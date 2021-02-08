How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
Lot 11.205 Block 79.03, Hulette Frances S Monaco Mary Linda; 12/2020. $340,000
7900 Dune Drive, Boyd Gregory S Trust Boyd Robert W Trust; 12/2020. $150,000
65 W 34th St, Av6534 LLC Rivera Eric; 12/2020. $4,200,000
10 W27th St, Welsh Ws LLC Stasse David P; 12/2020. $3,300,000
245 67th St, Mehta Jennifer B Bono Bradford M; 12/2020. $2,541,000
50 E 10th St, Kostin Raymond F Welsh Thomas J; 12/2020. $2,250,000
235 34th, Arcuri James Glrj LLC; 12/2020. $1,800,000
125 80th St, Dilbet Inc Blavatt Jason A; 12/2020. $950,000
7900 Dune Drive, Graebner Robert Power Nathan; 12/2020. $290,000
Lot 12 Block 79.04, Donodeo Fred J Whitney W Edward; 12/2020. $276,500
CAPE MAY
11 Beach Ave, Wright David Rosen Janet; 12/2020. $559,500
1311C Vermont Ave, Ciurley Henry E Geyer Kathleen; 12/2020. $425,000
Lot 3 Block 1169, Shartle William P Boemio Michael; 12/2020. $389,000
1520 New Jersey Ave, Lewis Frederick J Wydeven Clare; 12/2020. $329,000
1524 Yacht Ave Un A, Graiff Robin Crowley Brendhan P; 12/2020. $909,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
41 Townsend Road, Ada A Strasenburgh Irrev Trust Voloshin Leo; 12/2020. $100,000
276 Longport Ave, Bosico David F Mc Kinney Stephen; 12/2020. $83,100
Lot 16 Block 57, Gerhardt Christian Atkins Steven T; 12/2020. $67,300
Lot 6.01 Block 235, Santoro Frank S Johnson Matthew; 12/2020. $315,000
Lot 31 Block 70, Furst William A Little Robert; 12/2020. $285,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
217 Lennox Ave, Lepor David Mc Cullough Daniel; 12/2020. $360,000
602 Adriatic Ave, Mc Cullough Joseph Allen Whitwell Thomas; 12/2020. $350,000
113 Cedardale Ave, Delinski Erik Lacivita Christina; 12/2020. $343,500
203 Oakdale Ave, Mc Cullough Daniel Hatton Rachel; 12/2020. $310,000
707 Wayne Ave, Marchiano Lucille Will Paul; 12/2020. $300,000
9 Cove Drive, Mc Nair Larry Shea Alexandra Leigh; 12/2020. $289,000
1002 Delaware Ave, Federal National Mrtg Asso Roeder James J; 12/2020. $285,000
14 Carriage Lane, Kiernan Michelle Mormello Walter S; 12/2020. $274,000
4 Texas Ave, Bratten James W Dunphy Matthew; 12/2020. 250,000
11 Pakahake St, Fannie Mae Cahill William F; 12/2020. $244,900
5 W Florida Ave, Sdp Investing LLC Haines Adam; 12/2020. $235,000
301-303 Townbank Road, Lower Township Rescue Squad Salasin Robert; 12/2020. $200,000
5 Eagle Court, Nichols Mitchell A Durollari Vullnet; 12/2020. $190,000
170 E Pacific Ave, Murphy Donald Hilvert Jennifer; 12/2020. $180,000
27 Evergreen Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Valley Inc Wagner Kimberly; 12/2020. $173,900
3840 Bayshore Road, Babore Joseph Davis Vervaise I Realty LLC; 12/2020. $170,000
150 E Delaware Pkwy, Widdis James A Komyshchuk Olga; 12/2020. $165,000
42 Carolina Ave, Denoble Mark Viviani Rocco J; 12/2020. $162,000
125 W New Jersey Ave, Brojakowski Mark Lloyd Jeffery M; 12/2020. $159,900
101 E Virginia Ave, Fluhrer Brenna Schofield William; 12/2020. $145,000
36 Alexander Ave, Gall Clifford C Mc Carthy Jason A; 12/2020. $136,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
49 Honeysuckle Lane, Schwemmer Craig Boclair Enterprise LLC; $91,000
42 Swainton Goshen Road, Freedom Props & Hldg LLC Ckjr LLC; 12/2020. $82,500
44 Swainton Goshen Road, Freedom Props & Hldg LLC Ckjr LLC; 12/2020. $82,500
73 N Beach Ave,Weinstein Charles S Rosato Anthony G; 12/202. $335,000
303 Springdale Court, Strauss Bonnie Cawley Susan J; 12/202. $330,000
3 Cypress Drive, Flash Logistics LLC Davis Edward J; 12/202. $310,000
103 Hand Ave, Pelican Properties Of Nj LLC Montgomery Ronald W; 12/202. $229,500
NORTH WILDWOOD
330 E 8th Ave, Liebler Lee Kadjeski Andrew M; 12/2020. $545,000
421 E 23rd Ave, Fullan James J Shaeffer Steven M; 12/2020. $534,900
328 E 10th Ave Un A, Foster Peter G Dowd Kevin; 12/2020. $490,000
416 E 22nd St Un D, Wiegner Joseph Mc Laughlin Sean; 12/2020. $455,000
514 E 16th Ave Un 4, Andreano James M Light Charles David; 12/2020. $450,000
319 E 15th Ave, Pietrzak Matthew C Willey Christopher D; 12/2020. $387,000
104-106 W 25th Ave, Degnan William J Cuadrado Luis A; 12/2020. $350,000
Lot 3 Block 211, Carangi Irene Catanoso James; 12/2020. $310,000
Lot 7 Block 176, Henriksson Mildred T Berger Paul J; 12/2020. $300,000
321 E 16th Ave, King John P Clark Jeremy R; 12/2020. $297,000
1900 Boardwalk Un 504, Hallett George J Nicoletta Joseph P; 12/2020. $292,000
230 W Walnut Ave, Lodise Thomas Conroy Michael D; 12/2020. $288,000
506 E 12th Ave, Armstrong Joseph J Pedi John R; 12/2020. $255,500
503 Central Ave Un 4, Varga Charles Varga Edward; 12/2020. $200,000
711 Ocean Ave Un 105, Miller Sharon Cedrone Stephen; 12/2020. $177,500
1900 Surf Ave, Donnon Ryan A Braendle Kevin; 12/2020. $175,000
500 Kennedy Blvd, Beardsley John A Thompson Mark; 12/2020. $170,000
230 W 18th Ave, US Bank Trust Na Trust Snock Kenneth F; 12/2020. $141,000
1800 Atlantic Ave, Lepera Stephen Lucas Melissa; 12/2020. $102,400
431 E 19th Ave Un 9, De Lorenzo Frank J Pugliesi Nicholas; 12/2020. $90,000
OCEAN CITY
2019 Glenwood Drive, Diamante Homes LLC Grundy Vaughan S III; 11/2020. $2,600,000
142 Pinnacle Road, Skibo Andrew D Louis A Vitola Family Lp; 11/2020. $2,025,000
3528 Wesley Ave, Rancor Properties LLC Elguicze Jacob P; 11/2020. $1,896,250
820 North St, Robert Coste Inc Fantini David S; 11/2020. $1,290,000
665 Walton Place, 5 Walton Place LLC Baywatch65 LLC; 11/2020. $999,900
2616 Asbury Ave, Titus Patrick Kelly John C; 11/2020. $799,000
5842 Asbury Ave, Albert W Zanner Jr Trust Chase Andrew B Jr; 11/2020. $750,000
3425-27 Central Ave, Karpovitch Ernest A Spitz Francis Robert; 11/2020. $650,000
3208-10 West Ave, Loder Sharon K Gallagher Jeremy; 11/2020. $650,000
1151 Asbury Ave, Ackerman Real Estate LLC Farrell Amanda E; 11/2020. $642,500
