How much did homes sell for near you?
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

509 S Fir Ave, US HUS Ferguson Bradley; 08/17/20. $73,775

185 Meadow Ridge Road, Brebner Francine Fair Brittany; 08/17/20. $87,000

344 Orange Ave, Morse Joseph Gary Butt Tahir; 08/17/20. $224,500

504 Biscayne Ave, Stenson Robert Wimberg Kimberly G; 08/17/20. $245,000

198 Southampton Drive, Marmorato Leonard White Marlene; 08/18/20. $174,900

115 Seminole Drive, Kondaur Capital Corp Smith Margaret; 08/18/20. $219,900

278 W Saint Joseph St, Sadler John M Robinson Kevin J; 08/18/20. $242,500

151 Old New York Road, Koletas Terri L Werner Anna Mae; 08/18/20. $267,000

521 W Moss Mill Road, Guercioni Antonio V Derrick Lisa M; 08/18/20. $365,200

97 Driftwood Court, Elentrio Gregory R Gillespie Scott J; 08/19/20. $79,700

512 Hilltop Drive, Hand Stephanie Razhko Viktar L; 08/19/20. $199,000

233 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Cruz Florentino Carolina Deleon Diaz Roodvert; 08/19/20. $295,000

507 S Cape May Ave, Zucconi Dion Zimmer Ronald Jr; 08/20/20. $167,800

507 E Great Creek Road, Giordano Vincent P Debiaso Rocco; 08/20/20. $325,000

1306 W Amaranth St, Haviland Robert A Ottaviano Catherine; 08/21/20. $145,000

611 E Regency Drive, Fair Brittany R Tell Gerard J III; 08/21/20. $173,700

736 Ravenwood Drive, Kenduck Glenn Arillo Michael J Sr; 08/21/20. $212,000

119 Leeds Point Road, Hoolahan Timothy R Morgenweck Scarlett; 08/21/20. $319,900

111 Guilia Lane, Murray Mervia Khan Nafees A; 08/21/20. $325,000

13 E Mockingbird Way, Mccants Kia Panas Kenneth; 08/24/20. $189,900

340 S Pitney Road, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Scardilli Philip/Exr; 08/24/20. $210,000

405 Stockbridge Court, 21st Mortgage Corp Huq Nahid; 08/24/20. $255,950

133 S Reeds Road, Martin Colin Carty Amanda; 08/24/20. $279,000

209 Linda Lane, Cooper Brian J Lanahan Kathleen A; 08/24/20. $309,989

415 Stockbridge Court, Lanahan Matthew Kirkland William; 08/24/20. $385,000

4 Kendall Court, Poley Judith A Mazzella Mary/Atty; 08/25/20. $173,000

930 W Moss Mill Road, Carson Smith Kathleen Hough Richard Andrew/Exr; 08/25/20. $234,900

164 Meadow Ridge Road, Chandless Harry H III Dahlgren Richard/Atty; 08/27/20. $74,900

412 Highland Ave, Hommel Jon M Jones Anne; 08/27/20. $232,000

35 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Thomassini Linda M Wheaton Lee C; 08/28/20. $120,000

60 Duerer St, Bozarth James,-Jr Kislow Jeanne B; 08/28/20. $200,000

462 Quince Ave, Regalado Mendoza Hector J Smith Michael J; 08/28/20. $201,000

713 Moonracker Court, Jones Shawn Chambeau Megan V; 08/28/20. $239,500

176 Everton Place, Ostiguy Anthony Wayne Paszko John R; 08/28/20. $249,900

671 Country Club Drive, Lavery James J Rossi Philip M; 08/28/20. $305,000

36 Fays Court, Appulingam Rama Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/28/20. $332,700

76 Trotters Lane, Garcia Michelle Gokul Properties Llc; 08/31/20. $134,800

688 Chancery Lane, Duszynski Leszek Stankus Christopher; 08/31/20. $147,000

435 S Eighth Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc; 08/31/20. $162,750

523 Emerson Court, Ryan William R Donati Silvana; 08/31/20. $227,000

7 Clipper Court, Beste Steven Jaeckel William R III; 08/31/20. $305,000

MARGATE

7400 Bayshore Drive, Friedman Randel Waldman Stanley B; 08/21/20. $775,000

308 N Lancaster Ave, Freedman Frank J III Nahas Arthur; 08/21/20. $835,000

208 N Lancaster Ave, Magrann Patricia J Patterson Diane Bernard/Ind&Atty; 08/24/20. $400,000

22 E Colmar Circle, Rosenfeld Edward J Neisser Mark P; 08/25/20. $372,501

302 N Essex Ave, Krapf Blake A Consalvo Cynthia; 08/25/20. $510,000.00

36 N Douglas Ave, Frankel David L Toren Barry Marc; 08/25/20. $665,999

15 N Wilson Ave, Harte Turlough Pruzan Paula; 08/26/20. $570,000

4 N Nassau Ave, Goldberg Michael Equity Trust Co; 08/26/20. $748,250

123 N Rumson Ave, Frazer Ari Kaliner Jeffrey; 08/26/20. $972,500

1 S Barclay Ave, Berman Mark L David Llc 1; 08/26/20. $375,000

7 Dolphin Drive, Marques Roberto Oliveira Depaul Lisa/Ind&Tr; 08/26/20. $2,725,000

9219 Atlantic Ave Unit 5, Jemm Hospitality Inc Ocean City Home Bk; 08/27/20.$300,000

Cape May County

AVALON

198 76th St, Lacy Joseph J Jr Dunn Gregory; 10/2020. $2,575,000

51 N Inlet Drive, Gibson Linda J Exr&C Carouge M Kevin; 10/2020. $2,200,000

375-377 24th St, Donahue Bernard N Fisher Paul L; 10/2020. $1,900,000

2749 First Ave, Heck John J Bishof Michael P; 10/2020. $1,855,000

26 W 13th St, De Coursey Paul J Jr Est Blair Rubin; 10/2020. $1,700,000

303 42nd St, Flara Michael C Adm Levy Joseph D; 10/2020. $999,999

76 28th St West Un 5, Prime Future Hldgs LLC Kingsbury William L; 10/2020. $875,000

576 21st St, Delano Maris K Brown Bruce M; 10/2020. $689,000

177 80th St, Isola Robert Joseph J Lacy Jr LLC; 10/2020. $405,551

LOWER TOWNSHIP

114 E Florida Ave, Klemovitch Dustin Kowalski Stephen R; 10/2020. $130,000

Lot 50 Block 141, Garbarino Roseanne Corbett Jodi A; 10/2020. $152,000

13 W Wilde Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Exr Meier III Christian; 10/2020. $160,000

154 Arbor Road, Meehan Lillian Smithson Francis C; 10/2020. $167,500

14 Beachead Road, Kane Eleanor M Rambone Dennis M; 10/2020. $207,500

16 Carriage Lane, Grugan James F Grugam James F Sr; 10/2020. $258,000

329 Tahoe Drive, Rainey William R Meyers Andrew J; 10/2020. $270,000

1406 Delaware Ave, Wilman Stephen Efstathiou Mary D; 10/2020. $290,000

17 Rabbit Run, Napoleon Joseph Baldwin Nicholas; 10/2020. $327,500

8 W Jacksonville Ave, Adams William J Chappell Matthew D; 10/2020. $349,900

32 Canterbury Way, Costanzo Francis Hussey Richard; 10/2020. $365,000

902 Ocean Drive #1503, Kane James Wilson Douglas G III; 10/2020. $367,500

16 Delford Drive, Wetherill Liberty H Scotto Linda T; 10/2020. $370,000

555 Nummytown Road, Rutherford Jeffrey S Cragin Margaret A; 10/2020. $375,000

OCEAN CITY

1937 Wesley Ave, Paul John C Exr Mita Eustace; 09/2020. $3,800,000

801 Tenth St Un 362, Milwicz Peter A Mcconaghy Everett J; 10/2020. $180,000

812-27 Plymouth Place, Depka Roman L Paul David J Jr; 10/2020. $259,500

715 Plymouth Place Un 203, Demitis Dominic A Gowda Archana; 10/2020. $304,000

648 A,B,C West Ave 3rd Fl, Long Timothy Berardis Robert; 10/2020. $394,900

342 Asbury Ave Un 2, Quagliero Steven Siegel Bennett Scan; 10/2020. $431,000

1348 Asbury Ave Un B, Montenegro Herbert A Weyermann Michael; 10/2020. $466,500

117 Atlantic Ave, Russell Richard A Shikota LLC; 10/2020. $500,000

2024 West Ave, Fitzwater Betteanne Jolin Properties LLC; 10/2020. $520,000

710-712 First St 2nd Fl, Tucci James C Putz Joy; 10/2020. $525,000

817-19 Parkridge Road Un A, Schultz James Liguori Patricia A; 10/2020. $542,400

248-51 Asbury Ave Un B #251, Spencer Roy A Cohen Robert K; 10/2020. $555,000

112 Bark Drive, Moiso Donald L Vetro Dominic; 10/2020. $580,000

2317-19 Simpson Ave, Halbreiner Robert W Winter Mark R; 10/2020. $603,000

1837 Haven Ave, Mc Guigan Leo J III Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2020. $625,000

5133 West Ave, Bydalek Michael Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2020. $625,000

3208-10 West Ave Un B, Carmolingo Michael J Pisani Edmond J; 10/2020. $670,000

SEA ISLE CITY

114 73rd St Un East, Welsh Thomas J Jr Gorczynski John; 10/2020. $1,175,000

6413 Pleasure Ave S Un, Johnston Keith E Haug David K; 10/2020. $1,880,000

4722 Park Road, Steedley Ruthann 4722 Park Associates LLC; 10/2020. $1,990,000

3212 Boardwalk South, Penza Carmen J Jr Bradley Peter; 10/2020. $1,900,000

7501 Pleasure Ave Un West, Rambo Paul Gregory William; 10/2020. $999,000

5104 Pleasure Ave, Dunfee William H Exr&C Ziegler William D; 10/2020. $644,000

4901 Landis Ave Un 7, Wildrick Jonathan E Gottschalk Robert A Jr; 10/2020. $640,000

3800 Pleasure Ave Un 304, Gallagher Timothy E Kerl Freedom; 10/2020. $426,000

WILDWOOD

100 W Spicer Ave, Tuscan/Lehigh Dairies Inc Dean Dairy Fluid LLC; 10/2020. $1,056,000

3906 Susquehana Ave, Dreams Come True Con LLC Kane Margaret; 10/2020. $469,000

322 W Tacony Road, Kelly John P Sr Giuliante Michael J; 10/2020. $341,000

406 W Youngs Ave, Granato James M Grosso Vincent; 10/2020. $334,500

308 E Magnolia Ave #B, Trexler Seth Andrew Paz Fernando; 10/2020. $330,000

409 W Spicer Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Del Bonifro Michael A Keane Robert L; 10/2020. $320,000

413 Leaming Ave Un 104, Latella Richard Dominic Jr Sharkey Joseph I; 10/2020. $291,000

319 W Baker Ave, Toney Brenda Hunt James; 10/2020. $249,900

5201 Ocean Ave Un 2009, Pileggi Joseph Cautilli Joseph D; 10/2020. $231,000

218 E Davis Ave, Burd Harvey East Coast Dev LLC; 10/2020. $200,000

143 E Leaming Ave, Carrasco Franklin F Terrazas Sonia Grados; 10/2020. $180,000

Cumberland County

VINELAND

750 S 7th St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Managment Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Gruccio William, 7/29/2020. $81,000

1062-1066 N Delsea Drive, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, Iip-Nj 2 Llc, 7/29/2020. $2,165,000

2038 Almond Road, Segers Jessie M By Atty; Segers Leonard Est; Segers-Jackson Debra Atty, Adams Christopher S Jr; Headley Monica Renee, 7/29/2020. $170,000

1100 E Landis Ave Unit A, Riggione Katie; Riggione Thomas, Rpj Properties Llc, 7/30/2020. $95,000

1190 Kay Place, Boyd Arline; Boyd Donald Est; Giannini Michael Patrick; Giannio Donna Louise, Dixon Nancy, 7/30/2020. $225,000

627 Marao Drive, Merlie Robert J; Merlie Wilda, Nunez Jose A; Nunez-Soto Alberto A, 7/30/2020. $204,500

994 W Sherman Ave, Bernardini Joseph P Md; Bernardini Steven J Md; Sb & B Realty Llc; Silver Seth M Md, 994 Sherman Partners Llc, 7/31/2020. $1,500,000

Southern Ocean County

HARVEY CEDARS

71 Cedars Ave, 7/2020. $1,500,000

8308 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $2,395,000

8312 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $815,000

17 E 76th St Unit 5, 7/2020. $132,500

6302 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $739,000

5 W Bergen Ave, 7/2020. $750,000

8 W 81st St, 7/2020. $545,000

6112 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $765,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

605 Sinclair Ave, 7/2020. $160,000

614 Winthrop Drive, 7/2020. $347,000

810 Tiller Drive, 7/2020. $508,000

1710 Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $178,000

2019 Brookdale Drive, 7/2020. $175,000

4 Orlando Court, 7/2020. $223,000

813 Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $420,000

13 Penn Place, 7/2020. $495,000

1318 Norwood St, 7/2020. $182,000

4 Hastings Drive, 7/2020. $135,000

438 Steuben Ave, 7/2020. $295,000

102 Heatherington Court, 7/2020. $568,420

405 Continental St, 7/2020. $320,000

748 Boat Road, 7/2020. $185,000

635 Twin River Drive, 7/2020. $220,000

71 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $458,952

713 Old Shore Rd Unit 3, 7/2020. $500,000

Vacant Land Mercury Court, 7/2020. $215,000

247 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $359,972

249 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $520,184

717 Clairmore Ave, 7/2020. $275,000

41 Arborridge Drive, 7/2020. $380,000

1139 Skiff Way Drive, 7/2020. $252,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

