How much did homes sell for near you?

Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE
2004 Revere Blvd, Dombrowski Mark E Turzanski John D; 08/11/20. $415,000
551 Lafayette Blvd, Nese Linda Waxman Richard; 08/12/20. $210,000
303 W Evans Blvd, Ice Daniel S Hill Oneill Kathleen; 08/12/20. $740,000
32 N 11th St, Stuckert Bryan T Mchose Warren B; 08/13/20. $232,000
115 N Roosevelt Blvd, Passalacqua Joseph A Ross Steven K Jr; 08/13/20. $251,500
518 Risley Road, Amoroso Gaetano Dorans Matthew; 08/13/20. $400,000
1005 E Shore Drive, Cicino Joanne F Infantino Ann Marie; 08/13/20. $500,000
933 N Shore Drive, Thompson Robert D Snyder Michael; 08/13/20. $25,000
28 Kirkwood Circle, Cavaliere Louis A Jackson James; 08/14/20. $240,000
201 20th St S, Hill Richard Allen Water View Prop Llc; 08/14/20. $245,000
124 Lincoln Drive, Hameid Ebtesam Massimo Joseph; 08/14/20. $285,000
1307 Ouimet Road, Mccarty Naomi Shamble Elizabeth; 08/14/20. $330,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave, Salerno Alisa Russon Mario; 08/14/20. $345,000
107 E Brigantine Ave #212, Stinger Kevin Jervey Christopher; 08/17/20. $183,000
1101 E Beach Ave Unit B, Bianchini Mary Ann Hallman Michael; 08/17/20. $275,000
935 N Shore Drive West, Sara C Rote David Scott; 08/17/20. $329,000
312 35th St S, Colgan Paul Barry Colin G; 08/17/20. $355,000
200 27th St S, Dilba Rimgaudas A Mays Edward; 08/17/20. $425,000
2704 Bayshore Ave, Telesis Group Inc Dap 1 Llc; 08/17/20. $435,000
1100 Fownes Ave, Esposito Anthony M Nemet David; 08/17/20. $525,000
324 35th St, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Bosch William J; 08/17/20. $527,500
2 Collette Circle, Jordan Jeremy Forester William J; 08/17/20. $540,000
719 E Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Maher William J III Vansplinter Alan; 08/18/20. $169,900
4 Lighthouse Cove Unit B, Carmen Corrado James Gimello Christopher J; 08/18/20. $240,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit B8, Caudo Michael Hong Louis T; 08/19/20. $138,000
230 36th St S, 2208 Rudolph Holdings Llc Polizzi Janette M; 08/19/20. $150,000
221 5th St N Unit A, Bond Street Freehold Llc Piraino Simmons Joanne; 08/19/20. $346,000
2501 Bayshore Ave, Schechter Adam H/Tr/Tr Green Robert; 08/19/20. $1,850,000
342 S 36th St Unit B, Wilson Jennifer Svs Rehab Llc; 08/20/20. $385,000
8 Hudson Cove, Inglis Anne Marie Berry Catherine/Exr; 08/24/20. $326,000
4177 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Buchel George D Alrez Aymen; 08/24/20. $380,000
318 43rd Street So Unit 2, Liebman David J Khann Shermeen Belal; 08/24/20. $410,000
10 Hutchison Place, Rogers Walter B Madera Anthony J; 08/25/20. $445,000
201 W Brigantine Ave, Peel Stephen T Alekna Ethel; 08/25/20. $475,000
54 Delmar Drive, Mcdonald Corinne Robinson Michael; 08/26/20. $125,000
4317 A Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Straub Leroy C Jr Dumadag Patrick; 08/26/20. $299,900
105 Quay Blvd Unit A, Boone Kevin Sabo James P/Heir; 08/26/20. $335,000
131 Lincoln Drive, Rote David Scott Crane Mary/Exr; 08/28/20. $200,000
13 Lighthouse Cove Unit B 2nd Fl, Quinn Darragh P Thirteen Lb Ddm Llc; 08/28/20. $265,000
4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 206, Mathis Dorothy Lee/Exrx&Ind Brophy Janice; 08/28/20. $270,000
3612 Bayshore Ave Unit A, Field John J III Housetop Capital Llc; 08/28/20. $315,000
431 Seahorse Road, Stott Kimberly E Szawronski Franz K; 08/28/20. $320,000
225 5th St No, Lefebvre Leo,-Jr Mahon Michael; 08/28/20. $340,000
4628 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Oreilly Lawrence M Grier Angel; 08/28/20. $430,000
4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 502, Denisewicz Steven J Walker Robert A; 08/28/20. $450,000
4109 W Brigantine Ave, 4101 W Brigantine Ave Llc Ortlieb James M; 08/28/20. $599,000
300 Dolphin Drive, Ronan Joseph Kingkiner Christina; 08/28/20. $677,500
2807 Bayshore Ave, Mays Edward F Straub Leroy C Jr; 08/28/20. $805,000
316 Fourteenth St So, Seeton Landon Troy Houri Olivier; 08/31/20. $927,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
3527 Bargaintown Road, Yasin Mohammad Orlov Martin; 08/18/20. $217,500
1 Tilton Club, Saeed Faisal US Bank Tr Na; 08/19/20. $85,000
105 Cardinal Road, Crosson Gerald G Sr Karapanagiotis Iro; 08/19/20. $160,000
612 Zion Road, Calambas Pacheco Stiwath Andres Kehayov Chavdar P; 08/19/20. $190,000
411 Aurora Drive, Qadeer Farhan Sohaib Muhammad; 08/19/20. $315,000
3415 Bargaintown Road, Leek Ryan M Shields David W; 08/19/20. $338,000
104 Nancy Drive, Turpie Albert J Jr Fritsche Adolph J; 08/19/20. $365,000
16 Neptune Drive Unit 13, Mckenna James Abate Bruce A; 08/19/20. $555,000
5 Shelter Ave, Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc Bowe Lucas; 08/20/20. $135,000
1204 Carlisle Road, Churchill Road Llc Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 08/20/20. $138,000
32 Jackson Drive, Johnson Robert J Jr Robson Mary Ann; 08/20/20. $250,000
108 Pennington Ave, Liranzo Francis Liranzo Angel; 08/20/20. $320,000
19 Stoney Creek Drive, Johnson Steven Michael Us Bank Tr Na; 08/20/20. $336,500
7005 Fernwood Ave, Mcleer Jacklyn Franklin Nicole L; 08/21/20. $189,000
127 Rochelle Lane, Cordero Carlos Augusto Pineda Masters Jacquelyn Y; 08/21/20. $283,000
245 Lily Road, Elkaim Leni Moskovitz Mary S; 08/21/20. $350,000
305 Flatbush Ave, Bruno Arturo US Bank Na; 08/24/20. $150,000
8 Nottingham St, US HUD Turner Shirley; 08/24/20. $171,000
25 Allison Place, Jones Kenneth Robertson Ekua; 08/24/20. $195,000
104 Ontario Ave, Vargas Abel Davis Jeffrey L; 08/24/20. $260,000
113 Swan Drive, Daly Michael Filizzola John; 08/24/20. $276,000
132 Independence Trail, Oc Equities Llc US HUD; 08/25/20. $130,000
15 Carriage House Lane, Filippe John Nicodemus Patricia Anne; 08/25/20. $245,000
39 Fairhill Ave, Talens Sarmenta Charito Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/25/20. $266,990
47 Shoreline Road, Mullin Ryan Clark Frank; 08/25/20. $286,000
625 Zion Road, Pashley Thomas R Snyder Gerald; 08/26/20. $240,000
5064 English Creek Ave, Matt Portnoy & Son Real Estate Inv Llc Hammerschlag Leonard; 08/27/20. $94,600
2 Beaver Drive, Varallo Tricia Jcm Development Llc; 08/27/20. $229,000
5 Bonnie Drive, Rush Michael Settle Megan Melissa; 08/27/20. $275,000
310 Fork Road, Maskell Christopher N Smith Patrick J; 08/27/20. $300,000
208 Spring Lake Court, Kelly Michael P II Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/27/20. $315,740
29a Oxford Village, Dev Holdings Llc Steinthal Matthew A; 08/28/20. $71,000
3010 Spruce Ave, 3010 Spruce Llc Alvarado & Barnett Llc; 08/28/20. $99,000
16 Summerleaf Drive, Decree Kathleen Coston Rodney Q; 08/28/20. $260,000
202 Crystal Lake Drive, Abedin Mohammad J Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/28/20. $277,990
201 Mitchel Driv, Coupland Bret W Fiducia Joseph J; 08/31/20. $150,000
1138 Ocean Heights Ave, Manning Mark Fannie Mae; 08/31/20. $212,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
72 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Unit #2700, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Paparone Kathleen; 08/07/20. $127,050
316 E Kelly Drive, Basso Martin Hudson Edge Ll; 08/07/20. $272,500
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 2600, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Santoro John J; 08/10/20. $113,225
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit #2100, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Kaufman Barry P; 08/10/20. $120,575
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 2400, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Stockton University; 08/11/20. $127,050
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 2300, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Stockton University; 08/11/20. $139,125
705 E Grist Mill Way, Taylor Ryan K Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc; 08/11/20. $172,900
49 Iroquois Drive, Sabatini Annamaria House Irina; 08/12/20. $89,900
524 S New York Road, Jc Laurel Llc Telyshor Llc; 08/12/20. $165,000
325 Vine Ave, Martin Jennifer Morgenweck Thomas J; 08/12/20. $205,000
106 N Genoa Ave, Powell David III Horizon Residential Loan Serv Llc; 08/13/20. $287,450
17 Fays Court, Schaeffer Dylan M Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/13/20. $291,590
121 St Georges Drive, Janus Linda West Janice M; 08/13/20. $317,500
249 Magnolia Ave, Rivera Anibal Volksen Michelle C; 08/13/20. $320,500
144 Rumson Drive, Acarkan Gino Maxwell Robert K; 08/14/20. $90,000
305 Redwood Ave, Jordan Aleta D Bohatila Clarence; 08/14/20. $189,900
553 Mac Arthur Ave, Reyes Chavez Eufemio Migel Connahey Samuel P; 08/14/20. $255,000
103 Cara Mia Lane, Mick Gage Hoolahan Timothy R; 08/14/20. $268,500
694 Jupiter Hills Lane, Mazzilli Michael Shepherd Jane H; 08/14/20. $269,900
15 Club Place, Shallow Water Llc Wojciechowicz Michael J; 08/17/20. $70,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
32 Meadow Circle, Fernandez Mora Maria Andreina Palladinetti Mario; 08/18/20. $211,000
9 Davinci Way, Velasquez Bryan Yeamans Dan R; 08/18/20. $309,900
4832 Brecknock Court, Guy Jeston Rubinsohn Marc; 08/19/20. $65,105
6295 Estelle Ave, Cardona Jesus Blb Resources; 08/19/20. $125,000
21 Landford Court, Kleinz Michael K&J Fencing Inc; 08/19/20. $215,000
423 Highlands Drive, Shepherd Michael H Klinger Ming Zu; 08/19/20. $325,000
3404 Juniper Court, Vianna Andre Luiz Katch Up Llc; 08/20/20. $80,000
1145 Route 50, Eyerman Donovan Grieco Betty Ann; 08/20/20. $125,000
2877 Route 50 & Spruce St, Murphy Michael Connolly William M; 08/20/20. $171,900
2615 Route 50, Ruiz Ronell Cross Country Equity Llc; 08/20/20. $175,500
6155 Robin Drive, Maldonado Antonio Biswas Anurag; 08/20/20. $215,000
6356 Monmouth Drive, Devalle Evelyn Wojociechowski Maciej; 08/21/20. $219,000
51 Galleria Drive, Hossain Mohammad S Nvr Inc; 08/21/20. $241,240
2733 Columbia Road, Kuras Timothy M Erman Kendra Lee; 08/24/20. $260,000
1513 Hamilton Court, Palacios Javier A Liepe Michael; 08/26/20. $144,000
4513 Concord Place, Martire Joan A Mcadams Ignatius J III; 08/27/20. $99,000
14 Strathmere Road, Brown Lauren Dimoff Lowell H; 08/27/20. $315,000
5919 Fifth Ave, Ciambrone Gregory Aiken BarbaraI; 08/28/20. $65,000
202 Vail Court, Pivarnik Michael Hennessy Rhonda L; 08/31/20. $110,000
26 Galleria Drive, String Lisa M Feliciano Genesis Marie; 08/31/20. $238,000
MARGATE
9100 Beach Unit 1707, Cohen Roy Zaslow Dorlene; 08/12/20. $590,000
114 N Adams Ave Unit A, Silver Robert Brockman Jay Alan; 08/12/20. $700,000
204 N Gladston Ave, Hoffman Shari Raivitch Michael; 08/13/20. $112,000
9507 Pacific Ave Unit 19, Nave Ronald Rothstein Paul F; 08/13/20. $128,000
9612 Ventnor Ave Unit A, Stuts George D Getman Linda S; 08/13/20. $409,500
23 N Gilmar Circle, Isselin Michael Splaver Ellen M; 08/13/20. $415,000
204 N Monroe Ave, Parker Stephanie E Serpente Robert F Sr; 08/13/20. $480,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Units 1101 And 1103, Tehrani Fereidoun B Perone Michele R; 08/13/20. $735,000
25 N Adams Ave, Tucker Frank A Bromberg Leonard H; 08/13/20. $745,000
26 S Adams Ave Unit A, Katz David Smolinski Stephen; 08/14/20. $425,000
8 S Fredericksburg Ave, Tamarand Realty Llc Jcm Development Llc; 08/18/20. $837,000
25 Seaside Court, Tassone Bruno A Tassone Wayne; 08/19/20. $234,870
207 N Rumson Ave, Coady Homes Llc Stasiak Victoria Ann; 08/19/20. $336,100
2 S Clermont Ave Unit 1, Kanefsky Eileen Elkaim Leni; 08/19/20. $575,000
7807 Marshall Ave, Citera Carlo Kiejdan Susan; 08/19/20. $999,999
201 N Coolidge Ave B7, Hendri Michael Sweeley Jerry W; 08/20/20. $160,000
7 E Gilmar Circle, Resnick David E Rauch Richard J; 08/20/20. $399,000
15 Seaside Court, Neisser Mark P Sacks Scot A; 08/20/20. $600,000
11 S Madison Ave Unit A, Volynsky Dmitry 11 South Madison Llc; 08/20/20. $770,000
8407 Wellington Ave, Lavin Jonathan E Zenith Investment Group Llc; 08/20/20. $1,240,000
411 N Mansfield Ave, Haugen Michael S Trivedi Manish; 08/20/20. $1,500,000
NORTHFIELD
2417 Wabash Ave, Rosenblit Joseph Palamaro Robert J; 08/25/20. $389,900
322 Northfield Ave, 1st Choice Prop Maintenance Inc Prouty Marleen Anne/Exr; 08/26/20. $112,500
9 Henry Drive, Wilson John Moyer Claire K/Exr; 08/27/20. $359,000
607 Herzel Ave, Davis Christine E Pena Carlos J; 08/28/20. $147,000
PLEASANTVILLE
33 Indian Lane, Doran Eric Holt Crystal P; 08/28/20. $160,000
508 Nevada Ave, Figueroa Torres Hermes D Mcdonal Ellen M; 08/28/20. $193,500
400 S Main St, Ag Payless Tire Shop Llc Tuccinardi Lorenzo; 08/28/20. $275,000
113 E Merion Ave, 7013 Fernwood Ave Llc Rioprop Holdings Llc; 08/31/20. $76,000
VENTNOR
14 N Wyoming Ave, Sirota David Scott/Exr Marker Jason T; 08/13/20. $264,000
6221 Monmouth Ave, Vitarelli David Roth Arthur M/Ind&Admr; 08/14/20. $120,000
6903 Ventnor Ave Unit A, Jakubowitz Larry Calega Gary; 08/14/20. $310,000
403 N Harvard Ave, US Bank Tr Na Tucker Chasity C; 08/17/20. $240,000
412 N Derby Ave, Dicolandrea Franco Roberts Edmund B; 08/17/20. $250,000
312 N Oxford Ave, Donnelly Matthew Joseph Bienenfeld Ele; 08/17/20. $283,000
10 S Lafayette Ave, Cherkas Kevin S Villasmil Justo; 08/17/20. $595,000
105 S Frankfort Ave Unit B, Alter Steven E Krupetsky Alexander; 08/17/20. $685,000
404 N Harvard Ave, Hill Sharon Polidori Properties III Llc; 08/17/20. $925,000
819 Marshall Court, Coppola Richard Pandelov Stanimir A; 08/18/20. $130,000
133 N Dorset Ave, Dorset House Holdings Llc Decasablanca Henry O; 08/18/20. $150,000
7 S Fredericksburg Ave, 7sfredericksburg Llc Gallo Ranieri Janice; 08/18/20. $470,000
103 S Troy Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Friedman Susan R/Exrx; 08/18/20. $598,000
100 S Pittsburgh Ave, Villasmil Justo Seligman Anita; 08/19/20. $900,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 206, Walls John Miller Gene; 08/20/20. $136,575
5000 Boardwalk 205, Voetelink Gerhardus C Horowitz Randee/Tr/Tr; 08/20/20. $160,000
5000 Boarwalk Unit 1005, Kirshenbaum Lyn Mays John J; 08/20/20. $245,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1908, Kleeman Jill Gjoci Eldi; 08/20/20. $450,000
504 N Cambridge Ave, Rivas Properties And Inv Llc Jones Gene/Admr; 08/21/20. $75,000
14 S Buffalo Ave Unit B, Profaci Salvatore Chiaradio Jeanne; 08/21/20. $265,000
116 N New Haven Ave, Iyer Rajesh Narayan Mento Loretta A; 08/21/20. $375,000
3 S Oxford Ave, Westhafer Dennis C Perger Mitchell; 08/24/20. $925,000
4901 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor Ave Assoc Llc Greenspan Holdings Entrp Llc; 08/25/20. $350,000
804b Dudley Court, Nanfara Joseph M Shumsky Lee/Heir; 08/26/20. $109,000
215 N Suffolk Ave, Larussa Nickole Donnelly Mary F; 08/27/20. $170,000
4800 Boardwalk Unit 1703, Safra Todd Tucker Wayne I; 08/27/20. $215,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1808, Rosen Jeffrey B Bushman Ira/Atty; 08/27/20. $325,000
6215 Ventnor Ave, Cambridge Flats Llc Cambridge Of Ventnor Llc; 08/27/20. $1,300,000
723 N Somerset Ave Unit N5, Alexander Mark Peter Mandel Abe; 08/28/20. $72,000
100 S Amherst Ave, Brunetti Saverio Wagner Thomas B; 08/31/20. $765,000
Cape May County
AVALON
86 E 23rd St, Main Line Inv LLC Mc Glinn Terrance J; 10/2020. $7,100,000
35 Heron Drive, Paz John Michael Bennett Matthew M; 10/2020. $5,000,000
424 42nd St, Equity Trust Company Cust Suntha Mohan; 10/2020. $5,000,000
89 W 11th St, Bennett Matthew M Tejeski Donald J; 10/2020. $3,295,000
241 68th St, Stone Harbor Devs LLC Conlin Patrick J; 10/2020. $3,100,000
4804 Fourth Ave, Hensel Cornelius L Est Dooley Brian D; 10/2020. $2,900,000
CAPE MAY
1307 New Jersey Ave, Serocki Kimberly Trust Krupinski Jean; 10/2020. $1,695,000
127 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC John M Bolte Family Trust; 10/2020. $787,500
1005 Pittsburgh Ave, Mayer Nathaniel H Trust Ruane Gerald T; 10/2020. $750,000
1302 Idaho Ave, Finch Reed C Deangelis Robert L; 10/2020. $745,000
933 Columbia Ave, Powell Fred M Geiger & Geiger Partnership; 10/2020. $600,000
1263 Ohio Ave, Mc Laughlin Patrick J Wilman Stephen; 10/2020. $495,000
409 Elmira St, Mulligan Paul J 409 Elmira LLC; 10/2020. $450,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
272 Gracetown Road, Mammele William F Hoffman Cathy A; 10/2020. $290,000
63 Avalon Ave, Dolceamore John J Kennedy Joseph G Jr; 10/2020. $76,100
LOWER TOWNSHIP
902 Ocean Drive, Lewis Jeffrey Brown Gerald Jr; 09/2020. $355,000
51 Summer Circle, Reichle Jeffrey Nuessle Warren G; 09/2020. $440,000
802 Heather Lane, Sorantino Diane Neenhold Jamie C; 09/2020. $464,999
505 Arctic Ave, Walters Russell E Albrecht Christine M; 09/2020. $475,000
605 Beach Drive, Hopkins Marie A Trust Gibbs Rhonda J; 09/2020. $567,825
1021 Shunpike Road, Casale Joan Muche Roberta; 09/2020. $615,000
2685 Bay Drive Un B, Gilday Frank J III Plasha Edward C; 09/2020. $725,000
5100 Shawcrest Road Boat Slip A-8, Kd Homes LLC Riemer Maria; 10/2020. $17,500
5100 Shawcrest Road Boat Slip A-12, Kd Homes LLC D’Auria Paul Jr; 10/2020. $17,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
8 E Wiley St, Viera Catalino Knights Karen A; 10/2020. $70,000
203 E Shell Bay Ave, Noon Edwin Jr Farrand Jessica Rombach; 10/2020. $168,000
308 Front St, Carroll Thomas III Exr Wise Claude Sr; 10/2020. $236,000
403 S George St, Cmp Holdings LLC Wilson Ahde Devon; 10/2020. $250,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
224 W 10th Ave, Stewart Francis W Pace William J; 10/2020. $400,000
401 E 25th Ave #R200, K Man Investments LLC Lombardo Dominick A; 10/2020. $465,000
3204 Seaboard Circle, Agharkar Shreeram Dal Bo Gina; 10/2020. $475,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Borenstein Gabriel Della Pia Gregory; 10/2020. $511,000
504 E 14th Ave, Lieberson Jay Dafnis Michael; 10/2020. $560,000
OCEAN CITY
104 West Ave, Rockwell Richard Ryan David P; 09/2020. $999,900
3034 Central Ave Un C1, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Will Nathan; 09/2020. $1,100,000
851B Park Place, Vincent, Kimberly Viney Rev Liv Trust Briggs Amara M; 09/2020. $1,115,000
914 B Ocean Ave, Duncan Real Estate InvLLC Sandy Shoreline LLC; 09/2020. $1,140,000
35 W 17th St, Lafferty Elizabeth C Est Choriw Dean; 09/2020. $1,495,000
504 Waverly Blvd, 504 Waverly LLC Lombard Andrew; 09/2020. $2,500,000
4433-35 Central Ave, Burt Robert S Carll James H; 09/2020. $2,535,000
275 Bay Shore Drive, 275 Bayshore Drive LLC Garrison Robert N Jr; 09/2020. $2,700,000
1560 Boardwalk, J C Consolidated LLC Martin Six Associates Lp; 09/2020. $2,995,000
WILDWOOD
Lot 8 Block 125, Donovan John L III Atkins Curtis J; 10/2020. $318,000
316 E Poplar Ave Un 100, Debecker LLC Felker Robert T Sr; 10/2020. $349,900
5201 Lake Road Un A, Cinzio Kenneth J Butterworth Edward G; 10/2020. $389,999
2700 Lake Ave Un 2700, Altman Michael E Flynn Thomas Fenton; 10/2020. $680,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 324, Newcomb William Moore Brian T; 10/2020. $240,000
6306 New Jersey Ave #1, Minix Dennis J Cross Jeffrey L; 10/2020. $315,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
366 S East Ave, East Coast Investment Properties Llc; Milazzo William, Mander George R, 8/13/2020. $60,000
82 University Ave, Norman Leona A Fka; Salvatore Leona A; Salvatore Nicholas K, Shipe Jilliann, 8/17/2020. $142,000
328 Spruce St, Hands James Edward Exec; Sammons Eugene B Est By Exec, Tracey Kerry A, 8/18/2020. $75,000
92 S E Ave, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pulman Darrin, Phair Investment Solutions Llc, 8/19/2020. $75,000
170 Fayette St, Serrano Marilyn, Saenz Viviana D, 8/19/2020. $60,000
62 West Ave North, Moore Danielle, Darlington Simon, 8/20/2020. $70,000
1 S Elm St, Bardoe Dara M; Bardoe Stuart, Tlaseca-Olmedo Natali, 8/21/2020, $115,400.00
17 S Burlington Road, Wesley Montina, Patel Dipak, 8/21/2020. $35,000
MILLVILLE
4 Emily Drive, Stricker Brittany L Ziegler; Stricker Matthew; Ziegler Brittany L Fka, Gant Edward Graham; Gant Stacey, 7/21/2020. $218,000
503 Ireland Ave, Hudson Homes Managment Llc Atty; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Stevanus Amanda Joan, 7/21/2020. $95,122
1725 W Main St, Gottesman Shirley, Bishop Jeffrey, 7/21/2020. $47,500
12 N 12th St, Hawthorne Todd J; Pocket Change Surplus Llc, Rbc Investment Llc, 7/22/2020. $40,000
133 W Foundry St, Urie Bernard, Pannell Kimmica J, 7/22/2020. $75,000
235 S 3rd St, Blb Resources Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Collins Dwight A, 7/23/2020. $25,000
Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
367 Golfview Drive, 6/29/2020. $297,000
137 Timberlake Drive, 6/30/2020. $450,000
22 County Road, 6/30/2020. $710,000
224 S Lakeshore Drive, 6/30/2020. $339,000
41 Fairview Ave, 6/30/2020. $67,000
1074 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2020. $280,000
12 Mary Jeanne Lane, 7/2020. $819,900
174 Atlantis Ave, 7/2020. $420,000
572 Coral Lane, 7/2020. $405,000
70 Parker St, 7/2020. $375,000
121 Skipper Road, 7/2020. $255,000
11851 Breakers Drive, 7/2020. $385,000
22a Sycamore Road, 7/2020. $75,000
2060 Mill Creek Road, 7/2020. $580,000
82 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2020. $655,000
971 Beach Haven West Blvd, 7/2020. $355,000
14 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2020. $405,490
149 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $510,150
229 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $455,000
32 Gregg Drive, 7/2020. $205,000
35 Jeffrey Drive, 7/2020. $400,000
105 Windward Drive, 7/2020. $267,500
1150 Treasure Ave, 7/2020. $280,000
179 Bernard Drive, 7/2020. $460,000
35 Ocean Breeze Court, 7/2020. $222,500
3b Acorn Road, 7/2020. $100,000
72 Albert Drive, 7/2020. $190,000
116 Galleon Road, 7/2020. $95,000
297 Matey Ave, 7/2020. $415,000
1063 Whitecap Ave, 7/2020. $320,000
48 Weaver Drive, 7/2020. $315,001
40 Jennie Drive, 7/2020. $426,000
807 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2020. $61,250
15 Honeysuckle Drive, 7/2020. $318,000
100 Dolphin Ave, 7/2020. $377,000
1053 Mariner Ave, 7/2020. $289,900
121 Lanyard Road, 7/2020. $350,000
197 Bruce Drive, 7/2020. $50,000
38 Popper St, 7/2020. $485,000
46 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $419,000
47 Nancy Drive, 7/2020. $800,000
588 Coral 544 Shark, 7/2020. $65,000
S1030 Driftwood Ave, 7/2020. $190,000
125 Southard Drive, 7/2020. $660,000
1363 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $580,000
18 Jeri Ann Road, 7/2020. $121,000
23 Betty Drive, 7/2020. $330,000
31 Selma Drive, 7/2020. $594,750
419 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $307,000
251 Outboard Ave, 7/2020. $144,375
46 Myrtle Drive, 7/2020. $340,000
101 Eileen Lane, 7/2020. $329,000
159 Commodore Road, 7/2020. $450,000
500 Pirate Lane, 7/2020. $260,000
38 Manning Drive, 7/2020. $282,500
149 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $625,000
42 Jonathan Drive, 7/2020. $520,000
137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $250,000
137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $382,500
8 Cedar Ave, 7/2020. $135,000
100 Jennings Road, 7/2020. $400,000
1141 Barnacle Drive, 7/2020. $439,900
1271 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $269,900
248 Stormy Road, 7/2020. $210,000
80 Lafayette Drive, 7/2020. $345,000
SURF CITY
29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000
319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000
114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450
232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500
353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000
44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000
44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000
27 N 7th St, 7/2020. $680,000
610 Bay Front, 7/2020. $1,100,000
212 N 7th St,; 7/2020. $999,000
474 Schroderer Lane, 7/2020. $1,750,000
15 North Ocean Ave, 7/2020. $3,300,000
21 S 3rd St, 7/2020. $840,000
TUCKERTON
249e Main St, 7/2020. $74,479
334 Landing Court, 7/2020. $212,000
267 Heron Road, 7/2020. $550,000
270 Heron Road, 7/2020. $135,000
782 Nugentown Road, 7/2020. $158,00053 Aurthur Drive, 7/2020. $475,000
159 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $507,840
17 Florence Lane, 7/2020. $328,800
65 Shore Ave, 7/2020. $160,000
1170 Jennifer Lane, 7/2020. $753,000
1178 Galley Ave, 7/2020. $118,000
1545 Forcastle Ave, 7/2020. $336,400
197 Catherine Lane, 7/2020. $475,000
236 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $399,000
680 Newell Ave, 7/2020. $385,000
128 Melanie Way, 7/2020. $245,000
13 Hollow Court, 7/2020. $339,000
133 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $315,000
141 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $300,000
173 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $600,000
