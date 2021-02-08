 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

Lot 11.205 Block 79.03, Hulette Frances S Monaco Mary Linda; 12/2020. $340,000

7900 Dune Drive, Boyd Gregory S Trust Boyd Robert W Trust; 12/2020. $150,000

65 W 34th St, Av6534 LLC Rivera Eric; 12/2020. $4,200,000

10 W27th St, Welsh Ws LLC Stasse David P; 12/2020. $3,300,000

245 67th St, Mehta Jennifer B Bono Bradford M; 12/2020. $2,541,000

50 E 10th St, Kostin Raymond F Welsh Thomas J; 12/2020. $2,250,000

235 34th, Arcuri James Glrj LLC; 12/2020. $1,800,000

125 80th St, Dilbet Inc Blavatt Jason A; 12/2020. $950,000

7900 Dune Drive, Graebner Robert Power Nathan; 12/2020. $290,000

Lot 12 Block 79.04, Donodeo Fred J Whitney W Edward; 12/2020. $276,500

CAPE MAY

11 Beach Ave, Wright David Rosen Janet; 12/2020. $559,500

1311C Vermont Ave, Ciurley Henry E Geyer Kathleen; 12/2020. $425,000

Lot 3 Block 1169, Shartle William P Boemio Michael; 12/2020. $389,000

1520 New Jersey Ave, Lewis Frederick J Wydeven Clare; 12/2020. $329,000

1524 Yacht Ave Un A, Graiff Robin Crowley Brendhan P; 12/2020. $909,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

41 Townsend Road, Ada A Strasenburgh Irrev Trust Voloshin Leo; 12/2020. $100,000

276 Longport Ave, Bosico David F Mc Kinney Stephen; 12/2020. $83,100

Lot 16 Block 57, Gerhardt Christian Atkins Steven T; 12/2020. $67,300

Lot 6.01 Block 235, Santoro Frank S Johnson Matthew; 12/2020. $315,000

Lot 31 Block 70, Furst William A Little Robert; 12/2020. $285,500

LOWER TOWNSHIP

217 Lennox Ave, Lepor David Mc Cullough Daniel; 12/2020. $360,000

602 Adriatic Ave, Mc Cullough Joseph Allen Whitwell Thomas; 12/2020. $350,000

113 Cedardale Ave, Delinski Erik Lacivita Christina; 12/2020. $343,500

203 Oakdale Ave, Mc Cullough Daniel Hatton Rachel; 12/2020. $310,000

707 Wayne Ave, Marchiano Lucille Will Paul; 12/2020. $300,000

9 Cove Drive, Mc Nair Larry Shea Alexandra Leigh; 12/2020. $289,000

1002 Delaware Ave, Federal National Mrtg Asso Roeder James J; 12/2020. $285,000

14 Carriage Lane, Kiernan Michelle Mormello Walter S; 12/2020. $274,000

4 Texas Ave, Bratten James W Dunphy Matthew; 12/2020. 250,000

11 Pakahake St, Fannie Mae Cahill William F; 12/2020. $244,900

5 W Florida Ave, Sdp Investing LLC Haines Adam; 12/2020. $235,000

301-303 Townbank Road, Lower Township Rescue Squad Salasin Robert; 12/2020. $200,000

5 Eagle Court, Nichols Mitchell A Durollari Vullnet; 12/2020. $190,000

170 E Pacific Ave, Murphy Donald Hilvert Jennifer; 12/2020. $180,000

27 Evergreen Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Valley Inc Wagner Kimberly; 12/2020. $173,900

3840 Bayshore Road, Babore Joseph Davis Vervaise I Realty LLC; 12/2020. $170,000

150 E Delaware Pkwy, Widdis James A Komyshchuk Olga; 12/2020. $165,000

42 Carolina Ave, Denoble Mark Viviani Rocco J; 12/2020. $162,000

125 W New Jersey Ave, Brojakowski Mark Lloyd Jeffery M; 12/2020. $159,900

101 E Virginia Ave, Fluhrer Brenna Schofield William; 12/2020. $145,000

36 Alexander Ave, Gall Clifford C Mc Carthy Jason A; 12/2020. $136,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

49 Honeysuckle Lane, Schwemmer Craig Boclair Enterprise LLC; $91,000

42 Swainton Goshen Road, Freedom Props & Hldg LLC Ckjr LLC; 12/2020. $82,500

44 Swainton Goshen Road, Freedom Props & Hldg LLC Ckjr LLC; 12/2020. $82,500

73 N Beach Ave,Weinstein Charles S Rosato Anthony G; 12/202. $335,000

303 Springdale Court, Strauss Bonnie Cawley Susan J; 12/202. $330,000

3 Cypress Drive, Flash Logistics LLC Davis Edward J; 12/202. $310,000

103 Hand Ave, Pelican Properties Of Nj LLC Montgomery Ronald W; 12/202. $229,500

NORTH WILDWOOD

330 E 8th Ave, Liebler Lee Kadjeski Andrew M; 12/2020. $545,000

421 E 23rd Ave, Fullan James J Shaeffer Steven M; 12/2020. $534,900

328 E 10th Ave Un A, Foster Peter G Dowd Kevin; 12/2020. $490,000

416 E 22nd St Un D, Wiegner Joseph Mc Laughlin Sean; 12/2020. $455,000

514 E 16th Ave Un 4, Andreano James M Light Charles David; 12/2020. $450,000

319 E 15th Ave, Pietrzak Matthew C Willey Christopher D; 12/2020. $387,000

104-106 W 25th Ave, Degnan William J Cuadrado Luis A; 12/2020. $350,000

Lot 3 Block 211, Carangi Irene Catanoso James; 12/2020. $310,000

Lot 7 Block 176, Henriksson Mildred T Berger Paul J; 12/2020. $300,000

321 E 16th Ave, King John P Clark Jeremy R; 12/2020. $297,000

1900 Boardwalk Un 504, Hallett George J Nicoletta Joseph P; 12/2020. $292,000

230 W Walnut Ave, Lodise Thomas Conroy Michael D; 12/2020. $288,000

506 E 12th Ave, Armstrong Joseph J Pedi John R; 12/2020. $255,500

503 Central Ave Un 4, Varga Charles Varga Edward; 12/2020. $200,000

711 Ocean Ave Un 105, Miller Sharon Cedrone Stephen; 12/2020. $177,500

1900 Surf Ave, Donnon Ryan A Braendle Kevin; 12/2020. $175,000

500 Kennedy Blvd, Beardsley John A Thompson Mark; 12/2020. $170,000

230 W 18th Ave, US Bank Trust Na Trust Snock Kenneth F; 12/2020. $141,000

1800 Atlantic Ave, Lepera Stephen Lucas Melissa; 12/2020. $102,400

431 E 19th Ave Un 9, De Lorenzo Frank J Pugliesi Nicholas; 12/2020. $90,000

OCEAN CITY

2019 Glenwood Drive, Diamante Homes LLC Grundy Vaughan S III; 11/2020. $2,600,000

142 Pinnacle Road, Skibo Andrew D Louis A Vitola Family Lp; 11/2020. $2,025,000

3528 Wesley Ave, Rancor Properties LLC Elguicze Jacob P; 11/2020. $1,896,250

820 North St, Robert Coste Inc Fantini David S; 11/2020. $1,290,000

665 Walton Place, 5 Walton Place LLC Baywatch65 LLC; 11/2020. $999,900

2616 Asbury Ave, Titus Patrick Kelly John C; 11/2020. $799,000

5842 Asbury Ave, Albert W Zanner Jr Trust Chase Andrew B Jr; 11/2020. $750,000

3425-27 Central Ave, Karpovitch Ernest A Spitz Francis Robert; 11/2020. $650,000

3208-10 West Ave, Loder Sharon K Gallagher Jeremy; 11/2020. $650,000

1151 Asbury Ave, Ackerman Real Estate LLC Farrell Amanda E; 11/2020. $642,500

5213-15 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Reilly Steven F Digeambeardino Louis; 11/2020. $640,000

5837-39 West Ave, Hanna-Levine Patricia A Allen David; 11/2020. $630,000

5658 Asbury Ave, Colvin Richard H Paolella David N; 11/2020. $625,000

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News