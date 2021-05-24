How much did homes sell for near you?

ATLANTIC COUNTY
ATLANTIC CITY
4707 Theresa Place, Redwood Properties III LLC Kenny John Jr; 03/03/21. $180,000
101 So Plaza Place #1206, Bendotti Fiorenzo Rabben Irene Jeanne; 03/04/21. $170,000
112 N California Ave, Cadabra Realty Llc Sprouse Maria Boulazeris/Atty; 03/04/21. $240,000
2414 Atlantic Ave, Yee Chai Chen Daza Alfredo Luna; 03/04/21. $450,000
2416 Atlantic Ave, Yee Chai Chen Luna Daniela; 03/04/21. $450,000
37 Lighthouse Court, Doggett Felicia M Halkias Michael; 03/04/21. $149,000
3801 Boardwalk Unit 213, Dejesse Tina M Davidovitz Freda/Exrx; 03/04/21. $65,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 2404, Kurtz Michael R Resort Capital Group Inc; 03/04/21. $190,000
38 S Plaza Place, Nathan And Leslie Isen Tr Mcguigan Matthew; 03/05/21. $500,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2312-1, Joshi Spenta Meherwan Greenfield Tracy; 03/08/21. $312,000
1950 West Riverside Drive, Tran Nga Mary Kelly Thomas P; 03/09/21. $520,000
BRIGANTINE
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd #R20, Bsarany Edward Charles Greenhead Estates Llc; 03/02/21. $130,000
159 Sheridan Square Unit A, Rus Yaron 159 Sheridan Llc; 03/03/21. $260,000
407 21st Street S, Catena Marina A Zone Entity Llc; 03/04/21. $900,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F4, Clauburg Elizabeth A Kamdar Jayantkumar M; 03/04/21. $95,000
515 Lagoon Blvd, Lynn Jonathan Kates Gerald S; 03/04/21. $414,000
907 East Beach Ave Unit B, Williams Willie III 907 Beach Llc; 03/04/21. $350,000
219 35th Street So Unit A, Haley Janet M Principato Gina M; 03/05/21. $291,000
403 19th Street So, King Neil Barry Perretta Rosemarie; 03/05/21. $1,650,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
120 Belmont Drive, Zhang Heng Ming Rodriquez Juleo; 03/03/21. $360,000
201 Harvard Road, Zapata Christian Redner Christina; 03/03/21. $292,000
228 Sea Pine Drive, Robinson Gary Vandyke Michael; 03/03/21. $295,000
1 Thoroughbred Road, Simone Matthew P,-Jr Skolnick Jason;03/04/21. $359,900
141 Steelmanville Road, Lifshin Family Realty Llc Rmp Enterprise Llc; 03/04/21. $90,000
15 Emerald Drive, Marone John Portnoy Randy; 03/04/21. $285,000
2 Patriot Walk, Thomas Tamarra Chou Edwin C; 03/04/21. $178,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
535 E Revere Way, Daniels Timothy Frederick Stewart Elana; 03/01/21. $240,000
424 S Genoa Ave, Boyle Lawrence R Jr/Atty Dallin Heather M; 03/02/21. $170,000
123 Giulia Lane, Quinn Jillian Mary Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc; 03/03/21. $259,850
309 Vine Ave, Nelson Fabiola Stockton Affiliated Serv Inc; 03/03/21. $250,000
516 S Pomona Road, Figueroa Jose Ramirez Luisa; 03/03/21. $235,000
52 Sussex Place, Simonetti Christopher Rehman Amjad; 03/03/21. $88,000
137 S Leipzig Ave, Carey Ezra Delson Jeffrey; 03/08/21. $605,000
109 Newcastle Court, Derosa Anthony Graham Geoffrey D; 03/09/21. $252,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
82 Merlino Lane, Seckinger Carl J Jacobs Michael; 03/08/21. $275,000
5920 Laurel St, Liepe Jacqueline Brady Meredith/Exrx; 03/10/21. $159,900
1766 Mccall Ave, Calhoun Theresa L Rfs Nj Homes Llc; 03/15/21. $80,000
177 Tyrens Drive, Mincey Dacole C Anaya Chandra D; 03/15/21. $228,000
6314 Knight Ave, Golden Cheryl T Henry Carol; 03/15/21. $165,000
710 Park Road, Guzman Javier Thomas Steven; 03/15/21. $330,000
4460 Lombard St, Hickey Brittney L Nr Deed Llc; 03/16/21. $105,000
2637 Columbia Road, Gramegna James S Bryan Scott M; 03/17/21. $520,000
681 Park Road, Simone Matthew P Jr Scotland Anne B; 03/17/21. $350,000
HAMMONTON
730 North Egg Harbor Road, Pulice Louis J Bartolone Frank J; 03/15/21. $332,000
21 U Deborah Lane, Mortelliti Henry J III Mortelliti Justin; 03/16/21. $125,000
600 10th St, Slotter Erica Mercurio Theodore F III; 03/16/21. $185,000
221 Park Ave, Sunwest State Llc Pc8reo Llc; 03/17/21. $81,200
427 French St, Zenone Robert Scafario Frank III; 03/17/21. $189,000
4 Golf Drive, Demarco Adam M Beaudry David; 03/19/21. $375,000
114-116 Somerby St, Vegas Anthony Sergi Nunzio; 03/22/21. $207,000
2 Toni Lynn Court, Divito Michael Vaccarella Anthony J Jr; 03/22/21. $130,000
VENTNOR
100 N Washington Ave,, Cohn Jeffrey B Levin I Richard; 03/10/21. $759,000
131 N Harvard Ave, Reinbold Eric M Hinds Daniel Phillip; 03/11/21. $275,000
29 N Newark Ave, Frausto Jesus Fitzgerald Paul H; 03/11/21. $359,000
15 No New Haven Ave, Ricca Amanda Joanne Bergman Rev Tr; 03/15/21. $299,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 205, Kushner Ellen Rae Miller Marc B; 03/15/21. $151,000
7 South Fredericksburg Ave, Proietto Joseph 7sfredericksburg Llc; 03/15/21. $849,000
107 South Victoria Ave #E6, Wilczynski Joshua Jay Hyatt William;03/16/21. $170,000
507 Ventnor Ave #1, Dilauro Joanne Liebman Marcia S; 03/16/21. $207,000
5600 Winchester Ave, Segelman David Zaslow Segelman Lisa; 03/16/21. $180,000
7100 Ventnor Ave, Abdalla Anthony Bregman William B/Atty; 03/16/21. $425,000
812 Marshall Court, Timek Frank Us Bank Na; 03/16/21. $110,000
CAPE MAY COUNTY
LOWER TOWNSHIP
105 Shadeland Ave, Keeler Mary Elizabeth Gottlieb Henry; 02/2121. $285,000
102 Bayridge Road, Distefano Michael Marcy Jean; 02/2121. $275,000
215 Apple Blossom Drive, Harrell Steven Hetherington Briana B; 02/2121. $262,500
219 Clubhouse Drive, Rech Faith Exr Abrams Joan Mirkin; 02/2121. $250,000
415 Town Bank Road, Rossi Domenic Smith Regina; 02/2121. $230,000
116 Shadeland Ave, Iapalucci James Jr Brandt Helene; 02/2121. $229,000
115 Ridgewood Ave, Valentino Jessica Exr Skarupa Steven; 02/2121. $227,500
15 Rose Lane, Grow John M Adm Blevis Dean; 02/2121. $225,000
113A Race Track Road, Loper Michael D Loper Michael I; 02/2121. $200,000
324 Ibis Lane, Chan David F C3D2 Seapointe Hldngs Lc; 02/2121. $198,330
37 Ellery Road, De Musz Christine Ramirez Xavier N; 02/2121. $189,000
421 E Saint Johns Ave, 421 E Saint Johns Ave LLC Pismennyy Oleg; 02/2121. $92,500
209 Breakwater Road, Keystone Servicing Co LLC Tier Three Capital LLC; 02/2121.$35,000
SEA ISLE CITY
14 69th St, Hurst William H Bustynowicz Walter E; 02/2121. $1,250,000
111 38th St, Roman Real Estate Trust Leone Salvatore G; 02/2121. $1,165,000
138 74th St West Un, Tulskie Joseph J Dillon Rourke; 02/2121. $982,000
129 43rd St, Dougherty Aileen P Reed Aimme K; 02/2121. $223,833
4600 Landis Ave Un 2C, Kelly Martin Hasson Thersa Ann; 02/2121. $146,000
STONE HARBOR
157 84th St, Wheels Of Fire LLC Scullin Francis C; 02/2121. $2,138,750
330 87th St Un 2, Redner Stone Harbor LLC Rydel Jonathan P; 02/2121. $1,995,000
325 99th St, Ziviello Samuel Exr Wolfe Brad; 02/2121. $1,295,000
150 96th St Un 3, Gabriella & Bowes Asso LLC Smallwood Kevin; 02/2121. $721,250
8001 Second Ave Un 205, Ungaretta Tracey A Durham James W; 02/2121. $665,000
9807 Second Ave Un 4, Devlin Kathleen V Barry Matthew J; 02/2121. $547,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
9 N Meadow Ridge Lane, Mcdonough Joseph E Butterick Franklin; 02/2121. $385,600
7 E Timber Lane, Berglund Daniel R Ryan Stephen Martin; 02/2121. $314,900
203 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Clermont Hmoes LLC Pettie Daniel Jr; 02/2121. $285,000
600 Stagecoach Road, Huber Rosemarie Est M & J Gardner LLC; 02/2121. $200,000
WILDWOOD
133 E Wildwood Ave #C7, Mcmullin John J Guglietti Vincenteen; 02/2121. $330,000
215 E Rio Grande Ave #101, Peluzzo Catherine M Bock David L; 02/2121. $325,000
222 E Juniper Ave B, Rehorn Katleen M Est Raia Harriet; 02/2121. $317,000
5001 Atlantic Ave, Yates Christopher A Morris Michael R; 02/2121. $225,000
240 E Rio Grande Ave, Van Eman Robert Bl Dev 1 LLC; 02/2121. $205,000
4508 Atlantic Ave #3, Sloat Robert Charles Jenkins Bruce; 02/2121.$175,000
5301 Atlantic Ave Un A, Mitchell Eileen E Lucas Robert Jr; 02/2121. $156,000
337 Madison Ave, Coleman Jeanette Coleman Markus A; 02/2121. $125,000
119 W Maple Ave Un 301, Guzzi-Demers Lisa Pietroforte Michael; 02/2121. $124,900
212-14 Rio Grande Ave, Sabrish-One LLC Brannan Jonathan R; 02/2121. $120,000
242 E Rio Grande Ave, Van Eman Robert Bl Dev 1 LLC; 02/2121. $100,000
WILDWOOD CREST
127 West Aster Road, Biondo Jack Mcgowan James F Jr; 02/2121. $569,000
501 E Stockton Road Un 106, Crest Bonanza LLC Mazzola Peter J; 02/2121. $470,000
305 E Stockton Road, Borowsky Andrew J Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 02/2121. $390,000
106 West Hollywood Ave, Moore Joseph Secreta Craig; 02/2121. $318,000
406-410 E Monterey Ave Un 204, Roberts Susan Bryan Timothy P; 02/2121. $240,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 217, Mullen James Kao Tony; 02/2121. $215,000
427 E Miami Ave, Kaskabas Nicholas Zhu Jie; 02/2121. $185,000
300 E Syracuse Ave, Henry Michael A Ramagosa Gina M; 02/2121. $165,000
406-410 E Monterey Ave Un 215, Bryan Timothy P Williams Paul; 02/2121. $165,000
5502 Atlantic Ave Un 9, Delco Property Invts LLC Baker January Marie; 02/2121.$150,777
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
24 Jones Road, 3/2021. $32,000
2 Plunder Ave, 3/2021. $58,000
10 And 12 Phoebe Dr, 3/2021. $66,000
42 Whitewater Dr, 3/2021. $84,678
32 Fullrigger Ave, 3/2021. $92,500
2 Savannah Drive, 3/2021. $92,500
22 Mast Dr, 3/2021. $130,000
191 Beverly Drive, 3/2021. $135,101
6 Longboat Ave, 3/2021. $150,000
11 Caribbean Court, 3/2021. $150,000
131 Schooner, 3/2021. $155,000
20 Farragut Ave, 3/2021. $160,000
7 Dogwood Drive, 3/2021. $170,000
1b Emerald Drive, 3/2021. $175,000
92 Pine Oak Blvd, 3/2021. $180,000
40 Dogwood Drive, 3/2021. $195,000
9 Bellwood Court, 3/2021. $203,009
289 South Main St, 3/2021. $217,000
BEACH HAVEN
Eleventh St, 3/2021. $26,000
510 North Bay Ave Unit 205, 3/2021. $60,502
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-27, 3/2021. $65,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-21, 3/2021. $70,000
510 N Bay Ave Unit 204, 3/2021. $180,312
409 S Pennsylvania Ave, 3/2021. $275,666
533c Engleside Ave, 3/2021. $295,000
310 S Atlantic Ave Unit 1, 3/2021. $339,000
127 Pearl St, 3/2021. $405,000
201 Pearl St, 3/2021. $477,500
507 N Beach Ave, 3/2021. $500,000
130 Chatsworth Ave U-7, 3/2021. $560,000
435 Amber St, 3/2021. $600,000
510 North Aby Ave Unit 307, 3/2021. $699,000
510 North Bay Ave, 3/2021. $749,000
16 South West Ave, 3/2021. $975,000
407 Coral Street Unit 1, 3/2021. $999,000
EAGLESWOOD
200 South Creek Dr, 3/2021. $65,000
404 Dock Rd, 3/2021. $115,000
344 Dock Rd, 3/2021. $265,000
175 Cox Ave, 3/2021. $283,000
102 Quail Lane, 3/2021. $285,000
237 Main S, 3/2021. $310,000
HARVEY CEDARS
7806 Long Beach Unit B And Unit C, 3/2021. $655,000
3 Lange Ave, 3/2021. $750,000
22 Warwick Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000
23 Cedars Ave, 3/2021. $1,700,000
28 Kinsey Lane, 3/2021. $1,935,000
6809 Suffolk Place, 3/2021. $2,000,000
13 E Essex Avenue, 3/2021. $2,600,000
12 East Burlington Ave, 3/2021. $3,080,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
242 Station Drive, 3/2021. $10,000
Lakeside Dr South, 3/2021. $26,000
Bee Way & Pershing Avenue, 3/2021. $35,000
Circle Drive, 3/2021. $39,000
Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $39,000
Weehawken Ave; 3/2021. $78,000
Circle Dr; 3/2021. $78,000
102 Manchester Ave; 3/2021. $85,000
Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $91,000
1622 Joffre Road; 3/2021. $97,000
342 Harbor View; 3/2021. $100,000
1017 Buena Vista; 3/2021. $100,000
501 Lake Barnegat Drive North; 3/2021. $125,000
920 Tampa Road; 3/2021. $140,000
1411 Daytona Road; 3/2021. $153,608
2259 Crestwood Place; 3/2021. $181,734
329 Briggs Ave; 3/2021. $183,500
117 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $189,000
46 Haines Street; 3/2021. $192,000
222 Cherokee Trail; 3/2021. $192,000
1733 Inwood Place; 3/2021. $195,000
642 Chelsea Street; 3/2021. $195,000
2107 Liewellyn Pkwy; 3/2021. $195,000
647 Williams Ave; 3/2021. $200,000
1706 Beach Boulevard; 3/2021. $205,000
417 Chestnut Drive; 3/2021. $208,000
24 Sheffield Dr; 3/2021. $212,000
106 Pineway Drive; 3/2021. $215,000
531 Devon St; 3/2021. $215,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Contact: 609-272-7295
