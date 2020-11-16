How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
509 S Fir Ave, US HUS Ferguson Bradley; 08/17/20. $73,775
185 Meadow Ridge Road, Brebner Francine Fair Brittany; 08/17/20. $87,000
344 Orange Ave, Morse Joseph Gary Butt Tahir; 08/17/20. $224,500
504 Biscayne Ave, Stenson Robert Wimberg Kimberly G; 08/17/20. $245,000
198 Southampton Drive, Marmorato Leonard White Marlene; 08/18/20. $174,900
115 Seminole Drive, Kondaur Capital Corp Smith Margaret; 08/18/20. $219,900
278 W Saint Joseph St, Sadler John M Robinson Kevin J; 08/18/20. $242,500
151 Old New York Road, Koletas Terri L Werner Anna Mae; 08/18/20. $267,000
521 W Moss Mill Road, Guercioni Antonio V Derrick Lisa M; 08/18/20. $365,200
97 Driftwood Court, Elentrio Gregory R Gillespie Scott J; 08/19/20. $79,700
512 Hilltop Drive, Hand Stephanie Razhko Viktar L; 08/19/20. $199,000
233 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Cruz Florentino Carolina Deleon Diaz Roodvert; 08/19/20. $295,000
507 S Cape May Ave, Zucconi Dion Zimmer Ronald Jr; 08/20/20. $167,800
507 E Great Creek Road, Giordano Vincent P Debiaso Rocco; 08/20/20. $325,000
1306 W Amaranth St, Haviland Robert A Ottaviano Catherine; 08/21/20. $145,000
611 E Regency Drive, Fair Brittany R Tell Gerard J III; 08/21/20. $173,700
736 Ravenwood Drive, Kenduck Glenn Arillo Michael J Sr; 08/21/20. $212,000
119 Leeds Point Road, Hoolahan Timothy R Morgenweck Scarlett; 08/21/20. $319,900
111 Guilia Lane, Murray Mervia Khan Nafees A; 08/21/20. $325,000
13 E Mockingbird Way, Mccants Kia Panas Kenneth; 08/24/20. $189,900
340 S Pitney Road, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Scardilli Philip/Exr; 08/24/20. $210,000
405 Stockbridge Court, 21st Mortgage Corp Huq Nahid; 08/24/20. $255,950
133 S Reeds Road, Martin Colin Carty Amanda; 08/24/20. $279,000
209 Linda Lane, Cooper Brian J Lanahan Kathleen A; 08/24/20. $309,989
415 Stockbridge Court, Lanahan Matthew Kirkland William; 08/24/20. $385,000
4 Kendall Court, Poley Judith A Mazzella Mary/Atty; 08/25/20. $173,000
930 W Moss Mill Road, Carson Smith Kathleen Hough Richard Andrew/Exr; 08/25/20. $234,900
164 Meadow Ridge Road, Chandless Harry H III Dahlgren Richard/Atty; 08/27/20. $74,900
412 Highland Ave, Hommel Jon M Jones Anne; 08/27/20. $232,000
35 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Thomassini Linda M Wheaton Lee C; 08/28/20. $120,000
60 Duerer St, Bozarth James,-Jr Kislow Jeanne B; 08/28/20. $200,000
462 Quince Ave, Regalado Mendoza Hector J Smith Michael J; 08/28/20. $201,000
713 Moonracker Court, Jones Shawn Chambeau Megan V; 08/28/20. $239,500
176 Everton Place, Ostiguy Anthony Wayne Paszko John R; 08/28/20. $249,900
671 Country Club Drive, Lavery James J Rossi Philip M; 08/28/20. $305,000
36 Fays Court, Appulingam Rama Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/28/20. $332,700
76 Trotters Lane, Garcia Michelle Gokul Properties Llc; 08/31/20. $134,800
688 Chancery Lane, Duszynski Leszek Stankus Christopher; 08/31/20. $147,000
435 S Eighth Ave, Ahasan Realty Llc Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc; 08/31/20. $162,750
523 Emerson Court, Ryan William R Donati Silvana; 08/31/20. $227,000
7 Clipper Court, Beste Steven Jaeckel William R III; 08/31/20. $305,000
MARGATE
7400 Bayshore Drive, Friedman Randel Waldman Stanley B; 08/21/20. $775,000
308 N Lancaster Ave, Freedman Frank J III Nahas Arthur; 08/21/20. $835,000
208 N Lancaster Ave, Magrann Patricia J Patterson Diane Bernard/Ind&Atty; 08/24/20. $400,000
22 E Colmar Circle, Rosenfeld Edward J Neisser Mark P; 08/25/20. $372,501
302 N Essex Ave, Krapf Blake A Consalvo Cynthia; 08/25/20. $510,000.00
36 N Douglas Ave, Frankel David L Toren Barry Marc; 08/25/20. $665,999
15 N Wilson Ave, Harte Turlough Pruzan Paula; 08/26/20. $570,000
4 N Nassau Ave, Goldberg Michael Equity Trust Co; 08/26/20. $748,250
123 N Rumson Ave, Frazer Ari Kaliner Jeffrey; 08/26/20. $972,500
1 S Barclay Ave, Berman Mark L David Llc 1; 08/26/20. $375,000
7 Dolphin Drive, Marques Roberto Oliveira Depaul Lisa/Ind&Tr; 08/26/20. $2,725,000
9219 Atlantic Ave Unit 5, Jemm Hospitality Inc Ocean City Home Bk; 08/27/20.$300,000
Cape May County
AVALON
198 76th St, Lacy Joseph J Jr Dunn Gregory; 10/2020. $2,575,000
51 N Inlet Drive, Gibson Linda J Exr&C Carouge M Kevin; 10/2020. $2,200,000
375-377 24th St, Donahue Bernard N Fisher Paul L; 10/2020. $1,900,000
2749 First Ave, Heck John J Bishof Michael P; 10/2020. $1,855,000
26 W 13th St, De Coursey Paul J Jr Est Blair Rubin; 10/2020. $1,700,000
303 42nd St, Flara Michael C Adm Levy Joseph D; 10/2020. $999,999
76 28th St West Un 5, Prime Future Hldgs LLC Kingsbury William L; 10/2020. $875,000
576 21st St, Delano Maris K Brown Bruce M; 10/2020. $689,000
177 80th St, Isola Robert Joseph J Lacy Jr LLC; 10/2020. $405,551
LOWER TOWNSHIP
114 E Florida Ave, Klemovitch Dustin Kowalski Stephen R; 10/2020. $130,000
Lot 50 Block 141, Garbarino Roseanne Corbett Jodi A; 10/2020. $152,000
13 W Wilde Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Exr Meier III Christian; 10/2020. $160,000
154 Arbor Road, Meehan Lillian Smithson Francis C; 10/2020. $167,500
14 Beachead Road, Kane Eleanor M Rambone Dennis M; 10/2020. $207,500
16 Carriage Lane, Grugan James F Grugam James F Sr; 10/2020. $258,000
329 Tahoe Drive, Rainey William R Meyers Andrew J; 10/2020. $270,000
1406 Delaware Ave, Wilman Stephen Efstathiou Mary D; 10/2020. $290,000
17 Rabbit Run, Napoleon Joseph Baldwin Nicholas; 10/2020. $327,500
8 W Jacksonville Ave, Adams William J Chappell Matthew D; 10/2020. $349,900
32 Canterbury Way, Costanzo Francis Hussey Richard; 10/2020. $365,000
902 Ocean Drive #1503, Kane James Wilson Douglas G III; 10/2020. $367,500
16 Delford Drive, Wetherill Liberty H Scotto Linda T; 10/2020. $370,000
555 Nummytown Road, Rutherford Jeffrey S Cragin Margaret A; 10/2020. $375,000
OCEAN CITY
1937 Wesley Ave, Paul John C Exr Mita Eustace; 09/2020. $3,800,000
801 Tenth St Un 362, Milwicz Peter A Mcconaghy Everett J; 10/2020. $180,000
812-27 Plymouth Place, Depka Roman L Paul David J Jr; 10/2020. $259,500
715 Plymouth Place Un 203, Demitis Dominic A Gowda Archana; 10/2020. $304,000
648 A,B,C West Ave 3rd Fl, Long Timothy Berardis Robert; 10/2020. $394,900
342 Asbury Ave Un 2, Quagliero Steven Siegel Bennett Scan; 10/2020. $431,000
1348 Asbury Ave Un B, Montenegro Herbert A Weyermann Michael; 10/2020. $466,500
117 Atlantic Ave, Russell Richard A Shikota LLC; 10/2020. $500,000
2024 West Ave, Fitzwater Betteanne Jolin Properties LLC; 10/2020. $520,000
710-712 First St 2nd Fl, Tucci James C Putz Joy; 10/2020. $525,000
817-19 Parkridge Road Un A, Schultz James Liguori Patricia A; 10/2020. $542,400
248-51 Asbury Ave Un B #251, Spencer Roy A Cohen Robert K; 10/2020. $555,000
112 Bark Drive, Moiso Donald L Vetro Dominic; 10/2020. $580,000
2317-19 Simpson Ave, Halbreiner Robert W Winter Mark R; 10/2020. $603,000
1837 Haven Ave, Mc Guigan Leo J III Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2020. $625,000
5133 West Ave, Bydalek Michael Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2020. $625,000
3208-10 West Ave Un B, Carmolingo Michael J Pisani Edmond J; 10/2020. $670,000
SEA ISLE CITY
114 73rd St Un East, Welsh Thomas J Jr Gorczynski John; 10/2020. $1,175,000
6413 Pleasure Ave S Un, Johnston Keith E Haug David K; 10/2020. $1,880,000
4722 Park Road, Steedley Ruthann 4722 Park Associates LLC; 10/2020. $1,990,000
3212 Boardwalk South, Penza Carmen J Jr Bradley Peter; 10/2020. $1,900,000
7501 Pleasure Ave Un West, Rambo Paul Gregory William; 10/2020. $999,000
5104 Pleasure Ave, Dunfee William H Exr&C Ziegler William D; 10/2020. $644,000
4901 Landis Ave Un 7, Wildrick Jonathan E Gottschalk Robert A Jr; 10/2020. $640,000
3800 Pleasure Ave Un 304, Gallagher Timothy E Kerl Freedom; 10/2020. $426,000
WILDWOOD
100 W Spicer Ave, Tuscan/Lehigh Dairies Inc Dean Dairy Fluid LLC; 10/2020. $1,056,000
3906 Susquehana Ave, Dreams Come True Con LLC Kane Margaret; 10/2020. $469,000
322 W Tacony Road, Kelly John P Sr Giuliante Michael J; 10/2020. $341,000
406 W Youngs Ave, Granato James M Grosso Vincent; 10/2020. $334,500
308 E Magnolia Ave #B, Trexler Seth Andrew Paz Fernando; 10/2020. $330,000
409 W Spicer Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Del Bonifro Michael A Keane Robert L; 10/2020. $320,000
413 Leaming Ave Un 104, Latella Richard Dominic Jr Sharkey Joseph I; 10/2020. $291,000
319 W Baker Ave, Toney Brenda Hunt James; 10/2020. $249,900
5201 Ocean Ave Un 2009, Pileggi Joseph Cautilli Joseph D; 10/2020. $231,000
218 E Davis Ave, Burd Harvey East Coast Dev LLC; 10/2020. $200,000
143 E Leaming Ave, Carrasco Franklin F Terrazas Sonia Grados; 10/2020. $180,000
Cumberland County
VINELAND
750 S 7th St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Managment Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Gruccio William, 7/29/2020. $81,000
1062-1066 N Delsea Drive, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, Iip-Nj 2 Llc, 7/29/2020. $2,165,000
2038 Almond Road, Segers Jessie M By Atty; Segers Leonard Est; Segers-Jackson Debra Atty, Adams Christopher S Jr; Headley Monica Renee, 7/29/2020. $170,000
1100 E Landis Ave Unit A, Riggione Katie; Riggione Thomas, Rpj Properties Llc, 7/30/2020. $95,000
1190 Kay Place, Boyd Arline; Boyd Donald Est; Giannini Michael Patrick; Giannio Donna Louise, Dixon Nancy, 7/30/2020. $225,000
627 Marao Drive, Merlie Robert J; Merlie Wilda, Nunez Jose A; Nunez-Soto Alberto A, 7/30/2020. $204,500
994 W Sherman Ave, Bernardini Joseph P Md; Bernardini Steven J Md; Sb & B Realty Llc; Silver Seth M Md, 994 Sherman Partners Llc, 7/31/2020. $1,500,000
Southern Ocean County
HARVEY CEDARS
71 Cedars Ave, 7/2020. $1,500,000
8308 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $2,395,000
8312 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $815,000
17 E 76th St Unit 5, 7/2020. $132,500
6302 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $739,000
5 W Bergen Ave, 7/2020. $750,000
8 W 81st St, 7/2020. $545,000
6112 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $765,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
605 Sinclair Ave, 7/2020. $160,000
614 Winthrop Drive, 7/2020. $347,000
810 Tiller Drive, 7/2020. $508,000
1710 Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $178,000
2019 Brookdale Drive, 7/2020. $175,000
4 Orlando Court, 7/2020. $223,000
813 Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $420,000
13 Penn Place, 7/2020. $495,000
1318 Norwood St, 7/2020. $182,000
4 Hastings Drive, 7/2020. $135,000
438 Steuben Ave, 7/2020. $295,000
102 Heatherington Court, 7/2020. $568,420
405 Continental St, 7/2020. $320,000
748 Boat Road, 7/2020. $185,000
635 Twin River Drive, 7/2020. $220,000
71 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $458,952
713 Old Shore Rd Unit 3, 7/2020. $500,000
Vacant Land Mercury Court, 7/2020. $215,000
247 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $359,972
249 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $520,184
717 Clairmore Ave, 7/2020. $275,000
41 Arborridge Drive, 7/2020. $380,000
1139 Skiff Way Drive, 7/2020. $252,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
