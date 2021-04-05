 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

92 Belmont Ave, 1/29/2021. $75,000

310 W Broad St, 1/29/2021. $80,000

451 South Ave, 1/29/2021. $95,400

66 Edward Ave, 1/29/2021. $140,000

MILLVILLE

649 Buck St, 1/22/2021. $68,000

11 S 8th St, 1/22/2021. $95,000

5 Kemble Ave, 1/22/2021. $175,000

90 Sharp St, 1/22/2021. $245,000

802-804 E Broad St, 1/23/2021. $135,000

311 N Sharp St, 1/25/2021. $10,000

9 Mulford Ave, 1/25/2021. $110,000

107 Geissinger Ave, 1/25/2021. $180,000

21 S Bethel Road, 1/25/2021. $239,905

501 Fernwood Drive, 1/26/2021. $235,000

815 Main St, 1/27/2021. $118,380

416 N High St, 1/28/2021. $70,000

108 15th St, 1/28/2021. $180,000

312 D St, 1/29/2021. $15,000

19 Emily Drive, 1/29/2021. $215,000

616 Quail Drive, 1/29/2021. $277,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

9 Eisenhower Drive, 1/20/2021. $236,0000

5 West Deerfield Road, 1/21/2021. $243,000

3 Jack Robert Drive, 1/25/2021. $365,000

331 Old Burlington Road, 1/25/2021. $519,000

1405 Second Ave, 1/27/2021. $120,000

52 Victory Road, 1/28/2021. $144,500

144 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000

136 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000

140 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000

35 Beals Mill Road, 1/29/2021. $33,000

VINELAND

630 E Oak Road, 1/4/2021. $225,000

236 W Plum St, 1/5/2021. $105,000

735 Victoria Court, 1/5/2021. $170,000

1336 Heights Place, 1/5/2021. $175,000

222 E Oak Road, 1/5/2021. $180,000

1653 Fiocchi Drive, 1/5/2021. $199,900

534 E Quince St, 1/6/2021. $32,000

1203 E Sherman Ave, 1/6/2021. $32,500

2576 Michelon Court, 1/6/2021. $255,000

2299 Finch St, 1/6/2021. $297,000

411 S 6th St 623 E Almond St 620 E Quince St 618 E Quince St, 1/6/2021. $468,000

4348 Juniper St, 1/6/2021. $524,900

724 E Pear St, 1/7/2021. $65,000

224 W Plum St, 1/7/2021. $135,000

2630 E Chestnut Ave Unit C3, 1/7/2021. $136,000

1340 Hadsell Ave, 1/7/2021. $175,000

758 Wellington Court, 1/7/2021. $282,000

4493 Mays Landing Road, 1/8/2021. $79,920

206 W Elmer St, 1/8/2021. $108,000

2380 Dante Ave, 1/11/2021. $180,000

4465 Robert Drive, 1/11/2021. $185,000

2456 Sanford Drive, 1/11/2021. $198,000

556 N W Blvd, 1/12/2021. $87,000

1732 W Chestnut Ave, 1/12/2021. $95,000

2376 Ida Lane, 1/12/2021. $158,000

1619 Woodlawn Ave, 1/12/2021. $175,000

1325 Roosevelt Blvd, 1/13/2021. $228,000

2451 Southwood Drive, 1/14/2021. $141,000

2102 East Oak Road, 1/14/2021. $175,000

830 N Mill Road, 1/14/2021. $176,000.

818 E Park Ave, 1/14/2021. $190,000

2627 School Lane, 1/14/2021. $255,000

2518 Simonelli Drive, 1/14/2021. $265,000

3553 Venturi Lane, 1/14/2021. $295,000

2699 Bethpage Court, 1/14/2021. $330,000

1639 Percy Lane, 1/14/2021. $429,250

5426 Ascher Road, 1/15/2021. $117,500

54 S Valley Ave, 1/15/2021. $134,000

576 Kingman Ave, 1/15/2021. $149,000

735 E Montrose St, 1/15/2021. $162,500

2102 E Oak Road Unit J4, 1/15/2021. $183,000

1357 Oak Lane, 1/15/2021. $200,000

1853 Roosevelt Blvd, 1/15/2021. $258,000

4289 Sally Drive, 1/15/2021. $259,900

1765 Dolly Drive, 1/15/2021. $367,500

164 W Wheat Road, 1/15/2021. $3,109,427

2086 E Wheat Road, 1/19/202. $97,000

56 Osborn Ave, 1/19/2021. $130,000

1104 Columbia Ave, 1/19/2021. $150,000

87 Evelyn Ave, 1/19/2021. $175,000

2059 Venezia Ave, 1/19/2021. $405,000

1021 Rogers Ave, 1/20/2021. $121,000

609 E Landis Ave, 1/20/2021. $140,000

320 W Butler Ave, 1/20/2021. $175,115

4630 Ascher Road, 1/20/2021. $234,000

145 W Montrose St, 1/21/2021. $75,000

330 W Grape St, 1/21/2021. $95,000

2191 Rudolph Drive, 1/21/2021. $268,000

404 S Sixth St, 1/22/2021. $111,000

2201 Berkeley Drive, 1/22/2021. $299,900

430 Rainbow Lane, 1/23/2021. $180,000

2497 Franklin Drive, 1/23/2021. $305,000

733 Cherry St, 1/25/2021. $77,000

641 W Arbor Ave, 1/25/2021. $167,500

2212 E Chestnut Ave, 1/25/2021. $189,000

1440 E Wheat Road, 1/25/2021. $190,000

501 Kristian Drive, 1/25/2021. $197,790

907 Washington Ave, 1/26/2021. $152,500

137 S Delsea Drive, 1/26/2021. $985,000

755 Maurice River Pkwy, 1/27/2021. $171,500

223 S 2nd St, 1/27/2021. $184,900

2958 Lisbon Lane, 1/27/2021. $242,500

1785 Cherokee Lane, 1/27/2021. $289,000

2862 Palermo Ave, 1/28/2021. $41,500

2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 36, 1/28/2021. $120,000

663 S Orchard Road, 1/28/2021. $205,000

1174 Roberts Blvd, 1/29/2021. $20,000

924 New Pear St, 1/29/2021. $120,000

2102 E Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $185,000

1509 W Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $355,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

139 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,990

74d Dorchester Drive, 12/2020. $135,860

428 Washington Ave, 12/2020. $650,000

42 Joshua Drive, 12/2020. $606,000

29 Cory Drive, 12/2020. $275,000

31 Beach Haven Way, 12/2020. $449,000

620 Hill Drive, 12/2020. $510,000

552 Susan Drive, 12/2020. $179,439

118c Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $98,500

155 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $295,000

29 Southampton Road, 12/2020. $109,250

42d Sterling St, 12/2020. $150,000

200 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $325,000

10 Hanna Drive, 12/2020. $545,000

7 Tahoe Court, 12/2020. $203,000

81 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $705,000

2 Round Hill Road, 12/2020. $675,000

8 Lyon Court, 12/2020. $395,000

3136 Dillon Court, 12/2020. $365,000

81 Bay Breeze Drive, 12/2020. $475,000

127d Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $2,625,000

74 Mrytle Lane, 12/2020. $345,000

4 Red Oak Lane #169, 12/2020. $105,000

128 E 13th St, 12/2020. $995,000

1069 Sheila Drive, 12/2020. $440,000

1885 Hovsons Blvd, 12/2020. $206,000

985 D Aberdeen Drive, 12/2020. $154,000

5311a Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $1,500,000

1951 White Knoll Drive, 12/2020. $515,000

Compass Drive Vacant Land, 12/2020. $154,000

1219 Ripple Ave, 12/2020. $285,000

20 Amber St A4, 12/2020. $507,000

542 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $455,000

9 Waterfall Lane, 12/2020. $300,000

97 Havens, 12/2020. $629,000

658 Deerhead Lake Drive, 12/2020. $239,900

362 Arlington Ave, 12/2020. $208,000

3 Rutland Drive, 12/2020. $200,300

416 Laurel Brook Drive #D, 12/2020. $125,000

445 Coolidge Ave, 12/2020. $1,450,000

21 R Avenna Road, 12/2020. $290,000

29 Chatham Road, 12/2020. $315,000

190 North St, 12/2020. $625,000

124 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $458,770

45 Bridle Path, 12/2020. $277,500

25 Salvatore Drive, 12/2020. $750,000

70 Brigantine Blvd, 12/2020. $425,000

46 Amherst Road, 12/2020. $1,099,900

204 Walnut Creek Lane, 12/2020. $450,000

8 Foxwood Court, 12/2020. $152,000

1709 Route 35 North Unit 12, 12/2020. $362,500

91 Eton Road, 12/2020. $186,000

122 Natuilus Drive, 12/2020. $117,500

1225 Amsterdam Ave 12/2020. $79,500

162 19th Ave, 12/2020. $385,000

4 Haley Circle, 12/2020. $396,120

2006 Baltimore Ave # B, 12/2020. $470,000

BEACH HAVEN

1320 Moosehead St, 12/2020. $380,000

1253b Hamilton Court, 12/2020. $98,000

758 Kevin Court, 12/2020. $196,730

28 Cheddar Pink Cove, 12/2020. $122,000

214 Governors Road #1000, 12/2020. $175,000

207 Pt Pleasant Ave, 12/2020. $205,400

63 Liberta Drive, 12/2020. $135,000

114 Hooper Drive, 12/2020. $250,000

8 Oak Drive, 12/2020. $296,000

4 California Drive, 12/2020. $260,500

842 Spar Drive, 12/2020. $550,000

230 S Green St, 12/2020. $500,000

138 Law Win Court, 12/2020. $639,900

12 Togo Road, 12/2020. $280,000

61 Manchester Ave, 12/2020. $610,000

1253 Kennebec Road, 12/2020. $285,000

71 Puerto Vallarta St, 12/2020. $215,000

327 Venice Drive, 12/2020. $518,800

120 Guadeloupe Drive, 12/2020. $228,000

23 Florence Drive, 12/2020. $245,000

4803 South Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $3,034,500

5 San Salvador St, 12/2020. $275,000

1381 Newark Ave, 12/2020. $328,000

255 Float Ave, 12/2020. $360,000

2024 Mt Carmel Blvd, 12/2020. $187,000

9 Bridge Road, 12/2020. $54,000

3 Diamond Terrace, 12/2020. $960,000

94 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $450,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

3a Mill Road Sec 64, 12/2020. $100,000

820 Bowline Drive, 12/2020. $789,900

98 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $629,000

1457 Crawford Ave, 12/2020. $315,000

55 Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

7 Brookview Court, 12/2020. $305,000

6 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $315,000

1561 Burrsville Road, 12/2020. $300,000

HARVEY CEDARS

66a Ivy Court, 12/2020. $299,000

2712 Shady Glen Ave, 12/2020. $450,000

101 Autumn Oak Lane, 12/2020. $410,700

642 Drum Point Road, 12/2020. $620,000

121 Harrow Lane, 12/2020. $1,315,000

7 Carasaljo Drive, 12/2020. $995,000

707 Monument Road, 12/2020. $352,000

37 Shasta Lane, 12/2020. $410,000

53 Goldcrest Road, 12/2020. $545,000

123 Briarwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,000

6 Morey Lane, 12/2020. $320,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

156 18th Ave, 12/2020. $327,500

97 Butler Blvd, 12/2020. $230,000

148 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $115,000

19b Portsmouth, 12/2020. $126,000

45c Court Drive, 12/2020. $159,900

45 N 18th St, 12/2020. $730,000

124 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,490

11 Northrup Drive, 12/2020. $148,300

118 Cox Road, 12/2020. $402,000

37 Lake Michigan Drive, 12/2020. $31,214

185 Matilda Drive, 12/2020. $625,000

8 Lahaway Creek Court, 12/2020. $39,000

3 Half Hitch Road, 12/2020. $299,990

9 Berkeley Crossing Way, 12/2020. $235,000

110 Walchest Drive, 12/2020. $315,000

112 Dickinson Ave, 12/2020. $271,000

382 Barbados Drive, 12/2020. $163,000

30 Peaksail Drive, 12/2020. $875,000

4 Blue River Way, 12/2020. $610,000

1439 Holmes Ave, 12/2020. $345,000

140 Fairview Court, 12/2020. $449,900

16b Bershire Road Sec 63, 12/2020. $40,000

23 Mantoloking Lane, 12/2020. $489,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

12711 Beach Ave, 12/2020. $1,606,250

332 Venice Drive, 12/2020. $1,425,000

2121 Riviera Parkway, 12/2020. $399,000

23 Waterview Drive, 12/2020. $272,000

310 West Ave Unit A2, 12/2020. $580,000

546 Hardwood Drive, 12/2020. $417,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

223 12th St & 12th St, 12/2020. $820,000

16 Winding River Court, 12/2020. $375,000

36 Eucalyptus Court, 12/2020. $175,000

60 Burnt Tavern Road, 12/2020. $265,000

109 Arnold Ave, 12/2020. $785,000

8b Diamond Drive, 12/2020. $158,900

11a Sunset Road, 12/2020. $117,900

16 N Hope Chapel Road, 12/2020. $307,000

156 Downing St, 12/2020. $216,000

3 Carmacks Way, 12/2020. $195,000

95 Salem Road, 12/2020. $440,000

124 Charles Blvd, 12/2020. $525,000

870 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $255,000

360e Bird Village Road, 12/2020. $355,000

21 Narbeth Way, 12/2020. $279,000

117 Woodchuck Drive, 12/2020. $397,025

115 Eleventh Ave, 12/2020. $821,000

816 Brookside Drive, 12/2020. $295,500

22 Aphrodite Drive, 12/2020. $410,000

120 West Chadwick Way, 12/2020. $420,000

400 Adamston Road, 12/2020. $325,000

95 Erin Drive, 12/2020. $355,000

329 Franklin Ave, 12/2020. $430,000

1703 Princeton Ave, 12/2020. $212,000

1032 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $240,000

33 Barnegat Blvd, 12/2020. $278,000

325 Pine Forest Lane, 12/2020. $280,000

18 Regent Circle, 12/2020. $88,500

1226 Steamer Ave, 12/2020. $299,900

159 Sunset Road, 12/2020. $163,000

903 Neville St, 12/2020. $239,500

726 Woodchuck Lane, 12/2020. $750,000

720 Bermuda Drive, 12/2020. $227,000

37 Butler Ave, 12/2020. $285,000

32 Freedom Hills Drive, 12/2020. $430,000

38 Chestnut Way Circle, 12/2020. $178,900

148 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

1007 Lynn Ave, 12/2020. $599,000

127 Pennant Ave, 12/2020. $225,000

296 Otis Bog Road, 12/2020. $350,000

42 W Connecticut Concourse, 12/2020. $415,000

14 Wharfside Way, 12/2020. $312,000

1900 Swarthmore Ave, 12/2020. $7,700,000

484 Oak Ave, 12/2020. $750,000

36 Aberdeen Lane, 12/2020. $394,895

2535 Brenton Lane, 12/2020. $377,000

86 Fairacres Drive, 12/2020. $320,000

131 N Oakland St, 12/2020. $710,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

205 Trenton Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

110 Alexander Drive, 12/2020. $415,000

663b Plymouth Drive, 12/2020. $119,900

1316 Ave A, 12/2020. $351,999

130 Chatsworth Ave Unit 8, 12/2020. $524,900

East Kennedy Blvd, 12/2020. $30,000

51 Hiering Ave C 11, 12/2020. $260,000

955 Utah Drive, 12/2020. $330,000

125 Leitz Blvd, 12/2020. $331,270

355 Barbados Drive North, 12/2020. $172,500

34 Rockland St, 12/2020. $336,500

9 Davenport Road West, 12/2020. $176,000

724 Leeward Ave, 12/2020. $244,000

760 Point View Road, 12/2020. $405,000

15 Harmony Lane, 12/2020. $415,000

157 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $419,965

1324 Mermaid Ave, 12/2020. $45,000

1a Winthrop Place, 12/2020. $134,900

218 Ronald Road, 12/2020. $269,000

148 North Bayside Road, 12/2020. $408,000

126 Randall Ave, 12/2020. $600,000

17 Pebble Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $472,000

246 Grant Ave, 12/2020. $230,000

21 Finchley Blvd, 12/2020. $253,000

117 Forest Park Circle, 12/2020. $320,000

367 Perrineville Road 12/2020. $664,000

9 Geyser Place, 12/2020. $329,000

3 Victoria Circle, 12/2020. $395,753

554 Gilford Ave, 12/2020. $240,000

125 Dewey Drive, 12/2020. $300,000

6 Dove Mill Crescent, 12/2020. $460,000

116 Nottingham Way, 12/2020. $430,000

20 Creek Road; 12/2020. $173,000

39 Brindletown Road; 12/2020. $405,000

44 Lakeview Drive; 12/2020. $205,000

201 River Ave; 12/2020. $520,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

201 Ceylon Ave, 12/2020. $299,000

1829 Lookout Drive, 12/2020. $700,000

22 Alaska Ave, 12/2020. $385,000

1080 Lake Placid Drive, 12/2020. $326,000

508 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $535,000

Maxim Drive, 12/2020. $190,000

8 Seventh Ave Unit A, 12/2020. $670,000

391 1 Bayshore Drive, 12/2020. $390,000

1131 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $605,000

117 Whittier Road, 12/2020. $289,500

385 Western Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

2183 Mount Hood Lane, 12/2020. $158,000

7 W North Carolina Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000

721 Marbro Ave, 12/2020. $277,000

124 Laguna Lane, 12/2020. $2,450,000

311 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $166,250

414 Ashley Ave, 12/2020. $550,000

2 Leighton Court, 12/2020. $270,000

75 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $707,000

452a Portsmouth Drive, 12/2020. $80,000

23 Ohio Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

217 Predmore Ave, 12/2020. $270,000

151 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $189,900

1012 E Panama Court, 12/2020. $268,999

108 E Tennessee Ave, 12/2020. $2,500,000

SHIP BOTTOM

101 Lorraine Place, 12/2020. $322,000

3 Sea Gull Ave, 12/2020. $750,000

22n Pier Drive, 12/2020. $350,000

122 Rockrimmon Blvd, 12/2020. $350,000

4 Esher Court, 12/2020. $209,000

38 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $247,500

7 Flintlock Drive, 12/2020. $355,000

29 Mandalay Road, 12/2020. $350,000

1112 Waters Edge Drive, 12/2020. $190,000

600 Densrose Lane, 12/2020. $830,000

35 Ocean Breeze Court, 12/2020. $222,500

821 North Drive, 12/2020. $620,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

23 Saint Moritz Place, 12/2020. $155,000

1339 Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,351,000

34 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $201,000

708 North Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,549,000

2 E Ocean View Dr, 12/2020. $690,000

14 Evergreen Court, 12/2020. $460,000

43b Cambridge Circle, 12/2020. $60,000

9 Red Cedar Run, 12/2020. $520,000

1429 Island View Dr, 12/2020. $495,000

604 Conifer Dr, 12/2020. $240,000

26 Sawgrass St, 12/2020. $485,000

642 Denise Court, 12/2020. $35,000

1047 Sailor Drive, 12/2020. $415,000

1601 Woodmere Place, 12/2020. $281,000

115 Driftwood Dr, 12/2020. $235,900

89 Stamford Dr, 12/2020. $386,000

1100 N Bay Ave Unit A10, 12/2020. $860,000

5 River Vista Lane, 12/2020. $2,500,000

403 Lighthouse Drive;,12/2020. $277,000

648 Ship Ave, 12/2020. $42,000

188 Arizona Drive, 12/2020. $360,000

1805 Maplewood St, 12/2020. $330,000

418 Sixth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000

8 Tina Way, 12/2020. $117,500

24 E Longport Ave, 12/2020. $530,000

15 Corneluis St, 12/2020. $350,000

845 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $265,000

125 N 12th St, 12/2020. $693,000

9 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $441,000

85 Windjammer Court, 12/2020. $530,000

1819 Old Freehold Road, 12/2020. $555,000

640 Fairview Lane, 12/2020. $705,000

165 Lionshead Blvd So, 12/2020. $200,000

63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000

912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000

SURF CITY

30 Masters Court, 12/2020. $307,000

381 Evergreen Drive, 12/2020. $395,000

158 Stratford Place, 12/2020. $235,000

1453 Pacific Ave, 12/2020. $288,500

6 Cortlandt Drive, 12/2020. $185,000

84 Wadsworth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000

3 Brixam Corner, 12/2020. $550,000

145 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

197 Headley Ave, 12/2020. $130,200

2413 Willow St, 12/2020. $495,000

1228 Mercedes Road, 12/2020. $545,000

TUCKERTON

43 Eagleswood Drive, 12/2020. $455,000

12 Longfellow Court, 12/2020. $210,000

860 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $34,500

175 Blake Circle, 12/2020. $300,000

14 Tradewinds Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

28 Mediterranean Court C Bldg 39, 12/2020. $115,000

28 Asheville St, 12/2020. $530,000

83 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $609,000

36 Encinitas Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

1102a Thornbusy Lane, 12/2020. $185,000

96 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $590,000

