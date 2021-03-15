How much did homes sell for near you?

 Skip to main content
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cumberland County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

308 Sheppards Mill Road, 12/17/2020. $161,900

28 Pineview Terrace, 12/21/2020. $161,000

22 Stanger Road, 12/23/2020. $165,000

303 Sheppards Mill Road, 12/24/2020. $50,000

MILLVILLE

701 Glenside Road, 12/16/2020. $299,900

532 Manor Ave, 12/16/2020. $320,000

918 E Broad St, 12/17/2020. $100,000

103 Patricia Ave, 12/17/2020. $190,000

1601 N 2nd St, 12/17/2020. $540,000

112 E Pine St, 12/18/2020. $60,000

725 N Wade Blvd, 12/18/2020. $82,022

224 Bogden Blvd, 12/21/2020. $215,000

117 W Foundry St, 12/22/2020. $37,900

124-124 South 4th St, 12/22/2020. $90,000

401-403 Green St W, 12/22/2020. $120,000

1111 Louis Drive, 12/22/2020. $180,000

2 Mulford Ave, 12/23/2020. $160,000

516 Dock St, 12/29/2020. $50,000

9 Inqlewood Ave, 12/29/2020. $70,000

911 Fourth St North, 12/29/2020. $90,000

454 Esibill Ave, 12/29/2020. $150,000

1701 Fairton Road, 12/29/2020. $200,000

10 Homestead Drive, 12/29/2020. $210,000

15 Sycamore Rd, 12/30/2020. $149,000

Highland Ave & 930 Carmel Road, 12/31/2020. $94,900

408 Howard St, 12/31/2020. $160,000

1936 Fairton Road, 12/31/2020. $175,000

803 Pleasant Drive, 12/31/2020. $175,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

Roadstown Road and Jericho Road, 12/29/2020. $200,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

164 Landis Ave, 12/14/2020. $208,000

43 Husted Station Road, 12/14/2020. $265,000

73 S Woodruff Road, 12/15/2020. $39,000

385 Centerton Road, 12/15/2020. $167,000

903 Macarthur Drive, 12/16/2020. $38,000

31 Eisenhower Drive, 12/16/2020. $38,000

288 Woodruff Road, 12/16/2020. $270,000

1245 Highway 77, 12/22/2020. $205,000

25 Dogwood Drive, 12/23/2020. $195,000

103 Friesburg Road, 12/23/2020. $322,000

21 Westward Drive, 12/28/2020. $231,500

25 Johns Way, 12/28/2020. $316,000

39 Fern Road, 12/31/2020. $25,000

VINELAND

930 Venezia Ave, 12/3/2020. $455,000.

505 Hazel Ave, 12/4/2020. $155,000

2958 Daphne Drive, 12/4/2020. $229,500

405 N Main Road, 12/7/2020. $60,100

525 W Walnut Road, 12/7/2020. $149,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit 3, 12/8/2020. $60,000

2139 E Chestnut Ave, 12/8/2020. $105,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave C31, 12/8/2020. $150,000

63 Osborne Ave, 12/8/2020. $156,000

1835 E Elmer Road, 12/8/2020. $230,500

485 W Walnut Road, 12/8/2020. $240,000

3531 N Delsea, 12/11/2020. $21,000

492 Salem Ave, 12/11/2020. $46,000

1101 Mona Drive, 12/11/2020. $100,000

803 Broadway, 12/11/2020. $186,000

783 E Grant Ave, 12/11/2020. $225,000

1466 Whispering Woods Way, 12/11/2020. $470,000

N Valley Ave, 12/14/2020. $32,500

3155 Eglantine, 12/14/2020. $35,000

517 Park Lane, 12/14/2020. $70,000

1258 W Cornell St, 12/14/2020. $95,000

904 S Main Road, 12/14/2020. $140,000

511 Lisa Lane, 12/14/2020. $184,900

1941 Maurice River Parkway, 12/14/2020. $189,000

2741 E Landis Ave, 12/14/2020. $364,000

729 E Chestnut Ave, 12/14/2020. $4,770,000

752 S East Ave, 12/14/2020. $10,330,000

505 E Landis Ave, 12/15/2020. $45,000

710 E Cherry St, 12/15/2029. $48,782

2310 Weymouth Road, 12/15/2020. $130,000

1370 N Main Road, 12/15/2020. $159,900

26 Howard St, 12/16/2020. $47,000

412 S Sixth St, 12/16/2020. $115,000

720 Washington Ave, 12/16/2020. $152,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

2905 Central Ave, 11/2020. $500,000

3 E 11th St, 11/2020. $680,000

504-506 Broadway, 11/2020. $685,000

2205 Central Ave, 11/2020. $750,000

2208 Bayview Ave, 11/2020. $930,000

5 W 26th St, 11/2020. $999,000

15 E 28th St, 11/2020. $2,500,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

5 Minnow Ave, 11/2020. $25,000

62 Fawcett Blvd, 11/2020. $40,000

32 Fullrigger Ave, 11/2020. $40,000

5 Watts Ave & 7 Watts Ave, 11/2020. $45,000

67 Lexington Blvd, 11/2020. $69,900

120 Lakeland Drive 11/2020. $81,513

242 E Long Branch Ave, 11/2020. $88,000

19 Fullrigger Ave, 11/2020. $92,500

13 Magner Ave, 11/2020. $92,500

90 Nautilus Drive, 11/2020. $92,500

38 Water St, 11/2020. $100,000

44 Starboard Ave, 11/2020. $105,000

2 South Seas Court, 11/2020. $115,000

17 Tiller Drive, 11/2020. $173,500

37 Barnegat Blvd S, 11/2020. $185,000

87 Village Drive, 11/2020. $190,000

2 Mystic Cove Terrace, 11/2020. $195,000

143 Village Drive, 11/2020. $199,000

5 Beechwood Court, 11/2020. $205,000

5 Roxbury Drive, 11/2020. $205,000

1 Ivy Court, 11/2020. $210,000

7 Sandy Bottom Lane, 11/2020. $210,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

199-A Cox Ave, 11/2020. $100,000

375 & 377 Dock Road, 11/2020. $100,000

363 Railroad Ave, 11/2020. $185,000

195 Church St, 11/2020. $210,000

391 Dock Road, 11/2020. $275,000

181 Stafford Forge Road, 11/2020. $330,000

218 Cox Ave, 11/2020. $605,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8 Olsen Ave, 11/2020. $890,000

12 E 77th St, 11/2020. $1,450,000

13 E Middlesex Ave, 11/2020. $1,700,000

7a E 69th St, 11/2020. $1,800,000

3 E 69th St, 11/2020. $1,901,000

11 E 80th St, 11/2020. $2,300,000

14e 84th St, 11/2020. $2,460,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

8501 Long Beach Blvd Unit 10, 11/2020. $187,000

15 W Harding Ave, 11/2020. $550,000

26 W Harding Ave, 11/2020. $550,000

17 W Harding Ave, 11/2020. $550,000

13600 Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $650,000

2 W Bayberry Drive, 11/2020. $710,000

28 W Rosemma Ave, 11/2020. $735,000

10 Auburn Road, 11/2020. $740,000

17 West Washington Ave, 11/2020. $749,000

6 West Cohasset Road, 11/2020. $785,000

2517 Long Beach Blvd Unit 2, 11/2020. $822,500

7 West Coghlan Ave, 11/2020. $855,000

26 E Selfridge Ave, 11/2020. $870,000

2517 Long Bleac Blvd Unit 1, 11/2020. $899,900

15e 30th St, 11/2020. $900,000

2 East 20th St, 11/2020. $975,000

1 East Florida Ave, 11/2020. $999,900

6611 Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $999,999

1108e Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $1,325,000

106 W 17th St, 11/2020. $1,337,500

28 Auburn Road, 11/2020. $1,360,000

108 E South 32nd St, 11/2020. $1,400,000

1806 Bay Terrace, 11/2020. $1,400,000

1050b Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $1,400,000

9310 Mark Drive, 11/2020. $1,400,000

200e 27th St, 11/2020. $1,410,000

2 E 34th St, 11/2020. $1,435,000

120 East Alabama Ave, 11/2020. $1,475,000

19 E 21st St, 11/2020. $1,500,000

23 East Coghlan Ave, 11/2020. $1,500,000

74 Arnold Blvd, 11/2020. $1,550,000

4 E Mississippi Ave, 11/2020. $1,612,500

97b Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $1,675,000

215 Nautilus Drive, 11/2020. $1,865,000

1088 C Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $2,025,000

101 E Tennessee Ave, 11/2020. $2,100,000

215 East 4th St, 11/2020. $2,300,000

1001c Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $2,500,000

1038g Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $2,675,000

1071c Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $3,300,000

6703 Ocean Blvd, 11/2020. $4,800,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

5 Spinnaker Way, 11/2020. $120,000

134 Seneca Blvd, 11/2020. $145,000

75 Illinois Ave, 11/2020. $205,000

95 Baltic Ave, 11/2020. $210,562

7 Keelson Drive, 11/2020. $215,250

206 Sixth St, 11/2020. $250,000

24 Mizzen Way, 11/2020. $250,000

400 7th St, 11/2020. $260,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

87 Baltic Ave, 11/2020. $271,000

89 Poplar St, 11/2020. $310,000

4 Grand Bay Harbor, 11/2020. $319,000

201 Maplewood Road, 11/2020. $325,000

24 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $325,000

10 Lavallette Lane, 11/2020. $385,000

33 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $400,000

28 Bayview Drive, 11/2020. $420,000

2 Pancoast Road, 11/2020. $425,000

1 Sea Bright Way, 11/2020. $440,000

2 Margate Way, 11/2020. $445,000

58 Spring Lake Blvd, 11/2020. $450,000

2 Deal Lane, 11/2020. $462,000

1 Harvey Cedar Way, 11/2020. $480,000

SHIP BOTTOM

217 West 11th St Unit 2, 11/2020. $300,000

1810 Central Ave Unit 8, 11/2020. $400,000

2300 Long Beach Blvd Unit 5, 11/2020. $542,000

128 E 30th St, 11/2020. $570,000

101 West 9th St, 11/2020. $779,000

1710 Long Beach Blvd, 11/2020. $925,000

244 W 12th St, 11/2020. $999,999

308 West 4th St, 11/2020. $1,190,000

292 West 27th St, 11/2020. $1,220,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

892 South Main St, 11/2020. $75,000

133 Reel Ave, 11/2020. $85,000

33 Anchor/ 960 Whispering Oak, 11/2020. $95,000

Mill Creek Road Unit 3, 11/2020. $99,000

1557 Breakers Drive, 11/2020. $100,000

213 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $113,000

221 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $113,000

475 Coral Lane, 11/2020. $120,000

588 Coral Lane, 11/2020. $125,000

165 Littleworth Mill Road, 11/2020. $125,000

1 Dogwood Road, 11/2020. $130,000

22 Royal Oak Court, 11/2020. $150,000

Parker St, 11/2020. $162,500

273 Timberlake Drive, 11/2020. $165,000

21 Elm Road, 11/2020. $169,000

TUCKERTON

354 Bay Ave, 11/2020. $51,000

33 Fairway Drive, 11/2020. $89,900

26 Parker Road, 11/2020. $115,000

103 Teaberry Court, 11/2020. $142,000

606 Skimmer Court, 11/2020. $147,000

420 Ibis Court, 11/2020. $150,000

88 Edgewater Drive, 11/2020. $178,000

2 Mcconomy Ave, 11/2020. $185,000

133 Water St, 11/2020. $225,000

127 First Ave, 11/2020. $225,000

106 Curlew Road, 11/2020. $236,000

333 Heritage Way, 11/2020. $240,000

155 Cox Ave, 11/2020. $242,000

3 Tuckerton Terrace, 11/2020. $324,900

