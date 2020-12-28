How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
311 Pennsylvania Ave, Buyers Choice Automotive Inc Ryan Edward; 10/23/20. $220,000
638 Sooy Lane, Pologruto Ryan D Hansen Roscoe H/Exrx; 10/27/20. $190,000
610 Yarmouth Ave, Hernandez Grace Roberts David; 10/28/20. $196,000
614 Ohio Ave, Gazo Kristen L Houser Ashley M; 10/28/20. $176,500
ATLANTIC CITY
4207 Stewart Ave, Cadavid Tiberio Purdom Glen W; 10/26/20. $230,000
43 Chelsea Court, Slutsky Samuel Costello Richard J; 10/26/20. $320,000
2805 Atlantic Ave, Ccam Realty Llc Min Me Sun; 10/28/20. $425,000
BRIGANTINE
348 S 35th St, Winters Lawrence Piccone Bruce R; 10/22/20. $940,000
5 Explorer Cove, Cera Tiffany Marmorato Leonard; 10/22/20. $645,000
560 W Shore Drive, Watermasysk Mark M Cordasco Stephen; 10/22/20. $2,049,999
227 S 35th St, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc 227 35th Street Llc; 10/23/20. $258,500
313 W Brigantine Ave Unit 6, Coleman Yolanda Fontanez Mcdonald Stephen E; 10/23/20. $244,500
3901 W Brigantine Ave, Beach Life Prop Llc Musumeci Joseph A; 10/26/20. $305,000
522 Lafayette Blvd, Giannakopoulos Anthony Giacobbo Jane P; 10/26/20. $340,000
501 E Brigantine Ave 307, Twardowski Thomas Schmidt George E; 10/27/20. $360,000
1323 Ray Ave, Ziccardi Michael V Sabatini Carmen; 10/28/20. $379,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1127, Wassereman Richard Sena Frank/Atty; 10/28/20. $248,000
907 E Evans Blvd, Gavin Casner Rosemarie Lusczek Dolores M; 10/28/20. $280,000
128 44th St So Unit 128d, Musto Judy A Bickel David,Tr,/Tr; 10/29/20. $240,000
315 20th St So, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Buckley Lynne A; 10/29/20. $425,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
535 Jackson Road, Massey Nicole Kristine Damiano James; 10/08/20. $273,000
305 Colin Lane, Bailey John H Singer Marc; 10/19/20. $202,000
114 Gardner Blvd, Loyola Evelyn M Petrini Louis Jr; 10/20/20. $225,000
914 Harding Highway, Soboloski Joyce,-Exrx Bianco Victor M Jr; 10/23/20. $365,000
7732 Venice Blvd, Destefano Anthony R Calhoun Theresa; 10/30/20. $198,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
2 Queens St, So Oi Ling Franklin Terri Michelle; 10/13/20. $180,000
244 Mystic Drive, Paul Rajan Lally Michael; 10/13/20. $567,500
109 Poplar Ave, Davis Jacqueline Marie Harley Bradley K; 10/14/20. $204,900
109 Woodberry Drive, Mulloy Daniel B Slattery Lauren I; 10/14/20. $287,000
214 Crystal Lake Drive, Clisham Jennifer Lynn Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/14/20. $298,490
28 Tradition Circle, Selby Kevin Elwell Steven T; 10/14/20. $265,000
7 Hideaway Lane, Bell Margaret K/Exrx Reilly Claudia; 10/14/20. $357,000
1 Autum Lane, Tran Scott Mjf Contracting Llc; 10/15/20. $251,000
7 Marigold Circle, Galletta Santo A Heginbothom John; 10/15/20. $320,000
409 Longport Blvd, Hoffmann Charles Stewartjoseph; 10/16/20. $770,000
203 Tallowood Drive, Heil Marc S Seymour Jeanne Lange; 10/19/20. $339,000
3034 Tremont Ave, Whitehead Kevin L Pendrak Charles Noah; 10/19/20. $288,660
14 Standish Road, Oglesby Charles S Jr Lin Shuzi; 10/21/20. $309,000
242 Lily Road, Cappuccio Regina Leeds Joseph J/Exr; 10/22/20. $245,000
57 Pebble Beach Drive, Morrissey Francis X Gurwicz Joseph; 10/22/20. $524,000
119 Pine Ave, Frye Christopher J Brown Daniel /Ind&Atty; 10/23/20. $215,000
202 Peach Tree Lane, Mike Marcel Hanson Christopher C; 10/23/20. $324,000
305 Mcclellan Drive, Rochow Raymond J Timchal George D; 10/23/20. $217,000
310 Drexel Ave, Tram Peter Ho Vinh; 10/23/20. $213,000
430 Pine Ave, Hanson Christopher C Riis Steven J; 10/23/20. $470,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
320 Maria Loretta Lane, Mistry Shaileshkumar C Ciarricco Anthony; 10/06/20. $250,000
554 Revere Way, Ferguson Mostafa Noreen Houser Kyle B; 10/06/20. $185,000
554 Yarmouth Court, Summers Charles Francis Jr Matthews Richard Carvil/Tr; 10/06/20. $252,500
234 E White Horse Pike, Gopinathjee Llc Shastri Narayan Inc; 10/07/20. $875,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
18 Rae Chagall, Garcon Alexander Camarota Joseph IV; 10/20/20. $284,999
844 Park Road, Kaskus Alex T Jr Nickel Donna J/Exrx; 10/21/20. $220,000
45 Galleria Drive, Sacco Ariana S Nvr Inc; 10/22/20. $292,000.00
1053 Morningside Drive, Kornhauser Alain Lucien Curro Frank T/Ind&Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $750,000
159 Loeffel Court, Barney Randall Hinman Walter G/Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $320,000
2 Northridge Dr, Gorshunova Marina Chandrasekaran Senthilnathan; 10/23/20. $185,000
4636 Thelma Ave, Von Moos Joshua W Thorn Annabell; 10/23/20. $238,500
6210 Roberts Ave, Disney Donna Darcangelo Robert; 10/23/20. $184,600
LONGPORT
2707 Atlantic Ave, 2707 Atlantic Ave Llc Callahan Tina M; 10/26/20. $999,000
2703 Atlantic Ave, Montegna Richard A Doyle Michael F; 10/28/20. $849,000
11 N Evergreen, Joseph And Laura Gavrity Tr Gordon Helene; 10/30/20. $995,000
MARGATE
8607 Winchester Ave, Kotok Merrill Krisch Evan; 10/01/20. $840,000
7 S Frontenac Ave Unit 6, Keown Jonathan Margate Property Mgmt Llc; 10/02/20. $190,000
9609 Ventnor Ave Unit A1-A2, Bederka Michael Soloff Adam; 10/02/20. $260,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Apt 915, Stern Filip Hertzoff Kathleen; 10/05/20. $600,000
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1618, Roth Karl D Sheikh Anees F,-Tr,/Tr; 10/05/20. $500,000
9607 Pacific Ave Unit 2, Defeo George M Suchinsky Mindy,-Tr; 10/05/20. $275,000
5 S Huntington Ave, 5 S Huntington Llc William Vasslides Tr Under Agmt; 10/06/20. $660,000
10/06/20. 8507 Wellington Ave, Chang John Lee Jill Cantor; $650,000.00
10/06/20. 9400 Atlantic Ave #414, Neave Dori Glauser Audra; $260,000
10/06/20. 9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 718, Wyler David Lesser Peter A; $537,500
10/07/20. 201 N Coolidge Ave Unit B3, Fitzpatrick Kimberly Golden Georgia; $180,000
10/08/20. 2 N Gladstone Ave, Green Lisa S Eidelson Richard; $985,000
NORTHFIELD
330-314 Tilton Road, Lomas Group Llc Balsley David W; 10/19/20. $650,000
711 1st St, Benevento Mark II Campsmith Jeffrey; 10/21/20. $235,000
1218 Zion Road, Kondrk Stephen Grabowski Linda P; 10/23/20. $260,000
2039 Cedarbridge Road, Speaker Scott M Warner William F Jr/Tr; 10/23/20. $220,000
15 E Mill Road, Girard Timothy Sr Nugent Thomas; 10/26/20. $390,000
VENTNOR
13 N Wissahickon Ave, Saidler Pamela P Yocavitch Joseph; 10/16/20. $525,000
236 N Derby Ave Unit 506, Odonnell Brendan Alexander Mark P; 10/16/20. $190,000
4800 Boardwalk #810, Schwartzberg Leo Block Allen W; 10/16/20. $355,000
101 S Newark Ave, Topiel Martin S Berman Mark L; 10/20/20. $925,000
20 S Portland Ave, Gerber James L Jjcc Longport Llc; 10/20/20. $990,000
5 N New Haven Ave, Deflorio Ronald D Fackler Jeffrey Guy; 10/20/20. $212,000
509 N Cornwall Ave, Brick Rachel Alyssa Fantazzia Fred L; 10/20/20. $250,000
4 Hart Lane, Romano Julynn T Alexander Mark; 10/21/20. $699,000
5200 Boardwalk Unit 801, Miller Paul Stein Richard; 10/21/20. $350,000
103 N Melbourne Ave, Reibstein David Eisenberg Melissa; 10/23/20. $332,000
116 S New Haven Ave, 116 S New Haven Llc Johnson Charles H; 10/23/20. $1,400,000
120 N Harvard Ave, Niebel Matthew Garcia Argelia; 10/23/20. $195,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
39 S Ensign Drive, 8/2020. $401,000
100-110 East Anchor Drive, 8/2020. $451,800
106 East Mullica Road, 8/2020. $250,000
108 E Potomac Drive, 8/2020. $225,000
12 Crestview Court, 8/2020. $262,000
14 West Brig Drive, 8/2020. $479,000
28 Cranbury Lake Drive, 8/2020. $370,000
4 Starboard Court, 8/2020. $303,000
818 Route 9 North, 8/2020. $899,000
11 Lake Saint Clair Drive, 8/2020. $290,000
115 East Brig Drive, 8/2020. $285,000
116 Lake Wood Court, 8/2020. $174,000
38 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2020. $280,000
406 Twin Lakes Blvd, 8/2020. $59,902
8 Cypress Court, 8/2020. $320,000
924 Center St, 8/2020. $173,900
137 Newport Way, 8/2020. $290,000
138 South Captain Drive, 8/2020. $90,000
21 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 8/2020. $430,000
151 Darryl Drive, 8/2020. $312,000
18 Lauradale Court, 8/2020. $305,725
35 Corpus Christi Bay Court, 8/2020. $113,635
12 Cherrywood Drive, 8/2020. $295,000
16 West Dory Drive, 8/2020. $400,000
204 Lake Champlain Drive, 8/2020. $115,000
406 Twin Lakes Blvd, 8/2020. $199,000
7 Sea Isle Drive, 8/2020. $305,000
105 Scotch Pine Drive, 8/2020. $60,000
116 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 8/2020. $95,614
23 Ketch Court, 8/2020. $159,000
511 Kadlubeck Way, 8/2020. $103,042
91 Tavistock Drive, 8/2020. $95,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
39 W Wyoming Ave, 8/2020. $912,500
6 E Habart Ave, 8/2020. $964,000
9206 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $775,000
10 East 21st St, 8/2020. $1,149,000
1078 B Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $640,000
137 East Maryland Ave, 8/2020. $215,000
21 E Ocean View Drive, 8/2020. $1,410,000
34 Anitoch Road, 8/2020. $1,100,000
2915 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $274,000
5517 West Ave, 8/2020. $460,000
7 West Selfridge Ave, 8/2020. $977,500
19 W Alabama Ave, 8/2020. $269,156
7 West Harmony Ave, 8/2020. $769,000
3 W California Ave, 8/2020. $680,000
11 West Inlet Road, 8/2020. $974,000
18 West Janet Road, 8/2020. $970,000
2 East Mississippi Ave, 8/2020. $1,225,000
12 West Chatham Road, 8/2020. $400,000
13a Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $999,000
37 Amherst Road, 8/2020. $1,135,000
62 Bayview Drive, 8/2020. $1,700,000
9319 Mark Drive, 8/2020. $785,000
128 Ohio Ave, 8/2020. $850,000
2812 West Ave, 8/2020. $610,000
5010 Ocean Blvd, 8/2020. $1,150,000
4911 S Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $2,250,000
11 East Beardsley Ave, 8/2020. $705,000
15 West Sailboat Drive, 8/2020. $620,000
1804 Waverly Ave, 8/2020. $783,333
2 Lagoon Drive So, 8/2020. $650,000
5804 Bayview Ave, 8/2020. $723,750
9102 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $585,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
103 Bay Parkway, 8/2020. $135,000
139 Admiral Way, 8/2020. $340,000
21 Barnegat Beach Drive, 8/2020. $235,000
8 Pirate Drive, 8/2020. $187,500
439 Cheyenne Drive, 8/2020. $207,000
17 Camp Lighthouse Road, 8/2020. $295,000
86 Adriatic Ave, 8/2020. $55,000
208 Maplewood Road, 8/2020. $395,000
8 North Olympia Drive, 8/2020. $305,000
95 Baltic Ave, 8/2020. $235,000
Marina Unit 73 Grand Bay Harbor, 8/2020. $10,000
111 Third St, 8/2020. $105,000
74 Michigan Ave, 8/2020. $283,000
102 Atlantic Ave, 8/2020. $385,000
37 Strathmere St, 8/2020. $410,000
SHIP BOTTOM
117 E 27th St, 8/2020. $600,000
302 W 18th St, 8/2020. $620,000
274 W 10th St, 8/2020. $925,000
301 W 18th St, 8/2020. $599,900
2300 Blvd. Unit 4, 8/2020. $200,000
302 W 10th St, 8/2020. $1,450,000
245 W 5th St, 8/2020. $500,000
330 W 19th St, 8/2020. $540,000
249 W 16th St, 8/2020. $700,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1019 West Beach Haven Blvd, 8/2020. $515,000
120 Tiller Ave, 8/2020. $303,000
20 Dogwood Road, 8/2020. $105,000
220 Wave Road, 8/2020. $350,000
114 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $404,960
163 Bowline Road, 8/2020. $269,000
252 Stormy Road, 8/2020. $249,000
2530 Circle Drive, 8/2020. $295,000
298 Mermaid Drive, 8/2020. $250,750
94 Atlantis Ave, 8/2020. $444,000
132 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500
136 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500
144 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500
188 Barracuda Road, 8/2020. $429,000
189 Yeoman Road, 8/2020. $249,900
189 Yeoman Road, 8/2020. $160,000
248 Middie Lane 8/2020. $355,000
127 Bennet Lane, 8/2020. $113,000
144 Equinox Road, 8/2020. $358,000
148 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $113,000
149 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000
172 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2020. $113,000
55 Henry Drive, 8/2020. $410,000
10 Butterfly Court, 8/2020. $680,000
1155 Route 72 West, 8/2020. $1,075,000
1212 Windlass Drive, 8/2020. $90,000
156 Riptide Ave, 8/2020. $103,000
191 Bernard Drive, 8/2020. $280,000
270 Oakd Ave, 8/2020. $123,000
3 Diane Road, 8/2020. $430,000
100 Gilbert Drive, 8/2020. $287,000
106 Ash Road, 8/2020. $194,900
112 Crown Court, 8/2020. $290,000
1211 Ripple Ave, 8/2020. $250,000
125 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $109,500
131 Bennett Lane, 8/2020. $113,000
133 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $113,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
