 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

51 Anchorage Court, Wilson Jeffrey R Kidawa Ronald A Jr; 08/14/20. $155,000

183 N New Hampshire Ave, Paduano Ralph Green Anne Marie; 08/14/20. $179,900

1521 Boardwalk Ritz Condo #1604, Stehle Maureen A Merz Robert L; 08/17/20. $80,000

637 N Harrisburg Ave, Fritsch John Campbell Thomas W; 08/17/20. $115,000

BRIGANTINE

710 Sterling Place, US Bank Tr Na Cetintas Bulent; 08/03/20. $231,800

4 Girard Place, 4 Girard Pl Llc Oxford Inv Group Llc; 08/03/20. $620,000

306 15th St So, Atanos Fund Llc Bank Of Ny Mellon; 08/03/20. $840,000

401 37th St So 1, Kosiak Matthew D Vassilev Boris B; 08/06/20. $125,000

3612 Bayshore Ave Unit B, Housetop Capital Llc Colella Michael; 08/06/20. $185,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

204 Surf Road, Doyle Jonathan M Davis John F; 08/11/20. $300,000

202 Lucaya Court, Mcadam Thomas Jr Flanagan Bette J; 08/11/20. $386,482

6 Villanova Court, Jackson Anthony E Albertelli Law; 08/11/20. $396,550

147 London Court, Funk Steven Gallagher Richard F; 08/12/20. $113,000

5020 English Creek Ave, Fonville Darryl Artuso Michael; 08/12/20. $150,000

329 Oakland Ave, Kardos Lauren N Mazzone Paul C Jr; 08/12/20. $303,400

9 Royal Ave, Casale Michelle A Castellano Carlos Toral; 08/13/20. $208,000

HAMMONTON

720 Central Ave, Pacific North Llc Mcgahee Ivette Guillermo; 08/12/20. $164,020

112 Lakeview Drive, Beyers Brandon D Massara Berenard; 08/13/20. $255,000

1137 Moss Mill Road, Henderson Gregory Orkin David R; 08/13/20. $317,000

901 13th St, Bonino Michael S Ingemi Frank; 08/18/20. $177,000

520 Peach St, Weldon Marc Jr Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 08/19/20. $119,900

220 Railroad Ave, Rivera Jaime Torres Wilfred; 08/20/20. $135,000

215 Messina Ave, Ortillo Ashley Martinez Ordaz Francisco R; 08/20/20. $186,000

NORTHFIELD

798 Tilton Road, 798 Tilton Road Llc Wamac Llc; 08/06/20. $2,140,000

915 Ridgewood Drive, Gamberg Paul Graves Christopher C; 08/10/20. $245,000

233 W Oakcrest Ave, Wilson John Jonuzi Valbona; 08/13/20. $230,000

211 W Revere Ave, Rivas Properties And Inv Llc Ross Steve K Jr; 08/13/20. $272,000

404 Elder St, Guerrina Patricia G/Exrx Nouragas Dimitrios N; 08/17/20. $166,000

PLEASANTVILLE

9 E Greenfield Ave, Chowdhury Rubayet Batista Richard; 08/03/20. $143,000

904 Broad St, Sarmiento Guadalupe Street 13 Llc; 08/06/20. $185,400

121 W Floral Ave, Lavin Melissa Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 08/14/20. $102,900

26 E Edgewater Ave, Shore Management Co Delrosario Denia Morales; 08/14/20. $136,000

1521 N Franklin Blvd, Varela Jose R Matos Taylor Anthony E; 08/14/20. $169,900

Cape May County

AVALON

5189 Ocean Drive, Juchno Frances J Brown Gordon; 09/2020. $2,050,000

238 36th St, Del Vescovo Anthony Piperno Anthony; 09/2020. $2,100,000

226 45th St, Boyle Joseph J Dutzman Matthew S; 09/2020. $2,150,000

24 E 19th St, Fuccella Robert Exr Av19 LLC; 09/2020. $2,180,000

7629 Sunset Drive, Heim Margie L Scandalios Andrew G; 09/2020. $2,400,000

813 Sunrise Drive, D’Amore Anthony Reilly Thomas J III; 09/2020. $2,550,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

5 W Wilde Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Exr King William; 09/2020. $92,500

445 Sheridan Blvd, Mc Glinchey Michael Nelson George J; 09/2020. $118,000

615 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Equity Trust Co Cust Woodrow Eric; 09/2020. $132,500

Lot 61 Block 90, Phillips Darryl G Murdock Daniel Jr; 09/2020. $145,000

304 Atlantic Ave, Smith Regina J Smith Regina J; 09/2020. $150,000

7 Bentz Ave, Cook Krissa Thompson Ruthann; 09/2020. $159,777

801 Bayshore Road, Kanas Daris Est 801 Bayshore Rd LLC; 09/2020. $160,000

OCEAN CITY

3032 Central Ave Un C2, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Heinbach Lawrence; 09/2020. $1,218,000

830 Sixth St, Jolin Properties LLC Fante Jeffrey A; 09/2020. $1,300,000

1850 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Woerner Michael F; 09/2020. $1,389,000

112 W Atlantic Blvd, Tully Paul J Smith Melissa G; 09/2020. $1,600,000

3408-10 Haven Ave Un 236, Dellinger Tonya Burke Katherine; 09/2020. $95,000

1253 A, B, C Asbury Ave, Mazzarella Michael Jr Brosh Asso LLC; 09/2020. $195,000

200 Bay Ave, Merchant Thomas E Froio Nicholas; 09/2020. $200,000

807 Eighth St, 807 8th St LLC Torma Management Inc; 09/2020. $205,000

2129-31 Bay Ave, Bell Alexander A Bell David S; 09/2020. $250,000

3566 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Hilling Jacklyn Feinstein Kurt; 09/2020. $264,000

2937 West Ave, Augoustides John G Boundar Joy; 09/2020. $317,000

SEA ISLE CITY

26 77th St, 26 77th St LLC Condon Christopher; 09/2020. $1,375,000

26 55th St, Gulf Coast Properties LLC Gimpel Joseph C; 09/2020. $1,449,000

4600 Landis Ave Un 2G, Tompkins Joseph W Reilly James; 09/2020. $128,000

33 36th St Un 1A, Hunsberger Jeffrey A Long James W; 09/2020. $445,000

115 38th St 2nd Fl, 115 38th St Upstairs LLC Hedrick Timothy J; 09/2020. $528,000

4401 Landis Ave Un 4, Boeshe Barbara L Patterson Brooks; 09/2020. $545,000

WILDWOOD

207 W Poplar Ave, Morrison Tracy M Kelly Teddy; 09/2020. $320,000

411 W Leaming Ave, Leinenbach John Michael Degan Thomas P; 09/2020. $350,411

300 E Leaming Ave, Lo Bianco Laura Purdon Michael; 09/2020. $389,000

Cumberland County

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

12 Whitney Point Road, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Byu Atty, Nolan Mary, 7/15/2020. $100,000

Leesburg Bellplain Road, Beggs Elaine A; Beggs Irving Lee, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot, 7/17/2020. $176,8500

611 Main St, Midfirst Bank, Leider Jules; Leider Tammy L, 7/17/2020. $115,605

43 Tulip Road, Davis Jacalyn Ann Fka; Reeser Jacalyn, Bryson James, 7/21/2020. $10,000

25 Leesburg Belleplan Road, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Myers Jerell, 7/29/2020. $105,500

MILLVILLE

435 Rhonda Drive, Parent Patricia A, Serrano Marilyn, 7/20/2020. $160,000

802 Menantico Ave, Pratts Caleb David; Pratts Lindsey Aka; Warren Lindsey Aka, Figueroa Gilberto, 7/20/2020. $180,000

70 Rosedale Drive, Brown Daniel; Brown Michelle Lynn, Acevedo Tanya N, 7/21/2020. $179,500

115 River Drive, Hand Kyle P, Renyo Timothy J, 7/21/2020. $188,000

4 Emily Drive, Stricker Brittany L Ziegler; Stricker Matthew; Ziegler Brittany L Fka, Gant Edward Graham; Gant Stacey, 7/21/2020. $218,000

503 Ireland Ave, Hudson Homes Managment Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Stevanus Amanda Joan, 7/21/2020. $95,122

1725 W Main St, Gottesman Shirley, Bishop Jeffrey, 7/21/2020. $47,500

12 N 12th St, Hawthorne Todd J; Pocket Change Surplus Llc, Rbc Investment Llc, 7/22/2020. $40,000

133 W Foundry St, Urie Bernard, Pannell Kimmica J, 7/22/2020. $75,000

235 S 3rd St, Blb Resources Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Collins Dwight A, 7/23/2020. $25,000

209 Dandelion Road, Jones Douglas W Exec; Jones Robert S Est; Jones Ruth G Est By Exec; Thompson Sandra L Exec, Quinteros Guido, 7/27/2020. $11,000

3015 Park Ave, Aristone Carol A Exec; Whitworth Bob Charles Aka Est By Exec; Whitworth Robert C Sr Aka Est By Exec; Whitworth Robert Charles Aka Est By Exec, Grusemyer Valarie, 7/27/2020. $110,000

Southern Ocean County

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

151 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $106,500

293 Dock Road, 7/2020. $135,000

163 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $475,000

400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000

400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000

240 South Creek Drive, 7/2020. $290,000

638 Route 9, 7/2020. $91,000

HARVEY CEDARS

71 Cedars Ave, 7/2020. $1,500,000

8308 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $2,395,000

8312 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $815,000

17 E 76th St Unit 5, 7/2020. $132,500

LACEY TOWNSHIP

115 Jones Road, 6/18/2020. $202,500

8 Tom Gray Court, 6/18/2020. $270,000

850 Bowline Drive, 6/19/2020. $520,000

105 Foxwood Lane, 6/22/2020. $285,000

1077 Laurel Blvd, 6/22/2020. $474,500

7 Lancaster Court, 6/22/2020. $215,000

331 E Lacey Road Unit 31, 6/23/2020. $220,650

94 Ambermist Way, 6/23/2020. $439,707

589 Vaughn Ave, 6/24/2020. $239,000

Hoyt St, 6/24/2020. $72,000

2532 Dover Road, 6/25/2020. $30,000

619 Bowsprit Point, 6/25/2020. $255,450

Bullard Ave (vacant land), 6/25/2020. $15,000

1407 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/29/2020. $280,000

36 Saltspray Drive, 6/29/2020. $217,000

817 Bunnell St, 6/29/2020. $295,000

90 Ambermist Way, 6/29/2020. $556,427

956 Kearny Ave, 6/29/2020. $265,000

116 Isnclair Ave, 6/30/2020. $227,000

1421 Kay St, 6/30/2020. $254,500

617 Wilbert Ave, 6/30/2020. $349,900

825 Forepeak Drive, 6/30/2020. $750,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

37 Townhouse Lane, 7/2020. $130,000

4 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2020. $255,000

41 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $375,000

79 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $100,000

115 East Sail Drive, 7/2020. $83,000

12 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $63,000

19 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $147,000

237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000

135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000

4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000

416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000

8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000

103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000

135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000

421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000

8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000

18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500

49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000

54 Kentucky Drive, 7/2020. $420,000

137 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $325,000

217 Lantern Place; 7/2020. $150,000

27 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $202,000

33 Pelican Lane, 7/2020. $182,000

47 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2020. $169,576

5 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $132,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1043 Sailor Drive, 6/2/2020. $309,000

150 Oxycocus Road, 6/2/2020. $560,000

59 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2/2020. $445,000

109 Leeward Road, 6/3/2020. $440,000

111 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

1203 Treasure Ave, 6/3/2020. $425,000

141 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

2556 First Ave, 6/3/2020. $369,000

4 Albert Drive, 6/3/2020. $225,500

95 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

1181 Jennifer Lane, 6/4/2020. $335,000

1207 Treasure Ave, 6/4/2020. $454,000

128 Seaspray Road, 6/4/2020. $187,000

20 Ralph Lane, 6/4/2020. $285,000

1044 Mill Creek Road, 6/5/2020. $559,900 00

116 Silo Ave, 6/5/2020. $565,000

117 Eddy Road, 6/5/2020. $400,000

17 Sugarhill Road, 6/5/2020. $250,000

7 Bounty Court, 6/5/2020. $225,000

1023 Barnacle Drive, 6/8/2020. $225,000

11 Phyllis Lane, 6/8/2020. $455,000

1255 Canal Ave, 6/8/2020. $271,000

15 N Bay Ave, 6/8/2020. $150,000

SURF CITY

6 Drexler Ave, 7/2020. $1,099,000

S112 N 3rd St, 7/2020. $633,000

288 Division Ave Unit B, 7/2020. $399,500

288 Division Ave Unit A, 7/2020. $399,500

29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000

319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000

114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450

232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500

353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000

TUCKERTON

478 S Green St, 7/2020. $42,000

108 Marlin Road, 7/2020. $345,000

297 Heron Road, 7/2020. $487,500

223 East Main St,; 7/2020. $109,500

480 South Green St, 7/2020. $388,000

98 Dolphin Road, 7/2020. $380,000

113 Teaberry Court, 7/2020. $149,900

111 Parker Road, 7/2020. $600,022

.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News