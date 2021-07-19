How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
124 W Tampa Ave, Smith John Rudy Hogan Robert F; 03/2021. $220,000
701 Lincoln Blvd, Weiser Randy E Salasin Robert J; 03/2021. $220,000
217 Glencreek Road, Dutton Dawn C Hemmert Lsia; 03/2021. $215,000
108 Alexander Ave, Morrison Dale Simmons John A; 03/2021. $198,174
65 E Hudson Ave, Myers Shawn Fritz Karl; 03/2021. $190,000
416 Windward Road, Swirbul Mary W Innes William M; 03/2021. $186,000
24 Vermont Ave, Woolford Arthur Linwood Est Langston Richard J; 03/2021. $165,000
104 Columbia St, Russo Sandra Djd Capital Group LLC; 03/2021. $120,000
206 Broadway, Behnke John E Snyder Ronald J; 03/2021. $45,000
Lighthouse Pointe Marina Bs A7, Arber David J Wilson Arthur; 03/2021. $13,500
405 Bayshore Road Un 1, Tolz Inc Of Villas Orth George Jr; 03/2021. $100,000
418 Portsmouth Road, Salasin Robert Manzetti Peter Jr; 03/2021. $949,900
15 Captains Court, Speyerer Valentino J Hardy Marvin W Jr; 03/2021. $499,900
700 Atlantic Ave, Yock Michael Corsini Joseph; 03/2021. $490,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd Un 212, Stempkowski Peter A Blackowski John Daniel; 03/2021. $345,000
47 Heron Way, Jaffre Yves J Est Liszkiewicz Anthony F; 03/2021. $270,000
404 Mystic Terrace, Duffy Steven L Clark John; 03/2021. $268,000
91 Arbor Road, Menz Ami S 91 Arbor LLC; 03/2021. $250,000
501 Baywyn Road, Pikul John M Bruccoliere Richard; 03/2021. $240,000
324 Linda Anne Ave, Tranquilli Louis Stahl Scott A Jr; 03/2021. $201,975
217 E Florida Ave, Maschio James R Lockwood James R Jr; 03/2021. $180,000
5 Spruce Ave, Rvrs Mrtg Solutions Inc Macintosh George S; 03/2021. $175,000
42 Franklin Ave, Costan Ilie Decker William; 03/2021. $145,000
544 Seashore Road, Tloa Of Nj LLC Hill Michael J Sr; 03/2021. $87,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
5 Maryland Cove, Linz Michael F Bebis Daniil A; 03/2021. $297,000
1305 Massachusetts Ave, Fisher William Gossner Sharon F; 03/2021. $275,000
19 Williams St, Burlaga Janice C Moya Norberto; 03/2021. $239,000
118 E Wiley St, Dunn Reginald Seeger-Dinovi Brunhild; 03/2021. $219,900
407 Route 47 South, Del-Sea Cmpgrnd Inc Carlson John D; 03/2021. $203,000
312 Route 47 N, Kingsman Arlynne Sullivan Michael J; 03/2021. $193,000
120 Route 47 South, Evans Steven Samuel Siegel Michelle A Louise; 03/2021. $179,000
7 Matthews St, Waldron James 7 Matthews St LLC; 03/2021. $95,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
212 W 20th Ave, Scooter Boot LLC Moran Martin P III; 03/2021. $675,000
100 E 24th Ave, Bross Lenard Arnold Shirleyanne; 03/2021. $500,000
303 E 26th Ave Un 3, De Luca Raymond Curtin John J III; 03/2021. $399,777
115 E 6th Ave, Boucher Seth A Cardillo Robert; 03/2021. $361,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 205, Kelhower Theresa K Exr Oakes Regina; 03/2021. $315,000
600 Kennedy Drive #605, 121 Meadowview Circle LLC Pruszynski Leonard F; 03/2021. $285,000
404 W 17th Ave, Panetta Robert Briglia Peter M; 03/2021. $258,000
315C Allen Drive, Delconte Vienna Sellers Kathryn A; 03/2021. $193,000
442 E 21st Ave #303, Lake Christopher G Harrell Steven; 03/2021. $164,900
SEA ISLE CITY
127 40th St, Capriotti Annamarie T Di Domenico Anita; 03/2021. $410,000
138 73rd St West Un, Smith Francis J Driscoll Barbara Q; 03/2021. $1,350,000
7801 Roberts Ave, Noodles 1 LLC Mc Bride William Thomas; 03/2021. $1,210,000
3805 Kneass St South, Carroll Timothy J Carter Michael; 03/2021. $1,200,000
7801 Roberts Ave, Noodles 1 LLC Locicero Francis J; 03/2021. $1,175,000
111 47th St, Macknis John Redfern Ocean LLC; 03/2021. $1,150,000
3803 Pleasure Ave, Leib Richard C Jr Shattuck Lee O; 03/2021. $950,000
4314 Park Road Un 302, Massaro Anthony L Day Robert A; 03/2021. $800,000
3400 Boardwalk, Bagliani Mindy Trust Erwine Terre A; 03/2021. $725,000
5704 Landis Ave South Un, Mc Aneney James M Jones Sarah A; 03/2021. $695,000
122 43rd St West Un, Heebner David G Hostetter Steven L; 03/2021. $500,000
30 37th St, Butch Francis J Giacomucci Robert J Jr; 03/2021. $430,000
WILDWOOD
447 W Spicer Ave, Ferrett Nicholas C Del Collo Dara; 03/2021. $195,000
323 E Maple Ave, Farally Todd P Chan Meimei; 03/2021. $142,000
2705 Park Blvd, Gardyasz Mark Mc Dermott Joseph P; 03/2021. $599,999
Lot 6 Block 142.01, Dreams Come True Con LLC Benson David; 03/2021. $452,135
316 E Bennett Ave Un 6, Thomas Adrienne E Rodriguez Bernardo; 03/2021. $410,000
307 E Poplar Ave Un 101, Balraj LLC Cwik Sebastian D; 03/2021. $360,000
521 W Montgomery Ave #A, Lomartire Janice Kelhower Michael; 03/2021. $330,000
109 E Taylor Ave Un 109E Fr, Dorsey Troy J Mc Guigan Shawn; 03/2021. $310,000
427 W Baker Ave, 427 W Baker Ave LLC Waist High LLC; 03/2021. $285,000
320 W Roberts Ave, Briscoe Melvin Halkevich Aliaksandr; 03/2021. $250,000
119 E Cresse Ave Un A, Clancy Michael Hendershotjennifer M; 03/2021. $210,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Summerford Clara E Leibowitz Howard; 03/2021. $116,409
Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
96 Longwood Drive, 3/2021. $299,900
3 Island Breeze Court, 3/2021. $300,000
213 Wave Road, 3/2021. $305,000
6 Damian Court, 3/2021. $307,500
496 Outrigger Lane, 3/2021. $310,000
59 Melanie Way, 3/2021. $314,990
153 Dolphin Road, 3/2021. $316,000
415 Lighthouse Drive, 3/2021. $320,000
55 Melanie Way, 3/2021. $320,390
108 Equinox Road, 3/2021. $321,000
23 Jack Lane, 3/2021. $322,550
1062 Barnacle Drive, 3/2021. $325,000
225 Atlantis Ave, 3/2021. $325,000
173 Topside Road, 3/2021. $325,000
286 Privateer Road, 3/2021. $326,000
1308 Forecastle Ave, 3/2021. $334,900
23 Ruthann Drive, 3/2021. $342,500
1168 Windlass Drive, 3/2021. $350,000
487 Coral Lane, 3/2021. $360,000
941 Canoe Lane, 3/2021. $362,000
14 Island Breeze Court, 3/2021. $364,900
898 Sandy Circle, 3/2021. $364,950
101 Atlantis Ave, 3/2021. $365,000
889 Jane Drive, 3/2021. $380,000
1030 Driftwood Ave, 3/2021. $380,000
5 Bay Breeze Ct, 3/2021. $380,000
133 Gaff Road, 3/2021. $399,000
733 Buccaneer Lane, 3/2021. $400,000
201 Inlet Ave, 3/2021. $400,000
35 Howard Drive, 3/2021. $409,500
1138 Barnacle Drive, 3/2021. $410,000
1389 East Mallard Drive, 3/2021. $420,000
112 Bowline Road, 3/2021. $442,500
137 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $450,595
555 Shark Lane, 3/2021. $455,000
183 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $459,775
163 Bradshaw Drive, 3/2021. $465,045
1135 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $481,000
206 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $483,260
167 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $498,105
202 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $498,105
945 Sandy Circle, 3/2021. $515,000
191 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $540,490
201 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $546,490
76 Andrew Drive, 3/2021. $555,000
176 East Bay Ave, 3/2021. $560,000
1311 Paul Blvd, 3/2021. $561,000
15 Warren Court, 3/2021. $580,000
63 Jeffrey Drive, 3/2021. $590,000
39 Joshua Drive, 3/2021. $596,000
44 Judy Drive, 3/2021. $636,000
2004 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $645,000
1462 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $670,000
164 Morris Blvd, 3/2021. $695,000
1840 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $700,000
51 Jeremy Lane, 3/2021. $760,000
2112 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $835,000
1187 Walter Blvd, 3/2021. $870,000
27 Popper St, 3/2021. $875,000
56 Muriel Drive, 3/2021. $975,000
26 Royal Oak Court, 3/2021. $997,500
650 Route 72 East, 3/2021. $1,200,000
465 475 S Main St, 3/2021. $1,400,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Contact: 609-272-7295
