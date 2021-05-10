 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

122 New Jersey Ave, Robb Timothy J Steedle Roger; 02/24/21. $174,900

720 S New Road Unit 5n, Alexander Mark Peter Khullar Neelam/Atty;02/25/21. $68,000

721 N Shore Road, Vanlieshout Daniel Jr Bryant Tanisha; 02/25/21. $189,000

ATLANTIC CITY

4129 Sunset Ave, Hoang Ricky Erhart Arthur N; 02/22/21. $85,000

28 N Annapolis Ave, Bgw Holdings Llc Greco James Vincent; 02/22/21. $123,000

313 N Trenton Ave, Ortiz Juan G Lugo Endylynda L; 02/23/21. $180,000

117 N Massachusetts Ave, Zhu Huanhuan Atlantic City Housing Auth; 02/24/21. $102,000

518 Grammercy Place, Spill Llc Lin Yin; 02/24/21. $135,000

328 N Pennsylvania Ave, Figueroa Autumn Xu Haida; 02/24/21. $145,000

715 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Godbee Jannie Hernandez Maria D Carmen Suazo; 02/25/21. $115,000

128 N Virginia Ave, Spill Llc Lin Yin; 02/25/21. $135,000

516 Grammercy Place, Spill Llc Lin Yin; 02/25/21. $135,000

101 S Plaza Unit 308, Cianfrinirichard Blanchard Robert; 02/25/21. $155,000

2723 Artic Ave, Craig V Llc Wong Ban Yon; 02/26/21. $93,000

BRIGANTINE

121 S 5th St, Orchard Island Llc Kozak William J; 02/17/21. $279,000

107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 108, Panerson Jennifer Arditejohn; 02/17/21. $289,900

216 Roosevelt Blvd So, Woerner Custom Builders Llc Strickler Carol N; 02/17/21. $365,000

433 Albacore Lane, Davidson Andrew L Knoll Theodore F; 02/17/21. $445,000

3901 Oocean Ave Unit 9, Adornetio Nicholas Joseph Dallago Rochelle A; 02/17/21. $485,000

105 Hudson Drive, Hannan William T Haddad Rachel; 02/17/21. $664,792

38 Lighthouse Drive Unit A, Hanshaw Stephanie Navarra Marc; 02/18/21. $265,000

4613 Schooner Road, Abril Manuel A Kathy A Keller Liv Tr; 02/18/21. $300,000

3300 W Brigantine Ave Unit F, Englebert Margaret M Ashore Inv Llc; 02/18/21. $320,000

24 Vardon Road, Utkus Alice A Rote David Scon; 02/18/21. $350,000

332 32nd St, Hassel James E/Tr/Tr Harcole Llc; 02/19/21. $799,900

10 Girard Place, Haven Home Bldrs Llc Murray John J; 02/22/21. $170,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1207, Amon Michael I Greenwald Scan; 02/22/21. $238,000

4213 W Brigantine Ave Unit 304, Carroll Thomas Steinrock George W Jr; 02/22/21. $305,000

452 Seahorse Road, Pepe Stephen Keehfuss Dolores; 02/22/21. $369,900

101 13th St So, Martin Michael M Sr Reale Patricia M/Exr; 02/22/21. $410,000

212 Brigantine Ave Unit 305, Gencarelli Arthur Parenti Dina Marie; 02/23/21. $220,000

5218 Harbor Beach Blvd, Cannuli Anthony J Stang Ryan; 02/23/21. $350,000

1334 Vardon Road, Woodward Linda Mmg Michael E; 02/23/21. $575,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1047 Ocean Heights Ave, Bennett Denise M Isle Of Skye Prop Llc; 02/16/21. $263,000

4 Summerleaf Drive, Jahaj Safet Anderson William; 02/16/21. $375,000

8 Cambridge Ave, Hanna Rimon Zheng Huifang; 02/17/21. $100,000

134 Bernard Ave, Baumeister Stephanie Khondaker Rezaul K; 02/17/21. $175,000

222 Mallard Lane, Marciante John Caleron Jorge A Rivera; 02/17/21. $195,000

105 Lakeview Drive, Perkal Joyce R Rice Charles 0 Jr; 02/17/21. $370,000

33 Marshall Drive, Berry Jason Crammer Timothy M; 02/17/21. $475,000

318 Sunflower Drive, Young Cathleen R Ok Kim Won; 02/18/21. $250,000

19 Fairhill Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Bathan Yvonne G; 02/18/21. $368,990

149 Thompson Lane, Lucchio Joseph Andrews Mark; 02/18/21. $389,000

303 Longport Blvd #Ce31h, Epstein Gary Raymond Braun Marina Inc; 02/19/21. $80,000

308 Frank Lane, Perez Juan Ahasan Realtv Llc; 02/19/21. $110,000

11 Rally Road, Anaya Chandra D Us Banktr Na; 02/19/21. $319,900

22 Clover Hill Circle, Warfield Thomas Edward Siu Albert; 02/19/21. $370,000

44 Gallant Fox Lane, Ostwald Kristin Downey Zachary M; 02/22/21. $382,888

25 Fair Hill Ave, Perry Teisha Dr Horton Inc Nj; 02/23/21. $359,990

2 London Court, Pimentel Elba Ledesma Caltabellotta Francesco; 02/24/21. $169,900

116 Explorer Lane, Green Bradley 0 League Florence T; 02/24/21. $263,500

202 Spring Lane Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Ng Layna; 02/24/21. $322,490

204 Peach Tree Lane, Evans John Previti Joseph III; 02/24/21. $328,000

12 Obyrne Drive, Gresko John M Hayrobertl; 02/24/21. $625,000

281 Heather Croft, Nesci Keith Herman Michael Jay; 02/25/21. $82,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

716 Eighth Ave, Dunfee David Vaccaro Christopher S; 02/17/21. $173,300

549 Stonewall Drive, Reader Joseph Sampson Samantha; 02/17/21. $240,000

149 Zurich Ave, Hoffman Eric Gardner Robert; 02/17/21. $445,000

9 Arapaho Place, Andrews Melissa M Vanyo Tucker; 02/18/21. $82,500

99 Sussex Place, Rota Francis Golan Regina; 02/18/21. $86,000

28 E Ridgewood Ave, Thomson Justin Clemency Mark; 02/18/21. $250,000

689 St Andrews Drive, Kuhar Thomas J Brodow Joanne C; 02/18/21. $285,000

255 N Odessa Ave, Hilbert James D Jr Calvano Nicholas J; 02/18/21. $320,000

155 Club Place, Morano Annme Sevilla German; 02/19/21. $75,500

73 Driftwood Court, Howley Samantha Exit Acquisitions Llc; 02/19/21. $84,900

331 Upas Ave, Zala Shaktisinh J Zala Manharsinh J; 02/19/21. $163,500

688 Jupiter Hills Lane, Menditto Robert Cipriani Francis J; 02/19/21. $252,000

712 Nacote Creek Place, Soto Luis Thomson Mark A; 02/19/21. $258,900

714 Second Ave, Compton Robert Henry Jr Meuer Linda; 02/19/21. $317,000

38 Trotters Lane, Blair Diana L Snyder Shelley Ann; 02/22/21. $136,000

711 Somerstown Lane, Ariasobeth Capella Craig; 02/22/21. $189,900

528 E Brown Ave, Silva Feliberto Williams Willie; 02/22/21. $230,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4212 Fairway Drive, Hufftarik D Woolfolk Leonard; 02/19/21. $235,000

3118 Woodland Drive, Nova Capital Llc James Bobby Joe/Exrx; 02/22/21. $67,000

4950 Winterbury Drive, Abdullah Yahanne Scordo Alyssa A; 02/22/21. $115,000

206 Sorrentino Way, Spaeth Kimberly A Heath Randall D; 02/22/21. $195,000

HAMMONTON

14u Rose Rita Terrace, Settle Alex N Peeke Matthew; 02/22/21. $125,000

145 Birch Drive, Jeffries Christian E Triboletti Matthew; 02/23/21. $387,000

768 Fairview Ave, Connet Justin Ware Steven; 02/24/21. $174,000

LINWOOD

4717 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Gitto Diane Snyder Michael; 02/19/21. $750,000

400 W Patcong Ave, Bingham Gary Us Banktr Na; 02/24/21. $219,500

204 W Schoolhouse Drive, Soltys Elizabeth Plummer Suzanne; 02/24/21. $426,500

412 Cedarbrook Lane, Scillieri Norma Scm Properties Llc; 02/25/21. $230,000

MARGATE

9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 412, Zappariello Gennaro D Jr Ostrow Alan L; 02/22/21. $142,000

9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 214, Gravuer Valerie M Kofsky Joel; 02/23/21. $195,000

9201 Atlantic Ave Unit 7, Mcloughlin John J Presti Victoria A; 02/24/21. $115,000

NORTHFIELD

802 Tilton Road, Parsi Inv Llc 802 Tilton Assoc Llc; 02/23/21. $1,137,500

1224 Mill Road, Cruz Juanita M Holman Linda Marie/Exr; 02/24/21. $160,000

3204 Dolphin Ave, Jiacopello Joanne M Rich Frank; 02/25/21. $77,500

211 Oxford Circle, Vazquez Wendy Toneatto Desiree; 02/25/21. $205,900

VENTNOR

5800 Balfour Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Scorsone John; 02/23/21. $300,000

112 S Oxford Ave, Bernicker William J Halpin Murphy Pat; 02/24/21. $300,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7792 Sunset Drive, Rjl Limited Ptn 7792 Sunset Dr LLC; 02/2121. $4,877,000

74 W 30th St, Heist Kathleen Thomas Welsh Bldr LLC; 02/2121. $1,450,000

335 7th St, Love William E Welsh Thomas J Jr; 02/2121. $1,150,000

2254 Ocean Drive Un A, Rogers Jacqueline H Shields Alex J; 02/2121. $997,500

653 21st St, Dorrian Thomas M Est Gold Brian Daniel; 02/2121. $720,000

212 33rd St, Bogle Kevin G Bogle Patrick C; 02/2121. $550,000

CAPE MAY

718 Columbia Ave, Thibodeau Brett Krantz Stefan M; 02/2121. $1,895,000

1110 Idaho Ave LLC Lantieri Salvatore D; 02/2121. 1110 Idaho Ave, $1,150,000

135 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Strzelecki Angela Ruth; 02/2121. $892,547

731 Columbia Ave, Twin Gables Inc Ward Sharon C; 02/2121. $740,000

924 Corgie St, Spriggs John Edward Cura Timothy; 02/2121. $540,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

21 Trotter Way, Walters Christopher A Hendley Marjorie D; 02/2121. $415,000

221 Roseann Ave, 101 Briarwood Ave LLC Rayzis David; 02/2121. $370,000

7 Cedarwood Ave, Lukacs Kenneth G Sr Okken B Morgenstern; 02/2121. $250,000

106 Cedardale Ave, Ims Phyllis Weber Margaret K; 02/2121. $205,000

212 W New York Ave, Kerr David G Acconciamessa Renee; 02/2121. $199,101

148 E Bates Ave, Shoreline Inv Grp LLC Mc Shane Timothy; 02/2121. $186,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

44 Swainton Goshen Road, Ckjr LLC Saunders Allen; 02/2121. $82,500

300 W Florida Ave, Carney Mark S Steinman Daniel; 02/2121. $725,000

1216 Delaware Ave, Muscella Michael W Furletti Mark J; 02/2121. $639,000

703 San Fernando Road, Mc Bride Charity Clark Kang Christine S; 02/2121. $569,000

1207 Rose Hill Pkwy, Mc Pherson Maureen Muccillo Paul; 02/2121. $392,900

317 Broadway, Valentine Thomas Elsworth Warchal Gabrielle E; 02/2121. $370,000

87 Rose Lane LLC Mahon Kelly; 02/2121. 102 Caroline Ave, $360,000

22 Glenwood Ave, Leventhal Melanie S Dunn Michael P; 02/2121. $315,000

108 Cloverdale Ave, Gigliotti Ronald A Elliott Katherine K; 02/2121. $275,000

24 E Miami Ave, Cerasi Cody Sedor Andrew Thomas; 02/2121. $249,900

106 Millman Lane, Di Felice Firmino O’Donnell-Lennox Eileen A; 02/2121. $235,000

714 Hughes Ave, Douglass Nathan H Nero Frank; 02/2121. $230,000

132 Vermont Ave, Buckmuse James Valentine Thomas E; 02/2121. $229,900

Lot 29 Block 96, Parks Donna J Rhoads Shelley L; 02/2121. $225,000

17 Ellery Road, Worrilow Lawrence Morrow Joseph M; 02/2121. $217,500

302 Mindy Ave, Proud Deborah C Est Proud Edward R; 02/2121. $200,000

117 Pennsylvania Ave, Dean Albert Hall Jenna L; 02/2121. $180,000

109 E Drumbed Road, Babore Nathan Andrew Figueroa Christopher; 02/2121. $155,000

1613 Jennings Ave, O’Connor Francis C Exr Franceschi Michael; 02/2121. $146,000

OCEAN CITY

911 Central Ave, Ritacco Ernest J Childers Gail G; 02/2121. $699,900

1359 Tioga Terrace, Milideo Frank A Jr Mancuso Roberto F; 02/2121. $695,000

1340-42 Haven Ave Un 2, Reinwald George L Brenneman Thomas L; 02/2121. $657,000

336-338 Bay Ave Un 301, Rodgers A Sivaton Trust Woodward James; 02/2121. $601,000

4912-14 West Ave Un A, Rochford Loretta A Leonard Roger A Sr; 02/2121. $597,000

205-07 Asbury Ave Un 2, Kenselaar Kenneth J Mercurio Michael R; 02/2121. $559,000

Lot 29 Block 408, Corsaro Michael J Moore John D; 02/2121. $549,900

800 Ninth St, Martinez Steven J Vaughn Denise; 02/2121. $548,900

336 Bay Ave Un 502, Perry Michael W T R Porretta Irr Trust; 02/2121. $499,000

509 16th St 3rd Fl, Smith Mark E Brown Keith; 02/2121. $407,500

Lot 1 Block 3509; Lang John Norris Scott J; 02/2121. $330,000

Lot 1 Block 300, Hershowitz Ellis Di Pasquale Donna; 02/2121. $285,000

701A-G Asbury Ave Un 2, Fox Douglas E Niemann Pamela Ann; 02/2121. $229,900

509 E 17th St Ground Fl, Rago James A Boyer Edna; 02/2121. $201,000

921 Wesley Ave, Cimino Barbara Frey Todd N; 02/2121. $180,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 205, Equity Rust Company Cust Dawes Patrick; 02/2121. $78,900

820 Seacrest Road, Corning Michael G Geaney John; 02/2121. $2,572,000

2504 Wesley Ave, Hammond Michael Milicia Joseph Angelo; 02/2121. $1,225,000

247 W Inlet Road, Mc Neil John R III Haims Joshua Ian; 02/2121. $1,195,000

836 Stenton Place, Vennitti Christopher S Harris Scott M; 02/2121. $1,075,000

111 Corinthian Ave, Senneff Joseph Copper Capital Invs LLC; 02/2121. $999,000

29 W 18th St Un B, 713 Creek Rd LLC Good Hunting Two LLC; 02/2121. $990,000

5260-62 Asbury Ave, Mccann Martin B Prouty David; 02/2121. $937,500

601 Asbury Ave, 601 Asbury Ave LLC Jwr Properties LLC; 02/2121. $850,000

948 Asbury Ave, M E Shotwell Inc Pecora & Co LLC; 02/2121. $800,000

944 Asbury Ave, M E Shotwell Inc Pecora & Co LLC; 02/2121. $800,000

4344-46 Asbury Ave, Bolton Thomas F Quimbo Ralph Arian; 02/2121. $705,000

3931 West Ave 2nd Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Karwoski John R; 02/2121. $695,000

844 First St Un B, Butkus Kenneth J Boron Edward J; 02/2121. $642,000

7 LLC 25 W Station Road, Chakejian Richard N Jr V2 Properties Entity; 02/2121. $640,000

2539 Asbury Ave, Rieser James Judge James William IV; 02/2121. $630,000

322 Boardwalk Un 1405, Solly Properties Inc Boyle Lisa Anne; 02/2121. $615,000

213-15 Asbury Ave, Barell Jason Finney Linda; 02/2121. $593,620

3213-15 Haven Ave, Van Strauss Charles Manfre Michael; 02/2121. $580,000

501 E 4th St, Stites Gregory Robboy Caroline; 02/2121. $575,000

1125 Asbury Ave Un C, Johnson Katie Day Cook Michael; 02/2121. $525,000

200 Wes Ave, Carmack Kevin K Hall Michael; 02/2121. $499,900

3216-18 Haven Ave, F&B Wertz Family LLC Earle William Harry; 02/2121. $459,900

1247 West Ave Un B, Basile Robert N Binder Ann K; 02/2121. $459,000

200 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Carmack Kevin K Ojeda Christopher; 02/2121. $425,000

1024 Central Ave, Granese Giancarlo Granese Giancarlo Jr; 02/2121. $330,000

871 E. 7th St, Corona Robert Schulz Richard; 02/2121. $265,000

200 Bay Ave Un 206, Zeldin Barnett D Roe John R; 02/2121. $220,000

WILDWOOD

4105 Arctic Ave, Schoonover Thomas Fitzpatrick Timothy S; 02/2121. $250,000

106 W Leaming Ave, Barham Mark Spiegel Jacob M; 02/2121. $242,000

3205 Park Blvd, Litchfield Carol Grant Bonnie; 02/2121. $235,000

222 W Pine Ave, Wilkerson Tammy S Tinsley Art LLC; 02/2121. $215,000

127 W Spencer Ave, Pajovic Katarina Egee Jordan; 02/2121. $205,000

5301 Atlantic Ave Un M, Houser Jeannette C Wlodarczyk Stanley D Jr; 02/2121. $150,500

5001 New Jersey Ave Un 322, Hawkins James Murray Michael; 02/2121. $134,000

5001 New Jersey Ave Un 206, Bonner Brian Srirangam Ravi; 02/2121. $133,500

225 E Wildwood Ave, Livingstone Donna M Levin Rayanne; 02/2121. $84,00

WILDWOOD CREST

407 E Atlanta Ave, Mark I Associates LLC Ocean 7 Tri Dup Atlanta LLC; 02/2121. $692,500

8101 Bayview Drive, Celebre Mary T Mitchell Aaron; 02/2121. $569,000

303 E Nashville Ave, Kirchner John A Exr&C Kitzinger Michelle; 02/2121. $525,000

409 E Atlanta Ave, Mark I Associates LLC Mikula James G; 02/2121. $300,000

120 West Denver Ave 1st Fl, 120 West Denver Ave LLC Schwartz Jennifer Lynn; 02/2121. $255,000

8401 Atlantic Ave, Viera Richard Stammer Russell H; 02/2121. $199,90

831 Wesley Ave, Leimkuhler Robert H Christiance Kenneth David; 02/2121. $995,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

