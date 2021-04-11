How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
1617 Arctic Ave & 226 N New York Ave, Kahen Robert Arctic Ave NJ Llc; 01/28/21. $140,000
221 N Montpelier Ave, Tran Ann Rothenberger Joseph W; 01/29/21. $125,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 702, Manney Frank Schopf Ed; 01/29/21. $160,000
101 S Plaza Place #703, Robert G Rabben Rev Tr Nasatir David; 01/29/21. $295,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 705 Tower 2, Turnbull Garrett F Spaventa Donata; 01/29/21. $300,000
BRIGANTINE
323 44th St So Unit 17, Speakman Karen Kirby Pamela L; 01/26/21. $239,000
70 Delmar Drive, Metzger Stephan Highberger Sheri; 01/26/21. $249,900
203 N 14th St, Kitz Peter John Priority Home Dev Llc; 01/26/21. $375,000
508 Lagoon Blvd, Hegel Chris R Jones Timothy; 01/26/21. $235,000
920 N Shore Drive, Quigley Peter Berkowitz Jay; 01/26/21. $999,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
18 English Lane, Thomas Howard Sr/Admr Martinez Kelsey; 01/27/21. $569,500
13 Driftwood Drive, Castillo Garcia Ana Karen Lipare Adam M; 01/27/21. $185,000
11 Country Hickory Lane, Beall Willard E Owens Rosemary E; 01/27/21. $70,000
217 Lily Road, Krehel Randolph J Price Denise; 01/27/21. $290,000
105 Yardley Court, Wallace James B Cinco Mary S; 01/28/21. $260,000
6147 Mill Road, Drew Paul Mail Sean M; 01/28/21. $243,500
417 Pine Ave, Almanzar Randy Roessler Scott; 01/28/21. $617,000
803 Jonathon Court, Bradshaw William R Campbell Timothy; 01/28/21. $131,000
308 Sanderling Lane, Kim Joon Oliver Susan Isabel; 01/29/21. $225,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
460 Spruce Ave, Guerra Dawn L Watson Curtis; 01/25/21. $170,000
180 Club Place, Connor Kevin J Bonventre Nicholas Jr; 01/25/21. $79,900
357 Elton Lane, Synnott George Khan Minhaz; 01/25/21. $262,500
280 W Koch Ave, Rando Kristy L Ceci Vincent; 01/26/21. $157,500
305 Arbutus Ave, Gatto William J Capito John; 01/26/21. $195,000
611 Pineview Drive, Giunta Joseph R Ullrich Matthew D; 01/26/21. $575,000
418 Spencer Lane, Residential Mortgage Loan Tr 2013 Tt2 Strohm Michael; 01/26/21. $138,000
58 Liberty Court, Sheehy Joseph A Uchillan Guillermo; 01/26/21. $73,585
574 Revere Way, Deibert Matthew Roy Deibert Ian; 01/26/21. $190,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
147 Rainbow Drive, Gallo Janice L Rodio Anthony J; 01/25/21. $280,000
6140 Goldfinch Drive, Ellison Dean A Jr Brecht Gregory L; 01/25/21. $220,000
946 Harrison Ave, Kraly Mark Sharpe Robert J Jr; 01/25/21. $230,000
48 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Alindada Rosarie A; 01/25/21. $295,435
4206 Fairway Drive, Morales Jessica R Cutler Amy B; 01/25/21. $205,000
14 Westover Circle, Ragland Christina Medina Robin R; 01/26/21. $165,000
MARGATE
6 N Adams Ave #3, Flory Christina E Fein Alan; 01/11/21. $315,000
9107 Fremont Ave, Butera Pamela Pacifico Maria/Tr/Tr; 01/11/21. $1,595,000
117 N Frontenac Ave, Kalogerakos Dimakis/Exr Blaisse Raymond W; 01/12/21. $680,000
113 N Madison Ave Unit B, Begleiter Diane/Tr/Tr Valenza R Samuel; 01/12/21. $875,000
113 N Wilson Ave Unit A First Fl, Weinraub Neil Rothstein Bonnie; 01/12/21. $250,000
423 N Essex Ave, Sutor Robert Jr Dabundo Robert I; 01/12/21. $540,000
19 N Brunswick Ave, Lisausky Adam Kramer Adam; 01/12/21. $985,000
309 N Nassau Ave, Hancock Alexandra Matt Catherine N; 01/12/21. $810,000
9005 Ventnor Ave, Cramer RobertTr 9005 Ventnor Ave Llc; 01/13/21. $2,325,000
209 N Wilson Ave Unit A, Allen Edmund M Savio James Marcelo; 01/13/21. $225,000
SOMERS POINT
21 W Cedar Ave, Evangelisti Dolores K Graeff Robert; 01/28/21. $75,000
109 Bala Drive, Eisenlohr Conrad III Borgia Diane C; 01/28/21. $250,754
22 Bayside Drive, Cotter Vincent F Blake Savich Maryann K; 01/28/21. $380,000
1403 Harbour Cove S, Y2l Partners Llc Smith John A Jr; 01/29/21. $369,000
VENTNOR
5000 Boardwalk Unit 609, M B Land Co Ltd Paget Ronald; 01/22/21. $153,000
6101 Monmouth Ave #1010, Quinn Paul G Lis Kristin M; 01/25/21. $170,000
17 S Buffalo Ave, Mendelovici Herman Vurgason Bryan; 01/25/21. $400,000
4 N Cornwall Ave, Arentz Eileen Marie,-Atty Purewal Miteswar; 01/25/21. $408,000
707 N Dorset Ave Unit 8 Bldg B, Khan Ambareen Jamil Fahmida; 01/25/21. $72,000
236 N Derby Ave Unit 705, Fortino Janice M/Atty Rivell Robert Richard; 01/25/21. $135,000
308 N Suffolk Ave, Damoun Mokhtar Baldino Mark A; 01/26/21. $365,000
115 N Harvard Ave, Morales Elizabeth Oleary Synge C; 01/26/21. $320,000
Cape May County
AVALON
179 34th St, Paulson Erik Mc Groarty Michael P; 01/2121. $2,380,000
889 21st St, Marina At Avalon Anchorage LLC Johnson Edgar; 01/2121. $2,250,000
891 21st St East Un, Marina At Avalon Anchorage LLC Stammen Benjamin; 01/2121. $2,250,000
120 31st St, Avalon 31 LLC Denichilo Stephen; 01/2121. $1,684,000
CAPE MAY
132 Decatur St, Landon Richard K Hood Stephen; 01/2121. $1,398,000
1107 Beach Ave, Beyond The Sea Trust Haug Richard; 01/2121. $1,160,000
912 Corgie St, Inciardi Brooks Black Kevin D; 01/2121. $910,000
CAPE MAY POINT
404 Princeton Ave, Crossley Richard Hennessey Edward M; 01/2121. $899,000
304 Knox Ave, Ram-Jet Inc Di Piazza Christopher; 01/2121. $789,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
1463 Route 83, German John Wolfe David; 01/2121. $500,000
634 Route 47 & 676 Route 47, Stites Tammy Est Whispering Pines Nursery LLC; 01/2121. $380,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
16 E Greenwood Ave, Duscher Robert Rodriguez Daniel; 01/2121. $260,000
2 Mowery Ave, Geiger Ralph R Bloom Daniel D; 01/2121. $225,000
647 Route 9, Aponte Sandra K Stanzione Doreen; 01/2121. $224,995
203 Washington Blvd, Kleinschmidt Jason Ferncliff Properties LLC; 01/2121. $219,500
200 E Atlantic Ave, Patrick Stephen Gardy Kenneth G; 01/2121. $160,000
224 Ridgewood Ave, Morton James Scallop Shell Cottage LLC; 01/2121. $155,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
19 Mary Ave, Gill Sean P I & G Building LLC; 12/2020. $4,000
1 Lehigh Ave, Smith Jane M Est Mc Nelis Katherine; 01/2121. $255,000
673 Shunpike Road, Cedarbrook LLC 673 Shunpike LLC; 01/2121. $185,000
506 Route 47 So, Peterson Joseph H Hankins Daniel R; 01/2121. $131,000
1100 Georgia Ave, Lupton Bruce D J C M Dev LLC; 01/2121. $50,000
33 Old North Wildwood Blvd, Karbett Michael Lutz Dan; 01/2121. $17,500
17 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Good James C; 01/2121. $584,900
NORTH WILDWOOD
776 Allen Drive, 776 Allen Drive LLC Furey Gerald; 01/2121. $390,000
1000 Kennedy Drive, Carron Kim Finley Mark S; 01/2121. $250,000
608 Ocean Ave, Barnett Thomas P Brown Daniel; 01/2121. $246,500
1000 Kennedy Drive, Roman 215 LLC Gupta Vikas; 01/2121. $235,000
500 Kennedy Blvd, Ricci James M Reeves James; 01/2121. $215,000
120 W 15th Ave Un 2F, Burke Joseph Pinto William Joseph Jr; 01/2121. $175,000
120 W 15th Ave Un 1F, Burke Joseph Pinto William Joseph; 01/2121. $175,000
442 E 21st Ave, Melchiorre Rudolph Alessandrini Dominic T Jr; 01/2121. $175,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 2.02 Block 4203, Schmidt Sherwood R Dudas Todd; 12/2020. $579,000
3214-16 Central Ave 1st Fl, Lundholm Paul B Jr Loiseau Michael; 12/2020. $570,000
5802 West Ave, Blumberg Beth Dockray Douglas Arthur; 12/2020. $570,000
1411 West Ave, Kopp Edward J Jr Camaioni Joseph; 12/2020. $550,000
840 Sixth St, Kloos John S Snyder Jeffrey C; 12/2020. $540,000
-18 West Ave, Crossen John D Hemingway Ryan M; 12/2020. $520,000
832-34 Moorlyn Terrace, Shoenfelt James W III Griffie Tracy; 12/2020. $515,000
1039B Asbury Ave, Largay James A III Raza Corrine; 12/2020. $507,000
15 Block 3350, Ronald L Taht Family Trust Hauck Mark; 12/2020. $505,000
3841-43 Asbury Ave, Massini Mildred Est Tesauro Susan; 12/2020. $504,350
2059 West Ave, Johnson David B Murphy Brendan T; 12/2020. $494,900
500 Bay Ave, Cole Maryjane B Towhey Paul E Sr; 12/2020. $494,000
505 15th St Un B, Fricke William E Jr Spengler David G; 12/2020. $464,900
3620-22 West Ave, Donovan Walter E Jr Arcari Bryan; 12/2020. $420,000
-18 Central Ave, Welsh John J Jr O’Donovan Declan J; 12/2020. $400,000
Lot 5 Block 1305, Mcknett Charles Yellis Sean; 12/2020. $350,000
Lot 2 Block 2707, Gatta Anthony Baum Robert; 12/2020. $347,000
SEA ISLE CITY
1016 Landis Ave North Un, J F Builders Inc Bahal Vishal; 01/2121. $1,750,000
3014 Marine Place, Sill-Hopkins Joy E V Martin Invs LLC; 01/2121. $1,600,000
6405 Pleasure Ave, Roke Carol Ann Trust Mc Kee Matthew J; 01/2121. $1,575,000
STONE HARBOR
240 108 St, Larkin John T Sheila One LLC; 01/2121. $1,490,00
100 96th St, 0 Trinkl John C Vellutato Josephine P; 01/2121. $1,195,000
10105 Second Ave Un B, Higgins Sean T Bollinger Patrick J; 01/2121. $650,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
14 Wyncroft Drive, Penney Jay C Lyons Stephen M; 01/2121. $462,000
40 E Mapleshade Lane, Dickerson David A Est Webber Derek; 01/2121. $350,000
1 Walden Pond Road, Pinckney Gary E Holder Joline T; 01/2121. $289,999
106 Randolph Blvd, NJ Hsng & Mtg Finance Agcy Breunig Elliot; 01/2121. $172,095
516 Route 9 Un B10, Melsi Anthony M Scanlan William James; 01/2121. $41,000
912 S Bayview Drive, Buckland George A Palau Bernd S; 01/2121. $1,625,000
13 S Commonwealth Ave, Dunn David Gussen Robert J; 01/2121. $835,000
WEST CAPE MAY
744-746 Park Blvd, Fischer Stephen W Mmcm LLC; 01/2121. $285,000
312 Pacific Ave, Faust Gina Grugeon Courtney; 01/2121. $720,000
130 Emerald Ave, $Alkins Raymond A La Torre David J; 01/2121. 650,000
400 Myrtle Ave, Annunziato Nicholas R Pagano Brian; 01/2121. $465,000
WEST WILDWOOD
216 E Roberts Ave Un 6, Klock Colleen Oesterle Denise; 01/2121. $300,400
304 W Burk Ave Un 101, Hawthorne David D III Siciliano Beth; 01/2121. $281,000
508 W Burk Ave Un A, Sickel Peggy G Mottola Joseph J; 01/2121. $280,000
WILDWOOD
418 W Lincoln Ave, Prioleau Danielle Jersey Develpment Group LLC; 01/2121. $31,000
115 E Juniper Ave, Zartler Mark A Ynb Properties LLC; 01/2121. $540,000
310 E Pine Ave, Zografakis Evans Port Robert B Jr; 01/2121. $425,000
229 E Cresse Ave Un 200, Mccafferty Michael P Clarke Steven; 01/2121. $385,000
142 W Spicer Ave, Mcvey Daniel G Lasalle Christopher; 01/2121. $352,500
WILDWOOD CREST
8303 Seaview Ave Un 1, Dagostino Christine Quadrel James J; 01/2121. $385,000
5500 Atlantic Ave Un 1, Vernisi Rocco A Jr Costa Jeremy M; 01/2121. $365,000
110 E Denver Ave, Giasullo Thomas J Guidone Angela; 01/2121. $360,000
210 E Montarey Ave Un 4, Mc Cabe Cheri A Leidy Richard A; 01/2121. $234,000
7100 Seaview Ave, Forrester-Frye Lois D’Angelo Anita M; 01/2121. $205,000
7100 Seaview Ave, Hampson Michael Shopf Barbara Ellen; 01/2121. $200,000
6701 Atlantic Ave, Shelmet Janet Linder William Jr; 01/2121. $170,000
6201 Ocean Ave, Brosius Ronald J Murdock Scott A; 01/2121. $155,000
9100 Atlantic Ave, John J & Joan M Novak Dec Of Trust Di Pretoro Tim; 01/2121. $825,000
WOODBINE
1665 Washington Ave, Rodriguez Efrain Walters Richard A; 01/2121. $175,000
296 Poplar St, Carbornara Anthony M Est Carbonara Fred; 01/2121. $30,000
116 Pacific Ave, Van Der Tuyn Michele F Hraniotis Terry P; 01/2121. $43,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
92 Belmont Ave, 1/29/2021. $75,000
310 W Broad St, 1/29/2021. $80,000
451 South Ave, 1/29/2021. $95,400
66 Edward Ave, 1/29/2021. $140,000
MILLVILLE
649 Buck St, 1/22/2021. $68,000
11 S 8th St, 1/22/2021. $95,000
5 Kemble Ave, 1/22/2021. $175,000
90 Sharp St, 1/22/2021. $245,000
802-804 E Broad St, 1/23/2021. $135,000
311 N Sharp St, 1/25/2021. $10,000
9 Mulford Ave, 1/25/2021. $110,000
107 Geissinger Ave, 1/25/2021. $180,000
21 S Bethel Road, 1/25/2021. $239,905
501 Fernwood Drive, 1/26/2021. $235,000
815 Main St, 1/27/2021. $118,380
416 N High St, 1/28/2021. $70,000
108 15th St, 1/28/2021. $180,000
312 D St, 1/29/2021. $15,000
19 Emily Drive, 1/29/2021. $215,000
616 Quail Drive, 1/29/2021. $277,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
9 Eisenhower Drive, 1/20/2021. $236,0000
5 W Deerfield Road, 1/21/2021. $243,000
3 Jack Robert Drive, 1/25/2021. $365,000
331 Old Burlington Road, 1/25/2021. $519,000
1405 Second Ave, 1/27/2021. $120,000
52 Victory Road, 1/28/2021. $144,500
144 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000
136 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000
140 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000
35 Beals Mill Road, 1/29/2021. $33,000
VINELAND
630 E Oak Road, 1/4/2021. $225,000
236 W Plum St, 1/5/2021. $105,000
735 Victoria Court, 1/5/2021. $170,000
1336 Heights Place, 1/5/2021. $175,000
222 E Oak Road, 1/5/2021. $180,000
1653 Fiocchi Drive, 1/5/2021. $199,900
534 E Quince St, 1/6/2021. $32,000
1203 E Sherman Ave, 1/6/2021. $32,500
2576 Michelon Court, 1/6/2021. $255,000
2299 Finch St, 1/6/2021. $297,000
411 S 6th St 623 E Almond St 620 E Quince St 618 E Quince St, 1/6/2021. $468,000
4348 Juniper St, 1/6/2021. $524,900
724 E Pear St, 1/7/2021. $65,000
224 W Plum St, 1/7/2021. $135,000
2630 E Chestnut Ave Unit C3, 1/7/2021. $136,000
1340 Hadsell Ave, 1/7/2021. $175,000
758 Wellington Court, 1/7/2021. $282,000
4493 Mays Landing Road, 1/8/2021. $79,920
206 W Elmer St, 1/8/2021. $108,000
2380 Dante Ave, 1/11/2021. $180,000
4465 Robert Drive, 1/11/2021. $185,000
2456 Sanford Drive, 1/11/2021. $198,000
556 N W Blvd, 1/12/2021. $87,000
1732 W Chestnut Ave, 1/12/2021. $95,000
2376 Ida Lane, 1/12/2021. $158,000
1619 Woodlawn Ave, 1/12/2021. $175,000
1325 Roosevelt Blvd, 1/13/2021. $228,000
2451 Southwood Drive, 1/14/2021. $141,000
2102 E Oak Road, 1/14/2021. $175,000
830 N Mill Road, 1/14/2021. $176,000.
818 E Park Ave, 1/14/2021. $190,000
2627 School Lane, 1/14/2021. $255,000
2518 Simonelli Drive, 1/14/2021. $265,000
3553 Venturi Lane, 1/14/2021. $295,000
2699 Bethpage Court, 1/14/2021. $330,000
1639 Percy Lane, 1/14/2021. $429,250
5426 Ascher Road, 1/15/2021. $117,500
54 S Valley Ave, 1/15/2021. $134,000
576 Kingman Ave, 1/15/2021. $149,000
735 E Montrose St, 1/15/2021. $162,500
2102 E Oak Road Unit J4, 1/15/2021. $183,000
1357 Oak Lane, 1/15/2021. $200,000
1853 Roosevelt Blvd, 1/15/2021. $258,000
4289 Sally Drive, 1/15/2021. $259,900
1765 Dolly Drive, 1/15/2021. $367,500
164 W Wheat Road, 1/15/2021. $3,109,427
2086 E Wheat Road, 1/19/202. $97,000
56 Osborn Ave, 1/19/2021. $130,000
1104 Columbia Ave, 1/19/2021. $150,000
87 Evelyn Ave, 1/19/2021. $175,000
2059 Venezia Ave, 1/19/2021. $405,000
1021 Rogers Ave, 1/20/2021. $121,000
609 E Landis Ave, 1/20/2021. $140,000
320 W Butler Ave, 1/20/2021. $175,115
4630 Ascher Road, 1/20/2021. $234,000
145 W Montrose St, 1/21/2021. $75,000
330 W Grape St, 1/21/2021. $95,000
2191 Rudolph Drive, 1/21/2021. $268,000
404 S Sixth St, 1/22/2021. $111,000
2201 Berkeley Drive, 1/22/2021. $299,900
430 Rainbow Lane, 1/23/2021. $180,000
2497 Franklin Drive, 1/23/2021. $305,000
733 Cherry St, 1/25/2021. $77,000
641 W Arbor Ave, 1/25/2021. $167,500
2212 E Chestnut Ave, 1/25/2021. $189,000
1440 E Wheat Road, 1/25/2021. $190,000
501 Kristian Drive, 1/25/2021. $197,790
907 Washington Ave, 1/26/2021. $152,500
137 S Delsea Drive, 1/26/2021. $985,000
755 Maurice River Pkwy, 1/27/2021. $171,500
223 South 2nd St, 1/27/2021. $184,900
2958 Lisbon Lane, 1/27/2021. $242,500
1785 Cherokee Lane, 1/27/2021. $289,000
2862 Palermo Ave, 1/28/2021. $41,500
2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 36, 1/28/2021. $120,000
663 S Orchard Road, 1/28/2021. $205,000
1174 Roberts Blvd, 1/29/2021. $20,000
924 New Pear St, 1/29/2021. $120,000
2102 E Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $185,000
1509 W Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $355,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
139 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,990
74d Dorchester Drive, 12/2020. $135,860
428 Washington Ave, 12/2020. $650,000
42 Joshua Drive, 12/2020. $606,000
29 Cory Drive, 12/2020. $275,000
31 Beach Haven Way, 12/2020. $449,000
620 Hill Drive, 12/2020. $510,000
552 Susan Drive, 12/2020. $179,439
118c Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $98,500
155 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $295,000
29 Southampton Road, 12/2020. $109,250
42d Sterling St, 12/2020. $150,000
200 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $325,000
10 Hanna Drive, 12/2020. $545,000
7 Tahoe Court, 12/2020. $203,000
81 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $705,000
2 Round Hill Road, 12/2020. $675,000
8 Lyon Court, 12/2020. $395,000
3136 Dillon Court, 12/2020. $365,000
81 Bay Breeze Drive, 12/2020. $475,000
127d Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $2,625,000
74 Mrytle Lane, 12/2020. $345,000
4 Red Oak Lane #169, 12/2020. $105,000
128 E 13th St, 12/2020. $995,000
1069 Sheila Drive, 12/2020. $440,000
1885 Hovsons Blvd, 12/2020. $206,000
985 D Aberdeen Drive, 12/2020. $154,000
5311a Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $1,500,000
1951 White Knoll Drive, 12/2020. $515,000
Compass Drive Vacant Land, 12/2020. $154,000
1219 Ripple Ave, 12/2020. $285,000
20 Amber St A4, 12/2020. $507,000
542 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $455,000
9 Waterfall Lane, 12/2020. $300,000
97 Havens, 12/2020. $629,000
658 Deerhead Lake Drive, 12/2020. $239,900
362 Arlington Ave, 12/2020. $208,000
3 Rutland Drive, 12/2020. $200,300
416 Laurel Brook Drive #D, 12/2020. $125,000
445 Coolidge Ave, 12/2020. $1,450,000
21 R Avenna Road, 12/2020. $290,000
29 Chatham Road, 12/2020. $315,000
BEACH HAVEN
1320 Moosehead St, 12/2020. $380,000
1253b Hamilton Court, 12/2020. $98,000
758 Kevin Court, 12/2020. $196,730
28 Cheddar Pink Cove, 12/2020. $122,000
214 Governors Road #1000, 12/2020. $175,000
207 Pt Pleasant Ave, 12/2020. $205,400
63 Liberta Drive, 12/2020. $135,000
114 Hooper Drive, 12/2020. $250,000
8 Oak Drive, 12/2020. $296,000
4 California Drive, 12/2020. $260,500
842 Spar Drive, 12/2020. $550,000
230 S Green St, 12/2020. $500,000
138 Law Win Court, 12/2020. $639,900
12 Togo Road, 12/2020. $280,000
61 Manchester Ave, 12/2020. $610,000
1253 Kennebec Road, 12/2020. $285,000
71 Puerto Vallarta St, 12/2020. $215,000
327 Venice Dr, 12/2020. $518,800
120 Guadeloupe Dr, 12/2020. $228,000
23 Florence Drive, 12/2020. $245,000
4803 South Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $3,034,500
5 San Salvador St, 12/2020. $275,000
1381 Newark Ave, 12/2020. $328,000
255 Float Ave, 12/2020. $360,000
2024 Mt Carmel Blvd, 12/2020. $187,000
9 Bridge Road, 12/2020. $54,000
3 Diamond Terrace, 12/2020. $960,000
94 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $450,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
3a Mill Road Sec 64, 12/2020. $100,000
820 Bowline Drive, 12/2020. $789,900
98 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $629,000
1457 Crawford Ave, 12/2020. $315,000
55 Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
7 Brookview Court, 12/2020. $305,000
6 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $315,000
1561 Burrsville Road, 12/2020. $300,000
519 Arlington Ave South, 12/2020. $266,500
HARVEY CEDARS
66a Ivy Court, 12/2020. $299,000
2712 Shady Glen Ave, 12/2020. $450,000
101 Autumn Oak Lane, 12/2020. $410,700
642 Drum Point Road, 12/2020. $620,000
121 Harrow Lane, 12/2020. $1,315,000
7 Carasaljo Drive, 12/2020. $995,000
707 Monument Road, 12/2020. $352,000
37 Shasta Lane, 12/2020. $410,000
53 Goldcrest Road, 12/2020. $545,000
123 Briarwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,000
6 Morey Lane, 12/2020. $320,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
156 18th Ave, 12/2020. $327,500
97 Butler Blvd, 12/2020. $230,000
148 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $115,000
19b Portsmouth, 12/2020. $126,000
45c Court D, 12/2020. $159,900
45 N 18th St, 12/2020. $730,000
124 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,490
11 Northrup Drive, 12/2020. $148,300
118 Cox Road, 12/2020. $402,000
37 Lake Michigan Drive, 12/2020. $31,214
185 Matilda Drive, 12/2020. $625,000
8 Lahaway Creek Court, 12/2020. $39,000
3 Half Hitch Road, 12/2020. $299,990
9 Berkeley Crossing Way, 12/2020. $235,000
110 Walchest Drive, 12/2020. $315,000
112 Dickinson Ave, 12/2020. $271,000
382 Barbados Drive, 12/2020. $163,000
30 Peaksail Drive, 12/2020. $875,000
4 Blue River Way, 12/2020. $610,000
1439 Holmes Ave, 12/2020. $345,000
140 Fairview Court, 12/2020. $449,900
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
12711 Beach Ave, 12/2020. $1,606,250
332 Venice Drive, 12/2020. $1,425,000
2121 Riviera Parkway, 12/2020. $399,000
23 Waterview Drive, 12/2020. $272,000
310 West Ave Unit A2, 12/2020. $580,000
546 Hardwood Drive, 12/2020. $417,000
223 12th St & 12th St, 12/2020. $820,000
16 Winding River Court, 12/2020. $375,000
36 Eucalyptus Court, 12/2020. $175,000
60 Burnt Tavern Road, 12/2020. $265,000
109 Arnold Ave, 12/2020. $785,000
8b Diamond Drive, 12/2020. $158,900
11a Sunset Road, 12/2020. $117,900
16 N Hope Chapel Road, 12/2020. $307,000
156 Downing St, 12/2020. $216,000
3 Carmacks Way, 12/2020. $195,000
95 Salem Road, 12/2020. $440,000
124 Charles Blvd, 12/2020. $525,000
870 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $255,000
360e Bird Village Road, 12/2020. $355,000
21 Narbeth Way, 12/2020. $279,000
117 Woodchuck Drive, 12/2020. $397,025
115 Eleventh Ave, 12/2020. $821,000
816 Brookside Drive, 12/2020. $295,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
110 Alexander Drive, 12/2020. $415,000
663b Plymouth Drive, 12/2020. $119,900
1316 Ave A, 12/2020. $351,999
130 Chatsworth Ave Unit 8, 12/2020. $524,900
East Kennedy Blvd, 12/2020. $30,000
51 Hiering Ave C 11, 12/2020. $260,000
955 Utah Drive, 12/2020. $330,000
125 Leitz Blvd, 12/2020. $331,270
355 Barbados Drive North, 12/2020. $172,500
34 Rockland St, 12/2020. $336,500
9 Davenport Road West, 12/2020. $176,000
724 Leeward Ave, 12/2020. $244,000
760 Point View Road, 12/2020. $405,000
15 Harmony Lane, 12/2020. $415,000
157 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $419,965
1324 Mermaid Ave, 12/2020. $45,000
1a Winthrop Place, 12/2020. $134,900
218 Ronald Road, 12/2020. $269,000
148 North Bayside Road, 12/2020. $408,000
126 Randall Ave, 12/2020. $600,000
17 Pebble Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $472,000
246 Grant Ave, 12/2020. $230,000
21 Finchley Blvd, 12/2020. $253,000
117 Forest Park Circle, 12/2020. $320,000
367 Perrineville Road, 12/2020. $664,000
9 Geyser Place, 12/2020. $329,000
3 Victoria Circle, 12/2020. $395,753
554 Gilford Ave, 12/2020. $240,000
125 Dewey Drive, 12/2020. $300,000
6 Dove Mill Crescent, 12/2020. $460,000
116 Nottingham Way, 12/2020. $430,000
20 Creek Road, 12/2020. $173,000
39 Brindletown Road, 12/2020. $405,000
44 Lakeview Drive, 12/2020. $205,000
201 River Ave, 12/2020. $520,000
30 Sutherland Court, 12/2020. $197,000
12 Golden Rod Court, 12/2020. $354,792
8 Dante Court, 12/2020. $665,000
2229 Taylor Ave, 12/2020. $325,000
321 Shady Brook Lane, 12/2020. $325,000
8 Majestic Way, 12/2020. $589,900
1448 Jordan Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
208 Chestnut Drive, 12/2020. $280,000
1620 Breakers Drive, 12/2020. $300,000
246 Sky Manor Blvd, 12/2020. $175,000
115 N 14th St, 12/2020. $899,999
310a Malvern Court West, 12/2020. $131,000
3576 Ridgeway Road, 12/2020. $550,000
31 Tivoli St, 12/2020. $138,000
1309 Broadway Blvd, 12/2020. $310,000
416 Lonna Court, 12/2020. $215,000
114 Second Ave, 12/2020. $570,000
132 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $427,490
12 Dartmouth Drive, 12/2020. $400,000
1367 Laura Court, 12/2020. $499,000
1501 Pine Park Ave, 12/2020. $655,000
8 New Castle Court, 12/2020. $409,000
0 Drake Drive, 12/2020. $230,000
17 West Point Pleasant, 12/2020. $160,212
80 Pulaski Blvd, 12/2020. $224,000
193 Crescent Ave, 12/2020. $237,500
503 Birch Court, 12/2020. $405,000
376 E Barnegat Ave, 12/2020. $106,500
12 E 78th St, 12/2020. $100,000
44d Sandy Island Blvd, 12/2020. $1,325,000
3 Cabin Brook Crescent, 12/2020. $418,000
145 Grande Woodlands Way, 12/2020. $570,000
24 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $206,500
426 Basso St, 12/2020. $425,000
227 17th Ave, 12/2020. $310,000
29 Chain Blvd, 12/2020. $167,500
113 Paterson Road, 12/2020. $236,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
201 Ceylon Ave, 12/2020. $299,000
1829 Lookout Drive, 12/2020. $700,000
22 Alaska Ave, 12/2020. $385,000
1080 Lake Placid Drive, 12/2020. $326,000
508 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $535,000
Maxim Drive, 12/2020. $190,000
8 Seventh Ave Unit A, 12/2020. $670,000
391 1 Bayshore Drive, 12/2020. $390,000
1131 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $605,000
117 Whittier Road, 12/2020. $289,500
385 Western Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
2183 Mount Hood Lane, 12/2020. $158,000
7 W North Carolina Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
721 Marbro Ave, 12/2020. $277,000
124 Laguna Lane, 12/2020. $2,450,000
311 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $166,250
414 Ashley Ave, 12/2020. $550,000
2 Leighton Court, 12/2020. $270,000
75 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $707,000
452a Portsmouth Drive, 12/2020. $80,000
23 Ohio Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
217 Predmore Ave, 12/2020. $270,000
151 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $189,900
1012 East Panama Court, 12/2020. $268,999
108 E Tennessee Ave, 12/2020. $2,500,000
SHIP BOTTOM
101 Lorraine Place, 12/2020. $322,000
3 Sea Gull Ave, 12/2020. $750,000
22n Pier Drive, 12/2020. $350,000
122 Rockrimmon Blvd, 12/2020. $350,000
4 Esher Court, 12/2020. $209,000
38 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $247,500
7 Flintlock Drive, 12/2020. $355,000
29 Mandalay Road, 12/2020. $350,000
1112 Waters Edge Drive, 12/2020. $190,000
600 Densrose Lane, 12/2020. $830,000
35 Ocean Breeze Court, 12/2020. $222,500
821 North Drive, 12/2020. $620,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
23 Saint Moritz Place, 12/2020. $155,000
1339 Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,351,000
34 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $201,000
708 North Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,549,000
2 E Ocean View Drive, 12/2020. $690,000
14 Evergreen Court, 12/2020. $460,000
43b Cambridge Circle, 12/2020. $60,000
9 Red Cedar Run, 12/2020. $520,000
1429 Island View Drive, 12/2020. $495,000
604 Conifer Drive, 12/2020. $240,000
26 Sawgrass St, 12/2020. $485,000
642 Denise Court, 12/2020. $35,000
1047 Sailor Drive, 12/2020. $415,000
1601 Woodmere Place, 12/2020. $281,000
115 Driftwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,900
89 Stamford Drive, 12/2020. $386,000
1100 N Bay Ave Unit A10, 12/2020. $860,000
5 River Vista Lane, 12/2020. $2,500,000
403 Lighthouse Drive;,12/2020. $277,000
648 Ship Ave, 12/2020. $42,000
188 Arizona Drive, 12/2020. $360,000
1805 Maplewood St, 12/2020. $330,000
418 Sixth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000
8 Tina Way, 12/2020. $117,500
24 E Longport Ave, 12/2020. $530,000
15 Cornelius St, 12/2020. $350,000
845 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $265,000
125 N 12th St, 12/2020. $693,000
9 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $441,000
85 Windjammer Court, 12/2020. $530,000
1819 Old Freehold Road, 12/2020. $555,000
640 Fairview Lane, 12/2020. $705,000
165 Lionshead Blvd So, 12/2020. $200,000
63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000
912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000
63 Tarpon Road; 12/2020. $364,000
7 Santiago Drive; 12/2020. $760,000
78 Chelsea Drive; 12/2020. $130,000
302 Dock Road; 12/2020. $70,000
159 Normandy Ave; 12/2020. $280,000
194 Bartley Road; 12/2020. $490,000
325 Kingfisher Road; 12/2020. $240,000
718 New Jersey Ave; 12/2020. $525,000
544 Parkwood Drive; 12/2020. $245,000
27 Blue River Way; 12/2020. $690,000
1020 E Long Beach Blvd; 12/2020. $910,000
105 Alissa Drive; 12/2020. $325,000
138 Santiago Drive; 12/2020. $182,000
42 Chelsea Road; 12/2020. $535,000
136 Meli Blvd; 12/2020. $210,000
30 Fullrigger Ave; 12/2020. $117,500
112 Williamsburg Lane; 12/2020. $200,000
24 Shady Stream Road; 12/2020. $299,999
202 Riviera Drive; 12/2020. $275,000
512 Elizabeth Ave; 12/2020. $214,900
1002 Chicago Ave; 12/2020. $630,000
1145 Central Ave; 12/2020. $325,000
14 4th St; 12/2020. $2,237,500
466 Rena Court; 12/2020. $163,000
11 Holly St; 12/2020. $610,000
25 Tradewinds Ave; 12/2020. $117,500
479c Dartmoor Court; 12/2020. $71,500
20 Vance Ave; 12/2020. $1,640,000
281 Melrose St; 12/2020. $316,000
120 Albatross Ave; 12/2020. $274,000
241 Willow Lane; 12/2020. $100,000
1935 Ocean Ave #21; 12/2020. $400,000
19 Melrose Court; 12/2020. $569,000
108 Neptune Court; 12/2020. $1,025,000
21 Lucerne Lane; 12/2020. $342,000
217 Ashburn Ave; 12/2020. $115,000
62 Bay Point Harbour; 12/2020. $965,000
101 Trenton Ave Unit 1; 12/2020. $375,000
279 Newport Way; 12/2020. $375,000
109 Cedar Row; 12/2020. $450,000
3 Edinburgh Court; 12/2020. $575,000
841 Hanley St; 12/2020. $160,000
13 Avalon Ave; 12/2020. $117,500
Vacant Land Yates St; 12/2020. $60,000
Burnside Ave; 12/2020. $30,000
SURF CITY
30 Masters Court, 12/2020. $307,000
381 Evergreen Drive, 12/2020. $395,000
158 Stratford Place, 12/2020. $235,000
1453 Pacific Ave, 12/2020. $288,500
6 Cortlandt Drive, 12/2020. $185,000
84 Wadsworth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000
3 Brixam Corner, 12/2020. $550,000
145 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
197 Headley Ave, 12/2020. $130,200
2413 Willow St, 12/2020. $495,000
1228 Mercedes Road, 12/2020. $545,000
TUCKERTON
43 Eagleswood Drive, 12/2020. $455,000
12 Longfellow Court, 12/2020. $210,000
860 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $34,500
175 Blake Circle, 12/2020. $300,000
14 Tradewinds Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
28 Mediterranean Court C Bldg 39, 12/2020. $115,000
28 Asheville St, 12/2020. $530,000
83 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $609,000
36 Encinitas Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
1102a Thornbury Lane, 12/2020. $185,000
96 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $590,000
