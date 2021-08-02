 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

300 Nantucket Drive, Lawrick Susan E Carroll John P; 04/2021. $489,000

300 E Raleigh Ave Un 314, Josephs Michael Millaway Timothy J; 04/2021. $430,000

106 Old Mill Drive, Vo Kimberly Ann Roszko Bernard; 04/2021. $385,000

616 Shunpike Road, Holiness Church Of Erma Mogavero Marcello; 04/2021. $365,000

316 Village Road,Depascale Richard C Cassiba Allison M; 04/2021. $350,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

8 Joffre Ave, Toth Alexander W Eckert Cody; 04/2021. $200,000

4 N 11th St, Cozzi Steven Hill Joseph M; 04/2021. $162,937

66 Sedar Meadow Drive, Di Peso Robert Sr Morelli Albert E III; 04/2021. $148,000

35 Route 47 South, Rosmini June Kaplunovskaya Anna; 04/2021. $47,500

Hideaway Bch Cmpgrnd Un #12 Blck G, Hammond Michael A Fox Steven; 04/2021. $37,500

43 Route 47 North, Nase Terry L Czyzewski Benjamin; 04/2021. $37,500

301 N George St, 411 Contractor LLC Lopez Eleazar; 04/2021. $35,000 

NORTH WILDWOOD

506 E 9th St, Muccie Mary Rose Muccie Bernadette; 04/2021. $461,775

106 E 20th Ave, Gallo Richard C Ryan Jason; 04/2021. $355,000

201 W 1st Ave, Bb 201 LLC Erdman Steven W; 04/2021. $350,000

200 West Chester Ave, Bb201 LLC Mw Of Wildwood LLC; 04/2021. $350,000

OCEAN CITY

26 Bay Ave, H And K Property Mgmt LLC Narducci Stephen D; 04/2021.$2,580,000

254 Bay Road, Anderson Thomas V & K Viney Rev Living Trust; 04/2021. $2,500,000

2204-06 Wesley Ave, Keosayian John C Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 04/2021. $2,436,000

119 Atlantic Ave, Meier Kellie Dutkiewicz Leon John Jr; 04/2021. $1,180,000

611 18th St, Davis William R Santoro Benito; 04/2021. $1,100,000

1409 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Hartzel Norman D Copper Capital Inves LLC; 04/2021. $999,900

300-02 Atlantic Ave, 302 Atlantic Ventures LLC Trivedi Pratima; 04/2021. $995,000

3000-02 Asbury Ave #1, Rubell Kenneth G Greenjack Matthew S; 04/2021. $950,000

911 Third St 2nd Fl, Romano Agnes Est Bartlomiejus Katie; 04/2021. $892,000

836-38 Brighton Place, Spellacy Robert R Connelly James; $880,000

836 Pennlyn Place Un A, Welte Steven A Ray Kallol; 04/2021. $855,000

4841 West Ave, Scornalenchi Lee A Menendez Michael J; 04/2021. $850,000

203 49th St 2nd Fl, Orlando Kathleen M Keane Marilee; 04/2021. $850,000

3804-06 Waterview Blvd, Lynam James F Daly Brian A; 04/2021. $850,000

3559 West Ave Un 2, Definis Joseph II Stanczak John; 04/2021. $801,000

SEA ISLE CITY

211 67th St South Un, Freda Dominique Smith Francis; 04/2021. $1,970,000

125 86th St West Un, Joseph Thomas LLC Capizzi John; 04/2021. $1,475,000

138 73rd St Un East, Smith Francis J Conti Craig; 04/2021. $1,325,000

7802 Pleasure Ave Un North, Pisciella Richard A Fazio Christopher J; 04/2021. $1,300,000

138 78th St West, Adams Robert J Jr Carroll John F; 04/2021. $1,277,350

121 51st St, Primavera Frank C Knell Gleeson LLC; $1,275,000

STONE HARBOR

253 107th St, Campana Theresa R 253 107th St LLC; 04/2021. $1,685,000

227 96th St Un F, 227 96th LLC Jagbi Enterprises LLC; 04/2021. $595,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

701 S Commonwealth Ave, Conallen Michael J Doron Nathan D; 04/2021. $640,000

3 Wyndom Way, Winter Eric P Ford Philip M; 04/2021. $629,900

2009 Cedar Lane, Lex Stephen J Glenning Anne D; 04/2021. $507,000

42 Homestead Road, Hickman Douglas Perry Thomas Jr; 04/2021. $485,900

Lot 249 Block 453.08, Lisicki Dana Dunn Talley Sandra L;04/2021.  $360,000

140 Perry Road, De Tullio Raquel Klebaur Megan C; 04/2021. $350,000

18 Greenbriar Road, Ardelean Harris Shanker Jeannie R; 04/2021. $344,175

3 Hope Corson Road, O'Neill Joseph F Est Fazio Jason; 04/2021. $260,000

77 Tyler Road, Dedecker Adrian Justis Colleen M; 04/2021. $255,000

11 Kruk Terrace, Denight Charles H III Butterfield Rebecca; 04/2021. $219,000

11 Stanhope Road, Bradley Priscilla Beth 11 Stanhope Road LLC; 04/2021. $165,000

492 Upper Bridge Road, Verizon New Jersey Inc Subcarrier Comms Inc; 04/2021. $110,000 

WEST CAPE MAY

120 Third Ave, Salty Toggle Properties LLC Branson Allan L; 04/2021. $1,207,000

149 Leaming Ave, Lomax Mary Claire Marshaleck Joseph; 04/2021. $745,000

WEST WILDWOOD

28 Lake Road, S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC Rabena Frank Louis III; 04/2021. $715,000

609 W Maple Ave, Gallagher Kevin J Smith Gerard J Sr; 04/2021. $495,000

728 W Poplar Ave, Benditt Frank Poncia Michael; 04/2021. $250,000 

WILDWOOD

318 E Bennett Ave #2, Cloak Shawn Greipp Gary C; 04/2021. $450,000

3102 Ocean Ave, Rice George T Lordi Todd Stephen; 04/2021.$400,000

5208 Lake Road Un 2C, Lepore Samuel N Trust Lepore Samuel; 04/2021.$395,000

4200 Pacific Ave, Xu Hong Mian Nasar Haleem; 04/2021. $390,000

101 W Magnolia Ave, Campbell Lisa Bruno Benedict James; 04/2021. $358,000

112 E Pine Ave, Di Ciano III Dominick Cedrone Richard A; 04/2021. $336,000

WILDWOOD CREST

450 E Nashville Road Un 106, Rose James Carroll Douglas; 04/2021. $530,000

503 E Stanton Road, Jiang Tony Gaffney Douglas A; 04/2021. $525,000

106 E Toledo Ave, Falcone Craig A Raynor John; 04/2021. $525,000

5501 Atlantic Ave Un 212, Liu Larry Z Carlin Shawn P; 04/2021. $490,000

115 E Denver Ave, Derbyshire William Reigart Morris G III; 04/2021. $434,000

9600 Seaview Ave, Lower Twp Achristavest Diamond Beach LLC; 04/2021. $400,000

5407 Pacific Ave, Mld Properties LLC Proudfoot Investments XVIi LLC; 04/2021. $350,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

704 N 10th St, 4/23/2021, $141,000

20 Tomasello Drive, 4/23/2021, $350,000

2 Heron Lane, 4/24/2021, $270,000

218 N 5th St, 4/26/2021, $103,150

411 N 7th St, 4/26/2021, $179,900

624 3rd St South, 4/27/2021, $76,000

627-629 Second St North, 4/27/2021, $76,000

708 3rd St North, 4/28/2021, $135,000

222 W Main St, 4/29/2021, $25,0000

906 Dock St, 4/29/2021, $90,000

422 High St, 4/30/2021, $114,414

420 High St, 4/30/2021, $137,500

100 S 11th St, 4/30/2021, $141,000

110 N 12th St, 4/30/2021, $190,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

909 Macarthur Drive, 4/20/2021, $38,000

911 Macarthur Drive, 4/20/2021, $38,000

913 Macarthur Drive, 4/20/2021, $38,000

16 Pleasant Drive, 4/20/2021, $190,000

9 Truman St, 4/21/2021, $250,990

12 Truman St, 4/21/2021, $280,990

VINELAND

732 E Earl Drive, 4/19/2021, $180,000

501 Cedarwood Drive Unit A & B, 4/19/2021, $200,000

1249 Sassafras Drive, 4/19/2021, $240,000

830 Cypress Drive, 4/19/2021, $270,000

2316 E Oak Road, 4/19/2021, $285,000

2204 Fruit St, 4/19/2021, $297,000

S Lincoln Ave, 4/19/2021, $650,000

41 Osborn Ave, 4/20/2021, $32,501.

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

10 Driftwood Court, 4/2021. $310,000

669 E Bay Ave, 4/2021. $318,000

3 Swan Lake Court, 4/2021. $320,000

31 Cedar St, 4/2021. $339,000

401 Bay Shore Drive Unit 16b, 4/2021. $360,001

203 Bay Shore Drive, 4/2021. $365,000

10 9th St, 4/2021. $370,000

142 Cox Road, 4/2021. $371,260

12 Black Bear Drive, 4/2021. $380,475

13 Aurora Circle, 4/2021. $381,337

166 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $385,000

54 Rocky Brook Drive, 4/2021. $389,000

6 Flanders Drive, 4/2021. $389,900

3 Amelia Court, 4/2021. $390,000

1974 Breakers Drive, 4/2021. $392,490

LACEY TOWNSHIP 

2005 Hillwood Road, 4/2021. $295,000

423 Cedar Drive, 4/2021. $300,000

521 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2021. $300,000

510 Buttonwood Drive, 4/2021. $305,000

409 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2021. $315,000

1707 Silvan Place, 4/2021. $320,000

504 Raleigh Drive, 4/2021. $322,000

403 Continental St, 4/2021. $325,000

231 Maple Lane, 4/2021. $330,000

668 Fairview Lane, 4/2021. $350,000

101 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $357,981

564 Vaughn Ave, 4/2021. $359,000

219 Lenape Trail, 4/2021. $362,500

1324 Sylvania Ave, 4/2021. $365,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

106 E Delaware Drive; 4/2021. $200,000

415 Frog Pond Road; 4/2021. $204,000

314 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2021. $215,000

37 Maryland Road, 4/2021. $220,000

312 Lake Crytalbrook Drive, 4/2021. $221,000

124 E Boat Drive, 4/2021. $240,000

26 Iowa Court, 4/2021. $240,000

56 Oak Lane, 4/2021. $243,000

14 W Sail Drive, 4/2021. $245,000

105 Revolutionary Road, 4/2021. $245,000

16 Sweetwater Drive, 4/2021. $245,000

56 Ivy Creek Drive, 4/2021. $251,000

55 Oak Leaf Drive, 4/2021. $256,500

105 E Boat Drive, 4/2021. $259,000

66 Windstar Drive, 4/2021. $275,000

392 Golf View Drive, 4/2021. $275,000

48 W Susquehanna Drive, 4/2021. $289,000

151 North Burgee Drive, 4/2021. $290,000

2 Woodduck Drive, 4/2021. $293,850

250 Harbourtown Blvd, 4/2021. $295,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

7 Seven Ave, 4/2021. $1,495,000

124 E Lillie Ave, 4/2021. $1,499,000

3901 S Long Beach Blvd 18, 4/2021. $1,500,000

13502 Garden Court, 4/2021. $1,550,000

107 E 27th St, 4/2021. $1,565,000

9314 Mark Drive, 4/2021. $1,600,000

117 E Maryland Ave, 4/2021. $1,685,000

10 E Selfridge Ave, 4/2021. $1,695,000

114 E Jerome Ave, 4/2021. $1,700,000

8 East Mermaid Lane, 4/2021. $1,710,000

20 W Lillie Ave, 4/2021. $1,900,000

1223 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $2,200,000

128 East Ohio Ave, 4/2021. $2,500,000

260 Pompano Drive, 4/2021. $2,799,000

12505 Ocean Ave, 4/2021. $3,200,000

SHIP BOTTOM

170 Stowaway Road, 4/2021. $282,500

30 Indian Road, 4/2021. $285,000

52 Charles Blvd, 4/2021. $290,000

114 Bryce Lane, 4/2021. $290,000

5 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $304,490

53 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $313,490

245 Stormy Road, 4/2021. $315,000

1 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $316,990

9 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $316,990

11 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $317,990

63 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $318,990

7 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $318,990

160 Mooring Road, 4/2021. $320,000

1050 Rudder Ave, 4/2021. $325,000

65 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $325,990

61 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $328,990

116 Toggle Road, 4/2021. $329,000

101 Knot Road, 4/2021. $330,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

466 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $355,000

 823 Delaware Ave, 4/2021. $370,000

1137 Barnacle Drive, 4/2021. $377,500

315 Lighthouse Drive, 4/2021. $382,000

237 Middle Lane, 4/2021. $390,000

20 Julia Drive, 4/2021. $390,000

70 Jeteemale Drive, 4/2021. $400,000

20 N Main St Unit 21, 4/2021. $400,000

76 Honeysuckle Drive, 4/2021. $415,000

484 Outrigger Lane, 4/2021. $430,000

100 Evelyn Drive, 4/2021. $451,000

123 Bennet Lane, 4/2021. $455,365

167 Captain Road, 4/2021. $470,000

133 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $480,390

20 Beverly Lane, 4/2021. $485,000

83 Parker St, 4/2021. $489,000

198 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $499,885

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

 

