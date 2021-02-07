 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
top story

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

6 S Texas Ave, Yasin Mohammad Preston James; 11/20/20. $165,000

143 & 151 S NY Ave, 151 S NY Ave Llc 139 South NY Ave Llc; 11/20/20. $550,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #406, Griff John R Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc; 11/23/20. $79,000

1552 W Riverside Drive, Tress Kyle R Tress Gail J/Atty; 11/23/20. $210,000

4300 Atlantic Ave, Elia Stephanie A Arsensis Elizabeth; 11/23/20. $575,000

15 Barkentine Court, Mcginnis Dwight Scannapieco Thomas; 11/24/20. $98,000

2400 Fairmount Ave, Masa Investment Llc Grose Partners Llc; 11/25/20. $275,000

1960 West Riverside Drive, Dinh John X Fox Stephen/Tr; 11/25/20. $487,500

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 104, Braxton Maria M Begum Ummia; 11/30/20. $79,900

512 Robinson Ave, Us Gorgeous Homes Llc Bailey Claudette; 11/30/20. $95,500

1006 N Michigan Ave, Haque Hm A Katch Up Llc; 11/30/20. $115,000

BRIGANTINE

4401 Ocean Ave Unit 401, Vennell Francis J/Life Est Dugan Daniel; 11/20/20. $400,000

4413 Privateer Road, Gowie William Brigantine Re Prop Llc; 11/20/20. $455,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N105, Speakman Joseph M Peccoralo Louis J; 11/23/20. $339,500

41 Beacon Lane, Shtatman Johnny S Usategui Gomez Magdalena; 11/23/20. $375,000

3301 Bayshore Ave Unit 14, Sozio Alec J Guarino Roxanne; 11/24/20. $139,900

56 Horizon Lane, Stewart Linda S Bigelow Frederick S Jr; 11/24/20. $475,250

09 S 23rd St, Yates Christopher Riday Elizabeth W/Tr; 11/24/20. 3$605,000

128 S 44th St, Johnson Melinda Jean Wieland Patricia; 11/25/20. $360,000

20 Collette Circle, Skipski Ronald Bakely David; 11/25/20. $580,000

4401 Ocean Ave Unit D301, Bickel Thomas G Burke Margaret; 11/27/20. $327,500

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit E9, Shirey Joyce Steinberger Susan; 11/30/20. $115,000

18 Beach Cove, Tran Hope T Guerra George L; 11/30/20. $1,300,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

32 Highland Circle, Martinez Leonard M Odonnell David J; 11/23/20. $301,000

1189 Mays Landing, Tommi Sharon F Ordonez Jose E Mendez; 11/23/20. $336,000

14 Brian Ave, Dice Matthew P Robson Mary Ann Z; 11/23/20. $367,000

3326&3324 Bargaintown Road, Sjja Real Estate Llc T&T Realty Assoc Llc; 11/23/20. $550,000

6044 Reega Ave, Jones Danielle Roach Joshua; 11/24/20. $179,900

107 Glenn Ave, Vo Gia Qvoc Tran Bao Q; 11/24/20. $190,000

110 Blue Spruce Ave, Grisales Sanchez Nathaly Rosales Inv Group Llc; 11/24/20. $198,000

211 Cordova Ave, Barnett Micheel Scalzott Charles Paul; 11/24/20. $210,000

323 Frank Lane, Bell Andaneen Lee Grace H; 11/25/20. $205,000

306 Superior Road, Drane Joanne L Shaw Family Liv Tr; 11/30/20. $230,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

26 Brampton St, Lipczynski Robert J Juan Felipe; 11/24/20. $252,000

92 Trotters Lane Unit 92, Rametta Michael Runkle Robert; 11/25/20. $130,000

234 Ivystone Court, Gutierrez Jorge L Corona Dib Haitham R; 11/25/20. $365,000

527 E Revere Way, Foglio William J Caivano Nicholas J III; 11/27/20. $235,000

684 Country Club Drive, Stead Stephanie Tuturice Joseph; 11/27/20. $305,900

390 Holly Ave, Rosales Valdez William J Shah Bhupendra; 11/30/20. $289,799

511 Forestbrook Drive, Ramos Eliott Gokul Properties Llc; 11/30/20. $312,000

195 Southampton Drive, Tirelli Genther Carolyn Duncan Julie A/Atty; 12/02/20. $184,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6364 Bensen Ave, Bgrs Relocation Inc Brath Ashley; 11/23/20. $203,000

6364 Bensen Ave, Gutierrez Edward C Jr Bgrs Relocation Inc; 11/23/20. $203,000

4610 Harding Highway, Blann William Scheidegg David; 11/24/20. $185,000

6493 Garfield St, Hough John Kelly Daniel J; 11/27/20. $179,900

6133 Black Horse Pike, Weir Ashley Platanella Helen; 11/27/20. $190,000

1750 Mccall Ave, Frazier Lauren Rfs Nj Homes Llc; 11/30/20. $258,750

HAMMONTON

934 South 1st Road, Straughn Lauren J Lohrman Daniel; 11/27/20. $250,000

414 Bernhouse Ave, Sacco Christopher M Vazquez Adrian Ramos; 11/27/20. $254,000

545 S White Horse Pike, Ss Peter And Paul Trad Catholics Society Giannini Vincent C; 11/27/20. $350,000

MARGATE

100 N Madison Ave, Mattleman Robert Delprete Dino F; 11/25/20. $575,000

9409 Winchester Ave Unit A, Paikoff Richard A Mattleman Robert A; 11/25/20. $625,000

518 N Union Ave, Union Yard Llc 518 Union Llc; 11/25/20. $1,000,000

203 N Nassau Ave, Ryan Andrew Reynolds Thomas E; 11/27/20. $350,000

201 N Nassau Ave, Ryan Andrew Trn201 Llc; 11/30/20. $1,250,000

SOMERS POINT

30 Fairview Drive, Genova Judith Cottom Mark; 11/23/20. $375,000

11 Shore Road Unit 4b, Gleeson Brenda A Walter Mark V; 11/25/20. $118,000

14 Lehigh Drive, Copenheaver James S Galiardo Frederick T; 11/25/20. $299,900

24 Bayside Drive, Kuphal Jeffrey A Decaro A Roy; 11/27/20. $399,000

VENTNOR

111 S Surrey Ave Unit 108, Jacome Joseph Rutherford Sharon F; 11/23/20. $132,000

428a Canterbury Court Un It, A Rafferty Elizabeth Reed Colleen M; 11/23/20. $185,000

705 N Burghley Ave, Duffey Sean Scaffidi Gina E; 11/23/20. $338,000

102 S New Haven Ave, Warren Sarah F Boonswang Chad G; 11/23/20. $1,730,000

6900 Ventnor Gardens Plaza, Perlman Karen Rossiello Robert; 11/24/20. $376,000

Cape May County

AVALON

239 26th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Taylor Judson S; 12/2020. $1,795,000

Lot 35 Block 15.03, Playo Family Irrev Children’s Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 12/2020. $1,425,000

404 21st St, C E & C A Ernst Joint Living Trust Crane Steven Eric; 12/2020. $1,200,000

177 80th St, Troy Ronald E Wallace Anne Marie; 12/2020. $415,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Lacy John P; 12/2020. $389,000

CAPE MAY

1314 Maryland Ave, Bracegirdle Lenore M Gabriel James M; 12/2020. $1,100,001

827 Washington St, Conrad Frank E Rabasca Albert J Jr; 12/2020. $849,000

504 Broad St, Grobelny Brian Filippone Brendan J; 12/2020. $675,000

1415 Harbor Lane, Needles Patricia A Est Killian Caleb Brian L; 12/2020. $575,000

CAPE MAY POINT

406 Alexander Ave, Pinkava Barbara Manos Ry N; 11/2020. $820,000

607 Crystal Ave, Ochs Donald W Goldenberg Samuel F; 12/2020. $1,950,000

301 Seagrove Ave, Welchmen LLC Bierut Michael; $725,000

300 Central Ave, Brent Raleigh III Exr Brent Geoffrey H; $705,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

693 Petersburg Road, Behrens Michael K Cooper Stephen J Sr; 12/2020. $235,900

73 Lakeview Drive, Di Giovanni Heather M Thomas Harry L; 12/2020. $220,000

230 Fidler Road, Spiegel E Robert Durham Jennifer; 12/2020. $190,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

17 Ohio Ave, Culp William G Nelson Michael; 11/2020. $150,000

10 W Virginia Ave, Mastroianni Tara Marino Kimberly A; 11/2020. $142,000

14 Taylor Lane, Kapusta John Winters Frank J; 12/2020. $905,000

11 Beach Ave, Mc Adams Gary E Malkani Amit; 12/2020. $840,000

902 Ocean Drive, Mc Cartney Anne H Arcidiacono Donna; 12/2020. $545,000

301 E Rochester Ave Un 402, Gray Lawrence F Criscenzo Bernard; 12/2020. $540,000

301 Pine St, Van Mourick Jeffrey Lepor David A; 12/2020. $540,000

82 Pacific Ave, A Jacob LLC Coates William J Sr; 12/2020. $486,000

113 Town Bank Road, Christensen Peg Gansert John A; 12/2020. $485,000

302 Nantucket Drive, Nace William J Saling Thomas F; 12/2020. $465,000

209 Townback Road, Mari Anthony Weeks Ralph M; 12/2020. $439,900

32 Trotter Way, Nevells Hollis O’Connor Joseph Brian Jr; 12/2020. $412,016

405 Columbia St, Keenan Christopher R Kao Elizabeth; 12/2020. $385,000

119 Cedardale Ave, Salisin Robert Pecorella Michael Anthony; 12/2020. $364,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

8 Pine Ave, Bell Andrew D Murphy Joseph M; 12/2020. $300,000

16 W 3rd Ave, Arenberg Carl Sawyer Christa L; 12/2020. $290,000

11 Hemlock Drive, O’Connor Jennifer N Wielechowski Alyson; 12/2020. $285,000

19 Rita Drive, Dougherty Patricia M Rarig Emily; 12/2020. $280,000

410 N 7th St, Beers Michael J Scarpinato Scott Joseph; 12/2020. $260,000

924 Route 47 South, Cape Meadows Inc Purdy Russell; 12/2020. $255,000

13 William St, Moore Natalie Garvey Thomas; 12/2020. $242,000

201 Sunray Beach Road, Sweeney Richard J Jr Reca Ryan G; 12/2020. $240,000

401 Shunpike Road, Atkins Philip Reed Thomas; 12/2020. $229,900

421 Route 47 South, J C M Dev LLC Stephenson Gail; 12/2020. $205,000

7 Cresse St, Zheng Feng Gao Wentian; 12/2020. $200,500

218 Hand Ave, Clark Theodore S Ii Nelson Sean P; 12/2020. $190,000

35 Route 47 S, Bauhaus Robert J Corley Michael J; 12/2020. $115,000

Lot 16 Block 1432, Lawrence Melisa M Mushman John P; 12/2020. $114,000

104 Geneva Ave, Wood William W Exr&C Harris Daniel B Jr; 12/2020. $97,500

NORTH WILDWOOD

140 E Chestnut Ave, Hauck Real Estate Trust Mcgillen Michael Joseph; 11/2020. $230,000

1900 Boardwalk, Cosella Lisa M Ulsh Orzechowski Mary Lynn; 11/2020. $191,500

507 E 9th Ave Un 8, Keating James F Murphy Erin M; 11/2020. $139,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 212, Kochanski Elaine Ava-G Prps LLC; 11/2020. $75,000

103 W 18th Ave Un 101, Woemac LLC Sabol James D Sr; 11/2020. $605,000

103 W 18th Ave Un 103, Woemac LLC Morris Keith T; 11/2020. $595,000

306 W 19th Ave, Davis Mark X Jr King Francis J IV; 11/2020.$270,000

412 Paradise Way, Paradise Cove LLC Smugeresky Joseph T; 12/2020. $1,180,000

206 John F Kennedy Blvd, Murray John J Iv Trust Daly Charles; 12/2020. $785,000

110 E Walnut Ave, Cram Michael E Felty James; 12/2020. $640,000

Lot 9 Block 295, Hurwitz Harold Yaworski Joseph; 12/2020. $605,000

433 E 24th Ave, Brown William R Hoffner Paul Barclay; 12/2020. $599,500

801 New York Ave, Sullivan Genevieve Russella Joseph Jr; 12/2020. $569,000

2304 Seaboard Circle Un D-3, Euler Robert G Sudell Charles G; 12/2020. $560,000

OCEAN CITY

4108 Asbury Ave Fl 1, Catania Joseph V Miller Norene M; 11/2020. $560,000

816-18 Coolidge Road Un A, Phillips John M Weissler Thomas; 11/2020. $550,000

5120 West Ave, Tyran James Kotch Kevin; 11/2020. $550,000

3003 Bayland Drive, Barbato Jennifer L Day Megan M; 11/2020. $550,000

3218 Central Ave First Fl, Johnson Lee Mccullough Joseph; 11/2020. $549,900

131 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Jurkofsky Joane De Angelis Matt; 11/2020. $549,900

400 West Ave 1st Fl, Cook Michael J Cavallo Joseph; 11/2020. $526,000

249-51 Asbury Ave Un 1, Greer John F Costanzo Stephen J; 11/2020. $523,000

Lot 3 Block 1801, Johnson Susan W Krieger Paul; 11/2020. $521,375

5224 Bay Ave, Layton Annamarie Coghan Richard; 11/2020. $518,000

5621-23 West Ave, Brown Michael J Smith Brian K; 11/2020. $509,900

456 West Ave 1st Fl, Peters Theodore E Roman Nanci; 11/2020. $500,000

18 Roosevelt Blvd, Rickards Lynne Schultz James; 11/2020. $499,900

221 Bay Ave, Federico Domenick Rosetti Rocco A; 11/2020. $490,000

112 South Inlet Drive, De Sandre Jeffrey Mc Veigh Francis J; 11/2020. $485,000

613 Bay Ave, Gilland Howard W Wood Jeffrey; 11/2020. $480,000

256-58 Simpson Ave, Frank Ronald J Amicone Paul A; 11/2020. $479,000

447 West Ave Un 1, Priest Ruth Ann Mc Cotter Patricia G; 11/2020. $450,000

4439 West Ave, Kane Shirley A Gilinger Michelle; 11/2020. $449,900

1500 Boardwalk Un 101, 1500 Boardwalk Ocean LLC Pullman James D; 11/2020. $430,000

16 Roosevelt Blvd, Better Homes Blg Prdcts Corp Roosevelt 16 LLC; 11/2020. $430,000

3654 West Ave, Hilk Gerald Stephen Conn David; 11/2020. $430,000

5218 West Ave 2nd Fl, Carroll Susanne M Gallagher James; 11/2020. $389,000

5216 West Ave, Bryn Mawr Trust Co Trust Gallagher James; 11/2020. $389,000

109 Tarpon Court, Coastal Renovations Inc Betz Zachary Ross; 11/2020. $368,000

440 Atlantic Ave #105, Bozzacco Glenn Davis Philip; 11/2020. $352,500

5720 Central Ave, Anderson Martin A Trust Chalfant Harold; 11/2020. $303,750

655 Bay Ave 2nd Fl, Murphy James R Reilly Matthew F; 11/2020. $293,000

18 S Inlet Drive, Scherler William B Daywalt Damon; 11/2020. 1$280,000

3571 Bay Ave, Kohr Randall Wenstrom Ethan P; 11/2020. $270,000

1348 Asbury Ave Un A, Asbury Assoc II LLC Jimandcinoffice LLC; 11/2020. $160,000

Lot 15 Block 3350, Carbo Ann P Burgo David; 11/2020. $50,000

SEA ISLE CITY

11 59th St, Martin Timothy A Bennis Brian; 12/2020. $2,425,000

4426 Venicean Road North, Makatche John J Sr Kummer George Thomas; 12/2020. $1,204,500

130 49th St West, Oliveri Marcelino P Tobolski Thomas G Sr; 12/2020. $995,000

246 57th St, Paluszkiewicz Regina Williams Paul; 12/2020. $950,000

5409 Landis Ave, Gervasi Anthony Byrne Patrick J; 12/2020. $875,000

332 40th St, Pittaluga Maria Conte Redfern Ocean LLC; 12/2020. $850,000

5512 Roberts Ave East, Stoeckle Robert C Tyson Joel; 12/2020. $715,000

5800 Landis Ave, Breslin Matthew Rakus Lorraine; 12/2020. $440,000

5409 Landis Ave, Fluharty Steven Trust Fluhrty Steven; 12/2020. $436,500

STONE HARBOR

2 88th St, Ragonese Joseph J Trust Peace & Serenity 390 LLC; 12/2020. $5,500,000

114 118th St, Madison Anthony J 114 118th St LLC; 12/2020. $4,025,000

298 90th St, 298 90th St LLC Creighton Eric; 12/2020. $2,995,000

246 103rd St, Storb Lewis A Farkas Botond; 12/2020. $2,500,000

254 84th St Un East, Baird Kevin R Springer Steven M; 12/2020. $1,930,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

12 Evergreen Drive, Carpino Frank Stankiewicz Paul; 12/2020. $419,000

15 N Meadow Ridge Lane, Robbins Douglas J Becker Leonard; 12/2020. $394,900

10 E Whittier Ave, Montgomery R W Jr Adm Meyers Paul; 12/2020. $349,900

20 St Martins Place, Fitzpatrick Ryan William Costal Joseph; 12/2020. $312,000

111 Peach Orchard Road, Carpino Frank Ahern Ryan Patrick; 12/2020. $55,000

Lot 62 Block 600, De Bellis Nicholas W Foster Evan J; 12/2020. $39,900

WILDWOOD

321 E Glenwood Ave, Altobelli Louis H Jr Falcucci Rodney; 11/2020. $125,000

244 E Leaming Ave, Oconnor Christian T Oconnor Christian T; 11/2020. $119,375

225 E Wildwood Ave, Nitka Kathleen Sigg Patricia A; 11/2020. $90,000

105 E Bennet Ave, Trinh David Byrne Thomas M; 12/2020. $390,000

4303 Susquehanna Ave, Du Ross Julie A Golden John T IV; 12/2020. $384,777

311 W Cresse Ave Un 3, Gohl John Kimmel James; 12/2020. $359,900

300 E Leaming Ave Un A, Alberto Christopher Di Marco Peter; 12/2020. $342,500

152 E Andrews Ave, Amaradio Philip P Nitka Steven J; 12/2020. $335,000

4304 Atlantic Ave, Ypsilantis Ted Matthews Kevin J; 12/2020. $329,000

416 W Hildreth Ave, Messner James Bragg Lindsey; 12/2020. $325,000

133 E Lincoln Ave, Mc Mullan Sean P Kelly Thomas; 12/2020. $318,660

212 E Spencer Ave, Bombicca Tanya Dinneen Patricia; 12/2020. $294,900

Lot 18.01 Block 156, US Bank Tust Na Trust Reinhard Susan D; 12/2020. $285,000

129 W Juniper Ave, Wilkins Mark E Pupo Joseph; 12/2020. $259,900

WILDWOOD CREST

415 E Heather Road, Makoujy Diane Velez Andres; 12/2020. $514,900

501 E Stockton Road, Taylor Janet Shah Christine; 12/2020. $489,000

410 E Lavender Road, Turley Michael John Walsh John F; 12/2020. $394,000

7201 Pacific Ave Un 22, Lazzaro Mark Trego Ian Zane; 12/2020. $260,000

427 E Miami Ave Un 209, Hanna Harvey Wong Kevin B; 12/2020. $190,000

404 E Denver Ave Un 311, Ribuffo Kenneth Nestore Frank; 12/2020. $122,000

400 E Myrtle Road, Hosking John F Wilson Preston; 12/2020. $1,200,000

307-309 E Miami Ave, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Jacobi Lori Ann; 12/2020. $820,000

50 E Nashville Ave, Aufiero Thomas Bissen George; 12/2020. $610,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

155 North Laurel St, 10/5/2020, $100,000

360-362 N Pearl St, 10/5/2020, $125,000

194 N Pearl St, 10/5/2020, $125,000

60 Lake St, 10/5/2020, $186,000

133-135 E Commerce St, 10/8/2020, $130,425

8 Hopewell Road, 10/7/2020, $136,000

20 W Commerce S, 10/8/2020, $80,000

140 W Commerce St, 10/7/2020, $93,900

251 South Ave, 10/13/2020, $97,000

315 Atlantic St, 10/13/2020, $110,500

67 Cedarbrook Ave, 10/13/2020, $111,500

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

277 Mist Road, 10/23/2020, $15,500

8745 Highland St, 10/24/2020, $96,300

251 Quail Road, 9/25/2020. $65,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Spruce St, 10/15/2020, $215,000

Morton Ave, 10/22/2020, $70,451.11

660 Sherman Ave &C, 10/22/2020, $419,548.89

472 Harvest Lane, 10/29/2020, $289,900

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

333 Main St, 10/8/2020, $137,000

208 Pennsylvania Ave, 10/13/2020, $125,000

246 Cove Road, 10/13/2020, $180,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

847 E Commerce St, 10/1/2020, $1,850,000

22 Main St, 10/6/2020, $128,000

6 Finlaw Ave, 10/9/2020, $118,000

1 Waldens Drive, 10/14/2020, $130,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

208 W Park Drive, 9/25/2020. $120,000

24 Pineview Terrace, 9/28/2020. $187,500

28 Pineview Terrace, 10/2/2020, $90,000.00

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

120 Schafer Ave, 10/14/2020, $106,000

225 Co-Op Drive, 10/13/2020, $170,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

Macdonald Ave, 10/13/2020, $25,000

5316 Route 49, 10/2/2020, $40,000

44 Old Stagecoach Road, 10/28/2020, $151,500

MILLVILLE

403 F St, 10/7/2020. $50,000

804 E Main St, 10/7/2020. $125,000

12 Cornwall Ave, 10/7/2020. $134,000

124 W Broad St, 10/8/2020. $13,000

112 N Ninth St, 10/8/2020. $63,300

712 Vine St, 10/8/2020. $107,000

804 7th N St, 10/8/2020. $130,000

2000 Miller Ave, 10/8/2020. $94,900

110 S 9th St, 10/9/2020. $155,000

807 E Pine St, 10/9/2020. $115,000

51 River Drive, 10/9/2020. $67,000

700 Richard Drive, 10/13/2020. $25,000

808 Menantico Ave, 10/13/2020. $25,000

911 South 2nd St, 10/13/2020. $28,555

1270 Roosevelt Blvd, 10/13/2020. $35,000

708 3rd St North, 10/13/2020. $36,610

1138 Louis Drive, 10/13/2020. $162,000

200 Ginger Ave, 10/13/2020. $175,000

2205 E Oak Drive, 10/13/2020. $185,400

2216 Wellington Place, 10/13/2020. $219,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

960 Columbia Hway, 10/15/2020. $173,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

5 & 7 Henry Drive, 10/8/2020. $80,000

1110 First Ave, 10/9/2020. $51,000

66 Parkview Heights Ext, 10/7/2020. $96,000

1420 Second Ave &C, 10/14/2020. $100,000

7 Swallow Lane, 10/14/2020. $116,000

VINELAND

234 S Main Road, 9/23/2020. $112,200

2186 E Chestnut St, 9/23/2020. $270,000

1753 E Walnut Road, 9/23/2020. $157,000

1035 Magnolia Road, 9/23/2020. $150,000

3473 Pilgrim Way, 9/23/2020. $140,000

503 North 3rd St, 9/23/2020. $51,000

1843 Arrowhead Trail, 9/24/2020. $290,387

909 Becker Drive, 9/24/2020. $262,000

2101 E Oak Road Unit A3, 9/24/2020. $170,000

287 W Butler Ave, 9/24/2020. $221,500

1988 Pine Grove Ave, 9/24/2020. $90,000

2762 Mays Landing Road, 9/24/2020. $107,000

654 N Main Road, 9/25/2020. $105,000

422 N West Blvd, 9/25/2020. $152,000

1446 S State St, 9/25/2020. $168,000

556 N Valley Ave, 9/25/2020. $190,000

931 Swenlin Drive, 9/25/2020. $161,500

2989 Diamond Drive, 9/28/2020. $235,000

2697 Cottonwood Drive, 9/28/2020. $65,000

2533 Madison Ave, 9/28/2020. $430,000

2863 Daphne Drive, 9/29/2020. $56,000

2934 Daphne Drive, 9/29/2020. $56,000

2958 Daphne Drive, 9/29/2020. $56,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

12 Chapel Hill Court, 9/2020. $435,000

23 Tradewinds Ave, 9/2020. $439,900

145 Emerson Lane, 9/2020. $452,490

39 Haley Circle, 9/2020. $463,245

18 Carriage Way, 9/2020. $470,000

52 Twilight Drive, 9/2020. $475,000

115 Sinclair Lane, 9/2020. $489,900

41 Haley Circle, 9/2020. $528,057

243 Newark Road South, 9/2020. $540,000

866 Route 72, 9/2020. $700,000

864-866 Route 72, 9/2020. $815,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

60 Arborridge Drive, 9/2020. $408,000

813 Forepeak Drive, 9/2020. $410,000

99 Ambermist Way, 9/2020. $415,340

24 Ambermist Way, 9/2020. $438,534

822 Forepeak Dr, 9/2020. $450,000

1426 Clearview St, 9/2020. $485,000

6 Erinbrook Court, 9/2020. $499,515

805 Laurel Blvd, 9/2020. $510,000

1228 Gemini Ct, 9/2020. $528,000

1211 Koa Drive, 9/2020. $535,000

92 Ambermist Way, 9/2020. $536,196

2196 Lacey Road, 9/2020. $545,000

429 Penn Ave, 9/2020. $545,000

1 Paddock Circle, 9/2020. $550,000

719 Fairview Lane, 9/2020. $605,000

7 Farnham Court, 9/2020. $606,451

805 Spar Drive, 9/2020. $618,000

819 Bowspirit Point, 9/2020. $650,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

52 Seagull Drive, 9/2020. $185,000

8 N Boom Way, 9/2020. $185,000

44 Fazio Court, 9/2020. $185,000

56 Briarwood Drive, 9/2020. $195,000

100 Lake Erie Court, 9/2020. $196,000

26 Pelican Lane, 9/2020. $200,000

205 Taylor St, 9/2020. $215,000

118 Cedarbrook Lane, 9/2020. $215,900

6 Teakwood Drive, 9/2020. $219,332

108 East Sail Cove, 9/2020. $220,000

51 Kentucky Drive, 9/2020. $220,000

103 E Sail Drive, 9/2020. $224,500

25 N Commodore Drive, 9/2020. $225,000

11 Southwinds Drive, 9/2020. $226,000

7 Plantation Drive, 9/2020. $228,500

8 Redwood Lane, 9/2020. $231,000

22 Ship Drive, 9/2020. $239,000

23 West Sail Drive, 9/2020. $239,000

23 S Boston Drive, 9/2020. $240,000

28 Marina Way, 9/2020. $240,000

62 Kenutcky Dr, 9/2020. $240,000

602 Nugentown Road, 9/2020. $245,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

2 East Kentucky Ave, 9/2020. $1,000,000

16 East South 31st St, 9/2020. $1,050,000

191 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $1,100,000

46 Arnold Blvd, 9/2020. $1,150,000

18 E 42nd St, 9/2020. $1,200,000

3304 Harbor Drive, 9/2020. $1,225,000

1067b Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,225,000

2 West Jerome Ave, 9/2020. $1,247,000

2015 Atlantic Ave, 9/2020. $1,250,000

121 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,250,000

8 W Pershing Ave, 9/2020. $1,260,000

111 East Tennessee Ave, 9/2020. $1,275,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

133b Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,279,000

23 W Ohio Ave, 9/2020. $1,414,000

1126 D Long Beach Blvd & Lagoon Drive North Vacant Lot, 9/2020. $1,440,000

105 East South 32nd St, 9/2020. $1,450,000

128 West Winifred Ave, 9/2020. $1,500,000

1 East Virginia Ave, 9/2020. $1,549,000

19 Cedar Drive, 9/2020. $1,575,000

34 Adrian Road, 9/2020. $1,595,000

5000-B Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,625,000

21 W Dupont Ave, 9/2020. $1,675,000

124 East South 31st St, 9/2020. $1,725,000

221 Oceana Drive, 9/2020. $1,749,000

5104 S Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,890,000

181 Marina Blvd, 9/2020. $1,900,000

39 Habor Lane, 9/2020. $1,912,500

356 Dusty Miller Drive, 9/2020. $1,949,000

240 Oceana Drive, 9/2020. $2,145,000

77a Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $2,200,000

213 E South 32nd St, 9/2020. $2,225,000

13406 Garden Court, 9/2020. $2,250,000

117 East Colorado Ave, 9/2020. $2,475,000

7303 Ocean Blvd, 9/2020. $2,500,000

87 Bayview Ave, 9/2020. $3,600,000

84 A Bayview Ave, 9/2020. $4,300,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

116 Demmy Ave, 9/2020. $1,170,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

245 Wave Road, 9/2020. $292,000

116 Captain Road, 9/2020. $295,000

105 Launch Road, 9/2020. $300,000

45 Ocean Breeze Court, 9/2020. $320,000

140 Yeoman Road, 9/2020. $322,000

348 Morris Blvd, 9/2020. $325,000

14 Clara Road, 9/2020. $325,000

213 Lazy Oak Lane, 9/2020. $328,000

211 Outboard Ave, 9/2020. $340,000

176 Matilda Drive, 9/2020. $340,000

160 Topsail Lane, 9/2020. $340,000

164 Catherine Lane, 9/2020. $340,000

S2 Crane Court, 9/2020. $342,500

35 Barry Lane, 9/2020. $347,600

1053 Cutlass Ave, 9/2020. $350,000

116 Bark Road, 9/2020. $351,000

313 Deer Lake Court, 9/2020. $359,900

1019 Windlass Drive, 9/2020. $360,000

938 Sandy Circle, 9/2020. $360,000

1059 Whitecap Ave, 9/2020. $365,000

924 Delta Lane, 9/2020. $375,000

22 Whippoorwill Lane, 9/2020. $381,000

1960 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $385,000

1064 Whispering Oak Lane, 9/2020. $397,300

140 Tiller Ave, 9/2020. $399,900

101 Anchor Ave, 9/2020. $401,000

90 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $414,490

975 Beach Haven W Blvd, 9/2020. $420,000

1275 Paul Blvd, 9/2020. $425,000

48 Marguerite Lane, 9/2020. $430,000

675 Cutter Lane, 9/2020. $439,900

916 Canoe Lane, 9/2020. $450,000

83 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $465,000

2 Trent Court, 9/2020. $474,900

175 Jeremy Lane, 9/2020. $475,000

880 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $475,000

12 David Drive, 9/2020. $477,500

1727 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $480,000

26 Sugarhill Road, 9/2020. $481,000

16 Jarmy Lane, 9/2020. $489,000

55 Morton Dr, 9/2020. $491,550

68 Claudia Lane, 9/2020. $493,000

133 Bernard Dr, 9/2020. $505,000

153 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $537,460

44 Claudia Lane, 9/2020. $545,000

1131 Ridge Ave, 9/2020. $565,000

105 Bernard Dr, 9/2020. $569,900

144 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $585,965

15 Linda Road, 9/2020. $599,500

976 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $619,500

149 Bruce Drive, 9/2020. $620,000

160 Morton Dr, 9/2020. $620,500

56 Sylvia Lane, 9/2020. $629,000

4 Marin Lane, 9/2020. $634,000

20 Marin Lane, 9/2020. $650,000

33 Saint Mary Ave, 9/2020. $650,000

32 Andrew Drive, 9/2020. $679,900

1779 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $700,000

12 Cindy Drive, 9/2020. $720,000

5 Longworth Court, 9/2020. $720,000

1939 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $770,000

1266 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $775,000

1290 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $782,500

56 Jennie Drive, 9/2020. $865,000

1999 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $949,900

31 Joshua Dr, 9/2020. $955,000

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

