11/2020. $115,000
103 Teaberry Court, 11/2020. $142,000
606 Skimmer Court, 11/2020. $147,000
420 Ibis Court, 11/2020. $150,000
88 Edgewater Drive, 11/2020. $178,000
2 Mcconomy Ave, 11/2020. $185,000
133 Water St, 11/2020. $225,000
127 First Ave, 11/2020. $225,000
106 Curlew Road, 11/2020. $236,000
333 Heritage Way, 11/2020. $240,000
155 Cox Ave, 11/2020. $242,000
3 Tuckerton Terrace, 11/2020. $324,900
