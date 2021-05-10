How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
122 New Jersey Ave, Robb Timothy J Steedle Roger; 02/24/21. $174,900
720 S New Road Unit 5n, Alexander Mark Peter Khullar Neelam/Atty;02/25/21. $68,000
721 N Shore Road, Vanlieshout Daniel Jr Bryant Tanisha; 02/25/21. $189,000
ATLANTIC CITY
4129 Sunset Ave, Hoang Ricky Erhart Arthur N; 02/22/21. $85,000
28 N Annapolis Ave, Bgw Holdings Llc Greco James Vincent; 02/22/21. $123,000
313 N Trenton Ave, Ortiz Juan G Lugo Endylynda L; 02/23/21. $180,000
117 N Massachusetts Ave, Zhu Huanhuan Atlantic City Housing Auth; 02/24/21. $102,000
518 Grammercy Place, Spill Llc Lin Yin; 02/24/21. $135,000
328 N Pennsylvania Ave, Figueroa Autumn Xu Haida; 02/24/21. $145,000
715 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Godbee Jannie Hernandez Maria D Carmen Suazo; 02/25/21. $115,000
128 N Virginia Ave, Spill Llc Lin Yin; 02/25/21. $135,000
516 Grammercy Place, Spill Llc Lin Yin; 02/25/21. $135,000
101 S Plaza Unit 308, Cianfrinirichard Blanchard Robert; 02/25/21. $155,000
2723 Artic Ave, Craig V Llc Wong Ban Yon; 02/26/21. $93,000
BRIGANTINE
121 S 5th St, Orchard Island Llc Kozak William J; 02/17/21. $279,000
107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 108, Panerson Jennifer Arditejohn; 02/17/21. $289,900
216 Roosevelt Blvd So, Woerner Custom Builders Llc Strickler Carol N; 02/17/21. $365,000
433 Albacore Lane, Davidson Andrew L Knoll Theodore F; 02/17/21. $445,000
3901 Oocean Ave Unit 9, Adornetio Nicholas Joseph Dallago Rochelle A; 02/17/21. $485,000
105 Hudson Drive, Hannan William T Haddad Rachel; 02/17/21. $664,792
38 Lighthouse Drive Unit A, Hanshaw Stephanie Navarra Marc; 02/18/21. $265,000
4613 Schooner Road, Abril Manuel A Kathy A Keller Liv Tr; 02/18/21. $300,000
3300 W Brigantine Ave Unit F, Englebert Margaret M Ashore Inv Llc; 02/18/21. $320,000
24 Vardon Road, Utkus Alice A Rote David Scon; 02/18/21. $350,000
332 32nd St, Hassel James E/Tr/Tr Harcole Llc; 02/19/21. $799,900
10 Girard Place, Haven Home Bldrs Llc Murray John J; 02/22/21. $170,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1207, Amon Michael I Greenwald Scan; 02/22/21. $238,000
4213 W Brigantine Ave Unit 304, Carroll Thomas Steinrock George W Jr; 02/22/21. $305,000
452 Seahorse Road, Pepe Stephen Keehfuss Dolores; 02/22/21. $369,900
101 13th St So, Martin Michael M Sr Reale Patricia M/Exr; 02/22/21. $410,000
212 Brigantine Ave Unit 305, Gencarelli Arthur Parenti Dina Marie; 02/23/21. $220,000
5218 Harbor Beach Blvd, Cannuli Anthony J Stang Ryan; 02/23/21. $350,000
1334 Vardon Road, Woodward Linda Mmg Michael E; 02/23/21. $575,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1047 Ocean Heights Ave, Bennett Denise M Isle Of Skye Prop Llc; 02/16/21. $263,000
4 Summerleaf Drive, Jahaj Safet Anderson William; 02/16/21. $375,000
8 Cambridge Ave, Hanna Rimon Zheng Huifang; 02/17/21. $100,000
134 Bernard Ave, Baumeister Stephanie Khondaker Rezaul K; 02/17/21. $175,000
222 Mallard Lane, Marciante John Caleron Jorge A Rivera; 02/17/21. $195,000
105 Lakeview Drive, Perkal Joyce R Rice Charles 0 Jr; 02/17/21. $370,000
33 Marshall Drive, Berry Jason Crammer Timothy M; 02/17/21. $475,000
318 Sunflower Drive, Young Cathleen R Ok Kim Won; 02/18/21. $250,000
19 Fairhill Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Bathan Yvonne G; 02/18/21. $368,990
149 Thompson Lane, Lucchio Joseph Andrews Mark; 02/18/21. $389,000
303 Longport Blvd #Ce31h, Epstein Gary Raymond Braun Marina Inc; 02/19/21. $80,000
308 Frank Lane, Perez Juan Ahasan Realtv Llc; 02/19/21. $110,000
11 Rally Road, Anaya Chandra D Us Banktr Na; 02/19/21. $319,900
22 Clover Hill Circle, Warfield Thomas Edward Siu Albert; 02/19/21. $370,000
44 Gallant Fox Lane, Ostwald Kristin Downey Zachary M; 02/22/21. $382,888
25 Fair Hill Ave, Perry Teisha Dr Horton Inc Nj; 02/23/21. $359,990
2 London Court, Pimentel Elba Ledesma Caltabellotta Francesco; 02/24/21. $169,900
116 Explorer Lane, Green Bradley 0 League Florence T; 02/24/21. $263,500
202 Spring Lane Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Ng Layna; 02/24/21. $322,490
204 Peach Tree Lane, Evans John Previti Joseph III; 02/24/21. $328,000
12 Obyrne Drive, Gresko John M Hayrobertl; 02/24/21. $625,000
281 Heather Croft, Nesci Keith Herman Michael Jay; 02/25/21. $82,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
716 Eighth Ave, Dunfee David Vaccaro Christopher S; 02/17/21. $173,300
549 Stonewall Drive, Reader Joseph Sampson Samantha; 02/17/21. $240,000
149 Zurich Ave, Hoffman Eric Gardner Robert; 02/17/21. $445,000
9 Arapaho Place, Andrews Melissa M Vanyo Tucker; 02/18/21. $82,500
99 Sussex Place, Rota Francis Golan Regina; 02/18/21. $86,000
28 E Ridgewood Ave, Thomson Justin Clemency Mark; 02/18/21. $250,000
689 St Andrews Drive, Kuhar Thomas J Brodow Joanne C; 02/18/21. $285,000
255 N Odessa Ave, Hilbert James D Jr Calvano Nicholas J; 02/18/21. $320,000
155 Club Place, Morano Annme Sevilla German; 02/19/21. $75,500
73 Driftwood Court, Howley Samantha Exit Acquisitions Llc; 02/19/21. $84,900
331 Upas Ave, Zala Shaktisinh J Zala Manharsinh J; 02/19/21. $163,500
688 Jupiter Hills Lane, Menditto Robert Cipriani Francis J; 02/19/21. $252,000
712 Nacote Creek Place, Soto Luis Thomson Mark A; 02/19/21. $258,900
714 Second Ave, Compton Robert Henry Jr Meuer Linda; 02/19/21. $317,000
38 Trotters Lane, Blair Diana L Snyder Shelley Ann; 02/22/21. $136,000
711 Somerstown Lane, Ariasobeth Capella Craig; 02/22/21. $189,900
528 E Brown Ave, Silva Feliberto Williams Willie; 02/22/21. $230,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4212 Fairway Drive, Hufftarik D Woolfolk Leonard; 02/19/21. $235,000
3118 Woodland Drive, Nova Capital Llc James Bobby Joe/Exrx; 02/22/21. $67,000
4950 Winterbury Drive, Abdullah Yahanne Scordo Alyssa A; 02/22/21. $115,000
206 Sorrentino Way, Spaeth Kimberly A Heath Randall D; 02/22/21. $195,000
HAMMONTON
14u Rose Rita Terrace, Settle Alex N Peeke Matthew; 02/22/21. $125,000
145 Birch Drive, Jeffries Christian E Triboletti Matthew; 02/23/21. $387,000
768 Fairview Ave, Connet Justin Ware Steven; 02/24/21. $174,000
LINWOOD
4717 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Gitto Diane Snyder Michael; 02/19/21. $750,000
400 W Patcong Ave, Bingham Gary Us Banktr Na; 02/24/21. $219,500
204 W Schoolhouse Drive, Soltys Elizabeth Plummer Suzanne; 02/24/21. $426,500
412 Cedarbrook Lane, Scillieri Norma Scm Properties Llc; 02/25/21. $230,000
MARGATE
9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 412, Zappariello Gennaro D Jr Ostrow Alan L; 02/22/21. $142,000
9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 214, Gravuer Valerie M Kofsky Joel; 02/23/21. $195,000
9201 Atlantic Ave Unit 7, Mcloughlin John J Presti Victoria A; 02/24/21. $115,000
NORTHFIELD
802 Tilton Road, Parsi Inv Llc 802 Tilton Assoc Llc; 02/23/21. $1,137,500
1224 Mill Road, Cruz Juanita M Holman Linda Marie/Exr; 02/24/21. $160,000
3204 Dolphin Ave, Jiacopello Joanne M Rich Frank; 02/25/21. $77,500
211 Oxford Circle, Vazquez Wendy Toneatto Desiree; 02/25/21. $205,900
VENTNOR
5800 Balfour Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Scorsone John; 02/23/21. $300,000
112 S Oxford Ave, Bernicker William J Halpin Murphy Pat; 02/24/21. $300,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7792 Sunset Drive, Rjl Limited Ptn 7792 Sunset Dr LLC; 02/2121. $4,877,000
74 W 30th St, Heist Kathleen Thomas Welsh Bldr LLC; 02/2121. $1,450,000
335 7th St, Love William E Welsh Thomas J Jr; 02/2121. $1,150,000
2254 Ocean Drive Un A, Rogers Jacqueline H Shields Alex J; 02/2121. $997,500
653 21st St, Dorrian Thomas M Est Gold Brian Daniel; 02/2121. $720,000
212 33rd St, Bogle Kevin G Bogle Patrick C; 02/2121. $550,000
CAPE MAY
718 Columbia Ave, Thibodeau Brett Krantz Stefan M; 02/2121. $1,895,000
1110 Idaho Ave LLC Lantieri Salvatore D; 02/2121. 1110 Idaho Ave, $1,150,000
135 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Strzelecki Angela Ruth; 02/2121. $892,547
731 Columbia Ave, Twin Gables Inc Ward Sharon C; 02/2121. $740,000
924 Corgie St, Spriggs John Edward Cura Timothy; 02/2121. $540,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
21 Trotter Way, Walters Christopher A Hendley Marjorie D; 02/2121. $415,000
221 Roseann Ave, 101 Briarwood Ave LLC Rayzis David; 02/2121. $370,000
7 Cedarwood Ave, Lukacs Kenneth G Sr Okken B Morgenstern; 02/2121. $250,000
106 Cedardale Ave, Ims Phyllis Weber Margaret K; 02/2121. $205,000
212 W New York Ave, Kerr David G Acconciamessa Renee; 02/2121. $199,101
148 E Bates Ave, Shoreline Inv Grp LLC Mc Shane Timothy; 02/2121. $186,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
44 Swainton Goshen Road, Ckjr LLC Saunders Allen; 02/2121. $82,500
300 W Florida Ave, Carney Mark S Steinman Daniel; 02/2121. $725,000
1216 Delaware Ave, Muscella Michael W Furletti Mark J; 02/2121. $639,000
703 San Fernando Road, Mc Bride Charity Clark Kang Christine S; 02/2121. $569,000
1207 Rose Hill Pkwy, Mc Pherson Maureen Muccillo Paul; 02/2121. $392,900
317 Broadway, Valentine Thomas Elsworth Warchal Gabrielle E; 02/2121. $370,000
87 Rose Lane LLC Mahon Kelly; 02/2121. 102 Caroline Ave, $360,000
22 Glenwood Ave, Leventhal Melanie S Dunn Michael P; 02/2121. $315,000
108 Cloverdale Ave, Gigliotti Ronald A Elliott Katherine K; 02/2121. $275,000
24 E Miami Ave, Cerasi Cody Sedor Andrew Thomas; 02/2121. $249,900
106 Millman Lane, Di Felice Firmino O’Donnell-Lennox Eileen A; 02/2121. $235,000
714 Hughes Ave, Douglass Nathan H Nero Frank; 02/2121. $230,000
132 Vermont Ave, Buckmuse James Valentine Thomas E; 02/2121. $229,900
Lot 29 Block 96, Parks Donna J Rhoads Shelley L; 02/2121. $225,000
17 Ellery Road, Worrilow Lawrence Morrow Joseph M; 02/2121. $217,500
302 Mindy Ave, Proud Deborah C Est Proud Edward R; 02/2121. $200,000
117 Pennsylvania Ave, Dean Albert Hall Jenna L; 02/2121. $180,000
109 E Drumbed Road, Babore Nathan Andrew Figueroa Christopher; 02/2121. $155,000
1613 Jennings Ave, O’Connor Francis C Exr Franceschi Michael; 02/2121. $146,000
OCEAN CITY
911 Central Ave, Ritacco Ernest J Childers Gail G; 02/2121. $699,900
1359 Tioga Terrace, Milideo Frank A Jr Mancuso Roberto F; 02/2121. $695,000
1340-42 Haven Ave Un 2, Reinwald George L Brenneman Thomas L; 02/2121. $657,000
336-338 Bay Ave Un 301, Rodgers A Sivaton Trust Woodward James; 02/2121. $601,000
4912-14 West Ave Un A, Rochford Loretta A Leonard Roger A Sr; 02/2121. $597,000
205-07 Asbury Ave Un 2, Kenselaar Kenneth J Mercurio Michael R; 02/2121. $559,000
Lot 29 Block 408, Corsaro Michael J Moore John D; 02/2121. $549,900
800 Ninth St, Martinez Steven J Vaughn Denise; 02/2121. $548,900
336 Bay Ave Un 502, Perry Michael W T R Porretta Irr Trust; 02/2121. $499,000
509 16th St 3rd Fl, Smith Mark E Brown Keith; 02/2121. $407,500
Lot 1 Block 3509; Lang John Norris Scott J; 02/2121. $330,000
Lot 1 Block 300, Hershowitz Ellis Di Pasquale Donna; 02/2121. $285,000
701A-G Asbury Ave Un 2, Fox Douglas E Niemann Pamela Ann; 02/2121. $229,900
509 E 17th St Ground Fl, Rago James A Boyer Edna; 02/2121. $201,000
921 Wesley Ave, Cimino Barbara Frey Todd N; 02/2121. $180,000
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 205, Equity Rust Company Cust Dawes Patrick; 02/2121. $78,900
820 Seacrest Road, Corning Michael G Geaney John; 02/2121. $2,572,000
2504 Wesley Ave, Hammond Michael Milicia Joseph Angelo; 02/2121. $1,225,000
247 W Inlet Road, Mc Neil John R III Haims Joshua Ian; 02/2121. $1,195,000
836 Stenton Place, Vennitti Christopher S Harris Scott M; 02/2121. $1,075,000
111 Corinthian Ave, Senneff Joseph Copper Capital Invs LLC; 02/2121. $999,000
29 W 18th St Un B, 713 Creek Rd LLC Good Hunting Two LLC; 02/2121. $990,000
5260-62 Asbury Ave, Mccann Martin B Prouty David; 02/2121. $937,500
601 Asbury Ave, 601 Asbury Ave LLC Jwr Properties LLC; 02/2121. $850,000
948 Asbury Ave, M E Shotwell Inc Pecora & Co LLC; 02/2121. $800,000
944 Asbury Ave, M E Shotwell Inc Pecora & Co LLC; 02/2121. $800,000
4344-46 Asbury Ave, Bolton Thomas F Quimbo Ralph Arian; 02/2121. $705,000
3931 West Ave 2nd Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Karwoski John R; 02/2121. $695,000
844 First St Un B, Butkus Kenneth J Boron Edward J; 02/2121. $642,000
7 LLC 25 W Station Road, Chakejian Richard N Jr V2 Properties Entity; 02/2121. $640,000
2539 Asbury Ave, Rieser James Judge James William IV; 02/2121. $630,000
322 Boardwalk Un 1405, Solly Properties Inc Boyle Lisa Anne; 02/2121. $615,000
213-15 Asbury Ave, Barell Jason Finney Linda; 02/2121. $593,620
3213-15 Haven Ave, Van Strauss Charles Manfre Michael; 02/2121. $580,000
501 E 4th St, Stites Gregory Robboy Caroline; 02/2121. $575,000
1125 Asbury Ave Un C, Johnson Katie Day Cook Michael; 02/2121. $525,000
200 Wes Ave, Carmack Kevin K Hall Michael; 02/2121. $499,900
3216-18 Haven Ave, F&B Wertz Family LLC Earle William Harry; 02/2121. $459,900
1247 West Ave Un B, Basile Robert N Binder Ann K; 02/2121. $459,000
200 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Carmack Kevin K Ojeda Christopher; 02/2121. $425,000
1024 Central Ave, Granese Giancarlo Granese Giancarlo Jr; 02/2121. $330,000
871 E. 7th St, Corona Robert Schulz Richard; 02/2121. $265,000
200 Bay Ave Un 206, Zeldin Barnett D Roe John R; 02/2121. $220,000
WILDWOOD
4105 Arctic Ave, Schoonover Thomas Fitzpatrick Timothy S; 02/2121. $250,000
106 W Leaming Ave, Barham Mark Spiegel Jacob M; 02/2121. $242,000
3205 Park Blvd, Litchfield Carol Grant Bonnie; 02/2121. $235,000
222 W Pine Ave, Wilkerson Tammy S Tinsley Art LLC; 02/2121. $215,000
127 W Spencer Ave, Pajovic Katarina Egee Jordan; 02/2121. $205,000
5301 Atlantic Ave Un M, Houser Jeannette C Wlodarczyk Stanley D Jr; 02/2121. $150,500
5001 New Jersey Ave Un 322, Hawkins James Murray Michael; 02/2121. $134,000
5001 New Jersey Ave Un 206, Bonner Brian Srirangam Ravi; 02/2121. $133,500
225 E Wildwood Ave, Livingstone Donna M Levin Rayanne; 02/2121. $84,00
WILDWOOD CREST
407 E Atlanta Ave, Mark I Associates LLC Ocean 7 Tri Dup Atlanta LLC; 02/2121. $692,500
8101 Bayview Drive, Celebre Mary T Mitchell Aaron; 02/2121. $569,000
303 E Nashville Ave, Kirchner John A Exr&C Kitzinger Michelle; 02/2121. $525,000
409 E Atlanta Ave, Mark I Associates LLC Mikula James G; 02/2121. $300,000
120 West Denver Ave 1st Fl, 120 West Denver Ave LLC Schwartz Jennifer Lynn; 02/2121. $255,000
8401 Atlantic Ave, Viera Richard Stammer Russell H; 02/2121. $199,90
831 Wesley Ave, Leimkuhler Robert H Christiance Kenneth David; 02/2121. $995,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.