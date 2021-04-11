 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

1617 Arctic Ave & 226 N New York Ave, Kahen Robert Arctic Ave NJ Llc; 01/28/21. $140,000

221 N Montpelier Ave, Tran Ann Rothenberger Joseph W; 01/29/21. $125,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 702, Manney Frank Schopf Ed; 01/29/21. $160,000

101 S Plaza Place #703, Robert G Rabben Rev Tr Nasatir David; 01/29/21. $295,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 705 Tower 2, Turnbull Garrett F Spaventa Donata; 01/29/21. $300,000

BRIGANTINE

323 44th St So Unit 17, Speakman Karen Kirby Pamela L; 01/26/21. $239,000

70 Delmar Drive, Metzger Stephan Highberger Sheri; 01/26/21. $249,900

203 N 14th St, Kitz Peter John Priority Home Dev Llc; 01/26/21. $375,000

508 Lagoon Blvd, Hegel Chris R Jones Timothy; 01/26/21. $235,000

920 N Shore Drive, Quigley Peter Berkowitz Jay; 01/26/21. $999,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

18 English Lane, Thomas Howard Sr/Admr Martinez Kelsey; 01/27/21. $569,500

13 Driftwood Drive, Castillo Garcia Ana Karen Lipare Adam M; 01/27/21. $185,000

11 Country Hickory Lane, Beall Willard E Owens Rosemary E; 01/27/21. $70,000

217 Lily Road, Krehel Randolph J Price Denise; 01/27/21. $290,000

105 Yardley Court, Wallace James B Cinco Mary S; 01/28/21. $260,000

6147 Mill Road, Drew Paul Mail Sean M; 01/28/21. $243,500

417 Pine Ave, Almanzar Randy Roessler Scott; 01/28/21. $617,000

803 Jonathon Court, Bradshaw William R Campbell Timothy; 01/28/21. $131,000

308 Sanderling Lane, Kim Joon Oliver Susan Isabel; 01/29/21. $225,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

460 Spruce Ave, Guerra Dawn L Watson Curtis; 01/25/21. $170,000

180 Club Place, Connor Kevin J Bonventre Nicholas Jr; 01/25/21. $79,900

357 Elton Lane, Synnott George Khan Minhaz; 01/25/21. $262,500

280 W Koch Ave, Rando Kristy L Ceci Vincent; 01/26/21. $157,500

305 Arbutus Ave, Gatto William J Capito John; 01/26/21. $195,000

611 Pineview Drive, Giunta Joseph R Ullrich Matthew D; 01/26/21. $575,000

418 Spencer Lane, Residential Mortgage Loan Tr 2013 Tt2 Strohm Michael; 01/26/21. $138,000

58 Liberty Court, Sheehy Joseph A Uchillan Guillermo; 01/26/21. $73,585

574 Revere Way, Deibert Matthew Roy Deibert Ian; 01/26/21. $190,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

147 Rainbow Drive, Gallo Janice L Rodio Anthony J; 01/25/21. $280,000

6140 Goldfinch Drive, Ellison Dean A Jr Brecht Gregory L; 01/25/21. $220,000

946 Harrison Ave, Kraly Mark Sharpe Robert J Jr; 01/25/21. $230,000

48 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Alindada Rosarie A; 01/25/21. $295,435

4206 Fairway Drive, Morales Jessica R Cutler Amy B; 01/25/21. $205,000

14 Westover Circle, Ragland Christina Medina Robin R; 01/26/21. $165,000

MARGATE

6 N Adams Ave #3, Flory Christina E Fein Alan; 01/11/21. $315,000

9107 Fremont Ave, Butera Pamela Pacifico Maria/Tr/Tr; 01/11/21. $1,595,000

117 N Frontenac Ave, Kalogerakos Dimakis/Exr Blaisse Raymond W; 01/12/21. $680,000

113 N Madison Ave Unit B, Begleiter Diane/Tr/Tr Valenza R Samuel; 01/12/21. $875,000

113 N Wilson Ave Unit A First Fl, Weinraub Neil Rothstein Bonnie; 01/12/21. $250,000

423 N Essex Ave, Sutor Robert Jr Dabundo Robert I; 01/12/21. $540,000

19 N Brunswick Ave, Lisausky Adam Kramer Adam; 01/12/21. $985,000

309 N Nassau Ave, Hancock Alexandra Matt Catherine N; 01/12/21. $810,000

9005 Ventnor Ave, Cramer RobertTr 9005 Ventnor Ave Llc; 01/13/21. $2,325,000

209 N Wilson Ave Unit A, Allen Edmund M Savio James Marcelo; 01/13/21. $225,000

SOMERS POINT

21 W Cedar Ave, Evangelisti Dolores K Graeff Robert; 01/28/21. $75,000

109 Bala Drive, Eisenlohr Conrad III Borgia Diane C; 01/28/21. $250,754

22 Bayside Drive, Cotter Vincent F Blake Savich Maryann K; 01/28/21. $380,000

1403 Harbour Cove S, Y2l Partners Llc Smith John A Jr; 01/29/21. $369,000

VENTNOR

5000 Boardwalk Unit 609, M B Land Co Ltd Paget Ronald; 01/22/21. $153,000

6101 Monmouth Ave #1010, Quinn Paul G Lis Kristin M; 01/25/21. $170,000

17 S Buffalo Ave, Mendelovici Herman Vurgason Bryan; 01/25/21. $400,000

4 N Cornwall Ave, Arentz Eileen Marie,-Atty Purewal Miteswar; 01/25/21. $408,000

707 N Dorset Ave Unit 8 Bldg B, Khan Ambareen Jamil Fahmida; 01/25/21. $72,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 705, Fortino Janice M/Atty Rivell Robert Richard; 01/25/21. $135,000

308 N Suffolk Ave, Damoun Mokhtar Baldino Mark A; 01/26/21. $365,000

115 N Harvard Ave, Morales Elizabeth Oleary Synge C; 01/26/21. $320,000

Cape May County

AVALON

179 34th St, Paulson Erik Mc Groarty Michael P; 01/2121. $2,380,000

889 21st St, Marina At Avalon Anchorage LLC Johnson Edgar; 01/2121. $2,250,000

891 21st St East Un, Marina At Avalon Anchorage LLC Stammen Benjamin; 01/2121. $2,250,000

120 31st St, Avalon 31 LLC Denichilo Stephen; 01/2121. $1,684,000

CAPE MAY

132 Decatur St, Landon Richard K Hood Stephen; 01/2121. $1,398,000

1107 Beach Ave, Beyond The Sea Trust Haug Richard; 01/2121. $1,160,000

912 Corgie St, Inciardi Brooks Black Kevin D; 01/2121. $910,000

CAPE MAY POINT

404 Princeton Ave, Crossley Richard Hennessey Edward M; 01/2121. $899,000

304 Knox Ave, Ram-Jet Inc Di Piazza Christopher; 01/2121. $789,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

1463 Route 83, German John Wolfe David; 01/2121. $500,000

634 Route 47 & 676 Route 47, Stites Tammy Est Whispering Pines Nursery LLC; 01/2121. $380,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

16 E Greenwood Ave, Duscher Robert Rodriguez Daniel; 01/2121. $260,000

2 Mowery Ave, Geiger Ralph R Bloom Daniel D; 01/2121. $225,000

647 Route 9, Aponte Sandra K Stanzione Doreen; 01/2121. $224,995

203 Washington Blvd, Kleinschmidt Jason Ferncliff Properties LLC; 01/2121. $219,500

200 E Atlantic Ave, Patrick Stephen Gardy Kenneth G; 01/2121. $160,000

224 Ridgewood Ave, Morton James Scallop Shell Cottage LLC; 01/2121. $155,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

19 Mary Ave, Gill Sean P I & G Building LLC; 12/2020. $4,000

1 Lehigh Ave, Smith Jane M Est Mc Nelis Katherine; 01/2121. $255,000

673 Shunpike Road, Cedarbrook LLC 673 Shunpike LLC; 01/2121. $185,000

506 Route 47 So, Peterson Joseph H Hankins Daniel R; 01/2121. $131,000

1100 Georgia Ave, Lupton Bruce D J C M Dev LLC; 01/2121. $50,000

33 Old North Wildwood Blvd, Karbett Michael Lutz Dan; 01/2121. $17,500

17 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Good James C; 01/2121. $584,900

NORTH WILDWOOD

776 Allen Drive, 776 Allen Drive LLC Furey Gerald; 01/2121. $390,000

1000 Kennedy Drive, Carron Kim Finley Mark S; 01/2121. $250,000

608 Ocean Ave, Barnett Thomas P Brown Daniel; 01/2121. $246,500

1000 Kennedy Drive, Roman 215 LLC Gupta Vikas; 01/2121. $235,000

500 Kennedy Blvd, Ricci James M Reeves James; 01/2121. $215,000

120 W 15th Ave Un 2F, Burke Joseph Pinto William Joseph Jr; 01/2121. $175,000

120 W 15th Ave Un 1F, Burke Joseph Pinto William Joseph; 01/2121. $175,000

442 E 21st Ave, Melchiorre Rudolph Alessandrini Dominic T Jr; 01/2121. $175,000

OCEAN CITY

Lot 2.02 Block 4203, Schmidt Sherwood R Dudas Todd; 12/2020. $579,000

3214-16 Central Ave 1st Fl, Lundholm Paul B Jr Loiseau Michael; 12/2020. $570,000

5802 West Ave, Blumberg Beth Dockray Douglas Arthur; 12/2020. $570,000

1411 West Ave, Kopp Edward J Jr Camaioni Joseph; 12/2020. $550,000

840 Sixth St, Kloos John S Snyder Jeffrey C; 12/2020. $540,000

-18 West Ave, Crossen John D Hemingway Ryan M; 12/2020. $520,000

832-34 Moorlyn Terrace, Shoenfelt James W III Griffie Tracy; 12/2020. $515,000

1039B Asbury Ave, Largay James A III Raza Corrine; 12/2020. $507,000

15 Block 3350, Ronald L Taht Family Trust Hauck Mark; 12/2020. $505,000

3841-43 Asbury Ave, Massini Mildred Est Tesauro Susan; 12/2020. $504,350

2059 West Ave, Johnson David B Murphy Brendan T; 12/2020. $494,900

500 Bay Ave, Cole Maryjane B Towhey Paul E Sr; 12/2020. $494,000

505 15th St Un B, Fricke William E Jr Spengler David G; 12/2020. $464,900

3620-22 West Ave, Donovan Walter E Jr Arcari Bryan; 12/2020. $420,000

-18 Central Ave, Welsh John J Jr O’Donovan Declan J; 12/2020. $400,000

Lot 5 Block 1305, Mcknett Charles Yellis Sean; 12/2020. $350,000

Lot 2 Block 2707, Gatta Anthony Baum Robert; 12/2020. $347,000

SEA ISLE CITY

1016 Landis Ave North Un, J F Builders Inc Bahal Vishal; 01/2121. $1,750,000

3014 Marine Place, Sill-Hopkins Joy E V Martin Invs LLC; 01/2121. $1,600,000

6405 Pleasure Ave, Roke Carol Ann Trust Mc Kee Matthew J; 01/2121. $1,575,000

STONE HARBOR

240 108 St, Larkin John T Sheila One LLC; 01/2121. $1,490,00

100 96th St, 0 Trinkl John C Vellutato Josephine P; 01/2121. $1,195,000

10105 Second Ave Un B, Higgins Sean T Bollinger Patrick J; 01/2121. $650,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

14 Wyncroft Drive, Penney Jay C Lyons Stephen M; 01/2121. $462,000

40 E Mapleshade Lane, Dickerson David A Est Webber Derek; 01/2121. $350,000

1 Walden Pond Road, Pinckney Gary E Holder Joline T; 01/2121. $289,999

106 Randolph Blvd, NJ Hsng & Mtg Finance Agcy Breunig Elliot; 01/2121. $172,095

516 Route 9 Un B10, Melsi Anthony M Scanlan William James; 01/2121. $41,000

912 S Bayview Drive, Buckland George A Palau Bernd S; 01/2121. $1,625,000

13 S Commonwealth Ave, Dunn David Gussen Robert J; 01/2121. $835,000

WEST CAPE MAY

744-746 Park Blvd, Fischer Stephen W Mmcm LLC; 01/2121. $285,000

312 Pacific Ave, Faust Gina Grugeon Courtney; 01/2121. $720,000

130 Emerald Ave, $Alkins Raymond A La Torre David J; 01/2121. 650,000

400 Myrtle Ave, Annunziato Nicholas R Pagano Brian; 01/2121. $465,000

WEST WILDWOOD

216 E Roberts Ave Un 6, Klock Colleen Oesterle Denise; 01/2121. $300,400

304 W Burk Ave Un 101, Hawthorne David D III Siciliano Beth; 01/2121. $281,000

508 W Burk Ave Un A, Sickel Peggy G Mottola Joseph J; 01/2121. $280,000

WILDWOOD

418 W Lincoln Ave, Prioleau Danielle Jersey Develpment Group LLC; 01/2121. $31,000

115 E Juniper Ave, Zartler Mark A Ynb Properties LLC; 01/2121. $540,000

310 E Pine Ave, Zografakis Evans Port Robert B Jr; 01/2121. $425,000

229 E Cresse Ave Un 200, Mccafferty Michael P Clarke Steven; 01/2121. $385,000

142 W Spicer Ave, Mcvey Daniel G Lasalle Christopher; 01/2121. $352,500

WILDWOOD CREST

8303 Seaview Ave Un 1, Dagostino Christine Quadrel James J; 01/2121. $385,000

5500 Atlantic Ave Un 1, Vernisi Rocco A Jr Costa Jeremy M; 01/2121. $365,000

110 E Denver Ave, Giasullo Thomas J Guidone Angela; 01/2121. $360,000

210 E Montarey Ave Un 4, Mc Cabe Cheri A Leidy Richard A; 01/2121. $234,000

7100 Seaview Ave, Forrester-Frye Lois D’Angelo Anita M; 01/2121. $205,000

7100 Seaview Ave, Hampson Michael Shopf Barbara Ellen; 01/2121. $200,000

6701 Atlantic Ave, Shelmet Janet Linder William Jr; 01/2121. $170,000

6201 Ocean Ave, Brosius Ronald J Murdock Scott A; 01/2121. $155,000

9100 Atlantic Ave, John J & Joan M Novak Dec Of Trust Di Pretoro Tim; 01/2121. $825,000

WOODBINE

1665 Washington Ave, Rodriguez Efrain Walters Richard A; 01/2121. $175,000

296 Poplar St, Carbornara Anthony M Est Carbonara Fred; 01/2121. $30,000

116 Pacific Ave, Van Der Tuyn Michele F Hraniotis Terry P; 01/2121. $43,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

92 Belmont Ave, 1/29/2021. $75,000

310 W Broad St, 1/29/2021. $80,000

451 South Ave, 1/29/2021. $95,400

66 Edward Ave, 1/29/2021. $140,000

MILLVILLE

649 Buck St, 1/22/2021. $68,000

11 S 8th St, 1/22/2021. $95,000

5 Kemble Ave, 1/22/2021. $175,000

90 Sharp St, 1/22/2021. $245,000

802-804 E Broad St, 1/23/2021. $135,000

311 N Sharp St, 1/25/2021. $10,000

9 Mulford Ave, 1/25/2021. $110,000

107 Geissinger Ave, 1/25/2021. $180,000

21 S Bethel Road, 1/25/2021. $239,905

501 Fernwood Drive, 1/26/2021. $235,000

815 Main St, 1/27/2021. $118,380

416 N High St, 1/28/2021. $70,000

108 15th St, 1/28/2021. $180,000

312 D St, 1/29/2021. $15,000

19 Emily Drive, 1/29/2021. $215,000

616 Quail Drive, 1/29/2021. $277,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

9 Eisenhower Drive, 1/20/2021. $236,0000

5 W Deerfield Road, 1/21/2021. $243,000

3 Jack Robert Drive, 1/25/2021. $365,000

331 Old Burlington Road, 1/25/2021. $519,000

1405 Second Ave, 1/27/2021. $120,000

52 Victory Road, 1/28/2021. $144,500

144 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000

136 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000

140 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000

35 Beals Mill Road, 1/29/2021. $33,000

VINELAND

630 E Oak Road, 1/4/2021. $225,000

236 W Plum St, 1/5/2021. $105,000

735 Victoria Court, 1/5/2021. $170,000

1336 Heights Place, 1/5/2021. $175,000

222 E Oak Road, 1/5/2021. $180,000

1653 Fiocchi Drive, 1/5/2021. $199,900

534 E Quince St, 1/6/2021. $32,000

1203 E Sherman Ave, 1/6/2021. $32,500

2576 Michelon Court, 1/6/2021. $255,000

2299 Finch St, 1/6/2021. $297,000

411 S 6th St 623 E Almond St 620 E Quince St 618 E Quince St, 1/6/2021. $468,000

4348 Juniper St, 1/6/2021. $524,900

724 E Pear St, 1/7/2021. $65,000

224 W Plum St, 1/7/2021. $135,000

2630 E Chestnut Ave Unit C3, 1/7/2021. $136,000

1340 Hadsell Ave, 1/7/2021. $175,000

758 Wellington Court, 1/7/2021. $282,000

4493 Mays Landing Road, 1/8/2021. $79,920

206 W Elmer St, 1/8/2021. $108,000

2380 Dante Ave, 1/11/2021. $180,000

4465 Robert Drive, 1/11/2021. $185,000

2456 Sanford Drive, 1/11/2021. $198,000

556 N W Blvd, 1/12/2021. $87,000

1732 W Chestnut Ave, 1/12/2021. $95,000

2376 Ida Lane, 1/12/2021. $158,000

1619 Woodlawn Ave, 1/12/2021. $175,000

1325 Roosevelt Blvd, 1/13/2021. $228,000

2451 Southwood Drive, 1/14/2021. $141,000

2102 E Oak Road, 1/14/2021. $175,000

830 N Mill Road, 1/14/2021. $176,000.

818 E Park Ave, 1/14/2021. $190,000

2627 School Lane, 1/14/2021. $255,000

2518 Simonelli Drive, 1/14/2021. $265,000

3553 Venturi Lane, 1/14/2021. $295,000

2699 Bethpage Court, 1/14/2021. $330,000

1639 Percy Lane, 1/14/2021. $429,250

5426 Ascher Road, 1/15/2021. $117,500

54 S Valley Ave, 1/15/2021. $134,000

576 Kingman Ave, 1/15/2021. $149,000

735 E Montrose St, 1/15/2021. $162,500

2102 E Oak Road Unit J4, 1/15/2021. $183,000

1357 Oak Lane, 1/15/2021. $200,000

1853 Roosevelt Blvd, 1/15/2021. $258,000

4289 Sally Drive, 1/15/2021. $259,900

1765 Dolly Drive, 1/15/2021. $367,500

164 W Wheat Road, 1/15/2021. $3,109,427

2086 E Wheat Road, 1/19/202. $97,000

56 Osborn Ave, 1/19/2021. $130,000

1104 Columbia Ave, 1/19/2021. $150,000

87 Evelyn Ave, 1/19/2021. $175,000

2059 Venezia Ave, 1/19/2021. $405,000

1021 Rogers Ave, 1/20/2021. $121,000

609 E Landis Ave, 1/20/2021. $140,000

320 W Butler Ave, 1/20/2021. $175,115

4630 Ascher Road, 1/20/2021. $234,000

145 W Montrose St, 1/21/2021. $75,000

330 W Grape St, 1/21/2021. $95,000

2191 Rudolph Drive, 1/21/2021. $268,000

404 S Sixth St, 1/22/2021. $111,000

2201 Berkeley Drive, 1/22/2021. $299,900

430 Rainbow Lane, 1/23/2021. $180,000

2497 Franklin Drive, 1/23/2021. $305,000

733 Cherry St, 1/25/2021. $77,000

641 W Arbor Ave, 1/25/2021. $167,500

2212 E Chestnut Ave, 1/25/2021. $189,000

1440 E Wheat Road, 1/25/2021. $190,000

501 Kristian Drive, 1/25/2021. $197,790

907 Washington Ave, 1/26/2021. $152,500

137 S Delsea Drive, 1/26/2021. $985,000

755 Maurice River Pkwy, 1/27/2021. $171,500

223 South 2nd St, 1/27/2021. $184,900

2958 Lisbon Lane, 1/27/2021. $242,500

1785 Cherokee Lane, 1/27/2021. $289,000

2862 Palermo Ave, 1/28/2021. $41,500

2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 36, 1/28/2021. $120,000

663 S Orchard Road, 1/28/2021. $205,000

1174 Roberts Blvd, 1/29/2021. $20,000

924 New Pear St, 1/29/2021. $120,000

2102 E Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $185,000

1509 W Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $355,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

139 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,990

74d Dorchester Drive, 12/2020. $135,860

428 Washington Ave, 12/2020. $650,000

42 Joshua Drive, 12/2020. $606,000

29 Cory Drive, 12/2020. $275,000

31 Beach Haven Way, 12/2020. $449,000

620 Hill Drive, 12/2020. $510,000

552 Susan Drive, 12/2020. $179,439

118c Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $98,500

155 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $295,000

29 Southampton Road, 12/2020. $109,250

42d Sterling St, 12/2020. $150,000

200 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $325,000

10 Hanna Drive, 12/2020. $545,000

7 Tahoe Court, 12/2020. $203,000

81 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $705,000

2 Round Hill Road, 12/2020. $675,000

8 Lyon Court, 12/2020. $395,000

3136 Dillon Court, 12/2020. $365,000

81 Bay Breeze Drive, 12/2020. $475,000

127d Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $2,625,000

74 Mrytle Lane, 12/2020. $345,000

4 Red Oak Lane #169, 12/2020. $105,000

128 E 13th St, 12/2020. $995,000

1069 Sheila Drive, 12/2020. $440,000

1885 Hovsons Blvd, 12/2020. $206,000

985 D Aberdeen Drive, 12/2020. $154,000

5311a Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $1,500,000

1951 White Knoll Drive, 12/2020. $515,000

Compass Drive Vacant Land, 12/2020. $154,000

1219 Ripple Ave, 12/2020. $285,000

20 Amber St A4, 12/2020. $507,000

542 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $455,000

9 Waterfall Lane, 12/2020. $300,000

97 Havens, 12/2020. $629,000

658 Deerhead Lake Drive, 12/2020. $239,900

362 Arlington Ave, 12/2020. $208,000

3 Rutland Drive, 12/2020. $200,300

416 Laurel Brook Drive #D, 12/2020. $125,000

445 Coolidge Ave, 12/2020. $1,450,000

21 R Avenna Road, 12/2020. $290,000

29 Chatham Road, 12/2020. $315,000

BEACH HAVEN

1320 Moosehead St, 12/2020. $380,000

1253b Hamilton Court, 12/2020. $98,000

758 Kevin Court, 12/2020. $196,730

28 Cheddar Pink Cove, 12/2020. $122,000

214 Governors Road #1000, 12/2020. $175,000

207 Pt Pleasant Ave, 12/2020. $205,400

63 Liberta Drive, 12/2020. $135,000

114 Hooper Drive, 12/2020. $250,000

8 Oak Drive, 12/2020. $296,000

4 California Drive, 12/2020. $260,500

842 Spar Drive, 12/2020. $550,000

230 S Green St, 12/2020. $500,000

138 Law Win Court, 12/2020. $639,900

12 Togo Road, 12/2020. $280,000

61 Manchester Ave, 12/2020. $610,000

1253 Kennebec Road, 12/2020. $285,000

71 Puerto Vallarta St, 12/2020. $215,000

327 Venice Dr, 12/2020. $518,800

120 Guadeloupe Dr, 12/2020. $228,000

23 Florence Drive, 12/2020. $245,000

4803 South Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $3,034,500

5 San Salvador St, 12/2020. $275,000

1381 Newark Ave, 12/2020. $328,000

255 Float Ave, 12/2020. $360,000

2024 Mt Carmel Blvd, 12/2020. $187,000

9 Bridge Road, 12/2020. $54,000

3 Diamond Terrace, 12/2020. $960,000

94 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $450,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

3a Mill Road Sec 64, 12/2020. $100,000

820 Bowline Drive, 12/2020. $789,900

98 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $629,000

1457 Crawford Ave, 12/2020. $315,000

55 Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

7 Brookview Court, 12/2020. $305,000

6 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $315,000

1561 Burrsville Road, 12/2020. $300,000

519 Arlington Ave South, 12/2020. $266,500

HARVEY CEDARS

66a Ivy Court, 12/2020. $299,000

2712 Shady Glen Ave, 12/2020. $450,000

101 Autumn Oak Lane, 12/2020. $410,700

642 Drum Point Road, 12/2020. $620,000

121 Harrow Lane, 12/2020. $1,315,000

7 Carasaljo Drive, 12/2020. $995,000

707 Monument Road, 12/2020. $352,000

37 Shasta Lane, 12/2020. $410,000

53 Goldcrest Road, 12/2020. $545,000

123 Briarwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,000

6 Morey Lane, 12/2020. $320,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

156 18th Ave, 12/2020. $327,500

97 Butler Blvd, 12/2020. $230,000

148 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $115,000

19b Portsmouth, 12/2020. $126,000

45c Court D, 12/2020. $159,900

45 N 18th St, 12/2020. $730,000

124 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,490

11 Northrup Drive, 12/2020. $148,300

118 Cox Road, 12/2020. $402,000

37 Lake Michigan Drive, 12/2020. $31,214

185 Matilda Drive, 12/2020. $625,000

8 Lahaway Creek Court, 12/2020. $39,000

3 Half Hitch Road, 12/2020. $299,990

9 Berkeley Crossing Way, 12/2020. $235,000

110 Walchest Drive, 12/2020. $315,000

112 Dickinson Ave, 12/2020. $271,000

382 Barbados Drive, 12/2020. $163,000

30 Peaksail Drive, 12/2020. $875,000

4 Blue River Way, 12/2020. $610,000

1439 Holmes Ave, 12/2020. $345,000

140 Fairview Court, 12/2020. $449,900

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

12711 Beach Ave, 12/2020. $1,606,250

332 Venice Drive, 12/2020. $1,425,000

2121 Riviera Parkway, 12/2020. $399,000

23 Waterview Drive, 12/2020. $272,000

310 West Ave Unit A2, 12/2020. $580,000

546 Hardwood Drive, 12/2020. $417,000

223 12th St & 12th St, 12/2020. $820,000

16 Winding River Court, 12/2020. $375,000

36 Eucalyptus Court, 12/2020. $175,000

60 Burnt Tavern Road, 12/2020. $265,000

109 Arnold Ave, 12/2020. $785,000

8b Diamond Drive, 12/2020. $158,900

11a Sunset Road, 12/2020. $117,900

16 N Hope Chapel Road, 12/2020. $307,000

156 Downing St, 12/2020. $216,000

3 Carmacks Way, 12/2020. $195,000

95 Salem Road, 12/2020. $440,000

124 Charles Blvd, 12/2020. $525,000

870 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $255,000

360e Bird Village Road, 12/2020. $355,000

21 Narbeth Way, 12/2020. $279,000

117 Woodchuck Drive, 12/2020. $397,025

115 Eleventh Ave, 12/2020. $821,000

816 Brookside Drive, 12/2020. $295,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

110 Alexander Drive, 12/2020. $415,000

663b Plymouth Drive, 12/2020. $119,900

1316 Ave A, 12/2020. $351,999

130 Chatsworth Ave Unit 8, 12/2020. $524,900

East Kennedy Blvd, 12/2020. $30,000

51 Hiering Ave C 11, 12/2020. $260,000

955 Utah Drive, 12/2020. $330,000

125 Leitz Blvd, 12/2020. $331,270

355 Barbados Drive North, 12/2020. $172,500

34 Rockland St, 12/2020. $336,500

9 Davenport Road West, 12/2020. $176,000

724 Leeward Ave, 12/2020. $244,000

760 Point View Road, 12/2020. $405,000

15 Harmony Lane, 12/2020. $415,000

157 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $419,965

1324 Mermaid Ave, 12/2020. $45,000

1a Winthrop Place, 12/2020. $134,900

218 Ronald Road, 12/2020. $269,000

148 North Bayside Road, 12/2020. $408,000

126 Randall Ave, 12/2020. $600,000

17 Pebble Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $472,000

246 Grant Ave, 12/2020. $230,000

21 Finchley Blvd, 12/2020. $253,000

117 Forest Park Circle, 12/2020. $320,000

367 Perrineville Road, 12/2020. $664,000

9 Geyser Place, 12/2020. $329,000

3 Victoria Circle, 12/2020. $395,753

554 Gilford Ave, 12/2020. $240,000

125 Dewey Drive, 12/2020. $300,000

6 Dove Mill Crescent, 12/2020. $460,000

116 Nottingham Way, 12/2020. $430,000

20 Creek Road, 12/2020. $173,000

39 Brindletown Road, 12/2020. $405,000

44 Lakeview Drive, 12/2020. $205,000

201 River Ave, 12/2020. $520,000

30 Sutherland Court, 12/2020. $197,000

12 Golden Rod Court, 12/2020. $354,792

8 Dante Court, 12/2020. $665,000

2229 Taylor Ave, 12/2020. $325,000

321 Shady Brook Lane, 12/2020. $325,000

8 Majestic Way, 12/2020. $589,900

1448 Jordan Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

208 Chestnut Drive, 12/2020. $280,000

1620 Breakers Drive, 12/2020. $300,000

246 Sky Manor Blvd, 12/2020. $175,000

115 N 14th St, 12/2020. $899,999

310a Malvern Court West, 12/2020. $131,000

3576 Ridgeway Road, 12/2020. $550,000

31 Tivoli St, 12/2020. $138,000

1309 Broadway Blvd, 12/2020. $310,000

416 Lonna Court, 12/2020. $215,000

114 Second Ave, 12/2020. $570,000

132 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $427,490

12 Dartmouth Drive, 12/2020. $400,000

1367 Laura Court, 12/2020. $499,000

1501 Pine Park Ave, 12/2020. $655,000

8 New Castle Court, 12/2020. $409,000

0 Drake Drive, 12/2020. $230,000

17 West Point Pleasant, 12/2020. $160,212

80 Pulaski Blvd, 12/2020. $224,000

193 Crescent Ave, 12/2020. $237,500

503 Birch Court, 12/2020. $405,000

376 E Barnegat Ave, 12/2020. $106,500

12 E 78th St, 12/2020. $100,000

44d Sandy Island Blvd, 12/2020. $1,325,000

3 Cabin Brook Crescent, 12/2020. $418,000

145 Grande Woodlands Way, 12/2020. $570,000

24 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $206,500

426 Basso St, 12/2020. $425,000

227 17th Ave, 12/2020. $310,000

29 Chain Blvd, 12/2020. $167,500

113 Paterson Road, 12/2020. $236,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

201 Ceylon Ave, 12/2020. $299,000

1829 Lookout Drive, 12/2020. $700,000

22 Alaska Ave, 12/2020. $385,000

1080 Lake Placid Drive, 12/2020. $326,000

508 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $535,000

Maxim Drive, 12/2020. $190,000

8 Seventh Ave Unit A, 12/2020. $670,000

391 1 Bayshore Drive, 12/2020. $390,000

1131 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $605,000

117 Whittier Road, 12/2020. $289,500

385 Western Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

2183 Mount Hood Lane, 12/2020. $158,000

7 W North Carolina Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

721 Marbro Ave, 12/2020. $277,000

124 Laguna Lane, 12/2020. $2,450,000

311 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $166,250

414 Ashley Ave, 12/2020. $550,000

2 Leighton Court, 12/2020. $270,000

75 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $707,000

452a Portsmouth Drive, 12/2020. $80,000

23 Ohio Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

217 Predmore Ave, 12/2020. $270,000

151 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $189,900

1012 East Panama Court, 12/2020. $268,999

108 E Tennessee Ave, 12/2020. $2,500,000

SHIP BOTTOM

101 Lorraine Place, 12/2020. $322,000

3 Sea Gull Ave, 12/2020. $750,000

22n Pier Drive, 12/2020. $350,000

122 Rockrimmon Blvd, 12/2020. $350,000

4 Esher Court, 12/2020. $209,000

38 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $247,500

7 Flintlock Drive, 12/2020. $355,000

29 Mandalay Road, 12/2020. $350,000

1112 Waters Edge Drive, 12/2020. $190,000

600 Densrose Lane, 12/2020. $830,000

35 Ocean Breeze Court, 12/2020. $222,500

821 North Drive, 12/2020. $620,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

23 Saint Moritz Place, 12/2020. $155,000

1339 Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,351,000

34 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $201,000

708 North Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,549,000

2 E Ocean View Drive, 12/2020. $690,000

14 Evergreen Court, 12/2020. $460,000

43b Cambridge Circle, 12/2020. $60,000

9 Red Cedar Run, 12/2020. $520,000

1429 Island View Drive, 12/2020. $495,000

604 Conifer Drive, 12/2020. $240,000

26 Sawgrass St, 12/2020. $485,000

642 Denise Court, 12/2020. $35,000

1047 Sailor Drive, 12/2020. $415,000

1601 Woodmere Place, 12/2020. $281,000

115 Driftwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,900

89 Stamford Drive, 12/2020. $386,000

1100 N Bay Ave Unit A10, 12/2020. $860,000

5 River Vista Lane, 12/2020. $2,500,000

403 Lighthouse Drive;,12/2020. $277,000

648 Ship Ave, 12/2020. $42,000

188 Arizona Drive, 12/2020. $360,000

1805 Maplewood St, 12/2020. $330,000

418 Sixth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000

8 Tina Way, 12/2020. $117,500

24 E Longport Ave, 12/2020. $530,000

15 Cornelius St, 12/2020. $350,000

845 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $265,000

125 N 12th St, 12/2020. $693,000

9 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $441,000

85 Windjammer Court, 12/2020. $530,000

1819 Old Freehold Road, 12/2020. $555,000

640 Fairview Lane, 12/2020. $705,000

165 Lionshead Blvd So, 12/2020. $200,000

63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000

912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000

63 Tarpon Road; 12/2020. $364,000

7 Santiago Drive; 12/2020. $760,000

78 Chelsea Drive; 12/2020. $130,000

302 Dock Road; 12/2020. $70,000

159 Normandy Ave; 12/2020. $280,000

194 Bartley Road; 12/2020. $490,000

325 Kingfisher Road; 12/2020. $240,000

718 New Jersey Ave; 12/2020. $525,000

544 Parkwood Drive; 12/2020. $245,000

27 Blue River Way; 12/2020. $690,000

1020 E Long Beach Blvd; 12/2020. $910,000

105 Alissa Drive; 12/2020. $325,000

138 Santiago Drive; 12/2020. $182,000

42 Chelsea Road; 12/2020. $535,000

136 Meli Blvd; 12/2020. $210,000

30 Fullrigger Ave; 12/2020. $117,500

112 Williamsburg Lane; 12/2020. $200,000

24 Shady Stream Road; 12/2020. $299,999

202 Riviera Drive; 12/2020. $275,000

512 Elizabeth Ave; 12/2020. $214,900

1002 Chicago Ave; 12/2020. $630,000

1145 Central Ave; 12/2020. $325,000

14 4th St; 12/2020. $2,237,500

466 Rena Court; 12/2020. $163,000

11 Holly St; 12/2020. $610,000

25 Tradewinds Ave; 12/2020. $117,500

479c Dartmoor Court; 12/2020. $71,500

20 Vance Ave; 12/2020. $1,640,000

281 Melrose St; 12/2020. $316,000

120 Albatross Ave; 12/2020. $274,000

241 Willow Lane; 12/2020. $100,000

1935 Ocean Ave #21; 12/2020. $400,000

19 Melrose Court; 12/2020. $569,000

108 Neptune Court; 12/2020. $1,025,000

21 Lucerne Lane; 12/2020. $342,000

217 Ashburn Ave; 12/2020. $115,000

62 Bay Point Harbour; 12/2020. $965,000

101 Trenton Ave Unit 1; 12/2020. $375,000

279 Newport Way; 12/2020. $375,000

109 Cedar Row; 12/2020. $450,000

3 Edinburgh Court; 12/2020. $575,000

841 Hanley St; 12/2020. $160,000

13 Avalon Ave; 12/2020. $117,500

Vacant Land Yates St; 12/2020. $60,000

Burnside Ave; 12/2020. $30,000

SURF CITY

30 Masters Court, 12/2020. $307,000

381 Evergreen Drive, 12/2020. $395,000

158 Stratford Place, 12/2020. $235,000

1453 Pacific Ave, 12/2020. $288,500

6 Cortlandt Drive, 12/2020. $185,000

84 Wadsworth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000

3 Brixam Corner, 12/2020. $550,000

145 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

197 Headley Ave, 12/2020. $130,200

2413 Willow St, 12/2020. $495,000

1228 Mercedes Road, 12/2020. $545,000

TUCKERTON

43 Eagleswood Drive, 12/2020. $455,000

12 Longfellow Court, 12/2020. $210,000

860 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $34,500

175 Blake Circle, 12/2020. $300,000

14 Tradewinds Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

28 Mediterranean Court C Bldg 39, 12/2020. $115,000

28 Asheville St, 12/2020. $530,000

83 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $609,000

36 Encinitas Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

1102a Thornbury Lane, 12/2020. $185,000

96 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $590,000

