Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE

1 Marc Ln Unit 11, Ghalechyan Mamikon Cooper Sharon Miller; 05/19/20. $160,000

234 36th St Unit B, Ehrenberg Michael Robert S Jones Ira; 05/19/20. $159,200

26 Kirkwood Circle, Weir Regina S Wister H Scott; 05/19/20. $405,000

5101 Ocean Drive So, Cotrufello Michael C/Exr Gallagher Margaret; 05/19/20. $415,000

112 6th St, Villante Margaret J Maguire Sandra L; 05/20/20. $835,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

119 Azalea Lane, Clarke Melvin A Humayun Hamza; 05/28/20. $325,000

35 Bartlett Blvd, Rivera Cristina O Chowdhury Rubayet; 05/28/20. $246,000

400 Jonathon Court, Lin Qin Wu Spinella Joseph A/Atty; 05/28/20. $83,000

59 Pebble Beach Drive, Dandrea Joyce Gurxicz Joseph; 05/28/20. $472,400

131 Bluebell Drive, Parker John Willliam Jr Barbara T Ginsberg Family Tr; 05/29/20. $369,900

323 Frank Lane, Lee Grace H Fannie Mae; 06/01/20. $84,700

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

614 Sixth Ave, Reynolds Thomas F Coombs Christopher A; 06/01/20. $278,100

20 Leeds Point Road, Bechtler Mark L Repici Lisa L;06/02/20. $200,000

16 Fays Court, Nichols Kimoy Diandra Dr Horton Inc Nj; 06/03/20. $279,800

252 Arbutus Ave, Collins Matthew J Black Joseph M; 06/03/20. $210,000

643 Country Club Drive, Kerlin Judy Skowronek Joseph F;06/03/20. $235,000

222 Oakbourne Ave, Parker Tadris L Wastell Brian R; 06/04/20. $216,500

106 Federal Court, Hesterville Llc Capece C Frank; 06/08/20. $78,000

PLEASANTVILLE

125 Plaza Place, Rios Jerlene C Gresham Leroy S; 06/05/20. $165,000

1112 Broad St, Potts Brookli M Dunson Jewel Y; 06/08/20. $130,900

707 Wesley Ave, Molina Raul Morales Lidia; 06/10/20. $159,900

127 E Adams Ave, Walker Princess Odonoghue Joseph Alan; 06/16/20. $155,000

143 Brighton Ave, Sk Developing Llc Bocelle Randy; 06/17/20. $115,000

SOMERS POINT

145 Bala Drive, Didomenico Joseph Kleva Amie; 06/18/20. $235,000

16 Dogwood Drive, Letier William C Cowell Sheila; 06/18/20. $286,000

34 Village Drive, Coupland Bret C Ford Arthur T III; 06/18/20. $160,000

35 W Laurel Drive, Pollard Christina J Mazzoni Randolph S; 06/19/20. $170,000

38 Bayside Drive, Collins Kenneth M,‐Sr Maher James J; 06/19/20. $309,900

Cape May County

AVALON

291 44th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Nicolo Tinamarie; 07/2020. $2,525,000

284 7th St, Stulpin Anne G Shapiro Mark D; 07/2020. $2,818,000

35 E 17th St, Hladczuk Steven M Avalon 17th St LLC; 07/2020. $3,650,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 21, Block 753.14, Rauenzahn Brian La Bounty Travis M; 07/2020. $305,000

9900 Seapointe Blvd, Levine Todd Castaneda Joselito T; 07/2020. $520,000

17 Adelphia Road, Neville Stephen M Neville James P; 07/2020. $50,000

44 Warwick Road, Mangan Michael L Dole Adam P; 07/2020. $145,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 1.02 Block 13, Pilla Timothy S Courduff Edward J Jr; 07/2020. $700,000

507 E 9th Ave, Perini Pamela Colombo Charles D; 07/2020. $102,000

Lot 7 Block 292, Gray Joseph Ervin Sean Robert; 07/2020. $159,900

212 W 20th Ave, Geiger Timothy Scooter Boot LLC; 07/2020. $175,000

OCEAN CITY

1425-27 Simpson Ave 2nd Fl, Braccia Sebastiano Rosica Bernardino L; 07/2020. $580,000

536 Bay Ave, Gardiner Benjamin J Mc Keever Joel R; 07/2020. $585,000

1716-18 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Choriw George Hemberger Steven L; 07/2020. $649,900

5016-18 Central Ave, Hepner Joseph K III Trust Dick Paul J; 07/2020. $660,000

501 Battersea Road, Crowley Terrence J White James Holt; 07/2020. $673,180

Lot 10 Block 3104, Daniels Michael J Diamante Homes LLC; 07/2020. $730,000

905 Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Stitelman Ori M; 07/2020. $839,000

400 28th St 1st Fl, Spiaggia Partners LLC De Paoli Stephen R; 07/2020. $899,000

1025 Bay Ave, Davish Francis X Cannon Darren S; 07/2020. $950,000

400-02 28th St 2nd Fl, Spiaggia Partners LLC Fell Roger C; 07/2020. $985,000

Lot 9 Block 70.23, Janosik Sarah E Skeuse Bridget; 07/2020. $1,495,000

WILDWOOD

115 E Lincoln Ave, Icona Linen LLC 115 E Lincoln LLC; 07/2020. $275,000

219 E Magnolia Ave, Niederberger Jeffrey C Maniscalco Vanessa; 07/2020. $285,000

4605 Niagara Ave #102, Kinder David Kearney James M; 07/2020. $295,000

503 W Tacony Road, Dev Trust Company LLC O’Donnell Edward J; 07/2020. $749,900

430 W Juniper Ave, Pakech Joann Pakech Stephen; 07/2020. $45,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

S Laurel St, Smith & Richards Lumber Co Inc, Ross Joseph Ra Llc; 6/10/2020. $23,300

77 University Ave, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Hyde Rory; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Solutions Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba, Deangelo Joseph; 6/11/2020. $80,007

109 W Elmer Road, Capizola Michael D Adm Cta; Parenti Arthur J Est By Adm Cta, Hecs Homes Llc; 6/12/2020. $65,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

400 Satinwood Road, Wadhwa Ashish, Burcham Brittani N; 6/17/2020. $86,500

8740 Highland St, Moore Judson, Haleyville Methodist Church; 6/12/2020. $15,000

340 Satinwood Road, Seymour Jesse E; Seymour Sue A, Smith Jessica; 6/19/2020. $18,250

329 Gooseberry Road, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Skedzieleweski Anthony; Skedzielewski Caroline Prinz; 6/25/2020. $23,500

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

27 North Ave, Willis Rodney, Denajera Ma Del Socorro Rodriguez; Nava Rodolfo Najera; 6/12/2020. $85,000

5675 Stone Ave, Danna Rudolph J Iii, Leverock Nickolas E; Leverock Teresa L; 6/15/2020. $257,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

2 Deerwood Ave, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Pc-Domus I Llc Series 2019-1 By Atty, Swander Jason Francis; Swander Lauren Matthias, 6/5/2020. $410,000

192 Port Cumberland Rd, American Advisors Group, Green Stacia M, 6/11/2020. $70,500

20 Newell Road, Hoffman Roland R Jr Exec; Hoffman Roland R Sr Est By Exec, Mcgregor Keith, 6/17/2020. $105,000

47 Leesburg Belleplain Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Lehman Mortgage Trust Series 2006-7 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Atty, Shaw Darlene, 6/22/2020. $280,875

MILLVILLE

16 Chestnut St, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew, Clay James, 6/1/2020. $93,000

113 W Foundry St, Mccorristin Robert Est; Mccorristin Sheila, Redd Kenyetta, 6/1/2020. $30,000

111 S 8th St, Hallauer Terry; New Direction Properties Llc, Kipke Zulma I, 6/1/2020. $110,000

2044 Miller Ave, Stowers Jeffrey; Stowers Lulu, Parmer Anthony D; Parmer Sherri, 6/2/2020. $263,000

2222 E Broad St, Ross Allan S Exec; Ross Dawn A Est By Exec; Whilden Paul A Sr Est, Duffield Mary E, 6/2/2020. $190,000

1140 Louis Drive, Blue Sky Properties Llc; Wojciechowski Maciej, Caraballo Gabrielle A, 6/2/2020. $157,000

705 N 10th St, Kipke Ken; Lopez Zulma Fka; Lopez-Kipke Zulma, Rivera Milka; Torres Andres, 6/2/2020. $146,500

621-623 Pine St, Affordable Investments & Rentals Llc; Ruiz Jose R, Jk Nj 26 Llc, 6/2/2020. $80,000

312 N 7th St, Ajax 2018-B Reo Corp By Agent; Ajax 2018-B Reo Llc Fka; Demasi Lauren Agent, Rocco Anthony J; Rocco Tina J, 6/12/2020. $34,900

453 S 2nd St, Loper Irene, South Jersey Rental Properties Llc, 6/15/2020. $32,333.56

1229 W Main St, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Escalera Miriam, 6/15/2020. $156,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

190 Big Oak Road, Hayes Lance, Delgado Myrian; Nieves Christian A, 6/10/2020. $173,000

1007 N Pearl St, Veale Charles H Est By Exec; Veale Dorothy Carol Exec; Veale Robyn L Exec, North Pearl Development Llc, 6/11/2020. $270,000

13 Horton Ave, Martin David; Martin Rita, Garrett Taylor C; Gaus Timothy W, 6/15/2020. $213,000

218 Rosenhayn Ave, Petrunis Lisa Irene, Verrico Christine L; Verrico Gerardo L Jr, 6/19/2020. $295,000

375 Rosenhayn Ave, Regalbuto Caryn M Aka; Tedesco Caryn M Aka, Regalbuto Samuel R III, 6/19/2020. $54,000

VINELAND

2360 E Oak Road, Rudolph Jeffrey, Singh Narinder, 5/22/2020. $188,000

735 S Main Road Unit 2, Morello Joseph A Jr Exec; Stiles Shirley Est By Exec, Pagliughi Mary, 5/26/2020. $120,000

Oak Road, Vineland City Of Industrial Commission, Rovagnati Us Real Estate Llc, 5/26/2020. $903,000

4365 Lake Road, Bergen Adrienne R, Schiffiano Kathleen; Schiffiano Steven R, 5/26/2020, $175,000.00

201 S West Ave, Madden Michael J; Mjm Development Llc, Rosario Kareena L, 5/26/2020. $180,000

2419 E Landis Ave Unit 1b, Parrish Charles Jr; Parrish Craig; Parrish Enterprises Llc, Tamagni Rosemarie, 5/26/2020. $289,900

2300 Sanford Drive, Broshchan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Lofton Audrey J, 5/27/2020 $240,000

761 Amber Lane, Castro Carlos M Jr; Castro Megan G, Rogers Joseph, 5/27/2020. $255,000

3 Northwood Drive, Blb Resources By Delegate By Agent; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Scarpa Robert V, 5/28/2020. $151,400

1169 Sharp Road Unit 3, Nardone Angelo A Jr; Nardone Claudia M; Nardone Family Lp By Gen Ptr; Nardone Motivational Enterprises Inc Gen Ptr, Agu03 Llc, 5/28/2020. $140,000

412 Cedarwood Drive, Torres Maria D, Sanchez Kiromys, 5/28/2020. $184,000

3310 Hance Bridge Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series Inabs 2007-A By Trust By Atty; Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty, Kousmine Laura, 5/28/2020. $73,450

3284 Burnt Mill Drive, Tesoroni David; Tesoroni Deborah A, Fernandez Jose; Fernandez Priscilla, 5/28/2020. $233,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit D3, Cifuentes Paul Robert; Kandle Lauren Ann Fka; Kandle-Cifuentes Lauren Ann, Johnson Zachary R, 5/28/2020 $134,000

2480 Old Farm Drive, Cairone Melissa M Fka; Pilitowski Frank J Jr; Pilitowski Melissa M, Gaudio Lauren E; Pawlikowski Nicholas, 6/1/2020. $229,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

3 Cross Creek Drive, 3/2020. $275,000

3 Hillcrest Lane, 3/2020. $240,000

41w Boat Drive, 3/2020. $188,000

125 Newport Way, 3/2020. $327,600

3 Altori Court, 3/2020. $526,000

76 Westcheser Drive, 3/2020. $155,000

107 E Susquehanna Drive, 3/2020. $73,000

14 S Portland Drive, 3/2020. $101,650

136 Revere Drive, 3/2020. $50,000

124 E Boat Drive, 3/2020. $180,000

78 Briarwood Drive, 3/2020. $230,000

88 Lake Superior Drive, 3/2020. $179,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

205 Wells Mills Road, 2/2020. $160,000

60 Holly Drive, 2/2020. $237,000

77 Holly Drive, 2/2020. $220,000

175 Main St, 2/2020. $62,500

91 Adriatic Ave, 2/2020. $160,000

50 Main St, 3/2020. $295,000

47 Nautlius Road, 3/2020. $520,000

27 Willow St, 3/2020. $68,000

48 Main Ave, 3/2020. $365,000

9 Liberty St, 3/2020. $175,000

40 Strathmere St, 3/2020. $375,000

90 Spring Lake Blvd, 3/2020. $432,000

4 Nautilus Road, 3/2020. $162,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

119 Thousand Oak Lane, 2/2020. $355,000

129 Inlet Ave, 2/2020. $235,000

116 Barracuda Road, 2/2020. $340,000

66 Bradshaw Drive, 2/2020. $371,340

20 Farrah Drive, 2/2020. $208,000

71 Mark Drive, 2/2020. $762,500

15 Newport Road, 2/2020. $195,000

1206 Barnacle Drive, 2/2020. $242,500

127 Bluejacket Ave, 2/2020. $379,900

22b Sycamore Ave, 2/2020. $70,000

136 Skipper Road, 2/2020. $244,900

500 Pirate Lane, 2/2020. $220,000

249 Mermaid Drive, 3/2020. $275,000

