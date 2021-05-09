How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
120 Coolidge Ave, Hoyos Salmoran Rocio Demarigineen/Admr; 02/16/21. $233,000
805 New Jersey Ave, Rificigianfranco Ragone Ronald; 02/17/21. $115,000
740 Bayview Drive, Caraballo Frederick Hansen Dennis J; 02/19/21. $250,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1807 Bishop Richard Allen Ave, Nelson Valerie Atlantic City Housing Auth; 02/17/21. $110,000
15 S Bellevue Ave, Halim Mohammed Ullah Mohammed E; 02/17/21. $130,000
101 S Plaza Place #909 & #910, Wexler Pattie F Schlank Jill Allison/Exrx; 02/17/21. $525,000
1507 N Michigan Ave, 900 N Mlkac Llc Woodfield Marks; 02/18/21. $200,000
4004 South Boulevard, Totoro Charles Cress Bradford W Sr; 02/18/21. $395,000
1 S New York Ave, Atlantic Lofts Llc Philadelphia Suburban Dev Corp; 02/18/21. $985,000
7 Schooner Court, Kahrimanian Patriciaj Sentner Dorothy/Admr; 02/19/21. $130,000
BRIGANTINE
1206 E Beach Ave, Bush Robert J Wood Thomas C; 02/11/21. $865,000
558 W Shore Drive, Janson Joseph A III Ryan Lauren L; 02/11/21. $1,000,000
308 16th St So, Dimuzio Paul Devincent Henry Jr; 02/11/21. $1,150,000
4 Beach Cove, Sharp Jon Bowen Brothers Brigantine Beach Cove Llc; 02/11/21. $1,425,000
8 Schooner Cove Unit A, Deangelis James R Elias Roger Sr; 02/12/21. $215,000
100 Loth St No, Englebert Margaret M Belsky Amy; 02/12/21. $356,000
904 Lafayette Blvd, Dimarco James Reynolds Nelson/Heir; 02/12/21. $420,000
246 3rd St So, Alexis Jean R Lasorsa Vincent; 02/12/21. $915,000
13 Lighthouse Cove Unit A, Mcgill Neilj Thirteen Lb Ddm Llc; 02/13/21. $255,000
3318 W Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Everly Laura Roby Jeffrey; 02/13/21. $268,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit S-19, Dawson William J III Garraty Barbaraj; 02/16/21. $125,000
310 37th St So, Magnolia Inv Llc Pelllouis M; 02/16/21. $255,000
326 Arbegast Drive, Jones Tonjua Lescas Frank C; 02/16/21. $399,900
223 8th St No, Damminger Patrick J Jr Hansbury Dennis Sr/Ind&Tr; 02/16/21. $485,000
818 W Shore Drive, Beehive Investments Llc Greenblanroy A; 02/16/21. $2,300,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6409 Delilah Road & 2501 Tilton Road, Steeplechase Mhc Llc Steeplechase Village Inc; 02/11/21. $5,850,000
15 Forestview Court, Bartholomew Rick Bell Matthew K; 02/12/21. $120,000
401 St Thomas Drive, Mcleod Latoya Leggi Arnaldo; 02/12/21. $200,000
41 Crestwood Circle, Maldonado Rubio Alexis A Aberman Krystal; 02/13/21. $203,000
130 Bluebell Drive, Mcginty Bernadette J Brodzik Barbara A/Exrx; 02/13/21. $280,000
2605 Fire Road, Pleasantville Inv Llc Demling Michael; 02/16/21. $125,000
6804-6806 Washington Ave, Aguirre Santos Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc; 02/16/21. $175,000
101 Dover Ave, Franco Oswaldo Pozo Andres A; 02/16/21. $201,900
201 Mitchell Drive, Montemurro Anthony Coupland Bret W; 02/16/21. $240,000
6051 Wilmington Ave, Nong Boxiang Ll Bao Zhu; 02/16/21. $260,000
ESTELL MANOR
179 Walkers Forge Road, Oc Equities Llc Fay Servicing Llc; 02/22/21. $150,0000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
305 Meadows Drive, Aime Roodly Berthold Robert; 02/11/21. $275,000
655 Country Club Drive, Paolini Salvatore J Courtenay Michael D; 02/12/21. $334,900
48 Theresa Court, Baskaran Jesurajan Michael Patel Yogesh; 02/16/21. $83,000
58 Navajo Court, Guzman Solano Elmer Amin Neil; 02/16/21. $95,800
534 Highlands Ave, Mihalecz Jamie Lynch Thomas Z; 02/16/21. $217,500
1413 West Jefferson St, Vidal Clara Cheyenne Sampson Samantha; 02/16/21. $220,000
417 Fir Ave, Garcia Hector Khalid Waqar; 02/16/21. $265,000
504 Boston Court, Keller Travis L Daloisio Thomas; 02/16/21. $$286,000
7 Homestead Court, Logan Michael William Jc Custom Bldr Llc; 02/16/21. $380,000
301 Willow Ave, Odonoghue Joseph A Casale Karen; 02/17/21. $79,900
159 Club Place, Ruiz Renan E Dolan James F; 02/17/21. $95,000
628 Chancery Lane, Smith Brian K Purdy Cheryl/Exrx; 02/17/21. $140,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2035 Gale Ave, Risley Benjamin F Sr Tedesco Joseph; 02/13/21. $109,000
6309 Roosevelt Ave, Sparks William W III Ogden Robert J; 02/13/21. $158,000
87 Sorrentino Way, Marciano Gerald Baumgardner Jay; 02/16/21. $200,000
6144 Goldfinch Drive, Carberry Sean P Shortell Eileen M; 02/16/21. $235,000
6210 Quinn Ave, P2 Properties Llc Hudson Kristen; 02/16/21. $249,000
4826 Green Ash Lane, Jacinto Majosefina Bishop Shareesah; 02/17/21. $90,000
72 Galleria Drive, Nvrinc Crawford Christina A; 02/17/21. $262,960
22 Golf Road, Weatherby Evan III Monastra Linda M; 02/18/21. $212,000
4624 Thelma Ave, Costello Kyle Collins William R Jr; 02/18/21. $250,000
5017 Merion Court, Williams Debra J Hamilton & Black Inc; 02/19/21. $150,000
106 Putters Lane, Haqtaira Beavers Clifton; 02/19/21. $195,000
HAMMONTON
19 Pressey St, Lasasso Frank Jr/Exrx Lasasso Dante; 02/17/21. $112,000
94 Jamestown Blvd, Mendez Miriam 710 Enterprises Inc; 02/18/21. $181,000
173 Yorktown Blvd, Scola Bridgette A Keramidaris Konsantinos; 02/19/21. $146,000
312 Chestnut St, Benedetto Robert M Specht Jason R; 02/19/21. $200,000
LINWOOD
502 Oak Ave, Ackerman Brittany Earnest Christopher T; 02/18/21. $122,000
211 E Essex Ave, Modlock Michael Donald Tighe Paul; 02/18/21. $945,000
G-15 Independence Court, Vansant Deborah C/Exrx Lashman Wendy Mitchell; 02/19/21. $165,000
1049 Maple Ave, 1049 Maple Llc Foschi Rudolph P; 02/19/21. $207,500
MARGATE
9505 Ventnor Ave #8, Brusco Richard Gerace Robin Blum; 02/11/21. $180,000
312 Gladstone Ave, US HUD Epstein Terrip/Exr; 02/11/21. $329,003
213 N Jasper Ave, Gordon Jill S Juliano Margaret; 02/11/21. $649,000
8303 Ventnor Ave, Draper Jerome P Solarski Marla B; 02/11/21. $655,000
421 N Gladstone Ave, Taormina Justin Joseph Taormina Bernadino; 02/12/21. $450,000
104 N Jasper Ave, Brenner Randall B Ocean Pnc Llc;02/13/21. $400,000
106 N Jasper Ave, Schwartz Daniela Sher Dennis; 02/13/21. $400,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 704, Pappas Constantinos Watis Benjamin F; 02/17/21. $300,000
9311 Monmouth Ave Unit 2, Pinto Michaelangelo A Elfant Stacy Smith; 02/17/21. $457,000
9 N Jefferson Ave, Breslin John Ramagano Joseph; 02/18/21. $450,000
210 N Jerome Ave, Handel Jarred Castellano Steven J; 02/18/21. $499,900
15 S Jerome Ave, Kauftheil David Strauss Bonnie; 02/18/21. $930,000
221 N Coolidge Ave, Mcwilliams Stephen Mcglone Michael J; 02/19/21. $740,000
NORTHFIELD
2028 Cedarbridge Road, Puco Joseph L Morrissey Stephanie L; 02/11/21. $207,000
225 E Rosedale Ave, Campbell Thomas Oti Rolande; 02/16/21. $225,000
1 Cara Court, Saad Adam Tulipan Stephanie; 02/18/21. $400,000
7 Dani Drive, Trask Chevez M Sr Ludwig Davida; 02/18/21. $500,000
605 Broad St, Nodado David Pullan Watkins Kathleen/Exrx; 02/22/21. $230,000
607 Herzel Ave, Pokrass Howard Davis Christine E; 02/22/21. $290,000
519 Pine St, Hudson Rehab Inv Llc Fenimore William; 02/23/21. $86,500
PLEASANTVILLE
302 E California Ave, 302 California Ave Llc Stdr Investments Llp; 02/18/21. $170,000
906 Woodland Ave, Ruiz Sanchez Carlos A Lsf9 Master Participation Tr; 02/19/21. $180,000
730 New Maple Road, Moreno Rodriguez Irvin 0 Oppong Adjoa K Admr; 02/24/21. $165,000
222 Guard Place, Sk Developing Llc Home Works Llc; 02/25/21. $106,000
208 W Wright St, Lemons Ryan Mejia Dematos Agribel Cabral; $02/25/21. 148,000
SOMERS POINT
9 Colgate Road, Gregory Gregory E Visconti Maximiliano; 02/19/21. $245,000
408 Harbour Cove, Ciaciak Eugene J Jr Scarborough Christopher D; 02/22/21. $212,500
331 New Road, Somers Point Inv Llc Free Man Of Somers Point Llc; 02/22/21. $1,475,000
17 Ambler Road, Barringer Williams S Elkins Dawn M; $02/24/21. 216,000
148 Exton Road, Dobles Noelia Maria Afflerbach Michael P; 02/25/21. $240,000
29 Fairview Drive, Szapor Stephen J Jr Farmer Kimberlee D; 02/25/21. $360,000
18 Merion Drive, Melo Miguel Cama Sdira; 02/26/21. $232,500
VENTNOR
111 S Dudley Ave Unit 304, Gill Michaela Goldgantz Harvey; 02/17/21. $266,500
220 N Princeton Ave, Reisman Joshua Lichtman Sandra; 02/17/21. $310,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 810, Gimbel Judith I Rrokaj Ervin; 02/18/21. $170,000
3 S Rosborough Ave, Pinto Matthew A Frazier Camille; 02/18/21. $575,000
7007 Balfouor Ave, Feldenkreis Theodore Nakos Nicholas K; 02/19/21. $150,000
4 S Rosborough Ave, Paulmarkk Blue Bay Homes Llc; 02/19/21. $770,000
6706 Monmouth Ave, Kosloff David Fahs Debra; 02/19/21. $1,350,000
6100 Boardwalk Unit 309, Massaro John Klein Wilfred; 02/22/21. $270,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
903 Blvd Route 50, Letushko Andrey Oceanfirst Bank Na; 02/10/21. $100,000
Cape May County
AVALON
151 33rd St, Setlock James E Hageney James G; 02/2121. $1,950,000
1226 Ocean Drive, Fitzgerald Joan D Pinto Krista; 02/2121. $1,740,000
120 29th St, Levy Stephanie J Schrier Jonathan; 02/2121. $1,150,000
210 40th St, J F Carlow Family Trust Carlow Jeffrey A; 02/2121. $600,000
CAPE MAY
315 Ocean St Un 14, Stoup Deborah G Exr Caitbridge Prp LLC; 02/2121. $315,000
315 Ocean St Un 19, Bennett Douglas J Bos Prp LLC; 02/2121. $225,000
23 Harbor Cove, Willand Scott Prazenica Bernard A; 02/2121. $2,775,000
CAPE MAY POINT
404 Lincoln Ave, Herker William Mustin Andrew J; 02/2121. $1,599,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
149 Woodbine-Oceanview Road, Dotts Adam T Keenan Courtney M; 02/2121. $231,500
775 Route 47 North, Cape May County Sheriff Altobelli Louis; 02/2121. $158,000
32 Wildwood Ave, Mark Cathy L Smith Patricia A; 02/2121. $66,800
128 Turtle Creek Drive, Beail-Farkas Maureen Veitz Mary; 02/2121. $62,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
21 Trotter Way, Walters Christopher A Hendley Marjorie D; 02/2121. $415,000
101 Briarwood Ave LLC Rayzis David; 02/2121. 221 Roseann Ave, $370,000
7 Cedarwood Ave, Lukacs Kenneth G Sr Okken B Morgenstern; 02/2121. $250,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
44 Swainton Goshen Road, Ckjr LLC Saunders Allen; 02/2121. $82,500
300 W Florida Ave, Carney Mark S Steinman Daniel; 02/2121. $725,000
1216 Delaware Ave, Muscella Michael W Furletti Mark J; 02/2121. $639,000
703 San Fernando Road, Mc Bride Charity Clark Kang Christine S; 02/2121. $569,000
1207 Rose Hill Pkwy, Mc Pherson Maureen Muccillo Paul; 02/2121. $392,900
317 Broadway, Valentine Thomas Elsworth Warchal Gabrielle E; 02/2121. $370,000
102 Caroline Ave, 87 Rose Lane LLC Mahon Kelly; 02/2121. $360,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 6 Block 226, Mcnulty Brendan J Mcnulty Stephanie; 02/2121. $146,000
431 E 19th Ave Un 11, Crudele Joseph Ragucci Michael Mario; 02/2121. $133,500
OCEAN CITY
Lot 19 Block 4402, Deangelis Edward Rosenblum Michael A; 02/2121. $1,109,000
4061-63 Asbury Ave, Callahan Joseph D Nicoletti William; 02/2121. $1,056,000
208 Central Ave, Parassio Anthony V Wendel Joseph; 02/2121. $999,900
29 Morningside Road, Harvey James H V Metzler Daniel; 02/2121. $915,000
201 35th St, Pd Mgmt Company LLC Andriani Maurice; 02/2121. $902,000
944 Central Ave, J A Tobin Family Lim Ptrnsp Seaside Ventures LLC; 02/2121. $825,000
2409-11 Haven Ave Un B, Keefe Richard C Zornosa John; 02/2121. $775,000
414 Ocean Ave, Kaufman John F Mcglynn Matthew R; 02/2121. $750,000
111 Ocean Road, Newcomb Daniel B Wise Robert J II; 02/2121. $745,000
1128 Bay Ave, Delsordo Joseph A Ryan Renee; 02/2121. $744,000
3508-10 Central Ave 1st Fl, Falco Harry J III Frearson David Jr; 02/2121. $712,500
825 Wesley Ave, Golden Thomas Nakai Kevin M; 02/2121. $700,900
2034 Central Ave, Choriw George Buehler Donald W; 02/2121. $699,900
SEA ISLE CITY
4600 Landis Ave, Tragemann G Thomas Lloyd James R; 02/2121. $375,000
3900 Pleasure Ave, Scanlon Walter Nash Michael G; 02/2121. $365,000
4114 Central Ave Un 316, Mc Gowan Cathy Smyth Carole M; 02/2121. $273,000
STONE HARBOR
210 88th St, York County Boys LLC Covington Lauren; 02/2121. $1,525,000
366 93rd St Un So, Bruce Laura A Fogel Mark A; 02/2121. $1,300,000
294 88th St, Altringer Jeffrey A Calabrese Heather; 02/2121. $1,298,000
224 96th St Uns 6.01-6.06, Schaefer Lynne A Sfguy LLC; 02/2121. $654,000
9807 Second Ave, Ross Robert A Springer Christopher M; 02/2121. $540,000
WILDWOOD
407 W Tacony Road, Dougherty Joseph Bytheway Thomas W Jr; 02/2121. $450,000
2808 Ocean Ave, Conrad Allen A Jr Verratti Francis M; 02/2121. $430,000
4101 Hudson Ave, Umba William R Jr Gellner Joseph Anton; 02/2121. $399,900
208 E Glenwood Ave, Martin David A Rispo Matthew J; 02/2121. $379,900
219 E Roberts Ave, Hoffmann Wayne Jenkins David L; 02/2121. $320,000
301 E Poplar Ave No 103, Pedroso Alex Morozewicz William R; 02/2121. $282,500
WILDWOOD CREST
209 E Crocus Road, Huffnagle Robert F Seaside Bungalows LLC; 02/2121. $520,000
9300 New Jersey Ave, Elliott Angela Guard Gutierrez Juan Ramon; 02/2121. $428,000
127 W Wisteria Road, Atkinson Craig D Casey Robert; 02/2121. $300,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 309, Carroll Christina Engelien Michael; 02/2121. $205,000
7100 Ocean Drive, De Titta Patricia De Gisi Carl; 02/2121. $180,000
129 W Wisteria Road, Atkinson Craig D Atv General Cont LLC; 02/2121. $180,000 T
415 E Atlanta Ave, Mark I Associates LLC Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC; 02/2121. $1,400,000
8906 Atlantic Ave, Gemore Philip Lynch Leonard A; 02/2121. $975,000
Cumberland County
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7122 James Moore Road, 2/4/2021, $65,000
6107 Quail Drive, 2/9/2021, $37,500
1461 Spring Garden Road, 2/11/2021, $100,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
668 Fordville Road, 2/17/2021, $75,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
60 Dinwiddie Drive, 2/10/2021, $125,000
49 Teaburner Road, 2/18/2021, $185,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
13124 Buckshutem Road, 2/9/2021, $412,900
227 Schaffer Ave, 2/26/2021, $79,500
3002 Surrey Ave, 2/26/2021, $130,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
4464 Route 47, 2/2/2021, $79,900
39 Hall Road, 2/17/2021, $25,000
MILLVILLE
27 E Mcneal St, 2/22/2021, $30,000.00
418 Maple St, 2/23/2021, $151,000.00
34 Tomasello Drive, 2/23/2021, $360,000.00
232 S 4th St, 2/25/2021, $110,300.00
102 River Drive, 2/25/2021, $120,000.00
2411 Shelburn Road, 2/25/2021, $229,900.00
14 Fowler Ave, 2/25/2021, $237,000.00
20 Vine St, 2/26/2021, $10,000.00
1134 Louis Drive, 2/26/2021, $25,000.00
911 3rd St, 2/26/2021, $30,000.00
103 N 4th St, 2/26/2021, $50,000.00
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
Roadstown Road, 2/10/2021, $85,030
VINELAND
722 Sheridan Ave, 2/25/2021. $180,000
1491 Roosevelt Blvd, 2/25/2021. $195,000
3090 Daldon Lane, 2/25/2021. $200,000
2899 Wynnewood Drive, 2/25/2021. $292,000
273 S Brewster Road, 2/25/2021. $360,000
5010 Covered Bridge Road, 2/26/2021. $44,000
707 S Orchard Road, 2/26/2021. $175,000
602 Alps Place, 2/26/2021, $190,000
2065 E Landis Ave, 2/26/2021. $250,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
508 Central Ave, 2/2021. $855,000
2302 Bayview Ave, 2/2021. $1,425,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
39 Old Main Shore Road, 1/2021. $277,000
80 Barnegat Blvd, 1/2021. $345,000
15 Hatteras Way, 1/2021. $372,500
42 Quail Road, 1/2021. $173,601
142 Mirage Blvd, 1/2021. $325,900
8a Diamond Drive, 1/2021. $142,500
BEACH HAVEN
1000 N Bay Ave, 1/2021. $805,000
204s Atlantic Ave Unit 102, 1/2021. $439,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip D 22, 1/2021. $40,000
Boat Slip C28, 1/2021. $58,430
HARVEY CEDARS
11 Warwick Ave, 1/2021. $905,000
8 E Cumberland Ave, 1/2021. $1,775,000
6809 Kent Place, 1/2021. $2,200,000
17 E 76th St Unit/Use Period 4, 1/2021. $140,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
147 South Captains Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
6 Jared Lane, 1/2021. $245,000
318 Stage Road, 1/2021. $450,000
203 Falcon Drive, 1/2021. $58,000
4 W Anchor Drive, 1/2021. $91,500
290 Route 9 South, 1/2021. $210,000
403 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $149,000
146 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $226,000
6 W Shrewsbury Drive, 1/2021. $198,000
29 Grayhawk Lane, 1/2021. $285,000
947 Center St, 1/2021. $266,000
11 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $309,000
37 Louisiana Drive, 1/2021. $340,000
49 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $325,000
28 Waters Edge Drive, 1/2021. $370,000
Birchwood Drive, 1/2021. $40,000
24 Pier Point, 1/2021. $250,000
80 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $298,500
40 Harvest Way, 1/2021. $361,450
225 Danbury Drive, 1/2021. $178,900
16 S Los Angeles Drive, 1/2021. $145,000
104 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $185,000
38 Kentucky Drive, 1/2021. $190,000
54 Galley Way, 1/2021. $350,000
7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 1/2021. $220,000
14 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $220,000
865 Route 9 North, 1/2021. $105,000
5 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $330,000
116 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 1/2021. $33,000
152 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $352,000
5 Alexandra Way, 1/2021. $393,000
320 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $329,900
3 Ridgeway Lane, 1/2021. $315,000
17 West Delaware Drive, 1/2021. $240,000
247 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $95,000
220 County Club Blvd, 1/2021. $75,000
62 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $250,000
45 Lake Huron Drive, 1/2021. $100,000
81 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $289,000
29 Overlook Drive, 1/2021. $485,000
23 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $215,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
333 Cranberry Drive, 1/2021. $2,650,000
106 E Lillie Ave, 1/2021. $1,650,000
126 E 25th St, 1/2021. $1,450,000
1501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,150,000
19 East 52nd St, 1/2021. $1,700,000
25 East 20th St, 1/2021. $2,001,900
13401 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $839,000
1 E Kimberly Ave, 1/2021. $735,000
113 E New York Ave, 1/2021. $1,550,000
127 West New Jersey Ave, 1/2021. $1,500,000
4908 South Long Beach, 1/2021. $939,500
247 Oceana Drive, 1/2021. $1,935,000
84 Bayview Ave, 1/2021. $3,360,000
18e 27th St, 1/2021. $915,500
150h Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $3,600,000
100 W South 33rd St, 1/2021. $950,000
35 G16 Sunset Blvd, 1/2021. $38,000
9 Tebco Terrace, 1/2021. $960,000
5116 South Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,475,000
3 East 22nd St, 1/2021. $1,325,000
18 E Dupont Ave, 1/2021. $1,165,000
3611 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,700,000
12501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $580,000
31 Mea Lane, 1/2021. $1,700,000
105 East Dune Lane, 1/2021. $1,100,000
5908 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $685,000
3 East Sea Breeze Ave, 1/2021. $780,000
5708 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $755,000
1004 E Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $870,000
7401 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $2,100,000
6 Auburn Road, 1/2021. $495,000
108 Lavina Ave, 1/2021. $2,375,000
136s Captains Drive, 1/2021. $498,000
7700 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $370,000
101 E 23rd St, 1/2021. $1,600,000
27 E Harmony Ave, 1/2021. $1,100,000
47 Holly Drive, 1/2021. $2,932,500
2803 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,512,500
7 East Virginia Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000
28 W Cape Cod Lane, 1/2021. $899,000
2 Coast Ave, 1/2021. $1,823,000
28 East 34th St, 1/2021. $999,000
3 West Alabama Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000
5608 Ocean Blvd Unit 4, 1/2021. $422,000
9 West Janet Road, 1/2021. $1,210,000
2609 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,150,000
216 East 17th St, 1/2021. $1,500,000
3901 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,949,000
2a W Dune Ave, 1/2021. $999,000
1905 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $1,050,000
101 West Delaware Ave, 1/2021. $1,249,000
112 East Wyoming Ave, 1/2021. $2,299,000
1 East California Ave, 1/2021. $805,000
1003c Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $2,675,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
30 Cypress Lane, 1/2021. $555,000
171 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $456,255
31 Atlantis Ave, 1/2021. $330,000
231 S William Cook Blvd, 1/2021. $875,000
334 South Lakeshore Drive, 1/2021. $475,000
16 Julia Drive, 1/2021. $800,000
178 Eileen Lane, 1/2021. $470,000
528 Pirate Lane, 1/2021. $390,975
158 Mary Bell Road, 1/2021. $755,000
20 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $500,000
1092 Walter Blvd, 1/2021. $390,000
159 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $350,000
655 Cutter Lane, 1/2021. $116,000
136 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $425,490
100 Topsail Lane, 1/2021. $175,000
127 Bennet Lane, 1/2021. $461,490
433 Nautilus Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
1416 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $685,000
40 Lyle Ave, 1/2021. $300,000
853 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $400,000
1104 Fathom Ave, 1/2021. $257,000
8 Weaver Drive, 1/2021. $375,000
110 Flipper Ave, 1/2021. $255,000
235 Float Ave, 1/2021. $107,500
13a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $100,000
1058 Rudder Ave, 1/2021. $214,000
180 Bruce Drive, 1/2021. $490,000
164 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $481,490
1807 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $832,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
SURF CITY
2215 N Ocean Ave, 1/2021. $2,095,000
304 N 10th St, 1/2021. $440,000
311 N 2nd St, 1/2021. $815,000
1402 N Barnegat Ave, 1/2021. $825,000
TUCKERTON
191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000
55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000
108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000
