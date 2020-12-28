 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

311 Pennsylvania Ave, Buyers Choice Automotive Inc Ryan Edward; 10/23/20. $220,000

638 Sooy Lane, Pologruto Ryan D Hansen Roscoe H/Exrx; 10/27/20. $190,000

610 Yarmouth Ave, Hernandez Grace Roberts David; 10/28/20. $196,000

614 Ohio Ave, Gazo Kristen L Houser Ashley M; 10/28/20. $176,500

ATLANTIC CITY

4207 Stewart Ave, Cadavid Tiberio Purdom Glen W; 10/26/20. $230,000

43 Chelsea Court, Slutsky Samuel Costello Richard J; 10/26/20. $320,000

2805 Atlantic Ave, Ccam Realty Llc Min Me Sun; 10/28/20. $425,000

BRIGANTINE

348 S 35th St, Winters Lawrence Piccone Bruce R; 10/22/20. $940,000

5 Explorer Cove, Cera Tiffany Marmorato Leonard; 10/22/20. $645,000

560 W Shore Drive, Watermasysk Mark M Cordasco Stephen; 10/22/20. $2,049,999

227 S 35th St, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc 227 35th Street Llc; 10/23/20. $258,500

313 W Brigantine Ave Unit 6, Coleman Yolanda Fontanez Mcdonald Stephen E; 10/23/20. $244,500

3901 W Brigantine Ave, Beach Life Prop Llc Musumeci Joseph A; 10/26/20. $305,000

522 Lafayette Blvd, Giannakopoulos Anthony Giacobbo Jane P; 10/26/20. $340,000

501 E Brigantine Ave 307, Twardowski Thomas Schmidt George E; 10/27/20. $360,000

1323 Ray Ave, Ziccardi Michael V Sabatini Carmen; 10/28/20. $379,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1127, Wassereman Richard Sena Frank/Atty; 10/28/20. $248,000

907 E Evans Blvd, Gavin Casner Rosemarie Lusczek Dolores M; 10/28/20. $280,000

128 44th St So Unit 128d, Musto Judy A Bickel David,Tr,/Tr; 10/29/20. $240,000

315 20th St So, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Buckley Lynne A; 10/29/20. $425,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

535 Jackson Road, Massey Nicole Kristine Damiano James; 10/08/20. $273,000

305 Colin Lane, Bailey John H Singer Marc; 10/19/20. $202,000

114 Gardner Blvd, Loyola Evelyn M Petrini Louis Jr; 10/20/20. $225,000

914 Harding Highway, Soboloski Joyce,-Exrx Bianco Victor M Jr; 10/23/20. $365,000

7732 Venice Blvd, Destefano Anthony R Calhoun Theresa; 10/30/20. $198,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

2 Queens St, So Oi Ling Franklin Terri Michelle; 10/13/20. $180,000

244 Mystic Drive, Paul Rajan Lally Michael; 10/13/20. $567,500

109 Poplar Ave, Davis Jacqueline Marie Harley Bradley K; 10/14/20. $204,900

109 Woodberry Drive, Mulloy Daniel B Slattery Lauren I; 10/14/20. $287,000

214 Crystal Lake Drive, Clisham Jennifer Lynn Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/14/20. $298,490

28 Tradition Circle, Selby Kevin Elwell Steven T; 10/14/20. $265,000

7 Hideaway Lane, Bell Margaret K/Exrx Reilly Claudia; 10/14/20. $357,000

1 Autum Lane, Tran Scott Mjf Contracting Llc; 10/15/20. $251,000

7 Marigold Circle, Galletta Santo A Heginbothom John; 10/15/20. $320,000

409 Longport Blvd, Hoffmann Charles Stewartjoseph; 10/16/20. $770,000

203 Tallowood Drive, Heil Marc S Seymour Jeanne Lange; 10/19/20. $339,000

3034 Tremont Ave, Whitehead Kevin L Pendrak Charles Noah; 10/19/20. $288,660

14 Standish Road, Oglesby Charles S Jr Lin Shuzi; 10/21/20. $309,000

242 Lily Road, Cappuccio Regina Leeds Joseph J/Exr; 10/22/20. $245,000

57 Pebble Beach Drive, Morrissey Francis X Gurwicz Joseph; 10/22/20. $524,000

119 Pine Ave, Frye Christopher J Brown Daniel /Ind&Atty; 10/23/20. $215,000

202 Peach Tree Lane, Mike Marcel Hanson Christopher C; 10/23/20. $324,000

305 Mcclellan Drive, Rochow Raymond J Timchal George D; 10/23/20. $217,000

310 Drexel Ave, Tram Peter Ho Vinh; 10/23/20. $213,000

430 Pine Ave, Hanson Christopher C Riis Steven J; 10/23/20. $470,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

320 Maria Loretta Lane, Mistry Shaileshkumar C Ciarricco Anthony; 10/06/20. $250,000

554 Revere Way, Ferguson Mostafa Noreen Houser Kyle B; 10/06/20. $185,000

554 Yarmouth Court, Summers Charles Francis Jr Matthews Richard Carvil/Tr; 10/06/20. $252,500

234 E White Horse Pike, Gopinathjee Llc Shastri Narayan Inc; 10/07/20. $875,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

18 Rae Chagall, Garcon Alexander Camarota Joseph IV; 10/20/20. $284,999

844 Park Road, Kaskus Alex T Jr Nickel Donna J/Exrx; 10/21/20. $220,000

45 Galleria Drive, Sacco Ariana S Nvr Inc; 10/22/20. $292,000.00

1053 Morningside Drive, Kornhauser Alain Lucien Curro Frank T/Ind&Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $750,000

159 Loeffel Court, Barney Randall Hinman Walter G/Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $320,000

2 Northridge Dr, Gorshunova Marina Chandrasekaran Senthilnathan; 10/23/20. $185,000

4636 Thelma Ave, Von Moos Joshua W Thorn Annabell; 10/23/20. $238,500

6210 Roberts Ave, Disney Donna Darcangelo Robert; 10/23/20. $184,600

LONGPORT

2707 Atlantic Ave, 2707 Atlantic Ave Llc Callahan Tina M; 10/26/20. $999,000

2703 Atlantic Ave, Montegna Richard A Doyle Michael F; 10/28/20. $849,000

11 N Evergreen, Joseph And Laura Gavrity Tr Gordon Helene; 10/30/20. $995,000

MARGATE

8607 Winchester Ave, Kotok Merrill Krisch Evan; 10/01/20. $840,000

7 S Frontenac Ave Unit 6, Keown Jonathan Margate Property Mgmt Llc; 10/02/20. $190,000

9609 Ventnor Ave Unit A1-A2, Bederka Michael Soloff Adam; 10/02/20. $260,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 915, Stern Filip Hertzoff Kathleen; 10/05/20. $600,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1618, Roth Karl D Sheikh Anees F,-Tr,/Tr; 10/05/20. $500,000

9607 Pacific Ave Unit 2, Defeo George M Suchinsky Mindy,-Tr; 10/05/20. $275,000

5 S Huntington Ave, 5 S Huntington Llc William Vasslides Tr Under Agmt; 10/06/20. $660,000

10/06/20. 8507 Wellington Ave, Chang John Lee Jill Cantor; $650,000.00

10/06/20. 9400 Atlantic Ave #414, Neave Dori Glauser Audra; $260,000

10/06/20. 9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 718, Wyler David Lesser Peter A; $537,500

10/07/20. 201 N Coolidge Ave Unit B3, Fitzpatrick Kimberly Golden Georgia; $180,000

10/08/20. 2 N Gladstone Ave, Green Lisa S Eidelson Richard; $985,000

NORTHFIELD

330-314 Tilton Road, Lomas Group Llc Balsley David W; 10/19/20. $650,000

711 1st St, Benevento Mark II Campsmith Jeffrey; 10/21/20. $235,000

1218 Zion Road, Kondrk Stephen Grabowski Linda P; 10/23/20. $260,000

2039 Cedarbridge Road, Speaker Scott M Warner William F Jr/Tr; 10/23/20. $220,000

15 E Mill Road, Girard Timothy Sr Nugent Thomas; 10/26/20. $390,000

VENTNOR

13 N Wissahickon Ave, Saidler Pamela P Yocavitch Joseph; 10/16/20. $525,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 506, Odonnell Brendan Alexander Mark P; 10/16/20. $190,000

4800 Boardwalk #810, Schwartzberg Leo Block Allen W; 10/16/20. $355,000

101 S Newark Ave, Topiel Martin S Berman Mark L; 10/20/20. $925,000

20 S Portland Ave, Gerber James L Jjcc Longport Llc; 10/20/20. $990,000

5 N New Haven Ave, Deflorio Ronald D Fackler Jeffrey Guy; 10/20/20. $212,000

509 N Cornwall Ave, Brick Rachel Alyssa Fantazzia Fred L; 10/20/20. $250,000

4 Hart Lane, Romano Julynn T Alexander Mark; 10/21/20. $699,000

5200 Boardwalk Unit 801, Miller Paul Stein Richard; 10/21/20. $350,000

103 N Melbourne Ave, Reibstein David Eisenberg Melissa; 10/23/20. $332,000

116 S New Haven Ave, 116 S New Haven Llc Johnson Charles H; 10/23/20. $1,400,000

120 N Harvard Ave, Niebel Matthew Garcia Argelia; 10/23/20. $195,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

39 S Ensign Drive, 8/2020. $401,000

100-110 East Anchor Drive, 8/2020. $451,800

106 East Mullica Road, 8/2020. $250,000

108 E Potomac Drive, 8/2020. $225,000

12 Crestview Court, 8/2020. $262,000

14 West Brig Drive, 8/2020. $479,000

28 Cranbury Lake Drive, 8/2020. $370,000

4 Starboard Court, 8/2020. $303,000

818 Route 9 North, 8/2020. $899,000

11 Lake Saint Clair Drive, 8/2020. $290,000

115 East Brig Drive, 8/2020. $285,000

116 Lake Wood Court, 8/2020. $174,000

38 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2020. $280,000

406 Twin Lakes Blvd, 8/2020. $59,902

8 Cypress Court, 8/2020. $320,000

924 Center St, 8/2020. $173,900

137 Newport Way, 8/2020. $290,000

138 South Captain Drive, 8/2020. $90,000

21 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 8/2020. $430,000

151 Darryl Drive, 8/2020. $312,000

18 Lauradale Court, 8/2020. $305,725

35 Corpus Christi Bay Court, 8/2020. $113,635

12 Cherrywood Drive, 8/2020. $295,000

16 West Dory Drive, 8/2020. $400,000

204 Lake Champlain Drive, 8/2020. $115,000

406 Twin Lakes Blvd, 8/2020. $199,000

7 Sea Isle Drive, 8/2020. $305,000

105 Scotch Pine Drive, 8/2020. $60,000

116 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 8/2020. $95,614

23 Ketch Court, 8/2020. $159,000

511 Kadlubeck Way, 8/2020. $103,042

91 Tavistock Drive, 8/2020. $95,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

39 W Wyoming Ave, 8/2020. $912,500

6 E Habart Ave, 8/2020. $964,000

9206 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $775,000

10 East 21st St, 8/2020. $1,149,000

1078 B Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $640,000

137 East Maryland Ave, 8/2020. $215,000

21 E Ocean View Drive, 8/2020. $1,410,000

34 Anitoch Road, 8/2020. $1,100,000

2915 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $274,000

5517 West Ave, 8/2020. $460,000

7 West Selfridge Ave, 8/2020. $977,500

19 W Alabama Ave, 8/2020. $269,156

7 West Harmony Ave, 8/2020. $769,000

3 W California Ave, 8/2020. $680,000

11 West Inlet Road, 8/2020. $974,000

18 West Janet Road, 8/2020. $970,000

2 East Mississippi Ave, 8/2020. $1,225,000

12 West Chatham Road, 8/2020. $400,000

13a Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $999,000

37 Amherst Road, 8/2020. $1,135,000

62 Bayview Drive, 8/2020. $1,700,000

9319 Mark Drive, 8/2020. $785,000

128 Ohio Ave, 8/2020. $850,000

2812 West Ave, 8/2020. $610,000

5010 Ocean Blvd, 8/2020. $1,150,000

4911 S Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $2,250,000

11 East Beardsley Ave, 8/2020. $705,000

15 West Sailboat Drive, 8/2020. $620,000

1804 Waverly Ave, 8/2020. $783,333

2 Lagoon Drive So, 8/2020. $650,000

5804 Bayview Ave, 8/2020. $723,750

9102 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $585,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

103 Bay Parkway, 8/2020. $135,000

139 Admiral Way, 8/2020. $340,000

21 Barnegat Beach Drive, 8/2020. $235,000

8 Pirate Drive, 8/2020. $187,500

439 Cheyenne Drive, 8/2020. $207,000

17 Camp Lighthouse Road, 8/2020. $295,000

86 Adriatic Ave, 8/2020. $55,000

208 Maplewood Road, 8/2020. $395,000

8 North Olympia Drive, 8/2020. $305,000

95 Baltic Ave, 8/2020. $235,000

Marina Unit 73 Grand Bay Harbor, 8/2020. $10,000

111 Third St, 8/2020. $105,000

74 Michigan Ave, 8/2020. $283,000

102 Atlantic Ave, 8/2020. $385,000

37 Strathmere St, 8/2020. $410,000

SHIP BOTTOM

117 E 27th St, 8/2020. $600,000

302 W 18th St, 8/2020. $620,000

274 W 10th St, 8/2020. $925,000

301 W 18th St, 8/2020. $599,900

2300 Blvd. Unit 4, 8/2020. $200,000

302 W 10th St, 8/2020. $1,450,000

245 W 5th St, 8/2020. $500,000

330 W 19th St, 8/2020. $540,000

249 W 16th St, 8/2020. $700,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1019 West Beach Haven Blvd, 8/2020. $515,000

120 Tiller Ave, 8/2020. $303,000

20 Dogwood Road, 8/2020. $105,000

220 Wave Road, 8/2020. $350,000

114 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $404,960

163 Bowline Road, 8/2020. $269,000

252 Stormy Road, 8/2020. $249,000

2530 Circle Drive, 8/2020. $295,000

298 Mermaid Drive, 8/2020. $250,750

94 Atlantis Ave, 8/2020. $444,000

132 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500

136 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500

144 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500

188 Barracuda Road, 8/2020. $429,000

189 Yeoman Road, 8/2020. $249,900

189 Yeoman Road, 8/2020. $160,000

248 Middie Lane 8/2020. $355,000

127 Bennet Lane, 8/2020. $113,000

144 Equinox Road, 8/2020. $358,000

148 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $113,000

149 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000

172 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000

55 Henry Drive, 8/2020. $410,000

10 Butterfly Court, 8/2020. $680,000

1155 Route 72 West, 8/2020. $1,075,000

1212 Windlass Drive, 8/2020. $90,000

156 Riptide Ave, 8/2020. $103,000

191 Bernard Drive, 8/2020. $280,000

270 Oakd Ave, 8/2020. $123,000

3 Diane Road, 8/2020. $430,000

100 Gilbert Drive, 8/2020. $287,000

106 Ash Road, 8/2020. $194,900

112 Crown Court, 8/2020. $290,000

1211 Ripple Ave, 8/2020. $250,000

125 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500

131 Bennett Lane, 8/2020. $113,000

133 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $113,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

