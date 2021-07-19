 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

SHORELINE ROAD, EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP Sale price: $285,000 Days on market: 13 Sold by: Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

124 W Tampa Ave, Smith John Rudy Hogan Robert F; 03/2021. $220,000

701 Lincoln Blvd, Weiser Randy E Salasin Robert J; 03/2021. $220,000

217 Glencreek Road, Dutton Dawn C Hemmert Lsia; 03/2021. $215,000

108 Alexander Ave, Morrison Dale Simmons John A; 03/2021. $198,174

65 E Hudson Ave, Myers Shawn Fritz Karl; 03/2021. $190,000

416 Windward Road, Swirbul Mary W Innes William M; 03/2021. $186,000

24 Vermont Ave, Woolford Arthur Linwood Est Langston Richard J; 03/2021. $165,000

104 Columbia St, Russo Sandra Djd Capital Group LLC; 03/2021. $120,000

206 Broadway, Behnke John E Snyder Ronald J; 03/2021. $45,000

Lighthouse Pointe Marina Bs A7, Arber David J Wilson Arthur; 03/2021. $13,500

405 Bayshore Road Un 1, Tolz Inc Of Villas Orth George Jr; 03/2021. $100,000

418 Portsmouth Road, Salasin Robert Manzetti Peter Jr; 03/2021. $949,900

15 Captains Court, Speyerer Valentino J Hardy Marvin W Jr; 03/2021. $499,900

700 Atlantic Ave, Yock Michael Corsini Joseph; 03/2021. $490,000

9907 Seapointe Blvd Un 212, Stempkowski Peter A Blackowski John Daniel; 03/2021. $345,000

47 Heron Way, Jaffre Yves J Est Liszkiewicz Anthony F; 03/2021. $270,000

404 Mystic Terrace, Duffy Steven L Clark John; 03/2021. $268,000

91 Arbor Road, Menz Ami S 91 Arbor LLC; 03/2021. $250,000

501 Baywyn Road, Pikul John M Bruccoliere Richard; 03/2021. $240,000

324 Linda Anne Ave, Tranquilli Louis Stahl Scott A Jr; 03/2021. $201,975

217 E Florida Ave, Maschio James R Lockwood James R Jr; 03/2021. $180,000

5 Spruce Ave, Rvrs Mrtg Solutions Inc Macintosh George S; 03/2021. $175,000

42 Franklin Ave, Costan Ilie Decker William; 03/2021. $145,000

544 Seashore Road, Tloa Of Nj LLC Hill Michael J Sr; 03/2021. $87,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

5 Maryland Cove, Linz Michael F Bebis Daniil A; 03/2021. $297,000

1305 Massachusetts Ave, Fisher William Gossner Sharon F; 03/2021. $275,000

19 Williams St, Burlaga Janice C Moya Norberto; 03/2021. $239,000

118 E Wiley St, Dunn Reginald Seeger-Dinovi Brunhild; 03/2021. $219,900

407 Route 47 South, Del-Sea Cmpgrnd Inc Carlson John D; 03/2021. $203,000

312 Route 47 N, Kingsman Arlynne Sullivan Michael J; 03/2021. $193,000

120 Route 47 South, Evans Steven Samuel Siegel Michelle A Louise; 03/2021. $179,000

7 Matthews St, Waldron James 7 Matthews St LLC; 03/2021. $95,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

212 W 20th Ave, Scooter Boot LLC Moran Martin P III; 03/2021. $675,000

100 E 24th Ave, Bross Lenard Arnold Shirleyanne; 03/2021. $500,000

303 E 26th Ave Un 3, De Luca Raymond Curtin John J III; 03/2021. $399,777

115 E 6th Ave, Boucher Seth A Cardillo Robert; 03/2021. $361,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 205, Kelhower Theresa K Exr Oakes Regina; 03/2021. $315,000

600 Kennedy Drive #605, 121 Meadowview Circle LLC Pruszynski Leonard F; 03/2021. $285,000

404 W 17th Ave, Panetta Robert Briglia Peter M; 03/2021. $258,000

315C Allen Drive, Delconte Vienna Sellers Kathryn A; 03/2021. $193,000

442 E 21st Ave #303, Lake Christopher G Harrell Steven; 03/2021. $164,900

SEA ISLE CITY

127 40th St, Capriotti Annamarie T Di Domenico Anita; 03/2021. $410,000

138 73rd St West Un, Smith Francis J Driscoll Barbara Q; 03/2021. $1,350,000

7801 Roberts Ave, Noodles 1 LLC Mc Bride William Thomas; 03/2021. $1,210,000

3805 Kneass St South, Carroll Timothy J Carter Michael; 03/2021. $1,200,000

7801 Roberts Ave, Noodles 1 LLC Locicero Francis J; 03/2021. $1,175,000

111 47th St, Macknis John Redfern Ocean LLC; 03/2021. $1,150,000

3803 Pleasure Ave, Leib Richard C Jr Shattuck Lee O; 03/2021. $950,000

4314 Park Road Un 302, Massaro Anthony L Day Robert A; 03/2021. $800,000

3400 Boardwalk, Bagliani Mindy Trust Erwine Terre A; 03/2021. $725,000

5704 Landis Ave South Un, Mc Aneney James M Jones Sarah A; 03/2021. $695,000

122 43rd St West Un, Heebner David G Hostetter Steven L; 03/2021. $500,000

30 37th St, Butch Francis J Giacomucci Robert J Jr; 03/2021. $430,000

WILDWOOD

447 W Spicer Ave, Ferrett Nicholas C Del Collo Dara; 03/2021. $195,000

323 E Maple Ave, Farally Todd P Chan Meimei; 03/2021. $142,000

2705 Park Blvd, Gardyasz Mark Mc Dermott Joseph P; 03/2021. $599,999

Lot 6 Block 142.01, Dreams Come True Con LLC Benson David; 03/2021. $452,135

316 E Bennett Ave Un 6, Thomas Adrienne E Rodriguez Bernardo; 03/2021. $410,000

307 E Poplar Ave Un 101, Balraj LLC Cwik Sebastian D; 03/2021. $360,000

521 W Montgomery Ave #A, Lomartire Janice Kelhower Michael; 03/2021. $330,000

109 E Taylor Ave Un 109E Fr, Dorsey Troy J Mc Guigan Shawn; 03/2021. $310,000

427 W Baker Ave, 427 W Baker Ave LLC Waist High LLC; 03/2021. $285,000

320 W Roberts Ave, Briscoe Melvin Halkevich Aliaksandr; 03/2021. $250,000

119 E Cresse Ave Un A, Clancy Michael Hendershotjennifer M; 03/2021. $210,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Summerford Clara E Leibowitz Howard; 03/2021. $116,409

Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

96 Longwood Drive, 3/2021. $299,900

3 Island Breeze Court, 3/2021. $300,000

213 Wave Road, 3/2021. $305,000

6 Damian Court, 3/2021. $307,500

496 Outrigger Lane, 3/2021. $310,000

59 Melanie Way, 3/2021. $314,990

153 Dolphin Road, 3/2021. $316,000

415 Lighthouse Drive, 3/2021. $320,000

55 Melanie Way, 3/2021. $320,390

108 Equinox Road, 3/2021. $321,000

23 Jack Lane, 3/2021. $322,550

1062 Barnacle Drive, 3/2021. $325,000

225 Atlantis Ave, 3/2021. $325,000

173 Topside Road, 3/2021. $325,000

286 Privateer Road, 3/2021. $326,000

1308 Forecastle Ave, 3/2021. $334,900

23 Ruthann Drive, 3/2021. $342,500

1168 Windlass Drive, 3/2021. $350,000

487 Coral Lane, 3/2021. $360,000

941 Canoe Lane, 3/2021. $362,000

14 Island Breeze Court, 3/2021. $364,900

898 Sandy Circle, 3/2021. $364,950

101 Atlantis Ave, 3/2021. $365,000

889 Jane Drive, 3/2021. $380,000

1030 Driftwood Ave, 3/2021. $380,000

5 Bay Breeze Ct, 3/2021. $380,000

133 Gaff Road, 3/2021. $399,000

733 Buccaneer Lane, 3/2021. $400,000

201 Inlet Ave, 3/2021. $400,000

35 Howard Drive, 3/2021. $409,500

1138 Barnacle Drive, 3/2021. $410,000

1389 East Mallard Drive, 3/2021. $420,000

112 Bowline Road, 3/2021. $442,500

137 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $450,595

555 Shark Lane, 3/2021. $455,000

183 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $459,775

163 Bradshaw Drive, 3/2021. $465,045

1135 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $481,000

206 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $483,260

167 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $498,105

202 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $498,105

945 Sandy Circle, 3/2021. $515,000

191 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $540,490

201 Ashburn Ave, 3/2021. $546,490

76 Andrew Drive, 3/2021. $555,000

176 East Bay Ave, 3/2021. $560,000

1311 Paul Blvd, 3/2021. $561,000

15 Warren Court, 3/2021. $580,000

63 Jeffrey Drive, 3/2021. $590,000

39 Joshua Drive, 3/2021. $596,000

44 Judy Drive, 3/2021. $636,000

2004 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $645,000

1462 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $670,000

164 Morris Blvd, 3/2021. $695,000

1840 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $700,000

51 Jeremy Lane, 3/2021. $760,000

2112 Mill Creek Road, 3/2021. $835,000

1187 Walter Blvd, 3/2021. $870,000

27 Popper St, 3/2021. $875,000

56 Muriel Drive, 3/2021. $975,000

26 Royal Oak Court, 3/2021. $997,500

650 Route 72 East, 3/2021. $1,200,000

465 475 S Main St, 3/2021. $1,400,000

