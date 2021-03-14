How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
727 S Shore Road, Merito Whitney A Sosa Baginski Slawomir; 01/15/21. $235,000
129 Alameda Ave,Butler Marybeth Smith Melissa; 01/19/21. $210,000
108 Marin Drive, Luu Mui Lee Brian; 01/19/21. $125,000
303 Forest Hill Drive, Boney David V/Heir Saltwater Homes Llc; 01/20/21. $205,000
503 Lazy Lane, Vazquez Louis Trachtman Gary S; 01/20/21. $320,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3801 Boardwalk Apt 106, Kauffman Murray Kerezsi James; 01/08/21. $83,500
222 S Rhode Island Ave, Tran Kenny 222 S Rhode Island Llc; 01/08/21. $325,000
64 N Pennsylvania Ave, Dupont Joan Fmo Realty Llc; 01/08/21. $67,000
BRIGANTINE
211 Hagen Road, Sage Derek Wozniak Joseph; 01/08/21. $394,000
4531 W Brigantine Ave, Xhudo Darlin Marisa Mastrolia Oneill James J Sr; 01/08/21. $379,900
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd P9, Kennedy John III Robinson Theresa; 01/08/21. $75,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
129 Cumberland Road, Claypoole Jaohn Phillip/Tr Fabbri Daniel A; 01/04/21. $527,000
207 Risa Ave, Raynor Kay F/Admrx Decicco Property Group Llc; 01/04/21. $87,500
733 Jackson Road, Akeret Kevin M Ira Mendelsohn Llc; 01/07/21. $230,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
1960 Liverpool Ave, Powers Scott Kaye Timothy P; 01/22/2. $330,000
613 Chicago Ave, Kirschmann Rachael A Heck Gertenlauer Walter; 01/25/21. $227,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
36 Baldwin Court, Lazzara John Kim Minsun; 01/05/21. $171,000
117 Independence Trail, Dapolito Matthew M Feriozzi Leslie; 01/05/21. $212,000
205 Mallard Lane, Abdou Nada A Abou Noecker Danielle; 01/06/21. $194,000
228 Heather Croft, Chapman George E Jr Pham Jimmy; 01/06/21. $125,000
105 Park Ave, Mulloy Michael T Ellison Ryan; 01/06/21. $262,000
550 Zion Road, Smith Kenneth D/Heir Bernardino Francisco; 01/06/21. $203,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
321 S Cologne Ave, Marazzi Domenique Nicole Wolfe Michael; 01/08/21. $200,000
2 Pembrooke Way, Wolcott Robert V/Ind&Exr Vitale Mona Ray; 01/11/21. $234,000
HAMMONTON
165 8th St, Alessandro Anthony J Duffy Wayne; 01/14/21. $150,000
510 Line St, Elias Ayman A Listman Raymond J Jr; 01/14/21. $240,000
508 Grape St, Vaccarella Sondra M Sun West State Llc; 01/14/21. $250,000
475 & 487 N White Horse Pike, 475 White Horse Pike Llc 1303 Associates Llc; 01/15/21. $289,373
415 N Egg Harbor Road, Torres Gladys Bernal Belem A; 01/15/21. $195,000
LINWOOD
334 W Ocean Heights Ave #113, Krieck Jason A Hayes James William; 01/26/21. $265,000
1022 Oak Ave, Arnette Denney Emma Gajdzik Christopher; 01/26/21. $203,321
MARGATE
6 N Brunswick Ave, Dembo Jody D Nathan Marc; 12/29/20. $760,000
9400 Ventnor Ave Unit C, Weiner Michael P Wilson Jeremy D; 12/29/20. $365,000
8404 Ventnor Ave, Levine Jeffrey G Shapiro Jerold; 12/30/20. $645,000
212 N Iroquois Ave, Amodeo Joanne Susskind Steven P; 12/31/20. $889,000
109 N Wilson Ave, Kaliner Leonard,/Heir Witman Justin; 12/31/20. $162,000
111 S Essex Ave, I Gary Bard Rev Tr No 2 Fbo I Gary Bard Revolution Builders Inc; 12/31/20. $1,300,000
9010 Atlantic Ave #123a, Strampello Joseph Hyman Richard L; 12/31/20. $312,500
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
501 Locust St, 306 N Warwick Road Llc Lodato Sheena; 01/05/21. $195,000
4870 Pleasant Mills Road, Declement Frederick J Domenico Richard J Jr; 01/07/21. $305,000
453 Locust St, Sb Auto Serv Inc Garcia Jennifer; 01/08/21. $199,900
3737 Reading Ave, Holen Bradley D Foy Bryan J; 01/08/21. $84,000
4104 Anna Drive, Itzhakov David Webster Sidney; 01/08/21. $184,900
NORTHFIELD
514 Burton Ave, Leggi Anita/Heir Mcbride Steven; 01/04/21. $230,000
600 First St, S&R Nj Prop Llc Benson Stephen; 01/04/21. $240,000
1440 Burton Ave, Hickey Colin F Binder Jordan; 01/06/21. $415,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1142 Mcconnell Drive, Cordones Mayrollis Jimenez Alcantara Juan A; 01/11/21. $100,000
1421 No Franklin Blvd, Brooks Franklin Aviles Victor R; 01/11/21. $143,000
237 E Bayview Ave, Dickel Charles R Hewitt Bayview; 01/12/21. $80,000
200 S New Road, Cgf Associates Ciocca Pleasantville Llc; 01/15/21. $7,600,000
407 N Main St, Morales Lidia Miranda Evelyn M; 01/15/21. $205,000
120 E Edgewater Ave, Rojas Eric Montesinos Giannini Francis John; 01/15/21. $165,000
SOMERS POINT
113 Haddon Road, Montalvo Juliana Massie Clifford; 01/06/21. $240,000
215 W Meyran Ave, Bailey Marc G Losasso Joseph John; 01/06/21. $475,000
1210 Harbour Cove South Unit#1210, Graham Stefany Hansen Turton Brian; 01/11/21. $480,000
112 Bala Drive, Bognar Marcos Bognar Andrew; 01/12/21. $190,000
VENTNOR
5000 Boardwalk Condo Unit 402, Hockman Kenneth Hockman Frank; 01/04/21. $175,000
111 S Dudley Ave #207, Trachtenberg Nancy S Zeligson Aaron; 01/04/21. $160,000
5312 Atlantic Ave & 102 S Victoria Ave, Salartash Khashayar 5312 Atlantic Llc; 01/04/21. $1,250,000
812 N Burghley Ave, Gerner Valerie H/Exrx Ribeiro Walter G Jr; 01/05/21. $310,000
6104a Monmouth Ave,Matthews Martin H Patmos Property Group Llc; 01/05/21. $385,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
917 Blake Drive, Teller James Murray Sabreeah; 01/08/21. $139,000
6 Darlington Ave, Irizarry III Baumgarten Joseph G; 01/26/21. 140,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7800 Dune Drive, Pugliese Leonard R Huminski Raymond C; 12/2020. $270,000
5024 Ocean Drive, Morrow William J Russomano Frank C; 12/2020. $6,400,000
161 39th St, Dooley Brian Castelli Louis; 12/2020. $3,750,000
65 E Eleventh St, Cunningham Alyson Trust Ato1 LLC; 12/2020. $2,400,000
CAPE MAY
803 Columbia Ave, Imbesi Mark 40 Goodvibes LLC; 12/2020. $2,065,000
1310 Cape May Ave, Noto Jeffrey Fertman Jared; 12/2020. $1,475,000
1005 Kearney Ave, Panko Andrew John III Demczko Matthew M; 12/2020. $1,385,000
1307 Idaho Ave, Mc Clintock David P Exr Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 12/2020. $800,000
CAPE MAY POINT
Lot 18 Block 10, Ottavio Family LLC Seydoux Helene; 12/2020. $1,335,000
105 Coral Ave, Kaidbey Susan J Brand Jordan; 12/2020. $1,225,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
869 Route 47, Caraballo Richard Trout Jeffery; 12/2020. $200,000
69 Magnolia Drive, Kibby David Clee William; 12/2020. $70,000
West Jersey Un 48, Bird Ronald L Alberta Kelly; 12/2020. $51,300
1378 Route 47, Laughlin Thomas H Est Litchko Michael J; 12/2020. $40,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
110 E St Johns Ave, Palm Shores LLC Lane Diane M; 12/2020. $240,000
310 Breakwater Ave, Ottaviano Thomas R Costello Michael; 12/2020. $230,000
228 E Delaware Pkwy, Werba Joseph J Rollinson Jessica M; 12/2020. $201,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
24 Hand Ave, Hamilton Brian D Temple Sabrina; 12/2020. $245,000
87 Honeysuckle Lane, Williams Curtis S Jr Piccitto Guy; 12/2020. $233,000
107 Eldredge Ave, Salus William Pop-Eleches Grigore; 12/2020. $225,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
706 New Jersey Ave, Darren Staffieri LLC Pba Local 59; 12/2020. $135,000
431 E 19th Ave Un 26, Hendela Edward Berreth Charles O; 12/2020. $118,500
431 E 19th Ave, Four Shore Partners LLC Montana Anthony L; 12/2020. $107,000
508 E 10th Ave, Maier Carl W Amaradio Philip P; 12/2020. $766,098
Lot 13 Block 306, Adair Tina Adm Maier Carl W III; 12/2020. $700,000
3304 Seaboard Circle, Capone Kim R Shafter David; 12/2020. $599,000
1103 New York Ave, Mitchell Jeffrey Jordan Daniel; 12/2020. $595,000
OCEAN CITY
608 Bay Ave, Mercurio Michael Hunsberger Ronald; $472,500
3625-27 West Ave Un 3625, Stern Jacqueline Est Kenney Patrick J; 12/2020. $460,000
3228 Haven Ave, Woodling Russell J Carabba Charles David; 12/2020. $456,000
4434 West Ave Un 4, Dana Sharon M Nester Thomas P; 12/2020. $445,000
3712 Westminister Lane, Elaine M Mcnally LLC Brancaleone Richard R Jr; 12/2020. $400,000
323 Haven Ave Fl 2, Campanile Peter C Goddeyne Timothy; 12/2020. $385,000
1320-24 Ocean Ave #301, Hall Ashlee Marceluk Robert D; 12/2020. $379,000
871 E 7th St #7, Buchanan Norman J Joesuebarb LLC; 12/2020. $320,00
1500 New York Ave, Michener Dianne R Thomer Lauren; 12/2020. $315,000
Lot 6 C9 Block 3405, Williams Erin R Miller Steven W; 12/2020. $297,500
46 Sunset Place, Stanker And Galetto Inc Galetto David W; 12/2020. 289,000
SEA ISLE CITY
191 77th St, Sas Dev Holdings LLC Beine Thomas J; 12/2020. $3,200,000
132 38th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Mullett Conor T; 12/2020. $2,650,000
128 31st St, Avalon 31 LLC Nolen Paul C; 12/2020. $2,530,000
887 21st St, Marina At Avalon Anchorage LLC Markowski Michael P; 12/2020. $2,275,000
235 62nd St, Avalon Beach House Ptnrshp De Rose Richard; 12/2020. $2,100,000
246 3rd St, Bean Kevin Albrecht Geoffrey S; 12/2020. $1,950,000
STONE HARBOR
220 99th St, Kuo Yen-Zen Hollenbach James B Jr; 12/2020. $900,000
10007 First Ave Un F, Snyder Michele Damon Richard S; 12/2020. $380,000
11801 Paradise Drive, Messina Roger P Fox Nicole; 12/2020. $6,600,000
120 115th St, Milstead Michael Bedi Arjun; 12/2020. $4,750,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
048 Route US 9 South, Sabella Dennis A Digiorgio Tammy; 12/2020. $245,000
63 Route 50, Mc Cann Joseph D Chapman Richard E; 12/2020. $215,000
22 Roosevelt Blvd, 22 Roosevelt Blvd LLC Marmora Endcap LLC; 12/2020. $77,700
24 Roosevelt Blvd, 24 Roosevelt Blvd LLC Marmora Endcap LLC; 12/2020. $77,000
26 Roosevelt Blvd, 26 Roosevelt Blvd LLC Marmora Endcap LLC; 12/2020. $44,600
WILDWOOD
4205 Pacific Ave #3, Fawnview Rentals LLC V&V Properties LLC; 12/2020. $90,000
Lot 8 Block 13, Meissner Paul E Meissner Ronald D; 12/2020. $70,000
3716 Boardwalk, Suppa-Malec Cindy K Boardwalk Holdings LLC; 12/2020. $3,200,000
310 East Glenwood Ave B, Biffoni Maria A Niemiec Christopher; 12/2020. $379,000
117 W Naoke Ave, Convery Alexandra Degrands Joseph; 12/2020. $370,000
301 E Leaming Ave, Cavallo Joseph Tymikiw Stephen P; 12/2020. $370,000
WILDWOOD CREST
225 E St Paul Ave, Montague James J Good Brandon; 12/2020. $213,000
404 E Denver Ave, Harrison Gregg Forktus David A; 12/2020. $125,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, Parker Andrew M Wysocki Melody; 12/2020. $105,000
8402 Atlantic Ave, Piccio Michael J Christman Connie A; 12/2020. 12/2020. $725,000
11 & 12.01 Block 117.01, Leeb Aaron Higgins James J Jr; 12/2020. $675,000
WOODBINE
40 Pacific Blvd, Cape May County Sheriff Parke Bank; 12/2020. $57,000
247 Route 49, Segin Stewart Mathers Carolyn; 12/2020. $227,500
724 Heilprin Ave, Newsom Michael K Lepore Enterprises LLC; 12/2020. $172,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
58 Marlyn St, 12/21/2020. $115,000
72 Lakeview Drive, 12/23/2020. $62,500
149 S Lawrence St, 12/24/2020. $75,000
46-48 N Laurel St, 12/28/2020. $35,000
57 Old Deerfield Pike, 12/28/2020. $47,500
748 E Commerce St, 12/28/2020. $51,000
68 Cottage Ave, 12/30/2020. $20,000
156 W Lincoln St, 12/30/2020. $50,000
50 Fayette St, 12/30/2020. $55,000
277 Giles Road, 12/31/2020. $65,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
2515 Lakeshore Drive, 12/4/2020. $80,000
204 Daffodil Rd &C, 12/9/2020. $20,000
2513 Temperance St, 12/9/2020. $21,000
6006 Dennis Lane, 12/11/2020. $38,000
401 Fern Road, 12/16/2020. $30,000
6414 Magnolia Drive, 12/21/2020. $10,000
6240 Doris Drive, 12/21/2020. $30,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
404 Big Oak Road, 12/15/2020. $213,000
193 Morton Ave, 12/16/2020. $345,000
528 Big Oak Road, 12/17/2020. $260,000
Lebanon Road, 12/22/2020. $10,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
135 Newport Ave, 12/15/2020. $10,000
1060 Dragston Roa, 12/21/2020. $35,300
957 Union St, 12/21/2020. $47,900
10 Cornell Ave, 12/22/2020. $14,900
208 Pennsylvania Ave, 12/24/2020. $125,000
300 Nantuxent Drive, 12/30/2020. $185,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
342 Reeves Road, 12/1/2020. $205,000
7 Hartz Drive, 12/2/2020. $35,000
2 Burt Drive, 12/3/2020. $115,000
1123 Bridgeton-Millville Pike, 12/18/2020. $55,000
342 A Reeves Road, 12/18/2020. $337,500
294 Gouldtown Woodruff Road, 12/21/2020. $50,000
597 Fordville Road, 12/21/2020. $178,500
3444 Reeves Road, 12/24/2020. $207,000
6 Green Way, 12/29/2020. $228,000
32 Bridgeton-Fairton Road, 12/31/2020. $90,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
16 Manor Lane, 12/1/2020. $175,000
9 Stave Mill Road, 12/3/2020. $136,000
14 School House Lane, 12/3/2020. $189,000
83 Randolph Road, 12/8/2020. $207,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
70 Hesstown Road, 12/22/2020. $230,000
14 Oak Hill Road, 12/23/2020. $180,000
74 Leesburg Belleplain Road, 12/23/2020. $340,000
171 Mosslander Road, 12/28/2020. $200,000
MILLVILLE
8 N Seventh St, 12/4/2020. $95,400
711 Woodland Drive, 12/7/2020. $17,000
27 Cedar St, 12/8/2020. $74,200
811 N 7th St, 12/8/2020. $143,000
2041 W Main St, 12/8/2020. $144,000
34 Cornwall, 12/8/2020. $163,500
2413 Shamrock Lane, 12/8/2020. $190,000
406 Briar Drive, 12/8/2020. $205,000
2059 Carmel Road, 12/9/2020. $25,000
303 Columbine Ave, 12/9/2020. $42,500
2000 Miller Ave Unit 3, 12/10/2020. $116,000
803 Carmel Road, 12/10/2020. $139,000
234 W Main St, 12/10/2020. $150,000
2235 S 2nd St, 12/14/2020. $158,000
317 Broad St East, 12/15/2020. $25,000
505-507 E Broad St, 12/15/2020. $55,000
327 Smith St, 12/15/2020. $124,500
1109 Earle Ave, 12/15/2020. $215,500
2100 Miller Ave Unit 38, 12/16/2020. $75,000
5 Mulford Ave, 12/16/2020. $79,500
209 Columbine Ave, 12/16/2020. $127,500
1116 Louis Drive, 12/16/2020. $174,900
701 Glenside Road, 12/16/2020. $299,900
532 Manor Ave, 12/16/2020. $320,000
918 E Broad St, 12/17/2020. $100,000
103 Patricia Ave, 12/17/2020. $190,000
1601 N 2nd St, 12/17/2020. $540,000
112 E Pine St, 12/18/2020. $60,000
725 N Wade Blvd, 12/18/2020. $82,022
224 Bogden Blvd, 12/21/2020. $215,000
117 W Foundry St, 12/22/2020. $37,900
124-124 South 4th St, 12/22/2020. $90,000
401-403 Green St W, 12/22/2020. $120,000
1111 Louis Drive, 12/22/2020. $180,000
SHILOH
921 Main St, 12/3/2020. $55,000
14 Roadstown Shiloh Road, 12/3/2020. $165,000
143 West Ave, 12/29/2020. $50,000
149 West Ave, 12/29/2020. $65,000
23 South Ave, 12/29/2020. $167,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
12 Truman St, 12/9/2020. $38,000
10 Truman St, 12/9/2020. $38,000
29 Eisenhower Drive, 12/9/2020. $38,000
52 Eisenhower Drive, 12/14/2020. $38,0000
48 Eisenhower Drive, 12/14/2020. $38,000
47 Eisenhower Drive, 12/14/2020. $38,000
9 Truman St, 12/14/2020. $38,000
14 Truman St, 12/14/2020. $38,000
27 Eisenhower Drive, 12/14/2020. $38,000
VINELAND
679 Salem Ave, 12/3/2020. $83,591
557 North East Ave, 12/3/2020. $139,000
279 Russell Ave, 12/3/2020. $160,000
2102 E Oak Road Unit D5, 12/3/2020. $170,000
1345 S Main Road, 12/3/2020. $185,000
557 W Weymouth Road, 12/3/2020. $240,000
Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
11b Walnut Road, 10/2020. $85,000
575 Pirate Lane, 10/2020. $90,000
492 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $92,500
Polly Pod Road, 10/2020. $95,000
Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
163 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
171 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
175 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
179 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $000
201 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,0113,000
183 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
197 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,00
206 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
202 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
152 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2020. $113,000
168 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2020. $113,000
198 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
218 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
229 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
191 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
187 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
167 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
205 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
209 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
214 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000
126 Bennett Lane, 10/2020. $113,000
122 Bennet Lane, 10/2020. $113,000
123 Bennett Lane, 10/2020. $113,000
52 Lynn Ann Lane, 10/2020. $130,000
125 Torpedo Road, 10/2020. $132,000
1062 Clearwater Ave, 10/2020. $140,000
1038 Windlass Drive, 10/2020. $142,000
26 Sycamore Road, 10/2020. $161,000
250 North Main St, 10/2020. $162,000
1057 Cutluss Ave, 10/2020. $169,000
139 North Main St, 10/2020. $175,000
944 Mill Creek Road, 10/2020. $180,000
898 Sandy Circle, 10/2020. $192,000
65 Shore Ave, 10/2020. $209,900
248 Stormy Road, 10/2020. $210,000
187 Liberty Ave, 10/2020. $218,000
3 Woodburn Road, 10/2020. $220,000
866 Jane Drive, 10/2020. $223,000
198 William Cook Blvd, 10/2020. $236,500
303 Golfview Drive, 10/2020. $240,000
271 Jennings Road, 10/2020. $240,000
41 Ocean Breeze Court, 10/2020. $242,500
57 Flipper Ave, 10/2020. $247,000
140 Nautilus Drive, 10/2020. $248,000
1113 Seashell Ave, 10/2020. $249,500
189 Yeoman Road, 10/2020. $249,900
78 Deerfield Drive, 10/2020. $250,000
244 Tackle Ave, 10/2020. $255,000
1211 Coast Ave, 10/2020. $256,000
243 Tackle Ave, 10/2020. $261,000
23 Ocean Breeze Court, 10/2020. $263,000
180 Riptide Ave, 10/2020. $265,900
221 Bulkhead Ave, 10/2020. $267,000
104 Eileen Lane, 10/2020. $270,900
201 Melanie Way, 10/2020. $272,000
38 Bolton Lane, 10/2020. $274,000
163 Torpedo Road, 10/2020. $275,000
1042 Windlass Drive, 10/2020. $275,000
948 Painter Lane, 10/2020. $280,500
168 Bosun Ave, 10/2020. $282,000
235 Pulley Ave, 10/2020. $285,000
213 Neptune Drive, 10/2020. $285,000
40 Captain Road, 10/2020. $286,000
105 Hatch Lane, 10/2020. $290,000
148 Wave Road, 10/2020. $290,000
394 Mermaid Drive, 10/2020. $295,000
4 Julia Drive, 10/2020. $300,000
272 Bulkhead Ave, 10/2020. $305,000
224 Mizzen Ave, 10/2020. $305,000
1896 Breakers Drive, 10/2020. $310,000
1223 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $315,000
900 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2020. $319,000
76 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $320,000
268 Dock Ave, 10/2020. $320,000
229 Stormy Road, 10/2020. $325,000
911 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $330,000
483 Outrigger Lane, 10/2020. $332,000
407 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $334,900
413 Atlantis Ave, 10/2020. $335,000
362 Deer Lake Court, 10/2020. $335,000
120 Reel Ave, 10/2020. $340,000
239 Mizzen Ave, 10/2020. $340,000
184 Gunwale Road, 10/2020. $355,000
61 Honeysuckle Drive, 10/2020. $360,000
13 Park Ave, 10/2020. $360,000
520 Oak Ave, 10/2020. $367,500
8 Jarmy Lane, 10/2020. $381,000
69 Rona Lane, 10/2020. $381,000
43 Jeteemale Drive, 10/2020. $382,000
213 Topside Road, 10/2020. $385,000
46 Sugarhill Road, 10/2020. $390,000
116 Catherine Lane, 10/2020. $390,000
117 Swordfish Road, 10/2020. $392,000
Vacant Land, 10/2020. $400,000
989 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2020. $401,000
94 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $404,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
233 Timberlake Drive, 10/2020. $405,000
133 Galleon Road, 10/2020. $405,125
390 Nautilus Drive, 10/2020. $412,000
86 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $416,840
107 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $425,000
95 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $425,990
110 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $426,990
154 Bernard Drive, 10/2020. $435,000
1187 Galley Ave, 10/2020. $435,000
50 Atlantis Ave, 10/2020. $439,000
290 Privateer Road, 10/2020. $449,900
106 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $452,490
102 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $457,990
56 Peggy Lane, 10/2020. $475,000
173 Catherine Lane, 10/2020. $480,000
154 Beachview Ave, 10/2020. $490,000
9 Inman Creek, 10/2020. $500,000
118 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $524,805
305 Jennings Road, 10/2020. $525,000
8 Marin Lane, 10/2020. $530,000
36 Joy Road, 10/2020. $550,000
1167 Walter Blvd, 10/2020. $570,000
732 Newell Ave, 10/2020. $572,000
46 Cypress Lane, 10/2020. $585,000
116 Arthur Drive, 10/2020. $610,000
109 Eileen Lane, 10/2020. $610,000
57 Sylvia Lane, 10/2020. $619,000
980 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $629,500
23 Nancy Drive, 10/2020. $665,000
223 William Cook Blvd, 10/2020. $679,000
138 Mary Bell Road, 10/2020. $700,000
97 Albert Drive, 10/2020. $730,000
8 Patrick Drive, 10/2020. $735,000
1775 Mill Creek Road, 10/2020. $737,500
489 Morris Ave, 10/2020. $759,500
1506 Paul Blvd, 10/2020. $765,000
216 Kristine Ave, 10/2020. $810,000
