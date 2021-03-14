 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

727 S Shore Road, Merito Whitney A Sosa Baginski Slawomir; 01/15/21. $235,000

129 Alameda Ave,Butler Marybeth Smith Melissa; 01/19/21. $210,000

108 Marin Drive, Luu Mui Lee Brian; 01/19/21. $125,000

303 Forest Hill Drive, Boney David V/Heir Saltwater Homes Llc; 01/20/21. $205,000

503 Lazy Lane, Vazquez Louis Trachtman Gary S; 01/20/21. $320,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3801 Boardwalk Apt 106, Kauffman Murray Kerezsi James; 01/08/21. $83,500

222 S Rhode Island Ave, Tran Kenny 222 S Rhode Island Llc; 01/08/21. $325,000

64 N Pennsylvania Ave, Dupont Joan Fmo Realty Llc; 01/08/21. $67,000

BRIGANTINE

211 Hagen Road, Sage Derek Wozniak Joseph; 01/08/21. $394,000

4531 W Brigantine Ave, Xhudo Darlin Marisa Mastrolia Oneill James J Sr; 01/08/21. $379,900

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd P9, Kennedy John III Robinson Theresa; 01/08/21. $75,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

129 Cumberland Road, Claypoole Jaohn Phillip/Tr Fabbri Daniel A; 01/04/21. $527,000

207 Risa Ave, Raynor Kay F/Admrx Decicco Property Group Llc; 01/04/21. $87,500

733 Jackson Road, Akeret Kevin M Ira Mendelsohn Llc; 01/07/21. $230,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

1960 Liverpool Ave, Powers Scott Kaye Timothy P; 01/22/2. $330,000

613 Chicago Ave, Kirschmann Rachael A Heck Gertenlauer Walter; 01/25/21. $227,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

36 Baldwin Court, Lazzara John Kim Minsun; 01/05/21. $171,000

117 Independence Trail, Dapolito Matthew M Feriozzi Leslie; 01/05/21. $212,000

205 Mallard Lane, Abdou Nada A Abou Noecker Danielle; 01/06/21. $194,000

228 Heather Croft, Chapman George E Jr Pham Jimmy; 01/06/21. $125,000

105 Park Ave, Mulloy Michael T Ellison Ryan; 01/06/21. $262,000

550 Zion Road, Smith Kenneth D/Heir Bernardino Francisco; 01/06/21. $203,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

321 S Cologne Ave, Marazzi Domenique Nicole Wolfe Michael; 01/08/21. $200,000

2 Pembrooke Way, Wolcott Robert V/Ind&Exr Vitale Mona Ray; 01/11/21. $234,000

HAMMONTON

165 8th St, Alessandro Anthony J Duffy Wayne; 01/14/21. $150,000

510 Line St, Elias Ayman A Listman Raymond J Jr; 01/14/21. $240,000

508 Grape St, Vaccarella Sondra M Sun West State Llc; 01/14/21. $250,000

475 & 487 N White Horse Pike, 475 White Horse Pike Llc 1303 Associates Llc; 01/15/21. $289,373

415 N Egg Harbor Road, Torres Gladys Bernal Belem A; 01/15/21. $195,000

LINWOOD

334 W Ocean Heights Ave #113, Krieck Jason A Hayes James William; 01/26/21. $265,000

1022 Oak Ave, Arnette Denney Emma Gajdzik Christopher; 01/26/21. $203,321

MARGATE

6 N Brunswick Ave, Dembo Jody D Nathan Marc; 12/29/20. $760,000

9400 Ventnor Ave Unit C, Weiner Michael P Wilson Jeremy D; 12/29/20. $365,000

8404 Ventnor Ave, Levine Jeffrey G Shapiro Jerold; 12/30/20. $645,000

212 N Iroquois Ave, Amodeo Joanne Susskind Steven P; 12/31/20. $889,000

109 N Wilson Ave, Kaliner Leonard,/Heir Witman Justin; 12/31/20. $162,000

111 S Essex Ave, I Gary Bard Rev Tr No 2 Fbo I Gary Bard Revolution Builders Inc; 12/31/20. $1,300,000

9010 Atlantic Ave #123a, Strampello Joseph Hyman Richard L; 12/31/20. $312,500

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

501 Locust St, 306 N Warwick Road Llc Lodato Sheena; 01/05/21. $195,000

4870 Pleasant Mills Road, Declement Frederick J Domenico Richard J Jr; 01/07/21. $305,000

453 Locust St, Sb Auto Serv Inc Garcia Jennifer; 01/08/21. $199,900

3737 Reading Ave, Holen Bradley D Foy Bryan J; 01/08/21. $84,000

4104 Anna Drive, Itzhakov David Webster Sidney; 01/08/21. $184,900

NORTHFIELD

514 Burton Ave, Leggi Anita/Heir Mcbride Steven; 01/04/21. $230,000

600 First St, S&R Nj Prop Llc Benson Stephen; 01/04/21. $240,000

1440 Burton Ave, Hickey Colin F Binder Jordan; 01/06/21. $415,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1142 Mcconnell Drive, Cordones Mayrollis Jimenez Alcantara Juan A; 01/11/21. $100,000

1421 No Franklin Blvd, Brooks Franklin Aviles Victor R; 01/11/21. $143,000

237 E Bayview Ave, Dickel Charles R Hewitt Bayview; 01/12/21. $80,000

200 S New Road, Cgf Associates Ciocca Pleasantville Llc; 01/15/21. $7,600,000

407 N Main St, Morales Lidia Miranda Evelyn M; 01/15/21. $205,000

120 E Edgewater Ave, Rojas Eric Montesinos Giannini Francis John; 01/15/21. $165,000

SOMERS POINT

113 Haddon Road, Montalvo Juliana Massie Clifford; 01/06/21. $240,000

215 W Meyran Ave, Bailey Marc G Losasso Joseph John; 01/06/21. $475,000

1210 Harbour Cove South Unit#1210, Graham Stefany Hansen Turton Brian; 01/11/21. $480,000

112 Bala Drive, Bognar Marcos Bognar Andrew; 01/12/21. $190,000

VENTNOR

5000 Boardwalk Condo Unit 402, Hockman Kenneth Hockman Frank; 01/04/21. $175,000

111 S Dudley Ave #207, Trachtenberg Nancy S Zeligson Aaron; 01/04/21. $160,000

5312 Atlantic Ave & 102 S Victoria Ave, Salartash Khashayar 5312 Atlantic Llc; 01/04/21. $1,250,000

812 N Burghley Ave, Gerner Valerie H/Exrx Ribeiro Walter G Jr; 01/05/21. $310,000

6104a Monmouth Ave,Matthews Martin H Patmos Property Group Llc; 01/05/21. $385,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

917 Blake Drive, Teller James Murray Sabreeah; 01/08/21. $139,000

6 Darlington Ave, Irizarry III Baumgarten Joseph G; 01/26/21. 140,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7800 Dune Drive, Pugliese Leonard R Huminski Raymond C; 12/2020. $270,000

5024 Ocean Drive, Morrow William J Russomano Frank C; 12/2020. $6,400,000

161 39th St, Dooley Brian Castelli Louis; 12/2020. $3,750,000

65 E Eleventh St, Cunningham Alyson Trust Ato1 LLC; 12/2020. $2,400,000

CAPE MAY

803 Columbia Ave, Imbesi Mark 40 Goodvibes LLC; 12/2020. $2,065,000

1310 Cape May Ave, Noto Jeffrey Fertman Jared; 12/2020. $1,475,000

1005 Kearney Ave, Panko Andrew John III Demczko Matthew M; 12/2020. $1,385,000

1307 Idaho Ave, Mc Clintock David P Exr Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 12/2020. $800,000

CAPE MAY POINT

Lot 18 Block 10, Ottavio Family LLC Seydoux Helene; 12/2020. $1,335,000

105 Coral Ave, Kaidbey Susan J Brand Jordan; 12/2020. $1,225,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

869 Route 47, Caraballo Richard Trout Jeffery; 12/2020. $200,000

69 Magnolia Drive, Kibby David Clee William; 12/2020. $70,000

West Jersey Un 48, Bird Ronald L Alberta Kelly; 12/2020. $51,300

1378 Route 47, Laughlin Thomas H Est Litchko Michael J; 12/2020. $40,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

110 E St Johns Ave, Palm Shores LLC Lane Diane M; 12/2020. $240,000

310 Breakwater Ave, Ottaviano Thomas R Costello Michael; 12/2020. $230,000

228 E Delaware Pkwy, Werba Joseph J Rollinson Jessica M; 12/2020. $201,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

24 Hand Ave, Hamilton Brian D Temple Sabrina; 12/2020. $245,000

87 Honeysuckle Lane, Williams Curtis S Jr Piccitto Guy; 12/2020. $233,000

107 Eldredge Ave, Salus William Pop-Eleches Grigore; 12/2020. $225,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

706 New Jersey Ave, Darren Staffieri LLC Pba Local 59; 12/2020. $135,000

431 E 19th Ave Un 26, Hendela Edward Berreth Charles O; 12/2020. $118,500

431 E 19th Ave, Four Shore Partners LLC Montana Anthony L; 12/2020. $107,000

508 E 10th Ave, Maier Carl W Amaradio Philip P; 12/2020. $766,098

Lot 13 Block 306, Adair Tina Adm Maier Carl W III; 12/2020. $700,000

3304 Seaboard Circle, Capone Kim R Shafter David; 12/2020. $599,000

1103 New York Ave, Mitchell Jeffrey Jordan Daniel; 12/2020. $595,000

OCEAN CITY

608 Bay Ave, Mercurio Michael Hunsberger Ronald; $472,500

3625-27 West Ave Un 3625, Stern Jacqueline Est Kenney Patrick J; 12/2020. $460,000

3228 Haven Ave, Woodling Russell J Carabba Charles David; 12/2020. $456,000

4434 West Ave Un 4, Dana Sharon M Nester Thomas P; 12/2020. $445,000

3712 Westminister Lane, Elaine M Mcnally LLC Brancaleone Richard R Jr; 12/2020. $400,000

323 Haven Ave Fl 2, Campanile Peter C Goddeyne Timothy; 12/2020. $385,000

1320-24 Ocean Ave #301, Hall Ashlee Marceluk Robert D; 12/2020. $379,000

871 E 7th St #7, Buchanan Norman J Joesuebarb LLC; 12/2020. $320,00

1500 New York Ave, Michener Dianne R Thomer Lauren; 12/2020. $315,000

Lot 6 C9 Block 3405, Williams Erin R Miller Steven W; 12/2020. $297,500

46 Sunset Place, Stanker And Galetto Inc Galetto David W; 12/2020. 289,000

SEA ISLE CITY

191 77th St, Sas Dev Holdings LLC Beine Thomas J; 12/2020. $3,200,000

132 38th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Mullett Conor T; 12/2020. $2,650,000

128 31st St, Avalon 31 LLC Nolen Paul C; 12/2020. $2,530,000

887 21st St, Marina At Avalon Anchorage LLC Markowski Michael P; 12/2020. $2,275,000

235 62nd St, Avalon Beach House Ptnrshp De Rose Richard; 12/2020. $2,100,000

246 3rd St, Bean Kevin Albrecht Geoffrey S; 12/2020. $1,950,000

STONE HARBOR

220 99th St, Kuo Yen-Zen Hollenbach James B Jr; 12/2020. $900,000

10007 First Ave Un F, Snyder Michele Damon Richard S; 12/2020. $380,000

11801 Paradise Drive, Messina Roger P Fox Nicole; 12/2020. $6,600,000

120 115th St, Milstead Michael Bedi Arjun; 12/2020. $4,750,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

048 Route US 9 South, Sabella Dennis A Digiorgio Tammy; 12/2020. $245,000

63 Route 50, Mc Cann Joseph D Chapman Richard E; 12/2020. $215,000

22 Roosevelt Blvd, 22 Roosevelt Blvd LLC Marmora Endcap LLC; 12/2020. $77,700

24 Roosevelt Blvd, 24 Roosevelt Blvd LLC Marmora Endcap LLC; 12/2020. $77,000

26 Roosevelt Blvd, 26 Roosevelt Blvd LLC Marmora Endcap LLC; 12/2020. $44,600

WILDWOOD

4205 Pacific Ave #3, Fawnview Rentals LLC V&V Properties LLC; 12/2020. $90,000

Lot 8 Block 13, Meissner Paul E Meissner Ronald D; 12/2020. $70,000

3716 Boardwalk, Suppa-Malec Cindy K Boardwalk Holdings LLC; 12/2020. $3,200,000

310 East Glenwood Ave B, Biffoni Maria A Niemiec Christopher; 12/2020. $379,000

117 W Naoke Ave, Convery Alexandra Degrands Joseph; 12/2020. $370,000

301 E Leaming Ave, Cavallo Joseph Tymikiw Stephen P; 12/2020. $370,000

WILDWOOD CREST

225 E St Paul Ave, Montague James J Good Brandon; 12/2020. $213,000

404 E Denver Ave, Harrison Gregg Forktus David A; 12/2020. $125,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Parker Andrew M Wysocki Melody; 12/2020. $105,000

8402 Atlantic Ave, Piccio Michael J Christman Connie A; 12/2020. 12/2020. $725,000

11 & 12.01 Block 117.01, Leeb Aaron Higgins James J Jr; 12/2020. $675,000

WOODBINE

40 Pacific Blvd, Cape May County Sheriff Parke Bank; 12/2020. $57,000

247 Route 49, Segin Stewart Mathers Carolyn; 12/2020. $227,500

724 Heilprin Ave, Newsom Michael K Lepore Enterprises LLC; 12/2020. $172,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

58 Marlyn St, 12/21/2020. $115,000

72 Lakeview Drive, 12/23/2020. $62,500

149 S Lawrence St, 12/24/2020. $75,000

46-48 N Laurel St, 12/28/2020. $35,000

57 Old Deerfield Pike, 12/28/2020. $47,500

748 E Commerce St, 12/28/2020. $51,000

68 Cottage Ave, 12/30/2020. $20,000

156 W Lincoln St, 12/30/2020. $50,000

50 Fayette St, 12/30/2020. $55,000

277 Giles Road, 12/31/2020. $65,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

2515 Lakeshore Drive, 12/4/2020. $80,000

204 Daffodil Rd &C, 12/9/2020. $20,000

2513 Temperance St, 12/9/2020. $21,000

6006 Dennis Lane, 12/11/2020. $38,000

401 Fern Road, 12/16/2020. $30,000

6414 Magnolia Drive, 12/21/2020. $10,000

6240 Doris Drive, 12/21/2020. $30,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

404 Big Oak Road, 12/15/2020. $213,000

193 Morton Ave, 12/16/2020. $345,000

528 Big Oak Road, 12/17/2020. $260,000

Lebanon Road, 12/22/2020. $10,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

135 Newport Ave, 12/15/2020. $10,000

1060 Dragston Roa, 12/21/2020. $35,300

957 Union St, 12/21/2020. $47,900

10 Cornell Ave, 12/22/2020. $14,900

208 Pennsylvania Ave, 12/24/2020. $125,000

300 Nantuxent Drive, 12/30/2020. $185,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

342 Reeves Road, 12/1/2020. $205,000

7 Hartz Drive, 12/2/2020. $35,000

2 Burt Drive, 12/3/2020. $115,000

1123 Bridgeton-Millville Pike, 12/18/2020. $55,000

342 A Reeves Road, 12/18/2020. $337,500

294 Gouldtown Woodruff Road, 12/21/2020. $50,000

597 Fordville Road, 12/21/2020. $178,500

3444 Reeves Road, 12/24/2020. $207,000

6 Green Way, 12/29/2020. $228,000

32 Bridgeton-Fairton Road, 12/31/2020. $90,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

16 Manor Lane, 12/1/2020. $175,000

9 Stave Mill Road, 12/3/2020. $136,000

14 School House Lane, 12/3/2020. $189,000

83 Randolph Road, 12/8/2020. $207,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

70 Hesstown Road, 12/22/2020. $230,000

14 Oak Hill Road, 12/23/2020. $180,000

74 Leesburg Belleplain Road, 12/23/2020. $340,000

171 Mosslander Road, 12/28/2020. $200,000

MILLVILLE

8 N Seventh St, 12/4/2020. $95,400

711 Woodland Drive, 12/7/2020. $17,000

27 Cedar St, 12/8/2020. $74,200

811 N 7th St, 12/8/2020. $143,000

2041 W Main St, 12/8/2020. $144,000

34 Cornwall, 12/8/2020. $163,500

2413 Shamrock Lane, 12/8/2020. $190,000

406 Briar Drive, 12/8/2020. $205,000

2059 Carmel Road, 12/9/2020. $25,000

303 Columbine Ave, 12/9/2020. $42,500

2000 Miller Ave Unit 3, 12/10/2020. $116,000

803 Carmel Road, 12/10/2020. $139,000

234 W Main St, 12/10/2020. $150,000

2235 S 2nd St, 12/14/2020. $158,000

317 Broad St East, 12/15/2020. $25,000

505-507 E Broad St, 12/15/2020. $55,000

327 Smith St, 12/15/2020. $124,500

1109 Earle Ave, 12/15/2020. $215,500

2100 Miller Ave Unit 38, 12/16/2020. $75,000

5 Mulford Ave, 12/16/2020. $79,500

209 Columbine Ave, 12/16/2020. $127,500

1116 Louis Drive, 12/16/2020. $174,900

701 Glenside Road, 12/16/2020. $299,900

532 Manor Ave, 12/16/2020. $320,000

918 E Broad St, 12/17/2020. $100,000

103 Patricia Ave, 12/17/2020. $190,000

1601 N 2nd St, 12/17/2020. $540,000

112 E Pine St, 12/18/2020. $60,000

725 N Wade Blvd, 12/18/2020. $82,022

224 Bogden Blvd, 12/21/2020. $215,000

117 W Foundry St, 12/22/2020. $37,900

124-124 South 4th St, 12/22/2020. $90,000

401-403 Green St W, 12/22/2020. $120,000

1111 Louis Drive, 12/22/2020. $180,000

SHILOH

921 Main St, 12/3/2020. $55,000

14 Roadstown Shiloh Road, 12/3/2020. $165,000

143 West Ave, 12/29/2020. $50,000

149 West Ave, 12/29/2020. $65,000

23 South Ave, 12/29/2020. $167,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

12 Truman St, 12/9/2020. $38,000

10 Truman St, 12/9/2020. $38,000

29 Eisenhower Drive, 12/9/2020. $38,000

52 Eisenhower Drive, 12/14/2020. $38,0000

48 Eisenhower Drive, 12/14/2020. $38,000

47 Eisenhower Drive, 12/14/2020. $38,000

9 Truman St, 12/14/2020. $38,000

14 Truman St, 12/14/2020. $38,000

27 Eisenhower Drive, 12/14/2020. $38,000

VINELAND

679 Salem Ave, 12/3/2020. $83,591

557 North East Ave, 12/3/2020. $139,000

279 Russell Ave, 12/3/2020. $160,000

2102 E Oak Road Unit D5, 12/3/2020. $170,000

1345 S Main Road, 12/3/2020. $185,000

557 W Weymouth Road, 12/3/2020. $240,000

Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

11b Walnut Road, 10/2020. $85,000

575 Pirate Lane, 10/2020. $90,000

492 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $92,500

Polly Pod Road, 10/2020. $95,000

Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

163 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

171 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

175 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

179 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $000

201 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,0113,000

183 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

197 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,00

206 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

202 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

152 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2020. $113,000

168 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2020. $113,000

198 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

218 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

229 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

191 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

187 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

167 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

205 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

209 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

214 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $113,000

126 Bennett Lane, 10/2020. $113,000

122 Bennet Lane, 10/2020. $113,000

123 Bennett Lane, 10/2020. $113,000

52 Lynn Ann Lane, 10/2020. $130,000

125 Torpedo Road, 10/2020. $132,000

1062 Clearwater Ave, 10/2020. $140,000

1038 Windlass Drive, 10/2020. $142,000

26 Sycamore Road, 10/2020. $161,000

250 North Main St, 10/2020. $162,000

1057 Cutluss Ave, 10/2020. $169,000

139 North Main St, 10/2020. $175,000

944 Mill Creek Road, 10/2020. $180,000

898 Sandy Circle, 10/2020. $192,000

65 Shore Ave, 10/2020. $209,900

248 Stormy Road, 10/2020. $210,000

187 Liberty Ave, 10/2020. $218,000

3 Woodburn Road, 10/2020. $220,000

866 Jane Drive, 10/2020. $223,000

198 William Cook Blvd, 10/2020. $236,500

303 Golfview Drive, 10/2020. $240,000

271 Jennings Road, 10/2020. $240,000

41 Ocean Breeze Court, 10/2020. $242,500

57 Flipper Ave, 10/2020. $247,000

140 Nautilus Drive, 10/2020. $248,000

1113 Seashell Ave, 10/2020. $249,500

189 Yeoman Road, 10/2020. $249,900

78 Deerfield Drive, 10/2020. $250,000

244 Tackle Ave, 10/2020. $255,000

1211 Coast Ave, 10/2020. $256,000

243 Tackle Ave, 10/2020. $261,000

23 Ocean Breeze Court, 10/2020. $263,000

180 Riptide Ave, 10/2020. $265,900

221 Bulkhead Ave, 10/2020. $267,000

104 Eileen Lane, 10/2020. $270,900

201 Melanie Way, 10/2020. $272,000

38 Bolton Lane, 10/2020. $274,000

163 Torpedo Road, 10/2020. $275,000

1042 Windlass Drive, 10/2020. $275,000

948 Painter Lane, 10/2020. $280,500

168 Bosun Ave, 10/2020. $282,000

235 Pulley Ave, 10/2020. $285,000

213 Neptune Drive, 10/2020. $285,000

40 Captain Road, 10/2020. $286,000

105 Hatch Lane, 10/2020. $290,000

148 Wave Road, 10/2020. $290,000

394 Mermaid Drive, 10/2020. $295,000

4 Julia Drive, 10/2020. $300,000

272 Bulkhead Ave, 10/2020. $305,000

224 Mizzen Ave, 10/2020. $305,000

1896 Breakers Drive, 10/2020. $310,000

1223 Beach Blvd, 10/2020. $315,000

900 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2020. $319,000

76 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $320,000

268 Dock Ave, 10/2020. $320,000

229 Stormy Road, 10/2020. $325,000

911 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $330,000

483 Outrigger Lane, 10/2020. $332,000

407 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2020. $334,900

413 Atlantis Ave, 10/2020. $335,000

362 Deer Lake Court, 10/2020. $335,000

120 Reel Ave, 10/2020. $340,000

239 Mizzen Ave, 10/2020. $340,000

184 Gunwale Road, 10/2020. $355,000

61 Honeysuckle Drive, 10/2020. $360,000

13 Park Ave, 10/2020. $360,000

520 Oak Ave, 10/2020. $367,500

8 Jarmy Lane, 10/2020. $381,000

69 Rona Lane, 10/2020. $381,000

43 Jeteemale Drive, 10/2020. $382,000

213 Topside Road, 10/2020. $385,000

46 Sugarhill Road, 10/2020. $390,000

116 Catherine Lane, 10/2020. $390,000

117 Swordfish Road, 10/2020. $392,000

Vacant Land, 10/2020. $400,000

989 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2020. $401,000

94 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $404,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

233 Timberlake Drive, 10/2020. $405,000

133 Galleon Road, 10/2020. $405,125

390 Nautilus Drive, 10/2020. $412,000

86 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $416,840

107 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $425,000

95 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $425,990

110 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $426,990

154 Bernard Drive, 10/2020. $435,000

1187 Galley Ave, 10/2020. $435,000

50 Atlantis Ave, 10/2020. $439,000

290 Privateer Road, 10/2020. $449,900

106 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $452,490

102 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $457,990

56 Peggy Lane, 10/2020. $475,000

173 Catherine Lane, 10/2020. $480,000

154 Beachview Ave, 10/2020. $490,000

9 Inman Creek, 10/2020. $500,000

118 Ashburn Ave, 10/2020. $524,805

305 Jennings Road, 10/2020. $525,000

8 Marin Lane, 10/2020. $530,000

36 Joy Road, 10/2020. $550,000

1167 Walter Blvd, 10/2020. $570,000

732 Newell Ave, 10/2020. $572,000

46 Cypress Lane, 10/2020. $585,000

116 Arthur Drive, 10/2020. $610,000

109 Eileen Lane, 10/2020. $610,000

57 Sylvia Lane, 10/2020. $619,000

980 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $629,500

23 Nancy Drive, 10/2020. $665,000

223 William Cook Blvd, 10/2020. $679,000

138 Mary Bell Road, 10/2020. $700,000

97 Albert Drive, 10/2020. $730,000

8 Patrick Drive, 10/2020. $735,000

1775 Mill Creek Road, 10/2020. $737,500

489 Morris Ave, 10/2020. $759,500

1506 Paul Blvd, 10/2020. $765,000

216 Kristine Ave, 10/2020. $810,000

48 Amy Drive, 10/2020. $839,500

1088 Walter Blvd, 10/2020. $845,000

27 Marin Lane, 10/2020. $860,000

39 Aaron Drive, 10/2020. $875,000

1211 Jennifer Lane, 10/2020. $935,000

1514 Paul Blvd, 10/2020. $1,300,000

