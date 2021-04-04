How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2009 Blaine Ave, Ngo Toan M Kanhai Oneil; 01/27/21. $106,000
3727 Ventnor Ave, Kuykendall Suk Hui Nguyen Peter; 01/27/21. $100,000
3905 Ventnor Ave, Elmlyf Subsidiary Llc Melo Llc; 01/28/21. $910,000
431 N Harrisburg Ave, Aviles John Tran Vu; 01/28/21. $147,000
600 Pacific Ave #A208, Murawski Richard W Dai Yanshan; 01/28/21. $111,000
BRIGANTINE
325 32nd St, Edwards Thomas Rose Kelly H; 01/21/21. $769,000
100 Washington Drive, Demarco Joanna M Delligatti Richard; 01/22/21. $326,000
235 9th St So, Danenhower Robert Sr Turner Emmett; 01/22/21. $235,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit J8, Woloshin Michael Cummings Eric G; 01/22/21. $90,000
220 3rd St No, 220 3rd St No Llc Campitelli Joseph/Exr; 01/22/21. $575,000
440 Hackney Place, Capodici Robert/Tr Stocker Robert Franklin Jr; 01/22/21. $585,000
7 Surfside Road, Garcia Bernard C Chapman Kathrina M; 01/25/21. $450,000
4325 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Koenig Thomas R Carfagno Michael A; 01/25/21. $373,900
150 40th St So, Stein Shepard Colecchia Egidio; 01/25/21. $189,900
19 Coquille Beach Road, Delia Frank Kohler Brian W; 01/25/21. $375,000
1 Bay Court, Monk Carl G Degiacomo Loreto; 01/25/21. $465,000
202 N 15th St, Kitz Suzanne Brigantine Point Prop Llc; 01/25/21. $540,000
221 Hagen Road, Hynes Shawn C Zullo Sandra V; 01/25/21. $306,221
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
108 Ardsley Terrace, Kandabarov Boris Quintino Crystal M; 01/15/21. $215,000
105 Marilyn Ave, Collins Guy Garcyncki Peter P; 01/21/21. $89,000
229 Maple Terrace, Conte Ann B Colla Keith; 01/25/21. $387,500
661 Tuckahoe Road, Adkins Bernie/Heir Smith Shannon; 01/28/21. $155,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
135 Treetop Lane, Szymanski Patricia A Victoria Mercedes C; 01/20/21. $295,000
121 Coolidge Ave, Leroy Patricia/Admrx Begum Hosnara; 01/21/21. $116,000
7042 Ridge Ave, Wilcox Russell E Alam Mohammad Atiqul; 01/21/21. $355,000
33 Evergreen Ave, Portnoy Kenneth B Weikel Melissa M; 01/21/21. $208,000
3 Fairfax Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cayon Olga; 01/22/21. $280,000
3043 Tremont Ave, Vansyckle Ryan M Huber Jordan; 01/22/21. $259,000
1104 Ocean Heights Ave, Bethas Diane Six Laura C; 01/22/21. $250,000
4 Dina Drive, Delos Santos Eva Y Velez Serabian Joseph; 01/22/21. $256,000
309 Fourth Ave, Barba Adriana Ordonez Rjs Holdings Inc; 01/22/21. $152,500
213 Leap St, Aspenberg Barry W Straub Carl L; 01/22/21. $130,000
233 Sea Pine Drive, Glasser Tom Trahan Gregory N; 01/25/21. $300,000
152 Saint Andrews Drive, Rinaldi Robert/Heir Sargent Kevin Allen; 01/25/21. $400,000
103 Horseshoe Court, Morillo Elvis Y Morales Jessica; 01/25/21. $305,000
227 Granville Circle, Holmes Walter Huang David; 01/25/21. $495,100
55 Tower Ave, Monsegue Leslie A Phillip Wilkins Jamil; $328,000
214 Ohio Ave, Tanner Danny W Norton Jeffrey; 01/26/21. $250,800
2 Harley Ave, Cianci Olivia Hodut Natanael F; 01/26/21. $145,000
237 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Uron Joshua M; 01/26/21. $308,990
150 Dunlin Lane, Biesiada Michael J Radwan Amr A; 01/26/21. $180,000
420 Boston Ave, Sahlberg Linda Reed Scott; 01/26/21. $170,000
20 Jackson Drive, Gilson Allen J Jr/Atty Winkelstein Richard; 01/26/21. $259,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
10 Clipper Court, Rostick Goodwin Jennifer Clark Larry W; 01/22/21. 221,500
120 Johnson Ave, Delara Ada Guadalupe Victor; 01/22/21. $234,900
111 Iroquois Drive, Gallego Andres F Witcher Terrance A; 01/25/21. $99,000
184 S Leeds Point Road, Demenjuk Danko P Donahue Shawne J; 01/25/21. $130,000
563 E Revere Way, Colon Shawn Garraty Paul T; 01/25/21. $274,000
534 Revere Way, Schilder Bruce Banks Laura J; 01/25/21. $225,000
532 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Fiorucci Dennis J Wilkins Gregory; 01/25/21. $405,000
186 S Leeds Point Road, Demenjuk Dan Donahue Shawne J; 01/25/21. $170,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5932 Cloverleaf Drive, Santos Delma J Quinones Hester Michelle; 01/20/21. $140,000
4834 Green Ash Lane, Chen Susan Vradenburg Josette; 01/22/21. $138,000
103 Deal Lane, Robbs Brisbon Margie Bertino Patricia; 01/22/21. $190,000
180 Ardmore Road, Gminder Jennifer Tropiano Christopher; 01/22/21. $295,000
5917 Parsons Row, Canal Aubrey Dibona Karen; 01/22/21. $141,000
6293 Old Harding Hwy, Obeirne Michael/Admr Andrews Christen L; 01/25/21. $136,000
MARGATE
20 N Clermont Ave Unit A, Denmark Robert Zanghi Kenneth; 01/07/21. $262,500
114 S Mansfield Ave, Wassersug Mark P Hitch Realty Llc; 01/07/21. $2,175,000
16 N Monroe Ave B4, Laubsch Paulette M Eckert Karen; 01/07/21. $302,000
9100 Beach Ave #1402, Thomas Family Rev Tr Scolnick Hal; 01/08/21. $830,000
9304 Monmouth Ave, Sheerin Thomas F Heyman Arielle; 01/08/21. $380,000
106 N Jefferson Ave Unit A, Zucker Jordan Craig Meyers Steven T; 01/11/21. $624,000
24 N Jerome Ave, Nationwide Finance Cr Llc Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 01/11/21. $350,000
NORTHFIELD
103 Haviv Drive, Allen William P,-Jr Matroni Michelle; 01/22/21. $365,000
808 Second St, Trielo Bruce J Valmar Properties Llc; 01/25/21. $100,000
2313 Burroughs Ave, Lonkart David G Derias Christine; 01/25/21. $350,000
700 Burton Ave, Hendrzak Donna/Exrx Ludy Gregory S; 01/26/21. $130,000
SOMERS POINT
7 W Dawes Ave, Rowe William C Jr Cupo Rose; 01/25/21. $150,000
216 W Connecticut Ave, Salani Guy Trainer Julie; 01/25/21. $480,000
427 Seventh St, Thomas Stoddart Lisa M Blue Sky Prop Llc; 01/26/21. $197,000
649 Third St, Elchorst Richard J Stevens Carolyn M; 01/26/21. $372,000
VENTNOR
236 N Derby Ave #1207, Murphy Vicki Wei Lacovara William; 01/15/21. $123,000
111 S Surrey Ave Unit 109, Fried Arnold Gonzalez Samuel; 01/15/21. $139,000
115 N Newport Ave, Bhattacharjee Biplab Hopkins Deirdre C; 01/15/21. $240,000
500 Atlantic Ave Unit C02a, Grossel Saul Vitali Deborah; 01/20/21. $107,500
103 N Dudley Ave, Patch Barbara Zavulunova Irina; 01/21/21. $275,000
703 N Surrey Ave, Parker Janis E Gallagher Joseph P; 01/21/21. $250,000
118 N Dudley Ave, Kelly Timothy C Baker Scott D; 01/21/21. $254,000
236 N Derby Ave #204, Moore Theodore G Sr/Exr Ciolino Kathy J; 01/21/21. $140,000
2 N Somerset Ave, Zaslow Segelman Lisa/Tr Zaslow Segelman Lisa; 01/22/21. $180,000
106 S Stratford Ave, Kaplan Perry/Atty Heyman Stacy; 01/22/21. $775,000
25 A Buffalo Ave, Baran Robert T Klapper Jeremy;01/22/21. $470,000
118 A N Bryant Ave, Mora Judith A Griesser Carrie; 01/22/21. $244,000
Cape May County
AVALON
214 62nd St, 261 Partners LLC Babich George; 01/2121. $3,875,000
18 Seagull Drive, J De Biasse Living Trust Of 1998 Dandra LLC; 01/2121. $3,400,000
190 75th St, Lesher Gregory S Seeger Timothy W; 01/2121. $3,300,000
149 10th St, Capetp LLC Sallusti Henry J; 01/2121. $2,750,000
2763 Avalon Ave, 2763 Properties LLC 2659B Dune Drive LLC; 01/2121. $2,700,000
CAPE MAY
201 Beach Ave Un 16, Pulido Alvaro Nelson Richard J; 01/2121. $1,528,980
605 Saint James Place, Buck Carl V III Kraus Susan E; $837,500
909 Mccullum Ave, Piersanti Wayne J Venner Michael D; 01/2121. $600,000
533 Bank St, Venner Michael Venner Wendy Lee; 01/2121. $465,000
9 Jackson St Un 208, La Guardia Joseph P Marchetta Joseph A; 01/2121. $375,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9900 Seapointe Blvd Un 4, Luciano Ernest Schwarzbeck Daniel; 01/2121. $690,000
5305 Shawcrest Road, Mattei Frances Mary Litton Paul; 01/2121. $585,000
17 Rossi Drive, Favre Brian K Zebrowski Edward A III; 01/2121. $560,000
1306 Scott Ave, Mayfield Robert W Fitzgerald Walter; 01/2121. $540,000
501 Hughes Ave, Molino Charles Mollot Olga; 01/2121. $485,900
106 Keyport Road, Kornick John W Wieseneck Noah; 01/2121. $385,000
14 W St Johns Ave, Coover John Canale Christopher D; 01/2121. $327,000
320 Oak Lane, Schwartz Phillip J Serra Mirsha; 01/2121. $305,000
152 West Pacific Ave, Silver Mindy Moyer Stephen J; 01/2121. $275,000
3205 Holly Road, Olson Deborah L Santos Emir; 01/2121. $261,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
206 Stagecoach Road #1402, Capone Daniel P Ledford Calvin R Jr; 12/2020. $33,000
206 Stagecoach Road #1404, Capone Daniel P Ledford Calvin R Jr; 12/2020. $31,000
43 Route 47 North, Colon Juan F Jr Colon Jose J; 12/2020. $25,000
203 Chochran St, Prather Loretta Bocchicchio Louis; 12/2020. $10,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
200 E 18th St, Mc Namara William III Burke John T; 01/2121. $960,000
2310 Central Ave, Wanda And Michael’s Inn Farrell James Patrick; 01/2121. $925,000
11 N York Ave Un 201, Viselli Michael A Loomis Michael Conrad; 01/2121. $620,000
403 E 22nd Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust Talley Steven A; 01/2121. $481,500
904B Atlantic Ave, Cicali Mindy J Konstance Richard P; 01/2121. $479,000
904A Atlantic Ave, Cicali Mindy J Karley Jacob II; 01/2121. $479,000
OCEAN CITY
2804-06 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Driscoll Brendan J; 12/2020. $1,625,000
855 2nd St, Robert Coste Inc Hare Kevin P; 12/2020. $1,565,000
Lot 15 Block 70.06, Podosek Jeffrey M Carmack Kevin K; 12/2020. $1,525,000
2536 Asbury Ave, Gramigna Edward A Jr &C Waldron Sean Robert; 12/2020. $1,380,000
2413-15 Central Ave, Ahlstrom Rex George Leong Edward A; 12/2020. $1,275,000
810 Parkridge Road Un 2, Ter Partneres Lllp Trust Sadusky Michael Singleton Kenneth; 12/2020. $639,900
2724-26 West Ave, Zerella Henry P Koch Stephen A; 12/2020. $639,000
3647 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Boyle Michael Tudor Daniel A; 12/2020. $635,000
Haven Ave, Choriw Adrian Ramirez Andy Joel Patino; 12/2020. $635,000
39 W 15th St, Riordan Megan M Coste Robert D; 12/2020. $625,000
5108 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Gallagher Robert C Kelly John P; 12/2020. $590,900
3100 Bay Ave, Wroniuk Walter T Jr Carmack Michael; 12/2020. $585,000
First St, Conolly Sallie Ann Clark Rodger; 12/2020. $582,455
SEA ISLE CITY
122 71st St East Un, J F Builders Inc Weldon Gregory G; 01/2121. $999,999
26 42nd St Un 207, Mc Kinnon John P Coleman Michael J; 01/2121. $385,000
501 Beach Ave Un 331, Boyd Eugene W Jr Arm II Inv LLC; 01/2121. $95,000
STONE HARBOR
247B 88th St, Manetas Aristotle J Erno Suzanne Walsh; 01/2121. $760,000
140 114th St, Melzer Georgianna A Trust Melzer Georgianna A Trust; 01/2121. $10,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
523 551 & 611 Roosevelt Blvd, All Seasons Marina LLC All Seasons Marina Dev Grp LLC; 01/2121. $7,799,997
Lot 19 Block 2213, Altman Brian D Ahlstrom Rex G Trust; 01/2121. $2,000,000
20 Mockingbird Lane, Schultheis Craig J Fenton Sean R; 01/2121.$496,000
5 Gladwyn Drive, Dice Matthew P Baker Christopher W; 01/2121. $475,000
WEST WILDWOOD
225 E Bennett Ave, Wertz Aldus Lord Christopher; 01/2121. $433,000
136 W Hand Ave Un A, Simpson William J Mc Guire Edward J; 01/2121. $375,000
227 E Leaming Ave #B, Mc Corry Stephen S Capella Michael J; 01/2121. $370,000
300 E Leaming Ave, Behnke Robert K Hoffner Bradford; 01/2121. $337,000
214 E Spencer Ave Un A, Cuglietto Jason Biernat Robert G; 01/2121. $325,000
116 E 26th Ave, Sperduto Investments LLC Kleinschmidt Susan; 01/2121. $316,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6405 Atlantic Ave, Shalimar Resort LLC Shalimar LLC; 01/2121. $5,750,000
109 E Syracuse Ave, Emory Michael Colombo Todd Wesley; 01/2121. $771,000
407 E Monterey Ave, Benedetto Anthony Ragozine Robert; 01/2121. $750,000
501 E Stockton Road Un 301, Augie LLC Karmaker Shekhar; 01/2121. $650,000
110 W Crocus Road, Grasso Greg Exr Wc Shore Works LLC; 01/2121. $587,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
62 Edward Ave, 1/26/2021. $130
45 Manheim Ave, 1/29/2021. $59,000,000
37 Lake St, 1/26/2021. $350,000
MILLVILLE
201-211 Kates Blvd, 1/13/2021. $290,000
2430 Buttonwood Lane, 1/14/2021. $181,500
30 Tomasello Drive, 1/15/2021. $349,999
660 Silver Run Road, 1/15/2021. $480,000
213 E Oak St, 1/19/2021. $25,000
N 3rd St, 1/19/2021. $105,000
1137 Robin Terrace, 1/19/2021. $147,000
427 Carlton Ave, 1/19/2021. $175,000
5 Morningside Drive, 1/19/2021. $236,500
142 Wharton St, 1/19/2021. $266,000
215 W Buckshutem Road, 1/20/2021. $40,500
117 Burns Road, 1/20/2021. $205,000
110 Cottage St, 1/20/2021. $256,000
314 & 316 South 4th St, 1/21/2021. $40,000
521 E Mulberry St, 1/21/2021. $65,000
311 G Street, 1/21/2021. $89,900
305 S 2nd St, 1/21/2021. $113,500
41 Cornwall Ave, 1/21/2021. $177,500
808 Menantico Ave, 1/21/2021. $215,000
2209 Quince Lane, 1/21/2021. $227,000
7 Pleasantview Drive, 1/21/2021. $340,0000
VINELAND
720 South Sixth St, 12/29/2020. $50,000
1404 W Oak Road, 12/29/2020. $152,000
923 E Chestnut Ave, 12/29/2020. $164,000
702 Yale Terrace, 12/29/2020. $165,000
2948 Wynnewood Drive, 12/29/2020. $310,000
3160 Brookfield St, 12/29/2020. $370,000
861 Venezia Ave, 12/29/2020. $370,000
1499 W Landis Ave, 12/30/2020. $55,000
41 N Valley Ave, 12/30/2020. $175,000
1611 Dolly Drive, 12/30/2020. $265,000
1740 E Oak Road, 12/30/2020. $830,000
105 Burns Ave, 12/31/2020. $80,000
824 E Elmer Road, 12/31/2020. $249,000
1050 E Park Ave, 12/31/2020. $350,000
150 S Main Road, 12/31/2020. $367,500
1356 Hance Bridge Road, 12/31/2020. $489,900
301 N Second St, 1/4/2021. $67,000
1174 S Delsea Drive, 1/4/2021. $75,000
508 E Oxford St, 1/4/2021. $84,500
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
13 Solomans Drive, 12/2020. $289,900
133 Liverpool Court, 12/2020. $300,000
13 S Chestnut Ave, 12/2020. $127,500
312 New Jersey Ave, 12/2020. $545,000
1883 Mt Juliano Lane, 12/2020. $139,000
234 Spruce Drive, 12/2020. $330,000
42b Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
1035 Prospect Ave, 12/2020. $365,000
470 N Lake Shore Drive, 12/2020. $499,900
1203 Hancock Road, 12/2020. $280,000
28 Fullrigger Ave, 12/2020. $117,500
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
885 Stapleton Ave, 12/2020. $275,000
1849 Moore Road, 12/2020. $115,000
402 Parkertown Drive, 12/2020. $53,000
7 Avon Court, 12/2020. $416,000
304 Cutter Lane, 12/2020. $999,999
17 Links Lane, 12/2020. $269,900
1407 Rio Grande Drive, 12/2020. $321,990
130 Bonita Road, 12/2020. $645,000
10 River Bend Drive, 12/2020. $610,000
806 Central Ave, 12/2020. $620,000
1118 Sawmill Road, 12/2020. $139,300
259 Metedeconk Trail, 12/2020. $495,000
8 Fenwick Lane, 12/2020. $332,500
20 Hannah Lee Road, 12/2020. $355,000
1573 Crimson Road, 12/2020. $275,000
14 Warwick Court, 12/2020. $330,000
84 Spinnaker Court, 12/2020. $465,000
36 Nrothrup Drive #197, 12/2020. $160,100
1039 Farmingdale Road, 12/2020. $550,000
2 E 12th St, 12/2020. $780,000
1839 New Central Ave, 12/2020. $750,000
31 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $400,000
1263b Hamilton Court, 12/2020. $137,000
408 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $380,000
861 Route 9 North, 12/2020. $59,900
114 Cox Road, 12/2020. $377,990
31 Phillips Road, 12/2020. $277,000
1217 Barton Ave, 12/2020. $365,000
234 Azalea Circle, 12/2020. $201,000
21 Dune Drive, 12/2020. $200,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
139 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,990
74d Dorchester Drive, 12/2020. $135,860
428 Washington Ave, 12/2020. $650,000
42 Joshua Drive, 12/2020. $606,000
29 Cory Drive, 12/2020. $275,000
31 Beach Haven Way, 12/2020. $449,000
620 Hill Drive, 12/2020. $510,000
552 Susan Drive, 12/2020. $179,439
118c Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $98,500
155 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $295,000
29 Southampton Road, 12/2020. $109,250
42d Sterling St, 12/2020. $150,000
200 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $325,000
10 Hanna Drive, 12/2020. $545,000
7 Tahoe Court, 12/2020. $203,000
81 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $705,000
2 Round Hill Road, 12/2020. $675,000
8 Lyon Court, 12/2020. $395,000
3136 Dillon Court, 12/2020. $365,000
81 Bay Breeze Drive, 12/2020. $475,000
127d Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $2,625,000
74 Mrytle Lane, 12/2020. $345,000
4 Red Oak Lane #169, 12/2020. $105,000
128 E 13th St, 12/2020. $995,000
1069 Sheila Drive, 12/2020. $440,000
1885 Hovsons Blvd, 12/2020. $206,000
985 D Aberdeen Drive, 12/2020. $154,000
5311a Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $1,500,000
1951 White Knoll Drive, 12/2020. $515,000
Compass Drive Vacant Land, 12/2020. $154,000
1219 Ripple Ave, 12/2020. $285,000
20 Amber St A4, 12/2020. $507,000
542 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $455,000
9 Waterfall Lane, 12/2020. $300,000
97 Havens, 12/2020. $629,000
658 Deerhead Lake Drive, 12/2020. $239,900
362 Arlington Ave, 12/2020. $208,000
3 Rutland Drive, 12/2020. $200,300
416 Laurel Brook Drive #D, 12/2020. $125,000
445 Coolidge Ave, 12/2020. $1,450,000
21 R Avenna Road, 12/2020. $290,000
29 Chatham Road, 12/2020. $315,000
190 North St, 12/2020. $625,000
124 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $458,770
45 Bridle Path, 12/2020. $277,500
25 Salvatore Drive, 12/2020. $750,000
70 Brigantine Blvd, 12/2020. $425,000
46 Amherst Road, 12/2020. $1,099,900
204 Walnut Creek Lane, 12/2020. $450,000
8 Foxwood Court, 12/2020. $152,000
1709 Route 35 North Unit 12, 12/2020. $362,500
91 Eton Road, 12/2020. $186,000
122 Natuilus Drive, 12/2020. $117,500
1225 Amsterdam Ave 12/2020. $79,500
162 19th Ave, 12/2020. $385,000
4 Haley Circle, 12/2020. $396,120
2006 Baltimore Ave # B, 12/2020. $470,000
BEACH HAVEN
1320 Moosehead St, 12/2020. $380,000
1253b Hamilton Court, 12/2020. $98,000
758 Kevin Court, 12/2020. $196,730
28 Cheddar Pink Cove, 12/2020. $122,000
214 Governors Road #1000, 12/2020. $175,000
207 Pt Pleasant Ave, 12/2020. $205,400
63 Liberta Drive, 12/2020. $135,000
114 Hooper Drive, 12/2020. $250,000
8 Oak Drive, 12/2020. $296,000
4 California Drive, 12/2020. $260,500
842 Spar Drive, 12/2020. $550,000
230 S Green St, 12/2020. $500,000
138 Law Win Court, 12/2020. $639,900
12 Togo Road, 12/2020. $280,000
61 Manchester Ave, 12/2020. $610,000
1253 Kennebec Road, 12/2020. $285,000
71 Puerto Vallarta St, 12/2020. $215,000
327 Venice Dr, 12/2020. $518,800
120 Guadeloupe Dr, 12/2020. $228,000
23 Florence Drive, 12/2020. $245,000
4803 South Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $3,034,500
5 San Salvador St, 12/2020. $275,000
1381 Newark Ave, 12/2020. $328,000
255 Float Ave, 12/2020. $360,000
2024 Mt Carmel Blvd, 12/2020. $187,000
9 Bridge Road, 12/2020. $54,000
3 Diamond Terrace, 12/2020. $960,000
94 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $450,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
3a Mill Road Sec 64, 12/2020. $100,000
820 Bowline Drive, 12/2020. $789,900
98 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $629,000
1457 Crawford Ave, 12/2020. $315,000
55 Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
7 Brookview Court, 12/2020. $305,000
6 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $315,000
1561 Burrsville Road, 12/2020. $300,000
519 Arlington Ave South, 12/2020. $266,500
HARVEY CEDARS
66a Ivy Court, 12/2020. $299,000
2712 Shady Glen Ave, 12/2020. $450,000
101 Autumn Oak Lane, 12/2020. $410,700
642 Drum Point Road, 12/2020. $620,000
121 Harrow Lane, 12/2020. $1,315,000
7 Carasaljo Drive, 12/2020. $995,000
707 Monument Road, 12/2020. $352,000
37 Shasta Lane, 12/2020. $410,000
53 Goldcrest Road, 12/2020. $545,000
123 Briarwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,000
6 Morey Lane, 12/2020. $320,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
156 18th Ave, 12/2020. $327,500
97 Butler Blvd, 12/2020. $230,000
148 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $115,000
19b Portsmouth, 12/2020. $126,000
45c Court D, 12/2020. $159,900
45 N 18th St, 12/2020. $730,000
124 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,490
11 Northrup Drive, 12/2020. $148,300
118 Cox Road, 12/2020. $402,000
37 Lake Michigan Drive, 12/2020. $31,214
185 Matilda Drive, 12/2020. $625,000
8 Lahaway Creek Court, 12/2020. $39,000
3 Half Hitch Road, 12/2020. $299,990
9 Berkeley Crossing Way, 12/2020. $235,000
110 Walchest Drive, 12/2020. $315,000
112 Dickinson Ave, 12/2020. $271,000
382 Barbados Drive, 12/2020. $163,000
30 Peaksail Drive, 12/2020. $875,000
4 Blue River Way, 12/2020. $610,000
1439 Holmes Ave, 12/2020. $345,000
140 Fairview Court, 12/2020. $449,900
16 Curaco Ave, 12/2020. $752,000
16b Bershire Road Sec 63, 12/2020. $40,000
23 Mantoloking Lane, 12/2020. $489,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
12711 Beach Ave, 12/2020. $1,606,250
332 Venice Drive, 12/2020. $1,425,000
2121 Riviera Parkway, 12/2020. $399,000
23 Waterview Drive, 12/2020. $272,000
310 West Ave Unit A2, 12/2020. $580,000
546 Hardwood Drive, 12/2020. $417,000
223 12th St & 12th St, 12/2020. $820,000
16 Winding River Court, 12/2020. $375,000
36 Eucalyptus Court, 12/2020. $175,000
60 Burnt Tavern Road, 12/2020. $265,000
109 Arnold Ave, 12/2020. $785,000
8b Diamond Drive, 12/2020. $158,900
11a Sunset Road, 12/2020. $117,900
16 N Hope Chapel Road, 12/2020. $307,000
156 Downing St, 12/2020. $216,000
3 Carmacks Way, 12/2020. $195,000
95 Salem Road, 12/2020. $440,000
124 Charles Blvd, 12/2020. $525,000
870 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $255,000
360e Bird Village Road, 12/2020. $355,000
21 Narbeth Way, 12/2020. $279,000
117 Woodchuck Drive, 12/2020. $397,025
115 Eleventh Ave, 12/2020. $821,000
816 Brookside Drive, 12/2020. $295,500
22 Aphrodite Drive, 12/2020. $410,000
120 West Chadwick Way, 12/2020. $420,000
400 Adamston Road, 12/2020. $325,000
95 Erin Drive, 12/2020. $355,000
329 Franklin Ave, 12/2020. $430,000
1703 Princeton Ave, 12/2020. $212,000
1032 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $240,000
33 Barnegat Blvd, 12/2020. $278,000
325 Pine Forest Lane, 12/2020. $280,000
18 Regent Circle, 12/2020. $88,500
1226 Steamer Ave, 12/2020. $299,900
159 Sunset Road, 12/2020. $163,000
903 Neville St, 12/2020. $239,500
726 Woodchuck Lane, 12/2020. $750,000
720 Bermuda Drive, 12/2020. $227,000
37 Butler Ave, 12/2020. $285,000
32 Freedom Hills Drive, 12/2020. $430,000
38 Chestnut Way Circle, 12/2020. $178,900
148 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
1007 Lynn Ave, 12/2020. $599,000
127 Pennant Ave, 12/2020. $225,000
296 Otis Bog Road, 12/2020. $350,000
42 W Connecticut Concourse, 12/2020. $415,000
14 Wharfside Way, 12/2020. $312,000
1900 Swarthmore Ave, 12/2020. $7,700,000
484 Oak Ave, 12/2020. $750,000
36 Aberdeen Lane, 12/2020. $394,895
2535 Brenton Lane, 12/2020. $377,000
86 Fairacres Drive, 12/2020. $320,000
131 N Oakland St, 12/2020. $710,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
205 Trenton Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
110 Alexander Drive, 12/2020. $415,000
663b Plymouth Drive, 12/2020. $119,900
1316 Ave A, 12/2020. $351,999
130 Chatsworth Ave Unit 8, 12/2020. $524,900
East Kennedy Blvd, 12/2020. $30,000
51 Hiering Ave C 11, 12/2020. $260,000
955 Utah Drive, 12/2020. $330,000
125 Leitz Blvd, 12/2020. $331,270
355 Barbados Drive North, 12/2020. $172,500
34 Rockland St, 12/2020. $336,500
9 Davenport Road West, 12/2020. $176,000
724 Leeward Ave, 12/2020. $244,000
760 Point View Road, 12/2020. $405,000
15 Harmony Lane, 12/2020. $415,000
157 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $419,965
1324 Mermaid Ave, 12/2020. $45,000
1a Winthrop Place, 12/2020. $134,900
218 Ronald Road, 12/2020. $269,000
148 North Bayside Road, 12/2020. $408,000
126 Randall Ave, 12/2020. $600,000
17 Pebble Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $472,000
246 Grant Ave, 12/2020. $230,000
21 Finchley Blvd, 12/2020. $253,000
117 Forest Park Circle, 12/2020. $320,000
367 Perrineville Road 12/2020. $664,000
9 Geyser Place, 12/2020. $329,000
3 Victoria Circle, 12/2020. $395,753
554 Gilford Ave, 12/2020. $240,000
125 Dewey Drive, 12/2020. $300,000
6 Dove Mill Crescent, 12/2020. $460,000
116 Nottingham Way, 12/2020. $430,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
201 Ceylon Ave, 12/2020. $299,000
1829 Lookout Drive, 12/2020. $700,000
22 Alaska Ave, 12/2020. $385,000
1080 Lake Placid Drive, 12/2020. $326,000
508 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $535,000
Maxim Drive, 12/2020. $190,000
8 Seventh Ave Unit A, 12/2020. $670,000
391 1 Bayshore Drive, 12/2020. $390,000
1131 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $605,000
117 Whittier Road, 12/2020. $289,500
385 Western Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
2183 Mount Hood Lane, 12/2020. $158,000
7 W North Carolina Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
721 Marbro Ave, 12/2020. $277,000
124 Laguna Lane, 12/2020. $2,450,000
311 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $166,250
414 Ashley Ave, 12/2020. $550,000
2 Leighton Court, 12/2020. $270,000
75 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $707,000
452a Portsmouth Drive, 12/2020. $80,000
23 Ohio Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
217 Predmore Ave, 12/2020. $270,000
151 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $189,900
1012 East Panama Court, 12/2020. $268,999
108 E Tennessee Ave, 12/2020. $2,500,000
SHIP BOTTOM
101 Lorraine Place, 12/2020. $322,000
3 Sea Gull Ave, 12/2020. $750,000
22n Pier Drive, 12/2020. $350,000
122 Rockrimmon Blvd, 12/2020. $350,000
4 Esher Court, 12/2020. $209,000
38 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $247,500
7 Flintlock Drive, 12/2020. $355,000
29 Mandalay Road, 12/2020. $350,000
1112 Waters Edge Drive, 12/2020. $190,000
600 Densrose Lane, 12/2020. $830,000
35 Ocean Breeze Court, 12/2020. $222,500
821 North Drive, 12/2020. $620,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
23 Saint Moritz Place, 12/2020. $155,000
1339 Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,351,000
34 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $201,000
708 North Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,549,000
2 E Ocean View Dr, 12/2020. $690,000
14 Evergreen Court, 12/2020. $460,000
43b Cambridge Circle, 12/2020. $60,000
9 Red Cedar Run, 12/2020. $520,000
1429 Island View Dr, 12/2020. $495,000
604 Conifer Dr, 12/2020. $240,000
26 Sawgrass St, 12/2020. $485,000
642 Denise Court, 12/2020. $35,000
1047 Sailor Drive, 12/2020. $415,000
1601 Woodmere Place, 12/2020. $281,000
115 Driftwood Dr, 12/2020. $235,900
89 Stamford Dr, 12/2020. $386,000
1100 N Bay Ave Unit A10, 12/2020. $860,000
5 River Vista Lane, 12/2020. $2,500,000
403 Lighthouse Drive;,12/2020. $277,000
648 Ship Ave, 12/2020. $42,000
188 Arizona Drive, 12/2020. $360,000
1805 Maplewood St, 12/2020. $330,000
418 Sixth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000
8 Tina Way, 12/2020. $117,500
24 E Longport Ave, 12/2020. $530,000
15 Corneluis St, 12/2020. $350,000
845 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $265,000
125 N 12th St, 12/2020. $693,000
9 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $441,000
85 Windjammer Court, 12/2020. $530,000
1819 Old Freehold Road, 12/2020. $555,000
640 Fairview Lane, 12/2020. $705,000
165 Lionshead Blvd So, 12/2020. $200,000
63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000
912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000
SURF CITY
30 Masters Court, 12/2020. $307,000
381 Evergreen Drive, 12/2020. $395,000
158 Stratford Place, 12/2020. $235,000
1453 Pacific Ave, 12/2020. $288,500
6 Cortlandt Drive, 12/2020. $185,000
84 Wadsworth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000
3 Brixam Corner, 12/2020. $550,000
145 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
197 Headley Ave, 12/2020. $130,200
2413 Willow St, 12/2020. $495,000
1228 Mercedes Road, 12/2020. $545,000
TUCKERTON
43 Eagleswood Drive, 12/2020. $455,000
12 Longfellow Court, 12/2020. $210,000
860 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $34,500
175 Blake Circle, 12/2020. $300,000
14 Tradewinds Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
28 Mediterranean Court C Bldg 39, 12/2020. $115,000
28 Asheville St, 12/2020. $530,000
83 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $609,000
36 Encinitas Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
1102a Thornbusy Lane, 12/2020. $185,000
96 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $590,000
