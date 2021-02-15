 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

60 Shady Lane, Mcdevitt Danielle Hancock Maryann; 12/08/20. $197,500

650 Franklin Blvd, Sj Holdings 1 Llc Harmon Mary A; 12/09/20. $239,000

204 Hobart Ave, Richardson Sara Jo Albie Sacco Linda Leigh/Exrx; 12/10/20. $175,000

27 E Faunce Landing Road, Wright Charles Wesley Jr Corcoran Tiffany M; $147,900

ATLANTIC CITY

2611 Pacific Ave, Pappas George P Nguyen Duc Hoa; 12/08/20. $99,000

2831 Fenton Ave, Cardani Joseph William/Heir Muto Anthony Joseph; 12/08/20. $124,900

1518 Beach Ave, Attock Traders Llc Mcgee Samuel A; 12/09/20. $132,500

42 N Newton Ave, Wentz Evans Shelley Hampshire John H; 12/09/20. $450,000

3851 Boardwalk #908, Bumbury Tamla M Mendelsohn Jules; 12/09/20. $100,000

15 S Tallahassee Ave, Goldstein Brian L Weatherby Dennis T; 12/09/20. $435,000

1607 Columbia Ave, Hedberg Ceile E Jacobs Stephanie; 12/10/20. $128,000

3101 Boardwalk 908-2 Unit 908, Fernandez Frederick Barbosa Victor; 12/11/20. $169,000

1 Anchorage Court, Peterson Betty J/Heir Dicaro Anthony; 12/11/20. $131,000

BRIGANTINE

241 35th Street South Unit B, Brody Harris B Ciosek Karen M; 12/04/20. $235,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit Q12, Woloshin Michael Dejesse John; 12/04/20. $129,000

3704 Ocean Ave Unit A, Jankowski Jennifer Lee Linnett Evan; 12/04/20. $755,000

209 14th St No, Kitz Peter J Hobson Lindsay; 12/04/20. $845,000

3301 Bayshore Ave Unit 4, Reilly Camille Keating Michael; 12/04/20. $160,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

24 Philadelphia Ave, Bs Of Ehc Llc Egg Harbor City Ptnrs Llc; 12/14/20. $467,500

44 Philadelphia Ave, Rivera Belford Egg Harbor City Ptnrs Llc; 12/14/20. $225,000

48 Philadelphia Ave, Rivera Ana M Egg Harbor City Ptnrs Llc; 12/14/20. $225,000

600 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City Station Llc Egg Harbor City Ptnrs Llc; 12/14/20. $850,000

243 Chicago Ave, Home Scape Llc Attianese Robert Joseph; 12/24/20. $188,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

211 Harvard Road, Banks Toia Henderson Tzouvanellis Peter; 12/07/20. $287,500

119 Wedgewood Drive, Lugo Jose A Bair Krista N; 12/07/20. $377,750

106 Ruby Drive, Mark Grosman And Irina Grosman Rev Liv Tr Fayyaz Noman; 12/07/20. $350,000

29 Country Birch Lane, Canale Charlene May Canale Edward N Jr; 12/07/20. $70,000

10 Friars Lane, Tepedino Deborah L Szrom Gregory J; 12/08/20. $250,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

638 Chancery Lane, Reid Robert L/Ind&Exr Seki Hoshina; 12/07/20. $157,000

611 Country Club Drive, Moscony Charles Jr Gardner Anthony R Jr; 12/08/20. $310,000

275 N Mannheim Ave, Wittenberger Christopher M Cross Keoni; 12/08/20. $410,000

118 Ethan Lane, Colabelli Leonardo Moore Tyler B; 12/08/20. $315,000

23 Driftwood Court, Daniele Joseph Post Hannah J; 12/09/20. $82,000

1217 Crocus St, Kuhar Kyle Sorshek William Thomas II; 12/09/20. $234,000

245 Lieb St, Ettlinger Marie,/Atty Jones Marie J; 12/10/20. $190,000

HAMMONTON

58 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Wright Randolph Gwendolyn; 12/04/20. $256,860

178 Route 206, Tassone Anthony D Clayton Stephanie; 12/07/20. $210,000

296 Messina Ave, Donato Charles Joseph Bates Beth Ann; 12/09/20. $178,000

137 Lincoln St, Wilmington Trust Na Automated Application Llc; 12/10/20. $98,910

LINWOOD

308 W Royal Ave, Weeks Eric Z Steindl Aden; 12/07/20. $340,000

200 W Davis Ave, Thoensen Renee Szapor Robert; 12/08/20. $382,500

530 Ocean Heights Ave #4a, Kanzaria Mitul Maganlal Mckenna Andrea; 12/14/20. $183,500

1 & 3 Mill Lane, Bryce Alan G Tillou Gregory; 12/15/20. $750,000

MARGATE

9613 Ventnor Ave Unit A, Hu Judy W Carson Elizabeth; 12/08/20. $575,000

14 Bayside Court, Solovitz Allen P Simons Lawrence K; 12/09/20. $465,000

16 S Fredericksburg Ave, Rg Fredericksburg 18 Llc Mirsky Carolyn; 12/10/20. $550,000

16a S Fredericksburg Ave, Mirsky Carolyn Rg Fredericksburg 17 Llc; 12/10/20. $650,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1015 Spruce Ave, Osorto Roger Ruffin Demetria; 12/08/20. $145,000

41 W Pleasant Ave, Boney Sarah J/Exrx Rosario Victor M; 12/08/20. $121,000

306 Montclair Drive, Green Shades Llc Lucky Star Prop Llc; 12/10/20. $102,000

30 N Fourth St, Residential Credit Opportunities Tr Ii Akhtar Waqas; 12/16/20. $85,000

15 Ryon Ave, Wheeler Richard Carcador Merced Annette; 12/17/20. $213,000

VENTNOR

101 N New Haven Ave, Kozenskie Timothy T Kozenskie Lorenzo R; 12/01/20. $130,000

207 N Sacramento Ave, Berman Arnold T Pacific Premiere Tr; 12/01/20. $95,000

912 N Harvard Ave, Feldman Marc D Frank Edward; 12/02/20. $525,000

101 N Richards Ave, Ricca Amanda Degnan Monica M; 12/03/20. $313,300

6101 Monmouth Ave #209, Locke David D,/Admr Valinote Nick; 12/04/20. $82,500

333 N Burghley Ave, Poniatowski Mary Prebelli Gilberto; 12/07/20. $220,000

12 N Melbourne Ave, Argentina Margaret Scheinholtz Debra F; 12/07/20. $769,000

111 S Derby Ave, Bacine Melanie Bluestein/Atty Richman Edward; 12/08/20. $2,300,000

7200 Atlantic Ave, Ruben Richard Rudolph Michael J; 12/08/20. $925,000

16 N Cambridge Ave, Robb David Mordell Leonard E; 12/10/20. $435,000

4a N Baton Rouge Ave, Dunning Garrett Two Pioneers Llc; 12/10/20. $395,000

7107 Atlantic Ave, Horwitz Family Tr Ashin Jeffery G; 12/11/20. $967,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

706 San Fernando Road, Demusz Victor M Costarelli Nicholas Edward; 12/202. $385,000

23 Cape Woods Road, Noll Joseph Michael Sr Montgomery Mark; 12/202. $385,000

730 Reeves Ave, Brogan Robert V Jr Kulperger Suzanne M; 12/202. $350,000

119 Englewood Road, Muche Robert Ebrahiem Joyce G; 12/202. $317,000

821 Shunpike Road, Adelizzi Richard Jersey Real Estate Holdings LLC; 12/202. $310,000

125 Spruce Ave, Fredrickson Matthew F Marino Michael J; 12/202. $291,500

400 Whittier Ave, Smith Eileen B Cox Karen; 12/202. $275,000

112 Mc Kinley Ave, Trunfio Steve Hague Alan S Jr; 12/202. $270,000

7 Locust Road, Osmundsen Gary Gassler Kerry; 12/202. $265,000

4 Cloverdale Ave, Di Flumeri Antoinietta Robinson Curtis E III; 12/202. $225,000

Lot 12 Block 62, Gain Michael K Pfaff Robert E; 12/202. $214,900

NORTH WILDWOOD

1800 Ocean Ave, Blas Juan C Teti Anthony G Sr; 12/2020. $289,900

Lot 1 Block 424, Coluzzi Kenneth D Hanna Francis P; 12/2020. $260,000

1800 Ocean Ave, Garner Christopher S Buck Kenneth; 12/2020. $205,000

1400 Surf Ave, Murphy Philip M Mengel Virginia L; 12/2020. $155,000

1400 Surf Ave, Mengel Gary L Murphy Philip M; 12/2020. $120,000

OCEAN CITY

Lot 23 Block 901, Boone Michele A Slapsys Christine N; 12/2020. $395,000

Lot 19 Block 4904, Gazzillo Pasquale Ciampa Thomas J; 12/2020. $375,000

3300 Asbury Ave, Fiorentino Joseph Cavanaugh Barbara; 12/2020. $310,000

715 Plymouth Place Un 101, Cunningham Rose Ann M Beardsley Christopher R; 12/2020. $269,900

200 Bay Ave #303, Pezzano Joseph Brown Robert J III; 12/2020. $225,000

719 11th St, Ackerman Real Estate LLC Drury Deborah Jean; 12/2020. $224,000

928 Wesley Ave, Taylor Jeffrey Leary Ronald J; 12/2020. $220,000

Boat Slip B-9, Dudnick Michael Mcdermott Brian; 12/2020. $28,000

2705-2707 Wesley Ave, Buckley Walter S III Trust Jakd Properties LLC; 12/2020. $4,300,000

2305 Wesley Ave, 2305 Wesley Ave LLC Day Christopher Mark; 12/2020. $3,250,000

908 First St, Smith Thomas Patricia M Rota Rev Trust; 12/2020. $3,200,000

SEA ISLE CITY

133 46th St, Mc Donnell William Plunkett Brian G; 12/2020. $1,100,000

125 58th St, Curran Christopher G Duffy Thomas P Jr; 12/2020. $1,030,000

209 82nd St, Otto Barbara Huggett Thomas J; 12/2020. $915,000

Lot 778 Block 73.03, Thornton Richard W Mc Cann John Patrick; 12/2020. $880,000

4606 Central Ave Un N, Mc Cann Patrick M Branco Lori; 12/2020. $846,500

3700 Boardwalk, Soltner Family Living Trust O’Neill Colleen; 12/2020. $600,000

33 36th St, Boston H Brien Citrone Gary J; 12/2020. $525,000

WILDWOOD

115 E Hand Ave, Singer Andrew E Gleason Christian S; 12/2020. $364,900

317 E Poplar Ave, Powell Michael Starrett Robert Moore; 12/2020. $352,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

1118 S 2nd St, 10/23/2020. $95,000

1900 Wheaton Ave, 10/23/2020. $145,000

1313 Cedarbrook Ave, 10/23/2020. $250,000

1700 Newcombtown Road, 10/24/2020. $2,897,500.00

12 W Green St, 10/26/2020. $11,000

425 Caroline Lane, 10/26/2020. $270,000.00

319 Mulberry St, 10/27/2020. $32,000

604 Valatia Ave, 10/27/2020. $55,000

1530 W Main St, 10/27/2020. $59,900

803 Archer St, 10/27/2020. $96,000

1923 E Main St, 10/27/2020. $150,000

1517 G St, 10/27/2020. $205,000

1312 Geissel Drive, 10/28/2020. $240,000

185 Corsair Drive &C, 10/27/2020. $247,500

465 South 2nd St, 10/28/2020. $35,000

50 Cottage St, 10/28/2020. $62,950

44 Cottage St, 10/28/2020. $62,950

48 Cottage St, 10/28/2020. $62,950

46 Cottage St, 10/28/2020. $62,950

117 Hazel Blvd, 10/28/2020. $190,000

VINELAND

823 E Park Ave, 10/1/2020, $142,500

2000 South Spring Road, 10/5/2020, $120,000

715 S Sixth St, 10/5/2020, $120,000

1940 S Spring Road, 10/5/2020, $160,000

3310 Hance Bridge Road, 10/5/2020, $164,800

1139 Fairmount Ave, 10/6/2020, $135,000

2586 S Main Road, 10/7/2020, $125,000

920-992 East Cherry St, 10/7/2020, $142,000

917-919 Chestnut Ave, 10/7/2020, $100,000

3155 Swan Drive, 10/7/2020, $326,000

2964 Independence Court, 10/8/2020, $169,000

729 Allen Ave, 10/8/2020, $175,000

1361 N Valley Ave, 10/8/2020, $350,000

2631 Industrial Way, 10/8/2020, $1,600,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

3549 Barred Owl Lane, 10/9/2020, $485,000

316 W Park Ave, 10/9/2020, $53,000

54 Bortle Ave, 10/13/2020, $48,500

1492 W Forest Grove, 10/13/2020, $25,000

2139 East Chestnut Ave, 10/13/2020, $113,000

585 N Fourth St, 10/13/2020, $135,000

28 West Montrose St, 10/13/2020, $142,900

64 Columbia Avenue, 10/14/2020, $127,500

3811 Brookhaven Drive, 10/14/2020, $15,000

3320 Prospect Ave, 10/14/2020, $45,000

1850 N Delsea Drive, 10/15/2020, $55,000

2945 Union Road, 10/15/2020, $61,050

2614 Ok Lane, 10/15/2020, $144,000

515 Lisa Lane, 10/19/2020, $145,000

819 E Grant Ave, 10/16/2020, $45,000

East Sherman Ave, 10/16/2020, $47,500

1594 E Grant Ave, 10/16/2020, $81,000

345 Ithaca St, 10/16/2020, $104,500

240 Villa Ave, 10/14/2020, $106,838

1964 East Oak Road, 10/13/2020, $108,000

524 Hazel Ave, 10/19/2020, $60,000

E Wheat Road & N East Ave, 10/19/2020, $65,000.00

1495 Venus Drive, 10/21/2020, $173,000.00

1167 New Pear St, 10/22/2020, $176,500.00

15 S Third St, 10/22/2020, $25,000.00

501 S 6th St, 10/22/2020, $140,000.00

733 North Brewster Road, 10/22/2020, $145,000

2612 S Main Road, 10/23/2020, $112,000

711 Embassy Terrace, 10/26/2020, $140,000

222 Fenimore St, 10/27/2020, $75,735

696 Fernwood Drive, 10/27/2020, $171,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit M5, 10/28/2020, $123,000

2120 N Delsea Drive, 10/28/2020, $590,000

2911 N Delsea Drive, 10/29/2020, $110,000

42 W Park Ave, 10/29/2020, $135,000

3437 Prospect Ave, 10/29/2020, $145,000

744 S Valley Ave, 10/30/2020, $170,000

4318 Juniper St, 10/30/2020, $63,000

4335 Marlyn Ave, 10/14/2020, $155,000

2229 Berkeley Drive, 10/14/2020, $160,000

1133 Maple Avenue, 10/14/2020, $174,000

363 S Delsea Drive, 10/15/2020, $150,000

231 Hendricks Ave, 10/15/2020, $175,000

567 Pine St, 10/16/2020, $160,000

1021 Magnolia Road, 10/1/2020, $179,000

2020 Berkeley Drive, 10/23/2020, $179,900

1141 E Park Ave, 10/13/2020, $180,000

1405 Garry Ave, 10/13/2020, $181,000

5539 Ascher Road, 10/2/2020, $185,000

807 S Spring Road, 10/16/2020, $187,000

993 Garrison Road, 10/30/2020, $187,500

943 E Oak Road, 10/21/2020, $190,000

3361 Gerow Ave, 10/23/2020, $190,000

46 Avon Place, 10/28/2020, $194,900

1083 Rogers Ave, 10/2/2020, $195,000

1830 Kings Road, 10/7/2020, $195,000

280 Rainbow Lane, 10/13/2020, $199,500

1708 Woodcrest Drive, 10/14/2020, $200,000

4485 Robin Road, 10/14/2020, $200,000

4059 S Main Road, 10/27/2020, $200,000

2481 Old Farm Drive, 10/2/2020, $210,000

1416 Allen Ave, 10/14/2020, $212,900

821 Streamview Lane, 10/14/2020, $215,000

799 S Valley Ave, 10/16/2020, $215,000

1165 Kay Place, 10/1/2020, $217,000

1541 Allen Ave, 10/2/2020, $219,000

859 North Brewster Road, 10/13/2020, $220,000

2600 S Lincoln Ave, 10/28/2020, $220,000

1194 Hope St, 10/29/2020, $220,000

3745 Hance Bridge Road, 10/13/2020, $224,900

742 Dukes Road, 10/5/2020, $225,000

609 West Garden Road, 10/19/2020, $225,000

1018 Linda Lane, 10/23/2020, $225,000

991 S Delsea Drive, 10/26/2020, $225,000

2800 Old Farm Road, 10/13/2020, $228,000

1408 Venezia Ave, 10/2/2020, $239,900

1512 E Wheat Road, 10/23/2020, $239,900

785 E Butler Ave, 10/26/2020, $240,000

2294 Civil War Road, 10/5/2020, $245,000

423q East Chestnut Ave, 10/13/2020, $245,000

4148 Genoa Ave, 10/14/2020, $250,000.00

665 Brentwood Drive, 10/10/2020, $255,000

1480 W Wheat Road, 10/15/2020, $257,000

1826 Sequoia Drive, 10/20/2020, $258,000

2160 W Garden Road, 10/1/2020, $261,000

402 W Landis Ave, 10/22/2020, $275,000

2312 Civil War Road, 10/14/2020, $281,500

2258 Yankee Court, 10/7/2020, $284,000

2773 Autumncrest Drive, 10/1/2020, $291,000

1210 Holmes Ave, 10/20/2020, $300,000

800 Steamview Lane, 10/5/2020, $310,000

