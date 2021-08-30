How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY 526 Pacific Ave Unit 2403, Longa Richard Best Choice Holdings Llc; 05/26/21. $200,000
27 N Rhode Island Ave, Eden Equities Llc Lee Wayne; 05/27/21. $115,000
526 Pacific Ave 1907, Partnow Michael Goldberg Daniel/Atty; 05/27/21. $225,000
24 N Georgia Ave, Khan Asraf Ttk Re Entrp Llc; 05/28/21. $190,000
557 New Jersey Ave, Soltys Francis C III Li Yizhou; 05/28/21. $200,000
4 S Plaza Place, Waddell Larry Callahan Thomas J/Heir;05/28/21. $437,500
144 S New York Ave, Bl 51 Qozf Llc B&B Parking Inc; 05/28/21. $759,560
BRIGANTINE
4611 Schooner Road, Condo Decaro Linda A Ritacco Rebecca A; 05/13/21. $265,900
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 1205, Greenblatt Nikolai A Ventigli Philip A Jr/Exr; 05/13/21. $300,000
2 11th St North.,Ostiguy Ryan Joseph Destefano Vincent; 05/13/21. $350,000
323 44th St So Unit #113, Cenziper Steven Zelezen Ronald; 05/13/21. $379,900
136 44th St, Arluc Homes Llc Pitucci Louise/Atty; 05/13/21. $441,000
144 Sh 44th St, Hannum Craig A Howe Stephanie Marie/Exrx; 05/13/21. $446,000
330 42nd St South Unit A52, Hack Randolph F Zohlman John; 05/13/21. $725,000
808 W Shore Drive, Monokian Michael E Scott Jay; 05/13/21. $950,000
2104 Ocean Ave, Rado Jennifer Gelman Kenneth J; 05/13/21. $1,200,000
7 Ocean Drive W, Lubker Fredrick G III Kyriss Karl; 05/13/21. $1,475,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
11 Autumn Lane, Stanley John A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 05/20/21. $339,990
410 London Court II, Pruchnicki Rebecca Evans Pu Sun; 05/24/21. $114,000
338 Superior Road, Welch Bruce E Fannie Mae; 05/24/21. $236,711
4 Lenwood Court, Boylan Sean Packen Scott T Jr; 05/24/21. $330,000
6637 West Jersey Ave, Conover Randi Price Gregory; 05/25/21. $144,000
29 Burnside Drive, Campbell Helen Verno Michele; 05/25/21. $256,000
9 Eagle Drive, Jenson Dwight R Moran Christopher J; 05/25/21. $400,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
60 Trotters Lane, Edwards Kyle M Pranzo Joseph A; 05/18/21. $135,000
28 Colonial Court, Mazzatta Jeffrey Pardo Rocco; 05/19/21. $76,000
216 Colonial Court, Mazzatta Jeffrey Pardo Rocco; 05/19/21. $84,000
138 Liberty Court, Fratto Anthony J Bell Matthew; 05/20/21. $78,000
456 Ebony Tree Ave, Nguyen Hoang Q Nguyen Hoang Q; 05/20/21. $290,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2614 Durango Court, Le Jimmy Thomas Clemett D; 05/25/21. $163,000
187 Tryens Drive, Iacovone Kellie A Torres Javier A Torres; 05/25/21. $235,000
5041 Holly St, Fitch Kevin Arcinese Allan/Ind&Atty; 05/25/21. $341,700
LINWOOD
26 W Belhaven Ave, Coyle David M Merlino Vincent; 05/28/21. $215,000
302 W Kirklin Ave, Percy Dale Costello Richard J/Tr/Exr; 05/28/21. $257,500
1 Catalina Drivem Mazur John Zambetoglou Thomas A; 05/28/21. $275,000
911 Shore Road, Jamrogowicz Susan M Gustray Stacie L; 05/28/21. $365,0000
MARGATE
205 N Jefferson Ave Unit D, Fletcher Judith A Snyder Michael Fane; 05/18/21. $840,000
418 N Mansfield Ave, Baglivo Steven Segeren Jodi; 05/18/21. $1,759,000
9300 Atlantic Ave #319, Playo Angelo J Goldstein David R; 05/19/21. $235,000
9316 Winchester Ave, Bendyl Development Llc Weaver Stephen J; 05/19/21. $455,000
18a Essex Ave, 18 Essex Llc Goss Charles; 05/19/21. $643,500
VENTNOR
17 S Newark Ave, Lustgarten Stuart N Jjcc Longport Llc; 05/18/21. $999,900
709 N Dorset Ave C2, Pikunas Gerald Mancuso Pierluigi; 05/19/21. $90,000
805 Surrey Ave, Kurokawa Sho Mcgarvey Brian; 05/21/21. $140,000
6002 Burk Ave, Nicoletti Thomas C Mcquay Seth A; 05/21/21. $525,000
115 S Little Rock Ave, Pasternack Adam H Lucero Jacqueline; 05/21/21. $835,000
5003 Atlantic Ave Unit 2, Reap Heather Oneill Mari Ann; 05/24/21. $124,900
410 N Cornwall Ave, Malamut Danielle Mittelman Maxwell; 05/24/21. $300,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Bacc Leasing LLC; 05/2021. $385,000
3955 Dune Drive, Magnavita Michael B 3955 Dune Drive LLC; 05/2021. $3,250,000
10 E 23rd St, Xenaco LLC Bielunas James V; 05/2021. $2,900,000
2004 Ocean Drive, Zielke Wayne J &C ;Labick Kevin; 05/2021. $2,650,000
7830 Ocean Drive, Ceritano Vincent O Jr Tucker Brian Travis; 05/2021. $1,400,000
CAPE MAY
911 Madison Ave, Hoffman Jennifer D Exr Itzkowitz Job; 05/2021. $795,000
712B Corgie St, Smith Keith Sabo Nicholas Joseph; 05/2021. $675,000
107 First Ave Un A, Mc Kenna Mary Jane Mc Kenna Karen Ann; 05/2021. $520,000
106 S Broadway, Jacobs Robert C Molinari John E; 05/2021. $1,800,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
502 Beach Drive, Lavin Eileen Fordham Ellen; 05/2021. $475,000
210 Rose Lane, Williams Henry E Neal Neil; 05/2021. $430,000
218 Oakdale Ave, Coscio Rosemary M Kilks Raymond A Sr; 05/2021. $370,000
2 Deepwater Drive, Whitehouse Richard Sarvey Paul; 05/2021. $351,000
403 Whittier Ave, Jersey Dev LLC Murphy Richard P; 05/2021. $325,000
935 Fay Ave, Tomkus Adrian T Romig Gail M; 05/2021. $325,000
214 Judith St, Cox Michael C Crehan Bernard J; 05/2021. $285,000
201 Orchard Ave, Toomin Adam V Holland John F III; 05/2021. $284,500
33 Trotter Way, Robson Zachary J Bowen Stephen A; 05/2021. $280,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
15 Victory Drive, $Peirano-Ingvaldsen Myland Mark; 05/2021. 430,000
1329 Route 9 North, Spackman Fredric Jr Rakaj Ergys’ 05/2021. $272,000
6 Oslo Ave, Letts Edward J Lian Zhi; 05/2021. $250,000
9 Benche Court, Block Dorothy G Doyle Francis Sr; 05/2021. $250,000
26 4th Ave Un B, Shivers Kathleen Ann Shivers Ryan; 05/2021. $210,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1611 Central Ave Un B, Kuhn Robert G Muller Suzanne; 05/2021. $602,000
314 W Chestnut Ave, Crane Christian D Jr Kitchen James R; 05/2021. $600,000
4105 Seaboard Circle Un 4105, Wilson Steven R Nowark Robert J; 05/2021. $574,900
OCEAN CITY
250 Bay Road, Anderson Thomas Samia Daniel; 05/2021. $2,100,000
5041 Central Ave, Ferguson Joseph D Park Daniel B; 05/2021. $1,995,000
2100 Bay Ave, Taub Stephen G Pfp Property Mgmt LLC; 05/2021. $1,725,000
2209 Haven Ave, Jolin Properties LLC Jjd Trust; 05/2021. $1,499,900
22 Ocean Ave, Myers Ronald D Sarbello Michael; 05/2021. $1,250,000
2300-02 Asbury Ave, Courtney Jeffrey P Thorell Lori; 05/2021. $1,250,000
2140 West Ave, Irwin Albert H Jr 2140 W Ave Irr Living Trust; 05/2021. $1,175,000
8298 West Ave 1st Fl, Mcbride Robert J Thole Craig S; 05/2021. $1,150,000
108 E Atlantic Blvd, Kober Louis J Jordan Charles E; 05/2021. $975,000
SEA ISLE CITY
111 35th St West Un, Malcom Stephen D Schmid Patrick G; 05/2021. $999,000
218 86th St, Davenport Margaret R Davenport Daniel S; 05/2021. $385,000
5208 Marine Place South Un, La Perche Real Estate Hldgs LLC Annarelli Dennis C; 05/2021. $2,400,000
3014 Marine Place North Un, Mc Ginn Joseph Jr E V Martin Invs LLC; 05/2021. $1,800,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
25 E Sherman Ave, Omrod Anne Abruzzese Marc; 05/2021. $999,000
10 E Timber Drive, Rolls Tyrone Franks James E; 05/2021. $400,000
56 Linda Lane, Sullivan Genevieve H Sullick Brad; 05/2021. $336,900
1100 Route US 9 South, Bouclier Marc Robert Cairone Jennifer L; 05/2021. $170,000
WILDWOOD
211-213 E Youngs Ave, Royal Inn Hotel LLC 211 East Youngs LLC; 05/2021. $435,000
3811 Arctic Ave #201, Pashkevich Alex Rzeczkowski Robert Paul Jr; 05/2021. $380,000
4700 Atlantic Ave Un 104, Mikulski Steven E Firestone David; 05/2021. $379,900
4112 Park Blvd, Cama Plan Adm 4112 Park Blvd LLC; 05/2021. $185,000
530 W Baker Ave, Galster Gerard M Sr Boures Michael; 05/2021. $149,900
225 E Wildwood Ave, Diehl William A Jr Rd And Rd LLC; 05/2021. $116,100
WILDWOOD CREST
6200 Atlantic Ave, Luz Ryan D Jones Kevin D; 05/2021. $1,695,000
431 E Nashville Ave, 55 Sandy Beach LLC Mucciacciaro Mark A; 05/2021. $1,245,000
129 E Lotus Road, Smythe William H L Jr Fecak David; 05/2021. $685,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
407 N 5th St, 5/27/2021, $35,000
554 Columbia Ave, 5/27/2021, $55,000
422 Maple St, 5/27/2021, $60,000
386 Peek Ave, 5/27/2021, $75,000
629 W Main St, 5/27/2021, $111,150
1304 Chicadee Lane, 5/27/2021, $430,000
226 Burns Road, 5/28/2021, $95,555
33 Deborah Drive, 5/28/2021, $250,000
459 Brenda Terrace, 5/28/2021, $283,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
81 Richards Road, 5/20/2021, $412,000
263 Centerton Road, 5/21/2021, $430,000
14 Partridge Court, 5/24/2021, $277,500
86 Finley Road, 5/28/2021, $25,000
37 Orillia Drive, 5/28/2021, $118,055
573 Irving Ave, 5/28/2021, $196,50
193 Centerton Road, 5/28/2021, $213,000
17 Dogwood Drive, 5/28/2021, $225,000
VINELAND
S Lincoln Ave, 5/20/2021, $200,000.00
2516 Venezia Ave, 5/20/2021, $265,000.00
29 W Montrose St, 5/21/2021, $109,000.00
2875 Rome Road, 5/21/2021, $225,000.00
480 W Doren Terrace, 5/21/2021, $227,000.00
193 Boxwood Drive, 5/24/2021, $115,000.00
66 W Almond St, 5/24/2021, $160,000.00
974 E Elmer Road, 5/25/2021, $175,000.00
3509 Ravenna Lane, 5/25/2021, $385,000.00
2554 E Chestnut Ave, 5/26/2021, $10,000.00
1157 Roberts Blvd, 5/26/2021, $120,000.00
1212 Hance Bridge Road, 5/26/2021, $375,000.00
1811 E Chestnut Ave, 5/27/2021, $40,000.00
1175 Karin St, 5/27/2021, $50,000.00
413 S Third St, 5/27/2021, $76,000.00
5839 Ascher Road, 5/27/2021, $95,000.00
36 N Myrtle St, 5/27/2021, $135,000.00
2461 Almond Road, 5/27/2021, $200,000.00
725 S East Ave, 5/27/2021, $207,500.00
742 South Valley Ave, 5/27/2021, $210,000.00
2581 Meade Drive, 5/27/2021, $245,000.00
637 Brentwood Drive, 5/28/2021, $125,000.00
279 Russell Ave, 5/28/2021, $160,000.00
491 W Walnut Road, 5/28/2021, $162,000.00
1122 E Landis Ave &C, 5/28/2021, $185,000.00
5 Glenn Terrace, 5/29/2021, $200,000.00
2034 Magnolia Road, 5/29/2021, $230,000.00
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
