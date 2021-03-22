How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
619 Mediterranean Ave, Atlantic City Housing Auth & Urban Lewis Janice; 01/19/21. $75,000
52 S Raleigh Ave, Mazur Donald Trigg Charles E Jr; 01/19/21. $325,000
54 N Trenton Ave, Cioffi Alexander Nguyen Phi; 01/19/21. $175,000
101 S Raleigh Ave #229, Everitt Charles J/Exr Nwamu Patrick; 01/20/21. $116,000
2917 Sunset Ave, Silverstein Alan Thai Daisy Devin; 01/20/21. $285,000
101 S Plaza Place #1106, Newman Roseman Maureen Ranelli John; 01/21/21. $170,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 717, Mizrahi Lewis Hartman Joseph M IV; 01/21/21. 95,0000
4008 Ventnor Ave, Shumsky Lee/Exrx 4008 Ventor Ave Llc; 01/22/21. $240,000
2224 Grammercy Ave, Stott Marta Dupont Joan; 01/22/21. $174,900
133 S Wilson Ave, Diverio Phil Castaneda Reynaldo; 01/22/21. $170,000
51 N Harrisburg Ave, Perlman Judith B/Tr Stormes Gretchen M; 01/22/21. $400,000
239 N North Carolina Ave, L5 Investments Llc Li Regine; 01/22/21. $160,000
4221 South Blvd, Heying Mary R Kravitz Linda; 01/25/21. $141,500
115 N Raleigh Ave, Wong Chan K Dimaio Domenico; 01/25/21. $86,000
1307 Pacific Ave & 20 S Tennessee Ave, Institute For Human Dev Casino Reinvestment Development Auth; 01/25/21. $4,100,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 2507, Baccala Christy Haydari Shohreh; 01/25/21. $122,500
BRIGANTINE
300 21st St So, Livigne Brigantine Llc Heist Robert G III; 01/14/21. $730,000
4901 Harbour Beach Blvd Unit E-2, Houtas Nicholas Mchugh Brendan J; 01/14/21. $77,000
107 Eighth St No, Lepera Marie Croce Robert A Jr; 01/14/21. $85,000
2107 W Brigantine Ave, Dargenio Ronald Cohen Gregory L; 01/15/21. $500,000
2 Marc Lane, Marziani Maureen Lawler Donald O; 01/15/21. $405,000
356 Gull Cove, Fiore Patricia/Exr Burns Maureen; 01/19/21. $291,000
323 44th South Apt 106, Dobrowolski Anna Forrest William J; 01/19/21. $298,900
155 39th St So, Zucker Jeffrey Koerner Katrina Marie; 01/19/21. $189,000
800 W Brigantine Ave Unit 218, Salvatore Andrea Walton Kelly L; 01/19/21. $205,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
32 Gallant Fox Lane, Tunstead Robert B Lawler Robert M; 01/13/21. $330,000
673 Zion Road, Mullee Donald T Jr Nunez Christina M; 01/13/21. $173,000
22 Country Spruce Lane, Godleski Cantin Mary Mevco Real Estate Llc; 01/14/21. $87,000
241 Asbury Road, Owens Rosemary E Reed Colleen; 01/14/21. $170,000
159 School House Road, Bispham Patricia E Miraglilo Nicholas; 01/14/21. $85,000
1760 Somers Point Road, Price Gregory W Hasson Stanley; 01/14/21. $412,000
255 Lily Road, Lewis Glenn A Scalera John V; 01/14/21. $270,000
15 Equestrian Road, Trigo Donna Marie Briggs Lenner; 01/14/21. $389,000
63 Pebble Beach Drive, Harbor Pines Land Llc Mueller Allen; 01/14/21. $520,987
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
146 Meadow Ridge Road #178, Williams Michael J Lewis William; 01/14/21. $77,500
433 Second Ave, Mcelroy Kathleen Anne Loreaux Michael J; 01/14/21. $265,000
671 Pine Valley Court, Ong Edgardo A Jones Richard A; 01/14/21. $280,000
428 S Camelback Drive, Haubensak Katrina Visconti Thomas; 01/14/21. $407,750
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2709 Goldenrod Court, Herold Rebecca P J&M Propertys Solution Llc; 01/11/21. $77,000
6545 Lake Drive, Bowen David D Jr Thomson Susan Jane; 01/13/21. $201,000
7 White Hawk Way, Mtglq Investors Lp Sollena Giuseppina; 01/13/21. $370,000
7005 Third Ave, Hann Lauren/Exrx Country Blues Llc; 01/14/21. $250,000
HAMMONTON
375 Columbia Road, Shin Nan Young L&D Farms Llc; 01/25/21. $340,000
32 Pressey St, Towne William B Butler Paul; 01/25/21. $80,000
38 Pressey St, Johnson Stephen D/Ind&Atty Bates Mill Ptnrs II Llc; 01/26/21. $112,500
543 Central Ave,Paige Bryan T Kugel Curtis Harrison II; 01/26/21. $330,000
340 Central Ave, Kmd Construction Llc Wuillermin Toni Ann; 01/27/21. $299,900
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
5048-5052 Reading Ave & 305 Columbia Road, Liepe Patricia Fognano Richard J; 01/20/21. $232,000
1363 White Oak Circle, Git Property Mgmt And Const Llc Quattrone Linda K; 01/20/21. $150,200
5311 South Carolina Ave, Decamp Louise R Miller Theodore W; 01/22/21. $181,000
4411 Railroad Ave, Avila Jaselito Patterson David M; 01/22/21. $75,000
5309 Linda Ave, Edmunds Amy J Snow Patterson David M; 01/22/21. $192,000
2321 7th Ave, Tozour John P Showell Alexander; 01/26/21. $93,000
VENTNOR
202 N Cambridge Ave, Clay James Hermesmann Patrick; 01/06/21. $330,000
5 S Richards Ave, Backal Jeffrey Bronstein Erik; 01/06/21. $415,000
112 S Oxford Ave Unit #504, Greenberg Laurie Ehinger Jennifer A; 01/07/21. $435,000
317 N Harvard Ave, Sacks Matthew Dichiara Michael R; 01/07/21. $375,000
115 S Princeton Ave, Fischer Charles E 115 South Princeton Llc; 01/11/21. $3,200,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1403 Lincoln Blvd, Mongillo Carolyn Ann Lee James D; 12/2020. $375,000
3 Bridle Path, Holland Thomas J Damiana William; 12/2020. $340,000
4091 Bayshore Road, Cicchitti David Wright Jack; 12/2020. $335,000
Lot 4, Block 509.01, Seashore Land Venture LLC Walters Christopher D; 12/2020. $330,000
Hansen Lauren F Sanfilippo Leonard A; 12/2020. Lot 16 Block 440, $328,000
220 W Delaware Pkwy, Schultz Robert Callaghan Terence John; 12/2020. $325,000
988-994 Route 109, Basalyga David Mogck Thomas R Jr; 12/2020. $285,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd Un 206, Tray Karen L Shultz Matthew; 12/2020. $280,000
318 Lake View Lane, Leslie Michael J Haney Eddy M III; 12/2020. $266,000
1512 Bayshore Road, Slavinskas Eduardas Bauhaus Robert J; 12/2020. $245,000
228 Rose Lane, Francis Khali C 87 Rose Lane LLC; 12/2020. $230,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1907 Tidewater Ave, Haggas George Jr Cruz Osvaldo; 12/2020. $335,000
41 Seabreeze Lane, Island Bay LLC Seabg LLC; 12/2020. $305,000
824 Goshen Road, Young Denise E Busfield Joy; 12/2020. $299,900
Lot 6 Block 250, Defrates-Criaig Diana G Rosenello Regina; 12/2020. $280,000
103 South Dennis Road, Mahoney Kevin M Walters Millissa M; 12/2020. $249,000
Lot 18 Block 399, Hoover James D Sr Chew Russell A; 12/2020. $247,000
611 Hand Ave, LLC Leusner Christopher Matthew; 12/2020. 611 Hand Ave, $203,000
413 West Main St, Lee Thomas Farrow Daniel M Jr; 12/2020. $195,000
Lot 23 Block 388, Ferrell Ronnie B Hansen Lauren; 12/2020. $180,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
507 E 7th Ave, North Wildwood Kelly Brian Paul Gerding Justin; 12/2020. $615,000
316 E 16th Ave, Pitts Cynthia L Beck James P; 12/2020. $475,000
403 E 25th Ave, I Visions Investments LLC Block Jonathan; 12/2020. $467,500
118 Anglesea Drive, Burke Robert J Fox Kevin P; 12/2020. $425,000
700 New Jersey Ave, Donald Staffieri Rev Trust 700 New Jersey Ave LLC; 12/2020. $415,000
201 W 23rd Ave, Trycieckyj Steven Kachigian Christopher; 12/2020. $365,000
2207 Surf Ave, Ryan Stephen Michael Verhaaren Robert; 12/2020. $320,000
1800 Ocean Ave Un 312, Garner Christopher S Nace Mark; 12/2020. $215,000
1504 Atlantic Ave, Furey Gerald Fullan James J; 12/2020. $214,250
Lot 1 Block 421, Fallon James D’Agostino Diane; 12/2020. $170,000
1900 Surf Ave, Saiia Albert F Repetski Craig; 12/2020. $165,000
132 West 3rd Ave, Aaron Walter R Jersey Dev LLC; 12/2020. $150,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 20 Block 1008, Kodadok Shawn T Mc Gonagle Mary K; 12/2020. $664,000
3236-38 Haven Ave, Dorothy M Driscoll Trust Jwr Properties LLC; 12/2020. $650,000
1645 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ciesielski Charles A Kelly T Christopher; 12/2020. $650,000
231 Wesley Ave, Hammer Timothy J Shenk Ryan; 12/2020. $649,000
3902 West Ave Second Fl, Moore Geoffrey R Trust Surowiec Glenn; 12/2020. $644,000
Lot 10 Block 5402, Zeck Patricia Ann Hannig Richard; 12/2020. $642,500
850 Pennlyn Place, Fox Shawn E Exr Be Michael R; 12/2020. $629,900
842 Park Place Un 1, Donohue John J Luft Gerald Werner; 12/2020. $620,000
807 Coolidge Road, Clark James A Zola Jeffrey; 12/2020. $615,000
3929 Asbury Ave, Mckenzie Matthew J Mcknight Francis; 12/2020. $605,000
63 Simpson Road, Cwietniewicz Walter 63 Simpson LLC; 12/2020. $600,000
30 Ocean Ave, Curtin Philip G Adm Stell Teric; 12/2020. $550,000
Lot 10 Block 4003, Jones Richard T Detwiler Michael S; 12/2020. $477,300
812 North St Un A, Demberg Paul Shuback Harry; 12/2020. $410,000
1401-07 Ocean Ave, J R Powers Rev Living Trust Cjk Inv; 12/2020. $410,000
Lot 8 Block 1404, Pittaoulis Demetrios L Bassett David A; 12/2020. $400,100
604 A & B 12th St, Kelly T Christopher Battavio Rebecca; 12/2020. $335,000
105 Wesley Ave Un C, Barnard Aaron D Lehman Justin; 12/2020. $325,000
11 Madaket Court, Baum Robert Trust&C Gakis Thomas; 12/2020. $302,000
719 Eleventh St, Penza Louis Diehl Mary L; 12/2020. $222,000
801 Brighton Place, Anoia Dorothy M Scott Christopher M; 12/2020. $195,000
2009 Glenwood Drive, Hohman Thomas C Graham Eileen R; 12/2020. $2,549,000
Lot 25.02 Block 2114, Ramvp Realty LLC Lannon Sean; 12/2020. $2,390,000
Lot 19 Block 3702, Santerian Linda Trust Lutkewitte Family Lim Prtn; 12/2020. $1,893,750
5914 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Lawson Raef Lueders Mark; 12/2020. $1,682,000
Lot 14 Block 4, Robert Coste Inc Barnhart Kurt; 12/2020. $1,676,575
2804-06 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Driscoll Brendan J; 12/2020. $1,625,000
855 2nd St, Robert Coste Inc Hare Kevin P; 12/2020. $1,565,000
Lot 15 Block 70.06, Podosek Jeffrey M Carmack Kevin K; 12/2020. $1,525,000
2536 Asbury Ave, Gramigna Edward A Jr &C Waldron Sean Robert; 12/2020. $1,380,000
2413-15 Central Ave, Ahlstrom Rex George Leong Edward A; 12/2020. $1,275,000
5305 Asbury Ave, Ter Partneres Lllp Trust Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 12/2020. $1,250,000
1601 Central Ave, Mayer Ellen D Est Duncan Real Estate Invs LLC; 12/2020. $1,200,000
1118 Wesley Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Diamond Mark; 12/2020. $1,149,000
23 W 15th St, Wilson Anthony P Cullen Thomas; 12/2020. $1,140,000
5832 Central Ave 1st Fl, Triscari Joseph Hummel H Glenn; 12/2020. $1,044,750
Lot 8 Block 3203, O’Brien William J Arsenis Jerry P; 12/2020. $950,000
1122 Bay Ave, Dean Anthony J Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 12/2020. $905,000
Lot 1 Block 1701, Maracotta Beth A Trust Contorno Michael J; 12/2020. $890,000
412 Battersea Road, Dower John D Abraham Natan D; 12/2020. $825,000
5616 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ferrens David D Est Basil Hunter Inv Grp LLC; 12/2020. $820,000
119A&B Ocean Ave 2nd Fl, Gane William H Wenke James P; 12/2020. $810,000
1634 Asbury Ave, Hetrich Carol A Anderson Trust Jwr Properties LLC; 12/2020. $800,000
2325 Bay Ave, Palmieri Louis Jr Bianchi Gregory R; 12/2020. $790,000
1619 Wesley Ave, Ruccolo Michael Davis Ellen; 12/2020. $750,000
4620 Central Ave 1st Fl, Lombardo David A R Ostermayer David J; 12/2020. $750,000
1604-06 Asbury Ave, Del Vecchio Daniel Mcowen Patrick Joseph; 12/2020. $739,000
322 Boardwalk Un 1503, Claus Richard T Fisher Bernard E; 12/2020. $735,000
829-31 5th St, Angelastro John F Largay James A III; 12/2020. $735,000
5855 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Walsh Robert G Peppard David C; 12/2020. $722,500
Lot 8 Block 70.02, Vivarelli Thomas P Heckler Daniel F; 12/2020. $670,000
3115 Simpson Ave 2nd Fl, Gahman Martin D Dougherty Michael; 12/2020. $665,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
11 Greenbriar Road, Bristol Andrew Halliday Maddison; 12/2020. $309,000
211 S Old Tuckahoe Road, Boyer Merina Breed Alfred; 12/2020. $259,900
48 Tuckahoe Road, Southard Ashley Calise Enterprises Inc; 12/2020. $165,000
21 Meghan Lane, Germanio John James Modder Adam J; 12/2020. $155,000
516 Route 9, Laragione Charles Diflorio James Michael; 12/2020. $79,600
100 First Ave, Mc Creesh Noel P Mc Creesh Ryan P; 12/2020. $75,000
Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
892 South Main St, 11/2020. $75,000
133 Reel Ave, 11/2020. $85,000
33 Anchor/ 960 Whispering Oak, 11/2020. $95,000
691 Mill Creek Road Unit 3, 11/2020. $99,000
1557 Breakers Drive, 11/2020. $100,000
213 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $113,000
221 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $113,000
475 Coral Lane, 11/2020. $120,000
588 Coral Lane, 11/2020. $125,000
165 Littleworth Mill Road, 11/2020. $125,000
1 Dogwood Road, 11/2020. $130,000
22 Royal Oak Court, 11/2020. $150,000
Parker St, 11/2020. $162,500
273 Timberlake Drive, 11/2020. $165,000
21 Elm Road, 11/2020. $169,000
213 Wave Road, 11/2020. $171,000
387 Golfview Drive, 11/2020. $185,000
157 Inlet Ave, 11/2020. $199,900
16 Betty Drive, 11/2020. $205,000
21 Colts Neck Road, 11/2020. $210,000
22 Cedar St, 11/2020. $225,000
31 South Union St, 11/2020. $225,000
1231 Steamer Ave, 11/2020. $229,000
192 Southard Drive, 11/2020. $230,000
153 Stowaway Road, 11/2020. $235,000
136 Capstain Road, 11/2020. $245,000
49 Budd Drive, 11/2020. $245,000
90 Parker St, 11/2020. $250,000
131 Reef Ave, 11/2020. $250,000
1478 Forecastle Ave, 11/2020. $250,000
356 Neptune Drive, 11/2020. $250,000
28 Albert Drive, 11/2020. $252,000
173 Mermaid Drive, 11/2020. $255,000
312 Neptune Drive, 11/2020. $257,900
15 Barry Lane, 11/2020. $260,000
15 Weaver Drive, 11/2020. $275,000
46 Lookout Drive, 11/2020. $275,000
132 Commodore Road, 11/2020. $275,000
Stafford Township 792 Buccaneer Lane, 11/2020. $286,000
Stafford Township 7 David Drive, 11/2020. $290,000
Stafford Township 245 Atlantis Ave, 11/2020. $290,100
Stafford Township 60 Lighthouse Drive, 11/2020. $292,500
Stafford Township 160 Bosun Ave, 11/2020. $295,000
Stafford Township 128 Seaspray Road, 11/2020. $299,000
Stafford Township 101 Bryce Lane, 11/2020. $319,000
Stafford Township 2 Sea Breeze Court, 11/2020. $325,900
Stafford Township 245 Mermaid Dr, 11/2020. $333,500
Stafford Township 4 Crane Court, 11/2020. $335,000
Stafford Township 1883 Breakers Dr, 11/2020. $335,000
Stafford Township 109 Mizzen Ave, 11/2020. $335,000
Stafford Township 285 Academy Lane, 11/2020. $345,000
Stafford Township 33 Crane Court, 11/2020. $349,900
Stafford Township 1320 East Bay Ave, 11/2020. $350,000
Stafford Township 1558 Forecastle Ave, 11/2020. $353,500
Stafford Township 1103 Beach Haven West Blvd, 11/2020. $355,000
Stafford Township 18 Sugarhill Road, 11/2020. $356,117
Stafford Township 301 Mermaid Dr, 11/2020. $365,000
Stafford Township 55 Jeffrey Drive, 11/2020. $365,000
Stafford Township 132 Nautilus Drive, 11/2020. $370,000
Stafford Township 1038 Driftwood Ave, 11/2020. $380,000
Stafford Township 540 Pirate Lane, 11/2020. $395,000
Stafford Township 349 Atlantis Ave, 11/2020. $395,000
Stafford Township 156 Sloop Road, 11/2020. $398,000
Stafford Township 99 Mary Alice Road, 11/2020. $420,000
Stafford Township 98 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $421,790
Stafford Township 51 Mary Alice Road, 11/2020. $430,000
tafford Township 111 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $438,105
Stafford Township 140 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $445,490
Stafford Township 1200 Windlass Drive, 11/2020. $449,000
Stafford Township 348 Morris Blvd, 11/2020. $450,000
Stafford Township 439 Oak Avenue, 11/2020. $485,000
Stafford Township 53 Sylvia Lane; 11/2020. $489,900
Stafford Township 115 Ashburn Ave; 11/2020. $490,680
