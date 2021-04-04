How much did homes sell for near you?

 Skip to main content
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2009 Blaine Ave, Ngo Toan M Kanhai Oneil; 01/27/21. $106,000

3727 Ventnor Ave, Kuykendall Suk Hui Nguyen Peter; 01/27/21. $100,000

3905 Ventnor Ave, Elmlyf Subsidiary Llc Melo Llc; 01/28/21. $910,000

431 N Harrisburg Ave, Aviles John Tran Vu; 01/28/21. $147,000

600 Pacific Ave #A208, Murawski Richard W Dai Yanshan; 01/28/21. $111,000

BRIGANTINE

325 32nd St, Edwards Thomas Rose Kelly H; 01/21/21. $769,000

100 Washington Drive, Demarco Joanna M Delligatti Richard; 01/22/21. $326,000

235 9th St So, Danenhower Robert Sr Turner Emmett; 01/22/21. $235,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit J8, Woloshin Michael Cummings Eric G; 01/22/21. $90,000

220 3rd St No, 220 3rd St No Llc Campitelli Joseph/Exr; 01/22/21. $575,000

440 Hackney Place, Capodici Robert/Tr Stocker Robert Franklin Jr; 01/22/21. $585,000

7 Surfside Road, Garcia Bernard C Chapman Kathrina M; 01/25/21. $450,000

4325 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Koenig Thomas R Carfagno Michael A; 01/25/21. $373,900

150 40th St So, Stein Shepard Colecchia Egidio; 01/25/21. $189,900

19 Coquille Beach Road, Delia Frank Kohler Brian W; 01/25/21. $375,000

1 Bay Court, Monk Carl G Degiacomo Loreto; 01/25/21. $465,000

202 N 15th St, Kitz Suzanne Brigantine Point Prop Llc; 01/25/21. $540,000

221 Hagen Road, Hynes Shawn C Zullo Sandra V; 01/25/21. $306,221

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

108 Ardsley Terrace, Kandabarov Boris Quintino Crystal M; 01/15/21. $215,000

105 Marilyn Ave, Collins Guy Garcyncki Peter P; 01/21/21. $89,000

229 Maple Terrace, Conte Ann B Colla Keith; 01/25/21. $387,500

661 Tuckahoe Road, Adkins Bernie/Heir Smith Shannon; 01/28/21. $155,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

135 Treetop Lane, Szymanski Patricia A Victoria Mercedes C; 01/20/21. $295,000

121 Coolidge Ave, Leroy Patricia/Admrx Begum Hosnara; 01/21/21. $116,000

7042 Ridge Ave, Wilcox Russell E Alam Mohammad Atiqul; 01/21/21. $355,000

33 Evergreen Ave, Portnoy Kenneth B Weikel Melissa M; 01/21/21. $208,000

3 Fairfax Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cayon Olga; 01/22/21. $280,000

3043 Tremont Ave, Vansyckle Ryan M Huber Jordan; 01/22/21. $259,000

1104 Ocean Heights Ave, Bethas Diane Six Laura C; 01/22/21. $250,000

4 Dina Drive, Delos Santos Eva Y Velez Serabian Joseph; 01/22/21. $256,000

309 Fourth Ave, Barba Adriana Ordonez Rjs Holdings Inc; 01/22/21. $152,500

213 Leap St, Aspenberg Barry W Straub Carl L; 01/22/21. $130,000

233 Sea Pine Drive, Glasser Tom Trahan Gregory N; 01/25/21. $300,000

152 Saint Andrews Drive, Rinaldi Robert/Heir Sargent Kevin Allen; 01/25/21. $400,000

103 Horseshoe Court, Morillo Elvis Y Morales Jessica; 01/25/21. $305,000

227 Granville Circle, Holmes Walter Huang David; 01/25/21. $495,100

55 Tower Ave, Monsegue Leslie A Phillip Wilkins Jamil; $328,000

214 Ohio Ave, Tanner Danny W Norton Jeffrey; 01/26/21. $250,800

2 Harley Ave, Cianci Olivia Hodut Natanael F; 01/26/21. $145,000

237 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Uron Joshua M; 01/26/21. $308,990

150 Dunlin Lane, Biesiada Michael J Radwan Amr A; 01/26/21. $180,000

420 Boston Ave, Sahlberg Linda Reed Scott; 01/26/21. $170,000

20 Jackson Drive, Gilson Allen J Jr/Atty Winkelstein Richard; 01/26/21. $259,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

10 Clipper Court, Rostick Goodwin Jennifer Clark Larry W; 01/22/21. 221,500

120 Johnson Ave, Delara Ada Guadalupe Victor; 01/22/21. $234,900

111 Iroquois Drive, Gallego Andres F Witcher Terrance A; 01/25/21. $99,000

184 S Leeds Point Road, Demenjuk Danko P Donahue Shawne J; 01/25/21. $130,000

563 E Revere Way, Colon Shawn Garraty Paul T; 01/25/21. $274,000

534 Revere Way, Schilder Bruce Banks Laura J; 01/25/21. $225,000

532 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Fiorucci Dennis J Wilkins Gregory; 01/25/21. $405,000

186 S Leeds Point Road, Demenjuk Dan Donahue Shawne J; 01/25/21. $170,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5932 Cloverleaf Drive, Santos Delma J Quinones Hester Michelle; 01/20/21. $140,000

4834 Green Ash Lane, Chen Susan Vradenburg Josette; 01/22/21. $138,000

103 Deal Lane, Robbs Brisbon Margie Bertino Patricia; 01/22/21. $190,000

180 Ardmore Road, Gminder Jennifer Tropiano Christopher; 01/22/21. $295,000

5917 Parsons Row, Canal Aubrey Dibona Karen; 01/22/21. $141,000

6293 Old Harding Hwy, Obeirne Michael/Admr Andrews Christen L; 01/25/21. $136,000

MARGATE

20 N Clermont Ave Unit A, Denmark Robert Zanghi Kenneth; 01/07/21. $262,500

114 S Mansfield Ave, Wassersug Mark P Hitch Realty Llc; 01/07/21. $2,175,000

16 N Monroe Ave B4, Laubsch Paulette M Eckert Karen; 01/07/21. $302,000

9100 Beach Ave #1402, Thomas Family Rev Tr Scolnick Hal; 01/08/21. $830,000

9304 Monmouth Ave, Sheerin Thomas F Heyman Arielle; 01/08/21. $380,000

106 N Jefferson Ave Unit A, Zucker Jordan Craig Meyers Steven T; 01/11/21. $624,000

24 N Jerome Ave, Nationwide Finance Cr Llc Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 01/11/21. $350,000

NORTHFIELD

103 Haviv Drive, Allen William P,-Jr Matroni Michelle; 01/22/21. $365,000

808 Second St, Trielo Bruce J Valmar Properties Llc; 01/25/21. $100,000

2313 Burroughs Ave, Lonkart David G Derias Christine; 01/25/21. $350,000

700 Burton Ave, Hendrzak Donna/Exrx Ludy Gregory S; 01/26/21. $130,000

SOMERS POINT

7 W Dawes Ave, Rowe William C Jr Cupo Rose; 01/25/21. $150,000

216 W Connecticut Ave, Salani Guy Trainer Julie; 01/25/21. $480,000

427 Seventh St, Thomas Stoddart Lisa M Blue Sky Prop Llc; 01/26/21. $197,000

649 Third St, Elchorst Richard J Stevens Carolyn M; 01/26/21. $372,000

VENTNOR

236 N Derby Ave #1207, Murphy Vicki Wei Lacovara William; 01/15/21. $123,000

111 S Surrey Ave Unit 109, Fried Arnold Gonzalez Samuel; 01/15/21. $139,000

115 N Newport Ave, Bhattacharjee Biplab Hopkins Deirdre C; 01/15/21. $240,000

500 Atlantic Ave Unit C02a, Grossel Saul Vitali Deborah; 01/20/21. $107,500

103 N Dudley Ave, Patch Barbara Zavulunova Irina; 01/21/21. $275,000

703 N Surrey Ave, Parker Janis E Gallagher Joseph P; 01/21/21. $250,000

118 N Dudley Ave, Kelly Timothy C Baker Scott D; 01/21/21. $254,000

236 N Derby Ave #204, Moore Theodore G Sr/Exr Ciolino Kathy J; 01/21/21. $140,000

2 N Somerset Ave, Zaslow Segelman Lisa/Tr Zaslow Segelman Lisa; 01/22/21. $180,000

106 S Stratford Ave, Kaplan Perry/Atty Heyman Stacy; 01/22/21. $775,000

25 A Buffalo Ave, Baran Robert T Klapper Jeremy;01/22/21. $470,000

118 A N Bryant Ave, Mora Judith A Griesser Carrie; 01/22/21. $244,000

Cape May County

AVALON

214 62nd St, 261 Partners LLC Babich George; 01/2121. $3,875,000

18 Seagull Drive, J De Biasse Living Trust Of 1998 Dandra LLC; 01/2121. $3,400,000

190 75th St, Lesher Gregory S Seeger Timothy W; 01/2121. $3,300,000

149 10th St, Capetp LLC Sallusti Henry J; 01/2121. $2,750,000

2763 Avalon Ave, 2763 Properties LLC 2659B Dune Drive LLC; 01/2121. $2,700,000

CAPE MAY

201 Beach Ave Un 16, Pulido Alvaro Nelson Richard J; 01/2121. $1,528,980

605 Saint James Place, Buck Carl V III Kraus Susan E; $837,500

909 Mccullum Ave, Piersanti Wayne J Venner Michael D; 01/2121. $600,000

533 Bank St, Venner Michael Venner Wendy Lee; 01/2121. $465,000

9 Jackson St Un 208, La Guardia Joseph P Marchetta Joseph A; 01/2121. $375,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9900 Seapointe Blvd Un 4, Luciano Ernest Schwarzbeck Daniel; 01/2121. $690,000

5305 Shawcrest Road, Mattei Frances Mary Litton Paul; 01/2121. $585,000

17 Rossi Drive, Favre Brian K Zebrowski Edward A III; 01/2121. $560,000

1306 Scott Ave, Mayfield Robert W Fitzgerald Walter; 01/2121. $540,000

501 Hughes Ave, Molino Charles Mollot Olga; 01/2121. $485,900

106 Keyport Road, Kornick John W Wieseneck Noah; 01/2121. $385,000

14 W St Johns Ave, Coover John Canale Christopher D; 01/2121. $327,000

320 Oak Lane, Schwartz Phillip J Serra Mirsha; 01/2121. $305,000

152 West Pacific Ave, Silver Mindy Moyer Stephen J; 01/2121. $275,000

3205 Holly Road, Olson Deborah L Santos Emir; 01/2121. $261,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

206 Stagecoach Road #1402, Capone Daniel P Ledford Calvin R Jr; 12/2020. $33,000

206 Stagecoach Road #1404, Capone Daniel P Ledford Calvin R Jr; 12/2020. $31,000

43 Route 47 North, Colon Juan F Jr Colon Jose J; 12/2020. $25,000

203 Chochran St, Prather Loretta Bocchicchio Louis; 12/2020. $10,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

200 E 18th St, Mc Namara William III Burke John T; 01/2121. $960,000

2310 Central Ave, Wanda And Michael’s Inn Farrell James Patrick; 01/2121. $925,000

11 N York Ave Un 201, Viselli Michael A Loomis Michael Conrad; 01/2121. $620,000

403 E 22nd Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust Talley Steven A; 01/2121. $481,500

904B Atlantic Ave, Cicali Mindy J Konstance Richard P; 01/2121. $479,000

904A Atlantic Ave, Cicali Mindy J Karley Jacob II; 01/2121. $479,000

OCEAN CITY

2804-06 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Driscoll Brendan J; 12/2020. $1,625,000

855 2nd St, Robert Coste Inc Hare Kevin P; 12/2020. $1,565,000

Lot 15 Block 70.06, Podosek Jeffrey M Carmack Kevin K; 12/2020. $1,525,000

2536 Asbury Ave, Gramigna Edward A Jr &C Waldron Sean Robert; 12/2020. $1,380,000

2413-15 Central Ave, Ahlstrom Rex George Leong Edward A; 12/2020. $1,275,000

810 Parkridge Road Un 2, Ter Partneres Lllp Trust Sadusky Michael Singleton Kenneth; 12/2020. $639,900

2724-26 West Ave, Zerella Henry P Koch Stephen A; 12/2020. $639,000

3647 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Boyle Michael Tudor Daniel A; 12/2020. $635,000

Haven Ave, Choriw Adrian Ramirez Andy Joel Patino; 12/2020. $635,000

39 W 15th St, Riordan Megan M Coste Robert D; 12/2020. $625,000

5108 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Gallagher Robert C Kelly John P; 12/2020. $590,900

3100 Bay Ave, Wroniuk Walter T Jr Carmack Michael; 12/2020. $585,000

First St, Conolly Sallie Ann Clark Rodger; 12/2020. $582,455

SEA ISLE CITY

122 71st St East Un, J F Builders Inc Weldon Gregory G; 01/2121. $999,999

26 42nd St Un 207, Mc Kinnon John P Coleman Michael J; 01/2121. $385,000

501 Beach Ave Un 331, Boyd Eugene W Jr Arm II Inv LLC; 01/2121. $95,000

STONE HARBOR

247B 88th St, Manetas Aristotle J Erno Suzanne Walsh; 01/2121. $760,000

140 114th St, Melzer Georgianna A Trust Melzer Georgianna A Trust; 01/2121. $10,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

523 551 & 611 Roosevelt Blvd, All Seasons Marina LLC All Seasons Marina Dev Grp LLC; 01/2121. $7,799,997

Lot 19 Block 2213, Altman Brian D Ahlstrom Rex G Trust; 01/2121. $2,000,000

20 Mockingbird Lane, Schultheis Craig J Fenton Sean R; 01/2121.$496,000

5 Gladwyn Drive, Dice Matthew P Baker Christopher W; 01/2121. $475,000

WEST WILDWOOD

225 E Bennett Ave, Wertz Aldus Lord Christopher; 01/2121. $433,000

136 W Hand Ave Un A, Simpson William J Mc Guire Edward J; 01/2121. $375,000

227 E Leaming Ave #B, Mc Corry Stephen S Capella Michael J; 01/2121. $370,000

300 E Leaming Ave, Behnke Robert K Hoffner Bradford; 01/2121. $337,000

214 E Spencer Ave Un A, Cuglietto Jason Biernat Robert G; 01/2121. $325,000

116 E 26th Ave, Sperduto Investments LLC Kleinschmidt Susan; 01/2121. $316,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6405 Atlantic Ave, Shalimar Resort LLC Shalimar LLC; 01/2121. $5,750,000

109 E Syracuse Ave, Emory Michael Colombo Todd Wesley; 01/2121. $771,000

407 E Monterey Ave, Benedetto Anthony Ragozine Robert; 01/2121. $750,000

501 E Stockton Road Un 301, Augie LLC Karmaker Shekhar; 01/2121. $650,000

110 W Crocus Road, Grasso Greg Exr Wc Shore Works LLC; 01/2121. $587,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

62 Edward Ave, 1/26/2021. $130

45 Manheim Ave, 1/29/2021. $59,000,000

37 Lake St, 1/26/2021. $350,000

MILLVILLE

201-211 Kates Blvd, 1/13/2021. $290,000

2430 Buttonwood Lane, 1/14/2021. $181,500

30 Tomasello Drive, 1/15/2021. $349,999

660 Silver Run Road, 1/15/2021. $480,000

213 E Oak St, 1/19/2021. $25,000

N 3rd St, 1/19/2021. $105,000

1137 Robin Terrace, 1/19/2021. $147,000

427 Carlton Ave, 1/19/2021. $175,000

5 Morningside Drive, 1/19/2021. $236,500

142 Wharton St, 1/19/2021. $266,000

215 W Buckshutem Road, 1/20/2021. $40,500

117 Burns Road, 1/20/2021. $205,000

110 Cottage St, 1/20/2021. $256,000

314 & 316 South 4th St, 1/21/2021. $40,000

521 E Mulberry St, 1/21/2021. $65,000

311 G Street, 1/21/2021. $89,900

305 S 2nd St, 1/21/2021. $113,500

41 Cornwall Ave, 1/21/2021. $177,500

808 Menantico Ave, 1/21/2021. $215,000

2209 Quince Lane, 1/21/2021. $227,000

7 Pleasantview Drive, 1/21/2021. $340,0000

VINELAND

720 South Sixth St, 12/29/2020. $50,000

1404 W Oak Road, 12/29/2020. $152,000

923 E Chestnut Ave, 12/29/2020. $164,000

702 Yale Terrace, 12/29/2020. $165,000

2948 Wynnewood Drive, 12/29/2020. $310,000

3160 Brookfield St, 12/29/2020. $370,000

861 Venezia Ave, 12/29/2020. $370,000

1499 W Landis Ave, 12/30/2020. $55,000

41 N Valley Ave, 12/30/2020. $175,000

1611 Dolly Drive, 12/30/2020. $265,000

1740 E Oak Road, 12/30/2020. $830,000

105 Burns Ave, 12/31/2020. $80,000

824 E Elmer Road, 12/31/2020. $249,000

1050 E Park Ave, 12/31/2020. $350,000

150 S Main Road, 12/31/2020. $367,500

1356 Hance Bridge Road, 12/31/2020. $489,900

301 N Second St, 1/4/2021. $67,000

1174 S Delsea Drive, 1/4/2021. $75,000

508 E Oxford St, 1/4/2021. $84,500

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

13 Solomans Drive, 12/2020. $289,900

133 Liverpool Court, 12/2020. $300,000

13 S Chestnut Ave, 12/2020. $127,500

312 New Jersey Ave, 12/2020. $545,000

1883 Mt Juliano Lane, 12/2020. $139,000

234 Spruce Drive, 12/2020. $330,000

42b Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

1035 Prospect Ave, 12/2020. $365,000

470 N Lake Shore Drive, 12/2020. $499,900

1203 Hancock Road, 12/2020. $280,000

28 Fullrigger Ave, 12/2020. $117,500

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

885 Stapleton Ave, 12/2020. $275,000

1849 Moore Road, 12/2020. $115,000

402 Parkertown Drive, 12/2020. $53,000

7 Avon Court, 12/2020. $416,000

304 Cutter Lane, 12/2020. $999,999

17 Links Lane, 12/2020. $269,900

1407 Rio Grande Drive, 12/2020. $321,990

130 Bonita Road, 12/2020. $645,000

10 River Bend Drive, 12/2020. $610,000

806 Central Ave, 12/2020. $620,000

1118 Sawmill Road, 12/2020. $139,300

259 Metedeconk Trail, 12/2020. $495,000

8 Fenwick Lane, 12/2020. $332,500

20 Hannah Lee Road, 12/2020. $355,000

1573 Crimson Road, 12/2020. $275,000

14 Warwick Court, 12/2020. $330,000

84 Spinnaker Court, 12/2020. $465,000

36 Nrothrup Drive #197, 12/2020. $160,100

1039 Farmingdale Road, 12/2020. $550,000

2 E 12th St, 12/2020. $780,000

1839 New Central Ave, 12/2020. $750,000

31 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $400,000

1263b Hamilton Court, 12/2020. $137,000

408 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $380,000

861 Route 9 North, 12/2020. $59,900

114 Cox Road, 12/2020. $377,990

31 Phillips Road, 12/2020. $277,000

1217 Barton Ave, 12/2020. $365,000

234 Azalea Circle, 12/2020. $201,000

21 Dune Drive, 12/2020. $200,000

139 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,990

74d Dorchester Drive, 12/2020. $135,860

428 Washington Ave, 12/2020. $650,000

42 Joshua Drive, 12/2020. $606,000

29 Cory Drive, 12/2020. $275,000

31 Beach Haven Way, 12/2020. $449,000

620 Hill Drive, 12/2020. $510,000

552 Susan Drive, 12/2020. $179,439

118c Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $98,500

155 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $295,000

29 Southampton Road, 12/2020. $109,250

42d Sterling St, 12/2020. $150,000

200 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $325,000

10 Hanna Drive, 12/2020. $545,000

7 Tahoe Court, 12/2020. $203,000

81 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $705,000

2 Round Hill Road, 12/2020. $675,000

8 Lyon Court, 12/2020. $395,000

3136 Dillon Court, 12/2020. $365,000

81 Bay Breeze Drive, 12/2020. $475,000

127d Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $2,625,000

74 Mrytle Lane, 12/2020. $345,000

4 Red Oak Lane #169, 12/2020. $105,000

128 E 13th St, 12/2020. $995,000

1069 Sheila Drive, 12/2020. $440,000

1885 Hovsons Blvd, 12/2020. $206,000

985 D Aberdeen Drive, 12/2020. $154,000

5311a Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $1,500,000

1951 White Knoll Drive, 12/2020. $515,000

Compass Drive Vacant Land, 12/2020. $154,000

1219 Ripple Ave, 12/2020. $285,000

20 Amber St A4, 12/2020. $507,000

542 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $455,000

9 Waterfall Lane, 12/2020. $300,000

97 Havens, 12/2020. $629,000

658 Deerhead Lake Drive, 12/2020. $239,900

362 Arlington Ave, 12/2020. $208,000

3 Rutland Drive, 12/2020. $200,300

416 Laurel Brook Drive #D, 12/2020. $125,000

445 Coolidge Ave, 12/2020. $1,450,000

21 R Avenna Road, 12/2020. $290,000

29 Chatham Road, 12/2020. $315,000

190 North St, 12/2020. $625,000

124 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $458,770

45 Bridle Path, 12/2020. $277,500

25 Salvatore Drive, 12/2020. $750,000

70 Brigantine Blvd, 12/2020. $425,000

46 Amherst Road, 12/2020. $1,099,900

204 Walnut Creek Lane, 12/2020. $450,000

8 Foxwood Court, 12/2020. $152,000

1709 Route 35 North Unit 12, 12/2020. $362,500

91 Eton Road, 12/2020. $186,000

122 Natuilus Drive, 12/2020. $117,500

1225 Amsterdam Ave 12/2020. $79,500

162 19th Ave, 12/2020. $385,000

4 Haley Circle, 12/2020. $396,120

2006 Baltimore Ave # B, 12/2020. $470,000

BEACH HAVEN

1320 Moosehead St, 12/2020. $380,000

1253b Hamilton Court, 12/2020. $98,000

758 Kevin Court, 12/2020. $196,730

28 Cheddar Pink Cove, 12/2020. $122,000

214 Governors Road #1000, 12/2020. $175,000

207 Pt Pleasant Ave, 12/2020. $205,400

63 Liberta Drive, 12/2020. $135,000

114 Hooper Drive, 12/2020. $250,000

8 Oak Drive, 12/2020. $296,000

4 California Drive, 12/2020. $260,500

842 Spar Drive, 12/2020. $550,000

230 S Green St, 12/2020. $500,000

138 Law Win Court, 12/2020. $639,900

12 Togo Road, 12/2020. $280,000

61 Manchester Ave, 12/2020. $610,000

1253 Kennebec Road, 12/2020. $285,000

71 Puerto Vallarta St, 12/2020. $215,000

327 Venice Dr, 12/2020. $518,800

120 Guadeloupe Dr, 12/2020. $228,000

23 Florence Drive, 12/2020. $245,000

4803 South Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $3,034,500

5 San Salvador St, 12/2020. $275,000

1381 Newark Ave, 12/2020. $328,000

255 Float Ave, 12/2020. $360,000

2024 Mt Carmel Blvd, 12/2020. $187,000

9 Bridge Road, 12/2020. $54,000

3 Diamond Terrace, 12/2020. $960,000

94 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $450,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

3a Mill Road Sec 64, 12/2020. $100,000

820 Bowline Drive, 12/2020. $789,900

98 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $629,000

1457 Crawford Ave, 12/2020. $315,000

55 Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

7 Brookview Court, 12/2020. $305,000

6 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $315,000

1561 Burrsville Road, 12/2020. $300,000

519 Arlington Ave South, 12/2020. $266,500

HARVEY CEDARS

66a Ivy Court, 12/2020. $299,000

2712 Shady Glen Ave, 12/2020. $450,000

101 Autumn Oak Lane, 12/2020. $410,700

642 Drum Point Road, 12/2020. $620,000

121 Harrow Lane, 12/2020. $1,315,000

7 Carasaljo Drive, 12/2020. $995,000

707 Monument Road, 12/2020. $352,000

37 Shasta Lane, 12/2020. $410,000

53 Goldcrest Road, 12/2020. $545,000

123 Briarwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,000

6 Morey Lane, 12/2020. $320,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

156 18th Ave, 12/2020. $327,500

97 Butler Blvd, 12/2020. $230,000

148 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $115,000

19b Portsmouth, 12/2020. $126,000

45c Court D, 12/2020. $159,900

45 N 18th St, 12/2020. $730,000

124 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,490

11 Northrup Drive, 12/2020. $148,300

118 Cox Road, 12/2020. $402,000

37 Lake Michigan Drive, 12/2020. $31,214

185 Matilda Drive, 12/2020. $625,000

8 Lahaway Creek Court, 12/2020. $39,000

3 Half Hitch Road, 12/2020. $299,990

9 Berkeley Crossing Way, 12/2020. $235,000

110 Walchest Drive, 12/2020. $315,000

112 Dickinson Ave, 12/2020. $271,000

382 Barbados Drive, 12/2020. $163,000

30 Peaksail Drive, 12/2020. $875,000

4 Blue River Way, 12/2020. $610,000

1439 Holmes Ave, 12/2020. $345,000

140 Fairview Court, 12/2020. $449,900

16 Curaco Ave, 12/2020. $752,000

16b Bershire Road Sec 63, 12/2020. $40,000

23 Mantoloking Lane, 12/2020. $489,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

12711 Beach Ave, 12/2020. $1,606,250

332 Venice Drive, 12/2020. $1,425,000

2121 Riviera Parkway, 12/2020. $399,000

23 Waterview Drive, 12/2020. $272,000

310 West Ave Unit A2, 12/2020. $580,000

546 Hardwood Drive, 12/2020. $417,000

223 12th St & 12th St, 12/2020. $820,000

16 Winding River Court, 12/2020. $375,000

36 Eucalyptus Court, 12/2020. $175,000

60 Burnt Tavern Road, 12/2020. $265,000

109 Arnold Ave, 12/2020. $785,000

8b Diamond Drive, 12/2020. $158,900

11a Sunset Road, 12/2020. $117,900

16 N Hope Chapel Road, 12/2020. $307,000

156 Downing St, 12/2020. $216,000

3 Carmacks Way, 12/2020. $195,000

95 Salem Road, 12/2020. $440,000

124 Charles Blvd, 12/2020. $525,000

870 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $255,000

360e Bird Village Road, 12/2020. $355,000

21 Narbeth Way, 12/2020. $279,000

117 Woodchuck Drive, 12/2020. $397,025

115 Eleventh Ave, 12/2020. $821,000

816 Brookside Drive, 12/2020. $295,500

22 Aphrodite Drive, 12/2020. $410,000

120 West Chadwick Way, 12/2020. $420,000

400 Adamston Road, 12/2020. $325,000

95 Erin Drive, 12/2020. $355,000

329 Franklin Ave, 12/2020. $430,000

1703 Princeton Ave, 12/2020. $212,000

1032 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $240,000

33 Barnegat Blvd, 12/2020. $278,000

325 Pine Forest Lane, 12/2020. $280,000

18 Regent Circle, 12/2020. $88,500

1226 Steamer Ave, 12/2020. $299,900

159 Sunset Road, 12/2020. $163,000

903 Neville St, 12/2020. $239,500

726 Woodchuck Lane, 12/2020. $750,000

720 Bermuda Drive, 12/2020. $227,000

37 Butler Ave, 12/2020. $285,000

32 Freedom Hills Drive, 12/2020. $430,000

38 Chestnut Way Circle, 12/2020. $178,900

148 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

1007 Lynn Ave, 12/2020. $599,000

127 Pennant Ave, 12/2020. $225,000

296 Otis Bog Road, 12/2020. $350,000

42 W Connecticut Concourse, 12/2020. $415,000

14 Wharfside Way, 12/2020. $312,000

1900 Swarthmore Ave, 12/2020. $7,700,000

484 Oak Ave, 12/2020. $750,000

36 Aberdeen Lane, 12/2020. $394,895

2535 Brenton Lane, 12/2020. $377,000

86 Fairacres Drive, 12/2020. $320,000

131 N Oakland St, 12/2020. $710,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

205 Trenton Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

110 Alexander Drive, 12/2020. $415,000

663b Plymouth Drive, 12/2020. $119,900

1316 Ave A, 12/2020. $351,999

130 Chatsworth Ave Unit 8, 12/2020. $524,900

East Kennedy Blvd, 12/2020. $30,000

51 Hiering Ave C 11, 12/2020. $260,000

955 Utah Drive, 12/2020. $330,000

125 Leitz Blvd, 12/2020. $331,270

355 Barbados Drive North, 12/2020. $172,500

34 Rockland St, 12/2020. $336,500

9 Davenport Road West, 12/2020. $176,000

724 Leeward Ave, 12/2020. $244,000

760 Point View Road, 12/2020. $405,000

15 Harmony Lane, 12/2020. $415,000

157 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $419,965

1324 Mermaid Ave, 12/2020. $45,000

1a Winthrop Place, 12/2020. $134,900

218 Ronald Road, 12/2020. $269,000

148 North Bayside Road, 12/2020. $408,000

126 Randall Ave, 12/2020. $600,000

17 Pebble Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $472,000

246 Grant Ave, 12/2020. $230,000

21 Finchley Blvd, 12/2020. $253,000

117 Forest Park Circle, 12/2020. $320,000

367 Perrineville Road 12/2020. $664,000

9 Geyser Place, 12/2020. $329,000

3 Victoria Circle, 12/2020. $395,753

554 Gilford Ave, 12/2020. $240,000

125 Dewey Drive, 12/2020. $300,000

6 Dove Mill Crescent, 12/2020. $460,000

116 Nottingham Way, 12/2020. $430,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

201 Ceylon Ave, 12/2020. $299,000

1829 Lookout Drive, 12/2020. $700,000

22 Alaska Ave, 12/2020. $385,000

1080 Lake Placid Drive, 12/2020. $326,000

508 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $535,000

Maxim Drive, 12/2020. $190,000

8 Seventh Ave Unit A, 12/2020. $670,000

391 1 Bayshore Drive, 12/2020. $390,000

1131 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $605,000

117 Whittier Road, 12/2020. $289,500

385 Western Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

2183 Mount Hood Lane, 12/2020. $158,000

7 W North Carolina Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

721 Marbro Ave, 12/2020. $277,000

124 Laguna Lane, 12/2020. $2,450,000

311 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $166,250

414 Ashley Ave, 12/2020. $550,000

2 Leighton Court, 12/2020. $270,000

75 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $707,000

452a Portsmouth Drive, 12/2020. $80,000

23 Ohio Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

217 Predmore Ave, 12/2020. $270,000

151 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $189,900

1012 East Panama Court, 12/2020. $268,999

108 E Tennessee Ave, 12/2020. $2,500,000

SHIP BOTTOM

101 Lorraine Place, 12/2020. $322,000

3 Sea Gull Ave, 12/2020. $750,000

22n Pier Drive, 12/2020. $350,000

122 Rockrimmon Blvd, 12/2020. $350,000

4 Esher Court, 12/2020. $209,000

38 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $247,500

7 Flintlock Drive, 12/2020. $355,000

29 Mandalay Road, 12/2020. $350,000

1112 Waters Edge Drive, 12/2020. $190,000

600 Densrose Lane, 12/2020. $830,000

35 Ocean Breeze Court, 12/2020. $222,500

821 North Drive, 12/2020. $620,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

23 Saint Moritz Place, 12/2020. $155,000

1339 Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,351,000

34 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $201,000

708 North Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,549,000

2 E Ocean View Dr, 12/2020. $690,000

14 Evergreen Court, 12/2020. $460,000

43b Cambridge Circle, 12/2020. $60,000

9 Red Cedar Run, 12/2020. $520,000

1429 Island View Dr, 12/2020. $495,000

604 Conifer Dr, 12/2020. $240,000

26 Sawgrass St, 12/2020. $485,000

642 Denise Court, 12/2020. $35,000

1047 Sailor Drive, 12/2020. $415,000

1601 Woodmere Place, 12/2020. $281,000

115 Driftwood Dr, 12/2020. $235,900

89 Stamford Dr, 12/2020. $386,000

1100 N Bay Ave Unit A10, 12/2020. $860,000

5 River Vista Lane, 12/2020. $2,500,000

403 Lighthouse Drive;,12/2020. $277,000

648 Ship Ave, 12/2020. $42,000

188 Arizona Drive, 12/2020. $360,000

1805 Maplewood St, 12/2020. $330,000

418 Sixth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000

8 Tina Way, 12/2020. $117,500

24 E Longport Ave, 12/2020. $530,000

15 Corneluis St, 12/2020. $350,000

845 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $265,000

125 N 12th St, 12/2020. $693,000

9 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $441,000

85 Windjammer Court, 12/2020. $530,000

1819 Old Freehold Road, 12/2020. $555,000

640 Fairview Lane, 12/2020. $705,000

165 Lionshead Blvd So, 12/2020. $200,000

63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000

912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000

SURF CITY

30 Masters Court, 12/2020. $307,000

381 Evergreen Drive, 12/2020. $395,000

158 Stratford Place, 12/2020. $235,000

1453 Pacific Ave, 12/2020. $288,500

6 Cortlandt Drive, 12/2020. $185,000

84 Wadsworth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000

3 Brixam Corner, 12/2020. $550,000

145 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

197 Headley Ave, 12/2020. $130,200

2413 Willow St, 12/2020. $495,000

1228 Mercedes Road, 12/2020. $545,000

TUCKERTON

43 Eagleswood Drive, 12/2020. $455,000

12 Longfellow Court, 12/2020. $210,000

860 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $34,500

175 Blake Circle, 12/2020. $300,000

14 Tradewinds Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

28 Mediterranean Court C Bldg 39, 12/2020. $115,000

28 Asheville St, 12/2020. $530,000

83 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $609,000

36 Encinitas Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

1102a Thornbusy Lane, 12/2020. $185,000

96 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $590,000

