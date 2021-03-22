How much did homes sell for near you?

 Skip to main content
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

619 Mediterranean Ave, Atlantic City Housing Auth & Urban Lewis Janice; 01/19/21. $75,000

52 S Raleigh Ave, Mazur Donald Trigg Charles E Jr; 01/19/21. $325,000

54 N Trenton Ave, Cioffi Alexander Nguyen Phi; 01/19/21. $175,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #229, Everitt Charles J/Exr Nwamu Patrick; 01/20/21. $116,000

2917 Sunset Ave, Silverstein Alan Thai Daisy Devin; 01/20/21. $285,000

101 S Plaza Place #1106, Newman Roseman Maureen Ranelli John; 01/21/21. $170,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 717, Mizrahi Lewis Hartman Joseph M IV; 01/21/21. 95,0000

4008 Ventnor Ave, Shumsky Lee/Exrx 4008 Ventor Ave Llc; 01/22/21. $240,000

2224 Grammercy Ave, Stott Marta Dupont Joan; 01/22/21. $174,900

133 S Wilson Ave, Diverio Phil Castaneda Reynaldo; 01/22/21. $170,000

51 N Harrisburg Ave, Perlman Judith B/Tr Stormes Gretchen M; 01/22/21. $400,000

239 N North Carolina Ave, L5 Investments Llc Li Regine; 01/22/21. $160,000

4221 South Blvd, Heying Mary R Kravitz Linda; 01/25/21. $141,500

115 N Raleigh Ave, Wong Chan K Dimaio Domenico; 01/25/21. $86,000

1307 Pacific Ave & 20 S Tennessee Ave, Institute For Human Dev Casino Reinvestment Development Auth; 01/25/21. $4,100,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 2507, Baccala Christy Haydari Shohreh; 01/25/21. $122,500

BRIGANTINE

300 21st St So, Livigne Brigantine Llc Heist Robert G III; 01/14/21. $730,000

4901 Harbour Beach Blvd Unit E-2, Houtas Nicholas Mchugh Brendan J; 01/14/21. $77,000

107 Eighth St No, Lepera Marie Croce Robert A Jr; 01/14/21. $85,000

2107 W Brigantine Ave, Dargenio Ronald Cohen Gregory L; 01/15/21. $500,000

2 Marc Lane, Marziani Maureen Lawler Donald O; 01/15/21. $405,000

356 Gull Cove, Fiore Patricia/Exr Burns Maureen; 01/19/21. $291,000

323 44th South Apt 106, Dobrowolski Anna Forrest William J; 01/19/21. $298,900

155 39th St So, Zucker Jeffrey Koerner Katrina Marie; 01/19/21. $189,000

800 W Brigantine Ave Unit 218, Salvatore Andrea Walton Kelly L; 01/19/21. $205,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

32 Gallant Fox Lane, Tunstead Robert B Lawler Robert M; 01/13/21. $330,000

673 Zion Road, Mullee Donald T Jr Nunez Christina M; 01/13/21. $173,000

22 Country Spruce Lane, Godleski Cantin Mary Mevco Real Estate Llc; 01/14/21. $87,000

241 Asbury Road, Owens Rosemary E Reed Colleen; 01/14/21. $170,000

159 School House Road, Bispham Patricia E Miraglilo Nicholas; 01/14/21. $85,000

1760 Somers Point Road, Price Gregory W Hasson Stanley; 01/14/21. $412,000

255 Lily Road, Lewis Glenn A Scalera John V; 01/14/21. $270,000

15 Equestrian Road, Trigo Donna Marie Briggs Lenner; 01/14/21. $389,000

63 Pebble Beach Drive, Harbor Pines Land Llc Mueller Allen; 01/14/21. $520,987

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

146 Meadow Ridge Road #178, Williams Michael J Lewis William; 01/14/21. $77,500

433 Second Ave, Mcelroy Kathleen Anne Loreaux Michael J; 01/14/21. $265,000

671 Pine Valley Court, Ong Edgardo A Jones Richard A; 01/14/21. $280,000

428 S Camelback Drive, Haubensak Katrina Visconti Thomas; 01/14/21. $407,750

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2709 Goldenrod Court, Herold Rebecca P J&M Propertys Solution Llc; 01/11/21. $77,000

6545 Lake Drive, Bowen David D Jr Thomson Susan Jane; 01/13/21. $201,000

7 White Hawk Way, Mtglq Investors Lp Sollena Giuseppina; 01/13/21. $370,000

7005 Third Ave, Hann Lauren/Exrx Country Blues Llc; 01/14/21. $250,000

HAMMONTON

375 Columbia Road, Shin Nan Young L&D Farms Llc; 01/25/21. $340,000

32 Pressey St, Towne William B Butler Paul; 01/25/21. $80,000

38 Pressey St, Johnson Stephen D/Ind&Atty Bates Mill Ptnrs II Llc; 01/26/21. $112,500

543 Central Ave,Paige Bryan T Kugel Curtis Harrison II; 01/26/21. $330,000

340 Central Ave, Kmd Construction Llc Wuillermin Toni Ann; 01/27/21. $299,900

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

5048-5052 Reading Ave & 305 Columbia Road, Liepe Patricia Fognano Richard J; 01/20/21. $232,000

1363 White Oak Circle, Git Property Mgmt And Const Llc Quattrone Linda K; 01/20/21. $150,200

5311 South Carolina Ave, Decamp Louise R Miller Theodore W; 01/22/21. $181,000

4411 Railroad Ave, Avila Jaselito Patterson David M; 01/22/21. $75,000

5309 Linda Ave, Edmunds Amy J Snow Patterson David M; 01/22/21. $192,000

2321 7th Ave, Tozour John P Showell Alexander; 01/26/21. $93,000

VENTNOR

202 N Cambridge Ave, Clay James Hermesmann Patrick; 01/06/21. $330,000

5 S Richards Ave, Backal Jeffrey Bronstein Erik; 01/06/21. $415,000

112 S Oxford Ave Unit #504, Greenberg Laurie Ehinger Jennifer A; 01/07/21. $435,000

317 N Harvard Ave, Sacks Matthew Dichiara Michael R; 01/07/21. $375,000

115 S Princeton Ave, Fischer Charles E 115 South Princeton Llc; 01/11/21. $3,200,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

1403 Lincoln Blvd, Mongillo Carolyn Ann Lee James D; 12/2020. $375,000

3 Bridle Path, Holland Thomas J Damiana William; 12/2020. $340,000

4091 Bayshore Road, Cicchitti David Wright Jack; 12/2020. $335,000

Lot 4, Block 509.01, Seashore Land Venture LLC Walters Christopher D; 12/2020. $330,000

Hansen Lauren F Sanfilippo Leonard A; 12/2020. Lot 16 Block 440, $328,000

220 W Delaware Pkwy, Schultz Robert Callaghan Terence John; 12/2020. $325,000

988-994 Route 109, Basalyga David Mogck Thomas R Jr; 12/2020. $285,000

9907 Seapointe Blvd Un 206, Tray Karen L Shultz Matthew; 12/2020. $280,000

318 Lake View Lane, Leslie Michael J Haney Eddy M III; 12/2020. $266,000

1512 Bayshore Road, Slavinskas Eduardas Bauhaus Robert J; 12/2020. $245,000

228 Rose Lane, Francis Khali C 87 Rose Lane LLC; 12/2020. $230,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1907 Tidewater Ave, Haggas George Jr Cruz Osvaldo; 12/2020. $335,000

41 Seabreeze Lane, Island Bay LLC Seabg LLC; 12/2020. $305,000

824 Goshen Road, Young Denise E Busfield Joy; 12/2020. $299,900

Lot 6 Block 250, Defrates-Criaig Diana G Rosenello Regina; 12/2020. $280,000

103 South Dennis Road, Mahoney Kevin M Walters Millissa M; 12/2020. $249,000

Lot 18 Block 399, Hoover James D Sr Chew Russell A; 12/2020. $247,000

611 Hand Ave, LLC Leusner Christopher Matthew; 12/2020. 611 Hand Ave, $203,000

413 West Main St, Lee Thomas Farrow Daniel M Jr; 12/2020. $195,000

Lot 23 Block 388, Ferrell Ronnie B Hansen Lauren; 12/2020. $180,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

507 E 7th Ave, North Wildwood Kelly Brian Paul Gerding Justin; 12/2020. $615,000

316 E 16th Ave, Pitts Cynthia L Beck James P; 12/2020. $475,000

403 E 25th Ave, I Visions Investments LLC Block Jonathan; 12/2020. $467,500

118 Anglesea Drive, Burke Robert J Fox Kevin P; 12/2020. $425,000

700 New Jersey Ave, Donald Staffieri Rev Trust 700 New Jersey Ave LLC; 12/2020. $415,000

201 W 23rd Ave, Trycieckyj Steven Kachigian Christopher; 12/2020. $365,000

2207 Surf Ave, Ryan Stephen Michael Verhaaren Robert; 12/2020. $320,000

1800 Ocean Ave Un 312, Garner Christopher S Nace Mark; 12/2020. $215,000

1504 Atlantic Ave, Furey Gerald Fullan James J; 12/2020. $214,250

Lot 1 Block 421, Fallon James D’Agostino Diane; 12/2020. $170,000

1900 Surf Ave, Saiia Albert F Repetski Craig; 12/2020. $165,000

132 West 3rd Ave, Aaron Walter R Jersey Dev LLC; 12/2020. $150,000

OCEAN CITY

Lot 20 Block 1008, Kodadok Shawn T Mc Gonagle Mary K; 12/2020. $664,000

3236-38 Haven Ave, Dorothy M Driscoll Trust Jwr Properties LLC; 12/2020. $650,000

1645 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ciesielski Charles A Kelly T Christopher; 12/2020. $650,000

231 Wesley Ave, Hammer Timothy J Shenk Ryan; 12/2020. $649,000

3902 West Ave Second Fl, Moore Geoffrey R Trust Surowiec Glenn; 12/2020. $644,000

Lot 10 Block 5402, Zeck Patricia Ann Hannig Richard; 12/2020. $642,500

850 Pennlyn Place, Fox Shawn E Exr Be Michael R; 12/2020. $629,900

842 Park Place Un 1, Donohue John J Luft Gerald Werner; 12/2020. $620,000

807 Coolidge Road, Clark James A Zola Jeffrey; 12/2020. $615,000

3929 Asbury Ave, Mckenzie Matthew J Mcknight Francis; 12/2020. $605,000

63 Simpson Road, Cwietniewicz Walter 63 Simpson LLC; 12/2020. $600,000

30 Ocean Ave, Curtin Philip G Adm Stell Teric; 12/2020. $550,000

Lot 10 Block 4003, Jones Richard T Detwiler Michael S; 12/2020. $477,300

812 North St Un A, Demberg Paul Shuback Harry; 12/2020. $410,000

1401-07 Ocean Ave, J R Powers Rev Living Trust Cjk Inv; 12/2020. $410,000

Lot 8 Block 1404, Pittaoulis Demetrios L Bassett David A; 12/2020. $400,100

604 A & B 12th St, Kelly T Christopher Battavio Rebecca; 12/2020. $335,000

105 Wesley Ave Un C, Barnard Aaron D Lehman Justin; 12/2020. $325,000

11 Madaket Court, Baum Robert Trust&C Gakis Thomas; 12/2020. $302,000

719 Eleventh St, Penza Louis Diehl Mary L; 12/2020. $222,000

801 Brighton Place, Anoia Dorothy M Scott Christopher M; 12/2020. $195,000

2009 Glenwood Drive, Hohman Thomas C Graham Eileen R; 12/2020. $2,549,000

Lot 25.02 Block 2114, Ramvp Realty LLC Lannon Sean; 12/2020. $2,390,000

Lot 19 Block 3702, Santerian Linda Trust Lutkewitte Family Lim Prtn; 12/2020. $1,893,750

5914 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Lawson Raef Lueders Mark; 12/2020. $1,682,000

Lot 14 Block 4, Robert Coste Inc Barnhart Kurt; 12/2020. $1,676,575

2804-06 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Driscoll Brendan J; 12/2020. $1,625,000

855 2nd St, Robert Coste Inc Hare Kevin P; 12/2020. $1,565,000

Lot 15 Block 70.06, Podosek Jeffrey M Carmack Kevin K; 12/2020. $1,525,000

2536 Asbury Ave, Gramigna Edward A Jr &C Waldron Sean Robert; 12/2020. $1,380,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

11 Greenbriar Road, Bristol Andrew Halliday Maddison; 12/2020. $309,000

211 S Old Tuckahoe Road, Boyer Merina Breed Alfred; 12/2020. $259,900

48 Tuckahoe Road, Southard Ashley Calise Enterprises Inc; 12/2020. $165,000

21 Meghan Lane, Germanio John James Modder Adam J; 12/2020. $155,000

516 Route 9, Laragione Charles Diflorio James Michael; 12/2020. $79,600

100 First Ave, Mc Creesh Noel P Mc Creesh Ryan P; 12/2020. $75,000

Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

892 South Main St, 11/2020. $75,000

133 Reel Ave, 11/2020. $85,000

33 Anchor/ 960 Whispering Oak, 11/2020. $95,000

691 Mill Creek Road Unit 3, 11/2020. $99,000

1557 Breakers Drive, 11/2020. $100,000

213 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $113,000

221 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $113,000

475 Coral Lane, 11/2020. $120,000

588 Coral Lane, 11/2020. $125,000

165 Littleworth Mill Road, 11/2020. $125,000

1 Dogwood Road, 11/2020. $130,000

22 Royal Oak Court, 11/2020. $150,000

Parker St, 11/2020. $162,500

273 Timberlake Drive, 11/2020. $165,000

21 Elm Road, 11/2020. $169,000

213 Wave Road, 11/2020. $171,000

387 Golfview Drive, 11/2020. $185,000

157 Inlet Ave, 11/2020. $199,900

16 Betty Drive, 11/2020. $205,000

21 Colts Neck Road, 11/2020. $210,000

22 Cedar St, 11/2020. $225,000

31 South Union St, 11/2020. $225,000

1231 Steamer Ave, 11/2020. $229,000

192 Southard Drive, 11/2020. $230,000

153 Stowaway Road, 11/2020. $235,000

136 Capstain Road, 11/2020. $245,000

49 Budd Drive, 11/2020. $245,000

90 Parker St, 11/2020. $250,000

131 Reef Ave, 11/2020. $250,000

1478 Forecastle Ave, 11/2020. $250,000

356 Neptune Drive, 11/2020. $250,000

28 Albert Drive, 11/2020. $252,000

173 Mermaid Drive, 11/2020. $255,000

312 Neptune Drive, 11/2020. $257,900

15 Barry Lane, 11/2020. $260,000

15 Weaver Drive, 11/2020. $275,000

46 Lookout Drive, 11/2020. $275,000

132 Commodore Road, 11/2020. $275,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.Stafford Township 792 Buccaneer Lane, 11/2020. $286,000

Stafford Township 7 David Drive, 11/2020. $290,000

Stafford Township 245 Atlantis Ave, 11/2020. $290,100

Stafford Township 60 Lighthouse Drive, 11/2020. $292,500

Stafford Township 160 Bosun Ave, 11/2020. $295,000

Stafford Township 128 Seaspray Road, 11/2020. $299,000

Stafford Township 101 Bryce Lane, 11/2020. $319,000

Stafford Township 2 Sea Breeze Court, 11/2020. $325,900

Stafford Township 245 Mermaid Dr, 11/2020. $333,500

Stafford Township 4 Crane Court, 11/2020. $335,000

Stafford Township 1883 Breakers Dr, 11/2020. $335,000

Stafford Township 109 Mizzen Ave, 11/2020. $335,000

Stafford Township 285 Academy Lane, 11/2020. $345,000

Stafford Township 33 Crane Court, 11/2020. $349,900

Stafford Township 1320 East Bay Ave, 11/2020. $350,000

Stafford Township 1558 Forecastle Ave, 11/2020. $353,500

Stafford Township 1103 Beach Haven West Blvd, 11/2020. $355,000

Stafford Township 18 Sugarhill Road, 11/2020. $356,117

Stafford Township 301 Mermaid Dr, 11/2020. $365,000

Stafford Township 55 Jeffrey Drive, 11/2020. $365,000

Stafford Township 132 Nautilus Drive, 11/2020. $370,000

Stafford Township 1038 Driftwood Ave, 11/2020. $380,000

Stafford Township 540 Pirate Lane, 11/2020. $395,000

Stafford Township 349 Atlantis Ave, 11/2020. $395,000

Stafford Township 156 Sloop Road, 11/2020. $398,000

Stafford Township 99 Mary Alice Road, 11/2020. $420,000

Stafford Township 98 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $421,790

Stafford Township 51 Mary Alice Road, 11/2020. $430,000

tafford Township 111 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $438,105

Stafford Township 140 Ashburn Ave, 11/2020. $445,490

Stafford Township 1200 Windlass Drive, 11/2020. $449,000

Stafford Township 348 Morris Blvd, 11/2020. $450,000

Stafford Township 439 Oak Avenue, 11/2020. $485,000

Stafford Township 53 Sylvia Lane; 11/2020. $489,900

Stafford Township 115 Ashburn Ave; 11/2020. $490,680

Stafford Township 10 Trent Court; 11/2020. $495,000

Stafford Township 29 Anise Court; 11/2020. $525,000

Stafford Township 128 Peter Road; 11/2020. $545,000

Stafford Township 169 Southard Drive; 11/2020. $550,000

ord Township 64 Benjamin Boulevard; 11/2020. $655,000

