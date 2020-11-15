 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
top story

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE

2004 Revere Blvd, Dombrowski Mark E Turzanski John D; 08/11/20. $415,000

551 Lafayette Blvd, Nese Linda Waxman Richard; 08/12/20. $210,000

303 W Evans Blvd, Ice Daniel S Hill Oneill Kathleen; 08/12/20. $740,000

32 N 11th St, Stuckert Bryan T Mchose Warren B; 08/13/20. $232,000

115 N Roosevelt Blvd, Passalacqua Joseph A Ross Steven K Jr; 08/13/20. $251,500

518 Risley Road, Amoroso Gaetano Dorans Matthew; 08/13/20. $400,000

1005 E Shore Drive, Cicino Joanne F Infantino Ann Marie; 08/13/20. $500,000

933 N Shore Drive, Thompson Robert D Snyder Michael; 08/13/20. $25,000

28 Kirkwood Circle, Cavaliere Louis A Jackson James; 08/14/20. $240,000

201 20th St S, Hill Richard Allen Water View Prop Llc; 08/14/20. $245,000

124 Lincoln Drive, Hameid Ebtesam Massimo Joseph; 08/14/20. $285,000

1307 Ouimet Road, Mccarty Naomi Shamble Elizabeth; 08/14/20. $330,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave, Salerno Alisa Russon Mario; 08/14/20. $345,000

107 E Brigantine Ave #212, Stinger Kevin Jervey Christopher; 08/17/20. $183,000

1101 E Beach Ave Unit B, Bianchini Mary Ann Hallman Michael; 08/17/20. $275,000

935 N Shore Drive West, Sara C Rote David Scott; 08/17/20. $329,000

312 35th St S, Colgan Paul Barry Colin G; 08/17/20. $355,000

200 27th St S, Dilba Rimgaudas A Mays Edward; 08/17/20. $425,000

2704 Bayshore Ave, Telesis Group Inc Dap 1 Llc; 08/17/20. $435,000

1100 Fownes Ave, Esposito Anthony M Nemet David; 08/17/20. $525,000

324 35th St, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Bosch William J; 08/17/20. $527,500

2 Collette Circle, Jordan Jeremy Forester William J; 08/17/20. $540,000

719 E Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Maher William J III Vansplinter Alan; 08/18/20. $169,900

4 Lighthouse Cove Unit B, Carmen Corrado James Gimello Christopher J; 08/18/20. $240,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit B8, Caudo Michael Hong Louis T; 08/19/20. $138,000

230 36th St S, 2208 Rudolph Holdings Llc Polizzi Janette M; 08/19/20. $150,000

221 5th St N Unit A, Bond Street Freehold Llc Piraino Simmons Joanne; 08/19/20. $346,000

2501 Bayshore Ave, Schechter Adam H/Tr/Tr Green Robert; 08/19/20. $1,850,000

342 S 36th St Unit B, Wilson Jennifer Svs Rehab Llc; 08/20/20. $385,000

8 Hudson Cove, Inglis Anne Marie Berry Catherine/Exr; 08/24/20. $326,000

4177 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Buchel George D Alrez Aymen; 08/24/20. $380,000

318 43rd Street So Unit 2, Liebman David J Khann Shermeen Belal; 08/24/20. $410,000

10 Hutchison Place, Rogers Walter B Madera Anthony J; 08/25/20. $445,000

201 W Brigantine Ave, Peel Stephen T Alekna Ethel; 08/25/20. $475,000

54 Delmar Drive, Mcdonald Corinne Robinson Michael; 08/26/20. $125,000

4317 A Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Straub Leroy C Jr Dumadag Patrick; 08/26/20. $299,900

105 Quay Blvd Unit A, Boone Kevin Sabo James P/Heir; 08/26/20. $335,000

131 Lincoln Drive, Rote David Scott Crane Mary/Exr; 08/28/20. $200,000

13 Lighthouse Cove Unit B 2nd Fl, Quinn Darragh P Thirteen Lb Ddm Llc; 08/28/20. $265,000

4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 206, Mathis Dorothy Lee/Exrx&Ind Brophy Janice; 08/28/20. $270,000

3612 Bayshore Ave Unit A, Field John J III Housetop Capital Llc; 08/28/20. $315,000

431 Seahorse Road, Stott Kimberly E Szawronski Franz K; 08/28/20. $320,000

225 5th St No, Lefebvre Leo,-Jr Mahon Michael; 08/28/20. $340,000

4628 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Oreilly Lawrence M Grier Angel; 08/28/20. $430,000

4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 502, Denisewicz Steven J Walker Robert A; 08/28/20. $450,000

4109 W Brigantine Ave, 4101 W Brigantine Ave Llc Ortlieb James M; 08/28/20. $599,000

300 Dolphin Drive, Ronan Joseph Kingkiner Christina; 08/28/20. $677,500

2807 Bayshore Ave, Mays Edward F Straub Leroy C Jr; 08/28/20. $805,000

316 Fourteenth St So, Seeton Landon Troy Houri Olivier; 08/31/20. $927,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

3527 Bargaintown Road, Yasin Mohammad Orlov Martin; 08/18/20. $217,500

1 Tilton Club, Saeed Faisal US Bank Tr Na; 08/19/20. $85,000

105 Cardinal Road, Crosson Gerald G Sr Karapanagiotis Iro; 08/19/20. $160,000

612 Zion Road, Calambas Pacheco Stiwath Andres Kehayov Chavdar P; 08/19/20. $190,000

411 Aurora Drive, Qadeer Farhan Sohaib Muhammad; 08/19/20. $315,000

3415 Bargaintown Road, Leek Ryan M Shields David W; 08/19/20. $338,000

104 Nancy Drive, Turpie Albert J Jr Fritsche Adolph J; 08/19/20. $365,000

16 Neptune Drive Unit 13, Mckenna James Abate Bruce A; 08/19/20. $555,000

5 Shelter Ave, Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc Bowe Lucas; 08/20/20. $135,000

1204 Carlisle Road, Churchill Road Llc Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 08/20/20. $138,000

32 Jackson Drive, Johnson Robert J Jr Robson Mary Ann; 08/20/20. $250,000

108 Pennington Ave, Liranzo Francis Liranzo Angel; 08/20/20. $320,000

19 Stoney Creek Drive, Johnson Steven Michael Us Bank Tr Na; 08/20/20. $336,500

7005 Fernwood Ave, Mcleer Jacklyn Franklin Nicole L; 08/21/20. $189,000

127 Rochelle Lane, Cordero Carlos Augusto Pineda Masters Jacquelyn Y; 08/21/20. $283,000

245 Lily Road, Elkaim Leni Moskovitz Mary S; 08/21/20. $350,000

305 Flatbush Ave, Bruno Arturo US Bank Na; 08/24/20. $150,000

8 Nottingham St, US HUD Turner Shirley; 08/24/20. $171,000

25 Allison Place, Jones Kenneth Robertson Ekua; 08/24/20. $195,000

104 Ontario Ave, Vargas Abel Davis Jeffrey L; 08/24/20. $260,000

113 Swan Drive, Daly Michael Filizzola John; 08/24/20. $276,000

132 Independence Trail, Oc Equities Llc US HUD; 08/25/20. $130,000

15 Carriage House Lane, Filippe John Nicodemus Patricia Anne; 08/25/20. $245,000

39 Fairhill Ave, Talens Sarmenta Charito Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/25/20. $266,990

47 Shoreline Road, Mullin Ryan Clark Frank; 08/25/20. $286,000

625 Zion Road, Pashley Thomas R Snyder Gerald; 08/26/20. $240,000

5064 English Creek Ave, Matt Portnoy & Son Real Estate Inv Llc Hammerschlag Leonard; 08/27/20. $94,600

2 Beaver Drive, Varallo Tricia Jcm Development Llc; 08/27/20. $229,000

5 Bonnie Drive, Rush Michael Settle Megan Melissa; 08/27/20. $275,000

310 Fork Road, Maskell Christopher N Smith Patrick J; 08/27/20. $300,000

208 Spring Lake Court, Kelly Michael P II Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/27/20. $315,740

29a Oxford Village, Dev Holdings Llc Steinthal Matthew A; 08/28/20. $71,000

3010 Spruce Ave, 3010 Spruce Llc Alvarado & Barnett Llc; 08/28/20. $99,000

16 Summerleaf Drive, Decree Kathleen Coston Rodney Q; 08/28/20. $260,000

202 Crystal Lake Drive, Abedin Mohammad J Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/28/20. $277,990

201 Mitchel Driv, Coupland Bret W Fiducia Joseph J; 08/31/20. $150,000

1138 Ocean Heights Ave, Manning Mark Fannie Mae; 08/31/20. $212,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

72 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Unit #2700, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Paparone Kathleen; 08/07/20. $127,050

316 E Kelly Drive, Basso Martin Hudson Edge Ll; 08/07/20. $272,500

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 2600, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Santoro John J; 08/10/20. $113,225

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit #2100, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Kaufman Barry P; 08/10/20. $120,575

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 2400, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Stockton University; 08/11/20. $127,050

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 2300, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Stockton University; 08/11/20. $139,125

705 E Grist Mill Way, Taylor Ryan K Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc; 08/11/20. $172,900

49 Iroquois Drive, Sabatini Annamaria House Irina; 08/12/20. $89,900

524 S New York Road, Jc Laurel Llc Telyshor Llc; 08/12/20. $165,000

325 Vine Ave, Martin Jennifer Morgenweck Thomas J; 08/12/20. $205,000

106 N Genoa Ave, Powell David III Horizon Residential Loan Serv Llc; 08/13/20. $287,450

17 Fays Court, Schaeffer Dylan M Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/13/20. $291,590

121 St Georges Drive, Janus Linda West Janice M; 08/13/20. $317,500

249 Magnolia Ave, Rivera Anibal Volksen Michelle C; 08/13/20. $320,500

144 Rumson Drive, Acarkan Gino Maxwell Robert K; 08/14/20. $90,000

305 Redwood Ave, Jordan Aleta D Bohatila Clarence; 08/14/20. $189,900

553 Mac Arthur Ave, Reyes Chavez Eufemio Migel Connahey Samuel P; 08/14/20. $255,000

103 Cara Mia Lane, Mick Gage Hoolahan Timothy R; 08/14/20. $268,500

694 Jupiter Hills Lane, Mazzilli Michael Shepherd Jane H; 08/14/20. $269,900

15 Club Place, Shallow Water Llc Wojciechowicz Michael J; 08/17/20. $70,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

32 Meadow Circle, Fernandez Mora Maria Andreina Palladinetti Mario; 08/18/20. $211,000

9 Davinci Way, Velasquez Bryan Yeamans Dan R; 08/18/20. $309,900

4832 Brecknock Court, Guy Jeston Rubinsohn Marc; 08/19/20. $65,105

6295 Estelle Ave, Cardona Jesus Blb Resources; 08/19/20. $125,000

21 Landford Court, Kleinz Michael K&J Fencing Inc; 08/19/20. $215,000

423 Highlands Drive, Shepherd Michael H Klinger Ming Zu; 08/19/20. $325,000

3404 Juniper Court, Vianna Andre Luiz Katch Up Llc; 08/20/20. $80,000

1145 Route 50, Eyerman Donovan Grieco Betty Ann; 08/20/20. $125,000

2877 Route 50 & Spruce St, Murphy Michael Connolly William M; 08/20/20. $171,900

2615 Route 50, Ruiz Ronell Cross Country Equity Llc; 08/20/20. $175,500

6155 Robin Drive, Maldonado Antonio Biswas Anurag; 08/20/20. $215,000

6356 Monmouth Drive, Devalle Evelyn Wojociechowski Maciej; 08/21/20. $219,000

51 Galleria Drive, Hossain Mohammad S Nvr Inc; 08/21/20. $241,240

2733 Columbia Road, Kuras Timothy M Erman Kendra Lee; 08/24/20. $260,000

1513 Hamilton Court, Palacios Javier A Liepe Michael; 08/26/20. $144,000

4513 Concord Place, Martire Joan A Mcadams Ignatius J III; 08/27/20. $99,000

14 Strathmere Road, Brown Lauren Dimoff Lowell H; 08/27/20. $315,000

5919 Fifth Ave, Ciambrone Gregory Aiken BarbaraI; 08/28/20. $65,000

202 Vail Court, Pivarnik Michael Hennessy Rhonda L; 08/31/20. $110,000

26 Galleria Drive, String Lisa M Feliciano Genesis Marie; 08/31/20. $238,000

MARGATE

9100 Beach Unit 1707, Cohen Roy Zaslow Dorlene; 08/12/20. $590,000

114 N Adams Ave Unit A, Silver Robert Brockman Jay Alan; 08/12/20. $700,000

204 N Gladston Ave, Hoffman Shari Raivitch Michael; 08/13/20. $112,000

9507 Pacific Ave Unit 19, Nave Ronald Rothstein Paul F; 08/13/20. $128,000

9612 Ventnor Ave Unit A, Stuts George D Getman Linda S; 08/13/20. $409,500

23 N Gilmar Circle, Isselin Michael Splaver Ellen M; 08/13/20. $415,000

204 N Monroe Ave, Parker Stephanie E Serpente Robert F Sr; 08/13/20. $480,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Units 1101 And 1103, Tehrani Fereidoun B Perone Michele R; 08/13/20. $735,000

25 N Adams Ave, Tucker Frank A Bromberg Leonard H; 08/13/20. $745,000

26 S Adams Ave Unit A, Katz David Smolinski Stephen; 08/14/20. $425,000

8 S Fredericksburg Ave, Tamarand Realty Llc Jcm Development Llc; 08/18/20. $837,000

25 Seaside Court, Tassone Bruno A Tassone Wayne; 08/19/20. $234,870

207 N Rumson Ave, Coady Homes Llc Stasiak Victoria Ann; 08/19/20. $336,100

2 S Clermont Ave Unit 1, Kanefsky Eileen Elkaim Leni; 08/19/20. $575,000

7807 Marshall Ave, Citera Carlo Kiejdan Susan; 08/19/20. $999,999

201 N Coolidge Ave B7, Hendri Michael Sweeley Jerry W; 08/20/20. $160,000

7 E Gilmar Circle, Resnick David E Rauch Richard J; 08/20/20. $399,000

15 Seaside Court, Neisser Mark P Sacks Scot A; 08/20/20. $600,000

11 S Madison Ave Unit A, Volynsky Dmitry 11 South Madison Llc; 08/20/20. $770,000

8407 Wellington Ave, Lavin Jonathan E Zenith Investment Group Llc; 08/20/20. $1,240,000

411 N Mansfield Ave, Haugen Michael S Trivedi Manish; 08/20/20. $1,500,000

NORTHFIELD

2417 Wabash Ave, Rosenblit Joseph Palamaro Robert J; 08/25/20. $389,900

322 Northfield Ave, 1st Choice Prop Maintenance Inc Prouty Marleen Anne/Exr; 08/26/20. $112,500

9 Henry Drive, Wilson John Moyer Claire K/Exr; 08/27/20. $359,000

607 Herzel Ave, Davis Christine E Pena Carlos J; 08/28/20. $147,000

PLEASANTVILLE

33 Indian Lane, Doran Eric Holt Crystal P; 08/28/20. $160,000

508 Nevada Ave, Figueroa Torres Hermes D Mcdonal Ellen M; 08/28/20. $193,500

400 S Main St, Ag Payless Tire Shop Llc Tuccinardi Lorenzo; 08/28/20. $275,000

113 E Merion Ave, 7013 Fernwood Ave Llc Rioprop Holdings Llc; 08/31/20. $76,000

VENTNOR

14 N Wyoming Ave, Sirota David Scott/Exr Marker Jason T; 08/13/20. $264,000

6221 Monmouth Ave, Vitarelli David Roth Arthur M/Ind&Admr; 08/14/20. $120,000

6903 Ventnor Ave Unit A, Jakubowitz Larry Calega Gary; 08/14/20. $310,000

403 N Harvard Ave, US Bank Tr Na Tucker Chasity C; 08/17/20. $240,000

412 N Derby Ave, Dicolandrea Franco Roberts Edmund B; 08/17/20. $250,000

312 N Oxford Ave, Donnelly Matthew Joseph Bienenfeld Ele; 08/17/20. $283,000

10 S Lafayette Ave, Cherkas Kevin S Villasmil Justo; 08/17/20. $595,000

105 S Frankfort Ave Unit B, Alter Steven E Krupetsky Alexander; 08/17/20. $685,000

404 N Harvard Ave, Hill Sharon Polidori Properties III Llc; 08/17/20. $925,000

819 Marshall Court, Coppola Richard Pandelov Stanimir A; 08/18/20. $130,000

133 N Dorset Ave, Dorset House Holdings Llc Decasablanca Henry O; 08/18/20. $150,000

7 S Fredericksburg Ave, 7sfredericksburg Llc Gallo Ranieri Janice; 08/18/20. $470,000

103 S Troy Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Friedman Susan R/Exrx; 08/18/20. $598,000

100 S Pittsburgh Ave, Villasmil Justo Seligman Anita; 08/19/20. $900,000

5300 Boardwalk Unit 206, Walls John Miller Gene; 08/20/20. $136,575

5000 Boardwalk 205, Voetelink Gerhardus C Horowitz Randee/Tr/Tr; 08/20/20. $160,000

5000 Boarwalk Unit 1005, Kirshenbaum Lyn Mays John J; 08/20/20. $245,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1908, Kleeman Jill Gjoci Eldi; 08/20/20. $450,000

504 N Cambridge Ave, Rivas Properties And Inv Llc Jones Gene/Admr; 08/21/20. $75,000

14 S Buffalo Ave Unit B, Profaci Salvatore Chiaradio Jeanne; 08/21/20. $265,000

116 N New Haven Ave, Iyer Rajesh Narayan Mento Loretta A; 08/21/20. $375,000

3 S Oxford Ave, Westhafer Dennis C Perger Mitchell; 08/24/20. $925,000

4901 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor Ave Assoc Llc Greenspan Holdings Entrp Llc; 08/25/20. $350,000

804b Dudley Court, Nanfara Joseph M Shumsky Lee/Heir; 08/26/20. $109,000

215 N Suffolk Ave, Larussa Nickole Donnelly Mary F; 08/27/20. $170,000

4800 Boardwalk Unit 1703, Safra Todd Tucker Wayne I; 08/27/20. $215,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1808, Rosen Jeffrey B Bushman Ira/Atty; 08/27/20. $325,000

6215 Ventnor Ave, Cambridge Flats Llc Cambridge Of Ventnor Llc; 08/27/20. $1,300,000

723 N Somerset Ave Unit N5, Alexander Mark Peter Mandel Abe; 08/28/20. $72,000

100 S Amherst Ave, Brunetti Saverio Wagner Thomas B; 08/31/20. $765,000

Cape May County

AVALON

86 E 23rd St, Main Line Inv LLC Mc Glinn Terrance J; 10/2020. $7,100,000

35 Heron Drive, Paz John Michael Bennett Matthew M; 10/2020. $5,000,000

424 42nd St, Equity Trust Company Cust Suntha Mohan; 10/2020. $5,000,000

89 W 11th St, Bennett Matthew M Tejeski Donald J; 10/2020. $3,295,000

241 68th St, Stone Harbor Devs LLC Conlin Patrick J; 10/2020. $3,100,000

4804 Fourth Ave, Hensel Cornelius L Est Dooley Brian D; 10/2020. $2,900,000

CAPE MAY

1307 New Jersey Ave, Serocki Kimberly Trust Krupinski Jean; 10/2020. $1,695,000

127 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC John M Bolte Family Trust; 10/2020. $787,500

1005 Pittsburgh Ave, Mayer Nathaniel H Trust Ruane Gerald T; 10/2020. $750,000

1302 Idaho Ave, Finch Reed C Deangelis Robert L; 10/2020. $745,000

933 Columbia Ave, Powell Fred M Geiger & Geiger Partnership; 10/2020. $600,000

1263 Ohio Ave, Mc Laughlin Patrick J Wilman Stephen; 10/2020. $495,000

409 Elmira St, Mulligan Paul J 409 Elmira LLC; 10/2020. $450,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

272 Gracetown Road, Mammele William F Hoffman Cathy A; 10/2020. $290,000

63 Avalon Ave, Dolceamore John J Kennedy Joseph G Jr; 10/2020. $76,100

LOWER TOWNSHIP

902 Ocean Drive, Lewis Jeffrey Brown Gerald Jr; 09/2020. $355,000

51 Summer Circle, Reichle Jeffrey Nuessle Warren G; 09/2020. $440,000

802 Heather Lane, Sorantino Diane Neenhold Jamie C; 09/2020. $464,999

505 Arctic Ave, Walters Russell E Albrecht Christine M; 09/2020. $475,000

605 Beach Drive, Hopkins Marie A Trust Gibbs Rhonda J; 09/2020. $567,825

1021 Shunpike Road, Casale Joan Muche Roberta; 09/2020. $615,000

2685 Bay Drive Un B, Gilday Frank J III Plasha Edward C; 09/2020. $725,000

5100 Shawcrest Road Boat Slip A-8, Kd Homes LLC Riemer Maria; 10/2020. $17,500

5100 Shawcrest Road Boat Slip A-12, Kd Homes LLC D’Auria Paul Jr; 10/2020. $17,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

8 E Wiley St, Viera Catalino Knights Karen A; 10/2020. $70,000

203 E Shell Bay Ave, Noon Edwin Jr Farrand Jessica Rombach; 10/2020. $168,000

308 Front St, Carroll Thomas III Exr Wise Claude Sr; 10/2020. $236,000

403 S George St, Cmp Holdings LLC Wilson Ahde Devon; 10/2020. $250,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

224 W 10th Ave, Stewart Francis W Pace William J; 10/2020. $400,000

401 E 25th Ave #R200, K Man Investments LLC Lombardo Dominick A; 10/2020. $465,000

3204 Seaboard Circle, Agharkar Shreeram Dal Bo Gina; 10/2020. $475,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Borenstein Gabriel Della Pia Gregory; 10/2020. $511,000

504 E 14th Ave, Lieberson Jay Dafnis Michael; 10/2020. $560,000

OCEAN CITY

104 West Ave, Rockwell Richard Ryan David P; 09/2020. $999,900

3034 Central Ave Un C1, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Will Nathan; 09/2020. $1,100,000

851B Park Place, Vincent, Kimberly Viney Rev Liv Trust Briggs Amara M; 09/2020. $1,115,000

914 B Ocean Ave, Duncan Real Estate InvLLC Sandy Shoreline LLC; 09/2020. $1,140,000

35 W 17th St, Lafferty Elizabeth C Est Choriw Dean; 09/2020. $1,495,000

504 Waverly Blvd, 504 Waverly LLC Lombard Andrew; 09/2020. $2,500,000

4433-35 Central Ave, Burt Robert S Carll James H; 09/2020. $2,535,000

275 Bay Shore Drive, 275 Bayshore Drive LLC Garrison Robert N Jr; 09/2020. $2,700,000

1560 Boardwalk, J C Consolidated LLC Martin Six Associates Lp; 09/2020. $2,995,000

WILDWOOD

Lot 8 Block 125, Donovan John L III Atkins Curtis J; 10/2020. $318,000

316 E Poplar Ave Un 100, Debecker LLC Felker Robert T Sr; 10/2020. $349,900

5201 Lake Road Un A, Cinzio Kenneth J Butterworth Edward G; 10/2020. $389,999

2700 Lake Ave Un 2700, Altman Michael E Flynn Thomas Fenton; 10/2020. $680,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 324, Newcomb William Moore Brian T; 10/2020. $240,000

6306 New Jersey Ave #1, Minix Dennis J Cross Jeffrey L; 10/2020. $315,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

366 S East Ave, East Coast Investment Properties Llc; Milazzo William, Mander George R, 8/13/2020. $60,000

82 University Ave, Norman Leona A Fka; Salvatore Leona A; Salvatore Nicholas K, Shipe Jilliann, 8/17/2020. $142,000

328 Spruce St, Hands James Edward Exec; Sammons Eugene B Est By Exec, Tracey Kerry A, 8/18/2020. $75,000

92 S E Ave, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pulman Darrin, Phair Investment Solutions Llc, 8/19/2020. $75,000

170 Fayette St, Serrano Marilyn, Saenz Viviana D, 8/19/2020. $60,000

62 West Ave North, Moore Danielle, Darlington Simon, 8/20/2020. $70,000

1 S Elm St, Bardoe Dara M; Bardoe Stuart, Tlaseca-Olmedo Natali, 8/21/2020, $115,400.00

17 S Burlington Road, Wesley Montina, Patel Dipak, 8/21/2020. $35,000

MILLVILLE

4 Emily Drive, Stricker Brittany L Ziegler; Stricker Matthew; Ziegler Brittany L Fka, Gant Edward Graham; Gant Stacey, 7/21/2020. $218,000

503 Ireland Ave, Hudson Homes Managment Llc Atty; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Stevanus Amanda Joan, 7/21/2020. $95,122

1725 W Main St, Gottesman Shirley, Bishop Jeffrey, 7/21/2020. $47,500

12 N 12th St, Hawthorne Todd J; Pocket Change Surplus Llc, Rbc Investment Llc, 7/22/2020. $40,000

133 W Foundry St, Urie Bernard, Pannell Kimmica J, 7/22/2020. $75,000

235 S 3rd St, Blb Resources Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Collins Dwight A, 7/23/2020. $25,000

Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

367 Golfview Drive, 6/29/2020. $297,000

137 Timberlake Drive, 6/30/2020. $450,000

22 County Road, 6/30/2020. $710,000

224 S Lakeshore Drive, 6/30/2020. $339,000

41 Fairview Ave, 6/30/2020. $67,000

1074 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2020. $280,000

12 Mary Jeanne Lane, 7/2020. $819,900

174 Atlantis Ave, 7/2020. $420,000

572 Coral Lane, 7/2020. $405,000

70 Parker St, 7/2020. $375,000

121 Skipper Road, 7/2020. $255,000

11851 Breakers Drive, 7/2020. $385,000

22a Sycamore Road, 7/2020. $75,000

2060 Mill Creek Road, 7/2020. $580,000

82 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2020. $655,000

971 Beach Haven West Blvd, 7/2020. $355,000

14 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2020. $405,490

149 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $510,150

229 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $455,000

32 Gregg Drive, 7/2020. $205,000

35 Jeffrey Drive, 7/2020. $400,000

105 Windward Drive, 7/2020. $267,500

1150 Treasure Ave, 7/2020. $280,000

179 Bernard Drive, 7/2020. $460,000

35 Ocean Breeze Court, 7/2020. $222,500

3b Acorn Road, 7/2020. $100,000

72 Albert Drive, 7/2020. $190,000

116 Galleon Road, 7/2020. $95,000

297 Matey Ave, 7/2020. $415,000

1063 Whitecap Ave, 7/2020. $320,000

48 Weaver Drive, 7/2020. $315,001

40 Jennie Drive, 7/2020. $426,000

807 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2020. $61,250

15 Honeysuckle Drive, 7/2020. $318,000

100 Dolphin Ave, 7/2020. $377,000

1053 Mariner Ave, 7/2020. $289,900

121 Lanyard Road, 7/2020. $350,000

197 Bruce Drive, 7/2020. $50,000

38 Popper St, 7/2020. $485,000

46 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $419,000

47 Nancy Drive, 7/2020. $800,000

588 Coral 544 Shark, 7/2020. $65,000

S1030 Driftwood Ave, 7/2020. $190,000

125 Southard Drive, 7/2020. $660,000

1363 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $580,000

18 Jeri Ann Road, 7/2020. $121,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

23 Betty Drive, 7/2020. $330,000

31 Selma Drive, 7/2020. $594,750

419 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $307,000

251 Outboard Ave, 7/2020. $144,375

46 Myrtle Drive, 7/2020. $340,000

101 Eileen Lane, 7/2020. $329,000

159 Commodore Road, 7/2020. $450,000

500 Pirate Lane, 7/2020. $260,000

38 Manning Drive, 7/2020. $282,500

149 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $625,000

42 Jonathan Drive, 7/2020. $520,000

137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $250,000

137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $382,500

8 Cedar Ave, 7/2020. $135,000

100 Jennings Road, 7/2020. $400,000

1141 Barnacle Drive, 7/2020. $439,900

1271 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $269,900

248 Stormy Road, 7/2020. $210,000

80 Lafayette Drive, 7/2020. $345,000

SURF CITY

29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000

319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000

114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450

232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500

353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000

27 N 7th St, 7/2020. $680,000

610 Bay Front, 7/2020. $1,100,000

212 N 7th St,; 7/2020. $999,000

474 Schroderer Lane, 7/2020. $1,750,000

15 North Ocean Ave, 7/2020. $3,300,000

21 S 3rd St, 7/2020. $840,000

TUCKERTON

249e Main St, 7/2020. $74,479

334 Landing Court, 7/2020. $212,000

267 Heron Road, 7/2020. $550,000

270 Heron Road, 7/2020. $135,000

782 Nugentown Road, 7/2020. $158,00053 Aurthur Drive, 7/2020. $475,000

159 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $507,840

17 Florence Lane, 7/2020. $328,800

65 Shore Ave, 7/2020. $160,000

1170 Jennifer Lane, 7/2020. $753,000

1178 Galley Ave, 7/2020. $118,000

1545 Forcastle Ave, 7/2020. $336,400

197 Catherine Lane, 7/2020. $475,000

236 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $399,000

680 Newell Ave, 7/2020. $385,000

128 Melanie Way, 7/2020. $245,000

13 Hollow Court, 7/2020. $339,000

133 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $315,000

141 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $300,000

173 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $600,000

