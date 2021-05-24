How much did homes sell for near you?

 Skip to main content
Real Estate Transactions

ATLANTIC COUNTY

ATLANTIC CITY

4707 Theresa Place, Redwood Properties III LLC Kenny John Jr; 03/03/21. $180,000

101 So Plaza Place #1206, Bendotti Fiorenzo Rabben Irene Jeanne; 03/04/21. $170,000

112 N California Ave, Cadabra Realty Llc Sprouse Maria Boulazeris/Atty; 03/04/21. $240,000

2414 Atlantic Ave, Yee Chai Chen Daza Alfredo Luna; 03/04/21. $450,000

2416 Atlantic Ave, Yee Chai Chen Luna Daniela; 03/04/21. $450,000

37 Lighthouse Court, Doggett Felicia M Halkias Michael; 03/04/21. $149,000

3801 Boardwalk Unit 213, Dejesse Tina M Davidovitz Freda/Exrx; 03/04/21. $65,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 2404, Kurtz Michael R Resort Capital Group Inc; 03/04/21. $190,000

38 S Plaza Place, Nathan And Leslie Isen Tr Mcguigan Matthew; 03/05/21. $500,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2312-1, Joshi Spenta Meherwan Greenfield Tracy; 03/08/21. $312,000

1950 West Riverside Drive, Tran Nga Mary Kelly Thomas P; 03/09/21. $520,000

BRIGANTINE

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd #R20, Bsarany Edward Charles Greenhead Estates Llc; 03/02/21. $130,000

159 Sheridan Square Unit A, Rus Yaron 159 Sheridan Llc; 03/03/21. $260,000

407 21st Street S, Catena Marina A Zone Entity Llc; 03/04/21. $900,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F4, Clauburg Elizabeth A Kamdar Jayantkumar M; 03/04/21. $95,000

515 Lagoon Blvd, Lynn Jonathan Kates Gerald S; 03/04/21. $414,000

907 East Beach Ave Unit B, Williams Willie III 907 Beach Llc; 03/04/21. $350,000

219 35th Street So Unit A, Haley Janet M Principato Gina M; 03/05/21. $291,000

403 19th Street So, King Neil Barry Perretta Rosemarie; 03/05/21. $1,650,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

120 Belmont Drive, Zhang Heng Ming Rodriquez Juleo; 03/03/21. $360,000

201 Harvard Road, Zapata Christian Redner Christina; 03/03/21. $292,000

228 Sea Pine Drive, Robinson Gary Vandyke Michael; 03/03/21. $295,000

1 Thoroughbred Road, Simone Matthew P,-Jr Skolnick Jason;03/04/21. $359,900

141 Steelmanville Road, Lifshin Family Realty Llc Rmp Enterprise Llc; 03/04/21. $90,000

15 Emerald Drive, Marone John Portnoy Randy; 03/04/21. $285,000

2 Patriot Walk, Thomas Tamarra Chou Edwin C; 03/04/21. $178,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

535 E Revere Way, Daniels Timothy Frederick Stewart Elana; 03/01/21. $240,000

424 S Genoa Ave, Boyle Lawrence R Jr/Atty Dallin Heather M; 03/02/21. $170,000

123 Giulia Lane, Quinn Jillian Mary Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc; 03/03/21. $259,850

309 Vine Ave, Nelson Fabiola Stockton Affiliated Serv Inc; 03/03/21. $250,000

516 S Pomona Road, Figueroa Jose Ramirez Luisa; 03/03/21. $235,000

52 Sussex Place, Simonetti Christopher Rehman Amjad; 03/03/21. $88,000

137 S Leipzig Ave, Carey Ezra Delson Jeffrey; 03/08/21. $605,000

109 Newcastle Court, Derosa Anthony Graham Geoffrey D; 03/09/21. $252,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

82 Merlino Lane, Seckinger Carl J Jacobs Michael; 03/08/21. $275,000

5920 Laurel St, Liepe Jacqueline Brady Meredith/Exrx; 03/10/21. $159,900

1766 Mccall Ave, Calhoun Theresa L Rfs Nj Homes Llc; 03/15/21. $80,000

177 Tyrens Drive, Mincey Dacole C Anaya Chandra D; 03/15/21. $228,000

6314 Knight Ave, Golden Cheryl T Henry Carol; 03/15/21. $165,000

710 Park Road, Guzman Javier Thomas Steven; 03/15/21. $330,000

4460 Lombard St, Hickey Brittney L Nr Deed Llc; 03/16/21. $105,000

2637 Columbia Road, Gramegna James S Bryan Scott M; 03/17/21. $520,000

681 Park Road, Simone Matthew P Jr Scotland Anne B; 03/17/21. $350,000

HAMMONTON

730 North Egg Harbor Road, Pulice Louis J Bartolone Frank J; 03/15/21. $332,000

21 U Deborah Lane, Mortelliti Henry J III Mortelliti Justin; 03/16/21. $125,000

600 10th St, Slotter Erica Mercurio Theodore F III; 03/16/21. $185,000

221 Park Ave, Sunwest State Llc Pc8reo Llc; 03/17/21. $81,200

427 French St, Zenone Robert Scafario Frank III; 03/17/21. $189,000

4 Golf Drive, Demarco Adam M Beaudry David; 03/19/21. $375,000

114-116 Somerby St, Vegas Anthony Sergi Nunzio; 03/22/21. $207,000

2 Toni Lynn Court, Divito Michael Vaccarella Anthony J Jr; 03/22/21. $130,000

VENTNOR

100 N Washington Ave,, Cohn Jeffrey B Levin I Richard; 03/10/21. $759,000

131 N Harvard Ave, Reinbold Eric M Hinds Daniel Phillip; 03/11/21. $275,000

29 N Newark Ave, Frausto Jesus Fitzgerald Paul H; 03/11/21. $359,000

15 No New Haven Ave, Ricca Amanda Joanne Bergman Rev Tr; 03/15/21. $299,000

5300 Boardwalk Unit 205, Kushner Ellen Rae Miller Marc B; 03/15/21. $151,000

7 South Fredericksburg Ave, Proietto Joseph 7sfredericksburg Llc; 03/15/21. $849,000

107 South Victoria Ave #E6, Wilczynski Joshua Jay Hyatt William;03/16/21. $170,000

507 Ventnor Ave #1, Dilauro Joanne Liebman Marcia S; 03/16/21. $207,000

5600 Winchester Ave, Segelman David Zaslow Segelman Lisa; 03/16/21. $180,000

7100 Ventnor Ave, Abdalla Anthony Bregman William B/Atty; 03/16/21. $425,000

812 Marshall Court, Timek Frank Us Bank Na; 03/16/21. $110,000

CAPE MAY COUNTY

LOWER TOWNSHIP

105 Shadeland Ave, Keeler Mary Elizabeth Gottlieb Henry; 02/2121. $285,000

102 Bayridge Road, Distefano Michael Marcy Jean; 02/2121. $275,000

215 Apple Blossom Drive, Harrell Steven Hetherington Briana B; 02/2121. $262,500

219 Clubhouse Drive, Rech Faith Exr Abrams Joan Mirkin; 02/2121. $250,000

415 Town Bank Road, Rossi Domenic Smith Regina; 02/2121. $230,000

116 Shadeland Ave, Iapalucci James Jr Brandt Helene; 02/2121. $229,000

115 Ridgewood Ave, Valentino Jessica Exr Skarupa Steven; 02/2121. $227,500

15 Rose Lane, Grow John M Adm Blevis Dean; 02/2121. $225,000

113A Race Track Road, Loper Michael D Loper Michael I; 02/2121. $200,000

324 Ibis Lane, Chan David F C3D2 Seapointe Hldngs Lc; 02/2121. $198,330

37 Ellery Road, De Musz Christine Ramirez Xavier N; 02/2121. $189,000

421 E Saint Johns Ave, 421 E Saint Johns Ave LLC Pismennyy Oleg; 02/2121. $92,500

209 Breakwater Road, Keystone Servicing Co LLC Tier Three Capital LLC; 02/2121.$35,000

SEA ISLE CITY

14 69th St, Hurst William H Bustynowicz Walter E; 02/2121. $1,250,000

111 38th St, Roman Real Estate Trust Leone Salvatore G; 02/2121. $1,165,000

138 74th St West Un, Tulskie Joseph J Dillon Rourke; 02/2121. $982,000

129 43rd St, Dougherty Aileen P Reed Aimme K; 02/2121. $223,833

4600 Landis Ave Un 2C, Kelly Martin Hasson Thersa Ann; 02/2121. $146,000

STONE HARBOR

157 84th St, Wheels Of Fire LLC Scullin Francis C; 02/2121. $2,138,750

330 87th St Un 2, Redner Stone Harbor LLC Rydel Jonathan P; 02/2121. $1,995,000

325 99th St, Ziviello Samuel Exr Wolfe Brad; 02/2121. $1,295,000

150 96th St Un 3, Gabriella & Bowes Asso LLC Smallwood Kevin; 02/2121. $721,250

8001 Second Ave Un 205, Ungaretta Tracey A Durham James W; 02/2121. $665,000

9807 Second Ave Un 4, Devlin Kathleen V Barry Matthew J; 02/2121. $547,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

9 N Meadow Ridge Lane, Mcdonough Joseph E Butterick Franklin; 02/2121. $385,600

7 E Timber Lane, Berglund Daniel R Ryan Stephen Martin; 02/2121. $314,900

203 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Clermont Hmoes LLC Pettie Daniel Jr; 02/2121. $285,000

600 Stagecoach Road, Huber Rosemarie Est M & J Gardner LLC; 02/2121. $200,000

WILDWOOD

133 E Wildwood Ave #C7, Mcmullin John J Guglietti Vincenteen; 02/2121. $330,000

215 E Rio Grande Ave #101, Peluzzo Catherine M Bock David L; 02/2121. $325,000

222 E Juniper Ave B, Rehorn Katleen M Est Raia Harriet; 02/2121. $317,000

5001 Atlantic Ave, Yates Christopher A Morris Michael R; 02/2121. $225,000

240 E Rio Grande Ave, Van Eman Robert Bl Dev 1 LLC; 02/2121. $205,000

4508 Atlantic Ave #3, Sloat Robert Charles Jenkins Bruce; 02/2121.$175,000

5301 Atlantic Ave Un A, Mitchell Eileen E Lucas Robert Jr; 02/2121. $156,000

337 Madison Ave, Coleman Jeanette Coleman Markus A; 02/2121. $125,000

119 W Maple Ave Un 301, Guzzi-Demers Lisa Pietroforte Michael; 02/2121. $124,900

212-14 Rio Grande Ave, Sabrish-One LLC Brannan Jonathan R; 02/2121. $120,000

242 E Rio Grande Ave, Van Eman Robert Bl Dev 1 LLC; 02/2121. $100,000

WILDWOOD CREST

127 West Aster Road, Biondo Jack Mcgowan James F Jr; 02/2121. $569,000

501 E Stockton Road Un 106, Crest Bonanza LLC Mazzola Peter J; 02/2121. $470,000

305 E Stockton Road, Borowsky Andrew J Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 02/2121. $390,000

106 West Hollywood Ave, Moore Joseph Secreta Craig; 02/2121. $318,000

406-410 E Monterey Ave Un 204, Roberts Susan Bryan Timothy P; 02/2121. $240,000

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 217, Mullen James Kao Tony; 02/2121. $215,000

427 E Miami Ave, Kaskabas Nicholas Zhu Jie; 02/2121. $185,000

300 E Syracuse Ave, Henry Michael A Ramagosa Gina M; 02/2121. $165,000

406-410 E Monterey Ave Un 215, Bryan Timothy P Williams Paul; 02/2121. $165,000

5502 Atlantic Ave Un 9, Delco Property Invts LLC Baker January Marie; 02/2121.$150,777

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

24 Jones Road, 3/2021. $32,000

2 Plunder Ave, 3/2021. $58,000

10 And 12 Phoebe Dr, 3/2021. $66,000

42 Whitewater Dr, 3/2021. $84,678

32 Fullrigger Ave, 3/2021. $92,500

2 Savannah Drive, 3/2021. $92,500

22 Mast Dr, 3/2021. $130,000

191 Beverly Drive, 3/2021. $135,101

6 Longboat Ave, 3/2021. $150,000

11 Caribbean Court, 3/2021. $150,000

131 Schooner, 3/2021. $155,000

20 Farragut Ave, 3/2021. $160,000

7 Dogwood Drive, 3/2021. $170,000

1b Emerald Drive, 3/2021. $175,000

92 Pine Oak Blvd, 3/2021. $180,000

40 Dogwood Drive, 3/2021. $195,000

9 Bellwood Court, 3/2021. $203,009

289 South Main St, 3/2021. $217,000

BEACH HAVEN

Eleventh St, 3/2021. $26,000

510 North Bay Ave Unit 205, 3/2021. $60,502

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-27, 3/2021. $65,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B-21, 3/2021. $70,000

510 N Bay Ave Unit 204, 3/2021. $180,312

409 S Pennsylvania Ave, 3/2021. $275,666

533c Engleside Ave, 3/2021. $295,000

310 S Atlantic Ave Unit 1, 3/2021. $339,000

127 Pearl St, 3/2021. $405,000

201 Pearl St, 3/2021. $477,500

507 N Beach Ave, 3/2021. $500,000

130 Chatsworth Ave U-7, 3/2021. $560,000

435 Amber St, 3/2021. $600,000

510 North Aby Ave Unit 307, 3/2021. $699,000

510 North Bay Ave, 3/2021. $749,000

16 South West Ave, 3/2021. $975,000

407 Coral Street Unit 1, 3/2021. $999,000

EAGLESWOOD

200 South Creek Dr, 3/2021. $65,000

404 Dock Rd, 3/2021. $115,000

344 Dock Rd, 3/2021. $265,000

175 Cox Ave, 3/2021. $283,000

102 Quail Lane, 3/2021. $285,000

237 Main S, 3/2021. $310,000

HARVEY CEDARS

7806 Long Beach Unit B And Unit C, 3/2021. $655,000

3 Lange Ave, 3/2021. $750,000

22 Warwick Ave, 3/2021. $1,150,000

23 Cedars Ave, 3/2021. $1,700,000

28 Kinsey Lane, 3/2021. $1,935,000

6809 Suffolk Place, 3/2021. $2,000,000

13 E Essex Avenue, 3/2021. $2,600,000

12 East Burlington Ave, 3/2021. $3,080,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

242 Station Drive, 3/2021. $10,000

Lakeside Dr South, 3/2021. $26,000

Bee Way & Pershing Avenue, 3/2021. $35,000

Circle Drive, 3/2021. $39,000

Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $39,000

Weehawken Ave; 3/2021. $78,000

Circle Dr; 3/2021. $78,000

102 Manchester Ave; 3/2021. $85,000

Lakeside Drive South; 3/2021. $91,000

1622 Joffre Road; 3/2021. $97,000

342 Harbor View; 3/2021. $100,000

1017 Buena Vista; 3/2021. $100,000

501 Lake Barnegat Drive North; 3/2021. $125,000

920 Tampa Road; 3/2021. $140,000

1411 Daytona Road; 3/2021. $153,608

2259 Crestwood Place; 3/2021. $181,734

329 Briggs Ave; 3/2021. $183,500

117 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $189,000

46 Haines Street; 3/2021. $192,000

222 Cherokee Trail; 3/2021. $192,000

1733 Inwood Place; 3/2021. $195,000

642 Chelsea Street; 3/2021. $195,000

2107 Liewellyn Pkwy; 3/2021. $195,000

647 Williams Ave; 3/2021. $200,000

1706 Beach Boulevard; 3/2021. $205,000

417 Chestnut Drive; 3/2021. $208,000

24 Sheffield Dr; 3/2021. $212,000

106 Pineway Drive; 3/2021. $215,000

531 Devon St; 3/2021. $215,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Contact: 609-272-7295

ldrake@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

