How much did homes sell for near you?
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY 526 Pacific Ave Unit 2403, Longa Richard Best Choice Holdings Llc; 05/26/21. $200,000

27 N Rhode Island Ave, Eden Equities Llc Lee Wayne; 05/27/21. $115,000

526 Pacific Ave 1907, Partnow Michael Goldberg Daniel/Atty; 05/27/21. $225,000

24 N Georgia Ave, Khan Asraf Ttk Re Entrp Llc; 05/28/21. $190,000

557 New Jersey Ave, Soltys Francis C III Li Yizhou; 05/28/21. $200,000

4 S Plaza Place, Waddell Larry Callahan Thomas J/Heir;05/28/21. $437,500

144 S New York Ave, Bl 51 Qozf Llc B&B Parking Inc; 05/28/21. $759,560

BRIGANTINE

4611 Schooner Road, Condo Decaro Linda A Ritacco Rebecca A; 05/13/21. $265,900

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 1205, Greenblatt Nikolai A Ventigli Philip A Jr/Exr; 05/13/21. $300,000

2 11th St North.,Ostiguy Ryan Joseph Destefano Vincent; 05/13/21. $350,000

323 44th St So Unit #113, Cenziper Steven Zelezen Ronald; 05/13/21. $379,900

136 44th St, Arluc Homes Llc Pitucci Louise/Atty; 05/13/21. $441,000

144 Sh 44th St, Hannum Craig A Howe Stephanie Marie/Exrx; 05/13/21. $446,000

330 42nd St South Unit A52, Hack Randolph F Zohlman John; 05/13/21. $725,000

808 W Shore Drive, Monokian Michael E Scott Jay; 05/13/21. $950,000

2104 Ocean Ave, Rado Jennifer Gelman Kenneth J; 05/13/21. $1,200,000

7 Ocean Drive W, Lubker Fredrick G III Kyriss Karl; 05/13/21. $1,475,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

11 Autumn Lane, Stanley John A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 05/20/21. $339,990

410 London Court II, Pruchnicki Rebecca Evans Pu Sun; 05/24/21. $114,000

338 Superior Road, Welch Bruce E Fannie Mae; 05/24/21. $236,711

4 Lenwood Court, Boylan Sean Packen Scott T Jr; 05/24/21. $330,000

6637 West Jersey Ave, Conover Randi Price Gregory; 05/25/21. $144,000

29 Burnside Drive, Campbell Helen Verno Michele; 05/25/21. $256,000

9 Eagle Drive, Jenson Dwight R Moran Christopher J; 05/25/21. $400,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

60 Trotters Lane, Edwards Kyle M Pranzo Joseph A; 05/18/21. $135,000

28 Colonial Court, Mazzatta Jeffrey Pardo Rocco; 05/19/21. $76,000

216 Colonial Court, Mazzatta Jeffrey Pardo Rocco; 05/19/21. $84,000

138 Liberty Court, Fratto Anthony J Bell Matthew; 05/20/21. $78,000

456 Ebony Tree Ave, Nguyen Hoang Q Nguyen Hoang Q; 05/20/21. $290,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2614 Durango Court, Le Jimmy Thomas Clemett D; 05/25/21. $163,000

187 Tryens Drive, Iacovone Kellie A Torres Javier A Torres; 05/25/21. $235,000

5041 Holly St, Fitch Kevin Arcinese Allan/Ind&Atty; 05/25/21. $341,700

LINWOOD

26 W Belhaven Ave, Coyle David M Merlino Vincent; 05/28/21. $215,000

302 W Kirklin Ave, Percy Dale Costello Richard J/Tr/Exr; 05/28/21. $257,500

1 Catalina Drivem Mazur John Zambetoglou Thomas A; 05/28/21. $275,000

911 Shore Road, Jamrogowicz Susan M Gustray Stacie L; 05/28/21. $365,0000

MARGATE

205 N Jefferson Ave Unit D, Fletcher Judith A Snyder Michael Fane; 05/18/21. $840,000

418 N Mansfield Ave, Baglivo Steven Segeren Jodi; 05/18/21. $1,759,000

9300 Atlantic Ave #319, Playo Angelo J Goldstein David R; 05/19/21. $235,000

9316 Winchester Ave, Bendyl Development Llc Weaver Stephen J; 05/19/21. $455,000

18a Essex Ave, 18 Essex Llc Goss Charles; 05/19/21. $643,500

VENTNOR

17 S Newark Ave, Lustgarten Stuart N Jjcc Longport Llc; 05/18/21. $999,900

709 N Dorset Ave C2, Pikunas Gerald Mancuso Pierluigi; 05/19/21. $90,000

805 Surrey Ave, Kurokawa Sho Mcgarvey Brian; 05/21/21. $140,000

6002 Burk Ave, Nicoletti Thomas C Mcquay Seth A; 05/21/21. $525,000

115 S Little Rock Ave, Pasternack Adam H Lucero Jacqueline; 05/21/21. $835,000

5003 Atlantic Ave Unit 2, Reap Heather Oneill Mari Ann; 05/24/21. $124,900

410 N Cornwall Ave, Malamut Danielle Mittelman Maxwell; 05/24/21. $300,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Bacc Leasing LLC; 05/2021. $385,000

3955 Dune Drive, Magnavita Michael B 3955 Dune Drive LLC; 05/2021. $3,250,000

10 E 23rd St, Xenaco LLC Bielunas James V; 05/2021. $2,900,000

2004 Ocean Drive, Zielke Wayne J &C ;Labick Kevin; 05/2021. $2,650,000

7830 Ocean Drive, Ceritano Vincent O Jr Tucker Brian Travis; 05/2021. $1,400,000

CAPE MAY

911 Madison Ave, Hoffman Jennifer D Exr Itzkowitz Job; 05/2021. $795,000

712B Corgie St, Smith Keith Sabo Nicholas Joseph; 05/2021. $675,000

107 First Ave Un A, Mc Kenna Mary Jane Mc Kenna Karen Ann; 05/2021. $520,000

106 S Broadway, Jacobs Robert C Molinari John E; 05/2021. $1,800,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

502 Beach Drive, Lavin Eileen Fordham Ellen; 05/2021. $475,000

210 Rose Lane, Williams Henry E Neal Neil; 05/2021. $430,000

218 Oakdale Ave, Coscio Rosemary M Kilks Raymond A Sr; 05/2021. $370,000

2 Deepwater Drive, Whitehouse Richard Sarvey Paul; 05/2021. $351,000

403 Whittier Ave, Jersey Dev LLC Murphy Richard P; 05/2021. $325,000

935 Fay Ave, Tomkus Adrian T Romig Gail M; 05/2021. $325,000

214 Judith St, Cox Michael C Crehan Bernard J; 05/2021. $285,000

201 Orchard Ave, Toomin Adam V Holland John F III; 05/2021. $284,500

33 Trotter Way, Robson Zachary J Bowen Stephen A; 05/2021. $280,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

15 Victory Drive, $Peirano-Ingvaldsen Myland Mark; 05/2021. 430,000

1329 Route 9 North, Spackman Fredric Jr Rakaj Ergys’ 05/2021. $272,000

6 Oslo Ave, Letts Edward J Lian Zhi; 05/2021. $250,000

9 Benche Court, Block Dorothy G Doyle Francis Sr; 05/2021. $250,000

26 4th Ave Un B, Shivers Kathleen Ann Shivers Ryan; 05/2021. $210,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1611 Central Ave Un B, Kuhn Robert G Muller Suzanne; 05/2021. $602,000

314 W Chestnut Ave, Crane Christian D Jr Kitchen James R; 05/2021. $600,000

4105 Seaboard Circle Un 4105, Wilson Steven R Nowark Robert J; 05/2021. $574,900

OCEAN CITY

250 Bay Road, Anderson Thomas Samia Daniel; 05/2021. $2,100,000

5041 Central Ave, Ferguson Joseph D Park Daniel B; 05/2021. $1,995,000

2100 Bay Ave, Taub Stephen G Pfp Property Mgmt LLC; 05/2021. $1,725,000

2209 Haven Ave, Jolin Properties LLC Jjd Trust; 05/2021. $1,499,900

22 Ocean Ave, Myers Ronald D Sarbello Michael; 05/2021. $1,250,000

2300-02 Asbury Ave, Courtney Jeffrey P Thorell Lori; 05/2021. $1,250,000

2140 West Ave, Irwin Albert H Jr 2140 W Ave Irr Living Trust; 05/2021. $1,175,000

8298 West Ave 1st Fl, Mcbride Robert J Thole Craig S; 05/2021. $1,150,000

108 E Atlantic Blvd, Kober Louis J Jordan Charles E; 05/2021. $975,000

SEA ISLE CITY

111 35th St West Un, Malcom Stephen D Schmid Patrick G; 05/2021. $999,000

218 86th St, Davenport Margaret R Davenport Daniel S; 05/2021. $385,000

5208 Marine Place South Un, La Perche Real Estate Hldgs LLC Annarelli Dennis C; 05/2021. $2,400,000

3014 Marine Place North Un, Mc Ginn Joseph Jr E V Martin Invs LLC; 05/2021. $1,800,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

25 E Sherman Ave, Omrod Anne Abruzzese Marc; 05/2021. $999,000

10 E Timber Drive, Rolls Tyrone Franks James E; 05/2021. $400,000

56 Linda Lane, Sullivan Genevieve H Sullick Brad; 05/2021. $336,900

1100 Route US 9 South, Bouclier Marc Robert Cairone Jennifer L; 05/2021. $170,000

WILDWOOD

211-213 E Youngs Ave, Royal Inn Hotel LLC 211 East Youngs LLC; 05/2021. $435,000

3811 Arctic Ave #201, Pashkevich Alex Rzeczkowski Robert Paul Jr; 05/2021. $380,000

4700 Atlantic Ave Un 104, Mikulski Steven E Firestone David; 05/2021. $379,900

4112 Park Blvd, Cama Plan Adm 4112 Park Blvd LLC; 05/2021. $185,000

530 W Baker Ave, Galster Gerard M Sr Boures Michael; 05/2021. $149,900

225 E Wildwood Ave, Diehl William A Jr Rd And Rd LLC; 05/2021. $116,100

WILDWOOD CREST

6200 Atlantic Ave, Luz Ryan D Jones Kevin D; 05/2021. $1,695,000

431 E Nashville Ave, 55 Sandy Beach LLC Mucciacciaro Mark A; 05/2021. $1,245,000

129 E Lotus Road, Smythe William H L Jr Fecak David; 05/2021. $685,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

407 N 5th St, 5/27/2021, $35,000

554 Columbia Ave, 5/27/2021, $55,000

422 Maple St, 5/27/2021, $60,000

386 Peek Ave, 5/27/2021, $75,000

629 W Main St, 5/27/2021, $111,150

1304 Chicadee Lane, 5/27/2021, $430,000

226 Burns Road, 5/28/2021, $95,555

33 Deborah Drive, 5/28/2021, $250,000

459 Brenda Terrace, 5/28/2021, $283,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

81 Richards Road, 5/20/2021, $412,000

263 Centerton Road, 5/21/2021, $430,000

14 Partridge Court, 5/24/2021, $277,500

86 Finley Road, 5/28/2021, $25,000

37 Orillia Drive, 5/28/2021, $118,055

573 Irving Ave, 5/28/2021, $196,50

193 Centerton Road, 5/28/2021, $213,000

17 Dogwood Drive, 5/28/2021, $225,000

VINELAND

S Lincoln Ave, 5/20/2021, $200,000.00

2516 Venezia Ave, 5/20/2021, $265,000.00

29 W Montrose St, 5/21/2021, $109,000.00

2875 Rome Road, 5/21/2021, $225,000.00

480 W Doren Terrace, 5/21/2021, $227,000.00

193 Boxwood Drive, 5/24/2021, $115,000.00

66 W Almond St, 5/24/2021, $160,000.00

974 E Elmer Road, 5/25/2021, $175,000.00

3509 Ravenna Lane, 5/25/2021, $385,000.00

2554 E Chestnut Ave, 5/26/2021, $10,000.00

1157 Roberts Blvd, 5/26/2021, $120,000.00

1212 Hance Bridge Road, 5/26/2021, $375,000.00

1811 E Chestnut Ave, 5/27/2021, $40,000.00

1175 Karin St, 5/27/2021, $50,000.00

413 S Third St, 5/27/2021, $76,000.00

5839 Ascher Road, 5/27/2021, $95,000.00

36 N Myrtle St, 5/27/2021, $135,000.00

2461 Almond Road, 5/27/2021, $200,000.00

725 S East Ave, 5/27/2021, $207,500.00

742 South Valley Ave, 5/27/2021, $210,000.00

2581 Meade Drive, 5/27/2021, $245,000.00

637 Brentwood Drive, 5/28/2021, $125,000.00

279 Russell Ave, 5/28/2021, $160,000.00

491 W Walnut Road, 5/28/2021, $162,000.00

1122 E Landis Ave &C, 5/28/2021, $185,000.00

5 Glenn Terrace, 5/29/2021, $200,000.00

2034 Magnolia Road, 5/29/2021, $230,000.00

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

