How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Atlantic County

ABSECON

480 Delaware Ave, Byrnes Maria C King Thomas M III; 09/15/20. $185,000

248 Coolidge Ave, Demarco Stacie Federal National Mtg Assn; 09/17/20. $170,000

1103 Plaza Place, Dove Stephen Harris Ransom Lillian/Tr/Tr; 09/24/20. $170,000

ATLANTIC CITY

102 S Bellevue Ave, 102 S Bellevue Ave Llc 102 S Bellevue Llc; 09/11/20. $165,000

56 N Trenton Ave, Huynh Duc C Gazzara Michael; 09/11/20. $188,000

151 N Annapolis #12, Hayman Fredric Czajkowski Witold; 09/15/20. $172,500

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3204, Fu Tong Ming Iic Enterprises Inc; 09/15/20. $337,500

118 S Kingston Ave, Shkolnik Mikhail Murphy John H; 09/16/20. $580,000

14 N Plaza Place, Baker Kenneth S Damm Elaine; 09/16/20. $520,000

BRIGANTINE

5207 Sea Spray Road, Kim Angelina Trofe Barbara; 09/08/20. $300,000

563 Lagoon Blvd, Bozzi Nicholas A Jarvis Robert L; 09/08/20. $412,500

208 12th St Unit A, Dougherty Michael Russo Mario; 09/09/20. $470,000

323 44th St So, Islander 131 Purohit Anshal Marland Robert A; 09/10/20. $300,000

605 E Beach Ave, Karl S Nelson Profit Sharing Plan Beluch George; 09/10/20. $282,000

331 Gull Cove, Drimak John Jr Maione John/Ind&Atty; 09/11/20. $490,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

400 Woodlawn Ave, Rivera Kayleen J Khan Fraz; 09/09/20. $174,000

141 Unexpected Road, Chute Kyle Wesley William Sr; 09/18/20. $185,000

315 Jays Ave, Riggins Andrew Tuscan Realty Group Llc; 09/21/20. $200,000

337 Broad St, Chevere Edwin Ruzicka Michael L; 09/22/20. $265,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

19 Daisy Drive, Nieves Maritza Sandoval Cynthia L; 09/04/20. $329,900

20 Primrose Circle, Jones Edward J,-Sr Connor John T; 09/04/20. $241,000

41 Emerald Drive, Brown Haley Irene Macdowell Randi L; 09/04/20. $275,000

210 Spring Lake Court, Edwards Glenn Richard Jr Dr Horton Inc Nj; 09/08/20. $327,445

234 Ivy Road, Secreto Anthony Kenny Robert D; 09/08/20. $285,000

627 London Court II, Sarro Josephine Raffa Andrew C Jr; 09/08/20. $170,000

111 Oak Ave, Hernandez Canela Jose L Maldonado Federico A; 09/09/20. $189,900

FOLSOM

217 E Collings Drive, Newman Raymond Devers Charles; 09/16/20. $205,000

102 Cherokee Road, Heisman Eric James Big Time Const Llc; 09/28/20. $182,000

3105 N Pinewood Drive, Compher Stephen Salvatore Thomas D; 09/29/20. $306,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

111 Guilia Lane, Murray Mervia Khan Nafees A; 08/21/20. $325,000

13 E Mockingbird Way Mccants Kia Panas Kenneth; 08/24/20. $189,900

340 S Pitney Road, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Scardilli Philip/Exr; 08/24/20. $210,000

405 Stockbridge Court, 21st Mortgage Corp Huq Nahid; 08/24/20. $255,950

133 S Reeds Road, Martin Colin Carty Amanda; 08/24/20. $279,000

209 Linda Lane, Cooper Brian J Lanahan Kathleen A; 08/24/20. $309,989

LINWOOD

218 W Essex Ave, Mason Melissa Coastal Atlantic Prop Llc; 09/08/20. $234,000

504 Kirkland Ave, Casumpang Brian Nolan Edward P; 09/08/20. $350,000

105 E Arlington Ave, Knatz Joshua C Dods Julianne T; 09/11/20. $537,500

14 Marvin Ave, Brown Rita T Davis Keith A; 09/15/20. $380,000

509 W Wilson Ave, Boianelli Larissa Marsini Alexandra E; 09/16/20. $287,000

501 W Vernon Ave, Lee Christopher Mdm Martin Bldg Llc; 09/17/20. $335,000

LONGPORT

116 N 36th Ave, Grabell Steven Nenner Howard; 09/10/20. $879,000

111 S 16th Ave #605, Roberts Peter R Bilson Joseph P; 09/16/20. $362,500

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

442 Melon Ave, Digregorio Dylan S Snyder John H; 09/16/20. $180,000

3426 Nesco Road, Tanveer And Kunal Llc Singh Amrik; 09/25/20. $335,000

4854 Pleasant Mills Road, Bittenbender Construction Lp Kennedy Kathleen C; 09/30/20. $30,000

NORTHFIELD

9 Locust Drive, Pfeifle Ellen Mcgrath Patricia; 09/03/20. $165,000

214 Ridgewood Drive, Clark Amy Beth Wilczynski Stanley L; 09/04/20. $235,000

222 A W Revere Ave, Mulloy Kelly Anderson Timothy; 09/09/20. $225,000

1112 First St, Oxley Jeanine Cumberland Elizabeth; 09/15/20. $189,000

121 Surrey Ave, Ciolino Julian Jak Harmon Daniel J/Atty; 09/16/20. $180,000

7 Cedar Springs Drive, Sloves Tamara Myd Development Llc; 09/16/20. $414,900

2545 Cedarbridge Road, Callaghan Patrick T Savio Alfred; 09/17/20. $250,000

501-503 W Mill Road, Davis Jody Scharf Schwenker Susan E;09/17/20.  $230,000

PLEASANTVILLE

112 Princeton Ave, Alcantara Valdez Jose Yacoub Monnir; 09/30/20. $170,000

112 W Floral Ave, Jimenez Cerna Maria Jose Forero Juan David; 09/30/20. $165,000

VENTNOR

106 N Baltimore Ave, Kay Mitchell R Damato Anthony; 09/08/20. $290,000

121 N Wissahickon Ave, Sigal Larry Dimichele Ciliberti Angela D; 09/08/20. $379,900

320 N Cambridge Ave, Bertone Lisa Faith Presbyterian Church; 09/09/20. $340,500

405 N Dorset Ave, Gardner Lillian J Freiberg Susan; 09/09/20. $299,000

4900 Boardwalk, Santucket Llc Tabas Evelyn; 09/09/20. $2,727,272.73

109 S Nashville Ave, Hansen House Llc Schwartz Cheryl F; 09/10/20. $585,000

3a N Marion Ave, Ventnor City Llc Avaraham Levy Shoshana; 09/10/20. $395,000

Cape May County

AVALON

26 W 13th St, De Coursey Paul J Jr Est Blair Rubin; 10/2020. $1,700,000

303 42nd St, Flara Michael C Adm Levy Joseph D; 10/2020. $999,999

76 28th St West Un 5, Prime Future Hldgs LLC Kingsbury William L; 10/2020. $875,000

576 21st St, Delano Maris K Brown Bruce M; 10/2020. $689,000

177 80th St, Isola Robert Joseph J Lacy Jr LLC; 10/2020. $405,551

403 20th St, Ransty Realty Grp LLC Fidler Michael C; 10/2020. $6,125,000

275 65th St, Front St Props LLC Convey Colin R; 10/2020. $3,900,000

316 39th St, Wright Amy 261 Partners LLC; 10/2020. $3,792,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

329 Tahoe Drive, Rainey William R Meyers Andrew J; 10/2020. $270,000

1406 Delaware Ave, Wilman Stephen Efstathiou Mary D; 10/2020. $290,000

17 Rabbit Run, Napoleon Joseph Baldwin Nicholas; 10/2020. $327,500

8 W Jacksonville Ave, Adams William J Chappell Matthew D; 10/2020. $349,900

32 Canterbury Way, Costanzo Francis Hussey Richard; 10/2020. $365,000

902 Ocean Drive #1503, Kane James Wilson Douglas G III; 10/2020. $367,500

16 Delford Drive, Wetherill Liberty H Scotto Linda T; 10/2020. $370,000

555 Nummytown Road, Rutherford Jeffrey S Cragin Margaret A; 10/2020. $375,000

322 Oakdale Ave, Dimitrijevic Nenad Colavito William S; 10/2020. $377,790

902 Ocean Drive Un 409, Matt Elizabeth Parker Alyce; 10/2020. $399,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

21 Centennial Drive, Walsh Maureen A Calkins Thomas W Jr; 10/2020. $392,000

14 Sanderling Court, Carrocino Joanne Mininno Linda; 10/2020. $375,000

105 Avocado Road, Chambers Joseph T Pagano Debra L; 10/2020. $310,000

12 Meadows Edge Drive, Reeves Bonnie Taylor Leslie; 10/2020. $306,000

218 Holly Drive, Douglass Gary Jr Jenkins Robert W; 10/2020. $224,000

6 Eagles Way, Coscia Richard A Johnson James; 10/2020. $135,000

7 Cedar Drive, Costello John R Exr Andrews Shaun R; 10/2020. $130,000

136A Indian Trail, USA Neja Realty LLC; 10/2020. $125,388

5 Wayne Ave, USA Neja Realty LLC; 10/2020. $118,000

35 Route 47 South, Southrey Rose Trumbetti Joseph Jr; 10/2020. $75,000

20 Sand Dollar Drive, Snyder Jeffrey Fiore Sean; 10/2020.$65,000

25 Sand Dollar Drive, Snyder Jeffrey Fiore Sean; 10/2020.$65,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

737 W Pine Ave, Aitken Charles T Grim Gregory E; 10/2020. $437,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 214, Zigmont William E Kaynak Erdener; 10/2020. $410,000

104 W 11th Ave Un 5, Giuliante Michael J Colombo Joseph A; 10/2020. $250,000

644 W Pine Ave Un 7, Markert Patricia Anne Mc Donnell Christopher; 10/2020. $220,000

417 E 19th Ave Un 410, Cardow John J Berk Kelly; 10/2020. $162,500

422 E 4th Ave Un 204, Ranels Michael B Mattozzi Felice; 10/2020. $100,000

136 W Spicer Ave, Pashkevich Victor Waver Enterprises LLC; 10/2020. $56,000

443 E 20th Ave, Geesey William D Sowisdral Kenneth; 10/2020. $685,000

1303 Seaboard Circle, Thompson John Bruce Bryce Michael J; 10/2020. $525,000

416 E 25th St Un 416, Wynnefield Dev LLC Johnson Trevor P; 10/2020. $508,000

1309 Atlantic Ave, Kelantic LLC Pietrzak Matthew C; 10/2020. $500,000

1907 Atlantic Ave, Palombo Timothy M De Stefano Steven V; 10/2020. $450,000

403 E 18th Ave Un 4B, Johnson Christopher B Liberati Louis A; 10/2020. $420,500

1100 Delaware Ave, West Walter Rucci Albert; 10/2020. $400,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 325, Bense Carolyn M Exr Schafer James Robert; 10/2020. $300,000

1200 Kennedy Drive, Mooney Shaun Dooley Joseph; 10/2020. $240,000

200 E Marina Court Un 6B, Sgro Matthew Kniele Kevin; 10/2020. $232,000

216 W 12th Ave, Cavanaugh Patricia Exr Cavanaugh Paul E; 10/2020. $170,000

725 Allen Drive Un 222A, Figueroa George S Jr Schmucker Thomas A; $110,000

OCEAN CITY

2317-19 Simpson Ave, Halbreiner Robert W Winter Mark R; 10/2020. $603,000

1837 Haven Ave, Mc Guigan Leo J III Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2020. $625,000

5133 West Ave, Bydalek Michael Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2020. $625,000

3208-10 West Ave Un B, Carmolingo Michael J Pisani Edmond J; 10/2020. $670,000

17 Summer Court, Dungan Annette Falcone Joseph; 10/2020. $676,500

417 Ocean Ave, Choriw Dean Feinstein Zachery; 10/2020. $900,000

3030 Central Ave, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC O'Sullivan John J; 10/2020. $1,150,000

2444 Central Ave First Fl, M5 Properties LLC Jcks Central LLC; 10/2020. $1,250,000

201 Ninth St, Schock Charles J Republic First Bank; 10/2020. $1,275,000

2514 Wesley Ave, 2517 Wesley Ave LLC Calm Ocean LLC; 10/2020. $4,500,000

2519 Wesley Ave, 2517 Wesley Ave LLC Serene Ocean LLC; 10/2020. $4,750,000

WEST WILDWOOD

515 E Pine Ave, Nash Alice Est Wagner Mark; 10/2020. $212,500

12 Mueller Ave, Hudak Andrew A Carelli James; 10/2020. $323,000

Lot 11 Block 105, Sinnott Robert Ec Pro Build LLC; 10/2020. $375,000

WILDWOOD

409 W Spicer Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Del Bonifro Michael A Keane Robert L; 10/2020. $320,000

413 Leaming Ave Un 104, Latella Richard Dominic Jr Sharkey Joseph I; 10/2020. $291,000

319 W Baker Ave, Toney Brenda Hunt James; 10/2020. $249,900

5201 Ocean Ave Un 2009, Pileggi Joseph Cautilli Joseph D; 10/2020. $231,000

218 E Davis Ave, Burd Harvey East Coast Dev LLC; 10/2020. $200,000

WILDWOOD CREST

202 E Wisteria Road, S & K Optimum Tech Inc Ryan Sherrie; 10/2020. $575,000

430 E Atlanta Ave, A Piper's Nest LLC Moseson Howard B; 10/2020. $1,174,430 

5700 Atlantic Ave, Smugeresky Joseph T Falvo Orlando A III; 10/2020. $699,000

Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

23 Betty Drive, 7/2020. $330,000

31 Selma Drive, 7/2020. $594,750

419 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $307,000

251 Outboard Ave, 7/2020. $144,375

46 Myrtle Drive, 7/2020. $340,000

101 Eileen Lane, 7/2020. $329,000

159 Commodore Road, 7/2020. $450,000

500 Pirate Lane, 7/2020. $260,000

38 Manning Drive, 7/2020. $282,500

149 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $625,000

42 Jonathan Drive, 7/2020. $520,000

137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $250,000

137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $382,500

8 Cedar Ave, 7/2020. $135,000

100 Jennings Road, 7/2020. $400,000

1141 Barnacle Drive, 7/2020. $439,900

1271 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $269,900

248 Stormy Road, 7/2020. $210,000

80 Lafayette Drive, 7/2020. $345,000

SURF CITY

29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000

319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000

114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450

232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500

353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000

27 N 7th St, 7/2020. $680,000

610 Bay Front, 7/2020. $1,100,000

212 N 7th St,; 7/2020. $999,000

474 Schroderer Lane, 7/2020. $1,750,000

15 North Ocean Ave, 7/2020. $3,300,000

21 S 3rd St, 7/2020. $840,000

TUCKERTON

249e Main St, 7/2020. $74,479

334 Landing Court, 7/2020. $212,000

267 Heron Road, 7/2020. $550,000

270 Heron Road, 7/2020. $135,000

782 Nugentown Road, 7/2020. $158,00053

Arthur Drive, 7/2020. $475,000

159 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $507,840

17 Florence Lane, 7/2020. $328,800

65 Shore Ave, 7/2020. $160,000

1170 Jennifer Lane, 7/2020. $753,000

1178 Galley Ave, 7/2020. $118,000

1545 Forcastle Ave, 7/2020. $336,400

197 Catherine Lane, 7/2020. $475,000

236 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $399,000

680 Newell Ave, 7/2020. $385,000

128 Melanie Way, 7/2020. $245,000

13 Hollow Court, 7/2020. $339,000

133 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $315,000

141 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $300,000

173 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $600,000

