How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
60 Shady Lane, Mcdevitt Danielle Hancock Maryann; 12/08/20. $197,500
650 Franklin Blvd, Sj Holdings 1 Llc Harmon Mary A; 12/09/20. $239,000
204 Hobart Ave, Richardson Sara Jo Albie Sacco Linda Leigh/Exrx; 12/10/20. $175,000
27 E Faunce Landing Road, Wright Charles Wesley Jr Corcoran Tiffany M; $147,900
ATLANTIC CITY
2611 Pacific Ave, Pappas George P Nguyen Duc Hoa; 12/08/20. $99,000
2831 Fenton Ave, Cardani Joseph William/Heir Muto Anthony Joseph; 12/08/20. $124,900
1518 Beach Ave, Attock Traders Llc Mcgee Samuel A; 12/09/20. $132,500
42 N Newton Ave, Wentz Evans Shelley Hampshire John H; 12/09/20. $450,000
3851 Boardwalk #908, Bumbury Tamla M Mendelsohn Jules; 12/09/20. $100,000
15 S Tallahassee Ave, Goldstein Brian L Weatherby Dennis T; 12/09/20. $435,000
1607 Columbia Ave, Hedberg Ceile E Jacobs Stephanie; 12/10/20. $128,000
3101 Boardwalk 908-2 Unit 908, Fernandez Frederick Barbosa Victor; 12/11/20. $169,000
1 Anchorage Court, Peterson Betty J/Heir Dicaro Anthony; 12/11/20. $131,000
BRIGANTINE
241 35th Street South Unit B, Brody Harris B Ciosek Karen M; 12/04/20. $235,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit Q12, Woloshin Michael Dejesse John; 12/04/20. $129,000
3704 Ocean Ave Unit A, Jankowski Jennifer Lee Linnett Evan; 12/04/20. $755,000
209 14th St No, Kitz Peter J Hobson Lindsay; 12/04/20. $845,000
3301 Bayshore Ave Unit 4, Reilly Camille Keating Michael; 12/04/20. $160,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
24 Philadelphia Ave, Bs Of Ehc Llc Egg Harbor City Ptnrs Llc; 12/14/20. $467,500
44 Philadelphia Ave, Rivera Belford Egg Harbor City Ptnrs Llc; 12/14/20. $225,000
48 Philadelphia Ave, Rivera Ana M Egg Harbor City Ptnrs Llc; 12/14/20. $225,000
600 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City Station Llc Egg Harbor City Ptnrs Llc; 12/14/20. $850,000
243 Chicago Ave, Home Scape Llc Attianese Robert Joseph; 12/24/20. $188,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
211 Harvard Road, Banks Toia Henderson Tzouvanellis Peter; 12/07/20. $287,500
119 Wedgewood Drive, Lugo Jose A Bair Krista N; 12/07/20. $377,750
106 Ruby Drive, Mark Grosman And Irina Grosman Rev Liv Tr Fayyaz Noman; 12/07/20. $350,000
29 Country Birch Lane, Canale Charlene May Canale Edward N Jr; 12/07/20. $70,000
10 Friars Lane, Tepedino Deborah L Szrom Gregory J; 12/08/20. $250,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
638 Chancery Lane, Reid Robert L/Ind&Exr Seki Hoshina; 12/07/20. $157,000
611 Country Club Drive, Moscony Charles Jr Gardner Anthony R Jr; 12/08/20. $310,000
275 N Mannheim Ave, Wittenberger Christopher M Cross Keoni; 12/08/20. $410,000
118 Ethan Lane, Colabelli Leonardo Moore Tyler B; 12/08/20. $315,000
23 Driftwood Court, Daniele Joseph Post Hannah J; 12/09/20. $82,000
1217 Crocus St, Kuhar Kyle Sorshek William Thomas II; 12/09/20. $234,000
245 Lieb St, Ettlinger Marie,/Atty Jones Marie J; 12/10/20. $190,000
HAMMONTON
58 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Wright Randolph Gwendolyn; 12/04/20. $256,860
178 Route 206, Tassone Anthony D Clayton Stephanie; 12/07/20. $210,000
296 Messina Ave, Donato Charles Joseph Bates Beth Ann; 12/09/20. $178,000
137 Lincoln St, Wilmington Trust Na Automated Application Llc; 12/10/20. $98,910
LINWOOD
308 W Royal Ave, Weeks Eric Z Steindl Aden; 12/07/20. $340,000
200 W Davis Ave, Thoensen Renee Szapor Robert; 12/08/20. $382,500
530 Ocean Heights Ave #4a, Kanzaria Mitul Maganlal Mckenna Andrea; 12/14/20. $183,500
1 & 3 Mill Lane, Bryce Alan G Tillou Gregory; 12/15/20. $750,000
MARGATE
9613 Ventnor Ave Unit A, Hu Judy W Carson Elizabeth; 12/08/20. $575,000
14 Bayside Court, Solovitz Allen P Simons Lawrence K; 12/09/20. $465,000
16 S Fredericksburg Ave, Rg Fredericksburg 18 Llc Mirsky Carolyn; 12/10/20. $550,000
16a S Fredericksburg Ave, Mirsky Carolyn Rg Fredericksburg 17 Llc; 12/10/20. $650,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1015 Spruce Ave, Osorto Roger Ruffin Demetria; 12/08/20. $145,000
41 W Pleasant Ave, Boney Sarah J/Exrx Rosario Victor M; 12/08/20. $121,000
306 Montclair Drive, Green Shades Llc Lucky Star Prop Llc; 12/10/20. $102,000
30 N Fourth St, Residential Credit Opportunities Tr Ii Akhtar Waqas; 12/16/20. $85,000
15 Ryon Ave, Wheeler Richard Carcador Merced Annette; 12/17/20. $213,000
VENTNOR
101 N New Haven Ave, Kozenskie Timothy T Kozenskie Lorenzo R; 12/01/20. $130,000
207 N Sacramento Ave, Berman Arnold T Pacific Premiere Tr; 12/01/20. $95,000
912 N Harvard Ave, Feldman Marc D Frank Edward; 12/02/20. $525,000
101 N Richards Ave, Ricca Amanda Degnan Monica M; 12/03/20. $313,300
6101 Monmouth Ave #209, Locke David D,/Admr Valinote Nick; 12/04/20. $82,500
333 N Burghley Ave, Poniatowski Mary Prebelli Gilberto; 12/07/20. $220,000
12 N Melbourne Ave, Argentina Margaret Scheinholtz Debra F; 12/07/20. $769,000
111 S Derby Ave, Bacine Melanie Bluestein/Atty Richman Edward; 12/08/20. $2,300,000
7200 Atlantic Ave, Ruben Richard Rudolph Michael J; 12/08/20. $925,000
16 N Cambridge Ave, Robb David Mordell Leonard E; 12/10/20. $435,000
4a N Baton Rouge Ave, Dunning Garrett Two Pioneers Llc; 12/10/20. $395,000
7107 Atlantic Ave, Horwitz Family Tr Ashin Jeffery G; 12/11/20. $967,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
706 San Fernando Road, Demusz Victor M Costarelli Nicholas Edward; 12/202. $385,000
23 Cape Woods Road, Noll Joseph Michael Sr Montgomery Mark; 12/202. $385,000
730 Reeves Ave, Brogan Robert V Jr Kulperger Suzanne M; 12/202. $350,000
119 Englewood Road, Muche Robert Ebrahiem Joyce G; 12/202. $317,000
821 Shunpike Road, Adelizzi Richard Jersey Real Estate Holdings LLC; 12/202. $310,000
125 Spruce Ave, Fredrickson Matthew F Marino Michael J; 12/202. $291,500
400 Whittier Ave, Smith Eileen B Cox Karen; 12/202. $275,000
112 Mc Kinley Ave, Trunfio Steve Hague Alan S Jr; 12/202. $270,000
7 Locust Road, Osmundsen Gary Gassler Kerry; 12/202. $265,000
4 Cloverdale Ave, Di Flumeri Antoinietta Robinson Curtis E III; 12/202. $225,000
Lot 12 Block 62, Gain Michael K Pfaff Robert E; 12/202. $214,900
NORTH WILDWOOD
1800 Ocean Ave, Blas Juan C Teti Anthony G Sr; 12/2020. $289,900
Lot 1 Block 424, Coluzzi Kenneth D Hanna Francis P; 12/2020. $260,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Garner Christopher S Buck Kenneth; 12/2020. $205,000
1400 Surf Ave, Murphy Philip M Mengel Virginia L; 12/2020. $155,000
1400 Surf Ave, Mengel Gary L Murphy Philip M; 12/2020. $120,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 23 Block 901, Boone Michele A Slapsys Christine N; 12/2020. $395,000
Lot 19 Block 4904, Gazzillo Pasquale Ciampa Thomas J; 12/2020. $375,000
3300 Asbury Ave, Fiorentino Joseph Cavanaugh Barbara; 12/2020. $310,000
715 Plymouth Place Un 101, Cunningham Rose Ann M Beardsley Christopher R; 12/2020. $269,900
200 Bay Ave #303, Pezzano Joseph Brown Robert J III; 12/2020. $225,000
719 11th St, Ackerman Real Estate LLC Drury Deborah Jean; 12/2020. $224,000
928 Wesley Ave, Taylor Jeffrey Leary Ronald J; 12/2020. $220,000
Boat Slip B-9, Dudnick Michael Mcdermott Brian; 12/2020. $28,000
2705-2707 Wesley Ave, Buckley Walter S III Trust Jakd Properties LLC; 12/2020. $4,300,000
2305 Wesley Ave, 2305 Wesley Ave LLC Day Christopher Mark; 12/2020. $3,250,000
908 First St, Smith Thomas Patricia M Rota Rev Trust; 12/2020. $3,200,000
SEA ISLE CITY
133 46th St, Mc Donnell William Plunkett Brian G; 12/2020. $1,100,000
125 58th St, Curran Christopher G Duffy Thomas P Jr; 12/2020. $1,030,000
209 82nd St, Otto Barbara Huggett Thomas J; 12/2020. $915,000
Lot 778 Block 73.03, Thornton Richard W Mc Cann John Patrick; 12/2020. $880,000
4606 Central Ave Un N, Mc Cann Patrick M Branco Lori; 12/2020. $846,500
3700 Boardwalk, Soltner Family Living Trust O’Neill Colleen; 12/2020. $600,000
33 36th St, Boston H Brien Citrone Gary J; 12/2020. $525,000
WILDWOOD
115 E Hand Ave, Singer Andrew E Gleason Christian S; 12/2020. $364,900
317 E Poplar Ave, Powell Michael Starrett Robert Moore; 12/2020. $352,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
1118 S 2nd St, 10/23/2020. $95,000
1900 Wheaton Ave, 10/23/2020. $145,000
1313 Cedarbrook Ave, 10/23/2020. $250,000
1700 Newcombtown Road, 10/24/2020. $2,897,500.00
12 W Green St, 10/26/2020. $11,000
425 Caroline Lane, 10/26/2020. $270,000.00
319 Mulberry St, 10/27/2020. $32,000
604 Valatia Ave, 10/27/2020. $55,000
1530 W Main St, 10/27/2020. $59,900
803 Archer St, 10/27/2020. $96,000
1923 E Main St, 10/27/2020. $150,000
1517 G St, 10/27/2020. $205,000
1312 Geissel Drive, 10/28/2020. $240,000
185 Corsair Drive &C, 10/27/2020. $247,500
465 South 2nd St, 10/28/2020. $35,000
50 Cottage St, 10/28/2020. $62,950
44 Cottage St, 10/28/2020. $62,950
48 Cottage St, 10/28/2020. $62,950
46 Cottage St, 10/28/2020. $62,950
117 Hazel Blvd, 10/28/2020. $190,000
VINELAND
823 E Park Ave, 10/1/2020, $142,500
2000 South Spring Road, 10/5/2020, $120,000
715 S Sixth St, 10/5/2020, $120,000
1940 S Spring Road, 10/5/2020, $160,000
3310 Hance Bridge Road, 10/5/2020, $164,800
1139 Fairmount Ave, 10/6/2020, $135,000
2586 S Main Road, 10/7/2020, $125,000
920-992 East Cherry St, 10/7/2020, $142,000
917-919 Chestnut Ave, 10/7/2020, $100,000
3155 Swan Drive, 10/7/2020, $326,000
2964 Independence Court, 10/8/2020, $169,000
729 Allen Ave, 10/8/2020, $175,000
1361 N Valley Ave, 10/8/2020, $350,000
2631 Industrial Way, 10/8/2020, $1,600,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
3549 Barred Owl Lane, 10/9/2020, $485,000
316 W Park Ave, 10/9/2020, $53,000
54 Bortle Ave, 10/13/2020, $48,500
1492 W Forest Grove, 10/13/2020, $25,000
2139 East Chestnut Ave, 10/13/2020, $113,000
585 N Fourth St, 10/13/2020, $135,000
28 West Montrose St, 10/13/2020, $142,900
64 Columbia Avenue, 10/14/2020, $127,500
3811 Brookhaven Drive, 10/14/2020, $15,000
3320 Prospect Ave, 10/14/2020, $45,000
1850 N Delsea Drive, 10/15/2020, $55,000
2945 Union Road, 10/15/2020, $61,050
2614 Ok Lane, 10/15/2020, $144,000
515 Lisa Lane, 10/19/2020, $145,000
819 E Grant Ave, 10/16/2020, $45,000
East Sherman Ave, 10/16/2020, $47,500
1594 E Grant Ave, 10/16/2020, $81,000
345 Ithaca St, 10/16/2020, $104,500
240 Villa Ave, 10/14/2020, $106,838
1964 East Oak Road, 10/13/2020, $108,000
524 Hazel Ave, 10/19/2020, $60,000
E Wheat Road & N East Ave, 10/19/2020, $65,000.00
1495 Venus Drive, 10/21/2020, $173,000.00
1167 New Pear St, 10/22/2020, $176,500.00
15 S Third St, 10/22/2020, $25,000.00
501 S 6th St, 10/22/2020, $140,000.00
733 North Brewster Road, 10/22/2020, $145,000
2612 S Main Road, 10/23/2020, $112,000
711 Embassy Terrace, 10/26/2020, $140,000
222 Fenimore St, 10/27/2020, $75,735
696 Fernwood Drive, 10/27/2020, $171,000
1964 E Oak Road Unit M5, 10/28/2020, $123,000
2120 N Delsea Drive, 10/28/2020, $590,000
2911 N Delsea Drive, 10/29/2020, $110,000
42 W Park Ave, 10/29/2020, $135,000
3437 Prospect Ave, 10/29/2020, $145,000
744 S Valley Ave, 10/30/2020, $170,000
4318 Juniper St, 10/30/2020, $63,000
4335 Marlyn Ave, 10/14/2020, $155,000
2229 Berkeley Drive, 10/14/2020, $160,000
1133 Maple Avenue, 10/14/2020, $174,000
363 S Delsea Drive, 10/15/2020, $150,000
231 Hendricks Ave, 10/15/2020, $175,000
567 Pine St, 10/16/2020, $160,000
1021 Magnolia Road, 10/1/2020, $179,000
2020 Berkeley Drive, 10/23/2020, $179,900
1141 E Park Ave, 10/13/2020, $180,000
1405 Garry Ave, 10/13/2020, $181,000
5539 Ascher Road, 10/2/2020, $185,000
807 S Spring Road, 10/16/2020, $187,000
993 Garrison Road, 10/30/2020, $187,500
943 E Oak Road, 10/21/2020, $190,000
3361 Gerow Ave, 10/23/2020, $190,000
46 Avon Place, 10/28/2020, $194,900
1083 Rogers Ave, 10/2/2020, $195,000
1830 Kings Road, 10/7/2020, $195,000
280 Rainbow Lane, 10/13/2020, $199,500
1708 Woodcrest Drive, 10/14/2020, $200,000
4485 Robin Road, 10/14/2020, $200,000
4059 S Main Road, 10/27/2020, $200,000
2481 Old Farm Drive, 10/2/2020, $210,000
1416 Allen Ave, 10/14/2020, $212,900
821 Streamview Lane, 10/14/2020, $215,000
799 S Valley Ave, 10/16/2020, $215,000
1165 Kay Place, 10/1/2020, $217,000
1541 Allen Ave, 10/2/2020, $219,000
859 North Brewster Road, 10/13/2020, $220,000
2600 S Lincoln Ave, 10/28/2020, $220,000
1194 Hope St, 10/29/2020, $220,000
3745 Hance Bridge Road, 10/13/2020, $224,900
742 Dukes Road, 10/5/2020, $225,000
609 West Garden Road, 10/19/2020, $225,000
1018 Linda Lane, 10/23/2020, $225,000
991 S Delsea Drive, 10/26/2020, $225,000
2800 Old Farm Road, 10/13/2020, $228,000
1408 Venezia Ave, 10/2/2020, $239,900
1512 E Wheat Road, 10/23/2020, $239,900
785 E Butler Ave, 10/26/2020, $240,000
2294 Civil War Road, 10/5/2020, $245,000
423q East Chestnut Ave, 10/13/2020, $245,000
4148 Genoa Ave, 10/14/2020, $250,000.00
665 Brentwood Drive, 10/10/2020, $255,000
1480 W Wheat Road, 10/15/2020, $257,000
1826 Sequoia Drive, 10/20/2020, $258,000
2160 W Garden Road, 10/1/2020, $261,000
402 W Landis Ave, 10/22/2020, $275,000
2312 Civil War Road, 10/14/2020, $281,500
2258 Yankee Court, 10/7/2020, $284,000
2773 Autumncrest Drive, 10/1/2020, $291,000
1210 Holmes Ave, 10/20/2020, $300,000
800 Steamview Lane, 10/5/2020, $310,000
