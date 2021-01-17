 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

623 Mediterrean Ave, Samaniego Bryan Atlantic City Housing Auth; 11/12/20. $72,000

501 503 Atlantic Ave, 501 Bracha 26 Llc Kohhan Alfred; 11/13/20. $360,000

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1805, Cao Xiaolan Nardone Michele; 11/16/20. $155,000

2517 Pacific Ave, Nixon Mohammed Reardon Sean; 11/16/20. $160,000

4201 Ventnor Ave, Sunny Loundry Llc Oceanfirst Bank Na; 11/16/20. $305,000

2116 Morning Side Drive, Nieves Emanuel Ruddy Tom; 11/17/20. $149,900

1905 Kuehnle Ave, Deibert Matthew R,-Jr Tress Kyle; 11/17/20. $151,500

2208 Murray Ave, 2208 Murray Llc Coppedge Virginia B; 11/17/20. $192,000

133 and 137 S Montgomery Place, Rapoport Yosef Raymond G Perelman Rev Tr; 11/17/20. $250,000

118 S Plaza Place, Rapoport Yosef Raymond G Perelman Rev Tr; 11/17/20. $850,000

BRIGANTINE

18 N 12th St, Andresen Douglas R Blair Michael/Atty; 11/10/20. $385,000

4111 W Brigantine Ave, Lepselter Amy 4101 W Brigantine Ave Llc; 11/10/20. $594,000

4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 116, Reavy Annalisa Alessandro Dvorak Raymond/Exr; 11/12/20. $135,000

153 40th St S, Weidle Susan L Mazzeo Kathryn; 11/13/20. $225,000

607 Sheridan Blvd, Gallucci Michael Violetti Dennis; 11/13/20. $310,000

1040 N Shore Drive, Burleson Thomas Magnolia Investments Llc; 11/13/20. $595,000

4628 Alt Brigantine Blvd, Wilkins Scott L Grier Angel; 11/16/20. $220,000

100 25th St So, Elmer Dennis Canuso Carla; 11/16/20. $365,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

441 High St, Derosa Albert J Jr Bucca Placido A/Heir; 11/02/20. $75,000

501 Jackson Road, Anthony Ariem Duval Leslie Donald; 11/02/20. $305,000

5605 Chestnut Ave, Hernandez Venus Aydin Ayse L; 11/13/20. $320,000

510 Wildwood Ave, Korbel Michael C Leslie Steve; 11/16/20. $182,900

116 Eisenhower Ave, Martinez Daniel Segar Tamila; 11/18/20. $70,000

717 Jackson Road, Simonetti Carmen III Leadbeater Oliver W; 11/27/20. $225,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

2326 New York Ave, Sheridan Claire Schoenstein Evelyn M; 11/10/20. $226,500

527 Pestalozzi Ave, Colon Shawn Juniewicz Robert Jr; 11/18/20. $75,000

235 New Orleans Ave, Noreaster Property Mgmt Llc 235 New Orleans Ave Llc; 11/20/20. $85,000

1604 London Ave, Carpenter Genevieve E Antorino Salvatore W; 11/20/20. $230,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

112 Seaside Ave, Russ Geneice K Russ Stanley E Jr/Exr; 11/10/20. $190,000

145 Robert Best Road, Shute Thomas A 5th Warmoth Chad; 11/10/20. $197,000

2413 English Creek Ave, Danish Erin E Milligan Linda; 11/10/20. $230,000

26 Bedford Drive, Sauer Danielle Stelmakh Vitalli; 11/10/20. $299,000

216 Crystal Lake Drive, Jones Canonigo Paras Jacqueline Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/10/20. $306,990

9 Sturbridge Court, Puterbaugh Mark Fontaine Dobbins Shannon; 11/10/20. $310,000

293 London Court, Ghigliotty Judy A Wilson Brian J; 11/12/20. $115,000

122 Lighthouse Lane, D&G Development Assoc Llc Huang David; 11/12/20. $136,000

204 Drexel Ave, Blunt Wendell Glassford Bryan; 11/12/20. $230,000

102 Wildflower Court, Kantz Stephen Baker Kimberly A; 11/12/20. $310,000

2730 Fire Road, Kaminski Tracy L Wenzel Ryan P; 11/13/20. $161,000

131 London Court, Tirella David B Amono Faustina A; 11/13/20. $179,500

614 London Court II, Lavin Matthew C Ray Satyajit; 11/13/20. $185,000

209 Boston Ave, Decarlo Andrea Marinov Kirov Vencislav; 11/13/20. $262,000

210 Crystal Lake Drive, Tewasiliig Arthur Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/13/20. $306,290

35 Fairhill Ave, Banks Felicia M Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/13/20. $310,490

225 Crystal Lake Drive, Al Taher Vy Tranxuan Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/16/20. $301,000

219 Crystal Lake Drive, Albright Althea Diane Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/16/20. $309,640

ESTELL MANOR

138 Tuckahoe Road, Marandino Nicholas W Pollock Donald L Jr; 11/18/20. $250,000

FOLSOM

212 Fenimore Drive, Gage Nicole Shore Management Co; 11/09/20. $280,000

3320 S Pinewood Drive, Giampietro Michael Krasowski John R; 11/19/20. $230,000.00

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

8 Sander Place, Wimberg Laurel Lemanski Kenneth; 11/09/20. $315,000

317 S Vienna Ave, Evans Sean L Foley Peter M; 11/09/20. $370,000

516 Pelham Drive, Weaver Chris E Malia Michael J; 11/09/20. $585,000

211 Meadow Ridge Road, Hughes John E Hughes John E Jr; 11/10/20. $75,000

123 N Manheim Ave, Hafstad Jason L Eattock E Michael; 11/10/20. $355,000

803 Curran Court, Gross Trevon Dyrel Thalassinos Antonios; 11/10/20. $512,500

129 N Leipzig Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Gtl Holdings Llc; 11/12/20. $230,000

512 Tenth Ave, Morgenweck Thomas J Falivene John; 11/13/20. $235,000

543 E Brook Lane, Soliman Raafat Langston Jerry D/Heir; 11/13/20. $275,000

452 Damson Ave, Duroseau Francois Rashid Haroon; 11/13/20. $278,500

80 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Lomas Group Llc Gerald Bird Dev Llc; 11/13/20. $845,000

711 Gull Wing Court, Volpetti Robert V Kantz Stephen; 11/16/20. $250,000

134 Club Place, Grafilo Gina Painted Mule Llc; 11/17/20. $85,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

605 Whispering Woods Court, Lafollette John W Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co; 11/10/20. $242,000

341 Old River Road, Kraus Grazia Sherrick Steven E; 11/12/20. $170,000

6160 Robin Drive, Grier Emilee Albright Roger K; 11/13/20. $218,000

1533 John Adams Court, Biasini Kimberly M Baker Jacob; 11/16/20. $141,000

55 Galleria Drive, Moser Robert Nvr Inc; 11/16/20. $299,030

4951 Rosebay Place, Klose Mucebah Truman Capital Advisors Lp; 11/17/20. $85,000

1544 Madison Court, Conover Josh Frazier Lauren; 11/17/20. $150,000

HAMMONTON

54 Centennial, Miller Michael Hale Morton; 11/09/20. $325,000

42 Michael Road Unit D, Tonczyczyn Timothy Ingemi Beatrice B/Exrx; 11/10/20. $120,000

45u Michael Road, Sj Property Rentals Llc Decicco Diane/Ind&Tr; 11/10/20. $125,000

102 Anderson Ave, Peeke Matthew Riley Michae/Exr; 11/10/20. $165,000

57 Pressey St, Joe Wood Prop 959 Llc Paulsgraf Francis; 11/13/20. $123,000

481 S 1st Road, Sanders Marleen Dill Clifton Ian; 11/16/20. $212,000

LINWOOD

233 E Cambridge Ave, Coady Homes Llc Bartholomew Richard; 11/25/20. $135,000

L3 Constitution Court, Boccabella Lisa Burke Janice E/Tr; 11/25/20. $167,000

505 Kirklin Ave, Madamba Henry Allwein Christopher; 11/27/20. $320,000

303 Haines Ave, Aristizabal David Visosky Edward James II; 11/30/20. $120,000

MARGATE

9105 Atlantic Ave Unit 40, Tedgi Uriel Sherby Emma Potievski; 11/16/20. $145,000

9605 Ventnor Ave Unit 1, Waegener Katelyn Kaleck Brian J; 11/16/20. $277,000

103 N Brunswick Ave, Ehret Michael Pranzo Thomas; 11/16/20. $490,000

113 N Monroe Ave Unit B, Bernardi Ammon J Geoghan Joseph; 11/16/20. $635,000

315 N Nassau Ave, Sztejman Eric S Bell Colin G; 11/16/20. $882,500

8301 Salem Road, Levine Jeffrey G Selarnik Stuart; 11/16/20. $999,000

9505 Ventnor Ave Unit 11, Dibiase Christopher Homich Marcia; 11/17/20. $125,000

204 N Harding Ave, Kugel Patrick Leeds James P; 11/17/20. $440,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #704, Diamond Elaine M Sarubbi Dante J Sr; 11/17/20. $600,000

18 N Decatur Ave Unit A, Pressman Mark Perry Meredith L; 11/17/20. $655,000

9513 Winchester Ave, Pavlinko Lawrence M Coffey Timothy F; 11/18/20. $735,000

8603 Winchester Ave, Soffer Ronald Bakal Abraham; 11/18/20. $875,000

16 N Adams Ave Unit B, Lyons Nancy L Varner Philip Thomas; 11/19/20. $799,000

9505 Ventnor Ave Unit 17, Bryers Shirley Ann Ginnetti Richard; 11/20/20. $110,000

12 N Madison Ave Unit 3c, Kernis Steven J Fickinger Peter J; 11/20/20.

$315,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

518 Wharton Park Blvd, Vega Jon Michael Wells Fargo Bk Na; 11/10/20. $77,800

300 Pine St, Barneer Millicent Barbera Joseph; 11/12/20. $156,500

2340 Fifth Ave, Griffiths Adam Schneider Robert C Jr; 11/13/20. $335,000

NORTHFIELD

2023 Sutton Ave, Dennis Christopher Koelling Maria E; 11/18/20. $335,000

607 Jackson Ave, Nolan Brian P Bautsadze Salva/Atty; 11/19/20. $169,000

1400 Shore Road, 13 Golfview Drive Llc Fuentes Jose K; 11/19/20. $175,000

PLEASANTVILLE

703 Seneca Ave, Webbe Isola Akhtar Chaudhary H; 11/09/20. $172,000

22 Chatham Ave, Otten Edward H Agramonte Freddy Mercedes; 11/13/20. $116,000

295 Tilton Road, Gonzalez Leila C Santos Ariel; 11/13/20. $175,000

SOMERS POINT

213 Harbour Cove, Bosico David Pitrak Mcdonald Jennifer Sue; 11/12/20. $315,000

5 Landing Lane, Ferreri Francesco P,-Jr Burns Yvonne; 11/13/20. $650,000

680 Bay Ave, South Jersey Yacht 680 Bay Llc; 11/13/20. $1,638,006

659 5th St, Absin Julieanne Absin Arthur P; 11/16/20. $105,000

VENTNOR

4800 Boardwalk Unit 805a, Sanabia Kimberly Biesz John L; 11/10/20. $118,000

6303 Ventnor Ave Unit 3, Miller Gail T Michaleski Leon J; 11/10/20. $118,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 607, Carfagno Steven Butler Susan A; 11/10/20. $134,900

807 Marshall Court #901, Damiani Marion E 7ave Llc; 11/10/20. $155,000

15 N Victoria Ave, Stio Nicholas Izes Sandra/Atty; 11/10/20. $230,000.00

6510 Winchester Ave, Bennett William J Fedor Jessica Rose; 11/10/20. $377,000.00

1 S Marion Ave, Hansen House Llc Mody Parul; 11/10/20. $510,000.00

309 N Oxford Ave, Orlando Salvatore Weiner Bart J; 11/12/20. $293,000

103 So Wissahickon Ave, 103 S Wissahickon Llc Taylor William R/Exr; 11/13/20. $700,000

414 N Derby Ave, Verrichia Dominic Cermele Dominic; 11/16/20. $200,000

11 N Melbourne Ave, Desanto Wendy Convissar Michelle B; 11/16/20. $635,000

Cape May County

AVALON

283 19th St, Fox William E Maroulis Michelle; 11/2020. $2,150,000

205 69th St, Frutchey Brian C Trust&C Lash Inv Grp LLC; 11/2020. $2,085,000

247 29th St, Maroulis Michelle Dirks Erik W; 11/2020. $1,550,000

CAPE MAY

916 Queen St, Rabasca Albert Joseph Jr Lewis Daniel R; 11/2020. $530,000

101 S Lafayette St, Zehnder Christopher J Dillon Matthew; 11/2020. $430,000

1360C Wisconsin Ave, Lalli John D Farrell Beranrd J; 11/2020. $425,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

340 Cornelius Vanderbilt Road, Robinson James F Gallo Joseph; 11/2020. $75,000

870 CH-South Dennis Road, Focht John J Paynter Blaine J A; 11/2020. $385,500

Lot 16 Block 57, Kelly Janet P Fink Eric P; 11/20202. $81,900

LOWER TOWNSHIP

400 Holmes Ave, Hazell James T Stenger Christopher R; 11/2020. $330,000

105 Heidi Ave, White Russell W Tomkins John P; 11/2020. $289,000

10 Beachhead Drive, Ford Juliana Shaner Donald; 11/2020. $259,900

12 Locust Road, Hellinger Donald Dougherty Rosemary E; 11/2020. $252,000

Lot 5 Block 604, Wolf Karen F Gardy Kenneth G; 11/2020. $240,000

1105 Rose Hill Parkway, Bowman Ronald Jr Exr Kelly Loretta; 11/2020. $213,100

217 E Pacific Ave, Curtis Cory Crowley Michael D; 11/2020. $180,000

245 Pennsylvania Ave, English Edward W N L Matrucci Props LLC; 11/2020. $140,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

17 S Boyd St, Spiegel Stacy A Szczur Nicole; 11/2020. $270,000

206 Douglass Road, Lawson William Stewart Bruce; 11/2020. $267,500

69 Pierces Point Road, Callinan John F Thibodeau Brett; 11/2020. $1,735,000

4 Fairway Drive, Hanley Michael W Kelly Arijana; 11/2020. $550,000

15 Jaden Road, Liberty Desiree Barry Thomas F III; 11/2020. $425,000

4 Rosies Lane, Haber Penelope Jo Jengehino Susan A; 11/2020. $399,900

102 School House Lane, Wade John Genat Scott; 11/2020. $315,000

502 W Hampton Court, Kavanagh Susan H Exr O’Donnell Brittany; 11/2020. $310,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1900 Boardwalk, Radatti Peter V Waheed Aneesa; 10/2020. $280,000

644 W Pine Ave, Shortall Ronald Kretovich Francis J; 10/2020. $268,500

1000 Kennedy Drive, Pryor Daniel J Mento Dana; 10/2020. $255,000

109 New York Ave, Daley Michael P Angeloni Jeffrey J; 10/2020. $250,000

1100 New Jersey Ave Un 304, Cusack Richard T Medina Marisol; 10/2020. $245,000

104 W 17th Ave, Jett William Scott Moore Shaun; 10/2020. $241,000

607 Ohio Ave, Horn Raymond M Jr Fay Martin; 10/2020. $236,000

OCEAN CITY

3617-19 Central Ave, Sarajian Celia Cross Tracey E; 10/2020. $275,000

210 14th St, Devlin Michael K And N Inv LLC; 10/2020. $210,000

4900 Welsey Ave, Fathem LLC Fan George; 11/2020. $4,650,000

4813 Central Ave 1st Fl, Videon Spencer Todd Crandall Joseph; 11/2020. $2,030,000

47 Bay Road, Booth Richard L Deangelis Thomas; 11/2020. $1,850,000

2005 Haven Ave, Scarmuzza Robert J Gahman Martin D; 11/2020. $1,326,000

1400 Pleasure Ave, Martinides Jeffrey J Mc Glade Eric J; 11/2020. $1,250,000

616-618 6th St, De Caro Ernest M III Kyler Ean; 11/2020. $850,000

5560-62 Asbury Ave, Rudnik Barbara Mc Bride Michael; 11/2020. $845,000

35 Harbor Road, Dunn Eric S Campbell Patrick E Trust; 11/2020. $845,000

727 3rd St, Redd Christopher J Brown Kent Elliot; 11/2020. $845,000

2819 Bayland Drive, Gemmi Charles L III Borzell Howard E III; 11/2020. $815,000

5451 Asbury Ave Un B, Chase Andrew B Jr Mc Hugh Brian J; 11/2020. $720,000

5449 Asbury Ave Un A, Chase Andrew B Jr Mc Hugh Brian J; 11/2020. $695,000

17 A&B Central Road Un A, Zoll John Wilkers James D; 11/2020. $694,500

1923 Haven Ave, Vecchione W Timothy Robert Coste Inc; 11/2020. $660,000

4108 Central Ave #1, Reilly Robert Sindoni Christopher A; 11/2020. $630,500

401 First St, Hopf Wendy Trust&C Faust Creighton C III; 11/2020. $625,000

3325 Asbury Ave, Pearce Edith Mclaughlin James J; 11/2020. $584,900

400-02 37th St, Bunting Thomas III D’Agostino James; 11/2020. $570,000

305 31st St, Decesaris Anthony Loughlin Christopher E; 11/2020. $569,900

101 E Atlantic Ave Un A 1st Fl, Martino Joseph A Brown Douglas W; 11/2020. $522,500

1466 Asbury Ave, Lysinger Donald Jr Honeywell Jean Zhang; 11/2020. $510,000

3713 Oxford Lane, Barbagli Sam E Vanderslice Henry D III; 11/2020. $442,076

1761 West Ave 1st Fl, Mc Grath John Traynor Johnathan; 11/2020. $440,000

100 Easterly Drive, Polt Robert Rosato Robert A; 11/2020. $419,000

SEA ISLE CITY

16 62nd St, 1662 LLC Fazio Mary Catherine; 11/2020. $1,900,000

17 64th St, Slothoff Priscilla A Less Richard; 11/2020. $1,650,000

11 55th St North, Shields Darlene G Fisher Daniel; 11/2020. $1,495,000

5605 Pleasure Ave North Un, Miller Jason Reyle John J; 11/2020. $1,475,000

337 93rd St, Galanaugh Timothy J Front St B61 LLC; 11/2020. $1,450,000

STONE HARBOR

160 103rd St, 160 103rd St LLC Stute Living Trust; 11/2020. $3,872,500

276 103rd St, Moore Jane E Mcmahon Christopher S; 11/2020. $2,650,000

277 94th St West, Larkin Thomas M Shivers Thomas P; 11/2020. $1,700,000

230 111th St, Faw Patricia T Est Battaglini Mark T; 11/2020. $1,200,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

10 Cedar Hollow Court, Healy Joseph P III Dunn Brian D; 11/2020. $790,000

3 W Ventnor Ave, Scafario Joseph A Foley Michael K; 11/2020. $515,000

36 Arrowhead Trail, La Ferriere Travis Tozour Lewis J Jr; 11/2020. $440,000

7 Lake Corson Lane, Meckert Karl V Mc Caffrey Hugh; 11/2020. $435,000

35 California Road, Durkin Mary Himstedt Clayton; 11/2020. $367,000

33 Sunset Drive, Turner David R Levin Michael Boyd; 11/2020. $360,000

9 Bayaire Road, Hansen Jonathan Araujo Everett; 11/2020. $355,000

WILDWOOD

301 E Pine Ave Un 1A, Ryan Thomas P Noti James; 11/2020. $339,000

303 E Montgomery Ave #D, Petz Thomas A Gallagher Franklin R; 11/2020. $335,000

4302 Susquehanna Ave Un A, Magilton Joseph M Pirrone Mark; 11/2020. $329,900

407 W Hildreth Ave, Folk Dawn L Matthews Richard J; 11/2020. $275,000

219 E Spencer Ave, Felici Roseann Exr Campbell Charles M III; 11/2020. $254,000

326 W Poplar Ave, Tower Dbw Reo V LLC Jcm Dev LLC; 11/2020. $135,000

428 W Andrews Ave, Howard Lawrence Pokergolf23 LLC; 11/2020. $135,000

4508 Atlantic Ave, Leo Gerard Maurice Caputo Frank; 11/2020. $100,500

206 E Magnolia Ave, Gimello Stephen Zeak Mark A; 11/2020. $317,000

5301 Ocean Ave, Galasso Una Metternich Christopher; 11/2020. $287,000

312 E Hand Ave #15, Hoffner Bradford Davidson Joshua H; 11/2020. $265,000

404 W Maple Ave, Ynb Properties LLC 609 Mgmt LLC; 11/2020. $240,000

WILDWOOD CREST

112 B E Farragut Ave, Rowles Lawrence Kober Stephen; 11/2020. $699,900

120 W Morning Glory Ave, Pedone Michael A Buerger Nicholas V; 11/2020. $600,000

113 W Fern Road, Cape Real Estate Devs LLC Fusco Thomas J; 11/2020. $569,900

300 Columbine Road, Simone Jennifer Exr&C Deane Joseph; 11/2020. $468,000

206 E Rambler Road Un 206, Gruber Ryan Giammaruti James; 11/2020. $368,000

106 E Syracuse Ave, Dunlap Gary P Berndlmaier Eric; 11/2020. $360,000

104 E Rambler Road Un A, Ulrich Dolores Kotler David C; 11/2020. $231,250

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 307, Sukkarieh Michael Todaro Ursula Giovanna; 11/2020. $188,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

81 N Burlington Road, 9/1/2020. $92,000

379 Indian Ave, 9/1/2020. $112,000

16 Fairview Ave, 9/1/2020. $40,000

456 Colfax St, 9/1/2020. $40,000

47 Edwards Ave, 9/1/2020. $40,000

482 Coral Ave, 9/3/2020. $100,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

219 Fern Road, 9/4/2020. $124,000.

1826 Main St, 9/10/2020. $17,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

160 & 162 New Jersey Ave, 9/3/2020. $51,000

483 Hickman Ave, 9/14/2020. $32,500

61 Creek Ave, 9/17/2020. $75,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

342 Reeves Road, 9/15/2020. $205,000

651 Fordville Road, 9/17/2020. $47,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

9 Nestler Road, 9/1/2020. $143,500

48 Beebe Run Road, 9/8/2020. $164,500

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

3828 Cedarville Road, 9/1/2020. $198,000

Sawn Ave, 9/18/2020. $20,000

MILLVILLE

708 Shar Lane Blvd, 9/1/2020. $155,000

319 S 4th St, 9/1/2020. $60,000

526 N 6th St, 9/1/2020. $40,000

309 South 5th St, 9/1/2020. $3,500

1506 Fairton Road, 9/2/2020. $168,000

2407 Holly Drive, 9/2/2020. $195,000

428 Rieck Ave, 9/2/2020. $150,000

1204 Geissel Drive, 9/3/2020. $174,000

904 N 5th St, 9/3/2020. $43,100

21 Emily Drive, 9/3/2020. $230,000

3 Porreca Drive,9/3/2020. $190,000

41 Inglewood Ave, 9/3/2020. $230,500

115 Tulip Road, 9/4/2020. $20,000

815 N High St, 9/4/2020. $40,000

9/4/2020. $40,000 306 Menantico Ave,

10 S 10th St, 9/4/2020. $131,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

39 Chestnut Road, 9/3/2020. $308,500

999 Columbia Highway, 9/10/2020. $145,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

15 Partridge Court, 9/3/2020. $280,000

5 Partridge Court,9/9/2020. $150,000

VINELAND

2919 Wynnewood Drive, 9/1/2020. $41,811

2102 E Oak Road Unit N4, 9/1/2020. $155,000

2139 E Chestnut Ave,9/1/2020. $116,000.

2514 London Lane, 9/2/2020. $400,000

1510 Rossevelt Blvd, 9/2/2020. $79,000

686 W Walnut Road, 9/2/2020. $135,000.

584 Sandy Court, 9/2/2020. $252,000

1170 Holmes Ave, 9/3/2020. $199,500

1477 Nylund Ave, 9/3/2020. $203,000

749 S Eighth St, 9/3/2020. $142,000

4605 Bernard Road,9/8/2020. $230,000.

1349 Nelson Ave, 9/8/2020. $161,500

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

3 East 6th St, 9/2020. $625,000

1902 Bayview Ave, 9/2020. $750,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

38 Tiller Drive, 9/2020. $164,500

11 Ivy Court, 9/2020. $170,000

34 Bowline St, 9/2020. $177,000

63 First St, 9/2020. $185,000

BEACH HAVEN

400 W Leeward Ave, 9/2020. $1,350,000

221 Holyoke Ave, 9/2020. $1,810,000

319 5th St,, 44090,

LACEY TOWNSHIP

Pershing Ave, 9/2020. $16,000

2518 Anvil Road, 9/2020. $24,000

2523 Anvil Road, 9/2020. $24,000

805 Harbor Road, 9/2020. $63,133

1613 Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $75,000

912 Calvin St, 9/2020. $81,000

324 Eleanor Road, 9/2020. $110,000

1007 Kanoehe Drive, 9/2020. $130,000

408 Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $130,000

906 Sarasota Drive, 9/2020. $130,000

1401 Ka Lae Drive, 9/2020. $140,000

234 Alqgonquin Trail, 9/2020. $140,000

315 Yorktown Drive, 9/2020. $148,389

948 Capstan Dricw, 9/2020. $160,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

35 E07 Sunset Blvd, 9/2020. $95,000

1405 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $460,000

14 East Sand Dune Lane, 9/2020. $466,005

14 W Harrington Ave, 9/2020. $580,000

3 Steven Ave, 9/2020. $612,500

8 East Mermaid Lane, 9/2020. $662,500

11 E 21st St, 9/2020. $665,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

86 Bonita Road, 9/2020. $19,000

74 Bonita Road, 9/2020. $52,000

104 5th St, 9/2020. $137,000

208 Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $144,300

91 Adriatic Ave, 9/2020. $151,305

13 Skippers Blvd, 9/2020. $180,000

SHIP BOTTOM

1615 Central Ave Unit 1b, 9/2020. $495,000

333 W 18th St, 9/2020. $565,000

101 W 9th St, 9/2020. $565,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

14 Clara Road, 9/2020. $66,369

8 Cranberry Road, 9/2020. $79,900

11b Walnut Road, 9/2020. $85,000

2 Cranberry Road, 9/2020. $91,000

119 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $109,500

156 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $109,500

157 Bradshaw Drive, 9/2020. $109,500

153 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $109,500

164 Bradshaw Drive, 9/2020. $109,500

52 Sycamore Road, 9/2020. $127,000

SURF CITY

353 N 4th St, 9/2020. $400,000

1117 North Long Beach Blvd Unit A, 9/2020. $445,000

2307 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $502,425

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

280 N 15th St, 9/2020. $580,000

245 N 17th St, 9/2020. $650,000

713 North Barnegat Ave, 9/2020. $749,900

TUCKERTON

702 Lady Slipper Court, 9/2020. $144,900

404 Ibis Court, 9/2020. $146,000

545 West Main St, 9/2020. $155,000

326 Bay Avenue, 9/2020. $182,500

