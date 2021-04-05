How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
92 Belmont Ave, 1/29/2021. $75,000
310 W Broad St, 1/29/2021. $80,000
451 South Ave, 1/29/2021. $95,400
66 Edward Ave, 1/29/2021. $140,000
MILLVILLE
649 Buck St, 1/22/2021. $68,000
11 S 8th St, 1/22/2021. $95,000
5 Kemble Ave, 1/22/2021. $175,000
90 Sharp St, 1/22/2021. $245,000
802-804 E Broad St, 1/23/2021. $135,000
311 N Sharp St, 1/25/2021. $10,000
9 Mulford Ave, 1/25/2021. $110,000
107 Geissinger Ave, 1/25/2021. $180,000
21 S Bethel Road, 1/25/2021. $239,905
501 Fernwood Drive, 1/26/2021. $235,000
815 Main St, 1/27/2021. $118,380
416 N High St, 1/28/2021. $70,000
108 15th St, 1/28/2021. $180,000
312 D St, 1/29/2021. $15,000
19 Emily Drive, 1/29/2021. $215,000
616 Quail Drive, 1/29/2021. $277,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
9 Eisenhower Drive, 1/20/2021. $236,0000
5 West Deerfield Road, 1/21/2021. $243,000
3 Jack Robert Drive, 1/25/2021. $365,000
331 Old Burlington Road, 1/25/2021. $519,000
1405 Second Ave, 1/27/2021. $120,000
52 Victory Road, 1/28/2021. $144,500
144 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000
136 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000
140 Friesburg Road, 1/29/2021. $30,000
35 Beals Mill Road, 1/29/2021. $33,000
VINELAND
630 E Oak Road, 1/4/2021. $225,000
236 W Plum St, 1/5/2021. $105,000
735 Victoria Court, 1/5/2021. $170,000
1336 Heights Place, 1/5/2021. $175,000
222 E Oak Road, 1/5/2021. $180,000
1653 Fiocchi Drive, 1/5/2021. $199,900
534 E Quince St, 1/6/2021. $32,000
1203 E Sherman Ave, 1/6/2021. $32,500
2576 Michelon Court, 1/6/2021. $255,000
2299 Finch St, 1/6/2021. $297,000
411 S 6th St 623 E Almond St 620 E Quince St 618 E Quince St, 1/6/2021. $468,000
4348 Juniper St, 1/6/2021. $524,900
724 E Pear St, 1/7/2021. $65,000
224 W Plum St, 1/7/2021. $135,000
2630 E Chestnut Ave Unit C3, 1/7/2021. $136,000
1340 Hadsell Ave, 1/7/2021. $175,000
758 Wellington Court, 1/7/2021. $282,000
4493 Mays Landing Road, 1/8/2021. $79,920
206 W Elmer St, 1/8/2021. $108,000
2380 Dante Ave, 1/11/2021. $180,000
4465 Robert Drive, 1/11/2021. $185,000
2456 Sanford Drive, 1/11/2021. $198,000
556 N W Blvd, 1/12/2021. $87,000
1732 W Chestnut Ave, 1/12/2021. $95,000
2376 Ida Lane, 1/12/2021. $158,000
1619 Woodlawn Ave, 1/12/2021. $175,000
1325 Roosevelt Blvd, 1/13/2021. $228,000
2451 Southwood Drive, 1/14/2021. $141,000
2102 East Oak Road, 1/14/2021. $175,000
830 N Mill Road, 1/14/2021. $176,000.
818 E Park Ave, 1/14/2021. $190,000
2627 School Lane, 1/14/2021. $255,000
2518 Simonelli Drive, 1/14/2021. $265,000
3553 Venturi Lane, 1/14/2021. $295,000
2699 Bethpage Court, 1/14/2021. $330,000
1639 Percy Lane, 1/14/2021. $429,250
5426 Ascher Road, 1/15/2021. $117,500
54 S Valley Ave, 1/15/2021. $134,000
576 Kingman Ave, 1/15/2021. $149,000
735 E Montrose St, 1/15/2021. $162,500
2102 E Oak Road Unit J4, 1/15/2021. $183,000
1357 Oak Lane, 1/15/2021. $200,000
1853 Roosevelt Blvd, 1/15/2021. $258,000
4289 Sally Drive, 1/15/2021. $259,900
1765 Dolly Drive, 1/15/2021. $367,500
164 W Wheat Road, 1/15/2021. $3,109,427
2086 E Wheat Road, 1/19/202. $97,000
56 Osborn Ave, 1/19/2021. $130,000
1104 Columbia Ave, 1/19/2021. $150,000
87 Evelyn Ave, 1/19/2021. $175,000
2059 Venezia Ave, 1/19/2021. $405,000
1021 Rogers Ave, 1/20/2021. $121,000
609 E Landis Ave, 1/20/2021. $140,000
320 W Butler Ave, 1/20/2021. $175,115
4630 Ascher Road, 1/20/2021. $234,000
145 W Montrose St, 1/21/2021. $75,000
330 W Grape St, 1/21/2021. $95,000
2191 Rudolph Drive, 1/21/2021. $268,000
404 S Sixth St, 1/22/2021. $111,000
2201 Berkeley Drive, 1/22/2021. $299,900
430 Rainbow Lane, 1/23/2021. $180,000
2497 Franklin Drive, 1/23/2021. $305,000
733 Cherry St, 1/25/2021. $77,000
641 W Arbor Ave, 1/25/2021. $167,500
2212 E Chestnut Ave, 1/25/2021. $189,000
1440 E Wheat Road, 1/25/2021. $190,000
501 Kristian Drive, 1/25/2021. $197,790
907 Washington Ave, 1/26/2021. $152,500
137 S Delsea Drive, 1/26/2021. $985,000
755 Maurice River Pkwy, 1/27/2021. $171,500
223 S 2nd St, 1/27/2021. $184,900
2958 Lisbon Lane, 1/27/2021. $242,500
1785 Cherokee Lane, 1/27/2021. $289,000
2862 Palermo Ave, 1/28/2021. $41,500
2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 36, 1/28/2021. $120,000
663 S Orchard Road, 1/28/2021. $205,000
1174 Roberts Blvd, 1/29/2021. $20,000
924 New Pear St, 1/29/2021. $120,000
2102 E Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $185,000
1509 W Oak Road, 1/29/2021. $355,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
139 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,990
74d Dorchester Drive, 12/2020. $135,860
428 Washington Ave, 12/2020. $650,000
42 Joshua Drive, 12/2020. $606,000
29 Cory Drive, 12/2020. $275,000
31 Beach Haven Way, 12/2020. $449,000
620 Hill Drive, 12/2020. $510,000
552 Susan Drive, 12/2020. $179,439
118c Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $98,500
155 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $295,000
29 Southampton Road, 12/2020. $109,250
42d Sterling St, 12/2020. $150,000
200 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $325,000
10 Hanna Drive, 12/2020. $545,000
7 Tahoe Court, 12/2020. $203,000
81 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $705,000
2 Round Hill Road, 12/2020. $675,000
8 Lyon Court, 12/2020. $395,000
3136 Dillon Court, 12/2020. $365,000
81 Bay Breeze Drive, 12/2020. $475,000
127d Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $2,625,000
74 Mrytle Lane, 12/2020. $345,000
4 Red Oak Lane #169, 12/2020. $105,000
128 E 13th St, 12/2020. $995,000
1069 Sheila Drive, 12/2020. $440,000
1885 Hovsons Blvd, 12/2020. $206,000
985 D Aberdeen Drive, 12/2020. $154,000
5311a Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $1,500,000
1951 White Knoll Drive, 12/2020. $515,000
Compass Drive Vacant Land, 12/2020. $154,000
1219 Ripple Ave, 12/2020. $285,000
20 Amber St A4, 12/2020. $507,000
542 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $455,000
9 Waterfall Lane, 12/2020. $300,000
97 Havens, 12/2020. $629,000
658 Deerhead Lake Drive, 12/2020. $239,900
362 Arlington Ave, 12/2020. $208,000
3 Rutland Drive, 12/2020. $200,300
416 Laurel Brook Drive #D, 12/2020. $125,000
445 Coolidge Ave, 12/2020. $1,450,000
21 R Avenna Road, 12/2020. $290,000
29 Chatham Road, 12/2020. $315,000
190 North St, 12/2020. $625,000
124 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $458,770
45 Bridle Path, 12/2020. $277,500
25 Salvatore Drive, 12/2020. $750,000
70 Brigantine Blvd, 12/2020. $425,000
46 Amherst Road, 12/2020. $1,099,900
204 Walnut Creek Lane, 12/2020. $450,000
8 Foxwood Court, 12/2020. $152,000
1709 Route 35 North Unit 12, 12/2020. $362,500
91 Eton Road, 12/2020. $186,000
122 Natuilus Drive, 12/2020. $117,500
1225 Amsterdam Ave 12/2020. $79,500
162 19th Ave, 12/2020. $385,000
4 Haley Circle, 12/2020. $396,120
2006 Baltimore Ave # B, 12/2020. $470,000
BEACH HAVEN
1320 Moosehead St, 12/2020. $380,000
1253b Hamilton Court, 12/2020. $98,000
758 Kevin Court, 12/2020. $196,730
28 Cheddar Pink Cove, 12/2020. $122,000
214 Governors Road #1000, 12/2020. $175,000
207 Pt Pleasant Ave, 12/2020. $205,400
63 Liberta Drive, 12/2020. $135,000
114 Hooper Drive, 12/2020. $250,000
8 Oak Drive, 12/2020. $296,000
4 California Drive, 12/2020. $260,500
842 Spar Drive, 12/2020. $550,000
230 S Green St, 12/2020. $500,000
138 Law Win Court, 12/2020. $639,900
12 Togo Road, 12/2020. $280,000
61 Manchester Ave, 12/2020. $610,000
1253 Kennebec Road, 12/2020. $285,000
71 Puerto Vallarta St, 12/2020. $215,000
327 Venice Drive, 12/2020. $518,800
120 Guadeloupe Drive, 12/2020. $228,000
23 Florence Drive, 12/2020. $245,000
4803 South Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $3,034,500
5 San Salvador St, 12/2020. $275,000
1381 Newark Ave, 12/2020. $328,000
255 Float Ave, 12/2020. $360,000
2024 Mt Carmel Blvd, 12/2020. $187,000
9 Bridge Road, 12/2020. $54,000
3 Diamond Terrace, 12/2020. $960,000
94 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $450,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
3a Mill Road Sec 64, 12/2020. $100,000
820 Bowline Drive, 12/2020. $789,900
98 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $629,000
1457 Crawford Ave, 12/2020. $315,000
55 Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
7 Brookview Court, 12/2020. $305,000
6 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $315,000
1561 Burrsville Road, 12/2020. $300,000
HARVEY CEDARS
66a Ivy Court, 12/2020. $299,000
2712 Shady Glen Ave, 12/2020. $450,000
101 Autumn Oak Lane, 12/2020. $410,700
642 Drum Point Road, 12/2020. $620,000
121 Harrow Lane, 12/2020. $1,315,000
7 Carasaljo Drive, 12/2020. $995,000
707 Monument Road, 12/2020. $352,000
37 Shasta Lane, 12/2020. $410,000
53 Goldcrest Road, 12/2020. $545,000
123 Briarwood Drive, 12/2020. $235,000
6 Morey Lane, 12/2020. $320,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
156 18th Ave, 12/2020. $327,500
97 Butler Blvd, 12/2020. $230,000
148 Ravenwood Blvd, 12/2020. $115,000
19b Portsmouth, 12/2020. $126,000
45c Court Drive, 12/2020. $159,900
45 N 18th St, 12/2020. $730,000
124 Cox Road, 12/2020. $369,490
11 Northrup Drive, 12/2020. $148,300
118 Cox Road, 12/2020. $402,000
37 Lake Michigan Drive, 12/2020. $31,214
185 Matilda Drive, 12/2020. $625,000
8 Lahaway Creek Court, 12/2020. $39,000
3 Half Hitch Road, 12/2020. $299,990
9 Berkeley Crossing Way, 12/2020. $235,000
110 Walchest Drive, 12/2020. $315,000
112 Dickinson Ave, 12/2020. $271,000
382 Barbados Drive, 12/2020. $163,000
30 Peaksail Drive, 12/2020. $875,000
4 Blue River Way, 12/2020. $610,000
1439 Holmes Ave, 12/2020. $345,000
140 Fairview Court, 12/2020. $449,900
16b Bershire Road Sec 63, 12/2020. $40,000
23 Mantoloking Lane, 12/2020. $489,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
12711 Beach Ave, 12/2020. $1,606,250
332 Venice Drive, 12/2020. $1,425,000
2121 Riviera Parkway, 12/2020. $399,000
23 Waterview Drive, 12/2020. $272,000
310 West Ave Unit A2, 12/2020. $580,000
546 Hardwood Drive, 12/2020. $417,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
223 12th St & 12th St, 12/2020. $820,000
16 Winding River Court, 12/2020. $375,000
36 Eucalyptus Court, 12/2020. $175,000
60 Burnt Tavern Road, 12/2020. $265,000
109 Arnold Ave, 12/2020. $785,000
8b Diamond Drive, 12/2020. $158,900
11a Sunset Road, 12/2020. $117,900
16 N Hope Chapel Road, 12/2020. $307,000
156 Downing St, 12/2020. $216,000
3 Carmacks Way, 12/2020. $195,000
95 Salem Road, 12/2020. $440,000
124 Charles Blvd, 12/2020. $525,000
870 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $255,000
360e Bird Village Road, 12/2020. $355,000
21 Narbeth Way, 12/2020. $279,000
117 Woodchuck Drive, 12/2020. $397,025
115 Eleventh Ave, 12/2020. $821,000
816 Brookside Drive, 12/2020. $295,500
22 Aphrodite Drive, 12/2020. $410,000
120 West Chadwick Way, 12/2020. $420,000
400 Adamston Road, 12/2020. $325,000
95 Erin Drive, 12/2020. $355,000
329 Franklin Ave, 12/2020. $430,000
1703 Princeton Ave, 12/2020. $212,000
1032 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $240,000
33 Barnegat Blvd, 12/2020. $278,000
325 Pine Forest Lane, 12/2020. $280,000
18 Regent Circle, 12/2020. $88,500
1226 Steamer Ave, 12/2020. $299,900
159 Sunset Road, 12/2020. $163,000
903 Neville St, 12/2020. $239,500
726 Woodchuck Lane, 12/2020. $750,000
720 Bermuda Drive, 12/2020. $227,000
37 Butler Ave, 12/2020. $285,000
32 Freedom Hills Drive, 12/2020. $430,000
38 Chestnut Way Circle, 12/2020. $178,900
148 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
1007 Lynn Ave, 12/2020. $599,000
127 Pennant Ave, 12/2020. $225,000
296 Otis Bog Road, 12/2020. $350,000
42 W Connecticut Concourse, 12/2020. $415,000
14 Wharfside Way, 12/2020. $312,000
1900 Swarthmore Ave, 12/2020. $7,700,000
484 Oak Ave, 12/2020. $750,000
36 Aberdeen Lane, 12/2020. $394,895
2535 Brenton Lane, 12/2020. $377,000
86 Fairacres Drive, 12/2020. $320,000
131 N Oakland St, 12/2020. $710,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
205 Trenton Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
110 Alexander Drive, 12/2020. $415,000
663b Plymouth Drive, 12/2020. $119,900
1316 Ave A, 12/2020. $351,999
130 Chatsworth Ave Unit 8, 12/2020. $524,900
East Kennedy Blvd, 12/2020. $30,000
51 Hiering Ave C 11, 12/2020. $260,000
955 Utah Drive, 12/2020. $330,000
125 Leitz Blvd, 12/2020. $331,270
355 Barbados Drive North, 12/2020. $172,500
34 Rockland St, 12/2020. $336,500
9 Davenport Road West, 12/2020. $176,000
724 Leeward Ave, 12/2020. $244,000
760 Point View Road, 12/2020. $405,000
15 Harmony Lane, 12/2020. $415,000
157 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $419,965
1324 Mermaid Ave, 12/2020. $45,000
1a Winthrop Place, 12/2020. $134,900
218 Ronald Road, 12/2020. $269,000
148 North Bayside Road, 12/2020. $408,000
126 Randall Ave, 12/2020. $600,000
17 Pebble Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $472,000
246 Grant Ave, 12/2020. $230,000
21 Finchley Blvd, 12/2020. $253,000
117 Forest Park Circle, 12/2020. $320,000
367 Perrineville Road 12/2020. $664,000
9 Geyser Place, 12/2020. $329,000
3 Victoria Circle, 12/2020. $395,753
554 Gilford Ave, 12/2020. $240,000
125 Dewey Drive, 12/2020. $300,000
6 Dove Mill Crescent, 12/2020. $460,000
116 Nottingham Way, 12/2020. $430,000
20 Creek Road; 12/2020. $173,000
39 Brindletown Road; 12/2020. $405,000
44 Lakeview Drive; 12/2020. $205,000
201 River Ave; 12/2020. $520,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
201 Ceylon Ave, 12/2020. $299,000
1829 Lookout Drive, 12/2020. $700,000
22 Alaska Ave, 12/2020. $385,000
1080 Lake Placid Drive, 12/2020. $326,000
508 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $535,000
Maxim Drive, 12/2020. $190,000
8 Seventh Ave Unit A, 12/2020. $670,000
391 1 Bayshore Drive, 12/2020. $390,000
1131 Laurel Blvd, 12/2020. $605,000
117 Whittier Road, 12/2020. $289,500
385 Western Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
2183 Mount Hood Lane, 12/2020. $158,000
7 W North Carolina Ave, 12/2020. $1,100,000
721 Marbro Ave, 12/2020. $277,000
124 Laguna Lane, 12/2020. $2,450,000
311 Lawrence Drive, 12/2020. $166,250
414 Ashley Ave, 12/2020. $550,000
2 Leighton Court, 12/2020. $270,000
75 Havens Ave, 12/2020. $707,000
452a Portsmouth Drive, 12/2020. $80,000
23 Ohio Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
217 Predmore Ave, 12/2020. $270,000
151 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $189,900
1012 E Panama Court, 12/2020. $268,999
108 E Tennessee Ave, 12/2020. $2,500,000
SHIP BOTTOM
101 Lorraine Place, 12/2020. $322,000
3 Sea Gull Ave, 12/2020. $750,000
22n Pier Drive, 12/2020. $350,000
122 Rockrimmon Blvd, 12/2020. $350,000
4 Esher Court, 12/2020. $209,000
38 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $247,500
7 Flintlock Drive, 12/2020. $355,000
29 Mandalay Road, 12/2020. $350,000
1112 Waters Edge Drive, 12/2020. $190,000
600 Densrose Lane, 12/2020. $830,000
35 Ocean Breeze Court, 12/2020. $222,500
821 North Drive, 12/2020. $620,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
23 Saint Moritz Place, 12/2020. $155,000
1339 Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,351,000
34 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $201,000
708 North Bayview Ave, 12/2020. $1,549,000
2 E Ocean View Dr, 12/2020. $690,000
14 Evergreen Court, 12/2020. $460,000
43b Cambridge Circle, 12/2020. $60,000
9 Red Cedar Run, 12/2020. $520,000
1429 Island View Dr, 12/2020. $495,000
604 Conifer Dr, 12/2020. $240,000
26 Sawgrass St, 12/2020. $485,000
642 Denise Court, 12/2020. $35,000
1047 Sailor Drive, 12/2020. $415,000
1601 Woodmere Place, 12/2020. $281,000
115 Driftwood Dr, 12/2020. $235,900
89 Stamford Dr, 12/2020. $386,000
1100 N Bay Ave Unit A10, 12/2020. $860,000
5 River Vista Lane, 12/2020. $2,500,000
403 Lighthouse Drive;,12/2020. $277,000
648 Ship Ave, 12/2020. $42,000
188 Arizona Drive, 12/2020. $360,000
1805 Maplewood St, 12/2020. $330,000
418 Sixth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000
8 Tina Way, 12/2020. $117,500
24 E Longport Ave, 12/2020. $530,000
15 Corneluis St, 12/2020. $350,000
845 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $265,000
125 N 12th St, 12/2020. $693,000
9 South Dayton Drive, 12/2020. $441,000
85 Windjammer Court, 12/2020. $530,000
1819 Old Freehold Road, 12/2020. $555,000
640 Fairview Lane, 12/2020. $705,000
165 Lionshead Blvd So, 12/2020. $200,000
63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000
912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000
SURF CITY
30 Masters Court, 12/2020. $307,000
381 Evergreen Drive, 12/2020. $395,000
158 Stratford Place, 12/2020. $235,000
1453 Pacific Ave, 12/2020. $288,500
6 Cortlandt Drive, 12/2020. $185,000
84 Wadsworth Ave, 12/2020. $639,000
3 Brixam Corner, 12/2020. $550,000
145 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
197 Headley Ave, 12/2020. $130,200
2413 Willow St, 12/2020. $495,000
1228 Mercedes Road, 12/2020. $545,000
TUCKERTON
43 Eagleswood Drive, 12/2020. $455,000
12 Longfellow Court, 12/2020. $210,000
860 Mantoloking Road, 12/2020. $34,500
175 Blake Circle, 12/2020. $300,000
14 Tradewinds Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
28 Mediterranean Court C Bldg 39, 12/2020. $115,000
28 Asheville St, 12/2020. $530,000
83 Bradhurst Ave, 12/2020. $609,000
36 Encinitas Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
1102a Thornbusy Lane, 12/2020. $185,000
96 Chestnut St, 12/2020. $590,000
