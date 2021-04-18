 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments
top story

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

357 N Shore Road, Bright Michael Glass Lynette; 02/01/21. $210,000

738 Ohio Ave, Romero Miguel A Higgins Peter Jr; 02/03/21. $256,000

BRIGANTINE

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S306, Cox Jason M Archer Christine Alyse; 01/28/21. $364,900

102 9th St No, Herndon Dorie Dugan Daniel P; 01/28/21. $849,000

73 Sailfish Drive, Savoia Donna/Admr Sroka Michael; 01/28/21. $195,000

600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 106, Seward Arthur Smith Charles A; 01/28/21. $532,000

209 Roosevelt Blvd So, Juillet Robert A Pendergast Thomas; 01/29/21. $500,000

212 4th St No Unit B, Meccariello Mark A Schwoebel William Grant; 01/29/21. $380,225

4621 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Rivera Mariela Tenaglia Vince; 01/29/21. $609,000

19 Surfside Road, Gloner James Doerr Sean; 01/29/21. $460,000

326 37th St So, 326 37th Llc Quad 37th Street Llc; 01/29/21. $625,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3201, Kuchinos David M Cuttic Charles Edward; 01/29/21. $420,000

1 Brighton Drive, Coiro Ronald D/Tr/Tr Contoudis James; 01/29/21. $879,000

4116 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Zeibari Gregory T Yearsley Reginald III; 01/29/21. $689,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

355 London Ave, Vissh Llc Zeldes Shraga; 02/01/21. $135,000

500 Cologne-Port Road, Sweiderk Christina Ettlinger Marie; 02/02/21. $340,000

402 Washington Ave, Schultz Jeremy Joseph Morgenweck Jeffrey J/Exr; 02/08/21. $133,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

201 Glenn Ave, Kaszas Paul Jr Alexandre Johnson; 01/29/21. $289,000

237 London Court, Barone Kristina N Matias Victor; 02/01/21. $103,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

103 Haverhill Court, Kaszas Paul Jr Jenkins Robert C; 01/29/21. $252,500

754 Fishers Creek Road, Dubitsky Cara Prendergast Stephanie J; 02/03/21. $93,000

90 Shawnee Place, Doherty Jemma T Chevere Nicole M; 02/03/21. $110,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

57 Galleria Drive, Castellon Christian L Nvr Inc; 01/26/21. $263,160

576 Park Road, Ulland Julie Novack Daniel T; 01/27/21. $268,000

2614 Boulder Court, Pentakis Loretta A Fava Lawrence J/Exr; 01/29/21. $143,000

4731 Boxwood Place, Yury Kang Kristy Rau Suzanne E; 01/29/21. $148,000

MARGATE

9415-19 Pacific Ave #40, Talarico Frank A Batycki Christine D; 01/28/21. $165,000

206 N Sumner Ave, Brand Brett K Glauser Larry; 01/29/21. $525,000

215 N Wilson Ave, Sannino Michael Mullen Craig P; 01/29/21. $430,000.00

NORTHFIELD

3106 Dolphin Ave, Hunter Gwendolyn Whittington Judy; 01/26/21. $109,900

7 Ridgewood Court, Mcdole Sean W Curry William C; 01/26/21. $310,000

415 Northfield Ave, Choudhury Hiren Mencia Olman; 01/27/21. $160,000

229 W Glencove Ave, Valenza Michael Hull Gregory W; 01/27/21. $162,500

1000 Second St, Derosa Joseph C Herbst Kelly A; 01/28/21. $248,000

107 W Rosedale Ave, Curry William C Alleva Kathy; 01/29/21. $254,500

VENTNOR

15 S Dudley Ave, General Glass Equipment Co Brestle Margaret; 01/29/21. $484,000

12 S Wissahickon Ave Unit 1, Becker Randi K/Tr Smyth John William; 01/29/21. $315,000

Cape May County

AVALON

141 65th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr 141 65th St LLC; 01/2121. $7,750,000

63 W 31st St, Higginson Robert Jackson Benjamin Francis; 01/2121. $2,595,000

156 17th St, Bdl Associates Lp Foley Thomas S; 01/2121. $2,523,000

65 E 28th St, Collins Jeffrey Mark S & R Beach House LLC; 01/2121. $2,250,000

300 79th St C-A5, Reitano Joseph F Doyle Kevin F; 01/2121. $740,000

CAPE MAY

517 Broad St, Clark Colleen M Quinn Siobhian M; 01/2121. $757,000

1520 New Jersey Ave, Bartlette Daniel F Muhr Joann; 01/2121. $345,000

1520 New Jersey Ave, Miller Robert A Trust Miller Michael; 01/2121. $230,100

1011 Lafayette St Un 103, Sutter Joseph G Gallo Jeffrey J; 01/2121. $225,000

1003 Stockton Ave, Divito Margaret Maguire Susan Gordon; 01/2121. $3,510,000

1409 New Jersey Ave, Mc Kenney Mary K St Germain Denise; 01/2121. $2,350,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

210 S Ravenwood Drive, Sacco Amelia Elliott Mark; 01/2121. $374,900

Lot 204 Block 120, Fannie Mae Pitts Brenda M; 01/2121. $285,000

147 Old Goshen Road, J M B Dev LLC Toland Thomjas; 01/2121. $266,000

626 Petersburg Road, Dkc Contractors LLC Pete House LLC; 01/2121. $68,000

24 Doe Drive, 01/2121. Rich Douglas M Dane Lynn Properties LLC; $175,000

755 Dennisville Road, Perilli Austin Exr Rpl Properties LLC; 01/2121. $135,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

5 N 12th St, Leusner Amy B Leusner Christopher Matthew; 01/2121. $158,000

142 Indian Trail, Wuerker Edward Gill Ranjit; 01/2121. $120,505

43 Route 47N, Suez Edward A Veneziano Todd D; 01/2121. $54,964

Golf Club Road, Dunkelberger-Tompkins Trust New Jersey State DEP; 01/2121. $41,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

513 E 7th Ave, Golden Thomas J Lewis Steven B; 01/2121. $170,000

528 6th Ave, Johnston Ruth Est Monaco Tycia; 01/2121. $95,000

403 Paradise Way, Paradise Cove LLC Foti Michael V; 01/2121. $926,900

400 Kennedy Drive Un 2, Ronnermann Drew P Su Joanne; 01/2121. $850,000

252 Seabreeze Court, Zwiercan Thomas Miller Eric J; 01/2121. $835,000

121 New York Ave, Myers Matthew J Trust Argus Property Group Lp; 01/2121. $500,000

329 E 11th Ave #200, Petersen Arthur W III Orsini Nancy; 01/2121. $435,000

1800 Ocean Ave Un 402, Garner Christopher S O’Donnell-Unruh Kimberly; 01/2121. $299,900

1100 New Jersey Ave Un 101, Mc Kee Maureen Scena Gerald D Jr; 01/2121. $260,000

404 W 17th Ave, Elwell Donna M Panetta Robert; 01/2121. $235,000

1800 Ocean Ave, Garner Christopher S Roussis John D; 01/2121. $210,000

432 E 19th Ave, Barrett James F Link Stephen; 01/2121. $143,000

134 Allen Drive Un 134B, Ariano Vincent P Crane Michael; 01/2121. $105,000

OCEAN CITY

Lot 9 Block 3502, Donovan Pamela Kutz Angela F; 12/2020. $300,000

928 Welsey Ave, Lawless James P Williams Christopher Jordan; 12/2020. 928 Welsey Ave, $215,000

928 Wesley Ave, Maturo Raymond F III Williams Christopher Jordan; 12/2020. $203,210

43 Central Road, $Holland David M Holland Margaret A; 12/2020. 175,000

Lot 15 Block 903, Siek Andrew Jr Stortz Jeffrey; 12/2020. $126,000

1117 Bay Ave, $Dean Anthony J Central Ave Alleyoop LLC; 12/2020. 105,000

827 Seacrest Road, Lawless Robert T Hawthorne Paul Bruce; 01/2121. $2,599,000

47 Arkansas Ave, Pellegrini Frank V Fiato Mark T; 01/2121. $2,290,000

1500 Wesley Ave, Daiagi Steven Van Wingerden Jacob; 01/2121. $2,025,000

5432 Central Ave Un 1, Icean City Dev Group LLC Strulson Michael; 01/2121. $1,349,000

815 St James Place, Lathrop Gary T Buchinski Gregory M; 01/2121. $1,300,000

25 Morningside Road, Sinz Joan R 25 Morningside LLC; 01/2121. $970,000

621-625 Bay Ave, Lamarrg Dev Corp 625 Bay Ave LLC; 01/2121. $950,000

26-28 Wesley Road, Lenhardt Joseph L Jr Martin John N; 01/2121. $747,900

5213-15 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl,Calabrese Anthony P Karibjanian George D; 01/2121. $740,000

58 Simpson Road, Ancharski Patrick Toppy Eric; 01/2121. $709,900

7 W 15th St, Moran Blanche E Trust Rjgvb LLC; 01/2121. $700,000

3929-31 West Ave Un A, wr Properties LLC Gebhart Christopher D; 01/2121. $665,000

Lot 5 Block 2002, Schaffer Jon A Zameito Steven; 01/2121. $620,000

4714 West Ave Un 4714, Gallagher Philip H Slover James J; 01/2121. $620,000

9 Wesley Road, Weiss Joseph P Wachter Adam; 01/2121. $615,000

9-11 Revere Place Un 9 1st Fl, Peak Grant A Lombardo Frank; 01/2121. $612,500

808 Parkridge Road, Taylor John R Solipaca Paul; 01/2121. $610,000

805 Second St, Watts Lawrence J Mondelli Jeffrey M;01/2121. $600,000

3809-11 West Ave Un A, Yudt Robert Russo David; 01/2121. $575,000

644 Pleasure Ave, Berenato John B Buker Donna; 01/2121. $559,900

1409 A West Ave, Tecza Elizabeth B Patel Sushil; 01/2121. $535,000

424 Battersea Road, Riney Daniel Edward Zoll John; 01/2121. $487,500

2936 Haven Ave, Magann Family LLC Gilardi David; 01/2121. $468,825

52 Wesley Road, Bird Dog Property LLC Atwell Richard Jr; 01/2121. $435,000

4428 West Ave First Fl, Hannig Richard T Williams Therese Mc Carthy; 01/2121. $395,000

1138 Bay Ave, Aronimink Properties LLC Dougherty Sean; 01/2121. $390,000

240 West Ave, Janto LLC Shop On West LLC; 01/2121. $375,000

842 Second St 3rd Fl, Dacylee Properties LLC Vallerschamp Scott; 01/2121. $358,000

1243 West Ave, Maloney Joseph Jones Russell; 01/2121. $356,500

3711 Westminster Lane, L2Jmo Associates LLC Theurer Harry F III; $350,000

3200 Bayland Drive, Malony Nelson Brunetti Lisa Trust; 01/2121. $343,686

901 Ocean Ave #319, De Rose Dean T Kaiserian Edward P; 01/2121. $251,000

845 A&B Park Place, Cleary Thomas J Cleary Thomas J; 01/2121. $250,000

1326 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Carchidi LLC Nguyen Donna; 01/2121. $195,000

920 Delancey Place, Ocean City Bolanos Luis Brown Joseph C; 01/2121. $2,675,000

1704-06 Boardwalk, Vanartsdalen Gerald Graham Bruce M; 01/2121. $2,095,000

2721 Central Ave, Vile Daniel J Anderson Robert J; 01/2121. $1,895,000

4710 Asbury Ave, Lappas Constantine T Halscheid Edward Fraser Jr; 01/2121. $1,550,000

3729 Central Ave, Fantini Michael A Trust Clark Rodger; 01/2121. $1,175,000

405-07 21St St Un A #405, Raffaele Michael A Adams Todd A; 01/2121. $1,175,000

904 Second St 2nd Fl, Sayward Kenneth E Tallia James Jr; 01/2121. $1,095,000

1502 Central Ave, Rehborn Randall A Devers Brian M; 01/2121. $1,060,000

1122 Wesley Ave Fl 2, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Anzidei Christopher M; 01/2121. $1,050,000

642 Pleasure Ave, Hawthorne Paul Bruce Hess Charles P; 01/2121. $975,000

322 West Surf Road, Schoen Edmund Yasser Rachel Miller; 01/2121. $975,000

3246-48 Central Ave, Reid Mildred Est Reid Michael Christopher; 01/2121. $909,000

3312 Central Ave, Modular Devs Nj LLC Doogan Daniel P; 01/2121. $885,000

812 Stenton Place, Thorpe Lynn Day Trust&C Vogel Robert; 01/2121. $880,000

888 Park Place Un A, Cameron Edwin W Flynn Susan Camille; 01/2121. $830,000

5550 Asbury Ave Un 2,Bauman Brian Joseph Hineman Glenn G Trust; 01/2121. $825,000

1227 Pleasure Ave 2nd Fl, Canazaro Michael Mcclintock John P; 01/2121. $775,000

809-11 Third St Un A, Jarvis Geoffrey C &C Gilbert Raymond J; 01/2121. $757,500

811 Fifth St 2nd Fl, Stone William Michelle’s House LLC; 01/2121. $735,000

1552 Asbury Ave, Han James Duke Brown Jennifer J; 01/2121. $730,000

2529 Bay Ave, Kronk Kenneth J Krebs Tricia Bonnie; 01/2121. $729,000

509 Merion Place, Michael N Galetta Props 339 LLC Yellow Galet House LLC; 01/2121. $715,000

836 First St Un B, Holmes Larry Jr Tyagi Kapil; 01/2121. $707,000

3209 Bayland Drive, Greto Victor Rainey Gerald R; 01/2121. $670,000

2912 Bayland Drive,Mc Garvey Franis J Jr Panichelli Anthony Michael; 01/2121. $650,000

312 Asbury Ave Un A, Binder Robert C Young Cathleen R; 01/2121. $647,000

5705-07 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Coll Michael Higgins James; 01/2121. $619,000

Lot 7 Block 2802, Newsham Bryce B Donaldson Jody D; 01/2121. $615,000

215 Clipper Drive, Donnelly Paul &C Bumsted Brian; 01/2121. $600,000

1462 West Ave, Treacy Michael F Tucci Paul F; 01/2121. $600,000

14 Atlantic Ave Un 14B, Bergman Karen Weber Fred; 01/2121. $582,500

3025-27 West Ave, Morgan Homestead Props LLC Kauffman Kevin; $577,500

3025-27 West Ave,Morgan Homestead Props LLC Lohoefer Robert L; 01/2121. $560,000

3604 Asbury Ave Un 1, Mc Master William Iatesta Thomas P; 01/2121. $560,000

3018 West Ave, Posluszny Stanley W Curcio Joseph G; 01/2121. $545,000

1008 Simpson Ave, Scattolini Steven D Odri Frank G Jr; 01/2121. $520,000

SEA ISLE CITY

9 76th St, Le Pera Robert W Lenahan R Sean; 01/2121. $960,000

7504 Landis Ave South Un, Scullin Francis Casey Iannelli Leonard; 01/2121. $875,000

126 76th St, Pittaoulis Nick Murray Michael A; 01/2121. $675,000

15 45th St West, Herzog Flavia M Liebel Flavia H; 01/2121. $545,000

222 42nd St, Spadafora Christina A Blow Marion; 01/2121. $485,000

244 Oak Lane, Sanchez Carmen Sanchez Carmen; 01/2121. $67,877

UPPER TOWNSHIP

38 E Vincent Ave, Loretta Enterprises LLC Anbari Kevin K; 01/2121. $615,000

8 Mc Donald Drive, Fenton Jessica M Randazzo Giuseppe Jr; 01/2121. $369,325

307 Route US 9, Mc Creesh Noel Mc Afee Megan; 01/2121. $350,000

516 Route 9 Un P-3, Kasper Mark A Wright Thurman M III; 01/2121. $18,000

WILDWOOD

233 E Spicer Ave Un B, Meintel Holdings LLC Calogero Vita R; 01/2121. $310,000

425 W Cedar Ave, Keyes Charles J Palush James M; 01/2121. $260,000

129 A West Schellenger Ave, De Stephanis Raymond D III Gray Albert W; $260,000

226-28 Wildwood Ave, Masterson Timothy Mc Court Mchael Q; 01/2121. $250,000

314 W Juniper Ave, Regan Stephen M Gallucci Christopher; 01/2121. $230,000

222 W Wildwood Ave, Kelly Michael Kaced Omar; 01/2121. $70,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

455 N Burlington Road, 2/1/2021, $125,000

254 Atlantic St, 2/10/2021, $160,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

6008-6012 Battle Lane, 2/1/2021, $27,500

7400 Magnolia Drive, 2/1/2021, $146,900

443 Fern Road, 2/3/2021, $12,500

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

482 East Ave, 2/3/2021, $75,000

49 New England Cross Road, 2/3/2021, $195,000

MILLVILLE

10 Holly Hills Court, 2/1/2021, $95,000.00

1101 Surrey Ave, 2/1/2021, $220,000.00

132 W Main St, 2/2/2021, $85,000.00

130 W Main St, 2/2/2021, $85,000.00

402 Briar Drive, 2/2/2021, $255,000.00

321-323 S 5th St, 2/3/2021, $99,000.00

905 F St, 2/3/2021, $164,500.00

12 Hawthorne Road, 2/3/2021, $167,000.00

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

2 Woodmont Circle, 2/1/2021. $167,900

30 Westward Drive, 2/1/2021. $240,000

125 Highway 77, 2/1/2021. $12,764,700

2006 Grant Ave, 2/3/2021. $160,000

145 Love Lane, 2/3/2021. $300,000

VINELAND

Northwest Blvd, 2/1/2021. $30,000

744 Strawberry Ave, 2/1/2021. $164,000

583 N Sixth St, 2/1/2021. $177,000

9 Ewan Terrace, 2/1/2021. $185,000

405 W Montrose St, 2/1/2021. $193,000

2802 Menantico Road, 2/1/2021. $195,000

1191 North East Ave, 2/1/2021. $231,000

485 Columbia Ave, 2/1/2021. $250,000

1386 Carmel Ave, 2/1/2021. $364,900

13 Arcadia Place Unit 1 & 2, 2/2/2021. $132,600

279 N Lincoln Ave, 2/2/2021. $164,000

1332 E Elmer Road, 2/2/2021. $235,000

319 Maurice River Parkway, 2/3/2021. $45,000

633 E Elmer St, 2/3/2021. $55,000

623 E Cherry St, 2/3/2021. $130,000

1631 W Oak Road &C, 2/3/2021. $137,800

2624 Mays Landing Road, 2/3/2021. $143,617

615 Cherry St, 2/3/2021. $171,501

530 Gilmore St, 2/3/2021. $185,000

1661 E Chestnut Ave, 2/3/2021. $260,000

3685 Genoa Ave, 2/4/2021. $281,450

1414 Cherokee Lane, 2/4/2021. $390,000

301 S Main Road, 2/4/2021. $13,755,000

591 Foster Ave, 2/5/2021. $185,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

124 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $458,770

45 Bridle Path, 12/2020. $277,500

25 Salvatore Drive, 12/2020. $750,000

70 Brigantine Blvd, 12/2020. $425,000

46 Amherst Road, 12/2020. $1,099,900

204 Walnut Creek Lane, 12/2020. $450,000

8 Foxwood Court, 12/2020. $152,000

1709 Route 35 North Unit 12, 12/2020. $362,500

91 Eton Road, 12/2020. $186,000

122 Nautilus Drive, 12/2020. $117,500

1225 Amsterdam Ave 12/2020. $79,500

162 19th Ave, 12/2020. $385,000

4 Haley Circle, 12/2020. $396,120

2006 Baltimore Ave # B, 12/2020. $470,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

16 Curaco Ave, 12/2020. $752,000

16b Berkshire Road Sec 63, 12/2020. $40,000

23 Mantoloking Lane, 12/2020. $489,000

2404 Shadyside Ave, 12/2020. $350,000

20 Cabrillo Blvd, 12/2020. $250,000

215 Murray St, 12/2020. $295,000

164 Catherine Lane, 12/2020. $509,000

717 11th Ave, 12/2020. $318,018

415 Prospect Ave, 12/2020. $305,000

104 Tarnov Court, 12/2020. $424,900

1329 Barton Ave, 12/2020. $367,500

85a Long Beach Blvd, 12/2020. $1,517,500

3 Arts Lane, 12/2020. $2,765,000

32 Cruiser Court, 12/2020. $840,000

2374 Mt Hood Lane, 12/2020. $265,000

182 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $550,000

233 Harrington Drive North, 12/2020. $85,000

10 Havenswood Court, 12/2020. $15,500,000

56 W Susquehanna Drive, 12/2020. $329,000

1817 Bay Blvd, 12/2020. $900,000

19 Rosecliff Drive, 12/2020. $431,000

1810 Charlton Circle, 12/2020. $783,000

209 Princeton Ave, 12/2020. $577,000

4 Johnson Ave, 12/2020. $345,000

624 Patriots Way, 12/2020. $330,000

515 S Bay Ave, 12/2020. $1,350,000

6 Jobson Court, 12/2020. $150,000

100 Gudz Road, 12/2020. $306,000

20 Bacall Way, 12/2020. $587,500

11 Dickman Drive, 12/2020. $835,000

90 Holly Drive, 12/2020. $354,700

50 Muntineer Ave, 12/2020. $117,500

115 Kadlubeck Way, 12/2020. $152,500

105 Ocean Ave, 12/2020. $247,200

50 Norththumberland Drive, 12/2020. $265,000

35 O St, 12/2020. $564,000

6 Magner Ave, 12/2020. $117,500

1337 Vincenzo Drive, 12/2020. $955,000

2126 Halsey Road, 12/2020. $340,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

22 Aphrodite Drive, 12/2020. $410,000

120 West Chadwick Way, 12/2020. $420,000

400 Adamston Road, 12/2020. $325,000

95 Erin Drive, 12/2020. $355,000

329 Franklin Ave, 12/2020. $430,000

1703 Princeton Ave, 12/2020. $212,000

1032 Tiller Ave, 12/2020. $240,000

33 Barnegat Blvd, 12/2020. $278,000

325 Pine Forest Lane, 12/2020. $280,000

18 Regent Circle, 12/2020. $88,500

1226 Steamer Ave, 12/2020. $299,900

159 Sunset Road, 12/2020. $163,000

903 Neville St, 12/2020. $239,500

726 Woodchuck Lane, 12/2020. $750,000

720 Bermuda Drive, 12/2020. $227,000

37 Butler Ave, 12/2020. $285,000

32 Freedom Hills Drive, 12/2020. $430,000

38 Chestnut Way Circle, 12/2020. $178,900

148 Bradshaw Drive, 12/2020. $115,000

1007 Lynn Ave, 12/2020. $599,000

127 Pennant Ave, 12/2020. $225,000

296 Otis Bog Road, 12/2020. $350,000

42 W Connecticut Concourse, 12/2020. $415,000

14 Wharfside Way, 12/2020. $312,000

1900 Swarthmore Ave, 12/2020. $7,700,000

484 Oak Ave, 12/2020. $750,000

36 Aberdeen Lane, 12/2020. $394,895

2535 Brenton Lane, 12/2020. $377,000

86 Fairacres Drive, 12/2020. $320,000

131 N Oakland St, 12/2020. $710,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

367 Perrineville Road 12/2020. $664,000

9 Geyser Place, 12/2020. $329,000

3 Victoria Circle, 12/2020. $395,753

554 Gilford Ave, 12/2020. $240,000

125 Dewey Drive, 12/2020. $300,000

6 Dove Mill Crescent, 12/2020. $460,000

116 Nottingham Way, 12/2020. $430,000

20 Creek Road, 12/2020. $173,000

39 Brindletown Road, 12/2020. $405,000

44 Lakeview Drive, 12/2020. $205,000

201 River Ave, 12/2020. $520,000

30 Sutherland Court, 12/2020. $197,000

12 Golden Rod Court, 12/2020. $354,792

8 Dante Court, 12/2020. $665,000

2229 Taylor Ave, 12/2020. $325,000

321 Shady Brook Lane, 12/2020. $325,000

8 Majestic Way, 12/2020. $589,900

1448 Jordan Ave, 12/2020. $500,000

208 Chestnut Drive, 12/2020. $280,000

1620 Breakers Drive, 12/2020. $300,000

246 Sky Manor Blvd, 12/2020. $175,000

115 N 14th St, 12/2020. $899,999

310a Malvern Court West, 12/2020. $131,000

3576 Ridgeway Road, 12/2020. $550,000

31 Tivoli St, 12/2020. $138,000

1309 Broadway Blvd, 12/2020. $310,000

416 Lonna Court, 12/2020. $215,000

114 Second Ave, 12/2020. $570,000

132 Ashburn Ave, 12/2020. $427,490

12 Dartmouth Drive, 12/2020. $400,000

1367 Laura Court, 12/2020. $499,000

1501 Pine Park Ave, 12/2020. $655,000

8 New Castle Court, 12/2020. $409,000

0 Drake Drive, 12/2020. $230,000

17 West Point Pleasant, 12/2020. $160,212

80 Pulaski Blvd, 12/2020. $224,000

193 Crescent Ave, 12/2020. $237,500

503 Birch Court, 12/2020. $405,000

376 E Barnegat Ave, 12/2020. $106,500

12 E 78th St, 12/2020. $100,000

44d Sandy Island Blvd, 12/2020. $1,325,000

3 Cabin Brook Crescent, 12/2020. $418,000

145 Grande Woodlands Way, 12/2020. $570,000

24 Kinkora Court West, 12/2020. $206,500

426 Basso St, 12/2020. $425,000

227 17th Ave, 12/2020. $310,000

29 Chain Blvd, 12/2020. $167,500

113 Paterson Road, 12/2020. $236,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

452a Portsmouth Drive, 12/2020. $80,000

23 Ohio Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

217 Predmore Ave, 12/2020. $270,000

151 Thomas Ave, 12/2020. $189,900

1012 E Panama Court, 12/2020. $268,999

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

63 Buckingham Drive, 12/2020. $150,000

1013 Neptune Ave, 12/2020. $460,000

912 Rue Ave, 12/2020. $320,000

63 Tarpon Road, 12/2020. $364,000

7 Santiago Drive, 12/2020. $760,000

78 Chelsea Drive, 12/2020. $130,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News