How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
300 Nantucket Drive, Lawrick Susan E Carroll John P; 04/2021. $489,000
300 E Raleigh Ave Un 314, Josephs Michael Millaway Timothy J; 04/2021. $430,000
106 Old Mill Drive, Vo Kimberly Ann Roszko Bernard; 04/2021. $385,000
616 Shunpike Road, Holiness Church Of Erma Mogavero Marcello; 04/2021. $365,000
316 Village Road,Depascale Richard C Cassiba Allison M; 04/2021. $350,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
8 Joffre Ave, Toth Alexander W Eckert Cody; 04/2021. $200,000
4 N 11th St, Cozzi Steven Hill Joseph M; 04/2021. $162,937
66 Sedar Meadow Drive, Di Peso Robert Sr Morelli Albert E III; 04/2021. $148,000
35 Route 47 South, Rosmini June Kaplunovskaya Anna; 04/2021. $47,500
Hideaway Bch Cmpgrnd Un #12 Blck G, Hammond Michael A Fox Steven; 04/2021. $37,500
43 Route 47 North, Nase Terry L Czyzewski Benjamin; 04/2021. $37,500
301 N George St, 411 Contractor LLC Lopez Eleazar; 04/2021. $35,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
506 E 9th St, Muccie Mary Rose Muccie Bernadette; 04/2021. $461,775
106 E 20th Ave, Gallo Richard C Ryan Jason; 04/2021. $355,000
201 W 1st Ave, Bb 201 LLC Erdman Steven W; 04/2021. $350,000
200 West Chester Ave, Bb201 LLC Mw Of Wildwood LLC; 04/2021. $350,000
OCEAN CITY
26 Bay Ave, H And K Property Mgmt LLC Narducci Stephen D; 04/2021.$2,580,000
254 Bay Road, Anderson Thomas V & K Viney Rev Living Trust; 04/2021. $2,500,000
2204-06 Wesley Ave, Keosayian John C Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 04/2021. $2,436,000
119 Atlantic Ave, Meier Kellie Dutkiewicz Leon John Jr; 04/2021. $1,180,000
611 18th St, Davis William R Santoro Benito; 04/2021. $1,100,000
1409 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Hartzel Norman D Copper Capital Inves LLC; 04/2021. $999,900
300-02 Atlantic Ave, 302 Atlantic Ventures LLC Trivedi Pratima; 04/2021. $995,000
3000-02 Asbury Ave #1, Rubell Kenneth G Greenjack Matthew S; 04/2021. $950,000
911 Third St 2nd Fl, Romano Agnes Est Bartlomiejus Katie; 04/2021. $892,000
836-38 Brighton Place, Spellacy Robert R Connelly James; $880,000
836 Pennlyn Place Un A, Welte Steven A Ray Kallol; 04/2021. $855,000
4841 West Ave, Scornalenchi Lee A Menendez Michael J; 04/2021. $850,000
203 49th St 2nd Fl, Orlando Kathleen M Keane Marilee; 04/2021. $850,000
3804-06 Waterview Blvd, Lynam James F Daly Brian A; 04/2021. $850,000
3559 West Ave Un 2, Definis Joseph II Stanczak John; 04/2021. $801,000
SEA ISLE CITY
211 67th St South Un, Freda Dominique Smith Francis; 04/2021. $1,970,000
125 86th St West Un, Joseph Thomas LLC Capizzi John; 04/2021. $1,475,000
138 73rd St Un East, Smith Francis J Conti Craig; 04/2021. $1,325,000
7802 Pleasure Ave Un North, Pisciella Richard A Fazio Christopher J; 04/2021. $1,300,000
138 78th St West, Adams Robert J Jr Carroll John F; 04/2021. $1,277,350
121 51st St, Primavera Frank C Knell Gleeson LLC; $1,275,000
STONE HARBOR
253 107th St, Campana Theresa R 253 107th St LLC; 04/2021. $1,685,000
227 96th St Un F, 227 96th LLC Jagbi Enterprises LLC; 04/2021. $595,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
701 S Commonwealth Ave, Conallen Michael J Doron Nathan D; 04/2021. $640,000
3 Wyndom Way, Winter Eric P Ford Philip M; 04/2021. $629,900
2009 Cedar Lane, Lex Stephen J Glenning Anne D; 04/2021. $507,000
42 Homestead Road, Hickman Douglas Perry Thomas Jr; 04/2021. $485,900
Lot 249 Block 453.08, Lisicki Dana Dunn Talley Sandra L;04/2021. $360,000
140 Perry Road, De Tullio Raquel Klebaur Megan C; 04/2021. $350,000
18 Greenbriar Road, Ardelean Harris Shanker Jeannie R; 04/2021. $344,175
3 Hope Corson Road, O'Neill Joseph F Est Fazio Jason; 04/2021. $260,000
77 Tyler Road, Dedecker Adrian Justis Colleen M; 04/2021. $255,000
11 Kruk Terrace, Denight Charles H III Butterfield Rebecca; 04/2021. $219,000
11 Stanhope Road, Bradley Priscilla Beth 11 Stanhope Road LLC; 04/2021. $165,000
492 Upper Bridge Road, Verizon New Jersey Inc Subcarrier Comms Inc; 04/2021. $110,000
WEST CAPE MAY
120 Third Ave, Salty Toggle Properties LLC Branson Allan L; 04/2021. $1,207,000
149 Leaming Ave, Lomax Mary Claire Marshaleck Joseph; 04/2021. $745,000
WEST WILDWOOD
28 Lake Road, S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC Rabena Frank Louis III; 04/2021. $715,000
609 W Maple Ave, Gallagher Kevin J Smith Gerard J Sr; 04/2021. $495,000
728 W Poplar Ave, Benditt Frank Poncia Michael; 04/2021. $250,000
WILDWOOD
318 E Bennett Ave #2, Cloak Shawn Greipp Gary C; 04/2021. $450,000
3102 Ocean Ave, Rice George T Lordi Todd Stephen; 04/2021.$400,000
5208 Lake Road Un 2C, Lepore Samuel N Trust Lepore Samuel; 04/2021.$395,000
4200 Pacific Ave, Xu Hong Mian Nasar Haleem; 04/2021. $390,000
101 W Magnolia Ave, Campbell Lisa Bruno Benedict James; 04/2021. $358,000
112 E Pine Ave, Di Ciano III Dominick Cedrone Richard A; 04/2021. $336,000
WILDWOOD CREST
450 E Nashville Road Un 106, Rose James Carroll Douglas; 04/2021. $530,000
503 E Stanton Road, Jiang Tony Gaffney Douglas A; 04/2021. $525,000
106 E Toledo Ave, Falcone Craig A Raynor John; 04/2021. $525,000
5501 Atlantic Ave Un 212, Liu Larry Z Carlin Shawn P; 04/2021. $490,000
115 E Denver Ave, Derbyshire William Reigart Morris G III; 04/2021. $434,000
9600 Seaview Ave, Lower Twp Achristavest Diamond Beach LLC; 04/2021. $400,000
5407 Pacific Ave, Mld Properties LLC Proudfoot Investments XVIi LLC; 04/2021. $350,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
704 N 10th St, 4/23/2021, $141,000
20 Tomasello Drive, 4/23/2021, $350,000
2 Heron Lane, 4/24/2021, $270,000
218 N 5th St, 4/26/2021, $103,150
411 N 7th St, 4/26/2021, $179,900
624 3rd St South, 4/27/2021, $76,000
627-629 Second St North, 4/27/2021, $76,000
708 3rd St North, 4/28/2021, $135,000
222 W Main St, 4/29/2021, $25,0000
906 Dock St, 4/29/2021, $90,000
422 High St, 4/30/2021, $114,414
420 High St, 4/30/2021, $137,500
100 S 11th St, 4/30/2021, $141,000
110 N 12th St, 4/30/2021, $190,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
909 Macarthur Drive, 4/20/2021, $38,000
911 Macarthur Drive, 4/20/2021, $38,000
913 Macarthur Drive, 4/20/2021, $38,000
16 Pleasant Drive, 4/20/2021, $190,000
9 Truman St, 4/21/2021, $250,990
12 Truman St, 4/21/2021, $280,990
VINELAND
732 E Earl Drive, 4/19/2021, $180,000
501 Cedarwood Drive Unit A & B, 4/19/2021, $200,000
1249 Sassafras Drive, 4/19/2021, $240,000
830 Cypress Drive, 4/19/2021, $270,000
2316 E Oak Road, 4/19/2021, $285,000
2204 Fruit St, 4/19/2021, $297,000
S Lincoln Ave, 4/19/2021, $650,000
41 Osborn Ave, 4/20/2021, $32,501.
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
10 Driftwood Court, 4/2021. $310,000
669 E Bay Ave, 4/2021. $318,000
3 Swan Lake Court, 4/2021. $320,000
31 Cedar St, 4/2021. $339,000
401 Bay Shore Drive Unit 16b, 4/2021. $360,001
203 Bay Shore Drive, 4/2021. $365,000
10 9th St, 4/2021. $370,000
142 Cox Road, 4/2021. $371,260
12 Black Bear Drive, 4/2021. $380,475
13 Aurora Circle, 4/2021. $381,337
166 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $385,000
54 Rocky Brook Drive, 4/2021. $389,000
6 Flanders Drive, 4/2021. $389,900
3 Amelia Court, 4/2021. $390,000
1974 Breakers Drive, 4/2021. $392,490
LACEY TOWNSHIP
2005 Hillwood Road, 4/2021. $295,000
423 Cedar Drive, 4/2021. $300,000
521 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2021. $300,000
510 Buttonwood Drive, 4/2021. $305,000
409 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2021. $315,000
1707 Silvan Place, 4/2021. $320,000
504 Raleigh Drive, 4/2021. $322,000
403 Continental St, 4/2021. $325,000
231 Maple Lane, 4/2021. $330,000
668 Fairview Lane, 4/2021. $350,000
101 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $357,981
564 Vaughn Ave, 4/2021. $359,000
219 Lenape Trail, 4/2021. $362,500
1324 Sylvania Ave, 4/2021. $365,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
106 E Delaware Drive; 4/2021. $200,000
415 Frog Pond Road; 4/2021. $204,000
314 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2021. $215,000
37 Maryland Road, 4/2021. $220,000
312 Lake Crytalbrook Drive, 4/2021. $221,000
124 E Boat Drive, 4/2021. $240,000
26 Iowa Court, 4/2021. $240,000
56 Oak Lane, 4/2021. $243,000
14 W Sail Drive, 4/2021. $245,000
105 Revolutionary Road, 4/2021. $245,000
16 Sweetwater Drive, 4/2021. $245,000
56 Ivy Creek Drive, 4/2021. $251,000
55 Oak Leaf Drive, 4/2021. $256,500
105 E Boat Drive, 4/2021. $259,000
66 Windstar Drive, 4/2021. $275,000
392 Golf View Drive, 4/2021. $275,000
48 W Susquehanna Drive, 4/2021. $289,000
151 North Burgee Drive, 4/2021. $290,000
2 Woodduck Drive, 4/2021. $293,850
250 Harbourtown Blvd, 4/2021. $295,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
7 Seven Ave, 4/2021. $1,495,000
124 E Lillie Ave, 4/2021. $1,499,000
3901 S Long Beach Blvd 18, 4/2021. $1,500,000
13502 Garden Court, 4/2021. $1,550,000
107 E 27th St, 4/2021. $1,565,000
9314 Mark Drive, 4/2021. $1,600,000
117 E Maryland Ave, 4/2021. $1,685,000
10 E Selfridge Ave, 4/2021. $1,695,000
114 E Jerome Ave, 4/2021. $1,700,000
8 East Mermaid Lane, 4/2021. $1,710,000
20 W Lillie Ave, 4/2021. $1,900,000
1223 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $2,200,000
128 East Ohio Ave, 4/2021. $2,500,000
260 Pompano Drive, 4/2021. $2,799,000
12505 Ocean Ave, 4/2021. $3,200,000
SHIP BOTTOM
170 Stowaway Road, 4/2021. $282,500
30 Indian Road, 4/2021. $285,000
52 Charles Blvd, 4/2021. $290,000
114 Bryce Lane, 4/2021. $290,000
5 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $304,490
53 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $313,490
245 Stormy Road, 4/2021. $315,000
1 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $316,990
9 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $316,990
11 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $317,990
63 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $318,990
7 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $318,990
160 Mooring Road, 4/2021. $320,000
1050 Rudder Ave, 4/2021. $325,000
65 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $325,990
61 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $328,990
116 Toggle Road, 4/2021. $329,000
101 Knot Road, 4/2021. $330,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
466 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $355,000
823 Delaware Ave, 4/2021. $370,000
1137 Barnacle Drive, 4/2021. $377,500
315 Lighthouse Drive, 4/2021. $382,000
237 Middle Lane, 4/2021. $390,000
20 Julia Drive, 4/2021. $390,000
70 Jeteemale Drive, 4/2021. $400,000
20 N Main St Unit 21, 4/2021. $400,000
76 Honeysuckle Drive, 4/2021. $415,000
484 Outrigger Lane, 4/2021. $430,000
100 Evelyn Drive, 4/2021. $451,000
123 Bennet Lane, 4/2021. $455,365
167 Captain Road, 4/2021. $470,000
133 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $480,390
20 Beverly Lane, 4/2021. $485,000
83 Parker St, 4/2021. $489,000
198 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $499,885
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.