Atlantic County
ABSECON
13 Ables Run Drive, Fevola Anthony J Goble Jane L; 06/03/20. $185,500
196 Bayview Drive, Ttk Re Entrp Llc Ambrosia Joseph W; 06/09/20. $196,000
ATLANTIC CITY
6 Schooner Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Pressley Tony W; 06/02/20. $99,000
8 Clipper Court, Ricci Dennis M/Exrx He Wei; 06/02/20. $105,000
101 S Plaza Pl #606, Caplan Lorrie Plaza 606 Llc; 06/03/20. $130,000
21 S California Ave, Nguyen Long V Tran Parker;06/03/20. $85,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 608, Levin Stephen Burke Bronwyn; 06/04/20. $72,000
3101 Boardwalk, Duff Joseph Roccisano Patricia; 06/04/20. $260,000
29 Anchorage Court, Odonnell Susan Us Bank Tr Na; 06/08/20. $145,000
BRIGANTINE
8 12th St No, Anyzek Edmund E Kaleck Robert; 05/11/20. $675,000
345 35th St So Unit 345b, Giacobbe Frank J Polkowski Edward; 05/12/20. $390,000
31 Sailfish Drive, Jjb Group Inc Wilmington Savings Fund Socierty Fsb; 05/15/20. $236,100
54 Delmar Drive, Robinson Michael Cordero Loretta; 05/15/20. $89,000
151 Sheridan Square Unit A, Marchok Christopher Robert Davis Charles E IV; 05/18/20. $290,000
16 Shipmaster Drive, Mccullough Shawn Arndt Thomas A Jr; 05/18/20. $350,000
4209 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Voss Harry A/Exr Pascarella Celeste; 05/18/20. $160,000
918 N Shore Drive, Arndt Thomas A Jr Celano Raffaela/Exr&Tr; 05/18/20. $500,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
508 Wildwood Ave, Dellomo Anthony Wright Emily R; 05/01/20. $158,000
3608 Oak Road, Stabile Matthew Papadopoulos Lisa A; 05/06/20. $331,500
321 Lincoln Ave, Larriu Robert Capabianco Frank W Exr; 05/12/20. $160,000
129 Colin Road, Williams James Skorupski Eugene; 05/14/20. $132,500
CORBIN CITY
218 Main St, Nll Fuel Llc Corbin City Gas Llc; 05/15/20. $365,000
107 Aetna Drive, Barsuglia Maurice A Jr Whatley Edward; 06/12/20. $300,000
427 Harding Lane, Marx Frederick B Clermont Homes Llc; 06/19/20. $192,500
EGG HARBOR CITY
511 Liverpool Ave, Fernandez Christy Loveland Todd M; 05/14/20. $124,000
514 Cincinnati Ave, Mckenna Alba Manger Jamie L; 05/19/20. $92,785
1712 London Ave, Oloughlin Emily Dr Horton Inc Nj; 05/27/20. $204,290
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
8010 English Creek Ave, Goda Ferenc Watkins Michele L Admr; 05/19/20. $138,000
2545 Tremont Ave, Mcvey Kristen F Us Bank Tr Na; 05/20/20. $112,000
126 Ontario Ave, Yacoubian George S Sj Holdings 1 Llc; 05/21/20. $240,500
11 Copper Ridge Circle, Manushi Geralda Jca Abreu Llc; 05/22/20. $243,000
286 Pine Ave, Stone Toby Ruggeri Nancy C Exrx; 05/22/20. $255,000
31 Lacosta Drive, 21st Mortgage Corp Hernandez Nancy; 05/22/20. $219,000
171 Heather Croft, Bloh Timothy J Mehirdel Izzatullah; 05/26/20. $87,000
41 Pebble Beach Drive, Raffo Karen Mccarthy Family Tr; 05/27/20. $348,850
7027 Fernwood Ave, Schwartz Lawrence US HUD; 05/27/20. $277,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
124 Cara Mia Lane, Rossetti Carolyn Marie Luna Cesar M; 05/27/20. $290,000
249 Father Keis Drive, Stanwood Howard C Atlantica Llc; 05/27/20. $95,005
356 Elton Lane, Wiser Patricia G Us Bank Tr Na; 05/27/20. $263,000
39 Cheshire Drive, Mastrola Perry Wojciechowicz Michael J; 05/27/20. $129,000
213 E Jimmime Leeds Road, Commercial Housing Edge Inc Lyndean Developers Llc; 05/28/20. $2,000,000
7 Londonderry St, Martin Jeffrey M Sorce Joseph; 05/28/20. $249,900
117 Ethan Lane, Plaud Jade Theuret Dean R; 05/29/20. $395,000
122 S Mannheim Ave, Castelli Michael V Gaupp Christian D; 05/29/20. $180,000
484 Country Club Drive, Singh Davinder Kaye Kenneth; 05/29/20. $335,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1566 John Adams Court, Bgrs Llc Hand Colin M; 05/08/20. $149,900
35 Renaissance Drive, Rolls Micah Gibson Michael W; 05/08/20. $265,000
4994 Laydon Court, Guy Jensyl Terry Shandra/Shff; 05/08/20. $80,000
51 Fox Hollow Drive, Adeyemi Bolanle O Gonzales Anthony; 05/11/20. $247,000
5218 Atlantic Ave, 5218 Property Llc Rubin Malka; 05/13/20. $6,000,000
6511 Rundle Ave, Bowen Jeanette M Hogan Joseph/Ind&Atty; 05/13/20. $252,500
2718 Grange Court, Cronin Alexandra N Rodriguez Carmen Jesenia; 05/15/20. $140,500
4672 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Welsh Brian Conover Sue Ellen/Atty; 05/15/20. $165,000
HAMMONTON
710 Campanella Drive, Leve Charles J Gunst Robert Joseph; 05/27/20. $260,000
54 Kay Drive, Porretta Daria C Dodimead Andrew J; 05/28/20. $229,000
161 Broadway, Tsi Properties Llc Front Door Real Estate Llc; $93,500
217 Jamestown Blvd, Mick Todd M Jr Baturin Danielle A; 05/29/20. $280,000
370 North St, Siligato Brian L Perry Joyce Tr; 05/29/20. $225,0000
LINWOOD
18 Ireland Ave, Coffey Robert C Nagle Kristi; 05/18/20. $520,000
J 10 Constitution Court, Campbell Helen A Scogno Frederick C/Atty; 05/18/20. $154,900
20 W Marvin Ave, Goldberg Shirley,-Tr,/Tr Phillip Antonia; 05/19/20. $175,000
209 E Arlington Ave, Fog Happens Family Llc Ponnappan Ravi Kumar; 05/20/20. $650,000
210 E Seaview Ave, Sj Hauck Prop Llc Belmont Capital Holdings Llc; 05/22/20. $155,000
808 Maple Ave, Bowen Gregory J Simko Mark; 05/22/20. $121,000
MARGATE
21 S Barclay Ave, Irons Custom Bldrs Inc Baylinson Florence/Heir; 05/14/20. $750,000
23 S Washington Ave Unit 2d, Slone Steven John Kofsky Stanton; 05/14/20. $625,000
8605 Winchester Ave, Mendes Dolly R Murphy Frank J; 05/14/20. $510,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 205, Teymour Mohamed Trentacoste Mark; 05/14/20. $260,000
306 N Vendome Ave, Scola John Merget William; 05/15/20. $450,000
416 N Lancaster Ave, Silver Tara L Baglivo Steven; 05/15/20. $1,250,000
601 N Douglas Ave, Scarcia Susan G Gagnon James H; 05/15/20. $415,000
31 Seaside Court, Patel Kush Nationstar Mortgage Llc; 05/18/20. $386,400
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1614, Primeau Kylie Teichholz Henry A; 05/18/20. $319,000
32 S Huntington Ave, Panico Jennifer Lees Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 05/19/20. $400,000
7 N Clermont Ave, Distell Gary Distell Judith; 05/19/20. $370,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
3526 Nesco Road, Trout Cody Mcginnis Gail E; 05/14/20. $195,000
501 Fifth Ave, Taylor Scott B Demarco Barbara/Heir; 06/11/20. $195,000
4565 Pittsburg Ave, Coar Thomas F Affordable Maintenance And Home Improv Llc; 06/12/20. $214,000
NORTHFIELD
2313 Shepherd Drive, Clry Property Group Llc Compulink Corporation; 05/22/20. $145,000
2318 New Road Rear, Glenn Sky Copsey James J; 05/22/20. $212,000
1712 Shore Road, Nugent Kyle P Pattillo Canon G; 05/27/20. $292,500
207 Ridgewood Drive, Gallagher Timothy J Lightcap Kevin T; 05/29/20. $165,000
24 Wilson Drive, Bleznak Philip Rivas Properties And Inv Llc; 06/01/20. $275,000
715 Fuae Ave, Shoemaker Frank C Combs Michael P Jr; 06/02/20. $242,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1408 8th St, Loch Neal Tower Dbw Reo II Llc; 06/01/20. $149,990
314 Fernwood Ave, Bakersville Investment Group Llc R Morillo Llc; 06/02/20. $70,100
130 Princeton Ave, Feria Rodriguez Samari J US HUD; 06/03/20. $123,096
1111 Columbia Ave, Simons Michael A Vergara Tania A Arellano; 06/04/20. $137,500
332 Mallard Court, Campos Nicole Gonzalez Omayra I Cardona; 06/04/20. $165,000
SOMERS POINT
827 Bay Ave, Defelice Ronald Joseph Defelice Ronald J; 05/13/20. $240,000
18 Colwick Drive, Muller Ryan T Roselli Laurie Ann; 05/15/20. $190,000
43 Gulph Mill Road, 3 Young Sons Llc 1900 Capital Tr II; 05/18/20. $130,000
80 Greate Bay Drive, Passaretti Kathleen Lindacher John W; 05/18/20. $220,000
205 Bliss Ave, Sabella Dennis A Battaglia Robin L/Exrx; 05/22/20. $120,000
522 Rhode Island Ave, Adams Doug M Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc; 05/28/20. $204,000
215 W Meyran Ave, Schwartz Edward W Bailey Donna M; 06/03/20. $343,000
591 Marks Road, Deputter John J Sannino Robert; 06/04/20. $92,000
62 Defeo Lane, Germeil Gregory Uzzolino Joseph J; 06/08/20. $16,000
729 Shore Road, Guenkel Edward Tapp Dennis; 06/09/20. $324,900
131 S Ambler Road, Youngblood Joseph L Jr Haack Doris E/Exrx; 06/12/20. $205,000
137 Colwick Drive, Herrera Ana Spbala Llc; 06/12/20. $130,000
108 Bay Meadows, Argentieri Susan A Slaninka Susan C; 06/18/20. $170,000
VENTNOR
4800 Boardwalk Unit 1106, Spector Arthur/Tr Bagnell Mary Jane; 05/21/20. $174,000
25 S Surrey Ave Unit C4, Rapoport Chana Iaquinto Salvatore; 05/22/20. $100,000
112 S Dorset Ave, Close To The Breeze Llc Dorset Partners Llc; 05/26/20. $2,825,000
516 N Cambridge Ave, Pinto Michael Tavella Gary; 05/26/20. $525,000
812 N Cornwall Ave, Capone Stephen A Haines Laura; 05/28/20. $239,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1413 11th Ave, Perednas James A Jr Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 05/07/20. $78,000
24 Estelle Ave, Harrell Amanda Pollock Donald L Jr; 5/26/20. $194,900
Cape May County
AVALON
295 48th St, Watters Timothy J Hanlon John P; 07/2020. $1,400,000
310 40th St, 5110 Landis Ave LLC Maguire Jenine M; 07/2020.$1,425,000
CAPE MAY
1241 Lafayette St, Woehlcke Richard Trust Miller Steven C; 07/2020. $425,000
1087 Michigan Ave, Yesgosh George A Jr Fraga John P; 07/2020. $840,000
1621 Beach Ave, Mc Coy Carol Bradley Joseph; 07/2020. $915,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1502 Franklin Ave, Pannullo Joseph S Bieniek Joseph R; 06/2020. $360,000
1021 Wissahickon Ave, Wetherill Sidney H Rowling Susan; 06/2020. $610,000
29 Taylor Lane, Schumann Robert D III Bajoka LLC; 06/2020. $999,999
119 Cedardale Ave, Pennington Steven R Salasin Robert; 07/2020. $115,000
344 Evergreen Road, Larsen Christian R Adm Mcbride Daniel Jr; 07/2020. $143,000
605 Eldredge Ave, Rmbs Reo Holdings LLC Pleskonko Daniel J; 07/2020. $168,000
127 Shadeland Ave, Chandler Margery A Simpson Phillip M; 07/2020. $235,000
Lot 23 Block 496.18, Onorato Francis T Wyszynski Patrick; 07/2020. $235,000
125 E North Station Ave, Eakins Stephen A Sitton Jeffrey E; 07/2020. $292,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
112 Davis Road, Andre Properties LLC Craig Keith; 07/2020. $265,000
7 Dory Drive, Huber Beth A Hamilton Judith; 07/2020. $270,000
201 Hand Ave, Muetz Timothy Ian Crane Steven; 07/2020. $290,000
210 3rd Ave, Langford Gustav Moran Thomas; 07/2020. $380,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1466 Burleigh Ave, US Bank N A Trust Pakel Keith R Jr; 07/2020. $100,000
2101 New York Ave, Voellm Susan E Hannigan Thomas; 07/2020. $388,500
Lot 15 Block 278, Surf 260 LLC Guidetti Robert M; 07/2020. $535,000
509 E 15th Ave, Dunphy Robert Ewing Clare M; 07/2020. $549,000
1109 Ocean Ave, Murphy Raymond Scanlan Robert M; 07/2020. $565,000
OCEAN CITY
901 Ocean Ave, Colvin Corporation Kaufman Michael; 07/2020. $240,000
600 Pleasure Ave, Sassaman Donna L Forrest Zachary David; 07/2020. $276,000
215 Simpson Ave, Abbott Jane D Brogno Amanda E; 07/2020. $299,000
5216 Haven Ave, Padden Harry David Exr Caruso Annemarie; 07/2020. $500,000
203 Somerset Lane, Snider Robert Montgomery Lisa; 07/2020. $513,000
3839 Asbury Ave, Burns Joseph D Wagner Joseph; 07/2020. $535,000
SEA ISLE CITY
7901 Roberts Ave, Trainor Cathleen S Edwardi Frank P Jr; 06/2020. $1,100,000
1016 Landis Ave, Sleepy Shores LLC J F Builders Inc; 06/2020. $1,500,000
4001 Cini St South, Lochetta Nicholas J Ii Cardaci Mark A; 06/2020. $86,750
Lot 4 Block 68.02, Jobes Michael J Wood Kelly A; 06/2020. $105,852
STONE HARBOR
Lot 126 Block 93.04, Balloge William F Jr Morris Robert; 07/2020. $980,000
217 91st St, Pozda Frank J Est Wiener Marc D; 07/2020. $625,000
WEST CAPE MAY
149 Stimpsons Lane, Smith Kathryn Towne Janice W; 07/2020. $75,000
117 Third Ave, Cameron Michael Muldowney Brenda; 07/2020. $480,000
WEST WILDWOOD
535 W Maple Ave, Kennedy Linda M Roach Maureen; 07/2020. $297,000
600 North Drive, Lafferty Kevin S Danowitz David Alan; 07/2020. $198,000
WILDWOOD
131 E Wildwood Ave, Brennan Francis K Angheloiu Nicoleta; 06/2020. $274,900
4304 Ocean Ave, Dolhancryk Thomas Bink Bruce; 06/2020. $453,000
201 E Roberts Ave, Rzasa Richard Mc Nally Stephen; 07/2020. $239,900
125 E Maple Ave, Gallagher Kevin D Loper William; 07/2020. $252,500
225 E Rio Grande Ave Un B, Biunno-Valenzano Daria Ritz Nancy E; 07/2020. $261,000
Lot 1 Block 108, Connors Timothy C Barucky Jennifer E; 07/2020. $275,000
WILDWOOD CREST
406 E Stanton Road, Thurairajah Sivamohan Vucetaj Syzan; 07/2020. $530,000
Lot 17&18 Block 17, Hymanson Richard L Switaj Jonathan; 07/2020. $600,000
427 E Miami Ave, Moore Concetta Admin Perniciaro Amy; 07/2020. $120,000
5502 Atlantic Ave, Delco Property Invs LLC Schappell Kelsey E; 07/2020. $177,777
WOODBINE
273 Oak St, Feeney William J Jr Exr Mikalonis Michael J; 07/2020. $22,500
401 Longfellow St, Gallardo Monserrate Viera Nelson E Sr; 07/2020. $171,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
619 Irving Ave, Coba Inc, Hoehe Kyle; Hoehe Tyler; 6/2/2020. $85,000
290 W Commerce St Ext, Doroshuk Daniel, Gonzalez Leslie A; 6/2/2020. $175,000
178 Walnut St, Lore Richard E Jr, Quartuccio Dominick J; Quartuccio Dominick Jr; 6/5/2020. $50,000
160 Irving Ave, Pulman Darrin J, Drake Kenneth Eugene III; 6/5/2020. $58,000
296 Irving Ave, Turner Audrey Loder; Turner Ralph W Jr Gonzalez Enedino; Hernandez Guadalupe A; 6/5/2020. $15,000
492 Oxford St, Bushur Kermit W; Bushur Marlin, Gilman Johnnie; 6/5/2020. $180,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
5413 Briarwood Drive, Broschan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Stevenson Tommi L; 6/1/2020. $162,000
7118 Gum Court, Cfacc Llc, Chelius Daniel J; Dudley Jennifer P; 6/2/2020. $97,000
208 Dandelion Road, Cossaboon Clarissa W, Carter Travis L. 6/5/2020. $95,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
597 Morton Ave, Pc5reo Llc, Gordillo Alice; Gordillo Wilfredo; 6/1/2020. $18,000
573 Morton Ave, Blb Resources Inc; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Fayed Ibrahim; 6/5/2020. $36,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
1342 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Patel Jinesh; Patel Rakesh Aka; Patel Rakesh Harshadray Aka, Bautista Angel Jr; Sanchez Reyna Galindo; 6/1/2020. $168,000
52 Reeves Road, Hopkins Helen Atty; Pierce Marion By Atty, Robinson Lucille F; 6/2/2020. $20,500
392 Ramah Road, Wilson Alan S; Wilson Mary E, Cortez Sergio; 6/5/2020. $165,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
1078 Bridgeton Road, Hawk C Innovations Llc; Hawk Christopher, Clay Wallace R; Spisso Heather A; 6/4/2020. $150,000
61 Wible Drive, Wells Fargo Bank, Gc 168 Realty Llc; 6/8/2020. $80,500
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
77 Barretts Run Road, Willis Childrens Trust By Trust; Willis Howard J Jr Est; Willis Howard J Jr Trust; Willis Ian K Trust; Willis Nola D Est, Marshall Ashley L; Marshall Dean C Jr, 6/2/2020. $370,000
28 Holly Terrace, Mclaughlin Terri Aka Exec; Stanfa Norma L Est; Stanfa Peter Est By Exec; Stanfa Terri L Aka Exec, Gauntt Kody, 6/4/2020. $225,000
20 Meadow Wood Drive, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Parenti Vincent J Sr; 6/4/2020. $113,100
21 Oak Drive, Ingemi Barbara J Ind Exec; Ingemi Basil J Est By Exec, Errickson Bethany; Errickson Logan, 6/4/2020. $205,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
20 Ellen Lane, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc, 1772 East Oak Road Associates Llc, 5/14/2020. $125,000
16 Station Road, Hooper Allen E Est; Hooper Jasmin V, White Karen, 5/18/2020. $95,000
3305 Route 47, Wells Fargo Bank, Raiker Ryan Michael, 6/2/2020. $19,000
95 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Lcr Management Inc; Wilmington Reo Llc, Fowler Palmer A; Hairston Dawn, 6/2/2020. $12,000
10 Pine St, Colonial Savings, Garrison Boyd III;, 6/3/2020. $115,005
216 Carlisle Place Road, Souder Richard W Jr Exec; Souder Richard W Sr Est By Exec, Tactical Home Buyers Inc, 6/4/2020. $34,000
MILLVILLE
1010 Cedar St, Moss Robert, Rosario Lenen A, 5/22/2020. $152,000
311 W Race St, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Avena Adrian Llc, 5/19/2020. $51,500
515 Opal Road, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Paradigm Ventures Holdings Llc, 5/27/2020. $40,000
709 E Main St, Gehman Joshua; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Lsf9 Mortgage Holdings Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Caponey Llc, 5/28/2020. $33,500
803 Leonard Drive, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Resicap Lp Atty; Residential Capital Management Group Lp Fka; Simpson Nathan; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Figueroa Sandra, 5/29/2020. $129,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
96 Husted Station Road, Tkach Mariah; Tkach Stephen E, Sharpless Jennifer A, 6/1/2020. $214,500
11 Holly Lane, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Davy Gary, 6/2/2020. $105,000
7 Davis Drive, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Flagstar Bank By Atty, Nardone Chaun D; Nardone Laurie B, 6/4/2020. $76,000
442 Richards Road, Abdill Suzanne R Fox Exec; Fox Glendon W Sr Est By Exec; Fox Harold H Sr Est By Exec; Fox-Macleod Debra W Exec, Bifulco Brothers, 6/5/2020. $235,000
14 Thoroughbred Court, Highland Development Group Llc; Yanni Vince, Magnus Bradley; Magnus Kathryn, 6/5/2020. $255,000
VINELAND
1086 Woodcrest Drive, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate, Lopez-Rodriguez Julio N; Morales Noel, 5/14/2020. $139,000
1143 N East Ave, Kousmine Laura Catherine, Morales Santiago, 5/14/2020.$160,000.
87 Louisa Lane, Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc, Ara Enterprises Llc, 5/15/2020. $80,000
1189 Fairmount Ave, Heredia Lillian; Heredia Osvaldo E, Marrero Moises, 5/15/2020. $151,000
860 Cheltenham Drive, Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc By Atty; M&T Bank Atty, Patel Ghanshyam, 5/15/2020. $81,800
735 S Main Road Unit 32, Biagi Michael; Parkers Place Llc, Mendez Edna E, 5/15/2020. $125,000
58 W Laurel St, Gowdy Ingrid, Gonzalez Denis Umana; Mota Sandra, 5/19/2020. $162,000
38 S Valley Ave, Sima Barbara K, Abreu Gabriela Cruz; Espinal Jose L Colon, 5/20/2020. $145,000
211 Oaklawn Terrace, Ippolito Frank P Exec; Sterger Russell E Est By Exec, Acosta-Parsons Lauran J, 5/20/2020. $129,900
327 Old Forest Road, Hoffman Hilda Joyce Est By Exec; Hoffman Jindrich Est; Kohlmann Peter S Exec, Newcomb Jesse, 5/20/2020. $165,000
884 S Orchard Road, Assured Property Solutions; Black Phillip Jr, Andeliz Arcadio Jr; Andeliz Lidiane O, 5/20/2020. $181,900
830 E Landis Ave, Vineland Development Corp, Ghostlight Theatrical Productions Llc, 5/20/2020. $900,000
690 Fava Drive, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Patel Ghanshyam, 5/21/2020. $93,000
2128 W Korff Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Prime Investment Enterprises Llc, 5/21/2020. $112,875
981 N Korff Drive, Larriu Nolvert, Diaz Edwin, 5/21/2020. $158,000
14 Ewan Terrace, Vendor Resource Management; Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Navarro-Guifarro Cristhian; Vazquez-Cintron Kassandra, 5/21/2020 $100,000
