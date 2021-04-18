How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
357 N Shore Road, Bright Michael Glass Lynette; 02/01/21. $210,000
738 Ohio Ave, Romero Miguel A Higgins Peter Jr; 02/03/21. $256,000
BRIGANTINE
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S306, Cox Jason M Archer Christine Alyse; 01/28/21. $364,900
102 9th St No, Herndon Dorie Dugan Daniel P; 01/28/21. $849,000
73 Sailfish Drive, Savoia Donna/Admr Sroka Michael; 01/28/21. $195,000
600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 106, Seward Arthur Smith Charles A; 01/28/21. $532,000
209 Roosevelt Blvd So, Juillet Robert A Pendergast Thomas; 01/29/21. $500,000
212 4th St No Unit B, Meccariello Mark A Schwoebel William Grant; 01/29/21. $380,225
4621 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Rivera Mariela Tenaglia Vince; 01/29/21. $609,000
19 Surfside Road, Gloner James Doerr Sean; 01/29/21. $460,000
326 37th St So, 326 37th Llc Quad 37th Street Llc; 01/29/21. $625,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3201, Kuchinos David M Cuttic Charles Edward; 01/29/21. $420,000
1 Brighton Drive, Coiro Ronald D/Tr/Tr Contoudis James; 01/29/21. $879,000
4116 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Zeibari Gregory T Yearsley Reginald III; 01/29/21. $689,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
355 London Ave, Vissh Llc Zeldes Shraga; 02/01/21. $135,000
500 Cologne-Port Road, Sweiderk Christina Ettlinger Marie; 02/02/21. $340,000
402 Washington Ave, Schultz Jeremy Joseph Morgenweck Jeffrey J/Exr; 02/08/21. $133,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
201 Glenn Ave, Kaszas Paul Jr Alexandre Johnson; 01/29/21. $289,000
237 London Court, Barone Kristina N Matias Victor; 02/01/21. $103,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
103 Haverhill Court, Kaszas Paul Jr Jenkins Robert C; 01/29/21. $252,500
754 Fishers Creek Road, Dubitsky Cara Prendergast Stephanie J; 02/03/21. $93,000
90 Shawnee Place, Doherty Jemma T Chevere Nicole M; 02/03/21. $110,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
57 Galleria Drive, Castellon Christian L Nvr Inc; 01/26/21. $263,160
576 Park Road, Ulland Julie Novack Daniel T; 01/27/21. $268,000
2614 Boulder Court, Pentakis Loretta A Fava Lawrence J/Exr; 01/29/21. $143,000
4731 Boxwood Place, Yury Kang Kristy Rau Suzanne E; 01/29/21. $148,000
MARGATE
9415-19 Pacific Ave #40, Talarico Frank A Batycki Christine D; 01/28/21. $165,000
206 N Sumner Ave, Brand Brett K Glauser Larry; 01/29/21. $525,000
215 N Wilson Ave, Sannino Michael Mullen Craig P; 01/29/21. $430,000.00
NORTHFIELD
3106 Dolphin Ave, Hunter Gwendolyn Whittington Judy; 01/26/21. $109,900
7 Ridgewood Court, Mcdole Sean W Curry William C; 01/26/21. $310,000
415 Northfield Ave, Choudhury Hiren Mencia Olman; 01/27/21. $160,000
229 W Glencove Ave, Valenza Michael Hull Gregory W; 01/27/21. $162,500
1000 Second St, Derosa Joseph C Herbst Kelly A; 01/28/21. $248,000
107 W Rosedale Ave, Curry William C Alleva Kathy; 01/29/21. $254,500
VENTNOR
15 S Dudley Ave, General Glass Equipment Co Brestle Margaret; 01/29/21. $484,000
12 S Wissahickon Ave Unit 1, Becker Randi K/Tr Smyth John William; 01/29/21. $315,000
Cape May County
AVALON
141 65th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr 141 65th St LLC; 01/2121. $7,750,000
63 W 31st St, Higginson Robert Jackson Benjamin Francis; 01/2121. $2,595,000
156 17th St, Bdl Associates Lp Foley Thomas S; 01/2121. $2,523,000
65 E 28th St, Collins Jeffrey Mark S & R Beach House LLC; 01/2121. $2,250,000
300 79th St C-A5, Reitano Joseph F Doyle Kevin F; 01/2121. $740,000
CAPE MAY
517 Broad St, Clark Colleen M Quinn Siobhian M; 01/2121. $757,000
1520 New Jersey Ave, Bartlette Daniel F Muhr Joann; 01/2121. $345,000
1520 New Jersey Ave, Miller Robert A Trust Miller Michael; 01/2121. $230,100
1011 Lafayette St Un 103, Sutter Joseph G Gallo Jeffrey J; 01/2121. $225,000
1003 Stockton Ave, Divito Margaret Maguire Susan Gordon; 01/2121. $3,510,000
1409 New Jersey Ave, Mc Kenney Mary K St Germain Denise; 01/2121. $2,350,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
210 S Ravenwood Drive, Sacco Amelia Elliott Mark; 01/2121. $374,900
Lot 204 Block 120, Fannie Mae Pitts Brenda M; 01/2121. $285,000
147 Old Goshen Road, J M B Dev LLC Toland Thomjas; 01/2121. $266,000
626 Petersburg Road, Dkc Contractors LLC Pete House LLC; 01/2121. $68,000
24 Doe Drive, 01/2121. Rich Douglas M Dane Lynn Properties LLC; $175,000
755 Dennisville Road, Perilli Austin Exr Rpl Properties LLC; 01/2121. $135,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
5 N 12th St, Leusner Amy B Leusner Christopher Matthew; 01/2121. $158,000
142 Indian Trail, Wuerker Edward Gill Ranjit; 01/2121. $120,505
43 Route 47N, Suez Edward A Veneziano Todd D; 01/2121. $54,964
Golf Club Road, Dunkelberger-Tompkins Trust New Jersey State DEP; 01/2121. $41,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
513 E 7th Ave, Golden Thomas J Lewis Steven B; 01/2121. $170,000
528 6th Ave, Johnston Ruth Est Monaco Tycia; 01/2121. $95,000
403 Paradise Way, Paradise Cove LLC Foti Michael V; 01/2121. $926,900
400 Kennedy Drive Un 2, Ronnermann Drew P Su Joanne; 01/2121. $850,000
252 Seabreeze Court, Zwiercan Thomas Miller Eric J; 01/2121. $835,000
121 New York Ave, Myers Matthew J Trust Argus Property Group Lp; 01/2121. $500,000
329 E 11th Ave #200, Petersen Arthur W III Orsini Nancy; 01/2121. $435,000
1800 Ocean Ave Un 402, Garner Christopher S O’Donnell-Unruh Kimberly; 01/2121. $299,900
1100 New Jersey Ave Un 101, Mc Kee Maureen Scena Gerald D Jr; 01/2121. $260,000
404 W 17th Ave, Elwell Donna M Panetta Robert; 01/2121. $235,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Garner Christopher S Roussis John D; 01/2121. $210,000
432 E 19th Ave, Barrett James F Link Stephen; 01/2121. $143,000
134 Allen Drive Un 134B, Ariano Vincent P Crane Michael; 01/2121. $105,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 9 Block 3502, Donovan Pamela Kutz Angela F; 12/2020. $300,000
928 Welsey Ave, Lawless James P Williams Christopher Jordan; 12/2020. 928 Welsey Ave, $215,000
928 Wesley Ave, Maturo Raymond F III Williams Christopher Jordan; 12/2020. $203,210
43 Central Road, $Holland David M Holland Margaret A; 12/2020. 175,000
Lot 15 Block 903, Siek Andrew Jr Stortz Jeffrey; 12/2020. $126,000
1117 Bay Ave, $Dean Anthony J Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 12/2020. 105,000
827 Seacrest Road, Lawless Robert T Hawthorne Paul Bruce; 01/2121. $2,599,000
47 Arkansas Ave, Pellegrini Frank V Fiato Mark T; 01/2121. $2,290,000
1500 Wesley Ave, Daiagi Steven Van Wingerden Jacob; 01/2121. $2,025,000
5432 Central Ave Un 1, Icean City Dev Group LLC Strulson Michael; 01/2121. $1,349,000
815 St James Place, Lathrop Gary T Buchinski Gregory M; 01/2121. $1,300,000
25 Morningside Road, Sinz Joan R 25 Morningside LLC; 01/2121. $970,000
621-625 Bay Ave, Lamarrg Dev Corp 625 Bay Ave LLC; 01/2121. $950,000
26-28 Wesley Road, Lenhardt Joseph L Jr Martin John N; 01/2121. $747,900
5213-15 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl,Calabrese Anthony P Karibjanian George D; 01/2121. $740,000
58 Simpson Road, Ancharski Patrick Toppy Eric; 01/2121. $709,900
7 W 15th St, Moran Blanche E Trust Rjgvb LLC; 01/2121. $700,000
3929-31 West Ave Un A, wr Properties LLC Gebhart Christopher D; 01/2121. $665,000
Lot 5 Block 2002, Schaffer Jon A Zameito Steven; 01/2121. $620,000
4714 West Ave Un 4714, Gallagher Philip H Slover James J; 01/2121. $620,000
9 Wesley Road, Weiss Joseph P Wachter Adam; 01/2121. $615,000
9-11 Revere Place Un 9 1st Fl, Peak Grant A Lombardo Frank; 01/2121. $612,500
808 Parkridge Road, Taylor John R Solipaca Paul; 01/2121. $610,000
805 Second St, Watts Lawrence J Mondelli Jeffrey M;01/2121. $600,000
3809-11 West Ave Un A, Yudt Robert Russo David; 01/2121. $575,000
644 Pleasure Ave, Berenato John B Buker Donna; 01/2121. $559,900
1409 A West Ave, Tecza Elizabeth B Patel Sushil; 01/2121. $535,000
424 Battersea Road, Riney Daniel Edward Zoll John; 01/2121. $487,500
2936 Haven Ave, Magann Family LLC Gilardi David; 01/2121. $468,825
52 Wesley Road, Bird Dog Property LLC Atwell Richard Jr; 01/2121. $435,000
4428 West Ave First Fl, Hannig Richard T Williams Therese Mc Carthy; 01/2121. $395,000
1138 Bay Ave, Aronimink Properties LLC Dougherty Sean; 01/2121. $390,000
240 West Ave, Janto LLC Shop On West LLC; 01/2121. $375,000
842 Second St 3rd Fl, Dacylee Properties LLC Vallerschamp Scott; 01/2121. $358,000
1243 West Ave, Maloney Joseph Jones Russell; 01/2121. $356,500
3711 Westminster Lane, L2Jmo Associates LLC Theurer Harry F III; $350,000
3200 Bayland Drive, Malony Nelson Brunetti Lisa Trust; 01/2121. $343,686
901 Ocean Ave #319, De Rose Dean T Kaiserian Edward P; 01/2121. $251,000
845 A&B Park Place, Cleary Thomas J Cleary Thomas J; 01/2121. $250,000
1326 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Carchidi LLC Nguyen Donna; 01/2121. $195,000
920 Delancey Place, Ocean City Bolanos Luis Brown Joseph C; 01/2121. $2,675,000
1704-06 Boardwalk, Vanartsdalen Gerald Graham Bruce M; 01/2121. $2,095,000
2721 Central Ave, Vile Daniel J Anderson Robert J; 01/2121. $1,895,000
4710 Asbury Ave, Lappas Constantine T Halscheid Edward Fraser Jr; 01/2121. $1,550,000
3729 Central Ave, Fantini Michael A Trust Clark Rodger; 01/2121. $1,175,000
405-07 21St St Un A #405, Raffaele Michael A Adams Todd A; 01/2121. $1,175,000
904 Second St 2nd Fl, Sayward Kenneth E Tallia James Jr; 01/2121. $1,095,000
1502 Central Ave, Rehborn Randall A Devers Brian M; 01/2121. $1,060,000
1122 Wesley Ave Fl 2, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Anzidei Christopher M; 01/2121. $1,050,000
642 Pleasure Ave, Hawthorne Paul Bruce Hess Charles P; 01/2121. $975,000
322 West Surf Road, Schoen Edmund Yasser Rachel Miller; 01/2121. $975,000
3246-48 Central Ave, Reid Mildred Est Reid Michael Christopher; 01/2121. $909,000
3312 Central Ave, Modular Devs Nj LLC Doogan Daniel P; 01/2121. $885,000
812 Stenton Place, Thorpe Lynn Day Trust&C Vogel Robert; 01/2121. $880,000
888 Park Place Un A, Cameron Edwin W Flynn Susan Camille; 01/2121. $830,000
5550 Asbury Ave Un 2,Bauman Brian Joseph Hineman Glenn G Trust; 01/2121. $825,000
1227 Pleasure Ave 2nd Fl, Canazaro Michael Mcclintock John P; 01/2121. $775,000
809-11 Third St Un A, Jarvis Geoffrey C &C Gilbert Raymond J; 01/2121. $757,500
811 Fifth St 2nd Fl, Stone William Michelle’s House LLC; 01/2121. $735,000
1552 Asbury Ave, Han James Duke Brown Jennifer J; 01/2121. $730,000
2529 Bay Ave, Kronk Kenneth J Krebs Tricia Bonnie; 01/2121. $729,000
509 Merion Place, Michael N Galetta Props 339 LLC Yellow Galet House LLC; 01/2121. $715,000
836 First St Un B, Holmes Larry Jr Tyagi Kapil; 01/2121. $707,000
3209 Bayland Drive, Greto Victor Rainey Gerald R; 01/2121. $670,000
2912 Bayland Drive,Mc Garvey Franis J Jr Panichelli Anthony Michael; 01/2121. $650,000
312 Asbury Ave Un A, Binder Robert C Young Cathleen R; 01/2121. $647,000
5705-07 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Coll Michael Higgins James; 01/2121. $619,000
Lot 7 Block 2802, Newsham Bryce B Donaldson Jody D; 01/2121. $615,000
215 Clipper Drive, Donnelly Paul &C Bumsted Brian; 01/2121. $600,000
1462 West Ave, Treacy Michael F Tucci Paul F; 01/2121. $600,000
14 Atlantic Ave Un 14B, Bergman Karen Weber Fred; 01/2121. $582,500
3025-27 West Ave, Morgan Homestead Props LLC Kauffman Kevin; $577,500
3025-27 West Ave,Morgan Homestead Props LLC Lohoefer Robert L; 01/2121. $560,000
3604 Asbury Ave Un 1, Mc Master William Iatesta Thomas P; 01/2121. $560,000
3018 West Ave, Posluszny Stanley W Curcio Joseph G; 01/2121. $545,000
1008 Simpson Ave, Scattolini Steven D Odri Frank G Jr; 01/2121. $520,000
SEA ISLE CITY
9 76th St, Le Pera Robert W Lenahan R Sean; 01/2121. $960,000
7504 Landis Ave South Un, Scullin Francis Casey Iannelli Leonard; 01/2121. $875,000
126 76th St, Pittaoulis Nick Murray Michael A; 01/2121. $675,000
15 45th St West, Herzog Flavia M Liebel Flavia H; 01/2121. $545,000
222 42nd St, Spadafora Christina A Blow Marion; 01/2121. $485,000
244 Oak Lane, Sanchez Carmen Sanchez Carmen; 01/2121. $67,877
UPPER TOWNSHIP
38 E Vincent Ave, Loretta Enterprises LLC Anbari Kevin K; 01/2121. $615,000
8 Mc Donald Drive, Fenton Jessica M Randazzo Giuseppe Jr; 01/2121. $369,325
307 Route US 9, Mc Creesh Noel Mc Afee Megan; 01/2121. $350,000
516 Route 9 Un P-3, Kasper Mark A Wright Thurman M III; 01/2121. $18,000
WILDWOOD
233 E Spicer Ave Un B, Meintel Holdings LLC Calogero Vita R; 01/2121. $310,000
425 W Cedar Ave, Keyes Charles J Palush James M; 01/2121. $260,000
129 A West Schellenger Ave, De Stephanis Raymond D III Gray Albert W; $260,000
226-28 Wildwood Ave, Masterson Timothy Mc Court Mchael Q; 01/2121. $250,000
314 W Juniper Ave, Regan Stephen M Gallucci Christopher; 01/2121. $230,000
222 W Wildwood Ave, Kelly Michael Kaced Omar; 01/2121. $70,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
455 N Burlington Road, 2/1/2021, $125,000
254 Atlantic St, 2/10/2021, $160,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
6008-6012 Battle Lane, 2/1/2021, $27,500
7400 Magnolia Drive, 2/1/2021, $146,900
443 Fern Road, 2/3/2021, $12,500
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
482 East Ave, 2/3/2021, $75,000
49 New England Cross Road, 2/3/2021, $195,000
MILLVILLE
10 Holly Hills Court, 2/1/2021, $95,000.00
1101 Surrey Ave, 2/1/2021, $220,000.00
132 W Main St, 2/2/2021, $85,000.00
130 W Main St, 2/2/2021, $85,000.00
402 Briar Drive, 2/2/2021, $255,000.00
321-323 S 5th St, 2/3/2021, $99,000.00
905 F St, 2/3/2021, $164,500.00
12 Hawthorne Road, 2/3/2021, $167,000.00
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
2 Woodmont Circle, 2/1/2021. $167,900
30 Westward Drive, 2/1/2021. $240,000
125 Highway 77, 2/1/2021. $12,764,700
2006 Grant Ave, 2/3/2021. $160,000
145 Love Lane, 2/3/2021. $300,000
VINELAND
Northwest Blvd, 2/1/2021. $30,000
744 Strawberry Ave, 2/1/2021. $164,000
583 N Sixth St, 2/1/2021. $177,000
9 Ewan Terrace, 2/1/2021. $185,000
405 W Montrose St, 2/1/2021. $193,000
2802 Menantico Road, 2/1/2021. $195,000
1191 North East Ave, 2/1/2021. $231,000
485 Columbia Ave, 2/1/2021. $250,000
1386 Carmel Ave, 2/1/2021. $364,900
13 Arcadia Place Unit 1 & 2, 2/2/2021. $132,600
279 N Lincoln Ave, 2/2/2021. $164,000
1332 E Elmer Road, 2/2/2021. $235,000
319 Maurice River Parkway, 2/3/2021. $45,000
633 E Elmer St, 2/3/2021. $55,000
623 E Cherry St, 2/3/2021. $130,000
1631 W Oak Road &C, 2/3/2021. $137,800
2624 Mays Landing Road, 2/3/2021. $143,617
615 Cherry St, 2/3/2021. $171,501
530 Gilmore St, 2/3/2021. $185,000
1661 E Chestnut Ave, 2/3/2021. $260,000
3685 Genoa Ave, 2/4/2021. $281,450
1414 Cherokee Lane, 2/4/2021. $390,000
301 S Main Road, 2/4/2021. $13,755,000
591 Foster Ave, 2/5/2021. $185,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
124 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $458,770
45 Bridle Path, 12/2020. $277,500
25 Salvatore Drive, 12/2020. $750,000
70 Brigantine Blvd, 12/2020. $425,000
46 Amherst Road, 12/2020. $1,099,900
204 Walnut Creek Lane, 12/2020. $450,000
8 Foxwood Court, 12/2020. $152,000
1709 Route 35 North Unit 12, 12/2020. $362,500
91 Eton Road, 12/2020. $186,000
122 Nautilus Drive, 12/2020. $117,500
1225 Amsterdam Ave 12/2020. $79,500
162 19th Ave, 12/2020. $385,000
4 Haley Circle, 12/2020. $396,120
2006 Baltimore Ave # B, 12/2020. $470,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
16 Curaco Ave, 12/2020. $752,000
16b Berkshire Road Sec 63, 12/2020. $40,000
23 Mantoloking Lane, 12/2020. $489,000
2404 Shadyside Ave, 12/2020. $350,000
20 Cabrillo Blvd, 12/2020. $250,000
215 Murray St, 12/2020. $295,000
164 Catherine Lane, 12/2020. $509,000
717 11th Ave, 12/2020. $318,018
415 Prospect Ave, 12/2020. $305,000
104 Tarnov Court, 12/2020. $424,900
1329 Barton Ave, 12/2020. $367,500
85a Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $1,517,500
3 Arts Lane, 12/2020. $2,765,000
32 Cruiser Court, 12/2020. $840,000
2374 Mt Hood Lane, 12/2020. $265,000
182 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $550,000
233 Harrington Drive North, 12/2020. $85,000
10 Havenswood Court, 12/2020. $15,500,000
56 W Susquehanna Drive, 12/2020. $329,000
1817 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $900,000
19 Rosecliff Drive, 12/2020. $431,000
1810 Charlton Circle, 12/2020. $783,000
209 Princeton Ave, 12/2020. $577,000
4 Johnson Ave, 12/2020. $345,000
624 Patriots Way, 12/2020. $330,000
515 S Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,350,000
6 Jobson Court, 12/2020. $150,000
100 Gudz Road, 12/2020. $306,000
20 Bacall Way, 12/2020. $587,500
11 Dickman Drive, 12/2020. $835,000
90 Holly Drive, 12/2020. $354,700
50 Muntineer Ave, 12/2020. $117,500
115 Kadlubeck Way, 12/2020. $152,500
105 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $247,200
50 Norththumberland Drive, 12/2020. $265,000
35 O St, 12/2020. $564,000
6 Magner Ave, 12/2020. $117,500
1337 Vincenzo Drive, 12/2020. $955,000
2126 Halsey Road, 12/2020. $340,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
22 Aphrodite Drive, 12/2020. $410,000
120 West Chadwick Way, 12/2020. $420,000
400 Adamston Road, 12/2020. $325,000
95 Erin Drive, 12/2020. $355,000
329 Franklin Ave, 12/2020. $430,000
1703 Princeton Ave, 12/2020. $212,000
1032 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $240,000
33 Barnegat Blvd, 12/2020. $278,000
325 Pine Forest Lane, 12/2020. $280,000
18 Regent Circle, 12/2020. $88,500
1226 Steamer Ave, 12/2020. $299,900
159 Sunset Road, 12/2020. $163,000
903 Neville St, 12/2020. $239,500
726 Woodchuck Lane, 12/2020. $750,000
720 Bermuda Drive, 12/2020. $227,000
37 Butler Ave, 12/2020. $285,000
32 Freedom Hills Drive, 12/2020. $430,000
38 Chestnut Way Circle, 12/2020. $178,900
148 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000
1007 Lynn Ave, 12/2020. $599,000
127 Pennant Ave, 12/2020. $225,000
296 Otis Bog Road, 12/2020. $350,000
42 W Connecticut Concourse, 12/2020. $415,000
14 Wharfside Way, 12/2020. $312,000
1900 Swarthmore Ave, 12/2020. $7,700,000
484 Oak Ave, 12/2020. $750,000
36 Aberdeen Lane, 12/2020. $394,895
2535 Brenton Lane, 12/2020. $377,000
86 Fairacres Drive, 12/2020. $320,000
131 N Oakland St, 12/2020. $710,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
367 Perrineville Road 12/2020. $664,000
9 Geyser Place, 12/2020. $329,000
3 Victoria Circle, 12/2020. $395,753
554 Gilford Ave, 12/2020. $240,000
125 Dewey Drive, 12/2020. $300,000
6 Dove Mill Crescent, 12/2020. $460,000
116 Nottingham Way, 12/2020. $430,000
20 Creek Road, 12/2020. $173,000
39 Brindletown Road, 12/2020. $405,000
44 Lakeview Drive, 12/2020. $205,000
201 River Ave, 12/2020. $520,000
30 Sutherland Court, 12/2020. $197,000
12 Golden Rod Court, 12/2020. $354,792
8 Dante Court, 12/2020. $665,000
2229 Taylor Ave, 12/2020. $325,000
321 Shady Brook Lane, 12/2020. $325,000
8 Majestic Way, 12/2020. $589,900
1448 Jordan Ave, 12/2020. $500,000
208 Chestnut Drive, 12/2020. $280,000
1620 Breakers Drive, 12/2020. $300,000
246 Sky Manor Blvd, 12/2020. $175,000
115 N 14th St, 12/2020. $899,999
310a Malvern Court West, 12/2020. $131,000
3576 Ridgeway Road, 12/2020. $550,000
31 Tivoli St, 12/2020. $138,000
1309 Broadway Blvd, 12/2020. $310,000
416 Lonna Court, 12/2020. $215,000
114 Second Ave, 12/2020. $570,000
132 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $427,490
12 Dartmouth Drive, 12/2020. $400,000
1367 Laura Court, 12/2020. $499,000
1501 Pine Park Ave, 12/2020. $655,000
8 New Castle Court, 12/2020. $409,000
0 Drake Drive, 12/2020. $230,000
17 West Point Pleasant, 12/2020. $160,212
80 Pulaski Blvd, 12/2020. $224,000
193 Crescent Ave, 12/2020. $237,500
503 Birch Court, 12/2020. $405,000
376 E Barnegat Ave, 12/2020. $106,500
12 E 78th St, 12/2020. $100,000
44d Sandy Island Blvd, 12/2020. $1,325,000
3 Cabin Brook Crescent, 12/2020. $418,000
145 Grande Woodlands Way, 12/2020. $570,000
24 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $206,500
426 Basso St, 12/2020. $425,000
227 17th Ave, 12/2020. $310,000
29 Chain Blvd, 12/2020. $167,500
113 Paterson Road, 12/2020. $236,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
452a Portsmouth Drive, 12/2020. $80,000
23 Ohio Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
217 Predmore Ave, 12/2020. $270,000
151 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $189,900
1012 E Panama Court, 12/2020. $268,999
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000
1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000
912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000
63 Tarpon Road, 12/2020. $364,000
7 Santiago Drive, 12/2020. $760,000
78 Chelsea Drive, 12/2020. $130,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
