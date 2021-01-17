How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
623 Mediterrean Ave, Samaniego Bryan Atlantic City Housing Auth; 11/12/20. $72,000
501 503 Atlantic Ave, 501 Bracha 26 Llc Kohhan Alfred; 11/13/20. $360,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1805, Cao Xiaolan Nardone Michele; 11/16/20. $155,000
2517 Pacific Ave, Nixon Mohammed Reardon Sean; 11/16/20. $160,000
4201 Ventnor Ave, Sunny Loundry Llc Oceanfirst Bank Na; 11/16/20. $305,000
2116 Morning Side Drive, Nieves Emanuel Ruddy Tom; 11/17/20. $149,900
1905 Kuehnle Ave, Deibert Matthew R,-Jr Tress Kyle; 11/17/20. $151,500
2208 Murray Ave, 2208 Murray Llc Coppedge Virginia B; 11/17/20. $192,000
133 and 137 S Montgomery Place, Rapoport Yosef Raymond G Perelman Rev Tr; 11/17/20. $250,000
118 S Plaza Place, Rapoport Yosef Raymond G Perelman Rev Tr; 11/17/20. $850,000
BRIGANTINE
18 N 12th St, Andresen Douglas R Blair Michael/Atty; 11/10/20. $385,000
4111 W Brigantine Ave, Lepselter Amy 4101 W Brigantine Ave Llc; 11/10/20. $594,000
4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 116, Reavy Annalisa Alessandro Dvorak Raymond/Exr; 11/12/20. $135,000
153 40th St S, Weidle Susan L Mazzeo Kathryn; 11/13/20. $225,000
607 Sheridan Blvd, Gallucci Michael Violetti Dennis; 11/13/20. $310,000
1040 N Shore Drive, Burleson Thomas Magnolia Investments Llc; 11/13/20. $595,000
4628 Alt Brigantine Blvd, Wilkins Scott L Grier Angel; 11/16/20. $220,000
100 25th St So, Elmer Dennis Canuso Carla; 11/16/20. $365,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
441 High St, Derosa Albert J Jr Bucca Placido A/Heir; 11/02/20. $75,000
501 Jackson Road, Anthony Ariem Duval Leslie Donald; 11/02/20. $305,000
5605 Chestnut Ave, Hernandez Venus Aydin Ayse L; 11/13/20. $320,000
510 Wildwood Ave, Korbel Michael C Leslie Steve; 11/16/20. $182,900
116 Eisenhower Ave, Martinez Daniel Segar Tamila; 11/18/20. $70,000
717 Jackson Road, Simonetti Carmen III Leadbeater Oliver W; 11/27/20. $225,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
2326 New York Ave, Sheridan Claire Schoenstein Evelyn M; 11/10/20. $226,500
527 Pestalozzi Ave, Colon Shawn Juniewicz Robert Jr; 11/18/20. $75,000
235 New Orleans Ave, Noreaster Property Mgmt Llc 235 New Orleans Ave Llc; 11/20/20. $85,000
1604 London Ave, Carpenter Genevieve E Antorino Salvatore W; 11/20/20. $230,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
112 Seaside Ave, Russ Geneice K Russ Stanley E Jr/Exr; 11/10/20. $190,000
145 Robert Best Road, Shute Thomas A 5th Warmoth Chad; 11/10/20. $197,000
2413 English Creek Ave, Danish Erin E Milligan Linda; 11/10/20. $230,000
26 Bedford Drive, Sauer Danielle Stelmakh Vitalli; 11/10/20. $299,000
216 Crystal Lake Drive, Jones Canonigo Paras Jacqueline Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/10/20. $306,990
9 Sturbridge Court, Puterbaugh Mark Fontaine Dobbins Shannon; 11/10/20. $310,000
293 London Court, Ghigliotty Judy A Wilson Brian J; 11/12/20. $115,000
122 Lighthouse Lane, D&G Development Assoc Llc Huang David; 11/12/20. $136,000
204 Drexel Ave, Blunt Wendell Glassford Bryan; 11/12/20. $230,000
102 Wildflower Court, Kantz Stephen Baker Kimberly A; 11/12/20. $310,000
2730 Fire Road, Kaminski Tracy L Wenzel Ryan P; 11/13/20. $161,000
131 London Court, Tirella David B Amono Faustina A; 11/13/20. $179,500
614 London Court II, Lavin Matthew C Ray Satyajit; 11/13/20. $185,000
209 Boston Ave, Decarlo Andrea Marinov Kirov Vencislav; 11/13/20. $262,000
210 Crystal Lake Drive, Tewasiliig Arthur Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/13/20. $306,290
35 Fairhill Ave, Banks Felicia M Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/13/20. $310,490
225 Crystal Lake Drive, Al Taher Vy Tranxuan Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/16/20. $301,000
219 Crystal Lake Drive, Albright Althea Diane Dr Horton Inc Nj; 11/16/20. $309,640
ESTELL MANOR
138 Tuckahoe Road, Marandino Nicholas W Pollock Donald L Jr; 11/18/20. $250,000
FOLSOM
212 Fenimore Drive, Gage Nicole Shore Management Co; 11/09/20. $280,000
3320 S Pinewood Drive, Giampietro Michael Krasowski John R; 11/19/20. $230,000.00
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
8 Sander Place, Wimberg Laurel Lemanski Kenneth; 11/09/20. $315,000
317 S Vienna Ave, Evans Sean L Foley Peter M; 11/09/20. $370,000
516 Pelham Drive, Weaver Chris E Malia Michael J; 11/09/20. $585,000
211 Meadow Ridge Road, Hughes John E Hughes John E Jr; 11/10/20. $75,000
123 N Manheim Ave, Hafstad Jason L Eattock E Michael; 11/10/20. $355,000
803 Curran Court, Gross Trevon Dyrel Thalassinos Antonios; 11/10/20. $512,500
129 N Leipzig Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Gtl Holdings Llc; 11/12/20. $230,000
512 Tenth Ave, Morgenweck Thomas J Falivene John; 11/13/20. $235,000
543 E Brook Lane, Soliman Raafat Langston Jerry D/Heir; 11/13/20. $275,000
452 Damson Ave, Duroseau Francois Rashid Haroon; 11/13/20. $278,500
80 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Lomas Group Llc Gerald Bird Dev Llc; 11/13/20. $845,000
711 Gull Wing Court, Volpetti Robert V Kantz Stephen; 11/16/20. $250,000
134 Club Place, Grafilo Gina Painted Mule Llc; 11/17/20. $85,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
605 Whispering Woods Court, Lafollette John W Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co; 11/10/20. $242,000
341 Old River Road, Kraus Grazia Sherrick Steven E; 11/12/20. $170,000
6160 Robin Drive, Grier Emilee Albright Roger K; 11/13/20. $218,000
1533 John Adams Court, Biasini Kimberly M Baker Jacob; 11/16/20. $141,000
55 Galleria Drive, Moser Robert Nvr Inc; 11/16/20. $299,030
4951 Rosebay Place, Klose Mucebah Truman Capital Advisors Lp; 11/17/20. $85,000
1544 Madison Court, Conover Josh Frazier Lauren; 11/17/20. $150,000
HAMMONTON
54 Centennial, Miller Michael Hale Morton; 11/09/20. $325,000
42 Michael Road Unit D, Tonczyczyn Timothy Ingemi Beatrice B/Exrx; 11/10/20. $120,000
45u Michael Road, Sj Property Rentals Llc Decicco Diane/Ind&Tr; 11/10/20. $125,000
102 Anderson Ave, Peeke Matthew Riley Michae/Exr; 11/10/20. $165,000
57 Pressey St, Joe Wood Prop 959 Llc Paulsgraf Francis; 11/13/20. $123,000
481 S 1st Road, Sanders Marleen Dill Clifton Ian; 11/16/20. $212,000
LINWOOD
233 E Cambridge Ave, Coady Homes Llc Bartholomew Richard; 11/25/20. $135,000
L3 Constitution Court, Boccabella Lisa Burke Janice E/Tr; 11/25/20. $167,000
505 Kirklin Ave, Madamba Henry Allwein Christopher; 11/27/20. $320,000
303 Haines Ave, Aristizabal David Visosky Edward James II; 11/30/20. $120,000
MARGATE
9105 Atlantic Ave Unit 40, Tedgi Uriel Sherby Emma Potievski; 11/16/20. $145,000
9605 Ventnor Ave Unit 1, Waegener Katelyn Kaleck Brian J; 11/16/20. $277,000
103 N Brunswick Ave, Ehret Michael Pranzo Thomas; 11/16/20. $490,000
113 N Monroe Ave Unit B, Bernardi Ammon J Geoghan Joseph; 11/16/20. $635,000
315 N Nassau Ave, Sztejman Eric S Bell Colin G; 11/16/20. $882,500
8301 Salem Road, Levine Jeffrey G Selarnik Stuart; 11/16/20. $999,000
9505 Ventnor Ave Unit 11, Dibiase Christopher Homich Marcia; 11/17/20. $125,000
204 N Harding Ave, Kugel Patrick Leeds James P; 11/17/20. $440,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #704, Diamond Elaine M Sarubbi Dante J Sr; 11/17/20. $600,000
18 N Decatur Ave Unit A, Pressman Mark Perry Meredith L; 11/17/20. $655,000
9513 Winchester Ave, Pavlinko Lawrence M Coffey Timothy F; 11/18/20. $735,000
8603 Winchester Ave, Soffer Ronald Bakal Abraham; 11/18/20. $875,000
16 N Adams Ave Unit B, Lyons Nancy L Varner Philip Thomas; 11/19/20. $799,000
9505 Ventnor Ave Unit 17, Bryers Shirley Ann Ginnetti Richard; 11/20/20. $110,000
12 N Madison Ave Unit 3c, Kernis Steven J Fickinger Peter J; 11/20/20.
$315,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
518 Wharton Park Blvd, Vega Jon Michael Wells Fargo Bk Na; 11/10/20. $77,800
300 Pine St, Barneer Millicent Barbera Joseph; 11/12/20. $156,500
2340 Fifth Ave, Griffiths Adam Schneider Robert C Jr; 11/13/20. $335,000
NORTHFIELD
2023 Sutton Ave, Dennis Christopher Koelling Maria E; 11/18/20. $335,000
607 Jackson Ave, Nolan Brian P Bautsadze Salva/Atty; 11/19/20. $169,000
1400 Shore Road, 13 Golfview Drive Llc Fuentes Jose K; 11/19/20. $175,000
PLEASANTVILLE
703 Seneca Ave, Webbe Isola Akhtar Chaudhary H; 11/09/20. $172,000
22 Chatham Ave, Otten Edward H Agramonte Freddy Mercedes; 11/13/20. $116,000
295 Tilton Road, Gonzalez Leila C Santos Ariel; 11/13/20. $175,000
SOMERS POINT
213 Harbour Cove, Bosico David Pitrak Mcdonald Jennifer Sue; 11/12/20. $315,000
5 Landing Lane, Ferreri Francesco P,-Jr Burns Yvonne; 11/13/20. $650,000
680 Bay Ave, South Jersey Yacht 680 Bay Llc; 11/13/20. $1,638,006
659 5th St, Absin Julieanne Absin Arthur P; 11/16/20. $105,000
VENTNOR
4800 Boardwalk Unit 805a, Sanabia Kimberly Biesz John L; 11/10/20. $118,000
6303 Ventnor Ave Unit 3, Miller Gail T Michaleski Leon J; 11/10/20. $118,000
236 N Derby Ave Unit 607, Carfagno Steven Butler Susan A; 11/10/20. $134,900
807 Marshall Court #901, Damiani Marion E 7ave Llc; 11/10/20. $155,000
15 N Victoria Ave, Stio Nicholas Izes Sandra/Atty; 11/10/20. $230,000.00
6510 Winchester Ave, Bennett William J Fedor Jessica Rose; 11/10/20. $377,000.00
1 S Marion Ave, Hansen House Llc Mody Parul; 11/10/20. $510,000.00
309 N Oxford Ave, Orlando Salvatore Weiner Bart J; 11/12/20. $293,000
103 So Wissahickon Ave, 103 S Wissahickon Llc Taylor William R/Exr; 11/13/20. $700,000
414 N Derby Ave, Verrichia Dominic Cermele Dominic; 11/16/20. $200,000
11 N Melbourne Ave, Desanto Wendy Convissar Michelle B; 11/16/20. $635,000
Cape May County
AVALON
283 19th St, Fox William E Maroulis Michelle; 11/2020. $2,150,000
205 69th St, Frutchey Brian C Trust&C Lash Inv Grp LLC; 11/2020. $2,085,000
247 29th St, Maroulis Michelle Dirks Erik W; 11/2020. $1,550,000
CAPE MAY
916 Queen St, Rabasca Albert Joseph Jr Lewis Daniel R; 11/2020. $530,000
101 S Lafayette St, Zehnder Christopher J Dillon Matthew; 11/2020. $430,000
1360C Wisconsin Ave, Lalli John D Farrell Beranrd J; 11/2020. $425,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
340 Cornelius Vanderbilt Road, Robinson James F Gallo Joseph; 11/2020. $75,000
870 CH-South Dennis Road, Focht John J Paynter Blaine J A; 11/2020. $385,500
Lot 16 Block 57, Kelly Janet P Fink Eric P; 11/20202. $81,900
LOWER TOWNSHIP
400 Holmes Ave, Hazell James T Stenger Christopher R; 11/2020. $330,000
105 Heidi Ave, White Russell W Tomkins John P; 11/2020. $289,000
10 Beachhead Drive, Ford Juliana Shaner Donald; 11/2020. $259,900
12 Locust Road, Hellinger Donald Dougherty Rosemary E; 11/2020. $252,000
Lot 5 Block 604, Wolf Karen F Gardy Kenneth G; 11/2020. $240,000
1105 Rose Hill Parkway, Bowman Ronald Jr Exr Kelly Loretta; 11/2020. $213,100
217 E Pacific Ave, Curtis Cory Crowley Michael D; 11/2020. $180,000
245 Pennsylvania Ave, English Edward W N L Matrucci Props LLC; 11/2020. $140,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
17 S Boyd St, Spiegel Stacy A Szczur Nicole; 11/2020. $270,000
206 Douglass Road, Lawson William Stewart Bruce; 11/2020. $267,500
69 Pierces Point Road, Callinan John F Thibodeau Brett; 11/2020. $1,735,000
4 Fairway Drive, Hanley Michael W Kelly Arijana; 11/2020. $550,000
15 Jaden Road, Liberty Desiree Barry Thomas F III; 11/2020. $425,000
4 Rosies Lane, Haber Penelope Jo Jengehino Susan A; 11/2020. $399,900
102 School House Lane, Wade John Genat Scott; 11/2020. $315,000
502 W Hampton Court, Kavanagh Susan H Exr O’Donnell Brittany; 11/2020. $310,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1900 Boardwalk, Radatti Peter V Waheed Aneesa; 10/2020. $280,000
644 W Pine Ave, Shortall Ronald Kretovich Francis J; 10/2020. $268,500
1000 Kennedy Drive, Pryor Daniel J Mento Dana; 10/2020. $255,000
109 New York Ave, Daley Michael P Angeloni Jeffrey J; 10/2020. $250,000
1100 New Jersey Ave Un 304, Cusack Richard T Medina Marisol; 10/2020. $245,000
104 W 17th Ave, Jett William Scott Moore Shaun; 10/2020. $241,000
607 Ohio Ave, Horn Raymond M Jr Fay Martin; 10/2020. $236,000
OCEAN CITY
3617-19 Central Ave, Sarajian Celia Cross Tracey E; 10/2020. $275,000
210 14th St, Devlin Michael K And N Inv LLC; 10/2020. $210,000
4900 Welsey Ave, Fathem LLC Fan George; 11/2020. $4,650,000
4813 Central Ave 1st Fl, Videon Spencer Todd Crandall Joseph; 11/2020. $2,030,000
47 Bay Road, Booth Richard L Deangelis Thomas; 11/2020. $1,850,000
2005 Haven Ave, Scarmuzza Robert J Gahman Martin D; 11/2020. $1,326,000
1400 Pleasure Ave, Martinides Jeffrey J Mc Glade Eric J; 11/2020. $1,250,000
616-618 6th St, De Caro Ernest M III Kyler Ean; 11/2020. $850,000
5560-62 Asbury Ave, Rudnik Barbara Mc Bride Michael; 11/2020. $845,000
35 Harbor Road, Dunn Eric S Campbell Patrick E Trust; 11/2020. $845,000
727 3rd St, Redd Christopher J Brown Kent Elliot; 11/2020. $845,000
2819 Bayland Drive, Gemmi Charles L III Borzell Howard E III; 11/2020. $815,000
5451 Asbury Ave Un B, Chase Andrew B Jr Mc Hugh Brian J; 11/2020. $720,000
5449 Asbury Ave Un A, Chase Andrew B Jr Mc Hugh Brian J; 11/2020. $695,000
17 A&B Central Road Un A, Zoll John Wilkers James D; 11/2020. $694,500
1923 Haven Ave, Vecchione W Timothy Robert Coste Inc; 11/2020. $660,000
4108 Central Ave #1, Reilly Robert Sindoni Christopher A; 11/2020. $630,500
401 First St, Hopf Wendy Trust&C Faust Creighton C III; 11/2020. $625,000
3325 Asbury Ave, Pearce Edith Mclaughlin James J; 11/2020. $584,900
400-02 37th St, Bunting Thomas III D’Agostino James; 11/2020. $570,000
305 31st St, Decesaris Anthony Loughlin Christopher E; 11/2020. $569,900
101 E Atlantic Ave Un A 1st Fl, Martino Joseph A Brown Douglas W; 11/2020. $522,500
1466 Asbury Ave, Lysinger Donald Jr Honeywell Jean Zhang; 11/2020. $510,000
3713 Oxford Lane, Barbagli Sam E Vanderslice Henry D III; 11/2020. $442,076
1761 West Ave 1st Fl, Mc Grath John Traynor Johnathan; 11/2020. $440,000
100 Easterly Drive, Polt Robert Rosato Robert A; 11/2020. $419,000
SEA ISLE CITY
16 62nd St, 1662 LLC Fazio Mary Catherine; 11/2020. $1,900,000
17 64th St, Slothoff Priscilla A Less Richard; 11/2020. $1,650,000
11 55th St North, Shields Darlene G Fisher Daniel; 11/2020. $1,495,000
5605 Pleasure Ave North Un, Miller Jason Reyle John J; 11/2020. $1,475,000
337 93rd St, Galanaugh Timothy J Front St B61 LLC; 11/2020. $1,450,000
STONE HARBOR
160 103rd St, 160 103rd St LLC Stute Living Trust; 11/2020. $3,872,500
276 103rd St, Moore Jane E Mcmahon Christopher S; 11/2020. $2,650,000
277 94th St West, Larkin Thomas M Shivers Thomas P; 11/2020. $1,700,000
230 111th St, Faw Patricia T Est Battaglini Mark T; 11/2020. $1,200,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
10 Cedar Hollow Court, Healy Joseph P III Dunn Brian D; 11/2020. $790,000
3 W Ventnor Ave, Scafario Joseph A Foley Michael K; 11/2020. $515,000
36 Arrowhead Trail, La Ferriere Travis Tozour Lewis J Jr; 11/2020. $440,000
7 Lake Corson Lane, Meckert Karl V Mc Caffrey Hugh; 11/2020. $435,000
35 California Road, Durkin Mary Himstedt Clayton; 11/2020. $367,000
33 Sunset Drive, Turner David R Levin Michael Boyd; 11/2020. $360,000
9 Bayaire Road, Hansen Jonathan Araujo Everett; 11/2020. $355,000
WILDWOOD
301 E Pine Ave Un 1A, Ryan Thomas P Noti James; 11/2020. $339,000
303 E Montgomery Ave #D, Petz Thomas A Gallagher Franklin R; 11/2020. $335,000
4302 Susquehanna Ave Un A, Magilton Joseph M Pirrone Mark; 11/2020. $329,900
407 W Hildreth Ave, Folk Dawn L Matthews Richard J; 11/2020. $275,000
219 E Spencer Ave, Felici Roseann Exr Campbell Charles M III; 11/2020. $254,000
326 W Poplar Ave, Tower Dbw Reo V LLC Jcm Dev LLC; 11/2020. $135,000
428 W Andrews Ave, Howard Lawrence Pokergolf23 LLC; 11/2020. $135,000
4508 Atlantic Ave, Leo Gerard Maurice Caputo Frank; 11/2020. $100,500
206 E Magnolia Ave, Gimello Stephen Zeak Mark A; 11/2020. $317,000
5301 Ocean Ave, Galasso Una Metternich Christopher; 11/2020. $287,000
312 E Hand Ave #15, Hoffner Bradford Davidson Joshua H; 11/2020. $265,000
404 W Maple Ave, Ynb Properties LLC 609 Mgmt LLC; 11/2020. $240,000
WILDWOOD CREST
112 B E Farragut Ave, Rowles Lawrence Kober Stephen; 11/2020. $699,900
120 W Morning Glory Ave, Pedone Michael A Buerger Nicholas V; 11/2020. $600,000
113 W Fern Road, Cape Real Estate Devs LLC Fusco Thomas J; 11/2020. $569,900
300 Columbine Road, Simone Jennifer Exr&C Deane Joseph; 11/2020. $468,000
206 E Rambler Road Un 206, Gruber Ryan Giammaruti James; 11/2020. $368,000
106 E Syracuse Ave, Dunlap Gary P Berndlmaier Eric; 11/2020. $360,000
104 E Rambler Road Un A, Ulrich Dolores Kotler David C; 11/2020. $231,250
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 307, Sukkarieh Michael Todaro Ursula Giovanna; 11/2020. $188,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
81 N Burlington Road, 9/1/2020. $92,000
379 Indian Ave, 9/1/2020. $112,000
16 Fairview Ave, 9/1/2020. $40,000
456 Colfax St, 9/1/2020. $40,000
47 Edwards Ave, 9/1/2020. $40,000
482 Coral Ave, 9/3/2020. $100,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
219 Fern Road, 9/4/2020. $124,000.
1826 Main St, 9/10/2020. $17,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
160 & 162 New Jersey Ave, 9/3/2020. $51,000
483 Hickman Ave, 9/14/2020. $32,500
61 Creek Ave, 9/17/2020. $75,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
342 Reeves Road, 9/15/2020. $205,000
651 Fordville Road, 9/17/2020. $47,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
9 Nestler Road, 9/1/2020. $143,500
48 Beebe Run Road, 9/8/2020. $164,500
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3828 Cedarville Road, 9/1/2020. $198,000
Sawn Ave, 9/18/2020. $20,000
MILLVILLE
708 Shar Lane Blvd, 9/1/2020. $155,000
319 S 4th St, 9/1/2020. $60,000
526 N 6th St, 9/1/2020. $40,000
309 South 5th St, 9/1/2020. $3,500
1506 Fairton Road, 9/2/2020. $168,000
2407 Holly Drive, 9/2/2020. $195,000
428 Rieck Ave, 9/2/2020. $150,000
1204 Geissel Drive, 9/3/2020. $174,000
904 N 5th St, 9/3/2020. $43,100
21 Emily Drive, 9/3/2020. $230,000
3 Porreca Drive,9/3/2020. $190,000
41 Inglewood Ave, 9/3/2020. $230,500
115 Tulip Road, 9/4/2020. $20,000
815 N High St, 9/4/2020. $40,000
9/4/2020. $40,000 306 Menantico Ave,
10 S 10th St, 9/4/2020. $131,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
39 Chestnut Road, 9/3/2020. $308,500
999 Columbia Highway, 9/10/2020. $145,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
15 Partridge Court, 9/3/2020. $280,000
5 Partridge Court,9/9/2020. $150,000
VINELAND
2919 Wynnewood Drive, 9/1/2020. $41,811
2102 E Oak Road Unit N4, 9/1/2020. $155,000
2139 E Chestnut Ave,9/1/2020. $116,000.
2514 London Lane, 9/2/2020. $400,000
1510 Rossevelt Blvd, 9/2/2020. $79,000
686 W Walnut Road, 9/2/2020. $135,000.
584 Sandy Court, 9/2/2020. $252,000
1170 Holmes Ave, 9/3/2020. $199,500
1477 Nylund Ave, 9/3/2020. $203,000
749 S Eighth St, 9/3/2020. $142,000
4605 Bernard Road,9/8/2020. $230,000.
1349 Nelson Ave, 9/8/2020. $161,500
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
3 East 6th St, 9/2020. $625,000
1902 Bayview Ave, 9/2020. $750,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
38 Tiller Drive, 9/2020. $164,500
11 Ivy Court, 9/2020. $170,000
34 Bowline St, 9/2020. $177,000
63 First St, 9/2020. $185,000
BEACH HAVEN
400 W Leeward Ave, 9/2020. $1,350,000
221 Holyoke Ave, 9/2020. $1,810,000
319 5th St,, 44090,
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Pershing Ave, 9/2020. $16,000
2518 Anvil Road, 9/2020. $24,000
2523 Anvil Road, 9/2020. $24,000
805 Harbor Road, 9/2020. $63,133
1613 Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $75,000
912 Calvin St, 9/2020. $81,000
324 Eleanor Road, 9/2020. $110,000
1007 Kanoehe Drive, 9/2020. $130,000
408 Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $130,000
906 Sarasota Drive, 9/2020. $130,000
1401 Ka Lae Drive, 9/2020. $140,000
234 Alqgonquin Trail, 9/2020. $140,000
315 Yorktown Drive, 9/2020. $148,389
948 Capstan Dricw, 9/2020. $160,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
35 E07 Sunset Blvd, 9/2020. $95,000
1405 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $460,000
14 East Sand Dune Lane, 9/2020. $466,005
14 W Harrington Ave, 9/2020. $580,000
3 Steven Ave, 9/2020. $612,500
8 East Mermaid Lane, 9/2020. $662,500
11 E 21st St, 9/2020. $665,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
86 Bonita Road, 9/2020. $19,000
74 Bonita Road, 9/2020. $52,000
104 5th St, 9/2020. $137,000
208 Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $144,300
91 Adriatic Ave, 9/2020. $151,305
13 Skippers Blvd, 9/2020. $180,000
SHIP BOTTOM
1615 Central Ave Unit 1b, 9/2020. $495,000
333 W 18th St, 9/2020. $565,000
101 W 9th St, 9/2020. $565,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
14 Clara Road, 9/2020. $66,369
8 Cranberry Road, 9/2020. $79,900
11b Walnut Road, 9/2020. $85,000
2 Cranberry Road, 9/2020. $91,000
119 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $109,500
156 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $109,500
157 Bradshaw Drive, 9/2020. $109,500
153 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $109,500
164 Bradshaw Drive, 9/2020. $109,500
52 Sycamore Road, 9/2020. $127,000
SURF CITY
353 N 4th St, 9/2020. $400,000
1117 North Long Beach Blvd Unit A, 9/2020. $445,000
2307 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $502,425
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
280 N 15th St, 9/2020. $580,000
245 N 17th St, 9/2020. $650,000
713 North Barnegat Ave, 9/2020. $749,900
TUCKERTON
702 Lady Slipper Court, 9/2020. $144,900
404 Ibis Court, 9/2020. $146,000
545 West Main St, 9/2020. $155,000
326 Bay Avenue, 9/2020. $182,500
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.