How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

120 Coolidge Ave, Hoyos Salmoran Rocio Demarigineen/Admr; 02/16/21. $233,000

805 New Jersey Ave, Rificigianfranco Ragone Ronald; 02/17/21. $115,000

740 Bayview Drive, Caraballo Frederick Hansen Dennis J; 02/19/21. $250,000

ATLANTIC CITY

1807 Bishop Richard Allen Ave, Nelson Valerie Atlantic City Housing Auth; 02/17/21. $110,000

15 S Bellevue Ave, Halim Mohammed Ullah Mohammed E; 02/17/21. $130,000

101 S Plaza Place #909 & #910, Wexler Pattie F Schlank Jill Allison/Exrx; 02/17/21. $525,000

1507 N Michigan Ave, 900 N Mlkac Llc Woodfield Marks; 02/18/21. $200,000

4004 South Boulevard, Totoro Charles Cress Bradford W Sr; 02/18/21. $395,000

1 S New York Ave, Atlantic Lofts Llc Philadelphia Suburban Dev Corp; 02/18/21. $985,000

7 Schooner Court, Kahrimanian Patriciaj Sentner Dorothy/Admr; 02/19/21. $130,000

BRIGANTINE

1206 E Beach Ave, Bush Robert J Wood Thomas C; 02/11/21. $865,000

558 W Shore Drive, Janson Joseph A III Ryan Lauren L; 02/11/21. $1,000,000

308 16th St So, Dimuzio Paul Devincent Henry Jr; 02/11/21. $1,150,000

4 Beach Cove, Sharp Jon Bowen Brothers Brigantine Beach Cove Llc; 02/11/21. $1,425,000

8 Schooner Cove Unit A, Deangelis James R Elias Roger Sr; 02/12/21. $215,000

100 Loth St No, Englebert Margaret M Belsky Amy; 02/12/21. $356,000

904 Lafayette Blvd, Dimarco James Reynolds Nelson/Heir; 02/12/21. $420,000

246 3rd St So, Alexis Jean R Lasorsa Vincent; 02/12/21. $915,000

13 Lighthouse Cove Unit A, Mcgill Neilj Thirteen Lb Ddm Llc; 02/13/21. $255,000

3318 W Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Everly Laura Roby Jeffrey; 02/13/21. $268,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit S-19, Dawson William J III Garraty Barbaraj; 02/16/21. $125,000

310 37th St So, Magnolia Inv Llc Pelllouis M; 02/16/21. $255,000

326 Arbegast Drive, Jones Tonjua Lescas Frank C; 02/16/21. $399,900

223 8th St No, Damminger Patrick J Jr Hansbury Dennis Sr/Ind&Tr; 02/16/21. $485,000

818 W Shore Drive, Beehive Investments Llc Greenblanroy A; 02/16/21. $2,300,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6409 Delilah Road & 2501 Tilton Road, Steeplechase Mhc Llc Steeplechase Village Inc; 02/11/21. $5,850,000

15 Forestview Court, Bartholomew Rick Bell Matthew K; 02/12/21. $120,000

401 St Thomas Drive, Mcleod Latoya Leggi Arnaldo; 02/12/21. $200,000

41 Crestwood Circle, Maldonado Rubio Alexis A Aberman Krystal; 02/13/21. $203,000

130 Bluebell Drive, Mcginty Bernadette J Brodzik Barbara A/Exrx; 02/13/21. $280,000

2605 Fire Road, Pleasantville Inv Llc Demling Michael; 02/16/21. $125,000

6804-6806 Washington Ave, Aguirre Santos Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc; 02/16/21. $175,000

101 Dover Ave, Franco Oswaldo Pozo Andres A; 02/16/21. $201,900

201 Mitchell Drive, Montemurro Anthony Coupland Bret W; 02/16/21. $240,000

6051 Wilmington Ave, Nong Boxiang Ll Bao Zhu; 02/16/21. $260,000

ESTELL MANOR

179 Walkers Forge Road, Oc Equities Llc Fay Servicing Llc; 02/22/21. $150,0000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

305 Meadows Drive, Aime Roodly Berthold Robert; 02/11/21. $275,000

655 Country Club Drive, Paolini Salvatore J Courtenay Michael D; 02/12/21. $334,900

48 Theresa Court, Baskaran Jesurajan Michael Patel Yogesh; 02/16/21. $83,000

58 Navajo Court, Guzman Solano Elmer Amin Neil; 02/16/21. $95,800

534 Highlands Ave, Mihalecz Jamie Lynch Thomas Z; 02/16/21. $217,500

1413 West Jefferson St, Vidal Clara Cheyenne Sampson Samantha; 02/16/21. $220,000

417 Fir Ave, Garcia Hector Khalid Waqar; 02/16/21. $265,000

504 Boston Court, Keller Travis L Daloisio Thomas; 02/16/21. $$286,000

7 Homestead Court, Logan Michael William Jc Custom Bldr Llc; 02/16/21. $380,000

301 Willow Ave, Odonoghue Joseph A Casale Karen; 02/17/21. $79,900

159 Club Place, Ruiz Renan E Dolan James F; 02/17/21. $95,000

628 Chancery Lane, Smith Brian K Purdy Cheryl/Exrx; 02/17/21. $140,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2035 Gale Ave, Risley Benjamin F Sr Tedesco Joseph; 02/13/21. $109,000

6309 Roosevelt Ave, Sparks William W III Ogden Robert J; 02/13/21. $158,000

87 Sorrentino Way, Marciano Gerald Baumgardner Jay; 02/16/21. $200,000

6144 Goldfinch Drive, Carberry Sean P Shortell Eileen M; 02/16/21. $235,000

6210 Quinn Ave, P2 Properties Llc Hudson Kristen; 02/16/21. $249,000

4826 Green Ash Lane, Jacinto Majosefina Bishop Shareesah; 02/17/21. $90,000

72 Galleria Drive, Nvrinc Crawford Christina A; 02/17/21. $262,960

22 Golf Road, Weatherby Evan III Monastra Linda M; 02/18/21. $212,000

4624 Thelma Ave, Costello Kyle Collins William R Jr; 02/18/21. $250,000

5017 Merion Court, Williams Debra J Hamilton & Black Inc; 02/19/21. $150,000

106 Putters Lane, Haqtaira Beavers Clifton; 02/19/21. $195,000

HAMMONTON

19 Pressey St, Lasasso Frank Jr/Exrx Lasasso Dante; 02/17/21. $112,000

94 Jamestown Blvd, Mendez Miriam 710 Enterprises Inc; 02/18/21. $181,000

173 Yorktown Blvd, Scola Bridgette A Keramidaris Konsantinos; 02/19/21. $146,000

312 Chestnut St, Benedetto Robert M Specht Jason R; 02/19/21. $200,000

LINWOOD

502 Oak Ave, Ackerman Brittany Earnest Christopher T; 02/18/21. $122,000

211 E Essex Ave, Modlock Michael Donald Tighe Paul; 02/18/21. $945,000

G-15 Independence Court, Vansant Deborah C/Exrx Lashman Wendy Mitchell; 02/19/21. $165,000

1049 Maple Ave, 1049 Maple Llc Foschi Rudolph P; 02/19/21. $207,500

MARGATE

9505 Ventnor Ave #8, Brusco Richard Gerace Robin Blum; 02/11/21. $180,000

312 Gladstone Ave, US HUD Epstein Terrip/Exr; 02/11/21. $329,003

213 N Jasper Ave, Gordon Jill S Juliano Margaret; 02/11/21. $649,000

8303 Ventnor Ave, Draper Jerome P Solarski Marla B; 02/11/21. $655,000

421 N Gladstone Ave, Taormina Justin Joseph Taormina Bernadino; 02/12/21. $450,000

104 N Jasper Ave, Brenner Randall B Ocean Pnc Llc;02/13/21. $400,000

106 N Jasper Ave, Schwartz Daniela Sher Dennis; 02/13/21. $400,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 704, Pappas Constantinos Watis Benjamin F; 02/17/21. $300,000

9311 Monmouth Ave Unit 2, Pinto Michaelangelo A Elfant Stacy Smith; 02/17/21. $457,000

9 N Jefferson Ave, Breslin John Ramagano Joseph; 02/18/21. $450,000

210 N Jerome Ave, Handel Jarred Castellano Steven J; 02/18/21. $499,900

15 S Jerome Ave, Kauftheil David Strauss Bonnie; 02/18/21. $930,000

221 N Coolidge Ave, Mcwilliams Stephen Mcglone Michael J; 02/19/21. $740,000

NORTHFIELD

2028 Cedarbridge Road, Puco Joseph L Morrissey Stephanie L; 02/11/21. $207,000

225 E Rosedale Ave, Campbell Thomas Oti Rolande; 02/16/21. $225,000

1 Cara Court, Saad Adam Tulipan Stephanie; 02/18/21. $400,000

7 Dani Drive, Trask Chevez M Sr Ludwig Davida; 02/18/21. $500,000

605 Broad St, Nodado David Pullan Watkins Kathleen/Exrx; 02/22/21. $230,000

607 Herzel Ave, Pokrass Howard Davis Christine E; 02/22/21. $290,000

519 Pine St, Hudson Rehab Inv Llc Fenimore William; 02/23/21. $86,500

PLEASANTVILLE

302 E California Ave, 302 California Ave Llc Stdr Investments Llp; 02/18/21. $170,000

906 Woodland Ave, Ruiz Sanchez Carlos A Lsf9 Master Participation Tr; 02/19/21. $180,000

730 New Maple Road, Moreno Rodriguez Irvin 0 Oppong Adjoa K Admr; 02/24/21. $165,000

222 Guard Place, Sk Developing Llc Home Works Llc; 02/25/21. $106,000

208 W Wright St, Lemons Ryan Mejia Dematos Agribel Cabral; $02/25/21. 148,000

SOMERS POINT

9 Colgate Road, Gregory Gregory E Visconti Maximiliano; 02/19/21. $245,000

408 Harbour Cove, Ciaciak Eugene J Jr Scarborough Christopher D; 02/22/21. $212,500

331 New Road, Somers Point Inv Llc Free Man Of Somers Point Llc; 02/22/21. $1,475,000

17 Ambler Road, Barringer Williams S Elkins Dawn M; $02/24/21. 216,000

148 Exton Road, Dobles Noelia Maria Afflerbach Michael P; 02/25/21. $240,000

29 Fairview Drive, Szapor Stephen J Jr Farmer Kimberlee D; 02/25/21. $360,000

18 Merion Drive, Melo Miguel Cama Sdira; 02/26/21. $232,500

VENTNOR

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 304, Gill Michaela Goldgantz Harvey; 02/17/21. $266,500

220 N Princeton Ave, Reisman Joshua Lichtman Sandra; 02/17/21. $310,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 810, Gimbel Judith I Rrokaj Ervin; 02/18/21. $170,000

3 S Rosborough Ave, Pinto Matthew A Frazier Camille; 02/18/21. $575,000

7007 Balfouor Ave, Feldenkreis Theodore Nakos Nicholas K; 02/19/21. $150,000

4 S Rosborough Ave, Paulmarkk Blue Bay Homes Llc; 02/19/21. $770,000

6706 Monmouth Ave, Kosloff David Fahs Debra; 02/19/21. $1,350,000

6100 Boardwalk Unit 309, Massaro John Klein Wilfred; 02/22/21. $270,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

903 Blvd Route 50, Letushko Andrey Oceanfirst Bank Na; 02/10/21. $100,000

Cape May County

AVALON

151 33rd St, Setlock James E Hageney James G; 02/2121. $1,950,000

1226 Ocean Drive, Fitzgerald Joan D Pinto Krista; 02/2121. $1,740,000

120 29th St, Levy Stephanie J Schrier Jonathan; 02/2121. $1,150,000

210 40th St, J F Carlow Family Trust Carlow Jeffrey A; 02/2121. $600,000

CAPE MAY

315 Ocean St Un 14, Stoup Deborah G Exr Caitbridge Prp LLC; 02/2121. $315,000

315 Ocean St Un 19, Bennett Douglas J Bos Prp LLC; 02/2121. $225,000

23 Harbor Cove, Willand Scott Prazenica Bernard A; 02/2121. $2,775,000

CAPE MAY POINT

404 Lincoln Ave, Herker William Mustin Andrew J; 02/2121. $1,599,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

149 Woodbine-Oceanview Road, Dotts Adam T Keenan Courtney M; 02/2121. $231,500

775 Route 47 North, Cape May County Sheriff Altobelli Louis; 02/2121. $158,000

32 Wildwood Ave, Mark Cathy L Smith Patricia A; 02/2121. $66,800

128 Turtle Creek Drive, Beail-Farkas Maureen Veitz Mary; 02/2121. $62,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

21 Trotter Way, Walters Christopher A Hendley Marjorie D; 02/2121. $415,000

101 Briarwood Ave LLC Rayzis David; 02/2121. 221 Roseann Ave, $370,000

7 Cedarwood Ave, Lukacs Kenneth G Sr Okken B Morgenstern; 02/2121. $250,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

44 Swainton Goshen Road, Ckjr LLC Saunders Allen; 02/2121. $82,500

300 W Florida Ave, Carney Mark S Steinman Daniel; 02/2121. $725,000

1216 Delaware Ave, Muscella Michael W Furletti Mark J; 02/2121. $639,000

703 San Fernando Road, Mc Bride Charity Clark Kang Christine S; 02/2121. $569,000

1207 Rose Hill Pkwy, Mc Pherson Maureen Muccillo Paul; 02/2121. $392,900

317 Broadway, Valentine Thomas Elsworth Warchal Gabrielle E; 02/2121. $370,000

102 Caroline Ave, 87 Rose Lane LLC Mahon Kelly; 02/2121. $360,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 6 Block 226, Mcnulty Brendan J Mcnulty Stephanie; 02/2121. $146,000

431 E 19th Ave Un 11, Crudele Joseph Ragucci Michael Mario; 02/2121. $133,500

OCEAN CITY

Lot 19 Block 4402, Deangelis Edward Rosenblum Michael A; 02/2121. $1,109,000

4061-63 Asbury Ave, Callahan Joseph D Nicoletti William; 02/2121. $1,056,000

208 Central Ave, Parassio Anthony V Wendel Joseph; 02/2121. $999,900

29 Morningside Road, Harvey James H V Metzler Daniel; 02/2121. $915,000

201 35th St, Pd Mgmt Company LLC Andriani Maurice; 02/2121. $902,000

944 Central Ave, J A Tobin Family Lim Ptrnsp Seaside Ventures LLC; 02/2121. $825,000

2409-11 Haven Ave Un B, Keefe Richard C Zornosa John; 02/2121. $775,000

414 Ocean Ave, Kaufman John F Mcglynn Matthew R; 02/2121. $750,000

111 Ocean Road, Newcomb Daniel B Wise Robert J II; 02/2121. $745,000

1128 Bay Ave, Delsordo Joseph A Ryan Renee; 02/2121. $744,000

3508-10 Central Ave 1st Fl, Falco Harry J III Frearson David Jr; 02/2121. $712,500

825 Wesley Ave, Golden Thomas Nakai Kevin M; 02/2121. $700,900

2034 Central Ave, Choriw George Buehler Donald W; 02/2121. $699,900

SEA ISLE CITY

4600 Landis Ave, Tragemann G Thomas Lloyd James R; 02/2121. $375,000

3900 Pleasure Ave, Scanlon Walter Nash Michael G; 02/2121. $365,000

4114 Central Ave Un 316, Mc Gowan Cathy Smyth Carole M; 02/2121. $273,000

STONE HARBOR

210 88th St, York County Boys LLC Covington Lauren; 02/2121. $1,525,000

366 93rd St Un So, Bruce Laura A Fogel Mark A; 02/2121. $1,300,000

294 88th St, Altringer Jeffrey A Calabrese Heather; 02/2121. $1,298,000

224 96th St Uns 6.01-6.06, Schaefer Lynne A Sfguy LLC; 02/2121. $654,000

9807 Second Ave, Ross Robert A Springer Christopher M; 02/2121. $540,000

WILDWOOD

407 W Tacony Road, Dougherty Joseph Bytheway Thomas W Jr; 02/2121. $450,000

2808 Ocean Ave, Conrad Allen A Jr Verratti Francis M; 02/2121. $430,000

4101 Hudson Ave, Umba William R Jr Gellner Joseph Anton; 02/2121. $399,900

208 E Glenwood Ave, Martin David A Rispo Matthew J; 02/2121. $379,900

219 E Roberts Ave, Hoffmann Wayne Jenkins David L; 02/2121. $320,000

301 E Poplar Ave No 103, Pedroso Alex Morozewicz William R; 02/2121. $282,500

WILDWOOD CREST

209 E Crocus Road, Huffnagle Robert F Seaside Bungalows LLC; 02/2121. $520,000

9300 New Jersey Ave, Elliott Angela Guard Gutierrez Juan Ramon; 02/2121. $428,000

127 W Wisteria Road, Atkinson Craig D Casey Robert; 02/2121. $300,000

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 309, Carroll Christina Engelien Michael; 02/2121. $205,000

7100 Ocean Drive, De Titta Patricia De Gisi Carl; 02/2121. $180,000

129 W Wisteria Road, Atkinson Craig D Atv General Cont LLC; 02/2121. $180,000 T

415 E Atlanta Ave, Mark I Associates LLC Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC; 02/2121. $1,400,000

8906 Atlantic Ave, Gemore Philip Lynch Leonard A; 02/2121. $975,000

Cumberland County

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7122 James Moore Road, 2/4/2021, $65,000

6107 Quail Drive, 2/9/2021, $37,500

1461 Spring Garden Road, 2/11/2021, $100,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

668 Fordville Road, 2/17/2021, $75,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

60 Dinwiddie Drive, 2/10/2021, $125,000

49 Teaburner Road, 2/18/2021, $185,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

13124 Buckshutem Road, 2/9/2021, $412,900

227 Schaffer Ave, 2/26/2021, $79,500

3002 Surrey Ave, 2/26/2021, $130,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

4464 Route 47, 2/2/2021, $79,900

39 Hall Road, 2/17/2021, $25,000

MILLVILLE

27 E Mcneal St, 2/22/2021, $30,000.00

418 Maple St, 2/23/2021, $151,000.00

34 Tomasello Drive, 2/23/2021, $360,000.00

232 S 4th St, 2/25/2021, $110,300.00

102 River Drive, 2/25/2021, $120,000.00

2411 Shelburn Road, 2/25/2021, $229,900.00

14 Fowler Ave, 2/25/2021, $237,000.00

20 Vine St, 2/26/2021, $10,000.00

1134 Louis Drive, 2/26/2021, $25,000.00

911 3rd St, 2/26/2021, $30,000.00

103 N 4th St, 2/26/2021, $50,000.00

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

Roadstown Road, 2/10/2021, $85,030

VINELAND

722 Sheridan Ave, 2/25/2021. $180,000

1491 Roosevelt Blvd, 2/25/2021. $195,000

3090 Daldon Lane, 2/25/2021. $200,000

2899 Wynnewood Drive, 2/25/2021. $292,000

273 S Brewster Road, 2/25/2021. $360,000

5010 Covered Bridge Road, 2/26/2021. $44,000

707 S Orchard Road, 2/26/2021. $175,000

602 Alps Place, 2/26/2021, $190,000

2065 E Landis Ave, 2/26/2021. $250,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

508 Central Ave, 2/2021. $855,000

2302 Bayview Ave, 2/2021. $1,425,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

39 Old Main Shore Road, 1/2021. $277,000

80 Barnegat Blvd, 1/2021. $345,000

15 Hatteras Way, 1/2021. $372,500

42 Quail Road, 1/2021. $173,601

142 Mirage Blvd, 1/2021. $325,900

8a Diamond Drive, 1/2021. $142,500

BEACH HAVEN

1000 N Bay Ave, 1/2021. $805,000

204s Atlantic Ave Unit 102, 1/2021. $439,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip D 22, 1/2021. $40,000

Boat Slip C28, 1/2021. $58,430

HARVEY CEDARS

11 Warwick Ave, 1/2021. $905,000

8 E Cumberland Ave, 1/2021. $1,775,000

6809 Kent Place, 1/2021. $2,200,000

17 E 76th St Unit/Use Period 4, 1/2021. $140,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

147 South Captains Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

6 Jared Lane, 1/2021. $245,000

318 Stage Road, 1/2021. $450,000

203 Falcon Drive, 1/2021. $58,000

4 W Anchor Drive, 1/2021. $91,500

290 Route 9 South, 1/2021. $210,000

403 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $149,000

146 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $226,000

6 W Shrewsbury Drive, 1/2021. $198,000

29 Grayhawk Lane, 1/2021. $285,000

947 Center St, 1/2021. $266,000

11 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $309,000

37 Louisiana Drive, 1/2021. $340,000

49 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $325,000

28 Waters Edge Drive, 1/2021. $370,000

Birchwood Drive, 1/2021. $40,000

24 Pier Point, 1/2021. $250,000

80 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $298,500

40 Harvest Way, 1/2021. $361,450

225 Danbury Drive, 1/2021. $178,900

16 S Los Angeles Drive, 1/2021. $145,000

104 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $185,000

38 Kentucky Drive, 1/2021. $190,000

54 Galley Way, 1/2021. $350,000

7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 1/2021. $220,000

14 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $220,000

865 Route 9 North, 1/2021. $105,000

5 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $330,000

116 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 1/2021. $33,000

152 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $352,000

5 Alexandra Way, 1/2021. $393,000

320 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $329,900

3 Ridgeway Lane, 1/2021. $315,000

17 West Delaware Drive, 1/2021. $240,000

247 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $95,000

220 County Club Blvd, 1/2021. $75,000

62 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $250,000

45 Lake Huron Drive, 1/2021. $100,000

81 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $289,000

29 Overlook Drive, 1/2021. $485,000

23 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $215,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

333 Cranberry Drive, 1/2021. $2,650,000

106 E Lillie Ave, 1/2021. $1,650,000

126 E 25th St, 1/2021. $1,450,000

1501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,150,000

19 East 52nd St, 1/2021. $1,700,000

25 East 20th St, 1/2021. $2,001,900

13401 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $839,000

1 E Kimberly Ave, 1/2021. $735,000

113 E New York Ave, 1/2021. $1,550,000

127 West New Jersey Ave, 1/2021. $1,500,000

4908 South Long Beach, 1/2021. $939,500

247 Oceana Drive, 1/2021. $1,935,000

84 Bayview Ave, 1/2021. $3,360,000

18e 27th St, 1/2021. $915,500

150h Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $3,600,000

100 W South 33rd St, 1/2021. $950,000

35 G16 Sunset Blvd, 1/2021. $38,000

9 Tebco Terrace, 1/2021. $960,000

5116 South Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,475,000

3 East 22nd St, 1/2021. $1,325,000

18 E Dupont Ave, 1/2021. $1,165,000

3611 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,700,000

12501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $580,000

31 Mea Lane, 1/2021. $1,700,000

105 East Dune Lane, 1/2021. $1,100,000

5908 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $685,000

3 East Sea Breeze Ave, 1/2021. $780,000

5708 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $755,000

1004 E Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $870,000

7401 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $2,100,000

6 Auburn Road, 1/2021. $495,000

108 Lavina Ave, 1/2021. $2,375,000

136s Captains Drive, 1/2021. $498,000

7700 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $370,000

101 E 23rd St, 1/2021. $1,600,000

27 E Harmony Ave, 1/2021. $1,100,000

47 Holly Drive, 1/2021. $2,932,500

2803 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,512,500

7 East Virginia Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000

28 W Cape Cod Lane, 1/2021. $899,000

2 Coast Ave, 1/2021. $1,823,000

28 East 34th St, 1/2021. $999,000

3 West Alabama Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000

5608 Ocean Blvd Unit 4, 1/2021. $422,000

9 West Janet Road, 1/2021. $1,210,000

2609 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,150,000

216 East 17th St, 1/2021. $1,500,000

3901 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,949,000

2a W Dune Ave, 1/2021. $999,000

1905 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $1,050,000

101 West Delaware Ave, 1/2021. $1,249,000

112 East Wyoming Ave, 1/2021. $2,299,000

1 East California Ave, 1/2021. $805,000

1003c Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $2,675,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

30 Cypress Lane, 1/2021. $555,000

171 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $456,255

31 Atlantis Ave, 1/2021. $330,000

231 S William Cook Blvd, 1/2021. $875,000

334 South Lakeshore Drive, 1/2021. $475,000

16 Julia Drive, 1/2021. $800,000

178 Eileen Lane, 1/2021. $470,000

528 Pirate Lane, 1/2021. $390,975

158 Mary Bell Road, 1/2021. $755,000

20 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $500,000

1092 Walter Blvd, 1/2021. $390,000

159 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $350,000

655 Cutter Lane, 1/2021. $116,000

136 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $425,490

100 Topsail Lane, 1/2021. $175,000

127 Bennet Lane, 1/2021. $461,490

433 Nautilus Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

1416 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $685,000

40 Lyle Ave, 1/2021. $300,000

853 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $400,000

1104 Fathom Ave, 1/2021. $257,000

8 Weaver Drive, 1/2021. $375,000

110 Flipper Ave, 1/2021. $255,000

235 Float Ave, 1/2021. $107,500

13a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $100,000

1058 Rudder Ave, 1/2021. $214,000

180 Bruce Drive, 1/2021. $490,000

164 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $481,490

1807 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $832,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

SURF CITY

2215 N Ocean Ave, 1/2021. $2,095,000

304 N 10th St, 1/2021. $440,000

311 N 2nd St, 1/2021. $815,000

1402 N Barnegat Ave, 1/2021. $825,000

TUCKERTON

191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000

55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000

108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000

77 Dolphin Road, 1/2021. $172,000

224 West Main St, 1/2021. $160,000

224 West Main St, 1/2021. $180,011

293 Heron Road, 1/2021. $412,000

127 Curlew Road, 1/2021. $375,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

