How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
6 S Texas Ave, Yasin Mohammad Preston James; 11/20/20. $165,000
143 & 151 S NY Ave, 151 S NY Ave Llc 139 South NY Ave Llc; 11/20/20. $550,000
101 S Raleigh Ave #406, Griff John R Hudson Homes Mgmt Llc; 11/23/20. $79,000
1552 W Riverside Drive, Tress Kyle R Tress Gail J/Atty; 11/23/20. $210,000
4300 Atlantic Ave, Elia Stephanie A Arsensis Elizabeth; 11/23/20. $575,000
15 Barkentine Court, Mcginnis Dwight Scannapieco Thomas; 11/24/20. $98,000
2400 Fairmount Ave, Masa Investment Llc Grose Partners Llc; 11/25/20. $275,000
1960 West Riverside Drive, Dinh John X Fox Stephen/Tr; 11/25/20. $487,500
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 104, Braxton Maria M Begum Ummia; 11/30/20. $79,900
512 Robinson Ave, Us Gorgeous Homes Llc Bailey Claudette; 11/30/20. $95,500
1006 N Michigan Ave, Haque Hm A Katch Up Llc; 11/30/20. $115,000
BRIGANTINE
4401 Ocean Ave Unit 401, Vennell Francis J/Life Est Dugan Daniel; 11/20/20. $400,000
4413 Privateer Road, Gowie William Brigantine Re Prop Llc; 11/20/20. $455,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N105, Speakman Joseph M Peccoralo Louis J; 11/23/20. $339,500
41 Beacon Lane, Shtatman Johnny S Usategui Gomez Magdalena; 11/23/20. $375,000
3301 Bayshore Ave Unit 14, Sozio Alec J Guarino Roxanne; 11/24/20. $139,900
56 Horizon Lane, Stewart Linda S Bigelow Frederick S Jr; 11/24/20. $475,250
09 S 23rd St, Yates Christopher Riday Elizabeth W/Tr; 11/24/20. 3$605,000
128 S 44th St, Johnson Melinda Jean Wieland Patricia; 11/25/20. $360,000
20 Collette Circle, Skipski Ronald Bakely David; 11/25/20. $580,000
4401 Ocean Ave Unit D301, Bickel Thomas G Burke Margaret; 11/27/20. $327,500
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit E9, Shirey Joyce Steinberger Susan; 11/30/20. $115,000
18 Beach Cove, Tran Hope T Guerra George L; 11/30/20. $1,300,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
32 Highland Circle, Martinez Leonard M Odonnell David J; 11/23/20. $301,000
1189 Mays Landing, Tommi Sharon F Ordonez Jose E Mendez; 11/23/20. $336,000
14 Brian Ave, Dice Matthew P Robson Mary Ann Z; 11/23/20. $367,000
3326&3324 Bargaintown Road, Sjja Real Estate Llc T&T Realty Assoc Llc; 11/23/20. $550,000
6044 Reega Ave, Jones Danielle Roach Joshua; 11/24/20. $179,900
107 Glenn Ave, Vo Gia Qvoc Tran Bao Q; 11/24/20. $190,000
110 Blue Spruce Ave, Grisales Sanchez Nathaly Rosales Inv Group Llc; 11/24/20. $198,000
211 Cordova Ave, Barnett Micheel Scalzott Charles Paul; 11/24/20. $210,000
323 Frank Lane, Bell Andaneen Lee Grace H; 11/25/20. $205,000
306 Superior Road, Drane Joanne L Shaw Family Liv Tr; 11/30/20. $230,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
26 Brampton St, Lipczynski Robert J Juan Felipe; 11/24/20. $252,000
92 Trotters Lane Unit 92, Rametta Michael Runkle Robert; 11/25/20. $130,000
234 Ivystone Court, Gutierrez Jorge L Corona Dib Haitham R; 11/25/20. $365,000
527 E Revere Way, Foglio William J Caivano Nicholas J III; 11/27/20. $235,000
684 Country Club Drive, Stead Stephanie Tuturice Joseph; 11/27/20. $305,900
390 Holly Ave, Rosales Valdez William J Shah Bhupendra; 11/30/20. $289,799
511 Forestbrook Drive, Ramos Eliott Gokul Properties Llc; 11/30/20. $312,000
195 Southampton Drive, Tirelli Genther Carolyn Duncan Julie A/Atty; 12/02/20. $184,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6364 Bensen Ave, Bgrs Relocation Inc Brath Ashley; 11/23/20. $203,000
6364 Bensen Ave, Gutierrez Edward C Jr Bgrs Relocation Inc; 11/23/20. $203,000
4610 Harding Highway, Blann William Scheidegg David; 11/24/20. $185,000
6493 Garfield St, Hough John Kelly Daniel J; 11/27/20. $179,900
6133 Black Horse Pike, Weir Ashley Platanella Helen; 11/27/20. $190,000
1750 Mccall Ave, Frazier Lauren Rfs Nj Homes Llc; 11/30/20. $258,750
HAMMONTON
934 South 1st Road, Straughn Lauren J Lohrman Daniel; 11/27/20. $250,000
414 Bernhouse Ave, Sacco Christopher M Vazquez Adrian Ramos; 11/27/20. $254,000
545 S White Horse Pike, Ss Peter And Paul Trad Catholics Society Giannini Vincent C; 11/27/20. $350,000
MARGATE
100 N Madison Ave, Mattleman Robert Delprete Dino F; 11/25/20. $575,000
9409 Winchester Ave Unit A, Paikoff Richard A Mattleman Robert A; 11/25/20. $625,000
518 N Union Ave, Union Yard Llc 518 Union Llc; 11/25/20. $1,000,000
203 N Nassau Ave, Ryan Andrew Reynolds Thomas E; 11/27/20. $350,000
201 N Nassau Ave, Ryan Andrew Trn201 Llc; 11/30/20. $1,250,000
SOMERS POINT
30 Fairview Drive, Genova Judith Cottom Mark; 11/23/20. $375,000
11 Shore Road Unit 4b, Gleeson Brenda A Walter Mark V; 11/25/20. $118,000
14 Lehigh Drive, Copenheaver James S Galiardo Frederick T; 11/25/20. $299,900
24 Bayside Drive, Kuphal Jeffrey A Decaro A Roy; 11/27/20. $399,000
VENTNOR
111 S Surrey Ave Unit 108, Jacome Joseph Rutherford Sharon F; 11/23/20. $132,000
428a Canterbury Court Un It, A Rafferty Elizabeth Reed Colleen M; 11/23/20. $185,000
705 N Burghley Ave, Duffey Sean Scaffidi Gina E; 11/23/20. $338,000
102 S New Haven Ave, Warren Sarah F Boonswang Chad G; 11/23/20. $1,730,000
6900 Ventnor Gardens Plaza, Perlman Karen Rossiello Robert; 11/24/20. $376,000
Cape May County
AVALON
239 26th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Taylor Judson S; 12/2020. $1,795,000
Lot 35 Block 15.03, Playo Family Irrev Children’s Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 12/2020. $1,425,000
404 21st St, C E & C A Ernst Joint Living Trust Crane Steven Eric; 12/2020. $1,200,000
177 80th St, Troy Ronald E Wallace Anne Marie; 12/2020. $415,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Lacy John P; 12/2020. $389,000
CAPE MAY
1314 Maryland Ave, Bracegirdle Lenore M Gabriel James M; 12/2020. $1,100,001
827 Washington St, Conrad Frank E Rabasca Albert J Jr; 12/2020. $849,000
504 Broad St, Grobelny Brian Filippone Brendan J; 12/2020. $675,000
1415 Harbor Lane, Needles Patricia A Est Killian Caleb Brian L; 12/2020. $575,000
CAPE MAY POINT
406 Alexander Ave, Pinkava Barbara Manos Ry N; 11/2020. $820,000
607 Crystal Ave, Ochs Donald W Goldenberg Samuel F; 12/2020. $1,950,000
301 Seagrove Ave, Welchmen LLC Bierut Michael; $725,000
300 Central Ave, Brent Raleigh III Exr Brent Geoffrey H; $705,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
693 Petersburg Road, Behrens Michael K Cooper Stephen J Sr; 12/2020. $235,900
73 Lakeview Drive, Di Giovanni Heather M Thomas Harry L; 12/2020. $220,000
230 Fidler Road, Spiegel E Robert Durham Jennifer; 12/2020. $190,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
17 Ohio Ave, Culp William G Nelson Michael; 11/2020. $150,000
10 W Virginia Ave, Mastroianni Tara Marino Kimberly A; 11/2020. $142,000
14 Taylor Lane, Kapusta John Winters Frank J; 12/2020. $905,000
11 Beach Ave, Mc Adams Gary E Malkani Amit; 12/2020. $840,000
902 Ocean Drive, Mc Cartney Anne H Arcidiacono Donna; 12/2020. $545,000
301 E Rochester Ave Un 402, Gray Lawrence F Criscenzo Bernard; 12/2020. $540,000
301 Pine St, Van Mourick Jeffrey Lepor David A; 12/2020. $540,000
82 Pacific Ave, A Jacob LLC Coates William J Sr; 12/2020. $486,000
113 Town Bank Road, Christensen Peg Gansert John A; 12/2020. $485,000
302 Nantucket Drive, Nace William J Saling Thomas F; 12/2020. $465,000
209 Townback Road, Mari Anthony Weeks Ralph M; 12/2020. $439,900
32 Trotter Way, Nevells Hollis O’Connor Joseph Brian Jr; 12/2020. $412,016
405 Columbia St, Keenan Christopher R Kao Elizabeth; 12/2020. $385,000
119 Cedardale Ave, Salisin Robert Pecorella Michael Anthony; 12/2020. $364,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
8 Pine Ave, Bell Andrew D Murphy Joseph M; 12/2020. $300,000
16 W 3rd Ave, Arenberg Carl Sawyer Christa L; 12/2020. $290,000
11 Hemlock Drive, O’Connor Jennifer N Wielechowski Alyson; 12/2020. $285,000
19 Rita Drive, Dougherty Patricia M Rarig Emily; 12/2020. $280,000
410 N 7th St, Beers Michael J Scarpinato Scott Joseph; 12/2020. $260,000
924 Route 47 South, Cape Meadows Inc Purdy Russell; 12/2020. $255,000
13 William St, Moore Natalie Garvey Thomas; 12/2020. $242,000
201 Sunray Beach Road, Sweeney Richard J Jr Reca Ryan G; 12/2020. $240,000
401 Shunpike Road, Atkins Philip Reed Thomas; 12/2020. $229,900
421 Route 47 South, J C M Dev LLC Stephenson Gail; 12/2020. $205,000
7 Cresse St, Zheng Feng Gao Wentian; 12/2020. $200,500
218 Hand Ave, Clark Theodore S Ii Nelson Sean P; 12/2020. $190,000
35 Route 47 S, Bauhaus Robert J Corley Michael J; 12/2020. $115,000
Lot 16 Block 1432, Lawrence Melisa M Mushman John P; 12/2020. $114,000
104 Geneva Ave, Wood William W Exr&C Harris Daniel B Jr; 12/2020. $97,500
NORTH WILDWOOD
140 E Chestnut Ave, Hauck Real Estate Trust Mcgillen Michael Joseph; 11/2020. $230,000
1900 Boardwalk, Cosella Lisa M Ulsh Orzechowski Mary Lynn; 11/2020. $191,500
507 E 9th Ave Un 8, Keating James F Murphy Erin M; 11/2020. $139,000
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 212, Kochanski Elaine Ava-G Prps LLC; 11/2020. $75,000
103 W 18th Ave Un 101, Woemac LLC Sabol James D Sr; 11/2020. $605,000
103 W 18th Ave Un 103, Woemac LLC Morris Keith T; 11/2020. $595,000
306 W 19th Ave, Davis Mark X Jr King Francis J IV; 11/2020.$270,000
412 Paradise Way, Paradise Cove LLC Smugeresky Joseph T; 12/2020. $1,180,000
206 John F Kennedy Blvd, Murray John J Iv Trust Daly Charles; 12/2020. $785,000
110 E Walnut Ave, Cram Michael E Felty James; 12/2020. $640,000
Lot 9 Block 295, Hurwitz Harold Yaworski Joseph; 12/2020. $605,000
433 E 24th Ave, Brown William R Hoffner Paul Barclay; 12/2020. $599,500
801 New York Ave, Sullivan Genevieve Russella Joseph Jr; 12/2020. $569,000
2304 Seaboard Circle Un D-3, Euler Robert G Sudell Charles G; 12/2020. $560,000
OCEAN CITY
4108 Asbury Ave Fl 1, Catania Joseph V Miller Norene M; 11/2020. $560,000
816-18 Coolidge Road Un A, Phillips John M Weissler Thomas; 11/2020. $550,000
5120 West Ave, Tyran James Kotch Kevin; 11/2020. $550,000
3003 Bayland Drive, Barbato Jennifer L Day Megan M; 11/2020. $550,000
3218 Central Ave First Fl, Johnson Lee Mccullough Joseph; 11/2020. $549,900
131 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Jurkofsky Joane De Angelis Matt; 11/2020. $549,900
400 West Ave 1st Fl, Cook Michael J Cavallo Joseph; 11/2020. $526,000
249-51 Asbury Ave Un 1, Greer John F Costanzo Stephen J; 11/2020. $523,000
Lot 3 Block 1801, Johnson Susan W Krieger Paul; 11/2020. $521,375
5224 Bay Ave, Layton Annamarie Coghan Richard; 11/2020. $518,000
5621-23 West Ave, Brown Michael J Smith Brian K; 11/2020. $509,900
456 West Ave 1st Fl, Peters Theodore E Roman Nanci; 11/2020. $500,000
18 Roosevelt Blvd, Rickards Lynne Schultz James; 11/2020. $499,900
221 Bay Ave, Federico Domenick Rosetti Rocco A; 11/2020. $490,000
112 South Inlet Drive, De Sandre Jeffrey Mc Veigh Francis J; 11/2020. $485,000
613 Bay Ave, Gilland Howard W Wood Jeffrey; 11/2020. $480,000
256-58 Simpson Ave, Frank Ronald J Amicone Paul A; 11/2020. $479,000
447 West Ave Un 1, Priest Ruth Ann Mc Cotter Patricia G; 11/2020. $450,000
4439 West Ave, Kane Shirley A Gilinger Michelle; 11/2020. $449,900
1500 Boardwalk Un 101, 1500 Boardwalk Ocean LLC Pullman James D; 11/2020. $430,000
16 Roosevelt Blvd, Better Homes Blg Prdcts Corp Roosevelt 16 LLC; 11/2020. $430,000
3654 West Ave, Hilk Gerald Stephen Conn David; 11/2020. $430,000
5218 West Ave 2nd Fl, Carroll Susanne M Gallagher James; 11/2020. $389,000
5216 West Ave, Bryn Mawr Trust Co Trust Gallagher James; 11/2020. $389,000
109 Tarpon Court, Coastal Renovations Inc Betz Zachary Ross; 11/2020. $368,000
440 Atlantic Ave #105, Bozzacco Glenn Davis Philip; 11/2020. $352,500
5720 Central Ave, Anderson Martin A Trust Chalfant Harold; 11/2020. $303,750
655 Bay Ave 2nd Fl, Murphy James R Reilly Matthew F; 11/2020. $293,000
18 S Inlet Drive, Scherler William B Daywalt Damon; 11/2020. 1$280,000
3571 Bay Ave, Kohr Randall Wenstrom Ethan P; 11/2020. $270,000
1348 Asbury Ave Un A, Asbury Assoc II LLC Jimandcinoffice LLC; 11/2020. $160,000
Lot 15 Block 3350, Carbo Ann P Burgo David; 11/2020. $50,000
SEA ISLE CITY
11 59th St, Martin Timothy A Bennis Brian; 12/2020. $2,425,000
4426 Venicean Road North, Makatche John J Sr Kummer George Thomas; 12/2020. $1,204,500
130 49th St West, Oliveri Marcelino P Tobolski Thomas G Sr; 12/2020. $995,000
246 57th St, Paluszkiewicz Regina Williams Paul; 12/2020. $950,000
5409 Landis Ave, Gervasi Anthony Byrne Patrick J; 12/2020. $875,000
332 40th St, Pittaluga Maria Conte Redfern Ocean LLC; 12/2020. $850,000
5512 Roberts Ave East, Stoeckle Robert C Tyson Joel; 12/2020. $715,000
5800 Landis Ave, Breslin Matthew Rakus Lorraine; 12/2020. $440,000
5409 Landis Ave, Fluharty Steven Trust Fluhrty Steven; 12/2020. $436,500
STONE HARBOR
2 88th St, Ragonese Joseph J Trust Peace & Serenity 390 LLC; 12/2020. $5,500,000
114 118th St, Madison Anthony J 114 118th St LLC; 12/2020. $4,025,000
298 90th St, 298 90th St LLC Creighton Eric; 12/2020. $2,995,000
246 103rd St, Storb Lewis A Farkas Botond; 12/2020. $2,500,000
254 84th St Un East, Baird Kevin R Springer Steven M; 12/2020. $1,930,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
12 Evergreen Drive, Carpino Frank Stankiewicz Paul; 12/2020. $419,000
15 N Meadow Ridge Lane, Robbins Douglas J Becker Leonard; 12/2020. $394,900
10 E Whittier Ave, Montgomery R W Jr Adm Meyers Paul; 12/2020. $349,900
20 St Martins Place, Fitzpatrick Ryan William Costal Joseph; 12/2020. $312,000
111 Peach Orchard Road, Carpino Frank Ahern Ryan Patrick; 12/2020. $55,000
Lot 62 Block 600, De Bellis Nicholas W Foster Evan J; 12/2020. $39,900
WILDWOOD
321 E Glenwood Ave, Altobelli Louis H Jr Falcucci Rodney; 11/2020. $125,000
244 E Leaming Ave, Oconnor Christian T Oconnor Christian T; 11/2020. $119,375
225 E Wildwood Ave, Nitka Kathleen Sigg Patricia A; 11/2020. $90,000
105 E Bennet Ave, Trinh David Byrne Thomas M; 12/2020. $390,000
4303 Susquehanna Ave, Du Ross Julie A Golden John T IV; 12/2020. $384,777
311 W Cresse Ave Un 3, Gohl John Kimmel James; 12/2020. $359,900
300 E Leaming Ave Un A, Alberto Christopher Di Marco Peter; 12/2020. $342,500
152 E Andrews Ave, Amaradio Philip P Nitka Steven J; 12/2020. $335,000
4304 Atlantic Ave, Ypsilantis Ted Matthews Kevin J; 12/2020. $329,000
416 W Hildreth Ave, Messner James Bragg Lindsey; 12/2020. $325,000
133 E Lincoln Ave, Mc Mullan Sean P Kelly Thomas; 12/2020. $318,660
212 E Spencer Ave, Bombicca Tanya Dinneen Patricia; 12/2020. $294,900
Lot 18.01 Block 156, US Bank Tust Na Trust Reinhard Susan D; 12/2020. $285,000
129 W Juniper Ave, Wilkins Mark E Pupo Joseph; 12/2020. $259,900
WILDWOOD CREST
415 E Heather Road, Makoujy Diane Velez Andres; 12/2020. $514,900
501 E Stockton Road, Taylor Janet Shah Christine; 12/2020. $489,000
410 E Lavender Road, Turley Michael John Walsh John F; 12/2020. $394,000
7201 Pacific Ave Un 22, Lazzaro Mark Trego Ian Zane; 12/2020. $260,000
427 E Miami Ave Un 209, Hanna Harvey Wong Kevin B; 12/2020. $190,000
404 E Denver Ave Un 311, Ribuffo Kenneth Nestore Frank; 12/2020. $122,000
400 E Myrtle Road, Hosking John F Wilson Preston; 12/2020. $1,200,000
307-309 E Miami Ave, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Jacobi Lori Ann; 12/2020. $820,000
50 E Nashville Ave, Aufiero Thomas Bissen George; 12/2020. $610,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
155 North Laurel St, 10/5/2020, $100,000
360-362 N Pearl St, 10/5/2020, $125,000
194 N Pearl St, 10/5/2020, $125,000
60 Lake St, 10/5/2020, $186,000
133-135 E Commerce St, 10/8/2020, $130,425
8 Hopewell Road, 10/7/2020, $136,000
20 W Commerce S, 10/8/2020, $80,000
140 W Commerce St, 10/7/2020, $93,900
251 South Ave, 10/13/2020, $97,000
315 Atlantic St, 10/13/2020, $110,500
67 Cedarbrook Ave, 10/13/2020, $111,500
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
277 Mist Road, 10/23/2020, $15,500
8745 Highland St, 10/24/2020, $96,300
251 Quail Road, 9/25/2020. $65,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Spruce St, 10/15/2020, $215,000
Morton Ave, 10/22/2020, $70,451.11
660 Sherman Ave &C, 10/22/2020, $419,548.89
472 Harvest Lane, 10/29/2020, $289,900
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
333 Main St, 10/8/2020, $137,000
208 Pennsylvania Ave, 10/13/2020, $125,000
246 Cove Road, 10/13/2020, $180,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
847 E Commerce St, 10/1/2020, $1,850,000
22 Main St, 10/6/2020, $128,000
6 Finlaw Ave, 10/9/2020, $118,000
1 Waldens Drive, 10/14/2020, $130,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
208 W Park Drive, 9/25/2020. $120,000
24 Pineview Terrace, 9/28/2020. $187,500
28 Pineview Terrace, 10/2/2020, $90,000.00
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
120 Schafer Ave, 10/14/2020, $106,000
225 Co-Op Drive, 10/13/2020, $170,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Macdonald Ave, 10/13/2020, $25,000
5316 Route 49, 10/2/2020, $40,000
44 Old Stagecoach Road, 10/28/2020, $151,500
MILLVILLE
403 F St, 10/7/2020. $50,000
804 E Main St, 10/7/2020. $125,000
12 Cornwall Ave, 10/7/2020. $134,000
124 W Broad St, 10/8/2020. $13,000
112 N Ninth St, 10/8/2020. $63,300
712 Vine St, 10/8/2020. $107,000
804 7th N St, 10/8/2020. $130,000
2000 Miller Ave, 10/8/2020. $94,900
110 S 9th St, 10/9/2020. $155,000
807 E Pine St, 10/9/2020. $115,000
51 River Drive, 10/9/2020. $67,000
700 Richard Drive, 10/13/2020. $25,000
808 Menantico Ave, 10/13/2020. $25,000
911 South 2nd St, 10/13/2020. $28,555
1270 Roosevelt Blvd, 10/13/2020. $35,000
708 3rd St North, 10/13/2020. $36,610
1138 Louis Drive, 10/13/2020. $162,000
200 Ginger Ave, 10/13/2020. $175,000
2205 E Oak Drive, 10/13/2020. $185,400
2216 Wellington Place, 10/13/2020. $219,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
960 Columbia Hway, 10/15/2020. $173,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
5 & 7 Henry Drive, 10/8/2020. $80,000
1110 First Ave, 10/9/2020. $51,000
66 Parkview Heights Ext, 10/7/2020. $96,000
1420 Second Ave &C, 10/14/2020. $100,000
7 Swallow Lane, 10/14/2020. $116,000
VINELAND
234 S Main Road, 9/23/2020. $112,200
2186 E Chestnut St, 9/23/2020. $270,000
1753 E Walnut Road, 9/23/2020. $157,000
1035 Magnolia Road, 9/23/2020. $150,000
3473 Pilgrim Way, 9/23/2020. $140,000
503 North 3rd St, 9/23/2020. $51,000
1843 Arrowhead Trail, 9/24/2020. $290,387
909 Becker Drive, 9/24/2020. $262,000
2101 E Oak Road Unit A3, 9/24/2020. $170,000
287 W Butler Ave, 9/24/2020. $221,500
1988 Pine Grove Ave, 9/24/2020. $90,000
2762 Mays Landing Road, 9/24/2020. $107,000
654 N Main Road, 9/25/2020. $105,000
422 N West Blvd, 9/25/2020. $152,000
1446 S State St, 9/25/2020. $168,000
556 N Valley Ave, 9/25/2020. $190,000
931 Swenlin Drive, 9/25/2020. $161,500
2989 Diamond Drive, 9/28/2020. $235,000
2697 Cottonwood Drive, 9/28/2020. $65,000
2533 Madison Ave, 9/28/2020. $430,000
2863 Daphne Drive, 9/29/2020. $56,000
2934 Daphne Drive, 9/29/2020. $56,000
2958 Daphne Drive, 9/29/2020. $56,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
12 Chapel Hill Court, 9/2020. $435,000
23 Tradewinds Ave, 9/2020. $439,900
145 Emerson Lane, 9/2020. $452,490
39 Haley Circle, 9/2020. $463,245
18 Carriage Way, 9/2020. $470,000
52 Twilight Drive, 9/2020. $475,000
115 Sinclair Lane, 9/2020. $489,900
41 Haley Circle, 9/2020. $528,057
243 Newark Road South, 9/2020. $540,000
866 Route 72, 9/2020. $700,000
864-866 Route 72, 9/2020. $815,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
60 Arborridge Drive, 9/2020. $408,000
813 Forepeak Drive, 9/2020. $410,000
99 Ambermist Way, 9/2020. $415,340
24 Ambermist Way, 9/2020. $438,534
822 Forepeak Dr, 9/2020. $450,000
1426 Clearview St, 9/2020. $485,000
6 Erinbrook Court, 9/2020. $499,515
805 Laurel Blvd, 9/2020. $510,000
1228 Gemini Ct, 9/2020. $528,000
1211 Koa Drive, 9/2020. $535,000
92 Ambermist Way, 9/2020. $536,196
2196 Lacey Road, 9/2020. $545,000
429 Penn Ave, 9/2020. $545,000
1 Paddock Circle, 9/2020. $550,000
719 Fairview Lane, 9/2020. $605,000
7 Farnham Court, 9/2020. $606,451
805 Spar Drive, 9/2020. $618,000
819 Bowspirit Point, 9/2020. $650,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
52 Seagull Drive, 9/2020. $185,000
8 N Boom Way, 9/2020. $185,000
44 Fazio Court, 9/2020. $185,000
56 Briarwood Drive, 9/2020. $195,000
100 Lake Erie Court, 9/2020. $196,000
26 Pelican Lane, 9/2020. $200,000
205 Taylor St, 9/2020. $215,000
118 Cedarbrook Lane, 9/2020. $215,900
6 Teakwood Drive, 9/2020. $219,332
108 East Sail Cove, 9/2020. $220,000
51 Kentucky Drive, 9/2020. $220,000
103 E Sail Drive, 9/2020. $224,500
25 N Commodore Drive, 9/2020. $225,000
11 Southwinds Drive, 9/2020. $226,000
7 Plantation Drive, 9/2020. $228,500
8 Redwood Lane, 9/2020. $231,000
22 Ship Drive, 9/2020. $239,000
23 West Sail Drive, 9/2020. $239,000
23 S Boston Drive, 9/2020. $240,000
28 Marina Way, 9/2020. $240,000
62 Kenutcky Dr, 9/2020. $240,000
602 Nugentown Road, 9/2020. $245,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
2 East Kentucky Ave, 9/2020. $1,000,000
16 East South 31st St, 9/2020. $1,050,000
191 Nautilus Drive, 9/2020. $1,100,000
46 Arnold Blvd, 9/2020. $1,150,000
18 E 42nd St, 9/2020. $1,200,000
3304 Harbor Drive, 9/2020. $1,225,000
1067b Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,225,000
2 West Jerome Ave, 9/2020. $1,247,000
2015 Atlantic Ave, 9/2020. $1,250,000
121 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,250,000
8 W Pershing Ave, 9/2020. $1,260,000
111 East Tennessee Ave, 9/2020. $1,275,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
133b Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,279,000
23 W Ohio Ave, 9/2020. $1,414,000
1126 D Long Beach Blvd & Lagoon Drive North Vacant Lot, 9/2020. $1,440,000
105 East South 32nd St, 9/2020. $1,450,000
128 West Winifred Ave, 9/2020. $1,500,000
1 East Virginia Ave, 9/2020. $1,549,000
19 Cedar Drive, 9/2020. $1,575,000
34 Adrian Road, 9/2020. $1,595,000
5000-B Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,625,000
21 W Dupont Ave, 9/2020. $1,675,000
124 East South 31st St, 9/2020. $1,725,000
221 Oceana Drive, 9/2020. $1,749,000
5104 S Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $1,890,000
181 Marina Blvd, 9/2020. $1,900,000
39 Habor Lane, 9/2020. $1,912,500
356 Dusty Miller Drive, 9/2020. $1,949,000
240 Oceana Drive, 9/2020. $2,145,000
77a Long Beach Blvd, 9/2020. $2,200,000
213 E South 32nd St, 9/2020. $2,225,000
13406 Garden Court, 9/2020. $2,250,000
117 East Colorado Ave, 9/2020. $2,475,000
7303 Ocean Blvd, 9/2020. $2,500,000
87 Bayview Ave, 9/2020. $3,600,000
84 A Bayview Ave, 9/2020. $4,300,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
116 Demmy Ave, 9/2020. $1,170,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
245 Wave Road, 9/2020. $292,000
116 Captain Road, 9/2020. $295,000
105 Launch Road, 9/2020. $300,000
45 Ocean Breeze Court, 9/2020. $320,000
140 Yeoman Road, 9/2020. $322,000
348 Morris Blvd, 9/2020. $325,000
14 Clara Road, 9/2020. $325,000
213 Lazy Oak Lane, 9/2020. $328,000
211 Outboard Ave, 9/2020. $340,000
176 Matilda Drive, 9/2020. $340,000
160 Topsail Lane, 9/2020. $340,000
164 Catherine Lane, 9/2020. $340,000
S2 Crane Court, 9/2020. $342,500
35 Barry Lane, 9/2020. $347,600
1053 Cutlass Ave, 9/2020. $350,000
116 Bark Road, 9/2020. $351,000
313 Deer Lake Court, 9/2020. $359,900
1019 Windlass Drive, 9/2020. $360,000
938 Sandy Circle, 9/2020. $360,000
1059 Whitecap Ave, 9/2020. $365,000
924 Delta Lane, 9/2020. $375,000
22 Whippoorwill Lane, 9/2020. $381,000
1960 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $385,000
1064 Whispering Oak Lane, 9/2020. $397,300
140 Tiller Ave, 9/2020. $399,900
101 Anchor Ave, 9/2020. $401,000
90 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $414,490
975 Beach Haven W Blvd, 9/2020. $420,000
1275 Paul Blvd, 9/2020. $425,000
48 Marguerite Lane, 9/2020. $430,000
675 Cutter Lane, 9/2020. $439,900
916 Canoe Lane, 9/2020. $450,000
83 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $465,000
2 Trent Court, 9/2020. $474,900
175 Jeremy Lane, 9/2020. $475,000
880 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $475,000
12 David Drive, 9/2020. $477,500
1727 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $480,000
26 Sugarhill Road, 9/2020. $481,000
16 Jarmy Lane, 9/2020. $489,000
55 Morton Dr, 9/2020. $491,550
68 Claudia Lane, 9/2020. $493,000
133 Bernard Dr, 9/2020. $505,000
153 Ashburn Ave, 9/2020. $537,460
44 Claudia Lane, 9/2020. $545,000
1131 Ridge Ave, 9/2020. $565,000
105 Bernard Dr, 9/2020. $569,900
144 Lawrence Drive, 9/2020. $585,965
15 Linda Road, 9/2020. $599,500
976 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $619,500
149 Bruce Drive, 9/2020. $620,000
160 Morton Dr, 9/2020. $620,500
56 Sylvia Lane, 9/2020. $629,000
4 Marin Lane, 9/2020. $634,000
20 Marin Lane, 9/2020. $650,000
33 Saint Mary Ave, 9/2020. $650,000
32 Andrew Drive, 9/2020. $679,900
1779 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $700,000
12 Cindy Drive, 9/2020. $720,000
5 Longworth Court, 9/2020. $720,000
1939 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $770,000
1266 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $775,000
1290 Jennifer Lane, 9/2020. $782,500
56 Jennie Drive, 9/2020. $865,000
1999 Mill Creek Road, 9/2020. $949,900
31 Joshua Dr, 9/2020. $955,000
