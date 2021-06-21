How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
8 N Florida Ave, Nirabash Usa Inc Ruivo Octavio; 04/06/21. $235,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3101-1, Nurnberger Andrew C Meli John T Jr; 04/06/21. $307,500
101 S Plaza Place #608, Rabben Robert G/Tr/Tr Baker Bonnie; 04/08/21. $159,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2510-1, Beyond The Sea Ac Llc Baer Phillip; 04/08/21. $320,000
121 S Wilson Ave, Lewis Jonathan Baker Kenneth S; 04/09/21. $185,000
4710 Ventnor Ave, Glucktamy Colanzikathleen T; 04/09/21. $330,000
101 S Plaza Place Unit 1404, Feingold Living Tr Stein Miriam B/Exr; 04/09/21. $340,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 2604, Scannapieco Alycia Jasinskikaren L; 04/09/21. $460,000
101 S Plaza Unit 403, Tehrani Massoud B Frankel Lenore/Atty; 04/12/21. $300,000
16 S Rhode Island Ave Unit B 16, S Rhode Island Ave Unit B Llc Mcdonough James D/Heir; 04/14/21. $75,000
BRIGANTINE
100 13th St No Unit 213, Foster Patrick Shoosmith Melissa A; 04/06/21. $198,500
11 Collette Circle, Kuharik Hannah Ryder Elizabeth/Exrx; 04/06/21. $285,000
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit A, Kehr Emily Sacks Patricia; 04/06/21. $285,000
901 Sarazen Road, Azzaro Nicholas D Shugarts Lee Ann; 04/06/21. $342,500
1404 E Beach Ave, Vitio Anthony Ketielberger Stephen J; 04/06/21. $599,900
3717 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Beach Life Prop Llc Eichman W Paul; 04/06/21. $685,000
4500 W Brigantine Blvd Unit 1311, Maddi Lois Mcquillan Kathleen; 04/07/21. $195,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
244 Boston Ave, Lukyanov Eduard Grammer Kayla C; 04/15/21. $152,000
546 Buffalo Ave, Klrk Tlmothy A Ahmed Ishtiaq; 04/16/21. $139,900
215 Philadelphia Ave, Antoine Natacha Huffstickler James; 04/19/21. $285,000
728 Baltimore Ave, Crowthers Dennis,-Jr Williams Richard III; 04/22/21. $235,000
200-202 Chicago Ave, Nj Holding Group Llc Fuentes Roger Osorto; 04/23/21. $115,000
04 Beethoven St, Morales Angel L Jr Scardilli Nathan P; 04/26/21. 3$175,000
529 Chicago Ave Lane, Nancy Mattle Maureen; 04/29/21. $125,900
142-144 Philadelphia Ave, Irene Montoya Movement New Life In Christ Inc; 04/30/21. $110,000
616 Philadelphia Ave, Jamiro Homes Llc Klein Barbara Eileen/Admrx; 04/30/21. $121,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6235 West Jersey Ave, Nammour Loura Nammour Issa; 04/07/21. $160,0000
322 Superior Road, Begum Nazma Giordano John; 04/07/21. $325,000
6315 Mill Road, Thin Blue Line Renovation Llc Riddle Jacqueline N; 04/08/21. $110,000
1105 Carlisle Road, Fongsikw Pickmryant; 04/08/21. $240,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
54 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Velasquez Banegas Gresil Viviana Iacono Angela M; 04/06/21. $124,000
733 Cheltenham Ave, Jaspejose M Mcgrattan Stephanie; 04/06/21. $185,000
533 S Fourth Ave, Tamagnini Denise Kirby Joshua; 04/06/21. $215,000
57 Navajo Court Unit 57, Almeyda Luis A Par 41nv Group Llc; 04/07/21. $100,000
507 Salem Way, Fortunato Mario Johnson Philip Bruce; 04/07/21. $229,900
58 Colonial Court, Vanyo Fletcher Masterson William P; 04/08/21. $72,000
244 E Ridgewood Ave, Allen Phillip Home Renovations Specialists Llc; 04/08/21. $183,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
78 Galleria Drive, Powell Angell Nvrinc; 04/08/21. $295,740
2719 Canyon Court, Stradford Lloyd Saiauskie Nicole; 04/09/21. $131,500
6314 Lance Ave, Black Christopher Cornew Aline; 04/09/21. $202,101
1550 Brook Court, Hernandez Carmen M Mason James J; 04/09/21. $220,000
4342 Township Ave, Fleming Justin J Didonato Ryan; 04/09/21. $259,000
556 Gravelly Run Road, Peterman Howard Devinney Allison M; 04/09/21. $460,000
LINWOOD
550 Central Ave Unit M 11 Constitution Court, Fox Jordan Nickelsberg Ruth A; 04/07/21. $195,000
2203 Brighton Ave, Stiefeljustin Barag Michael; 04/09/21. $306,0000
MARGATE
35 N Clarendon Ave, Wolf Neilh Savran Steven; 04/05/21. $875,000
7401bayshore Drive, Romano Julynn T Mortellite William A; 04/05/21. $1,740,000
9415 Pacific Ave Unit 31, Hourmouzis Hannah Lynn Cygielman Dominique; 04/06/21. $129,000
9010 Atlantic Ave #217, Buemi Christopher J Nasshorn Patricia; 04/06/21. $200,000
PLEASANTVILLE
808 W Ashland Ave, Jcmd Holdings Llc Horsley Neill; 04/15/21. $86,000
3 E Park Ave, Fuster Santana Rafael Husaeen Iqbal; 04/15/21. $130,000
25 E Ashland Ave, Cruz Rivera Exequiel Sosa Merito Whitney A; 04/15/21. $165,000
18 Martin Luther King Ave, Cfs Operations Inc Charity League; 04/16/21. $75,000
101w Wright St, Abdullah Jazzmin L Lopez Ocampo Jennifer; 04/20/21. $177,000
SOMERS POINT
10 Woodlawn Ave, Direnzirobert Stevanus David B; 04/09/21. $100,000
1702 Harbour Cove So, Guerrieirichard Falls Shane; 04/09/21. $489,900
424 Bethel Road, A Dream Steedle Roger; 04/12/21. $230,000
24 Gulph Mill Road, Bytheway James W Jr Gasperini Robert; 04/12/21. $269,000
205 Bala Drive, Pulice Louis Capasso Pamela H; 04/13/21. $319,000
50 Gulph Mill Road, Nichols James L Himstedt Clayton K; 04/15/21. $251,500
VENTNOR
129 N Dudley Ave, 129 N Dudley Llc Shields Thomas G; 04/06/21. $257,500
6302 Fremont Ave, Lippman Sam Alcorn Ronald S; 04/06/21. $306,500
6115 Ventnor Ave, Doran John W Jr Bovaso James; 04/06/21. $980,000
222 N Oxford Ave, Spector David L Federa Gina M; 04/07/21. $194,0000
23 S Avolyn Ave, Larson Eric Finateri Megan; 04/07/21. $420,000
2 N Suffolk Ave, Schwartz Jeffrey Budman Gary; 04/07/21. $579,375
Cape May County
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
780 Route 47 So, Jarmix LLC Singh Manjit; 03/2021. $150,000
83 W Beaver Drive, Sandman Robert S Racusin Eric W; 03/2021. $96,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
35 Croydon Drive, Ehrenberg Frances Est Cerulo Erin M; 03/2021. $315,000
121 Edna Ave, Chapin Elizabeth A Est Prior David L; 03/2021. $310,000
321 Beechwood Ave, Aghakhani Maryam Pezick Patricia; 03/2021. $275,000
209 Orchard Drive, Fulk Pamela Gentilini Reef P; 03/2021. $250,000
9 Trotter Way, Troy James R Decker William; 03/2021. $245,000
30 Pennsylvania Ave, Davis Ruth Ann Young Colin Scott; 03/2021. $245,000
98 Shadeland Ave, Staub Michael J Denham Marisa; 03/2021. $213,210
5311 Shawcrest Road, Zaneri Barbara Shawcrest Wildwood LLC; 03/2021. $199,955
Lot 14 Block 274, Di Stefano Michael Raynor Kathleen; 03/2021. $199,900
422 E Tampa Ave, Djm Properties LLC Gale Jane Elizabeth; 03/2021. $182,500
Lot 21.01 Block 90, Housing And Urban Dev Hellinger Donald; 03/2021. $165,000
605-607 Lawnside Drive, Vb Holdings LLC Hamm Derrick Scott; 03/2021. $140,000
6 E Pacific Ave, Kammer Claudia R Ara Enterprises LLC; 03/2021. 5$75,820
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
430 Swainton Goshen Road, Dunham George W III Shute Connie; 03/2021. $300,000
27 Crest Road, Resch Frank Jr Trust Lavelle Camille T; 03/2021. $240,000
135 Springers Mill Road, Hackettt Michael C Sprigners Mill Props LLC; 03/2021. $175,000
19 Siegtown Road #6F, Duca Gregory Di Peso Teresa M; 03/2021. $152,000
1011 Route 9 So, Stites Edwin F Jr Budd Michael A; 03/2021. $145,000
12 Whiting Lane, Gilman George R Sr Decker William; 03/2021. $130,000
63 Route 47 N Birch 8, Amato Vincent Alfaro Samuel S Mayen; 03/2021. $55,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 1 Block 155, O’Neill Timothy Bass Gerard; 03/2021. $568,000
1500 Ocean Ave Un 1505, Schlottman Dennis L Guinan Lawrence A; 03/2021. $515,000
126 E 8th Ave, Boyle Shawn D Trust N.W. Assoc LLC; 03/2021. $460,000
313 E 19th Ave Un B, Costa John Foley Brian G; 03/2021. $455,000
333 E 12th Ave, Boucher Gerald Kelley Brendan; 03/2021. $425,000
216 Surf Ave Un 303, Yorlano Joseph G Exr De Maria Samuel Jr; 03/2021. $405,500
265 Seabreeze Court Un 301, Floody Edward Pettit Daniel; 03/2021. $359,900
OCEAN CITY
8 Bayonne Place, Lutes Gerard Levchuk Randy; 03/2021. $1,099,000
401 54th St, Mc Manus David S Pierce Richard H; 03/2021. $999,900
428-30 Wesley Ave, Yiu Joseph Dela Rosa Richard; 03/2021. $999,000
701-03 Central Ave Un A, Tomlinson Robert M Exr Benamar Ramzi; 03/2021. 1$980,000
913 Wesley Ave Un C, Percheron Properties LLC Koka Anish; 03/2021. $905,000
3706 Westminster Lane, Schlembach Michael Depaul Thomas J; 03/2021. $820,000
4527 Asbury Ave, Ansberry Mark Engeland Kimberly L; 03/2021. $819,000
5730 West Ave, Young Dorothy Ansberry Mark; 03/2021. $799,000
301 33rd St, De Meis Vincent Peruggia Fredrick; 03/2021. $765,000
112 Asbury Ave, Dibartolomeo Joel T 3 Young Sons LLC; 03/2021. $750,000
2504-06 West Ave Un 2506 2nd Fl, Paradise Thomas D Ryan William L; 03/2021. $706,000
2428-30 West Ave, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Edginton Eric; 03/2021. $695,000
5405 Bay Ave, Bordonaro Thomas Jr Fischer Morgan Andrew; 03/2021. $690,000
SEA ISLE CITY
8213 Sounds Ave, Bauz Karl F Linke Thomas E; 03/2021. $750,000
136 88th St, Santella Lazzaro J Shore Marketing LLC; 03/2021. $550,000
4600 Landis Ave Un 2D, Davis Robert Graham David; 03/2021. $106,375
325 46th Place, Dalrymple Angela Di Antonio Anthony; 03/2021. $41,905
UPPER TOWNSHIP
11 Hope Corson Road, Esteban Daleyne La Ferriere Travis; 03/2021. $225,000
109 N Lake Drive, Campbell Brian J Gambino Vincent J; 03/2021. $142,800
96 Point Road, Gambino Vincent J Constantine Michael J Sr; 03/2021. $130,600
WEST CAPE MAY
123 Sixth Ave, Lomax Charles D Croft Andrew; 03/2021. $915,000
322 Moore St, Hardy Marvin W Jr Satt Michael J; 03/2021. $699,000
316 Fourth Ave, Wooten Damon Jon Trust 316 Fourth Ave LLC; 03/2021. $360,000
316 Fourth Ave, Wooten Damon Jon Trust Strack James B; 03/2021. 360,000
WEST WILDWOOD
206 J Ave, Haldeman Scott E Coghlan Timothy Alan; 03/2021. $160,000
WILDWOOD
307 E Poplar Ave Un 201, Balraj LLC Witwick Robert; 03/2021. $349,000
229 E Lincoln Ave, Laughlin Alison L Kelly Kevin A; 03/2021. $330,000
104 E Poplar Ave Un 100, Squadrito Giuseppe Daddario Theodore J Jr; 03/2021. $324,000
3216 Hudson Ave, Kane Anna M Mercurio Harry J; 03/2021. $315,000
3101 Park Blvd, Villalobos Amaury Jr 330 Lafayette Pl LLC; 03/2021. $300,000
201 E Davis Ave Un 103, Henson John L Jr O’Malley Kimberly; 03/2021. $270,000
WILDWOOD CREST
420-24 E Louisville Ave Un 101, Sbaraglia Edward Glodek Dana Elizabeth; 03/2021. $490,000
130 E Palm Road, Dominelli Michael J Mc Shane Katherine D; 03/2021. $375,000
109 E Primrose Road, Somers John P Bennett John R; 03/2021. $365,000
99 W Myrtle Road, Biffoni Maria Terra Contracting LLC; 03/2021. $335,000
7203 Atlantic Ave Un 201, Vogdes Charles F Stebbns Charles L; 03/2021. $245,000
6308 New Jersey Ave, Bonner Eileen Nichols Virginia J; 03/2021. $235,000
6701 Atlantic Ave, Silvis Emily R Leung Shun Wang; 03/2021. $183,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, Pirri Joseph V Downs Edward J; 03/2021. $157,500
126 E Cresse Ave Un 3, Kelly Michael Tait Bridget; 03/2021. $153,000
