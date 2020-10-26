How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
51 Anchorage Court, Wilson Jeffrey R Kidawa Ronald A Jr; 08/14/20. $155,000
183 N New Hampshire Ave, Paduano Ralph Green Anne Marie; 08/14/20. $179,900
1521 Boardwalk Ritz Condo #1604, Stehle Maureen A Merz Robert L; 08/17/20. $80,000
637 N Harrisburg Ave, Fritsch John Campbell Thomas W; 08/17/20. $115,000
BRIGANTINE
710 Sterling Place, US Bank Tr Na Cetintas Bulent; 08/03/20. $231,800
4 Girard Place, 4 Girard Pl Llc Oxford Inv Group Llc; 08/03/20. $620,000
306 15th St So, Atanos Fund Llc Bank Of Ny Mellon; 08/03/20. $840,000
401 37th St So 1, Kosiak Matthew D Vassilev Boris B; 08/06/20. $125,000
3612 Bayshore Ave Unit B, Housetop Capital Llc Colella Michael; 08/06/20. $185,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
204 Surf Road, Doyle Jonathan M Davis John F; 08/11/20. $300,000
202 Lucaya Court, Mcadam Thomas Jr Flanagan Bette J; 08/11/20. $386,482
6 Villanova Court, Jackson Anthony E Albertelli Law; 08/11/20. $396,550
147 London Court, Funk Steven Gallagher Richard F; 08/12/20. $113,000
5020 English Creek Ave, Fonville Darryl Artuso Michael; 08/12/20. $150,000
329 Oakland Ave, Kardos Lauren N Mazzone Paul C Jr; 08/12/20. $303,400
9 Royal Ave, Casale Michelle A Castellano Carlos Toral; 08/13/20. $208,000
HAMMONTON
720 Central Ave, Pacific North Llc Mcgahee Ivette Guillermo; 08/12/20. $164,020
112 Lakeview Drive, Beyers Brandon D Massara Berenard; 08/13/20. $255,000
1137 Moss Mill Road, Henderson Gregory Orkin David R; 08/13/20. $317,000
901 13th St, Bonino Michael S Ingemi Frank; 08/18/20. $177,000
520 Peach St, Weldon Marc Jr Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 08/19/20. $119,900
220 Railroad Ave, Rivera Jaime Torres Wilfred; 08/20/20. $135,000
215 Messina Ave, Ortillo Ashley Martinez Ordaz Francisco R; 08/20/20. $186,000
NORTHFIELD
798 Tilton Road, 798 Tilton Road Llc Wamac Llc; 08/06/20. $2,140,000
915 Ridgewood Drive, Gamberg Paul Graves Christopher C; 08/10/20. $245,000
233 W Oakcrest Ave, Wilson John Jonuzi Valbona; 08/13/20. $230,000
211 W Revere Ave, Rivas Properties And Inv Llc Ross Steve K Jr; 08/13/20. $272,000
404 Elder St, Guerrina Patricia G/Exrx Nouragas Dimitrios N; 08/17/20. $166,000
PLEASANTVILLE
9 E Greenfield Ave, Chowdhury Rubayet Batista Richard; 08/03/20. $143,000
904 Broad St, Sarmiento Guadalupe Street 13 Llc; 08/06/20. $185,400
121 W Floral Ave, Lavin Melissa Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 08/14/20. $102,900
26 E Edgewater Ave, Shore Management Co Delrosario Denia Morales; 08/14/20. $136,000
1521 N Franklin Blvd, Varela Jose R Matos Taylor Anthony E; 08/14/20. $169,900
Cape May County
AVALON
5189 Ocean Drive, Juchno Frances J Brown Gordon; 09/2020. $2,050,000
238 36th St, Del Vescovo Anthony Piperno Anthony; 09/2020. $2,100,000
226 45th St, Boyle Joseph J Dutzman Matthew S; 09/2020. $2,150,000
24 E 19th St, Fuccella Robert Exr Av19 LLC; 09/2020. $2,180,000
7629 Sunset Drive, Heim Margie L Scandalios Andrew G; 09/2020. $2,400,000
813 Sunrise Drive, D’Amore Anthony Reilly Thomas J III; 09/2020. $2,550,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
5 W Wilde Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Exr King William; 09/2020. $92,500
445 Sheridan Blvd, Mc Glinchey Michael Nelson George J; 09/2020. $118,000
615 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Equity Trust Co Cust Woodrow Eric; 09/2020. $132,500
Lot 61 Block 90, Phillips Darryl G Murdock Daniel Jr; 09/2020. $145,000
304 Atlantic Ave, Smith Regina J Smith Regina J; 09/2020. $150,000
7 Bentz Ave, Cook Krissa Thompson Ruthann; 09/2020. $159,777
801 Bayshore Road, Kanas Daris Est 801 Bayshore Rd LLC; 09/2020. $160,000
OCEAN CITY
3032 Central Ave Un C2, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Heinbach Lawrence; 09/2020. $1,218,000
830 Sixth St, Jolin Properties LLC Fante Jeffrey A; 09/2020. $1,300,000
1850 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Woerner Michael F; 09/2020. $1,389,000
112 W Atlantic Blvd, Tully Paul J Smith Melissa G; 09/2020. $1,600,000
3408-10 Haven Ave Un 236, Dellinger Tonya Burke Katherine; 09/2020. $95,000
1253 A, B, C Asbury Ave, Mazzarella Michael Jr Brosh Asso LLC; 09/2020. $195,000
200 Bay Ave, Merchant Thomas E Froio Nicholas; 09/2020. $200,000
807 Eighth St, 807 8th St LLC Torma Management Inc; 09/2020. $205,000
2129-31 Bay Ave, Bell Alexander A Bell David S; 09/2020. $250,000
3566 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Hilling Jacklyn Feinstein Kurt; 09/2020. $264,000
2937 West Ave, Augoustides John G Boundar Joy; 09/2020. $317,000
SEA ISLE CITY
26 77th St, 26 77th St LLC Condon Christopher; 09/2020. $1,375,000
26 55th St, Gulf Coast Properties LLC Gimpel Joseph C; 09/2020. $1,449,000
4600 Landis Ave Un 2G, Tompkins Joseph W Reilly James; 09/2020. $128,000
33 36th St Un 1A, Hunsberger Jeffrey A Long James W; 09/2020. $445,000
115 38th St 2nd Fl, 115 38th St Upstairs LLC Hedrick Timothy J; 09/2020. $528,000
4401 Landis Ave Un 4, Boeshe Barbara L Patterson Brooks; 09/2020. $545,000
WILDWOOD
207 W Poplar Ave, Morrison Tracy M Kelly Teddy; 09/2020. $320,000
411 W Leaming Ave, Leinenbach John Michael Degan Thomas P; 09/2020. $350,411
300 E Leaming Ave, Lo Bianco Laura Purdon Michael; 09/2020. $389,000
Cumberland County
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
12 Whitney Point Road, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Byu Atty, Nolan Mary, 7/15/2020. $100,000
Leesburg Bellplain Road, Beggs Elaine A; Beggs Irving Lee, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot, 7/17/2020. $176,8500
611 Main St, Midfirst Bank, Leider Jules; Leider Tammy L, 7/17/2020. $115,605
43 Tulip Road, Davis Jacalyn Ann Fka; Reeser Jacalyn, Bryson James, 7/21/2020. $10,000
25 Leesburg Belleplan Road, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Myers Jerell, 7/29/2020. $105,500
MILLVILLE
435 Rhonda Drive, Parent Patricia A, Serrano Marilyn, 7/20/2020. $160,000
802 Menantico Ave, Pratts Caleb David; Pratts Lindsey Aka; Warren Lindsey Aka, Figueroa Gilberto, 7/20/2020. $180,000
70 Rosedale Drive, Brown Daniel; Brown Michelle Lynn, Acevedo Tanya N, 7/21/2020. $179,500
115 River Drive, Hand Kyle P, Renyo Timothy J, 7/21/2020. $188,000
4 Emily Drive, Stricker Brittany L Ziegler; Stricker Matthew; Ziegler Brittany L Fka, Gant Edward Graham; Gant Stacey, 7/21/2020. $218,000
503 Ireland Ave, Hudson Homes Managment Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Stevanus Amanda Joan, 7/21/2020. $95,122
1725 W Main St, Gottesman Shirley, Bishop Jeffrey, 7/21/2020. $47,500
12 N 12th St, Hawthorne Todd J; Pocket Change Surplus Llc, Rbc Investment Llc, 7/22/2020. $40,000
133 W Foundry St, Urie Bernard, Pannell Kimmica J, 7/22/2020. $75,000
235 S 3rd St, Blb Resources Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Collins Dwight A, 7/23/2020. $25,000
209 Dandelion Road, Jones Douglas W Exec; Jones Robert S Est; Jones Ruth G Est By Exec; Thompson Sandra L Exec, Quinteros Guido, 7/27/2020. $11,000
3015 Park Ave, Aristone Carol A Exec; Whitworth Bob Charles Aka Est By Exec; Whitworth Robert C Sr Aka Est By Exec; Whitworth Robert Charles Aka Est By Exec, Grusemyer Valarie, 7/27/2020. $110,000
Southern Ocean County
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
151 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $106,500
293 Dock Road, 7/2020. $135,000
163 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $475,000
400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000
400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000
240 South Creek Drive, 7/2020. $290,000
638 Route 9, 7/2020. $91,000
HARVEY CEDARS
71 Cedars Ave, 7/2020. $1,500,000
8308 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $2,395,000
8312 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $815,000
17 E 76th St Unit 5, 7/2020. $132,500
LACEY TOWNSHIP
115 Jones Road, 6/18/2020. $202,500
8 Tom Gray Court, 6/18/2020. $270,000
850 Bowline Drive, 6/19/2020. $520,000
105 Foxwood Lane, 6/22/2020. $285,000
1077 Laurel Blvd, 6/22/2020. $474,500
7 Lancaster Court, 6/22/2020. $215,000
331 E Lacey Road Unit 31, 6/23/2020. $220,650
94 Ambermist Way, 6/23/2020. $439,707
589 Vaughn Ave, 6/24/2020. $239,000
Hoyt St, 6/24/2020. $72,000
2532 Dover Road, 6/25/2020. $30,000
619 Bowsprit Point, 6/25/2020. $255,450
Bullard Ave (vacant land), 6/25/2020. $15,000
1407 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/29/2020. $280,000
36 Saltspray Drive, 6/29/2020. $217,000
817 Bunnell St, 6/29/2020. $295,000
90 Ambermist Way, 6/29/2020. $556,427
956 Kearny Ave, 6/29/2020. $265,000
116 Isnclair Ave, 6/30/2020. $227,000
1421 Kay St, 6/30/2020. $254,500
617 Wilbert Ave, 6/30/2020. $349,900
825 Forepeak Drive, 6/30/2020. $750,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
37 Townhouse Lane, 7/2020. $130,000
4 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2020. $255,000
41 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $375,000
79 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $100,000
115 East Sail Drive, 7/2020. $83,000
12 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $63,000
19 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $147,000
237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000
135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000
4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000
416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000
8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000
103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000
135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000
421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000
8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000
18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500
49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000
54 Kentucky Drive, 7/2020. $420,000
137 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $325,000
217 Lantern Place; 7/2020. $150,000
27 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $202,000
33 Pelican Lane, 7/2020. $182,000
47 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2020. $169,576
5 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $132,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1043 Sailor Drive, 6/2/2020. $309,000
150 Oxycocus Road, 6/2/2020. $560,000
59 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2/2020. $445,000
109 Leeward Road, 6/3/2020. $440,000
111 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
1203 Treasure Ave, 6/3/2020. $425,000
141 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
2556 First Ave, 6/3/2020. $369,000
4 Albert Drive, 6/3/2020. $225,500
95 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
1181 Jennifer Lane, 6/4/2020. $335,000
1207 Treasure Ave, 6/4/2020. $454,000
128 Seaspray Road, 6/4/2020. $187,000
20 Ralph Lane, 6/4/2020. $285,000
1044 Mill Creek Road, 6/5/2020. $559,900 00
116 Silo Ave, 6/5/2020. $565,000
117 Eddy Road, 6/5/2020. $400,000
17 Sugarhill Road, 6/5/2020. $250,000
7 Bounty Court, 6/5/2020. $225,000
1023 Barnacle Drive, 6/8/2020. $225,000
11 Phyllis Lane, 6/8/2020. $455,000
1255 Canal Ave, 6/8/2020. $271,000
15 N Bay Ave, 6/8/2020. $150,000
SURF CITY
6 Drexler Ave, 7/2020. $1,099,000
S112 N 3rd St, 7/2020. $633,000
288 Division Ave Unit B, 7/2020. $399,500
288 Division Ave Unit A, 7/2020. $399,500
29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000
319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000
114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450
232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500
353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000
44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000
44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000
TUCKERTON
478 S Green St, 7/2020. $42,000
108 Marlin Road, 7/2020. $345,000
297 Heron Road, 7/2020. $487,500
223 East Main St,; 7/2020. $109,500
480 South Green St, 7/2020. $388,000
98 Dolphin Road, 7/2020. $380,000
113 Teaberry Court, 7/2020. $149,900
111 Parker Road, 7/2020. $600,022
.
