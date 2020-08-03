Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE
1 Marc Ln Unit 11, Ghalechyan Mamikon Cooper Sharon Miller; 05/19/20. $160,000
234 36th St Unit B, Ehrenberg Michael Robert S Jones Ira; 05/19/20. $159,200
26 Kirkwood Circle, Weir Regina S Wister H Scott; 05/19/20. $405,000
5101 Ocean Drive So, Cotrufello Michael C/Exr Gallagher Margaret; 05/19/20. $415,000
112 6th St, Villante Margaret J Maguire Sandra L; 05/20/20. $835,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
119 Azalea Lane, Clarke Melvin A Humayun Hamza; 05/28/20. $325,000
35 Bartlett Blvd, Rivera Cristina O Chowdhury Rubayet; 05/28/20. $246,000
400 Jonathon Court, Lin Qin Wu Spinella Joseph A/Atty; 05/28/20. $83,000
59 Pebble Beach Drive, Dandrea Joyce Gurxicz Joseph; 05/28/20. $472,400
131 Bluebell Drive, Parker John Willliam Jr Barbara T Ginsberg Family Tr; 05/29/20. $369,900
323 Frank Lane, Lee Grace H Fannie Mae; 06/01/20. $84,700
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
614 Sixth Ave, Reynolds Thomas F Coombs Christopher A; 06/01/20. $278,100
20 Leeds Point Road, Bechtler Mark L Repici Lisa L;06/02/20. $200,000
16 Fays Court, Nichols Kimoy Diandra Dr Horton Inc Nj; 06/03/20. $279,800
252 Arbutus Ave, Collins Matthew J Black Joseph M; 06/03/20. $210,000
643 Country Club Drive, Kerlin Judy Skowronek Joseph F;06/03/20. $235,000
222 Oakbourne Ave, Parker Tadris L Wastell Brian R; 06/04/20. $216,500
106 Federal Court, Hesterville Llc Capece C Frank; 06/08/20. $78,000
PLEASANTVILLE
125 Plaza Place, Rios Jerlene C Gresham Leroy S; 06/05/20. $165,000
1112 Broad St, Potts Brookli M Dunson Jewel Y; 06/08/20. $130,900
707 Wesley Ave, Molina Raul Morales Lidia; 06/10/20. $159,900
127 E Adams Ave, Walker Princess Odonoghue Joseph Alan; 06/16/20. $155,000
143 Brighton Ave, Sk Developing Llc Bocelle Randy; 06/17/20. $115,000
SOMERS POINT
145 Bala Drive, Didomenico Joseph Kleva Amie; 06/18/20. $235,000
16 Dogwood Drive, Letier William C Cowell Sheila; 06/18/20. $286,000
34 Village Drive, Coupland Bret C Ford Arthur T III; 06/18/20. $160,000
35 W Laurel Drive, Pollard Christina J Mazzoni Randolph S; 06/19/20. $170,000
38 Bayside Drive, Collins Kenneth M,‐Sr Maher James J; 06/19/20. $309,900
Cape May County
AVALON
291 44th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Nicolo Tinamarie; 07/2020. $2,525,000
284 7th St, Stulpin Anne G Shapiro Mark D; 07/2020. $2,818,000
35 E 17th St, Hladczuk Steven M Avalon 17th St LLC; 07/2020. $3,650,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 21, Block 753.14, Rauenzahn Brian La Bounty Travis M; 07/2020. $305,000
9900 Seapointe Blvd, Levine Todd Castaneda Joselito T; 07/2020. $520,000
17 Adelphia Road, Neville Stephen M Neville James P; 07/2020. $50,000
44 Warwick Road, Mangan Michael L Dole Adam P; 07/2020. $145,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 1.02 Block 13, Pilla Timothy S Courduff Edward J Jr; 07/2020. $700,000
507 E 9th Ave, Perini Pamela Colombo Charles D; 07/2020. $102,000
Lot 7 Block 292, Gray Joseph Ervin Sean Robert; 07/2020. $159,900
212 W 20th Ave, Geiger Timothy Scooter Boot LLC; 07/2020. $175,000
OCEAN CITY
1425-27 Simpson Ave 2nd Fl, Braccia Sebastiano Rosica Bernardino L; 07/2020. $580,000
536 Bay Ave, Gardiner Benjamin J Mc Keever Joel R; 07/2020. $585,000
1716-18 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Choriw George Hemberger Steven L; 07/2020. $649,900
5016-18 Central Ave, Hepner Joseph K III Trust Dick Paul J; 07/2020. $660,000
501 Battersea Road, Crowley Terrence J White James Holt; 07/2020. $673,180
Lot 10 Block 3104, Daniels Michael J Diamante Homes LLC; 07/2020. $730,000
905 Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Stitelman Ori M; 07/2020. $839,000
400 28th St 1st Fl, Spiaggia Partners LLC De Paoli Stephen R; 07/2020. $899,000
1025 Bay Ave, Davish Francis X Cannon Darren S; 07/2020. $950,000
400-02 28th St 2nd Fl, Spiaggia Partners LLC Fell Roger C; 07/2020. $985,000
Lot 9 Block 70.23, Janosik Sarah E Skeuse Bridget; 07/2020. $1,495,000
WILDWOOD
115 E Lincoln Ave, Icona Linen LLC 115 E Lincoln LLC; 07/2020. $275,000
219 E Magnolia Ave, Niederberger Jeffrey C Maniscalco Vanessa; 07/2020. $285,000
4605 Niagara Ave #102, Kinder David Kearney James M; 07/2020. $295,000
503 W Tacony Road, Dev Trust Company LLC O’Donnell Edward J; 07/2020. $749,900
430 W Juniper Ave, Pakech Joann Pakech Stephen; 07/2020. $45,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
S Laurel St, Smith & Richards Lumber Co Inc, Ross Joseph Ra Llc; 6/10/2020. $23,300
77 University Ave, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Hyde Rory; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Solutions Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba, Deangelo Joseph; 6/11/2020. $80,007
109 W Elmer Road, Capizola Michael D Adm Cta; Parenti Arthur J Est By Adm Cta, Hecs Homes Llc; 6/12/2020. $65,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
400 Satinwood Road, Wadhwa Ashish, Burcham Brittani N; 6/17/2020. $86,500
8740 Highland St, Moore Judson, Haleyville Methodist Church; 6/12/2020. $15,000
340 Satinwood Road, Seymour Jesse E; Seymour Sue A, Smith Jessica; 6/19/2020. $18,250
329 Gooseberry Road, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Skedzieleweski Anthony; Skedzielewski Caroline Prinz; 6/25/2020. $23,500
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
27 North Ave, Willis Rodney, Denajera Ma Del Socorro Rodriguez; Nava Rodolfo Najera; 6/12/2020. $85,000
5675 Stone Ave, Danna Rudolph J Iii, Leverock Nickolas E; Leverock Teresa L; 6/15/2020. $257,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
2 Deerwood Ave, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Pc-Domus I Llc Series 2019-1 By Atty, Swander Jason Francis; Swander Lauren Matthias, 6/5/2020. $410,000
192 Port Cumberland Rd, American Advisors Group, Green Stacia M, 6/11/2020. $70,500
20 Newell Road, Hoffman Roland R Jr Exec; Hoffman Roland R Sr Est By Exec, Mcgregor Keith, 6/17/2020. $105,000
47 Leesburg Belleplain Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Lehman Mortgage Trust Series 2006-7 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Atty, Shaw Darlene, 6/22/2020. $280,875
MILLVILLE
16 Chestnut St, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew, Clay James, 6/1/2020. $93,000
113 W Foundry St, Mccorristin Robert Est; Mccorristin Sheila, Redd Kenyetta, 6/1/2020. $30,000
111 S 8th St, Hallauer Terry; New Direction Properties Llc, Kipke Zulma I, 6/1/2020. $110,000
2044 Miller Ave, Stowers Jeffrey; Stowers Lulu, Parmer Anthony D; Parmer Sherri, 6/2/2020. $263,000
2222 E Broad St, Ross Allan S Exec; Ross Dawn A Est By Exec; Whilden Paul A Sr Est, Duffield Mary E, 6/2/2020. $190,000
1140 Louis Drive, Blue Sky Properties Llc; Wojciechowski Maciej, Caraballo Gabrielle A, 6/2/2020. $157,000
705 N 10th St, Kipke Ken; Lopez Zulma Fka; Lopez-Kipke Zulma, Rivera Milka; Torres Andres, 6/2/2020. $146,500
621-623 Pine St, Affordable Investments & Rentals Llc; Ruiz Jose R, Jk Nj 26 Llc, 6/2/2020. $80,000
312 N 7th St, Ajax 2018-B Reo Corp By Agent; Ajax 2018-B Reo Llc Fka; Demasi Lauren Agent, Rocco Anthony J; Rocco Tina J, 6/12/2020. $34,900
453 S 2nd St, Loper Irene, South Jersey Rental Properties Llc, 6/15/2020. $32,333.56
1229 W Main St, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Escalera Miriam, 6/15/2020. $156,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
190 Big Oak Road, Hayes Lance, Delgado Myrian; Nieves Christian A, 6/10/2020. $173,000
1007 N Pearl St, Veale Charles H Est By Exec; Veale Dorothy Carol Exec; Veale Robyn L Exec, North Pearl Development Llc, 6/11/2020. $270,000
13 Horton Ave, Martin David; Martin Rita, Garrett Taylor C; Gaus Timothy W, 6/15/2020. $213,000
218 Rosenhayn Ave, Petrunis Lisa Irene, Verrico Christine L; Verrico Gerardo L Jr, 6/19/2020. $295,000
375 Rosenhayn Ave, Regalbuto Caryn M Aka; Tedesco Caryn M Aka, Regalbuto Samuel R III, 6/19/2020. $54,000
VINELAND
2360 E Oak Road, Rudolph Jeffrey, Singh Narinder, 5/22/2020. $188,000
735 S Main Road Unit 2, Morello Joseph A Jr Exec; Stiles Shirley Est By Exec, Pagliughi Mary, 5/26/2020. $120,000
Oak Road, Vineland City Of Industrial Commission, Rovagnati Us Real Estate Llc, 5/26/2020. $903,000
4365 Lake Road, Bergen Adrienne R, Schiffiano Kathleen; Schiffiano Steven R, 5/26/2020, $175,000.00
201 S West Ave, Madden Michael J; Mjm Development Llc, Rosario Kareena L, 5/26/2020. $180,000
2419 E Landis Ave Unit 1b, Parrish Charles Jr; Parrish Craig; Parrish Enterprises Llc, Tamagni Rosemarie, 5/26/2020. $289,900
2300 Sanford Drive, Broshchan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Lofton Audrey J, 5/27/2020 $240,000
761 Amber Lane, Castro Carlos M Jr; Castro Megan G, Rogers Joseph, 5/27/2020. $255,000
3 Northwood Drive, Blb Resources By Delegate By Agent; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Scarpa Robert V, 5/28/2020. $151,400
1169 Sharp Road Unit 3, Nardone Angelo A Jr; Nardone Claudia M; Nardone Family Lp By Gen Ptr; Nardone Motivational Enterprises Inc Gen Ptr, Agu03 Llc, 5/28/2020. $140,000
412 Cedarwood Drive, Torres Maria D, Sanchez Kiromys, 5/28/2020. $184,000
3310 Hance Bridge Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series Inabs 2007-A By Trust By Atty; Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty, Kousmine Laura, 5/28/2020. $73,450
3284 Burnt Mill Drive, Tesoroni David; Tesoroni Deborah A, Fernandez Jose; Fernandez Priscilla, 5/28/2020. $233,000
1964 E Oak Road Unit D3, Cifuentes Paul Robert; Kandle Lauren Ann Fka; Kandle-Cifuentes Lauren Ann, Johnson Zachary R, 5/28/2020 $134,000
2480 Old Farm Drive, Cairone Melissa M Fka; Pilitowski Frank J Jr; Pilitowski Melissa M, Gaudio Lauren E; Pawlikowski Nicholas, 6/1/2020. $229,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
3 Cross Creek Drive, 3/2020. $275,000
3 Hillcrest Lane, 3/2020. $240,000
41w Boat Drive, 3/2020. $188,000
125 Newport Way, 3/2020. $327,600
3 Altori Court, 3/2020. $526,000
76 Westcheser Drive, 3/2020. $155,000
107 E Susquehanna Drive, 3/2020. $73,000
14 S Portland Drive, 3/2020. $101,650
136 Revere Drive, 3/2020. $50,000
124 E Boat Drive, 3/2020. $180,000
78 Briarwood Drive, 3/2020. $230,000
88 Lake Superior Drive, 3/2020. $179,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
205 Wells Mills Road, 2/2020. $160,000
60 Holly Drive, 2/2020. $237,000
77 Holly Drive, 2/2020. $220,000
175 Main St, 2/2020. $62,500
91 Adriatic Ave, 2/2020. $160,000
50 Main St, 3/2020. $295,000
47 Nautlius Road, 3/2020. $520,000
27 Willow St, 3/2020. $68,000
48 Main Ave, 3/2020. $365,000
9 Liberty St, 3/2020. $175,000
40 Strathmere St, 3/2020. $375,000
90 Spring Lake Blvd, 3/2020. $432,000
4 Nautilus Road, 3/2020. $162,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
119 Thousand Oak Lane, 2/2020. $355,000
129 Inlet Ave, 2/2020. $235,000
116 Barracuda Road, 2/2020. $340,000
66 Bradshaw Drive, 2/2020. $371,340
20 Farrah Drive, 2/2020. $208,000
71 Mark Drive, 2/2020. $762,500
15 Newport Road, 2/2020. $195,000
1206 Barnacle Drive, 2/2020. $242,500
127 Bluejacket Ave, 2/2020. $379,900
22b Sycamore Ave, 2/2020. $70,000
136 Skipper Road, 2/2020. $244,900
500 Pirate Lane, 2/2020. $220,000
249 Mermaid Drive, 3/2020. $275,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.