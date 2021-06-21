 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

8 N Florida Ave, Nirabash Usa Inc Ruivo Octavio; 04/06/21. $235,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3101-1, Nurnberger Andrew C Meli John T Jr; 04/06/21. $307,500

101 S Plaza Place #608, Rabben Robert G/Tr/Tr Baker Bonnie; 04/08/21. $159,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2510-1, Beyond The Sea Ac Llc Baer Phillip; 04/08/21. $320,000

121 S Wilson Ave, Lewis Jonathan Baker Kenneth S; 04/09/21. $185,000

4710 Ventnor Ave, Glucktamy Colanzikathleen T; 04/09/21. $330,000

101 S Plaza Place Unit 1404, Feingold Living Tr Stein Miriam B/Exr; 04/09/21. $340,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 2604, Scannapieco Alycia Jasinskikaren L; 04/09/21. $460,000

101 S Plaza Unit 403, Tehrani Massoud B Frankel Lenore/Atty; 04/12/21. $300,000

16 S Rhode Island Ave Unit B 16, S Rhode Island Ave Unit B Llc Mcdonough James D/Heir; 04/14/21. $75,000

BRIGANTINE

100 13th St No Unit 213, Foster Patrick Shoosmith Melissa A; 04/06/21. $198,500

11 Collette Circle, Kuharik Hannah Ryder Elizabeth/Exrx; 04/06/21. $285,000

4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit A, Kehr Emily Sacks Patricia; 04/06/21. $285,000

901 Sarazen Road, Azzaro Nicholas D Shugarts Lee Ann; 04/06/21. $342,500

1404 E Beach Ave, Vitio Anthony Ketielberger Stephen J; 04/06/21. $599,900

3717 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Beach Life Prop Llc Eichman W Paul; 04/06/21. $685,000

4500 W Brigantine Blvd Unit 1311, Maddi Lois Mcquillan Kathleen; 04/07/21. $195,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

244 Boston Ave, Lukyanov Eduard Grammer Kayla C; 04/15/21. $152,000

546 Buffalo Ave, Klrk Tlmothy A Ahmed Ishtiaq; 04/16/21. $139,900

215 Philadelphia Ave, Antoine Natacha Huffstickler James; 04/19/21. $285,000

728 Baltimore Ave, Crowthers Dennis,-Jr Williams Richard III; 04/22/21. $235,000

200-202 Chicago Ave, Nj Holding Group Llc Fuentes Roger Osorto; 04/23/21. $115,000

04 Beethoven St, Morales Angel L Jr Scardilli Nathan P; 04/26/21. 3$175,000

529 Chicago Ave Lane, Nancy Mattle Maureen; 04/29/21. $125,900

142-144 Philadelphia Ave, Irene Montoya Movement New Life In Christ Inc; 04/30/21. $110,000

616 Philadelphia Ave, Jamiro Homes Llc Klein Barbara Eileen/Admrx; 04/30/21. $121,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6235 West Jersey Ave, Nammour Loura Nammour Issa; 04/07/21. $160,0000

322 Superior Road, Begum Nazma Giordano John; 04/07/21. $325,000

6315 Mill Road, Thin Blue Line Renovation Llc Riddle Jacqueline N; 04/08/21. $110,000

1105 Carlisle Road, Fongsikw Pickmryant; 04/08/21. $240,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

54 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Velasquez Banegas Gresil Viviana Iacono Angela M; 04/06/21. $124,000

733 Cheltenham Ave, Jaspejose M Mcgrattan Stephanie; 04/06/21. $185,000

533 S Fourth Ave, Tamagnini Denise Kirby Joshua; 04/06/21. $215,000

57 Navajo Court Unit 57, Almeyda Luis A Par 41nv Group Llc; 04/07/21. $100,000

507 Salem Way, Fortunato Mario Johnson Philip Bruce; 04/07/21. $229,900

58 Colonial Court, Vanyo Fletcher Masterson William P; 04/08/21. $72,000

244 E Ridgewood Ave, Allen Phillip Home Renovations Specialists Llc; 04/08/21. $183,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

78 Galleria Drive, Powell Angell Nvrinc; 04/08/21. $295,740

2719 Canyon Court, Stradford Lloyd Saiauskie Nicole; 04/09/21. $131,500

6314 Lance Ave, Black Christopher Cornew Aline; 04/09/21. $202,101

1550 Brook Court, Hernandez Carmen M Mason James J; 04/09/21. $220,000

4342 Township Ave, Fleming Justin J Didonato Ryan; 04/09/21. $259,000

556 Gravelly Run Road, Peterman Howard Devinney Allison M; 04/09/21. $460,000

LINWOOD

550 Central Ave Unit M 11 Constitution Court, Fox Jordan Nickelsberg Ruth A; 04/07/21. $195,000

2203 Brighton Ave, Stiefeljustin Barag Michael; 04/09/21. $306,0000

MARGATE

35 N Clarendon Ave, Wolf Neilh Savran Steven; 04/05/21. $875,000

7401bayshore Drive, Romano Julynn T Mortellite William A; 04/05/21. $1,740,000

9415 Pacific Ave Unit 31, Hourmouzis Hannah Lynn Cygielman Dominique; 04/06/21. $129,000

9010 Atlantic Ave #217, Buemi Christopher J Nasshorn Patricia; 04/06/21. $200,000

PLEASANTVILLE

808 W Ashland Ave, Jcmd Holdings Llc Horsley Neill; 04/15/21. $86,000

3 E Park Ave, Fuster Santana Rafael Husaeen Iqbal; 04/15/21. $130,000

25 E Ashland Ave, Cruz Rivera Exequiel Sosa Merito Whitney A; 04/15/21. $165,000

18 Martin Luther King Ave, Cfs Operations Inc Charity League; 04/16/21. $75,000

101w Wright St, Abdullah Jazzmin L Lopez Ocampo Jennifer; 04/20/21. $177,000

SOMERS POINT

10 Woodlawn Ave, Direnzirobert Stevanus David B; 04/09/21. $100,000

1702 Harbour Cove So, Guerrieirichard Falls Shane; 04/09/21. $489,900

424 Bethel Road, A Dream Steedle Roger; 04/12/21. $230,000

24 Gulph Mill Road, Bytheway James W Jr Gasperini Robert; 04/12/21. $269,000

205 Bala Drive, Pulice Louis Capasso Pamela H; 04/13/21. $319,000

50 Gulph Mill Road, Nichols James L Himstedt Clayton K; 04/15/21. $251,500

VENTNOR

129 N Dudley Ave, 129 N Dudley Llc Shields Thomas G; 04/06/21. $257,500

6302 Fremont Ave, Lippman Sam Alcorn Ronald S; 04/06/21. $306,500

6115 Ventnor Ave, Doran John W Jr Bovaso James; 04/06/21. $980,000

222 N Oxford Ave, Spector David L Federa Gina M; 04/07/21. $194,0000

23 S Avolyn Ave, Larson Eric Finateri Megan; 04/07/21. $420,000

2 N Suffolk Ave, Schwartz Jeffrey Budman Gary; 04/07/21. $579,375

Cape May County

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

780 Route 47 So, Jarmix LLC Singh Manjit; 03/2021. $150,000

83 W Beaver Drive, Sandman Robert S Racusin Eric W; 03/2021. $96,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

35 Croydon Drive, Ehrenberg Frances Est Cerulo Erin M; 03/2021. $315,000

121 Edna Ave, Chapin Elizabeth A Est Prior David L; 03/2021. $310,000

321 Beechwood Ave, Aghakhani Maryam Pezick Patricia; 03/2021. $275,000

209 Orchard Drive, Fulk Pamela Gentilini Reef P; 03/2021. $250,000

9 Trotter Way, Troy James R Decker William; 03/2021. $245,000

30 Pennsylvania Ave, Davis Ruth Ann Young Colin Scott; 03/2021. $245,000

98 Shadeland Ave, Staub Michael J Denham Marisa; 03/2021. $213,210

5311 Shawcrest Road, Zaneri Barbara Shawcrest Wildwood LLC; 03/2021. $199,955

Lot 14 Block 274, Di Stefano Michael Raynor Kathleen; 03/2021. $199,900

422 E Tampa Ave, Djm Properties LLC Gale Jane Elizabeth; 03/2021. $182,500

Lot 21.01 Block 90, Housing And Urban Dev Hellinger Donald; 03/2021. $165,000

605-607 Lawnside Drive, Vb Holdings LLC Hamm Derrick Scott; 03/2021. $140,000

6 E Pacific Ave, Kammer Claudia R Ara Enterprises LLC; 03/2021. 5$75,820

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

430 Swainton Goshen Road, Dunham George W III Shute Connie; 03/2021. $300,000

27 Crest Road, Resch Frank Jr Trust Lavelle Camille T; 03/2021. $240,000

135 Springers Mill Road, Hackettt Michael C Sprigners Mill Props LLC; 03/2021. $175,000

19 Siegtown Road #6F, Duca Gregory Di Peso Teresa M; 03/2021. $152,000

1011 Route 9 So, Stites Edwin F Jr Budd Michael A; 03/2021. $145,000

12 Whiting Lane, Gilman George R Sr Decker William; 03/2021. $130,000

63 Route 47 N Birch 8, Amato Vincent Alfaro Samuel S Mayen; 03/2021. $55,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 1 Block 155, O’Neill Timothy Bass Gerard; 03/2021. $568,000

1500 Ocean Ave Un 1505, Schlottman Dennis L Guinan Lawrence A; 03/2021. $515,000

126 E 8th Ave, Boyle Shawn D Trust N.W. Assoc LLC; 03/2021. $460,000

313 E 19th Ave Un B, Costa John Foley Brian G; 03/2021. $455,000

333 E 12th Ave, Boucher Gerald Kelley Brendan; 03/2021. $425,000

216 Surf Ave Un 303, Yorlano Joseph G Exr De Maria Samuel Jr; 03/2021. $405,500

265 Seabreeze Court Un 301, Floody Edward Pettit Daniel; 03/2021. $359,900

OCEAN CITY

8 Bayonne Place, Lutes Gerard Levchuk Randy; 03/2021. $1,099,000

401 54th St, Mc Manus David S Pierce Richard H; 03/2021. $999,900

428-30 Wesley Ave, Yiu Joseph Dela Rosa Richard; 03/2021. $999,000

701-03 Central Ave Un A, Tomlinson Robert M Exr Benamar Ramzi; 03/2021. 1$980,000

913 Wesley Ave Un C, Percheron Properties LLC Koka Anish; 03/2021. $905,000

3706 Westminster Lane, Schlembach Michael Depaul Thomas J; 03/2021. $820,000

4527 Asbury Ave, Ansberry Mark Engeland Kimberly L; 03/2021. $819,000

5730 West Ave, Young Dorothy Ansberry Mark; 03/2021. $799,000

301 33rd St, De Meis Vincent Peruggia Fredrick; 03/2021. $765,000

112 Asbury Ave, Dibartolomeo Joel T 3 Young Sons LLC; 03/2021. $750,000

2504-06 West Ave Un 2506 2nd Fl, Paradise Thomas D Ryan William L; 03/2021. $706,000

2428-30 West Ave, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Edginton Eric; 03/2021. $695,000

5405 Bay Ave, Bordonaro Thomas Jr Fischer Morgan Andrew; 03/2021. $690,000

SEA ISLE CITY

8213 Sounds Ave, Bauz Karl F Linke Thomas E; 03/2021. $750,000

136 88th St, Santella Lazzaro J Shore Marketing LLC; 03/2021. $550,000

4600 Landis Ave Un 2D, Davis Robert Graham David; 03/2021. $106,375

325 46th Place, Dalrymple Angela Di Antonio Anthony; 03/2021. $41,905

UPPER TOWNSHIP

11 Hope Corson Road, Esteban Daleyne La Ferriere Travis; 03/2021. $225,000

109 N Lake Drive, Campbell Brian J Gambino Vincent J; 03/2021. $142,800

96 Point Road, Gambino Vincent J Constantine Michael J Sr; 03/2021. $130,600

WEST CAPE MAY

123 Sixth Ave, Lomax Charles D Croft Andrew; 03/2021. $915,000

322 Moore St, Hardy Marvin W Jr Satt Michael J; 03/2021. $699,000

316 Fourth Ave, Wooten Damon Jon Trust 316 Fourth Ave LLC; 03/2021. $360,000

316 Fourth Ave, Wooten Damon Jon Trust Strack James B; 03/2021. 360,000

WEST WILDWOOD

206 J Ave, Haldeman Scott E Coghlan Timothy Alan; 03/2021. $160,000

WILDWOOD

307 E Poplar Ave Un 201, Balraj LLC Witwick Robert; 03/2021. $349,000

229 E Lincoln Ave, Laughlin Alison L Kelly Kevin A; 03/2021. $330,000

104 E Poplar Ave Un 100, Squadrito Giuseppe Daddario Theodore J Jr; 03/2021. $324,000

3216 Hudson Ave, Kane Anna M Mercurio Harry J; 03/2021. $315,000

3101 Park Blvd, Villalobos Amaury Jr 330 Lafayette Pl LLC; 03/2021. $300,000

201 E Davis Ave Un 103, Henson John L Jr O’Malley Kimberly; 03/2021. $270,000

WILDWOOD CREST

420-24 E Louisville Ave Un 101, Sbaraglia Edward Glodek Dana Elizabeth; 03/2021. $490,000

130 E Palm Road, Dominelli Michael J Mc Shane Katherine D; 03/2021. $375,000

109 E Primrose Road, Somers John P Bennett John R; 03/2021. $365,000

99 W Myrtle Road, Biffoni Maria Terra Contracting LLC; 03/2021. $335,000

7203 Atlantic Ave Un 201, Vogdes Charles F Stebbns Charles L; 03/2021. $245,000

6308 New Jersey Ave, Bonner Eileen Nichols Virginia J; 03/2021. $235,000

6701 Atlantic Ave, Silvis Emily R Leung Shun Wang; 03/2021. $183,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Pirri Joseph V Downs Edward J; 03/2021. $157,500

126 E Cresse Ave Un 3, Kelly Michael Tait Bridget; 03/2021. $153,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News